Politics Nation, Transcript 6/4/2017

AL SHARPTON, MSNBC HOST: Good morning. Welcome to “PoliticsNation.”

A busy show today with lots of news. The former president of the NAACP is

running for political office. We`ll talk to Ben Jealous in a few minutes.

Comedian and friend Bill Maher is using a word that he shouldn`t, and I`m

pretty upset about that.

And those Paris Accords that President Trump pulled out of, why they matter

especially to poor and minorities.

But we start with breaking news. Seven people are dead, 48 injured in an

attack in the heart of London. Around 10:00 P.M. local time last night. The

incident began on London Bridge as a car veered off the road and on to the

sidewalk. Hitting pedestrians. The attackers then fled the van and started

attacking people in bars and restaurants at a nearby Borough Market.

The police killed them within eight minutes from when the attack began.

Both Prime Minister Theresa May and the London Mayor Sadiq Khan spoke a

short time ago.

THERESA MAY, BRITISH PRIME MINISTER: We believe we are experiencing a new

trend in the threat we face. As terrorism breeds terrorism. And

perpetrators are inspired to attack, not only on the basis of carefully-

constructed plots after years of planning and training. And not even as

lone attackers radicalized online, but by copying one another and often

using the crudest of means of attack.

While we have made significant progress in recent years, there is, to be

frank, far too much tolerance of extremism in our country.

SADIQ KHAN, MAYOR OF LONDON: I`m appalled and furious that these cowardly

terrorist will deliberately target innocent Londoners and bystanders

enjoying their Saturday night. One of the things that these terrorists want

to do disrupt our way of life. They want to stop us enjoying the freedoms

that we have, enjoying the mingling and mixing on a Saturday night and

London having a good time. They want to stop us voting on Thursday in the

general elections and enjoying the democracy that we have. We can`t allow

them to do that. We aren`t going to be cowered by terrorism nor let them

win.

SHARPTON: No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The White

House said in a statement that President Trump had spoken with the Prime

Minister Theresa May on the phone to offer his condolences and full

support.

Trump tweeting, “We need to be smart, vigilant, and tough. We need the

courts to give us back our rights. We need the travel ban as an extra level

of safety.” He later tweeted, “Whatever the United States can do to help

out in London and the UK, we will be there,” and in all caps, “WE ARE WITH

YOU, GOD BLESS.”

Let`s go to London. NBC`s Lucy Kafanov is on the scene with the latest, and

also NBC News security analyst Duncan Gardham.

Lucy, what is the latest?

LUCY KAFANOV, NBC REPORTER: Good morning, reverend. Well, authorities have

now largely contained the crime scene or crime scenes. Both London Bridge

and Borough Market where these attacks took place yesterday evening. There

are now forensic investigators combing the areas for evidence. There are

lots of closed circuit television cameras across London. So they will be

combing through that footage to try get more clues about just how these

attacks unfolded.

But the biggest focus, of course, is on figuring out the identities and the

potential networks behind these three attackers. All three of them killed

by the police. We saw a raid, a large police raid undergoing this morning.

About 30 minutes away from where I am in an east London suburb. Police

raiding a large apartment building there and now would indicate that

although we haven`t learned of the identities of these three suspects, the

three dead attackers, that police do have a sense of who they might be and

are now potentially chasing up on leads.

That`s what we saw in the Manchester attack last week in the immediate

aftermath of the attacks. More and more arrests. They are legally allowed

to detain suspects here for about 14 days under the UK terrorism laws

before they have to apply to extend that. So they will likely be pulling in

any possible associates, known associates of the three attackers to try to

piece together who and what organizations, if any, might be behind them.

Now, the Prime Minister Theresa May did speak earlier as we saw there in

your intro. She mentioned all of the – all three of the major attacks that

have taken place in the past three months. Westminster in March, Manchester

last week, as well as this attack. She said, “It does not appear that they

are connected, that they are connected by a common networks. But she did

say that they`re bound together by what she called an evil ideology of

Islamist extremism. A significant clue, Reverend, because we have not heard

from the authorities that Islamic extremism – Islamist extremism was

behind these attacks and that is something that the prime minister here

pointed out. Reverend.

SHARPTON: Duncan, let me ask you. The prime minister also suggested that it

was a copycat type of terrorism. Do you think that this was inspired by the

Westminster bridge attack earlier this year?

DUNCAN GARDHAM, SECURITY ANALYST, NBC NEWS: Probably. In between that

attack and this one, we`ve seen two foiled attacks that have been foiled by

security services who had the individuals under surveillance. So it does

appear that that particular attack which gained such a lot of publicity and

was so high profile because it was right in the center of the capital has

also inspired several other individuals who were thinking along the same

lines to conduct copycat attacks. And it`s possible of course that the

Manchester attack which was more sophisticated may have pushed them down

that line as well.

SHARPTON: All right. Thank you, Lucy Kafanov and Duncan Gardham in London.

Let`s bring in an MSNBC contributor Malcolm Nance.

Malcolm, let me bring this full circle here. The attacks in London, Paris,

President Trump now saying that`s why we need a ban in the United States,

New York, L.A., Chicago, Washington D.C., the nation`s capital. People have

to say whether verbally or to themselves, can this happen here? What is the

real threat there? And how do you secure American cities and European

cities from what is now becoming a too often event that happens in our

lives?

MALCOM NANCE, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I think the problem is that

terrorism spreads fear, and this fear is actually – working in the United

States. I think that since 9/11 this – we`re actually a more frightened

population today than we were in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11

attacks. I find it quite confusing. Terrorists have one goal. And that is

to make you want to put in harsh restrictive measures which violate your

own laws, which make you give up your own rights according to your own

constitutions. The English are very resilient in this respect. They have

had multiple attacks certainly this year and a few failed plots, but they

keep up the pressure and what they don`t do is they don`t change their

society in such a way that the terrorists actually win.

This is a counterintelligence counterterrorism mission which has

counterterrorist forces at the end and law enforcement on the other end.

And so when you go and you throw bans up against countries that have

nothing to do with terrorism because as of right now, we would have to ban

English because these attackers are English, and we would have to ban the

French from coming into the United States.

SHARPTON: Because they are also – but the other thing here is that we`re

seeing Prime Minister May in the UK now saying that they are all bound,

even though it`s not one conspiracy, the three attacks we`ve seen are the

last three, in England, she said they`re not bound to necessarily one

conspiracy but they`re bound by one terrorist, extremist ideology. And how

do you deal with that? And how do you in many ways, deal with the fact that

you`re dealing with people that are not looking to make attacks to convert

people but to punish people for not being what they are? I mean, that`s an

almost indefensible kind of way to deal with building a counterterrorism

kind of strategy. Wouldn`t you think?

NANCE: Well, the problem is our counterterrorism strategy is based on

kinetic warfare, which is going in and killing people. I`ve written three

books since 2010 about destroying the religious or cult religious ideology

of Al Qaeda and ISIS. And it`s the one thing you hear people talk about all

the time. No measures are taken. We had one state department Twitter feed

which was supposed to counter all of ISIS`s ideology and social media

worldwide. There`s recently a video out of Kuwait which I thought was the

single most brilliant counter ideology method use thus far, where they had

a singer who`s very well-known speak about how you`re not even Muslims.

You`re not even – what you`re doing is not Islamic. You`re killing

children. You`re killing women, and that God is greater than you. And until

you destroy their link to their corrupt version of Islam by using the 1.6

billion Muslims, not pushing them away from the United States, we in the

intelligence community will be very busy.

SHARPTON: It is not true Islam as we are taught by Islamic Scholars.

Thank you, Malcolm Nance. Coming up, thousands of people across the country

marched against President Trump yesterday. We`ll talk to one of the

speakers. That`s all right here on “PoliticsNation” on MSNBC.

SHARPTON: Welcome back to “PoliticsNation.”

Thousands of protesters took to the streets across dozens of U.S. cities on

Saturday. Calling for an investigation of President Trump and especially

his ties with Russia. “March for Truth” led by a coalition of grassroots

organizers took place in cities including Washington D.C., New York,

Boston, and Portland.

Joining me now is one of the speakers in the march, Congressman Al Green,

democrat of Texas who`s also been outspoken calling for the impeachment of

President Trump.

Congressman, tell me the intent and the effect of yesterday`s marches

around the country.

AL GREEN, U.S. REPRESENTATIVE: Thank you for your service and thank you for

having me on, Reverend. Reverend, these were loyal American, they were

patriotic Americans. These are people who love their country. These are

people who don`t want to see Russian intrusion, Russian collusion, if you

will, with the Trump administration, that creates a circumstance that`s

adverse to the best interest of democracy. These are people who marched in

the rain. They were not deterred. And they made it very clear that they

want an investigation by a bipartisan independent commission. And they want

persons prosecuted if persons have committed offenses.

I called for the impeachment of the president as I have before for

obstructions of justice. I believe this has occurred. And I don`t think we

need additional evidence to prove it. I think the congress has to act.

SHARPTON: You think that there has been enough evidence to establish

obstruction of justice to justify impeachment right now? There`s already

enough evidence in your judgment for them to proceed in the house

impeachment proceedings?

GREEN: Yes, Reverend. And the judgment of others as well. The president

confessed on national television at prime time. He indicated that the

Russian thing was a made-up story, and that he was considering that when he

fired Mr. Comey, the director of the FBI. He did fire Mr. Comey and then he

went onto tweet some statements that could be considered intimidation.

The point is this. If you want icing on the cake, Mr. Comey`s testimony may

be that icing next week when we go back to congress. But I like my cake

plain, if you will. I like the truth, the plain truth, and the plain truth

is the president has obstructed justice. He fired the investigator who

investigating him and said he did so because of the investigation. That is

enough to impeach the president for obstruction of justice.

SHARPTON: All right. Thank you, Congressman Al Green.

Let`s bring in Yamiche Alcindor, reporter for “The New York Times,” and an

MSNBC contributor.

Yamiche, this week ahead we`re going to hear testimony Thursday from former

FBI director James Comey who the congressman referred to President Trump

terminated. We`re going to have other things that will inevitably point

back to what is facing the president. But he`s going on the road. He`s

going to Ohio. He`s talking about doing other things.

Is this part of the Trump strategy to try to divert attention away from

Comey and other issues that are coming up this week? Will he be able to get

the media to go some other way?

YAMICHE ALCINDOR, REPORTER, THE NEW YORK TIMES: I think that he`s always

had this tendency, this pattern to go back to his basic, go back to his

safe space, go back to rallies and the try to just talk to people who

really love him and really support him throughout whatever he does. But I

think that`s part of what he`s doing. I think it`s a personal thing for him

to just go out and remember that he`s a celebrated figure.

But I don`t think – I mean, it would be illogical to think that because

you`re on the road going to these Midwestern states that somehow James

Comey who people have been waiting for really months to hear from, I think

ever since – he talked about the fact that he was reopening the

investigation into Hillary Clinton, I think from that point on, the nation

wanted to know what was going on with him.

So I think that Thursday is going to be a ballpark day. It`s going to all

about James Comey. And even if Donald Trump does something in tweets,

something James Comey will be covered and that`s going to be a big story.

And James Comey has notes that he took that were contemporaneous that he

before he got fired that are going to be very important to what he has to

say.

SHARPTON: He took copious notes, we`re told in real time. He has documented

those things. He has certain information, certainly no one else would have.

What are the things we`re going to be most interested in hearing Comey say

or Comey be questioned on? And will he say them and will they be questioned

in your opinion?

ALCINDOR: Well, it depends on how much – what he says is going to depend

on what`s classified and what`s unclassified. I think he`s going to say as

much as he can that`s unclassified. I think, and most of the sources that

I`ve been talking to, think that James Comey wanted to testify publicly for

a reason. But I think he has something to say.

I think the whole hearing is going to be about Russia. It`s going to be

about, did you ask for more resources? What was his attitude when you were

talking about Russia? Did he ask you to back off on Michael Flynn? These

are stories that have been out in the media that have been sourced by

anonymous sourcing, but now we can have James Comey saying, yes, I was

asking for money or no, I wasn`t. Yes, he told me to leave Michael Flynn

alone, he`s a great guy or not. So I think James Comey is going to be able

to tell us whether or not the president was, in fact, trying to obstruct

justice or whether or not he was just talking about the Russia

investigation and maybe it was inappropriate, but he wasn`t trying to stop

them in any way.

SHARPTON: All right. We have to leave it there. Thank you, Yamiche

Alcindor.

Up next, a comedian using the N-word on live TV. Not on my watch. We`ll be

right back.

SHARPTON: Comedians are not having a good week. At least in my book. First

it was Kathy Griffin, and now it`s Bill Maher. Griffin was forced to

apologize after widespread outrage of images of her with a fake decapitated

head of President Trump. Not a good idea, and also not funny.

By the way, the irony was not lost on us here at “PoliticsNation” as it was

not too long ago that President Obama went through eight years of abuse

through twisted and sick creative minds on social media. Out of respect,

I`m not showing any of those despicable images. But you know what I`m

talking about. We, of course, do not condone any threat of violence against

this or any president.

Now on Friday night, comedian Bill Maher used a racial epithet during an

interview on his HBO show sparking another outrage on social media. Maher

was talking to republican Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse who was there to

promote his book when the following exchange happened. The two were

discussing teenagers and maturity, when Maher mentioned that adults dressed

up for Halloween in California. He then asked Sasse if people do that in

Nebraska.

BILL MAHER, COMEDIAN: You got to get to Nebraska more.

BEN SASSE, U.S. SENATOR: you`re welcome. We`d love to have you work in the

fields with us.

MAHER: Work in the fields?

SASE: That`s part –

MAHER: Senate. I`m a house [BLEEP] – no. It`s a joke.

[APPLAUSE]

MAHER: Thank you.

SHARPTON: Oh, no. Oh, no. Oh, no. There are no exceptions that make this

acceptable. Yes, comedians are expected to cross some hard lines. I get it.

But let`s be clear. Free speech comes with a responsibility to speak up

when folks use that word and that`s what I`m doing now. The history of the

n-word is too painful, too loaded, too raw. The N-word is an attack on

human dignity. It`s an attack on the American creed. You cannot allow

anyone to act like there`s anything funny in any context about using that

word. And you have to have one standing no matter who it is.

We led the fight against radio host Don Imus in 2006, after he made

derogatory slurs about the Rutger`s women`s basketball team. We stood up to

Rush Limbaugh and his racist comments. We fought to oust Sony executive Amy

Pascal in 2014 after she said racist emails about President Obama. And last

year, I called out black comic Larry Wilmore who hosted the White House

Correspondent`s Dinner and called President Obama, quote, my N-word.

So now we are up in arms and upset with Bill Maher. He doesn`t get a pass

because we`re friends. What Bill Maher did was normalize a word that is

anything but normal. By the way, Bill Maher, HBO, and Congressman Sasse all

have issued apologies.

Bottom line, be consistent with holding our friends accountable as much as

we do our foes. Bill Maher, I hope to hear from you in real time, and clear

time and until then, I gotcha.

AL SHARPTON, MSNBC HOST: We want to give you an update on the breaking news

out of London. Where police are now saying they have made 12 arrests in

relation to the attack last night. Police say all 12 arrests took place in

east London. And searches for more suspects are continuing.

Seven people were killed and more than 48 were injured. Police say three

men drove a van across London Bridge, mowing down pedestrians. They then

ran into nearby Borough Markets stabbing people as they went. Police shot

and killed all three suspects within eight minutes of being called.

Joining me now is Jim Cavanaugh, an NBC law enforcement analyst.

You`ve been through this, Jim, before. What will this do in terms of those

of us in the United States? How can this affect us at home? And how will it

affect ongoing security in Europe?

JIM CAVANAUGH, NBC LAW ENFORCEMENT ANALYST: Well, I think it`s affecting us

at home, our law enforcement authorities are all paying close attention to

everything that`s going on here, for sure. It just makes us all as citizens

want to be more alert and more attune to our surroundings. And I think take

a clue from what the prime minister of England said when they were in this

tremendous threat category they were in the high threat with Manchester and

Westminster Bridge and now this is that, some people are tolerating

extremism in their country.

You`ve been a champion at rejecting extremism if from all corners. And

that`s what has to happen. Communities can`t let people amongst them

preaching hate, making hate like it`s all right. It doesn`t matter what

corner it comes from. But they have a tremendous problem. They have

hundreds of people who are directly affiliated with ISIS who`ve traveled to

the conflict area and who`ve come back, and those tentacles are strong, and

some of these people could be connected to those people, and those people

can be agents of influence if they`re not direct to actors into the

terrorist act themselves.

SHARPTON: So the fact that now President Trump is saying that this is why

we need a Muslim ban, are we now hearing Prime Minister May say that there

is the ideological link of extremist here? Will this and these kinds of

almost continual events now, though seemingly disconnected but they are

seemingly continuing to happen with some kind of normalcy almost setting

in. Will this, in fact, push the need or push the selling of the need for a

Muslim ban or other bans both in the United States and Europe no matter how

much many of us object to it?

CAVANAUGH: Right. Well, I strongly object to it having been involved in

terrorist investigations and terrorist task forces. A Muslim ban is totally

wrong. It plays exactly into the philosophy of the terrorists. The

terrorists who basically are a death cult, they want the world to believe

that they represent Islam, 1.3 billion people on the planet. It`s total

garbage, and they kill more Muslims than anyone us. That`s going to hurt

us. We need to help Muslim-Americans, the UK needs to help their Muslim

population, and none of us needs to tolerate extremism or give the

terrorists an edge. Don`t focus on Muslims. That`s so wrong-headed. It

can`t even be explained. It`s bad policy.

SHARPTON: As you said, more Muslims are being killed by them and it`s not

true Islam. Thank you, Jim.

CAVANAUGH: Thank, Rev.

SHARPTON: Back in the U.S., the democratic race for governorship of

Maryland is already heating up with the crowded field of candidates. And on

Wednesday, former NAACP head Ben Jealous formally announced his bid for the

state`s top job. Jealous, the youngest president in NAACP history, is

credited with modernizing the organization and was an avid supporter of

Bernie Sanders, and later Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential

race.

Late this week, I spoke with jealous about many topics starting with the

state of American race relations under president Trump.

BEN JEALOUS, CIVIL RIGHTS LEADER: I see the pretty eyes of my children. My

daughter`s about to be 12. My son`s about to be five, and it`s been really

sad to watch over the last six months just the increase in hostility,

racial tension on the playground. Here. Here in Maryland, we`ve had two

white men, both seemed somewhat disturbed but also both very much

associated with white supremacist groups stab black men to death twice.

Apparently just because of their race in the last six months. One of them

came from north of Baltimore. He got on a bus to go to Times Square and

hunted a black man in New York City. The other one was a student at the

University of Maryland College Park, who at 3:00 in the morning, two days

before graduation killed a young man from Bowie State who was two days from

graduating but also about three days since he`d become a second lieutenant

in the U.S. Army, stabbed him to death. A story very much like Cain and

Abel.

And then this morning, we were greeted to news that they found a news for

the second time at the Smithsonian. This one inside of our new Black

History museum. And so I`m very much concerned that our young people are at

risk in more ways than we realize.

I`m very much concerned that we`re not doing everything that we could be

doing to move our state, to move our country beyond this hate, to really

confront it on the terms of which it needs to be confronted. Rev, you and I

know, we are guys who`ve had our lives threatened simply for standing up

for justice, and you and I know that what tends to happen is right after

the crisis people want to act like everything is OK. They just want to

ignore it. But things go back to normal.

But something is going on in our country right now, and I believe our

president and the way that he has conducted his politics has brought out

the worst in many people. But it runs much deeper than that. And we as a

society in our cities, in our states have to finally have the very

courageous conversations but also make the changes in our educational

institutions. In our businesses. In our large corporations about how we

encourage people and inspire people to be their best selves and to let go

of some of those old traditions of hatred and division that run so deep.

SHARPTON: And I think we need the continued effort and coalescing to push

this forward. We saw that your successor Cornell Brooks left the NAACP, but

we need NAACP, we need all of us, with what we`re doing National Action

Network and the young activist groups. I don`t like what I see with some

pitting groups against each other when we`re facing this climate. You need

everybody doing whatever they do and do it effectively. Do you have any

comment about the NAACP and the state of it going forward as you served as

the youngest president of the NAACP?

JEALOUS: You know, Rev, look, I have great faith in the association. The

chairman, the vice chairman who stepped up in this time, are very much

rooted on the front lines of civil rights activism in the south. But I

also, frankly, grew up in the NAACP and our local branches like the

Baltimore branch here which will host the national convention this summer,

are very much just plugging away every day, standing up for young people,

the Prince George`s county branch here in Maryland, very much engaged with

this aftermath of a killing of young Mr. Collins. And that`s what, frankly,

gives me the faith that no matter what happens, the NAACP will move

forward.

SHARPTON: Now, you this week, took a step that many people have noted all

over the country, and particularly there in Maryland. You co-chaired the

state for Bernie Sanders presidential run, and many people were pushing for

you to enter the political arena, and you made it official this week that

you, Ben Jealous, is a candidate for governor of Maryland. Tell us why.

JEALOUS: Yes, sir. Right now, we look at our federal government, and every

single branch is controlled by far right wing extremist. And in these

times, we have to decide that quite frankly, all the power that`s been

transferred to our states and kind of over kind of rise the state`s rights

the last 50 years, we need to, frankly, stop complaining about it and

embrace it for the power and the freedom that it gives us to move our

states forward no matter what`s happening in Washington.

In our state, we have a governor who on the one hand opposed President

Trump. But then as a republican, has lined right up. As soon as Trump

became president, he just went silent. Similarly, we`ve seen Sessions come

in, and begin actually rolling back the clock on criminal justice reform,

and our governor has quietly signed up for it.

SHARPTON: Sessions actually said he wanted to see a delay in the consent

decree in Baltimore that came out of the Freddie Gray case.

JEALOUS: And you know what? What most folks don`t realize is that doesn`t

just put Sessions in kind of tacit support of our governor at odds with the

civil rights community. It puts him at odds with most major city chiefs who

across this country one by one will tell you, the only way that they can

reform the departments are with these consent decrees. And it certainly has

put the republicans at odds with the majority of people in Baltimore.

And frankly, I would say in the state we want to see Baltimore get safer,

who know part that of the city getting safer has to be a reform of a

department that has lost the trust of local residents and, therefore, folks

are not going to the cops with all that they know, because they don`t trust

that they will protect them.

SHARPTON: You were a major figure in the candidacy and the political

movement around Bernie Sanders in 2016. And later you campaigned for

Hillary Clinton. But as much as we saw a big crowd, a lot of movement, we

haven`t seen in the at least high profile political wins, out of the Bernie

Sanders movement, is your race and if you win, a potential big victory for

the Bernie Sanders political movement that started and excited a lot of

people in 2016?

JEALOUS: You know, Rev, I start this journey with a lot of hope but also

very humble. My family, like so many families across the state, knows that

when their son steps out, there`s no person of color who`s ever held state-

wide office in our state before. And so even sort of – if you will, the

challenge for the Bernie movement, there`s a greater challenge here.

SHARPTON: Well, Ben Jealous, we`ll be watching, candidate for Governor in

the state of Maryland, former head of the NAACP. And certainly happy to

have you with us this morning.

JEALOUS: Thank you, Rev. Always good to see you, sir.

SHARPTON: Up next, President Trump`s decision to pull out of the

international accord to combat climate change will make life even harder

for poor people. How so? I`ll tell you after the break.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The agreement is a massive

redistribution of United States wealth to other countries. Our businesses

will come to a halt in many cases and the American family will suffer the

consequences in the form of lost jobs and a very diminished quality of

life.

SHARPTON: On Thursday, President Trump further endangered the nation`s, if

not the world`s most vulnerable people. When he announced that the United

States would withdraw from the 2015 Paris Accord to combat climate change.

Environmental justice advocates insist the move will make life even harder

for poor people who stand to suffer the most from more frequent natural

disasters like Hurricane Katrina. Nearly 80 percent of African-Americans

live close to a coal-fired power plant. The pollution from which is known

to contribute to already high rates of respiratory illness like asthma in

the black community, and black Americans are nearly twice as likely to die

from heat-related illness as – and as global thermostat rises, so does the

probability that even more will suffer.

During his bid for the WHITE HOUSE, President Trump famously asked black

voters what they had to lose. Well, if you like clean air, and viable

environment, it looks like you have a lot to lose.

Joining me now, Jacqui Patrerson, director of the NAACP environmental and

climate justice program. And Mustafa Ali, a former EPA official for

environmental justice. He`s now senior vice president of Climate

Environmental Justice and Community Revitalization for Hip Hop Caucus.

Let me go to you, Jacqui. This, as I said in the opening, is going to be

detrimental to everybody, but it has very direct disproportionate detriment

to blacks, minorities, and poor people. You worked on this. Explain why

this answers what Mr. Trump said when he was running. What do we have to

lose and what we lose by what he just announced.

JACQUI PATTERSON, DIRECTOR, NAACP ENVIRONMENTAL AND CLIMATE JUSTICE

PROGRAM: Yes. Thanks so much for having me, Reverend. And hi, Mustafa.

Yes, there`s so much that we`re losing already and that we have even more

to lose through the situation. As you mentioned, from the whole continuum

of climate change, from the drivers of climate change to the impacts of

climate change, communities of color and African-American communities are

disproportionately impacted. As you talked about the coal-fired power

plants with 78 percent of African-Americans living within 30 miles of a

coal-fired power plant, it means that we`re more likely to have these

exacerbating conditions in terms of chronic health conditions. For example,

African-American children are three to five times more likely to enter into

the hospital for an asthma attack and two to three times more likely to die

of an asthma attack.

African-Americans are more likely – adults are more likely to die of lung

disease but, yet, less likely to smoke. And so we have these in terms of

the driver`s side. And then on the impact side, we see where the extreme

weather events, whether it`s the heat islands that are being created by

extreme weather and the impacts on communities that don`t necessarily have

the ventilation or air-conditioning and so forth to be able to protect

themselves to the disasters where communities are often not as – African-

American communities are often not as mobile and able to get out when the

disaster is coming or where we don`t even have the infrastructure.

We have a situation where in Louisiana where levees are built based on

prioritizing – built up based on prioritizing areas where there`s most

likelihood and economic impact as opposed to considering who needs to be

protected.

SHARPTON: I think that`s the point, Mustafa, because when we start saying

this will have a disproportionate negative impact, there goes, Reverend Al,

there goes the NAACP, whoever, there they go again. But the fact is you

can`t divorce the economic conditions of people, like the ability to be

mobile, like the fact where they live may not have the ventilation. You

can`t divorce or sever the conditions that people live based on the

economic standing and based on housing from the environment and then you

have the environmental concerns. You worked at EPA on this. You`ve been a

champion of this. Connect the dots. Because I think people don`t

understand, this is not just another slogan. This is real life on the

ground.

MUSTAFA ALI, SENIOR VP, CLIMATE, ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE & COMMUNITY

REVITALIZATION FOR THE HIP HOP CAUCUS: This just shows another example that

the president does not care about the lives of folks who live in these

communities, African-American communities, Latino communities, Asian-

American Pacific Island communities and indigenous communities. This is all

interconnected. The work that I did, I ran a 17-agency task force on

environmental justice, so we understand that housing, economics, the

environment are all interconnected.

If you look at what happened in Baton Rouge and those floods that came

through and killed so many people and $10 billion associated with that, it

just makes sense that we get in front of these issues. Also, if you look at

Princeville, North Carolina, a community that was founded by freed slaves

and the impacts that happened inside their community also and the lack of

infrastructure and the opportunities that existed in getting ahead of this,

it is all interconnected.

SHARPTON: Jacqui, you`re with the NAACP, the legacy organizations like

ours, the National Action Network, Urban League and others. How do you

energize the civil rights community to really put pressure on those in

Washington to really say to the president, you cannot do this?

PATTERSON: Yes, very good question. So we really have started to – we`ve

been historically working at the local level and at the state level on

getting folks energized around talking to their local legislature, their

city councils, their mayors, their state congress folks and so forth. We

actually did at the – in Paris where the Paris agreement was signed, we

were there with a delegation with the historically black colleges and

universities, climate change consortium and we did a Black Lives Matter die

in thee with the Black Lives Matter activists as well, they really say that

as much as folks are being racially profiled and shut down the streets,

we`re dying in death of a thousand cuts through this climate change

disproportionate impact on our communities.

So we`re doing it to local action, starting at the local food movements,

shifting away from dirty energy to these activism activities.

SHARPTON: And we must continue our lives depend on it. Thank you, Jacqui

Patterson. Always good to see you, Mustafa Ali. We`ll be right back.

