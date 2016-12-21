The Rachel Maddow Show, Transcript 12/21/2016

Transcript:

Show: THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW

Date: December 21, 2016

Guest: Jeh Johnson



RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC ANCHOR: Thanks to you at home for joining us this

hour. Happy Wednesday.

We have a big show tonight. The secretary of homeland security, Jeh

Johnson, is here tonight for the interview. I`m very much looking forward

to that.

Do you know Greta Van Susteren? Greta Van Susteren from FOX News?

She`s actually not at FOX anymore, which I think is too bad. I miss Greta.

I miss her being on TV. I`m not being sarcastic. I know everybody thinks

we have a terrible rivalry with FOX. I really do miss Greta.

And I ended up thinking about her in today`s news, because this was one of

my all-time favorite Greta moments from when she was on FOX.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. DUNCAN HUNTER (R), CALIFORNIA: I know that at least ten ISIS fighters

have been caught coming across the Mexican border in Texas. There`s nobody

talking about it. There`s –

GRETA SUSTEREN, TV HOST: How do you know that?

HUNTER: Because I`ve asked – because I`ve asked the Border Patrol, Greta.

SUSTEREN: And the Border Patrol, they just let ISIS members come across

the border?

HUNTER: No, they caught them at the border. Therefore, we know that ISIS

is coming across the border. If they catch five or ten of them, then you

know there`s going to be dozens more that did not get caught.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: Greta is like, who the what now? Hold on. What?

How do you know that? The Border Patrol just let ten is fighters come –

what are you – really?

The guy blowing Greta`s mind with that insanity is a sitting congressman

from California who insisted to her, who insisted that the United States

had picked up a whole slew of ISIS fighters on the border. They picked up

a whole bunch of them. Five of them or like ten of them or maybe it was

more than ten of them. It was a lot, it was a ton.

And it was weird to just have that dropped into a normal interview on FOX

News on like a Tuesday or whatever, right? You would think that would be

the kind of thing that we would hear about as a country. I mean, if the

United States government picked up ten ISIS fighters who were invading,

right, who were crossing over the border into the United States and we have

these fighters in custody, there would be a lot of attention to that,

right? There would be a lot of questions raised.

Like where are we holding them? Are they being held in some local facility

at the border? Are they being moved to a high security U.S. prison? Are

there some people in politics who want them moved off shore to Guantanamo?

These are ISIS fighters. Are they going to be enemy combatants and need to

be held in an offshore prison?

I mean, ten ISIS fighters picked up in the United States while entering

this country, are they being interrogated? Do they get their Miranda

rights? Are they being charged? Is this done in a civilian court? When

is President Obama going to make a statement about this?

Ten ISIS fighters caught, picked up coming into the U.S. apprehended at the

border, that would be big enough news that you wouldn`t expect it would be

announced offhandedly in a parenthetical phrase by a congressman you`ve

never seen before, a few segments into Greta`s show on one night. You

wouldn`t think that`s how you would hear about it.

At the time when he said that on FOX and Greta had that perfect reaction to

him, we asked the congressman about what it was he meant, basically

following up on Greta`s point. What are you talking about? Where are you

getting this from? This seems like a big deal. How come nobody else has

this information?

The congressman responded by sending us a link to this hilarious misspelled

blog post. He said this was his news source about all the ISIS fighters

that had been captured on the U.S. border. We pushed back at the

government`s office about that and said, this is just a hilarious

misspelled blog post. The congressman came back to us again and said we

should rest assured that the information was rock solid. The congressman`s

office told us that he got this information from, quote, “a high level

source,” quote, “someone we have come to know and trust over the years.”

Oh, really? Obviously we went back with, OK. Tell us more. This is a big

deal thing you`re reporting. Can we try to corroborate your source? Will

your source speak to us?

Ultimately, the congressman`s office got – we felt maybe they were

frustrated with us. I don`t know. I don`t want to speak for them. But

they ended our conversation by saying that we should stop asking them these

matters. The congressman would make another public statement on this thing

that he had announced. He would release more information about this

blockbuster news very soon and his new information, his new public

statement would prove beyond any reasonable doubt that this thing really

did happen on the border.

And that was the last we heard from him on it. That was more than two

years ago now and we`re still waiting for his follow-up statement that

would prove this incredible news that he broke on Greta`s show.

I mean, needless to say, it does not appear that California Congressman

Duncan Hunter was right about this bombshell that he dropped on FOX News.

People who supposedly had all these ISIS fighters in custody, they did not

corroborate his story. The Department of Homeland Security released a

statement at the time saying, despite him quoting his sources in the border

patrol, the Department of Homeland Security released a statement that the

congressman`s assertions were categorically false.

And, you know, if there were any justice in the world, people who humiliate

themselves getting caught in that kind of a lie, they would have to either,

you know, climb down, admit they were wrong, apologize, maybe explain why

it happened or if they refuse to do that, they would disappear, right?

They would poof. They would disappear from public life, right? Because of

the sheer weight of the shame they had brought upon themselves with this

lie that they told and they got caught for.

But it`s not a just world. It`s the real world that we are in. So,

neither of those things ever happened. Duncan Hunter never apologized for

this or explained any of it and he`s still a congressman. He was, in fact,

one of the earliest and most enthusiastic supporters in Congress of the

presidential candidacy of Donald Trump.

So, with that qualification who knows? Duncan Hunter may yet get himself

an appointment to the Supreme Court. I don`t want to – I don`t want to

speak too soon.

But being caught out as kind of a kook on an important subject like this, I

think it does have consequences even if you have friends in powerful

places. I mean, Duncan Hunter is basically known now as this kind of half

cocked California congressman who famously vaped in a congressional

hearing. He is still indelibly the guy who made up totally wild nonsense

about ISIS on TV to the point where one FOX News host was like, dude, wait,

what?

And now, in addition to that, Duncan Hunter has an ethics thing. He

apparently used campaign donations to put up a new garage door on his house

and to pay his utility bills and to pay his dentist and to pay a surf shop

and to buy groceries and clothes and to pay private school tuition for his

kids and to take family trip to Italy and to Hawaii. He even used campaign

donations to pay the bill at a nail salon.

But that all led to ethics complaints against him and those ethics

complaints led to him paying back tens of thousands of dollars to his

campaign. These were campaign donations he had used for personal family

expenses. Had to pay back tens of thousands.

And those repayments have also proven awkward for him because apparently,

the way he was able to very recently pay back his campaign $49,000 for

money that he spent on himself and his family instead of his campaign,

apparently, the way he was able to make that big recent repayment to his

campaign was that he borrowed that much money off a family friend who is a

convicted murderer. And so, now, the House Ethics Committee has opened a

new inquiry into our old friend, Congressman Hunter.

So he`s like, you know, sitting member of Congress. But he`s kind of like

out on the edge, right? Not a towering figure in our public discourse.

This is a guy who inherited his safe congressional seat from his dad. He

has the same name as his dad, so he almost got to run as an incumbent if

you didn`t notice the junior.

He is in trouble or the kind of embarrassing kind now. He has the

reputation of being a little kooky. And it turns, we should have seen that

coming, right, when the great Greta Van Susteren was like, doo-wop over his

fantasy over the border. We probably should have seen that coming.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HUNTER: I know that at least ten ISIS fighters have been caught coming

across the Mexican border and Texas. There`s nobody talk about it.

VAN SUSTEREN: How do you know that?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: How do you know that? How do you know that?

We now know what he was saying there is nuts. Now, here`s the thing in

tonight`s news. What he is, is a particular variety of nut in the news

that is about to get way, way, way, way, way more powerful, unchecked

power.

And that story is next. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

RET. LT. GEN. MICHAEL FLYNN: One of the things that I would tell you is

that I know from my friends in the Border Patrol, in CVP, that are

countries, so there`s radical Islamist countries, state-sponsored, that are

cutting deals with Mexican drug cartels for some of what they call the

lanes of entry into our country. And I have seen, I have personally seen

the photos of the signage – OK, the signage along those paths that are in

Arabic. They basically have a – they`re like way points along that path

as you come in.

Primarily, in this case, the one that I saw was in Texas. And it`s

literally, it`s like signs that they say in Arabic, you know, this way,

move to this point. I mean, it`s unbelievable.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

MADDOW: Retired General Michael Flynn is the national security adviser for

the president-elect. That was him claiming in August in an interview that

he has personally seen signs in Arabic on our southern border directing

ISIS fighters for how they should cross into our country. It`s not just

that he`s heard ISIS fighters might do it, he`s seen the Arabic signage

himself showing them where to go and what to do.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

FLYNN: The one that I saw was in Texas and it`s literally, it`s like signs

in Arabic, you know, this way, you know, move to this point. I mean, it`s

unbelievable.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

MADDOW: Unbelievable those Arabic signs for the ISIS fighters that are all

over Texas.

You know, when California Congressman Duncan Hunter went on my friend

Greta`s show on fox and said that he knew ten ISIS fighters had been

apprehended on the southern border and they were in custody and he knew

this because of his friends at the Border Patrol, you know, he got saddled

in the aftermath of that with the reputation of being a little bit of a

kook in Congress.

This time around, it`s not a California congressman who vapes in Congress

and is dealing with an ethics scandal and all the rest of it. This time

around, it`s the man who is now tasked with being our president-elect`s

national security adviser. And we learned today that he is quite literally

the guy who is the president-elect is listening to most.

Today, we learn that the president-elect was due to get a presidential

daily brief. The thing is these briefings have not been happening daily

for this president-elect. He has just been opting not to get them on a

daily basis.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: You are getting the presidential daily

brief –

DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT-ELECT: Yes.

WALLACE: – only once a week.

TRUMP: Well, I get it when I need it.

WALLACE: But if there`s some skepticism –

TRUMP: First of all, these are very good people that are giving me the

briefings. And if something should change from this point, immediately

call me, I`m available on one minute`s notice. I don`t have to be told –

you know, I`m like a smart person.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: I`m a smart person. I don`t need to get all these briefings. I

get it when I need it.

So, because of that stance from the president-elect, it was news today when

we learned today that he was due to get one of those briefings today.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

KEVIN LIPTAK, CNN: Hey, on the presidential daily briefing today, I

wondered if you could say how many of those the president-elect has now

received, whether he`s developed a favorite style of receiving them,

whether it`s in person, over the phone, or if he`s receiving any briefing

materials beforehand or after-hand?

JASON MILLER, TRUMP SPOEKSMAN: With regard to the PDB, we haven`t put out

– haven`t put out any additional information about – I guess you`d say a

readout, so to speak, obviously by the very nature of the PDB, that`s

something that isn`t exactly conducive to a traditional readout.

But the one thing I will say is that the president-elect is receiving

numerous briefings whether it`s from his national security team with

General Flynn and others as well as the formal PDB. So, he`s very much up

to speed on what`s going on and fully ready for – to be sworn in next

month and take over the role as commander in chief.

SEAN SPICER, TRUMP TRANSITION TEAM: Hey, Kevin, it`s Sean. I think we`ve

addressed this in the past. Just to be clear, the president gets a

briefing every single day from his national security team. And so, just so

you`re crystal clear on that –.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

MADDOW: The president gets a briefing every day from his national security

team headed up by General Flynn, right? So don`t necessarily worry about

this product of the intelligence services, the presidential daily briefing.

You know, the president-elect gets his even briefing every day from his

national security people, from his national security adviser, General

Flynn, who claims he has seen signs with his own eyes in Texas, the signs

in Texas in Arabic giving directions to the ISIS fighters for how to make

their way into the United States.

He`s taking care of the briefings for the president on a daily basis. We

don`t necessarily need to worry so much about that PDB.

Whatever is going on, though, with however the president-elect is being

briefed, it doesn`t necessarily seem like it`s working great or at least in

a timely fashion.

Yesterday, you saw reports that the Chinese government has returned to the

United States the underwater drone that a Chinese ship made off with in the

South China Sea last week. Chinese warships snatched up this drone while

an American civilian crew on a Navy ship was in the middle of retrieving it

from the South China Sea. The Chinese swept in, took it and took off.

And the Pentagon didn`t clarify what condition the drone was in when the

Chinese handed it back yesterday, but it is now back in American hands.

And that`s great. So, crisis over, right?

But if you pay attention to the timeline on this, there`s something worth

worrying about here. On Thursday, that`s when the Chinese warship took the

drone. On Saturday, we woke up to this beautifully misspelled tweet about

it from the president-elect. Quote, “China steals U.S. Navy research

drone, rips it out of the water and takes it to China in unpresidented

act.” Set aside the typo. Look at the timestamp, 7:30 on Saturday

morning.

He went on to delete that tweet and fix the typo about an hour later. That

was all Saturday morning, started about 7:30 in the morning a couple days

after China had taken the drone.

But as best we can tell and “Huffington Post” has done good reporting on

this. It was about 3:30 in the morning on Saturday morning, so four hours

before Trump sent that tweet about it, when the U.S. ambassador to China

came back and told the U.S. government that he had successfully negotiated

with China to get the drone back, China had agreed with our ambassador and

the U.S. ambassador had told the government that it was done, we were

getting the drone back. And we knew that by 3:30 on Saturday morning. The

whole thing was done.

But then four hours later there`s the president-elect firing away tweets

about this unpresidented act and China stealing that drone.

Every morning, the president-elect would be usually expected to receive the

president`s daily brief and presumably the fact that this crisis had been

brewing between the U.S. and China, that it had been resolved before he

started tweeting in the morning, presumably that would have come up if he`d

been briefed that Saturday morning before he started tweeting about world

affairs and confrontations with other countries.

We asked the transition team whether Mr. Trump received his presidential

daily briefing on Saturday at all, whether or not it was before he started

tweeting about this matter. We haven`t heard back.

But that wasn`t the last tweet he sent out about this crisis. At 8:00 on

Saturday night, 17 hours after the U.S. ambassador had reportedly arranged

to already get the drone back, he was still tweeting about it. “We should

tell China that we don`t want the drone they stole back. Let them keep

it.”

The president-elect would have known that the drone was on its way back if

he had been briefed. We don`t know if he was briefed before he was making

these public comments. Today, the transition team said that General Flynn

is keeping him up on everything, so don`t worry if he`s getting the PDBs.

I don`t know General Flynn at all, but that seems like a big thing to miss

if you`re in charge of keeping the president up on what`s going on in the

world. The national security adviser is the in-house adviser to the

president on all security issues. At a time like this, right, attacks in

Germany, Yemen, Jordan, Turkey, the national security adviser is the man

who advises the president-elect in this case how to proceed in times of

crisis, how to understand them.

ISIS has not claimed responsibility for the killing of the Russian

ambassador in Ankara, Turkey, at the beginning of this week. There was

some speculation that maybe the attack was the work of al Qaeda`s affiliate

in Syria. Today, we learn that al Qaeda is denying involvement in that

plot. They went out of their way to say they had nothing to do with it.

But today, we`ve also learned that Turkey says the person behind the

killing of the Russian ambassador is the Turkish imam who is currently

living in the Poconos in Pennsylvania. Turkey desperately wants us to

extradite him. He`s a legal permanent U.S. resident. They`re blaming him

for the coup in Turkey over the summer.

They asked the United States to send him back to turkey. So far the United

States government has said no. Now they`re saying that he`s behind the

killing of the Russian ambassador. Turkey and Russia say they know that

he`s behind it.

And so, the United States supported that assassination. The United States

is behind the assassination of that Russian ambassador because we`re

harboring the guy who they want to blame for it, who they want to blame for

everything going wrong in their country.

We`re behind the assassination of the ambassador in that art gallery, so

says our NATO ally? Along with Russia?

I mean, that`s what the news was like in national security today.

Secretary Kerry had to step in and speak with his Turkish counterpart

today. By all accounts things got very difficult and messy around this

subject.

The guy who is supposed to be whispering in the president-elect`s ear,

giving him sage advice and understanding on national security – well, he`s

sort of part of the mess here. He was on the payroll of the Turkish

government while he worked on the Trump campaign this year. He ran a

consulting firm that lobbied for Turkish government interests. He said

that – he did that while working for the Trump campaign without publicly

disclosing it.

And now, he`s the guy tasked with advising the president-elect in times of

national security crises, depending on how you define it, could be any

time. It is a concern, I think, for a lot of people, even those who voted

for Donald Trump that he`s not receiving his daily presidential daily

brief. He is, however, receiving a daily brief from somebody else, from

General Michael Flynn, who will never go up for Senate confirmation.

That`s a different kind of worry.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEH JOHNSON, U.S. SECY OF HOMELAND SECURITY: After I`m gone as secretary,

I hope you will always regard your Department of Homeland Security aligned

in interest with you for peace, the safety of your family and the

protection of your homeland.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: Remarks made to the nation`s largest Muslim organization on

September 3rd of this year. That was the time when everybody in the

country, certainly everybody in Washington thought that Hillary Clinton

would go on to win the presidency. She did not.

The question now is, does our nation`s Homeland Security Secretary Jeh

Johnson still think that the Department of Homeland Security will be

aligned with the interests of all Americans? Could you still say that to

an audience of Muslim Americans tonight? Even if the Department of

Homeland Security will now be run within an administration that is talking

about banning Muslims from visiting this country.

Tonight, I`m very pleased to say here for the interview live in person is

Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson.

That`s next. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We should take great pride

in the progress that we`ve made over the last eight years. That`s the

bottom line. No foreign terrorist organization has successfully planned

and executed an attack on our homeland.

(APPLAUSE)

And it`s not because they didn`t try.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: The largest agency in the government is the Department of Defense.

After that, it`s the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Interesting, we still don`t know who is going be nominated to run Veterans

Affairs in the next administration. The V.A. job is the job for which more

names have been floated than any other single position they`ve tried to

fill.

But in size order, after the Department of Defense and the V.A., the next

biggest agency in the entire government has over 200,000 employees. It`s

responsible for federal disaster response. It`s responsible for airport

security and the Coast Guard and the border and the other border and

immigration and cyber security and port security.

They`re in charge of domestic nuclear threat protection. They`re in charge

of protecting government buildings. They`re in charge of protecting the

president.

Heck, during a campaign year like the one we just had, for months, they

were even in charge of protecting Ben Carson. Remember when Ben Carson got

Secret Service protection? The Secret Service used to be part of the

Department of Treasury, but now it`s part of homeland security along with

every other freaking thing in the government. Not exactly.

But the former inspector general for the Department of Homeland Security

calls this huge agency that was created after 9/11, quote, “a disparate

amalgam of things that don`t fit together very well.” And that may be.

But what used to be 22 different agencies is one large one now.

And as he prepares to leave office on January 20th, I`m very pleased to say

that our nation`s secretary of homeland security, Jeh Johnson, is here for

“The interview.

Mr. Secretary, thank you for being here.

JOHNSON: Thanks for having me, Rachel.

MADDOW: Appreciate you`re taking the time to do this.

JOHNSON: What could I do for the person who singlehandedly created the

buzz about my Supreme Court candidacy exclusively?

MADDOW: Presumably, you`ll punish me for it somehow. Yes, I`m sorry about

that.

Actually, I`m going to skip to the end. You`re leaving your job on noon –

JOHNSON: January 20th at noon, more or less.

MADDOW: Do you know what you`ll do next?

JOHNSON: Yes, I do. I am returning to –

(LAUGHTER)

JOHNSON: I`m returning to private law practice in New York City, and

returning to our permanent home in Montclair, New Jersey. I look forward

to being a private citizen again where I don`t have to inform five people

that I`m going to the men`s room.

MADDOW: Are you – would you ever consider running for office?

JOHNSON: No. No. I feel as though I`ve done everything in public service

that I could possibly do. And I`ll be content to be a private citizen

again.

MADDOW: You –

JOHNSON: I`ve been in public service four times now and this will be the

last time. And I do believe in public servant/private citizen model. I

think that we have to all look for our exit lane and know when to take

them.

And I`ve had a good run with President Obama. I`ve been with him

essentially 10 1/2 years since I first met him in June 2006 – through the

campaign, through the transition and through his administration. It`s been

a terrific historic time. And I look forward to going back to private

life.

MADDOW: And I believe you when you say that. Part of the reason –

JOHNSON: So does my family, by the way.

MADDOW: Part of the reason it`s worth asking you, though, is because

you`re a young man, you`re in your 50s. You are – you`re very well-

regarded in Washington. You`re one of the very few high profile people in

Washington who is liked by people of both parties. The president sings

your praises whenever he has the chance to do so.

And I`m not sure what`s going to happen exactly with the start of the new

administration, but it does not seem inconceivable to me that even the next

president-elect might ask you to stay on for another job in his

administration. As somebody who has left private life before and who has

answered the call to public service, would you say no if he asks you to

stay on?

JOHNSON: Rachel, you may remember we did this four years ago when I left

the job of general counsel of the Department of Defense.

MADDOW: That`s right.

JOHNSON: I did not anticipate being in this job. This job over the last

three years has been extraordinary. You recited all the different missions

and responsibilities I have. And there`s not much left to do in public

service.

And so, I`m perfectly content with where I am and I`ve had a great run and

I look forward to – you know, Cyrus Vance, you remember Cyrus Vance,

secretary of state?

MADDOW: Yes.

JOHNSON: Long time ago, I was running the New York City subway system.

And the car cleaned out. And I looked to the back of the car and there was

Cyrus Vance back in a private law practice in New York City. You know,

hanging over a newspaper with a rumpled up trench coat all by himself.

Nobody recognized him. And I want to be Cyrus Vance.

MADDOW: But then in this joke, who is Jeh Johnson on the other end of the

subway car?

Well, on this point, I mean, as you are thinking about leaving this job as

homeland security, there have only ever been four secretaries of homeland

security. We`re about to have a fifth.

JOHNSON: Correct.

MADDOW: There is criticism that this agency was a weird idea. I mean, the

idea was that after 9/11, we needed to integrate our domestic security in a

way that one person was responsible for what had been the work of 22 other

agencies. But there`s only four people on earth who have ever had the

experience of running the combination of all of those agencies.

JOHNSON: Yes.

MADDOW: Can you say candidly if the department makes sense or if it should

be, now with having gone through these 15 years, if it should be

decentralized or re-compartmentalized a little bit? Should the Coast Guard

and the Secret Service and TSA all be under one person –

JOHNSON: I`ve thought a lot about that. Like everything in Washington,

the creation of the Department of Homeland Security, the realignment of all

those missions was a political compromise. Some people say it went too

far, some said it didn`t go far enough.

And once I got in the job, I found out that there was a certain amount of

sense to having, in one cabinet level department under the purview of one

secretary – border security, aviation security, maritime security – that

is mindful of all the different threat streams that face our homeland that

can take account of it and prioritize appropriately.

And it so happens that the mission set that I have is very similar to a lot

of ministries of interior of our foreign counterparts that have border

security, counterterrorism, cyber security, aviation security, response to

natural disasters.

It is the case, however, that this is the third largest department and is

probably the most decentralized. And over the last three years I`ve been

in office, we`ve done a lot to centralize a lot of the different decision-

making when it comes to acquisitions and budgets. But it does make a lot

of sense to have under the umbrella of Homeland Security, all those

different missions. They used to be spread all over the federal

government, in Energy, in Transportation, in Treasury under the

responsibility of some cabinet secretaries that did not have national

security as their core mission. And so, in that sense it makes – it

works.

Now, I have to say that in 2001, 2002 when we created the Department of

Homeland Security, the assumption was that terrorism was something that had

to be stopped at the borders and that it was something that we had to worry

about because it might exfiltrate, it might penetrate our borders. And so,

we put all these different border security, aviation security, port

security functions into on department. Now, of course, we`ve got to deal

with the homegrown violent extreme – the home-born actor, someone who`s

been in this country for years.

And so, it`s a very, very different environment and we`ve had to adopt

accordingly.

MADDOW: You described it as equivalent essentially to the Ministry of

Interior position, one of the things that is unique about the transition

that we`re going through right now is, in other countries, it would be

unheard of for somebody with a military background, for a recently retired

general to take the Ministry of Interior job, because there`s a bright line

between domestic security and what you do with military force.

I`m not asking you to comment on General Kelly at all who would be your

designated successor from the Trump administration, but a lot of people are

concerned that we would have a former general as defense secretary, a

former general as national security adviser, and particularly a former

general in this domestic security job. Are you at all concerned about

that?

JOHNSON: Well, I think you have to judge the individual. You have to

assess the individual.

Take, for example, John Kelly and Jim Mattis, I know them both from my days

at the Pentagon. They`re two different people. They`re both capable

people. They`re great Americans. They`re both men of character and

integrity.

And so, I don`t – I don`t have a concern that General Kelly, because of

his military background is not suited to run the Department of Homeland

Security. I actually think he`ll be well received by our workforce and he

is a man of character and integrity.

I think that it`s incumbent upon the president because getting a full range

of advice in the Situation Room on the National Security Council is so

important to have people from a broad range of backgrounds and views so

that you get, you know, a broad spectrum of advice, and that`s how a

healthy government decision-making is made. But General Dunford, General

Kelly, General Mattis, General Flynn are all people who are very different

in personality.

MADDOW: Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, will you stay right there

just for one moment?

Thank you.

We`ll be right back with homeland security secretary. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MADDOW: Joining us once again is Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson.

Mr. Secretary, one of the many, many things that Homeland Security is in

charge of is cyber security.

JOHNSON: Yes.

MADDOW: You and the director of national intelligence a month before the

election announced that Russia had basically launched a cyber attack on our

election.

JOHNSON: We did.

MADDOW: President Obama, I played that clip from him a moment ago, he`s

rightly saying, as he`s leaving office, that in his time as president, no

foreign terrorist organization has been able to plan and execute an attack

on our homeland. But with what Russia did, isn`t this other kind of attack

its own sort of massive national security failure on the part of the United

States government?

They tried to influence our election and they were able to do so. We don`t

know if it changed the result of the election, but it was big enough that

you said they`re meddling here.

JOHNSON: Yes. And I have to say that statement was, of course,

unprecedented to those of us involved in the creation of it and those of us

who issued it, that was a big deal to accuse a foreign superpower of

interfering with our political process. Now, there`s been a lot of –

there`s been a lot of talk about that lately over the last two weeks.

When we issued the statement on Friday, October 7th, that was also the same

day as, guess what, “Access Hollywood.” So, the statement was below the

fold news that day.

MADDOW: Yes.

JOHNSON: And – but we thought it was critical that we tell the American

people and the American voters what we saw and that we had to declassify

what we saw to the full extent possible in the run-up to the election. So,

the voters were fully informed about what we saw going on.

This is a very serious matter. And the president has ordered this review

which will be done before we leave office. We`re going to declassify as

much as possible now that we`re in the post-election period and we can do a

full assessment of this election cycle and any lessons learned for the

future. This is very plainly a big deal.

And when I came into office three years ago and I was – my orientation was

counterterrorism: counterterrorism, law of armed conflict. And I used to

say in the beginning of my job that counterterrorism has to be the

cornerstone of this department`s mission.

Well, cyber security I think has to be the other cornerstone because it`s

not just a cyber threat. There are attacks daily, hourly, moment by moment

in this country from a range of actors. And this one – this one was

obviously very, very significant.

MADDOW: And whose head is this on? If this was a national security

failure, who failed in the U.S. government? Was it Homeland Security? Was

it some other aspect of government?

JOHNSON: Well, ultimately, it`s all of us. I mean, the president

ultimately has responsibility. The Department of Homeland Security has

responsibility. The IC, of course. It`s on all of us, certainly those of

us in the cabinet.

But there`s a lot, you know, the public can do as well. Public awareness

of cyber security, the simple act of spear phishing, the most sophisticated

acts start with a simple act of spear phishing. Somebody opens the e-mail

with the attachment they shouldn`t open, and once you do that, the bad

actor`s in the system. They can pose as virtually anybody. They can do

almost anything.

And so, the public has a role in this as well. But there are definitely

some lessons learned here and for the future.

MADDOW: “Washington Post” this week reported that when you and the

director of national intelligence put out that statement, that they

reported that an early draft of the statement actually named Russian

President Vladimir Putin as being involved, and “The Post” reported that

that Putin reference was taken out basically so it would not be

provocative.

Is “The Post`s” reporting accurate? And would it have made a difference?

JOHNSON: When we say – could only have been authorized by those at the

senior-most levels of government or this comes from the highest levels of

government – that`s a euphemism we use – we`re talking about the top guy.

MADDOW: Why use the euphemism, though?

JOHNSON: I think it`s a – I think it`s a less provocative way of saying

the same thing. In a period, in the run-up to the election where there are

a lot of people concerned about the legitimacy of our election process.

But, you know, almost everybody knows what you mean.

But again, we put that out pre-election. Frankly, I don`t think it got the

attention then that it deserved and that a lot of us thought it would get

because we were all focused on a whole lot of other things, particularly

the press.

MADDOW: I know that cyber command is a different part of government.

JOHNSON: DOD.

MADDOW: It`s part of DOD.

But is it appropriate for the United States to retaliate in kind or what`s

the right way to make this right? Obviously, we can`t go back in time and

undo it. But what sort of options – how should we as civilians think

about the ethics and the strategic import of how we retaliate?

JOHNSON: There are a range of things being considered, as the president

said. And a response does not necessarily have to be a response in kind.

And so, there are a range of things being considered right now. And we`re

thinking very carefully about that.

MADDOW: Mysterious as always.

We`ll be right back with Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MADDOW: We`re back now with Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson.

Mr. Secretary, thank you for sticking around.

There was this attack in Germany this week. Germany`s now hunting the

suspect in that truck attack, which was used to kill 12 people, put 48

people in the hospital. ISIS is pushing its followers to use cars and

trucks to cause mass casualty events.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack at Ohio State last month, where

an SUV rammed into a crowd of people, 13 people got hurt there.

When you`re talking about a weapon that is literally ubiquitous in a

physical civil society that`s organized around making it easier for cars to

get places, what`s the national strategy for defending against something

like that?

JOHNSON: Good question. Just yesterday, we reiterated to state and local

law enforcement, guidance about large public gatherings – you know, a

parade, a New Year`s Eve celebration.

And here in New York City, for example, the NYPD does this extraordinarily

well. You see the large sanitation trucks or the buses that literally

create a perimeter around a large public event. And large cities, large

police departments know how to do this. The moderate-sized cities, the

small town, not necessarily.

So, we`re out there raising awareness about basic things that can be done

to prevent against that kind of attack. It`s pretty basic. And the

solution to it is there. And it`s a question of raising awareness across

the country.

MADDOW: Let me ask you about one policy matter that I think there is a lot

of real emotional urgency around in this last month of the Obama

administration, and that is these young immigrant, people who were brought

to this country as kids. At the request of the Obama administration, they

registered with the government. They came out of the shadows.

JOHNSON: Yes.

MADDOW: They declared themselves to be undocumented.

A lot of people are worried that those kids have proverbial targets on

their foreheads right now for an administration that has a very different

attitude on immigration.

JOHNSON: Yes.

MADDOW: The president has been asked to somehow use his pardon power to

somehow try to protect those kids. Do you any sense whether or not that

would work, whether the president has options here to protect them?

JOHNSON: Well, first, let me say the DREAMers, the DACA kids you were

referring to –

MADDOW: Yes.

JOHNSON: – this was – this was a very successful program we launched in

June 2012. Seven hundred and fifty thousand people signed up and were

admitted.

This is a group of people who were brought here as children. They`re

students. They work hard. And as a class, they are remarkably responsible

group of people.

And in terms of our priorities for deportation, they are at the bottom of

the priority list.

MADDOW: Your priorities.

JOHNSON: Correct. So, my hope is that the next administration will come

to the view that, you know, we have, which is the top priority for

deportation are threats to public safety – the criminals, the convicted

criminals. We`ve actually been focused on the convicted criminals for

reasons of public safety.

And you can`t deport 11 million people. It`s not a good idea to try. You

need to focus on threats to public safety.

And the DACA kids are, you know, for the most part, as a class, remarkably

responsible group of people who have come forward. They`re on the books

now. They`re paying taxes. They`ve been here in all respects except

perhaps, legally, they are Americanized. They`ve been here. They grew up

here. I`ve met a lot of them.

MADDOW: Can they be protected, though? Is there anything the outgoing

administration can do?

JOHNSON: That`s a – that`s a very good question. And in the forms we put

out, we said this information will not be used by information enforcement.

And then there is this boilerplate language that says this policy does not

create an enforceable right or whatever it says and can be changed at any

time.

And so, the legal question is whether that boilerplate overrides any

representations in the document or whether when somebody applies and they

rely on the representations made to them about the limited uses of that,

that is an enforceable promise by the U.S. government.

MADDOW: And you`re saying that not just to sound lawyerly, but you`re

saying that to indicate that maybe this will a matter decided by the

courts?

JOHNSON: It may be. My sincere hope is that this next administration will

wrestle with comprehensive immigration reform. They will take on border

security as they said they will.

But, you know, the president-elect has also said at some point we`re going

to take a look at these 11 million and figure out what to do. And when you

get to that point, you`re going to realize that the DREAMers, the people

who came here as kids are people who are the most sympathetic in terms of

who is here undocumented. And they ought – they ought to reckon with the

fact that these people ought to be allowed to come out of the shadows and

stay on the books.

MADDOW: Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, I have a million – I

have a million other things to ask you. I am grateful for this much time,

though. Thank you.

JOHNSON: Thank you very much.

MADDOW: I really appreciate you being here.

JOHNSON: Thank you.

MADDOW: Thanks.

JOHNSON: Thank you.

MADDOW: We`ll be right back. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MADDOW: Did you know that Seth Meyers has a Melania Trump impression? I

did not know that. But watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: You were talking about how he is very afraid of windmills?

SETH MEYERS, COMEDIAN/TV HOST: He doesn`t like windmills.

MADDOW: He doesn`t like windmills.

MEYERS: No.

MADDOW: He`s very, like, there is his bogeyman.

MEYERS: Yes. Wind is his kryptonite.

MADDOW: When he wakes up sweating in the night, it is spinning?

MEYERS: No, Donald, it`s the air conditioner. It`s OK. Go back to bed.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: I will be on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” tonight wearing red

sneakers, at 12:30 Eastern Time on NBC.

Much more ahead tonight. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MADDOW: That does it for us tonight. I want to say thank you to the

Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson for being here for that sort of

exit interview tonight. That was great.

I will also see you again tomorrow night when we have another very special

guest, Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway will be here live tomorrow.

Seriously. That`s tomorrow.

But now, it`s time for “THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL”.

Good evening, Lawrence.



THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END

Copyright 2016 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by

United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed,

transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written

permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark,

copyright or other notice from copies of the content.>