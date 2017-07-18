MTP Daily, Transcript 7/18/2017

Transcript:

Show: MTP DAILY

Date: July 18, 2017

Guest: Heidi Przybyla, Will Hurd, Ruth Marcus, Alfonso Aguilar

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The son going into a meeting hoping to obtain

information from a hostile foreign power that just a week later gives us

the WikiLeaks disclosure and the – and the –

GOV. CHRIS CHRISTIE (R), NEW JERSEY: I wouldn’t have – I wouldn’t have –

I wouldn’t have done the meeting. And I think that – you know, I don’t

think it can be any clearer than that. I wouldn’t have done the meeting.

If you want to use a lot of other adjectives, that’s up to you. But my

view is I try to be dispassionate about this.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You wouldn’t call it –

CHRISTIE: I would – what I would call it was you shouldn’t have taken the

meeting.

NICOLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: All right, it’s going to have to be the last

word.

CHRISTIE: That’s what lawyers do. They tell what to do and what not to

do.

WALLACE: Lawyers are still going.

We’re way over our time. Thank you to Gov. Chris Christie, Bret Stephens,

Harold Ford Jr.

That does it for this hour. I’m Nicole Wallace. “MTP DAILY” starts right

now with Katy Tur in for Chuck. Hi, Katy. Sorry about going over.

KATY TUR, MSNBC HOST: No problem. That was a riveting interview you did

with the governor right now and a riveting debate. And we’re going to have

more on Russia in this hour so stay with us for that.

But first, if it is Tuesday, another plan bites dust.

(voice-over): Tonight, the GOP’s biggest campaign promise hits not one,

but two more dead ends.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R), KENTUCKY, SENATE MAJORITY LEADER: It’s pretty

obvious that we don’t have 50 members who can agree on a replacement.

SEN. LISA MURKOWSKI (R), ALASKA: We should not repeal without a

replacement.

SEN. SUSAN COLLINS (R), MAINE: Let’s try to get bipartisan support.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Democrats will come to us.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TUR: So, where does that leave the fate of your health care? Plus, Trump

country trouble. Our new poll shows just how tough it’s been to sell the

Republican health care plan to the president’s biggest believers.

And the Trump Jr. meeting guest list comes further into focus.

This MTP DAILY and it starts right now.

(on camera): Good evening, I’m Katy Tur in New York in for Chuck Todd.

Welcome to MTP DAILY.

It has been a stunning day. In less than 24 hours, we’ve seen the

Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare collapse. We’ve seen a

plan B and we’ve also seen that collapse, too. We have brand new results

from our NBC News-“Wall Street Journal” poll of Trump counties out right

now with new insight into why this effort may have imploded so

spectacularly. More on that in just a moment.

But we begin with President Trump today at the White House basically giving

up on his Republican Congress.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I’m certainly disappointed.

For seven years, I’ve been hearing repeal and replace from Congress. And

I’ve been hearing it loud and strong.

And then, when we finally get a chance to repeal and replace, they don’t

take advantage of it. So, that is disappointing.

So, I’m very – I would say I’m disappointed in what took place. It will

go on and we’ll win. We’re going to win on taxes. We’re going to win on

infrastructure and lots other things that we’re doing.

But the way I look at it is in 2018, we’re going to have to get some more

people elected. We have to go out and we have to get more people elected

that are Republican.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TUR: We saw seven years of promises derailed in mere hours. Last night,

the Senate’s health care bill was killed due to a lack of Republican

support when two more senators announced their opposition to it. The White

House says President Trump was caught off guard by the news.

So, McConnell and the White House went to plan B, urging the caucus on a

bill to repeal Obamacare now and replace it later. Similar to all those

symbolic repeal votes they took when Obama was still in office.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The Senate actually

passed the very same bill in 2015 and sent it to President Obama’s desk and

they should do it again. Inaction is not an option. Congress needs to

step up. Congress needs to do their job. And Congress needs to do their

job now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TUR: As the White House made its case, Republican senators were already

revolting against it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

COLLINS: I’m going to oppose the motion to proceed. I voted against this

approach in 2015. And I do not think that it is going to be constructive.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Senator, where are you on the motion to proceed on this

repeal and then replace?

MURKOWSKI: I’m not there. An indefinite hold on this just creates more

chaos and confusion.

SEN. BILL CASSIDY (R), LOUISIANA: We have to play that through and I’m

still playing it through.

SEN. ROY BLUNE (R), MISSOURI: My guess is that we’re now headed toward

normal committee activity that will take 60 votes on the floor.

SE. ROB PORTMAN (R), OHIO: I’m concerned about something that would simply

repeal and its impact on costs and choices in health care.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TUR: At least three Republican senators quickly said they wouldn’t even

allow the plan to be debated. Others signaled resistance, too.

Ultimately, those three no votes are sufficient to kill the bill but before

it even sees the floor. In reaction, McConnell and his allies fired right

back.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MCCONNELL: Sometime in the near future, we’ll have a vote on repealing

Obamacare. Essentially, the same vote that we had in 2015.

SEN. PAUL RAND (R), KENTUCKY: If you’re not willing to vote the same way

you voted in 2015, then you need to go back home and you need to explain to

Republicans why you’re no longer for repealing Obamacare.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

[17:05:07] TUR: But with the Republican strategy in freefall, President

Trump today looked to insulate himself, politically.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I think we’re probably in

that position where we’ll just let Obamacare fail. We’re not going to own

it. I’m not going to own it. I can tell you, the Republicans are not

going to own it.

We’ll let Obamacare fail and then the Democrats are going to come to us and

they’re going to say, how do we fix it? How do we fix it? Or how do we

come up with a new plan?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TUR: Here is what the president is saying. Don’t blame him or his party

for not being able to pass their own legislation. And don’t blame him or

his party when the health care system collapses. Even though they’re

admittedly allowing that to happen.

But, believe it or not, that might be the more palatable option right now,

for Republicans politically. That’s how poorly the GOP’s health care plan

was viewed by its own members.

According to our new NBC News-“Wall Street Journal” poll taken in counties

that Trump won, a mere 12 percent of voters say the House health care

overhaul, which closely mirrored the Senate’s version, is a good idea.

Even among Trump voters in these counties, the legislation was viewed

positively by just one in four.

I’m joined now by – on Capitol Hill by NBC’s Garrett Haake. Garrett, so

there was a plan A that collapsed, a plan B, that collapsed. What happens

next?

GARRETT HAAKE, CAPITOL HILL CORRESPONDENT, NBC NEWS: Well, it sounds like

Mitch McConnell is going to try to go plan B one more time. They have made

it very clear they want to try to get a vote on this measure to repeal,

delay and then replace this bill.

Mitch McConnell knows that vote will fail, but it seems that he wants to

get these Republican senators, the three that we know about and any others

who might be out there, sort of smoke them out and determine exactly who is

actually against repeal, at this point.

And then, Katy, they’re going to work backwards. The health committee,

which is the health committee that would oversee this bill had it been done

through the normal committee process, announced today they plan to hold

hearings. At least on shoring up the insurance markets which is one of

the, sort of, more urgent needs of anything that would be a repeal or a fix

of Obamacare.

So, it’s clear at least some people in the Senate don’t intend to follow

President Trump’s advice or his call to let Obamacare collapse on its own

and see if Democrats will be left holding bag. Some lawmakers here are

apparently making moves to address some of these issues proactively.

TUR: So, we have Senate Murkowski of Alaska, Senator Collins of Maine,

Senator Capito of West Virginia who have said that they are not comfortable

not voting on anything that doesn’t have the plan for repeal – for replace

already in its language because they’re not comfortable just delaying this

for another two years.

They’re not confident that anybody will come to some sort of agreement.

How is Mitch McConnell going to find a way to convince them that they

should trust that this caucus which hasn’t been able to come to a decision

up until now, while the president has all this political capital would be

able to do so later on.

HAAKE: That’s a fantastic question, Katy. And they just don’t have that

answer. They don’t have it after seven months of this Congress. And they

don’t have it after seven years of discussing what Obamacare replacement

would look like. But I think that’s part of the reason you’re seeing

people – everyone from those three senators you mentioned.

So, even John McCain at home recovering from his surgery was one of the

first people to respond to this in a statement that said, look, we need to

go through the committee process. We need to find out what people want.

And the Republicans are just as committed as ever to repealing Obamacare.

But it’s very clear, and those poll numbers demonstrate it, they have

failed at coming up with a palatable replacement that even their own voters

will say, yes, you know what? You’re right. This is a better plan

forward.

TUR: Garrett, what does this mean for Mitch McConnell’s leadership?

HAAKE: Well, the Republican senators I spoke to today still said very much

that they still trust him. I talked to Lindsey Graham about this kind of

at length this afternoon. He said, look, this is the U.S. Senate. People

are senators from their states. And some of these people, and you see it

with Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, they take their state responsibilities

very clearly.

So, there’s not – and that that’s the opposition here. Not that they

don’t trust Mitch McConnell, not that they are, you know, pushing back

against his leadership per se. But that they take these state issues more

seriously than being a part of the GOP caucus, you might say.

So, there’s big call or pushback against Mitch McConnell’s leadership so

far from in the chamber. But you do hear that frustration a little bit on

the Hill and you certainly heard it today from the White House.

TUR: Garrett, what about the White House? How do Republican senators feel

about the White House’s effort to get this done?

HAAKE: They are very careful not to openly criticize the president for

this, Katy. In my experience, what I’m hearing – you’re not hearing

people say, we wish the president was doing X, Y and Z. They’re trying to

– I think they know that the president can’t necessarily be the chief

salesman for this, especially when you consider who those no votes are.

You know, the president can’t speak to Lisa Murkowski’s – or I’m

conflating people here. Can’t speak to Susan Collins’ voters in Maine and

convince them that this is a good plan for them.

[17:10:00] So, you know, Mitch McConnell’s drawing a line in the sand. He

said he’s not going to change the rules of the Senate. He wants the Senate

to get to get thing done. And so, it seems, at least for now, they’re

happy with President Trump keeping his distance.

But, look, historically, big things don’t get done on Capitol Hill without

presidential leadership. Sometimes, they don’t get done even then. But it

usually takes the president to push big things like this over the finish

line, and we have not seen that from this White House on this bill.

TUR: Garrett Haake, thank you very much.

I’m joined now by a member of the Senate Democratic leadership, Patty

Murray of Washington. She’s a member of the Senate Health Committee which

Garrett just mentioned will be holding hearings on health care.

Senator, thank you very much for joining us, first off.

SEN. PATTY MURRAY (D), WASHINGTON: Well, nice to talk to you, Katy.

TUR: Wonderful. And then, secondly, we know you oppose the GOP health

care bill. We know that you’re not going to get on board with those as

they stand right now. But what are the Democrats doing in order to come up

with a solution to fix the areas of Obamacare that are not working as

smoothly as people might have – might have wanted?

MURRAY: Well, I’m glad you asked that because Democrats have been clear

for a very long time that parts of the ACA that aren’t working as well as

we would like them to, we want to work on solutions to that. We’ve offered

a number of positive steps to take that.

But let’s be clear, since the day after the election, this administration

has said, we are going to make Obamacare fail. All way up until today

which is what the president has said. They have not been working to make

it work. They have been working to make it not work.

TUR: What are the –

MURRAY: But on top –

TUR: I’m sorry.

MURRAY: – but on top of that, we have now spent the last seven months

going through this debate about what they would replace it with and they

have not come up with something that is not only sellable to the American

public, but that would actually work.

TUR: What are those fixes that you have offered, Senator?

MURRAY: Sure. We’ve talked about making sure that the payments are paid

to the – to the market so that it is secure. And this president has said

he’s going to have lawsuits, not make the payments. He’s making that

uncertainty in the market create problems.

We have talked about offering public options in places where there aren’t

enough options for people to buy insurance. That will help bring the cost

down to American families.

We are more than willing to debate all of those in between and to offer

those as suggestions. But what I would say to my Republican colleagues now

is what are – what is the choice you’re going to make? Are you going to

join with the president and continue to create chaos and work to make

Obamacare fail? Or work with us to get the market re-stabilized after the

last seven months of uncertainty. And we are willing to work with you if

that’s the route that we can take.

TUR: So, I was talking to a health care expert a little bit earlier today,

and I asked her what the fix was for Obamacare. And she said, ultimately,

without strengthening of the mandate, you’re not going to get anywhere on

this. The Supreme Court doesn’t really agree with the mandate. Given

that, is single payor the only viable option at this point?

MURRAY: I think there are a number of options. And I think the challenge

we’ve had is because we haven’t had any hearings. We haven’t had any

debate. This was a bill written in a back room by 13 men, as we all know.

We haven’t had those options out in the open so we can analyze them. Get

scores. See what the – how the market would respond to them and be able

to put forward good positive ways to create a strong stable market for all

the counties in country.

TUR: So, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Kirstin

Gillibrand, others all say single payor is the way to go. Does Democratic

leadership agree with them?

MURRAY: There are a number of people who are talking about a lot of

options. One of the things I’ve talked about a lot is the public option

that allows people to be able to have different options. There are people

who are talking about allowing people to buy into Medicare at a younger

age. And, of course, there are other options as well.

Again, none of those have had public hearings or debates. So, we know what

we are voting on, what the impact to the market would be, what the cost to

families would be. And that’s what I’m hoping we can now all really focus

on as we move forward because health compare is so important to families.

TUR: Yes, no doubt about that. But you say that there are a number of

people with a number of options. But my question specifically was, does

Democratic leadership agree with the more progressive wing of the

Democratic party right now. Remember, that they’re the wing that’s getting

a lot of attention at the moment about having single payor health care.

MURRAY: I think we’re all willing to have a conversation. But what we

want to know is what will be the impacts of that and the implementation of

it. The cost to families. What it would mean, in term of people who have

health care today.

And we don’t have the answers to that because we’ve never had any hearings.

The American public deserves to know what they are getting.

And what our problem with the Republican alternative has been so far is

that we only know what we know. And that is that millions of Americans

would lose their health care coverage and that they would give a tax break

away to many Americans that are in the top one percent.

[17:15:12] And that they would cut Medicaid and cut off insurance for so

many people. We are not for that.

TUR: Senator, let’s take a listen to Chuck Schumer a little earlier today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D), NEW YORK, SENATE MINORITY LEADER: The door to

bipartisanship is open right now. Not with repeal but with an effort to

improve the existing system. The door is right – open right now.

Republican leadership only needs to walk through it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TUR: So, skeptics say, hey, listen. House Democrats were on the House

floor after the House passed their version of the bill and they were

singing, hey, hey, good-bye. Skeptics says that the Democrats don’t really

want to work with Republicans on this. They want to watch Republicans

flounder.

So, prove the skeptics wrong, Senator, and tell us –

MURRAY: Sure.

TUR: – where exactly the Democrats are willing to work and negotiate with

the Republicans. What issue exactly are you willing to come to the table

for?

MURRAY: I think that’s a really important question, Katy. And what we

have seen is that the Republicans have come forward not with a way to

assure people have lower health care costs or that we have a market that

works.

But with plans to give a tax break away, to cut Medicaid and take health

care away from many Americans with disabilities, kids with disabilities,

senior citizens, and a system that would not work.

We want them to say, we’re not going down that path anymore. We’re not

going to cut Medicaid dramatically. We are not going to give tax breaks

away. We’re not going to work to make Obamacare fail.

We want to work with you to provide health care assurance for all Americans

that they will have health care when they need it, that is affordable, and

quality and provides them what they and their family needs.

TUR: Senator, I ask all high-profile Democrats that come on this show and

talk to me who the leader of the Democratic party is right now. So far,

not a single person can give me a name. Can you give me a name today?

MURRAY: Look, I think what’s important right now is that, as Democrats, we

work together to show the American people we are on their side.

TUR: So no?

MURRAY: We have done that –

TUR: You can’t give me a name?

MURRAY: – through health care. I will tell you that what’s important is

that we allow a lot of ships to sail so that we can say who the leader of

the party will be that we all get behind and we need to listen to them.

But what’s important right now today is for Democrats to continue to show

the American people we’re on their side. Again, when it’s – comes to

health care or when it comes to fighting against tax cuts for the wealthy,

or when it’s moving to make sure that Americans get the jobs and the

security that they deserve.

TUR: Senator Patty Murray, thank you very much for your time.

MURRAY: You bet.

TUR: And we’ve got a lot to dissect with the panel ahead. Plus, the one

thing we know President Trump wants when it comes to health care.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[17:20:00] TUR: Welcome back.

Republicans in Congress have gone through a number of versions of their

health care bill. And, so far, nothing has made everyone happy.

But while Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell have had trouble appeasing all the

factions in their caucus, they do have one thing going for them. One

critical person has remained with them the entire time. President Trump

wants a win and he has indicated he’ll sign whatever he’s given.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Repeal and replace. I am

sitting in the Oval Office with a pen in hand waiting for our senators to

give it to me. We have a president that’s waiting to sign it. I have pen

in hand. I’m sitting in the Oval Office right next door, pen in hand,

waiting to sign something and I’ll be waiting.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TUR: But the president is left with nothing to sign. And as Garrett

mentioned just a few minutes ago, some critics say the president hasn’t

done enough on his own to sell bill. We just found out the president will

do a rally in Ohio next week, but he hasn’t held any kind of nationwide

tour with rallies in states with on the fence senators.

He never gave major speech outlining why the various Republican proposals

were the right policy. He never held a health care town hall. And we

haven’t heard that he ever personally reached out to any Democrats to even

try to get them on board. So, what are the next steps from here? We’re

back in 60 seconds.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: When we win on November 8th,

we will be able to immediately repeal and replace Obamacare.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And there’s going to be a period if you repeal it and

before you replace it when millions of people could lose –

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: No, we’re going to do it

simultaneously. It will be just fine. That’s what I do. I do a good job.

You know, I mean, I know how to do this stuff.

It’ll be repeal and replace. It will be essentially simultaneously. It

will mostly likely be on the same day or same week but probably the same

day. It could be the same hour.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TUR: Welcome back to MTP DAILY.

Let’s bring in the panel. Heidi Przybyla, MSNBC Political Analyst and

senior politics reporter at “USA Today.” “Washington Post” columnist and

deputy editorial page editor, Ruth Marcus. And Alfonso Aguilar, the

President of the Latino Partnership for Conservative Principles.

Heidi, let’s start with you. The president made a lot of promises on the

campaign. He’s made a lot of promises up until this point. They’re going

to repeal and replace. The repeal is going to come. Replace is going to

come immediately. Maybe repeal now and replace will come later. Don’t

worry, we’ll have universal health care for everybody. I mean, does it

matter what is sent to his desk?

HEIDI PRZYBYLA, SENIOR POLITICS REPORTER, “USA TODAY”: It was going to be

better. It was going to be cheaper. And it was going to cover everyone.

And then, he essentially handed it off to Paul Ryan and patted him on the

back and said, good job. Get back to me with something. I want to win.

And that’s how this went down.

Katy, I think this says a lot more about Trump’s leadership than it does

McConnell’s. Because remember the promise of Trump. You know well. You

were on the campaign trail. He was supposed to be a transformative

political figure because he’s not an ideologue.

TUR: Yes.

PFRZYBYLA: He would come to Washington as a businessman and he would bring

people together to get things done. But what we’ve learned from this

exercise was that he either doesn’t have the discipline or the knowledge,

the policy expertise to navigate those threads to thread that needle and to

bring people together.

And so, what happened was he essentially outsourced this very important

policy item to the very establishment that he ran against and completely

abandoned this populist mantel that, essentially got him elected.

TUR: It’s clear he’s not an ideologue because he’s jumping around on all

sides of this issue. First, he was for the House health care bill. Then,

he thought it was mean. And – but the question I’m having, Alphonso, is

why was he so on board with having the Senate Republicans do whatever they

could to get something passed.

[17:25:00] After all, you know, he did say he wanted health care for

everybody on the campaign trail. Then, there’s also just this poll where -

- which shows that even in places that Donald Trump won with his own

voters, that this was not a very popular deal.

Look at this, good idea, 12 percent. That’s it. Bad idea, 41 percent. No

opinion, 45 percent. And this just among his voters. Only 25 percent

could say it was a bad idea.

So, why is the president so hell bent on getting this done at the expense

of his own personal promises?

ALFONSO AGUILAR, PRESIDENT, LATINO PARTNERSHIP FOR CONSERVATIVE PRINCIPLES:

Because I think he’s desperate for a win. He has to really accomplish –

TUR: But what does a win mean if it’s – I mean, is it just a win in

legislation? What about the people who are affected by this legislation

who lose their health care?

AGUILAR: Well, I agree, but I think many would agree that passing

something is better than not doing anything. Doing away with many of the

regulations from Obamacare individual mandates. That’s a step forward. I

think he wants to get something done to show that he can win, that he can

govern and start improving things.

Now, having said that, look, I don’t blame only Trump. I think there’s so

much that he can do. There’s a reality here and that’s that within the

Republican caucus in Congress, there’s a great deal of ideological

diversity. There are divergent views on how to deal with health care.

If you accommodate moderates, you antagonize conservatives. And if you

accommodate conservatives, you antagonize moderates. It’s very difficult

to achieve consensus. But at some point, Republicans in Congress have to

govern, have to come together and pass something.

And I have to say, Donald Trump was meeting last night with a group of

senators. He had been making calls. I don’t know what more he could have

done, in terms of Congress. I really blame Congressional Republicans for

an inability to actually get something done and pass legislation.

TUR: Hold that thought, Alfonso. I want to come back to it.

Ruth, passing something better than passing nothing.

RUTH MARCUS, COLUMNIST AND DEPUTY EDITORIAL PAGE EDITOR, “THE WASHINGTON

POST”: Well, that’s been – you know, that’s been the, sort of, to be or

not to be lady or the tiger question of health care, both for congressional

Republicans and for the president.

On the one hand, this is all they’ve campaigned on. They want to win. They

need to deliver on what was their core promise to voters.

On other hand, the more they looked at the consequences of what they were

doing, the impact on people who would lose coverage, higher premiums, less

coverage, medical – you know, incredible Medicaid cuts, the more

problematic it became.

And I think that, you know, which is – which is worse? Passing or not

passing is a very difficult question. And it actually helps explain why

they couldn’t get to passing something.

TUR: So, this president is the most transactional president we’ve

certainly ever had. Probably one of the most transactional politicians

we’ve ever had. That’s the way that everybody describes him. Even those

in his inner circle.

He doesn’t care about ideology. He is all about getting things done. He’s

called himself this wonderful deal maker.

So, alfonso, if that is – if that’s the case and if the Republican caucus

is so varied in their – in their ideologies, why not go down the middle?

Why not say, hey, listen, we have to find a better system of health care in

this country. Obamacare isn’t working.

Let’s work with the moderate Republicans and the moderate Democrats to find

something brand new. We’re not necessarily going to call it repeal because

we know that is a bugaboo for the Democrats and they won’t sign on for it.

But we’re going to find a way to come together. After all, he is supposed

to be the deal maker. People elected him to get things done in Washington.

And not just to work with the Republicans.

AGUILAR: Look, the problem is that you’re assuming that Democrats want to

work with Republicans. Look, this began when Obamacare was passed. It was

ran through Congress without consulting, without any Republican votes. So,

they began this.

And I don’t see a genuine effort by Democrats to really want to sit down

with Republicans to work on something. Again, I don’t think this is over.

I think it’s going to take time.

You know, legislative process is a messy process. I think we have to give

it time.

However, what I would say is that let’s start working. Let’s start

debating on other pieces of legislations like tax reform. We can’t –

TUR: You can’t get tax reform without getting the tax cuts from this.

AGUILAR: Well, I know that a lot of people felt that tax reform is

dependent on health care reform. But I think we’re going to have to, at

the same time, start debating tax reform.

Because, if not, we may end up this year without any legislation. And I

think tax reform is essential to get the economy running to get the economy

to grow at an over three percent – at over three percent.

[17:30:00] TUR: Heidi, quickly. Do you buy that, that Democrats didn’t

want to work with Republicans, period, on this president? No matter what

the president did, they weren’t going to support him in any way.

PFRZYBYLA: No. Katy, the strategy from the beginning was not to work with

Democrats because they chose to do it by this procedural move called

reconciliation which means that you can do it on a party line vote because

Republicans are very invested. Remember, they got about eight years

invested in this of saying that Obamacare is utterly failing and that it

must be repealed.

It must be ripped up by its roots. Democrats know that is not true. That is

not true based on studies by impartial group like the Kaiser Family

Foundation. And we’re talking about in terms of their alternative is

millions of people losing health care versus working on the flaws in

Obamacare which is that you have this individual market where a small

number of people, a few million people and to them it means a lot, they are

paying a lot more for their health care, that that needs to be addressed.

But the reason why this never happened from the beginning was ideological

because Republicans couldn’t support Obamacare, they didn’t want to see a

real mandate and the reason why it can’t work or isn’t working, the

problems that we have right now are structural because there isn’t a real

mandate that requires everybody to be in including the sick and the

unhealthy.

TUR: All right. Heidi, Ruth, Alfonso. Stay with us. We’re going to have

more time later on. Don’t worry. Still ahead, the Russia connection. New

details about who else was in the room when Donald Trump Jr. and the

Russian. You are not going to want to miss that. Plus, we’ve just learned

that President Trump had a second, you heard me right, a second meeting

with Vladimir Putin at the G-20. What happened in that meeting? Stay with

us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

TUR: Next on “MTP Daily,” new details about who attended Don Jr.’s meeting

at Trump Tower. But first, Hampton Pearson has the “CNBC Market Wrap.” Hi,

Hampton.

HAMPTON PEARSON, CNBC WASHINGTON BUREAU CORRESPONDENT: Thanks, Katy. We had

stocks closing mixed with Netflix helping to lift the Nasdaq into record

territory and Goldman Sachs weighing heavily on the Dow. In fact, the Dow

lost 55 points. The S&P gained just a point. The Nasdaq added 30 points.

Shares of Netflix jumping more than 13 percent with an all-time high.

The company said it added 5.2 million total members during its second

quarter. Goldman Sachs fell however after reporting a 40 percent drop in

second quarter bond trading revenue. It’s the top and bottom line quarterly

results still topped trader’s expectations. That is it from CNBC, first in

business worldwide.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

TUR: Welcome back to “MTP Daily.” NBC News has confirmed the identity of

another person in that June 26 meeting at Trump Tower with Donald Trump

Jr., Paul Manafort, and Jared Kushner. So we now know of eight people who

were in the room. According to a source with direct knowledge of the

meeting, an American-based employee of a Russian real estate company was

there.

He reportedly was there to represent Emin and Aras Agalarov, the Russian

developers who hosted the Miss Universe pageant in Russia in 2013 and who

helped arrange the meeting along with publicist Rob Goldstone. But it’s

where the information came from that might hint at a big development in the

entire Russia investigation. Here’s what I mean.

The developers’ lawyer confirmed he received a phone call from a

representative of special council Bob Mueller over the weekend. They want

to interview him but no date has yet been set. That could mean if nothing

else the special council was looking into this meeting at Trump Tower. And

also breaking today, Ian Bremmer, a friend of the show, was the first to

report of a second meeting between President Trump and Vladimir Putin at

the G-20.

The White House confirms NBC News that the president did speak with Putin

towards the end of what they’re calling a couples only social dinner. There

is no read out of that discussion and no staff or cabinet members attended

that dinner.

Joining me now is Texas Republican Congressman Will Hurd. He sits on the

House Intelligence Committee. Let’s focus on Russia specifically that

meeting between Don Jr. and the Russian lawyer. Congressman, there has been

a discrepancy on when the intelligence committee found out about this. When

did you guys find out about the meeting?

REP. WILL HURD (R), TEXAS: I think most of us found out at the same time it

was being published in the press. But what happened is Robert Mueller is

going to be talking to everybody that was probably in that meeting. He is

going to decide whether there was any violation of the law and how this

fits in the broader criminal investigation.

TUR: You’ve said that you wouldn’t have taken that meeting, the one that

Don Jr., the Paul Manafort, the campaign chairman, veteran of the campaign,

and Jared Kushner were all in, the senior advisers to the candidate Donald

Trump. Are you worried at all that had this could turn out to be criminal?

HURD: Well, I wouldn’t – I agree with that statement, Katy. I wouldn’t

have accepted that meeting. Part of that is based on the fact that I spent

9-1/2 years as an undercover officer in the CIA and I dealt with Russian

intelligence pretty much in most of my tours.

And this is – the Russian intelligence is notorious for trying to set up,

trying to get people in compromising positions. You know, I think I trust

Robert Mueller to go over this with a fine tooth comb to determine whether

there was indeed anything violating the law, but I would also like to get

all these details out.

TUR: Yes.

HURD: Let’s stop hearing drips and drab because this takes away from –

this is a distraction and it takes away from broader conversation we should

be having like how do we be prepared for the Russians to do this again. It

was clear the Russians tried to influence our elections. They are going to

try to do it again in 2018. Do we have a strategy to deal with counter

covert influence?

TUR: Yes.

HURD: And also we should be talking about other countries like China as

well while we’re focused on Russia. We know the Chinese have been involved

in getting into our systems and the private sector as well. And we still

believe that they should adhere to some agreements that were made under the

last administration.

TUR: So you have brought up two things I want to follow up on. First that

you want all this information to get out, Congressman. Do you think that

the White House and that Don Jr. have been as forthcoming as they should

be? Should there just be a complete list of everybody, every foreign

national they might have met with during the campaign, the transition?

HURD: Well, I think that the public provision of e-mails is a pretty bold

step. I think with folks that are current –

TUR: But we’re still finding out who was in that meeting. We’re still

getting names (inaudible) as you say dripping daily.

HURD: When it comes to the Russia investigation, oversharing is probably a

good thing. And that everybody should be reviewing anybody that was

connected to the campaign or to the administration. Should be overshare

when it comes to contacts with the Russians. I think that is not a bad

place to be in order to prevent these kinds of reactions when information

does come out.

TUR: So the other thing you brought was your 9-1/2 years at the CIA. I did

a long piece about this meeting for Sunday night with Megyn Kelly and I

talked to a former Moscow station chief John Sipher and he said that

essentially this meeting to him given his experience in Moscow and his

experience in the CIA looked very much like human fishing, like the Kremlin

was trying to dangle something in front of the Trump campaign to see

whether or not they would be interested in it and we found out from the e-

mails that, yes, they were interested in it.

HURD: It is indeed a tactic that the Russians have used time and time

again. Whether that was indeed the case in this specific meeting that we’re

talking about, we have to leave that up to Robert Mueller to try to

investigate and understand the motivations behind the Russians reaching

out. And I think that is an important thing to understand. But it does reek

of Russian intelligence motivation and tactics.

And again, when it comes to Russia, they are not our ally. They are our

adversary. And we need to treat them that way. And they are going to resort

to asymmetrical warfare to try to undergerd trust in our institution. And

we can’t let that happen. And I think there are many of us that have been

exposed to Russia trying to prevent that from happening in the future.

TUR: Congressman Hurd, thank you very much.

HURD: Thank you.

TUR: And just ahead, the two politicians that Americans like less than

President Trump.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

TUR: Welcome back. While President Trump is facing historically low poll

numbers, a new poll shows his 2016 rival is fairing even worse. A new

Bloomberg national poll shows President Trump with a higher positive

favorability rating than former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary

Clinton. Mr. Trump’s favorability rating is 41 percent. Clinton’s is 39

percent.

That is the lowest number posted by Clinton in the Bloomberg poll since

2015 in the midst of the Democratic primary fight. Of course the 2016

election is over, but President Trump still uses his former foe as a foil

from the White House. He has tweeted about Hillary Clinton twice in the

last week and several times since taking office.

The only person polled by Bloomberg with a lower net favorability than

Clinton? Russian President Vladimir Putin. His 15 percent favorability

rating is actually up five points since last year. Look at that. We’ll be

right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

TUR: Welcome back. It’s time for “The Lid.” Let’s turn to the panel. Heidi

Przybyla, Ruth Marcus, Alfonso Aguilar. Ruth, let’s start with you. The

president had another meeting with Vladmir Putin. This is about this

couple’s only dinner. It seems to be from what we’re hearing a one-on-one

conversation with Vladmir Putin. We don’t know the extent of it though.

What do you make of that? Is that unusual?

RUTH MARCUS, COLUMNIST, THE WASHINGTON POST: So much for transparency. It

seems pretty unusual to me. I cannot remember another time and maybe I’ll

be proved wrong, when the president of the United States had a bilateral

meeting with a foreign leader especially a foreign leader as important as

Vladmir Putin and it was hidden from public view in this way.

I mean, one minute last week the president is praising his son Don Jr. for

transparency. And now every day we learn something else that we didn’t know

previously. If you’re going to have another meeting with Putin, why would

you want to keep it hidden? Why not just tell us about it? Things leak out

any way. This is a lesson this administration has been slow in learning.

TUR: We did see an image of Melania sitting next to Vladmir Putin. So I

guess it makes sense the president might have wondered over there. Alfonso,

are you concerned about the transparency of that?

ALFONSO AGUILAR, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, LATINO PARTNERSHIP FOR CONSERVATIVE

PRINCIPLES: Certainly. I’m concerned how the White House is handling this

whole Russia thing. I don’t think they are being transparent, the case of

the meeting that Donald Trump Jr. had with that Russian lawyer. I think

they haven’t been totally transparent and come forward. We get drips and

drips of information coming out. I think it creates a terrible perception

they are not being forthcoming.

TUR: Yes.

AGUILAR: Having said that, you know, we are – we have a diplomatic

relation with Russia. I see no problem with Donald Trump meeting with

Vladmir Putin. The irony here is that when we look at our policy towards

Russia right now, I would argue that it’s tougher than the policy that

President Obama had toward Russia. We stroke in Syria. We bump Syria.

I’m sure Vladimir Putin was hopping (ph) about that. At the G-20 Summit,

President Trump said that he was looking at selling natural gas to central

European countries. I’m sure Vladimir Putin is not happy about that. And he

also said he is willing to sell an anti-missile battery to Poland. I’m sure

Vladimir Putin is not happy about that. Nobody is talking about that.

TUR: But what about the Russian diplomatic compounds that we might be

giving back? What about, Heidi, the Russian sanctions bill which has held

up in the house that the president and the White House have said that they

will not sign?

PRZYBYLA: Right. The reports are that the White House is heavily behind

that lobbying effort to stop the sanctions bill which really breezed

through in a bipartisan basis in the senate. He makes a number of good

points but overall the one thing that Russia cares most about are those

sanctions. The indication that we have based on the reporting is that the

Trump officials shortly after the election, Mike Flynn, did discuss trying

to lift those sanctions for Russia.

That is the most important strategic goal. And because of this firestorm,

the Trump administration has had its hands tied and has been unable to do

anything like that. The Russian compounds story would be another gift to

the Russians that would be important to them because we know for instance

that they were conducting a lot of their spy operation out of those

compounds.

So I think for the most part, the Trump administration just had its hands

tied because of this backlash to what we’re now learning about what went on

during the campaign.

TUR: So there’s still a lot of news coming out about the Don Jr. meeting

and people are still being forced to answer questions on it. Nicole Wallace

had Chris Christie on just before this. Take a listen to their

conversation.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NICOLLE WALLACE, WHITE HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR: You’re a prosecutor.

GOV. CHRIS CHRISTIE (R), NEW JERSEY: Yes.

WALLACE: You prosecuted people.

CHRISTIE: Where’s the crime?

WALLACE: Is there a campaign fine? I mean, how do you know that nothing of

value?

CHRISTIE: I don’t know. I’m sure Bob Mueller is going to try to find out.

But the fact is, what I do know as a prosecutor is, you don’t prosecute

people until you have the facts. My problem with a lot of what’s been going

on is that people are prosecuting folks before they know the facts.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



TUR: Ruth, is the media prosecuting people before they know the facts as

Chris Christie alleges?



MARCUS: Well, I don’t think we get prosecutorial authority. But I do think

we do –

(CROSSTALK)

MARCUS: – authority that is in the constitution to try to find out facts

and the facts that have come out have not been very attractive for the

Trump campaign or Don Jr. in particular. There was another part of that

conversation that was very interesting with Governor Christie where he

said, well, I wouldn’t have taken that meeting. Well, you know, he don’t,

but I’m a prosecutor, he said, so I would have known that’s a problem.

I don’t think you need to go to law school or have years in a prosecutor’s

office to know it’s a bad idea to have a meeting with foreign official or

foreign attorney who is described as representing a foreign government. The

fact that the president of the United States has so far been unwilling to

say that, in fact he said that most politicians would have taken that

meeting, that’s just – it’s wrong and it’s troubling.

TUR: Most politicians have said that they would not have taken that

meeting. But ultimately, Chris Christie is right about one thing and Bob

Mueller will figure out whether or not there’s any criminality involved in

this meeting. If “The Washington Post” is correct, it looks like Bob

Mueller is looking into it the very least. Thank you. Heidi, Ruth, Alfonso.

Appreciate your time, guys. After the break, it’s great to throw like a

girl.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

TUR: In case you missed it, there was ease in Kasie’s manor as she stepped

into her place. There was pride in Kasie’s bearing and a smile on Kasie’s

face. When responding to the cheers, she took a look around. No stranger in

the crowd could doubt it was Kasie on the mound.

Mudville jokes aside. In case you missed it, NBC’s own Kasie Hunt got to

throw out the first pitch last night for her beloved Orioles. This is so

awesome. We’re going to give Kasie the credit for the O’s 3-1 win over the

Rangers. She got to hang out with the mascot too. Congrats to our pal, my

buddy, our awesome road warrior Kasie Hunt.

That is all for tonight. We’ll be back tomorrow with more MTP Daily. Have

a good night.

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END

Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.>