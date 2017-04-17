The Rachel Maddow Show, Transcript 4/17/2017

Transcript:

Show: The Rachel Maddow Show

Date: April 17, 2017

Guest: Tom Perez, Cristina Jiminez, David Sanger

Thank you, Joy, for your excellent work last week. I appreciate it.

So, happy almost Tax Day. Tax Day, of course, is tomorrow, the 18th. It`s

usually April 15th, but this year, the date fell on a Saturday.

This year, the occasion was marched by large gatherings in multiple cities

nationwide to protest the president`s refusal to release his tax returns.

Thousands turned out in marches in cities including Chicago, Sacramento,

Atlanta, D.C., New York, and West Palm Beach, near the president`s Mar-a-

Lago private club, as well as many other cities.

They were for the most part peaceful. Violence did break out at the Tax

Day protest in Berkeley, California, where 21 people were arrested as

protesters clashed with hundreds of Trump is not. But on the whole they

were peaceful.

They were also well-attended. Maybe not the largest marches ever, not on

the scale of what we saw right after the inauguration, but a clear

demonstration that this movement has real staying power and that the issue

of Trump`s taxes is not going away.

Protesters were determined to make sure the tax issue remains part of the

political conversation. Saturday`s showing did just that.

What we saw over the weekend ensured the issue remains a live political

issue in the nation`s capital right now, an issue putting the White House

press secretary on the defensive.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: Is the president going to release his 2016 tax returns?

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I think people understand how

successful the president has been and how much he`s paid in taxes. So,

it`s the same – we`re in the same audit that existed so nothing has

changed.

REPORTER: Will the president authorize the IRS to confirm –

SPICER: I think the president`s view has been very clear from the

campaign, and the American people understood it when they elected him in

November.

REPORTER: Is it time to say, once and for all, the president is never

going to release his tax returns?

SPICER: We`ll have to get back to you on that.

REPORTER: I mean, really?

SPICER: Really.

REPORTER: So he may?

SPICER: I said I`d have to get back to you on that. He`s still under

audit and the statement still stands.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Those hoping the president will release his tax returns anytime soon

are likely to be disappointed by today`s briefing, and in all likelihood,

he`s never going to release them.

But the political heat that the White House is facing over the issue also

seems unlikely to dissipate anytime soon either. That political heat will

keep coming as a direct result of activism on the ground. It`s just the

latest example of Democratic grassroots enthusiasm that we have continued

to see following the election – following the election. And immediately

after the inauguration, we saw those enormous record-setting crowds at

women`s marches all over the country.

There were also the spontaneous gatherings that broke out as a show of

defiance in response to the president`s Muslim ban. The enthusiasm has

been most visible at town hall meetings across the country where

constituents have showed up demanding answers from their senators and

members of Congress. Many members of Congress, particularly Republican

members of Congress, have begun avoiding meeting constituents all together

face to face. While those who do, like Senators Tom Cotton in Arkansas and

Dean Heller in Nevada are getting an earful.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I`m wondering if you will take the initiative to have

him release those returns so we can see what kind of connections he has

with different countries around the world and what –

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

And what tax proposals would personally benefit him and his business.

SEN. TOM COTTON (R), ARKANSAS: As far as I`m aware, the president says he

is still under audit.

(CROWD BOOING)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Democratic enthusiasm on the ground is giving Republican members of

Congress heartburn and opposition to the president is translating into real

money. As “Politico” noted, the president has essentially become rocket

fuel for Democratic fundraising with small donors angered by what they see

they`ve seen plowing – what they`ve seen plowing huge money into

campaigns.

In the first three months of the year, Act Blue has seen million dollars in

contributions, more than four times the amount it`s on the same period last

year. Despite a daunting Senate map in 2018, several Senate Democrats up

for reelection in red or purple states like Virginia, Indiana, Missouri and

North Dakota are also posting strong fundraising numbers in the first

quarter.

And while Democratic enthusiasm has manifested itself in many, many forms,

it seems largely put in one direction Donald Trump. Trump has had a hard

time convincing many Americans that his first few months in office have

been anything other than a failure. He stays setback after setback, from

Obamacare repeal and replace, to the Muslim ban to the wall that Mexico is

never going to pay for, and he`s yet to achieve a single legislative win.

Even Neil Gorsuch had to be forced onto the Supreme Court by Mitch

McConnell.

A new Gallup poll out today finds it only forty-five percent of Americans

thinks he think that he keeps his promises, down from sixty-two percent in

February, a 17 points slide.

Meanwhile, “The Times” reports that many Trump voters in Pennsylvania, in a

swing district, are wondering when the winning is going to start. “Just

like any other damn president”, sighed Theresa Remington, 44, a home care

worker and the mother of two active duty Marines, she had voted for Donald

Trump because she expected him to improve conditions for veterans and to

overhaul the health care system.

But now, political bluster, Remington said, she wondered aloud how Senator

Bernie Sanders from Vermont might have fared on the job instead.

So, tonight in Portland, Maine, Sanders and the new head of the DNC, Tom

Perez, are making the first stop on what will be a nine-state tour of red

and purple states in order to drum up support and they hope unity. The

tour will also take them to Kentucky, Florida, Texas, Nebraska, Utah,

Arizona, Nevada and Montana.

Democrats clearly have the enthusiasm. They`ve also clearly seen to be in

a better emotional place than they were post-election. The question is,

can they turn these games into something tangible that can translate into

winning? And can they pick up new supporters along the way?

Election results, thus far, have been encouraging. Last week in Illinois,

Democrats picked up a whole bunch of seats in small local races.

Meanwhile, the first congressional special election in Kansas last week,

Democrats fell short, but they were encouraged by a huge swing in their

direction. There, the Democratic candidate only lost by seven points in a

redder than red district that Donald Trump carried by 27 points.

And, yes, part of it is at midterm off-year elections are always hard on

the party in the White House, but no question momentum is on the Democrat

side. One of the good signs for Democrats in Kansas is that they appear to

be enticing new or infrequent voters to the polls. Prior to the Kansas

race, two Republican strategists familiar with the polling data in two of

the special election races told McClatchy, quote, “the main problem is not

the independents and moderate voters have swung en masse to Democrats. The

problem they say is the Democratic base is so energized that even voters

who rarely pay attention to politics are suddenly engaged. One GOP

operator familiar with the special election said the GOP realized there

might be a problem when polling found that even low propensity Democratic

voters were interested in the race.”

Democrats will look to make games in two special election in the coming

months, in South Carolina and Montana. But the biggest one is tomorrow.

It`s there in Georgia sixth congressional district that Democrat Jon Ossoff

is hoping to get fifty percent of the vote in a crowded field and avoid a

runoff for the seat previously held by HHS Secretary Tom Price and before

that, Newt Gingrich. This in a district that has not been represented by a

Democrat in 37 years.

And thanks to huge support and national interest Ossoff appears likely to

finish in one of the top two spots to make the runoff. But whether he can

secure enough votes to earn a pure majority and win the seat out rights is

in question. If Ossoff also failed to win outright tomorrow and with

Republicans likely uniting behind a single candidate, a FiveThirtyEight

analysis predicts that his chances look more like a 50/50 coin flip.

So, a lot is on the line tomorrow. The question is, can Democrats win in

Georgia and what would it mean going forward in the dozens of districts

that should be easier to flip from red to blue than Georgia sixth? How do

Democrats turn enthusiasm and better vibes, along with real anger at Donald

Trump, into the only thing that counts? Winning elections.

Joining us now is Tom Perez, chair of the Democratic National Committee,

and just a short time ago he kicked off a Democratic unity tour with

independent Senator Bernie Sanders.

Chairman Perez, great to have you with us tonight. Thanks for joining me.

TOM PEREZ, DNC CHAIRMAN: Good to be with you, Joy. From Portland, Maine.

REID: Yes, absolutely. So, you are on a tour with Bernie Sanders, which

begs a couple of questions. The first one is the fact that he is out on

the road with you, does that portend shift into formally into the

Democratic Party for Senator Sanders and we talked to him about that?

PEREZ: Well, I mean where were united and you look everywhere we go, you

see the unity in action whether it was opposing the Affordable Care Act

repealed, you see action out in the field. About a month ago, there was a

special election in Delaware four years earlier. That had been a jump

ball. This time, we won it by 16 points.

You saw Kansas where we should have lost by 30, we lost by seven. And

we`ve got the opportunity down in congressional sixth that you just talked

about in Georgia, that`s been in Republican hands for 37 years, including

Newt Gingrich, and notwithstanding that back you know we`ve got a fighting

chance. And so, we`re swinging a bat everywhere, Joy, whether it`s a bit -

-

REID: But I get your swing the bat, but you`re swinging, look, with two

people right now. So, it`s you and Senator Sanders.

The reason I asked about the shift, whether or not you think it`s important

that he actually formally joined the party in order to boost the party is

because one of the important things in joining the party would do would

give you access to his very valuable email list. Hillary Clinton has

turned over her email list to the DNC, but the party still does not have

when it considers to be the crown Jewel of the campaign, which is Bernie

Sanders list, on those fairly valuable list.

Is Sanders going to turn over the list to you? Do you think he`ll do that

have? And have you talked about to him about it?

PEREZ: Well, yes, and that`s a question for him. I didn`t ask either

Secretary Clinton or Senator Sanders about what they were going to do with

their list, simply because that`s a decision for them to make, and we do

have the list from Secretary Clinton.

And what we`re doing with secretary – with Senator Sanders is we`ve been

going around the country and today`s our first visit together will be in

eight states the six days, and I think what`s most important for us to be

doing right now is translating, Joy, this incredible energy out there into

action.

I think the three things we have going for us – three of the things we

have gone for us, our unity, our energy, this grassroots energy out there,

and our values You hear tonight, we`re talking about – you know,

healthcare is a right, it`s not a privilege. Talking about how if you work

a full-time job, you shouldn`t have to live in poverty. Talking about the

importance of affordable higher education and in the state of Maine, the

Democrats have introduced a bill that mirrors the Republican platform.

And so, I think when we are doing this, I know there were a lot of folks

here tonight who, you know, were strong supporters and continue to be

strong supporters of Senator Sanders, and they`re also I think realizing

that, you know our values are aligned on just about everything and so

that`s what we got to keep doing.

REID: Well, reason that I`m source ticking on this is that part of, you

know, a party`s job is to build itself and make itself larger. So, are you

and it`s Senator Sanders out there registering Democratic voters? Because

isn`t the point to actually create Democrats or is the point to just corral

independence?

PEREZ: Sure. Well, I think what we have to do is lead with our values.

And I don`t think it`s necessarily the best strategy right now, Joy, to

walk into a room with a clipboard in hand and say, “Hi, I`m Tom Perez”, and

before I can talk to you, you know, sign up to be a Democrat.

I think what we have found to be very effective is when we are out there on

issues of important together, whether it was leading the opposition to the

Affordable Care Act, the Muslim ban, and I was a number of airports across

the country – there`s so many issues – climate change.

There`s so many issues where our values and our positions are totally

aligned and I think that is a more effective strategy because we`re trying

– we`re working together with folks in, you know, in legacy organizations

in organizations that have only been around a year or less and I think when

we work together and we talk about what we`re doing and when we coordinate

activities and when folks see that the Democratic Party is adding value,

helping move the ball down the field, I think that`s the best way to make

sure we attract Democrats for the long haul, earning that trust, and that`s

exactly what we`re doing.

REID: And are you guys going to win tomorrow? You want to hazard a

prediction? Is Ossoff going to win that race and get 50 percent?

PEREZ: Well, I`ll tell you one thing I learned, Joy, from 2016 is that the

folks who think they`re – the pundits who know everything and can predict

everything have been proven to need a little bit of help.

Here`s what I do know – you know, we haven`t controlled that seat in 37

years and the Republicans in Georgia gerrymandered the heck out of it, and

what I do know is that we have a tremendous amount of energy in not just

among Democrats but among independents and among Republicans.

I noticed that Donald Trump sent a robocall out and he said, “If you elect

Jon Ossoff to the Congress, it will result in the destruction of health

care.” I found that to be rather humorous –

REID: Yeah.

PEREZ: – and ironic to say the least.

REID: Yeah.

PEREZ: And so, you know, I think we`re the underdog in this and – but

we`ve got some real wind at our back in very real levels and I`ll tell you

– you know, we`re swinging the bat in the DNC, and we`re swinging the bat

elsewhere and not just in federal races, but, you know, Omaha mayor`s race,

we`ve already invested there.

And we`re going to continue to invest because the mission of the Democratic

Party, Joy, is no longer simply to elect the president United States. It

is to help elect good Democrats up and down the ticket from the school

board to the Senate.

REID: OK, well, good luck tomorrow. Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic

National Committee –

PEREZ: Thank you.

REID: – thank you very much. Appreciate you being here.

PEREZ: Always a pleasure, Joy.

REID: Thank you.

A big show tonight, ahead. So, stay with us.

REID: This morning, when Donald Trump appeared on the balcony at the White

House Easter egg roll, flanked by his wife and son – look, they`re D.C.,

and, of course, the Easter bunny – nice glasses, sir.

One of the highlights of the event was attorney general – one of the

highlights of the event was Attorney General Jeff Sessions reading to

children. Jeff Sessions` book of choice was called “It`s Not Easy Being a

Bunny”.

And after the president delivered some remark from the balcony, he was able

to finish the story. It`s the story of P.J.`s funny bunny, a bunny who

decides that he doesn`t want to be a bunny anymore. So, he leaves home to

live somewhere else, to try and be a different kind of animal.

He tried being a bear and a bird and all kinds of other animals, but he

discovered he doesn`t like being things other than a bunny and, well, you

can guess the moral of the story.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEFF SESSIONS, ATTORNEY GENERAL: So, P.J. said, “I don`t want to be a

bear, I don`t want to be a bird, or beaver or a pig or a moose or a possum

or a skunk. All I really want to be is – a bunny.

(CHEERS)

They decided he got straight on that. So, P.J. hurried home. The funny

bunnies who are very happy to see him, P.J. was very happy to come back

home to bunny land.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Funny bunny. And you know what? It is a nice story, just what

about home and family being happy with who you are.

But Jeff Sessions is just back from the Mexican border where he was touring

and was touting the Trump administration`s get tough approach to

immigration. So, when he reads a story about this buddy who decides he

does not want to live somewhere else with those who are not like him, with

the moral being that it`s better to go back home to bunny land, I know, I

know, it`s just a story about a bunny, but it takes on a darker feel when

it`s in Jefferson Sessions reading it.

Because here was Attorney General Jefferson Sessions just a few days ago at

the border describing the people he thinks are leaving home to come here.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SESSIONS: International criminal organizations that turn cities and

suburbs into war zones, that rape and kill innocent civilians, and who

profit by smuggling poison and other human beings across our borders.

Depravity and violence are their calling cards, including brutal machete

attacks, even beheadings. They threaten the very integrity of our

nation`s, and our hemisphere.

It is here on this sliver of land on this border where the first – we

first take our stand.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Now, Sessions prepared remarks actually read as you know by now,

quote, “where we first take our stand against this filth,” but he left that

pungent description out of his delivery.

“The Washington Post” reported this weekend that immigration arrests are up

sharply in the first week for the Trump administration and in particular

arrest of undocumented immigrants with no criminal record. Those have more

than doubled compared to last year.

Even though Donald Trump has said since the election that they would not be

targeted and even though Trump`s homeland security secretary said just this

– just yesterday –

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN KELLY, HOMELAND SECURITY SECREATARY: Just because you`re in the

United States illegally doesn`t necessarily get you targeted. It`s got to

be something else, and we`re operating more or less at the other end of the

spectrum, and that is criminals, multiple convictions.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: So, only criminals will be targeted, with multiple convictions. And

yet somehow, more than 5,400 undocumented immigrants with no criminal

records were arrested from January through mid-March.

Today, the Supreme Court declined to hear a case brought by detained

undocumented Central American mothers and children who were seeking court

review of their asylum claims. That means the Trump administration can

move forward with expedited deportation proceedings.

Sessions said he`s quickly hiring more immigration judges for the border,

so the detainees can be deported even faster. But however you feel about

Sessions apocalyptic warnings about who`s coming over the border, or about

whether the U.S. should be expediting the deportation of mothers and

children seeking asylum, it`s difficult to understand what purpose is

served by the arrest of Maribel Trujillo, the Ohio mother of four children,

all American citizens.

She has lived in the country for – in the U.S. for 15 years. She came

here after her father and brother were kidnapped by drug cartels in Mexico.

She was arrested on the street two weeks ago and she`s scheduled for

deportation on Wednesday. She has no criminal record.

Maribel Trujillo has a three-year-old daughter with special needs and her

family and supporters have been trying to get her daughter to her in

detention so that if and when she`s deported, her daughter who needs her

can be with her.

In Colorado, another mother of four is slated for deportation. She also

has no criminal record. She`s lived here for 15 years. But because she

crossed the border illegally twice before that ICE says that she is, quote,

“an egregious immigration violator”.

A lot of immigrants in the Trump administration`s crosshairs are people you

think would be at the bottom of anyone`s priority list unless the Trump

administration`s priorities are not what they seem.

Joining us now is Cristina Jimenez, executive director of United We Dream.

Cristina, nice to see you. Thank you for being here.

CRISTINA JIMENEZ, UNITED WE DREAM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR: Great to be here

with you, Joy.

REID: So, one of the sort of features of all of these stories of

deportations of people with no criminal record moms, people on their way to

take kids to baseball practice, dad, is that they all happen to be from

Latin America, from Central America, even though we know that not all

undocumented immigrants in this country are brown people. Why do you

suppose that is?

JIMENEZ: Well, you know, let`s – I think that the report that you

mentioned Joy clearly show well we in immigrant communities and families

like mine have been experiencing. My parents are undocumented. My brother

is a doctor recipient and 11 million people who are undocumented are

fearful that they`re going to be targeted. Why? Because the executive

orders a truant fine earlier this year makes us all threats to national

security, which means that all of us, all immigrants, are a priority for

deportation.

So, the administration wants us to believe that they are targeting the so-

called criminals, we can get caught up in that trap. The reality here is

that they are criminalizing immigrant communities and communities of color,

generally, what – by what Sessions is doing not only against immigrants

but broadly also black communities and other communities of color, it is

showing you the strategy that this administration has, which is turning the

Department of Justice and other laws against communities of color, against

immigrant communities, and that is the fear that we`re seeing.

No one is safe in our communities and we cannot fall in the trap that

they`re targeting criminals. The reality is that the executive orders

criminalize all of us and that makes us all vulnerable to deportations.

REID: And I think what a lot of people, you know, what sort of alarming

when you when you hear about these stories is that American-born children

are also getting caught up in it. Is it the case that if an undocumented

migrant with a minor child, with a toddler who`s born in United States,

who`s an American citizen, is deported, does that mean that the child has

to also go to the country of origin?

JIMENEZ: We have – right now, the way that immigration officers are

operating, with no accountability, out of control, is that we`re having

millions of families that are being separated. Children are staying here.

We`re having to do sessions across the schools in the country to talk to

parents and family members for how to prepare for when you`re not going to

be with your child. I mean, there`s there was a story also the father in

California who dropped off his daughters in school and then was detained,

and his daughters have not seen him since then. That`s over a month ago.

So, those are the stories that we`re seeing, which is why at United We

Dream, we are mobilizing people that are watching your show and immigrant

communities to say, we can`t allow this to happen, in addition to now you

see that Trump is asking for more money on his budget to build more camps,

more detention camps, to have more ICE officers on the streets targeting

our people.

And this is a time for us to be very clear with members of Congress and our

senators that we cannot allow this to happen. Not a dime for the wall.

Not a dime for more detention camps, not a dime for more ICE officers that

are executing this mass deportation machine on behalf of the Trump

administration.

REID: And what – if people want to support you, what should people be

doing? You know, there`s been talk – you know, I`ve had friends that if

it should we be thinking about, you know, taking the idea of shelter even

to the individual personal home level, to churches, what are – what are

people doing to help you?

JIMENEZ: Thanks for asking that question, Joy. Very easy – you can text

“here to stay” to 877877. That is SMS or text message system that we`re

using to mobilize all communities so that you can help us to stop

deportations of communities, help communities when they`re facing officers

at their doors or in schools, or even in raids that are happening all

across the country.

And that is one way in which to get involved. There is another way in

which to get involved, which is right now in all of the during the recess

and talking to your member of Congress because we have to follow the dots

here, Joy. There is also money behind us.

Just last week, it was reported that the Geo Group got a $100 million

contract to build the first detention camp under the Trump administration

in Texas, and just today, I heard from American Bridge that it was Geo

Group that donated half a million dollars to the Trump campaign and to the

transition committee.

So, there are also people profiting from the incarceration and the

detention of immigrants.

And we can get engaged by joining our network to protect people from

deportation but also holding your members of Congress accountable.

REID: Yes. I think we one of the things we learned in Ferguson is that

human beings can become dollar signs when governments wish them to.

Thank you very much, Cristina Jimenez, executive director of United We

Dream – thank you so much for being here.

JIMENEZ: Thanks for having me.

REID: Thank you.

And coming up, of course, we want the president to get along with other

world leaders. However, some relationships are more creepy than

comforting. That`s next.

REID: It was the middle of the summer, most of the world`s media was

focused on the U.S. election. When news broke out that a coup was underway

in Turkey, tanks had rolled into the capital city Ankara. The Turkish

government had essentially instituted a media blackout, making it difficult

to get a handle on what was happening.

And then in the midst of it all, the midst of all of that, the president of

Turkey addressed the nation via Facetime. President Tayyip Erdogan told

the world that he did not plan on backing down and within hours, just as

quickly as it began, Turkish intelligence was reporting that the coup was

over. Nearly 300 people had been killed, another fifteen hundred or so

injured, and in the coming months, thousands would be arrested for alleged

connections to those trying to unseat Erdogan and wrest control the

country, including people that the Erdogan government views is sympathetic

to a U.S. -based Turkish businessman, preacher and purveyor of charter

schools named Fethullah Gulen, who Erdogan accuses of fomenting the coup.

Since then, Erdogan has called for and extended a state of emergency in

Turkey, granting him expanded powers and marginalizing the parliament that

is technically supposed to be the center of governmental power. Critics

say he has used those powers to crack down on rivals and arrest political

opponents, including members of the press and even cartoonists who publish

the satirical pieces the government doesn`t like.

The crackdown has included the imprisonment of at least a hundred and

twenty journalists who face charges of propaganda and supporting terrorism.

Today, Turkey`s national security council voted to extend the state of

emergency for yet another three months. This decision comes after the

passing of a referendum that will give the president full control over

Turkey`s government. The vote was closed, a far slimmer margin than many

observers expected an opponent of the resolutions are crying foul, pointing

to instances of alleged voter fraud they say we`re caught on camera, like

this one where we allegedly see a man casting multiple ballots.

The new system of government eliminates the role of the prime minister,

transfers executive power to the president, allows the newly appointed

president to issue decrees appoint judges, launch inquiries into any of

Turkey civil servants and limits the tenure of the president to only 10

years only 10. And who knows, after that, maybe there`ll be options to

extend it.

If you`re wondering where the White House is coming down on all of this,

about an hour ago, we got a readout of President Trump`s call with

President Erdogan. Quote, “President Donald J. Trump spoke today with

President Erdogan of Turkey to congratulate him on his recent referendum

victory.”

He congratulated a president who currently has more than 130 journalists in

prison in his ignoring what appears to be video evidence of ballot

stuffing, on what appears to be the culmination of an authoritarian

crackdown. Excellent job, Donald. Excellent job.

Now, it`s a given that Turkey and the U.S. have a complicated relationship.

The U.S. has a military partnership with Turkey and they`re both members of

NATO, and they`re both important players in that vein in the global effort

to solve the Syrian refugee crisis. So, anything that happened in Turkey

affects the U.S., and we know the White House already has its share of

conflicts in the region, including a tower in Istanbul that bears the Trump

family name, business partnerships he reportedly name-dropped to Erdogan,

and a former national security adviser Michael Flynn who was being paid by

Turkey during Donald Trump`s campaign to stump for Turkeys interest, who

was allegedly a part of a meeting where he discussed whisking Fethullah

Gulen away from the U.S. in the dead of night to send him back to Turkey,

right into the arms of President Erdogan. And now, our president is

calling (INAUDIBLE) to say congrats on his recent acquisition of near

totalitarian power.

So, as you watch the political situation in Turkey unfold, remember, the

president and his administration are invested in Turkey in every sense of

the word.

REID: In 1969, the nuclear threat to the United States was seen as not

just coming from the Soviet Union, but also from communist China. The

worry was that those countries had the capability to launch nuclear

missiles that could reach the continental United States. To counter that

threat, the U.S. government invested billions of dollars on building anti-

ballistic missile systems to protect the U.S. We developed a missile

defense system called Sentinel. Take a look at how it worked.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: If any of the enemy missiles do get through, the smaller sprint

missiles are fired. The Sprint should intercept the enemy missiles at a

range of 25 miles and an altitude of between 50,000 and 100,000 feet. It

explodes within a half mile of the incoming missile, which again is

supposed to be rendered harmless.

Fallout from a Sprint explosion at 50,000 feet would not be a problem, but

the area immediately below would receive fire blast. But if Sprint made

its intercept just above the ground, the number of casualties from blast

fire and radiation would be great.

And even if Sentinel works perfectly, the Pentagon concedes the Chinese

nuclear attack would leave 1 million Americans dead. On the other hand,

says the Pentagon, without Sentinel, 15 million would die.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: So that was a missile system that the Pentagon developed to protect

the U.S. from a nuclear attacks from China or the Soviet Union. Note the

old-timey, amazing drawings used in that package to illustrate how the

defense system worked.

Now, over the years, much has changed and how we do graphics on TV, but

when it comes to actually protecting the country, the antiballistic missile

defense system, the system that we based our defense on for all these years

really hasn`t changed all that much. America`s interest in missile systems

which reach the peak with “Star Wars” when the Reagan administration was

obsessed with upping the ante with making things bigger and better by

having a defense system in space.

That kind of fizzled out when the Berlin Wall came down as they`re no

longer seem to be much of a reason to build “Star Wars”. But there were

other countries who had joined the nuclear arms race.

Decades after signing the armistice that paused the Korean War in the 1953,

the government of North Korea began to build its own nuclear deterrent

likely flush with memories of the U.S. nuclear bombing of Hiroshima and

Nagasaki less than 650 miles away in Japan in 1945, and the threat by the

government of President Dwight Eisenhower to do the same thing to North

Korea and China if they didn`t stand down and stop fighting to annex South

Korea.

And as they started to make progress toward their nuclear goal, there soon

emerged a kind of backdoor arms race where we were not just worried about

China or the spin Soviets, but now, North Korea, too. In 2014, the Obama

administration realized that since the Eisenhower era, the U.S. has spent

more than three hundred billion dollars on anti-ballistic defense system

and we continue to spend on systems that were compared to hitting, quote,

“a bullet with a bullet”.

But we had not really made great strides in protecting the U.S. against

including from a threat from unstable and erratic North Korea. In 2014,

the Obama administration reportedly started investing resources in stepping

up the Pentagon`s cyber and electronic capabilities against North Korea`s

missile program, to invest in sabotaging their tests.

This weekend, in the middle of North Korea`s birthday celebrations for

their founder Kim Il-sung, they attempted to launch a ballistic missile.

The lunch failed within seconds.

And even though all signs pointed to North Korea taking a sixth stab at a

nuclear test this weekend, they didn`t do it. And why?

Well, we don`t exactly know, but since President Obama reportedly ordered

this shift in strategy to begin investing in cyber and electronic strikes

to scuttle North Korean missile launches, one particular North Korean inter

intermediate-range missile have had a failure rate of eighty-eight percent,

eighty-eight percent this past year, which raises the question: did the

U.S. have anything to do with this weekend`s failed missile launch? Did

the American cyber electronic program have anything to do with North

Korea`s decisions not to try another nuclear test? And does this new

strategic shift ensure a safer United States or does it carry its own risk?

Joining us now is David Sanger, national security correspondent for “The

New York Times”.

David, great to see you. Thank you for being here.

DAVID SANGER, THE NEW YORK TIMES: Thank you, Joy.

REID: So what can you tell us about the sort of status of the U.S. attempt

to use cyber technology to scuttle North Korean missile. Is it enough to

have maybe sabotage this test that they tried?

SANGER: Well, it may have been used to sabotage the test. It`s very hard

to tell, Joy, for any individual test because there are so many things that

can go wrong with a test you could have American sabotage. You could have

bad welding. You could have bad manufacturing.

You know, the North Koreans don`t exactly follow OSHA rules and they don`t

have the greatest quality control in the world. So, for any individual

tests, it`s very hard to know.

But as we spent the eight months investigating that led up to that story

that you showed up on the screen which ran last month in “The New York

Times”, we did find these highly increased failure rates after President

Obama ordered this increase in attacks. The statistics are hard to come by

in part because the program itself is so classified, but there`s an

unclassified part of the effort because the whole program is under a fairly

public Pentagon effort called left of launch. If you consider to left of

launch, anything that happens running up to the launch and right of launch

happening after, and those wonderful old pictures that you showed and

drawings – and, boy, those are real classics – those were classical right

of launch. In other words, after it`s launched, you try to go intercept

it.

And we have spent three hundred billion dollars since the Eisenhower era

and at least for the long-range missiles, it just doesn`t work very well,

which is why the president ordered this effort for left of launch, trying

to sabotage the missiles prior to their liftoff.

REID: And in the piece that we showed under he wrote about this whole

program, you cited that it could be simple incompetence, that maybe the

North Koreans are just not that good at creating the technology that they

boast about. Do we put too much stock in the potential for them to attack

California and not enough focus on what they can do right on the Korean

peninsula, specifically that they really could attack Seoul.

SANGER: Right. So, they can attack Seoul with both nuclear and non-

nuclear assets, and this is the reason this problem hasn`t been solved in

the past 20 years. The distance between the northern end of the

demilitarized zone where you saw Mike Pence visiting earlier today, and

downtown Seoul, one of the most prosperous cities in Asia, is about the

distance between Baltimore and Washington.

REID: Wow.

SANGER: So, it wouldn`t take much for the North Koreans just with

conventional artillery to completely destroy Seoul. And it`s gotten worse

because Seoul like every other major city that you know has had urban

sprawl and when you land and Seoul these days, you notice that there are

suburban houses now being built right up near the North Korean border,

which is made it even easier for the North Koreans to –

REID: Wow.

SANGER: – to get into it hit some of this.

REID: And how smart is it in your view? It seems that the Trump

administration is outsourcing much of the solving of this problem to China.

Is that going to work?

SANGER: I suspect it probably won`t. They`re not the first administration

that believes that the Chinese are the key to it.

It depends on whether the Chinese are truly willing to cut off the two

things that keep North Korea alive. One is the financial transfers, and

the second and more important is an oil pipeline that runs from China into

North Korea that provides so much of their energy.

So, the Chinese interest here is in maintaining the status quo, Joy, it`s

not actually in solving the problem because they don`t want a collapsed

North Korea in which South Korea and its forces allied with us and maybe

our forces go right up to the border, they are not interested in seeing the

United States right up on the Chinese border and they`re not interested in

seeing North Korean refugees pour into the country.

REID: Yes.

SANGER: And that`s what would happen.

REID: The unsolvable problem of North Korea. David Sanger, national

security correspondent for “The New York Times” – thank you for your time

tonight, sir.

SANGER: Thank you.

REID: Thank you.

And more to come tonight. Stay with us.

REID: This is Prudhoe Bay, Alaska. It`s about 650 miles north of

Anchorage, right on the northern edge of the state. They`ve got a pretty

big oil field up there, about 25 million gallons. It`s a big hub for oil

and gas exploration.

And this is a government inbox in Washington, D.C., where you can find

public comments. Those comments come from industries, oil and gas

companies, steel manufacturers, chemical corporations is alike and they`re

all writing the federal government to tell them about regulation that they

do not like, that they say makes their job harder.

They`re doing this at the invitation of the president of the United States.

Right at the start of his term, Donald Trump asked, “Tell us what you don`t

like about the federal government. Specifically, what rules don`t you

like, and we may be what will change them.”

The president opened up that suggestion box and this weekend, “The

Washington Post” cracked the lid open. And what sitting in that box right

now is interesting and potentially really revealing about what the Trump

administration has planned.

“The Washington Post” reports that the administration got a flood of

recommendations on what federal rules should be tossed into the shredder.

Everything from nixing paid sick leave for government contractors, to

getting rid of electronic injury and illness records. Most of these

friendly tips target EPA regulation. They make up almost half the blips

sitting in that comment box right now.

“The Washington Post” flags one comment in particular from oil and gas

giant BP. BP, they of the infamous Deepwater Horizon oil spill disaster of

2010, is politely asking the federal government one shiny letterhead to

make it easier for them to drill for oil and gas in the Gulf of Mexico.

They want their government issued drilling leases to be longer so they

don`t have to renew them as frequently and fill out as much paperwork

please and thank you.

So, that`s the view from the government`s suggestion box in Washington.

Meanwhile, up in Alaska, BP, the same company that wants government

assistance to make it easier to drill for oil spent the weekend frantically

trying to plug a leak that had been spewing crude oil and natural gas at

their Prudhoe Bay drilling sites since Friday. How`s that for timing?

It took them more than two days to plug up that leak we still don`t know

how much spilled out or what caused the leak. BP has said. Nevertheless,

with one of their wells going haywire in Alaska, here`s BP asking the

government to make it easier for them to drill, baby, drill.

These industries – these for-profit outside stakeholders, they have the

president`s ear our way of these public comments. The question is: will

the president give them what they want?

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

REID: OK. Fair warning: we wore out our bleep, bleep, bleepity bleep

machine making this next clip for you. It is close to family friendly, but

it still does have what your mother might call language. And it has so

many bleeps.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ALEX JONES, INFO WARS: I want to tell Congressman Schiff and all the rest

of them, hey, listen (EXPLETIVE DELETED), quit saying Roger and I – and

I`ll never use cussing in 22 years, but the gloves are off.

Listen you son of a (EXPLETIVE DELETED), what`s your (EXPLETIVE DELETED)

problem? You want to sit here and say I`m a (EXPLETIVE DELETED) (EXPLETIVE

DELETED) Russian?

You get in my face, I`ll beat (EXPLETIVE DELETED), you (EXPLETIVE DELETED).

You piece of (EXPLETIVE DELETED). You (EXPLETIVE DELETED). Listen,

(EXPLETIVE DELETED), kid, you (EXPLETIVE DELETED) crossed the line. Get

that through your (EXPLETIVE DELETED) (EXPLETIVE DELETED) head.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: So, when Alex Jones unleashed that tirade of bleepity, bleep, bleep,

bleep directed at Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff last month, the first

challenge was how to make it playable on basic cable. There was some talk

at the time that Jones might have broken the law with threatening members

of Congress with that rant. While it can be a challenge to take Alex Jones

seriously, in the Trump era, you almost kind of have to. After all, he

does have at least some access to the White House.

The same rather loud, often seemingly hysterically conspiracy theorists who

has said the Sandy Hook massacre was staged with actors playing the

victims, the same right wing bomb thrower who pushed the phony pizza-gate

story that led to a real gunman shooting up pizza place in Washington, that

Alex Jones scored a coveted interview with the president-elect back in

December.

And while it`s still hard to take him seriously, we at least have to take

seriously the fact that someone who is basically an internet troll has

access to the White House. And now there is this – jury selection began

today in Travis County, Texas, to decide a child custody suit being brought

by the ex-wife of Alex Jones. She says, quote, “I`m concerned that he is

engaged in felonious behavior, threatening a member of Congress. He

broadcasts from home. The children are there watching him broadcast.”

The defense put up by Alex Jones` attorneys, the same one Jones himself has

made on air. Quote, “He is a playing a character. He is a performance

artist.”

And maybe it is just the political equivalent of pro-wrestling where

performers put on the leotards, ramp up the over the top characters and

pretend to break each other`s bones. But is that really what Americans

want from their president? Really?

The Alex Jones trial is expected to last a couple of weeks in Austin,

Texas. I wonder if the president will weigh in. Watch his Twitter.

Well, that does it for us tonight. Rachel will be back tomorrow.

And I will see you next weekend on my show “A.M. Joy.”

