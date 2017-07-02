Politics Nation, Transcript 7/2/2017

Transcript:

Show: POLITICS NATION

Date: July 2, 2017

Guest: Vann Newkirk II, Yamiche Alcindor, Paul Butler

AL SHARPTON, MSNBC HOST: Good morning and welcome to “PoliticsNation.”

I`m down in New Orleans for the annual Essence Music Festival. And we will

be talking shortly with the mayor of the whole city, Mayor Mitch Landrieu,

about many things including him being one of the leading figures against

President Trump`s policies.

But first, as we continue to see republicans are still stuck in this health

care bill crisis and negotiations over health care, moderates and

conservatives still battling on which sides they`re on on various parts of

it.

We`re going to at “PoliticsNation” look at it from another angle that has

not been too often discussed. And that is how this health care bill and

health care generally may lead to further racial inequality.

Yes, it does, argues Vann Newkirk II. And Van Newkirk II is joining me now

as well as Yamiche Alcindor, a national reporter with the “New York Times”

and an MSNBC contributor.

Yamiche, let me go to you first. Give us the latest on where we are with

the health care debate. We understand that over the last 24 hours that

Majority Leader McConnell has said he`s trying to put all the pieces

together to get to 50. Not there yet. Even have some on the right in the

senate saying he should cancel the August recess. Where are we at in this

health care debate?

YAMICHE ALCINDOR, NATIONAL REPORTER, THE NEW YORK TIMES: Essentially,

republicans are still scrambling to put together a bill that will satisfy

both factions of the republican party. Those factions really be the

moderates, the people in the middle and then the moderates who are really

concerned about cuts to Medicaid and cuts to Planned Parenthood.

There are some people who have already started talking about just repealing

ObamaCare altogether. So you have the senator from Nevada who wrote a

letter to the president saying, hey, you should just – let`s just get rid

of the bill completely. The president has also now tweeted that he would be

OK with that.

So you would really see republicans getting desperate to just be able to

have some sort of a win to be able to hand to their president. But I

shouldn`t say that most republicans, I don`t think that would be able to

actually vote for a bill that just completely repeals ObamaCare without

replacing it because that would cause so many people, something like 32

million people, to lose health care instantly which would really hurt the

republican party, especially when it comes to the midterms.

SHARPTON: Now let me go to you, Mr. Newkirk. I looked at your article with

some great interest, obviously when you raised the issue that health care

has always been about civil rights and I`ve spending my life in civil

rights really caught – I was really captured by the argument title the

fight for health care is essentially a fight about civil rights.

Explain what you mean because obviously a lot of people going to say, oh,

here they are again talking just race. What is the basis of you making that

claim?

VANN NEWKIRK II, WRITER, THE ATLANTIC: Well, I start with the fact that if

you look at any system – can you think of any system that is less

compatible with Jim Crow 20th century America than universal health care?

I think as the world moved in the 20th century towards universal health

care as modern medicine advanced, America wasn`t ready for that. It`s

proven by all the records, by looking at the past of doctors, of black

doctors of how segregated medicine in America came about.

And I looked it at the civil rights movement and black activism as a

converse to that. They moved and pushed for universal health care before

any other medical associations in America were thinking about it. And they

pushed –

SHARPTON: Now why is that? Let me push you a little there.

NEWKIRK II: OK.

SHARPTON: Because you detail that with historic references in the article.

Why is it in your opinion what civil rights advocates pushing for universal

health care before anyone in the nation? Was it because of the dire needs

and neglect of health care in African-American and other communities of

color? Or was it that they were progressive or both?

NEWKIRK II: I think it was both. I think what they saw, and you see with

these interracial groups that were down in freedom summer, they saw you had

to be able to provide health care for black people, especially in the south

for any of these other civil rights victories to matter, in the first

place.

What does it matter if you had education if people die when they`re 50? And

I think it was also because they were progressive as well. So they saw that

the means and the way forward for America was pushing back against

conservative structures that said, OK, we`re going to go with the markets

here. And I think those two things are pretty intertwined in American

racial history.

SHARPTON: And when you deal with the fact, Yamiche, that you`re dealing

with segregation as well where blacks just a generation, a generation and a

half ago, could not use certain health facilities, clearly the only way to

equalize that was to give universal health care and at the same time break

down the Jim Crow Laws that really stopped – blocks my mother in Alabama

from being able to just go to the local public hospital.

ALCINDOR: The idea that you had a system, a health care system that said

under a time we`re separate but equal was still the law of the land. And

then you go and look at the hospitals and realized that they could not

provide that. They could not provide both equal and separate institutions.

But I should say even in modern day America when you look at one of the

things I would talk to the Obama administration about right before when his

term was ending, people were asking what did Obama really do for African-

Americans.

One of the chief things that the administration officials Valerie Jarrett

and others would point to is the ACA, the idea that there were millions of

African-Americans that didn`t have health insurance that didn`t got on it.

So it was a bill that while it wasn`t targeting only blacks, it benefited

blacks overwhelmingly because so many people did not have health care. So

many people could not afford health care. And I think that I should say

that when you think about the polarization of what became ObamaCare, the

fact that we call it ObamaCare, the title alone.

I`ve interviewed so many Trump supporters that in some ways – there are

people who obviously have real policy issues with Barack Obama who didn`t

like the politics of the man. And then there are some who didn`t like the

fact that this was a law passed by a black man who is telling you that you

had to buy health insurance.

And the idea that that`s part of that, that that`s layered in these

people`s response to ObamaCare is something that we should not, and I don`t

think ever will, ignore.

SHARPTON: No, well, when you look at the fact, Mr. Newkirk, that blacks

disproportionately did not have health care and a lot of it based on the

fact that we disproportionately had to deal with generations of Jim Crow,

then dealing with the fact that we were doubly unemployed and therefore the

income level affected the cost of health care.

When you look at all of that combined what President Obama did with the

support of many of us that were attacked for being close to him was huge in

terms of what he did for African-Americans. I always considered it just

people trying to get their own personal agendas out because you couldn`t

seriously say that didn`t impact in a significant way black America.

But let me ask you about this particular health care debate now. How can

that bring either continued progress or be regressive towards blacks if we

see the senate pass, at least we`re looking in terms of the first draft of

that bill because doesn`t that dial back a lot of the opening of the

ability to get health care coverage for a lot of people of color that for

the first time had that under the Affordable Care Act?

NEWKIRK II: Right. When I talked to public health officials almost to a

person, they described the Affordable Care Act, ObamaCare, as a stepping

stone for racial equality. Because coverage is a one thing, right? Coverage

is important. And then one of the things that`s been lacking.

But we know from all of our studies, from our experience with a couple

years of ObamaCare now the coverage is not quite equal access and that

coverage didn`t apply to everybody. It didn`t go to all the states that

decided not to expand Medicaid and actually the number one predictor of the

state`s decision not to expand Medicaid is its percentage of the

population.

So we look at that and I think ObamaCare didn`t even quite get us to the

level where coverage is not an issue. And then you move down the road and

people will think, OK, we have ObamaCare as a scaffold.

And you can talk about now people being able to access physicians, doctors,

hospitals, for the first time in their lives and then I think people are

looking 10, 15 years down the road, maybe even a generation down the road,

and saying, OK, now these people who were born under Jim Crow can finally

go to the hospital.

They can finally build healthy lifestyles and a life of health that`s

passed on generationally to their children, their grandchildren, and maybe

a generation or two with ObamaCare, with more policies that expands

coverage universally, that expand access universally. They`ll be able to

see their kids have health care. But instead of going that direction the

senate is going the other way.

SHARPTON: Yamiche, that is what I think a lot of people don`t understand,

and I brought it up here in my address at Essence. And I know a thousand

ministers walking in Washington marching on – anniversary march on

Washington around this.

You really have people that never had in our communities` access to health

care at all and that went from generation to generation hoping for the

best, wishing nothing happens catastrophic because they had no coverage.

They had no access. That for the first time have it now.

And this senate bill, this debate, something that was already passed in the

house threatens all of that. I mean, this is a state of emergency in many

African-American and Latino communities, and I don`t think anyone`s talking

about the dire consequences in communities that will really not be able to

sustain health for their families. It doesn`t get more serious than that.

ALCINDOR: Well, frankly, that is part of the reason why the republicans are

having such a problem passing this bill. When you look at the states that

expanded Medicaid, Ohio and other places where people got health care where

now white families are looking at their kids who are drug addicted and

saying that this Medicaid is how I`m paying for my child`s drug treatment,

that this Medicaid is how I`m paying for my grandmother`s nursing home

bills.

So as much as this is an African-American issue, that fact that you have

these senators who are looking at their states and looking at their

constituents and saying, I can`t just take away health care for millions of

people in my state. That`s why the republicans are having such a big

problem with it.

But I will go back to the fact that I interviewed Maxine Waters this week,

and she was telling me about the fact that she grew up with no health care.

That when she had a toothache, she was tying a string to her tooth and then

slamming a door and having to pull out her teeth that way, that she had all

these old remedies of things that she would do. She remembers rubbing down

her grandmother with something like Bengay because she was in such pain but

no access to health care.

So there are people sitting, even lawmakers sitting in the capitol who

understands what that means and not have health care and then that`s going

to be – that`s going to be taken away from people. But the republicans ran

on promising that they were going to take away people`s health care and

Donald Trump was elected on the promise that they were going to take away

health care.

So in some ways, as much as people are surprised and it`s going to be

upsetting, the republican voters looked at the republicans and said, I want

to you take away my health care.

SHARPTON: Well, I think that a lot of republican voters didn`t think that

they were talking about I`m going to take away your health care, and a lot

of them when it`s coming home that`s why these town halls are becoming so

fiery. They thought they were talking about somebody else`s health care not

theirs.

No, you`re going to have to lose yours, too, or you`re going to have to

join the fight to maintain it. Yamiche Alcindor, thank you so much. And of

course, Vann Newkirk II, we`re very happy to have had you this morning.

Coming up, will there ever be peace between black people and the police?

We`re going to talk about in Chicago and other reaction. We`ll talk about

that right after the break here on “PoliticsNation.”

SHARPTON: Welcome back. This week in Chicago three police officers were

indicted by a grand jury over the death of a black teenager. Dash cam video

from two years ago recorded the moment Laquan McDonald was walking away

from police and then shot 16 times.

The officer who pulled the trigger is currently on trial for murder. But

the three officers indicted face questions of a cover-up that include

conspiracy, official misconduct, and obstruction of justice.

There`s a new book that deals with police brutality called “Chokehold:

Policing Black Men.” And it argues that there has never been peace between

black people and the police.

Paul Butler wrote the book and he joins me now. He`s a professor at the

Georgetown University Law Center, a former federal prosecutor, and now

MSNBC contributor.

Paul, let me start with – I looked and read most of your book on my way

down to New Orleans, a very good book. Now you grew up in law, aspiring

legal career that took you in the prosecutor`s office. I grew up in the

civil rights movement, post-King civil rights movement, where policing has

been a dominant issue in our involvement.

So we approached this issue from two sides but end up in the same place and

that is there is this seemingly unending battle between how we get police

and the black community and even other communities of color on the same

page and you offer some remedies for that in this book.

PAUL BUTLER, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: I do, Reverend. So I went into the

prosecutor`s office as an undercover brother growing up, a young black man

in Chicago, had so many unpleasant experiences with the cops. And then even

when I became a prosecutor, I was still a black man, which means I got

stopped and frisked and even got arrested for a crime that I didn`t commit.

SHARPTON: Even as a prosecutor?

BUTLER: As a prosecutor, working at the Department of Justice. And here`s

the thing, Reverend, I had skills. I had legal skills. I had standing. I

had enough money to hire the best lawyer in town. So I went to trial, got

acquitted in less than five minutes. One of my favorite chapters in this

book “Chokehold” is a how-to guide for brothers, African-American men who

are in the criminal justice system.

I beat my case and I want other folks to know how you do it because the

system is biased against us. When folks say police and prosecutors are out

to get African-American men, Reverend, that`s the truth.

SHARPTON: Stop right there because we have thousands of people watching

this morning. Many of them not black. Many of them had no idea of that

life. We`re approaching the birthday of this nation.

So they expect maybe civil rights guys like Al Sharpton saying this but you

were a federal prosecutor and you`re saying that that did not give you a

pass at all and this is a way of life for blacks.

How do you make people that are white and have never lived under that

existence that are not anti-black, not the bigots at all? They just don`t

get it. How do you make them understand that problem?

BUTLER: You break it down, Reverend, you tell them the truth, which is that

a white woman has a much better threat of being a victim of violence from a

white person, especially a white man, one in five chance of being raped by

a white person. Less than one in 500 chance of being the victim of a

violent crime by an African-American.

Folks are scared of us, Reverend. We make people anxious and chokehold. I

look at all these studies that showed that literally there`s a physical

reaction that white folks have when they see an unfamiliar black male face.

But I think people, it`s not about racism, it`s about not understanding us.

Another fact I talk about in the book most white people have one black

friend. So if the only exposure you have to brothers is seeing us on the

daily news, no wonder you`re scared of us.

SHARPTON: Now, you know, one of the things that is so frustrating to me,

we`ve been able to make some movement during the Obama years. And you know

I`ve been involved in a lot of that, in a lot of these issues from Eric

Garner`s in New York working with his family, which “Chokehold” certainly

symbolizes and on and on and on, Ferguson and all was on the front lines.

But I`m looking today the data shows there was as many police shootings

this year, the first six months, as it was last the two years. So even as

we move forward we`re moving backwards, and now you have an attorney

general saying that the moves that Attorney General Loretta Lynch and

Attorney General Eric Holder started moving in this area in terms of

consent decrees and cameras on police, he`s saying, oh, no, we`re not going

to move forward on that. In fact, we`re going to reverse that.

BUTLER: The attorney general who did not read the justice department`s

Ferguson report. He just wasn`t that interested. An attorney general who

wants to bring back the failed war on drugs. And, Reverend, as you say, who

wants to stop looking at police departments.

President Trump says he wants to bring back stop and frisk which already is

the law in many jurisdictions. Folks know that a judge in New York said the

way that the NYPD was doing it was unconstitutional.

Reverend, Chicago, Baltimore, Los Angeles, the police are all about stop

and frisk and what we know is that it doesn`t make communities safer. The

reason why we have these results like Laquan McDonald, officer going on

trial, chances are he`s not going to be convicted.

When you look at what happens in these cases, when the rare times that they

actually are prosecuted and brought to trial, often there`s a not guilty.

So in “Chokehold,” I have a couple of suggestions or ways to make the

police better, startling suggestions, half of cops should be women. Women

officers are much less likely to shoot people than African-Americans. Very

good at public safety, very good at working things out, but not as trigger-

happy as a lot of cops.

Also, if cops have college degrees, they`re much less likely to shoot

unarmed people. So there are things that we can do that will make our

communities safer and help African-Americans have better outcomes.

But as you know, Reverend, President Trump is not about those methods. He`s

about stop and frisk which we know doesn`t work.

SHARPTON: Well, that`s why we`re going to have to keep the pressure on not

because we just like keeping pressure on but because our communities cannot

continue to operate like this.

Thank you so much, Paul. Great book, by the way. I don`t endorse books but

it`s a great book.

BUTLER: I appreciate that.

SHARPTON: And the book is “Chokehold” by Paul Butler.

Coming up, outspoken mayor of New Orleans, Mitch Landrieu. His thoughts on

why the new health care plan is bad for the poor and how to improve race

relations in this country, Mayor Landrieu with Al Sharpton. We`ll be right

back.

SHARPTON: Up next, my conversation with New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

What he tells me about the unique challenges southern mayors face when it

comes to climate change.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR MITCH LANDRIEU, NEW ORLEANS: We will no longer allow the confederacy

to literally be put on a pedestal in the heart of our city. The removal of

these statutes sends a clear message, an unequivocal message to the people

of New Orleans and to the people of our nation that New Orleans celebrates

our diversity.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

AL SHARPTON, MSNBC HOST: Welcome back. He`s one of the nation`s most

outspoken men, Mayor Mitch Landrieu. He has been un-customarily vocal about

issues that others won`t touch. He`s not one to hold back his opinion.

But this democrat drew national attention when he slammed the legacy of the

confederacy and ordered the removal of civil war statues from his city.

He`s now the head of the U.S. Conference of Mayors and is not shy about

expressing his opinions against President Trump`s agenda.

I sat down with him to talk about these and other matters and challenges

facing southern mayors around climate change.

Mitch Landrieu was very candid as we had this discussion.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

LANDRIEU: Well, Reverend, first of all, thank you for having me. And it`s a

great question. I mean, it`s clear to everybody in the country for those

who supported the president even those who don`t. That his comments in

temperate and it takes our eyes off of the ball of the things that mayors

care about.

We have a lot of cities, large and small, that run by republican and

democratic mayors. And you`ve been in cities, you feed it on the ground all

the time. We`ve got a lot of stuff that we really have to worry about in

real time. And we govern in reality. We don`t spend a lot of time talking.

So as the president talks and he tweets and congress get stuck, mayors

across America are just blowing it on. We`re moving forward.

I mean cities across America, contrary to what the president has said many

times, are not dark places. They`re places of light. I mean, you`ve seen

New Orleans this weekend being the host of the Essence Music Festival. It`s

the largest gathering of sports entertainment, cultural, business leaders.

I mean, we`re just getting the work of living done every day. And so mayors

are just blowing by. And I can tell you, I hear this from republican mayors

and democratic mayors. Whether it`s healthcare reform, global warming,

infrastructure, whatever issue it is, criminal justice reform. We got our

heads down and we`re doing our job.

We want Washington to be where it`s supposed to be and help us. But if

they`re going to be there, they need to get out of the way, get their foot

off our throats and let us do the jobs that our constituents and our

customers and our neighbors need us to do.

SHARPTON: Now, right in line with that, this health care bill, we`ve seen

the senate now delay it until after the fourth. We hear the CBO is saying

it can cost 22 million people their health care.

We see there are all kinds of debates back and forth from the moderates to

the conservatives in the U.S. Senate. But you run a city and, again, you`re

the head of the National Conference of Mayors.

What will this health care bill mean if the U.S. Senate passes their bill?

What will it mean on the ground in cities around this country?

LANDRIEU: Well, that`s a great – that`s a great question. So let me put a

face on it for you. Because that`s what mayors do. Because of course we see

the faces every day.

Right down the street from where the Essence Music festival has meeting at

the convention center and then by the Superdome, there is a place called

the Mary Buck or the St. Thomas Health Clinic.

Before the Affordable Care Act went into play that health care clinic did

not exist. All of the workers in New Orleans used to have to go to the

emergency room to get preventative care either for acute care for breast

cancer or if the kid had an ear ache and of course if you`re a daily worker

or hourly worker, you would have to sit there 13 hours, get triaged and

basically lose your job.

After the Affordable Care Act in New Orleans, we were able to construct

about 80 primary health care clinics. And by the way, one clinic just a

mile away from here, 300 women, working class women, are able to have early

detection for mammograms and make sure that they don`t have cancer, and if

they do, get the right treatment for it.

So in many ways, this particular bill that`s before congress, the one

that`s there, is really in some ways really, really bad for the people of

America. The working class people that are trying to go to work every day.

You can`t be happy or proud, if you pass a piece of legislation that takes

health care away from 22 million Americans.

The president, this president, it was really clear. He said, we`re going to

repeal and replace ObamaCare and we`re going to construct something that

provides more and better health care to more people for less money. That`s

what he said.

This bill doesn`t do that. And so I think what mayors are saying,

forgetting about the philosophy of it, that on the ground that has real

life impacts and you`re going to really, not only hurt one-sixth of the

economy, you`re going to hurt these particular individuals that have real

faces, real names, real jobs, real families to take care of and it`s a real

problem.

SHARPTON: Now, we also see that mayors have to deal with the question of

crime and policing. I remember two or three years ago during a special,

here on MSNBC, about crime. We walked the streets here in New Orleans.

You`re very concerned about gun violence, you`re very concerned about the

shootings. And at the same time, we`ve had the issue that I`ve been out

front with others on around police abuse, police brutality.

How do you grapple with dealing with real problems of crime where you`ve

been one of the mayors who say that people just seem to not care about the

lives of young black men in terms of crime and at the same time, deal with

policing to make sure that the lives of young black men or young anybody,

or old anybody, is protected by the police and not violated by the police?

How do you get that balance, Mayor Landrieu?

LANDRIEU: Well, first of all, it`s a very hard balance to find. And I`m not

sure any of us really know how to do it well. We`re seeing an uptick and

violent crime in neighborhoods across America in the last couple of years

and that`s not a good trajectory. We want to go into different trajectory.

One of the things that we`ve all saw, unfortunately, and we saw this in New

Orleans right after Katrina, was a very bad relationship between the police

and the community. The federal government came in. We have a consent

decree. We`re working through hiring correctly, training correctly,

supervising correctly, and organizing the criminal justice system in a way

that sees people as individuals, not – and treats them based on their

behavior not the color of the skin.

We`re asking people to do that with police officers too. And that takes a

lot - a lot of work. You`ve got to build of trust in the community. We`re

working through that. And actually, our police department is doing fairly

well.

But simultaneously, we are seeing a lot of young men getting hurt on the

streets of America. We`re seeing young men who know each other, shooting

each other. We`re seeing neighborhoods really being torn apart.

All of these neighborhoods have a lot in common. There`s a lot of poverty.

There`s a lot of joblessness. There is generally infusion of drugs in those

communities. We have a lot of wealth that has been lost over the years. And

we have to look at these things both as a public safety threat.

In other words, we have to tell these young men you have to stop hurting

each other because if you`re not, we have to find a way to protect you and

to protect other people. But simultaneously, we have to give them

opportunities so that they can make good choices.

Now, this is a very tough issue for the country to talk about. It`s not one

that we should shy away from. Because we want to make sure everybody is

safe, no matter what they look like, no matter how hold they are, no matter

what neighborhood they live in.

And I don`t think that we do a good job in this country talking about it

because it`s either a law and order discussion or it`s a public health

discussion and it`s never both of them at the same time. So I would like to

call the nation and a purpose on this particular issue.

And you cannot solve this just with more police and more jails. That`s not

the answer. It might be a part of it but there`s a much, much bigger

picture here that we have to think about and talk about in a more

thoughtful way where we each have respect to each other and trust.

SHARPTON: Now, I`ve got to ask you and I want to get to the Essence

Festival. But I got to ask you about sanctuary cities. Wes aw this week the

Supreme Court let part of the Trump travel ban go into effect.

As mayor, as the head of the Conference of Mayors nationwide, sanctuary

cities, how do we deal with that given this new administrative thrust to –

and ban people and to really have people out of the country that don`t fit

a certain criteria?

LANDRIEU: Well, again, I`m going to make a broad statement about this. If

we would stop judging people on the color of their skin and their race or

their ethnicity or what country they come from and judge them based on

their behavior, we would be able to find out who the bad guys are,

quote/unquote, and make sure we do what is necessary to protect the

country. It`s when we start labeling people based on their religion, their

race, their creed, their color, their sexual orientation, where we get into

trouble.

And as it relates to sanctuary cities, that term is not even defined in the

law which is one of the reason why mayors said, listen, we`re an opening

and welcoming city.

When we have a Hispanic brothers and sisters in our city, if the first

thing that we do is turn our police departments away from fighting the

crime on the streets of America, and actually going into on behalf of the

united States government and becoming the forward immigration force, we`re

never ever going to be able to get into the neighborhoods because they

won`t even trust us to talk to them.

Let me give you a very specific example that our police chiefs – now these

our generals on the ground have warned us about. Let`s say the police

department gets a call for a domestic violence or a sexual assault or rape

and they show up at the scene and it`s a Hispanic woman who was the victim,

if the first thing they do is ask her immigration status, she`s going to

think, well, wait a minute. I`m the victim here. I`m not the perpetrator

and now I`m going to get deported, then they don`t call.

Then nobody helps find the violent criminals and it`s going to make the

streets less safe. Now, all we have said is we`re not going to become the

federal government`s deportation force for them. We`re not going to violate

the law. We`re going to help them but they should listen as many president

say to the generals on the ground about how to secure the streets of

America. And by the way, and I`m sure this is going to hurt people`s

feeling.

When you look it at the statistics, the people that are committing crimes

in this country are not necessarily the undocumented immigrants. It`s not

the refugees. It`s our neighbors. It`s people in our communities. And

that`s a tough issue that we have to deal with, as you and I were talking

about it a little bit earlier.

And our police department have to build trust in the community. And then

all of us have to do a lot of other stuff to make sure that people have

what is necessary so they can make the good choices and then when they

don`t, that the consequences are fair and just and based on people`s

behavior and not the color of their skin.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

SHARPTON: More with New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu in just a moment. I`ll

ask him about his decision to remove confederate statues from his city and

the reactions.

SHARPTON: Welcome back. In late May, confederate statues, some more than

100 years old, were removed from public display in public places here in

New Orleans. The man giving that order was Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

LANDRIEU: The civil war continues to be re-litigated over time. I don`t

understand why we continue to re-litigate it.

Historically, the confederacy, which was never a formal governmental

entity, fought to destroy the United States of America over the issue of

slavery. That is a historical fact that we now need to confront and to

accept.

We also can clearly say now that we`re so far removed from it that the

south – I mean, the confederacy was on the wrong side of history because

the cause of the civil war was to deny the humanity to millions of our

brothers and sisters who were African-American.

And I just wanted as the leader of a southern city, a modern southern city

in 2018 that`s getting ready to celebrate their 300th anniversary who was

really thinking about what kind of symbols that we had in our city and ask

whether or not that reflected the totality of who we are, these confederate

monuments in prominent places of reference.

I mean in our most prominent spaces, were really kind of an affront to our

identity and really was a historic misrepresentation and then finally

crowded out all of the other history that we had that we`ve never really

celebrated.

So the Essence Music Festival, for example, really celebrates an entire

another part of our history. We sold more people into slavery in New

Orleans than anywhere else in the country. But there are no slave ship

monuments here, there are no slave blocks that people were sold off of.

There are no nooses that reflect where the lynchings were.

And so I accuse the, quote/unquote, historians of historic malfeasance

because they just forgot to tell the whole story and then they co-opted a

piece of land that was owned by the public. That seemed, to me, to be

wrong.

SHARPTON: Wow.

LANDRIEU: It seemed to be unjust to ask after African-American citizens, 67

percent of whom who make the majority of our city to walk by pieces of

property that they own and ostensibly be forced to genuflect before a

statute that was put up to say that they were less than human.

Now, I just don`t find what`s so cataclysmic about that in 2018 and it`s

sad that the response mostly from people outside of New Orleans was so

threatening. But they engaged in actions that in my opinion would

tantamount to burning across on people`s lawns to intimidate them into not

telling the true story and our true history.

And I just believe that we`re better together than we are apart. And I

think that we should be looking forward not back. But you cannot look

forward unless we acknowledge what we did wrong, unless people accept an

open and honest apology, and until they forgive.

You can`t have reconciliation unless you have that. And I don`t think that

should be so hard for us now in the dawning of the 21st century.

SHARPTON: You know, it leads to you talking about the future. I was reading

a study this week, Mr. Mayor, with the debate around climate change and

this president pulling out of the Paris Accord that southern cities will

suffer more than anyone – any particular locations in this country if we

don`t do something about climate change, a city that you`re a mayor of

would be a case in point.

LANDRIEU: Well, let me again take you back to which you asked me about the

Conference of Mayors and how we respond to this president`s denial of facts

and science.

Well, first of all, just because the president pulled out of the Paris

Accord, doesn`t mean that the nation has to stop. As my kids used to say to

me before I punished them, you`re not the boss of me. And I said, well.

The mayors of America, if acing in unison, locally, at the same time, we

can actually act locally and create a national policy, a national

consequence. So most mayors in America republican and democrat know the

climate change is real.

We completely accept that man contributes to it and it`s going to have

catastrophic consequences that a slow moving but they`re absolutely going

to happen in my city, as much as Miami and every other coastal city which

is most of us in America and absolutely all of the cities along the deep

south are going to suffer dramatically from a couple of things.

In Louisiana, we have coastal erosion. We have the land that`s subsiding

and then we have the sea that`s rising. What that means is it ain`t going

to be there no more. That`s essentially what that means unless we do

something dramatically to reduce our carbon footprint and take some other

drastic actions.

Denying it is just a recipe for having to move in a couple of years in the

city that we know actually not being here. And this is true about Miami

which is where the Conference of Mayors was. And Mayor Levine is doing an

incredible job there as well.

So mayors are not going to wait on Washington. We`re going to protect our

people because that`s our job.

SHARPTON: Essence Music Festival going into its 23rd year. I`ve spoken to

every one of them and it`s enormous and it had to leave one year because of

the Hurricane Katrina and what it had done to the city and you helped to

bring it right back to New Orleans. You`ve been here as Lieutenant

Governor, you`ve been here your whole term as mayor and you`ve got

everybody here, hundreds of thousands of people and it brings $200 million

into the city.

LANDRIEU: Yes, it`s great.

SHARPTON: The empowerment sessions, hearing the speeches and the top

entertainers and getting out to hang up backstage I did with people like

Halle Berry. I mean, there`s nothing like this in the country.

LANDRIEU: No, New Orleans has always been a great sports entertainment

town, we host some of the biggest conventions and it produces a lot of

jobs. In the city of New Orleans, there are 80,000 people and a $5 billion

part of our economy that surrounds major events like this coming in.

And Essence Festival is at the top. This is 500,000 person event. As I

said, it brings in $200,000 million of economic impact. Puts a lot of our

culture economy workers to work.

If you were backstage, the back of the house side of Essence is as exciting

as the front of the house side.

SHARPTON: That`s right.

LANDRIEU: All the technicians. All of the folks that manufacture the

products. All of the different sponsors. And so for the people of New

Orleans, Essence has been a great partner.

But it`s actually more value been added because they call it a party with a

purpose. And aside from all of the great entertainers from Diana Ross to

Mary J. Blige and John Legend and Jill Scott, and all of the people that

were there this weekend, what you also see is really tough issues being

dealt with during the day at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center where

we are talking about issues that really affect all people of America and

particularly people of color and then that subset women and about issues

that confront them. And they come out of it with a much deeper

understanding.

So if you compare it to what goes on in Davos, for example, with all the

CEOs from all around the world, the intellectual capital and content of

what goes on in Essence matches any other event like this in America. And

of course, we`re thrilled to have them. And we thank that New Orleans and

Essence are tied at the hip.

SHARPTON: Well, it certainly has been that way since they started, as I say

I am a witness. Mr. Mayor, I would say because you elect a new mayor in

October here that we`ll miss you. But I don`t think we`ll miss you because

the people in New Orleans made it loud and clear, they`re not going to let

you go.

Thank you for being with me.

LANDRIEU: Reverend Sharpton, when you come back, I`m going to be sitting in

the front row with you, so I`ll be there. I`m not going anywhere.

SHARPTON: That`s the deal. Thank you.

LANDRIEU: Thank you. All righty.

SHARPTON: Up next, my final thoughts on the Fourth of July weekend and what

it should mean and will mean.

SHARPTON: On this Tuesday, we stop and pause to celebrate the birthday of

this nation. Many of us look at it differently. As I stood on the platform

yesterday to speak at Essence, A mile away from where the statue of General

Robert E. Lee, the confederate general had been taken down.

I thought about how Robert E. Lee fought for the right to own my people.

But I also have thought about how three generations later, I sat on the

platform and watched a black man Barack Obama put his hand on the bible to

become the president of the United States.

That showed me the ugliness of our past but the possibilities if we fight.

Young people have started a slogan that we`ve all adopted stay woke– stay

woke is a good slogan. Because if we wake up then let`s go to work, woke

without work is meaningless. Some people work, that`s why we made advances.

And we have to keep working even through the present setbacks, celebrate

America by staying woke but going to work after you woke.

That does it for me. “PoliticsNation” will be back next Sunday morning,

same time, have a happy Fourth. Stay woke and go to work.

