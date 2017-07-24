MTP Daily, Transcript 7/24/2017

Transcript:

NICOLLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: That does it for now. I`m Nicole Wallace.

“MTP DAILY” starts right now with Chris Jansing in for Chuck. Hi, Chris.

CHRIS JANSING, MSNBC HOST: But keep it tuned here between now and the

fabulous Ari Melber

WALLACE: Yes. Yes.

JANSING: Thank you so much, Nicole.

If it`s Monday, Jared Kushner opens up behind closed doors.

(voice-over): Tonight, the Kushner connection. The president`s son-in-law

and top advisor tells Senate investigators there`s no smoke around his four

meetings with Russians during the campaign.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JARED KUSHNER, SENIOR ADVISOR, U.S. WHITE HOUSE: Let me be very clear, I

did not collude with Russia nor do I know of anyone else in the campaign

who did so.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: We`ll talk to a House intel member who questions Jared Kushner

tomorrow.

Plus, health care blame game. President Trump passes the buck on his

party`s failed attempts at reform.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The problem is we have zero

help from the Democrats. They`re obstructionists. That`s all they are.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: And get the message?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D), NEW YORK, SENATE MINORITY LEADER: Too many

Americans don`t know what we stand for. Not after today.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: How the Democrats are working to get their groove back more than

eight months since their election day druthing (ph).

This is MTP DAILY and it starts right now.

(on camera): Good evening, I`m Chris Jansing in Washington in for Chuck

Todd. Welcome to MTP DAILY and welcome to another manic Monday as the

White House battles yet another flood of Russia headlines.

Jared Kushner breaks his silence. The president slams Attorney General

Jeff Sessions. Senate investigators say Paul Manafort and Donald Trump Jr.

will testify. It`s just a matter of when.

And confusion is growing over the White House`s position on Russia

sanctions.

We`re going to cover it all, but we begin tonight by trying to make some

sense of Jared Kushner`s many denials today. After being interviewed

privately by Senate Intelligence Committee staffers on Capitol Hill, the

president`s son-in-law and senior advisor summed up his defense in public

from the White House.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KUSHNER: Let me be very clear. I did not collude with Russia, nor do I

know of anyone else in the campaign who did so. I had no improper

contacts. I have not relied on Russian funds for my businesses. And I

have been fully transparent in providing all requested information.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: And the denials didn`t stop there.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KUSHNER: The record and documents I have voluntarily provided will show

that all of my actions were proper and occurred in the normal course of

events of a very unique campaign.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: According to his prepared testimony, Kushner told Senate

investigators today that he was totally in the dark about that

controversial meeting he attended, which included Donald Trump Jr., Paul

Manafort and a Russian lawyer who was accompanied by a counterintelligence

officer, a real estate executive and others.

Kushner insists he didn`t read the e-mail from Trump Jr. telling him that

the meeting was part of a Russian government backed effort to incriminate

Hillary Clinton. Even in spite of that e-mail subject line which was,

Russia, Clinton, private and confidential.

He says he arrived late, left early and at no time did he hear anything

about the campaign or have knowledge of any documents offered to them. He

denied wanting to set up a, quote, “secret back channel with Russia`s

ambassador when they met during the transition.” But he did acknowledge

that he asked about using Russia`s diplomatic facilities as a way to

transmit sensitive information.

In his prepared testimony, he also denied covering up his meetings with

Russian officials by leaving them off his security clearance form. Kushner

says that his staff filed the form prematurely due to a miscommunication,

then quickly updated it.

He also denied doing anything wrong when he met with a Russia billionaire

close to Putin. He says they didn`t talk about specific policy or

sanctions or business or real estate or loans or any private business.

Throughout his written testimony, Kushner goes through great lengths to

highlight both his lack of political experience and the chaotic nature of

the election. He says, it was not my initial intent to play a large role

in my father-in-law`s campaign. My experience was in business, not

politics.

He talked about receiving the thousands of calls, letters and e-mails. And

he calls parts of transition a scramble.

In the end, Kushner described an operation that is, at times, over worked,

under prepared, inexperienced, disorganized and sometimes easily penetrated

by Russian officials.

[17:05:00] Given that, can we or the investigators put much stock in all

these denials?

I`m joined by NBC`s Hans Nichols from the White House. Hans, let`s start

with everything that we saw today which is, first of all, you have this 11-

page statement. It comes out 6:00 in the morning. Then, you have him go

behind closed doors. He comes out. He gives less than a two and a half-

minute statement.

What`s the White House saying in reaction to all of this?

HANS NICHOLS, WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT, NBC NEWS: We don`t have an

official response from the White House quite yet. Sarah Huckabee Sanders

will be gaggling here in moments. The president is in the air.

I think when you look at the statements from Kushner, the two book ends,

what happened before the meeting and behind closed doors and after, are

consistent. They`re very specific. And they`re saying that he did not –

and he can only really vouch for himself – that he did not collude.

But in the specific, sort of, argument, the legs of his argument, in a lot

of ways, he can`t vouch for the overall cosmic statement, the general

statement that he was making, that there was no collusion by the campaign.

And you`ll notice, you – if you listen to that statement very carefully,

he says, I cannot – none that I know of. I do not know of any collusion.

So, he`s still giving himself an out there if there was collusion by anyone

in the overall Trump campaign. He`s just saying he wasn`t aware of it.

And part of his defense, Chris, is that he wasn`t really paying that

closely attention to this. He actually forgot the Russian ambassador`s

name. He`s almost couching himself as a, sort of, back chair player that

wasn`t really making a lot of these decisions. That seems to be the basis

of his defense – Chris.

JANSING: And the nervousness that`s being created on Capitol Hill as a

result of this drip, drip, drip. There`s new news it seems like every day,

new attention focused every day on the Russia investigation.

When you see how all of this is playing out, it`s hard not to draw a

straight line to where Capitol Hill is now with the Russian sanctions bill.

Something the White House didn`t want to happen. But what are they saying

now?

NICHOLS: Well, it looks like they are comfortable with the sanctions bill

going forward. When you look at the bipartisan support that this has from

on both the House and the Senate side, it`s difficult to see, given all the

atmospherics on this, Chris, how the president could veto it. Especially

after the signaling yesterday that they didn`t have any problems with it.

So, the expectation seems to be that that bill will go forward and that the

president will be forced to sign it – Chris.

JANSING: Thank you, Hans.

I`m joined now by Democrat Congressman Mike Quigley of Illinois, a member

of the House Intelligence Committee which, by the way, is interviewing

Kushner tomorrow under oath behind closed doors. What`s the number one

thing you want to ask him tomorrow?

REP. MIKE QUIGLEY, D-ILLINOIS: Well, just after that brief intro, the

number one thing I want to ask him is what did you talk about with the

gentlemen from the FED bank, the Russia sanctioned bank? There`s a long

list of things they didn`t talk about. Did they talk about sports? I

mean, it defies any sense of belief that he would have a discussion with

somebody like that so close to – so close to Putin and not talk about

Russia and the United States.

JANSING: So, I assume you`ve read this 11-page statement that he sent and

maybe even heard the two and a half-minute statement that, kind of, hit

some of the top points. Was there anything there that made you more or

less concerned about what you want to find out about tomorrow?

QUIGLEY: Well, I look forward to the fact that he`s actually going to be

under oath. He kind of reminded me of my old criminal defense days. I

will tell you this, though, in all those years naivete or attempts at

naivete never seem to work. It`s almost an opie-taylor (ph)-type innocent

naivete defense. I didn`t know anything.

JANSING: So, when he says things like –

QUIGLEY: I didn`t know anybody. Right.

JANSING: I was new to the campaign. I was getting 200 e-mails a day.

Things were moving very fast. That doesn`t fly with you?

QUIGLEY: Well, he also suggested he didn`t read the entire e-mail. He

just happened to show up with Mr. Manafort, two of the most important

people close to Mr. Trump, himself, as anyone out there. And they didn`t

know what this was about? They didn`t notice the Russians in the room? I

mean, it doesn`t seem to work for me.

And I do think it`s possible to be part of a conspiracy to collude and be

naive in your attempts to do so. I mean, when you talk about –

JANSING: Well, what is it that makes you think that there`s proof of

collusion here? We all understand that collusion is not a statement in

law. It usually would be something closer to conspiracy.

But what is your case to prove that? Because when you listen to the

president, he says there is zero evidence that has been found in the Russia

probe.

QUIGLEY: Yes. I think you look at it this way. There is a pattern of a

conspiracy that grows. You know, Roger Stone saying over a year ago, they

had a relationship with WikiLeaks. And that he knew Julian Assange and

that he knew Mr. Podesta was next was next in the barrel.

When you start to piece these together, it is evidence of a pattern of

conspiracy. Look, this investigation is way closer to its beginning than

its end. And we`re not jumping to conclusions.

[17:10:02] But there`s clearly enough evidence that there was a pattern of

conspiracy. And we need to complete this investigation.

Tomorrow is one of the first of the main actors here that`s testifying

under oath. The White House narrative changes on an ongoing basis,

starting out without right denials. And then, sort of, well, maybe this

meeting took place and maybe that one but it was innocent.

Let`s see what they say under oath.

JANSING: There are a lot of things you just said and some things I have in

my own notes. Let me just go over them.

So, you`ve got probes on Russian interference, possible collusion, leaks,

Comey`s firing, possible obstruction, Flynn, all of those things. How

confident are you that you`re set up to handle all that?

QUIGLEY: Well, I mean, it`s a very good question. Do we have the

resources necessary? You know, that`s tough. I`d like to think that Mr.

Mueller`s investigation does.

Every – each of the three investigations has its merits. It has different

strengths. But this is a complicated, layered, textured issue to

investigate. The most important investigation of my lifetime. And I

watched the Watergate hearings while I was in high school.

So, we have a ways to go but it`s that important. The American public has

a right to know what took place.

JANSING: Well, I have to just say that when I talk to even with some

Democrats, certainly Republicans, but even some Democrats, they try to back

away from those kinds of big statements, certainly back away from treason,

back away from impeachment, back away, too, from the Watergate comparisons.

What makes this bigger than that for you?

QUIGLEY: Well, look, I don`t – I don`t talk about impeachment. I don`t

talk about treason. I talk about the fact that there`s evidence of

conspiracy that we need to go forward on this investigation to find out.

I`m not jumping to conclusions, and I don`t want the American public to

either. But if they had read what I had read and they had heard what I had

heard, they`d want this investigation to go forward full throttle. It`s

that important.

What makes this bigger in theory than Watergate, the fact that there was a

foreign adversary involved. Perhaps none – no foreign adversary since the

cold war that we`ve had bigger than Russia.

So, I think that`s why this is more important than Russia. We`ve got to

ask yourselves –

JANSING: You mean more important than Watergate.

QUIGLEY: I`m sorry, more important than Watergate. And the fact of the

matter is what`s at the gist of this was, were the Russians able to make

this president vulnerable or anybody else in the administration vulnerable?

Were they compromised? That`s just one of the reasons why this matters.

I mean, I know everyone`s looking for whether or not there was a criminal

conspiracy involved, and that`s important. But the – even before we get

to that point, there are other issues, such as whether they were

compromised, that could be just as important and perhaps more so.

JANSING: Congressman Quigley, thank you so much.

QUIGLEY: Thank you.

JANSING: I`m joined now by MSNBC Political Analyst Andy Card who was chief

of staff to President George W. Bush and who`s delayed his little vacation

to sit with me tonight and I thank you for that.

You do, when you read this 11-page statement, sort of get this idea that

this entire campaign, over worked, maybe underprepared, inexperienced. He

and Donald Trump Jr. both talked about that.

Even while they`re saying, at the same time, you know, people who don`t

give us credit for running this great campaign are really doing a

disservice to the voters. What do you take away from it?

ANDY CARD, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: I thought his statement was pretty

credible. And I know that he had lawyers helping him with his statement,

so I actually suspect that it`s very carefully crafted. And I read it and

I said, you know, that`s pretty credible.

I thought that he was pretty honest. Look it, he wasn`t a political

operative, political expertise. He didn`t know the ins and outs of a

campaign or even working in Washington.

JANSING: This is somebody who does –

CARD: We had no expectation he was going to do it.

JANSING: – multimillion-dollar deals on a regular basis.

CARD: I can think of lots of businessmen that would not work well in

government and that doesn`t condemn the businessman.

JANSING: So, if that`s who he is, does it worry you that these folks are

running these meetings, that people with ties to the kremlin are going into

them? And to the point of the congressman, could there have been some

things compromised.

CARD: No. You`re trying to read between the lines that were written in

his statement. His statement was about his role. I think that it was

probably quite accurate about his role and how he saw his role.

He wasn`t testifying on behalf of the campaign. He wasn`t testifying on

behalf of campaign workers. He wasn`t testifying on behalf of even the

White House. He was testifying about Jared Kushner`s role in those

meetings and his security clearance.

So, I actually thought that it was a thoughtful response, and it was

responsive to the questions that were likely to be asked. I don`t know

what took place behind closed doors and I don`t know what`s going to happen

tomorrow before the House Intelligence Committee and their investigation.

But I didn`t think that his statement was a hair on fire invitation to say

there`s a big problem. In fact, I thought it, kind of, was reassuring that

he was a busy man. He says he didn`t read the whole memo that his brother-

in-law –

[17:15:10] JANSING: Even though the subject said –

CARD: Well, he – look it, I`ve gotten e-mails (INAUDIBLE) – Chris,

you`re probably drown in e-mails every day. I don`t read every e-mail as

it comes across my desk.

JANSING: But if I`m going to a meeting, I usually look at what it`s about.

I will absolutely say I don`t read every bit of every e-mail. But if I`m

going somewhere, at least on the way in the door, I`m looking at – I`m

saying, what am I going into?

CARD: I had the privilege of work – I had the privilege of working for

three presidents that were very different than Donald Trump. Very, very

different. I don`t think I could work for Donald Trump.

I worked George Bush, George W. Bush and Ronald Reagan. And I was

privileged to see how they did their job. I felt that they invited people

to speak truth to power. They had the courage to speak truth to the real

power which is the American people. And I liked that.

So, I`m not saying that I agree with what`s happening in the Trump White

House or how they`re doing their job. But I thought that statement by

Jared Kushner, the one that was published in the newspapers bright and

early this morning or online bright and early this morning, was actually a

pretty credible statement.

And it was going to be delivered under oath. So, I suspect that it was

very carefully considered by his lawyers and by him.

JANSING: Is that a lesson for Donald Trump? Because one of the other

things that Jared Kushner said very specifically, not just in his

statement, but in just the two minutes and 15 seconds, was that he doesn`t

look for the spotlight.

But in that two minutes and 15 seconds where he appeared before the camera,

he talked about this is not – he is not somebody who is, you know, wanting

always to be in the public eye. So, he`s not out there tweeting –

(CROSSTALK)

CARD: – for himself.

JANSING: Right. But he`s not out there tweeting. He clearly had a

statement that was incredibly well lawyered. You saw Abbe Lowell who was

standing right by him. Could the president take some tips from him at

least when you`re talking about –

CARD: Yes.

JANSING: – an investigation by congressional committee and Robert

Mueller?

CARD: Well, it was also very unusual to have an assistant to the president

testify before a congressional committee. That`s usually a no-no under

separation of powers.

So, that was an unusual act even of itself to have an assistant to the

president go up and testify before Congress. That doesn`t happen very

often.

JANSING: Do you think it was odd that he was standing – some people

raised questions about him standing in front of the west wing with the seal

of the White House on that – on the podium. I couldn`t find anybody today

who had ever seen anything quite like that. That`s usually – you don`t

stand in front of the west wing unless you`re doing government business.

CARD: This was a personal – this related to Jared Kushner. It wasn`t

official White House. It wasn`t official government. It was Jared Kushner

appearing before a committee, looking into tampering by the Russians,

potential tampering by the Russians in an election. It was not White House

business.

Yes, I don`t think that it was entirely appropriate to use the White House

forum as a place to have a press conference. But I don`t think that that

is an impeachable offense.

JANSING: I don`t think we would raise that either.

Thank you for coming in. Safe travels –

CARD: Thanks.

JANSING: – as you head to your next location, undisclosed location for

vacation. Thank you so much, Andy Card, appreciate it.

CARD: Thank you, Chris.

JANSING: We`re going to have more on the latest Russia headlines plaguing

the Trump administration ahead with our panel.

And will the president`s latest comments help the Republicans push forward

on their health care plans? That`s next. Stay with us.

[17:18:25]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R), KENTUCKY, MAJORITY LEADER: The only way we`ll

have an opportunity to consider ideas is if senators are allowed to offer

and debate them. That means voting to begin the open amendment process.

Madam president, it means voting to proceed and that will occur tomorrow.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: That was Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell making it

official. The Senate will vote to begin debate on healthcare reform

tomorrow. And they`ll be voting to begin debate on the bill they passed in

2015 and that President Obama vetoed, sometimes referred to as repeal and

delay.

But, right now, there still isn`t a viable path to passage to be found.

Even with help from the president to get Republican members to fall in

line.

President Trump just wrapped up, speaking an hour or so ago, appearing with

people the White House called victims of Obamacare. And in that address,

he went after Democrats and Republicans.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Every pledge that Washington

Democrats made to pass that bill turned out to be a lie. It was a big,

fat, ugly lie. Every Republican running for office promised immediate

relief from this disastrous law. If you remember, repeal and replace,

repeal and replace. They kept saying it over and over again.

We have zero help from the Democrats. They`re obstructionists. That`s all

they are. That`s all they`re good at is obstruction.

Any senator who votes against starting debate is telling America that you

are fine with the Obamacare nightmare which is what it is.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: Remember, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell needs to get 50

votes to pass anything, a repeal bill, a repeal bill with a replacement or

something else entirely. So, far his members can`t reach a consensus on

any of those options.

The president will speak again tonight in West Virginia at an event for the

boy scouts. But, coincidentally, he`ll be appearing in the home state of

Senator Shelley Moore Capito, one of those Republican members standing in

his way on health care.

We`ll be back with more MTP DAILY in 60 seconds.

JANSING: Welcome back.

Let me bring in tonight`s panel. Shane Harris is a Senior Writer for “The

Wall Street Journal,” Anne Gearan, Diplomatic Correspondent for “The

Washington Post,” Sahil Kapur is a National Political Reporter at

“Bloomberg Politics.”

OK. So, let`s talk about health care. The president`s going to West

Virginia. All of the presidents, not all of them but many of them, have

gone for the Boy Scout jamboree.

But it just so happens that Shelley Moore Capito is going to be on Air

Force One. What do you make of that?

SHANE HARRIS, SENIOR WRITER, “THE WALL STREET JOURNAL”: Well, I think he

said it in his speech, anybody who votes against via (ph) a motion to go

ahead on this bill is standing in the way of it.

So, the president is bringing the bully pulpit to West Virginia to try to

pressure her to vote at least on a motion to proceed. Clearly, he wants

senators to be able to at least take a shot at voting for the bill.

Doubtful they could get it across the line.

JANSING: Is he being – bringing the bully pulpit in or is he going to

bully somebody here? I mean, that`s the question, right?

ANNE GEARAN, DIPLOMATIC CORRESPONDENT, “THE WASHINGTON POST”: Well, yes,

he gets a 45-minute, you know, uninterrupted shot at twisting Shelley Moore

Capito`s arm.

She`s been pretty consistent all along in her reservations. And it does

not appear – again, we don`t know exactly what they`re going to be

starting to vote on. They don`t know.

But the best we can deduce was what McConnell is going to put forward

tomorrow would not satisfy the concerns she`s expressed in the past.

[17:25:04] JANSING: But she lives in a state, let`s not kid ourselves,

that not only voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump, but I think it`s

number one in deaths from overdoses. So, what do you do?

SAHIL KAPUR, NATIONAL POLITICAL REPORTER, “BLOOMBERG POLITICS”: And I

believe it was President Trump`s strongest state in the 2016 general

election. He won it by a larger margin than anybody else. Senator Capito

has been pretty consistent in, you know, having concerns about specific

aspects of this bill. She`s talked about Medicaid coverage losses under

it.

It`s very difficult to reconcile with any of the things that Senate

Republican leaders are trying to do. Whether she`s ultimately getting on

the motion to proceed is one question, I think, she`s technically still

undecided on that.

But we might see a little bit of a pressure campaign from President Trump.

Maybe something like he through to Dean Heller in the moments that he still

wants to be a senator, right?

JANSING: Yes. You`re not the person necessarily who wants to be sitting

next to him or, in this case, we understand she`s going to be standing next

to him tonight.

You spoke of the leadership. It was really interesting listening to

Wisconsin Radio today. And Paul Ryan, he`s a little bit frustrated by

what`s going on on the Senate side. Let`s listen to it.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

SEN. PAUL RYAN (R), WISCONSIN, SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: We passed our bill in

May and we were hoping to that the Senate would have it done by now. So,

obviously, we`re a little frustrated in the House. You know that.

The frustrating thing for House members is it`s Russia this. It`s Russia

that. It`s tweet this, tweet that. It`s wall to wall coverage and

countdown clocks of what I would call distracting issues and not the issues

we`re actually focused and working on.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: I mean, he can say it`s tweet this, tweet that and then puts the

countdown clock. I can`t tell, is he going after us in the media or is he

going after the guy who is doing the tweeting?

HARRIS: Well, I think so. The tweets are pretty indicative of that. And

isn`t this the first time we`ve seen the president going out and putting

muscle behind this. Not engaged and trying to go out and push the repeal

is replace option. He doesn`t even seem to know – we talk about not

knowing what they`re voting on. The president doesn`t even necessarily

know what`s in the bill.

JANSING: What are they voting on? No, I mean, really, what are they

voting on? I feel like that`s my job. I`m supposed to be able to tell

people. People ask me. Literally, people on the street will say to me,

what is this healthcare bill? Somebody stopped by outside this building

last week. What are they voting on?

KAPUT: And we`re supposed to be able to get an answer to that when it`s a

bill this big that`s going to be coming up for a vote in 24 hours. But we

don`t know yet. They have not announced that.

Senator McConnell, about an hour or so ago, announced on the floor that

they will be voting tomorrow. There are a number of options. They could

be voting on the repeal – a repeal only with a two-year bridge for a

delay.

They could be voting on some latest version of the BCRA which is a

replacement bill for –

JANSING: They don`t have the votes for any of these.

KAPUT: Exactly. They don`t have the votes for any of those. They can

only lose two. They are already too hardnose for both of them. Susan

Collins and Rand Paul, and we have Senator McCain who seems unlikely to

believe able to make it tomorrow.

So, it`s hard to see a path for any of these things.

JANSING: I was thinking to myself because I think I read a tweet. I don`t

know if it`s true, but I know that there was a town hall eight years ago on

health care that President Obama did. Somebody said in the first six he

did, like, four town halls.

I was trying to imagine. I`m not being facetious or anything. I was

trying to imagine a town hall where President Trump goes up and people just

get to ask him about the specifics of the healthcare bill that he supports.

What would that look like?

GEARAN: It might look a little bit like today, right, where he just, kind

of, was all over the place, saying Obamacare is bad. It`s a disaster.

These are victims of Obamacare. And Republicans are on the hook for doing

something.

That – the doing something part appeared to be the main thrust of today`s

message. But, you know, to your point, there`s not a lot that Republicans

are actually likely to be able to do tomorrow.

JANSING: Speaking of the president, why is he continuing to flog his

attorney general? I mean, we saw in “The New York Times” interview which

was not very pleasant. He said maybe he should never have hired him in the

first place since he decided to recuse himself.

Then today, he calls Sessions beleaguered, criticizing him for not

investigating Hillary Clinton, who is making him beleaguered.

HARRIS: Right. You know, the subtext here almost is can`t you take a

hint, Jeff? You have the feeling that he wants to, sort of, push him out.

What I found extraordinary about that tweet as well where he said, why

isn`t the attorney general investigating criminal acts by my political

opponent? Here`s the president of the United States essentially already

inviting someone and directing his attorney general to go out and

investigate her. That`s extraordinary in and of itself.

GEARAN: I like (ph) Jeff Sessions too.

KAPUR: There was a little bit of a trial balloon floated over the report

on the fact that the president is looking at Rudy Giuliani (INAUDIBLE) –

JANSING: Right.

KAPUR: – for attorney general.

There have been – the only piece of caution I would put out there is there

has been a lot of talk about many of his aides potentially having to leave

at any moment since the beginning of his administration. It`s unclear to

me whether this is just another trial balloon, whether he`s venting and

making amply clear that Attorney General Sessions –

JANSING: But you even have Rush Limbaugh today saying, you know, come on,

President Trump, this guy supported you. He came out there early and he

was passionate. Why are you throwing him under the bus?

GEARAN: Well, I mean, that`s – that is a logical response. Yes. But, I

mean, I don`t know that it`s that complicated, right? And Trump clearly

feels aggrieved that Sessions recused himself and, you know, made the

decision he did about the Russia probe.

Which in – there`s a straight line, in Trump`s mind, apparently, between

that and Bob Mueller looking into, you know, everything, you know, over

(INAUDIBLE) and he`s blamed Sessions for that.

JANSING: Yes. Anne, Shane, Sahil. Stay with us. We`ve got a lot more to

talk about. But still ahead, Democrats unveil their so-called better deal,

but will their re-branding effort put them in a better position for 2018?

I`ll talk with Delaware Democrat Tom Carper. Keep it here.

JANSING: Welcome back. Facing massive losses on the national and local

levels the last couple of years, Democrats are looking to gain ground in

2018. Today they unveiled what they`re calling their, quote, better deal

agenda, a message blueprint for democratic candidates who are running for

election next year.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D), NEW YORK: Too many Americans don`t know what we

stand for. Not after today. We stand for three simple things. First, we`re

going to increase people`s pay. Second, we`re going to reduce their

everyday expenses. And third, we`re going to provide workers the tools they

need for the 21st century economy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: So if you look at the president`s low approval number, you might

conclude the national climate next year should be on their side. Add to

that the ongoing Russia investigations and the lack of major policy

achievements in the Republican congress and White House. But the fact is,

Democrats face a tough road in the senate.

There are democratic incumbents in 10 states that President Trump won in

2016, and there`s only one Republican up for re-election in a state that

Hillary Clinton won. On the other hand, for Democrats to retake the house,

they need a net pickup of 24 seats. Well, there are 23 districts with a

republican that Clinton won in 2016.

So is this, quote, better deal that Democrats are promising actually going

to resonate and are Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer the right faces for this

agenda or does a new message need new messengers? Joining me now,

Democratic Senator Tom Carper of Delaware. Senator, good to see you. Thanks

for coming on.

SEN. TOM CARPER, (D), DELAWARE: Chris, nice to see you. Thank you.

JANSING: I listen to this today and I`m trying to figure out for the

average American as they listen to it. What is it about this new message

that says this is something new, this is something different and maybe more

to the point, this is being said by people I can count on, because I think

a lot of those people who left the Democratic Party and didn`t vote or

voted for Donald Trump did it because they didn`t think you guys came

through for them?

CARPER: Let me just back up a little bit, if I could. Remember when Bill

Clinton was elected as president, he took over as president during a

recession and eight years later more jobs had been created and during those

eight years in history of the United states of America. Fast forward eight

years after that, George W. Bush stepped down as president, left us in the

worse recession since the great depression.

Succeeded by Barack Obama eight years later, longest running economic

expansion in the history of this country, 16 million jobs created.

Sometimes, we forget that. I think it is important to remember that. People

in my job, governors, presidents, senators, we don`t create jobs. What we

help to do is create a nurturing environment for job creation.

A kind of modern infrastructure that includes roads, highways, bridges, and

move people where they need to go, when they need to go. Broadband fully

deployed. The ability for people who are sitting on the sidelines don`t

have a job, don`t have the skills, and all these jobs looking for people

who have certain skills.

What we have to do is figure out how to tool or retool these millions of

people who would like to do the jobs that are simply not being filled. So

those are some of the things that we want to do, we need to do. Access to

capital, access to foreign markets. All of those things are part of

creating the nurturing environment for job creation.

JANSING: And look, I think that`s a message that we heard in many ways from

Hillary Clinton. We heard in many ways from – actually from Donald Trump

and even from Bernie Sanders.

I think as you look at the pictures and it got mopped, frankly, a lot on

social media which doesn`t mean that they`re right but it did get mocked a

lot because you have there, you know, 66-year-old Chuck Schumer, 77-year-

old Nancy Pelosi, the faces of people who frankly didn`t look tremendously

diverse. Is that the image that the Democratic Party wants to put out

there, senator?

CARPER: Well, they are our leaders and there are a lot of us behind those

leaders who have been governors, who have been mayors, and who have done a

lot of work in creating that nurturing environment. Again, I don`t care if

you`re the speaker of the house, I don`t care if you`re the leader in the

senate, Democrat or Republican, you don`t really create that many jobs.

The key is creating the nurturing environment. What are the tools and what

are the things that we need to have, including work force skills, access to

capital, access to foreign markets. That`s how you create jobs. And whoever

can present that kind of I think program and actually relate it to when we

had eight great years with Bill Clinton, we`ve had eight years with Barack

Obama where 16 million jobs were created along its running economic

expansion, what did Harry Truman used to say –

JANSING: But people – people are aren`t going to be voting for Barack

Obama, they are going to be voting for Bill Clinton.

CARPER: Yes, that`s okay. This is what we did when we really went on a

roll, not 20, 30, 40, 50 years ago. This is like 20 years ago. This is like

10 years ago. And you have to have a program – have to have a prescription

that`s relevant for the current time. The real problem here is we`ve got so

many people who don`t have the skills.

We have all these jobs that are looking for people who need skills that

they don`t have. And whoever can come up with a way to retool people so

that they can better fit into the jobs of the 21st century, they`ll do them

a favor and will also do our country a favor.

The other thing, I think one thing we can all agree on is transportation

infrastructure and deployment of broad bands. We got all kinds of people

including people who don`t have college degrees but who got to do the work

and want to do the work. That would be smart.

JANSING: Do you see that getting them in this atmosphere?

CARPER: What did Wayne Gretzky used to say? Why do you take so many shots

on goal? I missed every shot I never took. We got to take the shot. We need

roads, highways, bridges. We need rail. We need investments in all those

things and airports as well –

JANSING: Let`s talk about what`s coming up before that if we can, and that

is health care.

CARPER: – help people move faster and goods and service move faster as

well. Go ahead. I`m sorry.

JANSING: You`ve got health care coming up tomorrow. So that`s the immediate

issue that if you`re like most of the members of congress, both on the

senate and the house side that I`ve talked to, they`ve been inundated with

phone calls from people, people are very nervous about what you guys are

going to do about this.

You have said that this is a perfect time that the Republicans and the

Democrats have got to work together. And I`m wondering, are there members

of the Republican Party that you have spoken to about this? What are those

discussions with those Republicans? Where can you find some common ground?

CARPER: I think a lot of us agree on this. This is a good time to hit the

pause button. This is a time for us to fix immediately what needs to be

fixed immediately. The administration seems to be had been on destabilizing

the exchanges which is actually a Republican idea in all 50 states –

JANSING: And you`ve had that discussion with Republicans, senator?

CARPER: Oh, sure. Sure. We need to stabilize the exchanges. There are about

three simple things we could do to actually do that. And the next thing we

need to do is take up what I call regular order, regular order. John McCain

calls it regular order. Let`s do hearings. Heaven knows what they`re going

to bring to the floor tomorrow.

We don`t know. We`ve not had hearings on it. I don`t know the CBO

(INAUDIBLE). We don`t know if the Cruz proposal is in or out. That`s a

crazy way to do business. This is one-sixth of our nation`s economy and

we`re going forward as if like with our blinders on. I can`t believe we`re

doing this.

JANSING: I hear in your tone the frustration that I hear from a lot of

folks on Capitol Hill in both parties. Are you going to run for re-

election?

CARPER: I`m running for re-election –

JANSING: You are.

CARPER: Yes, yes, yes. And you go back to the election, just before the

election last year, Hillary was going to be president, Democrats were going

to be in the majority in the senate, and I was ready to say okay let them

do that, and I`ll go find some other counties (ph) to do.

I don`t think I`ve ever been as motivated and energized in my life in the

senate. And I come to work – people say you must – it must be a terrible

job you do these days. And I say no, I love coming here, I love the folks I

work with, and what we`re doing is important. We need to make progress.

JANSING: Senator Carper. Good to see you. Thank you.

CARPER: Nice to see you, Chris. Thank you.

JANSING: And we`ll have more “MTP Daily” right after this.

JANSING: Welcome back. The 10th victim of that gruesome human smuggling

case in San Antonio died in the hospital today. Dozens of suspected

undocumented immigrants were hospitalized after being crowded into that

tractor trailer that was found in a parking lot. Eight were pronounced dead

on the scene. Two more people died later.

Investigators say the discovery was made after one person in the truck

asked a security guard at a nearby store for water. The driver of that

truck, James Matthew Bradley, has been charged with smuggling. Bradley said

he had no knowledge that people were inside the truck until he reached the

San Antonio parking lot.

ICE issued a statement saying in part, quote, by any standard, the horrific

crime uncovered last night ranks as a stark reminder of why human smuggling

networks must be pursued, caught, and punished. No statement at this time

from the White House. More “MTP Daily” after the break.

JANSING: Time for “The Lid,” and just to clarify what are still a lot of

unknowns in senate on health care tomorrow. Is that procedural vote to move

on to the bill the house passed in May and use that bill as essentially a

shell to replace it with whatever they can get 50 votes on which could be

repeal and replace or repeal and delay basically anything?

The panel is back. Shane Harris, Anne Gearan, Sahil Kapur. One of our

producers on Capitol Hill got these three comments just very recently. From

Murkowski, I would like to know more as I`m sure all of you would, too.

When they asked Republican Ron Johnson, I don`t have a clue what we`re

going to be voting on. And then Richard Burr, I`m not knowing specifics on

health care motion to proceed vote. It doesn`t concern me, as I said, I`ll

vote for anything.

SHANE HARRIS, SENIOR NATIONAL SECURITY WRITER, WALL STREET JOURNAL: Just

kind of reach into a bag and pull it out and vote for it? I mean, this is -

- no wonder that this health care bill is already so unpopular with the

process through which is this is gone is feeling nutty. I mean, here we are

right now having no idea, lawmakers have no idea what they`re going to be

voting for tomorrow. It`s just pretty astounding.

JANSING: You would think between health care, what`s going on with the

Russia investigation, we could go on and on, all the things that have not

happened, that the Democrats would really see this opening.

But what did you make of their little gathering today, Anne Gearan, when

they stood there and they said, this is their slogan, by the way, a better

deal, better skills, better jobs, better wages, doesn`t exactly roll off

the tongue because I had to read it, which a lot of people say sounds like

Papa John`s better ingredients, better pizza.

GEARAN: There are at least some Republican activists showed up with pizza

boxes with that printed on it and it said, and still Pelosi. I mean,

Democrats may have handed Republicans something to make fun of them with.

But you`re right, it doesn`t roll off the tongue. It`s reminiscent,

frankly, of the main pillars of the Hillary Clinton campaign, the economic

pillars of Hillary`s campaign last year which, you know, she spent a year

and a half talking about and obviously were not enough and obviously didn`t

resonate with people in the way that Trump`s much simpler and more direct

economic message did.

JANSING: I mean, some of this actually sounded like it came out of Sanders`

camp. So, where are the Democrats on all of this?

SAHIL KAPUR, NATIONAL POLITICAL REPORTER, BLOOMBERG NEWS: They certainly

are moving in that direction. You know, one of the people out there was

Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts –

JANSING: Yes.

KAPUR: – who favor the progressives. One of the big things that this

document highlighted was antitrust issues. That is a centerpiece of

Elizabeth Warren`s economic philosophy. They creat this trust busters what

they call it to review mergers beforehand, to bust them after the fact if

they`re deemed as not good for consumers. I think that`s –

JANSING: I`m not sure though if you`re a voter in Ohio or Pennsylvania who

didn`t vote for Hillary Clinton, that that`s going to win you over. Is it?

I mean, that seems to be what they`re banking on.

KAPUR: It`s complicated. It`s technocratic.

JANSING: Yes.

KAPUR: But this is kind of where the Democrats are a little boxed in

because the president is fond of proposing a lot of very simple solutions

that are not quite workable like Mexico thing for the all and things like

that or like, you know, trade deals going away, and then American workers

getting their jobs back.

It`s not that simple. The Democrats do have – are confronted with a

choice. You know, do we come up with simple slogans that win over voters or

do we try to go in this direction that we think we can stick with?

JANSING: Whether or not the slogan catches on, the bigger problem really is

for the Republicans, right? Tomorrow, we keep saying that, you know, this

is their last chance to do it, so maybe we should stop saying that. But it

sure does feel to me, Anne Gearan, like at some point, they`re going to

have vote after vote after vote after vote and they`re going to have to

say, uncle, I mean is tomorrow it?

GEARAN: I don`t know. It doesn`t totally feel like it`s it. I mean, I think

a version of that same question is, at what point is there a tipping point

for Republicans where they have done enough in Mitch McConnell and other`s

minds to be able to say, look, we did everything we possibly could to

repeal and replace or whatever slogan they want to apply to it, as an

antidote to being primary.

JANSING: Can they go back and say the Democrats are the obstructionists? Is

that what the voters are going to buy?

HARRIS: (INAUDIBLE) buy them. The president`s been pushing that line but

they can`t get their own party in order for this. That`s not going to wash

at all. The Democrats also, the problem is they don`t have a standard

bearer for this new message that they`re pushing. So I don`t know who is in

– Republicans are (INAUDIBLE) in the short term. But no, I don`t think

that washes at all.

JANSING: What happens tomorrow? Anybody want to venture a guess?

KAPUR: On health care? It`s just very hard to see a path that can get them

to 50 votes on anything. It`s not guaranteed that the motion will proceed

pass. I would give that probably a little bit of a better shot than a

particular bill, but this is an extremely rough road.

And the reason is, as you mentioned, you know, Republican voters are not

going to buy this. Members are boxed in from both sides. You have to win a

primary to get to the general election. This bill is extremely unpopular

with the general electorate.

JANSING: Sahil, Anne, Shane, thanks to all of you. After the break, a line

from one of the president`s recent tweets that needs a fact check.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

JANSING: In case you missed it, President Trump had an active Sunday on

Twitter. But one tweet was not exactly square with the truth. The president

wrote, it`s very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the

line on my back, do very little to protect their president. If you look at

the vote tallies, there is little evidence Republican members of congress

were carried to victory by the Trump campaign.

The GOP won the national popular vote in the house by about 1.4 million

ballots. President Trump lost the national presidential popular vote by

almost 3 million votes. Pretty much the same story in the senate.

Republican candidates put up larger margins in states where President Trump

just squeaked by. The only state where President Trump outpaced his party`s

nominee in relatively close senate races, Indiana and Missouri.

So, yes, while the Trump base is powerful, there is no proof that

Republicans on the hill owe their jobs to the president`s coattails. That`s

all for tonight. The premiere of “The Beat With Ari Melber” starts right

now. Ari, we are totally psyched. Good evening.

