Politics Nation, Transcript 5/21/2017

Show: POLITICS NATION

Date: May 21, 2017

Guest: Jonathan Allen, Peter Emerson, Adolfo Franco, Jack Jacobs, Jonathan

Allen, Steve Clemons, Hallie Jackson, John Shihabi

AL SHARPTON, MSNBC HOST: Good morning and welcome to “PoliticsNation.”

President Trump is in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this morning. And in the next

hour he`s expected to deliver a speech aimed at Muslims around the world.

He`s expected to urge Muslim unity in the fight against terrorism. MSNBC

will carry that speech live.

Trump arrived there yesterday as he began his first foreign trip as

president. On the campaign trail, Trump criticized Saudi Arabia often for

policies on gays and women and possible involvement in 9/11. As we await

the speech, we start today by asking can President Trump reset his image

with the Muslim world? Can he shift from his past rhetoric about Islam?

Joining me now retired Colonel Jack Jacobs, MSNBC military analyst, Steve

Clemons, and MSNBC contributor and editor at large with Atlantic Magazine.

And author and journalist, Jonathan Allen. Thank you all for being with

me.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Good morning.

SHARPTON: Let me go to you, Colonel Jacobs. It`s a trip that`s set to try

and call for unity and against terrorism. And then the first thing he does

is a big arms deal with Saudi Arabia. I mean, we see the pomp and

ceremony, a warm reception that they did not give President Obama, and then

an arms deal. How do you read this?

JACK JACOBS, RETIRED COLONEL: Well, it`s no change from the way it`s been

for many administrations. We`ve been close to Saudi Arabia for a long,

long time. And far away from its principle adversary, Iran, certainly

since 1979. We`ve been selling arms to them for a long time. I remember

being in various schools in the army basic course, to be in a general staff

college and so on, and we had Saudi exchange officers in our classes, and

indeed just about all of the Saudi air force has been trained by the United

States.

The long-time ambassador, Saudi ambassador to the United States, Prince

Bandar was educated in the United States and learned to fly here. So we`ve

had a very close relationship with these guys for a long time. And the

jump to the chase, we`ve thrown our lot in with the Saudis and against Iran

and have been doing for decades.

SHARPTON: Jonathan, what I`m going after here is despite all of this

rhetoric during the campaign of we need to do things differently, and

condemning the Saudis even by name, then candidate Trump saying what they

were doing wrong to women, saying what they were doing wrong to gays. Even

saying and inferring that they may have been involved in 9/11. Now, we

find they warmly embraced and he`s continuing selling arms to them as the

colonel said, we`ve done all along. No change here. No real exit from

what was already done. In fact, continuation with a warm embrace, almost

like let`s continue the tradition of arms deal and other things with the

Saudis, and we`ll even give you a kiss at the airport.

JONATHAN ALLEN, JOURNALIST: Well, a medal will always help improve

relations a little bit. I think Colonel Jacobs is absolutely right. You

can go back and look at these debates from the early 1980s about providing

weapons to Saudi Arabia and Joe Biden and a senator from Delaware being

concerned about them falling into the wrong hands, potentially.

I think that nobody in Saudi Arabia or in the Middle East is going to be

under the impression that Donald Trump didn`t mean anything that he said on

the campaign trail, but to the extent that he`s learning in office about

sort of real politic and the necessity to keep alliances strong,

particularly those who – with countries that are basically helping you in

a lot of ways. To the extent that he`s learning in office, I think most

people in the foreign policy establishment would say that`s a good thing.

SHARPTON: Let me go, Steve, here. Here`s President Trump earlier today

talking about relationship with Saudi Arabia.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We`ve been friends now for a

longtime. And the relationship is extremely good. We have some very

serious discussions right now going on. And one of the things that we will

discuss is the purchase of lots of beautiful military equipment, because

nobody makes it like the United States.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

SHARPTON: So he talks about the arms deal, Steve. Talks about a great

relationship which contrast with his rhetoric during the campaign, but

Jonathan says no one in the Middle East believed his rhetoric or believed

he meant what he said.

How will it play back in the United States if at all? Will it play to his

core constituents who may have believed him? Ad how will this continued

relationship with Saudi Arabia play when clearly their policies with gays

and women are something that we seriously question in this country at least

most Americans?

STEVE CLEMONS, EDITOR AT LARGE, ATLANTIC MAGAZINE: Well, Reverend, I think

to quote Donald Trump when he commented on health care, it`s going to be

complicated for him. This is a defining trip, a defining moment for Donald

Trump. This is the first country he visited outside the United States

during his presidential tenure. It will long be referred to as to what it

meant, what messages was he sending? There seem to be two elements of it.

One is the arms deal which Donald Trump has linked to jobs. And also the

oil and infrastructure investment deals that were part of a package of

things that were announced and referred to yesterday by Rex Tillerson, of

course, the former CEO of ExxonMobil. You`re going to have the fossil fuel

crowd in America. You`re going to have some on the jobs side tied to this.

It`s sort of the cynical side, if you will. Not necessarily the kind of

industries, information industry we`re talking about, but that will be an

element of it.

But I think that broadly in terms of the human rights issues, an element

that we`ve seen some of the excerpts of the speech that Donald Trump is

going to give later today. In that speech he says, we`re not here to

lecture you, to tell you what to do, to tell you how to live. We`ll have a

principled realism in our approach. And I find that are remarkable

statement in the place, in the Islamic world. Because we do have concerns

about human rights in these areas. He`s been meeting leaders of Muslim

states where they engage in beheadings. Public beadings. The suppression

of minorities, the suppression of democratic activists and various other

groups inside these countries. In Bahrain, in Saudi and whatnot and we`re

not saying anything about those. Donald Trump is basically – other

autocrats that suppress descent.

SHARPTON: But, Jonathan, isn`t that a very serious questionable display of

behavior, to come out and say we`re not going to lecture you, we`re not

going to talk about your misogyny, your homophobia, your beheading people,

as Steve just referred to, your dealing with political opposition, your

being autocrats and in many ways leaning toward, if not, in fact, death

spots.

We`re not going to talk about that, but we`re going to do business with

you, because we want to make sure that we all go against some of the forces

that all of us disagree must be opposed, but we`re willing to overlook the

fact that in many cases you behave just as badly as some of the elements,

not all, but some of the elements that we are united against? Isn`t that

really the height of hypocrisy, and setting a different standard in how we

deal with international partners?

ALLEN: It certainly a major break from the Obama administration where

human rights were really part of the basket or one of the baskets of things

that American diplomats talked about for years. I think it`s a break from

the George W. Bush administration where human rights was discussed and

often a priority. Depending on the country that you`re dealing with, and

the politics on the ground.

At the same time, it`s not terribly shocking. The policy regardless of the

rhetoric has been pretty consistent with Saudi Arabia, as Colonel Jacobs

had said. I think Donald Trump on the campaign trail talked about human

rights because he felt like there was an opportunity to hit Hillary Clinton

back a little bit on the campaign trail, and try to point out where she had

relationships in countries with bad humanitarian rights records, rather

than him actually believing in that, and certainly when business interest

collide with human rights abuses, Donald Trump`s past suggests that he will

always favor business over holding people responsible for human rights

abuses.

SHARPTON: Colonel, I`m coming to you. But I want to ask Steve this before

I let him go. You know, we`re waiting. We`ll hear him speak. He`s going

from some of what has been released, he`s going to address the barbarism of

ISIS and others. But it just seems to me to be a little less than what we

should want to say, yeah, I talked about bigotry. I talked about misogyny.

I talked about homophobia, I talked about you being against political

opposition.

But wink, wink, everybody knew I was kidding. Everybody knew I was

teasing. What kind of moral authority does that give the United States as

he goes on this so-called reset mission, Steve?

CLEMONS: Well, he`s a very complicated messenger for this message. It

also implies that many of these states have not been engaged in trying to

deal with both domestic sources of terrorism within their own countries and

then fighting it in places like Iraq and Syria. I mean, Jack Jacobs

yesterday, we were talking about this. And these countries have a lot of

complexities in them. They`re not all on the same page with each other.

Donald Trump who`s been a champion of Islamophobia during his campaign is a

very flawed messenger to go and basically counsel these states on what to

do.

And another element of this which we have not been talking openly about is

Saudi Arabia and the United States are not on the same side of things when

it comes to who we`re funding and who we`re supporting inside Syria. The

Saudis have been supporting some very nefarious players inside the Syria

fight that make it uncomfortable.

So I think a lot of this is being papered over as somehow if we all were

just good and we fought barbaric elements, all of these differences between

us will disappear. It`s a platitude that will evaporate and disappear

quickly after he departs, I think.

SHARPTON: All right. Thank you, Steve Clemons. The rest are staying with

us.

Coming up, we`ll go life to Saudi Arabia to hear more about the trip and

talk to an expert in Saudi matters. Will the Muslim world allow President

Trump to lecture them on terrorism? We`ll be right back. This is

“PoliticsNation” on MSNBC.

BARTIROMO: We are back. Let`s go to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia where NBC`s

Hallie Jackson is traveling with the president.

Hallie, in less than an hour, President Trump is set to deliver a speech to

the Muslim world. What do we know about it?

HALLIE JACKSON, CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT, NBC: Yeah. This is going

to be really the highlight, sort of the main event of his trip here to

Saudi Arabia over the last couple of days. We expect the president to

begin speaking to this conference of leaders in the Middle East in probably

the next hour or so. We`ll be bringing it to you live on MSNBC when it

happens. This is going to be significant. It`s something White House

aides have been talking about for a while here and I`m looking at my phone

because I want to read you a couple of excerpts from this.

The president is not going to, at least in the prepared excerpts that the

White House has just released to us, talk about something we heard him say

a lot which is radical Islamic terrorism, the phrase talking about the

specificity of using that language. Instead, he is going to say that the

Muslim world needs to essentially unite against extremism and confront the

crisis of Islamist extremism and the Islamist groups that it inspires.

This may seem like parsing of words or semantics, but it`s potentially

significant that it could represent a little bit of the softening of

language that we heard from President Trump repeatedly not just in this

administration, but prior during his campaign as well.

This speech, according to senior administration officials, is intended to

basically bring together the Muslim world against ISIS. The president here

this morning has said in the next couple of weeks, once he gets back to the

United States, he wants to hold a news conference with members of the media

to talk about the fight against ISIS.

I think the speech is going to be interesting. We`re going to go out and

see how it is received by folks here in Saudi Arabia. Because again, this

is a president who has made very clear his position on, again, radical

Islamic terrorism. So the phrasing that he will use today will be

important.

SHARPTON: Thank you, Hallie. Let me ask you keep us updated. Thank you

very much.

So the president reportedly looking to reset relations with the Muslim

world. How will he do that? To answer that, I`m joined by Ali Shihabi,

the executive director of The Arabia Foundation. Think tank that focuses

on the geopolitics of the Arabian Peninsula. And back with us, retired

colonel Jack Jacobs and author and journalist Jonathan Allen.

Ali, first, let me ask you to give us some – enlighten us on the president

and Saudi Arabia. Despite the rhetoric during the campaign where as I`ve

mentioned a couple of times this morning, he attacked some of their

policies, he really had a cordial relationship with them prior to that, and

even there was some business interest. What can you shed light on about

pre-campaign Trump in Saudi?

ALI SHIHABI, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, THE ARABIA FOUNDATION: OK. If you can

just permit me, Reverend, to make a comment on the previous segment. You

know, President Barack Obama visited Saudi Arabia four times during his

presidency. He sold Saudi Arabia $115 million worth of arms. He would not

have done that if he didn`t think that Saudi Arabia was making serious

progress in the area of human rights.

President Obama wasn`t stupid. He could see things quite clearly. I think

the big difference between Saudi Arabia and President Obama was in his

attitude to Iran. Because Saudi Arabia found President Obama to be

somewhat naive in overlooking Iran`s nefarious activities all across the

Middle East in his obsession to sign the nuclear agreement. Just to make

that correction, please. Look, as far as President Trump is –

SHARPTON: As you make that and I don`t want to get into a debate on that.

I think President Obama was verbal about dealing with some of the progress

he wanted to see made about human rights and about challenging that that

move forward. That is totally absent so far from what we`re seeing from

the remarks and prepared remarks of President Trump.

SHIHABI: Well, yes, but at the end of the day, you have to look at what he

did also.

SHARPTON: I understand. I`m just saying since you raised it, let`s give

the whole contrast there. But give me – enlighten me on Mr. Trump and his

relationship to Saudi Arabia.

SHIHABI: Well, I will. There is actually a zero business relationship

between President Trump and Saudi Arabia. Rumors came out of companies in

the campaign, but then it was shown that those companies were never

established in Saudi Arabia. So he has no investments in Saudi Arabia. He

has no hotels, he has no business, whatsoever.

I think what is interesting in Saudi Arabia and for generally in the Muslim

world is that he has obviously pivoted strongly from where he was on the

campaign. And I think you credit that to the responsibilities of the

presidency, to the quality of his secretary of defense, his national

security adviser, his secretary of state. And the fact that underlying

this is a 50-year relationship through democratic and republican presidents

between Saudi Arabia and the United States that has been a very close, very

strategic and has cooperated on every level. I think what he`s doing

simply confirming that despite what he said on the campaign.

SHARPTON: Well, Jonathan, can you buy that? I mean, that all of a sudden

he has an enlightenment and growth in less than four months as president

from the kind of attacks and just about vitriol he talked about with Saudi

Arabia. And all of a sudden he had some great enlightenment now and the

last three and half month as president and that his team was able to bring

him there? They haven`t been able to bring him in any other areas of

maturity in the White House.

ALLEN: Well, I`m not sure that there`s been a huge epiphany, but I think

obviously he`s been advised and counselled, and it sounds from the excerpts

of his speech like he`s at least realized on a practical level that it`s

counterproductive for him to talk the way that he did on the campaign trail

about people that he`s going to want to have alliances with. That includes

the Saudi government at this point, and it certainly includes a large

portion of the Muslim world and of the Arab world.

You can`t go in there and be offensive to people and then ask them for help

in the fight on terrorism. That said, even with the excerpts of this

speech, it`s certainly in a different place than you would have heard from

the last administration or even from George W. Bush in terms of the way

that he phrases the idea of alliances between the west and the Arab and

Muslim worlds in fighting terrorism. This is not somebody who has come to

the place of what I would say is a fairly consistent at least on a

rhetorical level consistent message from Bush and Obama.

SHARPTON: Colonel, I think what I`m getting at is I think absolutely you

cannot fight terrorism and ISIS and all without having alliances. But I

think that what I`m really driving at here is that when a Hillary Clinton

or Barack Obama did that, he attacked them. I think that a lot of the

American public needs to understand that he`s doing what he attacked others

for doing, and they did it, and he`s doing it maybe for the right reasons,

but he really took them to task for doing exactly what he appears to be

inching toward doing.

JACOBS: Yeah. I think there are two things at work here, and they were

mentioned earlier. The first is that there`s a perception that one acts

differently overseas and the rhetoric is much different when you`re here

domestically. And related to that, is this notion. And it`s an

assumption, that Trump`s base in the United States understands that he`s

got to act differently overseas. They`ve already made a commitment to him

and his rhetoric, and it almost doesn`t matter what he says when he`s

outside the United States, because they know –

SHARPTON: Excuse me one minute. Here`s the president arriving at the

conference in Saudi Arabia. Again, he`ll be addressing them in about an

hour or so, and this is a conference that has brought together 50 Islamic

leaders around the Middle East, and it will be a significant development to

hear President Trump address leaders of the Muslim world. Particularly in

light of his past statements and present challenges around among other

things, the so-called Muslim ban and other things that he has proposed here

in the United States.

He is now arriving, and will be addressing this gathering. A significant

gathering. And the world will be watching to see what he will say, what he

will not say, and what will be the reaction to the Muslim world. Certainly

no challenge, no small challenge here.

Let me go back to my panel quickly. Ali, let me ask you, what is it that

Mr. Trump has to try to do in this speech today realistically, what can he

try to achieve and what is expected? How will it be gauged by people

around the world?

SHIHABI: Look, it`s a scripted speech, and I think the more important

thing is that he`s giving it. So really, irrespective of the nuances that

he`s going to express, I think the speech has leaked, and it looks quite

balanced, and frankly, everybody that he will be addressing among the

leaders agrees with him that you have to fight radicalism and they are

fighting Saudi Arabia is on the front line of fighting radicalism despite

what the cynics think. So I think the symbolism is extremely important.

And that`s the big value coming from this speech.

SHARPTON: All right. Thank you Ali Shihabi and Jack Jacobs. I`m going to

ask Jonathan Allen to stick around.

When we come back, the last of four confederate monuments has been removed

in New Orleans. That and more important updates on stories we normally

cover here on “PoliticsNation”. Don`t go away.

AL SHARPTON, MSNBC HOST: Welcome back. We now want to update you on a few

stories we`ve been closely covering here on “PoliticsNation”.

Earlier this week a jury acquitted a White House Oklahoma police officer

Betty Shelby in the shooting death of Terence Crutcher, an unarmed black

man. It happened in Tulsa last year in an encounter that should have been

a routine traffic matter, but went too far. Here is Terence`s twin sister

after the verdict.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TIFANNY CRUTCHER, TERENCE CRUTCHER`S SISTER: Terence`s hands were up.

Terence was not an imminent threat. Terence did not attack her. Terence

did not charge at her. Terence was not the aggressor. Betty Shelby was

the aggressor. Betty Shelby had the gun. Betty Shelby was following him

with his hands up. Betty Shelby murdered my brother, and after she

murdered my brother, all of the officers involved with the Tulsa police

department tried to cover for her.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

SHARPTON: I was there last week to support the family, and now with this

verdict in which yet another police officer was exonerated in the death of

an unarmed person of color, there is again a reason to continue to demand

greater transparency from local authorities.

Meanwhile, we learned that the department of justice has launched an

investigation into the police shooting death of unarmed black teenager

Jordan Edwards in Balch Springs, Texas which occurred just three weeks ago.

Officer Roy Oliver who has since been fired, and arrested, is facing murder

charges in connection with the shooting.

And in New Orleans, just two days ago, the last of four monuments of

confederacy era leaders was removed under a city council order. A statue

of General Robert E. Lee who was defiantly facing north with his arms

crossed was lifted by a crane from its pedestal late Friday. Here`s New

Orleans mayor, Mitch Landrieu.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MITCH LANDRIEU, MAYOR, NEW ORLEANS: These statues are not just stone and

medal, they`re not just innocent remembrances of a benign history. These

monuments celebrate a fictional sanitized confederacy. Ignoring the depth,

ignoring the enslavement, ignoring the terror that it actually stood for.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

SHARPTON: I say good for him. Good for the city of New Orleans. And good

for the country.

Lastly, you may have heard that the national board of NAACP voted Friday to

dismiss their president. Reverend Cornell William Brooks just three years

after putting him in charge of the nation`s largest civil rights

organization. I have a lot to say about that at the end of this show.

After the break, back to Saudi Arabia and President Trump`s first foreign

trip in less than an hour. He will give a speech addressing the Muslim

world. But also the president has a message to America. He says this trip

will be good for American jobs. But is this just a distraction from the

questions about Russia? That`s next right here on “PoliticsNation.”

SHARPTON: President Trump has left on this international trip amid a

series of new developments here in the U.S. two of them happening within

minutes of him boarding Air Force One in Washington. “The Washington Post”

reporting that the Russia and the Russia investigation has identified a

senior aide, someone close to the president, as a significant person of

interest. And “The New York Times” with the report that President Trump

told Russian officials in the oval last week that FBI director Comey was,

quote, crazy and a real nut job.

Now we learn that James Comey is ready to break his silence, accepting an

invitation to testify in open session before the senate intelligence

committee at some point after Memorial Day.

With us now, two political strategists, democrat Peter Emerson and

republican Adolfo Franco. And on political reporter, Jonathan Allen.

Let me go to you, Adolfo. The president is going through this Middle East

trip at a time that things are fever pitch around the Russian

investigation. How do you deal with the fact that it has been identified

now that there is a person of interest in this investigation that works

close with the president now in the White House today? Not talking about

Flynn here. Someone now in the White House, and that the president would

say a day after firing FBI Director Comey, to Russians, in the oval office

that he was a nut job? You`re talking to Russian diplomats about the FBI

director that you just fired. How do you deal with this?

ADOLFO FRANCO, REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: Well, first of all, this trip, of

course, has been planned for a very long period of time. And it`s a very

important trip to meet with our principal allies in the Middle East. The

president goes onto Brussels for a major NATO address and then of course to

the Vatican. This has been going on for a long period of time. So there`s

no connection between –

SHARPTON: No, I`m not suggesting that at all.

FRANCO: OK. But the two items that you a person of interest, of course,

we know this is now an investigation that`s going on. Because there is a

person of interest. It does not mean there`s anything there, other than

there is a person of interest. There have been allegations throughout – I

have yet to see any evidence of collusion or anything of that kind with the

campaign. I don`t think anybody has been able to demonstrate anything

concretely.

Lastly, your point about FBI Director Comey who has managed to, as you

know, Reverend Al, has managed to alien and disappoint everybody. For the

president to say something off the cuff like this, it is Donald Trump.

We`re looking at him to their prism of conventional politicians and policy

makers in Washington, and that he is not.

That has been some appeal to many people in the United States, and

secondly, it is who he is. I`m not sure that is anything other than an off

the cuff remark with nothing to suggest that there`s anything illegal about

making such a remark to the Russian ambassador. Frankly, to anybody else,

that`s his opinion of Director Comey, and frankly, one shared by many

people.

SHARPTON: Well, Peter, I mean, I don`t think I said it was illegal. I

just thought it was interesting that he would say to the Russians, calling

the United States FBI director he fired a nut job, and I don`t know if it`s

illegal or not. A lot of us would question whether it was appropriate

given who he was talking to.

No one is saying that this trip wasn`t planned a long time ago, but you

also cannot avoid the fact that there is a lot of heat here at home, a lot

of questions, and are we wrong to raise those questions because he`s on a

trip that was planned long ago?

PETER EMERSON, HUFFINGTON POST CONTRIBUTOR: No. Because actually we`re a

nation of laws. We have a constitution, so the gentleman just pointed out

that in terms of the facts, that`s why we now have a special council. I

was an adviser during the house impeachment proceedings in 1973. There

wasn`t a presumption of guilt. It was an establishing the facts and was

the facts were established then decisions were made. That`s the jury we`re

on right now.

The president certainly is hoping that this trip will distract. My concern

is now with the launching of the medium-range missile by North Korea, that

we could be looking sot some conflict that would be available to the

president that would in some way galvanize as it often does in our history

the American public behind him and that`s my real concern. It`s both

getting to the –

SHARPTON: So your concern is they`ll create or they would lean toward an

international crisis to avoid their domestic problem?

EMERSON: If presidents do it. And presidents would much prefer to be

overseas once they get elected than hear domestically. It`s in our history

up and down. So, yes, that is a concern. But I think first and foremost,

I want the facts as our colleagues do around the world, and most

importantly, I think now republicans are also calling for the facts.

SHARPTON: I`m coming to you, Jonathan. But, Adolfo, you cannot avoid the

fact that there are a lot of people saying that what you just heard said

here by Peter, that there are those that want to see those in the White

House, those close to this president, want to see a war, and politically it

would put the country in a different place, and you can`t ignore the fact

that as you say, you haven`t seen the evidence yet, but we heard the drum

beat on everyone from Hillary Clinton to Eric Holder, and never saw the

evidence, so when it`s the other way around, I don`t think you all should

get too defensive.

FRANCO: Well, I`m not getting defensive, Reverend Al. But I`m telling

you, I`ve heard this jumping around Washington for 35 years as well. I`ve

heard the drum beat back and forth whether republican or democrat. You`re

right. Peter is right, we`ll get to the facts. That`s the point. I just

haven`t seen any of the facts. I`ve seen a lot of baseless allegations or

people`s memos that supposedly something happened, something was said. But

we haven`t seen the facts. You`re right. We`ll get to the facts.

But this suggestion for a moment that now President Trump is responsible

for North Korea launching a missile and somehow he`s looking for a

distraction, my friend, the world events continue whether we like them or

not. I think the president needs to deal with North Korea. The president

has planned this trip. I wanted to underline that and underscore that for

a long period of time. And not that anyone is suggesting in this program -

-

SHARPTON: I want you to stay with us. We need to take a quick break. I

want him to respond, Emerson. I want to bring Jonathan in, and I think we

need to really discuss it. That`s what we do on this show.

SHARPTON: We`re back. Still with me two political strategist democrat

Peter Emerson and republican Adolfo Franco and political reporter Jonathan

Allen. You wanted to respond, Peter, that when Adolfo said there were no

facts that he`d seen yet.

EMERSON: I would like to – simply that we haven`t established the facts

on the issue Russian intervention, the collusion, perhaps money laundering.

But we have established a fact that this president, whether conscious or

unconscious, is incapable of really telling the truth and sticking with it.

I wrote a piece for the Huffington Post last July. His capacity to

contradict himself not just in a day but in the same sentence is

extraordinary. And so whether it`d be the promise of jobs that haven`t

occurred. The other day he talked about Ford creating thousands of jobs.

The same day that Ford announced it was cutting $10,000 jobs. So we have

established that fact.

(CROSSTALK)

SHARPTON: Just a second. Jonathan, let me go to you. The fact that he

has now come out that the president himself said that he questioned whether

he was under investigation by the FBI director Comey, he said himself this.

We don`t need a tape. He told Lester Holt this on tape. The fact that

there are White House memos saying that there was certain statements made,

this whole thing of calling the former, the same FBI director, former FBI

Director Comey a nut job, they released that. That`s a fact.

And other fact that we are told that Mr. Comey in very copious notes saying

that he asked him in the oval office about the instigation of Flynn. These

are facts that whether they reach a bar of legality or illegality, those

are facts. The politics to that is damaging to at least a lot of

republicans that have been closely associated with him that now are saying,

well, let`s see where this goes.

ALLEN: If you were teaching a class on the presidency 101 for new

presidents, you would say, you can get away with almost anything, you can

launch a war unilaterally these days, you can drone strike American

citizens overseas legally. But the one thing that you don`t want to play

with is obstruction of justice. And we haven`t talked about that yet, but

we`ve been touching on it. Twice now the president of the United States

has acknowledged, once in an interview with Lester Holt and then again in

the notes that have come out from his meeting with Ambassador Kislyak and

Foreign Minister Lavrov, that he has connected the firing of Jim Comey to

this Russia investigation when he had the deputy attorney general and the

attorney general make the case that it was about Comey`s handling of the

Hillary Clinton situation.

So there is at least an acknowledgment of Donald Trump`s that the Russian

investigation had something to do with the Comey firing. Now, is it

possible he was lying to Lester Holt and possible that he was lying to the

Russians? Of course those things are possible, but if you were a

prosecutor looking into that, you`d have to put those statements out to,

you know, either if you were an impeachment prosecutor in the House of

Representatives or – you`d have to put those out.

SHARPTON: That`s my point, Jonathan. We`re talking about whether or not

justice was obstructed. We`re talking about whether he had interfered with

an investigation. And we got it from Mr. Trump. I mean, whether he was

lying or not, he`ll have to prove he was lying. He said it. And that`s

why this, in many ways blew up to where it was this week. I`m the last one

to say he doesn`t lie, but he`s going to have to prove he was lying when he

did say what he said to Lester Holt and what was in the White House memos.

I`m going to have to leave it there. Thank you, Peter Emerson and Adolfo

Franco and Jonathan Allen. Thank you all.

Up next, for my final thoughts. President Trump may be overseas but the

struggle at home continues. I`ll explain in a moment.

SHARPTON: On Friday, the national board of the NAACP announced that it had

removed its president, Cornell Brooks, from that office after three years.

I have nothing but respect for Reverend brooks. He has been a fine and in

my opinion courageous leader and I`ve enjoyed working with him as president

of National Action Network as we have partnered with the NAACP.

But I also, as I talked to the chairman of the NAACP on the phone Friday

afternoon, said that I, National Action Network and others, would continue

working with the NAACP, we need them now more than ever, and we cannot let

the media and the cynics get in the way of their goal, their missions,

their need and the needs of all of us in the civil rights community.

Let`s not forget while we go through all of this rhetoric and all this what

are we going to do now. We have an attorney general that has said the

voting rights bill was an intrusion and has withdrawn from voting rights

cases. We have an attorney general over the justice department that has

ended the move toward commuting the long sentences of nonviolent drug

offenders and that has said police reform know that is in many ways hurting

the feelings of many of the police around the country in terms of their

morale. We have real challenges around employment. We have real

challenges when Alabama just Friday voted not to remove confederate

statues. We need the NAACP. We can debate whether we need young or old

leaders. The one before, Cornell Brooks, was young. Others have been old.

No. What we need is the fight with vision and commitment. Age, charisma,

has nothing to do with effectiveness. Don`t let people distract us. Keep

our eye on the prize. And we need to keep doing it together.

That does it for me. Thanks for watching. I`ll see you back here next

Sunday.

