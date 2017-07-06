MTP Daily, Transcript 7/6/2017

Transcript:

KATY TUR, MTP DAILY HOST: Tonight, President Trump is overseas as G20

protests turn violent.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

As you can see, there are now clashes between the protesters and police

here in Hamburg, Germany.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TUR: Plus, just hours before his first face-to-face meeting with Putin,

President Trump again downplays Russia`s interference in the U.S. election.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Well, I think it was Russia,

and I think it could have been other people, and other countries. Nobody

really knows. Nobody really knows for sure.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TUR: While at home, Republicans and Democrats are rebelling against the

President`s push to investigate a different kind of election meddling that

does not exist. This is MTP Daily, and it starts right now.

Good evening. I`m Katy Tur in New York in for Chuck Todd. Welcome to MTP

Daily. You`re looking live at the scene in Hamburg, Germany, where

President Trump will be attending tomorrow`s G20 summit. He met with

German Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier today in Hamburg. Upwards of

12,000 demonstrators, including anarchists, anti-capitalist and anti-Trump

groups have flooded the streets as part of a protest called G20 Welcome to

Hell.

Protesters and police clashed earlier today. At times the clashes turned

violent. German police, many in riot gear, have used water cannons and

tear gas in an attempt to disperse the crowds. We turn now to the

political drama out of Europe involving the President. Tomorrow Mr. Trump

meets with Vladimir Putin.

Take a guess at which one of them today was calling American press outlets

fake news, while throwing doubts about the American intelligence on Russian

hacking. And questioning President Obama`s motives. It may sound surreal,

after all, this is an American President we`re talking about, on the world

stage, not Putin, but here is the President second-guessing America`s

intelligence agencies.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I think it was Russia, but I think it was probably other people

and/or countries, and I see nothing wrong with that statement. Nobody

really knows. Nobody really knows for sure. Weapons of mass destruction.

How everybody was 100% sure that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction.

Guess what. That led to one big mess. They were wrong.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TUR: Here`s the President undercutting the American press, starting with

an attack on CNN.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: They have been fake news for a long time. They have been covering

me in a very dishonest way and others. I mean, I know. NBC is equally as

bad.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TUR: Here`s his one-two punch against both the intelligence and the press`

reporting on Russian hacking.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I heard it was 17 agencies. I said, boy, that`s a lot. Do we even

have that many intelligence agencies, right? Let`s check it. And we did

some very heavy research. It turned out to be three or four. It wasn`t

17. And many of your compatriots had to change their reporting and they

had to apologize and they had to correct it.

TUR: To be clear, the intelligence community`s assessment on Russian

interference was based on information gathered by the FBI, the CIA and the

NSA, which was then published by the office of the director of national

intelligence. They represent all U.S. intelligence agencies. President

Trump today also tried to sow confusion by repeatedly questioning President

Obama`s handling of that intelligence.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Barack Obama, when he was president, found out about this in terms

of if it were Russia, found out about it in August. Now, the election was

in November. That`s a lot of time. He did nothing about it. Why did he

do nothing about it? He did nothing about it. He did nothing about it.

Why did he do nothing? Why did he do nothing? Why did Obama do nothing

about it? He did nothing about it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TUR: While it is fair to debate whether or not President Obama did enough,

it is false to say he did nothing. A month before the election, the

intelligence community and the Department of Homeland Security told the

public that the Russian government, quote, directed the hacks targeting

U.S. persons, and institutions. After the election, President Obama

sanctioned Russia, seized compounds, and expelled diplomats.

But to be fair, President Trump today also chided Russia for its

destabilization in the Ukraine. He reaffirmed the United States`

commitment to NATO, and he touted the value of free expression. But which

version of the American President do you believe? If you can fully believe

either in the first place.

We`re going to get to politics in just a moment. But first, let`s go live

to Hamburg, Germany, that`s where we find NBC`s Keir Simmons who has been

covering the protests all day for us. Keir, what can you tell us at this

hour?

KEIR SIMMONS, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Well, thanks to you. It`s a lot

calmer than it was when I spoke to you some hours ago. Behind me, you can

see some of those police water cannon still ready, but just safely parked

at the side of the street there. And if I walk us around a little bit

where you can see, there are kind of disparate groups of protesters just

kind of standing around. Some flags over in this direction.

So, I don`t think that the protesters have completely gone. However, they

have been cleared very substantially just to – if I show you in this

direction, there are still riot police on standby. Looking a lot more

relaxed than they have been. And just this way, Katy, still a convoy of

police coming by. We don`t know where to. But it gives a sense that there

are still events taking place across the city.

That`s one, two, three police water cannons coming by here, and more police

who appear to be on their way somewhere in a hurry. I`m just going to let

them pass. Which is going to take a little while, because that is a fairly

sizeable contingent of German police heading – we don`t know where, just

at the end there, some paramedics. So – hey, duke – I kind of visual

demonstration that this is not a city where the tension is over. But as

far as we can tell right now, is not as tense as it was earlier in the day.

TUR: No, certainly not as tense. And what you`re seeing on the other side

of the screen right now is images from earlier in the day of protesters and

riot police clashing, at times violently. And we saw a number of this,

water cannons, fired off by police to disperse the crowds. Keir, did you

ever get a good answer from anyone on what exactly they are protesting?

SIMMONS: Well, desperate (ph) things, many things. I mean, this, as we

know from previous summits, these protesters have gathered. You know, this

tends to be kind of, you know, fly paper for all kinds of different groups

with many, many different agendas. Having said that, they were shouting as

they marched through the streets of Hamburg with us later in the day. They

were shouting anti-capitalists, anti-capitalists. That appears to be a

kind of uniting theme.

We have seen some signs directed at President Trump in a very negative way.

But that wasn`t the key message of this protest. It was more about being

opposed just to the idea of leaders of the world gathering. If you like to

see protesters here to carve up the world.

TUR: The image is certainly dramatic. But we should also know that there

are protests usually at every G20 summit. Keir Simmons in Hamburg,

Germany. Keir, thank you very much.

I`m joined now by Max Boot, a senior fellow at the Council of Foreign

Relations. He`s been a foreign policy adviser to John McCain and Mitt

Romney`s presidential campaign. He was also an adviser to the Rubio

campaign. Max, thanks for joining us. We`re going to turn back to

politics, and the President overseas today. He criticized American

institutions while standing on foreign soil, while standing in Eastern

Germany, both the intelligence community and the free press. As a

conservative, what is your reaction to that?

MAX BOOT, SENIOR FELLOW, COUNCIL OF FOREIGN RELATIONS: I think it`s deeply

inappropriate. And you can just imagine what kind of outcry you would see

from Fox News and the like, if this were President Obama doing this.

Remember when they correlate (ph) him for the so called apology tour which

you can argue about. But in this present case, I mean, this is just

outright denigrating some of the basic institutions of our society,

including the press, the intelligence community, and of course denigrating

as predecessor which is something that American presidents don`t normally

do when they travel abroad.

I mean, I thought that the best part, Katy, of the speech in Poland was the

fact that mercifully, finally, he affirmed NATO Article 5, which is

something that he should have done the last time. He went to Europe in

May. So mercifully he did that. And I think it`s to his credit that he

did that, but then he took away a lot of the good feelings that might have

been engendered by his speech with his completely inappropriate comments

afterwards at the press conference.

TUR: You know, what he did not do was say definitively that Russia

interfered in this election. He was given the opportunity to do so by our

own Hallie Jackson. And he equivocated on it. That being said, only 26 of

Republicans agree that Russia interfered in our election. Two-thirds say

they did not. This is the Republican Party we`re talking about. So as a

conservative, is it no longer a conservative position to take that Russia

interfered?

BOOT: This is bewildering to me, Katy. I mean, this is why I am no longer

a Republican because ever since the 1940s, the Republican Party has stood

as the party opposing Russian expansionism. That has been the hallmark of

the Republican Party going back to the days of Eisenhower and Nixon and

then Reagan, and then now in the present day to have President Trump trying

to apologize and explain away this unprecedented Russian aggression.

This interference in our election last year, is very disheartening to me.

And what`s even more disheartening is what you just mentioned is that so

many Republicans are willing to go along with Trump in excusing or

explaining away this Russian attempt to undermine our democracy. You know,

what Trump is doing is shameful. What he should be doing is saying, I had

nothing to do with the Russian interference, and I will make the Russians

pay a price. Instead, what he`s saying is incomprehensible because what

he`s saying is on the one hand.

There was – I`m not sure that the Russians really interfered, but – oh by

the way, I`m attacking Obama for not doing more to stop this nonexistent

interference. It doesn`t make any sense.

TUR: Yes.

BOOT: It doesn`t logically track.

TUR: It is double speak on the one hand to say that he`s know that Russia

interfere, but then Obama should have done more with the Russian

interference.

BOOT: Right. Yes – I mean, just like saying that the Russians – right,

Obama should have acted on false intelligence. That`s what he seems to be

saying.

TUR: Senate Democrats are urging President Trump to confront Vladimir

Putin on this tomorrow in their first face-to-face meeting. Do you agree

with them that he should do that?

BOOT: Well, of course he should do that. But I think there`s very little

chance that he will do that because you saw in Poland, he is not attacking

Russia. And if he`s not attacking Russia in a speech in Poland, where he

would incredibly popular, he is certainly not going to attack Putin one-on-

one in this very small meeting. That`s very unfortunate.

TUR: Well, he did criticize him for the destabilization in Ukraine. He

did do that.

BOOT: Yes, but he did not criticize them for their attack on U.S.

democracy. That`s what I`m talking about. And, yes, you`re right, he did

talked about their destabilizing activities in Ukraine. And I guess that`s

better than nothing. But even that is a pretty mealy mouthed way to

describe an invasion of a sovereign territory on neighboring state, which

is not something that we should be just going by along to live with in the

year 2017.

TUR: Max, what does Vladimir Putin take from it if he doesn`t bring take

the meddling in the election up?

BOOT: It`s basically a green light to Putin to say that you can continue

doing this. That the 2018 election is fair game, the 2020 election and of

course all the elections that are going on in Europe. I mean, remember,

this is not something that started last year and it`s not going to end last

year.

We have to draw a line in the sand and say, you will pay a price for

interfering in our democracy. And it`s amazing to me that Donald Trump is

attacking Obama for not drawing that line in the sand, but he`s not doing

it either. At least Obama did a little bit. Trump is doing nothing.

That`s a message of weakness and IRA (ph) resolution that will only

encourage Putin to more aggression.

TUR: Max Boot, appreciate your time, sir.

BOOT: Thanks for having me.

TUR: Joining me now is Minnesota Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar, she sit

(ph) from the Senate Judiciary Committee. Senator, thank you very much for

joining us. You heard the President today saying that President Obama did

not do enough. In fact, he said he didn`t do anything to stop the Russian

interference. He did do something. But there is criticism out there that

he did not do enough. Do you agree with that?

SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D), MINNESOTA: Look, in hind sight, we could always

try to do more, and President Obama could have done more. But I think it

was well explained that one of the things he was trying to do was to push

Putin and to continue the sanctions, and you have the fact that while Obama

put in place tougher sanctions before he left, President Trump, we still

don`t have the sanctions bill that passed the Senate signed into law. I

think it would have been much more powerful to have that sanctions bill in

his hand and have that signed into law. And then to not pussyfoot around

the fact that it was Russia that attempted to interfere in our elections.

As the President did in his answers to the questions.

And Vladimir Putin was listening to every word he said. And he knows now

it`s like, hey, it`s OK, we`re not really blaming you for this, maybe it`s

other countries. That`s just not the way in the position of strength that

you want to have when you go into a meeting like that.

TUR: What he also did today, though, was do what many people wanted him to

do on his first European trip. And he reconfirmed America`s commitment to

NATO and to Article 5. Was that enough in your estimation?

KLOBUCHAR: Well, I was pleased he did that. Having spent New Year`s Eve

with Senator McCain and Graham on the front line with the Ukrainian troops

and President Poroshenko and seeing they`re sacrifice losing 10,000 people

in their country, and then knowing the importance for all of the eastern

European countries of NATO. I`m glad the President did that. That was

very important. But that doesn`t take away from the fact that tomorrow

he`s going to be meeting with Vladimir Putin, the man that tried to

influence an American election.

And I think the President is the one that could powerfully take this on by

saying, look, right now, we know you`re trying to influence one side. Next

time you may be influencing and helping the other side. This is not what

we can have in our democracy, or in any other democracy in the world. And

please get out of the Ukraine. Do something here about helping us to work

with Syria and not keep this Assad, who`s been perpetrating atrocities on

his own people in power in Syria. And work with us and your allies at this

time of great unrest. And I just don`t think you can do that with Vladimir

Putin unless you come from a position of strength. And that`s why I would

have liked to get the sanction bills signed into law before he went over

there.

TUR: Senator, at the top of the show we talked about two different

versions of the president that we saw today. On the one hand, he is

recommitting to NATO Article 5, on the one hand, he`s also criticizing

Russia for destabilizing Ukraine, but on the other hand he is in Eastern

Europe and he`s criticizing the American free press. He is criticizing the

intelligence community. He`s refusing to say definitively that Russia

interfered in our election. Which version of this President should the

American public believe? Can they be compatible?

KLOBUCHAR: Well, I don`t think they can be compatible. Of course, we want

to believe the words that were in that written speech. And we all have to

believe in our country, that we`re going to stand up for the values of

freedom and democracy against the foreign power. But what matters is what

he`s saying behind those closed doors. Because clearly Vladimir Putin

hasn`t seen any limits coming in place from America. And I appreciate that

President Obama in those last hours of his presidency put in even the

stronger sanctions. But we just haven`t seen that kind of strength from

this administration when it comes to Russia. And I believe Putin is

someone that listens to power.

TUR: Senator, let`s talk about the voter integrity commission that the

White House has established. Minnesota is not going to hand over any

publicly available voter information. If it is publicly available, though,

why not just say, here, here is what we have, and do what you will with it,

if they can find it in public records?

KLOBUCHAR: Well, there is a reason that 44 states now, red states, blue

states and everywhere in between has come out and says we are not giving

you this data. Why? Because –

TUR: No, some of the states are giving the publicly available data. Not

all 44 OK and (INAUDIBLE) anything.

KLOBUCHAR: Well, a lot of them don`t want to give social security numbers.

A lot of them don`t want to give voter histories. And the reason is right

now that information is disaggregated. It`s kept on a state by state

basis. To give it to one commission that is now taking the position in a

lawsuit in federal court where private groups sue them, they`re taking the

position that they don`t even have to do a privacy impact statement, to try

to balance. Is this worthy to bring in all these data and subject it to

potential major cybersecurity hack for what our gain is. And they`re

refusing to do that.

Former Secretary Chertoff, is Homeland Security Secretary during the Bush

administration, put an op-ed in the Washington Post today basically saying,

I don`t think you should do this. You can`t trust the security system when

millions of citizens have already had their data breached.

TUR: Senator Amy Klobuchar, thank you very much.

KLOBUCHAR: Thank you very much. It was great to be on.

TUR: Wonderful. We`ve got more on that bipartisan pushback over the

President`s push to investigate alleged voter fraud coming up. Plus,

previewing the President and Putin. We`ll be right back.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: They have been fake news for a long time. They`ve been covering me

in a very dishonest way. Do you have that also, by the way, Mr. President?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TUR: Welcome back to MTP Daily. That was President Trump earlier today in

Warsaw, answering a reporter`s question about CNN. Let`s go to tonight`s

panel. Anne Gearan is the diplomatic correspondent for the Washington

Post. Cornell Belcher is Democratic Pollster and an MSNBC contributor, and

Robert Traynham is an MSNBC political analyst and a former senior adviser

for President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney.

Guys, let`s start with that. The American President criticizing the

American press in Eastern Europe. It sounds a lot like something that

Vladimir Putin would be pretty happy with. Cornell?

CORNELL BELCHER, DEMOCRATIC POLLSTER: You know it is startling and I`m

going to – I want to be partisan about this because – I mean, you can`t

imagine George Bush doing this. You can`t imagine Bill Clinton doing this.

You certainly couldn`t imagine Ronald Reagan doing this.

What we`re seeing is kind of extraordinary. And I do think in a long term

it undermines America`s position in the world. It undermines our

democracy, it undermines our institutions. In the long run this is not

healthy or good for our country in the long term. And it should be taken

out of sort of a Partisan left versus right perspective here. This is not

something that American presidents have done nor should they ever do.

TUR: And what about those who might say the media over blows this, it`s

not that big of a deal, let Donald Trump say whatever he wants, wherever he

wants to say it.

ANNE GEARAN, DIPLOMATIC CORRESPONDENT FOR THE WASHINGTON POST: Well, I

mean, there`s definitely – that is a point. I think sometimes the media

itself can focus on itself too much. And in some ways, you know, draw

attention to the wrong parts of this issue. What`s extraordinary to me is

that he took time out of the press conference and out of a diplomatic visit

focused on a million other issues to spend time on what amounts to, you

know, his personal sense of grievance, and then to open it to the polish

leader to ask whether he shares that grievance. I don`t know how much

preparation Trump had in looking at what`s actually happening in Poland,

but it is one among a small number of countries in Europe that where

authoritarianism is not entirely out of the realm of possibility. These

are Democratic –

TUR: And isn`t there an issue there –

GEARAN: – governments that are leaning that way.

TUR: Isn`t there an issue in Poland right now in terms of the reporters

being able to cover parliament there?

GEARAN: Yes, exactly. There are press grievance issues there, and there

are human rights issues there. That I – you know, I`m sure he knows of.

But to sort of open it to the polish leader to say, hey, you know, do you

have problems with the press, too? It was just sort of eye opening to me.

TUR: Robert, the prepared speech that he gave today, had a lot of people

thinking it was basically the inaugural speech 2.0. A lot of western

values are under attack. Dark days, we need to be vigilant. Do you think

that that was the appropriate tone to strike when he is going and speaking

in front of the Polish people?

ROBERT TRAYNHAM, POLITICAL ANALYST, MSNBC: Absolutely not. Totally

unpresidential. Totally un-American if I dare say. You know when

presidents travel abroad, they often will say to their counterparts on the

world stage, see, look at the way we do things. We are very open here.

The press is the only profession that is guaranteed for protections under

the constitution. These people you see here, Mr. President, these are the

people that hold me and people like you accountable.

So for the President, and by the way, we fought in World War II, and –

World War I and World War II in Europe to be able to look for a better day,

to say that tomorrow`s chapter is going to be better than today. And so

for an American President to see what he said, I just cannot even believe

it. It`s so sad for America to be able to look itself in the mirror as

they see this has our president.

TUR: A sense of speech, Anne, is so much like the inauguration. A lot of

people are saying it looks like Steven Miller and Steven Bannon are back

having a lot of influence in the west wing, a lot of influence what the

President actually says and does. And there are also dog whistles that

people noticed in this Warsaw speech today. Take a listen to one section

of it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: The defense of the west ultimately rests not only on means, by also

on the will of its people to prevail and be successful and get what you

have to have. The fundamental question of our time is whether the west has

the will to survive.

I declare today for the world to hear that the west will never, ever be

broken. Our values will prevail. Our people will thrive. And our

civilization will triumph.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TUR: And you`re the expert in this. What do our allies hear when they

hear Donald Trump use that type forceful rhetoric?

GEARAN: Well it certainly an odd note to strike going into the G20. I

mean, he was framing a lot of that in terms of the global fight against

terrorism. But he is saying it right ahead of the G20 summit. And the

whole premise of the G20 group is that the west isn`t the only game in

town.

TUR: Yes.

GEARAN: It was formed specifically to include countries like China, like

India, rising economic powers, as well as that the old heavyweights and the

European financial power centers.

So I really wonder what that sounds like to in Narendra Modi or to a Xi

Jinping, both of whom he will – Trump will see within the next couple of

days. But the President`s use there of – sort of, you know, that slightly

dark, but also kind of stirring rhetoric about western civilization, it is

does sound a bit like the inaugural speech. But I think it sounds also a

little bit new and confrontational in a European perspective. I certainly

don`t think it`s what Angela Merkel wanted to hear before she sees him.

TUR: But you know what? They got a handshake today, so that is a step

above where we had with –

GEARAN: More than he got from the Polish first lady.

TUR: Yes, who dodged his handshake. Check out YouTube for that. Anne,

Cornell, and Robert, stay with us, we`re going to comeback to you a little

bit later in the hour

Still ahead, the Trump administration`s investigation into alleged voter

fraud is generating lots of pushback. I`ll talk with the former state

secretary of state who is part of the President`s commission and a current

secretary of state who`s fighting back.

KATY TUR, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: If it`s Sunday, it`s a power-packed

edition of “Meet the Press.” Chuck Todd will have an exclusive interview

with South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, plus he`ll talk with the chairs

of the Democratic and Republican national committees. That`s this Sunday on

your local NBC station. And next, what is the goal of the White House`s

voting commission? I`ll talk with one of its members, and with one of its

critics. Keep it right here.

TUR: Welcome back. There`s extensive bipartisan push back today to the

commission set up by the White House following the president`s bogus claims

of widespread voter fraud. Remember, Mr. Trump tweeted in November, “in

addition to winning the electoral college in a landslide, I won the popular

vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.”

We`ll remind you that recorded instances of voter fraud are extremely rare.

A study by the Brennan Center for Justice says the rate of voter fraud

incidence occurring is less than 3,000ths of 1 percent. But that did not

stop President Trump from launching what`s called a Voter Integrity

Commission led by Vice President Mike Pence and Kansas Secretary of State

Kris Kobach.

Last week, the commission requested safe handover public available voter

data which differs state by state and can include date of birth, voter

history, and the last four digits of social security numbers. Nineteen red

and blue states plus D.C. are flat out refusing to comply with the request.

Twenty-seven more states say they plan to only handover what is deemed

public information by their respected state laws. This morning, Vice

President Pence`s press secretary suggested those noncompliant states have

something to hide.

(START VIDEO CLIP)

MARC LOTTER, PRESS SECRETARY TO VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE: What are they

covering up, or is this just pure partisanship that they may be ignoring

their own state laws and their own public records laws in terms of what

they can release and should release to the commission?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TUR: Joining me now is former Ohio Secretary of State Republican Ken

Blackwell. He is a member of what is officially called the presidential

advisory commission on election integrity. Thank you very much for joining

us. When you were in charge.

KEN BLACKWELL, MEMBER OF PRESIDENTIAL ADVISORY COMMISSION ON ELECTION

INTEGRITY, FORMER OHIO SECRETARY OF STATE: Great to be with you.

TUR: . of Ohio, how much election fraud, voter fraud did you experience?

BLACKWELL: Well, let me tell you. What we don`t know is what we don`t know.

And we have a very, very complicated system where we can`t get a certain

information, and the federal government definitely can`t get at it. So what

we need to do is to have a system that basically says our mission is to

look at the integrity of our election process, look at the vulnerabilities,

look at the threats, and a new information age to the principle of one

person, one vote.

Our voting laws are set up to do two things. One, to make it relatively

easy to register and to cast a vote. But on the other hand, it is balanced

by – that is balanced by the need to protect legal ballots from illegal

ballots. And as a consequence, what we`re looking for is information that

will give us a greater sense right now of what our exposure is as a

collective system.

We don`t have one system. We in fact have 50 systems, plus the district of

Columbia, and that makes either driven by cooperation and mutual interests,

because we`re not driven by government force.

TUR: Secretary, there have been investigations, there have been studies on

this, a number of them, and nobody has found any widespread instances of

voter fraud. In fact, there was a.

BLACKWELL: Well, let me stop you right there.

TUR: No, no, no. This is not your show, sir.

BLACKWELL: Let me stop you right there.

TUR: Please stop talking. Please stop just for one second so I can just.

BLACKWELL: Let me stop you right there.

TUR: Let me ask my question and then you can answer it. Stop for a second.

BLACKWELL: All right. I will your question and the implication.

TUR: A study done – this is not a partisan study, a study done by Loyola

law professor, found in 14 years, in 14 years from 2000 on, that there were

31 cases of maybe voter fraud in 1 billion ballots. That is a 14-year

study. If this is not a widespread thing, if nobody`s ever found widespread

instances of voter fraud, what is the purpose of this commission?

BLACKWELL: Let me say that the pew foundation found that we have corrupted

voter registration files, which means that we have folks who have either

registered to vote in two states or we have folks who are still registered

to vote who happen to be dead and you create vulnerabilities for the

integrity of the system. Let`s be clear, this is about not millions of

votes. If you go back to 1976, Ohio was decided by less than 12,000 votes.

That was less than one vote per precinct. You don`t need a million, you

don`t need 100,000 corrupted votes, you only needed 6,000 corrupted votes

in the state of Ohio. If in fact you go to Florida, 2000, that decision,

and it was the pivotal decision in that state, was less than 600 votes. If

you have vulnerabilities in the system that allow illegal ballots to be

cast, you destroy the integrity and the confidence in the system. I`ll tell

you right now.

TUR: Secretary, we`re running out of time, and I want to ask you one more

question.

BLACKWELL: Okay. Let me finish this talk.

TUR: Can I ask you another question? Otherwise, this is going to be your

last answer.

BLACKWELL: Okay. You don`t have to have my bank robbed before I want my

bank to get out in front of the vulnerabilities of safety of my money. The

same is for ballots and votes. The integrity of our system is by protecting

the persons, the individuals` vote. That is their vote is their voice. If

you negate their voice, you negate their participation in the system.

TUR: I don`t think anybody is going to argue with protecting the integrity

of the voting system. I don`t think anyone will argue with that. Here`s my

question to you.

BLACKWELL: I know and that`s why we need to be together. That`s why we need

to be together.

TUR: Hold on. You cited a pew study. I think we need to point out that the

pew study, I`m assuming you cited it because it was the one that was sent

out by the White House. It`s a 2012 pew study. They said that they couldn`t

find instances of voter fraud. Actually, ballots cast, but rather bad

record keeping about who was on the voter rolls. That`s one point we should

point out, number one.

And number two, if you`re talking about election integrity, sir. Hold on.

Let me finish. You`re talking about election integrity, is this commission

looking into interference in our elections by a foreign entity? Maybe

Russia hacking into our election system. Is that part of this commission?

That seems like a pretty serious thing.

BLACKWELL: On that, we could agree. Any bad actor, whether foreign or

domestic, any action that corrupts the integrity of our system should be

fair game for our expiration. Let`s be clear about something. We have the

best system on the face of the earth. But it is only when we are acting in

a bipartisan way, as we have over the years, to protect the integrity of

the system. Do we in fact protect the voices of the voter?

TUR: Why are all the – why are the – why is there bipartisan push back

against this? Why are republican states and democratic states pushing back

against this if this is all kosher?

BLACKWELL: Can I talk? There are a lot of secretaries of state like myself

who are basically adhering to the 10th Amendment. We know that the genius

of our system is in its decentralization. There`s not one central

government that controls the process. While that is a blessing, it can also

be a curse when we`re at odds. In Ohio, we have 88 county boards of

elections, two Democrats, two Republicans, and they get the job done.

Nationally, we have to have that sort of bipartisan cooperation. I`ve been

on boards and commissions with Steny Hoyer. I`ve been on boards and

commissions with Bill Gardner. They are of the Democratic Party and we`ve

gotten things done because we knew that working cooperatively together is

the way that we get things done.

We can fuss and fight about voter I.D. or how many – how early voting

should be structured, but at the end of the day, we always should be

concerned about the vulnerabilities in the system. And as I was saying, we

don`t wait until our banks are robbed before we expect the banks to protect

the integrity of the system. That`s all that we`re talking about.

TUR: Secretary Blackwell, thank you very much for joining us.

BLACKWELL: Good to be with you.

TUR: Joining me now is Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes.

Her state is not complying with the data requested from the presidential

commission. Secretary, thank you for joining us. You just heard Secretary

Blackwell talking just a moment ago. Do you think that he is right to say,

I don`t need my bank to get robbed or my savings account to get robbed in

order to want to protect my money?

ALISON LUNDERGAN GRIMES, SECRETARY OF STATE OF KENTUCKY: We already know

that there are folks that are interfering in our elections, meddling was

the headline. And what the secretary admitted, the best asset that we have

is the decentralization of our elections. We don`t want to eliminate that

asset by literally putting all of the cash in just one repository, the

repository being the White House.

Here in Kentucky, Katy, the 10th Amendment still means something. From

Pikeville to Paducah, people all across Kentucky, and indeed, this nation,

are stepping up and saying, no to the Trump White House. They don`t want

their sensitive personal information residing in the White House. They

don`t want to make it easier for bad actors such as Russia or even hackers

to meddle, to interfere in our elections.

That`s exactly what eliminating one of the best assets of our election

system would do. Elections are left to the states for a reason. I`m glad

that Kentucky has led the way in making sure that we`re going to continue

to stand up for our elections process, states` rights and especially

individuals` privacy.

TUR: We can hear a lot of this information is publicly available. Why not

just hand over what the White House would be able to find by doing a public

document search?

LUNDERGAN GRIMES: Well, again, this is different and not similarly situated

to the press or even an individual requesting information about another

individual. This is a coordinated attempt to create a national voter

registration file. A centralized system that would remove the data out of

the hands of what is controlled now by the states, making it easier for

actors like Russia to actually interfere in our elections.

Americans are watching. Instead of the president wanting their private

information, their social security number, they want to know, on Friday, is

the president actually going to stand up to Putin and tell him to quit

messing with our elections? That`s what this commission should be looking

into.

And importantly, the conversation that secretary of states across the

nation want to have is how we can move our election administration process

forward. Bob Bauer and Ben Ginsburg did not need to collect data in order

to make those improvements and suggestions in 2014, and this commission

shouldn`t either.

TUR: The president says that state like yours has something to hide.

LUNDERGAN GRIMES: I don`t think the voters of Kentucky. This is a deep red

state, Katy. Whether you`re in a deep red state of Kentucky or California,

or today South Carolina, standing up for an interference by the federal

government in what is something left to states` rights, that`s not hiding

something, that`s protecting what is valued and cherished in the

constitution and our 10th Amendment.

I`m proud to have led the way for Kentucky, 3.3 million registered voters,

and to see each of my peers, whether they`re Democrats or Republicans, that

are blending in the same spot that we are. You don`t have to be sitting in

Pennsylvania Avenue to see that the reception that this commission has

received nationally has been anything but welcoming, kind of like a breeze

off an outhouse.

TUR: (inaudible) say that this will enable there to be a check of voter

rolls, to make sure the voter rolls are up to date, number one, and make

sure that voters are not registered in multiple states. Is there a problem

with finding that information out?

LUNDERGAN GRIMES: You don`t need federal control and overreach in order for

states to be able to audit their voter registration rolls. It`s one of the

recommendations that came forward in the 2014 report. The presidential

commission recommended online voter registration. Eliminating the duplicate

entry, manual entry by clerks.

Instead individuals putting in their entry and information. States do work

collectively amongst themselves without federal government and overreach,

especially a president of the United States wanting to collect everyone`s

voter history to try to make sure that our voter rolls are as clean and as

accurate as possible.

It`s something we continue to do today. We don`t need to sacrifice the

privacy and the security, the sanctity of our elections by putting all of

this information in the hands of an administration, Katy, that you yourself

as news media has reported has a little bit of trouble keeping things

confidential.

TUR: Secretary of State Alison Grimes, thank you very much.

LUNDERGAN GRIMES: Thank you, Katy.

TUR: We will be right back.

TUR: Coming up in “The Lid,” we`re going to talk about health care. Our

senators dodging their constituents and maybe we will get into a little bit

of that voter integrity commission as well. Stay with us.

TUR: The panel is back. Anne Gearan, Cornell Belcher, Robert Traynham.

We`re going to talk about “The Lid” right now, guys. Let`s do health care.

We have Republican senators out there trying in many cases to avoid their

constituents and avoid town halls. The ones that are going to town halls

are getting shout down. But there was one moment and unexpectedly on this

moment from Pat Toomey that I want to play. Take a listen.

(START VIDEO CLIP)

PAT TOOMEY, JUNIOR U.S. SENATOR FROM PENNSYLVANIA: You`ve seen how

difficult it is to get a Republican consensus until the election last fall

which surprised me. I didn`t expect Donald Trump to win. I think most of my

colleagues didn`t. So we didn`t expect to be in this situation. Given how

difficult it is to get to a consensus, it was hard to force that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TUR: Cornell, the senator saying that Republicans did not expect to be in a

position to pass any sort of health care bill. That`s pretty remarkable.

CORNELL BELCHER, PRESIDENT OF BRILLIANT CORNERS RESEARCH AND STRATEGIES,

DEMOCRATIC POLLSTER: Bravo for Senator Toomey for being completely honest

about it. Look, this is what happens when you overpromise in politics and

campaigns. Campaigning is different from governing. All of the sudden, the

dog has caught the car that it has been chasing.

Now, what do you do with it? When you`re saying you are going to repeal

Obamacare, every line of it on the first day when you`re in office, you`re

faced with this problem that health care is incredibly difficult. Quite

frankly, a lot of what is in Obamacare was originally Republican ideals,

right? So (inaudible) them trying to repeal every word of Obamacare, even

President Obama himself said, look, Obamacare is not perfect. Let`s make it

better.

Let`s make it work. We cannot have a sort of a one-sided Republican sort of

health care conversation and health care fix in this country because that`s

where the problem is. I really would like to see Republicans and Democrats

come together and universal, this idea of a mandate, everywhere around the

world we know we have to increase the pots a and the number of people

buying into health care in order to make it affordable. Let`s stop

pretending that we can get around that because we can`t.

TUR: Robert, you have Pat Toomey saying what he just said. He also have

Senator Mitch McConnell saying that he doesn`t think there is going to be a

vote this week, maybe a vote next week. In fact, pushing it down the line.

Maybe there won`t be a vote on this. Republicans, they control the house,

they control the senate, they control the White House. They may not have

expected to be here, but they are here. Why can`t they get things done?

ROBERT TRAYNHAM, BIPARTISAN POLICY CENTER VICE PRESIDENT OF COMMUNICATIONS:

Well, I take issue with the question. They`re getting things done, but to

your specific point about health care, look, President Trump said it`s

really, really hard, specifically with health care. As you know, Katy, the

problem with health care with the Republican side, there`s so many

different opinions from Rand Paul to Susan Collins.

There`s a lot going on there in terms of whether or not you go full repeal,

you go partial repeal, the exchanges (inaudible) Republican governors out

there that depend on this. So there is a lot of Republicans that have a lot

of voices and they`re not speaking from the same sheet of music here. I

think that`s the main issue here. Look, the reality is, I think Cornell is

right, the question becomes how can smart people get into a room and figure

this out.

Here`s what we know. We know that no entitlement program has ever been

repealed on the history of this republic. We also know that the Affordable

Health Care Act is relatively successful. You cannot deny that exchanges

and premiums are going up and exchanges are collapsing in the states.

That`s a fact. The question becomes how can you fix this so that all people

pretty much get something out of it. That`s the real question.

TUR: We only have seconds left. That`s going to be a really short answer

about this voter integrity commission. Most of the states, almost all 50

states, are saying, no, we`re not going to comply. Does the White House

need to abandon it?

ANNE GEARAN, NATIONAL POLITICS CORRESPONDENT FOR THE WASHINGTON POST: I

don`t think they will abandon it just in that lawsuit, those references

earlier. The White House today says that they intend to house this data on

computers that would be under the control of the vice president`s office.

They are pushing forward. They may have to retool it a little bit, but I

don`t think they will abandon it.

TUR: Anne, Cornell, Robert. Guys, thank you very much. We will be right

back.

TUR: That is all for tonight for a wild edition of “Meet the Press Daily.”

More tomorrow. Come back. Thank you very much. Bye.

