MTP Daily, Transcript 7/5/2017

Show: MTP DAILY

Date: July 5, 2017

Guest: Terry McAuliffe, Beth Fouhy, Susan del Percio

NICOLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: I`m Nicole Wallace. MTP Daily starts right

now with Katy Tur in for Chuck. Hi, Katy.

KATY TUR, MTP DAILY HOST: Hey there, Nicole. That`s a really good panel

you have today. If it is Wednesday President Trump is overseas and so are

his biggest troubles. Tonight, North Korea tests a missile with the

potential to reach Alaska and Hawaii. What options does the U.S. have to

counter this nuclear threat?

NIKKI HALEY, UNITED STATES AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS: The United

States is prepared to use the full range of our capabilities to defend

ourselves and our allies.

TUR: Plus, where have all of the Republican senators gone?

TUR: How Republicans are dodging health care, fireworks at home over the

holiday break. And one of history`s greatest unsolved mysteries.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Amelia Earhart on a globe-girdling flight with

navigator Fred Noonan, (INAUDIBLE) and was never heard from again.

TUR: Eighty years later, do we know what really happened to Amelia

Earhart? This is MTP Daily and it starts right now.

Good evening, I`m Katy Tur in New York. Welcome to MTP Daily. The clock

is ticking on the Trump administration after North Korea shocked experts

yesterday by testing a missile capable of striking the U.S. Moments ago,

President Trump landed in Poland. He begins a crucially important trip

abroad where he will engage with two of North Korea`s most important

allies. The President will meet with G20 leaders including China. He will

also meet one-on-one with Vladimir Putin.

Russia and China put out a joint statement urging diplomatic talks. They

are proposing that the U.S. and South Korea freeze all military drills in

exchange for North Korea freezing its nuclear test.

This afternoon, the United Nation Security Council which includes the U.S.,

Russia and China held an emergency meeting on North Korea. The U.S.

condemned the regime`s actions, threatened military action against it and

also warned of a trade war with North Korea`s allies.

HALEY: Their actions are quickly closing off the possibility of a

diplomatic collusion. The United States is prepared to use the full range

of our capabilities to defend ourselves and our allies. There are

countries that are allowing, even encouraging trade with North Korea in

violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions. Such countries would also

like to continue their trade arrangements with the United States. That`s

not going to happen.

TUR: The meeting comes after U.S. officials confirmed North Korea`s claim

that it successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile. The

two-stage missile was a weapon that the U.S. has never seen Pyongyang use

before. A rocket like that is capable of reaching Alaska. It`s also

capable of carrying a miniaturized nuclear war head which North Korea is

trying to develop.

Experts differ on when such a nuclear weapon would be operational but some

think it`s a quickly closing window of less than 18 months. The U.S. and

South Korea held a military drill this morning in response to the North

Korean missile test. They fired missiles into the waters of the North

Korean – excuse me, of the Korean peninsula as a show of force.

South Korea also put out a video today assimilating an attack against North

Korea. Meanwhile, President Trump reiterated his frustration with China

for not doing more to reign in its hostile ally. This comes after the

President publicly stated, while standing next to South Korea`s President,

that his patience was wearing thin.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The year of strategic

patience with the North Korean regime has failed. Many years it has failed

and, frankly, that patience is over. Our goal is peace, stability and

prosperity for the region, but the United States will defend itself, always

will defend itself, always.

TUR: What exactly are the President`s options? You can separate them into

three buckets. There is containment, which hasn`t worked for any recent

administration. There is negotiation which the U.S. tried in the 90s that

did not work. And North Korea is in a stronger position now than it was

then. Or there`s military action which could lead to a catastrophic death

toll?

We`ve got two people who know a thing or two about high-stakes diplomacy

involving North Korea, China and Russia. Chris Hill was the U.S.

Ambassador of South Korea and Michael McFaul was the U.S. Ambassador to

Russia. Gentlemen, thank you very much. Let`s start with this issue of

North Korea. What exactly can the President do right now, Ambassador Hill.

AMBASSADOR CHRIS HILL, U.S. AMBASSADOR TO SOUTH KOREA: Well, I think first

of all, he needs to take a retry dealing with some of our European allies

that couldn`t go very well last month. In that regard it was a little

interesting to hear our U.N. Ambassador kind of threaten people without

really regard for what exactly they have done and what we want them to do.

So, we`ll have to see how this plays out but I think it`s very important to

follow up on what Rex Tillerson said which is we are all in this together.

We all need to work together to global problem. We need a global solution.

So that`s number one.

And then obviously in these meetings with Putin and Xi Jinping, he really

needs to hammer home the fact that they are building a deliverable nuclear

weapon and the target is us. And we cannot be indifferent to that, North

and the American people expect our government to be indifferent. So, I

think he needs to be very firm with the Russians and Chinese.

And the idea that they are proposing that North Korea freeze its tests in

return for U.S. and South Korea freezing its exercises is frankly North

Korean propaganda, and they should know better. And the North Koreans for

years have wanted U.S. not to be engaged militarily on the Korean

peninsula. Frankly, they want to kick us out. They want to essentially

decouple the U.S. from South Korea. And I think the President needs to

take a firm view with respect to the Chinese and the Russians, because the

Chinese and the Russians can do a lot better if the object is to slow down

and get rid of the North Korean nuclear ambition.

TUR: But so far, the strategy when it comes to North Korea, the Trump

strategy seems to have gone completely through China. That is the whole

strategy rely on China. In fact, take a listen to Donald Trump talking

about how he was going to deal with it.

TRUMP: I would get on with China. Let China solve that problem. They can

do it quickly and surgically. That`s what we should do with North Korea.

We have the leverage. We have the power over China, economic power and

people don`t understand it. And with that economic power, we can reign in

and we can get them to do what they have to do with North Korea, which is

totally out of control.

But China is helping us possibly or probably with the North Korean

situation. I wish we would have little more help with respect to North

Korea from China, but that doesn`t seem to be working out. But I do like

the president a lot.

TUR: China, China, China, China, but that doesn`t seem to be working out.

So what is next? What happens now, Ambassador Hill?

HILL: Well, again, you know, gross simplification seems to be the anthem

of this administration. But, you know, he does need to sit down with the

Chinese. He does need to make clear of the Chinese that we`re not prepared

to wait for the sanctions to start working, although we do want to see

China adhere to those sanctions.

And nor are we looking for China to bring us into a negotiation with the

North Koreans unless it`s on the basis of denuclearization. And so far,

Kim Jong-un has shown zero interest in that. His father, Kim Jong-il was

prepared to negotiation on the basis of denuclearization. In fact, he

agreed to it.

So, I think we need to push back with the Chinese and say, Chinese, this is

what we`re looking at. We`re looking at all means possible between peace

and war and somehow slow down the nuclear program in North Korea, are you

with us on that or not. And I think he needs to push. But it would be

helpful if he understood the issues, if he read into what the situation is

with respect to the reactor, with respect to an underground highly enriched

uranium program. And yet, one does not get the sense he wants to do that.

And I would say the big difference between this President and previous

presidents with respect to China is previous presidents talked about the

need to work China. This President seems to have a different model and

sort of outsourcing model. Chinese, you figure this out and we`ll standby.

TUR: Ambassador McFaul, we – you know, we heard Russia and China, they

release that joint statement that said, the U.S. and South Korea need to

freeze on military drills. Beyond that, what is it going to take for

Russia to intervene?

AMBASSADOR MICHAEL MCFAUL, U.S. AMBASSADOR TO RUSSIA: Well, yes, they just

coordinated their positions. They`ve just met on the eve of the G20 summit

that makes a lot more difficult for President Trump.

You know, I think the first fundamental point is the Trump and the Trump

administration need to devise a strategy, not a single sound bite or a

tweet for how they want to deal with North Korea and then they have to

engage both the Russians and the Chinese to do so. And I think about when

I was in the government when we dealt with Iran, we had a long-term

strategy for that ultimate agreement that we got. It started first by

saying we are ready to talk. They said no and then we went to something

called sanctions.

U.N. Security Council Resolution 1929 that the Russians and the Chinese

supported. And without that pressure, we would have never got the

agreement that we got. They`re still in the initial stages where I don`t

think they`ve decided whether they want a U.N. Security Council resolution,

whether they want the Chinese to support it, the Russians to support it

until they have a strategy. It`s very difficult to know what to recommend

concretely to say to either President Xi or President Putin

TUR: So we have Nikki Haley at the U.N. Security Council meeting today

saying their actions are quickly closing off the possibility of the

diplomatic solution, which means what would the other solution be? Is that

a military solution?

And a moment ago, I was speaking with the former defense secretary William

Perry and he was talking about how a military solution is not a viable

option either. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAM J. PERRY, FORMER U.S. SECRETARY OF DEFENSE: We have no good

options that are strictly military. A preemptive strike today which we

would have considered in the past and which was a reasonable option in the

past is not really a good option today. It would certainly lead to

military response in South Korea, conventional military response but it

could be very damaging to South Korea and it`s possible that that military

is escalated into a wider conflict and even escalated into a nuclear war.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TUR: Ambassador Hill, talk to me more about what that response might look

like from North Korea if things got – if there was some sort of military

intervention.

HILL: Well, if you look at a map, you`ll see that there are some 20

million South Korean residents who live within range of North Korean

artillery. North Korean artillery is very forward deployed right up on the

demilitarized zone so our number of North Korean assets. In fact, their

whole military is frankly configured for war.

And so, for us to launch a preemptive strike is to invite a retaliation and

it would be against South Korean citizens. So the first question would be,

are we prepared to talk to the South Korean government about that

possibility? And if we are, I rather suspect the South Korean government

would not choose a preemptive strike as their first option. They would

say, look, well let`s give piece of chance. Let`s look at these various

options, et cetera.

And if we go forward with it, I think the problem would be the South Korean

government would be rather horrified that we would take action who`s

victims or who`s victims of retaliation are going to be South Koreans. And

that would do great damage to the U.S. South Korean alliance which is

precisely the thing we`re trying to protect. So I think preemptive action

is quite fraught as Secretary Perry suggested.

I do believe, however, there should be more effort to look at the various

facilities that North Korea has in terms of its nuclear weapons program and

see what could be done, frankly speaking just to speak plainly, to sabotage

those efforts. I think we need more time. I think we need more time if

North Korea is ever going to be pressured through sanctions because it

seems that their nuclear development is moving a lot faster than the

sanctions are.

So this is indeed a tough issue, but I really think the President needs to

lay it out with President Putin that we need help here and spike which

seems to be what motivates him in this issue. Spike for us is not going to

suffice.

TUR: And Ambassador McFaul, I don`t want to let you go without talking to

you for a moment at least about the Donald Trump meeting and the Vladimir

Putin meeting that we`re going to see on Friday. What do you expect we are

going to see? I know you don`t believe that they`re going to talk about

Russian interference into this election.

MCFAUL: Well, they most certainly should talk about Russian interference.

I think if President Trump doesn`t bring it up, he`s going to look either

weak or ignorant in the eyes of President Putin because Putin knows exactly

what he did. And he expects to be pushed back on that subject and he

expects to hear never do it again or there`ll be sanctions.

So, I hope President Trump understands that diplomacy is not a popularity

contest. It`s a chance to advance American security interest and economic

interest and he needs to do that in a tough, robust way in his first

meeting with President Putin.

TUR: Do you believe he understands that Putin is going to come to this

meeting fully aware of Donald Trump`s strength, his weaknesses that he is

the kind of leader who will bring a Labrador to a meeting with somebody who

was afraid of dogs, which is what he did when he was meeting with Angela

Merkel in Germany?

MCFAUL: Well, I don`t know of any plans for him to bring any dogs to this

meeting, but I have been in several bilateral meetings with presidents and

Prime Minister Putin. He comes prepared. He does his home work. He does

his psychological homework about his Interlaken (ph) tour, and he will come

with a game plan to advance Russia`s national interest. I think he`s going

to appeal to Trump to say, hey, you and I want to get things done together.

And it`s that fake news, and it`s that deep state that`s stopping us.

Let`s work together against them. I hope our President that has a

sophisticated smart rebuttal to that rather silly idea.

TUR: Ambassador Michael McFaul, Ambassador Chris Hill, thank you guys very

much for joining me.

And it is not every day that we have breaking news about Amelia Earhart,

but there is now compelling evidence that she didn`t nearly disappear over

the pacific. She may have been captured by the Japanese. And there is a

photo that may prove it. Stay with us.

TUR: Welcome back to MTP Daily. President Trump is in worsen (ph) on

Poland on a second foreign trip. The North Korean nuclear threat will loom

large over its talks with leaders at the G20 and his meeting with Russian

President Vladimir Putin on Friday. But how will the President`s handling

of these foreign crises play here at home.

Let`s bring in tonight`s panel to discuss. Beth Fouhy is senior politics,

editor for NBC News and MSNBC, Susan Del Percio, Republican strategist and

Jonathan Alter is a columnist for the Daily Beast and an MSNBC political

analyst. Guys, you know, I was speaking with William Perry, the Former

Defense Secretary a little bit earlier today, and Politico has an

incredible article interview with him that, you know, will scare the pants

off of anybody who reads. It`s called, “Bill Perry Is Terrified Why Aren`t

You?” This is the man who knows a thing or two about facing down the

nuclear threat. He is terrified.

Americans don`t seem to be scared and is that changing the politics of how

something like this is handled? Is that why the President can go on a

tweet storm and talk about maybe we should have a nuclear arms race?

JONATHAN ALTER, DAILY BEAST COLUMNIST: Well, it doesn`t seem as if war is

eminent right now and Americans tend to focus on things that are right in

front of them.

TUR: Yes.

ALTER: But I think the story about them being able to reach Alaska is

getting everybody`s attention. And it is on a front page, for instance, in

the New York post.

TUR: Yes.

ALTER: And so I do think it is –

TUR: Is that Bill Withers that is on front page (INAUDIBLE).

ALTER: And Donald Trump`s world it`s a Bill Withers. So surfacing is a

bigger issue. The problem for Trump is not just that he has no good

options. No president would have good options in this situation. Is that

the expectations for him on this issue are especially high.

Just remember, he was elected as the art of the deal guy.

TUR: Yes.

ALTER: Now it`s time to really show that he`s a great negotiator to drive

a hard bargain with the Chinese, get them to pressure North Korea. And

then if they do go around the table with the North Koreans, it`s got a good

deal there. That`s a very tall order.

TUR: So in January he said that North Korea will not get an ICBM. It

won`t happen, he tweeted on Twitter. How does Donald Trump explain to his

base that the ICBM, that North Korea does have an ICBM now when he to go

out there and try to get reelected in 2020?

SUSAN DEL PERCIO, REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: I don`t think that his plans are

trying to explain anything. And Jonathan just, at the beginning, raises

such a good point, no president no matter who the president has been for

the last several terms going forward has a good solution to North Korea.

There are only bad options. And Donald Trump had a lot of his faith early

on and told his followers, China is going to fix it for us. I told China

we much do it.

Today, he did something very dangerous when he started saying, well, so

much for China. It`s been – basically saying it`s been six months, you

haven`t fix a problem that existed for decades. So, I think that the

unfortunate part for this country and Donald Trump`s visit this week is

that all he is going to do is try to show force to his people at home

instead of actually working towards some real solutions while he`s

overseas.

TUR: You know, we had an editorial board meeting with the foreign minister

of Qatar here at NBC News last week and we were asked him, you know, how do

you deal with the President`s tweets? Obviously, he said that countries

had an issue with it. And the foreign minister basically said, you know,

the President is one thing. We were told to deal with the State

Department, which is remarkable in itself.

BETH FOUHY, NBC NEWS SENIOR POLITICS EDITOR: Yes.

TUR: But, you know, you have the State Department here. Rex Tillerson

doesn`t seem like he is enjoying himself all that much right now. He

doesn`t seem to have that much authority. There`s tons of open rolls in

the State Department that haven`t been filled. So who is driving this car

right now? Is it Trump? Is it the State Department? Is it Secretary

Mattis? Is it H.R. McMaster?

FOUHY: Well, what I`m really struck by to answer that question is not so

much the tweets but rather that most famous statement that came out of his

speech last summer at the Republican National Convention, his accepted

speech, he said, I alone can fix this. That`s when his attitude go into so

many of these promise. I alone can fix your health care. I alone can fix

the economy. Now he`s faced with an I alone can fix it situation which he

clearly cannot. He is stuck now with the same rhetoric that, you know, if

you want to say it was a piece of debate (ph), it`s his statement of what

he is capable of doing.

He did tweet, you know, there will never be an ICBM on my watch. Well

guess what. It happened on his watch. He alone cannot –

TUR: And a few months of him tweeting that.

FOUHY: Yes. He alone cannot fix this and he is trying to figure out the

next move. He seen that – as one of your guest in the last segment when

the ambassador said he seemed to try to outsource everything to China as

supposed to engage China in a diplomatic fashion or in a useful fashion.

Instead he talks about his great personal relationship with the Chinese

leader without actually doing the work of working in that kind of

partnership. That`s what need he needs to start doing is start to get off

the (INAUDIBLE) away from his ego if he can and work alongside with people

who can maybe make this happen.

TUR: That`s the advice for literally everything that Donald Trump has had

to deal with and it`s not.

FOUHY: Right. And it`s the most serious thing of all.

TUR: It`s definitely the most serious. It is much more serious in getting

into a fight with, you know, Cable News host, even though people found it

appalling, that this is a threat of a nuclear showdown.

But if no president has any – has a good option, no one has had a good

option up until now, there isn`t a good military option on the table.

Diplomacy hasn`t work so far. What do you do with the status quo? You

just trying –

ALTER: No, no. We know what needs to be done which is to work with China

and Russia. You know, most of what runs the North Korean pathetic economy

comes from China where there are sanctions but they could be much, much

stronger. In order to do that, to essentially keep anything from coming in

or going out of North Korea, you need the full cooperation of the Chinese

government. That`s not something to tweet about and demand. It requires

very careful diplomacy with a series of carrots and sticks.

And by means of comparison, Barack Obama spent much of his first term

secretly working with China and Russia to get them to not veto a Security

Council resolution for sanctions on Iran, trying to bring them to the

table. It worked. But it was hard work.

TUR: Three dimensional chess.

ALTER: Three dimensional chess –

TUR: Yes.

ALTER: – which this guy doesn`t seem to know how to play.

DEL PERCIO: So at this point, we know it really is up to China. And they

also have a lot of concern about what`s happening in the peninsula there.

So, it`s a question of how far does China think they could give us lip

service to how far China think that they actually – and they have to do

something whether it`s – listen, that we`ve known that they – that China

bribes the generals in North Korea. We know that they have relationship.

We know they have the influence to change a regime if it`s necessary.

It is, though, a really scary game of chicken, but it is one that is going

to be driven by China whether –

(CROSSTALK)

ALTER: When they had a puppet (ph) state.

TUR: And what happens if China tries to depose the current regime in North

Korea? What these days winding (ph) effect if that happen. But then also,

there`s always to talk about they don`t want the North Korean refugees.

And then what happens if they are just stronger Korean peninsula stronger,

American influence in that region. It`s not just so easy for China to walk

in there and say we`re going to deal with this, right?

ALTER: What a good president – first of all, I`m not sure that it`s that

clear that China has that much –

DEL PERCIO: I think it`s been proven that it`s pretty clear at this point.

ALTER: There`s no history of it since they create war where they`ve been

able to have regime change because they wanted it. So, the challenge for a

president is to work a whole variety, a very complex angles. The Chinese

are very sophisticated diplomatically. You can`t just have Nikki Haley go

out there and say, we`ll have a trade war if you don`t do it our way.

That`s not the way you handle things.

And a lot of it needs to be done in secret which this President doesn`t

seem to be every into doing. Seek quiet diplomacy. Experience helps, none

of these guys have any experience. Tillerson doesn`t. So, he – that

worsens already that situation.

TUR: Are you guys nervous?

FOUHY: Yes. And what I was going to say to that point is if you`re be

able to reset (ph) your hammer, everything looks like it now. I mean that

sort of how Trump behaves. And this is the situation where – absolutely,

as you describe, you cannot solve the problem this way. It`s so delicate.

It`s so serious.

TUR: You can`t hammer (INAUDIBLE), let`s put it that way.

FOUHY: No, you can`t. And it`s so serious as you`re saying. And this is

where –

DEL PERCIO: To change your question, yes, it`s frightening.

TUR: That isn`t Jon (ph). I`ve got no words. So stick with us, we`re

going to have you a little bit – back later in the hour.

Still ahead, the health care debate didn`t take a holiday over the July 4th

weekend. I`ll talk to Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe about that fight,

plus his refusal to cooperate with the White House request to hand over

voter data.

TUR: Welcome back. Nearly every state says they either won`t comply with

the request for voter data made by President Trump`s Election Integrity

Commission or they will only offer limited public available information.

That commission was launched by executive order in May to study improper

voter conduct and what the president alleges is fraud in federal elections

despite the fact that instances of voter fraud are extremely rare.

According to the Brennan Center for Justice, it is more likely that an

American will be struck by lightning than impersonate someone else at the

polls. Regardless, the commission sent a letter to 50 states and Washington

D.C. last week requesting voter data including date of birth, party

affiliation, voter history, and the last four digits of social security

numbers in states that record that information.

NBC reports that five states are still reviewing the request or have a

position that is unknown. Twenty-six states say they will give the

commission their public data only which in many cases does not include all

of the criteria requested. Just moments ago, Vermont announced they will

not comply, meaning now 19 states say they will not comply with the

commission`s request whatsoever. And look at the map. Red states and blue

states alike are refusing to cooperate with the Voter Integrity Commission.

One state we left off the list, Kansas, whose Secretary of State Kris

Kobach is the vice chair of the presidential commission, they are releasing

public data but withholding social security numbers though they say they

may release some in the future. Kobach released a statement this afternoon

pushing back against reports that 44 states are not totally complying with

his commission. He called those reports false and more fake news.

We here at NBC News stand by our reporting. Next on “MTP Daily,” Virginia

Governor Terry McAuliffe on what states want to see from the senate`s

health care bill. And could a newly released photograph offer incite into

the decades old mystery surrounding Amelia Earhart`s disappearance? But

first, Aditi Roy has the “CNBC Market Wrap.” Hi, Aditi.

ADITI ROY, GENERAL ASSIGNMENT REPORTER FOR CNBC: Hi there, Katy. The price

stocks on Wall Street closing mostly higher as the text sectors snapped a

three-day losing streak. The Dow lost a point, the S&P added 3 points, the

Nasdaq gaining 40 points. The Federal Reserve releasing the minutes from

its June meeting.

FED officials signaling the Central Bank will be able to start shrinking

its massive $4.5 trillion balance sheet as early as September. As drop in

oil prices weigh heavily on the energy sector, U.S. crude oil prices

settled more than 4 percent lower, breaking an eight-session rally. That`s

it from CNBC, first in business worldwide.

TUR: Welcome back. That was the scene at the 4th of July event yesterday

with Senator Ted Cruz of Texas who faced shouts from a crowd of people on

health care which is front and center from many members of congress back at

home this week. At a 4th of July parade in a remote town in Maine,

Republican Senator Susan Collins told “The Washington Post” that the only

thing anyone wanted to talk to her about was health care.

Some senators are also hearing from their own governors at home, a number

of whom have been very vocal about their concerns with the health care bill

in congress and any rushed time line. Two of those governors from different

sides of the aisle, Democrat Terry McAuliffe of Virginia and Republican

Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, recently wrote a joint letter to Senate

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on behalf of the National Governors

Association arguing for states to have enough time to review any health

care bills.

Joining me now is one of those governors, Terry McAuliffe, the chairman of

the National Governors Association. Governor, thank you very much for

joining us.

TERRY MCAULIFFE, GOVERNOR OF VIRGINIA, CHAIRMAN OF THE NATIONAL GOVERNORS

ASSOCIATION: Thanks, Katy.

TUR: Let`s talk a little bit about health care. Democrats as you well know

don`t control the house. They don`t control the senate. They don`t control

the White House. They were losing special elections. What influence, what

weight does the Democratic Party have right now when it comes to trying to

push back on health care? Can they do anything?

MCAULIFFE: Well, first of all, public opinion like you just showed on that

clip like you had before, people are outraged around the country. But I

think the message we are trying do do as governors, both Democrats and

Republicans have come together. I, as chairman of the National Governors

Association, Charlie Baker, Republican of Massachusetts, who has committee

on health, we sent a letter to Leader McConnell asking we need time, we

need to go to this plan.

The plan that the senate put out will cut, I mean cut health care benefits

by $772 billion over 10 years. This will be devastating to the Virginia

economy. I will lose 1.4 billion between 2010 and 2020. Governors, we are

the ones that have to implement this plan. So what you`re seeing is

Republican and Democratic governors coming together to get with their

senators and saying do not vote for it. You`re hurting your state as a

senator. You represent your state.

As governor, I`m telling my senators, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine of course

who support, we are together on this. But for other states where they have

Republican governors telling Republican senators, you cannot pass this. It

was done in secret. It literally will gut the program. And at the end of

the day, Katy, it is going to hurt the most vulnerable. It is going to hurt

the seniors. It is going to hurt those with preexisting condition who can

least afford to be hurt today. It is going to be so expensive that many

people will lose their health care.

TUR: Governor, to be fair, Republican senators ran on repealing Obamacare.

That`s what they got voted into office to do.

MCAULIFFE: What I think they try to tell American public is they will

repeal health care and they will make it better. That was their talking

point. Now, we know the results. They repeal health care. $772 billion cut.

Millions of people will lose their health care. Elderly citizens, you know,

when you look at 65 percent of my Medicaid expenses (inaudible) Virginia,

is elderly long-term care, elderly long-term care.

What am I going to do? Throw these people out in the streets? What will I

do with individuals with preexisting conditions? So the point is, it was a

nice talking point in the campaign, but what they try to convince Americans

that we are going to repeal and give you something better and it will be

better for you, now we know it is not going to be better, it is going to be

bad for America and it is going to hurt millions and millions of Americans.

That`s the box that they are in today.

The rhetoric of the campaign has not hit the reality of governing and they

are in a very tough spot. They need to work, Democrat and Republicans in

Virginia. I have a very Republican legislature. We work together on

economic development, on issues of education, on issues of transportation.

People got to work together. Washington is broken because nobody will work

together.

TUR: Governor.

MCAULIFFE: Let`s get together and figure this out.

TUR: We are pressed for time, so excuse me for interrupting.

MCAULIFFE: Sure.

TUR: Let`s talk a little bit about this commission, what the president

calls a voter fraud commission. He is saying that he is wondering what

states have to hide. So, what Virginia have to hide?

MCAULIFFE: First of all, we are not handing this data over. This is

personal information of individuals to hand over commission which has no

authority. Congress has not given them any authority. And the people

involved with this commission are the poster children for voter

suppression. We are not going to use our data to try and disenfranchise

voters and knock people off voting rules.

TUR: So you believe it is a voter suppression panel more than anything

else?

MCAULIFFE: Absolutely. Look at the folks that are involved in this. They

have a history of doing this. We are not taking Virginia`s personal data

and handing it over. It`s their data personal information. I`m not giving

that to anybody. But they have a history of voter suppression. We should

make it easier for people to vote.

That is why 40 plus states have said we are not going to do it. This is

because President Trump cannot believe that Hillary Clinton got 3 million

more votes than he did and he is trying to pretend that there are millions

and millions of people who went into the voting booth incorrectly which is

not true. We do not have voter fraud in Virginia.

It doesn`t exist in America. So, get over it. Let`s work together to make

it easier for people to vote. I`m proud of all of the fellow governors and

secretary of states who said, no dice, you`re not getting the data, and

you`ll never get it.

TUR: Governor, I never get to talk to you, so you have to forgive me when I

press you on this. You are a family (ph) guy. You are plugged in. You have

been around democratic politics a long time. You no doubt are having

conversations behind the scenes. No doubt those conversations are probably

everyday. Who is the leader of the Democratic Party right now?

MCAULIFFE: I think there are many leaders of the Democratic Party. I will

always.

TUR: Give me a name, governor. Give me a name.

MCAULIFFE: I`m not going to give you – I`ll say the governors who are

leading their states, creating jobs, building infrastructure, building

education system that works, we have to balance our budgets. Unlike

Washington, they print money and they still can`t balance the budget.

We create jobs. We build infrastructure. We do education. Governors need to

lead the way. Listen. I compliment the folks on Capitol Hill who are doing

what they are doing, but, you know, we need some action out of Washington

to help us compete on a global basis. Today, we are not seeing anything out

of Washington. It is broken.

TUR: Governor, you are a governor, are you talking about yourself?

MCAULIFFE: Yeah. Oh no, as chairman of National Governors Association, I

love all of our governors that we have today. Listen. We have to lead,

Katy. You know that. And that`s what we are going to do.

TUR: I`m just confused.

MCAULIFFE: We have to deliver results.

TUR: I`m confused because I have asked a number of democratic, you know,

big names of Democratic Party this question over the past six, seven, eight

months. I can`t get an answer from anyone about – I can`t get one name

from anybody about who is leading the Democratic Party right now. What does

that say?

MCAULIFFE: I don`t think there is one person today. You know, I run the

state of Virginia today. That`s what I got elected to do and 66 percent of

the state think we are heading the right direction. People are happy in

Virginia. But, you know, what people on the national level, you know,

people got to worry about what they got elected to.

I, as a governor, got to worry about the commonwealth of Virginia as my you

my fellow governors and senators and congress folks. But I got to tell you

this, Katy. Things are not working in this country today. I just got back

from my 28th nation trade trip. I got to tell you, when you go abroad right

now, they are asking questions about trade, about immigration policy. The

Trump administration has done nothing but make it harder for me to bring

jobs back to the commonwealth of Virginia.

TUR: Governor Terry McAuliffe, thank you so much for coming on.

MCAULIFFE: Thank you, Katy.

TUR: I appreciate your time.

MCAULIFFE: Thank you.

TUR: Still ahead, shedding new light on an 80-year-old mystery. New

evidence that Amelia Earhart survived her crash in the Pacific, and there

is a photo that just may prove it.

TUR: Welcome back. The story that really has everyone talking today isn`t

North Korea or Russia or health care. It is a potentially blockbuster

development in one of the world`s most enduring mysteries. What happened to

Amelia Earhart? A team of investigators has unearth a photo that they

believe shows that the legendary aviator, Amelia Earhart, survived a crash

landing in the Pacific Ocean in 1937.

The picture found in a formally top secret file in national archives and

possibly taken by a U.S. spy shows a woman resembling Amelia Earhart and a

man who appears to be her navigator, Fred Noonan, on a dock in the

Marshall Islands. NBC`s Tom Costello has more.

TOM COSTELLO, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: In 1937, the Japanese had banned

nearly all westerners from the island. But in the photo, it appears there

are two Caucasians on the dock. A man standing on the left and what appears

to be a woman with short hair wearing pants like Earhart sitting on the

edge. Henry took the photo to facial recognition expert, Ken Gibson, who

first overlay the photo of the man with file photos of Fred Noonan.

KEN GIBSON, FACIAL RECOGNITION EXPERT: The hairline is the most distinctive

characteristic. It`s very sharp receding hairline. The nose is very

prominent.

COSTELLO: The teeth, hairline, and nose all appear to match up.

GIBSON: It is my feeling that this is fairly convincing evidence. This is

probably Noonan.

COSTELLO: Then, the person sitting with back to the camera with hair that

appears too long for a man and too short for a native woman. Gibson

compared the body measurements with previous photos of Earhart. Again,

striking similarities.

GIBSON: I usually go from not likely to likely to very likely to extremely

likely. I would say this is very likely.

TUR: Wow! We are going to have Tom Costello up with us next in just a

moment to talk more about this stunning discovery.

TUR: Time for “The Lid.” We are diving into a fascinating new development

on the mystery of the Amelia Earhart disappearance. NBC`s Tom Costello has

the story for us. Tom, I got to say I have watched your piece on “Today

Show” once. I have seen a bunch of hits on it throughout the day on MSNBC.

Every single time I see that video overlaying Noonan`s face from file

footage on to that new photo, I am stunned. What more can you tell us about

this and what else are we going to end up learning?

COSTELLO: Of course there are skeptics. There are people who say the photo

is too grainy, that you can`t see anything for sure. However, you know, the

photographic analysis is pretty compelling especially on Noonan as you saw

and the body measurements of Amelia Earhart, from underarm to underarm,

from her trunk, all are very compelling. And look at the hair and look at

the fact that a woman in 1937 is wearing pants.

TUR: Yeah.

COSTELLO: All of that is very compelling. What`s even more compelling is

that she is sitting on a dock, it would appear surrounded by natives, by

locals, and she is staring at the ship. Evidence is that that is the Koshu,

the Japanese merchant ship, Koshu, and it is trailing something on a barge.

They have blown that evidence up, what is on the barge, and they believe

that it is a 38-feet piece of something.

Her plane was 38-feet long. But here`s what makes this compelling. This is

not coming out of the blue, this is coming after decades of people on the

Marshall islands and in Saipan, saying that she crash-landed in the

Marshall Islands, was picked up by the Japanese, specifically they have

said for years by the Koshu, and that they took her eventually to Saipan

where she and Noonan died in Japanese custody.

How they died? There`s one report that Noonan was beheaded, that she may

have died of dysentery in a prison. But the history team, the history

channel investigator team, unearthed a lot of evidence not only with

interviews but also this document and this photograph.

TUR: Tom, why now, though? Why are we learning about this today and not 10

years ago, five years ago? Why today?

COSTELLO: Listen, some of the history channel`s timing is probably tied to

the 80th anniversary of her disappearance. However, it is true that a

former treasury investigator by the name of Les Kinney, who has been

obsessed with the Earhart drama for years has spent 15 years in his

retirement looking for clues. He went to the national archives, couldn`t

find anything in a file marked Amelia Earhart.

By the way, there is however a catalog and one of the items in the catalog

says a report on Amelia Earhart taken prisoner in the Marshall Islands, but

that document is missing. But he did then start going through any

photographic evidence of the Marshall Islands, because back then the United

States was gathering photographs of all of these islands that they thought

the Japanese were active in, because, of course, the Japanese were rolling

across the Pacific at that time.

And so this photograph was in a file marked Marshall Islands. It didn`t say

Amelia Earhart on it. Had it, it might not have been in that file. But Les

Kinney started going through hundreds of photographs with a very tight

microscope or magnifying glass I think you should say, and he discovered

what he believes could be Earhart and Noonan.

TUR: Tom, hold on a second, I`ve got the panel with me. Beth Fouhy, Susan

del Percio, Jonathan Alter. John got a question for you.

JONATHAN ALTER, COLUMNIST FOR THE DAILY BEAST, MSNBC ANALYST: Tom, setting

aside the photograph for a minute, I was fascinated when earlier today you

said that the U.S. government after the war didn`t want to pursue this

because it might upset U.S.-Japanese relation at a time when we were

getting on good terms with them and trying to help them rebuild their

society.

Might there not be some cable traffic or other documents in State

Department files maybe that related to the MacArthur occupation of Japan or

other relations with Japan in the 10 or 15 years after the war that might

shed light on this?

COSTELLO: Yes. Let me be clear. I was asked why would the United States not

have confronted the Japanese with that photograph after the war or

presented it, and I said among the theories is that the United States would

not want – may not have wanted to embarrass Japan. But we don`t know. We

have no idea what happened post World War II.

However, I will tell you that the two-hour documentary on the history

channel includes intercepted coded communications with the Japanese. All of

that will be laid out in their documentary on Sunday. And those coded

communications seem to suggest that they knew where Amelia Earhart was back

in 1937.

BETH FOUHY, NBC NEWS SENIOR POLITICS EDITOR: Hey, Tom, this is Beth Fouhy.

Just to that point, is that perhaps why Amelia Earhart and Noonan were

never heard from again? If indeed they did land and they were alive that

there was never any effort to let them communicate with their families or

anyone else? That somehow we`re thinking that there was some sort of

government involvement or perhaps conspiracy that kept them silent all

these many years?

COSTELLO: Right. So why would in theory, in theory, why would the Japanese

have taken them into custody? Well, the theory goes because the Japanese

were involved in a buildup, a military buildup in the Pacific at that time,

and they may have been convinced that she in fact was a spy. And the locals

have said all along, she is a spy, don`t talk about this, we`re taking her

into custody.

That`s what the locals said that the Japanese told them at the time. So if

they believed that she was a spy, then they – or they were afraid that she

saw something she shouldn`t have seen, they may have just decided it was in

their interest just to take her back to Saipan and therefore not tell the

world that she was in their custody.

TUR: Tom, if the ship was towing her plane, wouldn`t the plane still exist

somewhere?

COSTELLO: No, because the plane was allegedly taken back to Saipan, a

2,000-mile voyage, back to the big military base in Saipan, and many

witnesses have said that that plane was eventually scuttled and thrown into

a big heap of wreckage after World War II. And in fact they claim that

wreckage right now sits underneath the main airfield in Saipan.

TUR: And again what`s the deal with the stamps?

COSTELLO: So, in the 1980s, the Marshall Islands even issued those stamps,

you see right there. They were so convince that this is fact, this has been

what they talked about for decades, those stamps show the plane landing in

the Marshall Islands, the natives seeing it, and the Japanese ship Koshu

taking the plane away. So what`s fascinating now about this photograph is

it seems to cement the timeline and the narrative that`s been going on for

decades.

Marshall Islanders have said for years she crash-landed there. The Japanese

ship Koshu picked her up. They took them over to (inaudible) Island and

then on to Saipan. This photograph seems to show exactly that. Can I just

quickly tell you, we have reached out to the Japanese for comment. The

minister of defense, the foreign ministry of the national archives all say

they have no documentation to suggest they ever had Amelia Earhart in

custody.

TUR: You know, we can keep talking about this for the rest of the show, but

I`m told we have to take a break. I`m sorry, Susan, I talked over your

question. What an anchor monster I`ve turned out to be. Guys, thank you

very much. Tom, thank you. Beth, Susan, and Jonathan. After the break, some

news today about the FBI`s future and its past. Stay with us.

TUR: In case you missed it, there is still no director of the FBI. It`s

been 57 days since James Comey was fired, 28 days since the White House

named Christopher Wray as his replacement. And today, we finally have a

timetable for when he will get a vote in the senate. Wray`s first hearing

before the Senate Judiciary Committee will be July 12th, one week from

today.

From the FBI`s future to its past, in case you missed it, it was one year

ago today that then FBI Director Comey announced the findings of the

investigation to Hillary Clinton`s use of a personal e-mail system while

secretary of state. Comey`s statement Clinton erred in judgment but he

would not recommend charges. And that, as they say, is history. That`s all

for tonight. We`ll be back tomorrow with more “MTP Daily.”

