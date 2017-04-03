The Rachel Maddow Show, Transcript 4/3/2017

Transcript:

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC ANCHOR: And thanks to you at home for joining us this

hour.

“BuzzFeed News” reporter Ali Watkins has a sort of jaw-dropping scoop

tonight about the Trump campaign. That story dropped tonight just in the

last couple of hours. We`ve got Ali Watkins here tonight to talk about

that story. We`ve got her exclusively. You are going to want to hear

that.

We`re also going to be joined tonight by Michael Leiter. Michael Leiter is

the former director of the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center.

So, big show coming up tonight. A lot to get to this hour.

One of the – one of the weirder stories in today`s news is the revelation

that Jared Kushner, the president`s 36-year-old son-in-law is in Baghdad

today. The U.S. secretary of state has not been to Baghdad since the new

administration started, but Jared`s there.

That said it`s not totally clear what the secretary of state does in this

new administration. I mean, take the president`s special envoy for Middle

East peace. That is a person who has been appointed to be the Trump

administration`s eyes and ears that point person on Middle East peace, that

person does not report to either the president or the secretary of state.

That person reports to Jared.

“The New York Times” and “The Financial Times” report in detail today that

the preparations for the critical meeting this week with President Xi of

China, those preparations are also being led by Jared. Jared has also been

put in charge of relations with China more broadly, including preparing for

this presidential meeting. He has been put in charge of us relations with

Canada and U.S. relations with Mexico, including building the wall. He has

been put in charge of all trade deals.

“The Washington Post” reported last week that he is now in charge of,

quote, “reimagining the Veterans Administration.” He`s also been put in

charge of solving the opioid crisis and national broadband policy and

criminal justice reform and the rebuilding of the nation`s infrastructure.

Young Mr. Kushner also apparently sits in on National Security Council

principals meetings when it comes time to discuss the nuclear threat from

North Korea.

And now today, Baghdad. Busy young men. Hopefully, he was adequately

prepared for all these enormous responsibilities by his vast life and work

experience, which consists entirely of him inheriting his father`s real

estate business. He also did have to run the business himself for a time

while his dad was in prison.

But he now has this remarkable, remarkable portfolio, maybe an

unprecedented portfolio of both international and domestic responsibilities

within the administration. And that portfolio is made all the more

remarkable by the fact that we now know that his wife, the president`s

daughter, will also be getting a senior White House job. We don`t know

exactly what her portfolio will be, but we know she`s already sitting in on

many of the most high-profile visits by foreign leaders to the United

States.

Between her and her husband Jared, their experience and expertise in the

world lies in the fields of real estate and jewelry marketing. But the two

of them now will be in charge of some of the most important and sensitive

stuff in the government of the richest and most powerful nation on earth.

Incidentally, I should mention, we also learned a couple of days ago that

the administration has now found a new job as well for Laura Trump. Who?

Lara. Lara is Eric`s wife.

The Trump reelection campaign already exists as a formal political entity.

The firm that runs the digital side of that campaign will now employ Lara,

Eric Trump`s wife. I have no idea what her work experience is, but I`m

quite sure she`s the absolute best qualified person in America for that

job, whatever that job is.

I mean, in the past, we`ve had like you know a first lady who worked on a

health policy. Once, we had a president who hired his brother as attorney

general. But we have come to think of even those things as exceptions to

the rule. We have never thought of ourselves as a country where like Uday

and Qusay get to be ministers of whatever, right? We don`t think of

ourselves as a ruling family kind of place. But now, now, that`s we are.

And here is a root consequence of that for our new ruling family. This

remarkable consolidation of power in the hands of a few under-qualified

family members, today, that became not just a remarkable story about the

Uzbekistanization of American politics. Today, that – and no offense

meant to Uzbekistan, sorry – but beyond that becoming just a remarkable

thing in its own, today, this new thing that we`ve got as a country, this

consolidation of American government power in the nuclear family of the

president, today, that potentially started to become a liability for the

administration and for the government in terms of the most serious scandal

that looms over the new administration.

This is FCI Elkton. FIC stands for Federal Correctional Institution. It`s

a low-security federal prison in Lisbon, Ohio. It`s prison for men. There

are about 2,000 male prisoners there.

This weekend, that particular prison, FBI Elkton, released a Russian spy.

Technically, his release date was not supposed to be until the end of July,

but they let him out on Friday with time off for good behavior.

Now, that said, this Russian spy was not released back into the community

at large. When he got sprung from federal prison on Friday, the federal

prison system released him to immigration and customs authorities because

as part of his plea deal when he got sentenced last year, he agreed that

after he served his federal prison sentence, he would immediately agree

that they would deport him back to Russia.

This guy who was just sprung from prison is now being deported back to

Russia. His name is Evgeny Buryakov. Evgeny Buryakov.

When the FBI busted the spy ring that he was part of a couple years ago, in

2015, there were three alleged spies who were named in the criminal

indictment. The indictment was brought by prosecutor Preet Bharara`s

office in the southern district of New York, funny how his name keeps

coming up.

But Evgeny Buryakov was one of the three people named in this ring. He`s

the one they caught. They arrested him January 2015 at a supermarket in

Riverdale, New York.

But the other two spies who were named in the indictment, they never caught

them, because by the time they brought those charges, the other two guys in

this spy ring had fled back to Russia already. One of them had been

employed as a trade representative for the Russian Federation in the United

States. The other one had been an attache at the Russian mission at the

United Nations. But the – and they both went back to Moscow. They both

escaped being arrested by the FBI.

But this guy, the third guy who actually got caught, this guy who`s been in

prison until this weekend, this guy who they actually nailed – he didn`t

have an official government cover job like the other two did. They were

all named in the indictment. The other two had cover jobs working for the

Russian government.

His cover job was a non-official cover. His cover job was that he worked

at a bank. He was an employee of a Russian bank called VEB. He was the

number two official at the New York office of VEB.

And when he was arrested and charged with being a spy and put on trial, his

ostensibly employers, this Russian bank, they paid for his legal defense.

And that wasn`t all they paid for. On the day that he got arrested at that

supermarket in Riverdale, his wife and his two kids reportedly fled their

home and went to the rezidentura. They fled to the building that houses

the Russian mission in New York.

Associates of Evgeny Buryakov then reportedly ransacked the apartment the

family had lived in. Evgeny is in FBI custody. The wife and kids have

gone to the Russian mission. Associates of Buryakov tore the apartment

apart, sliced up all the furniture, smashed up the wall board, broke the

place apart. Apparently, they were looking for anything that Evgeny

Buryakov might have left behind, or maybe any listening devices that the

FBI might have hidden in his family apartment.

Apparently, the FBI had put both cameras and microphones all over the

family apartment. But by the time his associates were tearing the place

apart looking for them, the FBI had reportedly taken them all back. And

this is like amazing spy movie stuff, right, but think about the

practicalities of it.

What if you were the guy who rented that family that apartment? You can

imagine how Evgeny Buryakov`s landlord felt about the state of that

apartment when he found out that, OK, his tenant is going to prison, the

rest of his tenant`s family has fled, and now, he`s got this huge literal

mess on his hands, the furniture on the wall board and everything all

smashed up and torn apart.

Well, once again, the bank came to the rescue. In addition to financing

Evgeny Buryakov`s legal defense, the bank reportedly settled with the

landlord for about $45,000 to cover the cost of the damage done to that

House when Evgeny`s friends tore the place part after he got arrested by

the FBI and charged of being a spy.

And Evgeny Buryakov and all the stories of how he handed off intel to the

other Russian spies who were in this ring with him and the drama of his

arrest and his family fleeing in the dead of night into the rezidentura,

and the bugs that the FBI had placed all over his house, all of this stuff

has been fascinating color for one of the more lurid Russian spy scandals

in the past few years. But that bank and that spy scandal are turning out

to be a very pesky asterisk that keeps getting affixed to lots of things

about the new Trump administration, because that bank where Evgeny Buryakov

was secretly working as a Russian spy, that – that is a state-run Russian

bank.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is on the supervisory board of that

bank. The chairman of that bank started his career by going to KGB school,

by going to the college that Russia operates for people who are going to

join the successor agency to the KGB. That – that FSB trained chairman of

the bank was handpicked to be chairman of that bank by Vladimir Putin

himself last year.

That bank, for a million reasons, should have a flashing red light when it

comes to worries about Russian intelligence and Russian influence

operations here in the United States, right? And after all, it was a

matter of public record that that bank harbored and defended a high-level

spy who was working there as cover and then paid for his defense and even

paid for cleaning up his apartment after they torn apart looking for the

FBI bugs.

That`s why it was astonishing news a week ago today when “The New York

Times” reported that Jared – Jared Kushner – had not disclosed a meeting

that he took during the presidential transition with the chairman of that

bank, with the Putin hand-picked FSB trained chairman of the spy bank, who

apparently met in person with Jared Kushner in December. Jared Kushner

never disclosed that meeting, despite all of the other troubles that have

plagued this young administration about their undisclosed contact with

Russian officials. For whatever reason, Jared Kushner did not disclose

that meeting until it was reported in “The New York Times” a week ago

today.

And that alone is sort of problematic enough, right, when it comes to

someone with the kind of portfolio, with a broad-ranging domestic and

international portfolio that Jared has been assigned by his father-in-law

in the new administration. Troubling enough, but now, BuzzFeed news adds

their new scoop tonight.

As I mentioned, this spy ring that got busted by the FBI, three Russian

guys. One guy who had what they called non-official cover who ostensibly

worked at this bank, the other two guys, their cover jobs were official

Russian government positions. One of them worked as a trade representative

for Russia, one of them worked at the Russian mission to the U.N. When it

came time for these guys to feed their secrets and stolen documents and

intel from their spy ring back to Moscow, what would happen is these two

guys who had official cover, they would take care of that part of it. Not

the guy – not the guy who worked at the bank because he ostensibly had

their relationship with the Russian government.

But the other guys who had official cover, the other guys who had Russian

government jobs, they whenever they had anything to transmit home they

would go to the rezidentura. They would go to the Russian equivalent of

like a SCIP, a secure facility where they could make secret encrypted

transmissions of information back to Moscow center, back to spy

headquarters in Russia.

And the way the FBI caught them and blew apart this spy ring with these

three guys was absolutely genius. The FBI arranged to have somebody feed

these guys supposedly sensitive stolen documents and they handed these

documents over in binders. And these Russian guys, these spies, they took

the binders with this juicy intel. They took the binders into the

rezidentura, into the SCIP in New York, and the FBI had hidden microphones

inside the binders.

And so, they got to listen to everything these guys said, even when these

guys thought they were in the most secure environment and couldn`t be

surveilled no matter what. Inside the Russian mission, they thought they

were essentially diplomatically on Russian soil. They`re certainly in a

diplomatic immunity. They were in a Russian space. They thought they were

in a secret environment, but the documents that they had sitting in front

of them, the documents themselves were bugged. There were microphones in

the binders.

And so, the FBI got hours and hours and hours of tape off those microphones

and the binders of these guys talking when they were quite sure nobody

could hear them. And one of the things those guys talked about was the

other guy in their spy ring who worked in the bank, that`s what they got

him.

Another thing these guys talked about were their repeated efforts to

recruit Americans for their spying efforts and when this case broke open in

2015, and they released the indictment, a lot of the news coverage at the

time was about the fact that these spies apparently wanted to target

college girls in New York to be Russian assets, and that had kind of a nice

tabloid appeal to it, even though the indictment didn`t indicate that they

had too much real success with the college girls effort. Where they did

have some success was with male number one.

A quote from the indictment here, quote, “On or about April 8, 2013, the

defendants discussed efforts to recruit a male working as a consultant in

New York City as an intelligence source.”

Now, what I`m going to quote you here is a conversation between the two

Russian spies. The guys who got charged but never went to prison because

they`d already fled back to Moscow by the time their compatriot got

arrested at that supermarket. So, this is the two guys who are now back in

Moscow who never got arrested, this was them speaking at the rezidentura,

having no idea that they`re being surveilled. They`re speaking to each

other in Russian and then this is – this is the FBI translation of what

they said.

The spy number one says, “Male one,” that`s the name they get the guy in

the indictment, “Male one wrote that he`s sorry. He went to Moscow and

forgot to check his inbox. But he wants to meet when he gets back. I

think he is an idiot and forgot who I am.

Plus, he writes to me in Russian to practice the language. He flies to

Moscow more often than I do. He got hooked on Gazprom, thinking that if

they have a project, he could be rise up. Maybe he can, and I do not know,

but it`s obviously wants to earn lots of money.”

Spy number two says, “Without a doubt.” The spy number one says, quote,

“He said they have a new project right now, new energy boom. He said it`s

about to take off. I do not say anything for now.”

The other spy then says, “Yes, first, we`ll spend a couple of borrowed

millions”, and then the first spy laughs, and then says this, quote, “It`s

worth it I like that he takes on everything. For now, his enthusiasm works

for me. I also promised him a lot, that I have connections in the trade

representation, meaning you, that you could push contracts. I will feed

him empty promises.”

And then the other spy who is, in fact, working as a Russian trade

representative swears, he says, “bleep, no, then he`ll write me, or not

even me, maybe he`ll write to our clean one. Meaning, he will write to the

trade representatives office and accidentally not talk to a spy. He might

talk to a real drag rep. Wouldn`t that be terrible for their recruitment

efforts for this guy?”

The first by then says, basically, don`t worry about it. Quote, “I did not

say the trade representation I did not even indicate that this is connected

to a government agency this is intelligence method to cheat, how else to

work with foreigners.”

So, this is a conversation surveilled by the FBI through there you know

magic microphone in the binders trick. That conversation happened in April

2013. They are talking about an American citizen. They`re talking about

recruiting an American asset for their spying.

That happens in April. April goes by, May goes by. In June, the FBI

decides to act. June 13th that same year, the FBI went and paid that

American guy a visit, quote, “On or about June 13th, 2013, agent 2 and I

interviewed male one. Male one stated that he first met the first Russian

spy defendant in January 2013 at an energy symposium in New York City.

During this initial meeting, defendant gave him his business card and two

email addresses.

Over the following months, male one and the defendant exchanged emails

about the energy business and met in person on occasion, with male one

providing the defendant with male one`s outlook on the current and future

of the energy industry. Male one also provided documents to the defendant

about the energy business.”

So, forget the college girls thing which didn`t really work out for them.

This is what the Russian spies are after, right? This is –this is the

start of how they cultivate Americans to betray the United States, right?

Start off friendly. Start with a business relationship or maybe an

academic relationship. Start off with, you know, could you just let us

know your own thoughts on specific industries or specific things in the

U.S. government. Maybe you could help us by showing us some documents from

those industries. Let`s stay in touch. Let`s start a transactional

relationship. Can I see what you`ve got please?

Yes, I`d love to see those documents. What else do you have? I`d like to

see more of that kind of document.

I mean, this is – this is how they do it, right? And maybe it turns into

something, maybe it doesn`t, but you cultivate assets. This is what they

do. This is why they`re here instead of working at home in Moscow.

Well, “BuzzFeed News” reports tonight that male one, and that spy ring

indictment is the Trump campaign foreign policy advisor Carter Page. He

was recruited as an American asset by Russian spies in New York City in

2013. He was successfully recruited. He handed them documents and

information to help them out and was enthusiastic about their relationship.

That advisor, Carter Page, met with a Russian intelligence operative named

Victor Podobnyy who was later charged by the U.S. government, alongside two

others, for acting as unregistered agents of a foreign government.

From Ali Watkins`s story at “BuzzFeed” tonight, quote, “A former campaign

adviser for Donald Trump met with and passed documents to a Russian

intelligence operative in New York City in 2013. The advisor Carter Page

met with a Russian intelligence operative named Victor Podobnyy, who was

later charged by the U.S. government alongside to others for acting as

unregistered agents of a foreign government.

Quote, “A court filing by the U.S. government contains a transcript of a

recorded conversation in which Podobnyy speaks with one of the other men

busted in the spy ring, Igor Sporyshev, about trying to recruit someone

identified as male one. BuzzFeed News has confirmed that male one is

Carter Page.”

Here`s my favorite part, “BuzzFeed News has confirmed”. How did “BuzzFeed

News” confirm that Carter Page is male one? According for Ali Watkins`

story, quote, “Carter Page confirmed to BuzzFeed News on Monday that he is

male one in the court filing and said he had been in contact with

Podobnyy.”

So, Jared`s in Baghdad, at the invitation of the Joint Chiefs, meeting with

the troops, visiting U.S. embassy personnel. There is nothing too

sensitive for Jared to be involved in, let alone to be running in this new

administration.

He is leading U.S. preparations for the China meeting. He was apparently

at the table for the decision on launching the Yemen raid that killed a

Navy SEAL, in addition to many civilians. He is in charge of all trade

deals.

At a very, very scary time in terms of North Korea`s nuclear capabilities

and intentions, Jared is apparently at the National Security Council

principals meeting when it comes to North Korea.

But at some point in coming days, he will have to make time in his

incredibly busy schedule to testify to the Senate Intelligence Committee

about why during the presidential transition, he met with the FSB trained

official who Vladimir Putin hand selected to lead a Russian state bank that

is currently sanctioned by the U.S. government and that harbored a Russian

spy network in this country, that among other things recruited a Trump

foreign policy advisor as a Russian intelligence asset just a few years

ago.

Amid all the worry and focus and scandal and investigations about the

Russian attack on our election last year and contact between the Trump

campaign and Russian officials, amid all that furor, Jared Kushner took

that meeting in December with the guy from the Russian bank and he never

said a word about it, until a newspaper reported it.

“BuzzFeed” reporter Ali Watkins, who`s the one who unmasks the Trump

foreign policy advisor at the center of this Russian spy story, Ali Watkins

joins us.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

FREDERICK RYAN, JR., WASHINGTON POST PUBLISHER: We heard you might be

announcing your foreign policy advisory team soon if there`s anything you

wanted to say ton that.

CANDIDATE DONALD TRUMP: We are going to be doing that soon. We are going

to be doing that very soon. I`d say that during the week, we`ll be

announcing some names, it`ll always grow.

RYAN: Any that you can start off this morning with us?

TRUMP: Well, you know, I hadn`t thought in terms of doing it, but if you

want, I can give you some of the names –

RYAN: We`d be delighted.

TRUMP: I wouldn`t mind. Do you have that list? I`ll be a little more

accurate with it.

OK. Ready? Walid Phares, who you probably know, PhD, advisor to the House

of Representatives caucus, and counterterrorism expert; Carter Page, PhD.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

MADDOW: Carter Page, who`s he? That`s what everybody said at the time

when unprompted, then-candidate Donald Trump volunteered him as the number

two name on his list of foreign policy advisors, the first time he had ever

listed foreign policy advisors for his campaign.

Well, now, “BuzzFeed News” reports that among the many other things that

Carter Page turns out to be, he was also recruited in 2013 as apparently an

unwitting American source for a Russian spy ring that was operating out of

New York City.

Joining us now is Ali Watkins. She`s a national security correspondent for

“BuzzFeed News”, broke this story tonight.

Thank you for being here. Congratulations on scoop.

ALI WATKINS, BUZZFEED NEWS: Thanks for having me.

MADDOW: Can I ask you about one detail of this that strikes me is really

weird?

WATKINS: OK.

MADDOW: So, when we found out that you guys had this scoop today, we were

like scrambling. We`re like, oh, that`s the VEB case. Let`s go back and

look at that indictment. This must mean male one – why like we`re putting

it together as we`re getting this news from you guys. And I just out of

curiosity, I was like I wonder if that guy still in prison in Ohio? I

Googled him in the federal prisoner record, federal prisoner locator thing

and was shocked to find out that he had just been released on Friday.

WATKINS: Total coincidence.

MADDOW: OK, total coincidence.

WATKINS: Yes, I mean, I called around to try and see where he had ended up

or what had happened to him, try and get an interview. And the law firm

was like, he actually gets out and you know, 48 hours. And I was like,

wow, that`s really strange.

So, total coincidence sort of a weird ones.

MADDOW: And we expect that he`s probably back in Moscow right now. It was

as a condition of his plea deal.

WATKINS: Condition of his deal. He was here on an expired visa and it

was, you know, he had to go back to Moscow and leave U.S. soil. So I –

they wouldn`t confirm whether he had left or not yet, I don`t think they

necessarily knew, but the intention is for him to go back.

MADDOW: In terms of Carter Page and his appearance in this spy saga, do we

know anything about what he handed over, what he gave these Russian spies

who were trying to cultivate him?

WATKINS: Well, there`s a couple things that we know. Page was not in the

government at that time, and there`s nothing to indicate that there was

anything sensitive, and there would be really – it`s hard to imagine him

having a lot of access to send some information at that time. He was not

in Trump`s orbit. As I said, he was the private sector employees.

MADDOW: It`s 2013. So, nobody was in Trump`s political orbit at the time,

right?

WATKINS: Yes, true, but he – I mean, he didn`t have access to anything

sensitive governmentally. So, that it does not appear that he handed over

anything sensitive.

MADDOW: That`s not unusual though for this far as we understand, at least

the way that prosecutors explained it at the time and the way the FBI

explained at the time in terms of sort of Russian trade cap around these

sort of things. When they cultivate assets, they start small, right? They

don`t necessarily start with people even think they have access to

sensitive information. They just start a relationship that results in

their being the turnover of documents get that sort of that pump primed and

then try to cultivate people for the long term.

WATKINS: Yes, absolutely. I mean if it`s something as little as kind of

making that connection, it`s a long game. You know, you can check in with

someone five, 10 years and say, hey, what`s going on with this? It`s

certainly a long game. It`s a good example of how it starts.

MADDOW: Why did Carter Page confirm this to you and what was his asked –

what was his affect toward the – toward this information in it becoming

public?

WATKINS: He was very forthcoming with it. I mean, I had been doing a lot

of reporting on it, so knew that it was him in the document. And when I

asked him about it you`ve said, yes, I`m male one, I`m paraphrasing, but he

confirmed that he`s the anonymous male in the document.

MADDOW: So, you were able to figure this out before you got the

confirmation from him. Obviously, the icing on the cake is him saying,

yes, it`s me.

WATKINS: Uh-huh.

MADDOW: Reason I want to be super clear about that is because we just

heard then-candidate Donald Trump there naming him as one of his foreign

policy advisors. In fact, naming is the second person he came up with on

the initial list of foreign policy advisors. Isn`t this the sort of thing

that should have kind of turned up in vetting?

WATKINS: I mean, that`s the question moving forward, right, is what did

the Trump administration know and when did they know it essentially?

Again, you know, really want to be clear here – this was three years

before Page had any kind of connection to the campaign. Again, it doesn`t

appear there was anything sensitive. But it is questions.

I mean, clearly, this was a known fact in certain corners of the bureau, in

certain corners in New York, and as I said, Page was very forthcoming with

it. So, I think that is the question tomorrow is, what did the Trump

administration know and when did they know it?

MADDOW: And even if Page was himself an unwitting cultivated asset, we

know that he knows it happened to him because the FBI went and told him

that`s what happened to him when they interview at the time?

WATKINS: Yes, yes.

MADDOW: So, have he been vetted, even just being directly asked, have you

ever been in contact with a foreign intelligence service he would have had

to say yes.

WATKINS: Presumably, yes, if you want to answer truthfully.

MADDOW: So, we`re great to get to be a top foreign policy advisor to a

presidential campaign. Ahh!

Congratulations on this. I really appreciate it.

WATKINS: Yes, absolutely. Thanks for having me.

MADDOW: It was fun to follow in your footsteps as we saw it you reported

here. It`s incredible stuff.

Ali Watkins, national security correspondent for “BuzzFeed News.”

Much more ahead tonight. We`ll be right back.

MADDOW: Sitting in on the president`s meeting today with the Egyptian

president was the deputy national security advisor K.T. McFarland. As the

number two official on the National Security Council, it might make sense

that K.T. McFarland was in on that meeting, except for the news that she is

on her way out.

Reportedly, K.T. McFarland is not going to be national deputy national

security adviser for long. She`s off to be ambassador to Singapore.

Ambassador to Singapore of all places – you know, ambassador to Singapore

is a great gig if you can get it, unless, of course, your current gig that

you have to give up to take it is being deputy national security adviser.

I mean, no offense whatsoever to Singapore, but that`s like being promoted

from being COO to being deputy undersecretary of pencil sharpening at the

suburban satellite office.

Quote, “A source granted anonymity to speak freely about the situation says

Ms. McFarland preferred to stay on in some capacity and government in

Washington, such as a possible role at State.” State as in the State

Department in Foggy Bottom in Washington, D.C. Not State as in the lovely

city-state of Singapore which is 10,000 miles away from D.C. It`s quite an

exile.

Regardless of whether that exile actually befalls K.T. McFarland, staffing

from the National Security Council has been a real issue for this

administration. Besides Michael Flynn being fired as national security

advisor just 24 days – after just 24 days on the job and another deputy

national security advisor position getting unfilled as soon as it got

filled.

There was also last week`s reporting that two National Security Council

staffers were involved in the sharing of classified intelligence reports

with the House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes. They shared

those reports reportedly on the White House grounds in the middle of the

night for reasons that still haven`t been explained and that the White

House is now only partially talked to but not really.

One of those National Security Council staffers has been named as 30-year-

old Ezra Cohen-Watnick. He was elevated to a very fancy job. He was

elevated to be senior director for intelligence at the National Security

Council, while Michael Flynn was still there. I have to tell you, we have

now reviewed the resumes of what we believe to be the nine people who held

that job prior to Ezra Cohen-Watnick getting it in this administration, we

have found that none of the prior people who held that job had fewer than

twelve years intelligence and military experience.

Ezra Cohen-Watnick only graduated from college in 2008. He has vastly less

experience than every person who has ever had that job before on the

National Security Council. What was he doing there in that job, what`s he

still doing there?

When Mike Flynn was fired, H.R. McMaster came on as his replacement. H.R.

McMaster as a National Security Adviser tried to fire Ezra Cohen-Watnick

out of that intelligence job. But he was blocked in that effort by White

House advisers Jared Kushner and Steve Bannon.

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster was told he had to keep this guy

on. Why?

Ezra Cohen-Watnick is being cited today by conservative news outlets as a

source for allegations that former Obama National Security Advisor Susan

Rice asked for names of U.S. persons associated with the Trump campaign to

be unmasked in U.S. intelligence reports. Now, there`s nothing illegal or

improper or even unexpected about a national security advisor unmasking

those names. There`s also no allegation that Susan Rice leaked those names

if she did have them unmasked, nor is there any allegation that she made

any of those intelligence documents public.

But by making those allegations about Susan Rice, the National Security

Council under Trump and H.R. McMaster itself appears to be operating at a

political level now to try to shape a conservative-friendly alternative to

the Trump-Russia scandal, one that stars the Obama administration as the

villains instead of Vladimir Putin.

However you feel about that story itself, what does this mean in national

security terms? National Security Council is there for a reason. Is it

weird that this is what the National Security Council is being used for

right now? Is it dangerous?

Hold that thought.

MADDOW: Today, “The New York Times” reports that North Korea is trying to

market the kind of lithium that would help you make a hydrogen bomb.

Today, “The Financial Times” reports that the Chinese president`s meeting

with our president later on this week is expected to be a very high stakes

event and that while the Chinese government is bringing the full force of

their diplomatic power to bear on that meeting, the person who`s heading up

preparation for that meeting on behalf of the United States is the

president`s 36-year-old son-in-law.

Choose your adventure right now in terms of national security things you

might want to worry about. But right now, there`s something strange going

on with national security and how it`s handled in Washington. Right now,

the National Security Council in the new administration, among other

things, they`re caught right in the middle of what appears to be an effort

to manage and politically shape the scandal around the Russian attack on

our election last year and the Trump campaign`s potential contact with

Russia.

We all expected there would be a political effort to shape the response to

that scandal or even to shape the way the intelligence about those matters

is received, circulated and politicized. I`m not sure anybody thought that

would be run out of a National Security Council though. How weird is that?

How worrying is it in terms of the opportunity cost for the other kinds of

stuff the National Security Council ought to be worried about right now?

Joining us right now is Michael Leiter. He`s former director of the

National Counterterrorism Center under President Bush and Obama in that

role. He worked closely with the National Security Council staff.

Michael, it`s nice to see you. Thank you for being here.

MICHAEL LEITER, FORMER U.S. NATL. COUNTERTERRORISM CENTER DIRECTOR: Good

to be here, Rachel.

MADDOW: Let me ask you a big picture. When I have talked to other

national security professionals, particularly people have had big jobs on

national security like you have, they do not seem to be widely alarmed at

the Trump administration`s national security capacity. There does seem to

be faith in people like Defense Secretary Mattis and the National Security

Advisor H.R. McMaster and others.

Is that your overall view?

LEITER: Well, it`s certainly my view that there`s a great deal of

confidence about some people in certain positions. As you said, Jim

Mattis, H.R. McMaster, Mike Pompeo, I think people have confidence in as

well. These are people who understand the issues, are mature, have worked

within the national security establishment, and generally, people think

they`ve got good solid judgment and will seek out expertise.

I think the big question and the reason why I`m not as confident or

sanguine as some others is that the struggles we see within the

administration suggest those individuals, while important to their

departments and agencies, aren`t actually central players at the White

House in national security decision-making and aren`t shaping policy and

aren`t helping the president set his priorities. So, it`s great if you

have a strong team, but if you`re not talking to that team, if you`re not

using that team`s expertise, then it really doesn`t matter who`s on the

bench.

MADDOW: The news that the General McMaster may have wanted to fire this

young man who`s been named senior director for intelligence the national

security council – I find it unusual that he`s in that job. I know

nothing about him personally at all. I don`t mean to talk about him in

personal terms. I`m just comparing his resume and his – the length of

service and experience compared to other kinds of people who`ve had that

job.

It`s strange to me that he`s in that job. It`s very strange to me and

worrying to me that General McMaster wanted to get rid of him and the White

House told him he couldn`t. What is your take on that?

LEITER: Well, I think anytime if you`ve run a business, you`ve run a

government organization, you`ve run a show. You want to be able to choose

your team. And if the boss says, “I don`t have confidence in that

individual”, and someone says, “I don`t care, he`s staying”, that`s

worrisome.

And it`s worrisome when, again, you point to H.R. McMaster being one of the

adults in the room but he can`t choose his own team, it makes I think many

of us question the degree of influence he has with the president.

I think the individual – I don`t know him either. He`s certainly on the

junior side of this. He hasn`t had the wealth of experience in multitude

of agencies in the field 20-plus years of intelligence experience, and I

fear that some of that youthful indiscretion, if I can use that phrase, may

well have led him down a path with Chairman Nunes, which honestly just

throws up smoke and keeps anyone from getting to the real issues that you

identified, and it`s diverting us from the important national security

issues that we face around the globe.

MADDOW: And the diversion factor there, the thing that`s most interesting

to me is not sort of how diverted are we, and are we able to refocus on the

important issues. The thing that actually worries me just as a person

who`s interested in these matters and I`ve got no expertise in this field

at all, but I`m worried that the National Security Council, somebody who`s

operating as a senior director for intelligence with the National Security

Council, is involved in political smoke-making, is involved in political

diversions.

I mean, I worry about that both in terms of the other stuff the National

Security Council has to do. I also worry about it in terms of whether or

not the National Security Council is a place from which political mischief

could be made. Could they stick their – could they stick their hands into

the middle of an ongoing investigation? Do they have access to kind of

stuff where they could do real harm?

LEITER: Well, first I would say, there is some history the National

Security Council putting its nose or its hands into place it shouldn`t be,

and I don`t want to suggest that we`ve gone this far. But just think about

Lieutenant Colonel Oliver North during Iran Contra, and the National

Security Council being operational without the legal restrictions that the

other agencies were working with in.

MADDOW: Good point.

LEITER: And there is some risk when you had inexperienced staffers on the

National Security Council who may not fully appreciate what they should and

should not be doing, because it could implicate the investigations by the

FBI.

All that being said, the basic idea, the reason we ended up in this sort of

Alice in Wonderland world was because it starts with a tweet from the

president, saying I just saw something on TV, there is illegal

unconstitutionally political motivated surveillance. That`s a big deal,

Rachel.

MADDOW: That`s a big allegation.

LEITER: That`s a big allegation. And in any other world, the president

would have actually turned to his national security advisor and said, I

just saw this, this seems sort of crazy. But get me the director of the

FBI and CIA and DNI and National Security Agency, I want to figure out if

there`s any truth to this. And it would start there, and it would be

handed off to a staffer on the National Security Council to look at and

investigate and they`d know what was going on.

What we have here was a present tweeting. That tweeting then leading to

his request to Congress to investigate the executive branch where he could

have figured it out in a ten-minute meeting. And then, you`ve got the

National Security Council feeding information back to Congress.

It is beyond the hall of mirrors. It has simply confused the issue. And

again, it is diverting us from those real issues.

And I think equally important, it makes our allies worried. The fact is

whether you`re talking about North Korea or China being more aggressive,

all these issues are ones we have to focus on and our allies need our

focus. And if we`re focused internally, they don`t believe that we have

the time and attention to do that.

MADDOW: And it`s one thing to have political hacks do that kind of work.

It is another thing to have national security staff of the United States

government at the highest level working on that stuff instead.

Michael Leiter, former director of the National Counterterrorism Center –

thank you. It`s nice to see again.

LEITER: Good to see you.

MADDOW: Thank you.

All right. Lots more ahead tonight. Stay with us.

MADDOW: Happy Monday. Hope you have a nice weekend. This weekend was

better for some people than it was for others.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DAVE BRYAN, TV ANCHOR: If Tulare Congressman Devin Nunes thought the –

thought he would find peace and contentment at home in California, well, it

wasn`t exactly a homecoming celebration for him in Fresno. Right down to

an anthem which you may not recognize.

REPORTER: Mixing anger with humor, protesters greeted San Joaquin Valley

Congressman Devin Nunes with a rendition of the Russian national anthem.

But Nunes snuck into a back door of the banquet hall where he changed the

subject, speaking to an agricultural group about water issues in the

valley.

(PROTESTERS CHANTING)

REPORTER: But outside, several hundred demonstrators, some of them holding

signs with Russian insignia, are upset about how their congressman has

handled the investigation into possible collusion with Russia to influence

the presidential election outcome.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This whole congressional investigative is just

evolved into a joke. He needs to recuse himself or to take it seriously.

We want to find out what happened with Russia.

(SINGING)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: That was what Congressman Devin Nunes came home to this weekend

in Fresno, California. His angry constituents singing, “listen or we`ll

throw you out”, playing in the Russian national anthem as his homecoming

soundtrack.

Constituents are making for tough homecomings for a lot of members of

Congress right now, both Democrat and Republican, and that is turning out

to be a surprisingly big and interesting factor in the very big fight that

Democrats just picked in Washington, and that story is next.

MADDOW: In Denver, Colorado, this weekend, people rallied to call in the

state`s two senators to vote no on Judge Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme

Court. Democratic Colorado Senator Michael Bennet says he won`t support

the filibuster against Gorsuch and Republican Senator Cory Gardner, he`s a

yes vote for Gorsuch all the way. So, we`ll see if either Michael Bennet

or Cory Gardner pays a price for that stance on Gorsuch in Gorsuch`s home

state of Colorado.

But, you know, even without Michael Bennet, Democrats do have the votes to

mount their filibuster against Neil Gorsuch, to stop him from being

confirmed with the court unless he can get 60 votes. That showdown is

going to happen later this week. It`s going to be a huge drama as the

Republicans decide how they`re going to respond to that.

Today, every Democrat on the Judiciary Committee voted against Neil

Gorsuch`s nomination, but that was just a signal of the bigger fight that

will come over this in the next few days.

Here`s one thing to stick a flag in though in this in this news today and

as you`re looking towards the rest of the week – while Democrats on the

Judiciary Committee were taking this unified stand against Judge Gorsuch

today, they did something else I got a lot less attention. In addition to

advancing Judge Gorsuch`s nomination today, the Judiciary Committee also

voted to advance the nomination of this man.

His name is Rod Rosenstein. The White House has nominated him to be the

number two official at the Justice Department under Attorney General Jeff

Sessions. Now, who`s the number two at the Justice Department is

particularly important in skin bowl terms right now because the Attorney

General Jeff Sessions has recused himself from any investigations into the

Trump campaign`s contacts with Russia. That means any Justice Department

investigation of such things would be overseen by Rod Rosenstein if he`s

confirmed, unless he chooses to a point and outside special prosecutor

instead of overseeing things himself. That would be his call as well.

During Rod Rosenstein confirmation hearings last month, Senator Richard

Blumenthal of Connecticut asked which of those avenues Rod Rosenstein would

likely take. Would he oversee these investigations himself or appoint an

outside prosecutor? Rosenstein refused to answer.

Today, Senator Blumenthal became the only member of the Judiciary Committee

to vote against Rod Rosenstein for this crucial job. Every Democrat except

for Blumenthal voted to advance his nomination. The vote on Rosenstein was

19-1.

So, stick a flag in this one. I mean, Democrats have to choose their

battles obviously. They will win nothing if they can`t stick together.

They are mostly choosing to fight on Gorsuch but not entirely. They are

not choosing the fight on the number two job under Jeff Sessions who will

run the Russian investigations.

We may look back on this as a momentous strategic decision by the

Democrats. Stick a flag in this one. Note this one for the record.

That does it for us tonight. We will see you again tomorrow.

Now, it`s time for “THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL”.

Good evening, Lawrence.



