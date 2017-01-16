The Rachel Maddow Show, Transcript 1/16/2017

Transcript:

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC ANCHOR: Thanks to you at home for joining us this

hour.

So, we know that it didn`t end well. What I think we forget sometimes is

that it also did not start well. Richard Nixon was elected in 1968. He

was re-elected in 1972. So, that meant that his inauguration day for a

second term was in January 1973. It was his inauguration date, January

20th, `73.

It`s almost spooky to look back at that day now because of the way we know

the way that term ended up. His inauguration day 1973, the start of his

second term, was 42 degrees that day. It was a stiff wind blowing. There

he was getting sworn in along with vice president, Spiro Agnew. We know

within nine months of that inauguration, Vice President Spiro Agnew would

be resigning in disgrace while facing corruption charges.

Not long thereafter, of course, President Nixon would be resigning in

disgrace in the Watergate scandal. That inauguration date, the start of

their second term, that day itself was a perfectly inauspicious start to

that inauspicious presidential term. The president may have been trying to

project a little youthful vigor or something or for whatever reason, he

went out that day to his inauguration, January 20th, 1973, he went out just

in his suit, he went out without a top coat.

Turns out, that was a bad plan. Once he was out there, the temperature

dropped, he got really cold and he didn`t have a warm coat of his own so he

took one off some poor Secret Service agent. That borrowed coat, the coat

he took from the Secret Service officer ended up getting donated to the

Smithsonian because it`s what President Nixon wore to his second

inauguration. It just wasn`t his, some poor cold guy defending him.

At the Smithsonian year that, at the Smithsonian Institution, what is now

the National Museum of American history, but what was then the Smithsonian

Museum of History and Technology, they held one of the inaugural balls

there that year. And that inaugural ball for Nixon`s second term, it went

bad at the Smithsonian in a very specific way.

Again, it`s at the Smithsonian Museum of History and Technology. They

apparently had had a farm life exhibit set up, I don`t know, like the

history of farming techniques in the United States or something. I don`t

know.

But for whatever reason, they didn`t clear out the farm life exhibit from

the museum in order to make room for the inaugural ball and in the middle

of the festivities, a large, angry red rooster, a Dominique red rooster got

loose in the inaugural ball and started wreaking havoc specifically in the

$1,000 a seat VIP section. The head of the Smithsonian, luckily, was an

ornithologist. He was apparently not afraid of that belligerent rooster in

the VIP section. In the middle of the inaugural all, he came to the rescue

and used something, maybe a napkin. He corralled this poor rooster. The

little guy did apparently cause some distraction.

I`m going to quote “The Associated Press” here on their photo caption from

that moment. They say, quote, “A guest objected that she was being

molested.” A guest in the $1,000 a pop VIP box seats objected that she was

being molested by the rooster that got loose in the inaugural ball and the

head of the Smithsonian had to rescue her from the angry bird.

Nixon`s second inaugural was a piece of work. It was kind of like that. I

mean, this was the same inauguration where they also arrested a reporter

during the inaugural parade.

His name was Frank Van Riper. He was a reporter for “The New York Daily

News.” He was reportedly walking along with a couple of other reporters

alongside the parade route, sort of in parallel with the president`s

limousine as it drove Pennsylvania Avenue.

The Secret Service had apparently told these reporters it was OK to follow

along with this part of the parade. Nevertheless, police disagreed with

the Secret Service and ended up tackling Frank Van Riper, wrestling him to

the ground and arresting him right in the middle of the inaugural parade,

“New York Daily News” reporter.

And that was all separate and apart from the thousands of anti-Nixon

protesters that were there. Thousands of people turned up protesting

against the Vietnam at that inauguration.

Also that year, there was a congressional boycott of Nixon`s inauguration.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The inauguration festivities begin tomorrow in

Washington. The Pentagon said today that troops are being brought into the

Capitol in case demonstrators get out of hands. Leaders of the

demonstrations said the demonstrators wouldn`t. Reportedly, 165 members of

Congress planned to boycott the inaugural because they don`t want to be

identified with the president. The Library of Congress says it knows of no

similar occurrence in the past.

MADDOW: Richard Nixon`s second term was, of course, a disaster. He did

not make it to the end of his second term, nor did his vice president. The

inauguration that started that disastrous second term, apart from Pat

Nixon`s beautiful coat, you look back on that inauguration and all the

different ways it went wrong, it seems like it`s a harbinger of the doom

that was about to come.

Nixon`s immediate predecessor as president was, of course, Lyndon Johnson.

Lyndon died two days after the Nixon inauguration in 1973. In 1973, they

had to cancel the festivities they had planned to go on for days after the

swearing in so instead they could make room for LBJ to lie in state at the

Capitol. It was just a miserable, dark maelstrom of an inauguration.

That`s more than 40 years ago now.

But it was also the last time there was a large-scale boycott by members of

Congress of a president`s swearing in. You heard in that NBC report there,

though, they expected 165 members of Congress to boycott Nixon`s second

inauguration. It didn`t end up being that many. It ended up being half of

that, about 80 members of Congress stayed away in 1973.

But that is the last time that a substantial number of congressmen and

congresswomen refused to show up to mark the swearing in of a new

president. I mean, there`s always a few here and there, but that was the

last time that there was any significant number of Congress boycotting.

Well, now, more than 40 years later, it is happening again. Today and into

this evening, we have been watching a similar phenomenon take place, take

shape for this year`s inauguration of the new president.

As of this past Friday night, Georgia Democratic Congressman John Lewis was

only one of a handful of Democrat representatives who said they would not

attend the Trump inauguration this week, and it might have remained a small

number had the incoming president had the discipline to not respond when

Congressman John Lewis said he wasn`t going to go to the inauguration. If

he could have just let it go, it probably would have stayed a small number

of liberal Democrats who were not going to be there.

But instead, the incoming president decided to spend Martin Luther King Jr.

weekend attacking civil rights legend, John Lewis. Great move. And so,

now lots and lots and lots of members of Congress are saying they will stay

home from the inauguration out of respect for John Lewis, if for no other

reason.

Congresswoman Judy Chu of California, quote, “After much thought, I have

decided to stand with John Lewis and not attend the inauguration.”

Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, “I will not attend the inauguration of Donald

Trump. When you insult Congressman John Lewis, you insult America.”

Congresswoman Marcia Fudge, “I will not be attending the inauguration. I

will be at home in Cleveland. I stand with John Lewis.”

Those are just a handful of them, but there`s a ton of them. We`re keeping

a running tally here at MSNBC. We`re up to at least 30 members of Congress

who have now pledged overtly by name, not anonymously, that they have said

they will not attend the inauguration on Friday. We`ll see how many

members of Congress or the Senate ultimately stay away. But this appears

to be the first large-scale congressional boycott of an inauguration since

1973.

Even before the swearing in on Friday, we are already seeing the first

large-scale protests against the new president. There were protests in

Washington this weekend, the big civil rights protests that took place in

the cold rain on Saturday. There was also an immigrant rights protests of

some considerable size this weekend in Washington, D.C. On Sunday, in more

than three dozen cities around the country, there were some surprisingly

large rallies against Donald Trump, and specifically, in defense of the

Affordable Care Act.

This was the scene yesterday in Boston. You see everybody looks a little

cold here, including Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts who you see

speaking at the podium. They had planned to hold this Boston rally inside

Faneuil Hall, which is the backdrop for these shots.

So many people turned up, they had to move what was supposed to be an

indoor event outside into the cold. So they are standing outside Faneuil

Hall. They had to because about 6,000 people turned out for that event

yesterday in Boston.

In Michigan, a Macomb County, that`s where the one where Senator Bernie

Sanders and Chuck Schumer and other Democratic leaders all made

appearances. “The Washington Post” reports that it was 10,000 people who

turned out again in January and a very cold day for an outdoor rally in

Michigan. You saw Senator Debbie Stabenow there.

Another 2,000 people turned out at San Francisco City Hall yesterday. In

Los Angeles, outside the USC Medical Center, they got very big crowds

yesterday. In Portland, Oregon, they turned out this very large – look at

that. The size of that crowd turning out in Portland, Oregon, yesterday.

There were also, incidentally, a lot of people that turned out in Portland,

Maine, yesterday. There more than a thousand people turned out in

Richmond, Virginia, yesterday.

And, you know, one thing to know about these events, these ones I`ve just

listed, all of these had high-profile Democratic elected officials at them.

So, in Boston, you saw there, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Senator Ed Markey was there as well, Boston Mayor Tom Menino was – excuse

me, Boston mayor was there.

In Richmond, it was Virginia Senator Tim Kaine who, of course, ran for vice

president with Hillary Clinton. In San Francisco, it was Nancy Pelosi. In

L.A., it was Senator Kamala Harris. As I said in Michigan, it was Senators

Bernie Sanders and Chuck Schumer and lots of other Democratic elected

officials. Two Democratic senators form Michigan there, Peters and

Stabenow.

Elected officials turned out at these things, right, with the idea being

and this is part of the Bernie Sanders organizing effort within the

Democratic Party now, the idea being that the Democratic Party, elected

officials from the Democratic Party and the sort of grassroots, people

powered stuff against Trump, the effort among the Democratic Party now is

to make those two things one in the same, to make the organized Democratic

Party and what looks like it`s going to be a considerable anti-Trump

movement, they are trying to make those one thing, or at least to have them

pulling in the same direction.

We also saw some big events this weekend, specifically around trying to

save the Affordable Care Act – less like rallies and more like organizing

meetings. Standing room only in Kentucky this weekend at this event trying

to save the Affordable Care Act. Also, Raleigh, North Carolina, they have

a huge turnout there for an event to save the Affordable Care Act. Same

thing in Iowa, you know.

And it`s one thing organizing a save Obamacare or a stop Trump event and to

have a bunch of people turn up for that. It`s another thing – it`s

another thing to have a ton of people turn up when you`re a member of

Congress who supports Trump. You`re a member of Congress who wants the

opposite of all of those folks, if you`re a member of Congress who wants to

get rid of the Affordable Care Act, who`s going to vote to get rid of it.

If you`re a member of Congress who supports Trump, those kinds of elected

officials all over the country, they are also now starting to see their

public events be very well-attended. They are starting to see their

constituent events get overrun with people who want to give them a piece of

their mind.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We`re at this Congressman Wenstrup`s coffee house and

I asked one of the people working for the congressman, this guy in the

plaid shirt, if congressman was going to talk to everybody here and he said

he`s going to try and I said, will he take questions from the whole group?

And he said, ma`am, that`s not what he`s here for, we`ll try.

And I felt summarily dismissed. I think he should be standing up here

taking questions from every single person here so we can all hear his

responses. This is a cop-out and chicken crap way to go, in my opinion.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They`re trying to take away the Affordable Care Act,

they want to defund Planned Parenthood. It`s the only place where women

can get affordable health care. I just feel like nobody cares about – I`m

going to get upset.

I feel unrepresented and uncared about and I`m sick of t it. Does he have

a heart? Does he have a heart? I can`t talk about it. I get too upset.

MADDOW: That was in southern Ohio this weekend. The Republican

congressman there is Brad Wenstrup. I`m not sure he knew what he was in

for when he sent out this, “you`re invited” coffee with your congressman.

He sent this out this notice last week.

But this is what happened when he turned up. A huge room, very full of

people, lots of people very frustrated with him, that he hadn`t made enough

time to take their questions and when he did take their questions,

particularly on why he was voting to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, he

found that those conversations were very prickly.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Can`t we fit the broken part instead of starting all

over?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Why did you vote 60 times to repeal it?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: First of all, I wasn`t there 60 times to –

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How many times did you vote to repeal it?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A few.

MADDOW: That`s what it was like for one Ohio Republican congressman this

weekend facing his own constituents.

In Colorado, another Republican Congressman Mike Kaufman actually turned

and ran when he faced something like this. He snuck out the back of his

own event when he faced an overwhelming number of his own constituents who

were really, really not happy about him about him voting to get rid of the

Affordable Care Act.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Coloradoans are divided and today more than 150 people

showed up with many wanting to ask Congressman Mike Coffman about it. More

people showed up than they planned for leaving dozens waiting for hours

with no results.

(CHANTING)

REPORTER: All they wanted to –

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And there were hundreds of people here.

REPORTER: – was go into the community room at the Aurora Public Library -

- to meet with Congressman Mike Coffman.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The representative didn`t have a plan. They expected

a small handful of people to show up.

REPORTER: Instead, they came in droves. Mostly people like Bertha Ruff

(ph)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: All of us we were supposed to be able to be in there

all together.

REPORTER: To talk about what is going on with the Affordable Care Act.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I`m going to potentially lose my health insurance. I

have had a pre-existing condition. I`ve had breast cancer. What`s going

to happen to me?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We were under the understanding that it was a ton

hall meeting and they only let four people in at a time.

REPORTER: And while they were all singing and waiting, police were putting

crime scene tape so Coffman could leave.

REPORTER: Six minutes before the event was supposed to end.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We were told at one point everyone would get their

time and then he sneaks out six minutes early. I think he couldn`t handle

it.

REPORTER: The statement reads, “Unfortunately, we only reserved the room

at the Aurora Central Library for 90 minutes, which is usually plenty of

time to see everyone. For those unable to see the congressman today, we

apologize.”

All they wanted was a voice. Instead, they got a closed door and a

statement.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And my spouse, who had health insurance, passed away.

What do I do? You know, what am I supposed to do?

MADDOW: That was from the NBC affiliate in Denver 9 News that happened

this weekend during a meet with Congressman Mike Coffman constituent event

at his district.

In terms of the remarkable and early protests that we are already seeing

against this incoming president, I think there`s a couple things going on

here. The first is very simple. Donald Trump isn`t sworn in yet but the

Congress already is. The Republican Congress and the Republican Congress

already is voting. They are already acting to start to get rid of the

Affordable Care Act.

Whether or not you like the Affordable Care Act, it`s inarguably true that

tens of millions of Americans have health insurance or are otherwise

benefiting personally from that legislation from what President Obama and

the Democrats did when they put that into place. There are tens and

millions of American who is have health insurance who didn`t have it

before. There are many American who is know that they only have health

insurance because of that legislation. And there are many Americans who

will tell you that they are only alive because they have health insurance

and because they have the protections afforded by that legislation.

It`s a life and death fit. And when you take something like that, that is

a life and death thing for a lot of people, you take that away, do not be

surprised when people are moved to act. So that is one thing that is going

on.

The other thing that`s going on, though, is about this presidency as a

whole and, you know, nobody is under any illusion that all other

presidencies are great, right? We`ve had disastrous presidencies. We`ve

even had bad inaugurations. Just ask the lady who had to get rescued from

the stray rooster at Nixon`s balance at the Smithsonian.

We`ve had even presidential transitions that haven`t gone well. Even good

presidential transitions haven`t gone well. At this point in the Obama

transition, he was yanking Tom Daschle as his health secretary. He`d

already yanked Bill Richardson as his commerce secretary and Judd Gregg was

about to reverse himself and take himself out of contention as Plan B for

commerce secretary. And that was in a good transition.

Even when things are going well, stuff doesn`t always roll out smoothly.

Today in the Trump transition, they had to yank the deputy national

security adviser job from Monica Crowley after her plagiarism scandal.

CNN reports tonight that the Trump nominee for Health and Human Services

bought thousands of dollars worth of stock in a medical device firm, less

than a week before he personally introduced legislation that drove up these

stock price for that particular firm.

Congressman Tom Price still doesn`t have a hearing schedule for his

nomination to be the new health secretary. As more and more stuff comes

out about him and his ethics problems, Tom Price may never get a

confirmation hearing as health secretary. He may yet have his nomination

yanked as well.

There are problems that come up. There are – there`s sort of a normal

level of problems that you expect with any incoming administration, with

any presidential transition, even with any presidential inauguration. But

what is not normal is for 200,000 people to have RSVP`d already that

they`re going to march against the new president the day after he is

inaugurated in D.C., 200,000 people.

That Women`s March you`ve been hearing about has more than 200,000 RSVPs at

this point and that`s separate and apart from the 300 other marches

coordinated with it around the country at the same time.

Alongside that, we`re looking at a congressional boycott of this

inauguration which has apparently taken off like a runaway train in part

because it has become a way for members of Congress not just to protest

against the next president and what he`s promising to do. It`s become a

way for members of Congress to stand with a man who honestly is the single

most revered member of the House or the Senate, the recipient of the

Presidential Medal of Freedom and one of the last living icons of the civil

rights movement in America.

It is Martin Luther King Day today. I know a lot of people had the day

off. We honor the holiday. Of course, this year, it feels like we honor

it a little more than usual, because it has a little more resonance than

usual. But also because of that, oddly today feels like a damn good day to

be at work.

MADDOW: A few minutes ago I mentioned a few names of some of the members

of Congress who have come out over the last couple of days and said they

are not going to inauguration this year. Members of Congress have said

they are not going either to distance themselves from the inauguration of

the new president and there`s also a new phenomenon over the last few days,

which is that members of Congress have now come out saying that they are

not going to inauguration specifically out of respect for Congressman John

Lewis, who the incoming president attacked this weekend.

Can we roll those names we have that scroll? Yes. This scroll of names,

this is the full list of names that we`ve got so far from members of

Congress who say they are staying away. We`ve been collecting and

maintaining this list as members of Congress have tweeted or posted or

released statements about why they will not be attending.

As you can see, it`s getting to be a long list. It has actually grown by a

couple of names that we just added tonight as we`ve gotten closer to show

time.

Here`s an interesting thing, though. We just now have a brand-new head of

the Congressional Black Caucus. He`s the new head of the Congressional

Black Caucus for this new Congress that`s just now been seated. His name

is not on that list as members of Congress who says they are staying away.

He says he has not made his decision as to whether or not he`s going to

attend the inauguration, but he`s our guest tonight, next.

Stay with us.

MADDOW: If you live in Alabama or Mississippi or Arkansas, you might have

spent part of your day today looking online for a restaurant or a business.

You might have Googled a local restaurant or business to see if they were

opened today. In those states, your online query may have been greeted by

this notice warning about store hours. Quote, “Robert E. Lee`s birthday

might affect these hours.”

And it`s not just businesses. If you wanted to visit the state capitol in

Little Rock, again, you see there at the bottom, right, quote, “Robert E.

Lee`s birthday might affect these hours.” For the record, Robert E. Lee,

slave-owning confederate general from the Civil War, dude on the right.

Dude on the left is the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Some people who saw these online notices about Robert E. Lee today got mad,

so much so that this afternoon Google apologized. They also issued a fix

for this message error, because in Alabama, Mississippi, and Arkansas,

business listings should not have said Robert E. Lee`s birthday might

affect these hours. What it should have said in those three states today

was this, quote, “Martin Luther King Jr. Day/Robert E. Lee`s birthday might

affect these hours.” That`s the right way, that`s the appropriate way to

do it Alabama, Mississippi and Arkansas.

And I know people still don`t believe me when I say this every year, but

Alabama, Mississippi and Arkansas really cannot take it that there`s a

holiday honoring Martin Luther King and civil rights. They cannot take it

that there would be a holiday to honor just him so they do it this way

instead. These are their state calendars. Third Monday in January is the

national holiday honoring Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., except in

Alabama, Mississippi and Arkansas, it`s a holiday that honors him and

simultaneously Confederate slave-owning General Robert E. Lee.

Martin Luther King day has been observed as a federal holiday since 1986.

Even now, we still don`t have a full national consensus on how it should be

celebrated.

But even if you still feel compelled to shout out on Confederacy on Martin

Luther King Day, which they do in these three states, even people who buy

that I think would still concede that one way you do not commemorate MLK

Day is by attacking a living legend and icon of the American civil rights

movement. And if you do feel the need to spend the MLK commemoration

attacking someone who marched alongside Martin Luther King, who was a

friend of Martin Luther King, who was beaten with an inch of his life in

Selma in 1965, even then, I think everyone could probably agree that even

if you are going to do that, you still shouldn`t attack Congressman John

Lewis specifically by telling the world that he is all talk, talk, talk, no

action or results.

If we can agree on one thing that nobody should do, you would think this

would be it. But that`s how our incoming president spent the MLK holiday

this weekend.

Joining us now is Congressman Cedric Richmond. He is the new chairman of

the Congressional Black Caucus.

Congressman Richmond, Mr. Chairman, really appreciate your time tonight.

Thanks for being here.

REP. CEDRIC RICHMOND (D-LA), CONGRESSIONAL BLACK CAUCUS CHAIRMAN: Thanks

for having me.

MADDOW: I understand this has been a very busy day for you. This feels

like a Martin Luther King commemoration this year that has more resonance

than usual. Do you see it that way this year?

RICHMOND: It does. I think that there`s a lot of concern in the country

and a lot of anxiety in that the president-elect is not adding to that.

John Lewis is probably one of the most honorable man that I`ve ever met in

my life.

And people always say that the arc of the moral universe bends towards

justice. It bends towards justice because people make it bend towards

justice. It doesn`t bend on its own.

And John Lewis`s record is one that he, through blood, sweat and tears, has

made this country a more perfect union. And in a tweet, the president-

elect of the United States chose to ignore all of that for petty silliness.

And I think that`s unfortunate and I think that the reaction throughout the

country, Democrat and Republican, black and white, is very fitting where

people are taken up for John Lewis` past, especially when you say it`s all

talk and no action.

MADDOW: Congressman Lewis got into this what ended up being a back and

forth with the incoming president after he said that he will not attend the

inauguration because he thinks that the Russian government tainted our

election, that it wasn`t a free and fair election and that Donald Trump was

not legitimately elected president.

I have to ask what your perspective is on those remarks and if you`ve

decided, whether or not, you`re going to attend the inauguration.

RICHMOND: Well, I think John Lewis certainly doesn`t need me to defend him

but I think his remarks are reasonable, especially considering what John

Lewis has seen.

And if President-elect Trump is very concerned about being viewed as a

illegitimate president, then the first thing he can do when he`s sworn in

is push the intelligence community to declassify all of those reports that

are now classified about Russian interference in the election. And for a

guy like Donald Trump, which is true and classic bullying, is trying to cry

victim now after he spent five years trying to make sure that everyone in

the country thought that Barack Obama was not a legitimate president, that

he was not born in the United States, and now for him to cry foul because

someone questioned the legitimacy of his presidency, to me is just silly

and petty.

But if I have to choose between John Lewis and Donald Trump, I`m going to

choose John Lewis every day of the week.

MADDOW: Do you feel like you have to make that choice specifically around

your own decision about whether or not you`re going to go to the

inauguration on Friday? Do you feel like that`s a choice between

supporting the congressman or supporting the incoming president?

RICHMOND: Oh, absolutely not. John Lewis is a dear friend and John Lewis`

blood, sweat and tears is what allowed many he to get elected to the United

States Congress and go to the best schools in the country and get to where

I am today. And what I do know about John, not just from my gut but from

talking to him, he appreciates the individual thoughts and contributions of

every person.

And I represent a caucus now of 49 members, 47 House members, 42 senators,

48 Democrats and one Republican, and representing that body is a little bit

different. I can tell you one thing, if I were not the head of Black

Congressional Caucus, I would not be in Washington, D.C., going to the

inauguration.

But because I lead such a body, the question becomes a little bit different

and I have not made up that decision yet.

MADDOW: When do you anticipate making that decision and on what basis do

you think you`ll make it? I`m not pressuring you one way or the other

about whether to go or not, but I`m wondering what else you feel like you

need to either hear or learn or decide or ruminate on before you make that

call?

RICHMOND: Well, it`s just the role of the Congressional Black Caucus.

We`ve been the conscience of the Congress since before 1971. The things

that we`re fighting for are still out there. Voting rights, civil rights,

community policing and police reform and criminal justice reform, education

reform, and fighting for those people who are trying to move into a better

income area and fighting poverty. That`s what we do on a daily basis.

And the question as an organization is just, how do we best accomplish

that? So, today, we published and sent out a list of bills that have been

introduced by members of the Congressional Black Caucus in the 114th

Congress that were stymied because of Republican leadership and those bills

would go towards solving a lot of those problems.

So, we`re a caucus that is issue-oriented and we solve our problems with

legislation and other actions. So, it`s just a real thought process about

how to best achieve our goals and to serve our purpose to not only the

African-American community but the community at large and to the world and

that`s the question that I will wrestle with. I`ll probably make the

decision tomorrow.

But again, just me, if I were not the chairman, there`s no way I would be

there. But being in a different role, I think that sometimes you have to

make sacrifices. So, if I`m there sitting through that inauguration,

you`ll know I`m absolutely making a sacrifice to be there.

MADDOW: Congressman Cedric Richmond, the new chair of the Congressional

Black Caucus, this is a fascinating time to be in the job tht you are in

heading that caucus, sir. Thanks for your time tonight. And when you make

your decision, give me a call. Let me know.

RICHMOND: I will do that. Thanks for having me.

MADDOW: Thank you, sir.

All right. Much more ahead tonight. Stay with us.

MADDOW: I have already taken up beer drinking. I have already taken up

fishing. And because I am two-thirds of the way to becoming my very own

country music song, this weekend, I took up something very different. This

weekend, I took up shopping.

I`m not usually much of a shopper. But I bought something. My girlfriend

will not let me bring this thing that I bought into the house. That means

it`s probably going to have to come here to work, maybe to the set

somewhere. It`s my personal best new thing. That`s coming up.

Stay with us.

MADDOW: Nobody likes to get things wrong. For example, I extemporaneously

noted this hour that the mayor of Boston was at the giant 6,000 people save

the Affordable Care Act anti-Donald Trump rally that happened in Boston

yesterday. The Boston mayor was there.

That said, the Boston mayor is not Tom Menino. That`s the late great mayor

of Boston that`s no longer with us. I said it was Tom Menino. That`s not

true. The mayor of Boston is, of course, Marty Walsh.

I`m very sorry about that. Getting things wrong is no fun.

It turns out, though, it`s also not a lonely enterprise. Our incoming

president did an interview yesterday with “The times of London” where he

discussed his very provocative views on how obsolete he finds NATO to be.

He said, quote, “There`s five countries that are paying what they`re

supposed to. Five. It`s not much from 22.”

President-elect implying there are 22 countries in NATO. There are not 22

countries in NATO, Mr. President-elect. There are 28 countries in NATO.

They are all important.

But it happens. You know, sometimes a fact slips through the cracks.

Other times, news just changes and it is no longer is what you said it

would be. For example, on Wednesday, this past Wednesday, which is the

15th anniversary of the opening of the prison at Guantanamo, we reported on

Wednesday that the Obama administration had come to the end of its transfer

of prisoners out of the Guantanamo Bay prison. They were no longer going

to be sending any more prisoners out of Guantanamo.

It turns out, wrong. Last week, they did transfer four men from Guantanamo

to Saudi Arabia. We thought that was it. We thought that was the last

four.

No. Today, we learned that another ten Guantanamo prisoners are heading to

the nation of Oman. That leaves 45 prisoners still at Guantanamo.

And within the next few days, we think there are another five who are

likely to be transferred out over the next few days. That would leave a

total of 40 men in Guantanamo when President Obama leaves office – 40 out

of the 242 that were there when he came into office.

So, 40 men at Guantanamo when Donald Trump takes over. That will be your

benchmark. What do you think that number will be a year from today?

Watch this space.

MADDOW: President George W. Bush had a dog named Barney.

Behold Barney having a bad day.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Look over here, Barney.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Is Ms. Beasley sleeping?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes. Nap time for her.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How you doing?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Ooh!

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Did he get you?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He totally got me.

MADDOW: Bad dog, Barney.

That was two days after the 2008 election, two days after Barack Obama beat

John McCain. You can tell Barney is not happy about some new family with

some new dog moving in on his turf.

Turns out that reaction, not just Republican dogs. Sunny Obama reportedly

bit a White House visitor on the face last week when she went in to pet

him. Thankfully, she was not hurt too badly. But she did get a nasty nip.

Take it from presidential dogs, change is hard. But Sunny and Bo and the

rest of the executive branch are making plans to get out of D.C. after the

inauguration and the president is not biting anyone on his way out. Some

of the important details about what`s going to happen with the first family

and where President Obama is going after the inauguration, some of those

details are still a little wooly in an intriguing way. We`ve got more on

that in just a second.

MADDOW: On Friday, after the inauguration, President Joe Biden will ride

the Amtrak train home to Delaware one last time. Mr. Biden commuted on the

train to Delaware pretty much every day in his 36 years that he was Senator

Biden. He will do it one last time as Vice President Biden this week so we

know what his escape route would be on inauguration day.

For President Obama, though, we don`t know what he`s going to do. This is

what it usually looks like when an outgoing president leaves D.C., when the

new one is sworn in. You`ve got the iconic shot of the helicopter whisking

the old president off the White House lawn one last time.

The chopper takes the outgoing president to Andrew Air Force Base, so he

can hitch one last ride on his old plane, which is no longer called Air

Force One anymore, since he`s not the president anymore.

And then that`s it, the president gets flown on t hat plane to his new

home, wherever that maybe. Which brings me to my next question, where will

President Obama be flown to at noon on Friday? Because this is the White

House, and this is President Obama`s new house, which is two miles from the

White House, seriously. It`s like a 15-minute bike ride.

President Obama and the first lady could put bike helmets on, grab leashes

for Sunny and Bo and just pedal off to their new civilian lives down the

street.

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest says President Obama he will take

a final spin on the former the Air Force One after the inauguration. He

says he will leave for a destination yet to be announced. The White House

is being so tight lipped on this, we have to rely on unexpected sources

like TMZ, who reports tonight that the first family will be heading to Palm

Springs on Friday. OK. Maybe.

We really don`t know what President Obama`s exit from public life is going

to look like, unless he`s going to take the helicopter two miles down the

road and have them drop him in his new front yard which would be awesome,

we really don`t know. I don`t think they let you do that anymore if you

are not the president in any case.

That said, we do know that on Wednesday, President Obama will give his last

press conference ever as president of the United States. He has given 64

press conferences as president. On Wednesday, this will make the final

score 65.

And we`ll have lots and lots of questions, not just what he thinks of the

last eight years but what his next few years are going to look like.

Joining us is April Ryan. She`s White House correspondent and bureau chief

for American Urban Radio Network. She was also bringing us full circle,

the reporter who took that video of Barney, the dog taking a chunk out of

the reporter`s finger back in 2008.

April, it`s great to see you. Thanks for being here.

APRIL RYAN, AMERICAN URBAN RADIO NETWORK: Hi, Rachel. It`s great to be

here.

MADDOW: Well, I`ve got to ask, if have anymore insight than the rest of us

do into what you think President Obama and the first lady and their family,

what they`re planning either right after the inauguration or for this next

year or so?

RYAN: Well, I have gotten more insight into the full scope of the next

couple of months. Where they are going right after they leave the White

House, that`s still a number, we are hearing it`s a warm place. So, TMZ

maybe right, but we hear it`s a warm place.

But, Rachel, from what I`m understanding, for the next three to four

months, the president is going to rest and be very quiet. And then after

that, he`s going to get very involved in the next generation of leaders.

And it`s not necessarily about politics, according to sources close to the

president.

He`s going to deal with My Brother`s Keeper. He`s going to stay involved

in that. It`s also about youth leadership and then he`s also going to look

at his center. The center is going to look at ways to move the ball

forward versus looking back at the past.

And, you know, many of the White House sources that I`ve talked to,

particularly this evening, they say it`s basically about all of us, not

necessarily just one person. We, the people, yes, we can. So he`s trying

to, in the next couple of months after he takes this long needed break,

he`s going to talk about pulling us together and looking at the next

generation of leaders.

And again, it`s not necessarily all about politics. So, that it`s about

the center. It`s about his efforts to be a private citizen and civic

engagement.

MADDOW: April, with have heard some reporting with this former Attorney

General Eric Holder, that the president might have some interest in working

on some of the structural aspects of politics, redistricting,

gerrymandering some of the things that affected the tilt of the playing

field when it comes to elections.

Do you have any sense whether that`s still on the horizon for him?

RYAN: Yes, he will be working with his party. He is a successful

president of modern times. He will soon be a former president of modern

times, a successful former president of modern times. He will be active

with the party to bring up new leaders.

But, again, my sources close is saying it`s not going to be all about

politics. It`s about the next generation and looking forward and trying to

build up civic engagement more so. So, it`s not just about politics. It`s

going to be a much broader field for him.

MADDOW: April Ryan, White House correspondent and Washington bureau chief

for American Urban Radio Networks – April, I`ll be looking forward to

talking to you this week. It`s been too long since you have been here.

Hope to have you back soon.

RYAN: I will be back. Call me.

MADDOW: Thanks. It`s good to see you.

All right. We`ve got the best new thing, next, which is great. The one

I`m very excited. My girlfriend, less so.

Stay with us.

MADDOW: Best new thing in the world.

All right. This is a life-size wax replica of Lyndon Baines Johnson.

Pretty good likeness. This is Jimmy Carter, which is not bad. Looks like

he is maybe getting over the flu, but still.

Bill Clinton, yes, I don`t know what happened there. This was a tough one,

Mamie Eisenhower. She will haunt your dreams.

These were all from something called the Hall of Presidents in Gettysburg,

Pennsylvania. They maintain a complete and regularly updated set of our

nation`s presidents in wax since 1957. They also have wax figures of all

the president`s wives, but the wives are one third size for some reason.

Eke.

Alas, though, after 60 years, the Hall of Presidents in Gettysburg just

closed down. Maybe they didn`t want to make a Trump. At the end of

November, they shut their doors. This weekend, they auctioned off all 44

of their life-size wax presidents, as well as all of their tiny, one third

size wives.

Look, here`s one lucky bidder hauling away Zachary Taylor. Whoever Harry

Truman got his head separately in a box, which is creepy. Also – death in

box.

Also, Truman`s wife Bess strapped in to a car next to Chester A. Arthur`s

sister who performed the duties of first lady during his administration.

They`re in their seat belts there.

Here`s what so exciting, why I`m tell you this, here`s the best new thing

in my world today – we got one. We got our own life-size wax president.

Would you like to see it? Are you ready? Can I have a fake drum roll?

Ding. Yes. We are now the proud owners of this life-size wax sculpture of

president – can you tell? I know it looks like your uncle after a rough

night, but according to the auction catalogue, that number 225 is not

because he`s in a marathon, that is President Eisenhower. Life-size wax

figure in casual clothing and sitting position, reclining, super casual

Dwight David Eisenhower went for more money than I am comfortable to tell

you about, because Susan is not psyche about it. But it went for a fifth

of what Abraham Lincoln went for. It was a steal.

Here`s the catch. Our senior producer Trisha McKinney (ph) did the bidding

but did it by phone. Our life-size Eisenhower is still in Gettysburg,

Pennsylvania. They told us we need to get it out of the auction house by

Friday.

As you might imagine, it is difficult to ship a wax former president

especially when in a seated position. That can mean only one thing, road

trip. Ha, ha!

One of our esteemed producers is going to have to drive to Gettysburg in

the next 72 hours or so to pick up Dwight Eisenhower. Kelsey (ph), I`m

warning you, wax Ike does not count as a passenger for the car pool lane

even though you will be tempted.

We`re going to keep you updated on our progress in securing our life size

seated, casually dressed Dwight David Eisenhower. His addition to our

family here is without a doubt the best new thing in the world.

Susan told me if I bring him near our home, it`s over. So, he will be

coming to the office. We got Ike.

That does it for us tonight. We will see you again tomorrow.

Now, it`s time for “THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL.”

Good evening, Lawrence.



