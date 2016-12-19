The Rachel Maddow Show, Transcript 12/19/2016

Transcript:

THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW

December 19, 2016

Guest: Paul Farhi

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC ANCHOR: And thanks to you at home for joining us at

this hour.

There is a very nice hotel in Santa Barbara, California. It`s called the

Biltmore. It`s been owned by a few different companies over the years, I

think.

But it was built in the 1920s and it`s one of these grand California beach

front resorts, and one of the cool 1920s things about it is that in

addition to the main hotel building, I think it`s like a two-story main

building for the hotel, in addition to that, you can rent individual

bungalows, these little bungalows. They have gardens, there`s outdoor

seating. There`s essentially these little houses that you can rent at this

hotel.

And in January 1973, a man rented one of those bungalows at this very nice

hotel in Santa Barbara and he arranged a meeting there with two men who he

had never met before from the Turkish consulate. It was the consul general

and another diplomat from Turkey and they were basically lured out to this

bungalow at this nice hotel on the beach in Santa Barbara because this

distinguished older gentleman had contacted the consul, contacted the

consulate, and told him that he had a gift for the government of Turkey.

He had come into possession of some priceless artifacts that had been

stolen from the palace of the sultan of Turkey in the 1800s and he wanted

to repatriate these items back to the people of Turkey.

So, the consul general and this other diplomat, they drove out to have

lunch with this man at the hotel. They were going to collect the artifacts

on behalf of their government and when they sat down to lunch with him at

this beautiful bungalow, at this swanky hotel, he shot them both in the

head.

This was the assassin. He did not know either of the diplomats personally.

It was a political assassination.

And then two years later, it happened again. Except this time, it wasn`t

in California. This time it was in Austria. It was the Turkish ambassador

to Austria. He was at work at the Turkish embassy in Vienna. He was at

his study at the embassy. Three men stormed with automatic weapons stormed

into the embassy and killed him.

And just like what happened two years earlier in Santa Barbara, there`s no

indication at all that there was any personal connection between the gunmen

and ambassador. It was an assassination.

And then three days later, it happened again in Paris. This time, it was

the Turkish ambassador to France. He was with his driver and his official

car marked with diplomatic plates. They were outside the embassy in Paris.

They were ambushed by multiple gunmen, both men were killed.

So, at that point, that was two Turkish ambassadors in two different

countries killed over three days, and that was two years after the guys in

Santa Barbara had been killed. But it just – it kept happening through

the `70s, through `80s.

In 1977, it was the Turkish ambassador to the Vatican. He was ambushed and

shot to death on the street outside his house in Rome.

Then, in 1979, it happened again, the Turkish ambassador to the

Netherlands. This was a particularly terrible attack because they didn`t

actually kill the ambassador. They killed his son. His son was a grad

student who was driving to college in The Hague, in the Netherlands. He

was in his VW Bug. Stopped at a traffic light and a gunman shot him

through the passenger side window and killed him.

In 1982, it happened in southern California again. It was the Turkish

consul general. He sat in his car in the red light in the Westwood

neighborhood of Los Angeles. He was shot and killed.

Later that same year, it happened in America again. This time in

Somerville, Massachusetts. It was the Turkish honorary consul. It was the

exact same M.O. He was stuck in rush hour traffic, a guy in a jogging suit

ran upholding two high-powered pistols, shot the honorary consul through

the window of his car and killed him.

Later that same year, it happened in Canada. It was the Turkish military

attache to Canada, same strategy. He was driving to work on August 27th,

1982, stopped for a red light, car near him also came to a stop, gunman got

out of the stopped car, walked over to the vehicle and shot him through the

window.

That monument we were showing there for a second, just in a few years ago

in Ottawa, they erected a monument to that Turkish diplomat right next to

where he was killed in the street of Ottawa. It was beautiful. It was

wood and metal sculpture. It includes more than a thousand handcrafted

silver plates that were made in Turkey specifically for the memorial.

That one in Ottawa, that wasn`t the last one. I could keep going with the

list. The pattern of Turkish diplomats and their family members being tar

get and assassinated, that pattern kept going well into the 1990s all over

the world, right. All over the world.

And, you know what, all over the world for all sorts of different reasons,

diplomacy can be dangerous work for a lot of different country`s diplomats.

But for Turkey, Turkish diplomats for a period of about 20 years, they were

in a very special and very heightened kind of danger compared to diplomats

from everywhere else, because there really was a worldwide terrifying

campaign of targeted assassinations that was directed at Turkish

ambassadors, at Turkish diplomats all over the world.

It was Armenian extremists. Armenian militants made a strategic decision

in the early 1970, starting with those killings in Santa Barbara. They

made a decision that they would try to get their revenge for the genocide

of Armenians during World War I and their form of revenge would be that

they would kill diplomats from the nation of Turkey all over the world.

Even in places where you think they would be safe, even in Canada, even in

the United States.

And this was – this was not personal revenge. None of the diplomats who

were targeted over these 20 years, none of them were even born when the

Armenian genocide began. But again, this wasn`t a personal beef against

any of them. This was terrorism, right? This was a politically motivated

strategic serial homicide campaign against Turkish diplomats in particular.

And because of that very recent history, having a diplomat, having an

ambassador assassinated in Turkey, which happened today, that is a special

kind of national shock in the nation of Turkey. Because Turkey, more than

any other nation in the modern era, they know the pain of having their

diplomats targeted for assassination because of some larger political

point.

I mean, even if there weren`t that history, even in the absence of that

history that Turkey has with this issue, the circumstance of this killing

today in Ankara were enough to shock the world. The Russian ambassador to

Turkey, he had been in Turkey since 2013. Before that, had he spent

decades in a place you would think of as much more dangerous. He spent

decades in North Korea for decades before this as Russia`s ambassador to

Pyongyang.

But today, by chance, there happened to be a very talented “A.P.”

photographer on site at this event today where the Russian ambassador was

speaking. It was not the world`s most high-profile event. It was a photo

exhibit at a gallery in Ankara. But the murder was caught on tape and the

images of the assassin after the shooting, these images are scary and

indelible.

Just looking at this footage, it`s almost impossible to believe that this

was a real thing, that this was a real thing. But this is a real thing.

The gunman that you see there was eventually killed by the police at the

scene. He`s described as an off-duty police officer, 22 years old. He may

have used his police credentials to get inside this venue with the Russian

ambassador. But the killing of the Russian ambassador in Turkey comes

after days of large-scale protests in Turkey about the civil war in Syria,

about Russia`s involvement in the siege of the city of Aleppo.

But an assassination is not a continuation of protests, right? An

assassination is something of a different order. And part of what this –

part of the consequence of this is that it will be seen as a massive

security failure on the part of Turkey, that this happened on Turkish soil.

But it happened on a day that was just a remarkable string of events.

This news about this assassination, it broke midday here on the East Coast

of the United States. The shooting happened at 7:00 local time in Ankara,

which is about 11:00 a.m. So we started got that news breaking around

daytime – midday here but right after that news of that assassination

started to break here, we also got this incredibly, incredibly news out of

Berlin.

Over the past year or so, if you`ve been watching this show, you`ve seen us

a few times on and off, we`ve covered the fact that the terrorist group is,

they have a magazine they call “Dabiq.” Dabiq is a place. It`s a

geographic place, it`s a town in Syria. And in ISIS` twisted death cult

theology, the little town of Dabiq in Syria is where the final apocalyptic

battle between themselves and all of the infidels.

And ISIS, when they took over Dabiq, one of the things they did was named

their magazine “Dabiq” and we wondered and talked about on the air what

might happen to ISIS promoting that apocalyptic myth about that town in

Syria once ISIS started losing its territory in Syria and it no longer

became clear that they`d be able to hold on to that city.

Well, now we know. ISIS has changed the name of it is magazine. No longer

sure of its hold on a place like Dabiq, wanting presumably not to be

embarrassed for losing hold of a place they made central to their

international propaganda. They no longer call their magazine Dabiq.

They`re playing that whole thing down now.

Instead, they`ve named it “Rumiyah,” which is the classical word for Rome,

as in Rome, Italy. Why they are now calling their magazine Rome, I do not

know. But they have two issues of it out now and the current one, the one

that most recently came out last month, it includes yet another article

calling on ISIS supporters to mount large-scale attacks in the West using

vehicles, using big trucks.

This is something that al Qaeda had very ham-handedly in their magazine

“Inspire” years ago, and then ISIS started doing its magazine and old

issues of “Dabiq”, the first iteration of the ISIS magazine, they also

promoted attacks with vehicles. Now, the latest magazine from ISIS, they

are claiming credit for previous attacks on civilians made by ISIS

supporters, using vehicles, using cars and trucks. They are continuing to

promote vehicle attacks as a very low-tech terrorist tactic that`s very

hard to defend against in open societies.

The worst vehicle-born attack, of course, is the one that happened in Nice

and France in July, 86 people killed. That`s the most high-profile one and

it was the deadliest one. And there have been a lot of smaller scale

attacks with vehicles as well, particularly since ISIS called for them

explicitly. And the one that happened today in Berlin involving this large

panel truck, semitrailer, it is not on the scale that happened in Nice but

it is still one of the worst.

At this hour, this has just risen recently, the death toll in the Berlin

attack is now 12 people killed and 48 people are injured and in the

hospital. Now, in terms of the motivation and the perpetrators of this

attack on this Christmas market in Berlin, we have very little information

at this point. The ranking Democrat on the intelligence committee, Senator

Dianne Feinstein, describes what happened in Berlin today as having all the

hallmarks of a terrorist attack and we can see that for ourselves as well.

But we know nothing thus far about the killer or killers or their

motivation or their affiliations. There`s reportedly one person in

custody. There`s one person whose body was reportedly found in the

passenger compartment of this large-scale black panel truck that plowed

into this Christmas market in downtown West Berlin, but we don`t know more

than that. I expect over the course of this evening that we`ll know more,

maybe even by the end of this hour.

But it`s interesting. This assassination in Ankara, this terrible

assassination of this Russian diplomat in Turkey and this carnage in Berlin

with this vehicle-born attack on a Christmas market in Berlin, both of

those two very terrible, very dramatic things come right on the heels of

two other really big attacks that happened yesterday that didn`t gets much

attention in part because they happened on Sunday, not Monday, but in large

part because they happened outside of the West.

They are both a really big deal, though. Yemen yesterday, the port city of

Aiden, in Yemen, a suicide bomber disguised himself as a disabled man. He

got himself into a crowd (AUDIO GAP) officers and soldiers who have

reportedly gathered at the end of their workweek to collect their salaries,

and he blew himself up and killed 49 other people in the process. Most, if

not all of whom, were police officers and soldiers.

So, that was yesterday in Yemen. Also yesterday, there was a deadly and

complex attack by multiple attackers in the nation of Jordan. This one

reportedly started with an explosion at an apartment building. Police

responded to the explosion, they got shot at in the process, the gunman

then got away and they drove to a tourist site about 30 miles away from

where the explosion had been at the apartment.

When they got to the tourist site, they attacked a police station that was

adjacent to the terrorist site and then they attacked the tourist site

itself. In the end, they ended up killing seven security officers. They

killed two Jordanian civilians and they killed one Canadian tourist, a

retired teacher from Newfoundland who`s traveling with her son. Her son

was also wounded.

The further worrying detail about that last attack I just described in

Jordan is that when they went back to the site of the initial explosion,

they found more guns on site there. They also found more explosives there

and fully-rigged suicide vests. So, they say they killed or captured four

of the attackers from this attack in Jordan. What we don`t know if there

were more people than that involved and what was a big and complex,

multisite attack.

But it looks like, given what they found at the site of the explosion, it

could have been an even bigger and more complex attack than it was. So,

all of that has just happened within the past day – Yemen, Jordan, Ankara,

Berlin.

There was also a shooting at a mosque in Zurich, Switzerland, today,

although we have very few details about that. We do know that three people

were shot and injured. We absolutely – we know nothing at this point

about the assailant in that case including whether or not the assailant is

alive or dead or in custody or at large. So, it has – frankly, I`m sorry

to say it, but it`s been a hell of a day.

Here at home at 5:30 Eastern Time, we officially got a winner in our

presidential election, the president-elect won the election today

officially when he got the necessary 270 electoral votes. That was the big

domestic news here today. We`ll talk later on this hour about the

Electoral College vote and about some of the strange things that happened

in the Electoral College vote today. That did not go the way it was

expected to go.

In terms of the transition effort, though, “The Guardian” newspaper today

reports on an aspect of the transition that might give you a little pause

if you`re a national security voter or maybe if on a day like today, you`re

starting to think about becoming a national security voter. “The Guardian”

reports today that the staff of the National Security Council is emptying

out ahead of the Trump administration arriving in Washington.

Now, to be clear, these aren`t political appointees. These are not people

who are expected to resign as Obama leaves office so they can be replaced

by the people who Trump appoints. These are the people who are supposed to

stay. These are the staffers. These are national security, nonpolitical

professionals. They are not supposed to flip over when a new

administration comes in.

But, apparently, there`s something about this new administration,

particularly the new national security team. We`ve got announcements thus

far, right, of the national security adviser and two of his deputies,

something about the folks who are on their way in to run the National

Security Council has the career national security professionals who work

there running for the exits.

Quote, excuse me, this from “The Guardian”, quote, “The White House is

struggling to prevent a crippling exodus of foreign policy staffers eager

to leave before the arrival of the Trump administration. Top level

officials of the National Security Council are political appointees who

have to submit resignations and leave in a normal transition. The rest of

the 400 national security council staff are career civil servants. An

unusual number of these more junior officials are now looking to depart.”

One source telling “The Guardian”, quote, “I have seen and met with a lot

of these people and there does seem to be an unusual level of worry and

concern and fear.” Another official telling “The Guardian,” quote,

“There`s concern there will be a half empty National Security Council by

the time the new administration arrives.”

When this terrible assassination happened today in front of all of those

people in Turkey, and when that truck went smashing into the Christmas

market today, just hours later in Berlin, the statements of condemnation

and condolence were issued by the spokesman for the National Security

Council, for the current iteration of the National Security Council.

The plan right now is that in the new administration, the national security

spokesperson will be a FOX News commentator who has in the past maintained

that President Obama is not really black, he`s faking it. She`s also

suggested that President Obama faked his birth certificate.

The national security adviser to whom she will report was found by the Army

to have, quote, “inappropriately shared information with foreign military

officers.” During the presidential campaign, he publicly accused Hillary

Clinton of being a child rapist, and he was on the payroll of the

government of Turkey while serving as a top adviser to the Trump campaign

without ever publicly disclosing that fact.

And the gong show/”Star Wars” bar scene quality of the Trump transition,

particularly on national security issues, honestly, to me, most days, it is

usually something approaching funny, but it is national security and it is

hard and dangerous and fraught with peril even in good times. But right

now, what they are inheriting, these are not good times. On national

security, I am literally praying that the transition gets better than what

it is right now.

MADDOW: We have a big show tonight, including a surprise sighting of the

next first lady in a place you would not expect to see her. Also, a

surprise record, a record from the Electoral College today, and we`ve also

got chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel joining us life in just a

moment.

Stay with us.

MADDOW: Vladimir Putin goes to the theater. That`s a thing I learned

today. Tonight in Moscow, Vladimir Putin had tickets to go see a play

called “Woe from Wit”. It`s an old Russian play. It was written by

Alexander Griboyedov.

Alexander Griboyedov is famous in Russia because he was a Russian diplomat

who was murdered. He was killed in Tehran in 1829 when a mob of angry

Iranians who were mad at Russia about something, they over ran the embassy

in Tehran and they killed him.

And that made him a national hero in Russia. There`s a big monument to him

in Moscow, nearly 200 years after he was killed. The works of Alexander

Griboyedov are still taught to Russian school kids. Heck, the Russian

president goes to see his play, or he would have tonight except for the

fact that since Alexander Griboyedov, there`s never been a Russian

ambassador assassinated in his post until that happened today. The last

time was Alexander Griboyedov in 1829. The next time was today in Turkey.

Joining us now from Istanbul in Turkey is Richard Engel, NBC`s chief

foreign correspondent.

Richard, thanks so much for being with us. I appreciate you staying up for

us.

RICHARD ENGEL, NBC NEWS CHIEF FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT: Absolutely. As you

said, it has been an incredible day. And it is still developing. There`s

still new reports coming out, an incident at the U.S. embassy in Ankara

that is developing right now as well. So, it has been a very long day.

MADDOW: Let me ask you about that. We`ve – this is something – we don`t

have confirmation of this. What we`ve got is local reports that somebody

with a gun tried to get into the U.S. embassy in Ankara, in the capital

city of Turkey.

Do we know if those local reports are true? Do we have any corroboration

on that?

ENGEL: There are now multiple local reports. They have just put out a

photograph and it is of a fairly elderly gentleman who was apparently

carrying a shotgun, he fired several rounds into the air. Five, six, seven

rounds into the air and then was taken into custody by police. It does not

seem like this was an organized terrorist attack based on his age, the

weapon that he was carrying, the fact that the embassy was closed at the

time.

Frankly, it sounds more like an angry reaction. There`s been a lot of

reporting in this country online, on Twitter, also on some of the state

television blaming the killing of the Russian ambassador on the CIA,

blaming it on the media. There has been a lot of anti-Western sentiment

that`s been whipped up really since the failed coup attempt in this country

and that every time there is an incident, and like there was an incident

today, you hear more of these conspiracy theories and more of this

rhetoric.

So, from what it appears like, it was some angry person who grabbed his

shotgun, fired some rounds off into the air. We contacted the State

Department. The State Department official just said that they are aware of

an incident and referred us to the Turkish authorities. But that said, it

does not seem to be like an organized terrorist attack or an assassination

like the one that we saw earlier today against the Russians.

MADDOW: And, Richard, I mean, it`s actually fascinating and helpful to

hear about the sort of conspiracy theories circulating, blaming the West,

blaming the media, blaming the CIA for what happened to the Russian

ambassador in Ankara. I mean, it`s good to know, but do we have – do we

have any more information in terms of the assailant and what motivated him

and whether he was linked to anyone and why he wanted to kill the

ambassador?

ENGEL: We know quite a bit because he was talking throughout this incident

and there were cameras there, as you mentioned earlier – this

extraordinary “A.P.” photographer. This was a normal diplomatic event that

happens all over the world, that embassies host. This was an art exhibit

to highlight Russian culture. Relations have been poor between Turkey and

Russia, so these kind of events are meant to improve things.

The ambassador was there, a few journalists showed up because it`s an

opportunity to mingle with diplomats, mingle with the Russian ambassador.

As soon as he started to give his opening remarks, a man dressed as a

security guard standing behind him quietly behind him pulled this pistol

out and opened fire. He shot the ambassador in the back.

Then he started shouting, first in Arabic, “Allahu Akbar” and identifying

himself as those who are those who have pledged allegiance to Muhammad and

the jihad. He was holding up one finger, you mentioned Dabiq, pretty much

every single in that magazine is seen holding that up finger. It is a

jihadi symbol, meaning the oneness of god, one religion, one path.

And then he – as the ambassador was lying dead on the ground, he started

to smash some of the photographs on the wall. It was a photography

exhibit. He came back and shot the ambassador again with the Croix de

Guerre in the head and was talking about Syria. He was saying that those

who are responsible for the crimes in Syria will pay a heavy price, saying

that, remember Aleppo, remember the suffering in Syria.

And is well known and as many U.S. officials have been talking about

recently, Russia has been deeply involved in a brutal assault against the

city of Aleppo and other cities in that country and there`s been a lot of

anger here in this country.

We also know he was a police officer. He did use, according to a security

official, his police badge to get into the facility. Then, once he was

inside, even though he wasn`t supposed to be there, he wasn`t on duty, he

blended in with the crowd.

He looked the part. He was the part. He just wasn`t supposed to be there

at the time.

The Russian ambassador didn`t have his own personal security detail and

it`s very possible the ambassador thought that he was just standing behind

him because he was assigned to do that until obviously he pulled out his

gun and opened fire, only shooting at the ambassador but three other people

were injured as the shots were being fired in this quite small gallery

space.

MADDOW: Richard Engel, NBC News chief foreign correspondent for us tonight

in Istanbul, Richard, thank you. I appreciate you being with us tonight.

ENGEL: Absolutely.

MADDOW: Again, as we are following these multiple incidents, there have

been a number of attacks of various kinds over the last few days, large-

scale attacks in Yemen, yesterday a significant and complex attack

yesterday in Jordan and now, a shooting at a mosque in Zurich and

Switzerland, in which three people were injured, the assassination of the

Russian ambassador to Turkey which we were just discussing with Richard and

this large-scale attack in Germany. Again, the death toll tonight over the

course of the evening has gone from 9 people killed in that attack on a

Christmas market to now 12 people killed, 48 injured and in hospital. It`s

possible that the death toll may rise. Of course, we pray that it won`t.

Lots going on. Stay with us tonight.

MADDOW: If you are ever so lucky as to become a president-elect of the

United States, you should know that one of the things you get along with

that title is free office space in this building. The General Services

Administration handles the logistical needs of the next president,

including office space. Every president-elect gets a transition office in

the GSA building.

So, our president-elect now, he`s got office space in D.C. You and I are

paying for it. But he`s not really using it. Instead, he has been

conducting from his house, from his apartment building in midtown Manhattan

and for a number of reasons, but particularly for people who are trying to

cover the presidential transition, that has posed some challenges.

I want you to watch this tape. This is reporters trying to cover some

protesters who had just come to the president-elect`s transition offices to

plead their case. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: Who are these people? Are these people? What`s going on?

REPORTER: They`re protesters.

REPORTER: Hi, do you want to come talk to us?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Sure. Yes.

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So we are here –

REPORTER: Hold on. This is the microphone. Hold on. Everybody get –

UNIDENTIFEID FEMALE: One second.

REPORTER: There you go.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So we are here to deliver over –

REPORTER: That`s our mike.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Over 400,000 signatures.

(CROSSTALK)

SECURITY: Sorry, ma`am. You have to move over.

REPORTER: What happened? They won`t let them stop?

REPORTER: Nope.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: If you`re trying to cover the goings on of the highest profile

public office in the world, let alone this country, when the hub of all of

that activity happens not at taxpayer funded offices but in public,

instead, inside the incoming president`s house, it turns out that comes

with some confusing and hard to predict restrictions on what kind of news

coverage, if any, is allowed in that space.

And that`s the least of it. The really spook of it is next.

Stay with us.

MADDOW: This is a man named Webster Griffin Tarpley, which is a great

name. Webster Griffin Tarpley is an academic. He has written several

book, none of which I hereby endorse. There`s ” 9/11 Synthetic Terror”

which says the 9/11 attacks were made up. They were fake. They were an

inside job.

In 2012, he branched out to “Just Too Weird: Bishop Romney and the Mormon

Takeover of America”. In that one, he says Mormonism isn`t actually a

religion. It`s a synthetic ideology sponsored by British intelligence as

part of a covert warfare campaign against the United States. OK.

There`s also this one, which says President Obama is actually the puppet of

Jimmy Carter`s national security adviser who installed Obama in order to –

anyway, who cares, right? You get the idea. But it will arrive before

Christmas if you order now.

If you want to get truly weird with this guy, though, there`s also Webster

Griffin Tarpley`s truly wacky conspiracy theory that the incoming first

lady of the United States is out to get them. She`s sending high-priced,

high-powered lawyers after him for defamation, in what sure looks like an

effort to intimidate journalists and bloggers and bankrupt him.

Actually, the last one is true. In September, the next first lady, Melania

Trump, she filed a defamation lawsuit against old wacky Mr. Tarpley, over

one of his blog posts. He had blogged that it was, quote, “widely known

that Melania Trump was not working as a model when she first came to the

United States but as a high-end escort.” In fact, that`s not widely known

and there`s no evidence of that.

He also claimed, though, that the future first lady was having a nervous

breakdown after the plagiarism scandal surrounding her speech at the

Republican convention. There is also no evidence and no reporting to

suggest that either.

But again, this is the guy who says Mormonism is a British intelligence

plot and President Obama is a secret Jimmy Carter puppet. So who cares,

right?

Rather than let this nut bird stuff just dissipate on its own, which is

does, the future first lady decided to sue Webster Griffin Tarpley. She

also sued “The Daily Mail”, which is a not particularly well-regarded

tabloid in the U.K. “Daily Mail” published similar allegations.

Mrs. Trump`s lawyer said in a statement that the blog posts from Mr.

Tarpley and what “The Daily Mail” posted, they were actions, quote, “so

egregious, malicious and harmful to Mrs. Trump that her damages are

estimated at $150 million.”

But you know what? That was September. That was the heat of the

presidential campaign. Both the conspiracy theory guy and “The Daily Mail”

removed the posts in question. They both issued apologizes. They both

issued retractions. And now that Melania Trump is going to be first lady

of the United States, you might expect that the first lady wouldn`t be

suing every conspiracy website and lower than usual tabloid that prints up

anything made up about her. You`d expect that.

But now, not only is the lawsuit going forward, the soon-to-be first lady,

Melania Trump, last week, she went all the way to Maryland to be in the

courtroom in person for this case. And this was not for critical testimony

or anything. This was a routine scheduling conference. This is like the

lawyers and judge just working out future court dates.

Hardly any plaintiff ever shows up to these things. But there was the

incoming first lady in person in that Maryland courtroom last week. She

showed up. And her attorneys said about that, quote, “Mrs. Trump was not

required to attend the court conference but chose to do so to meet the

judge, meet opposing counsel and show her commitment to this case.” He

said, “She looks forward to seeing the case through to a successful

conclusion.”

Here`s the really interesting part. That lawyer`s name is Charles Harder.

His history here is very important. He has proved himself on a case like

this before. Charles Harder was the lawyer in the Hulk Hogan case when

Hulk Hogan sued the website Gawker for posting that sex tape of him.

Charles Harder, lawyer, and Hulk Hogan, they prevailed in that lawsuit

against Gawker. They won a $140 million judgment against Gawker, a

judgment that bankrupted that entire media company and shut down

gawker.com.

And you may remember, what we learned at the end of that case, which is

where that case came from. Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel secretly

financed the Hulk Hogan lawsuit with the expressed purpose of destroying

Gawker and put it out of business because Peter Thiel had a personal grudge

against Gawker. He didn`t like the way they covered him and he`s a

billionaire, so he used his limitless financial resources to drive them out

of existence.

And Peter Thiel is now a member of Donald Trump`s presidential transition

team. He`s the guy who convened the – his new bosses round table of tech

executives a few days ago where the president-elect thanked him for doing

such a good job picking and choosing which companies got to come to that

meeting.

The incoming first lady of the United States is using the same lawyer to

destroy a media company to pursue her own defamation suits against websites

who say unkind things about her. The president-elect point person on

technology is the man who forced a media company out of business because he

didn`t like the way he covered them and he tried to do it secretly, and

they are each in the near orbit of the president-elect who still daily

denounces the American news media as dishonest and has spent part of last

week attacking a magazine that ran a bad review of one of his restaurants.

That`s what he`s concerning himself with a month before he becomes freaking

president of the United States.

You don`t have to be in the news business to be a little worried about the

news business right now. Hold that thought. Stay with us.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT-ELECT: They are saying as president he

shouldn`t be doing rallies, but I think we should, right?

(CHEERS)

We`ve done everything else the opposite. Well, no, this is the way you get

an honest word out because you can`t give it to them because they are so

dishonest.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: And by they, the dishonest ones, he means the reporters who cover

his events and soon to be his presidency.

Joining us now is Paul Farhi. He covers media for “The Washington Post”.

Mr. Farhi, it`s really nice to have you here. Thanks for joining us

tonight.

PAUL FARHI, WASHINGTON POST MEDIA REPORTER: Thank you, Rachel.

MADDOW: I take it as an article of faith that all presidents hate the

press, or at least say they hate the press. Is there anything in terms of

what`s going on with the Trump transition or the Trump White House, is

there anything that`s any different than usual?

FARHI: Yes. He hates us a lot.

There`s been no candidate, no president-elect, no president who has

vilified us, criticized us and demonized us the way Donald Trump has. I

think he`s created a real climate of hatred. There`s no other word for it

but hatred, against the press and against the mainstream media.

He`s cast a lot of doubt on what we do. He`s implicated the very nature of

fact. You know, what we publish is up for grabs from a lot of the people

who support him and he`s been – he`s been inflaming that.

MADDOW: Other presidents who have attacked the press and politicians at

all levels who have attacked the press have done it because the press is a

convenient foil. The press isn`t particularly well-liked by the American

people. It`s not a particularly strong industry in terms of the business

of doing media, the business of doing news, particularly in local media.

Things are tough for reporters and editors and local reporters and local

news anchors and stuff.

When you take it to the further degree that you`re describing, is there an

additional political benefit that you get other than just picking a

political foil? Why is he doing this?

FARHI: Well, it enhances his power. “Don`t listen to those guys in the

press. Don`t listen to the naysayers, the critics, the opinion mongers.

Listen to me. I`m the president of the United States. Or soon to be the

president of the United States and what I say is the truth.

What they`re saying, the criticism that for the history of this country,

the press has always been inveighing against people in power, ignore it.

It means nothing. It`s a lie.”

And that`s the climate he`s created and creating. That`s the whole climate

of criticizing us constantly.

MADDOW: There`s something that`s sort of going on in the sidelines of the

transition, which feels like more than just criticism, more than the sort

of two minutes of hate that he directs at the press at his rallies, and

that is the future first lady. His wife showed up in person last week in a

Maryland courtroom, where he`s suing a sort of low-level blogger conspiracy

theorist guy, for $150 million. And her lawyer in that case is the lawyer

that was used by Silicon Valley billionaire, Trump transition official,

Peter Thiel, to put gawker.com out of business.

Where do you see that going and what do you make of that?

FARHI: Well, first of all, you can`t justify what this guy published.

This was rumor, this was innuendo. On the other hand, he retracted it.

But really, this is kind of a message, a message to the rest of the press,

which is if you dare, you`ll face some very, very serious consequences.

And, you know, this is part of a larger, a larger scheme in some sense.

Trump demonizes us. It gets juries very much inflamed against us. Then

you have things like the Gawker verdict in which it`s overwhelming to

Gawker and puts them out of business.

So, you know, what he`s doing here with this low-level blogger is to send a

message to the rest of the press, you publish at your peril and you`ll face

consequences that could be ruinous to you.

MADDOW: Paul Farhi, reporter for “The Washington Post”, whose beat in

terms of covering the media and politics just got way pricklier than usual

is – Paul, thank you. I appreciate your time tonight.

FARHI: Thank you.

MADDOW: Thanks.

All right. We`ll be right back. Stay with us.

MADDOW: California`s a little different. For one thing, California has a

Governor Moonbeam.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. JERRY BROWN (D), CALIFORNIA: Some people say that they`re going to

turn off the satellites that are monitoring the climate, low earth

phenomenon, the Landsat, and all the various measuring satellites we have.

Well, I remember back in 1978 I proposed a Landsat satellite for

California. They called me Governor Moonbeam because of that. I didn`t

get that moniker for nothing.

And if Trump turns off the satellites, California will launch its own damn

satellite. We`re going to collect that data.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: California Governor Jerry Brown can crow about launching his own

satellite, with perfect confidence, because California is big enough, and

frankly blue enough, to back that up. And by blue enough, look at this.

California has officially as of today certified its vote and Hillary

Clinton won California by a larger than 30-point margin.

She got the biggest Democratic margin in that state since FDR beat Alf

Landon.

So, yes, California, you can launch her own climate satellite. You can

stand up Governor Moonbeam against the Trump agenda. You can promise blue

dot Americans in the rest of the country that California will have their

backs, posting the biggest win by a Democrat since 1936, in a country where

the Democrats lost. That gets you something other than bragging rights.

In this case, it probably gets you room to move politically.

And one of the most interesting things to watch in politics this next year

will be, how California intends to use that advantage. I`m telling you.

Watch this space.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BROWN: We have the laws. We have the tools of enforcement and we have the

political will. And we will set the stage, we`ll set the example. And

whatever Washington thinks they`re doing, California is the future.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: Hundreds of people protested at the Michigan state capital in

Lansing today despite temperatures in the teens. There were similar scenes

in state capitals in North Carolina, and Arizona, California, and Texas,

Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. All these protests were aimed at the Electoral

College which voted today to officially make Donald Trump the winner of the

presidential election, even though Hillary Clinton won nearly 3 million

more votes.

The protesters were out there to try to persuade Trump electors to flip

their votes. In fact, we did see a historic number of electors defect

today. Seven electors voted for somebody other than the person they were

supposed to vote for. That`s the most ever.

Two Trump electors from Texas switched their vote. They instead cast

ballots for Ron Paul or John Kasich.

But most of the electors who defected were actually electors who were

supposed to vote for Hillary Clinton. Four of Hillary Clinton`s Washington

state electors voted for somebody else. Three voted for Colin Powell of

all people. OK. And one additional elector in Washington state voted for

Faith Spotted Eagle, who`s a native-American leader and opponent of the

Dakota Access Pipeline.

But wait, there`s more. Just a short time ago, one of the Democratic

electors in Hawaii who was supposed to vote for Hillary Clinton, he also

broke ranks and voted for Bernie Sanders. So that`s part of the scorecard

forever.

Today`s results will be counted by Congress on January 6th. But today, the

Electoral College made it official. Those people all get votes. Hillary

Clinton gets some votes, but Donald Trump will be the 45th president of the

United States.

That does it for us. We will see you again tomorrow.

Now, it`s time for “THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL”.

Good evening, Lawrence.



