Politics Nation, Transcript 7/30/2017

AL SHARPTON, MSNBC HOST: Good morning and welcome to “PoliticsNation.”

We often speak of injustice in our nation`s criminal justice system. Now

that spotlight is focused on a New York teenager, recognized as an honor

student, his cry of innocence from infamous Rikers Island has inspired the

Kennedy family to help. That`s later in the show.

In other news, outrage, real outrage this morning over the president`s

comments to the nation`s law enforcement telling them to, quote, don`t be

too nice.

But we start with what`s going on inside the White House and the future of

health care in this country.

Joining me now is Kirsten Haglund, a conservative commentator and Zerlina

Maxwell, the director of progressive programming for Sirius XM and former

director of progressive media for the Clinton campaign.

Let me start with you. The week has been more some would say unusual, I

would say crazy, than the preceding weeks and every week seemed crazy to

me, but this is particularly crazy.

So we end it now with the chief of staff coming in, General Kelly, after

last weekend we saw Spicer going out and all of the up and down upheaval in

between as a conservative, how do you try and make some rational sense out

of this?

KIRSTEN HAGLUND, CONSERVATIVE COMMENTATOR: Well, I think as you said quite

eloquently there, rationality is not necessarily a word that can apply to

the political situation right now and I think that frustrates so many

Americans no matter what side of the political aisle you`re on.

What this week unfortunately showed and that`s someone that is more

conservative is that the GOP has made a lot of promises over the last seven

years, had a real opportunity here to have cohesive policy that addressed

some of the difficulties of ObamaCare which many people recognize,

democrats as well that there are a lot of things that need fixing in this

bill, but they were unable to actually govern.

They were unable to bring out coalition together around a policy that

people could actually agree upon and that their constituents also wanted.

I think there`s been a lot of attention especially from the president on

Senator Collins and Senator Murkowski and obviously Senator John McCain,

but those women especially who from the very beginning were like we can`t

address this. Just saying step in line – step in line with the party.

They are representing their constituents. Right? That`s a major problem -

-

SHARPTON: And you have to respect the fact that they stood loyal to their

constituents, what they felt was best, both Murkowski and Collins. And

I`ve got to give credit to John McCain who took a stand and he and I have

not been fans of each other, but I give him respect.

Zerlina, at the end of the day when we get past the drama and the soap

opera stuff, we are talking about millions of people`s health care and we

are talking about we do need something that even former President Obama

said that needs fixing because the premiums can rise here.

ZERLINA MAXWELL, FORMER DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE MEDIA FOR THE CLINTON

CAMPAIGN: Right.

SHARPTON: Does anybody care that there are people sitting there needing

their health care to be stabilized and affordable and those that have

preexisting conditions are really being almost – they`re stressed out.

They`re now traumatized by what`s going to happen to me. We`re forgetting

about the people here.

MAXWELL: Right. And I think that the tragedy of all of this is if you are

somebody who had cancer or a terminal illness right now when they`re

debating health care and you`re not sure if you`re going to lose your

health care, as a result of the vote, that`s just an additional level of

stress on top of your illness.

And I think that that`s really unfortunate and un-American. Republicans

never came up with a message around what this bill actually did for people,

how does it actually make the health insurance system better for Americans?

They never ever came up with a bill that actually solves the problem and

they were never able to communicate why they were doing this other than we

wanted to repeal the Affordable Care Act to basically get back at President

Obama. And I think that they were essentially revealed as having no

substance.

SAHRPTON: Kirsten, isn`t that the politics of this, that while we are

talking about real problems, real people, people watching us concerned

about their health, their mothers, their grandmothers, I mean, real stuff,

that people play in politics say, we`re going to repeal and replace, we`re

going to make it better and caught people`s hopes up and faith up and they

really didn`t have a replacement in mind, they had no policy there.

HAGLUND: Well, this is the thing that I think is so sad about this entire

conversation is that people are so exhausted with the politics as unusual

as you just mentioned.

What`s really interesting is if you go back to 2009/2010 when the whole

debate over the Affordable Care Act was starting, you know, that mindset of

the average every day American was very different than it is now. People

are used to having these benefits for seven, eight years now.

SHARPTON: Right.

HAGLUND: So the concept is entirely different and they`ve been competing

on repeal and replace and that energized people`s emotions and that caused

them to vote, they raised millions of dollars on that message but the

American mindset is different now and people want universal health care

coverage and they also want to make sure –

SHARPTON: And millions had started getting coverage. I mean, if they

probably going to run into in the midterm elections is what happens to

those that have become or just accustomed to being covered, and now all of

a sudden you`ve got this kind of uneasiness.

So it`s one thing when I didn`t know that I could get relief, it`s another

when for millions under what is called ObamaCare I did get some relief and

now you`re playing games with it.

MAXWELL: It`s always more difficult to take away the entitlement once

people have it, once social security was implemented and Medicare was

implemented it is nearly impossible to take it away.

Former speaker of the house John Boehner earlier this week said ObamaCare

is here to stay. That was before the health care vote failed. And I think

that it`s important to give credit where it`s due. There were a number of

different activists and organizers all over the country, dying in, sleeping

in offices all around the country, going to the capitol, getting arrested,

people in wheelchairs literally getting arrested. And I think –

SHARPTON: People being taken out of wheelchairs by the capitol police.

I`ve never seen that in all my years of civil rights, I`ve never seen that.

MAXWELL: That surprises me that you`ve never seen that, Rev, given your

history. I think that that was a powerful moment for the resistance to

this administration that showed that, no, you`re not going to take our

health care away without a fight.

SHARPTON: I`ll get to, quickly, some of the inside baseball because I`m

much more concerned about what happens to people than what happens on the

West Wing.

But I must touch on this whole fight, Scaramucci coming in, the Reince

Priebus being dismissed. How does this play in terms of making the West

Wing under Trump even look more unstable than the unstable appearances it

has given us in the other parts of the first six months?

HAGLUND: You know what? Actually, the kind of chaos that has existed –

and managed chaos, which Donald Trump has previously and in his businesses

has said he kind of enjoys that competitive nature, Sarah Huckabee Sanders

now press secretary mentioned that as well that he likes to foster that.

That actually does have a real impact on the policy that does or doesn`t

get passed in the legislature. So even though it does seem a little bit

like we`re talking inside baseball here. When you don`t have a president

necessarily who has a legislative vision that does affect how things work

on Capitol Hill.

And so far as this latest staff shakeup is concerned, Reince Priebus was

the real line to the establishment wing of the GOP.

SHARPTON: Right. He was the chairman of the party.

HAGLUND: Exactly. And he wasn`t real safe in the White House to begin

with. General Kelly has a lot of great experience in being chief of staff.

If the president can actually give him and invest him with that power which

Reince Priebus didn`t necessarily have to organize the staff, then he might

be able to at least succeed in getting them coalesced around a message and

–

SHARPTON: Well, good luck with that.

Zerlina, when you look at the fact that the so-called on the record/off the

record kind of seen vulgar conversation with New Yorker magazine with

Scaramucci. I mean, what kind of example is that to the young people in

the country reading this? I mean, aside – and I`ve been accused of being

passionate, and I don`t know why, but, I mean, getting that way out of

bounds is a little upsetting.

MAXWELL: Right. I don`t think I`ve ever said anything like that much less

said it to a reporter on the record.

And as a communications director, I think that`s basics, that`s one-on-one

level, off the record, on the record, on background. You should know what

these terms mean and ensure that you`re not going and ranting about a

colleague on the record with the New Yorker.

But again, I think this goes back to the management style of Donald Trump.

It all goes back to the top and it`s really ironic that they`re bringing in

a wartime general, literally, to fix the office politics in the White

House.

I think that that`s a really alarming reality that we`re living in.

SHARPTON: Maybe you want the general to deal with the war.

MAXWELL: Right.

SHARPTON: Thanks to you both. Zerlina Maxwell and Kirsten Haglund.

Coming up, with upheaval inside the White House and a stalemate on health

care, how can legislation on such issues as infrastructure and taxes move

forward? I`ll ask republican Francis Rooney of Florida next.

SHARPTON: A failure to pass the republicans so-called skinny health care

bill in the senate and to changes at the senior level inside the White

House in two weeks which has spilled over into the loss of leadership at

homeland security.

Here to discuss all of this is republican Congressman Francis Rooney of

Florida.

Good morning, congressman. Thank you for being with us.

I don`t want to really get into our differences politically on how we may

see different issues as much as how it impacts and affects people, we are

looking to deal with things like an infrastructure bill which is needed as

I travel around the country from roads to bridges to highways to tunnels,

we really need the repairs, and the jobs that it could create.

We have a real problem with jobs when we look at tax bill, what is that

going to mean for the middleclass, what is that going to mean for the

working poor?

These issues seem to be at risk of not even coming to the front burner

because of all this other drama and trauma in Washington. How do you see

this getting through so that the people become part of the agenda?

REP. FRANCIS ROONEY (R), FLORIDA: Well, first, Al, thanks for having me

on.

I`m hopeful kind of being an outsider to all of this and being a

businessperson. I`m hopeful and optimistic that the two things you talked

about infrastructure and tax reform will be less contentious than this

disaster discussion of health care has been for the first six months.

We desperately need the infrastructure improvements around the country that

you`ve mentioned. President Trump did that infrastructure permitting event

over at the Department of Transportation a few weeks ago and showed a chart

of all the paperwork and problems of getting permits to just get one bridge

built.

SHARPTON: Now, when you look at that shot, when you look at the plans and

the jobs it will create and the fact that a lot of these entities that

we`re dealing with that are part of what we need to have, the

infrastructure rebuilt with will actually save lives, I mean, because some

of these bridges, tunnels and others are to the point of disrepair where

lives could be at stake here.

When you look at all of this, isn`t the president and this whole White

House shakeup and this tweet, that tweet, this drama, aren`t they in many

ways an impediment to moving forward, even in the way you would want to go

forward where I may disagree with how, but all of us say we need to deal

with these issues?

ROONEY: Well, I think we need to keep our head up. We`re elected by the

American people to do a job and not let the noise maybe happening in some

parts of the government distract us from the pursuit of the agenda that we

were hired to execute.

SHARPTON: Now, when you say keep your head up, does keeping your head up

also tell the president will you quit tweeting and will you quit doing

these kinds of attacks that distract from the message? I mean, when do

republicans back their back up and stand up to the president that has been

in many ways a distraction in chief?

RONNEY: Well, what I think we need to do is use the article one

legislative powers that we have to put forth a reasonable hopefully

bipartisan tax reform proposal that will stop incentivizing capital to

leave the country and bring it back here and invest in creating those jobs

you talk about and we can move forward on some kind of infrastructure

program to repair those defective bridges, to make it easier and cheaper to

get projects built and accomplished.

SHARPTON: Does Speaker Ryan, to your knowledge, have a real plan to have

such a bipartisan effort go forward in terms of infrastructure, in terms of

tax reform? I mean, has Speaker Ryan reached out to Congresswoman Pelosi

and the democrats and really started trying to frame this so we will not

see what we`ve seen with health care?

ROONEY: I don`t know exactly what the speaker is doing, but I know that

the discussions in the various committees that have involved democrats and

republicans, I`ve spoken with several democrats about some of the ways we

can get capital back into this country by sorting out the taxes, you know,

the disincentives for investments to stay here and some of the things we

can do to simplify the personal taxes for the average American taxpayer

that spends too much time trying to comply with the law. Those kinds of

things are bipartisan issues really.

SHARPTON: Congressman, one of the things that`s of real concern to many of

us and certainly in your home state is the voting because at the end of the

day, we have a midterm elections coming, after that a census and we will be

setting state districting lines and all of that right after that and we`ve

had the president say there`s been voting fraud, many of us don`t see it

including studies by the justice department, but putting that aside in this

discussion.

The fact of protecting voting rights and protecting the whole sacred nature

of voting, sacred to the concept of American democracy, how do you see the

congress in a bipartisan way move to really strengthen and support the

rights of voters without suppressing the vote of those that have in my

judgment and many others been threatened by a lot of the tactics of late.

ROONEY: Well, I`ve never seen or heard anyone want to suppress vote. I

think the dialogue that I`ve heard on both sides of the aisle is we want

all American citizens to vote. People would have the right to vote, to

exercise it, that`s one of our sacred rights as an American, but we don`t

want fraud.

And I don`t know whether there`s fraud or not, it`d be above my pay grade

to say. I know one thing like in Florida, we have some very strong voter

protection rules, the voter – the computers at the various county offices

do not connect to the internet so there can`t be any attack on them or

anything like that, so I think we have a good system here.

SHARPTON: Yes, but in Florida, you stopped a lot of days in early voting.

You started coming up with voter I.D. laws that in many ways eliminated

voters. I mean, Florida has been a real problem in terms of voting. If we

want all the citizens to vote as you say, why would we limit the days when

they would vote? Why would we stop Sunday polls in Florida?

ROONEY: Why wouldn`t you want to have I.D.s to make sure that you know the

people who are voting?

SHARPTON: We always had I.D.s. Why do we need new I.D.s? We`ve always

had I.D. There`s not new about having I.D.s. What`s new is having that

special federal photo I.D.s. I mean, I had I.D.s when I registered to vote

many years ago. That`s not new.

ROONEY: Well, if you have a photo I.D., there`s no doubt who you are.

SHARPTON: Well, if you don`t need it, there`s no doubt it`s moving towards

suppression, but we`ll take care of that next time you come.

Thank you, congressman, for coming on and I hope you`re right about moving

forward on infrastructure and tax reform. We`ll talk about voting next

time we have you on.

ROONEY: All right. Thanks for having me on, Al.

SHARPTON: Coming up, crossing the line with the nation`s men and women in

blue. Why I believe the advice President Trump gave police officers doing

an address is not only outrageous, but racist.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The laws are so horrendously

stacked against us because for years and years they`ve been made to protect

the criminal. Totally made to protect the criminal, not the officers. You

do something wrong, you`re in more jeopardy than they are. These laws are

stacked against you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

SHARPTON: President Donald Trump in Long Island, New York, Friday

delivering what he thought was a law and order speech to police officers.

And in the speech, he told them to – don`t be nice to criminals or don`t

be gentle and when you`re putting them away, be rough on them.

This in an era and a time where we are dealing with more graphic displays

of police misconduct because of social media and cable news than we`ve ever

seen before.

I`ve been on this issue for decades and it is chilling to hear the

reprehensible statement by the president to tell police to be rougher with

what he calls criminals.

Let`s remember, he`s talking about while they are arresting people. First

of all, people that you arrest have not been convicted to be criminals in

large party, many of them could be first-time arrests.

In a city where Donald Trump and I grew up, New York, there was a policy of

stop and frisk where many people were being stopped and some arrested that

ended up totally innocent of what they were being arrested for. So you`re

also telling people to rough up people who may not even be criminals at

all.

But even criminals are supposed to operate within the presumption of

innocence. That you must be proven guilty. And policemen can never be

told that they could be the judge, the jury and the executioner.

But I guess if you know Donald Trump like I do, who started his for race

into social and political commentary by buying ads calling for the death

penalty on five young men in the central park five case who ended up being

totally found to be innocent, I shouldn`t be surprised that he would

overreach now.

But he is the president and we can`t normalize a president speaking like

that even if it`s in jest. And then listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: When you see these thugs being thrown into the back of a paddy

wagon, you just see them thrown in, rough, I said, please don`t be too

nice. Like when you guys put somebody in the car and you`re protecting

their head, you know, the way you put your hand over – like don`t hit

their head and they`ve just killed somebody. Don`t hit their head? I said

you can take the hand away, OK?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: So when we go from Rodney King being beat by police to all the way

to Freddie Gray who was killed by police in a rough ride in Baltimore some

of the studies show, don`t be too nice? Be rough?

And, oh, by the way, President Trump, paddy wagon? Ethnic slur. Paddy

wagon. An anti-Irish ethnic slur. So let me get this right, you`re not

sitting up in Trump Towers arguing with me in the office anymore, you`re in

the White House making ethnic slurs to in jest tell police to be more

rough, violate more of people`s human civil rights, violate the law.

It`s against the law, Mr. President. It`s against the law for police to

mishandle people that they`re arresting. It`s against the law to go beyond

the presumption of innocence and it`s against decency to use ethnic slurs.

We`ve all used them and we`ve all corrected them. I thought as president

you would at least know better than to repeat them.

Coming up, convincing voters to elect democrats this November, the

challenges, the issues and swinging attention away from President Trump.

I`ll ask the chair of the DNC Tom Perez how he`ll do that.

SHARPTON: Eight months after the presidential election the, Democratic

Party continues to search for a voice to excite and sway voters. The

chance to make that happen comes as President Trump dominates the

headlines, through his campaign-style rallies and tweets.

With so much on the line from health care to taxes and infrastructure, how

can the democrats` message break through? That falls on the shoulders of

Tom Perez, the chair of the Democratic Party. I had a chance to talk with

him earlier.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

SHARPTON: Thank you, Tom, for being here.

TOM PEREZ, CHAIRMAN, DEMOCRATIC PARTY: Reverend Sharpton, it`s always

great to be with you and your viewers.

SHARPTON: The Democratic Party had a big rollout where they`re making an

appeal more toward the populous voters. What is the target of that because

there are some in the base that say does that mean they`re abandoning us?

PEREZ: Let me answer your second question first and the answer to that is

heck no. You and I talked every first Friday of the month when I was labor

secretary, we talked about jobs and we talked about justice. That`s what

the Democratic Party has always stood for, jobs and justice.

Too many people are taking it on the chin. They haven`t had a meaningful

raise in years, they`re looking for retirement security, they`re looking

for a government that`s looking out for them and that`s what Barack Obama

did, that`s what the Democratic Party does and what our better deal is all

about is making sure we`re fighting for good jobs, for good pay, for better

futures and for opportunity in every zip code. That`s what I`ve always

been about, that`s what you`ve always been about and that`s what the

Democratic Party has always been about.

We`ve to be clear in articulating that message and in the health care

debate this past week was a great illustration.

We believe as democrats that health care is a right for all and not a

privilege for a few and republicans believe that it`s a privilege for a few

and it`s more important to cut taxes for the wealthy than to enhance access

to health care.

SHARPTON: So the appeal is to say to all voters that where the democrats

bringing forth in raising is in their interests, but you`re not changing

your message and your emphasis because you know the criticism many had

including me that had the party gone more to the base in Michigan and

Wisconsin Mrs. Clinton might have won. That it wasn`t the lack of other

voters, it was they didn`t mobilize the vote in our communities, not only

communities of color, but workers and all and that they can`t feel

abandoned now. We don`t need another triangulation strategy.

PEREZ: Absolutely. I`ve been traveling all over the country in this job.

The woman in the African-American church in Detroit said to me, you`ve to

stop showing up every fourth of October and tell me that you care. She has

a point.

Our most loyal part of our Democratic Party has been African-Americans. We

need to make sure we`re out there not just mobilizing in the run up to an

election, but organizing, standing up for our values, standing up for

opportunity.

As Dr. King said, you know, what good is a seat at the counter if you can`t

afford to buy a hamburger? And that`s what we`re about, making sure that

people have that seat at the counter but that people have opportunity to

realize their highest and best dreams.

In the Democratic Party, we`re organizing everywhere. We have a 57-state

and territory and District of Columbia strategy because we`ve got to talk

to everyone and not just in the run up to the election. And we`ve got to

work to make sure that we elect democrats from the school board to the

senate. That`s why we`re working on local races. Because if we want to

flip the U.S. House of Representatives, we`ve got to flip state houses too.

SHARPTON: You had a very good week, the president had a bad week, the

health care vote, Senator John McCain making a very symbolic vote against

this whole Obama skinny health care, ObamaCare skinny health bill.

Even though he and I have had our differences, I did respect what he did.

The whole thing with Scaramucci and all of these almost daily things, the

president starting a war with the LGBTQ community around transgender.

The temptation, though, is to do a victory lap prematurely and I`ve seen

and heard you caution people, wait a minute, we have work to do, let`s not

get distracted.

I remember when they went in the Rose Garden declaring victory in the

health care bill and now, look at it.

PEREZ: Right.

SHARPTON: And I think you`re being very cautious, the democrats don`t get

caught up –

PEREZ: George W. Bush learned that on the floor of the ship.

SHARPTON: That`s right.

PEREZ: Donald Trump was doing a victory lap after a house vote. And by

the way, he called that bill a mean bill a week or two later.

There`s no one in the Democratic Party who is spiking the football.

I`ll tell you what I was thinking about when that vote occurred, I was

thinking about all the people who came up to me and they`re scared to death

because they`ve got a kid with autism and they rely on Medicaid for their

treatment, this he rely on Medicaid to keep their kid in the home.

People who rely on prescription drug relief from the Affordable Care Act,

it`s changed millions of lives. And so what we have to make sure we do is

never allow Donald Trump to distract us. We have to continue to fight for

the issues that matter most to people. Health care is a huge issue and I

do – I applaud not only Senator McCain, but I applaud Senator Collins and

Senator Murkowski.

They stood up to withering attacks from the president and they stood

strong. We should always applaud folks, republicans and democrats when

they do the right thing.

We need to improve the Affordable Care Act and democrats are the first to

say that we have a lot of ideas, but let`s do it in the right process.

That`s what we have to do and, again, we have to avoid these distractions

from Donald Trump.

You look at what distracting Donald does every day, trying to take our eye

off the ball. The democrats` eye is clearly on the ball and that is to

help people get better jobs with better pay that gives people a brighter

future.

SHARPTON: That`s one of the more impressive things that you`ve shown in

leadership that I`ve known working when you were in the justice department,

labor and all, is that you keep your eye on the goal and the goal is not

just winning a round with your opponents, the goal is really taking care of

people. We are talking about people suffering if they don`t have health

care. The goal is not getting one up on Trump.

PEREZ: My parents taught me, Reverend Sharpton, that if you want to get to

heaven, you`ve got to have letters of reference from people living in the

shadows and that`s why I`ve spent all my life doing civil rights work and

labor activism because that`s what it`s all about. It`s about helping

people improve their lot in life. And that`s what we`ve been fighting for

as democrats.

We have to continue this movement forward, fighting for good jobs. We`ve

got to fight against these efforts to suppress the vote. Every

conversation I`ve had with you throughout our long relationships has been

about jobs and justice.

SHARPTON: Absolutely.

PEREZ: Making sure that, you know, opportunity is there in every zip code,

making sure that people have second chances and frankly in many cases a

fair first chance.

SHARPTON: Quickly, let me ask you this, we`re out of time. Virginia, New

Jersey, governor races this year. How does the democrats look, Mr.

Chairman?

PEREZ: Well, I feel very optimistic about both states. We announced a

$1.5 million initial investment in Virginia, it`s all about organizing,

getting out there and mobilizing, we`re doubling the number of organizers

on the ground within the next week, we`re expanding our capacity to elect

democrats up and down the ticket.

Ralph Northam is a great candidate for governor. We have a great

opportunity to elect an African-American lieutenant governor in Virginia

Justin Fairfax and reelect Mark Herring, Phil Murphy is a spectacular

candidate in New Jersey.

But we`ve to get out there and vote. And we`ve got to get out there and

organize and we can`t do it every fourth of October.

SHARPTON: Right.

PEREZ: This is a 13-year election in New Jersey, why? And Virginia?

Because redistricting is at stake. And when you elect a democrat in these

states, you assure that we can create a fair playing field for future

elections.

SHARPTON: Well, those elections this year, we`ll be watching and we`ll be

talking to you. And some say that Tom Perez is not a politician, he`s a

leader, an organizer. But you are not a bad politician to tell a preacher

on Sunday morning. Your mama told you how to get to heaven. That`s good.

Thank you, Mr. Chairman.

PEREZ: Always a pleasure to be with you, reverend.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

SHARPTON: My thanks to Tom Perez.

Still ahead, risking the loss of an academic scholarship, why a teenager

chose to stay in jail while maintaining his innocence and the help he`s

received from the outside world.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JESSICA PEREZ, MOTHER OF PEDRO HERNANDEZ: Now I know we`ve got a good

cause to fight for. Our kids don`t deserve plea bargains, especially when

they`re innocent.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

SHARPTON: That was Jessica Perez, mother of Bronx teenager Pedro Hernandez

who was released on bond this week from New York`s Rikers Island Jail after

spending a year in the facility for a crime he and several others insist he

did not commit.

The 17-year-old was arrested last July in connection with a non-fatal

shooting incident in the Bronx borough of New York, despite multiple

eyewitnesses and the victim himself contending that Hernandez did not fire

the shot in question.

Hernandez was offered a plea bargain of five years probation by the Bronx

district attorney, but refused to accept, maintaining his innocence, but a

full academic scholarship that the teen earned while in prison hung in the

balance as his family crowd sourced to post his $250,000 bail.

Enter the Robert F. Kennedy human rights organization which having heard

Hernandez`s story not only got his bail reduced, but agreed to pay the sum

of $100,000.

Hernandez`s legal future remains uncertain as he will return to court in

September. But for now, he`s free to make up for lost time.

Joining me now is Kerry Kennedy, founder of the Robert F. Kennedy Center

for Justice and Human rights. And the Reverend Vivian Nixon, executive

director of college and community fellowship.

Thank you both for being on.

Kerry, always good to talk to you. What was so compelling to you and the

Kennedy foundation about this particular case?

KERRY KENNEDY, FOUNDER, ROBERT F. KENNEDY HUMAN RIGHTS: Well, you know,

this is an extraordinary young man who is an honor student before he went -

- he was picked up, went to Rikers, continued to be an honor student,

finished his high school degree, applied for this extraordinary fellowship,

got a four-year ride through college to the college of his choice, about 30

different colleges involved there, and all evidence points to his

innocence.

What we were really looking at here is the cash bail system in New York and

we`re trying to end that cash bail system because it`s used to coerce

people to take a guilty plea instead of –instead of standing up for their

innocence and fighting for their rights, and also to close Rikers Island.

And Pedro is an extraordinary example of why this system of justice is so

unfair in New York and why we have to change it.

SHARPTON: Reverend Nixon, Kerry hit the real point, the real point is the

bail system as well as many of us agree on closing of Rikers island, but

the bail system that really forces a lot of people into plea bargaining,

saying that they did things they really didn`t do, but they can`t get

around these enormous bails that are put on them and it`s this or you end

up losing years of your life and altering your future.

VIVIAN NIXON, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY FELLOWSHIP: That`s

exactly right. Seventy-seven percent of the people on Rikers Island have

not yet been convicted of anything, and many of them are there because they

can`t afford bail.

And it doesn`t really matter if the bail is $100,000 or $500, if you don`t

have it, you don`t get out. We all know –

SHARPTON: Which is many in our communities don`t have.

NIXON: Many in our communities don`t have it. And we know that there`s

multiple tragic stories, Kalief Browder, et cetera, but these singular

stories bring attention to a much bigger problem, that Rikers Island is

outdated, unneeded, our bail systems are outdated and not needed and they

are discriminatory.

In the United States, if you are rich, powerful and white, you have a much

better chance of getting justice. If you`re not any of those things, you

get the three-fifths justice.

SHARPTON: Right, exactly.

Let me go to this to you and Kerry, I want you to listen to what Senator

Kamala Harris who recently teamed up with Senator Rand Paul on bail reform,

this is what he she told CNN.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D), CALIFORNIA: We cannot have a one size fits all

approach to criminal justice policy and so on the issue of bail reform and

the work that Rand and I are doing together, it`s about recognizing that

for some of the lowest level offenses, non-violent offenses the only

difference between someone being in jail pretrial or being out is if they

can afford to write a check.

That`s not fair, it`s not right and it`s not reflective of a system of

justice that`s supposed to be blind to who you are in terms of your wealth.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

SHARPTON: Kerry, I mean, when you think about how just the statement that

Senator Harris said and Reverend Nixon is saying and you`re saying, a lot

of Americans, a lot of people watching us this morning have no idea that

this is just stacked against people who just don`t have money. And they

are disproportionally in African-American and Latino communities and that

they did nothing wrong.

That`s why I was so out raged with President Trump`s statement in jest

about be rough on people that arrested them – and I`m glad law enforcement

people, I might add around the country came out and said what Trump said

was outrageous, too. I`ve got to salute the law enforcement people.

But aside from that, I don`t think people understand how serious this is.

This ruins people`s lives who did nothing wrong.

KENNEDY: That`s absolutely right. You know, when you`re arrested within

24, 48 hours, you go before a judge and the judge sets bail. And if you

can make that bail, then you go free.

But if you`re too poor to post bail, you end up at Rikers Island or a jail

like facility like Rikers and so the rich go free and the poor go to jail.

SHARPTON: Reverend, let me say this because we`re going to run out of

time. That is why ministers like you, people like Kerry and the center are

important because all of that is the drop in the bucket. This is a system-

wide problem nationwide.

NIXON: It is a system-wide nationwide-problem. And you`re really blessed

that the Kennedys helped Pedro out. But not everyone is going to get that

benefactor to come and help them out, so we need to change the structures

and the systems that are oppressing people in this country

And we need to set a better example at the federal level because, you know,

while we`re being rough on teenagers, we`re letting people working in the

White House get away with bashing employees publicly and all kinds of stuff

that would be prosecuted otherwise.

SHARPTON: All right. Well, Kerry, keep up the good work. Good to talk to

you again, as always. Reverend Vivian Nixon, thank you for being with me.

Up next, my final thoughts on Michelle Obama opening up about racism she

faced as first lady. Stay with us.

SHARPTON: I remember when Barack Obama was elected president of the United

States. It was said we were entering a post-racial era. And many of us

knew that was fantasy even before Trayvon Martin and Eric Garner and

Ferguson made it clear, many of us understood that we had achieved

something that was tremendous. But racism had not ended.

We heard this week Michelle Obama talk about how while she was first lady,

she still had to deal with the problems of racism, and how people would

never see her any differently or see her in a way they saw the first ladies

because of the color of her skin.

I thought it was important she brought that out so that we don`t think

we`ve come further than we have, not to condemn people but to challenge

them that we must still go forward.

And when Michelle Obama with all of her popularity says there`s still

people who won`t see me for what I am because of my skin color, it brings

an issue back in front of this nation that we need to deal with that has

even been prevalent while a woman of color lived in the White House as the

first lady.

That`s why some of us will continue to move. That`s why we`re having the

ministers march, 1,000 ministers marching on the anniversary of Martin

Luther King`s “I have a Dream” speech, from the King Memorial to the

justice department.

You should register right now. And keep the march going. We are not there

yet, but we can get there, if we don`t turn around.

