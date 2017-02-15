The Rachel Maddow Show, Transcript 2/15/2017

Transcript:

Show: The Rachel Maddow Show

Date: February 15, 2017

Guest: Chris Murphy, Cristina Jiminez

And thanks to you at home for joining us this hour.

OK, Steve Bannon. Steve Bannon, his title at the White House is chief

strategist and senior counselor to the president of the United States.

Aside from the president himself, Steve Bannon is the other identifiable

person who appears to be running things, directing things for the White

House and the new administration.

And it is interesting for somebody like him to have that impressive, that

powerful a political job not just because of his own ideology, his own

politics or anything else you might be interested in about him, it`s flat

out interesting for him to have such a high level in the federal government

specifically because of the fact he`s never had a job in politics before –

at all. This is his first time ever working in government or in politics

and he`s the chief strategist and senior adviser to the president of the

United State states.

I mean, in terms of his background, he was in the Navy for a while. He

worked at Goldman Sachs for a while. He made some profoundly ridiculous

movies for a while. Famously, he ran a right wing pro-Trump website until

Trump tapped him to run his presidential campaign this past summer.

But if you go back to the mid-1990s, go back like 1995/1996, what Steve

Bannon was doing then was living in southern California. He was running a

small investment firm that focused on investing in movies and TV shows and

stuff.

And we can get really, really specific as to some of what Steve Bannon was

allegedly doing at that specific time of his life, because some of what he

was doing at that time in his life is accounted for moment by moment in

this police report. According to the police report we`ve got from the

Santa Monica Police Department on New Year`s Eve, New Year`s Day 1995 into

1996, Steve Bannon that night slept on the couch in his family home. He

was newly married at the time. He and his wife had seven-month-old twins.

Actually, the narrative is pretty comprehensive here, so I`m just going to

let the police report take it from here verbatim. “On New Year`s Eve, on

December 31st, 1995, Mr. Bannon slept on the couch in the living room. On

New Year`s Day, January 1st, 1996, she”, I believe that`s Mr. Bannon`s

wife, “she got up to feed their twins and Mr. Bannon got upset with her for

making some noise.”

This part is hard to read here in the police report. I think it says, “At

approximately 0845 hours”, although depending on how you read that

handwriting, see it could be 0815 hours. In any case, it`s some time after

8:00 in the morning, he, Mr. Bannon, started to leave the house and his

wife, that`s the reduction there, his asked him for the American Express

card so she could go grocery shopping. He said she did not need the

American Express card and that she should just write a check.

She then – excuse me – “He then went out to the car, she followed. She

asked him why he was playing these games with the money, he said it was his

money and then outside in the driveway, the two of them argued.”

Apparently, the way it went down is she was sit standing in the driveway,

he was sitting in his car and they were arguing.

Continuing from the police report here, quote, “He reached up to her from

the driver`s seat of his car and grabbed her left wrist. He pulled her

down as if he was trying to pull her down into the car over the door.”

According to his wife, according to what she told the police, quote, “Mr.

Bannon then grabbed her neck, also pulling her into the car. She said she

started to fight back, striking at his face so he would let go of her.

After a short period of time, she said she was able to get away from him.

She ran into the house with him following her. She told him she was

calling 911 and she grabbed the portable phone as she headed for the living

room where the twins were.”

Remember, they had seven-month-old twins at this point. “As she headed for

the living room where the twins were, she was dialing 911 on that portable

phone. When she got to the twins, she says, Mr. Bannon jumped over her and

the twins, jumped over her and the twins to grab the phone from her. Once

he got the phone, he threw it across the room. After that, Mr. Bannon left

the house. His wife then found the phone in several pieces and could not

use it.”

So, that`s all basically verbatim from the police report as you see here

and at this point in the timeline, this point in the chronology that`s when

the police enter the scene.

So, here`s the police officer who wrote the report writing in his own voice

in this same police report, quote, “On January 1st, 1996”, so New Year`s

Day, “at 0850 hours, so, 8:50 in the morning, I received a radio call to”,

and then there`s a redacted area there, presumably the address. “I

received a radio call to x address, the radio call was about a 911 hang-up

where the telephone operator verified the phone was off the hook. On my

arrival, I was met at the front door by”, again redacted, presumably Steve

Bannon`s wife.

“She appeared as if she was very upset and had been crying. I saw that her

eyes were red and watery. She first said, `Oh, thank you, you are here.

How did you know to come?` As I started to tell her about the 911 hang-up

call, she started to cry, it took her three or four minutes to calm down

until she could tell me what happened.”

She then describes the beating, describes the argument and the beating and

him – Steve Bannon chasing her and him grabbing the phone out of her hand

and smashing it. The police officer writes it down in the report.

She then shows the police officer her injuries. Quote, “She complained of

soreness to her neck. I saw red marks to her left wrist and the right side

of her neck.” These injuries were photographed by – and then you get an

ID tech name from the Santa Monica Police Department.

So, again, this is all verbatim. This is a police report concerning Steve

Bannon who is now chief strategist and senior adviser to the president at

the White House. And this police report is about an incident that happened

on New Year`s Day in 1996.

The month after this police report, February, 1996, local prosecutors

office decided to bring charges against Steve Bannon. Steve Bannon was

arraigned on charges of domestic violence and battery and dissuading a

witness. Now, the dissuading a witness charge ends up being very important

here because under the California penal code you get charged with that if

you, quote, “prevent or dissuade another person who`s been the victim of a

crime or a witness to the crime from reporting that to a law enforcement

officer or to a prosecuting agency or to a judge.”

Dissuading a witness – they arraigned him for that, they charged whim

that. And part of that could be him grabbing the phone out of his wife`s

hand and throwing it across the room and smashing it to the point where it

wouldn`t work while she was in the process of calling 911 on him. That`s

what led to the 911 hang-up call and the police officer verifying the

smashed phone when they responded to the silent 911 call. It could have

been that.

But it could also have been the way Steve Bannon got off in this case. In

court documents filed as part of their divorce proceedings, Steve Bannon`s

wife explained what happened after she called 911 on New Year`s Day. After

the police showed up and documented what he had done to her, after they

took pictures of her injuries, after local prosecutors decided to bring

charges, after he was arraigned.

She says that he basically intimidated her, so that she wouldn`t testify

against him at trial. She said that`s how he made the charges go away.

Quote, “Respondent told me I had to leave town. That if I was not in town

they could not serve me and I would not have to go to court. He told me if

I went to court he and his attorney would make sure I would be the one who

was guilty.”

After receiving that threat, she in fact took her twins and got out of

town. She was not there for the trial date. She said she didn`t return to

the area, quote, “until the attorney phoned me and told me I could come

back.”

So, when Steve Bannon finally went on trial for those domestic violence

charges and battery, dissuading a witness, when he finally went on trial in

August, 1996, what the report records say for the trial that day is, quote,

“victim/witness unable to be located.” All right. Because he told his

wife to get out of town and not testify against him or else.

And so, she got out of town and couldn`t testify against him. They could

not locate the victim/witness. And so, the case was dismissed.

So this incident was reported this past summer in august when Steve Bannon

was named CEO of the Trump campaign. You might remember he got named CEO

of Trump campaign after the former campaign chairman got ousted over

concerns about his ties to the Russian government, after Paul Manafort got

ousted because of that, they needed a new guy, they found Steve Bannon.

And after they picked Steve Bannon for that high profile job, Politico.com

posted this police report from the Santa Monica Police Department and NBC

found further documents from the divorce filings and the abuse claims

around the divorce filing.

The Trump campaign actually never commented as to whether or not they were

aware of this stuff in Steve Bannon`s past when he was brought on to run

the campaign. And, you know, eventually that story just faded out of the

news. To be fair, there was a lot going on at the time.

And honestly, I think part of the reason that story went away after it was

first reported in August is because in, you know, late August or early

September, nobody really believed Donald Trump could conceivably win the

presidency, right? So, whatever kind of characters he was bringing on

board to rescue his sinking ship of a campaign, I think everybody assumed

they would be out of the news sooner or later, why bother going into too

much depth?

But then, they won. And Steve Bannon leapt from the campaign to the White

House where he is now apparently the most powerful figure in the

administration who does not hold the job title “President of the United

States.” And now today, today has been another one of those days in this

new administration, this young administration where things really did not

go well for them.

They lost a cabinet nominee today, first time that has happened to them –

something that really shouldn`t happen to you if you`ve got a majority for

your own party in the Senate, right? But today, they lost a cabinet

nominee.

And, you know, I think it`s worth being specific here as to how they lost

him because when the Trump administration picked this guy, when they picked

the CEO of Carl`s Jr. to be their nominee for labor secretary, they knew

what they were getting, right? I mean, they were not exactly picking Tom

Perez here. Part of the appeal for picking the Carl Jr. guy, was I`m sure

these unpolitically correct ads that he made his burger places famous for

in his time as CEO and that he gleefully defended in his time as CEO.

When he became the CEO of Carl`s Jr. and Hardee`s, those fast food joints

rocketed to the charts in terms of federal employment discrimination cases

filed by employees at those two companies. There`s a reason why there have

been protests at his restaurants and corporate headquarters by people who

thought Andy Puzder labor secretary given how he had behaved as an

employer. I mean, people even dressed up like robots to highlight the fact

he openly lamented that he couldn`t replace his pesky workers with robots

who would be so much better at doing the work because he basically hated

his workers.

But you know what? The administration knew that – knew all of that about

him when they picked Andy Puzder to be labor secretary, right? That stuff

was a feature, not a bug. They didn`t see any of that as a down side.

It`s not like they were trying to pick somebody who would be good on labor

rights for god`s sake.

And so, you know, I think that Democrats and the groups who protested

against Andy Puzder and all his employees who got brave and came out of the

woodwork to say what a terrible CEO he was, I think those folks are right

today to crow a little bit about Andy Puzder having his nomination pulled.

He`s the first cabinet nominee of the Trump era to fail in the confirmation

process, and that is a big deal.

But I also think it`s worth being clear why he was pulled, why this

happened today. I mean, honestly, all the stuff about his terrible labor

record has been known about him all along. That`s why they picked him,

right? It`s not a surprise that with a record like that, he was going to

get zero votes from Democrats for his confirmation.

But they didn`t need Democrats to vote for him for his confirmation. They

could have confirmed him just with Republican votes.

And on the Republican side of this story today, there`s all this noise,

particularly into this evening, about how Andy Puzder didn`t get confirmed,

of course, he had to get his nomination yanked because he wasn`t right wing

enough on immigration. You see noise about this today, right?

And, you know, Andy Puzder did hire an undocumented worker in his home and

he did not pay taxes on here. OK, but if that was reason enough to stop

the Andy Puzder nomination, why hasn`t it stopped all the other Trump

cabinet nominees who have that same problem, who are all steaming ahead

through the confirmation process? OK, then, they say it`s not just the

undocumented worker in his own home, it`s his politics on immigration. He

wasn`t right wing enough, he wasn`t anti-immigrant enough in terms of his

policy views on immigration, that`s why he lad to go.

Well, you know what? Those politics have been true about Andy Puzder.

Those have been on display and known about him since before he was picked

for this job. The Trump administration knew all about them, all that about

him when they picked him.

Republicans have known those were his politics on immigration. If any of

that was a problem about Andy Puzder why was Mitch McConnell as of

yesterday still saying oh, yeah, Andy Puzder is going to be confirmed? Why

did John Cornyn, the number two Republican of the Senate, why did he say as

recently as yesterday, quote, “He`s good, full speed ahead, I`m confident

he will be confirmed, he`s a good nominee”, right?

If any of this stuff, left or right, if any of this stuff was truly a

problem for the Andy Puzder nomination, why was his nomination fine until

now? Why was it fine until today? What changed today?

This changed today.

LISA FIERSTEIN, EX-WIFE OF ANDY PUZDER: The most frightening thing was

leaving because once I made that break and once I made it public and

remember my ex-husband was a public figure, everyone knew him and knew what

he was doing and once I made that public he – he vowed revenge. He said,

I will see you in the gutter, this will never be over, you will pay for

this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: Turns out what changed today is the nature of Andy Puzder`s Steve

Bannon problem. Steve Bannon`s domestic violence charges were from 1996.

This Oprah Winfrey episode, which we all got access to today, this was

1990.

And what changed today, what led to the yanking of the first Trump cabinet

nominee was at that at 1:00 in the morning this morning, politico.com

posted online these clips of Andy Puzder`s ex-wife wearing a disguise

appearing on the Oprah Winfrey show on a program titled “high class

battered women.” She used a pseudonym, she wore a disguise, including

those big glasses and she discussed the same alleged physical abuse by Andy

Puzder in their marriage that she testified to in their divorce proceedings

two years earlier.

She filed court documents where she said that Andy Puzder, quote,

“assaulted and battered me by striking me violently about the face, chest,

back, shoulders and neck without provocation or cause, leaving, quote,

“bruises and contusions to the chest, back, shoulders and neck as well as

two ruptured disks and two bulging disks among other injuries.”

And you heard her say in the Oprah clip, right, “My ex-husband was a public

figure.” Andy Puzder was a well-known public figure at the time. He was a

prominent crusading anti-abortion activist lawyer in Missouri at the time

that all this went down with his ex-wife.

And those claims from the divorce proceedings, they tracked broadly with

what a newspaper called “The Riverfront Times” had reported about him and

his divorce in 1989 and they had reported, it become newsworthy thing

because he was such a well known public figure. What they reported at the

time was this, “Puzder`s ex-wife alleged he had hit her and threw her to

the kitchen floor and unplug the phone after she tried to call police for

help during the altercation. Puzder acknowledges police responded to that

altercation between him and his wife, his wife sought a protective order

against him. In seeking the order, she alleged that he, quote, `attacked

me, choked me, threw me to the floor, hit in the head, pushed his knee into

my chest, twisted my arm, dragged me on to the floor, threw me into a wall,

tried to stop my call to 911 and kicked me in the back.`”

Andy Puzder denied those allegations when they became public in the press

in Missouri in 1989. After her Oprah appearance in 1990, his wife also

later rescinded her allegations of his physical abuse as part of their

further divorce proceedings and the child custody wrangling.

Since Andy Puzder has been a Trump administration cabinet nominee, his ex-

wife has further recanted those allegations saying none of it ever

happened. She made the whole thing up.

But there are these contemporaneous claims, right? I mean, some of what

was in their divorce filings has been reported on, it`s been made public,

some other parts of those divorce filings interestingly were sealed by the

court the day after his nomination was announced to be labor secretary in

December. That was a little strange.

An activist group has been suing to have those divorce records fully

unsealed given the public interest and Puzder`s potential ascension to high

public office. But it is one thing to see these allegations in court

filings. It`s one thing to read the handwritten police reports from the

responding officers describing the smashed phone and the evidence of the

injuries.

It`s another thing to see a woman on tape talking about in the first

person. Here`s what he threatened me. Here`s what he said he would do to

me. Here`s why I was afraid.

We knew that this Oprah tape existed. We knew that for several weeks. We

and lots of other news organizations had tried to get it. You bead

surprised how difficult it was to get but the Oprah Winfrey folks this past

week, they quietly made a screening room available for U.S. senators to

come in to personally and privately watch that episode of that show so they

could see this part of Andy Puzder`s past for themselves.

But even as they were showing it to senators, nobody had access to it. You

could not find it anywhere online, nobody could see it. Nobody could

circulate it, nobody could judge for themselves in the public. No press

could comment on it.

Until 1:00 a.m. this morning when “Politico” finally got it from one of the

other battered women who appeared on that show who had a personal copy of

it all these years and who handed it over to “Politico”. They uploaded the

tape at 1:00 a.m. and by 3:00 p.m. today, Andy Puzder was out.

In the space of a week, they`ve had their first major policy initiative

destroyed by the courts, they have lost their national security advisor in

a huge and spreading national security scandal. They have also now as of

today they had to pull their first cabinet nominee, and it`s worth being

clear about it.

You may – if you`ve watched the show for a while you may notice that I`m

really not one of those people who makes those, you know, people on the

right and people on the left are both wrong about this. I`m not one of

those, you know, people on the right, people on the left, or both wrong

about this. I`m not one of those people who does this left/right facile

equivalency thing. I don`t do that. You know me, I never argue things

that way.

But in this case, there really are people on the right and people on the

left who are understandably crowing about Andy Puzder`s nomination being

pulled as if it is their scalp to claim, but all the issues people had

about him both on the right and on the left, they had them all along. The

issues on the right, the issues on the left, they have been known about

from the beginning. Neither of those sets of issues, right or left, was on

track to take Andy Puzder out.

And then the day the public gets tape about his now recanted domestic

violence history, the White House, this White House, whoever`s in charge at

this White House, decides that this is not the conversation they want to be

having right now. This is not the type of heat they want to be bearing

right now. This is not the kind of stuff they want stirred up.

President Trump said as he took office that he was going to sue the living

daylights out of all the women who accused him of sexual assault. He was

going to sue them all, force them all to recant. That threat so far has

faded away as has the news coverage of that particular scandal about the

new president.

The other most powerful American the White House is Steve Bannon. He

personally has lurid, detailed, well-documented allegations of domestic

violence in his past. You can read the police report yourself. But that

too has faded as a news story, as people have found whole new worlds of

stuff about Steve Bannon to freak out about instead.

And so, you can criticize this landmark moment today in the news, this

first failed cabinet nominee. You can criticize Andy Puzder for any number

of things, depending on your ideological views, depending on where you`re

coming from. But the one thing different about today, the day they decided

to pull his nomination, the one thing that is different about today is that

today we got that tape.

That is a 100 percent guaranteed dredge for all of the same kind of dirt on

the president of the United States and on the guy with whom he is running

the White House. And that they could not allow to happen, and that is how

this went down.

MADDOW: Ronald Reagan`s first national security advisor was a man named

Richard Allen. Ronald Reagan actually went through six different national

security advisors in his time in office, but Richard Allen was the first.

And less than a year into that gig, Allen was accused of taking money,

taking a thousand dollars, basically as a bribe in exchange for him

arranging an interview with First Lady Nancy Reagan for a Japanese

magazine.

He sold access to Nancy Reagan for a thousand dollars. Also, two nice

Seiko watches. They were digital watches.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: Newspapers in Tokyo today said Richard Allen accepted two

wristwatches from the Japanese magazine that interviewed Nancy Reagan last

January. The magazine showed Allen with writer Fuyoko Kamisaka (ph) and

Tsikiko Takasei (ph), two friends who asked him to arrange the Reagan

interview.

Now reports here say that before leaving for Washington last January, the

two women stopped at a duty-free discount store like this one. They

purchased two ladies wristwatches, one silver colored. Writer Kamisaka is

quoted as saying that on January 16th, before Allen became a government

official, Mrs. Takasei gave Allen the gold one for his wife.

Other reports say that later, Mrs. Takasei told him he could swap that

watch for the silver colored model. “The Manichi (ph)” newspaper says he

answered, “In that case, I might as well keep them both.” That was said

after Allen was a national security advisor and thus came under a $100

limit on gifts. Ms. Kamisaka said each watch called 30,000 yen, almost

$150.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: When they ask you “gold or silver” the answer is, “no, neither,

can`t do it, thank you.” Wrong answer, “I`ll take them both.”

In the end, the Justice Department cleared Richard Allen of wrongdoing in

that bribery scandal, but he was forced to resign as national security

advisor after less than a year on the job.

Before long, another Reagan national security advisor was forced out in a

different scandal. Bud MacFarlane resigned in the middle of the Iran-

Contra scandal. He pled guilty to four criminal counts of withholding

information from Congress to cover up that scandal. He eventually got

pardoned by George H.W. Bush.

The guy who succeeded But MacFarlane was also forced to resign because of

his role in Iran-Contra. He was convicted of multiple felonies for lying

to Congress and obstructing the investigation into the Iran-Contra scandal.

Eventually, he got his felony convictions reversed on appeal.

But, you know, bottom line here, not all our national security advisors

have hit it out of the park. You know, we`ve had national security advisor

scandals before. Heck, we had three big ones in one presidency under

Ronald Reagan.

But this thing we`re going through right now with Michael Flynn and him

being forced out as national security advisor after just 24 days, we never

had had a scandal like this. A lot of the beltway reporting on the Flynn

scandal is focused on who he told about his conversations with the Russian

government during the transition. What did he tell them about those

conversations? When did he tell them that they happened? Was the vice

president lied to and for how long? Why did the president wait so long to

fire Mike Flynn after the Justice Department told them he was lying about

his contact with the Russians and the Russians could therefore be

blackmailing him?

And, you know, all of these are reasonable questions and none of them have

been explained well enough yet. But here`s the forest these trees keep

falling in. We have multiple reports now, each citing multiple sources

saying Michael Flynn had repeated contacts with the Russian government

during the campaign before the election.

And it`s not just him. We now have reporting from the “New York Times”

last night and CNN later last night again citing multiple sources saying

that it was not just Flynn, it was several people from the Trump campaign

who had repeated contact. In CNN`s words, constant communication with

Russia, including Russian intelligence officials during the campaign –

while Russian intelligence was interfering with our election to help get

Donald Trump elected. Right?

These contacts are concrete and verifiable things. Intelligence sources

say there are call logs, there are intercepts, there are transcripts of

them. And officials at the top levels of this White House, up to and

including the president himself, have nevertheless been denying up and down

that these things ever happened.

REPORTER: Did you or anyone in your campaign have any contact with Russia

leading up to or during the campaign? Nothing at all?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Did anyone involved in the Trump campaign have any

contact with Russians trying to meddle with the election?

KELLYANNE CONWAY, TRUMP ADVISER: Absolutely not. And I discussed that

with the president-elect just last night. Those conversations never

happened. I hear people saying that like it`s a fact on television. That

is just not only inaccurate and false, but it`s dangerous.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Does the president-elect –

CONWAY: And it does undermine our democracy.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Just to button up one question, did any adviser have

any contact with the Russians trying to meddle in the election?

MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Of course not. I think

to suggest that is to give credence to some of these bizarre rumors that

have swirled around the candidacy.

REPORTER: Back in January, the president said nobody had been in touch

with the Russians. Today can you say definitively nobody on the Trump

campaign, not even General Flynn, had any contact with the Russians before

the election?

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I don`t have any – there`s

nothing that would conclude me that anything different has changed with

respect to that time period.

MADDOW: Let`s diagram that sentence, “There`s nothing that would conclude

me that anything different has changed with respect to that time period.”

So, that`s a no?

The president, vice president, top White House officials have all just

flat-out denied that there were any contacts between the Trump campaign and

Russian officials. It now seems that those denials were all lies. There

was contact between Russian officials and the Trump campaign.

Why did they all lie about that?

In addition to the ongoing FBI, CIA and U.S. Army investigations into Mike

Flynn, we also just tonight got this letter from the Senate Judiciary

Committee requesting a full briefing from the FBI and the justice

department on, quote, “the circumstances that led to the recent resignation

of Michael Flynn” – keynote here, this letter is not just from the

Democrats on the Judiciary Committee. Oh, this letter is also from Chuck

Grassley, the Republican chairman of the committee.

Then again, it`s worth remembering the head of the Justice Department that

from whom they are asking for this briefing, the head of the department is

now Jeff Sessions who, of course, was part of the Donald Trump campaign

while the Trump campaign was talking to Russia during the campaign, Jeff

Sessions has said he has no intention of recusing himself from any Justice

Department investigations of the Trump campaign even though he was part of

it at the time that`s now being investigated or that ought to be.

So, what happens next here? I might know. And that`s next.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY), MINORITY LEADER: Jeff Sessions was chairman of

the national security advisory committee alongside General Michael Flynn.

He was a senior adviser in the Trump campaign. The first senator to

endorse the president`s campaign and nominated him at the Republican

National Convention in Cleveland. Attorney General Jeff Sessions must

recuse himself immediately. Any investigation headed, directed by or

influenced by the attorney general will be jaundiced from the very start.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer arguing that a senior

official of the Trump campaign can`t be in charge of an investigation into

the Trump campaign for obvious reasons.

Whether or not that investigation is about something as sensitive as the

Trump campaign`s alleged contacts with the Russian government, while the

Russian government was trying to influence our election.

This has to do with the Trump`s contacts with the Russian government.

Tonight the Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee asked the

Justice department for a full briefing on the mike Flynn and Russia

situation. Your guess is as good as anyone`s in terms of how much worth

there might be in a Justice Department briefing on this subject now that

the head of the Justice Department is Jeff Sessions who, again, was part of

the Trump campaign.

But in addition to that question, there`s also some brand new breaking news

right now from the “Wall Street Journal.” Can we put this article up on

the screen please? Can we make a full screen out of this? Yes, thank you.

You see the headline there, “Spies keep intelligence from President Trump.”

Again, this is just posted by “The Wall Street Journal.” I just read you

the lead here.

“U.S. intelligence officials have withheld sensitive intelligence from

President Trump because they`re concerned it could be leaked or

compromised.” Citation here is current and former officials familiar with

the matter. Again, quoting from “The Journal”, “In some of these cases of

withheld information, officials have decided not to show the president

sources and methods that the intelligence agencies used to collect

information. Those sources and methods could include, for instance, the

means that an agency uses to spy on a foreign government.”

They`re not showing him that stuff because they`re not sure, in short, if

he can be trusted with it. He`s the president.

Joining us now is Senator Chris Murphy, a member of the Foreign Relations

Committee, one of the fiercest critics of National Security Advisor Mike

Flynn up until the time when he left his job this week.

Senator, it`s nice to have you with us. Thanks for being here.

SEN. CHRIS MURPHY (D), CONNECTICUT: Good evening.

MADDOW: So we just got this report from “The Wall Street Journal”. I

don`t know if you had a chance to see this yet.

MURPHY: Yes. No, I`ve seen early reports and it`s consistent with what`s

been happening since December. Listen, there is a war being waged between

President Trump who after the election accused our intelligence services of

politicizing the report about Russian interference in our election to hurt

him. And now, clearly members of the intelligence service are pushing back

by releasing information to news services about these contacts between the

Trump campaign and the Russians and if these reports are true perhaps

withholding information from him.

Listen, this is not good for the United States but clearly the intelligence

services are watching Trump and his advisers withhold information from the

American public. They watched for 14 days as the Trump administration did

not reveal to the American public what they knew, which was that Michael

Flynn had conversations with the Russians and they are taking matters into

their own hands.

Ultimately, Rachel, this is why we need a credible investigatory process,

whether it be through the intelligence committee or independent commission

because the – in an ideal world, these leaks or these whistle-blowers

would be coming to the investigatory body rather than leaking only to the

press.

MADDOW: And that – to me I feel like that`s the crux of the matter right

now. I mean, we`ve all been worried about the new administration and their

attacks on the press and calling the journalists of the United States of

America fake news and elevating pro-Trump blogs as if they`re equivalent to

the “Washington Post” or NBC News or something in the press briefing.

We`ve all been sort of watching that as kind of a media business story.

Clearly, in terms of this story about the context with the Russian

government, we`re seeing the “New York Times” and the “Washington Post” and

the “Wall Street Journal” and NBC and CNN and all these other outlets do

good work in terms of getting this information to the public.

My question remains, whether or not, we should expect this to continue to

be just a journalistic enterprise or whether there will be any part of the

U.S. government that gets to the bottom of this that does the investigatory

work and that ultimately brings prosecutions if this turns out to be a

criminal matter.

MURPHY: Well, therein lies the problem. Right now, there is not a

credible investigation in the United States. You have investigations open

in both intelligence committees, but both Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell

have hamstrung them so they can`t get to the bottom of this affair.

Because Jeff Sessions at any moment could interfere with the FBI

investigation, you can`t trust that that investigation won`t be

compromised.

Remember, we, you know, got used to Attorney General Lynch deciding to give

Director Comey free range with respect to the Clinton e-mail issue, but

there`s nothing stopping Sessions from coming in and telling Comey what he

can and cannot do. And then to the extent that the CIA has been looking

into this or the Army is looking into this, those are agencies that Trump

has a lot to do with and say about as well.

So, right now, you don`t have a credible non-partisan investigation that

these individuals in the intelligence services who may have information can

give it to and trust it is going to end up getting all of the doors that

need to be unlocked unlocked.

MADDOW: Do you expect because of that – and that`s really alarming, what

you just laid out – do you expect because of that that the pressure to

have a special counsel, to have a truly independent legislative

investigation – legislatively sponsored investigation into this, do you

think there is traction there? Do you think there`s any chance that will

happen?

MURPHY: Well, listen, I think you`re seeing this issue move by the hour.

Richard Burr, who is the head of the intelligence committee, today made it

a little bit clearer that he was hope to letting his investigation go

wherever it led. Lindsey Graham who has been on the front lines of this

since the beginning opened the door to supporting an independent

investigation or special prosecutor today.

So, by the hour, you`re seeing more and more Republicans understand the

gravity of this. And I think that they`re looking at the scope of history,

they`re wondering what a year from now or two years from now will look like

if they stood in the way of this investigation happening.

So, I don`t ultimately know whether Mitch McConnell will let this non-

partisan or independent process play out. But you`re seeing movement

happen in that direction in real-time.

MADDOW: Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut – thank you, sir. Clearer

and actually a little scary which is happening more and more each time we

talk. Thank you, sir. Appreciate it.

MURPHY: Thanks, Rachel.

MADDOW: Again, that breaking news tonight just posted from the “Wall

Street Journal,” the headline, “Spies keep intelligence from President

Trump.” U.S. intelligence officials have withheld sensitive intelligence

from the president because they`re concerned it could be leaked or

compromised. Officials in some cases have decided not to show the

president sources and methods that the intelligence agencies use to collect

information because they don`t trust that it`s a safe thing to communicate

to him.

Much more ahead tonight. Stay with us.

MADDOW: One of the new things about the Trump era that is not easy to

report on – in which the government, I think, is purposely making it

difficult to report on – is what`s happening to immigrants now that the

Trump administration has taken over. We can confidently report that in

less than a week, since last Wednesday, more than 680 people have been

rounded up in immigration raids in at least 11 states.

ICE, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, they say they have arrested and

deported people in California, New York, Georgia, North Carolina, South

Carolina, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Wisconsin. And

the new president campaigned on building a wall and he campaigned on

vilifying Mexicans and Mexican immigrants in particular as a uniquely

criminal class of people.

Well, now, he`s in charge and these new raids are, we`re told, a direct

result of the executive action he signed making it easier for ICE to deport

anyone, making it easier to deport anyone with even a minor criminal

record. That`s how we got here with hundreds of deportations in less than

a week, ICE mostly calling it routine. People in immigrant community

saying they know what routine looks like and this is not routine.

One of the other things that we are seeing is resistance to this change in

policy and to these raids. Late last week, the immigration reform group

called United We Dream, they launched what they`re calling a new network

called “Here to Stay”. And this is a radical tactic. What they`re saying

is, listen, if you went to an airport when you heard about the travel ban

and said “refugees are welcome here” or if you said “immigrants are here to

stay”, now is the time to follow up on that.

The idea behind the “Here to Stay” network is to get people to pledge, get

volunteers to promise to show up bodily to be there on the spot, to try to

protect immigrants who are at risk of deportation because of the Trump

administration`s policies, to physically show up, engage and try to stop

people from being taken out of their homes, taken out of their workplaces

and having their families taken apart.

They launched this new network before midnight last Thursday. Again, it`s

called here to stay. Tonight, United We Dream says that more than 24,000

people have signed up as part of this network, pledging to bodily stand up

for immigrants in their communities.

Joining us now is Cristina Jiminez. She`s a community organizer and co-

founder of United We Dream.

Ms. Jiminez, thanks very much for being here. Really appreciate your time

tonight.

CRISTINA JIMINEZ, UNITED WE DREAM CO-FOUNDER: Thanks for having me,

Rachel.

MADDOW: So, let me ask if I explained that right. It wasn`t a lengthy

explanation but that`s what I understand in terms of how you`re approaching

this tactically and what this network is for. Did I basically get it

right?

JIMINEZ: Yes, you got it. This is a network of allies, of folks all

across the country who are committing to join us in this moment to protect

immigrants from deportation. What we are seeing right now is a direct

result from Trump`s executive orders.

This is Trump`s America where no one is safe. If you are an immigrant, or

if you look like an immigrant like myself, you`re at risk, and no one is

safe.

MADDOW: What are you asking people to do? You asking for demonstrations

or for civil disobedience or direct action? We`ve seen some very dramatic

action earlier this week in Arizona, or late last week in Arizona with

people actually chaining themselves to the wheels of a van that was taking

away one woman whose case had become a real cause celebre in the Phoenix

area.

What are you asking people to do?

JIMINEZ: Well, we`re asking people to do, and we`ve already seen it,

Rachel. When we know a family or someone in our community is in danger of

being deported or ICE agents are around in your neighborhood, show up.

Show up to people`s homes. Provide your church. Show up when people have

to show up to court or when they have to do an ICE check-in.

So, for example, just today, Jeanette, who is an immigrant woman who was

supposed to show up to an ICE check-in actually took sanctuary in Colorado.

And thousands of people showed up with her and have opened the church and

are supporting her so that she doesn`t get deported.

Similarly, Daniel who is a doctor recipient actually was detained by ICE on

Friday. He is still in detention in Seattle, Washington. And we`ve had

hundreds of people that already showed up and that have committed now to

have an action, a rally outside of the detention center over the weekend as

well.

So, we are already seeing this. And what we are seeing is that people are

really eager and interested. Because they are against what Trump is trying

to do in our country.

This is not what America is about. And people want to join us in stopping

these deportations and saying, “We are here to show up to ensure that

immigrants are here to stay.”

And everybody watching right now, if you are against Trump and his agenda

of hate and deporting people like me and my parents, this is a moment for

you to show up. There`s no more time to be in the sidelines and people

can join the network by texting “here to stay” to 877877. And you can stop

us in stopping deportations.

MADDOW: Cristina Jiminez, co-founder of United We Dream, which is starting

up this “Here to Stay” campaign – thanks for helping us understand what

you`re doing. Keep us apprised as to how this organizing effort goes.

Please do.

JIMINEZ: Thank you, Rachel.

MADDOW: Thanks a lot.

All right. We`ll be right back. Stay with us.

MADDOW: Every so often, the news gods give us a story that is so

outlandish, that is so baldly frankly up-front ridiculously, that you kind

of get pass on being outraged about it. You can be outraged about it if

you want, but you can also just –

The news gods I think are in good humor tonight, because they`ve given us

one of those. Maybe it`s been a hard week for them too. I don`t know.

But we`ve got this one final story. We just got it in tonight.

It`s nuts. It`s laugh out loud nuts. And it is about bare-naked

corruption, naturally. That story is next.

MADDOW: This is outrageous. It is also the funniest thing I`ve heard all

day. You might have read recently if “The New York Times” they reported

that a wealthy real estate family was in talks to buy the Miami Marlins

baseball team. And if you`re thinking when you see the headline about

that, Kushner family, is that any relation to Jared Kushner?

Then yes, grand slam for you. Jared Kushner is the son-in-law of the

president, also senior adviser to the president. And it is that Kushner

family, led in this case by Jared`s brother that is reportedly in talks to

buy the Miami Marlins baseball team. We knew that.

Tonight, here is the update. In addition to the news what the Miami

Marlins are possibly being sold to the White House-connected Kushner

family, we`re now hearing that the owner of the Miami Marlins is up for a

nice new ambassadorship. Want to be ambassador to France?

Think the Kushner family might possibly get a better deal on the baseball

team deal if they throw in the ambassador to France to go along with the

negotiations? Just asking. Just wondering.

That does it for us tonight. We will see you again tomorrow.

Now, it`s time for “THE LAST WORD”. Ari Melber sitting in for Lawrence

tonight.

Good evening, Ari.



