MTP Daily, Transcript 6/28/2017

CHUCK TODD, MSNBC HOST:

Glaude. Thanks to Bret Stephens, Susan Glasser, (INAUDIBLE), Eddie Glaude.

That does it for this hour. I`m Nicole Wallace. “MTP DAILY” starts right

now. Hi, Chuck.

CHUCK TODD, MSNBC HOST: Well, hi there, Nicole.

WALLACE: How are you?

TODD: You know, it`s Wednesday.

WALLACE: It`s Wednesday?

TODD: So, you know, whatever that means.

WALLACE: I thought it was Thursday.

TODD: I know, I think a lot of people do. But I have bad news, tomorrow

is not Friday.

WALLACE: I know.

TODD: Despite what Twitter wants to believe. Anyway, that is fake news.

Thank you, Nicole.

If it`s Wednesday, when did bipartisanship become such a dirty word?

(voice-over): Tonight, the tremendous divide.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We had a tremendous meeting.

The Republican senators met on health care.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TODD: Could there be a bipartisan solution on health care?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I would sit down with them in a heartbeat. They don`t

have the license to do that from Mitch McConnell.

SEN. JOHN MCCAIN (R), ARIZONA: I have said all along that I thought we

should talk to the Democrats from the beginning.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TODD: Or is there any chance the Republican Party can successfully go this

alone?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R), SOUTH CAROLINA: If we don`t reach agreement by

Friday, it is probably the end of a sole-party effort for health care.

SEN. RAND PAUL (R), KENTUCKY: Not this Friday.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TODD: And later, the war on the press.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, U.S. WHITE HOUSE DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY: I think

that we have gone to a place where if the media can`t be trusted to report

the news, then that`s a dangerous place for America.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



TODD: The White House`s obsession with attacking the media.

This is MTP DAILY and it starts right now.

(on camera): Good evening, I`m Chuck Todd here in Washington and welcome

to a hump day edition of MTP DAILY.

And welcome to American politics where the idea of bipartisanship is

actually now a threat. Yesterday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

essentially dared Republicans to torpedo the party`s health care

legislation which would leave them no choice but to have to work with

Democrats.

Well, now, he`s facing a growing chorus of Republicans from across the

ideological spectrum, publicly saying, that`s not a threat, that`s a great

idea.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MCCAIN: I have said all along that I thought we should talk to the

Democrats from the beginning.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I`m hearing a lot more people talk about working

across the aisle this morning. Is that something you`re interested in

doing?

SEN. SUSAN COLLINS (R), MAINE: It certainly is. That`s what we should

have done from the beginning.

GRAHAM: The best outcome, I still think, would be a bipartisan deal.

PAUL: Well, I think the first thing you do is repeal the disaster of

Obamacare. And after that, I think we should work with Democrats.

SEN. RON JOHNSON (R), WISCONSIN: I wish we were doing this on a bipartisan

basis. I think it was a mistake right away saying we`re going to do this

partisan. That`s where we`re at.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Would you be a proponent of trying to work across the

I`ll to make fixes as opposed to saying we have to start over?

SEN. LISA MURKOWSKI (R), ALASKA: Absolutely. This is not for Republicans

to fix or Democrats to fix. This is for us as Americans to fix.

SEN. SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO (R), WEST VIRGINIA: If for some reason it fails,

I think we then – the flood gates would probably open to reach a

bipartisan compromise.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

TODD: And there`s a growing chorus of Democrats also spanning their

ideological spectrum, publicly saying they joined the negotiations if truly

invited.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. JOE MANCHIN (D), WEST VIRGINIA: I can tell you, myself, as one

moderate conservative Democrat with many other moderates, want to sit down

and work with our moderate Republican friends to fix and repair the

Affordable Care Act.

SEN. CHRIS MURPHY (D), CONNECTICUT: Obviously, I`m a pretty progressive

Democrat, but I would sit down with them in a heartbeat. They don`t have

the license to do that from Mitch McConnell.

SEN. ANGUS KING (I), MAINE: Refer this bill to committee, have hearings,

get some input, have some debate and discussions on a bipartisan basis, and

maybe we can come up with some practical solutions.

SEN. CHARLES SCHUMER (D), NEW YORK, MINORITY LEADER: We are willing to

debate and compromise on health care but we have to be included. President

Trump, my Republican friends, the choice is yours.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

TODD: At this point, can Republican leadership ignore what appear to be

truly growing calls for some form of bipartisanship compromise? The

message from leadership today was essentially, we`re going to try.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I think we`re going to get

at least very close and I think we`re going to get it over the line.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. President, Senator Schumer says he would like to

come down and have all 100 senators come in and talk health care. Would

you be willing to negotiate with all of them?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I`d have to find out if he`s

serious. He hasn`t been serious. He just doesn`t seem look a serious

person.

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R), KENTUCKY, MAJORITY LEADER: We`ll continue

working so we can bring legislation to the floor for debate and ultimately

a vote. We know that we cannot afford to delay on this issue.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TODD: It`s interesting, McConnell and Trump sticking to their guns wanting

to do this one party. Now, it`s worth noting that back in 2010, there were

some familiar GOP faces slamming Democrats for overhauling health care with

what they said was a partisan vote.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MCCONNELL: In one with of the most divisive legislative debates in modern

history, Democrats decided to go the partisan route and blatantly ignore

the will of the people.

[17:05:04] SEN. JOHN THUNE (R), NORTH CAROLINA: They decided to do this

with Democratic votes. They wanted to pass it with their 60 Democrats.

And if Republicans had been included, there might have been some hope for

some common ground.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TODD: Deja vu all over again, huh? Republican Senator Orin Hatch was also

a prominent voice, attacking Obamacare`s bipartisan vote back in 2010. But

today, he told the caucus that reaching across the aisle would be a

disaster.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Would you support any effort to work across the aisle?

SEN. ORRIN HATCH (R), UTAH: Tell me, who can you work with over there? I

personally think we`ll get everybody together and be able to do this. We

have to. If we don`t do it, I mean, we`re going to have socialized

medicine. That`s all there is to it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TODD: On the other side of the aisle, ask yourself which is more likely?

That Senator Schumer really wants to – Democrats to work with McConnell to

make Trumpcare great again or that he wants the issue for Democrats in

2018?

And now, you see why there`s no trust between the two sides on this.

Folks, welcome to Washington where the idea of bipartisan ends up dividing

the two parties.

Joining me now is Senator Mike Rounds, Republican from South Dakota, also a

former governor. I think that matters here because governors have been

weighing in a lot. Senator, welcome back to the show, sir.

SEN. MIKE ROUNDS (R), SOUTH DAKOTA: Thank you, sir. Appreciate the

opportunity.

TODD: You got it. So, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the

goal is, make some changes. Behind the scenes we hear they`re hoping to

make the changes fast enough so that the bill gets sent over to the

Congressional Budget Office before you guys leave town this week.

Can this be just tinkered with in order to win over either the skeptical

conservatives or skeptical moderates? Is it a small tinkering here or do

you need to do something bigger?

ROUNDS: Well, we know right now that the plan in its current form would

reduce premiums by about 30 percent over the current projected law by 2020.

So, we`ve made some strides. We also know that included in it are some

major changes to Medicaid that would begin to bend the cost curve.

But we do have some changes that we`d like to make because our goal isn`t

just to pass something, it`s to pass something which long term is the right

thing to do. We`d like to be able to provide insurance coverage for as

many people as possible. But we`d also like to make sure that we`re not

simply dumping things on states, whether they did not expand or if they did

expand.

And part of that is equalizing, once again, what each state could expect to

receive, in terms of federal participation in the Medicaid program over a

longer period of time. That`s not easy to do or it would have been done

already.

TODD: All right, I want to read you a critique from the health care bill.

And it - and you`re going to assume it`s coming from somebody from the

left, but it actually comes from a conservative columnist from “The Post,”

Marc Thiessen.

And he writes this. Let`s be clear, the investment tax and Medicare

surcharge on Obamacare are a drag on economic growth. But if Republicans

want to eliminate them, they should do so as part of broader tax reform and

pay for it with other changes in the tax code, anything but Medicaid cuts

for the poor.

And he continues. Paying for a massive tax cut for the wealthy with cuts

to health care for the most vulnerable Americans is morally reprehensible.

Again, I`m not quoting Paul Krugman here. I`m quoting former speech writer

for George W. Bush. What do you say to that critique?

ROUNDS: That could have been a quote from members within our own

conference, me included. It`s one of the areas that we`ve discussed making

changes on. I do give the leadership a lot of credit because they had that

scored and so now we know what that is, just in terms of the investment

taxes that were being repealed. That`s $172 billion over a 10-year period

of time.

If we decided that since it doesn`t impact people under $200,000 in income,

if we decided that we were not going to repeal that Obama era tax, we would

know that we would have $172 billion available that we could reapply back

in to, perhaps, fix some of the issues that have been of concern to people

around the country.

So, I think that`s on the table.

TODD: Interesting.

ROUNDS: And one of the items we share here is - look, I give leadership a

lot of credit here because if they wouldn`t have scored that and allowed it

to be laid out separately, we wouldn`t have known how much we have

available to us -

TODD: Right.

ROUNDS: – as we work forward with these issues. It doesn`t mean we`re

going to do it, but at least it`s one more little bit of information that`s

very important to the Senate. And that`s what this is about is this is

policy driven.

TODD: Right.

ROUNDS: We really want this to be a good policy change for a lot of people

out there. That`s what we`re after.

TODD: Well, let me ask you this. How can you be convinced that you can do

a good policy change with one party making the policy? And I say it this

way because a lot of your colleagues look at this, Ron Johnson is one of

them, that says, OK, the Democrats did it in a partisan way.

Now, Republicans are doing it in a partisan way. Then everybody will fail.

And then, finally, everybody will come to the table together. The fact is

you guys - you have colleagues that would like to do a bipartisan deal but

Mitch McConnell presented the idea as a threat, not an idea.

[17:10:00] ROUNDS: Well, first of all, –

TODD: What`s going on here?

ROUNDS: – look, we know that the Dems, since 2009, have lost the House.

They`ve lost the Senate. They`ve lost the presidency. They`ve also lost a

lot of governorships. They`ve lost a lot of state Houses. They see that

and they recognize that.

They know what we did to them when they put them in place themselves. Now,

they`re looking at this saying, look, you`re talking about repealing and

replacing it. And we`ve drawn a line in the sand, saying we`re not going

to touch it as long as you suggest repeal.

They see the political opportunity here to try to make us feel what they

felt if we do it wrong. So, we`re going to have to get past this part

first. And we`re going to have to do it right.

Then, second of all, I really think once we`ve done the tough work here of

making the repeal for the vast majority of these taxes and changing some of

the market-driven issues that really have not allowed Obamacare to be

successful, then I think there`s a very large group of Republicans and

Democrats that`ll come together and make other very substantial changes

over a period of several months.

But, for right now, I think, politically, they`d love to see us, kind of,

twist and squirm for a while.

TODD: Well, and you don`t want to call their bluff?

ROUNDS: No, I think it - well, in this particular case, they`ve made it

very clear that, as part of their conditions, we`re not going to be able to

repeal a lot of what`s in Obamacare.

TODD: Senator, you haven`t opened the door. Reconciliation – when you

made the decision to do a reconciliation, you made this – that`s shutting

the door. That wasn`t an invitation to work with you.

ROUNDS: Well, not necessarily. What it is is it says we`re going to get

it done. A lot of what Obamacare did was through reconciliation as well.

But that doesn`t mean that we can`t - and, once again, you can pass

reconciliation with 75 votes but you only need 51. So, if there was an

interest in putting something together, I think that would still be

available. I think it would still be on the table. We`d love to see it.

But we have to be practical as well. They`d like to - they`d like to see

us try and do it. And then, they think if we`re not successful, they`ve

won politically. But, second of all, then they could step in.

In the meantime, if we are able to do this, I think there`s an opportunity

down the line to make some other changes that they would feel very

favorable about as well.

TODD: All right. Senator Mike Rounds, Republican from South Dakota, with

interesting news here that maybe some of the taxes could remain in place.

Not all of them but some of them. Senator, thanks for coming on.

ROUNDS: You bet.

TODD: All right, let`s go to the other side of that aisle. I`m joined now

by Democratic Senator Tom Carper of Delaware who is a member of the Finance

Committee. Senator Carper, welcome back, sir.

SEN. TOM CARPER (D), DELAWARE: Thanks, Chuck. I`m a recovering governor,

too.

TODD: I know you are. That`s why I enjoyed having both of you on today.

CARPER: Barely recovered.

TODD: Barely recovered, I hear you.

CARPER: Thank you.

TODD: Most of you, I think, wish you still had the title is always what

I`ve learned over the years.

But, you know, one of the other things I had my researchers do, I said, Tom

Carper, that`s a guy who`s always involved in all the gangs in the Senate.

And I mean that as a compliment. We`ve got the gang of 20 in 2008 on

energy. The gang of 16 in 2009. It was a deal with a bunch of issues,

frustration with Democratic leadership. Gang of 10 focused on health care.

A gang of six in 2011 on deficit reduction.

You`ve always been somebody that has participated. If there`s been seven

Republicans and you`re one of the seven Democrats or vice versa. Where is

that this time?

I`ve been waiting for a group of you, maybe five on the left and five on

the right that you buck Schumer and McConnell and say, enough is enough.

Why hasn`t that happened? This is the Senate. It`s not the House.

CARPER: I might be mistaken on this, Chuck, but I think it`s starting to

happen now. We have reached a point where I think we can hit the pause

button. The – it`s clear that the Republicans didn`t have the support for

what they`ve come up with.

And what I`ve been doing is reaching out to Republican senators. And I`ve

been reaching out to Republican senators and also to Republican governors.

And I sense a real interest and reflects what I hear coming back from

Delaware and as I go around the country. That folks really do, as you said

earlier, they want us to work together. They want us to find common

ground.

As it turns out, there`s actually quite a bit we can find common ground on.

We can agree with President Trump, for example, when he said, let`s provide

better care for less money, cover everybody.

And that should be - that`s a good goal for us. Unfortunately, what the

Republicans offered is worse care for more money and didn`t cover

everybody. I think the piece that you read from the former speech writer

for George W. Bush really said it all.

TODD: You know, let me ask you this, though. I really feel as if the

problem you`re going to have - and I take you at your word. I, myself, am

aware of a few of the bipartisan outreach that you`ve done on this issue

specifically.

But there really seems to be a trust issue between McConnell and Schumer

and a trust problem between I`d say the Trump White House and Democratic

leadership. Is that a - is that a divide that can be bridged by -

CARPER: Well, I think -

TODD: – a handful of you?

CARPER: Yes. I think, from day one, Chuck reached out to Mitch and, sort

of, extended the olive branch.

[17:15:00] And they may never have been very best friends but it`s a much

better relationship that existed with Mitch and Harry Reid. They just had

their differences and bad blood.

Chuck can work with almost anybody. And I think he`s made a real effort.

I think they`re building a better personal relationship and that is - and

that is good.

The question is, is this a time for us to hit the pause button and go to

work and try to figure out where are some areas where we agree. For

example, how do we stabilize the market places, programs like re-insurance

that Tim Kaine and I have offered. And other ideas, good ideas.

Or do we just hit the pause button and say, we`ll come back and see you in

two weeks. My hope is we don`t say we`ll come back and see you in two

weeks. Let`s go to work on some of the ideas that - our good ideas and

their good ideas.

But, at the end of the day, we don`t want - we want to make sure that we

don`t say to the least of these, you`ve got to get worse coverage so that

we can provide tax cuts to those who really don`t need tax cuts.

TODD: You know, but let – color me skeptical about whether the Democratic

base would allow some outreach here. Look, you`ve got Hillary Clinton that

called the GOP the death party over this bill. You`ve got Elizabeth Warren

that`s gone on the Senate floor and called it blood money, at times. It`s

in – to some, that is incendiary rhetoric.

But also, to the base of the party, they`re not in the mood to compromise

with anything Trump. So, is there really that much will outside of you and

a handful of centrists?

CARPER: Well, what I would say - and I think - and I don`t care if you`re

on the left or on the right or in the middle of the (INAUDIBLE) party or I

hope the other - the other party. What I think we should do is preserve

those pieces or parts of the Affordable Care Act that ought to be

preserved. Fix the ones that should be fixed.

And there are some things we can change and we ought to change. And the

reinsurance proposal that Tim Kaine and I are offering, which should be a

bipartisan proposal, is one that is going to stabilize the marketplaces and

help reduce the size of these increases that are going on the market place.

And ensure better competition and more insurance companies participating.

And, as a result, lower premiums, lower co-pays, lower deductibles. That

ought to be a bipartisan agreement and I think we can work toward that.

And there are others as well.

TODD: As you know, though, there is a growing chorus of Democrats that

would like to see the party just move to single payor, campaign out of Tim

Ryan, rising potential, leader someday in the House. Elizabeth Warren has

talked about this.

If Republicans try to go this alone and they succeed in passage, and we`ll

find out later how successful it is as far as the public is concerned, do

you think the entire Democrat Party, sort of, starts rallying around that

idea of single payor? Or does the Democratic Party say, no, no, no, no,

let`s preserve Obamacare?

CARPER: Well, what we want to preserve are the things that work. With

respect to a single payor, let me put my governor hat back on. I was

governor from 1993 to 2001. I worked a whole lot on welfare reform and a

bunch of other issues, education reform.

And the states can be laboratories and democracies. Rather than testing an

idea on the whole country, what we`ve learned to do is to test ideas, maybe

good ideas, maybe not so good ideas, on the states. And let`s find out if

they work.

We can tweak them before they`re ready for prime time. And those who are

interested in single payor, that might be an approach that we should try in

a couple of state. See how it works and learn from that. Maybe it is a

good idea. Maybe we can make it better. Maybe it`s not a good idea and we

shouldn`t do it at all.

TODD: But you`re not ready to experiment on the federal left yet is what

you`re saying?

CARPER: No, again, states right from our creation as a country. Great

laboratories in democracy. Let`s use them.

TODD: All right. Senator Tom Carper, like I said, a frequent gang member

and that`s not a critique when it comes to the United States Senate.

Anyway, Senator, thanks very much for coming on. Delaware - a Democrat

from Delaware.

CARPER: Thank you, Chuck. Thanks so much.

TODD: And we`ll actually see you again later this Sunday on “MEET THE

PRESS” alongside your colleague from the Republican side, Louisiana Senator

Bill Cassidy. The two of them will be on together to talk about health

care. More on the fate of health care.

And later, the White House`s obsession with attacking the press.

[17:18:50]

TODD: Welcome back.

We`ve heard quite a lot about Russian efforts to interfere with the 2016

election and the Senate Intelligence Committee is leading the charge in

Congress to investigate.

Today, by the way, was their seventh hearing on the issue this year alone.

But this afternoon, they specifically focused on Russian attempts to

intrude in European elections, trying to gain a better grasp of Russia`s

efforts worldwide. And to find out any lessons the U.S. could learn going

forward.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. RICHARD BURR (R), NORTH CAROLINA, CHAIRMAN, SENATE INTELLIGENCE

COMMITTEE: Tracing down Russia`s malicious activity is no longer just a

bipartisan issue. To successfully protect our institutions in the

integrity of our electoral systems, we must work as a global community to

share our experience.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TODD: And there was a major concensus. All of the experts agreed who was

personally behind Russia`s meddling.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

Do you have any doubt that Russian interference is driven by Putin himself?

Start with you, Ambassador Burns.

NICHOLAS BURNS, FORMER AMBASSADOR TO NATO: No doubt about it.

BURR: Ambassador?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The same answer, no doubt.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No doubt.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: None.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TODD: We`ll be right back.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Health care is working along

very well. We could have a big surprise with a great health care package.

So, now they`re happy.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What do you mean by big surprise?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: You could have a great,

great surprise.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TODD: Yes, that was Cubs manager, Joe Madden, over the president`s

shoulder. The president made those remarks after a meet and greet with the

Chicago Cubs at the White House today.

Let`s get straight to tonight`s panel to talk all things health care.

Yamiche Alcindor is National Reporter for “The New York Times” and MSNBC

Contributor. Eliana Johnson, National Political Reporter for “Politico.”

And Chris Clayton, our friend from the Midwest, AG Policy Editor for “DTN.”

In D.C. today, doing a little - he`s worrying about actually how NAFTA and

trade impacts AGs. Welcome, all.

Eliana, let me start with you. You have a growing chorus of Republicans

desperate for Democratic cover. That`s really, I think, what it is. And

Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump not ready to cave.

ELIANA JOHNSON, NATIONAL POLITICAL REPORTER, “POLITICO”: It`s an

interesting situation. I mean, I don`t actually know where the president

stands on this. He`s been - he has barely been involved at all. I think

we actually saw the totality of his involvement in the Senate process in

that bill.

Mitch McConnell`s role in this is somewhat confusing to me. You know, he

hadn`t even begun negotiations with the senators who aren`t on board with

this when he pulled the bill or rescheduled the vote yesterday which is

somewhat puzzling.

But the three most difficult senators to get on board with this, Susan

Collins, Rand Paul and Dean Heller of Nevada, they`re going to have to get

two of those three. I think right now, you can`t put the puzzle together

without the conservatives, Ted Cruz, Mike Lee and so on. Which one of

those three they`re going to have to get, they`re going to have to do some

negotiations. So, –

TODD: But it does look like - what I`ve been trying to figure out,

Yamiche, is this going to – bill going to move to the right or the left,

right? Like, where is it going to go? I`ve been convinced it was going to

go to the right.

And then, Mike Rounds hinted that the – some of these Medicare - some of

these tax cuts, they`re all uncomfortable with essentially the construction

of, oh, tax cuts with Medicaid cuts. Like, we don`t want to do that.

[17:25:10] YAMICHE ALCINDOR, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: I – yes, I thought it was

going to go more to the right as well, just given, kind of, how the Senate

is set up. Who`s in obvious office? The fact that Republicans have all

this power.

But I think the fact that Democrats are even playing with the idea. You

see even one being able to go on your show and actually say that they would

be willing to do this to me is surprising because they are facing a base

that is so anti-Trump. It`s so angry at Trump.

Any Democrat who actually goes out there and says, yes, I want to work with

the Republicans on this bill is really - is really, I would say, putting

their neck on the line.

And if you face any kind of re-election in your district, I don`t think

that you can re-elected by saying I helped the Democrats get away with

repealing Obamacare. I just don`t think that it`s feasible for most of the

Democrats that are going to be there.

Because you imagine the Democratic primary, even if it`s in 2020, it`s so

long ago. You`re going to be standing on the stage saying that you helped

health care?

TODD:Yes. No, politically, I completely agree. What`s the expectation of

the Midwesterner out there right now watching all this? I mean, in some

ways, in rural America, they didn`t like Obamacare.

But you made the point here a couple times, it`s, like, what they didn`t

like about it. They liked the coverage. They didn`t like the cost. Have

Republicans not heard the criticism correctly?

CHRIS CLAYTON, AGRICULTURE POLICY EDITOR, “DTN”: In some sense, they have,

though, because in a lot of states, you`re down – you have one provider

left or some places you have none. You have very limited number of health

care options with that provider, if maybe your doctor, your old hospital is

not part of that network.

So, there has been a lot of scale back of coverage. You`re down to one

provider in Iowa right now. And that company, Medica, I believe is the

name of it, is debating about pulling out.

So, in the smaller states where you don`t have the big base of population,

–

TODD: Right.

CLAYTON: – it is a real struggle to keep both the insurer and the

hospital or network coverage going.

TODD: See, he, to me, represents the conundrum here for the Republicans.

Their base lives in rural America so they have not seen – they felt as if

Obamacare hasn`t provided the promises that were made.

At the same time, it`s not that they want coverage to go away and some of

the reform may make some of this coverage go away.

JOHNSON: Well, I think this has revealed a couple of things about the

Republican Party that some health care policy wonks on the conservative

side said, you know, it would have been great to know this five years ago.

The first is that Republicans are not very comfortable talking about health

care and they`re not all that knowledgeable about it. And I`ve had people

say to me, you know, this really reveals that Republicans were not serious

they – many of them, all of them campaigned on repealing Obamacare.

TODD: Right.

JOHNSON: This really leaves the form – you know, the base of it in place

because they`re not serious about taking it all away. It would be too

politically painful. And that`s why I do think that conservatives will get

on board at – in the end and call it an Obamacare repeal, even though it`s

not quite that.

TODD: Yamiche, I guess I`m trying to figure out how this ends. And, I

mean, I think McConnell has a limited amount of patience.

But I`m sitting here going, if they`re thinking about, essentially, keeping

some taxes in place and using that money to maybe increase Medicaid

spending. Number one, the right`s going to – I don`t know if

conservatives can sign onto that. That`s number one. And, number two, how

does this pass the House then?

ALCINDOR: I think it`s - I think that`s the vote conundrum that we`re all

sitting here talking about. I think it has not been solved. I don`t think

there is an answer to this.

But the idea that Republicans understand that it`s going to look really,

really bad if two things happen. Either, one, they do nothing and it fails

completely and they move on and try to say, welol, we`re going to get tax

reform done or we`re going to get infrastructure done. I don`t think they

can do that.

But, two, I think it`s going to look really bad if they make all these

massive cuts to Medicaid so they have to figure out how to pay for this.

I`ve been now reporting in Mississippi, in Ohio, driving through these

towns and people - Medicaid doesn`t just pay for health insurance for

people when they kind of have a cough.

They pay for opioid drug crisis centers. They pay for veterans`

medication. They pay for - they pay for so much things around the country

that are important to both Republicans and Democrats. They can`t just cut

Medicaid and then - and then just say that they - that they helped tax

reform.

TODD: This is where the Republican governors play an interesting role,

especially in the Midwest.

CLAYTON: Yes. And Medicaid in rural America is huge. Medicaid subsidizes

the employers. You have a lot of small employers. You have a lot of

people who are paid fair low wages in rural America. Medicaid subsidizes

those employers with insurance basically.

TODD: What you`re saying is they can – they can - they can pay low wages

and be thankful that the benefit – Medicaid`s paying their benefits.

CLAYTON: And that`s exactly right. And so, if you start dabbling and

messing with, you know, the limits on - income limits on Medicaid and who`s

eligible and that, you`re taking a lot of people in rural America out of -

out of the option of Medicaid and then they have no insurance coverage

whatsoever.

TODD: It sounds like you also hurt small business in that way.

CLAYTON: You hurt small business because they - your employees are going,

I can`t work for you anymore. My wife needs this insurance coverage.

TODD: Interesting there. I`m going to pause it there. Thank you all.

You`re going to stick around for the rest of the hour. Still ahead, another

ransomware attack takes computers worldwide and they used tools created by

our NSA.

Does the agency have a duty to help stop this cyber exploitation? And

tomorrow, my colleague Stephanie Ruhle will have a one-on-one with White

House chief economic adviser and the once in future chief of staff if you

real these rumors, Gary Cohn. That`s tomorrow at 9 a.m. eastern right here

on MSNBC. Keep it here.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

TODD: The 12th annual Aspen Ideas Festival is now in full swing. Once again

this year, MSNBC is a part of the action. Stay tuned tonight for a special

edition of “Hardball” live from Aspen, Colorado. SNL “Weekend Update” host

Colin Jost and Michael Che will play “Hardball” with Chris Matthews. That`s

tonight in Aspen, 7 p.m. eastern, right here on MSNBC. Right now, it`s time

for Hampton Pearson and the “CNBC Market Wrap.” What you got, Hampton?

HAMPTON PEARSON, CNBC WASHINGTON BUREAU CORRESPONDENT: Thanks, Chuck. Well,

we have stocks closing higher on Wall Street. Tech stocks rebounding, banks

surging, helping the S&P post its biggest one day gain in two months. The

Dow jumped 143 points, the S&P up 21, the Nasdaq gaining 87 points.

Bank stock fund ahead of the Federal Reserve stress test results. Shares of

JPMorgan chase and Goldman Sachs both rose more than 1 percent. Pending

home sales fell for the third straight month, however, in May amid shortage

of homes for sale. Mortgage applications also fell 6 percent last week.

That`s it from CNBC, first in business worldwide.

TODD: Welcome back. Hackers have yet again crippled businesses and banks

with a globe sweeping cyber attack. The attack originating in Ukraine is

similar to what we saw a month ago with the so-called “WannaCry” malware.

Both assaults use cyber exploitation methods that come directly from a

National Security Agency database.

These cyber weapons were developed by the agency and were happy to be made

public in April by a group of hackers called the “Shadow Brokers.” As

variations of these tools spread, the NSA`s digital break-in could mean

that the onslaught from cyber weapons is just getting started. NSA Director

Mike Rogers said “digital breaches that attack infrastructure are the worst

case scenario.”

And the Ukrainian government got a taste of that as well on Tuesday. This

latest attack locked government accounting software and demanded ransom

from customers attempting to withdraw cash from the country`s state-owned

bank. So, here`s a question for you.

Why hasn`t congress put a little more pressure on the NSA to step in and

deal with this stolen cyber toolkit? Michael Leiter, NBC News national

security analyst who himself head of the counter-terrorism center, you know

how this stuff works. Michael Leiter, welcome back, sir.

MICHAEL LEITER, NBC NEWS NATIONAL SECURITY ANALYST: Good to be here, Chuck.

TODD: It seems to me a bit problematic that people break into the NSA.

These are tools created by the NSA. In essence, you know, it`s our own

weapons being used against us. Number one, were we wrong to make the

weapons? And number two, do we have a responsibility to step up and help

the world deal with this?

LEITER: I don`t think we were wrong to make the weapons because I think the

weapons can still be used for good and not just bad. But if you make the

weapons, you clearly have at least two responsibilities. One, keep those

weapons secure, and regrettably the NSA fell down on that part. Second, you

at least have the responsibility once they get out to make sure you are

doing everything times a hundred to prevent them from being effective tools

for the bad guys.

I think the NSA has done some of that. They worked very closely with

technology companies like Microsoft that are responsible for some of the

vulnerabilities, but the problem is the NSA once the weapons are out there

can`t itself go out and protect everyone. And that`s what we are seeing in

these attacks, that the U.S. government can help, U.S. government in this

case has a huge responsibility to help, but it can`t do it all.

TODD: You say you`re defending the practice of making them. Why?

LEITER: I am because I think some of those tools are exactly the same tools

that are used to collect really critical intelligence information and that

information might be about Iranian nuclear weapons or North Korean nuclear

programs or Russian intent in the Ukraine. I don`t know any of that

(inaudible). All of them are criminal tools to getting into computer

systems and collecting that intelligence that our policy makers decide on.

But you`ve got to make sure they`re secure. It`s no different in a way than

the gun shop owner.

TODD: Right.

LEITER: If he`s going to sell guns, he`s got to guard them.

TODD: Right.

LEITER: He may not be responsible for the crime if somebody steals and does

an arm robbery, but, boy, he sure does have some ethical and moral

responsibility to keep them safe.

TODD: All right. I want to stay down the cyber path here for a second, but

I got a new one (inaudible), so you just talked about why we need these

cyber weapons to deal with some thins with Russia. It seems to me we`re

dealing with a controversy and scandal that has to do with Russia, using

their cyber weapons against us. When we use it against them, is that not a

tacit permission slip that this is above board? President Trump is going to

say, hey, this is tit for tat and that is why he doesn`t take this

seriously.

LEITER: Well, I think that`s absolutely true. And as the NSA uses these

tools, we expect that our adversaries will use other tools against us as

well.

TODD: Right.

LEITER: It is our job to use all our elements of national power, defensive

means, offensive intelligence, law enforcement, and power of the

president`s bully pulpit to make clear some things, electoral systems,

critical infrastructure, should be off limits.

TODD: Let me get back in the cyber world. Obviously what`s been interesting

here is the first people to use these stolen NSA tools have been

essentially 21st century bank robbers (inaudible), right? You know, the old

west (inaudible), you`d call them bank robbers. They`re doing things where

a lot of – they`re holding ransom. Seems like a lot of companies are

paying.

LEITER: Well, some.

TODD: And how much does that actually impede the ability to stop this?

LEITER: I think the interesting thing here is they may be bank robbers and

they may not be. I don`t think we.

TODD: We don`t know who either?

LEITER: I don`t think we yet know. Certainly, ransomware traditionally is

the bank robber. It`s a 21st century give me your money, you can have your

data bank. In this case, there are some signs that potentially point not

just to doing it for monetary reasons but for doing it for political

reasons. Still too early to tell, but the targeting of Ukraine,

infrastructure in particular, likely using Ukrainian path suggests that

this might have a political agenda as well.

In fact, because in this case the ransomware email site where the money

will be sent is already deactivated, there`s no money to be sent. But I

can`t necessarily blame companies. When they do a cost benefit analysis and

say, why can`t I pay $300 and get my data back, or I can`t – I`m not

worried about encouraging, I just need my data back.

TODD: Look, I`m not saying this is what you do for a living, but when you

were in government, the last thing you would have wanted was a private

company to pay ransom. On the outside, say, the advise you would give is a

private, you know, Disney, we don`t know that they paid a ransom to keep

that movie from being put online but it certainly smells like it.

LEITER: Absolutely. This is a constant tension between business trying to

do business and government which is trying to worry about the future and

not encouraging the activity. It`s true in ransomware. It`s true in ransom

for hostages and terrorism. The point we really get to is we need a much

more cohesive strategy work within the government and work with the private

sector to make all of us less susceptible to these sort of attacks.

TODD: Why should we – why should the public be losing confidence in the

NSA?

LEITER: I think the public should really focus attention on making sure

that the NSA does do all it can do defend and I think the public should not

have great confidence in companies and the public sector protecting key

data and information systems. This is a huge vulnerability that we all have

and the public has to understand that and start exercising its own market

muscle to make sure that governments and companies do more to defend the

information which ultimately often belongs to those consumers.

TODD: One of those things consumers need to know what to ask for.

LEITER: Absolutely.

TODD: Some cases they don`t yet know. Anyway, Michael Leiter, some blunt

talk. Thank you, sir. Appreciate it.

LEITER: Thank you.

TODD: Up next, getting to the roots of the White House`s war on the media.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

TODD: Welcome back. Tonight, well, not just tonight, but I`m obsessed with

the White House`s war on the press and media. Let`s be clear about this.

That war is nothing less than a war on the truth. Do we get it right all

the time? Nope, we don`t. And when we don`t, we run a correction and in

some cases people lose their jobs. That`s what just happened at CNN.

CNN took responsibility for its mistakes. You know, at this network, we`ve

done it quite a few times publicly as well. But because we try to get it

right. We take what we do seriously because trust, viewers and readers`

trust is all we have and without that we`re nothing. We all know we get

fired for not telling the truth. And of course that`s the point, isn`t it?

Of course the White House attacks, delegitimize the media to create running

room for its version of events, which is old as the media itself. The White

House is not above using anonymous sources to criticize the use of

anonymous sources nor to promote what even it admits could be a lie to call

others liars. Here`s White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders

attacking CNN in an unbelievable way. Take a listen.

(START VIDEO CLIP)

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, PRINCIPAL DUTY WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: There`s

a video circulating now, whether it`s accurate or not, I don`t know. But I

would encourage everybody in this room and frankly everybody across the

country to take a look at it. I think if it is accurate, I think it`s a

disgrace to all of media, to all of journalism.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TODD: Excuse me? You got that? I don`t know whether it`s accurate or not,

but go take a look at it because it disgraces you? Seriously? And that`s

been this White House`s M.O., pedal a false story to claim the media is

telling false stories. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was just a bit more honest

apparently about that White House`s dishonesty.

So, no, Mr. President. No, White House (inaudible). The media is not the

enemy of the people. We`re just here to find what Carl Bernstein put it so

well. The best obtainable version of the truth. And sometimes, the truth

hurts. It can hurt us, and yes, even you, Mr. President. We`ll be right

back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

TODD: Welcome back. Time for “The Lid.” Panel is back. Yamiche, Chris,

Eliana. All right. I`m still pretty fired up about the White House

yesterday. Eliana, they complain about fake news and Sarah Huckabee Sanders

actually utter the phrase, I don`t know whether it`s accurate or not, but

take a look. Talk about undermining every argument they ever tried to make

in media criticism.

(LAUGHTER)

ELIANA JOHNSON, NATIONAL POLITICAL REPORTER AT POLITICO: I don`t think

truth or accuracy is something that is particularly meaningful to this

White House and that was on display yesterday. What I think is sad about

this is I think those White House briefings have become useless.

TODD: I would be going. I mean, I`d put a tape recorder.

JOHNSON: There are no facts that come out and the exchange between

reporters and the White House has become – they don`t happen at those

briefings. So, I don`t – I`m hard pressed to understand the outrage over

the fact that they are not on camera. You know, I just wouldn`t be showing

out to them.

TODD: I find them useless. Chris, I want to talk to you, you come to

Washington about once a month trying to cover your beat. You`ve been

sitting at committee hearings, listening to trade, the impact of an after

renegotiation (inaudible). I assume you thought, well, maybe I`ll get to

the White House briefing room. Do you find it helpful?

CLAYTON: No. I`ve been to the White House briefing room once covering an

Obama event on climate change, I believe it was. It used to be helpful just

to look at the transcripts of it, but what it is become is a it become

honestly it`s a crutch for the cable news networks. Every day at 1:00 or

whatever, they`re going to be able to fill a whole bunch of time space

without actually going out into real America outside of the beltway and

covering stories no matter what the story is.

They`re not covering anymore because they focus so much attention on what

is said in these briefings and the drama of it all. So, it`s just become

dead space for about six or seven hours of nothing but Spicer said this, et

cetera.

JOHNSON: The White House.

TODD: That`s an interesting perspective. I appreciate you sharing it.

JOHNSON: I think the White House has also turned it into a form of theater

where it`s a way for them to communicate to their supporters. We constantly

insult the press and the cable networks broadcast it to the White House`s

supporters. It`s an active political theater for them.

YAMICHE ALCINDOR, NATIONAL REPORTER FOR THE NEW YORK TIMES: Here`s the

thing that to me as a reporter who spends some time in the beltway but also

a lot of time out in the different parts of America, I wouldn`t say rural

America, I`ll say Baltimore and urban America too, I think it also doesn`t

serve the purpose of the press to make this where we fight and where our

big battle is, it`s whether or not we can get cameras in there.

When I interviewed people who don`t have running water who voted for Donald

Trump because they thought their lives are going to be better, when people

don`t have jobs. It served this idea that we are somehow this elitist place

that needs to be exactly the way it was or we`re going to have this

argument at 1:00 every day. So I think to your point of it being theater

and also I think (inaudible) and let the White House say, look, they are

always arguing about this.

TODD: Yeah.

ALCINDOR: They don`t really care about what`s going on in your life. What

they really care about is making sure that their cameras are filled.

TODD: Other than – look, you have an obligation because you never know

what they might say, I`d put, literally, you guys want to go out there,

fine, have the camera. We shouldn`t send our correspondents, we shouldn`t

send our reporters. We should send, you know, younger producers.

ALCINDOR: The problem is that it`s supposed to be the the place where you

learn so much stuff. It supposed to be the place.

TODD: They don`t have any information.

ALCINDOR: And because of that, and because the people there, their chief

spokesperson lie frankly and throw tantrums up there, it`s really become a

disheartening place where you don`t see a lot.

JOHNSON: The bottom line is the briefings now serve the purposes of the

White House more than they serve the purposes of reporters.

TODD: Right, or the public. Chris, before I let you go, you were at this

NAFTA hearing. You said something to me interesting about when we have this

big trade fight that all Ag policy is local and what you said something

interesting here like the mid-westerners, the weak guys, they don`t want to

see NAFTA change, but the Florida guys do. You got 15 seconds.

CLAYTON: Well, you know, the Florida guys strawberries, oranges, tomatoes,

et cetera, lost a lot of market to Mexico because it`s cheaper to produce

food over there and they can produce it longer year round.

TODD: Right.

CLAYTON: And that is part of the problem that they have with NAFTA. In the

mid-west, do no harm. They don`t touch anything that is going to mess up

what we`re already sending down there.

TODD: What I love about your anecdote is that you would have assumed

Florida was the free trade state and the mid-west that powered Donald Trump

would be the anti-NAFTA and it`s actually economically the other way

around. Thank you, Chris, Eliana, Yamiche as well. We`ll be right back.

TODD: In case you missed it, members of the reigning world series champion

Chicago Cubs headed to the White House today and actually, you almost did

miss it. The event was originally closed to the press but the White House

later allowed cameras in. Today`s visit actually was informal and

voluntary. According to cubs skipper, Joe Maddon, who said when you get a

chance as a citizen to go to the White House, you go.

Here`s the thing about the cubs. It`s not the first time that the 2016

world series champs have visited the White House. It`s not the first time

they did it this year. President Obama, a noted White Sox fan, did

celebrate the cross town rivals on January 16th, four days before he left

office. It`s unusual to have a team visit the White House more than once to

celebrate a big win, but after 108-year wait, can you blame the cubs for

wanting to keep the celebration going as long as possible?

Hey, as Ernie Banks said, let`s visit too. If that worked, let`s visit

twice. That`s all for tonight. “For the Record with Greta” starts right

now. Greta, it`s all yours.

