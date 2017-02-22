The Rachel Maddow Show, Transcript 2/22/2017

Transcript:

Show: The Rachel Maddow Show

Date: February 22, 2017

Guest: Steve Bullock, Ed Gonzalez



CHRIS HAYES, “ALL IN” HOST: That is “ALL IN” for this evening.

THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW starts right now, right on time.

Good evening, Rachel.

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: Not like I ever hold you to it, man. You can

have my seconds any time you need them.

HAYES: He`s taking notes, Michael Moore is. So, I hit the post there.

MADDOW: Thanks, my dear.

And thanks to you at home for joining us this hour.

I`d like to introduce you to a man named Mike Fellows. Mike Fellows was

the chair of the Libertarian Party in the state of Montana. In every

single election held in Montana over the span of the last 20 years, Mike

Fellows ran for something.

He ran for Supreme Court. He ran for secretary of state. He ran for state

legislature, he ran for Congress. He`s run for everything.

He`s run in every single election in the last 20 years and he never won

anything ever, but he`s committed political activist and he put his money

where his mouth was and he did the work and he made sure that his party,

the Libertarian Party, had somebody on the ballot in all of those races.

The last election in which Mike Fellows ran was this last one we held in

November. Montana is one of seven states in the country that has only one

member of Congress for the whole state. Every state has two U.S. senators,

but there are seven states in the country that have such small populations

they only have one representative in the House, and Montana is one of those

states. Their current member of Congress is Republican Congressman Ryan

Zinke.

This past November, Mike Fellows ran as the libertarian candidate against

Ryan Zinke for Congress, and nobody thinks that Mike Fellows had a shot at

unseating this incumbent congressman, but it still had a really big

political impact on the state of Montana, when Mike Fellows unexpectedly

died in the lead-up to the election.

He`s only 59 years old. He was driving home from a campaign event on a

Monday night in September. He got into a head-on car crash, and Mike

Fellows died, led to a lot of kind tributes to him in Montana from people

across the state, people across the ideological spectrum.

But one of the practical nuts and bolts and indeed financial consequences

of Mike Fellows dying right before that election, after he had qualified

for the libertarian line on the ballot in that congressional election is

that it cost counties across Montana a lot of money for that election.

There`s a law in Montana that`s very strict about ballots for every

election having to be absolutely correct.

So when Mike Fellows died just a few weeks before the election, every

single county in the state had to shred all of their ballots that they had

printed already and they had to reprint all new ballots for the November

election. And that, among other things, made the 2016 November election in

Montana the most expensive election that state has ever had.

I mean, added to that factor about that guy passing away, it was also a

very high turnout election. It was an unusually long ballot in Montana

this year, because they had a bunch of stuff to vote on in the state, but

all in all, usually the statewide cost of running a statewide election in

Montana is about $2 million. This past November, it was about $3 million.

And the counties in Montana were really not happy about that extra expense.

I mean, there`s no magic pile of money that comes in from the federal

government or even from the state government that pays for the cost of

administering elections in Montana. It`s the counties, local taxpayers,

local budgets have to foot the bill, no matter what they cost, and this

last election, they just had, you know, through nobody`s fault, just

through a series of circumstances it was 50 percent more expensive than any

election they`d had before.

And a lot of counties didn`t have money in the budget to pay for the extra

expense. And that was already a real cause of financial consternation in

that state before Montana`s one congressman, Ryan Zinke, got nominated by

the new administration to leave Congress and instead go join the

president`s cabinet.

Ryan Zinke, Montana`s only member of Congress, he`s also the new nominee to

be secretary of the interior. Now, he hasn`t been confirmed yet, Democrats

have managed to slow down most of the cabinet confirmation process,

although we`re going to report later on tonight that one of the cabinet

nominees Republicans were able to rush through they may be having second

thoughts about him, some buyers remorse on one they were able to get done.

But Ryan Zinke is still on ice. There`s been some concern over him getting

disciplined during his Navy career for falsifying travel records so he`d

get reimbursed for travel he shouldn`t have been reimbursed for. There`s

been some controversy around that.

Aside from that though, it is still broadly expected that he`s going to get

confirmed. He is going to get the job. Maybe it will happen sometime in

March they`ll confirm him?

Whenever they confirm him, at that point, that will start the process of

Montana holding a special election to replace him. Montana will need to

elect a new member of Congress to replace Ryan Zinke. And in terms of how

that`s going to go, well, you know at first glance Montana is a very red

state. Trump won there in November by a lot, by like 20 points.

Republicans have won every presidential election in Montana all the way

back to 1992. But the state is more complicated than that, even just when

it comes to statewide races. Montana has a Democratic U.S. senator, Jon

Tester. They`ve got a Democratic governor, Steve Bullock.

And Montana is one of those places where, in political terms, it sort of

looks like somebody hit that state with jumper cables since the election

results came in. This, for example, is what it looked like – look at this

– January 30th at the state capitol in Helena, Montana. Look at this,

there have been more than a handful of instances since the election where

the Republicans in Washington tried to go ahead with something, but then

they had to change their mind and take it back when the public blowback was

so strong they couldn`t handle it, right?

One of those things was the first day of the first Congress when the

Republicans tried to gut the Congressional Ethics Office, remember they had

to take that one pack because of the blowback? And then, remember them

demanding the names of all the scientists who had ever worked on climate

change at the Energy Department. But they had to reverse those things.

They`ve this to face blowback and take those things back.

Another big one, big flat-out reversal from the Republicans in Washington

was a plan to sell off more than 3 million makers of public land, tens of

thousands of the acres they wanted to sell off were in Montana, and this

was the reaction in Montana to Republicans trying to sell that land off.

It was a pretty big reaction, and when Republicans in the House saw this

big reaction in Montana, and in other states like that, they did back off.

They changed their mind. They dropped that bill to sell off public lands.

But for a taste what have it was like in Montana when that was still

pending, this is Montana`s Democratic Governor Steve Bullock speaking at

that demonstration at the state capitol January 30th. Watch how it goes

here. You`ll see why Republicans didn`t want to be up against this,

particularly in states all over the Mountain West.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. STEVE BULLOCK (D), MONTANA: Thank you for coming out from all corners

of our state today. Thanks for what you`re doing today, and every day to

keep our public lands in public hands.

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

I see folks from Sanders County. I see sportsmen and sportswomen. I see

ranchers. I see veterans. I see big fishers and fly fishers.

I see grandparents. I see the next generation. I even see some of my

former high school teachers here.

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

And you know what`s great? Every one of us own these public lands.

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

The 30 million acres in Montana, and the beauty is, we don`t need

permission to go on them, do we?

CROWD: No!

BULLOCK: These lands are our heritage. These lands are our birthright.

These lands are one of our great equalizers the size of our checkbook

doesn`t matter to access our blue ribbon streams, our rivers, and hunt in

some of the finest places around the world, because we all own them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: Montana Governor Steve Bullock. That day, more than 1,000 people

piled into the Montana state capitol to protest the Republican plan to sell

off over 3 million acres of public land, including tens of thousands of

acres in Montana.

And Republicans backed off. They changed their minds about that in

Washington. But that footage from Montana, I remember seeing that the day

that that happened January 30th and being like oh, whoa, Montana, wow.

And it turns out it wasn`t just that one issue. The day after the

presidential inauguration, we all know that was that huge women`s march in

Washington. We know there were protests around the country, even around

the world that day, sister marches, right?

Even knowing that, I was still taken aback to learn that the number of

people who turned out that day in Montana for the Montana women`s march at

their state capitol, the number of people who turned out was 10,000. What?

There are only a million people in the whole state, 10,000 people came out

and protested at their state capitol that day.

I mentioned that Montana has a Democratic U.S. senator in Jon Tester. They

also have a Republican U.S. Senator Steve Daines. Since the election,

Steve Daines has been finding that when he comes home, his airport

greetings from his constituents are not what they used to be.

Do we have that footage?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CROWD: You work for us! You work for us! You work for us! You work for

us! You work for us! You work for us! You work for us!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: Senator Steve Daines not being greeted the way he was used to

being greeted when he came home to the airport in Montana.

Like many members of Congress and senators around the country, Senator

Daines has been facing calls to do a town hall, to meet with his

constituents. Like many, especially Republican senators and

representatives, he has refused to do that, and that has included lots of

protesters turning up at Steve Daines` constituents offices at home in

Montana, his constituents wanting to meet with him, he is so far saying no.

Yesterday, he was due to speak to state legislators at the capitol, when

his constituents found out he was going to do that, they turned up in great

numbers. Several hundred people were waiting outside the capitol to try to

engage with him, when he turned up.

Seeing that, Steve Daines canceled his appearance at the legislature. He

postponed it. He did turn up at the state capitol a day late, he turned up

today.

He still would not meet with any of his constituents who wanted to meet

with him. He still would not agree to a town hall. He did speak at a

press conference, sponsored by a conservative interest group but even as he

did so, his constituents would not leave him alone.

They were holding up signs, they were saying “you work for us”. They were

asking him for a meeting, this one woman over the course – you see there

on the right side there, one woman holding up a sign that quotes Adele,

that says, “hello from the other side, I must have called a thousand

times.”

Randomly, you see the guy in yellow there, a guy in a chicken suit now who

follows Steve Daines around everywhere he goes. We only have this little

bit of footage. He`s not even wearing the chicken head, standing there

flapping his chicken arms no matter where Steve Daines goes anymore because

Steve Daines won`t meet with his constituents.

Montana is one of these places where civic life is just different now than

it used to be, because of the outcome of this election, because of the way

people are reacting around the country to this president and here`s one

super interesting, super practical consequence of that, that may have

national implications and it has just come to pass today in Montana.

One of the consequences around the country of this huge reaction that we`re

seeing to the Trump presidency, this reinvigoration of civil engagement and

protests and demonstrations around the country and political organizing,

one of the consequences of that is there`s a lot of attention being paid to

the individual elections here and there, that are what otherwise look like

one-offs, strays, in terms of electoral politics around the country. So,

for example, this Saturday, this weekend, there`s a state Senate race in

Delaware that wouldn`t usually make national news but that state Senate

race will determine which party controls the Delaware state Senate. So,

the Democratic candidate in that race has been getting support from like

former Vice President Joe Biden and Democratic leaning groups around the

country.

Another Republican incumbent congressman who is leaving the House to join

the Trump cabinet is Tom Price in Georgia. His district only went for

Donald Trump by 1.5 points. There`s a huge amount of Democratic interest

nationwide in trying to make that seat a Democratic pickup when they`ve got

that special election for that seat in April.

We profiled the other night, the efforts of the liberal Daily Kos website

to support a Democratic candidate named John Ossoff in that Tom Price race.

Daily Kos announced today that they`ve raised nearly $1 million on behalf

of John Ossoff in that race. The first polling we`ve seen in that Georgia

race puts John Ossoff not just ahead of the Democrats in the race, but

ahead of a whole giant field, including the multitude-ness of Republicans

who are running in, running for that seat as well.

Well, in Montana, there`s going to be another one of those special

elections. Like I said Montana only has one member of congress, a

congressional district special election in Montana is a statewide election,

because that`s the congressional district. Depending on when Ryan Zinke

gets confirmed to the cabinet, it`s likely that the race to replace him in

Congress will be, I don`t know, May? June? Early June? I don`t know.

Here`s the thing though. Across that state, the county clerks and

elections administrators, the people who actually run elections county by

county across that state, those clerks have started squawking. They have

started raising the alarm about the cost of that election, because

remember, Montana just had the most expensive statewide election they have

ever had this past November. Counties hadn`t budgeted extra money for it.

It was 50 percent more expensive than they thought it was going to be.

It`s 50 percent more expensive than they had ever paid for any election

ever before. There wasn`t extra money to pay for that, they are way in the

hole in terms of what they spent on elections and now, unexpectedly, they

have got to run another statewide special election to fill this

congressional seat.

Where is the money coming from to do that? The counties have to cough up

that money. They don`t have that money.

Well, the county clerks have an idea, they`ve been lobbying for it

statewide and writing op-eds and testifying is at the legislature. Their

idea is this: in Montana already, when there are local elections, when

there are school board elections, often times, those elections are run

without the expense of opening up the polling places, right? They run

instead by mail.

Montana is a huge state with not that many people in it. Running an

election by mail just makes economic sense in a state where the people are

that spread out. And Montana elections administrators, they have a lot of

experience of running elections by mail because of it. Why not do the

congressional election tht way as well? Just mail everybody a ballot.

Here`s the Teton County clerk and recorder making the case in her local

paper, quote, “As Representative Zinke`s pending appointment looms over

Montana, election administrators across the state see mounting costs for an

unbudgeted election. Election administrators have a solution to save the

taxpayers money.” Quote, “We are proposing a bill to conduct the

congressional special election by mail. Conducting the election by mail

would conservatively save taxpayers statewide between half a million and

three-quarters of a million dollars.”

Here`s another county clerk making the case in her local paper, quote,

“Mail ballot elections are safe, secure, and cost effective. In an effort

to minimize costs for Ryan Zinke`s congressional seat, election

administrators across the state see holding a mail ballot election as a

solution.”

This is a technocratic thing, right? This is a practical noncontroversial

thing. It`s a solution that is only designed to save money. It`s being

put forward as a good government option by the people who actually have to

run that part of the government, trying to save taxpayers money.

Until today, because of that, this proposal had bipartisan support, and

then that bipartisan support clams collapsed today because the chair of the

Republican Party in Montana sent out this, “The emergency chairman`s report

on the negative impact on Republican candidates due to mail ballot

elections.”

Even though this was a Republican bill that was sponsored by a Republican

in the House and a Republican in the Senate, the Republican Party chairman

has now come out in an emergency action come out against it and told

Montana Republicans they have to stand against this, because if Montana

votes by mail, too many people might vote.

Quote, “All mail ballots give the Democrats an inherent advantage. Vote-

by-mail is designed to increase participation rates of lower propensity

voters. Democrats in Montana perform better than Republican candidates

among lower propensity voters. I know my position will not be popular with

many fiscally conservative Republicans or the sponsors of this bill. They

may be well intended but this bill could be the death of our effort to make

Montana a reliably Republican state.”

If it`s too easy to vote, the Democrats might win.

There are not that many of these special election, these one-off elections

this year. But each one of them is going to be interesting, both in terms

of their consequences as, you know, consequences clock consequences. But

they`re also going to be interesting, each of them as a potential sort of

check of the country`s temperature, right? We`re going through these very

strong changes in Washington, and in response to what`s going on in

Washington.

There`s a very strong movement in this country that is responding

negatively to this new president, and Montana is one of those states in the

country right now where, if we take the temperature we might find it is at

a fever pitch, at least it looks like the temperature may have changed a

lot in response to what happened in the presidential election. You know,

after Donald Trump won the presidency in Montana by 20 points, Republicans

in that state shouldn`t have to worry about the exact logistics of how the

next congressional election would be administered in their state, right?

They shouldn`t be lobbying to purposely waste hundreds of thousands of

dollars in taxpayer money to try to tilt the playing field against

Democrats and make it harder to vote.

I mean, even the initial Republican sponsor of the vote-by-mail bill, she`s

a Republican. She says she doesn`t get it. Quote, “Personally, I would

rather get beat in an election with a good turnout than win in an election

with low turnout.”

But apparently, her party is not with her on that, even in red state

Montana. Her party appears to be scared about holding onto Ryan Zinke`s

congressional seat, scared to the point they`re trying to make it harder to

vote on purpose when it comes time for that next election.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MADDOW: When Montana Republican Senator Steve Daines arrived at the

Montana state house today to give a little prepared speech about his

support for the Donald Trump Supreme Court nominee, he was greeted by a

whole lot of his constituents who would really like him to meet with them,

would really like him to hold a town hall meeting with his constituents.

These folks have intercepted him at the airport, but he wouldn`t answer

their questions. They held their own town hall outside the state house

yesterday when Senator Daines was originally scheduled to visit the

statehouse, except when he heard about his constituents waiting for him

there at the last minute he canceled his visit. They held a town hall

meeting without him.

But his constituents did find him at this conservative press conference,

including the listless guy in the yellow chicken suit.

This is the climate in Montana right now, as a brand new strange

controversy has sprung up around the election they`re going to need to hold

in that state to fill the seat of Montana`s lone member of Congress, Ryan

Zinke is expected to soon join Donald Trump`s cabinet, two Republicans in

the state legislature sponsored a bill that would make the special election

to replace Ryan Zinke a mail in your ballot election. It`s much cheaper

that way.

The elections administrators in the state were begging to do it that way

and Republicans put forward a bill to do the election that way, everybody

vote by mail.

Now, today – U-turn. The chair of the Montana Republican Party has put

out an emergency report saying that bill must be blocked. The election

can`t be by mail because if the election is run by mail-in ballot, too many

people will vote, and then Republicans will lose that seat.

And now that bill, even though it`s sponsored by Republicans now, it is in

jeopardy. What`s going to happen here? And what does this mean about

Montana and what does this mean about the country?

Joining us now is Montana`s Democratic Governor Steve Bullock.

Governor, thank you very much for being here. It`s really nice to have you

here.

GOV. STEVE BULLOCK (D), MONTANA: It`s great to be with you tonight,

Rachel, for sure.

MADDOW: So, have I summarized what`s going on right with this bill? Am I

right that this was a Republican-sponsored bill in the House and the

Senate, but right now, we don`t know what`s going to happen?

BULLOCK: Well, that`s what`s fairly shocking, to have the Republican Party

chair, who is also a sitting legislator, brazenly acknowledge that he wants

to spend more taxpayer dollars with the hope of getting fewer voters? I

mean, that`s not only wrong for Montana, it`s wrong for the country. We

need to be figuring out ways to encourage people to vote, certainly not

take away their voting franchise.

MADDOW: From what – I was trying to follow the history of this proposal

and I read all these op-eds and looked at the testimony from the county

clerks and administrators, people who run these elections around the state.

And it doesn`t seem like it was offered as a partisan thing. It doesn`t

seem like it was offered as even a proposal to try to increase voter

turnout in the state.

Seems like the counties were like, hey, we`re out of Monday. The November

election was really expensive. We`d like to do this, it`s cheaper. It`s a

safe, easy, cheap way to do this, and we`ve got experience with it.

It feels like it became partisan when it just started as kind of a

technocratic, fiscally conservative thing.

BULLOCK: Well, and that`s right, because at the end of the day, I mean,

it`s Republicans carrying it, clerks and recorders who are on the front

lines each and every day are saying we ought to do it this way, our county

organizations are saying, let`s save $750,000, and let`s try to do

everything we can to get more people voting.

So, that`s – from the perspective of, you know, my job as a governor, is

to represent Democrats, Republicans, all Montanans, and I don`t care where

your stay is on that as long as we can get more people voting it`s good for

democracy, good for our elections and it will save taxpayers dollars.

MADDOW: Governor, obviously, if Ryan Zinke is confirmed to the Senate,

that will be a landmark moment for Montana. The first Montanan in a

cabinet position, at least as far as I know. It will create a statewide

opening because he`s the lone congressional representative for your state.

BULLOCK: Yes.

MADDOW: When you take the temperature of where people are at in your

state, I saw that tape of you speaking before more than 1,000 Montanans

crammed into the state capitol to try to save public lands in your state.

I saw the footage of 10,000 people turning out for the women`s march at the

state capitol. I`ve seen the way people are hounding Senator Steve Daines

and trying to get him to talk to them.

What`s your assessment where the state is right now and how Montana is

reacting to this president? Obviously, Donald Trump did very well on

November 8th in Montana.

BULLOCK: Yes, recognizing what Donald Trump took Montana by about 20

points, even though there are more television ads run in the state of

Montana than any other state for a governor`s race. I won by 4 1/2.

So I think Montanans look at where are the values of folks and who is going

to take our state and represent our state the best in Washington, D.C. You

know, you played that clip.

I truly believe public lands are one of our great equalizers. I think

public education is one of our great equalizers and the neat thing on

Election Day, every Montanan is exactly equal.

So, the right to vote and access to the polls is one of those great

equalizers, too, and we sure shouldn`t be spending more money to try to get

fewer people voting.

MADDOW: Montana Governor Steve Bullock, you have a way with a turn of

phrase, Governor. It`s good to have you here.

Keep us apprised on how this goes. It`s taken some weird, sharp turns in

the last couple of days. We`ll be interested to see how this turns out,

sir.

BULLOCK: Sure will do so, Rachel.

MADDOW: Thank you.

All right. We`ve got much more ahead tonight. Please stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MADDOW: For more than one month now, I have wallowed in shame over a

mistake I made on inauguration day. It had to do with this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Crime and the gangs and the

drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much

unrealized potential. This American carnage stops right here and stops

right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: “This American carnage”. For many Americans, that`s an

understandably terrifying phrase, right, coming from the leader of the free

world. But for a very specific group of awesome Americans, the phrase

“American carnage” means something else. It means metal!

The 2010 American Carnage Tour headlined by Megadeth and Testament and

Anthrax and Slayer, and on inauguration day when I told the history of the

American carnage tour and how weird it was to have that metal tour echoed

in a presidential inaugural address, at one point, I called the bass player

and lead singer of slayer Tim Araya.

His name is Tom Araya. Actually in the segment I called him both Tom and

Tim, because I miss, like, typed it in my notes. That`s almost worse,

right? I mean, there`s nothing less metal than slipping and falling on a

typo and thereby inventing a new diminutive Timmy nickname for a metal god

like Tom Araya. I felt so bad, I have felt bad for more than a month.

But tonight, perhaps an opportunity for a reprieve, because tonight, right

after the show at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, we are going back to American

carnage. Tonight is our special on “Trump: The First Month.” I`m co-

hosting with Brian Williams and Chris Matthews and all the other members

from MSNBC. It`s right after our show here.

But tonight, I`m going to get American carnage right. I`ve got my American

carnage tour t-shirt. I`ve got Slayer lyrics tattooed on the inside of my

eyeballs. Tonight, I get a second chance to get at least the metal part of

this right.

Stay with us. I`m seriously going to wear this shirt during the coverage.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MADDOW: On Saturday, June 11th, about 1,000 people turned out in the

streets of Houston, Texas. They wore orange shirts and chanting. They

marched from the convention center to the Harris County Jail. They had

signs reading, “Time is running out, end 287(g).” See that down in the

lower right hand corner by the MSNBC? 287(g).

Also this one, “Tell Ron Hickman”, that`s the yellow sign there, “Tell Ron

Hickman that 287(g) tears families apart.”

Ron Hickman was the sheriff of Harris County. Harris County is huge.

Harris County is Houston. It`s 4.5 million people.

We`re talking about Montana earlier in the show. Harris County alone has

four times the population of all of Montana.

The decision facing Sheriff Hickman last June with those protests in the

streets was whether his department would renew or end an agreement that he

had made with the federal government, under that oddly named 287(g). The

idea behind 287(g) is that counties can sign a contract with the feds that

allows the federal government to basically deputize local law enforcement,

to turn local police, local sheriffs into federal immigration enforcement

officers.

The policy has evolved over time, but the lasting criticism of it is that

it hurts local law enforcement efforts. It makes immigrant communities

afraid to call the police, even when they need help. If you`re the victim

of a crime, you need to be able to call police, even if you are

undocumented.

If the police are going to deport you for calling up and reporting that you

got mugged, that`s a problem for your local community. I mean, it`s great

for muggers, but it`s bad for everybody else.

And so, a thousand people came out from across the county to show support

at that march in Houston to be part of that call for reform, to tell

Sheriff Hickman in Harris County that they didn`t want him to renew that

program that had local cops deputized to basically be immigration agents.

In part because of that 287(g) program, Harris County has been responsible

for more deportations than any other county in the entire country.

Now, about a week after those protests last June, Sheriff Hickman made his

decision. He decided he was going to renew that agreement with the federal

government. His local officers would keep doing that federal immigration

enforcement work.

But then you know, as it happens, Sheriff Hickman came up for re-election

in November. And in addition to organizing those street protests, those

same activists behind those protests had been very busy working on, among

other things, registering Latino voters in Harris County. Conveniently for

those efforts, there was a nice stark dividing line between the incumbent

Sheriff Hickman and his opponent, a man named Ed Gonzalez.

Sheriff Hickman was for that federal agreement that turned local cops into

immigration enforcers. Ed Gonzalez said if he wanted to end that

agreement. He was said if he was elected, he would end it.

There are 254 counties in the great state of Texas, out of those 254 only

27 went blue on election night, but Harris County, the big one, Harris

County was one of those blue counties and Harris County didn`t just vote

top of the ticket for Hillary Clinton, Harris County also elected a new

sheriff, ousted the incumbent.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Our Decision 2016 coverage with some surprising results

in the race for Harris County sheriff. As we showed you right before the

break, the latest numbers have Democratic challenger Ed Gonzalez still

ahead of Republican sheriff incumbent Ron Hickman with 52 percent, with 53

percent of the vote now.

Bill Spencer joining us live at Gonzalez campaign headquarters in The

Heights – Bill

BILL SPENCER, REPORTER: Yes, Bill, and the candidate just took the stage a

few minutes ago along with his lovely wife Melissa and he did accept

winning the sheriff`s race. He acknowledged himself as the new sheriff –

the new sheriff in town, in fact.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: A new sheriff in town, in fact. That thing we always say applies

literally here.

Elections do have consequences. Sheriff Hickman lost and Harris County Ed

Gonzalez became the new sheriff in town.

Interestingly, that didn`t stop the local activists. They continued to

rally and march and organize even after Ed Gonzalez was elected. Almost

every week, people would march to the city council, march to the county

jail to put pressure on the new sheriff to keep his campaign promise, to

get rid of 287(g).

And today, he kept his promise. Today, Sheriff Gonzalez in Harris County

announced that he would scrap that program.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ED GONZALEZ, HARRIS COUNTY SHERIFF: I decided to opt out of the voluntary

287(g). The department will no longer be serving as front line immigration

officers as they`ve been deputized to do under this program.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: The new sheriff reviewed the program. He decided to opt out a day

after the Trump administration released new Homeland Security memos

outlining plans for aggressively implementing anti-immigrant policies in

the Trump era, including plans to revive that 287(g) program.

Sheriff Gonzalez`s decision may not have been a political one but it

definitely sends a message around the country at a time when the Trump

administration is saying they want to put rocket boosters on 287(g), the

top law enforcement agent in one of the most populous counties in America,

a county that was responsible for more deportations than any other county

in the country they saying, no, we`re out, we`re not going to do it.

Joining us now is Harris County sheriff, Ed Gonzalez.

Sheriff Gonzalez, thank you very much for joining us tonight. I really

appreciate your time, sir.

GONZALEZ: Hi, Rachel. Honor to be with you.

MADDOW: So, I was expressing a moment ago there that some of the concerns

about this program making local law enforcement into federal immigration

enforcement authorities, effectively, it is a problem for local law

enforcement. It made people in immigrant communities reluctant

understandably to call 911, to call when they needed help.

Was that, in fact, happening in Harris County? Was that part of your

decision-making process?

GONZALEZ: It was part of the decision-making process. Over the course of

last year, through the election and here in my first month and a half, I`ve

noticed that there`s been a lot of fear and concern in the community. I

could feel that. I could see that.

And obviously, with everything that`s going on at the national level, it

really concerns me to see that kind of fear happening in communities. To

me, it leads to more mistrust of police at a time when we need to be

growing more trust, more collaboration with communities to solve local

crimes.

MADDOW: I`ve read the way that you addressed this in the past. I hear the

way you`re speaking about it now. It`s clear that you don`t – you don`t

see this as a political crusade of any kind. This is a question of

resources and priorities and practicalities.

It does have political resonance though nationwide. Are you worried about

losing funding as a result? Are you worried about Texas state government

coming after you in some way? Are you worried about the federal government

coming after you in some way and trying to reduce your resources or make

life hard for you in other ways because of this decision?

GONZALEZ: I`m not worried about that. In my mind, this has been the

correct decision to do at the end of the day. I`m going to focus on what`s

best for the men and women of the Harris County Sheriff`s Office, as well

as what I can do each day to make sure the resident of Harris County are

safe.

This is the right decision to do. It`s under my purview. Considering that

this a voluntary program and, frankly, up until recently, we`ve been an

outlier. We were the only county sheriff`s office to be under this program

for many, many years and even now, out of 254 counties, 251 have been able

to operate out it. So, I think it was time to end this program.

MADDOW: Sheriff, since you made this announcement today. Obviously, this

was part of your campaign in November and people may have known this is

coming. What`s the reaction today, now that you`ve made the announcement?

GONZALEZ: I think overall, we`ve received very positive comments and I

think people understand the need for us to focus on local priorities. I

basically run what`s considered the largest mental state hospital, if you

will, by the number of inmates that I have. I have a huge jail over

crowding issue, our jail is understaffed. We need more patrol cars for our

deputies.

These are issues that we need to be focusing on to make sure we`re keeping

our local communities safe and that`s my priority each and every day. So,

to me this say common sense approach, smart on crime, making sure we can

redirect the costs we were investing into this program, this voluntary

program where we were spending over $675,000 staffing it. We can now

redeploy those resources to fight local public safety issues.

MADDOW: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez of Texas, thank you very much

for your time tonight, sir. Keep us apprised, stay in touch with us as

this change happens in your county and in your state. We`d be interested

to see how this works out for you, sir. Thank you.

GONZALEZ: Sure will, thank you.

MADDOW: All right. We`ll be right back. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MADDOW: We have news tonight from this new administration`s continued

whiplash pattern of radical changes in course. Tonight, the Justice

Department, which is now led by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, announced

that they are reversing the Obama administration policy on the rights of

transgender students in American schools.

We have known that the White House intended to roll back LGBT rights. We

thought they might first take aim at kids. We`ve been waiting all day for

the official notice and here it is.

The Justice Department tonight notifying the U.S. Supreme Court that

they`re withdrawing the transgender protections that had been issued by

President Obama. But they`re also telling schools, quote, “This withdrawal

of these guidance documents does not leave students without protections

from discrimination, bullying or harassment. The Department of Education`s

Office for Civil Rights will continue its duty under law to hear claims of

discrimination and will explore every appropriate opportunity to protect

all students to encourage civility in our classrooms.”

How exactly the new administration intends to secure safety and a stability

by uprooting the policy that protects transgender kids` rights – that`s

for history to say. But as of tonight, everybody who told you that the

Trump administration wouldn`t be terrible on LGBT issues, at least they`ll

be OK on that – as of tonight, now you know those people were all full of

it.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MADDOW: This was the line at Senator Tom Cotton`s town hall tonight in

Arkansas. People still lining up to ask a question an hour and 15 minutes

after he started. And that`s after he moved the venue of this thing I

think five separate times. Obviously, people were still able to find him

at the end of the day.

We also just got in this video tonight from Branchburg, New Jersey.

Hundreds of people apparently not able to get inside a packed town hall

meeting with Republican Congressman Leonard Lance in New Jersey tonight.

This week for Congress presents kind of a devil`s choice for lawmakers. Do

you show up and face your constituents who are lining up with really hard

questions and unfriendly feedback, or do you run?

Republican Senator Deb Fisher of Nebraska, do you run?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Here she comes.

DEMONSTRATORS: Deb, when are you going to hold a town hall? Hey, Deb,

meet with us! Hey, Deb, meet with us! Hey, Deb, meet with us! Hey, Deb,

meet with us! Hey, Deb, meet with us! Hey, Deb, meet with us! Hey, Deb,

meet with us!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: Senator Deb Fisher of Nebraska doing her best to slip out of a

closed door meeting that she held with a local business group in her

district or her state last night. I like how the security guard is no, not

that car. This car over here, turn around. Smile and wave. Do not meet

with your constituents, whatever you do.

People have been trying every which way to track down their member of

Congress and their senators. This is like a lost puppy ad that ran today

in the “Palm Beach Post” newspaper. Quote, “Lost, United States senator.

He may respond to the title Senator Marco Rubio, though his constituents

have been unable to verify whether this is still the case as they have been

unable to contact him in recent weeks.”

In Huntington Beach, California, Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher`s

constituents say they`ve been trying for weeks to get ahold of him or

anyone at his office. They have tried lobbying his staff through tint come

outside his office. They have tried pushing letters under the door that

they will not open.

One lone Vietnam War veteran tried to walk into the office alone to please

schedule a meeting. He was run out of the place by two uniformed police

officers who kicked him out.

Yesterday, Dana Rohrabacher`s constituents tried again to get his

attention. They`re sort of down to the bottom of the barrel in tactics.

This time they just spelled out his name on the beach with their bodies.

“Where`s Dana?” Maybe that one will work.

In Pennsylvania, Senator Pat Toomey`s constituents decided to hold a town

hall without him since he wouldn`t agree to meet with them. They did hold

a place for him, though. They asked their questions to an empty suit they

put on stage just hanging from a hanger.

Here is another interesting one out of New Jersey, though, one that may

have just made some news. In New Jersey, constituents of Congressman

Rodney Frelinghuysen, they`ve been asking for a town hall with him for

ages. He`s got an important job now though. He`s the brand new chair of

the Appropriations Committee. Every Friday, his constituents have been

showing up at his district offices to please meet with them. His answer

consistently has been no, no, no, I won`t meet with you.

That`s why it was surprising to see the congressman tweet this, quote,

“Great questions and comments during my telephone town hall meeting last

night. Thousands of constituents on the line. I`m listening.”

People were like, what telephone town hall? As far as we can tell, there

was no warning, no advanced notice that the congressman would be holding a

town hall by telephone or otherwise. Apparently, it was an invitation-only

event.

The whole thing was so low-key, it didn`t even register in the local New

Jersey press except for one reporter who found out about it at the last

minute and managed to listen, in and good thing too. Because when Congress

members do have to listen to people in their district, even under duress,

even then sometimes they say something important.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

NANCY SOLOMON, MANAGING EDITOR, NEW JERSEY PUBLIC RADIO: I think actually

the congressman made have made some news with some of the things he said in

his response to constituents.

BRIAN LEHRER, WNYC: Like what?

SOLOMON: Like that he – that any funding for a wall on the Mexican border

would be stopped by his committee. He has no intention of funding that.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

MADDOW: House Appropriations Committee chairman reportedly telling

constituents last night at his telephone town hall that he has no intention

of funding a wall on the Mexican border.

That`s one thing if you`re an average Schmoe. That`s national news if

you`re head of the Appropriations Committee. I mean, if the head of the

Appropriations Committee won`t fund the wall, that means the wall won`t be

funded, not unless you believe that bullpucky about Mexico paying for it.

Nobody fell for that, right?

We reached out to the Congressman Frelinghuysen`s office tonight for

clarification on this point. Also to see if we can get audio of this

telephone town hall or transcript. We haven`t yet gotten our hands on

audio or a transcript, but we did get a statement from the congressman

denying that reporting and saying any request for funds from the

administration will be reviewed in due course by his committee. OK. But

we`d still like to know what you said to your constituents last night.

If anybody else out there was on the line for the last-minute telephone

town hall last night with Congressman Frelinghuysen, anybody has the audio,

or hey, no matter where you are, if you have shareable stuff from town

halls in your town, please send to it me, www.sendittorachel.com. E-mail

it to me rachel@msnbc.com. Let`s find out who else is very quietly making

news.

That does it for us this hour, but we have much more to come tonight. I`m

about to run to another studio and join Brian Williams and Chris Matthews

and our MSNBC colleagues for an in-depth look at the first month of this

new presidency of ours.

This is going to be fun.

“Trump: The First Month” starts right now.

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END

Copy: Content and programming copyright 2017 MSNBC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copyright 2017 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by

United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed,

transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written

permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark,

copyright or other notice from copies of the content.