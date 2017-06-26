MTP Daily, Transcript 6/26/2017

Transcript:

KATY TUR, MSNBC HOST: Hi there, Nicole.

And if it is Monday, the score is out on the Senate health care bill.

Good evening and welcome to MTP DAILY. I'm Katy Tur in for Chuck Todd, live from Los Angeles.

live from Los Angeles.

We’re preparing to hear from President Trump live in the rose garden with

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We’ll take their joint remarks as

they happen.

But for now, it’s make or break for Republicans on health care. The entire

political world, including the Trump White House, is watching the Senate

try to pass a bill this week before the July 4th recess.

We’re told the first procedural vote could come as soon as tomorrow

afternoon. Just in the last hour, we got the nonpartisan analysis from the

Congressional Budget Office. A crucial test that could determine which

Republicans go from a yes to a no vote or to a no from a no to a yes.

The CBO says the bill would reduce the federal deficit over the next 10

years by $321 billion, more than $200 billion more than what they estimated

for the House bill.

The bill would increase the number of uninsured people by 22 million by the

year 2026, slightly fewer than the increase in the House bill. The total

number of insured then would be an estimated 49 million.

But, right now, we don’t though if this bill is going to get GOP support to

pass regardless of the score. Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin told Chuck

yesterday on “MEET THE PRESS” that he was concerned about the speed with

which his party leadership is trying to ram this bill through the Senate.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. RON JOHNSON (R), WISCONSIN: We don’t have enough information. I

don’t have the feedback from constituencies who will not have had enough

time to review the Senate bill. We should not be voting on this next week.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TUR: There are still five Senate Republicans who oppose the health care

bill, and we’re expecting that number to shift as members digest the CBO’s

analysis. And just remember, for this thing to pass, Majority Leader Mitch

McConnell can only afford to lose two of his GOP colleagues.

And the White House is getting involved in whipping the votes. Press

Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters, in an off-camera briefing today, that

the president has made multiple calls to senators about the bill, including

Ted Cruz, Rand Paul, Ron Johnson, Plus Republicans made a small change to

the bill trying to compel people not to go without insurance coverage which

could cause the most conservative members of the conference to cry foul.

So, we’re keeping an eye on the politics, the policy and the process and

seeing if Republicans can make their self-imposed and rapidly approaching

dead line.

Joining me now from Capitol Hill is NBC’s Garrett Haake. Garrett, thanks

for joining us.

Break down the CBO score and what it could possibly mean for the Senate

conference.

GARRETT HAAKE, CAPITOL HILL CORRESPONDENT, NBC NEWS: Well, Katy, there’s a

couple things in here that I think Republicans are going to like, starting

with the deficit reduction number on this. They say that after 10 years,

they can cut $321 billion from the deficit. That’s not necessarily where

all that money is going to go. That $321 billion is now money that they

can throw at this problem.

If Rob Portman wants more money for opioids, they can find a couple of

billion dollars. If Lisa Murkowski or Susan Collins wants more money for

their rural parts of their states, they can find money that addresses that

problem.

But they’ve got a big problem with the top line number, the 22 million

people who will be uninsured compared to current law with this bill. That

means they’re going to have to face the same argument with Donald Trump’s

words at the forefront that this bill is mean. That it doesn’t do enough

to make sure people get covered.

And the biggest chunk of that comes from Medicaid. 15 million fewer people

will be insured by Medicaid in 10 years than compared to current law under

this bill.

And so, in the CBO breakdown, there’s actually a chart that shows the, sort

of, cut off, the flattening out of the line on Medicaid spending. This is

something Republicans have wanted to get done for a long time, sort of slow

the growth of Medicaid spending.

But that gap, that space between those two lines on current Medicaid

spending and what this bill would project is going to affect a lot of real

people. And I expect to hear Democrats hammer that point. A lot of

vulnerable people who would otherwise potentially be on Medicaid and not

getting that care – Katy.

TUR: And, Garrett, the president campaigned on not touching Medicaid. Is

there concern, within the Republican Senate right now, to go against

something that the president, himself, campaigned on?

HAAKE: Well, the president campaigned on that, but that’s not something

he’s been talking about since then.

[17:05:00] And, frankly, it’s not something that these Republican senators

campaigned on. So, there’s a difference between the president’s rhetoric

and the senator’s rhetoric.

TUR: Yes.

HAAKE: And, frankly, the president’s rhetoric from day-to-day.

TUR: Yes.

HAAKE: He has said that he doesn’t want this bill to be –

TUR: Or from hour to hour.

HAAKE: Or from hour to hour.

So, we know the president has been reaching out to some of these senators

trying to get them on board on this.

But I can tell you, Katy, I talked to Rand Paul, just in the hallway a

little while ago, and he said that while he has spoken to the president, he

hasn’t spoken to Senate leadership about this bill. So, they’re not having

those negotiations yet.

TUR: What about this – the way they’re trying to compel people to not go

without coverage. The six-month period in which you can’t get coverage if

you stop having coverage for any reason.

HAAKE: So, this is really important and also potentially problematic. So,

in the Affordable Health Care Act, you had a monetary mandate to make

people get coverage or else they had to pay this penalty. That’s afama

(ph) to the Senate Republicans. They don’t want to have a monetary

mandate.

But to keep premiums down for everybody, they need to find a way to get

young, healthy people to buy health insurance that they might not otherwise

want. Their solution to this was the, sort of, penalty box approach.

Wherein if you lose your health insurance or you’re not – or you choose,

rather I should say, to not be covered for more than 60 days under this

plan, you would then, essentially, be locked out of buying insurance on the

individual market for their six months.

So, the idea is you can’t bet on your own health here. You’ve got to buy a

plan now so you don’t risk getting locked out. That’s also a CBO problem.

It makes this look a little bit better on paper. But if you get somebody

who gets pregnant unexpectedly or diagnosed with cancer unexpectedly –

TUR: Yes.

HAAKE: – and they’re locked out in this penalty box and can’t buy

insurance for six months, that’s a huge problem for those individuals and

for Republicans politically.

So, with every problem they try to solve, with every tweak they try to make

in this bill, they potentially introduce another problem along the way.

TUR: Yes, what happens to that person who gets diagnosed with cancer who

told, you can’t get treatment right now? You’re going to have to wait six

months. What happens to that person then, and how well will they be doing

six months from that period?

Garrett Haake, thank you so much for joining us.

Joining us now is Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.

Senator, thank you very much.

Is there anything that the Democrats can do to stop this from passing?

SEN. RICHARD BLUMENTHAL (D), CONNECTICUT: We’re going to do everything we

can because the Republicans have gone from total secrecy now to increasing

chaos. And these CBO numbers I think give us a real opportunity to rally

the groups, all of the medical groups, the citizen advocates, because there

are real people who are affected.

I’ve seen many of them in the emergency field hearings that I held Monday

and Friday of last week. People with stories that are really heartbreaking

and gut-wrenching behind those numbers, 22 million. And even more

alarming, the 49 million Americans who will be uninsured in 2026.

And the effect on the private markets. The private insurance markets of

diluting the standards for essential health benefits, eliminating the caps

and the annual limits, as well as the other kinds of consumer protections

here.

TUR: No doubt Mitch McConnell is going to be trying to strong arm the

members – strong arm his GOP colleagues who may not support this.

Are the Democrats trying to influence anyone, in particular, behind the

scenes? Any moderates to say no to this bill? Potentially any

conservatives to say no to this bill?

BLUMENTHAL: They can do a lot of deal making. But as Ronald Reagan said,

facts are stubborn things. And the facts here on the ground are what are

powerfully persuasive.

We’re talking to our Republican colleagues but they are as aware as we are

because they’re hearing from the folks in their states whose lives will be

transformed.

You mentioned earlier, the person who learns of cancer and is unable to get

insurance because of that penalty box, six-month waiting period, before the

application to insure – for insurance can be made.

These real-life stories about the elderly, two-thirds of them depending on

Medicaid for nursing homes, children with preexisting conditions because

they have muscular dystrophy at birth, the young people who have other

kinds of stories that are really just powerfully heart wrenching, I think,

are the most important facts.

TUR: Senator, in the House, there was a lot of hand wringing among

Republicans about their bill. Ultimately, though, they did vote to pass

it. There’s a lot of hand wringing right now among a number of Senate

Republicans.

But there is something of a feeling that, ultimately, they will be able to

pass it. If they’re able to do so before the July 4th recess, before they

go home and potentially hear from their constituents, is there anything the

Democrats can do then, other than just cry foul?

BLUMENTHAL: Isn’t that a pretty powerful observation, that hearing from

their constituents may actually persuade them to vote against this bill?

What does it presume about the merits of the bill to say that?

[17:10:05] And I think it is right. What we can do is offer the

amendments, make the arguments and bring home the realities here. And the

CBO score is pretty powerful evidence that Republicans are going to regret,

they’re truly going to regret voting for this bill and it will weigh on

their conscious.

They’re going to have to look at themselves in the mirror. They’re going

to have to look at their constituents in the eye, not just this July 4th

week but for years to come.

TUR: Sir, Senator Ron Johnson was on the “MEET THE PRESS” yesterday. And

he said he would welcome bipartisan support on a bill. Given that and say

that this bill does not get passed, would you be willing to work with him

on a bill that does change Obamacare, repeal Obamacare and put forth a

different plan that may be more palatable to Democrats?

BLUMENTHAL: Profoundly important question, Katy. And the answer is,

unequivocally, yes. We have been ready, willing and we hope to be able to

sit down with our Republican colleagues after they abandon this effort to

completely repeal and decimate and destroy the Affordable Care Act. Mend

it, not end it, for example, to (INAUDIBLE) some of the regulatory barriers

to more competition and choice for consumers. Lower medical care costs.

Where has the conversation been about lowering pharmaceutical drug prices

which can be done and must be done. And other measures that will build on

the Affordable Care Act without taking insurance away from 22 million

Americans and eliminating the protections against preexisting conditions

and arbitrary caps on coverage. And all kinds of other abuses that I saw

all too well, as a state official, a state attorney general in Connecticut.

TUR: The strategy right now among Democrats is to – seems to be what the

Republicans did when President Obama was in office which was just not

necessarily obstruct, but stop the Republicans from getting anything done.

That’s what they are doing.

So, if it comes to a point where they are asking for some bipartisan

support for a bill, do you believe anybody else among the Democrats will be

willing to work with them? Do you believe it’s politically problematic for

the Democrats to be seen working with Republicans right now?

BLUMENTHAL: Far from politically problematic, Katy. I think it is what

the country wants. When I go home to Connecticut, as I do every weekend,

what people say to me is, why can’t you guys work together?

The country is hungry for bipartisanship, not for destroying the Affordable

Care Act and adopting a measure that is approved by 10 percent or 20

percent of the population. They want us to do what has been done with

other major social reforms, like Social Security. Change it, to improve

it, not destroy it.

And the kinds of reforms that are practically possible and deemed

necessary, I think are achievable through bipartisan compromise. And, yes,

many, many of my Democratic colleagues and most of the country want us to

work together.

TUR: Senator Blumenthal, I appreciate your time, sir.

BLUMENTHAL: Thank you.

TUR: Let’s bring in tonight’s panel. Glenn Thrush, “The New York Times”

White House Correspondent and an MSNBC Political Analyst. Amy Holmes was a

speech writer for former Senate majority leader, Bill Frist, who’s now a

political analyst at Rasmussen. And Bob Shrum, he’s a Democratic

Strategist and a professor of politics at USC.

Bob, so good to see you in person. Nice to have you here in Los Angeles.

BOB SHRUM, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Nice to have you on the west coast.

TUR: Absolutely. Can’t complain about it.

Let’s talk about this CBO score. It’s a pretty dramatic number. 2026 22

million more people uninsured. That would bring the total number of people

to 49 million uninsured. Are the Republicans going to have a problem with

this if they pass this?

SHRUM: Well, let me not talk about the morality of it, because I think

it’s a pretty immoral step to take.

Let me talk about the politics of it. There’ll be – under this plan, 15

million people will lose their health insurance in 2018. So, the

Republicans will go into the mid-term election having done that.

Premiums will also be going up in those first several years. They come

down later because fewer people are covered, more costs are transferred to

people at the upper in – at the upper income scale who are older.

But the truth of the matter is, you don’t want to go into a mid-term

election like this. If I were – you know, Bill Cassidy, the Senator from

Louisiana said today, these numbers give me more pause.

I can’t see Dean Heller, the Senator from Nevada, committing political

seppuku (ph) by voting for this and then going into an election he’s

starting to lose.

I’m not sure Susan Collins will vote for it. You’re probably right. In

the end, they probably somehow hold a hammer to 50 people’s heads they get

to vote for this.

But I’ve talked to a number of Republican strategists who is say the best

thing that could happen to us would be for this bill to go away. For us to

move on to tax reform, move on to infrastructure and emphasize the economy.

[17:15:05] TUR: Amy, why would you not wait for this bill – for members

of the Senate to go back and talk about their constituents before passing a

bill like this? Why would you rush it?

AMY HOLMES, POLITICAL ANALYST, RASMUSSEN REPORTS: Well, I don’t know that

I would do that, but I think that the reason why Mitch McConnell is doing

that is because they don’t want to go into those town halls and have all of

those angry constituents yelling at them, as what happened to Democrats, if

you remember, before the passage of Obamacare.

And the Democratic Party lost, you know, their majority in the House in

2010, in large part because of that. So, I don’t think the Republicans

want to run into that buzz saw.

And we know that there are five senators who have already expressed their

opposition to this bill. And with the CBO, it’s going to make it even

harder for other Republicans.

Susan Collins, she said that she was seriously concerned. That’s a

Republican from Maine. I’m not sure that these CBO numbers are going to

give her, you know, a lot of political room for this.

So, I think an answer to your question is to avoid some of the bad politics

that could be coming down the pike.

TUR: Well, what does that say about the bill that they don’t want to hear

from their constituents, Amy?

HOLMES: Well, what it says about the health care reform is that it’s a

difficult effort that, you know, there are winners and losers whenever

there is this reform effort.

Ben Sasse, a Republican from Nebraska, he said that this was largely a

Medicaid reform bill. And at Rasmussen Reports, we found that the appetite

for some big overhaul of health care law was actually going down since the

election.

And I think that if senators, Republicans had focused on Medicaid reform,

you might not have quite as much, how shall we say, strong opposition to

this.

TUR: And, Glenn, the president, himself, ran – as you know, ran on not

touching entitlements, ran on not touching Medicaid, ran on making sure no

people were dying on the streets.

How does he square this argument or how does he square his new argument

that they need to do something, period, even if it doesn’t benefit

everyone?

GLENN THRUSH, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Oh, he doesn’t. There’s no way to

square anything. I mean, –

TUR: I guess the question is, does it have – does anything he says –

does anything he says matter?

THRUSH: As Colin –

TUR: And I think the answer is no – I mean, I guess.

THRUSH: – well, as Colin Powell said about Iraq, you break it, you buy

it. Right?

TUR: Yes.

THRUSH: And what the Republicans are doing right now is they’re about to

own this thing in the way that Obama and the Democrats have owned this

thing.

They’re about to discover that the problems that the Affordable Care Act

was attempting to attack, imperfectly, were fairly intractable societal

problems that governors, Republicans and Democrats alike have to deal with

every single day.

So, they are now going to inherit – and Bob was totally right. The big

number on this are not the out year (ph) deficit numbers. It’s not the 22

million by 2026. It’s next year, 15 million people are getting whacked off

the roles. It’s going to give the Democrats the wind behind their back.

And now, Trump, who has said everything under the sun you could potentially

say about health care reform, and is clearly not a details guy on this

stuff, is going to have to deal with real Human fallout from his – from

his actions.

And apart from the original travel ban, where people were bogged (ph) up in

airports, American citizens green card holders, you are now going to see a

very large pool of Americans of all demographic categories suffering from

this. And Trump is going to have to own that problem.

TUR: Unsurprisingly, I’ve got a statement right here from Budget Committee

Chair Mike Enzi, and Majority Whip John Conran, that only talks about the

deficit reduction. It doesn’t mention anywhere the number of – and it’s

right here, the number of people who would go uninsured. Not surprising

whatsoever.

Glenn Thrush, Amy, Bob, stay with us. We’re going to come back to you a

little bit later in the hour.

Coming up, part of President Trump’s travel ban is back on the books, as

the Supreme Court says it will weigh the issue this fall. We’ll look at

the political and national security implications of today’s decision.

[17:19:00]

TUR: You are taking a live look at the White House rose garden, where

President Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to

make joint statements, following their meeting to discuss U.S.-India

relations. We’re going to bring you those comments live just ahead.

And we’re back in 60 seconds with more MTP DAILY.

TUR: Welcome back.

It was a blockbuster day at the Supreme Court with huge news on issues

pertaining to gay rights, the separation of church and state, the Second

Amendment, and more.

But the biggest bombshell came when the court partially reinstated the

president’s travel ban. Lower courts had basically blocked the entire

order, but the Supreme Court today said that the administration can enforce

the ban on visas from six Middle Eastern countries, but it can only apply

to foreigners who don’t have a, quote, “credible” connection to the United

States.

The president says the decision means that the travel ban can now largely

be enforced as we wait for the Supreme Court to hear the case this fall.

The court’s final ruling on the travel ban will come after that.

The president hailed today’s news saying, in part, today’s unanimous

Supreme Court decision is a clear victory for our national security.

Today’s action by the court also gave the administration a potential

roadmap to argue its case. But still, a lot of questions remain about what

this decision means, legally, politically, and perhaps most importantly,

what it means for our national security.

I’m joined now by NBC justice correspondent, Pet Williams. Pets, in

practical terms, what does today’s ruling mean?

PETE WILLIAMS, JUSTICE CORRESPONDENT, NBC NEWS: The court unanimously

gives President Trump a victory on one thing he wanted. He wanted the

court to take the appeal of these lower court rulings against him. The

court unanimously said, yes. So, that is a clear victory and a – and a

pathway for him, possibly, to prevail.

Secondly, the court said, we’re going to lift partially the lower court

stays that have blocked enforcement of this so far. So, it’ll still be in

effect, this 90-day pause on issuing visas. It can now go into effect that

the president’s executive order, this 90-day pause on issuing visas from

six Muslim countries. Unless the people who apply for visas have a close

relative here in the U.S. that they’re coming to visit or stay with are a

student or a teacher or are coming here to accept a job.

Anyone who has a connection to the U.S., in other words, the travel ban is

still in place. The ban on enforcement is still this place. So, it’s a

partial victory for the president. But it was a six to three vote to allow

people still to come here if it they have a connection to the U.S.

TUR: So, part of their justification from the Supreme Court was the

interest in preserving national security what they say is an urgent

objective of the highest order to prevent the government pursuing that –

from pursuing that objective would appreciably injure its interests.

Pete, is that essentially a roadmap for Trump’s lawyers to argue this case?

WILLIAMS: No, that’s basically what Trump lawyers said in asking the

Supreme Court to take the case. That’s been their argument all along.

That was their argument in the Fourth Circuit, in the Ninth Circuit and

every trial court that has heard this case.

[17:25:12] We need to put a pause on issuing visas because we need to check

the reliability of the background information on visa applicants that we

get from these countries that are either too connected with terrorism or,

in essence, falling apart. And they don’t have the kind of infrastructure

that can give you reliable background information on people.

So, that’s basically the Supreme Court picking up on a line that the Trump

administration has long argued and which they will argue again in the fall.

TUR: So, this ban was only supposed to last 90 to 120 days, Pete. By the

time the Supreme Court does start hearing it, essentially, I mean, it could

be mute. Is that a good thing or a bad thing for this administration?

WILLIAMS: Well, look, if – it could be a very good thing for the

administration. Ninety days, they can start enforcing it now, for the most

part. If – and if they say by October, you know what? We got enough of

what we wanted. We’re out of here. I mean, that could be one possible

outcome.

But because the administration doesn’t get everything, it can’t entirely

enforce the executive order, then there’ll still be something to chew over

again in the fall.

But you’re right, it does raise the prospect of that by the time we get to

October, things may have changed –

TUR: yes.

WILLIAMS: – enough that everybody says, you know what? No point in going

on with this.

TUR: Pete Williams, appreciate it.

I’m joined now by NBC national security analyst, Jeremy Bash, who is chief

of staff at the CIA and at the Pentagon. Jeremy, just a warning. We’re

waiting for the president to come out to the rose garden with Prime

Minister Modi, so we might have to cut you off mid-thought.

JEREMY BASH, NATIONAL SECURITY ANALYST, NBC NEWS: Yes, no problem.

TUR: But to get started, the rationale for the ban was that they needed to

do this for national security immediately. But it was only supposed to, at

least in the beginning, happen for 90 days. It’s been 150 days. The

rational, does it still make any sense?

BASH: It does not. And that’s exactly right. The president’s prediction

was that unless we banned all Muslims from the six countries, the

terrorists would be streaming over our borders over the next 90 days. As

you noted that was 150 days ago.

So, the original rational for the ban has gone out the window. That’s why,

I think, this was a narrow victory for the president today. But it was

ultimately a hallow victory because this, as a counterterrorism measure,

was never put in place. It never, quote, unquote, “protected the country.”

And now, what the Supreme Court has done is they’ve lifted the lower court

injunction. I mean, not only can the ban go into place, to some extent,

but also – and I’m just watching the screen here to see if the president

comes out, Katy. Not only will the ban go into place, but also the vetting

can go forward. And the vetting will happen over the course of several

weeks.

And as you said with Pete, you know, by the time the Supreme Court touches

this again in October, this whole issue may be over and the president will

not have gotten any safety or security for the American people.

TUR: And we can see the president’s wife, Melania, and a number of his top

cabinet officials are already taking to their seats. They are standing, at

the moment. We are still awaiting the president and Prime Minister Modi.

Jeremy, what’s the hard evidence that foreigners or refugees who have a

connection to the U.S. are less of a terror risk than those who do not have

a connection?

BASH: There’s no evidence at all. In fact, all somebody needs to do, in

order to get into the country under this paradigm as set forth by the

Supreme Court, is go up to the visa office at the embassy and say, I’ve got

a familial tie. And they just have to provide some basic evidence.

I think it’s going to be very easy for anybody who wants to get into the

country to get into the country under this program. And I think it’s going

to be hard to keep people out.

TUR: Well, they have to provide documentation. Are you saying that the

vetting process for these visas is not strong as it is?

BASH: Well, there is a strong vetting program already. But what the

Supreme Court has said is if you – all you have to do, in addition, is

provide some credible claim that you’ve a familial tie. And oi think

that’s going to be fairly easy, for most people, to show who are determined

to get into the country.

Of course, if someone is truly a terrorist, do we think they are somehow

above lying to the visa officer? That, kind of, makes no sense.

TUR: And we see the president’s son in law and senior advisor, Jared

Kushner. Also, his daughter, Ivanka, and Gary Cohen as well in that frame

right now. Jared Kushner right there.

Jeremy, I was under the impression that it was actually the second-

generation immigrants that end up posing more of a risk. The attackers in

Orlando, San Bernardino, Garland, Fort Hood and the Boston Marathon were

all children of immigrants, those who did have a connection to family

members, obviously, in the U.S.

BASH: It’s a fair point. Many had of those domestic attackers have been

bored – born inside the United States. In the U.K., they have faced some

of the same challenges where a lot of those terrorists there have been

U.K.-born. It’s the domestic radicalization issue that, I think, confronts

our societies most acutely.

But, again, but back to the overall structure of counterterrorism policy.

Counterterrorism requires focus, Katy. You need to actually have specific

information that leads you to specific plots that can be disrupted.

If you put entire populations of individuals because of their nationality,

because of their national origin, because of their religion, because of the

way they look or they operate, if it’s broad suspicion, that is going to

take away resources, that is going to take away focus from those

individuals who need to be focusing on specific plots. Every counter-

terrorism official I have spoken to believes that focus is the number one

key to counter-terrorism.

KATY TUR, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: We’re seeing members of the Indian

delegation go to their seats as well. Again, we are awaiting President

Trump and Prime Minister Modi to come out and take the podiums. No doubt

we’re going to get Donald Trump’s reaction on camera to the travel ban.

We’re going to see if they take any questions as well. Jeremy, does lifting

part of this injunction, maybe it’s a little bit too early to ask this, but

does lifting part of this injunction set a precedent that the president’s

decisions when it comes to national security, will it set a precedent

cannot be impeded? That they go through no matter what?

BASH: I thought it was interesting the way the court wrote this this in

this interesting opinion. It was an unsigned opinion, so-called per curiam

opinion. Presidents that win per curiam opinions like to call them 9-0

unanimous decisions. But they are a little bit different. They are an

unsigned opinion from the court. What they said was in balancing the

president’s national security powers versus other equities here. We have to

defer to the president in his national security powers. But this was not a

constitutional claim. Let’s see the president and the Indian leader come to

the podiums.

TUR: Yeah, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi going to the podium

right now. Let’s take a listen.

(START VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Thank you very much. Prime

Minister Modi, thank you for being here with us today. It’s a great honor

to welcome the leader of world’s largest democracy to the White House. I

have always had a deep admiration for your country and for its people. And

a profound appreciation for your rich culture, heritage, and traditions.

This summer, India will celebrate the 70th anniversary of its independence

and on behalf of the United States, I want to congratulate the Indian

people on this magnificent milestone in the life of your very, very

incredible nation. During my campaign, I pledged that if elected, India

would have a true friend in the White House. And that is now exactly what

you have, a true friend.

A friendship between the United States and India is built on shared values

including our shared commitment to democracy. Not many people know it, but

both American and the Indian constitutions begin with the same three very

beautiful words, we the people. The prime minister and I both understand

the crucial importance of those words, which helps to form the foundation

of cooperation between our two countries.

Relations between countries are strongest when they are devoted to the

interests of the people we serve. After our meetings today, I will say that

the relationship between India and the United States has never been

stronger, has never been better. I’m proud to announce to the media, to the

American people, and to the Indian people that Prime Minister Modi and I

are world leaders in social media. We’re believers.

Giving the citizens of our countries the opportunity to hear directly from

their elected officials and for us to hear directly from them. I guess it’s

worked very well in both cases. I am thrilled to salute you, Prime Minister

Modi and the Indian people for all that you are accomplishing together.

Your accomplishments have been vast. India has the fastest growing economy

in the world.

We hope we’re going to be catching you very soon in terms of percentage

increase. I have to tell you that. We’re working on it. In just two weeks,

you will begin to implement the largest tax overhaul in your country’s

history. We’re doing that also, by the way, creating great new

opportunities for your citizens. You have a big vision for improving

infrastructure and you are fighting government corruption, which is always

a grave threat to democracy.

Together our countries can help chart an optimistic path into the future,

one that unleashes the power of new technology, new infrastructure, and the

enthusiasm and the excitement of very hardworking and very dynamic people.

I look forward to working with you, Mr. Prime Minister, to create jobs in

our countries, to grow our economies, and to create a trading relationship

that is fair and reciprocal.

It is important that barriers be removed to the export of U.S. goods into

your markets and we reduce our trade deficit with your country. I was

pleased to learn about an Indian airline’s recent order of 100 new American

planes, one of the largest orders of its kind, which will support thousands

and thousands of American jobs.

We’re also looking forward to exporting more American energy to India as

your economy grows including major long-term contracts to purchase American

natural gas, which you’re right now being negotiated and we will sign them,

trying to get the price up a little bit. To further our economic

partnership, I’m excited to report that the prime minister has invited my

daughter, Ivanka, to lead the U.S. delegation to the global

entrepreneurship summit in India this fall, and I believe she has accepted.

Finally, the security partnership between the United States and India is

incredibly important. Both our nations have been struck by the evils of

terrorism and we are both determined to destroy terrorist organizations and

the radical ideology that drives them. We will destroy radical Islamic

terrorism. Our militaries are working every day to enhance cooperation

between our military forces and next month, they will join together with

the Japanese navy to take part in the largest maritime exercise ever

conducted in the vast Indian ocean.

I also thank the Indian people for their contributions to the effort in

Afghanistan and for joining us in applying new sanctions against the North

Korean regime. The North Korean regime is causing tremendous problems and

is something that has to be dealt with and probably dealt with rapidly.

Working together, I truly believe our two countries can set an example for

many other nations make great strides in defeating common threats and make

great progress in unleashing amazing prosperity and growth.

Prime Minister Modi, thank you again for joining me today and for visiting

our country and our wonderful White House and oval office. I enjoyed our

very productive conversation this afternoon and look forward to its

continuation tonight at dinner. The future of our partnership has never

looked brighter. India and the United States will always be tied together

in friendship and respect. Prime Minister Modi, thank you very much.

(APPLAUSE)

NARENDA MODI, PRIME MINISTER OF INDIA (THROUGH TRANSLATOR): President

Donald Trump and first lady, vice president, ladies and gentlemen of the

media, right from the opening tweet to the end of.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TUR: That was President Trump and India’s Prime Minister Modi, who is still

speaking right now, the two men giving each other a hug. Donald Trump

saying that India will have a true friend in America. We’re going to have

more “MTP Daily” right after the break.

TUR: Welcome back. The opioid crisis is a big flash point in Ohio,

potentially affecting Republican Rob Portman’s vote on the health care

bill, which critics say slashes the money for treatment. Republicans can

only afford two no votes in the senate. They may not be able to spare

Portman. Joining me now on set is MSNBC’s Jacob Soboroff. Jacob, so good to

see you in person. Tell us more.

JACOB SOBOROFF, MSNBC CORRESPONDENT: Yeah, good to see you, Katy. Now,

opioids are central to this health care debate with Medicaid on the

chopping block and the health care bill so is addiction treatment. This as

overdoses are now killing more Americans than ever before. Ohio is the

epicenter of this crisis on track for a staggering 10,000 deaths this year

alone according to local officials as politicians back in Washington debate

the health care bill on the ground. The death toll continues to skyrocket

daily because of the drug so powerful it could kill you simply by touching

it.

(START VIDEO CLIP)

SOBOROFF: In what local officials say is the overdose capital of America,

Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer finds an unprecedented crisis on his

hands brought on by the synthetic opioid fentanyl up to thousand of times

stronger than heroin. It’s used legally in chronic pain management but now

manufactured, trafficked, and sold illegally as a street drug.

PHIL PLUMMER, MONTGOMERY COUNTY SHERIFF: We’re on a pace to have 800 people

die this year due to overdose in our county. Per capita, we’re number one

on the nation in overdose deaths. Our job market (inaudible) people. You

know, I think they are depressed, they are self-medicating.

SOBOROFF: In May, the county almost passed last year’s total number of

deaths. Officials estimate this year’s total will be double that.

The deputy said that there was a car accident here and they took one person

out of vehicle who they say had a thousand yards there and was out of it.

And so now, he’s in the back of the ambulance here.

He literally just walked in to cash a check and by the time he came back,

your brother had gone and come back, and got an accident, and told the

paramedic that he was on fentanyl?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yeah.

SOBOROFF: What did he look like?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: His eyes were glossy. He could barely open them.

SOBOROFF: What did he say to you?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He loves me.

SOBOROFF: He said I love you. What did you say to him?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I love him too.

SOBOROFF: What’s it like to go through this?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Hell. Hell. Every day is just hell.

SOBOROFF: So, this is what you call the cooler.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is our cooler, our main cooler.

SOBOROFF: When did the bodies that are all around us come in here?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Over the last 24 to 48 hours.

SOBOROFF: And every day bodies are cycling through here?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Correct. These are mostly be full by tonight.

SOBOROFF: What’s the percentage of the bodies in here right now that are

overdose deaths from heroin or fentanyl?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We are averaging 60 to 70 percent of our cases now are

overdoses.

SOBOROFF: Fentanyl is made in China and smuggled into the U.S. by Mexican

cartels who pass it to local gangs to sell. If law enforcement can’t get to

them first.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Open the door! Open the door!

SOBOROFF: You see any narcotics yet?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There is narcotics.

SOBOROFF: You guys mind explaining to me why we put these masks on?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If you breathe it in, you could die.

SOBOROFF: It was a big load. Nearly a pound of fentanyl. Enough for

thousands of deadly doses.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It’s a good day. Basically, you’re seeing a lot of lives

saved right there.

SOBOROFF: Another way of saving addicts lives temporarily is to lock them

up. In the county jail, there’s an entire wing of women in withdrawal.

What were you using?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Fentanyl.

SOBOROFF: Fentanyl. Are you going through withdrawal right now?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

SOBOROFF: Can you describe for me how you feel right now?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Like crap.

(LAUGHTER)

SOBOROFF: Like crap.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

SOBOROFF: Do you know anybody that’s died?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes. My boyfriend and my mom just died in January.

SOBOROFF: I’m sorry. If any of your family or your friends catch this on

TV, what do you want them to know?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That I love them. And I’m sorry.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

SOBOROFF: Local officials there in Ohio say they need more help from the

federal government, not less. In Ohio, the Medicaid expansion has provided

coverage for thousands of addicts who didn’t have it previously. The bottom

line is while politicians debate slashing the way many get their treatment,

this crisis, Katy, is getting worse every single day.

TUR: When you look at a woman like that who was going through withdrawal in

jail, I find it hard to believe that anybody can make the argument that she

wants to be there, that she’s willingly doing this. I mean, an addiction is

something that is overpowering.

SOBOROFF: And that’s part of this crisis. That it’s touching more people

than ever before. I think oftentimes you hear people point a finger at

sufferers of addiction particularly.

TUR: Yeah.

SOBOROFF: . opioid addiction, heroin, and now fentanyl. Those are the worst

of the worst. Those are people that are down on skid row. If you go to

Ohio, like you have, like I did.

TUR: Yeah.

SOBOROFF: I spend so much time there during the campaign. If you go across

Rustbelt, frankly if you across this county and ask people, do you know

somebody that’s suffered from opioid addiction, even heroin, the majority

of people that you meet especially in place like Ohio will say yes.

TUR: So, what is the senator from Ohio going to be doing about this? How

could this affect his vote on health care?

SOBOROFF: So when you look at the CBOs where they came out today, one of

the things that was highlighted there is that there’s 2 billion in 2018 for

opioid addiction treatment. Senator Portman from Ohio, Republican.

TUR: Yeah.

SOBOROFF: . which I remind everybody, asked for $45 billion for substance

abuse addiction treatment over 10 years. That is far less than he asked for

than West Virginia Senator Capito asked for. And ultimately, at the end of

the day, this is about Medicaid. Medicaid expansion provided treatment for

so many people that are on opioids and are addicted. If the Medicaid

expansion goes away, it’s going to affect the people that we talked about

today.

TUR: What’s the biggest thing that you have learned covering this? All the

stories last week, they were all compelling, each one of them tear-jerking

in a lot of ways. What is your take away been?

SOBOROFF: That it’s bigger than any one person and any one solution can

provide. I mean, this is a multinational problem that stretches from

laboratories in China to cartels in Mexico. But at the end of the day, it’s

a supply and demand problem. There are people across America who cannot get

off this stuff. They say that it feels like an indescribable feeling. Some

people say it’s like seeking the heat, chasing the heat. These drugs are

getting more and more powerful than ever before. Unless it’s a multipronged

approach to tackle them, this problem is not going to go away any time

soon.

TUR: Are the families of these addicts struggling with this? Are they

generally supportive of one politician or political party over another?

SOBOROFF: No, certainly not. I think this is a bipartisan problem. Again,

you saw in New Hampshire during the campaign.

TUR: Yeah.

SOBOROFF: It affects everybody in every state from whatever political party

might be. No socioeconomic barriers, no racial barriers. This is a problem

that is in epidemic proportion right now in our country.

TUR: Is building a wall going to stop it from happening?

SOBOROFF: You know, I’ve been down to the borders and port of entry. It is

the busiest land border crossing in the world and the border patrol will

tell you there in customs and border protection that the number one way

that cartels try to get drugs through is through legal ports of entry, not

through some hole in the border wall.

TUR: Jacob Soboroff, wonderful work, great to see you in person.

SOBOROFF: Thanks, Katy.

TUR: Thanks for coming on and sharing that with us. Just ahead, dissecting

President Trump’s latest comment on Russia’s election interference and the

Obama administration’s handling of the issue.

TUR: Welcome back. If Twitter feed is any measure, the Russia investigation

is on President Trump’s mind today. He sent several tweets this morning on

what he says was the Obama administration’s failure to deal with

interference in the 2016 election. With that, it is time for “The Lid.” Our

nationwide panel is back. Glenn Thrush in Washington, Amy Holmes in New

York, Bob Shrum here with me in Los Angeles.

Glenn, let me start with you this time. In one of those tweets that Donald

Trump sent out this morning, he said that Obama colluded or obstructed.

What does that mean? Is he saying that Obama colluded with Putin in order

to help Trump win the election and then covered it up?

GLENN THRUSH, WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT FOR THE NEW YORK TIMES: I think he

is referring to collusion with the DNC or the Democrats, but who knows? You

know, the goal here is not to assert any new fact. We grilled Sean Spicer

in his – during the unknown comic press briefing today. The thing about it

is, what he’s attempting to do is very simple. We saw him do this during

the campaign.

Whenever the president is on the defensive and he sort of has an

indefensible position, he wants to drag someone else into the line of fire

with him, and President Obama seems to be as good a human shield as he can

come up with. So, I don’t think this is about sort of a rational argument

so much. If you actually track the logic of the tweets, you will get a

blinding headache. The issue here is, he just wants Obama in the same frame

with him on this.

TUR: So, Amy, speaking of which, the president himself has had a hard time

saying definitively that Russia interfered in our election despite the

conclusions of 17 intelligence agencies. Even today, Sean Spicer

equivocated a little bit on that. Does the fact that President Obama and

his administration, could have “choked” according to one former official,

does that mean that now it’s politically safe for him to come out and say

that Russia was involved, because he could essentially, as Glenn said, drag

President Obama into it and blame him?

AMY HOLMES, RASMUSSEN REPORTS POLITICAL ANALYST: I don’t know if it’s

because he can drag President Obama into it but I do take his point.

TUR: Then why would he decide.

HOLMES: Well, hold on. Former administration officials are saying that the

former administration choked, if Adam Schiff who has been ranking Democrat

on house intel committee said the president should have done more, just in

political terms, of course that gives President Trump cover to criticize

the actions of the previous administration for not being tougher on Russia.

Of course, the question moving forward is, what is this administration

going to do to try to strengthen our international community against

interference from Russia? You know, that’s the job of the commander in

chief.

TUR: Absolutely. Do you think they’re doing enough? What are they doing

right now?

HOLMES: Well, we do know that we’re at loggerheads with Russia when it

comes to Syria and Russia’s proxy is there, that President Trump hasn’t

necessarily gone easy on Russia. But, you know, to be honest, I’m not sure

and I think the American people want to know.

TUR: So today in that off-camera briefing, Glenn Thrush, you were there,

Sean Spicer said that the president himself was joking when he asked Russia

to release the e-mails that he couldn’t find from Hillary Clinton, the

missing or deleted e-mails. I was at that press conference back in July and

maybe you could argue that President Trump was joking initially. But I

pressed him on it quite a few times, and it didn’t sound to me like he was

joking. Take a listen.

(START VIDEO CLIP)

TUR: You said, I welcome them to find those 30,000 e-mails.

TRUMP: Well, they probably have them. I would like to have them released.

TUR: Does that not give you pause?

TRUMP: They have them. We might as well – hey, you know what gives me more

pause? That a person in our government, crooked Hillary Clinton – here’s

what gives me pause. Be quiet, I know you want to save her. That a person

in our government, Katy, would delete or get rid of 33,000 e-mails. That

gives me a big problem. After she gets a subpoena, she gets subpoenaed, and

she gets rid of 33,000 e-mails? That gives me a problem. Now, if Russia or

China or any other country has those e-mails, to be honest with you, I’d

love to see them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TUR: Bob, it doesn’t sound like he was joking. It certainly sounds like he

was welcoming anything that they could find. Is that the – I think I know

your answer – is that the posture of somebody who is the president of the

United States now should have been taking while he was running?

BOB SHRUM, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: No, but look, you had one of the

toughest, the most interesting jobs a reporter has ever had following

around the country. He ran a most unusual campaign.

TUR: Unbelievable.

SHRUM: If you were his lawyer right now, and I suspect they’ve said it, you

would say, please stop tweeting.

TUR: Yeah.

SHRUM: Please stop having Spicer comment on what went on during the

campaign. You’re only making things worse. It is true, by the way, that

President Obama did less than he might have done on the Russian

interference for two reasons. One, I think Trump complaining all the time

about the election being rigged, led people in the administration to fear

that it looked like they were interfering with the democracy and democratic

process.

Secondly, I think they thought Hillary was going to win. But they have to

wait for the special counsel. That’s what matters here. The outcome of the

special counsel. I think the only thing he may do in the end if he thinks

he is in trouble is fire him.

TUR: Bob, Glenn, Amy, appreciate your time. After the break, a big honor

for a colleague and a friend. Stay with us.

TUR: In case you missed it, our NBC News colleague, Andrea Mitchell, was

honored last night for her decade of reporting by the Los Angeles Press

Club, which is why I am here in Los Angeles today. Andrea was awarded the

Joseph M. Quinn Award for lifetime achievement. I had the honor of

introducing her. They gave me three minutes to do so, and I thought, oh,

great, I’ll go through her highlights.

And then I realize that going through Andrea Mitchell’s highlights in three

minutes would only get me to about the Reagan administration before they

cut me off. So instead I talked about some other things. Andrea Mitchell by

the way has super powers. I don’t know if you know this. She can literally

teleport whether it’s through a campaign (inaudible) top of the rope line

or in one occasion at the least the hedges of an international embassy.

That’s a good story. She also has the super power to shake the earth -

literally. She’s anchored twice during earthquakes.

But most importantly , what Andrea Mitchell has done, and her biggest super

power of all is that she is kind, she is caring, she is giving, and she has

always had our backs here at NBC/

Andrea, if you’re listening, and I hope you are, just know, we at NBC - me

especially - will always have your back as well.

That is all for tonight. FOR THE RECORD with Greta starts right now.

