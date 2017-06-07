MTP Daily, Transcript 6/7/2017

Transcript:

Show: MTP DAILY

Date: June 7, 2017

Guest: Pete Williams, Dan Balz, Molly Ball

If it`s Wednesday, the numbers, they all to go 11.

(voice-over): Tonight, the Comey testimony. James Comey will tell

Congress tomorrow that President Trump repeatedly pressured him to say he

was not under investigation. Also, that the president wanted Comey to help

him, quote, “lift the cloud.” That the Russia investigation has created.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It was inappropriate to so obsessively hound him about

making the case against Flynn go away.

TODD: Plus, the unanswered questions, including what`s missing from James

Comey` notes and how that could play in tomorrow`s hearing.

And political contagion. How the Russia probe is spreading like a virus in

the executive branch.

SEN. MARCO RUBIO (R), FLORIDA: Are you aware of any efforts by anyone in

the White House of the Executive Branch looking for advice from other

members of the Intelligence community about how to potentially influence an

investigation?

TODD: This is MTP DAILY and it starts right now.

(on camera): Good evening, I`m Chuck Todd here in Washington and welcome

to MTP DAILY.

Ousted FBI Director James Comey is breaking his silence tomorrow in what is

already seen as a blockbuster bit of testimony. We know it`s going to be a

blockbuster because Comey`s opening statement is out already.

He exhaustively details nearly every interaction he had with President

Trump and it`s loaded with bombshells. Comey lays it out in chronological

order which is how we`re going to do it as well for you.

Here are the highlights. January six, two weeks before the inauguration.

Comey describes meeting with Mr. Trump at Trump Tower to brief him on those

explosive allegations made in the now infamous Russia dossier which would

end up leaking just days later.

In that meeting, Comey also offers the president elect an assurance, quote,

“Prior to the January six meeting, I discussed with the FBI`s leadership

team whether I should be prepared to assure president-elect Trump that we

were not investigating him personally.

During our one-on-one meeting at Trump tower, I offered that insurance.

Then, just one week after the inauguration, on January 27th, President

Trump invites Comey to dinner at the White House where he asked Comey if he

wants to keep his job?

Comey writes, the president said, I need loyalty. I expect loyalty. I

didn`t move, speak or change my facial expression in any way during the

awkward silence that followed. We simply looked at each other in silence.

I then, replied, you will always get honesty from me. He paused and then

said, that`s what I want. Honest loyalty.

Comey notes it`s possible he and Mr. Trump had very different

interpretations of what honesty – honest loyalty meant. But he says he

wanted to end an awkward moment. After that meeting, President Trump then

crosses a big line, according to Comey.

During a meeting in the Oval Office, on February 14, the president tells

him, I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go. To letting

former national security adviser Michael Flynn go. He is a good guy. I

hope you can let this go.

I had understood the president to be requesting that we drop any

investigations of Flynn in question with false statements about his

conversations with the Russian ambassador in December.

Comey`s critics on both sides of the aisle have questioned why he didn`t

immediately speak out or offer his resignation after that incident with the

president.

Here`s Comey`s explanation. The FBI leadership team agreed with me that it

was important not to infect the investigative team with the president`s

request, which we did not intend to abide. We decided to keep it very

closely held, resolving to figure out what to do with it down the road, as

our investigation progressed.

The following month, Comey describes a president who is growing

increasingly uneasy. The president called me at the FBI. He described the

Russia investigation as a cloud, that was impairing his ability to act on

behalf of the country.

He said he had nothing to do with Russia, had not been involved with

hookers in Russia, had always assumed he was being recorded when in Russia.

He asked what we could do to, quote, “lift the cloud.”

And then, during that conversation, we get what is arguably the single

biggest bombshell from Comey`s testimony. More Comey. The president went

on to say that if there were some satellite associates of his who did

something wrong, it would be good to find that out. But that he hadn`t

done anything wrong and hoped I would find a way to get it out, that we

weren`t investigating him.

Folks, the president of the United States did not deny to the FBI director

that members of his campaign play colluded with Russia`s interference in

our election. He is, arguably, building his defense. And he arguably has

doubts about whether or not his own campaign staff are breaking the law.

Does that not say at all? But that`s not – there`s more.

[17:05:01] On April 11, the president calls Comey, again, about Russia. He

said that the cloud was getting in the way of his ability to do his job.

And added, I`ve been very loyal to you, very loyal. We had that thing, you

know.

I did not reply or ask him what he meant by that thing. That was the last

time I spoke with President Trump.

Well, this stuff is going to be rocket fuel, folks, for tomorrow`s hearing.

Not just because of what it says but also because of what it doesn`t.

Comey said he had nine one-on-one conversations with Mr. Trump. But in

this testimony, we can only count six. What about the other three?

No matter how you slice it, this is historic stuff and not in a good way.

The president`s actions have arguably compromised the FBI. His actions

have arguably compromised the entire Justice Department. How can the

government properly function in such a state of utter turmoil?

I`m joined by NBC News justice correspondent, Pete Williams. And Ari

Melber is, of course, MSNBC`s Chief Legal Correspondent.

OK. Pete, I don`t know where to begin but let`s take it the way James

Comey did. He talked about that he had nine interactions with President

Trump. He chronicled six. Do we have an understanding what the other

three are?

PETE WILLIAMS, JUSTICE CORRESPONDENT, NBC NEWS: Well, presumably – no.

The simple answer is no. We don`t know. We just have to guess that he

didn`t think they were significant enough to write about.

TODD: If – in here, when the various times – is James Comey intending to

describe obstruction of justice or is he just describing everything that`s

there and letting others decide to take it for what it`s worth?

WILLIAMS: Well, there is no overt reference in these notes to obstruction

of justice. And what we`ve been told by friends that he`s talked to about

this is that he didn`t think it reached obstruction of justice. That he

thought that a lot of this was, in essence, the necessity of the, sort of,

house break the White House staff and the president about how you deal with

the FBI. That there are certain things you don`t say. There are certain

channels that you communicate through. And that he thought he could, sort

of, school the president.

And then, of course, later one, he says he just decided the best thing is

not to have any interactions with the president, asked Jeff Sessions to

prevent them. And that Sessions never responded.

So, you know, there`s no – he`s not directly trying to make a case for

obstruction of justice here. Or if he is, he`s leaving that to someone

else to reach that conclusion. s

TODD: All right, let me bring in Ari Melber into this. Ari, obviously,

what stood out to me was satellite associates. I feel like there`s that

and then there`s everything else.

One of my questions to Director Comey if I were up there would be, he

brought up satellite associates. What did you take – what did you do with

that information? Did it – did it raise a red flag for you, et cetera?

What stood out to you besides that?

ARI MELBER, MSNBC CHIEF LEGAL CORRESPONDENT: Yes, I thought that was

striking. Although anything that would implicate an answer regarding what

was occurring inside the investigation, former Director Comey is likely to

resist or duck tomorrow.

I think what jumped is beyond all the legal questions, the story line here,

which is obviously unusual for dealings between a president and an FBI

director, is one of President Trump being very consumed and intent on

certain things.

We do know a part of President Trump from his public discussion, his public

demeanor and tweets. But here, we saw, according to at least Director

Comey`s account, the private version. And that is one where he was clearly

fixated on the allegations and the dossier.

I thought it was fascinating that Director Comey, former Director Comey,

says that Donald Trump basically said to him, well, why don`t you start an

inquiry to disprove these, quote, “unsavory and unverified allegations of

dossier”?

And to Pete Williams` point, that the director saw his role as trying to

teach. He said, sort of, well, actually, if we even went down that road,

it would look like an investigation into your personal conduct. That would

be bad for you, Mr. President. Number one.

And number two, it`s very hard to prove a negative, even for the FBI. So,

that was just the fascinating part that would suggest that, according to

Comey`s account, Donald Trump thought that any research into the dossier

would help him which is different, of course, than what you think of, in

terms of obstruction which is trying to obstruct or stop an inquiry. But

that was on a different topic.

When you get over to Mike Flynn, clearly, the president thought that it

would be best if that just went away – Chuck.

WILLIAMS: So, a couple of things, by the way, I think you have to say.

One is this substantiates the president`s claim, in his letter firing James

Comey, that three times Comey told him he wasn`t under investigation.

According to Mr. Comey`s own prepared testimony, that`s correct.

TODD: Right.

WILLIAMS: There`s a very different explanation, though, for the dinner,

the loyalty dinner shall we call it. Comey says in the letter that he got

the request from the White House that day. That the president called him

around noon and said, you come to the White House tonight. Comey had

thought that he was going to invite his family, at some point. Comey –

the president says, we`ll do that later.

During the interview with Lester Holt, the president said that Comey had

asked for the dinner because the president thought he wanted to come and

ask to keep his job.

[17:10:00] Comey says, in the statement, that he had talked twice before

about the president about staying on and thought that was very odd. And

thought, in essence, the president was trying to extract some commitment

from him to be loyal in return for letting him stay on.

TODD: Well, and, Ari, that explanation, it feels as if Comey`s is a more

plausible explanation when you know the timeline around the 27th. The

24th, the FBI interviews Mike Flynn. The 26th, Sally Yates, then the

deputy attorney general, goes to the White House counsel and implores the

White House both apparently on the 26th and even on the morning of the

27th, concerned about Mike Flynn and this idea he could get black mailed.

And then, all of a sudden, the dinner invitation comes. All within that –

all that – all that happened in 72 hour hours.

MELBER: As you say, there`s that circumstantial timeline which is

relevant. There`s also the fact that law enforcement officials, if they

want a formal meeting with the president, they would do a formal meeting.

They wouldn`t normally invite themselves over for dinner.

And then, you have the prior precedent, which I think is relevant here,

that he says in the letter he only, you know, talked to Barack Obama as

president, really twice one-on-one. And that goes to another piece that

you said, what else jumps out? It jumps out that the FBI director felt

that the repeated contacts were so concerning that he didn`t want to have

one-on-one contact with the president at all.

All of this against the backdrop of what we know to be Donald Trump`s

assertion that, while he was going to fire Comey, quote, “anyway,” the

other DOJ leadership, the attorney general and deputy attorney general, put

together this letter focusing on the handling of the Clinton case.

So, I do think that what we`re seeing as a preview of tomorrow is a

timeline and a storyline that`s very problematic for the White House

because of the assertions it makes, the facts it makes. I don`t think that

means it makes a federal case, so to speak, nor is that the job of any

single witness even one who used to run the FBI.

But the sum takeaway, right, is of repeated meddling that this FBI director

viewed as inappropriate.

TODD: Pete, I want to go to a larger issue here that I think that we`ve

missed today. Missed is not the right word. There`s just so much going

on. But here we have the president of the United States, no confidence in

his current attorney general. The former FBI director, in this memo, says

he didn`t know who he could trust at the Justice Department to essentially

report this interaction that he had with the president.

WILLIAMS: Although he did report it to somebody.

TODD: He does eventually report it but he openly admits he didn`t know –

by the way, he knew some – he knew two weeks before Jeff Sessions knew

that he`d end up recusing himself. I think that`s an interesting side note

to this testimony.

But I want to ask you this. What is – what is the state of our Justice

Department right now? For two very different reasons, two very important

figures, the president of the United States and the former director of the

FBI have introduced questions about the ability of the Justice Department

to be independent.

WILLIAMS: Well, the president`s questions about the Justice Department, of

course, have been about why they can`t win for him in court on the travel

restrictions.

You have to remember, Jeff Sessions is recused. I`m not actually surprised

to hear Comey say he thought that he was going to recuse because we got the

impression that Comey – or that Sessions was already thinking and talking

about this internally before he announced it publicly. So, that part

didn`t surprise me.

And, of course, the real challenge now, speaking of news of today, is the

president has nominated Christopher Wray, a Justice Department veteran, to

come in and take over the FBI. And he`s going to have to have to figure

out what is his role here in the Russia investigation, when there is this

special counsel who arguably knows the ins and outs of the FBI better than

any other living human, having run it for 12 years.

TODD: Other than James Comey.

WILLIAM: Well – but – well, I`d say even better.

TODD: Maybe more so, right, they had Mueller 12 years.

WILLIAM: Exactly. Hard to beat that knowledge. That puts Chris Wray in a

tough spot.

TODD: Oh, an incredibly tough spot. Pete Williams, you`re on deadline.

You`ve got to get out of here. I appreciate it. Ari Melber, you`re in

demand as well. You`ve got 17 other things to be working on. Thank you,

both.

Coming up, we`re going to put the Jim Comey statement in context. We`re

going to match up his timeline of conversation with the president to the

ongoing Russia investigation so that you see how it all fits in. Don`t

miss this. That`s next.

TODD: Welcome back.

We want to take you through timeline to help put James Comey`s statement in

context with what we already know. December 29th, the Obama administration

imposes sanctions on Russia officially in response to their election

interference.

That very same day, Michael Flynn discusses those sanctions with Russian

Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. January 6th, Comey travels to New York to brief

President Elect Trump on Russian efforts to interfere in the election.

And then, separately, he, alone, briefs Mr. Trump on a dossier containing

salacious and unverified allegations about Trump.

Here, Comey says to the president-elect for the very first time and assures

Mr. Trump, there`s no open counterintelligence case on him. Comey, then,

begins documenting every interaction he has with Donald Trump.

January 10th, Buzz Feed publishes said controversial dossier. January

24th, the FBI formally interviews Michael Flynn at the White House. Two

days later, January 26th and 27th, Acting Attorney General Sally Yates

meets with White House counsel, Don McGahn, about Flynn`s calls with

Kislyak.

The next night, January 27th, at a White House dinner, Comey says the

president tells him, quote, “I need loyalty. I expect loyalty.” Comey

says he agrees to give the president honest loyalty.

Three days later, Trump fires Yates, who refuses to defend the

administration`s travel ban. February 13th, Michael Flynn resigns after

it`s reported he misled the vice president about his conversations with

Kislyak.

The next day, Comey says the president told him, quote, “I hope you can see

your way clear of letting this go,” meaning the Flynn investigation.

March 2nd, Sessions recuses himself from parts of the Russia investigation.

March 20th, Comey publicly confirms the FBI is investigating whether

associates at the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

March 30th, Comey claims Mr. Trump says that if there were, quote,

“satellite associates of his who did something wrong, it would be good to

find that out.”

April 11th, Comey says, President Trump, again, wants to know that he

wasn`t under investigation, telling him, quote, “I`ve been very loyal to

you. Very loyal. We had that thing, you know.”

May 3rd, Comey testifies in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee and

says that infamous world (ph) phrase, mildly nauseous. May 9th, Trump

fires Comey nearly a month after they last spoke.

We`ll be right back.

TODD: Welcome back to MTP DAILY.

We have panelists here. Molly Ball, Politics Writer at “The Atlantic,”

Michael Steele, former RNC chair and MSNBC Political Analyst, and Dan Balz,

Chief Correspondent at “The Washington Post.”

And, of course, we`re calling you the unofficial mayor of the Washington

press corps. I didn`t know we had elected you mayor.

DAN BALZ, CHIEF CORRESPONDENT, “THE WASHINGTON POST”: What?

TODD: One of my producers thought they want to elevate you to mayor. And

I`m thinking, no, no, he`s the chief.

MICHAEL STEELE, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: He`s the chief.

TODD: Dan, you wrote a piece today. I think it was headlined – and

correct me if I`m wrong, it was something – the president is divorced from

the executive branch. I believe that was the headline over this.

BALZ: Yes.

TODD: This, to me, is the larger, dominant story of the day, while the

details, obviously, are very important on Comey. But we have an executive

branch that`s not functioning.

[17:20:00] BALZ: We do have an executive branch that`s not functioning.

And we have a president who sits above the entirety of the executive branch

and is disconnected from it and operates on his own. He undercuts his own

people. He is seemingly has no trust in Jeff Sessions, at this point.

He went against his national security advisers on Article Five about NATO.

He`s saying one thing about what happened in the Gulf states with Qatar and

Rex Tillerson and Jim Mattis are trying to say something more diplomatic.

At every turn, he`s doing things that are undercutting, harming the normal

operations of the White House and the administration.

TODD: Michael Steele, he – there are guardrails in our system. The

guardrails of our democracy. Dan just laid out, essentially, all the

different ways where the president essentially said, I`m going to –

STEELE: Run right into the guardrail.

TODD: – run into the guardrail and take it out.

STEELE: That`s right.

TODD: Republicans seem to be privately concerned and publicly wary of

expressing that concern on Capitol Hill.

STEELE: I`m so glad you`re asking me this question because I just want to

go on the record and say, can we stop being stupid for a moment and

recognize exactly what Dan has just laid out. Stop making excuses that

somehow, well, why didn`t you expect – we should have expected this. This

is – this is – this how Trump is. We all knew this.

Now, we did not expect the presidency to be roiled in this kind of a mess

four months in. We did not expect this level of independent investigations

to be occurring. If anyone thought that this would be the case, back at

the time during primary or the general election, then why didn`t you step

up and say something?

So, you`ve got the House and the Senate leadership talking about, we`ve an

agenda. We`re going to move forward on health care. We`re going to move

forward on taxes. You`re not moving forward on anything.

So, get a grip and understand that somebody, and I`ve said it before on

this program, need to take their behind down to the White House and say, it

stops now. Because otherwise, it`s over. Where do you go from here?

You`ve got – you`ve got Comey testifying tomorrow. You`ve got all of

these investigations that are going on. There is a bottom line here and

it`s not necessarily a good one.

MOLLY BALL, POLITICS WRITER, “THE ATLANTIC”: Well, but if there`s anything

that we learn, I think, from Comey`s testimony, and some of this we already

knew from the leaks the memos, is that that conversation has already

occurred and the president has ignored it.

I mean, to me, what is most damning about Comey`s testimony – you know, I

think the first time the president veers into the guardrail, you can

ascribe that to his learning curve. You can say, here`s a man who`s never

been a politician. Maybe he didn`t know the guardrail was there.

TODD: It was Chris Christie who said, oh, OK, you can chalk it up to New

York City talk. You get that excuse once.

BALL: But he is repeatedly warned, this is not how you do things. And not

only because we have our silly little Washington ways but because it is

inappropriate, because this independence needs to be preserved, because we

have a Constitution. And he repeatedly ignored those warnings. It`s not

that no one has told the president this isn`t how you`re supposed to do it.

It`s that he`s ignored that.

BALZ: And I think there are people on the White House staff who have tried

to say this. I mean, if you talk to people close to the White House, they

will say, it`s not as though there are not people at the White House who

are trying to –

STEELE: And how do you impress the gravity of the situation? How do you

impress the gravity of the situation on the president if he`s not listening

to counsel, if he`s not listening to people inside the White House? Where

do you go from here?

TODD: He`s only going to listen to Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan. Until

the two – I think that`s the only time he will think this is suddenly

real. You – am I wrong?

STEELE: I think you`re right. So, do – which begs the question for me,

have they had this kind of conversation with him where they say, guess

what? It`s real. This is – this is happening right now. And it`s having

a very negative impact on not just your leadership but any agenda items you

want to get done.

BALL: I don`t think he respects their opinion much more than anyone

else`s, honestly. I mean, I think if there was anyone in this White House

that he was going to listen to, it would be someone like a Jeff Sessions

who has been extremely loyal to the president, who was with him from the

beginning.

TODD: But he respects the institutions. It is very interesting and this,

to me, gets at where I think the president has set himself up to lose – to

lose all his allies. If you turn on Jeff Session, he stood by you when

nobody else would. Jeff Sessions went on cable T.V. to defend him on

“Access Hollywood” tape, you name it. And the president is turning on him

for respecting the institution?

BALL: He`s even raised the possibility of turning on his own family which

that is a remarkable level of isolation for any human being, much less the

president of the United States.

BALZ: I had a conversation with somebody today who made the point you just

made which is if you are somebody in the administration or perhaps being

recruited to come into the administration in a senior job, and you see that

the president will not return the loyalty that he`s gotten from Jeff

Sessions, you have to be extremely wary about being anywhere close to the

administration.

TODD: Why isn`t there more talk of how shockingly inappropriate it is and

bad for the system that a super pac is running attack ads –

STEELE: Yes.

TODD: – on the former director of the FBI? I – it feels, to me, this is

like a horse`s head in a bed. It`s, like, this is what`s going to happen

to anybody`s reputation that crosses me. We`re going to destroy you. A

private – a private citizen, mind you, who`s not ever run for office.

[17:25:09] STEELE: Right, who`s never ever run for office. There is a

water`s edge for politics. And –

TODD: There is?

STEELE: There is.

TODD: It used to be there.

STEELE: It used to be there. There is.

TODD: Why do I have a feeling Charlton Heston is going to go, start just

screaming (ph) and find it, like, thousands of years later.

BALL: Can you imagine if there had been a nationally televised ad campaign

against Anita Hill, for instance? That seems to me to be –

STEELE: Well, and that`s – that`s the – that`s a very good point. And I

think, again, when you`re – when you`re bringing the party apparatus into

this process, you`re – again, not only are you short changing the very

things you`ve talked about, but you are undermining the ultimate goal that

the president wants to establish. And that is his legitimacy as president.

And everything, to this point, I think has hurt that. And this ad running

tomorrow, they should pull it, step back from this and let Comey do his

thing and let the chips go from there.

BALZ: But I think that within the administration, there is a belief,

starting with the president, that nobody is defending me. And people need

to start defending me.

TODD: I hear this –

BALL: I think it is also a strategy, right? Because if you partisanize

the debate, then automatically anybody who is not on your side is just an

opposing partisan.

STEELE: Right.

BALZ: Right.

BALL: And so, the goal there is to turn Jim Comey, who was hither to be

seen as relatively apolitical.

TODD: Right.

BALL: If not, you know, as the president said, unpopular with both

parties, to turn him into, basically, a politician who is opposed to Trump

and therefore –

STEELE: They`d weaponize the process.

BALL: You weaponize the process.

BALZ: But, in a sense, that`s the nature of the politics that existed

before Donald Trump came in. They are continuing to –

(CROSSTALK)

BALZ: At a high stakes level.

TODD: There`s no doubt. And they`re not – they didn`t invent this.

STEELE: No, they didn`t invent this.

TODD: We`ve escalated to destructive methods and this is what we wrought.

STEELE: Yes.

TODD: Congratulations, Washington.

All right, you guys are sticking around. MSNBC will, of course, have full

coverage of the Comey hearing tomorrow, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

Still ahead, we know there are bars that are opening up early, so get them

to turn it over to your – to your favorite cable channel.

The other big news from today. The headlines on Russia from today`s Senate

Intelligence hearing.

[17:27:12]

CHUCK TODD, NBC NEWS POLITICAL DIRECTOR, “MEET THE PRESS DAILY” SHOW HOST:

Next up on “MTP Daily,” why the Russia probe seems to be spreading a bit

like a virus in the executive branch. We will dissect today`s testimony in

the Senate Intelligence Committee.

And up ahead next hour, my colleague, Greta Van Susteren will have an

exclusive one-on-one interview with House Speaker Paul Ryan, his first

reaction to the Comey testimony. Right now, Hampton Pearson with the “CNBC

Market Wrap.”

HAMPTON PEARSON, CNBC WASHINGTON BUREAU CORRESPONDENT: Thanks, Chuck.

Stocks on Wall Street closed higher. Investors hoping former FBI Chief

James Comey`s testimony will be less damaging to the president previously

feared. The Dow rising by 37 points, the S&P up 3, the Nasdaq gaining 22

points.

Oil tumbled more than 5 percent due to an unexpected jump in U.S.

inventories last week. The third round of layoffs this year happening at

home improvement retailer Lowe`s. The company says it will cut about 125

information technology workers. Lowe`s says it will relocate some of those

jobs to India. That`s it from CNBC, first in business worldwide.

TODD: Welcome back. We were expecting today`s top story to be the

president`s top intelligence chief and his deputy attorney general who had

to testify in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee. But then of

course, the Jim Comey testimony came out today for tomorrow.

That said, let`s take a step back for a moment and recognize the full

extent of the extraordinary crisis facing this White House and the

government it oversees. The handling of the Russia probe has ignited a

historic firestorm that has now engulfed and paralyzed this town.

Russia is a virus for this White House and it reveals an executive branch

that looks like it is broken right now. As the (inaudible) called it, at

least the president is divorced from it.

Tension is boiled over during the hearing today as both the director of

National Intelligence, Dan Coats, and the director of the National Security

Agency, Mike Rogers, appear to deny allegations that the president

pressured them.

But then they pushed back at the committee when asked to say what exactly

did the president tell them. For example, here is the director of National

Intelligence`s apparent denial.

DANIEL COATS, DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: I have never felt

pressured to intervene or interfere in any way with shaping intelligence in

a political way or in relationship.

TODD: But Coats specifically would not speak about his interactions with

Mr. Trump. Take a listen.

MARCO RUBIO, JUNIOR U.S. SENATOR FROM FLORIDA: Are you prepared to say that

you have never felt, that you have never been asked by the president or the

White House to influence an ongoing investigation?

COATS: What I`m not willing to do is to share what I think is confidential

information that ought to be protected in an open hearing. And so I`m not

prepared to answer your question today.

TODD: That actually is a pretty alarming answer, not answer in some cases.

It was the same story for NSA Director Mike Rogers. Here is his apparent

denial.

MICHAEL ROGERS, DIRECTOR OF U.S. NATIONAL SECURITY AGENCY: I have never

been directed to do anything I believe to be illegal, immoral, unethical or

inappropriate. And to the best of my recollection during that same period

of service, I do not recall ever feeling pressured to do so.

TODD: The words were careful, but Rogers would not speak about his

interactions with Mr. Trump either.

MARK WARNER, SENIOR U.S. SENATOR FROM VIRGINIA: Let me ask you

specifically, did the president, the reports that are out there, ask you in

any way, shape or form, to back off or downplay the Russia investigation?

ROGERS: I`m not going to discuss the specifics of conversations with the

president of the United States, but I stand by the comment I just made to

you, sir.

TODD: Remember the key word was “directed.” Everyone who testified today

repeatedly dodged questions about their interactions with the president or

with James Comey and multiple senators on the committee were furious that

the questions were not being answered.

SEN. ANGUS KING, I-MAINE: I`m not satisfied with I do not believe it is

appropriate or I do not feel I should answer. I want to understand the

legal basis. You swore that oath to tell us the truth, the whole truth and

nothing but the truth. And today you are refusing to do so.

SEN. MARTIN HEINRICH, D-NEW MEXICO: At this point, you filibuster better

than most of my colleagues. So I`m going to move on to another question.

WARNER: Senator King, Senator Heinrich, and my questions deserve answers

and at some point, the American public deserves full answers.

TODD: Let me bring in my colleagues who are covering this story for us from

a couple of different perspectives. NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent

Kasie Hunt and NBC News intelligence and national security reporter Ken

Dilanian.

Kasie, let me start with you. Up in the hill, by the way, wasn`t just

Democrats who were getting their answered questions, Marco Rubio as well

with answering the obvious question, when they were denying the specific,

he went for the general and they wouldn`t talk about it.

What is the real rationale? What are you hearing? Did they do it in closed

session? Did they get their questions answered in at least a closed,

nonpublic setting?

KASIE HUNT, POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT FOR NBC NEWS AND MSNBC: It doesn`t

sound like it, Chuck. The reason that they had behind closed doors was

mostly with technical staff later on today. We do know that Admiral Rogers

had at least one private meeting with Adam Schiff who is actually over here

on the house side. We don`t know much about the contents of that meeting.

We know it wasn`t related to the committee. But the frustration on the part

of members from both parties is very real here. And I think represents a

real risk for President Trump. It is clear that neither one of these men

who were in the spotlight today, you know, wanted to be the center of

attention in any of this. And they certainly were pretty careful to make

sure they didn`t give any ammunition to the president`s opponents here in

congress.

But I think that that really sharpened the divide between Republicans in

congress we characterize as skeptical of the president. Look, most of them

frankly are skeptical privately. But you`re seeing more of them be willing

to be more skeptical in public.

Another example of Marco Rubio being willing to do that. John McCain has

obviously been a critic, but he used the word “Orwellian” to describe the

difference between what (inaudible) were saying and what has been published

in the press about what has happened. I thought that was remarkable.

TODD: I`m glad you brought up John McCain. I don`t think we have that fully

here on this front. We`ve had so much on our plate. Ken, look, let`s go

through what “The Washington Post” reported here. That apparently both Dan

Coats and Mike Rogers were in some form, the president asked them, at least

with Dan Coats, were they willing to, I don`t know, put in a good word? If

they were willing to talk to Comey, explain what we know.

KEN DILANIAN, NBC NEWS INTELLIGENCE AND NATIONAL SECURITY REPORTER: There

are actually two stories. One of which we at NBC News I personally have

confirmed. It is an earlier story from few weeks ago that both Rogers and

Coats were asked by Donald Trump on separate occasions to say publicly that

they had seen no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and

Russia.

And I`m told that both men found that request to be inappropriate. And that

Rogers caused a memo to be written about this. He was asked about it and he

didn`t comment.

TODD: Right.

DILANIAN: What`s interesting about today`s session is these guys didn`t

even come to the hearing prepared with a good answer about why they

wouldn`t want talk about it.

TODD: It was coordinated. I thought that was interesting. Both Rogers and

Coats. It felt as if they discussed how they are going to answer this

question. They both answered at the same way.

DILANIAN: The same way. But they couldn`t say, were they citing executive

privilege? Was it because it was classified? They kept changing their

answers about that. You know, these guys work for the American public as

well as the president. The public wants answers about this. And Angus King

is a pretty mild mannered guy. (inaudible), former college instructor

(inaudible). He was furious today. He asked some very good questions.

TODD: Kasie, I want to go back to what John McCain said. He was clearly

frustrated with Dan Coats, not necessarily personally but sort of how the

whole thing. He said, so “The Washington Post” has all of this detail about

what the president may ask of you. What did the post get right or wrong?

And it was awkward because Coats wouldn`t deny a single individual fact in

the post story but then generally characterized it oddly. Fill in the gaps

here.

HUNT: Yeah, well, he was very vague about what details were correct, what

were not correct, and he essentially said, I`ve been in Washington long

enough that I don`t believe every word that is written in “The Washington

Post.” But at the same time, he wouldn`t say which of these words were to

be not believe, which words were to be actually believed.

Clearly what we have since learned in the intervening hours of the

afternoon is that quite a bit of detail that was reported in the press has

now been corroborated on the record by the former FBI director. So kind of

a difficult back and forth with the two of them there.

McCain has obviously been around a long time. But one thing I will say to

Ken`s point on Angus King, he is actually somebody that I always watch in

these hearings because this is not the first time Angus King has made news

in a session like this.

And he does come across as kind of a mild mannered guy, but he is somebody

who and I`ve been on the receiving end of this. If you got your facts wrong

and you ask him a question, he will snap at you right away, and I think he

is going to be really somebody to watch tomorrow as well.

TODD: That`s a fair point. I want to go back to another person who

testified today that sort of got a little bit lost and that`s Andrew McCabe

who certainly is the acting director of the FBI. Two things of note there.

One, he was pressed about, look, Comey has, we had known that he had

briefed McCabe on his interactions with the president and that was in

published reports. McCabe testified before Comey statement came out. But

McCabe refused to talk about his interactions with Comey. He was a third

individual.

DILANIAN: Right.

TODD: . that would not answer any questions. And it wasn`t executive

privilege. Wasn`t because it was classified. It was simply – we`ll let

Comey speak for himself.

DILANIAN: Well, he also said that this could fall under Robert Mueller`s

investigation which I found interesting because you know what? It could. If

Robert Mueller is investigating the president for obstruction of justice.

You know, we don`t know. James Comey has assured the president that he

wasn`t a target of the investigation. We don`t know whether that`s still

true.

TODD: No, we don`t. And the other thing interesting on McCabe is that it

was on President Trump`s mind according to Comey in his memo when he

associated McCabe immediately with Terry McAuliffe, the governor of

Virginia. Explain why.

DILANIAN: Because McCabe`s wife – I don`t know if I have facts.

TODD: Yeah, ran for office.



DILANIAN: The Democratic activist.

TODD: Ran for office in Virginia.

DILANIAN: Right.

TODD: And somehow that is all connected to Clinton e-mails. You know, if

you connect the dots somewhere in Richmond to.

DILANIAN: Donald Trump would raise this in a meeting with.

TODD: He raised it with Comey. Very interesting. Anyway, Kasie and Ken,

thank you both. Wait until tomorrow. Today it is only Wednesday. Up next,

wait until you hear about the big news we didn`t have a chance to get

through tonight.

TODD: Welcome back. Tonight, I along with many other journalists in town

are obsessed about all the things that we haven`t had time to obsess about

today. Just consider the news that we haven`t had time to get to. How about

President Trump naming a new head of the FBI, former Assistant Attorney

General Chris Wray? How about the debate over surveillance of foreigners

even if it sweeps up Americans in the process?

That also happened in Capitol Hill today. There was an ISIS attack in Iran.

And the growing crisis in the gulf over Qatar which involves Iran. The fact

that tomorrow`s U.K. election could end up in a hung parliament further

fracturing Europe. And then how about the news that a guy no one ever heard

of named Scooter Gennett on the Cincinnati Reds hit four home runs in one

game last night after having hit just 38 in his four-year career.

All right. That wasn`t big news. What may be the biggest domestic news

story of all at least politically, Kansas Republicans overriding a veto by

Republican Governor Sam Brownback in agreeing to raise taxes. Let`s repeat

that. Republicans in Kansas defied their governor and voted to raise taxes.

Any one of those stories, sorry, Scooter, aside, would have been huge news

today. Our lead, perhaps. Maybe tomorrow. Unless of course James Comey

testifies.

TODD: Time for “The Lid.” We just got a statement from President Trump`s

outside counsel reacting to the James Comey testimony. Quote, in full, the

president is pleases that Mr. Comey has finally publicly confirmed his

private reports that the president was not under investigation in any

Russian probe. The president feels completely and totally vindicated. He is

eager to continue to move forward with his agenda. End of statement.

The panel is back. Molly, Michael, Dan. Okay. The president is, he does not

deny a single thing in the Comey testimony and cherry picks what he wants

out of it. Wow! Dan?

DAN BALZ, JOURNALIST AND POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT AT THE WASHINGTON POST:

Well, they`re always entitled to their own view of the world. But as we`ve

seen throughout this administration, events continue to overwhelm them. And

we`ll have another day of this tomorrow. People will draw their own

conclusions. They will try to do what they want to do, but people are going

to come to different conclusions than that. It`s not a full exoneration.

TODD: It`s not at all. The president is singularly focused on himself.

MICHAEL STEELE, FORMER RNC CHAIR, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: The key thing

and has been from the very moment apparently from that first conversation

has been oh, you said I`m not under investigation. Okay, that`s all I`ve

heard. I don`t hear anything else. I`m not under investigation. And this is

further confirmation of that singular-minded perspective of this whole

affair. Everything else may be crumbling around you, but I`m not under

investigation.

MOLLY BALL, STAFF WRITER FOR THE ATLANTIC: If I can just be a little bit

skeptical, however, I wonder if the president is actually pleased. I am

looking forward to reporting from the White House about whether Donald

Trump is actually in a good mood, having read this statement from Jim

Comey. He actually legitimately sees this as a wonderful thing and is

skipping off to work tomorrow morning.

I mean, this seems like spin. If I were Donald Trump, I would not be

pleased. And I think the important thing to remember, too, is the statement

from Jim Comey is only the starting point. The hearing tomorrow, this is

the thing that everybody goes into it already knowing, and the questions go

on from there.

BALZ: I think there are two points, two quick points. One, he has been

looking all along for ways to say there`s no evidence that we colluded or

that my campaign colluded. And, again, with what we`ve found today in the

Comey statement, there is no specific hard concrete evidence of that.

There is still a lot of smoke. There`s investigation going on. We`ll get to

the bottom of that. But the other is just in the way he thinks about these

things. He`s walled himself off from all of the other aspects of it, and

that continues to overwhelm him.

TODD: All right. Let`s take the president at everything the president said

at his word. He knows nothing about this, he did nothing about this, and

he`s just fuming. He now at least at one point admits to Comey he`s maybe

somebody associated with me did something. You need to find that out. It`s

possible, like take him at his word, that he`s sitting there going,

everybody is delegitimizing me. I didn`t do anything.

STEELE: Right.

TODD: And he`s lashing out.

STEELE: Right.

TODD: But he`s now realizing this is not being dropped because maybe there

is something out there that he had nothing to do with.



STEELE: This speaks to the importance of counsel and taking that counsel to

heart. So, when you`re thinking about the precipitous firing of the FBI

director, when you`re thinking about the next tweet that you`re about to

send out, all of this plays into the narrative that, you know, which at the

end could be just smoke.

You know, that could happen. There is nothing there. There is no there-

there. By your own actions, your own words, your own tweets are creating an

environment in which you are creating a separate narrative which is driving

a story line that doesn`t look good for you.

BALL: And I think the other thing that`s important to remember is how this

story ends because Jim Comey rather poetically ends on this note that I

never spoke to him again. But where it actually ends is he got fired.

And so all of the statements that he made at the time that he was the

director are only good until the time that he was no longer there. And the

firing is a pretty significant event in setting off this whole sequence.

So, you know, that`s a big.

BALZ: And in bringing an investigation that in a sense was largely focused

toward the campaign and outside the White House.

TODD: That`s to Mike Flynn. I mean.

BALL: There`s nothing here, I wish you would clear me. And Comey says, no,

and there`s no evidence of anything involving Trump and everything goes on.

Instead, he gets rid of him.

TODD: Look, again, the most generous defense of the president here,

Michael, is that, look, he always believes in fighting.

STEELE: Yeah.

TODD: You fight everything.

STEELE: Yeah.

TODD: And he mistakenly views people he`s appointed to office, they work

for him personally and, okay, this is somebody that hasn`t been a career in

government.

STEELE: Right.

TODD: But even in those most generous ignorance of the law or ignorance of

how a process works isn`t a defense that usually gets you off.

STEELE: It is not a defense that gets you off and it certainly won`t get

you off when you are presumably the most powerful person on the planet,

when you`re the president. There is built into that office a certain

knowledge that he clearly is not tapping into to help him. And right now,

he is back on his heels.

TODD: Headlines say it best, divorce from the executive branch.

STEELE: Yeah.

TODD: Thank you, guys. And we thought tomorrow was going to be a big day.

(LAUGHTER)

TODD: After the break, fighting for the right to free tweets.

TODD: Finally tonight, in case you missed it, those tweets from President

Trump are more than just a stream of consciousness or a vehicle for early

morning venting. Since the president was sworn in, they`re also part of the

public record. His official statements from the commander in chief. In case

you missed it, official presidential statements come with some

constitutional requirements.

It could actually place Mr. Trump in the First Amendment crosshairs. Here`s

what we mean. The president`s personal Twitter account at real Donald Trump

has 31.9 million followers. He follows only 45 people. Then there is an

untold amount of people the president has blocked or somebody has blocked

for him which means he doesn`t see their tweets and they don`t see his.

I know, I know, before you tweet at me, we should point out there are work

around like logging out of your account, you can still see this page, blah,

blah, blah. But blocking people could actually get him in a technical legal

fix. The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University thinks the

president might be actually violating the constitution`s free speech

clause.

The group sent a letter to the president yesterday arguing that the real

Donald Trump account constitutes a designated public forum. So, they say

the government cannot exclude individuals from it just based on their

views. So, folks, I know from personal experience how much it stinks to be

told or harassed or yelled at on Twitter.

And I have to admit at times when someone has crossed the line on Twitter

whether with their language or attacking my family, I have blocked a few

people. But I`m not the president. You know what? That`s why Twitter

invented the mute function. Looks like the president legally may be

required to use it rather than block because he is now in government. It`s

fascinating argument.

Look, I`ve had it myself. We`re advocates of the First Amendment. Who are

we to tell somebody whether or not they are allowed to see our tweets?

That`s all for tonight. Back tomorrow with more “MTP Daily.” I would say on

another day, I would be bugging Greta right now and “For the Record” to

about this First Amendment question, but man does she have a great

interview, so it`s all yours.

