The Rachel Maddow Show, Transcript 3/9/2017

Show: The Rachel Maddow Show

Date: March 9, 2017

Guest: Daniel Fried

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, Chris. Thanks, my friend.

CHRIS HAYES, “ALL IN” HOST: You bet.

MADDOW: And thanks to you at home for joining us this hour. We`ve got a

big show tonight. I`m glad you`re here for it. I want to tell you in

terms of the way the show is going to go.

We`ve only got one guest booked for this evening. We feel very lucky to

have him. He`s the longest-standing senior member of the U.S. Foreign

Service.

He served under President Obama and under President George W. Bush before

that and under President Clinton before that and under President George

H.W. Bush before that and under Reagan before that and under Carter before

that. He has been there a long time.

He is a pillar of the U.S. State Department. He`s part of its

institutional memory. He has been in the room for basically every

important negotiation, every standoff, every big development, particularly

between the United States and Russia for decades.

And we`ve got him here tonight because he`s out now. He`s gone. The Trump

folks chose not to keep him on. He was actually – I said he was the most

senior diplomat in the Foreign Service – he was actually the third-most

senior diplomat in the foreign service until a few weeks ago. Then the

Trump administration got rid of the number one and number two most senior

people ahead of him in the foreign service, so that did make him the most

senior person still standing – but now he`s out, too.

I mean, think about that for a second. After he was initially hired into

the Foreign Service in 1977, five subsequent presidents of both parties

thought it would be a good idea to keep him on, right? That his deep

understanding, his knowledge of all the players and so many of the secrets

it would make him an indispensable asset, particularly when it comes to

dealing with Russia. Which makes sense, right?

I mean, you want to avoid getting rolled. You want to avoid getting

outmaneuvered or tricked. Particularly when we are a country where leaders

turn over every few years and – I mean, in Russia, Vladimir Putin has been

in charge for 17 years and counting, right? That`s a disadvantage for us

in terms of knowing the players, having a long-term plan, right?

It makes sense in that environment that you would hold on in the U.S.

government to the people who know their way around this particular block,

right? That`s how you end up with a guy like him, you know, the most

senior diplomat America has. That`s how you end up with a guy like Dan

Fried, overseeing the U.S. sanctions against Russia for Russia did in

Ukraine and Crimea.

Russia hates those sanctions more than they love life. They hate those

sanctions. So, of course, you need your toughest and most experienced guy

running those sanctions. Or you did. Like I said, he`s gone from the

State Department now. Like every other person who had as much seniority as

him at the State Department, all gone.

He`s going to be here on set tonight, in his personal capacity as a former

ambassador. We are very, very lucky to have him. The new administration

may not want the benefit of his expertise in terms of figuring out what

Russia is up to with us right now but I do. I mean, we can all benefit

from it as a country as we figure out what`s going on right now with this

presidency and with Russia in particular.

Russia and Putin`s antipathy toward Hillary Clinton from her time as

secretary of state, Russia`s antipathy and loathing and fear of the U.S.

State Department in general, those two – those things that we know about

Russia they put a worrying cast over how successfully the new

administration here has hollowed out and emptied out the U.S. State

Department in just the few weeks since then been in charge. Given how we

know Russia feels about the State Department, seeing what`s happening to

the State Department under this current administration is worrying and

raises all sorts of questions about the connections between this current

administration and Russia.

So, we are going to hear from former Ambassador Dan Fried in person in just

a few minutes tonight. He is our solo guest.

We led last night – we led last night`s show with news about the Russia

connections to the new administration and what we are continuing to learn

about those connections. What`s getting to be, I think, particularly

unsettling is that simultaneously we are right now what`s going on, I

think, is that we are number one nailing down more direct connections

between the Trump campaign and the Russian government at the time the

Russian government was influencing our election. And number two, at the

same time, we are starting to see what may be signs of continuing influence

in our country. Not just during the campaign but during the

administration, basically signs of what could be a continuing operation.

And those two things together are worth paying attention to.

So, tonight, let`s start with the first one. Let`s start with evidence

that we`re getting and evidence that we`ve got of direct Russian government

connections with the Trump campaign, during the campaign, while the Russian

government was interfering in our election to try to elect Trump.

For months, the Trump campaign denied full stop that anybody associated

with their campaign had any ties with Russia or any contacts with Russia

full stop. One of the revelations of the last few days is that a foreign

policy adviser to the Trump campaign, one of five people he named as his

foreign policy advisers during the campaign not only traveled to Moscow

last summer, in July, we now know that he got authorization from the Trump

campaign at the time to take that trip to Moscow.

That trip was in July of last year, it was just before the Republican

convention. A week later, Trump officials at the Republican convention

pushed the Republican Party platform on one issue and one issue only –

they wanted language about Russia significantly softened in the Republican

Party platform. There had been a proposed plank for the platform that said

the Republican Party believed the United States should support Ukraine in

any way that we could up to and including providing them weapons, so they

could fight off Russian incursions into Ukraine.

That was the proposed plank in the Republican Party platform. The Trump

folks didn`t care about anything else. They fought for nothing else in the

platform but they fought that. They fought to change that to a softer more

pro-Russian stance.

And this is worrying in part because this is what was described in that

British dossier, right, of alleged Russian dirt on Donald Trump. This

dynamic was described as what Russian wanted as a quid pro quo for its

intervention on Trump`s behalf in the presidential election.

I mean, part of what the dossier says is this, quote, “The operation”,

meaning the effort to influence our election, “that has been conducted with

the full knowledge and support of Trump and senior members of his campaign

team. In return, in return, the Trump team has agreed to sideline Russian

intervention in Ukraine as a campaign issue.”

So, that is from that dossier of alleged Russian dirt on Donald Trump,

right? This dossier is still considered to be mostly uncorroborated but

it`s overall allegation is that the Trump folks knew, the Trump folks knew

about the Russian campaign to interfere in our election, they supported it,

they cooperated with it, and in exchange, they made promises to the

Russians. They promised specifically to sideline Russian intervention in

Ukraine as a campaign issue.

Well, we don`t have evidence, we don`t have corroborating evidence of the

first part of that, that the Trump folks were in on it, they were

cooperating, they were corroborating, that they were colluding with this.

We don`t have evidence of that part of it.

But we definitely do have evidence of the second part of it. We do have

evidence the Trump campaign was working to sideline Russian intervention in

Ukraine as a campaign issue. We have belated evidence of that, but we`ve

now got it.

After Mr. Trump and his campaign manager both initially denied having

anything to do with the platform change, a Trump campaign official now

admits that the campaign pushed to soften the Russian language in the

platform. It says it was done specifically at Trump`s request.

The other piece of it we learned last night in “Politico” is that a Russian

citizen who worked for the Trump campaign manager in Ukraine, worked for

Paul Manafort when Manafort was working in Ukraine, that Russian citizen

visited the United States around the time of the Republican convention. He

later claimed to have been responsible for getting the Trump campaign to

get the Russia language softened in the Republican Party platform.

“Politico” reports that this Russian citizen, Konstantin Kilimnik,

“Politico” reports that he`s now under scrutiny by U.S. authority,

including the FBI. So, again, there`s two things we`re tracking here,

right? The first one is direct links between the Russian government and

the Trump campaign while the Russian attack on our election was under way.

And to that point, there is a second beat on this story that you need to

know, in terms of this softening the Russian language and the Republican

platform. There`s a second beat on this you should know. Back in August,

there was some additional reporting on this particular Russian guy who used

to work with Paul Manafort, used to work with Trump`s campaign manager in

Ukraine. We now know he traveled to the U.S. ahead of the Republican

convention.

He may have been involved. He says he was involved in making the

Republican Party`s platform more pro-Russia. Well, that guy, that Russian

guy back in August when there was a lot of attention to Paul Manafort, to

Trump having a campaign manager with tons of Russian ties and lots of

experience working in that part of the world. At that time, in August of

last year, “Politico” profiled this Russian guy who was Paul Manafort`s

right hand man in his previous work in Ukraine.

And one of the things they turned up about this Russian guy is that he very

proudly admitted that he was Russian intelligence. He at one point had a

job working at the International Republican Institute, their office in

Moscow. When he applied for the job, he apparently told the IRI that he

learned his language skills, that he built up his resume in the GRU, which

is Russian military intelligence.

Quoting from “Politico”, one of their sources, “It was like, oh, yeah,

Kostya, the guy from the GRU.” That`s how we talked about him.

Quote, “The institute was informed that he was GRU, but it didn`t matter

because they weren`t doing anything sensitive.”

They knew he was Russian military intelligence but that was OK, it was a

Moscow office. They weren`t doing anything sensitive so it`s okay he was

Russian military intelligence. But then he turns up in a U.S. presidential

campaign at the Republican National Convention changing the Republican

Party`s platform on Russia to make it more pro-Putin and he`s a GRU guy?

He`s a Russian military intelligence guy?

So, this is what we`ve been piecing together in recent days as more and

more parts of this story get corroborated, more connections between not

just Trump and people with Russian connections, but connections between the

Trump campaign and the actual Russian government and Russian intelligence

during the time that the Russian government and Russian intelligence were

mounting an operation against us, against our election to try to affect the

outcome.

And the worry, right, is that that`s not a coincidence. If there were

multiple contacts not just with random Russians but Russians connected to

that government, and if those connections weren`t happening at a random

time, they were happening while Russia was mounting a U.S. operation

against the U.S., and it wasn`t happening behind a veil of ignorance, we

had no idea.

It was happening while there were public news reports about the Russians

trying to interfere in our election, then what were they talking about?

Why were those contacts between the Trump campaign and all these Russians?

What were those contacts about?

Why did Trump advisers need to go to Russia then? Why did the Russian

ambassador need to meet with Jeff Sessions then? Why did the Russian

intelligence guy have to go to Cleveland then?

And if the reason for all of those things is the worst-case scenario,

right, if it`s – you know, that the Trump folks whether or not blind to

what the Russian government was doing, they are in on the Russian

government`s scheme.

Well, if the worst-case scenario is true – and we are building day by day

a new piece of that everyday, well, that brings us to the second concern,

that the Russians didn`t choose to effect our election, they didn`t

interfere with our election, they didn`t mount this huge op against our

election for kicks. They weren`t doing it for fun and they weren`t doing

it for free. They expected payback, they expected a return on their

investment.

And if so, who here thinks they`d be satisfied with a weakening of the

Ukraine plank in the Republican Party platform as their payment, right?

That`s not the sort of payback they`d be satisfied with, right? And that`s

part of why we`ve been putting a spotlight on the drastic cuts and

hollowing out of the U.S. State Department under President Trump.

When Vladimir Putin runs up against American power and American criticism

and American leadership that reminds him of what Russia isn`t, when he runs

up against people who he worries are funding his dissidents or supporting

protests against him, when he runs up against criticism of the way he runs

his own country, what he`s running up against is the State Department,

right?

Silencing the U.S. State Department, putting a friend of Vladimir Putin`s

in charge at the U.S. State Department, who stands by quietly while the

State Department gets hollowed out, gets gutted, that`s a dream for the

Russian government, right? That`s a dream for Putin.

But there`s one last point here to keep in mind and it is about the other

part of the U.S. government besides the State Department that I think Putin

and Russia probably most fantasize about hurting. Go back for a second to

that Republican convention last summer. Remember, that platform fight over

softening the Russia language and the Ukraine plank. That happened about a

week after one of Trump`s foreign policy advisers took that campaign-

authorized trip to Moscow.

Well, about a week after that platform fight, the day after the Republican

convention ended, there was another political bomb that was dropped on the

U.S. presidential election from Russia. The day after the Republican

convention ended, right before the Democratic Convention began we got what

U.S. intelligence agencies believed to be the next big Russian incursion

into our election. We got the first WikiLeaks dump.

We got the first WikiLeaks publication of documents hacked and stolen by

Russian government sources from the DNC, from the Democratic Party, and

they started publishing those stolen documents from the DNC right before

the Democrats started their convention. That`s how the Democrats got to

start their nominating convention, with the chair of the party resigning

and the party and campaign being blindsided by selectively curated and

selectively released documents designed to make the Democratic Party look

as terrible as possible.

Good timing, right? Good political timing if you`re trying to help Trump

and hurt the Democrats. What was particularly impressive by the Trump

campaign at the time is how they were so organized around the WikiLeaks

stuff. They were able to jump right on those WikiLeaks releases and

instantly dovetail their own message with the curated point of the

WikiLeaks dump which was to highlight and deepen and aggravate the rift

between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders wings of the Democratic Party.

The Trump campaign turned on a dime instantly as soon as those WikiLeaks

dumps started. That was their new message. They were right on it.

And by the end of that month, by the end of August, what was weird on the

Trump side, was that people close to Trump were apparently in the know on

what was going to come next from WikiLeaks, on what the next batch of

Russian hacks documents was going to be. This is from an informal campaign

adviser of Donald Trump. A long time associate of Donald Trump.

See the date on that, August 21st? Eerily uncannily in the know, “Trust

me, it will soon be Podesta`s time.” Eerily in the know that John Podesta

would be next somehow, trust me.

Well, then, a few weeks later, October 7th, indeed, WikiLeaks released its

whole new dump. A whole new bunch of e-mails and documents, this time from

Clinton campaign chief John Podesta, e-mails that U.S. intelligence say

were hacked by Russia. Apparently, again, they were waiting for the best

possible timing on the release.

The John Podesta WikiLeaks dump came just about one hour after the “Access

Hollywood” tape was published. The “I like to grab them by the p-word”

tape, one hour after that came out is when WikiLeaks dropped the first

tranche of John Podesta e-mails hacked by the Russians. And then they went

on to release more and more and more of the John Podesta e-mails almost

everyday until the election.

And the Democratic Party likes to remind people that the Russian force

around that was very strong, remarkably strong. Like that day in October

when Russian state television was magically able to tweet about the next

release of John Podesta e-mails. The sixth release of John Podesta e-mails

even before WikiLeaks released them. What? Look at the time stamps on

these two tweets.

There`s Russia Today on the left tweeting “The new e-mails, the sixth batch

of Podesta e-mails is out”. They`re tweeting at 8:09 a.m., and then at,

oh, look, 8:38 a.m., the documents are actually out that really is breaking

news. You broke the news the stuff had been released even before it was

released. How did you know it was coming?

Russia Today, how did you know it was coming?

WikiLeaks is a lot of things. This past year, WikiLeaks was a tool of

Russian intelligence and the Russian government and their interference

operation against the American presidential election to benefit Donald

Trump. There is also evidence that the people close – that people close

to the Trump campaign had advanced notice of WikiLeaks actions and may have

had direct contact with WikiLeaks itself while they were releasing those

documents from the Democratic Party, from the Clinton campaign.

And here`s where it comes home, because if you are worried about whether

Russia is getting paid back now, if you are worried that Russia may be

reaping its reward, maybe getting what it wants out of the United States

government as payback for running the successful op that helped install the

new head of the American government, that helped install this new American

president – well, I mean, if you look, for example, at the State

Department and worry that Putin loves to see the state department wither on

the vine while the new secretary of state doesn`t peep about it at all,

well, consider what the other U.S. agency is besides the State Department

that Putin most hates? That Putin most feels competitive with? That Putin

most wants to beat?

It`s the CIA, right? Spy versus spy. Putin is ex-KGB. He`s an ex-FSB

officer.

This week, WikiLeaks released what`s being described as a devastating dump

of CIA cyber war tools. WikiLeaks described it as the entire cyber arsenal

of the CIA. The CIA itself won`t put that fine a point on it, but smart

observers say this is the largest dump of classified CIA material maybe

ever, and it really could be a devastating blow to the CIA`s cyber war and

flat-out spying capabilities, and that dump was released by WikiLeaks the

day before yesterday, on Tuesday.

Today, at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where WikiLeaks founder Julian

Assange has lived for almost five years hiding from rape charges in his

native Sweden, today a man named Nigel Farage, not the guy in the

foreground there, but the guy in the background, he was seen leaving the

Ecuadorian embassy where Julian Assange lives. He later told BuzzFeed when

they asked him what he`d been doing there that he couldn`t remember why he

was at the building today. He just left the building. He couldn`t

remember why he was there.

Nigel Farage, even if you don`t follow British politics, he`s a British

politician but you may recognize him from his frequent visits to the United

States, for example, his time at Trump Tower. You may recognize him from

his time on the campaign trail with Donald Trump. Nigel Farage, you may

also recognize from the recent sighting we had of him eating dinner with

Donald Trump at his D.C. hotel and restaurant two weeks ago.

Well, that Nigel Farage was at WikiLeaks headquarters today in London right

before WikiLeaks gave their big press conferences about destroying the

cyber capabilities of the CIA.

Russian government attacked our election. Russian government was in

contact with multiple Trump campaign sources while they were doing it.

Russian nemesis in the American government, U.S. State Department, CIA, are

not faring well since Donald Trump came to power.

Is the operation that Russia started during the campaign, is it over? Or

are they still running it? Are we still in this now?

Stay with us.

MADDOW: This video was taken outside Senator Tom Cotton`s field office in

Little Rock, Arkansas. It was taken at the end of January. I point out it

was taken outside that office because the constituents of his who shot the

video, they were never allowed inside the office.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. TOM COTTON STAFFER: This is from our D.C. staff – we are unable to

have anyone in the office because of recent threats that we have had. I`ll

be happy to pass anything over to the senator if you`d like to tell me.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So, we can`t meet with anybody from the senator`s

office or the senator`s staff who are – no?

SEN. TOM COTTON STAFFER: As of right now, we`ve been told by security that

we can`t because of the threats (INAUDIBLE).

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I`m no threat to the senator or his staff.

SEN. TOM COTTON STAFFER: I understand that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: Here`s a thing you should know about Senator Tom Cotton. He`s

seen as a real rising star in the Republican Party. He`s the youngest

member of the United States Senate, routinely described as an up and comer.

He`s known for his efforts to scale back legal immigration. Legal. He

wants to stop legal immigrants from coming to this country. That`s very

popular in Republican politics right now.

And, of course, he has been an absolute champion of the idea of getting rid

of Obamacare, scrapping the Affordable Care Act. But, you know, his

constituent this is year have had some things to say about these matters to

Senator Cotton. In January, his offices stopped answering their phones

and, as we saw here, stopped letting anyone inside their offices. They

also started cancelling meets with constituent groups.

And the senator got a ton of blowback. He became the star of fake missing

person`s signs, encouraging folks to call if they saw him and also to call

him and ask why he had been missing while his constituents were looking for

him. Members of the local Ozark Indivisible group started showing up

regularly in droves outside his local offices. One organizer told “The

Arkansas Times”, quote, “If they don`t hear us face to face, maybe they`ll

hear us outside.”

The pressure finally became a big enough deal at home in Arkansas that

Senator Cotton said OK, OK, OK. He called the head of Ozark Indivisible,

called her on her cell phone and said he would hold a town hall event

within the coming weeks. And the logistical drama around that was a real

thing. It was never quite clear if the event would really happen. His

office kept changing the location and not just once or twice but a bunch of

times.

In fact, because the logistics and venue moved so many times, a lot of

people who wanted to go to the town hall worried that folks ultimately

wouldn`t know where it was or when it was and nobody would show up. But it

turns out, you know what? People found it, everybody got there just fine.

And when it came time for people to tell the senator what they had on their

minds and ask him their questions, turns out there was kind of a theme.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I`ve got a husband dying and we can`t afford – let

me tell you something, if you can get us better coverage than this, go for

it. Let me tell you what we have, plus a lot of benefits that we need. We

have $29 per month for my husband. Can you beat that? Can you?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I unfortunately inherited an incurable genetic

connective tissue disorder called Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome or EDS. EDS

weakens my heart and veins, it paralyzes my stomach, affects and weakens my

immune system. Without the coverage for pre-existing conditions, I will

die. That is not hyperbole. I will die. Without the protections against

lifetime coverage caps, I will die.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What will you do to ensure that the protections

inherent in the ACA aka Obamacare, will continue.

SEN. TOM COTTON (R), ARKANSAS: Some of the regulations that we`ve been

talking about will also be present in the future system as well.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Can you guarantee that?

COTTON: That`s my support – that`s what I`m voting for.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I know you support that, Senator. But what I`m

asking is how will you ensure it? You`ve pledged yourself to repeal, but

you have not talked that much about replacement.

COTTON: We`ll go through the legislative process and I`m make it clear

what I support, don`t support and what I think is good for Arkansas.

(INAUDIBLE)

COTTON: We have a lot of folks – we have a lot of folks that need to ask

their questions and I`d like to get to them.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Well, before you answer theirs – ask theirs, I would

appreciate it if you would answer mine.

(CHEERS)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: So, that was last month, during the congressional recess. Tom

Cotton at home in Arkansas. Since then, the Senate has come back into

session. Senator Cotton and his fellow lawmakers are back in D.C. and

Republicans are split, they are divided about what to do with the repeal to

feel Affordable Care Act. That`s topic that Senator Cotton was really

berated for at that town hall event that almost did not happen.

Last night, two committees in the house were up all night long trying to

get a version of the repeal of the Affordable Care Act passed. House

Republicans are just fighting tooth and nail to pass it in the House, to

try to get it into the Senate, to try to make it then so that the Senate

will get on board. But you know who one of the Republican senators is

who`s not on board with this anymore? Senator Tom Cotton.

He started the day by tweeting this. “To my friends in the House, start

over. Pause. Start over. Get it right. Don`t get it fast.”

Senator Cotton has campaigned on wanting to kill Obamacare. He voted to

repeal the Affordable Care Act back in January, but he now says, despite

these marathon all-night sessions going on in the House, Republicans need

to do better, they need to start over, they need to come up with something

that the Senate says will actually reduce prices for insurance and keep it

affordable.

And who knows what exactly changed Tom Cotton`s mind on this. I mean,

maybe it was that woman who said her husband was dying and only alive

thanks to the Affordable Care Act. Maybe it was the young woman on your

right side of your screen who said that without the treatment she could

only receive through the Affordable Care Act she herself would be dead.

Maybe it was them. Maybe it was not one moment in particular but as a

general matter, there`s a reason people turn up to try to pressure their

member of Congress. There`s a reason people pause their lives to engage in

political activism and pressure their local political leaders. Because as

a whole, even if you can`t identify any one instance, as a whole pressure

works and sometimes it starts with something as simple as pushing the

button on the intercom.

We`ll be –

MADDOW: So the foreign minister of Mexico is this man. He was in

Washington, D.C. today. According to an official press release from his

office, he held meetings today with three top people in the White House,

with the economic adviser Gary Cohn, the former president of Goldman Sachs,

with the national security adviser, General H.R. McMaster, and with Jared,

with the president`s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

Nowhere to be found with on that list, the Mexican foreign minister`s

official counterpart in our government, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

So, this is a perfect example as to why the newly reinstated State

Department press briefings are a useful thing. We haven`t had them for

weeks now, but they`ve just come back. We didn`t have one in person today,

we just had one by phone and on the phone one today, reporters made a point

of asking, hey, what gives about this visit? Why isn`t U.S. Secretary of

State Rex Tillerson meeting with his Mexican counterpart while all the

other people in the administration are?

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

TRACY WILKINSON, LOS ANGELES TIMES: I see that the foreign minister of

Mexico is in town, Luis Videgaray, meeting with, according to the Mexicans,

Kushner, Gary Cohn and McMaster. Is there no State Department meeting with

him? And if not, why not?

MARK TONER, ACTING STATE DEPT. SPOKESMAN: Tracy, good question. We`ll

take that and get back to you. I was unaware that he was – the foreign

minister was in town. And I`m not sure – I can`t speak to whether there`s

going to be any meetings at the State Department at any level.

WILKINSON: OK.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

MADDOW: They had no idea. Really?

What was it? “I was unaware the foreign minister was in town.” The

foreign minister of our neighbor and close ally is in Washington? Today?

You know, we`re a little short staff, haven`t been picking up our messages,

we suspended the in-house newsletter, the mimeo is broken, also bulletin

board is being cleaned. I had no idea.

Hello, anybody home? Is anybody home?

Since his arrival, the new secretary of state has not held a single press

conference. On his first big trip to Europe last month for the G20 summit,

Rex Tillerson said less than 50 words in total in response to press

questions, and while his silence and refusal to answer reporters` questions

is one thing, the hallowing out of the State Department, the erasure of

institutional memory in that agency on his brief watch, that`s something

else entirely.

Right after Secretary Tillerson was sworn in, four of the top career

diplomats at the department were told their services were no longer needed.

These are career non-partisan apolitical staffers with a combined 150 years

of experience at the State Department gone, just like that right off the

top.

That was followed by more senior staff layoffs last month and so far, at

least, the people being let go are not being replaced. Tillerson himself

has no deputy, for example. Latest plans from the administration call for

a 37 percent cut to the agency`s budget, 37 percent. So far, there has

been no sign of any public pushback against that from the secretary of

state.

When NBC`s Andrea Mitchell shouted a question to him about it a few days

ago, he smiled and pretended he didn`t hear her asking but gave no answer.

The primary agency responsible for rallying U.S.-led interests around the

world appears to be having the air sucked out of it. If you are Russia and

you are looking at that right now, do you love what you are seeing?

You might be happy, I`m not sure, but you might be happy to see this guy

exiting stage left. Until very recently, he was the third-most senior

diplomat in the Foreign Service. He`s America`s longest-serving diplomat.

He served six presidents over a 40-year career dating back to the Carter

administration. He`s the department`s foremost Russia expert and he, too,

is now leaving at a time when arguably the State Department needs it most,

the State Department will not have the benefit of his insight going

forward.

We will, though, and that`s because he joins us here next. Stay with us.

MADDOW: Allow me to quote. “My 40 years in the foreign service and the

careers of many of my friends became associated with the fall of the Soviet

Empire and the putting in order of what came after – the building of a

Europe whole, free, and at peace. It`s hard to recall today how improbable

victory in the Cold War appeared.

For two generations up through the mid-1980s, many thought we were losing

the Cold War, even in early 1989, few believed that Poland`s solidarity

movement could win, that the Iron Curtain would come down, that the Baltic

states could be free, that the second of the 20th century`s great evils,

communism, could be vanquished without war, but it happened and the West`s

great institutions, NATO and the E.U., grew to embrace 100 million

liberated Europeans.

It was my honor to have done what I could do to help. I learned to never

underestimate the possibility of change, that values have power and that

time and patience can pay off, especially if you`re serious about your

objectives. Nothing can be taken for granted and this great achievement is

now under assault by Russia. But what we did in my time is no less

honorable. It is for the present generation to defend.”

That is from the farewell speech of Ambassador Daniel Fried, former

Ambassador Daniel Fried. He recently retired from the State Department

after 40 years of service across the globe. He`s here in his personal

capacity, not as a U.S. government official.

Ambassador Fried, thank you so much for being here tonight. I really

appreciate it.

DANIEL FRIED, U.S. FOREIGN SERVICE OFFICER FOR 40 YEARS: Thanks for having

me.

MADDOW: I`ve never read the parting speech of a former diplomat leaving

the State Department before, but I read yours because it was recommended to

me by so many people as a seminal view of where we are in the world. Do

you feel like we are at a pivot point in world history in terms of the

Western liberal order?

FRIED: We did really well for a generation after 1989 and the fall of

communism. Our liberal values expanded in the world, our prosperity

expanded. We did well. That`s under assault. But it`s also being

questioned from within the West. People are questioning whether this is

the way to go and that does worry me, sure.

MADDOW: Your pointed comments in your farewell address and elsewhere about

Russia, notes just the questioning from within but the assault by Russia on

this, that carries a lot of weight because of your expertise on Russia and

your involvement in relations with Russia over the decades. Is this – is

what we`re seeing now, what we`re newly recognizing and focusing on now in

America, is this just the latest iteration of what Russia has been involved

with for a long time or are they involved in something new and newly

aggressive?

FRIED: We Americans are focused on Russia`s attacks with our electoral

system and we`re consumed with that. But Russia is pushing against the

West generally. In my view, Putin despises the West in general and the

United States in particular, both for who we are, our liberal values, and

for what we`ve done, which is to take down the Soviet Empire.

And I think now, Russia is pushing against the West in general, not just

the United States but the institutions of the West, the key governments in

the West using a variety of tools, as well as military assault on Ukraine.

MADDOW: In terms of what Russia – if Russia had a magic and with, what

they would do to the United States if they could. What do you think

they`re doing –

FRIED: Diminish US.

MADDOW: Diminish us?

FRIED: Diminish us across the board. They do not wish us well. They are

the adversary, they – we`re the adversary they love to hate. They want to

bring us down to make them feel better about the failure of the Soviet

Union. I don`t mean bring us down as in collapse, but bring us down a

notch in a big way.

What they want to do is undermine the Western liberal order. The sense the

great democracies of the world – Europe, the United States, Japan, others

– are going to set the agenda for the world. They want to bring that

down.

MADDOW: What`s the best way to do that if you`re Russia?

FRIED: Undermine the West and its institutions, create doubts about NATO,

create doubts about the European Union, support nationalists on the right

just as the Soviet communists supported communists on the left. Weaken the

West in general and create an atmosphere in which we`re uncertain about

ourselves.

MADDOW: On that point of nationalism, I feel like Americans have always

studied nationalism as a foreign phenomenon. And now, we`ve got a

nationalist movement in our country that has a very articulate spokesman in

the senior counselor to the president, for example, and I don`t think we

have thought of ourselves, at least in a modern iteration, as being a

nationalist country or a country that has nationalist movements.

When you say that it helps Russia to undermine – in its project of

undermining the West to support nationalism, how does nationalism abroad

and in the United States undermine the West and the liberal order in

general?

FRIED: Well, think of Europe in the 20th century. Two World Wars

generated by nationalism. France, Germany, Britain fighting with each

other.

Now, the United States comes in in 1945 and we basically blow the whistle.

Two World Wars are sufficient and we are the ones who supported this notion

of a united Europe, so there would never be another set of civil wars in

Europe again, ever. That was a fabulous success. It was so fabulous that

people now take it for granted

And the European Union, OK, right, it has a bureaucracy, right. It`s

sometimes difficult to deal with but so what? You hire a couple of people

like me to work the European Union, and it can be done. It`s pretty good.

I mean, European Union, difficult compared to what? Say organizing D-Day?

The West in its modern form since 1945 is a miracle, and that`s in our

American interests. It`s its good that the West is strong and at peace,

and we should want more of that, not less.

MADDOW: How worried are you that it is fundamentally at risk right now?

FRIED: Worried, I think the West is in a low point we haven`t seen since

the 1930s. We`re a little bit low in the 1970s, right, post-Vietnam,

Watergate era, malaise, all that, but this is more like the 1930s where the

very notion of liberal democracy is being questioned, and that is

disturbing.

MADDOW: Our guest is former Ambassador Daniel Fried. He`s very recently

retired from the State Department after 40 years of service, a senior

Foreign Service officer.

Ambassador Fried, I want to ask you about your beloved State Department if

you don`t mind staying for one more segment.

FRIED: Sure, sure.

MADDOW: We`ll be right back with Dan Fried in just a moment.

MADDOW: We`re back with Ambassador Daniel Fried, who`s a very senior

Foreign Service officer, very recently retired from the State Department

after 40 years of service.

Mr. Ambassador, I just did want to ask you, did you – had the Trump

administration asked you to stay, would you have stayed? You stayed

through six other presidents.

FRIED: Well, we`ll never know because they didn`t ask me. Now, they

didn`t fire me. They didn`t ask me to stay and 40 years seemed like

enough.

MADDOW: One of the things that I am worried about as a layman who has

never been – had any direct expertise in these matters at all is that I

see you after 40 years and I see the handful of other people, maybe two

other people who had a little more years in service than you, all of these

people combined – you know, well over a century experience, all of these

people who have been there through all these presidents, all gone, all at

once, are we right to see that this is at least unusual, that this many

senior people leaving at the start of the administration is not par for the

course?

FRIED: Well, the usual practice is that the people in their jobs keep

their jobs until their successors are named. Now, that`s the way the Bush

administration treated the Clinton people. And that`s the way the Obama

administration treated the Bush people.

Same thing. Thank you for your service and please stick around until a

successor is named. So, you have the A team. And both the Bush people and

Obama people had no problem working with the holdovers. They weren`t out

to get them.

And that was pretty smooth, because you don`t want something to go wrong

when you have a whole senior level of actings. That`s not a position you

want to be in.

MADDOW: But to be clear, what you`re saying is in the Trump

administration, all the senior people were cleared out.

FRIED: Not all of them but a lot of them. And it`s OK to replace your

team, but usually you want them to be in place until the new people are

confirmed.

MADDOW: And in this case, that has not happened?

FRIED: And that just in terms of capacity, that`s of concern. I just hope

they move quickly.

MADDOW: Ambassador Daniel Fried, thank you very much for taking this time

tonight. It`s really good to have you. I hope you`ll come back.

FRIED: Thank you.

MADDOW: Thank you.

All right. We`ll be right back. Stay with us.

MADDOW: We have news tonight about a new legal challenge to the

president`s Muslim ban, the second version of the Muslim ban that was

introduced this week. We reported last night that the state of Hawaii had

filed the first lawsuit in federal court yesterday challenging the new

Muslim ban. Well, now, tonight, the attorney general of Washington state

has announced that he will also be challenging it, along with the state of

Massachusetts.

Now, the Washington state entry here is very interesting, because Attorney

General Bob Ferguson, his last challenge to the first version of the ban is

what stopped it in its track. He won that huge ruling against the first

version of the Muslim ban that resulted in it being stopped dead in the

Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

Well, tonight, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson says he believes

that same ruling that stopped the first version of the ban should still

apply to the second version of the ban because it is basically the same

ban. It is basically the same policy.

You can hear that argument from him in person right now because he`s about

to be a guest on “THE LAST WORD” with Ari Melber.

That does it for us tonight. We will see you again tomorrow.

Now, it`s time for “THE LAST WORD” with Ari Melber, sitting in for Lawrence

tonight.

Good evening, Ari.

