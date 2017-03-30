The Rachel Maddow Show, Transcript 3/30/2017

Transcript:

Show: The Rachel Maddow Show

Date: March 30, 2017

Guest: Shane Harris, Jim Himes

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: And thanks to you at home for joining us for

the next hour.

We are following the breaking news tonight that fired national security

adviser, retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, who was fired from the

Trump administration after only 24 days on the job, tonight, he is asking

for immunity from prosecution in exchange for his testimony in the Trump -

Russia scandal.

Now, General Flynn has reportedly approached the congressional committees

in both the House and the Senate, as well as the FBI – more on that point

in a moment. And he has reportedly offered that he will testify to all

three of those bodies, both investigatory committees and the FBI, as long

as he has given personal immunity from criminal prosecution himself.

Now, it is not known at this hour how the FBI or the intelligence

committees will respond to this offer and this request from General Flynn.

But it was “The Wall Street Journal” who broke this story tonight. The

lead author of their scoop is reporter Shane Harris. Shane Harris will

join us live momentarily.

Since “The Journal” published this scoop tonight, a lawyer for Mr. Flynn

has released a slightly melodramatic statement explaining General Flynn`s

offer in his own words or at least in his lawyers own words. Here`s how it

starts.

It says at the top, “Statement by Robert Kelner, counsel to Lieutenant

General Mike Flynn.” And then the first line is this, “General Flynn

certainly has a story to tell and he very much wants to tell it should the

circumstances permit. Out of respect for the committees, we will not

comment right now on the details of discussion between counsel for General

Flynn and the House and Senate Intelligence Committees other than to

confirm that those discussions have taken place. But it`s important to

acknowledge the circumstances in which those discussions are occurring.”

The statement then goes on to include a detailed summary of the general`s

impressive long military career and the various awards he received for his

military and intelligence work.

And then that statement ends with this sort of, this call to arms. Quote,

“Notwithstanding his life of public service, the media are awash with

unfounded allegations outrageous claims of treason and vicious innuendo

directed against him. He`s now the target of unsubstantiated public

demands by members of Congress and other political critics that he be

criminally investigated. No reasonable person who has the benefit of

advice from counsel would submit to questioning in such a highly

politicized witch hunt environment without assurances against unfair

prosecution again.”

Again, this is the statement from General Mike Flynn`s lawyer tonight

explaining with a dramatic flourish that he certainly, quoting, “certainly

has a story to tell” but also defending why the general only wants to tell

that story if he`s granted immunity from prosecution.

Now that is worth knowing in terms of understanding how General Flynn is

framing his offer. It`s worth knowing in terms of what our expectations

should be for how the FBI and the congressional committees may look at that

offer in terms of the way that it`s being couched.

It`s also worth knowing, given Mike Flynn`s previous statements about what

it means when somebody asks for immunity from prosecution.

GEN. MIKE FLYNN, FORMER NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: I mean five people

around her have had have been given immunity to include her former chief of

staff. When you are given immunity, that means that you`ve probably

committed a crime.

MADDOW: Now that Mike Flynn himself is asking for immunity, we don`t know

if that means he`s, you know, implicitly confessing to having committed

crimes. But if he does come forward and freely speak about what he knows,

I don`t know what that will lead us to in terms of the Trump Russia scandal

overall, but him speaking freely, facing difficult questioning that would

likely go some distance toward answering some of the big obvious unanswered

questions that have surrounded him and his role in the Trump administration

and in this scandal specifically from the beginning.

I mean, literally, from the beginning of his appearance in this tale there

were questions as to why he was brought on board at all at the Trump

campaign in the first place. Mike Flynn did have a very distinguished

military career, including long deployments overseas, but his time in

Washington thereafter was the opposite of distinguished.

In 2014, General Flynn was fired at the Defense Intelligence Agency after

what was widely considered to be a disastrous tenure there. Before the

Trump campaign officially brought him on board in 2015, there was his

inexplicable but fairly widely publicized appearance in Moscow at a gala

for Russian state-run television where he sat next to Vladimir Putin and he

personally led the standing ovation for the Russian president.

By the time Mike Flynn had come on board the Trump campaign, investigative

reporters like Michael Isikoff were already at the Republican national

convention here asking about that trip to Russia asking whether he`d been

paid by the Russian government for making that appearance. It has since

emerged incidentally that Mike Flynn was paid tens of thousands of dollars

in addition to a free, all expensive paid trip to Moscow for himself and

his son in exchange for showing up at that gala and sitting next to Putin.

In addition to that money from the Russian government media – government-

supported media outlet RT, in addition to that money, he also receives two

other five figure payments from two other Russian companies after he was

fired from the Defense Intelligence Agency. But nevertheless, the Trump

campaign brought him on board.

By Election Day, it was clear that General Flynn was on the payroll of

another foreign government. He was on the payroll of the government of

Turkey while he was advising the Trump campaign. Now, he was not

registered as a foreign agent, but it was widely reported that he was, that

he was he was taking money from a foreign government – from Turkey – to

advance that country`s interests in the United States while he was

simultaneously advising the Trump campaign.

I mean one of the unexplained things, one of the things that the official

announcement about him just makes no sense, right, one of the things that

doesn`t make sense about Mike Flynn is how on earth he made it through the

vetting process in the first place to become national security adviser,

right, after the trip to Russia with those undisclosed payments by RT and

by Russian firms, with the then undisclosed work as the agent of another

government, he was taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from the

government of Turkey and actively working to promote that government`s

interest in the United States, while the administration was supposedly

vetting him to be national security adviser?

He`s an unregistered foreign agent, getting paid all that – I mean, they

didn`t pick that up in the vetting?

It wasn`t hard to vet that about him. It was like lots of news stories

about it. I mean, that didn`t trip any wires from him? That has never

made any sense. It`s never made any sense.

Then he gets into the job, then he becomes national security advisor. As

national security advisor, Mike Flynn, or the White House speaking on his

behalf they repeatedly misstated the facts when it came to Flynn`s contacts

with the Russian government. They had to repeatedly revise the number of

calls and contacts they admitted that Mike Flynn had with the Russian

government and the Russian ambassador. Flynn reportedly also downplayed

the content of those communications, and the White House backed him up on

that. It was only after the inauguration when the Acting Attorney General

Sally Yates and another DOJ official came to the White House to tell the

White House that Mike Flynn, national security advisor, wasn`t being honest

about the content of his communications with the Russian government. He

was in fact discussion U.S. sanctions on Russia even though he said

publicly that he wasn`t.

The Department of Justice came to the White House, those officials came to

the White House and we are told that what they told the white House is a

pretty lurid story. They came to the White House and told the white House

that National Security Advisor Mike Flynn was compromised by a foreign

power. He was vulnerable to blackmail and that`s obviously a serious,

serious matter for somebody who had access to the kind of national security

and intelligence information that he had access to as national security

advisor.

And after they received that blockbuster information from the Department of

Justice, after they got that message at the White House, it still to this

day remains unexplained that the White House having been advised to that

fact, they nevertheless kept him on kept my plan on in his national

security advisor job for almost another three weeks.

When they did finally fire him their explanation was that they had to fire

him because Mike Flynn had lied about those Russian government contacts to

Vice President Mike Pence. That explanation is the official explanation

from the White House that we`re supposed to believe about what happened

with Mike Flynn. That explanation makes no sense and it never has.

After the White House learned that Mike Flynn had lied to the vice

president about the contact – content of his communications with the

Russian government after the White House definitively learned that

information, they waited almost three weeks before firing Mike Flynn. That

delay is unexplained and, in fact, the vice president`s role in this saga

at multiple points on the timeline just doesn`t seem plausible in terms of

the White House explanation of events, right? It doesn`t make sense that

when had to go because he lied to Pence, when once they learned that, they

didn`t do anything about it for almost three weeks. That makes absolutely

no sense.

Also, Mike Pence had been the head of the Trump transition. As such, he

would have been intimately involved with the selection and vetting process

for a job as important as national security advisor. Nevertheless, Vice

President Mike Pence has professed absolute ignorance of any of the

scandals, any of the allegations of foreign payments and foreign contacts

and all the rest of it surrounding Mike Flynn.

Pence was the leader of the transition. As the leader of the transition,

he was notified in writing by members of Congress about Flynn`s apparent

financial ties to the government of Turkey. The transition was also

apparently notified in person twice by Flynn`s own lawyers about his

financial relationship with the government of Turkey. But nevertheless,

Vice President Mike Pence says he had no idea about any of that, never

heard about any of it, never – what? That shock – never heard any of it

until weeks after he was fired.

Until weeks after he was fired, Mike Flynn belatedly registered as a

foreign agent, just a few weeks ago, admitting retroactively that yes he

had been on a foreign government payroll while sitting in on the

president`s daily brief and all the other high-end intelligence matters and

national security matters he was privy to in the new administration.

Vice President Mike Pence claims he had absolutely no idea of that despite

him being notified about it on the record multiple times and it being a

matter of considerable public discussion. Mike Pence`s role in the Mike

Flynn scandal is flashing like a red beacon for anybody who sees him as the

normal Republican in this set in this setting, right?

There are two people about whom there are the most obvious unanswered

questions and areas of concern when it comes to how the White House has

explained itself throughout this whole debacle. One of them obviously is

former campaign chairman Paul Manafort. The other one is Mike Flynn.

And “The Wall Street Journal” reports tonight that he`s making an offer, if

he can get immunity Mike Flynn says he is ready to tell his story. I

believe it when I see it, but the man who reported this story tonight for

“The Wall Street Journal”, along with his colleagues Carol Lee and Julian

Barnes is Shane Harris.

And Shane Harris joins us now tonight.

Shane, thanks very much for being with us tonight congratulations on the

scoop.

SHANE HARRIS, THE WALL STREET JOURNAL SENIOR WRITER: Thanks, Rachel.

Thanks for having me.

MADDOW: So, you`re reporting is that Flynn has made this offer. He`s

spoken to both the House Intelligence Committee and the Senate Intelligence

Committee. And also, you report that he approached the FBI with the same

offer that he would testify in exchange for immunity.

Now, I`m putting a sort of a fine point on that because the statement from

Flynn`s lawyer tonight mentions the House and Senate Intelligence

Committees, but he doesn`t mention the FBI. Are you quite sure of that

point that he went to the FBI with this same offer?

HARRIS: Yes, our sources have confirmed that to us and I trust these

individuals in particular. It would not be surprising by the way for him

to approach law enforcement with that offer as well. In fact, I mean we

don`t know the exact sequence of it, but it wouldn`t surprise me if it was

the FBI first, then you go to Congress. Getting immunity from Congress

would actually be I think more difficult for him than getting it from the

FBI, because there`s a whole lot of procedures at the Congress has to go

through to give him that immunity.

But clearly, as his lawyer said, he has a story to tell.

MADDOW: Uh-huh.

HARRIS: And he feels that he needs protections in order to do that and it

makes perfect sense as the lawyer said that he would seek those before he

gives that testimony to investigators.

MADDOW: And, Shane, what can you tell us about how offers like this are

weighed. You mentioned there that it may be a very different calculus for

the committees, the congressional committees, than it is for the FBI. But

there obviously is an exact president precedent for something quite like

this.

But how would the FBI and how would those committees decide whether or not

to take this offer?

HARRIS: In general, what investigators are weighing is how important is

the information that that witness has to give us and it is – is it so

valuable or do we need to get to it so quickly that we`re willing to give

that grant of immunity? And there`s different kinds of immunity you can

give. Limited immunity, which is kind of more narrowly focused around

certain issues, that kind of limited immunity that was given to some of

Hillary Clinton`s aides in exchange for information or access to a laptop

computer in one case.

But, generally, the basic weighing that you`re doing here is, is it worth

it to get that information? And is there perhaps no other way we can get

that information? So, if we`re seeing potentially not many takers for Mike

Flynn`s offer, that could be an indication that these investigators feel

that they can obtain this information from other means. They could, of

course, also the congressional committees could subpoena him and he could

take the Fifth, but they may have other avenues that they can get at

without having to actually go ahead and take that, you know, pretty

remarkable step of immunizing him from any future prosecution.

MADDOW: And, Shane, do we have any word tonight in terms of either the

president himself or the White House more broadly, having any sort of

response to this? I mean, part of the way I think we assess the

seriousness or the likelihood of this coming to pass is whether or not the

White House seemed shaken by the offer?

HARRIS: Yes, we haven`t heard anything from the White House on this at

this moment earlier as we were going to press tonight. I would expect

that, of course, Sean Spicer will be asked about this in the briefing

tomorrow and that`s gonna be very telling because obviously if Mike Flynn

says he has a story to tell, it is about his story working for Donald Trump

presumably for those many months that he was an adviser and then his brief

stint as the national security advisor.

So we`ll find out I would suspect tomorrow if not before the briefing what

the White House thinks of Mike Flynn`s offer.

MADDOW: Shane Harris, senior national security writer for “The Wall Street

Journal” – congratulations on this scoop tonight. It`s a big deal.

Thanks, Shane.

HARRIS: Thanks, Rachel. Thanks.

MADDOW: Thank you.

All right. This is – you know, on the one hand, as big a news – as big a

night for news in this country as we as we`ve had in a long time. It also

just sort of feels like Thursday like days that end in “Y” have scoops like

this in them these days. But there`s a lot to get to tonight and we`ve got

a bunch of guests here.

Stay with us

MADDOW: Senator John McCain has memorably described the Trump Russia

scandal as a centipede where every day, we`re not just waiting for the

other shoe to drop every day we just watch one by one as the other 99 shoes

drop one after the other.

The biggest one that dropped today is the news that former national

security advisor, fired national security advisor Mike Flynn is offering to

testify in exchange for immunity he`s obviously in a position to know a lot

about the worst case scenarios within this scandal and so that is a very

big deal, only something that big a deal could overshadow one of the other

shoes that dropped today which was reported by “The New York Times” this

afternoon, when “The New York Times” named to Trump administration

officials who allegedly funneled classified information to Devin Nunes,

head of the intelligence committee.

The man you see here works in the White House counsel`s office. He was

formerly a staffer on the House Intelligence Committee working for Devin

Nunes. His name is Michael Ellis. The other figure named by “The New York

Times” today is the controversial young intelligence chief at the National

Security Council now.

He`s controversial not because he`s famous but because after Mike Flynn was

fired as national security advisor and H.R. McMaster ultimately took over

that job, it was widely reported that McMaster was given free rein to staff

up the National Security Council as he saw fit. He would not be

micromanaged by the White House nor would he be stuck with Mike Flynn`s

leftovers on the National Security Council. That promise apparently led

General McMaster to believe he would be safe, he would be fine in firing

Ezra Cohen-Watnick, who had come in with Mike Flynn and two reportedly was

the source of strong objections from the intelligence agencies,

particularly from the CIA.

H.R. McMaster, newly hired his national security advisor, he tried to fire

that kid, but according to “Politico”, this young Mike Flynn protege when

he found out that the national security advisor wanted to fire him, he

appealed directly to Jared, to the president`s son-in-law and to Steve

Bannon, appealed to those two men and told him he should be allowed to hold

on to his job and they agreed. And so, General McMaster was apparently

brushed back and told he had to keep this guy, even though he didn`t want

him.

“The New York Times” now describes him and the guy from the White House

counsel`s office, he used to work for Devin Nunes, that describing the two

of them as having played a role in providing this mysterious information to

Devin Nunes about Trump transition officials being caught and named in

intelligence intercepts of foreign targets. So, “The New York Times” named

those two.

Then, tonight, “The Washington Post” added to it. They confirmed “The New

York Times” reporting about those two names. They then also added a third

name to the mix of White House officials that according to “The Washington

Post” were involved in the handling of this data and getting it to Devin

Nunes. They added to the list of names this man, John Eisenberg, who is

the top lawyer at the National Security Council.

So, out of all this news today, if you`re on one of those committees, if

you`re part of the investigation of this scandal, it seems to me like there

are two big questions for you that we had no idea needed to be asked before

today. Number one, how are you going to handle Mike Flynn`s request for

immunity in exchange for his testimony?

I mean, literally part of that question is, you know, what`s the logistics

of that? How does that work? How do you assess how good is information is

when you`re deciding how much an immunity you`re gonna give him? How do

you decide? What are the factors? Who makes the call? How do you

question him and his lawyers about that?

So, that`s one, dealing with Mike Flynn in this offer of immunity. Here`s

the other new question we didn`t have before this morning, before tonight

even, and this was raised by national security investigative reporter named

Bart Gellman today who`s a genius as far as I`m concerned. We`ve posted a

link to his analysis at MaddowBlog.com. You should read it for yourself.

But it`s a – it`s a big – it`s a big conclusion here, it`s a big

question. What were White House officials, if “The New York Times” and

“The Washington Post” reporting is right that Devin Nunes got this stuff

from White House officials, these three guys what were White House

officials doing reading raw FBI intercepts of foreign surveillance that

involved Trump transition officials and then asking for those names to be

unmasked? How on earth would that have come up in there the normal course

of their duties in the National Security Council or in the White House

counsel`s office?

I mean, think about that what were they doing monitoring who the FBI was

listening in on, right? What`s the remedy here if what “The New York

Times” reported and what “The Washington Post” reported is true?

And what it means is that the White House appears to be tracking – the

white House appears to be listening in on. The White House appears to be

monitoring the FBI`s investigation of the White House. The White House is

tracking that investigation by listening in on intelligence intercepts,

obtaining those intercepts, obtaining those transcripts and then

selectively leaking that information to try to pervert the course of the

investigations?

If the White House has its claws into the FBI investigation of Trump and

Russia, if they have penetrated it are they`re tracking it in that way and

taking parts of it and putting them out into the body politic to try to

throw smokescreens out there, if that`s happening, how do you fix that?

What`s the remedy there?

A member of the House Intelligence Committee joins us next.

MADDOW: So, we`re continuing to follow what has been a sort of a wild ride

of breaking news about the Russian attack on the U.S. election last year

and the question of whether or not the Trump campaign colluded or

cooperated in that attack. The Senate Intelligence Committee this morning

held their first open hearing on that subject in which one of their experts

dropped jaws around the room and around the country frankly when he

testified that part of the reason Russian active measures were so effective

in our election is because the Trump campaign and Donald Trump himself

amplified Russian active measures and repeated them. Mr. Trump helped the

Russians in what they were doing in terms of their public attack.

Since that hearing this morning, there`s been multiple news stories that

have broken in this in this field, including “The New York Times” and then

later “The Washington Post” confirming that there are White House officials

who can be named people whose job titles we understand who may have been

involved in getting classified information into the hands of the House

Intelligence Chairman Devin which he then gave a press conference about and

ran back into the White House as if he needed to notify the White House of

this information that came from the White House in the first place.

We`ve got three named White House officials named by “The New York Times”

and “The Washington Post” who may have been involved in that. And then

tonight, “The Wall Street Journal” broke the story that former National

Security Advisor Mike Flynn has offered to testify on this subject if he`s

granted immunity from criminal prosecution.

If you`re a member of one of these intelligence committees conducting these

investigations right now, how do you deal with the news day like today?

Not a rhetorical question. Jim Himes, congressman from Connecticut, member

of the House Intelligence Committee, joins us now.

Congressman Himes, thank you so much for being with us. Really appreciate

it.

REP. JIM HIMES (D), CONNECTICUT: Hi, Rachel.

MADDOW: So, a lot to deal with, a lot on your plate right now that wasn`t

even there when you woke up this morning. What can you tell us about

General Flynn reportedly offering to testify in exchange for immunity?

HIMES: Well, interestingly, when I last checked in, which was a couple of

hours a actually nobody on the intelligence committee had actually received

a communication from General Flynn. So, you know, we`ll need to wait to

see if that comes in.

And then, of course, what we`re what we`re going to need to think about is

it is true that Congress or a congressional committee can offer immunity

from prosecution. Obviously, when law enforcement does this they usually

do this because the individual granted immunity has a story to tell which

implicates higher-ups. You know, you arrest the corner drug dealer, you

give that individual immunity so that you can go after the kingpin.

Here, we`ll really have to think about and coordinate in particular with

law enforcement and the reason I say law enforcement is because you don`t

ask for immunity, of course, unless you feel like you`re in legal jeopardy.

So, we have to be very careful here that the Congress or my committee

doesn`t give immunity in such a way as to damage the ability of law

enforcement, FBI, whoever it might be, that is putting Michael Flynn into

legal jeopardy, that it doesn`t damage that case, whatever that might be.

MADDOW: In terms of your own experience, your own background and also your

experience on this particular committee, when the committee is weighing

this offer, if it doesn`t fact come through to the House Intelligence

Committee, do you expect that as part of those negotiations, you`d have

basically a more specific offer from Mike Flynn as to what he`s able to

testify about, as to what the character is of this story that he says he`s

so eager to tell? Would that be part of the negotiation?

HIMES: Well, of course, that`s the essential part of the negotiation, you

know, around immunity. You really need to know what it is that the – in

this case, Michael Flynn, but the witness might actually say and whether

it`s valuable information. Look, you`re not going to grant somebody who

potentially committed a crime immunity unless you really think you`re gonna

get something of a very real value.

And again, we need to be – this isn`t just one committee being asked for

immunity. It is possible that law enforcement might be interested here and

so, you know, my committee can`t just go off and say, “yes, no problem,

General Flynn, we`ll give you immunity” without closely coordinating with

whatever law enforcement agency my be in the back of Michael Flynn`s mind

as possibly creating some legal jeopardy for him.

MADDOW: Let me ask you congressman about this other news today from “The

New York Times” and then added to by “The Washington Post” this evening,

that there were White House officials, named White House officials who

provided this mysterious classified information to your chairman, which he

then held a couple of press conferences about and then ran that information

back into the White House to notify them about this information, which

apparently came from the White House in the first place? What do you make

of that? Are you concerned that White House officials were involved and

that they were they were tracking this information for some reason?

HIMES: You know, I keep thinking of that “Alice in Wonderland” line,

curiouser and curiouser because nothing about this whole story is in any

way shape or form by the book.

I mean remember that the National Security Council, this is a group of

people who advise the president on national security. They`re not the ones

deep in the basement in some building outside of Washington looking at raw

intelligence and intercepts. They`re the people who are really thinking

strategically. So, it starts out being a little strange that there`s

people scrutinizing raw intercepts and that sort of thing.

And then, of course, you know these are these are not necessarily

professionals. Some of the individuals named and I should I should be very

clear up front that I don`t know if that story is true or not, but these

individuals are recent arrivals at the National Security Council, and then

the mystery of mysteries, of course, is who does the NSC work for? The NSC

works for the president of the United States.

So, why if this is all true individuals at the NSC would say, hey, instead

of going to our boss with this information that we think is really

important, maybe compromising, who knows, you know what we`re going to do,

we`re going to call up one member the chairman of a congressional

committee, of a totally separate branch of government and share it with him

not with the president? And then, of course, we get into part one of the

story, which we`ve been dealing with for a little while, which is that you

know the chairman decides not to share this with his committee.

So, again, none of this makes any sense. None of this is by the books and

fortunately as you probably know, both the ranking member Adam Schiff and

the chairman have been invited to the White House next week to actually

look at this stuff and hopefully get – hopefully get to the bottom of it.

MADDOW: Intelligence Committee member, Congressman Jim Himes of

Connecticut – thank you for your time tonight. This is – it feels like a

complex story, but you`re exactly right. At the heart of it, it`s stuff

that doesn`t make sense and so we have to keep pushing until it – until it

does.

HIMES: Yes.

MADDOW: Thank you, sir. Appreciate your time.

HIMES: Thanks, Rachel.

MADDOW: Do keep an eye on this question about the National Security

Council staffers and White House counsel staffers. If they really were

reviewing raw FBI intercepts of foreign surveillance involving members of

the Trump transition, why were they reading that stuff? And is it possible

that the White House has been tracking the FBI probe into the Trump-Russia

scandal? Using the intelligence community`s capacities, using the

surveillance capacities of the U.S. government in order to track the

investigation into themselves. If so, I really don`t know what the fixes

for that.

A lot still to come. Stay with us.

JOHN DEAN, NIXON WHITE HOUSE COUNSEL: To one who was in the White House

and became somewhat familiar with its inner workings, the Watergate matter

wasn`t an inevitable outgrowth of a climate of excessive concern over the

political impact of demonstrators, excessive concern over leaks, an

insatiable appetite for political intelligence, all coupled with a do-it-

yourself White House staff regardless of the law.

MADDOW: John Dean was the chief White House counsel during the Nixon

Watergate scandal. The Senate Watergate Committee that was investigating

that scandal, they granted him immunity from prosecution in exchange for

his testimony in Watergate.

But you know what? John Dean still ended up going to prison for his own

role in that scandal.

Immunity from prosecution – immunity from prosecution in a presidential

scandal is complicated, and it has some mind-bending historical precedent,

as we now face some of those same questions with Michael Flynn offering to

testify in the Trump-Russia scandal in exchange for immunity himself.

Joining us now is Michael Beschloss, NBC news presidential historian.

Michael, it`s great to see you. Thank you for being here.

MICHAEL BESCHLOSS, NBC NEWS PRESIDENTIAL HISTORIAN: Thank you, Rachel.

MADDOW: Why did John Dean go to prison for Watergate even though

congressional investigators did grant him immunity?

BESCHLOSS: Well, he got an immunity to testify before the Senate Watergate

committee, which meant that things he said in his testimony could be not be

used against him in a trial. But the prosecutors did not give him immunity

and the result was that went to prison for four months for obstruction of

justice, he pled guilty.

MADDOW: So, there`s that – and this was but we`re talking about this

earlier with Shane Harris who broke this story at “The Wall Street

Journal”, with Jim Himes, who`s on the investigative committee in the House

that`s looking at this.

There`s a difference between getting immunity from Congress and immunity

from prosecutors. It can make all the difference in terms of whether or

not you go to prison. They also have to weigh those competing imperatives

when they`re deciding whether or not to grant it.

In terms of history of things like this, how willing has the Justice

Department – how willing have prosecutors been willing to go along on

request for immunity.

BESCHLOSS: Well, they`re oftentimes not very willing. Archibald Cox, the

special prosecutor and Watergate was against doing it for John Dean. And

then later on in the Iran-Contra scandal, Ronald Reagan, John Poindexter

who had the same job that Mike Flynn did, national security advisor, got

immunity for his testimony before Congress, but later on was prosecuted.

He was convicted of a number of things, including lying to Congress. That

was thrown out by an appeals court that said that somehow the trial used

material that was from his testimony and therefore that undermined his

verdict.

So, you`re absolutely right. It is really complicated.

MADDOW: In terms of the history here – I mean, what is – are informed by

that history Watergate history and other presidencies and other scandals.

What do you think we should be watching for right now in terms of White

House reaction to what Mike Flynn is offering and what else is going on in

this scandal, in terms of what effect this may have on the White House?

What should we be looking for?

BESCHLOSS: Signs of the cover-up in the White House, that`s what we saw

very much in Watergate and finally, that`s what brought Richard Nixon down.

But the big test of what we`re seeing with Mike Flynn is going to be the

same test with John Dean and John Poindexter in the 1980s with Reagan,

which was were they able to say things that implicated the president

directly in the scandal? John Poindexter did not do that with Iran Contra.

John Dean said in the first – and he was the first high official to do

this, he said President Nixon has committed offences. He said, I hope that

he will be excused and that that he`ll be forgiven for these, but that led

directly to Nixon`s resignation. Dean`s testimony led to the revelation

that Nixon had taped his secret conversations. If you didn`t have those

tapes, Nixon probably would have served for eight years.

MADDOW: Yes, and exactly the right lane to put those in. Poindexter

didn`t implicate Reagan. Reagan survived narrowly Iran-Contra.

BESCHLOSS: Right.

MADDOW: Dean did implicate Nixon and he was gone.

NBC News –

BESCHLOSS: And we could be asking that question tonight about Mike Flynn.

MADDOW: Yes, exactly.

Michael Beschloss, NBC presidential historian – thank you as always, my

friend. Nice to see you.

BESCHLOSS: Thank you, Rachel. You too. Be well.

MADDOW: All right. Much more ahead. Stay with us.

SEN. JAMES LANKFORD (R-OK), INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE: My question is, first,

why did he think he could get away with it this time? This is not new for

the Russians. They`ve done this for a long time across Europe, but it was

much more engaging this time in our election. Why now? Mr. Watts?

CLINTON WATTS, FORMER FBI SPECIAL AGENT: I think this answer is very

simple and is what no one is really saying in this room, which is part of

the reason active measures have worked in this U.S. election is because the

commander-in-chief has used Russian active measures at time against his

opponents. On 14 August, 2016, his campaign chairman, after a debunked –

LANKFORD: When you say his, who`s his?

WATTS: Paul Manafort –

LANKFORD: OK.

WATTS: – cited the fake Incirlik story as a terrorist attack on CNN and

he used it as a talking point.

On 11 October, President Trump stood on a stage incited a what appears to

be a fake news story from Sputnik News that disappeared from the Internet.

He denies the intel from the United States about Russia.

MADDOW: That was part of the Senate Intelligence Committee in their open

hearing today, fairly simple and devastating in terms of the bottom line,

right? What we can observe even through open sources about the Russian

attack on our election, part of the reason they worked well is because the

Trump campaign and the candidate himself helped them with their attacks.

This particular scandal feels like an existential thing for this

administration. It feels like if this stuff is proven they`re over. That

very well may not be the case and the implications of that are next.

Stay with us.

MADDOW: You know, there`s basically like a menu of scandal to choose from.

It`s not like a waffle house menu where it`s picture based and there`s not

all that many choices and so you just point out the things that you want

and how many of them you want on your plate. It`s not that kind of menu.

The scandal menu right now is like one of those menus that`s a binder, with

tons of pages, too many choices and you can`t narrow it down. I mean, just

start – just start anywhere. Start anywhere.

Start with Carl Icahn who has been tasked by the new administration with

advising them on regulations. What Carl Icahn has been advising the new

administration is that the administration should kill a regulation that

will result in nearly a quarter billion dollar-a-year windfall for a

company in which Carl Icahn has an eighty-two percent ownership stake.

When the administration did an across-the-board regulation freeze right

after the inauguration, mysteriously, the one new regulation they didn`t

freeze was one that would positively affect Carl Icahn`s eighty-two percent

stake in that same company for tax purposes.

The Carl Icahn thing alone is a capital-S scandal. That just the Carl

Icahn thing, that is as big a scandal as like say the one that made Vice

President Spiro Agnew resigned in 1973.

If you don`t like that one, may I interest you in the Scott Pruitt special

today? He`s the former attorney general in Oklahoma. He`s now having his

law license reviewed by the state of Oklahoma because he overtly, simply,

clearly lied to the United States Senate under oath during his confirmation

when he was questioned about whether or not he ever conducted government

business on his personal email accounts.

He did conduct government business in Oklahoma on his personal email

accounts. He lied about that. He told the Senate that he did not.

Yes, who cares about email? Well, who cares about lying to the Senate?

And Scott Pruitt isn`t a humdrum who cares member of the Trump

administration. Scott Pruitt may be the most radical cabinet secretary

Trump has appointed to any agency.

Today, Scott Pruitt took the almost unprecedented step of throwing out the

window the EPA`s scientific findings that one particular pesticide is

unsafe and should be banned in this country. Today, Scott Pruitt took that

scientific finding, threw it out the window, said, screw it, don`t care,

and on his own safe so, he decided that that pesticide will now be legal.

Forget the process of determining whether or not it`s safe. Forget what

the scientists concluded in his own agency, which is that it`s not safe.

He threw that out the window said it`s legal on his own say so.

So, it`s not like Scott Pruitt is an obscure or uncontroversial figure in

the new administration. He`s doing his best to make himself as highly

visible as possible by being a real radical when it comes to policy. But,

you know, even if you like what Scott Pruitt is doing in terms of policy,

he really did lie to the United States Senate. He might lose his law

license for having done so.

If anything like that had happened to a cabinet official in the Obama

years, that would have been enough to keep the lights on at FOX News

through like seven seasons of “Fox and Friends”.

Even beyond Washington, there`s stuff going on right now that in any other

time would be huge point to focus for the whole country. The governor of

Alabama is probably going to be impeached next week. Arkansas is planning

to execute eight men in 10 days. They`re planning on four double header

executions, doubleheaders back-to-back, four of them, using drugs they`ve

never used before.

The U.S. military has now launched investigations into the second,

apparently, terribly botched military operation of the young Trump era.

The first one was the catastrophic raid in Yemen, which the new president

apparently approved over a dinner with Jared.

The second was a massive air strike in a civilian populated area of Mosul

in Iraq, the U.S. and Iraqi forces had dropped leaflets reportedly in that

neighborhood, telling civilians to definitely stay in their homes to not

leave, and then U.S. planes came in and apparently bombed that exact same

neighborhood. There are reports of as many as 200 men, women and children

all civilians killed in their homes after the United States reportedly told

them to stay in their homes and then bombed their homes.

So take your pick from this scandal menu, right? That`s even setting aside

any issues about self-dealing and conflicts of interest and the president

appointing his children to high-ranking sensitive government positions and

the question of whether the president is profiting from the presidency or

even receiving payments from foreign governments through his businesses

from which he is not yet divested – I mean even if you set that – set

that stuff aside, the self-dealing stuff, we are already changed as a

country, because before now, any one of these scandals that I just

mentioned in Washington, around the country, would be nationally riveting,

right, would be a source of seething outrage, if not bipartisan outrage

then at least partisan outrage.

But in this new American era, what we`re doing instead is kind of

cataloging that stuff in the background, assuming we`ll get to it at some

point. But in the meantime what we`ve been doing every day is watching the

unfolding of the one Trump scandal that seems existential, the one Trump

scandal vet it seems like might undo this presidency, by revealing this

presidency as basically the product of a crime – at least the product of a

foreign actor acting with American confederates.

Every day, it is these ongoing revelations which keep getting worse and not

better about the Russian government attacking the election, attacking the

process by which we got this new president, and the prospect that it wasn`t

just an attack. It was a collaborative or at least coordinated effort

between that foreign government and our president`s campaign.

The news today that we may get testimony in exchange for immunity from

fired National Security Advisor Mike Flynn who is in a position potentially

to know more about the scandal than anybody else, that news today revs this

scandal up into higher gear that we didn`t even know we had in our national

transmission, and you know, we will – we here at the show and I think on

this network, we will cover this as aggressively as anybody. I think it`s

been fair to say we have been as aggressive as anybody on this story

already and that will remain the case.

But I want to just plant this flag here – there remains the possibility

that the president and his campaign are innocent. There remains the

possibility that the president and his campaign are not incident – not

innocent, but that this scandal does not prove to be an existential

presidency-ending conflagration, even if they are found to have committed

very bad acts. There remains the possibility that at the end of this, even

if these investigations continue to go as badly as they have for the

president thus far, there remains the possibility that the end of all of

it, he`s still president and then for the sake of our democracy, we have to

figure out how we are going to regain our in tolerance for corruption and

scandal and throwing our American ethical and political norms out the

window.

One of the consequences already of the Russia attack and it`s aftermath is

that what otherwise would be presidency ending scandals in any presidential

administration are like, whoo page 15, if you get there, man. I mean, when

all this is over and who knows how it ends, if we are ever to regain our

previous standing as a liberal democracy, right, there`s going to have to

be consequences for, you know, the Carl Icahn stuff for the lying to the

Senate stuff, for the personal ethics stuff, for the nepotism. Even for

the political radicalism that we now see is definitely no big deal because

at least it`s not treason.

Whether or not the Russia scandal brings down this presidency and it might,

the point of the Russia attack was to knock America down a few pegs in the

eyes of the world. They win and we lose if the outcome of all of this –

regardless of this presidency – is that we become a country that lets all

this other stuff slide, right, we`re even rank corruption becomes normal or

too small potatoes for us to worry about it. We cannot let ourselves be

the American generation where the standard slipped that badly, right, where

that happened. At some point, we`re going to have to get back to zero in

terms of being able to be shocked by corruption, nepotism and crime in

government. We`re going to have to get back to zero when it`s all done.

That does it for us tonight. We will see you again tomorrow.

Now, it`s time for “THE LAST WORD”. Joy Reid sitting in for Lawrence

tonight.

Good evening, Joy.

