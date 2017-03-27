The Rachel Maddow Show, Transcript 3/27/2017

Transcript:

Show: The Rachel Maddow Show

Date: March 27, 2017

Guest: Jim Himes, Michael McFaul



In the Cold War, the United States and the Soviet Union were the opposing

superpowers in the world, right? Two huge countries with huge militaries,

huge nuclear arsenals and international influence well beyond the bounds of

their already considerable home territory. It was – it was a match and

oppositional force between equals.

That was the simplistic construct of the Cold War. But despite that

simplistic construct, the whole superpowers model, the U.S. and the Soviet

Union were not really equal counterparts. They were not equal in terms of

their strength, their ability to project power, their resilience. The

United States was far stronger in terms of our economy versus theirs.

In terms of international influence, the Soviet Union had tight and

oftentimes brutal control over the states and territories that were within

their orbit, but their orbit was kind of limited. The United States had

influence and involvement and even an accepted leadership role over a much

bigger portion of the globe or at least a much higher number of other

countries, both just in terms of who`s in our own hemisphere but also our

role in international institutions, countries we were in alliance with,

countries we had treaties with, that we could look to as friends for all

sorts of things, not just our standoff with the Soviet Union. We had more

influence in the world.

The United States we can also now tell in retrospect was far stronger than

the Soviet Union in terms of our ability to manage our own destiny. We

were more stable. For all our faults, we were more stable. I mean, the

United States did not collapse. Soviet Union did.

That said one area where the U.S. and the Soviet Union were quite evenly

matched other than the nuclear stuff, right, one other area where both

sides had a lot of capacity and neither side could clearly outperform the

other, one place where the dueling superpower myth was kind of true was in

intelligence, our spy agencies. As opposed to almost every other aspect of

competition between our two countries during the Cold War, the spy agencies

fought each other and tried to beat each other every single day and they

were really well matched adversaries.

And the spy versus spy stuff didn`t stop at the end of the Cold War, so one

of the ways you can tell that they`re spy agencies and our spy agencies

were well-matched that you can talk to us intelligence officials even today

and they will tell you how much respect they have for the Russian

capability, for Russian capacity when it comes to spying and intelligence.

Still though, even if the spy agencies in our two countries are well-

matched and I think most people would say they are, they`re equally good,

that doesn`t mean that they`re the same. For example, one of the things

that they`ve got that we do not is a KGB university. Yes.

I mean, if you want to join the FBI or you want to join the CIA in this

country, yes, you go off and you do training, right, but it`s not literally

spy college. In Russia, they`ve got a spy college and it`s not a

conceptual thing. That`s the building. It`s a spy university.

It was founded by Lenin in 1922, went through a few different names over

the years as Russia changed the names of its various spy and security

agencies. For a while, it was called the Central School of the NKVD.

Then, it was called Dzer-Zhinsky Higher School of the KGB, when it became

the KGB. Felix Dzer-Zhinsky was the founder of the Soviet secret police.

So, oh, that was a nice honor for him. They named KGB college after him.

And then after it was Dzer-Zhinsky Higher School of the KGB, it became

known as the Academy of the Federal Security Service of Russia, FSB school.

It`s an actual college. It`s got a cryptography institute like you might

expect. They`ll teach you everything else you need to know to become a

loyal spy in Russia`s estimable intelligence agencies.

Russia`s FSB academy is in the news today because it is where this guy went

to school. The FSB academy is the alma mater of this man whose name is

Sergey Gorkov. Gorkov was born in 1968. So, I think that means he`s years

48 old, 49. He`ll turn 49 in December.

The same year I graduated from college in California, in 1994, he graduated

from spy college in Moscow. He went to the FSB academy.

And after that, he went on to work at the Yukos Oil Company, right up

through the time when the Russian government came in and seized all the

assets of that oil company and took it for themselves. He then landed a

really sweet job. It`s funny, he didn`t have all that much of an

impressive resume, but he was really well-connected and so he went from spy

school to Yukos, to being deputy chairman of the biggest government-run

bank in Russia.

It`s a bank that – I don`t speak Russian – I think it`s called Sberbank.

That`s how I would pronounce it. It`s a little close to sperm bank in

terms of the phonetics but I`m just going to go with Sberbank, I don`t know

how else to say it.

He was deputy chairman of that largest state-run bank in Russia from 2008

until last year.

Now if the name of that bank is familiar to you from recent news, if you

feel like you`ve seen that name recently, it`s because on Friday, we

learned that Sberbank is in trouble in the United States. The federal

prosecutor`s office in New York that until recently was run by Preet

Bharara before the Trump administration inexplicably and suddenly fired

him, that prosecutors office brought charges against Sberbank, again, the

largest government-run bank in Russia. They brought criminal charges

against them in conjunction with granite mining firm.

You don`t need to know all the details, I`m not sure I grasp all of them.

But basically, the bank is charged with helping to destroy an industry in

Russia and helping pick a monopoly winner to take over all the granite

mining in that country. That`s a very typical story in terms of how

Russian corruption works under Vladimir Putin.

He`ll pick an industry, destroy what exists there and hand it over to one

of his partners, hand it over to one of his friends. That`s – when people

talk about the oligarchs, that`s kind of the dynamic when it comes to Putin

and the oligarchs.

So, this bank is the largest state-run bank in Russia, Sberbank, and the

reason it made American news on Friday is because the bank announced on

Friday that they have hired an American lawyer to defend them in this case.

They have hired one of Donald Trump`s personal lawyers. When “The New York

Times” published some of Donald Trump`s tax returns last year and Trump

threatened to sue “The New York Times”, this is the lawyer who threatened

to sue “The New York Times”.

When “The New York Times” wrote last year about all the women who have come

forward to accuse Donald Trump of sexually abusing them and from Trump

threatened to sue the paper for that one too, this was the lawyer who he

said to threaten to sue them. BuzzFeed reports that the same Trump lawyer

also represented Trump at his Atlantic City casino financing. This is the

same Trump lawyer who`s also threatened to sue other people who have

written negative things about Trump over the years.

But now, this guy who has been a Trump lawyer for a decade and a half, he`s

now just been hired by the biggest state-owned bank in Russia. And until

last year, Sergey Gorkov, the guy who went to KGB college, he was deputy

chairman of that bank.

He is no longer deputy chairman of that bank though because he is still

rising in his career. He`s now no longer deputy chairman of anything.

Sergey Gorkov, the guy who went to KGB college, he is now the chairman,

he`s now the head guy at another government-owned Russian bank and this one

is a doozy and this is the one that gets into American politics.

January 26 – excuse me, January 26, 2015, 11:45 in the morning, at an A&P

Supermarket in Riverdale, New York, FBI agents swooped in at the

supermarket and arrested dude who was just doing his grocery shopping he

wasn`t bothering anybody, what`s going on? This guy got handcuffed. He

got taken out of there without incident, he didn`t fight.

It turns out that guy they picked up in a supermarket was a Russian spy and

he worked at Sergey Gorkov`s bank. Federal agents picked up that guy at

the supermarket in January 2015. They charged him with being an

unregistered agent of a foreign power and unregistered agent of Russia.

They arrested him at that supermarket in 2015. In March of last year,

March 2016, he pled guilty.

The criminal indictment in this case was absolutely riveting. He not only

used his position at the bank to secretly gather information that he sent

home as intel to the Russian spy services, he also full-on stole U.S.

government documents which is part of how they caught him. He was

particularly involved in trying to steal information here about U.S.

government sanctions against Russia, which Russian institutions are going

to be targeted by the U.S. government for sanctions, which people were

going to be targeted.

Ostensibly, he just worked at this bank but he wasn`t undercover Russian

agent and because he didn`t like have a connection to an embassy, he didn`t

have any overt connection to the Russian government other than working at

this bank, he didn`t have any way to secretly transmit his intel home to

Moscow center, to the – to the spy hub back home and so he would it`s all

laid out in the indictment. He would surreptitiously meet and hand off

scraps of paper and do dead drops and those passive passes thing where they

walk past each other and drop stuff in each other`s pockets, all of that

spy movie stuff.

He and these other Russian spies would do that around New York, and two

other spies were charged in the case, but they both got out and fled back

to Moscow before they could be arrested. The one who got caught and put on

trial in New York, he got 30 months in prison when he was sent this last

year for being a Russian spy. His day job when he wasn`t being a Russian

spy was that he was the number two official in New York for this bank,

which is called VEB.

Likes Sberbank, VEB is a bank that is also controlled by the Russian

government. The Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, he`s on the supervisory

board of the bank. This is the bank that Putin famously uses to direct

billions of dollars in financing and bailouts and strategic assistance to

his favorite Russian oligarchs.

In 2009, that`s the bank that paid four and a half billion dollars to Oleg

Deripaska. Oleg Deripaska is the billionaire who allegedly put Trump

campaign manager Paul Manafort on a $10 million a year retainer to promote

the interests of Putin`s government in the United States and around the

world. Oleg Deripaska, the oligarchs closest to Putin for a long period

recently. Putin shoveled four and a half billion dollars to him through

that bank.

This bank is basically Putin`s to do with as he wishes. He funds his

favorite oligarchs. He uses it to mess with countries that he wants to

mess with. For example, if he wants to mess with Ukraine, he`ll have this

bank drop eight billion dollars into the hands of some of his oligarch

partners for them specifically to go grab a bunch of important assets in

Ukraine. So, then Russia`s president`s friends own all these critical

assets in Ukraine that means Ukraine is tied even closer to Russia and to

him, Ukraine has even less hope of maintaining or achieving its

independence. That`s what he uses this bank for.

The financially disastrous Sochi Olympics, Putin funded the construction of

all this Sochi Olympics stuff through this bank. It`s his bank, he

controls it. His prime minister is on the board of this bank and the new

chairman of that bank is the guy who started off his career in KGB school,

Sergei Gorkov.

And today, we learned that Sergey Gorkov met with Jared Kushner, which is

nuts in its own right, right? But perhaps the most nuts thing about it is

that we are only finding out about it now.

I mean, Michael Flynn was fired as national security advisor ostensibly for

not fully disclosing his contacts with the Russian government. Attorney

General Jeff Sessions got close to not being able to hold on to his job,

had to recuse himself from all the Trump Russian investigations because he

was not fully forthcoming about his contacts with Russian government

officials.

Nevertheless, we`re learning today, for the first time, from “The New York

Times” that Jared Kushner met with Michael Flynn and the Russian ambassador

during the transition, then there was a follow-up meeting, a second meeting

with the Russian ambassador to which Jared sent his assistant – and other

news, Jared has an assistant. But now, we have learned that in addition to

those two meetings with the ambassador during the transition, Jared Kushner

also met during the transition with Sergey Gorkov, the head of Putin`s own

state-run bank which he uses for all sorts of things and where he`s got

just the right guy with just the right training at the top to keep things

sort of in-house.

This is a bank that was targeted directly by the U.S. government in

sanctions after Putin invaded Ukraine and took Crimea. This is a – it

wasn`t just like generically affected by banking sanctions on Russia

generally. This bank was named specifically, singled out for sanctions

because it acts as an agent for the Russian government, because it is

controlled directly by Putin and his government. Why is the guy running

that bank getting a meeting with Jared?

Jared Kushner is 36 years old. He`s not that much older than Sergey was

when he got out of spy school in Moscow. Maybe they talked about that.

The White House and the bank have now both confirmed that the meeting took

place. There has been no credible explanation thus far for why this

meeting between Jared and the head of this Russian bank was not disclosed

until now, particularly when other senior White House officials were

getting fired or having to recuse themselves from major parts of their jobs

because of their undisclosed meetings with Russian government officials and

frankly they`re undisclosed meetings with Russian government officials were

with officials who would raise far fewer eyebrows than the head of a

sanctioned bank linked both directly to Putin and to the Russian spy

services.

Incredibly, this news about Jared Kushner comes on the same day that the

White House has announced that Jared Kushner is about to take charge of

kind of everything in the White House. I mean, he already had an unusually

expansive portfolio.

We already knew, for example, that Jared Kushner, the 36-year-old son-in-

law of the president, we already knew that he was the White House point

person on Middle East peace and China and Canada and Mexico, including

building the wall. We`re also told he was in charge of trade deals in the

White House, which is kind of a big responsibility on its own.

We learned today from the White House that in addition to all of those

things, Jared Kushner is now being put in charge of something called the

White House Office of American Innovation. Through that office, in

addition to all of those other things he`s responsible for, did I mention

that Middle East peace is one of them? In addition to all of that other

stuff he`s in charge of, he will now also be in charge of the V.A. – what

“The Washington Post” describes today as reimagining the V.A. Oh good.

After inheriting his dad`s real estate company, he should definitely be

able to handle that one super fast, second largest agency in the U.S.

government, one of the – one of the largest organizations on earth

responsible for the care of tens of millions of American veterans.

In addition to reimagining the V.A., he will also be in charge of the one

trillion dollar infrastructure plan that his father-in-law is planning, and

he will be in charge of installing brand-new technology and data

infrastructure for every single department and agency of the federal

government, and he will be in charge of broadband policy for the nation,

and he will be in charge of getting rid of the opioid crisis.

That`s all Jared – that`s all Jared`s portfolio now, we learned today on

the same day but the Senate Intelligence Committee confirmed that it will

be summoning him to testify on his previously undisclosed contacts, not

just with the Russian ambassador, but his contacts with the Russian spy guy

– I mean, banking chairman at the head of a Putin controlled Russian bank

with multiple known links to Russian spy agencies that`s currently under

sanctions from the U.S. government.

I don`t know how much time he`s going to have to spend preparing for that

testimony, but I hope it doesn`t get into the time he`s otherwise going to

spend on China, Canada, Mexico, the wall, Middle East peace, trade deals,

broadband for the country, the opioid crisis, trillion dollars worth of

infrastructure, overhauling the technological and data infrastructure for

every department and agency in the federal government, and reimagining the

Veterans Administration. Hope it doesn`t cut into any of the time he`s had

to set aside for those other little projects.

MADDOW: A little bit of breaking news. The top Democrat in the House,

Nancy Pelosi, just moments ago has called for the chairman of the House

Intelligence Committee, Congressman Devin Nunes of California, she has

called for him to recuse himself from the Trump-Russia investigation that

he`s supposed to be leading in the House. We`ve had calls today from the

senior Democrat on that House Intelligence Committee that Chairman Nunes

should recuse himself. We had calls earlier in the day today from the top

Democrat in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, that Paul Ryan should step in and

replace Devin Nunes, either in that role or specifically – either in that

role specifically or running that committee generally.

There`s a lot in motion on this story right now. It was a week ago today

that the FBI director confirmed that there`s an ongoing counterintelligence

investigation into the Russian attack on our elections last year and into

whether or not the Trump campaign knowingly colluded in that, whether they

cooperated in that attack.

That confirmation from the FBI comes as the – came up at the first open

hearing on the Trump-Russia issue that was held by the House Intelligence

Committee.

The second open hearing of that committee on that topic was supposed to be

tomorrow morning. It was gonna be tomorrow until quietly on Friday, the

Republican chairman of the Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes, canceled

that public hearing.

Initially, he said that it wasn`t cancelled, it was just postponed

indefinitely. Nothing to see here, just a little scheduling conflict.

This isn`t a substantive decision at all.

He said he had to cancel – I mean, postponed indefinitely that public

hearing scheduled for tomorrow because he said the committee instead needed

to go into a closed session tomorrow where they would hear more closed-door

classified testimony from the guys who testified at the hearing last week,

from the FBI director and the head of the NSA. That`s how Devin Nunes

explained why he had to cancel tomorrow`s public hearing, because that

closed-door session was going to happen instead.

Well that closed-door session tomorrow has also just been canceled and

oddly even though that was the excuse for getting rid of the public

hearing, they didn`t reinstate the public hearing when they found out that

the closed-door session wasn`t going to happen tomorrow either, right?

It`s weird. If it`s just a scheduling conflict – I mean, you`ve had this

happen, right?

You like have a long-standing plan with a friend and then something comes

up for work and you`re like, I`m so sorry, I – we have to reschedule.

I`ve got this thing that comes up for work – oh, wait the work thing got

canceled too. We`re back on, right?

That`s happened, right? You`ve had that happen in your life? That`s the

explanation that the house intelligence chairman gave for cancelling that

public hearing tomorrow, the explanation for why he gave that, the

explanation of why you canceled that now has fallen apart, but there`s

still no public hearing. And it`s still not reschedule.

It is really starting to look like that House intelligence investigation

under the leadership of Devin Nunes, it`s – it`s looking like it`s blowing

up. I mean, there are screaming calls today from Democrats that Chairman

Nunes should recuse himself from this investigation or that House Speaker

Paul Ryan should just replace him as chair of that committee.

After Devin Nunes called not one but two dramatic press conferences last

week and said he was rushing to the White House with troubling information

about Trump transition officials, turning up in American intelligence

intercepts, there has been a lot of speculation and wondering since then, a

lot of unclear and contradictory information from Nunes himself as to where

he got that troubling information that he didn`t show to his own committee,

that he rushed straight to straight to the White House with once he got it.

Today, Chairman n Nunes confirmed that where he got that information from

was, quote, “The White House grounds.” Huh?

On the night before his breathless press conferences last week where he

insisted they had to deliver this damning information directly to the White

House, we now know that he went to the White House, or cryptically to the

White House grounds, to receive that information in the first place. And

if that sounds absurd to you, you are not alone. There`s nobody on either

side of the aisle in Washington who says they have any idea what Devin

Nunes is talking about in this regard or what he is up to, and that

includes the intelligence agencies that are talking to members of Congress,

and that includes other intelligence committee officials who are supposed

to have access to all the same information that he has.

So, they`re all these calls for him to recuse himself from that

investigation. The House Intelligence Investigation of Trump in Russia is

in a very weird place. We will have more on that in just a moment with one

of the senior Democrats on that committee.

The Senate intelligence investigation of Trump and Russia proceeds. It`s

now going to include this bizarre new information that we got today,

belated, inexplicable revelations about Jared Kushner taking a secret

meeting with the chairman of a Russian state-owned bank that is under

sanctions by the U.S. government and that is both linked to the Russian

intelligence services as an institution and headed up by a chairman who

started his career at the FSB academy, a Moscow spy school, he`s the one

who met with Jared.

The Senate Intelligence Committee, their first public hearing on this issue

will be on Thursday. So, we will get one public hearing this week. But my

god, I mean, every news day is like another, right? Who knows what we will

have reported by then?

Joining us now is Congressman Jim Himes of Connecticut. He`s a Democratic

member of the House Intelligence Committee, which is in such turmoil right

now in terms of Trump-Russia investigation.

Congressman Himes, it`s really nice to have you with us tonight. Thanks

for being here.

REP. JIM HIMES (D), CONNECTICUT: Hi, Rachel.

MADDOW: I imagine it frustrates you to hear somebody like me say the House

Intelligence Committee investigation appears to be blowing up. I imagine

that is not how you want your investigation to be described?

HIMES: No, that is not. And I`m – we`re in a bizarre moment right now

where not only is the investigation frozen for obvious reasons, with

hearings being canceled, but the committee is frozen. We ordinarily have a

meeting at 5:00 p.m. on the day that we all return, which was today, to go

over the previous week`s activities and that was canceled. We had a

Thursday meeting to talk about something totally different, I think, than

Russia, and that was canceled. So, we are in suspended animation right

now.

MADDOW: So, you`ve got – just let me confirm it to you. You`ve received

no information in terms of what Chairman Nunes was talking about last week

about these incepts that he said he was so concerned about. You haven`t

had an intelligence committee meeting, an internal meeting. And there

hasn`t been a rescheduling of what was originally going to be another

public hearing tomorrow, and the closed door hearing that was also

scheduled for tomorrow, subsequently scheduled for tomorrow. That has also

been canceled?

HIMES: That`s exactly right. I arrived back today, went to our offices

and discovered that not only have the Democrats received not one single

fact about the chairman`s rather bizarre behavior last week, but it appears

that none of the Republicans or frankly any of the staff on the committee

have been briefed on any of this.

In the meantime, yes, we`re left kind of – with a situation where two

things – two things are going to happen here. One is because of the

chairman`s behavior now, how is the American public going to trust him when

he stands with ranking member Adam Schiff and says, here`s our report. And

secondly, and this doesn`t get covered a lot, but an investigation, of

course, relies on people from the intelligence community, maybe

whistleblowers coming forward and saying, here`s what I know. And you hope

that they do it legally through whistleblowing channels.

But at this point in time, with Chairman Nunes, you know, doing what he

did, can you imagine if you are a whistle blower, or if you are just an

intelligence officer, do you want to sit in a close room with the chairman

in the Intelligence Committee with the possibility that the chairman may

then jump into a car, not one car, but two cars, and then show up at the

White House to brief the exact entity that is being investigated? This is

going to put a really chilling effect on our ability to do this

investigation.

MADDOW: Congressman, I know that you have said that the Democrats should

not back out of this investigation because if you`re not there, there won`t

be an investigation. I`ve heard you articulate that argument. It also

seems to me, that what you`re describing here and the way that you`re

talking about it, it also feels like Chairman Nunes is beyond the point of

no return, in terms of whether or not he can lead this investigation. In

your estimation, is there anything he could do that would reinstate him as

a – you know, as a trusted, and appropriate leader for this investigation

or is the only way out of here that he recuse, gets replaced or that the

whole investigation ends?

HIMES: Yes. I know. Your frame is exactly right. I mean, we`re sort of

in a box as Democrats, because other than the Senate – and, by the way, we

could wake-up tomorrow and discovered that some, you know, harebrained

activity had tanked the Senate investigation. So, we kind of feel like

we`re hanging on by our fingertips here, you know, hoping that we can

continue to make the kind of progress that we did in the open hearing on

Monday.

Now, by the way, that`s not progress that the White House particularly

appreciated, which maybe why we are where we are today, but you`re

absolutely right, I think the only way after all this bizarre behavior and

this record of acting in the interest of the very group being investigated

– that is Trump and his people – the only way for us to proceed with any

credibility, and I agree with ranking member Adam Schiff on this, is for

Devin Nunes to recuse himself as chairman for this purpose. You know,

something a little reminiscent of what the attorney general had to do with

respect to Russia contacts.

MADDOW: One last quick question for you, Congressman. We`ve been

discussing this revelation in “The New York Times” today apparently tied to

the Senate investigation that Jared Kushner had this unexplained and

previously undisclosed meeting with this guy who`s the head of a Russian

government-controlled bank with very close ties to President Putin and to

the Russian spy services.

Did you – as a member of the House Intelligence Committee, did you learn

that today in “The New York Times”, or is that information that has been

surfaced already in your investigation?

HIMES: Well, this is pretty rapidly breaking. I think I knew a little bit

before the media had it. But – and I know that you have been covering it.

Look, this is – we`ve seen this movie before. We saw it with Paul

Manafort, with Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, all of these people around the

president who had extensive contacts with Russia.

Look, I`ve run five campaigns, granted not presidential campaigns. I`ve

run five campaigns. I`d be shocked if anybody associated with any of my

campaigns had any contact whatsoever with Russia.

So, again, we get back to the reason for this investigation in the first

place, which is the bizarre intensity of the contacts with Russia, coupled

with the president`s completely solid refusal to level any sort of

criticism at the country that all of his people have been happily meeting

with for so long.

MADDOW: Democratic Congressman Jim Himes of Connecticut, member of the

House Intelligence Committee, this is – these are fascinating times.

You`re right in the middle of it, sir. Thanks for helping us keep

apprised. I appreciate it.

HIMES: Thanks, Rachel.

MADDOW: I will say that what the congressman was just saying there about

how these things all fit together, it – the part of this right now that

beggars belief for me is that we are still now at this date at the end of

March still learning about new contacts between Trump officials, Trump

campaign officials, Trump transition officials, Trump administration

officials, new contacts we`re still learning about now with Russia.

If you are in the Trump administration and you are sitting on contacts that

you know you had with Russian government officials and you haven`t said so

by now, time is running out when that stops to feel like a scandal. It`s

remarkable to me that somebody could still be sitting on that this deep

into this story, but who knows what`s going to come out next?

We`ll be right back.

MADDOW: So, earlier this month, we reported that Russian opposition leader

Alexei Navalny had posted nearly an hour long video outlining and showing a

whole bunch of secret properties owned by the Russian Prime Minister Dmitry

Medvedev. Dmitry Medvedev officially lives just on his government salary

and has no other source of wealth or income.

Alexei Navalny`s anti-corruption group actually flew drones with cameras

over the walls of Dmitry Medvedev`s 45,000 square foot mountain chalet in

Sochi. They sent another drone with a camera over the fence of this

gigantic country house, country house complete with its own large man-made

lake.

There was also this 30,000 square foot mansion in the Moscow suburbs. It

also had its own lake, different shape. They also got this footage of his

17th century villa in Tuscany, complete with its own vineyard, and the not

one but two yachts that the prime minister owns and has reportedly named

after his wife, aw.

Dmitry Medvedev is a public servant. He has never declared any legal

sources of income whatsoever other than his government salary as prime

minister, which is a nice salary but it`s not like two yachts a vineyard in

Tuscany in your own 45,000 square foot ski chalet nice. It`s not that kind

of nice.

But it turns out there`s more. There`s also this Dmitry Medvedev estate

which was previously discovered by Alexei Navalny anti-corruption group.

This has some very notable features. It has a multi – see that? Looks

like a sort of waterslide. That`s a multi-layered cascading swimming pool.

Also, a big greenhouse. It`s got three helipads. It`s got two large

garages. It`s also got a modest little house built specifically for Mr.

Medvedev`s ducks. The duck house, this little island in the middle of one

of his manmade lakes.

And for some reason, that particular piece of apparently corrupt to

opulence, the fact that he had a home for his ducks, that has really

annoyed people in Russia. And the reason I know that is because this

weekend, tens of thousands of Russian citizens took part in anti-corruption

protests all over the country sparked in part by these revelations about

their prime minister, Medvedev, and lots of people at these protests were

carrying ducks – rubber ducks, inflatable ducks, paper ducks, ducks on

sticks. It`s all a nod to this allegation that Putin`s prime minister,

Dmitry Medvedev, is living in such excess on a government salary that he

can afford to build a house for his ducks at one of his many, many

mansions.

Foreign reporters estimates that about 60,000 people took part in this

weekend`s demonstrations in dozens of cities across Russia these anti-

corruption protest, these were the biggest protests to hit Russia since

2011 and 2012. Those anti-government protests were so threatening to

Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2011 and 2012, that the country passed

new laws there after that said basically, you`re not allowed to protest the

government anymore unless the government explicitly allows you to have a

protest against them, which doesn`t happen all that often.

The murder, the oppression, the exiling, the harassment of opposition

figures in Russia, everybody thought that had kind of stomped the life out

of the opposition there, out of people being willing to visibly oppose

Putin. But this weekend, people really did turn out and it was not just in

Moscow. The demonstrations also took place in Vladivostok and St.

Petersburg and in 82 towns and cities across the whole of Russia.

Tens of thousands of people protesting the Putin government. Russia

without Putin, Russia will be free.

At the large protest in Moscow, Russia`s most visible opposition figure who

plans to run against Putin for president next year, he was arrested in

Moscow. That man is Alexei Navalny, the guy whose anti-corruption group

put together those drone videos of Prime Minister Medvedev homes.

He`s also the guy who was dyed green recently. He was campaigning in

Siberia when somebody came up to him on the street and through a chemical

all over him that literally died him bright green.

This weekend, Alexei Navalny was arrested at these protests that he helped

organize.

A lot of people, it`s interesting, reported that he got sort of a slap on

the wrist. He got charged with the equivalent of a three hundred and fifty

dollar fine and he got days in prison.

But keep in mind about him – one of the things they do to opposition

figures in Putin`s Russia is they bring all sorts of different criminal

charges against people in the opposition. Alexei Navalny right now is

serving a suspended sentence over an embezzlement charge related to timber

futures, the charges, the trial on the timber futures thing that`s

something that very widely believed to be nonsense charges that were

designed to harass him, but also to give him a criminal conviction that

would keep him from qualifying to be on the ballot to run against Putin for

president next year.

So, that cooked up, trumped-up embezzlement charge, he`s on a suspended

sentence for that already. And so, yes, when he got arrested at these

protests in Moscow this weekend, they just gave him a 15-day sentence for

illegally protesting. But that on top of him already having this other

suspended sentence, that could conceivably be a pretense for them to – you

know, as we say in this country, lock him up for a much longer time.

TV ANCHOR: Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in Moscow on

Sunday in an anti-corruption demonstration against the Russian government.

Police say more than 500 people were arrested, but a human rights group

says that number is actually closer to 700. Among those detained, Alexei

Navalny, the opposition leader who is President Vladimir Putin`s most

prominent critic.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: Joining us now is Michael McFaul. He is former U.S. ambassador to

Russia. He is now a professor at Stanford.

Mr. Ambassador, thank you for your time tonight. I appreciate you being

here.

MICHAEL MCFAUL, FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO U.S.: Sure. We`re very glad to

be here.

MADDOW: So, we`re very focused in this country on the Russian attack on

our election last year, the investigations into that continuing revelations

about unexplained contacts between the Trump campaign and Russian

officials, that`s an area of intense focus for us in this country. In that

light, as we`re thinking about that, what do you think is important for

Americans to understand about these protests in the streets against Putin

at home this weekend?

MCFAUL: Well, first, Rachel, I just have to say I never thought I`d see

the day when somebody would go into the detail that you just did to talk

about Vnesheconombank and Sberbank. That was quite brilliant.

MADDOW: How do I do in saying Sberbank? I was a little worried bout that.

MCFAUL: You did just great, seriously.

MADDOW: OK.

MCFAUL: That was a just a fantastic piece. I even learn some things,

given I used to deal with both of those banks when I was ambassador.

But to your point, I think what this underscores is the nature of the

Russian regime that we`ve kind of forgotten about, let`s be honest. We`ve

been focused internally here, what the Russians have done internally here

and what they`ve done with Americans forgetting about the nature of this

regime.

And I think what you saw on display in – on Sunday was, A, as you rightly

pointed out before the break, the protest movement that was much bigger

than anybody predicted. I think even the protesters were surprised. But,

two, how they were just smashed, literally hundreds of people arrested,

maybe up to a thousand. Mr. Navalny`s in jail for 15 days, but he may be

facing future sentences. That`s the nature of the Putin regime that Mr.

Trump wants to be friends with.

MADDOW: In terms of the threat to Putin here, obviously, we have talked in

the past about how part of the impetus for this influence campaign that

they apparently ran on our election last year may have been Putin`s intense

fear of being toppled in a revolution at home or an uprisings at home, his

intense hatred for then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton when she

criticized the fairness of his elections in 2011, the parliamentary

elections there, and then implicitly supported the protests that rose up

against the Putin government then.

Is Putin right to feel worried that his own people aren`t really with him

that he is in danger from increased democracy and people being allowed to

speak their mind?

MCFAUL: Well, I – you know, I teach about democratization here at

Stanford, and I would say to him if I were advising him, this would be very

easy to negotiate with these people to open up and your regime would be

fine. But that`s never been his tactics, right? His tactics have always

been to crack down and I think it shows an extreme paranoia, extreme

insecurity by the way that they responded to these protests.

That shows that he`s just not comfortable. You know, we`ve seen the

official public opinion polls, but this shows that there`s something else

going on inside Russia and you raised a very important point, this was a –

this was a bit of banter and Twitter with me and other Russians last night,

he can`t blame Hillary Clinton anymore, right? He can`t blame me for these

protests.

These are Russians protesting against him without any support whatsoever

from the outside.

MADDOW: Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia, professor at

Stanford now, I appreciate you being here with us tonight, sir. Thank you.

MCFAUL: Thanks for having me.

MADDOW: We`ve got much more head tonight. Please stay with us.

MADDOW: Tomorrow, the administration is expected to roll back the clean

power plan rule, the most ambitious climate change initiative of the Obama

presidency. It was put in place to among other things cut back pollution

from coal-fired power plants. Trump is due to kill that tomorrow.

But while everything is chugging along on the White House`s environmental

policy side, there appears to be some unexpected and as yet unexplained

drama around how the personnel side of things is working when it comes to

environmental stuff. Specifically, there appears to be some real drama in

the EPA.

Politico.com today has a very dishy article and I say that in the best

possible way. It`s about White House infighting, back-biting, suspicions.

It claims among other things that senior administration officials have now

taken to calling reporters, to ask those reporters if other administration

officials have been talking to those reporters and talking smack about

them. Not a healthy dynamic.

But in them in the middle of all this dish on how bad things are at the

White House right now, there`s this very specific news from a Trump

official who has just quit the EPA. Quote, “The back story to my

resignation is extremely complex. I will be writing about it myself. It`s

a story not about me but about a much more interesting set of events

involving misuse of federal funds, failure to honor oaths of office, and a

lack of loyalty to the president.”

Misuse of federal funds? Tell me more, Mr. Former EPA Appointee who has

just quit.

We do not know what that is about. We wait with bated breath for his

autobiographical resignation backstory which he promises is coming soon.

While we wait for that, we do have one other story, one last story tonight

which includes what really appears to be quite blatant corruption on

another issue that`s in this same wheelhouse. And that story is coming up.

Stay with us.

MADDOW: During the Republican convention last year, you might remember

there was one change that the Trump campaign actively sought to insert into

the Republican Party platform. They decided they would gut the part of the

platform relating to Ukraine and Russia. They made it much nicer to

Russia.

And at the time, that seemed weird that the Trump campaign would pick that

just one thing to change when they clearly didn`t care about anything else

in the whole party platform. It was weird.

Now, we also know that it was kind of telling given all the Russia stuff

that`s emerged since then. Well, now, look at this. This is not about

Russia, but it`s the same dynamic.

Right after the inauguration, the administration declared a freeze on all

new government regulation, stop them all, except one. The Trump

administration may one exception for one pending IRS rule which they did

allow to proceed and go into effect. It`s the, quote, “qualifying income

from activities of publicly traded partnerships with respect to minerals or

natural resources rule”. Super obscure tax rule that`s the one thing they

allowed to go forward.

Why? Who on earth would care about that?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We`ve got Carl Icahn. Carl

Icahn endorsed me. So many people endorsed me. I have the greatest

businessman in the world, Carl Icahn. Many endorsing me. I will call the

executives or I`ll have Carl do it. I want Carl Icahn negotiating for me.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: He loves him some Carl Icahn.

The president`s billionaire investor friend, Carl Icahn, it turns out loves

that obscure IRS rule. He says because of that obscure IRS rule, that`s

why he bought an eighty-two percent stake in an oil refinery business in

2012. He spent over two billion dollars on that because he saw that rule

coming, and that would make it all worth it.

There`s been only one problem with that investment. There`s an

environmental rule the renewable fuel standard that`s really been eating

into the profits of that refinery that he owns four-fifths of.

Last year, Carl Icahn fired off an 11-page letter to the Obama

administration complaining about that rule. He told them the rule is

broken and it needs to be fixed immediately. The Obama administration was

not persuaded. They did not pull the rule. That was in August.

Four months later, after Donald Trump`s election victory, Carl Icahn got

himself appointed to the new administration as a special advisor to the

president for regulatory reform. It`s not an official White House

position. Carl Icahn is not taking a salary. That means he`s not bound by

any disclosure agreements or any conflict of interest rules. He gets to

keep all his assets, including his oil refining business.

And in his new advisory role, Carl Icahn has been working triple time to

get that regulation overturned that`s keeping them from making money at his

refinery. Eliminating that rule should earn him nearly a quarter billion

dollars a year. The stock price of his company is already up fifty percent

since that election, presumably with expectations of what Carl Icahn is

going to be able to do for that company.

This is the kind of thing we point and laugh at in other countries when we

explain like why it`s frowned upon for Americans to do business there,

because they`re so flagrantly corrupt. But we`re not immune to this kind

of thing now.

Today, seven Democrats sent a letter to Carl Icahn, citing concerns about

his role within the administration, suggesting he may be breaking federal

conflict of interest laws. We`ll see where this goes.

Maybe he will decide that they`re right, he shouldn`t be in this position

of making all this money for pushing a role change that lines his pockets,

that might happen. It might. We don`t know. Watch this space.

That does it for us tonight. We will see you again tomorrow.

Now, it`s time for “THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL”.

Good evening, Lawrence.



