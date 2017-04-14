The Rachel Maddow Show, Transcript 4/14/2017

Transcript:

Show: The Rachel Maddow Show

Date: April 14, 2017

Guest: Sue Mi Terry, Scott Braden, Dan Rather

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: That is “ALL IN” for this evening, and, of course,

you can catch me again tomorrow morning on my show, “A.M. JOY” at 10:00

a.m. Eastern.

THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW starts right now.

Good evening, Rachel. And, you know, it used to be that I could look

forward to a Friday of you making cocktail. That used to be the thing we

could –

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: Yes.

REID: Now, it`s nuclear war.

MADDOW: Now, it`s like nuclear war and me trying to persuade people don`t

drink. Take care of yourself, take vitamins, exercise, your country needs

you.

REID: I love you but I`m gonna go get a cocktail.

MADDOW: I understand.

Thank you, my dear. Thank you, Joy. Have a great weekend.

REID: You too.

MADDOW: And thanks to at home for joining us this hour.

You know, even though the weekend is coming up, Joy`s is starting right

now. Even though the weekend is coming up, even though it is a holiday

weekend for many people because of Easter, it is still likely to be a bit

of a very busy few days in the news coming up even through the weekend and

into the beginning of next week. This sort of an unusually forward-looking

Friday night, usually at a time like this would be looking back at what

happened over the past week.

Right now, we sort of on the precipice of a whole bunch of news that`s

about to happen. Tomorrow in Washington, D.C., as Joy and other people

have been reporting tonight, in D.C. and in dozens of cities around the

country, there are going to be tax marches tomorrow Tax Day protests, April

15th protests basically against to the new president, Donald Trump. The

tax marches specifically will be demanding that he should release his tax

returns. He, of course, remains the only president in the modern era who

has refused to do that.

Now, in terms of expectations we don`t expect those marches tomorrow to be

as big as the marches that took place right after the inauguration, the

women`s marches. I don`t know that any American protests will ever be fed

big ever again. But still, what happens tomorrow might be the biggest

anti-Trump protests that have happened since the women`s marches.

So, we shall see keep an eye out for that tomorrow in D.C. and in cities

across the country. Also, expect over the course of this weekend, an

increasing pace of legal pressure and media attention and political

pressure maybe protests as well focusing on the state of Arkansas, because

on Monday night, Arkansas is due to start this remarkable series of

doubleheader executions, right? We talked about this last night. You`ve

probably heard about this in the news.

Arkansas has scheduled eight executions. They plan to kill eight prisoners

over the course of 10 days. Their plan is to kill two men a night on four

different nights over a ten-day period starting on Monday. So far, the

courts have blocked two of the eight planned killings, including one of the

executions that was planned to be on Monday night.

This is a very unusual plan from Arkansas. No state has done a mass

execution like this since capital punishment was reinstated in the 1970s.

Arkansas has not executed anybody at all in 12 years. Arkansas has never

executed anybody ever with one of the drugs that they are trying to rush to

kill all these guys with.

I mean, the idea of a doubleheader execution even just one doubleheader

execution, let alone four of them in a week and a half, that is something

that other states with more experience of capital punishment, they have

warned against doing that. They say trying to do two in one night makes it

much, much harder on the execution staff and on the medical teams

particularly if they are inexperienced. But again, that execution spree in

Arkansas is supposed to start on Monday night. You will likely see a bunch

of headlines about it late tonight, tomorrow and through the weekend.

Just tonight, just as I was coming down to the makeup room and then into

the studio, just within the last few minutes, a court put in place a

temporary restraining order that blocks the use of one of the three drugs

the state was planning to use for these lethal injections and the court or

that the court has just blocked this drug, that is not even the most

controversial of the three drugs that they were planning on using.

So, that ruling was just tonight – just happened within the last hour, the

state says they are apparently going to appeal that ruling so we`ll see

right now it`s a temporary restraining order that says the state can`t use

for any of those executions, one of the drugs it was planning on. Expect

the legal wrangling and the appeals and the political pressure and the

media attention to stay heavy and to increase over the course of the

weekend.

Again, Arkansas wanted to start killing those guys on Monday. Right now,

it`s not clear they`ll be allowed to kill any of them.

On top of all that, there`s also gonna be a lot of electoral politics news

over the next few days, because on Tuesday of next week, there`s that big

congressional election in Georgia where Democrats are trying their darndest

to take a congressional seat that has been red for decades. This is Health

Secretary Tom Price`s old seat. Democrats have coalesced around a young

Georgia Democrat named Jon Ossoff. They`re trying to turn the 6th district

in Georgia into a blue seat.

Democrats think they`ve got a shot at winning this seat. Republicans say

the Democrats have no chance. We will find out soon though. Early voting

in that race ended today an election day itself will be on Tuesday. We

should expect a lot of attention toward that over the weekend.

So, this has already been a very busy week in the news. Early next week is

stacked up with a bunch of really big things in the news.

But before we even get to that stuff early next week, we do have to make it

through tonight and this weekend, and part of the new uncertainty around

that, the reason lots of people in the news business canceled plans for

this weekend and everybody`s on call at least is because this weekend is

the birthday of Kim Il-sung who`s the founding president of North Korea

and, of course, it`s a birthday it happens every year. But this year, it

is happening while we too in our country have a new president and our new

president has just had a particularly bomby week, bomby as in bombs away,

not balmy as in nice weather in Mar-a-Lago this weekend.

Last week, Thursday night, the new president abandoned his long-held public

emphatic insistence that the United States should not launch attacks on

Syria, even if Syria use chemical weapons. Last week, he threw that long-

standing public throughout that long-standing public position what we

believed to be the policy of the United States of America since he had

campaigned on it and he`s commander-in-chief, he threw that policy on the

window changed tack 180 degrees and a week ago last night launched 59

Tomahawk missiles at a Syrian air base.

Now, this did not represent apparently some sort of deliberate change in

U.S. policy towards Syria. It now seems clear that that missile strike was

– if anything – an abandonment of what had been stated us policy in

Syria. Part of the way you can tell that is that that missile strike has

been followed by a week of confused, contradictory, all over the map

statements from the administration about what that missile strike was for,

why the United States did it, what it means about what we`re trying to get

done in Syria in the larger sense that we now have started shooting

missiles at their air bases.

I will say from a White House perspective, it seems that they are less

concerned about the criticism of their incoherence on this matter and more

just excited about how that missile strike got the president the first good

round of press he has had in his entire presidency.

I mean, they do remain these niggling questions like what was that for?

What is the United States trying to do in Syria? What are a thousand U.S.

service members risking their lives for tonight in Syria? What is the U.S.

mission in Syria? And does that missile strike help or hurt that mission?

Those questions remain.

There also remains an interesting question of how the decision was made to

launch that strike. The administration released, of course, this makeshift

Situation Room photo from the night the strike was launched for a big

change in course military decision, there are some unexpected staffers in

the Situation Room who are apparently participating in that decision.

I mean, there`s the chief economic advisor to the president. There`s the

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Goldman Sachs guy, what`s he doing there.

There`s Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross sitting right next to the president.

The president`s 36-year-old son-in-law was there.

Also, Spicy`s they`re back in the corner, White House spokesman, why is he

there? The guy from Breitbart is there, yes.

We do not see in this photo the Director of National Intelligence or the

CIA director or any military personnel other than the one uniform gentlemen

who is standing at the door.

Tonight, a former CIA official tells us that the reason the Director of

Central Intelligence Mike Pompeo was not there in that room, in fact, he

wasn`t in on the decision to launch that missile strike Syria is because he

was giving a speech that night to a private equity group so he didn`t

participate in the decision. So, the Central Intelligence Agency director

wasn`t in on this, didn`t participate in it, but meanwhile don`t worry,

Steve Mnuchin was there helping make the decision to bomb Syria. So, the

banking world got to have its cake and eat it too.

That was the start of this literally explosive week for this young

presidency. Then yesterday, it was bombs away again. The new president

has yet to talk about Afghanistan since he has been president. He has yet

to articulate any policy or even general inclination toward that 15-year-

old war.

The basic idea at least in terms of what most Americans think we`re doing

there is that thousands of U.S. troops are still in Afghanistan because the

U.S. military is trying to create a security environment in which the

Afghan government can stand up their U.S. troops are there in support of

the Afghan government and Afghan security forces so that country doesn`t

fall again to the Taliban like they did before 9/11.

I mean, I think that`s the basic idea we all have as Americans as to what

we are doing in Afghanistan, but into the middle of that fight yesterday,

the new administration decided to roll out a gigantic super bomb that had

never been used before in combat. The United States has had these mega

bomb GBU-43Bs. They`ve had these bombs, the mother of all bombs. They`ve

had them for about 14 years. They cost about $16 million each.

No other commander-in-chief has ever seen the need to use one before now,

but yesterday, they decided to roll one out and Afghanistan. Why not?

For context here, the United States does not have an ambassador in

Afghanistan. The president has not spoken on Afghanistan. He has not said

what he wants to do in that country, but militarily, he`s just done

something that`s never been done before there or anywhere. For some

reason, he just used the most unimaginably giant bomb the United States

military has got short of a nuclear weapon, and he is it to kill reportedly

about 36 ISIS affiliated fighters, about a half million dollars per guy.

Here`s a very strange development on that story that has just broken

tonight. Last night, on that story, “The Hill” newspaper published a story

about that bomb, the use of that bomb, the decision to use that bomb and in

their story, “The Hill” published a number of quotes from somebody who they

described as a CentCom spokesman. And the quotes were attributed to an

unnamed but apparently official CentCom spokesman. CentCom, of course, is

the military Central Command, which means it`s the part of the U.S.

military for which their area of responsibility is the Middle East. And

so, they`re quoting this CentCom, spokesman military spokesman but the

quotes are a little weird for a military spokesman.

I`ll show you what I mean. I`m asked by “The Hill” about what else was in

the area that was hit by that giant bomb other than these ISIS fighters,

the spokesman has told “The Hill” this, quote, “I can guarantee there`s

nothing in the area. It`s pure enemy.”

It`s pure enemy. Military spokesman in the United States don`t talk like

this. But then there`s this, asked about why they use this giant bomb that

the U.S. has never used before, the spokesman said this, quote, “We mean

business.” President Trump said prior that once he gets in, he`s going to

kick that beep out of the enemy, that was his promise and that`s exactly

what we`re doing.

This is a mil – this is a U.S. military spokesman, seriously? Actually,

no. It turns out not. CentCom just tonight put out a follow-up press

release. Look at this. This is actually from CentCom and it`s got a named

person on it.

For immediate release, U.S. Central Command media advisory.

Subject: statements attributed to unauthorized CentCom spokesman.

Statements published on April 13th attributed to a U.S. CentCom were made

by an individual unauthorized to speak on behalf of the United States

Central Command and those statements do not reflect the professionalism of

CentCom, said Major Josh Jacques here today.

These statements fail to portray the values more than 80,000 service

members of the U.S. military currently serving in the CentCom area of

responsibility, says Major Jacques CentCom media division chief. Quote,

“Our media engagement mission is to provide accurate impartial information

to the public and their media representatives worldwide. Those

inappropriate statements do not reflect the official views of CentCom or

its leadership.”

The name spokesman added that the unofficial statements undermine the

confidence of the public who expect more responsible and thoughtful

insight.

Wow. Who`s the fake spokesman? Who was telling “The Hill” newspaper that

they were CentCom spokesman and they spoke on behalf of CentCom and they

gave all these quotes, and it wasn`t actually a CentCom spokesman?

How – is this – is this something we have to worry about now, fake

spokesman?

So, I mean, in terms of real take it to the bank information here, we

really don`t know much about why they use that giant bomb in Afghanistan.

But when a supposed it military spokesman says it was because Donald Trump

wants to kick the bleep out of the enemy turns out that was it a military

spokesman and CentCom has now apologized.

That itself is very strange. There`s that. So, no one`s quite sure how or

why the call to use that particular weapon was made. We`re not sure who to

trust when we get an explanation about it.

But regardless of all that, one thing – the use of that bomb definitely

did here at home was it produced another day of very excited slightly

confused but nevertheless overwhelmingly positive good press for only the

second time in this young presidency. First time was the missile strike.

Second time was the mother of all bombs.

So, he`s had two full days of good press and both of them were for this

young president, this new president deciding unilaterally to blow some

stuff up, arguably without much consideration for how doing that would

strategically fit into any larger American interest or any larger American

military project.

So, that is the week that we are just coming out of, and now, we have a

weekend.

Today, Air China cancelled their regularly scheduled three times a week

round-trip flights between Beijing and Pyongyang in North Korea. Air China

has been a little vague as to why they canceled these flights, but it`s not

the first time they have called those flights off. Whether this was done

for commercial reasons or political reasons or security reasons, we cannot

say for sure.

But what it means in practical terms is that the Beijing to Pyongyang air

route as of tonight is now only served by one air carrier. It is served

only by Air Koryo. And among other things, Air Koryo is internationally

famous for its food. There`s one foodstuff you are served as a passenger

on Air Koryo. Famously, you only have one choice. Your choice is do you

want it or don`t you?

But the only thing they offer you is their burger. It arrives at your seat

wrapped up in a little cartoony wrapper. It says hamburg on it. A little

character sliding something very small into something that looks like Nilla

wafers, I don`t know.

Now, it`s kind of cute. It arrives in a little wrapper. It turns out it

is not served in that wrapper to keep it warm. The burger is reportedly

served ice cold, and when you unfold it`s a little cartoony wrapper, what

you find is – tada! Behold, that is the burger.

We have a number of pictures of the burger because it seems like anybody

who has ever flown on Air Koryo, anybody who has ever been able to evade

the no pictures rule and sneak a picture of the food, it seems like

everybody has managed to take a picture of the burger and post this picture

online. Feast your eyes on that. That is the food. That`s the – that`s

the burger. That`s Air Koryo.

Air Koryo is the official government-run and only airline of North Korea.

They fly from Pyongyang to a few different places inside North Korea, I

think it`s a little hard to tell. This is their website, it`s been down

today so I haven`t been able to check it.

They are the reported to have a handful of international routes. They fly

to Beijing and to two other cities in China. They also fly to Vladivostok

in Russia.

Oh, right, communism. North Korea remains one of the last communist

countries on Earth. They were an ally in good standing of the old

communist Soviet Union and follow the through line, Air Koryo flies Soviet-

made planes. I don`t mean former Soviet Union now Russian-made planes. I

mean they fly Soviet-made planes, made by the Soviet Union when it was

still the Soviet Union. That`s their air fleet.

And it`s interesting, North Korea is now trying at least a little bit to

attract international airplane geek tourism from people who want to fly the

friendly North Korean skies in planes that have cockpits that look like

this, where they serve you ice cold mystery beige burgers that leak thin

red watery sauce that doesn`t seem like blood, but nobody can quite place

it.

Incidentally, my favorite detail about Air Koryo is that when they where

they chill the burgers where they keep them so cold is in refrigerators

that look like this, that they tuck into the galley on these old Soviet

planes.

North Korea is the preserved in amber in a lot of ways. They`re

economically and ideologically constrained to by their government in a way

that makes them unlike any other place on Earth.

We`ve all seen the pictures of the Korean peninsula from space, where north

of demilitarized zone, North Korea looks like it might just be the sea. It

looks like it`s the ocean because there`s there are no lights. They have

so little electricity.

But North Korea, they do have Air Koryo. They do have an internationally

well-regarded core of military hackers. Remember the Sony hack by the

North Koreans. North Korea may not have done much for its people, but they

do have nuclear weapons and they do have a million-man army and they do

have an increasingly full range of ballistic missiles, and they do have a

huge amount of powerful conventional artillery that they have put along

their southern border, pointing at South Korea, pointing in the direction

of Seoul we`re about million people live.

And this weekend is Kim Il-sung birthday, which is often occasion for the

North Korean government to show off new weapons technology. This year,

first of all, what`s that likely to be and when will we know? But also, do

we expect our own new president to make excellent, well-thought out

decisions for all the right reasons, working from all the best information,

with a full appreciation of the delicate strategic sensibilities

surrounding this paranoid, slightly insane armed to the teeth country?

Whether or not it makes you feel better or worse about that prospect, I

should tell you our new president spent today at his resort in South

Florida apparently golfing, meanwhile what appears to be a massive North

Korean military parade appears to be taking shape.

I`ll be right back. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MADDOW: It is evening on the East Coast of the United States. It is

morning now on the Korean peninsula and specifically in North Korea, it is

the morning of the birthday of Kim Il-sung, who is the founding president

of North Korea and that means Pyongyang looks like this right now. These

are live images actually. These are the first images we are getting in of

what appears to be a very large commemoration. We`re expecting this

probably to be a large military parade that they will hold in Pyongyang to

celebrate that birthday.

They do something along these lines, at least something big every year on

Kim Il-sung`s birthday. But this year, North Korea is also reportedly been

on the brink of possibly testing some new weapon, maybe a new nuclear

device, may be a new long-range missile that could conceivably transport a

nuclear device far around the globe.

The United States has sent what the president described as a, quote,

“armada” to the waters off the Korean peninsula. I`m not sure that`s the

word he meant, but there is an aircraft carrier group there, and this is a

new American president who has been getting a lot of good press for

shooting bombs and missiles places with not much notice over the last week

or so. It could be quite a weekend.

Joining us now is Sue Mi Terry. She`s a former senior analyst on Korean

issues at the CIA.

Dr. Terry, it`s really good to have you here. Thank you.

SUE MI TERRY, FORMER CIA SENIOR ANALYST ON KOREAN ISSUES: Pleasure.

MADDOW: Those images that we just saw from Pyongyang is that sort of

typical in terms of the way this holiday this is commemorated every year.

TERRY: And they would have a big parade um and we see me there was

showcase all their missiles and whatever they want to showcase this

holiday.

MADDOW: Is that an important – in terms of those parades? Obviously,

they`re putting on display what they want to put on display. Are they

conveying implicit threats with those phrases? Did they roll out new

things that we didn`t know they had at those parades?

TERRY: Sure. So, for example, they can roll out an ICBM to show us show

the world that it has an intercontinental ballistic missile that can reach

United States.

MADDOW: In terms of their missile capacity already, they have two and

three stage ICBMs as they say already developed.

TERRY: Right.

MADDOW: What`s the state of the sort of us view of that missile capacity?

Do we believe they`ve got actually operational ICBM capacity?

TERRY: Because they have not tested the ICBM that could reach the mainland

United States successively tested, so we don`t know that. But I think they

are very close to testing it.

Already, our territories in the Pacific, including Guam and Hawaii – Guam

– or in Japan and South Korea or under threat. But they have not yet

tested ICBM that could reach mainland United States.

MADDOW: In terms of this weekend this holiday this parade which seems to

be taking shape right now in Pyongyang, and the previous reporting that

we`ve had that there was unusual activity viewed by satellite around some

of their launch test facilities, as somebody who worked at the CIA on these

issues, what do you think they are planning on doing? How much of an

escalation if any do you expect from them?

TERRY: Well, they are preparing for sixth nuclear test, although because

the whole world is now expecting sixth nuclear test, they might not decide

to test it this weekend. North Korea likes to appease – it be the one

that surprises the rest of the world and so, they were – and they said

they were test when they want to test. And there are other holidays coming

up like Korean people`s army anniversary late this month on the twenty-

eighth.

So, they don`t have to test the sixth nuclear weapon this particular

weekend. But there are other things they can do. They can do normal

missile tests they`ve been doing before. They can showcase an ICBM. There

are other things they can do.

MADDOW: There is an aircraft carrier that has been directed, U.S. aircraft

carrier that has been directed there. We have seen we have a new president

who we don`t fully understand either. He has gotten, I mean it`s weird to

bring this up, but I think it`s a factor here he`s gotten the first sort of

two days of good press of his new presidency by doing military – taking

military action against the Syrian government for the first time, taking

military action in Afghanistan using a weapon that has never been used

before.

If this president is weighing for whatever reason some type of novel newly

aggressive military action toward North Korea, what are the options and

what are the likely consequences?

TERRY: He could weigh an option of intercepting a missile or he could be

weighing an option of striking a nuclear test site. But I honestly don`t

think he`s going to follow through with this.

And this is a problem with the brinkmanship policy, because you`re you

putting yourself in a bind either, you have to back down or you have to

sort of lose your credibility, or you have to now you`re stuck on a ledge

in risk a military option which is very, very risky.

North Korea is not Syria. It`s not Afghanistan. It`s going to have

devastating consequences. North Korea will retaliate to any kind of

military option.

MADDOW: And they`ll retaliate against South Korea.

TERRY: Absolutely retaliate against South Korea. North Korea has some

seventy percent of its ground forces and some fifty percent of his air and

naval forces are deployed within 100 kilometers from the DMZ, demilitarized

zone, that are separating the two Koreas. That`s miles, and you said

there`s 20 million people in Seoul. There`s 20,500 American soldiers in

Korea. There`s some 150,000 U.S. expats in Seoul.

This is us – this is this is why I just don`t think this kind of

brinksmanship policy is – it`s not a smart idea. It`s gross

miscalculation.

MADDOW: Even without a novel missile capacity, even without nuclear

weapons, there are millions of people who are soft targets, who are in

within easy reach of the North Korean military if they choose to take that

action.

Sue Mi Terry, who`s a former senior analyst on Korean issues at the CIA –

Dr. Terry, it`s very good to have you here. Thank you.

TERRY: Pleasure. Thank you.

MADDOW: Appreciate it.

All right. Up next, I mentioned a little bit about this at the top but we

do have another breaking news story that we are covering tonight. It seems

like Friday night stuff happens late into the evening. God doesn`t want

anybody to have Fridays off this year.

We`ll have more on that breaking news story straight ahead. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MADDOW: So late this evening, just as we are getting on the air, we got

this breaking news. An Arkansas judge tonight has blocked the state of

Arkansas from using one of the lethal injection drugs that the state was

planning to use in its record execution spree that was due to start on

Monday night. This is the Arkansas situation where that state wants to

kill two men a night on four separate nights for a total of eight

executions in the span of days. Nothing like that has happened since

capital punishment was reinstated by the Supreme Court in the 1970s. We`re

not used to mass executions in this country.

Well, that was controversial enough but then as of this afternoon two of

the eight executions had already gotten themselves blocked by the courts,

and now tonight, a judge has just issued a temporary restraining order that

apparently will block Arkansas from using one of the three drugs they were

planning on using to kill these men, will block them from using a drug

that`s called vecuronium bromide.

The company that makes vecuronium bromide has asked the court to step in.

The company is basically not consenting to the use of their drug for this

purpose, for these executions. The company said when they realized what

the state was planning to do with their drug, they objected, they asked for

their drug back. They say the state told them they would get the drug

back. The drug would be returned to the company, but then apparently they

reneged, and Arkansas still planned on using their vecuronium bromide.

And so, the company has gone to the courts and tonight the court has issued

a restraining order in their favor. It remains to be seen what will happen

in Arkansas that execution spree Arkansas was supposed to start Monday

night. Tonight, those killings remain in question given this last-minute

ruling tonight from this Arkansas judge and the two prisoners cases that

have been ruled on separately and blocked as executions in separate cases.

Joining us now over the phone is Scott Braden. He`s the attorney for one

of the eight men in Arkansas who was slated for execution over the next two

weeks. His client was actually granted a stay by the courts tonight.

Mr. Braden, thanks very much for joining us. I know it`s a short notice

booking for you thanks for being here.

SCOTT BRADEN, ATTORNEY (via telephone): Thank you.

MADDOW: So, let me just make sure I`ve got this right to court rulings

tonight there`s this restraining order apparently blocking all the

executions by blocking the use of one of the drugs. But before that,

tonight, there was a separate order that blocked the execution of your

client Bruce Ward.

Do I have that right in terms of the separate cases here?

BRADEN: Yes, that`s correct the Arkansas Supreme Court granted an

emergency stay of execution tonight so that we can – so that they can

ensure that there`s full briefing and the full consideration by the court

of the important constitutional issue in Mr. Ward`s case, and that is

whether he`s competent to be executed under the Eighth Amendment.

MADDOW: So, that emergency stay of execution, what sort of time does that

buy you in terms of litigating that issue of concern for your client? How

long do you expect this stay to be in effect?

BRADEN: Well, I expect the Arkansas Supreme Court will consider this

matter with the gravity that they do and these issues, and that they`ve

always done. And I suspect that the stay that they`ve entered here is to

allow full consideration this issue, which would contemplate days worth of

briefing at least and probably an oral argument.

So, I think it`s a meant to do otherwise they would have set a schedule out

in the open in the order they issued this afternoon.

MADDOW: OK, can I also ask you what your understanding is of the legal

fight right now over the use of these specific drugs the state is planning

on using a three-drug protocol. One of those drugs, Midazolam, seems to

have been the thing that led to this rushed scheduled by the state. They

apparently wanted to line up all these executions so quickly because their

Midazolam was due to expire.

But as far as I understand it, the drug that was the subject of this

restraining orders tonight was actually not that the Midazolam. It was

another one of these drugs. The drug company is essentially saying that

they do not consent to it being used in this way. They wanted it back from

the state.

Can you give us any of your understanding in terms of the legal fight over

the drugs themselves?

BRADEN: Well, honestly, I don`t know much more about it than you do. I

don`t represent any the parties in that action and we`re not involved in

that. But I think that`s right. I think that the arguments that they`ve

made.

But I do know that we spent four days in federal court this week putting on

a case showing that Midazolam is certainly going to cause a problematic and

painful execution and will violate the Eighth Amendment.

MADDOW: Scott Braden, attorney for one of the eight men in Arkansas, Bruce

Ward, who was slated for execution on Monday. Mr. Braden was able to get

his client an emergency stay of execution tonight in the Arkansas state

Supreme Court.

Mr. Braden, I know this is an incredibly intense time for you and for your

client. Thanks for letting us know what`s going on. Please stay in touch

with us over the course the weekend as this continues unfold.

BRADEN: Thank you for your interest in this.

MADDOW: Thank you. Appreciate it.

Again, Arkansas has made a remarkable decision to try to do what is in

effect a mass execution. They want to kill eight men in days. We now know

that two of those executions are off because of the individual

circumstances of those cases. But it looks like because of this ruling

tonight that all of those executions may be off, at least temporarily, if

the state is not able to successfully appeal this restraining order on the

use of one of these drugs that they`re planning to use to kill all of these

men.

Fascinating and bizarre story out of Arkansas.

Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MADDOW: Do you worry? Do you have anxiety about the world maybe late at

night? Do the words Syria, Russia, North or Korea keep you up at night?

My friends, it`s time to stop being afraid.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Whatever you look at it`s got problems so many problems and

ultimately I believe that we are going to get rid of most of those

problems, and there won`t be fear of anybody.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: We`re gonna get rid of the problems, OK?

The president was inaugurated with the speech about American carnage, you

will remember. But now, not only will most of the problems be gotten rid

of, they`re also, quote, “won`t be fear of anybody any more”.

After promising multiple times during the campaign that he would label

China a currency manipulator on day one, this week, the new president told

“The Wall Street Journal”, quote, “They`re not currency manipulators.”

After saying during the campaign that he did not think the Import-Export

Bank was necessary, this week he told “The Wall Street Journal”, quote,

“Actually. it`s a very good thing.”

During the campaign, the president said, quote, “The problem with NATO:

it`s obsolete.” This week, the president said, “NATO is no longer

obsolete”.

After the health care debacle last month, the president said he was moving

on, leaving health reform behind moving on to tax reform. He said tax

reform, quote, “that will be next.” Then this week, nope, we`re going to

have a phenomenal tax reform, but I have to do health care first.

Also this week, it became time to bomb Syria because they used chemical

weapons, despite the president insisting for years that under no

circumstances should the U.S. bomb Syria, particularly if they used

chemical weapons.

Inside the beltway, these many reversals are being read I think hopefully

is some kind of reboot. But in the words of the great Dan Rather today,

quote, “There is a big difference between evolution and confusion.” And

Dan Rather joins us on that next.

Stay with us

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MADDOW: Joining us now for the interview tonight is Dan Rather. He`s the

host of “The Big Interview with Dan Rather” on AXS TV.

Mr. Rather, it`s great to have you here. Thank you for –

DAN RATHER, AXS TV: Always good to be with you.

MADDOW: It`s really good to see you.

I want to talk to you about Donald Trump and the new presidency and these

sort of abandonments of previous policies but everybody`s sort of calling

flip flops and U-turns here.

But I also actually want to talk to a little bit about some of this news

that we`ve – that`s been breaking tonight since we`ve been on the air.

RATHER: Right.

MADDOW: This remarkable story out of Arkansas. They`re planning on

executing eight men in for double header executions over the course of ten

days. It seems to be falling apart now. Two of the eight have now had

stays, and maybe all of them have been stayed by this court blocking the

use of one of these drugs.

I have to ask – I`m out of all the years you spent covering capital

punishment. All the politics around this is and everything, have you ever

seen anything like this?

RATHER: No, had never seen anything quite like this. But I think it

speaks to his – my understanding, Arkansas has not had an execution in a

very long time.

MADDOW: Not 12 years.

RATHER: So, they had nobody who`s experienced with this. And remember, I

come from Texas where they have a lot of electrocutions, other death

penalties, probably lead the nation you not only they still do probably do.

But in Texas, there are a lot of people who`ve been associated with it a

lot of people actually done a deeds, either been on the phone this putter.

But in a place like Arkansas where they haven`t done it a long time, it`s a

very interesting story. I`ll be interested to see how many if any of these

death penalty situations actually result in it being done.

MADDOW: And if it does get blocked or if some of them do go through the

legal basis on which that will happen – I mean, they`re fighting about the

technocratic parts of it. You know, whether this drug can be used, whether

the drug company gets a say in whether or not it`s used, whether the

protocols for having a contingency planner in place and everything. It`s a

fascinating story.

But the main thing I wanted to talk to you about tonight, Dan, is what

we`re seeing from the new administration in terms of them abandoning

previously held policies. You describe that as the there being a big

difference between evolution and confusion. Do you feel like people are

misreading these flip-flops as evolution?

RATHER: Well, I think some people maybe misreading it. But, look, Donald

Trump sold himself one reason got elected was he presenting himself as a

person. He doesn`t back down. He doesn`t back up he doesn`t turn around.

Well, since he`s been in office, that`s practically the main thing he has

done. Back up, back down, turnaround everything from Chinese money

manipulation to his opinion of NATO and the Federal Reserve – I mean, you

read part of the list but the list is longer than my arm, OK? You know

he`s jumping around like grease on a hot skillet.

Now, unpredictability can be an important part of leadership but being

erratic and coming across as confused and not knowing not only what you

believe, but where you want to go. For example, it`s one thing to drop all

these Tomahawks – 59 Tomahawks on Syria.

Well, to what purpose? What is the strategy? What is the overarching

strategy in Syria?

MADDOW: And does that missile launch make achieving the strategic goals

easier or harder, (INAUDIBLE) ourselves or help ourselves there.

RATHER: What exactly in North Korea which I think the last time, we

talked, we talked about the danger North Korea. This is a powder keg with

a short fuse and the fuse is burning. I think it`s just now beginning to

sink into the American people as a whole. We`re already talking about the

possibility of war.

Now, there`s a only a slight difference between brinksmanship and

appeasement, and as I understand it, Donald Trump is trying to go that line

with North Korea. But the North Korean regime is unstable. Their leader

is unstable and feeling vulnerable, and we know the history of what happens

when you have that kind of situation, leaders sometimes wants to engage a

foreign power in a showdown, maybe even a war in order to keep himself in

power.

But one can only pray that Donald Trump is reading up quickly on the Korean

war of the 1950s, maybe David Halberstam`s book, “The Coldest Winter” would

be good reading for him, because many of us are the steps that were going

to now of brinkmanship, getting right up close and saying, OK, we`re going

to engage and we`re going to engage in strength has echoes of what happened

in Korea in the 1950s.

Let me bring those two strands of thought together too because, obviously,

the most influential nation on North Korea is China. You know, the third

of their economy is – third of their cash comes from selling coal to

China. They`re their biggest trading partner, a cultural partner by far.

And so, whatever happened to North Korea is going to have to go through

China in some way. Then you look at the way that China is viewing Donald

Trump right now. They did just have this visit by President Xi.

But in terms of Trump stance on China, he said he`s going to label him a

currency manipulator on day one. Not only did he not do that, now, he`s

not going to do that at all.

He also said the One China policy, “Well, I don`t think we should abide by

that unless we get trade concessions from them”, and then a few weeks

later, OK, we`re going to abide by that One China policy, and I don`t need

anything for it.

The Chinese headlines about Donald Trump are humiliating. They`re talking

about him being a paper tiger. Him being a laughingstock – I mean, and,

you know, with the Chinese government controlled press when those headlines

come out, you know, that`s what the Chinese government thinks of him.

How do those things play together with China seeing him as somebody they

don`t need too much worried about and also us needing China on North Korea?

RATHER: Well, this – there are no good solution to our U.S. position in

North Korea. And this is one of the reasons that the Chinese – they could

end the situation in North Korea, I wouldn`t say overnight but very shortly

if they chose to do so. They haven`t chosen to do so. They didn`t do it

with President Bush. They didn`t do it with the President Obama. We`ll

see where they do with President Trump.

But here`s the situation, you know, Putin loves this, what`s happened with

us in North Korea. I mean, he is smiling like a deacon with four aces.

This is exactly what we would like us – overstretched, possibility of land

war an Asia, possibility of a land war in Asia?

MADDOW: Impossible brinkmanship, where there`s no way out that was not

look good, let alone safe.

RATHER: And the Chinese have to like where they are, because President

Trump himself is saying I need you so badly I`ll give you something with a

trade side –

MADDOW: Yes.

RATHER: You think there`s some help, and the Chinese said, well, we`ll be

in touch it about that. And they`ve made a couple of moves with.

But here, you know, what concerns me and I think concerns a lot of people,

Rachel, is that by these two bombings, the Syria of Tomahawks and the

Afghanistan bombings, let me make clear, as one off military operations I

have no argument with that.

But with those, you – they – what I`ll call the beltway class at

Washington, and some other people on the country are cheering the

president`s military posturing, you might want to call it positioning.

Now, we know that it`s a fact that President Trump, more than some

residents at least – he bask in adoration. That raises the question,

since these meetings in pretty good press about dropping these bombs in

various places.

And a concern that he obeys his decision to war and peace decisions about

North Korean other places on the fact that you know what I`ve been getting

pretty good press the last week attending.

MADDOW: That`s the first time in my presidency.

Dan Rather, thank you so much for being here. Dan is the anchor and

managing editor of “Dan Rather Reports” on AXS TV. It`s great to see you.

RATHER: Rachel, it`s always great to see you.

MADDOW: It`s always an honor to have you here, my friend. Thank you.

All right. We`ll be right back. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MADDOW: Your taxes are not due tomorrow because Tax Day calls on – falls

on a weekend this year, your taxes are due at the beginning of next week,

Monday or Tuesday, depending on what state you live in. But Tax Day, April

15th is still tomorrow.

And tomorrow here on MSNBC, we will be covering the Tax Day marches that

are going to be happening in Washington, D.C. and around the country, and

indeed around the globe at least a little bit. Marches to try to convince

the new president of the United States that he should release his tax

returns.

Those are going to happen tomorrow again, D.C. and around the country.

That does it for us tonight. We will see you again next week.

Now, it`s time for “THE LAST WORD” with Ari Melber filling in for Lawrence

tonight.

Good evening, Ari.



END

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END

Copy: Content and programming copyright 2017 MSNBC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.