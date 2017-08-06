Politics Nation, Transcript 8/6/2017

Transcript:

AL SHARPTON, MSNBC HOST: Good morning and welcome to “PoliticsNation.”

Lots to talk about this morning on the state of our civil rights under

President Trump as we`re just three weeks away from our march for justice

in Washington, D.C. marking the 54th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther

King`s “I have a Dream” speech.

This week, the Trump administration has taken more steps against

immigration, affirmative action and police accountability. More on that,

though, in a moment.

Also, tensions were already high between the black community and police in

Detroit on a hot summer night in 1967. We`ll take a look at a new

historical thriller out this week telling that story, it`s called

“Detroit.”

But we start with the latest in the investigation into Russia`s involvement

in the 2016 elections. Joining me now is Jason Johnson, political editor

of “The Root” and professor at Morgan State University.

Jason, a lot of talk this week about leaks, the attorney general going very

high profile and aggressive in announcing we are going after the leaks,

that this is, quote, a culture of leaks and they won`t tolerate it, even

suggesting that they wanted to look again at how and what they can do to

media people or people in the press that talk to people that provide them

with leaks. I mean, what are we looking at here this week and where are we

in this investigation?

JASON JOHNSON, POLITICAL EDITOR, THE ROOT: Well, we`re looking at the

continuing march forward of an attempted authoritarian regime.

You know, rev, the only thing that we can be comfortable with as Americans

is the shear incompetence of this administration that they haven`t been

more effective in implementing the sort of bit by bit destruction of

democracy that people like Steve Bannon are seeking and people like Jeff

Sessions are complaisant in attempting to create.

The leaks, as to what or how that information got out about President Trump

and his conversations. We have absolutely no idea. And the administration

has every right to be curious about those things.

But they`re so hypocritical when it comes to leaks that it`s hard to take

their threats, it`s hard to take their concerns as anything other than a

shadow attempt to suppress the press.

When leaks help the Trump campaign in 2016, he had no problem with it.

When leaks now reveal the cracks within his administration and their

inability to handle even the most basic of tasks, suddenly they`re a

problem.

It`s those very same leaks that might lead us to one day understand what

role, if any, Russia had in implementing this administration and helping it

to continue.

SHARPTON: Those are the two things that cause the most concern to me.

One, of course, the hypocrisy because they had no problem with leaks as you

clearly stated when it benefited their particular politics and agenda.

But secondly, what is being leaked they`re not addressing? We are talking

about undermining voting in this country and voters with misinformation.

And rather than seeming to be concerned that people are being unfairly and

in many ways duped with misinformation, which should be an outrage to all

of us, they`re more worried about who told than what is being told and what

may have transpired.

JOHNSON: And, rev, I`ll add to that. You know, part of what makes this

problematic and Russia and then sort of the behavior of this administration

in some respects are two different things.

Look, Mueller put together a grand jury because obviously they think that

something wrong has happened, whether it has to do with President Trump

himself or it has to do with his children or has to do with associates.

This investigation has been going on since 2015, so that`s going to

continue.

But this notion of leaks and how they want to connect that to Russia, the

issue is we already know that the Trump administration itself has attempted

to leak information, false information in the past, and attempt to trap the

press.

So it`s extremely troubling that we have an administration that is so

incapable of doing the basic running of the government that they`re

concerned with beating up the press, putting out some sort of false

narrative rather than pushing forth the agenda that the minority of the

country that put them into office claims that they want.

SHARPTON: Well, pardon me, maybe I`m mistaken, but isn`t this also where

there were meetings with people that told them on e-mails to Donald Trump

junior we will give you information from Russians themselves about Hillary

Clinton?

I mean, and you`re going to cry about leaks when you were seeking to meet

with people from the adversarial country that promised you information?

But why clutter the issue with facts? Thank you, Jason Johnson.

To continue this discussion, I want to bring in MSNBC political analyst

Elise Jordan, a former adviser to Senator Rand Paul`s campaign and

columnist for “Time.” And of course Tara Dowdell a democratic strategist

and former “Apprentice” contestant.

Elise, how do we really get all hyped up and all out of ourselves with

concern when we`re being told by people who on the record sought

information by leaks from people from Russia, whatever other means, that

now all of a sudden they want to come down on the culture of leaks?

I mean, can we really understand why a lot of American people are saying,

well, wait a minute now, you can`t have it both ways?

ELISE JORDAN, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, it`s incredibly hypocritical,

but are we really surprised? This was – the president asked in a press

conference last summer, he said, please, give me Russia, give me Hillary

Clinton`s missing e-mails. So really the behavior isn`t a surprise at all.

What I`m most interested in was the Friday report from “The New York Times”

saying that Mueller was looking into former national security adviser

shortest tenure in 24 days, Mike Flynn`s financial dealings with the

Turkish government.

That is really a significant development that they are actually getting

documents from the White House and looking into specific wrongdoing.

And this investigation is going to go on for a while, but it certainly

seems like there is something there given the team that Mueller has

assembled.

SHARPTON: Now, Tara, the politics of this, clearly we don`t know where the

investigation will go, you can have long investigations that go nowhere,

you can have long investigations that go somewhere. We`ll see.

But the politics of this, we see the president went to west Virginia, we

see his base being rallied to support him, and a lot of what the Attorney

General Sessions says is really more toward the politics of the base than

really having any legal bearing because I don`t know what they would do

more about trying to find out who the leaks are and how far they could

really go in trying to stifle the press in reality.

Is this more about just trying to galvanize your base and keep them intact

because there`s been some erosion in the polls with some of the white male

vote that was with President Trump.

TARA DOWDELL, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Well, there are a few things going

on. Number one, to your point, Jeff Sessions is playing politics and one

of the main reasons is because he had fallen out of Donald Trump`s good

graces.

So he saw this sort of rhetoric around I`m going to crack down on these

leaks as a mechanism or a means to get back into the good graces –

SHARPTON: An audience of one, Donald Trump.

DOWDELL: Exactly. An audience of one, Donald Trump. Because what he

doesn`t want is for Donald Trump to keep taking shots at him on Twitter and

diminishing him publicly, which Donald Trump was doing.

So as you can see when he announced this sort of crackdown on leaks, when

he announced the affirmative action he`s going to pursue cases of

discrimination against white people, when he announced those things Trump

responded positively to those.

Secondarily to your point, the base. The base wants to hear these things

because Donald Trump has done an amazing job of playing into this sort of

victim mentality that many in the base have, that they are the true victims

and they are aggrieved and they need to be made whole. So that`s number

one.

The other piece of that is the base really, really – you know, responded

to anything that was geared towards attacking minorities. So for some in

the base, a big part of it is just pure racism, right?

SHARPTON: Well, that`s what he ran on.

DOWDELL: Right.

SHARPTON: Elise, he ran with dog whistles. You are not doing what you

could be doing. You are not living at the level that you could. Your

dreams could come true if it wasn`t for them. They`re taking your jobs,

they`re coming across the border dealing with the things you should have.

It was the birth of whole politics that he emerged from. That is Donald

Trump`s political mantra is them, they, they, they, those over there, and

that`s what they played this week.

JORDAN: Well, rev, I mean, you certainly know as well as anyone this is

not new territory for Donald Trump.

SHARPTON: Absolutely.

JORDAN: You look at the 1980s and he took out a full page ad in “The New

York Times” of accusing five young men of murder and saying that they

should be executed.

I mean, this is not someone who has any moral high ground when it comes to

just basic issues of human decency.

SHARPTON: I had marches on his office about that.

I think people don`t understand, Elise, what you just said, and Tara, he

comes out of a lot of the racial tone of New York. You`ve got to study the

`80s and`90s in New York to understand the tone that he nationalized.

People think the movement was just in the `60s. New York and the northern

movement is where you got Donald Trump from learning how to play dog

whistles.

I`ve got to go. Thank you both. Elise Jordan and Tara Dowdell.

Coming up, marching for justice in our nation`s capital, this time,

religious leaders of all faiths are talking and taking the lead. Some of

them join me next, right here on “PoliticsNation.”

SHARPTON: Welcome back. On August 28th, just three weeks away, I`ll be

marching in Washington, D.C. with several other ministers in a march for

justice marking the 54th anniversary of Dr. King`s “I Have a Dream” speech,

and taking the Trump administration to task for endangering that dream.

To register, visit nationalactionnetwork.net, sign up and stand up.

Among those thousand ministers marching joining me now is the Reverend K.W.

Tullos, pastor of the Weller Street Missionary Baptist Church in Los

Angeles. And Rabbi Jonah Pesner, director of the Religious Action Center

of Reform Judaism.

Let me go to you first, Rabbi. One of the striking things about 54 years

ago when Dr. King and others marched is it was interdenominational, it was

interracial. You and I talked by phone.

I remember as a kid, I was too young to go to the march, I was about nine

years old. But as a kid when I did become involved in the movement at 13,

I met Rabbi Abraham Heschel who marched with Dr. King in Selma.

So when we have this march today raising issues about maintaining the dream

across the board, it`s very important as we do that across denominational,

religious and even ethnic lines as you and others are coming on board

saying the dream has nothing to do with how one practices their faith, it`s

the moral code that we need to emphasize for the whole country.

JONAH PESNER, DIRECTOR, RELIGIOUS ACTION CENTER OF REFORM JUDAISM: That`s

right, Reverend Al. Thanks so much for having me. I`m going to be honored

to be marching with you to commemorate the “I Have a Dream speech.

What Rabbi Heschel said when he came back from Selma with Dr. King was that

it was as if he was praying with his legs.

So, Reverend Sharpton, you and I and the other ministers and the imams and

the rabbis, we will be marching and praying with our legs. Because this is

not a nostalgia march, right? We are marching to protect, to defend the

dream which for too many dream has become a nightmare with mass

incarceration, with voter suppression, with people afraid of losing their

health care benefits.

So it`s important that we march, but that we march for the dream, getting

protected for the future, not just nostalgia for the past.

SHARPTON: Reverend Tullos, it is not a nostalgia march because we saw when

President Trump came in office, President Obama had put the bust of Dr.

King in the oval office, President Trump said I`m going to keep the bust

in, but I`m adding Winston Churchill, but did he put the dream out?

Because in the dream of Dr. King, he talked about voting rights, which is

now under siege. He talked about poverty which we are really clearly

dealing with as the rabbi just referred to, rather. And he talked about

criminal justice reform. He talked about the idea of health care.

Dr. King said that in the speech. All of this is in danger right now, so

this thousand ministers march is to say, wait a minute, you can`t

commemorate the dreamer and kill the dream.

K.W. TULLOS, PASTOR, WELLER STREET MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: You`re so

right, rev.

Again, August 28th countless ministers are coming beyond the walls of the

church to really, really focus on the needs of our community.

These last seven months has been dismal. Many of our – many of the

policies that are being proposed are aimed at cutting the – cutting down

on the backs of our members.

And it`s very important, again, for us as religious leaders to reach out

beyond the walls and the press and to make this administration know that

our members are at stake. This is why we`re here. We`re there

representing our people. We are there to let the folks know that we are

there with them and we want this administration to take notice that, hey,

this is important.

You are messing with people`s lives and we recognize that everything is at

stake and that`s what we plan to do August 28th.

SHARPTON: You know, rabbi, when I look at the fact that you referred to

mass incarceration, when I look at when we see the continued cases of

police brutality that all of us support good policing, but that we are not

dealing with the bad police as well as the fact that this attorney general

has said I`m even questioning consent decrees.

I look at our colleagues in the NAACP this week talking about a travel

warning for the state of Missouri because of any number of situations with

black motorists in the state of Missouri. And yet in the midst of all of

this, I look one morning and ministers are in the oval office laying hands

on President Trump and praying and saying God bless him and strengthen him

in what he`s doing without questioning what he`s doing.

That`s why I think some other faith leaders need to come and say we`re not

here to condemn the president, but we`re here to uplift justice and

fairness while y`all are blessing this – is going on.

PESNER: That`s right. And I would say first of all, as you know, I`m a

proud board member of the NAACP, which is the oldest and the largest civil

rights organization in America, and with a long history of Jewish

involvement.

And we all ought to be concerned when the NAACP state conference in

Missouri issues a travel warning. This is a state where 75 percent more

likely to be pulled over by law enforcement if you`re black than if you`re

white.

And, you know, we need to be concerned. We need to be concerned that we

have 2.3 million souls incarcerated in America, more than any other country

in the world. And if you are a black man, you have a one in three chance of

going to prison, whereas if you are a white man you have a one in seventeen

chance. That is an inequality and an enduring racism that must be

addressed.

So when we march on August 28th, we`re going to be truly marching for that

dream and to hold our elected officials accountable, as you said.

By the way, I have great hope because we proved over the last few weeks

with health care access, when folks across lines of difference, people of

faith, Muslims, Christians, Jews, civil rights advocates, health care

advocates, when we mobilized and organized across the country in all 50

states and put pressure on the United States senate, we protected and

defended health care access for millions of Americans. So we can do this,

Reverend Al.

SHARPTON: Reverend Tullos, you`ve been on the front line with me and

others from Staten Island with Eric Garner case to Ferguson to voting

rights, in Selma commemorating that and fighting these voter ID laws, you

worked with what I call the coming new guard of National Action Network and

other legacy organizations.

At this point, the critical issues have not really been tackled by the

faith community, the faith leaders and we`ve seen it appear that the

evangelicals who are more to the right have spoken for the church.

Will August 28th begin to change that and really raise the profile of those

in the faith community that a more progressive and more in line with the

teachings of a Dr. Martin Luther King or Dr. Ralph Abernathy.

TULLOS: I really believe, rev, this march on August 28th will in deed do

that.

Again, when we talk about many of the civil rights challenges of our time

from health care to income equality to poverty, again, who are speaking for

our community?

And it`s up to us as faith religious leaders to continue to press and to

continue to stress the importance of the community.

Again, it seemed like so many of the policies that are being implemented

and proposed is not of our community. And again, who better to speak to

these issues than us as faith and community leaders. And we`re looking to

do that August the 28th.

SHARPTON: Rabbi, I think also what`s important there is beyond the

politics, because we made this clear this is not partisan, is the morality.

When we`re talking about a health care proposal, which was proposed in the

senate, that would cost up to 34 million people their health insurance,

you`re talking about people watching me right now with preexisting

conditions, talking about people right now that need their medicine, it is

immoral to play with people`s health care and lives.

You`re talking about people sitting in jail that did nothing wrong, some

that did a minor offense that will lose their many years of their lives.

That`s immoral. I mean, I think that we have taken the morality out and

the sensitivity out of a lot of the issues and just looked at what side

we`re on rather than what do we stand for as a nation.

PESNER: That`s right, Reverend Al. I think the faith community, the

ministers, the rabbis, the imams, and other faith leaders, we have a unique

role to play in proclaiming that prophetic voice.

What God calls us to do is to pursue justice to love mercy and walk humbly

with God, so we will be walking humbly but marching proudly on August 28th

and we`ll be lifting up that moral voice.

I`m very proud that it was in the offices of the Religious Action Center of

Reform Judaism in Washington, D.C. that the voting rights act of 1965 was

drafted and the civil rights act of `64.

But those acts are under siege now. The voting rights act, as you know,

was eviscerated in a Supreme Court case in Shelby in 2012.

As you referenced a moment ago, we have voter suppression laws all across

the country, one in North Carolina that was called racist with surgical

precision by a federal appeals court when it got thrown out. So we need to

lift the moral voice but we also need to organize and mobilize at the

grassroots level as you`re doing on August 28th.

SHARPTON: Well, I thank you both very much, Reverend K.W. Tullos and Rabbi

Jonah Pesner.

Up next, could smoking marijuana lead to the destruction of this country?

Stay tuned.

SHARPTON: And now for this week`s gotcha.

It may still surprise some of you that as a minister I am an avid proponent

for the legalization of marijuana. No, I still don`t light up myself,

minus a cigar or two, but I`m still for all the reasonable drug policies

that doesn`t treat marijuana like heroin and non-violent users like cartel

kingpins.

While I don`t endorse cannabis use in every instance, say, behind the

wheel, driving, I also acknowledge that some of the smartest people in

modern history have admitted to smoking weed.

We`ll get to that in a minute. Because one of the dumbest things a

conservative outside of Washington said this week came courtesy of

professional provocateur Ann Coulter.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANN COULTER, POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: No one gets arrested and tried for a

possession of marijuana. Marijuana makes people retarded. Especially when

they`re young. We`ve got enough busboys, we`re bringing in busboys by the

million through our immigration policy. We do not need a country of

busboys. We`re destroying the country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

SHARPTON: I apologize, folks. I meant the dumbest and meanest. Let`s

start with the meanness. First, because in 2016 retarded when used in this

manner is widely considered to be hate speech that belong in the past with

the “N” word and other outdated insults.

Maybe that`s why on behalf of a mentally disabled girl seen here President

Obama signed a law removing the term from federal language. Oh, and no one

gets arrested for pot? Tell that to the more than seven million people

arrested on weed charges for 2001 to 2010.

They weren`t all busboys. But here is a little exercise for you, Ms.

Coulter, a game called guess who`s smoked weed and is smarter than you.

From the top, human economy, Bill Gates. Late inventor of everything,

Steve Jobs. And queen of all things, Oprah Winfrey. And of course

President Barack Obama who you famously referred to as a retard in 2012.

All of them have admitted to smoking pot and none of them have destroyed

the country. Quite the opposite. And believe me when I say that. I`d

rather hold my breath to hang with any of them than take a single deep

breath of your hot air.

Ms. Coulter, take a page from the `60s and mellow out. But remember this

when you come down, I gotcha.

SHARPTON: Minority filmgoers account for nearly half of Hollywood`s box

office receipts, despite the documented absence of faces of color on screen

and in leadership roles behind the scenes. It`s not complicated.

Fans of color support content that speaks to them, regardless of the

complexions depicted. Case in point, HBO`s mega hit series “Game of

Thrones” while it centers on a fictionalized myth in Europe, black viewers

have embraced the show`s mix of high fantasy and high drama as their own.

And so naturally black social media was inflamed by the news that the

show`s main producers in choosing the premise for their next HBO project

had decided on an alternative history, an alternate history, in which the

confederacy won the civil war and African-Americans remained enslaved into

the present day.

It even has an easy to remember name, “confederate.”

The fallout has had HBO doing damage control for the last week and a new

campaign from the woman behind the #Oscarsowhite has been picking up

traction from television.

Also in answer mega producer Will Packer and master satirist Aaron McGruder

announced this week that their Amazon studios project in which freed slaves

created a thriving nation in the Postwar South is in, quote, very, very

active development.

I think my guests and I can relate a bit more to the title of this

collaboration, the duo is called “Black America.”

Joining me now from Washington is April Reign, creator of the No

Confederate and #Oscarsowhite campaign hashtags on social media, and here

in New York, we have filmmaker Rebecca Theodore -Vachon, co-host of the

Cinema In Noir radio show. Thank you both for being with me.

APRIL REIGN, CREATOR, NO CONFEDERATE: Thank you for having us.

SHARPTON: April, let me go to you. You have been out there really active

on social media, Oscars so white which many of us were in the streets

complimenting what you had done with hashtag, now you are I can`t say

beating the drums, let me say hitting your laptop and putting the pressure

on around the confederate. Why – what is your fear, what is your warning

here?

REIGN: Our concern here is that the commodification of black pain for

others enjoyment must stop. This can`t be an alternate history when we

have people like Dylann Roof who is a confederate flag waver, walking into

a house of peace and killing nine black people in cold blood.

When we have the textbooks in the state of Texas literally rewriting

history so that Africans and African-Americans were no longer enslaved

people in this country but merely servants as if they were just waiting for

a better job on LinkedIn.

HBO can do a much better job than this particular show and we would like to

see them open this up to other opportunities for marginalized communities

to have their stories told.

SHARPTON: Now, let me ask you, Rebecca, we have on one side the

confederate that we don`t know when it will show, I understand they haven`t

even started writing but it`s certainly slated, and you have on the other

side “Black America” on the Amazon series which is going to show blacks

controlling their own country.

Are we seeing flipsides of the same kinds of things or are we seeing again

because of the domination of whites behind the cameras in an executive

positions that there`s an unfair depiction of blacks and every once in a

while something like “Black America” has put in to try to calm the waters

in terms of the broader media world?

REBECCA THEODORE-VACHON, RADIO HOST: Right. I think we need to look at

and interrogate where these stories are coming from. As far as “Black

America” these are black creators, this is Aaron McGruder, this is Will

Packer.

On the other hand, we have the two white creators of “Game of Thrones” who

– if you watch “Game of Thrones” in the past seven seasons, their

depiction of people of color are usually slaves or they`re under the order

of a white woman, the Daenerys character. I think people really need to

interrogate that.

To what I understand, the two creators of “Game of Thrones” have never

chimed in on the current state of black America.

Yes, they have signed Michelle and Malcom`s filming who are the two black

executive producers and writers, you know. They`ve gone on NPR and said

that they are not the patsies, they`re not –they are fully partners in

this creation, but that doesn`t alleviate my fear because, you know,

they`re saying that they`re equal partners which means that they`re equally

complicit, which means that they didn`t challenge the two white creators on

“Game of Thrones” on what their premise was.

The premise is it`s an alt history. It`s not alt history. As Bree Newsome

said, how can you create an alt history when people don`t even know the

real history?

SHARPTON: April, you know, one of the things that you alluded to was given

opportunities to others in terms of people of color because there has been

a shutout of a lot of creative, talented people being able to get access to

a lot of the airwaves, a lot of the projects that should be financed and

all.

So we`re talking about a community that provides half of the moviegoers,

half of a lot of the viewership, but nowhere near that in terms of getting

a lot of their talent and a lot of their creative work out there.

And when people like my group, National Action Network or others come and

raise that, oh, you all are shaking us down, when, in fact, they`re shaking

down the consumers by enjoying their support, getting advertising dollars

from it, but not letting those same communities creative artists have

access to be able to expose and give the public the benefit of their

talent.

REIGN: That`s exactly right, Reverend Al. What I have always said with

Oscar so white is that the moviegoers, the people who pay their hard-earned

money every day to sit in that darkened theater should be able to see

themselves on screen.

And that`s regardless of race, sexual orientation, gender, ability or

disability or first nation status. So what Benioff and Weiss, the

producers of “Game of Thrones” could have done and can still do is to use

their significant leverage with HBO and open up the process to

traditionally underrepresented communities, to allow other stories could be

told rather than this alt history of their own.

One in fact wonders when this show was green lit how many people of color,

how many people of the marginalized communities were in the room? Because

that`s important.

We need to start from the script stage, from the pitch idea stage all the

way to what is seen onscreen.

SHARPTON: Who is making the decisions, Rebecca, is part of the problem.

We went through this with Sony a few years ago with Amy Pascal.

Who is in the room making the decisions April`s raising which I have to say

is something we all have agreed to and have for some time.

THEODORE-VACHON: Right. If you look at “Game of Thrones” track record –

and this is the thing, everybody is saying that they want to give this show

a chance. But again, we have to go back to “Game of Thrones,” right?

Which is their first and most successful show.

To my knowledge, not one black director has ever directed an episode of

“Game of Thrones.” And in front of the camera and behind the camera as

well. Are there any black writers of “Game of Thrones?” It seems to me

that it`s very interesting that the onetime that Benioff and Weiss have

actually reached out to black creators is when they want to do a show that

shows a alt history of black people still being oppressed in present day,

which is really an insult to our culture and also to our talent.

SHARPTON: Well, I`ve got to leave it there. Thank you both. Always good

to talk to you, April Reign and Rebecca Theodore-Vachon. Glad to have you

with us.

Up next, shedding light on the rioting and civil unrest in the Motor City

50 years ago. Based on a new historic thriller film “Detroit.” We`ll be

right back.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hit the deck.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Who`s shooting?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It just starts racism.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Detroit is setting a war, the violence continues.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Get on the floor.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Whatever we can do.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I`m just going to assume you`re all criminals.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Don`t talk about this to anyone ever.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

SHARPTON: Within the many touchstones of the civil rights era are

countless stories that the wider public does not know and does not hear.

In late July of 1967 in the middle of the long hot summer that saw dozens

of race riots and rebellions erupt nationwide, the city of Detroit was

rocked by four days of domestic unrest unmatched since the civil war.

In the midst of the chaos was the tragedy at the Algiers Motel in which

several black occupants and two young white women were beaten, tortured and

killed by law enforcement.

It was this untold story that Oscar-winning filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow

brings to pulse pounding life in her feature “Detroit.”

Joining me now is a native of Detroit, the one and only Dr. Michael Eric

Dyson. He`s a professor at Georgetown University and author of the book

“Tears We Cannot Atop, A Sermon to White America.”

Thank you for being with me, Dr. Dyson.

MICHAEL ERIC DYSON, PROFESSOR, GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY: Thank you, Reverend

Sharpton.

SHARPTON: When I watched this the other night, I hosted one of the

screenings. I thought of you because you`re from Detroit.

DYSON: Right.

SHARPTON: You more than anyone in academia have interpreted this problem

of policing today. Looking back 50 years when you were a kid, I was a kid.

DYSON: Right.

SHARPTON: But I remember I was maybe 12, I remember the riots in Detroit

but this is the first time we`ve seen in a thriller the story told, the

viciousness and the context of why people erupted in the violence. Martin

Luther King used to say that the riots are the voice of the unheard.

DYSON: That`s right. No, that`s a brilliant summary and you`re absolutely

right that this film, for the first time, shows a spotlight not only on the

urban rebellion in `67, but a specifically tragic incident where three

black teens lost their lives at the hand of vicious police.

Now, we know that these police weren`t extraordinary that is to say that

the system itself produced the kind of pathology that demonized black

people that led to their deaths.

But the reality is that we`ve rarely seen, as you said a movie, a thriller,

a non-fiction – a fictional attempt here to come to grips with the truth

of that went on here and I think Kathryn Bigelow trains her powerful lens

on this incident to show us that if you think what`s gone on 50 years ago

has gone away, we know Philando Castile was here, we know Eric Garner is

still here, we know Sandra Bland is still here and Tamir Rice and time and

again we see this repeated.

The reality is that it makes us feel that we`re not crazy because it can`t

be black people`s fault if it happened 50 years ago and is still happening

50 years later, there must be something about the police department itself,

the police culture that really produces this kind of stigma on young, black

people.

I think this film is such a powerful avocation to that. As you said, I was

eight years old. I remember the trailer smoke in the sky and asking my

mother what this was and she told me something about a blind pig. I didn`t

know what a blind pig was. I said, what does a sightless mammal have to do

with his – right, but I found out later that this after hours` club is

what sparked off the whole thing.

And, again, two returning soldiers from Vietnam who were being celebrated

and the police coming in to really devastate us. That`s the story that you

have helped put on the front pages, as well.

SHARPTON: Well, here`s it could have illustrating how the Detroit police

approached the investigation after the incident.

DYSON: Right.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When we have these conversations, we do them in stages.

OK. Stage one, witnesses. Stage two, suspects.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What stage are we in?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You don`t know what stage we`re in?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No, could you specify it for me?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, we`re in stage two. You`re a suspect.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

SHARPTON: You know, I was reading your op-ed in this morning`s “New York

Times.” One of the things you talk about is you not only talk about this

is still happening and why and why people like me get involved.

You talk about how Bigelow put a human face on it. Because I think

sometimes people just see the issues. Those of us that are public figures

and don`t realize these are human beings. When you see the fear and terror

that these ordinary people in this motel was two white girls people start

saying, wait a minute, maybe they, as you stated clearly, are not crazy.

DYSON: That`s it. That`s a very powerful point.

I think one of the advantages that Bigelow gives to us and one of the

advantage she`s working within is to humanize these people and even to the

degree that is possible to humanize the opposition, though she shows that

it grows out of not only personal hatred, but a systemic and institutional

problem that really is perpetuated regardless of what these people think.

But you`re so right in terms of humanizing them and giving them a face and

a voice. Looking at the family and the aftermath. Somebody`s family is

hurt and pained and grieved. After their child goes down and after their

daughter dies, there is something of the human toll. The psychic toll that

black and other people endure.

We see in Minnesota when the white woman dies, the police chief resigns.

When the black man Philando Castile dies, there`s only handwringing and

nothing else going on.

So sometimes, a white body on a black problem illuminates the human depth

of it and what Kathryn Bigelow has done is brought her female privileges as

a female director to bare. I know some black people are saying, well,

she`s a white director.

Look, we demand that white people wrestle with and grapple with the problem

of race themselves. Don`t just leave it to black and brown people. What

she has bravely and courageously done here is attacked this problem head on

and looked at it with stilly determination to say what happened here was

wrong and evil and problematic and it must never happen again. This film

reminds us of the human toll that that particular tragedy –

SHARPTON: Well, some of us still finding it right now and I`m very glad

she put it on the screens so people could see why.

Thank you, Dr. Michael Eric Dyson. Always honored to have you with us.

We`ll be right back.

SHARPTON: Once again, I`ll be marching in Washington, D.C. on August 28

with several others and the 1,000 ministers march for justice marking the

54th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King`s “I Have a Dream” speech. To

register, visit nationalactionnetwork.net. Sign up, stand up. Keep the

dream alive.

