MTP Daily, Transcript 6/5/2017

And if it’s Wednesday, the clouds darken after another presidential tweet

storm.

(voice-over): Tonight, governing in 140 characters from terrorism to the

travel ban. How seriously should the world take President Trump’s tweets?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, U.S. DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY: I think that they

matter in the sense that it gives him a communications tool. Again, that

isn’t filtered through media bias. But, at the same time, I think that the

media obsesses.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TUR: Plus, don’t forget Paris. We’ll hear from former vice president and

climate warrior, Al Gore, about what’s next in his fight after the Paris

Climate Accord.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

AL GORE, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We would have a boost

if we had not isolated the U.S. – if the president hadn’t isolated the

U.S. from the rest of the world.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TUR: Plus, why President Trump is, once again, taking aim at the Obama

White House.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: They didn’t know what the

hell they were doing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TUR: This is MTP DAILY and it starts right now.

(on camera): Good evening, I’m Katy Tur in New York in for Chuck Todd.

Welcome to MTP DAILY.

We begin tonight with the escalating fallout from the president’s frenzied,

fuming and furious responses to this weekend’s London terror attack which

killed seven and injured nearly 50.

After pledging solidarity with the U.K., the president ripped into London’s

Mayor Sadiq Khan. Again today, he tweeted, pathetic excuse by London Mayor

Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his no reason to be alarmed statement.

That is the second time in two days that President Trump has

mischaracterized the mayor’s comments that there is, quote, “no reason to

be alarmed.” Khan wasn’t talk about the terror attack. He was talking

about an increase in police presence.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SADIQ KHAN, MAYOR, LONDON: Just like terrorists constantly evolving,

finding new ways to disrupt us, harm us, attack us, the police and experts

and all of us are finding new ways to keep us safe. Londoners will see an

increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days.

No reason to be alarmed.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TUR: The White House was pressed on this issue today during the press

briefing.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JONATHAN KARL, CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT, ABC NEWS: The president

directly misrepresented what the mayor of London said.

HUCKABEE SANDERS: I don’t think that’s true. I think the media wants to

spin it that way. But at the –

KARL: But the mayor was saying there’s no reason to be alarmed by an

attack on the city? Do you think that’s what he was saying?

HUCKABEE SANDERS: Look, I think that the point is there is a reason to be

alarmed. We have constant attacks going on. Not just there, but across

the globe. And we have to start putting national security and global

security at an all-time high. President Trump has been very clear, that’s

his priority and he’s not away from that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TUR: The president also responded to the London attack with a series of

tweets about his travel ban which is currently held up in the courts.

Today, he said people, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they

want. But I am calling it what we need and what it is, a travel ban.

Those comments directly contradict the White House’s previous argument

about the president’s policy.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN KELLY, SECRETARY, U.S. HOMELAND SECURITY: This is not a travel ban.

This is a temporary pause that allows us to review the existing refugee and

visa vetting system.

SEAN SPICER, U.S. WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Part of what we’re trying

to do is make sure that people actually understand what happened, what the

process was and what the order actually does. Because when we use words

like travel ban, that misrepresents what it is. It’s not a travel ban.

(END VIDEO LCIP)

TUR: Today, the White House’s argument seemed much more vague.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HUCKABEE SANDERS: I don’t think the president cares what you call it.

Whether you call it a ban, whether you call it a restriction. He cares

that we call it national security and that we take steps to protect the

people of this country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TUR: Mr. Trump today also slammed his own Justice Department on Twitter

today, saying they should have stayed with the original travel ban. Not

the watered down politically correct version they submitted to the Supreme

Court. The president signed that revised travel ban. He did not have to.

But he wasn’t done. He then seemed to undercut the purpose of that policy,

saying, in any event, we are extreme vetting people coming into the U.S. in

order to keep our country safe. The courts are slow and political.

These statements are, arguably, going to make it more difficult for the

administration’s lawyers as they argue their case in court. But here’s the

bottom line. The president mischaracterized the London mayor, undermined

his own staff, turned a terror attack into a political talking point and

disseminated information about the unfolding tragedy, using a drudge report

headline.

This comes after the president recently called an incident in the

Philippines a terror attack. But authorities later said the incident was

likely a robbery attempt. The Associated Press had a brutal lead in their

piece fact checking the president. President Donald Trump can’t be counted

on to give accurate information to Americans when violent acts are

unfolding abroad.

[17:05:05] So, what happens if there is an attack here at home? I’m joined

now by the NBC News senior national security analyst, Juan Zarate, who was

Bush 43’s national security adviser. He is also a senior adviser at the

Center for Strategic and International Studies. Juan, thank you for

joining us.

JUAN ZARATE, SENIOR ADVISOR CENTER FOR STRATEGIC AND INTERNATIONAL STUDIES:

My pleasure, Katy.

TUR: I really do want to focus on the issue of trust. And that A.P. lead

really got down to it. And the president is tweeting out unverified

reports from drudge in the moments after a terror attack, before the U.K.

even comes out and blames it on that. If he’s talking about the

Philippines and calling it terror, when the Philippines later says it was

likely a robbery attack, do you trust the president if he comes out and

gives a statement on Twitter?

ZARATE: Well, I think the problem is the president acting as the first

witness in the first – providing the first testimonial as to what’s

happening. And I think one of the first things you learn in the White

House is you’ve got to take breath, a breather, to understand what facts

are unfolding. There’s always the fog of war whenever an attack is

unfolding or a crisis is emerging.

And so, the president being the first fact witness is never a good idea.

And you always counsel a president not to get ahead of the facts or to

convey things in a way that he’s going to have retract or explain later

that will undermine his credibility. Ultimately, you need the president to

have the trust and confidence of the American public. The government has to

be trusted at a time of crisis to explain what’s happening.

And, frankly the president’s judgment, then, that has to be front and

center when he asks the country either to sacrifice or even, in the worst-

case scenario, to go into conflict. And so, preserving that capital and

his trust and confidence is critical. And you don’t want to whittle that

away needlessly. And I think that’s a – that’s a danger here.

TUR: Juan, do you think the President trusts his own national security

advisors? Does he trust the intelligence community? He tweets out a

drudge report headline with a bunch of unverified facts, at that point.

Presumably, he should have the best information of anybody in this country.

He’s got a whole national security team behind him that are – that are, in

effect, talking to intelligence officers overseas.

What does that say to you? Does that say – does that say that he doesn’t

trust them or is he trying to capitalize, politically, by tweeting out

scare tactics?

ZARATE: Well, I think, unfortunately, it seems like the president hasn’t

fully realized that the bureaucracy, the diplomatic core, the intelligence

community, the law enforcement community, his national security apparatus

and his closest advisers are there to serve him and the executive and to

give him the best information possible to tee up the best options in a time

of crisis. And, frankly, then to help him make good decisions.

He seems to, at times, undermine the credibility of his own actors. I

think he obviously has his own voice and wants to get it out there via

Twitter. And it is, obviously, in furtherance of a political narrative

that is to the president’s advantage.

And I would hope that the president realizes that the advisers that he’s

brought on, that lead to agencies intended to serve him, are there to aid

him and the country in furtherance of the best decision-making possible.

And I – you know, if I were advising him, I would say, look, you know,

take the best advice of the great advisers you’ve brought on board. Your

cabinet secretaries, folks like H.R. McMaster, his national security

advisor from whom I have the greatest deal of affection and respect.

And listen to them and take a breather. Especially in a moment of crisis

like this where an ally like the British need to hear the trust and

confidence of their most important ally, and where we don’t need to get

into a political fist with the mayor of London.

TUR: Juan, can Americans trust the president?

ZARATE: I think we need to and I think we need president to succeed. He’s

our president, after all.

TUR: Do you trust the president, Juan?

ZARATE: Well, I think – I think we need to look for signs that he’s

worthy of that trust. And I think part of it is relying on his key

advisers, his key cabinet secretaries, and that he is actually listening to

the information being provided to him. I want to trust the president. I

want to support him.

And I think we need him to successes succeed. Otherwise, we have a crisis

of confidence that is going to be very dangerous in a moment of crisis for

the United States. If we were to have a terrorist attack in the homeland

or, god forbid, we were to have to go to conflict with a country like North

Korea.

TUR: I hate to put you on the spot, Juan, but that was not quite a yes.

I’ll leave it there though.

ZARATE: I think we need him to succeed. I think that’s my bottom line.

TUR: Yes, absolutely. Thank you, Juan Zarate. Appreciate it.

Let’s bring in the panel. Amy Holmes was an aide to Republican Senate

majority leader, Bill Frist. MSNBC Political Analyst Elise Jordan has

worked for the State Department, the National Security Council and the Rand

Paul campaign. And Azi Paybarah is a senior reporter with “Political.”

Guys, thank you so – “Politico” excuse me. Thank you so much.

[17:10:11] Juan was being diplomatic, if we put it lightly. But he had a

hard time saying, yes, I do trust the president – Elise.

ELISE JORDAN, CNN MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, the president hasn’t

shown himself to be worthy of trust lately by putting out so much false

information. And by also just being an embarrassment in his response to

the attacks in London. And showing a side of his character that really

makes you question the human – basic human decency that we should have to

our strong friends and allies like the U.K. in their time of need.

TUR: What do you make, Amy, of him going after Mayor Sadiq Khan?

AMY HOLMES, FORMER AIDE, BILL FRIST: Well, there is bad blood between

them, that the mayor had tweeted a year ago something that was unflattering

to Mr. Trump. And we know that President Trump –

TUR: Was it appropriate to go after the mayor right after a terror attack?

HOLMES: I don’t think it’s – I don’t think it’s this time and I think

that the important point was made with political capital. And that’s

something that’s very precious and very easily, you know, whittled away.

And that’s something that –

(CROSSTALK)

TUR: Has he (INAUDIBLE) all of his political counsel?

HOLMES: You know what? On the question of trust, I would say there are a

lot of voters who do trust that President Trump realizes what is the threat

that’s facing the United States of America. And the previous president

called ISIS J.V. ISIS grew under his watch and there were a lot of people

who didn’t trust the judgement of the previous president, when it came to

this severe national security threat.

TUR: Why do arguments entrusting this president always devolve into how

you couldn’t trust the last president?

HOLMES: Because I think – I think that you’re asking a question, trust

that involves a number of things, including trusting someone’s judgment, in

terms of what are their political priorities. And I think that President

Trump prioritizes national security in a way that can be trusted.

TUR: Azi, what is your take?

AZI PAYBARAH, SENIOR REPORTER, “POLITICO”: I’m just speechless. And this

has gone beyond lunacy. When a person has – when you can’t trust the

person and you can’t control the things that come out of their mouth, they

usually get help. And, unfortunately, the person in the White House is not

getting that help in any way, shape or form.

And when you have a city that’s attacked, to misrepresent the mayor of that

city’s remarks is reprehensible and disgusting. Anyone that stands to

defend that, I just don’t know how you can live with yourself.

And when people say the president should be trusted and that the voters

trust him, look what he’s done. Look what he said. Like is – you know,

like, I live (ph) in our city just like any number of people. And there

are times when we have to go and report immediately in the – whether it’s

a Times Square car accident that we don’t know if it’s a terrorist attack

or whether it’s a cop that gets injured and you’re at the hospital and

you’re hearing Mayor de Blasio, sort of, explain what’s going on.

You need accurate information so people know what’s going on. And to have

the president tweet out stories of anonymous sources after he trashes

anonymous sources, after he, you know, calls on supporters, that reporters

are the enemy of the people.

TUR: It sounds like, if he were to come out and say something after a

terrorist attack here, Azi, you would have a hard time trusting what he

said.

PAYBARAH: Absolutely.

HOLMES: But I don’t think we should even be discussing if we had a

terrorist attack here. It’s almost as if we’re suggesting –

TUR: Why not?

JORDAN: That’s what this is all about. This is about terrorist attacks.

HOLMES: I don’t think –

(CROSSTALK)

HOLMES: It is almost as if there’s some goading going on here if we had a

terror – that’s not something anyone should wish or –

TUR: No one’s wishing for that.

HOLMES: Well, there was discussion yesterday that President Donald Trump

was provoking a terrorist attack.

TUR: The president is saying we don’t want a terrorist attack here so we

need to take extreme measures.

HOLMES: And I think – I think that we can have a reasonable rational

discussion over policies that address terrorism. I actually have

disagreements with the president –

(CROSSTALK)

TUR: The president, himself, said, if there is a terror attack, blame the

courts. I mean, the president goes into these theoreticals all the time.

HOLMES: Well, I don’t – I don’t like the theoreticals because I live in

this city, too, and I lived in Washington D.C. on 911. And I think these

theoreticals can be irresponsible when we’re discussing them and just

batting them around and suggesting that the president is provoking a

terrorist attack which happened yesterday in media discussions and I

thought was totally irresponsible.

JORDAN: Well, you could argue that his policy tool is the travel ban, as

he calls it. That is what he wants to do to mitigate the risk of terrorism

in the U.S. This morning, he undercut his own ban to such a degree by his

own lack of discipline that that measure will never pass. So, as –

(CROSSTALK)

HOLMES: Hold on. On that note, George Conway – George Conway who is

Kellyanne Conway’s husband – George Conway is Kellyanne Conway’s husband

who was initially looking for the judge role in this administration, a

judgeship in this administration and has recently pulled himself out.

Tweeted this morning, these tweets, referring to the president’s tweets,

make some people feel better but they certainly won’t help OSG get five

votes in Scotus which is what actually matters. Sad. He followed up by

saying he support the president. He does support his wife who works in the

administration.

HOLMES: And he said (INAUDIBLE) of the policy.

TUR: But then, he said – but then, he said, ultimately, these tweets are

going to make it very difficult for them to argue their case in front of

the Supreme Court.

[17:15:02] HOLMES: And I trust – I trust and respect Mr. Conway’s legal

judgment. I’m not a lawyer. But he also said he supported the policy.

That’s why he opposes the tweets.

TUR: What is the extreme vetting policy in this administration right now?

HOLMES: We don’t know. We know that a Hawaii judge actually tried to put

a block on extreme vetting from this administration. But I think we do

need extreme vetting.

TUR: They said they already have extreme vetting in place but I don’t know

– I’m wondering what it is.

HOLMES: We don’t know. We know that the press secretary, or deputy

rather, today was asked about that and she said that should be referred to

the Department of Justice. We also know that a Hawaii judge tried to put a

block, a ban, on the administration’s attempts at extreme vetting. I think

we need to get – you know, we need to get those facts as well.

TUR: I agree. Amy, Elise, Azi, guys, you’re coming back. Don’t worry,

there’s more of this to come.

Up next, we’ll talk to Republican Senator James Inhofe. He joins us live.

Keep it right here.

TUR: Welcome back.

The White House plans to focus on infrastructure this week, beginning today

with air traffic control reform. President Trump endorsed a plan proposed

in the past by Pennsylvania Republican Bill Schuster that would transfer

air traffic control duties from the FAA to a nonprofit corporation which

advocates say would speed up the modernization process.

The president talked about the plan this afternoon in the White House East

Room and used the opportunity to criticize the Obama administration’s past

efforts at reform.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The previous administration

spent over $7 billion trying to upgrade the system and totally failed.

Honestly, they didn’t know what the hell they were doing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TUR: It may look like the president was signing a bill or an executive

order today, but an actually – it actually was just a set of principles

for Congress to act on, nothing binding.

The administration hopes to attract bipartisan support in Congress for its

infrastructure package. Something Democrats, so far, have not yet

committed to.

We’re back in 60 seconds.

[17:20:08] TUR: Welcome back to MTP DAILY.

As we mentioned before the break, the president’s response to the terror

attack in London has the White House in the midst of yet another conflict

of confidence and credibility.

Joining me now is Oklahoma Republican Senator James Inhofe who serves on

the Senate Armed Services Committee. Senator, welcome. Thank you for

joining us.

SEN. JAMES INHOFE (R), OKLAHOMA, SENATE ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE: Thank

you.

TUR: I want to get your reaction first to a lead from the Associated Press

today. We’re going to throw it up on the screen and I’m going to read it

to you. President Donald Trump can’t be counted on to give accurate

information to Americans when violent acts are unfolding abroad. Do you

agree? Do you disagree, Senator?

INHOFFE: As to whether or not that should be shared with the public?

TUR: No, as to whether or not the public can count on the president of the

United States –

INHOFFE: Oh, I think so.

TUR: – to give accurate information.

INHOFFE: I think that’s true that he can’t. But the president of the

United States has another function. And that is to be careful and not to

say anything that might disclose something that our intelligence is working

on right now that might end up apprehending terrorists. So, he has to be a

little careful with that. But other than that, I’d say that –

TUR: Well, do you agree with him tweeting out an unverified drudge report

headline in response to the attacks instead of, say, pausing and waiting

and talking to his National Security Council?

INHOFFE: So, I think you’re – Katy, I didn’t know about that and so

you’re asking me something that I’m not sure of.

TUR: Are you, in general, supportive of just tweeting out unverified

headlines?

INHOFFE: Well, I think sometimes – I think what this president has done

has gone straight to the people because he was not getting fair treatment

from the media. That’s you guys. And so, I can’t blame him for doing

that. I think he’s –

TUR: I understand – I understand your argument there. And the argument

that you are making respectfully. But the president can go directly to the

public with information that he gets from his National Security Council and

not necessarily from an unverified drudge headline. That is still the

media, after all.

INHOFFE: OK, well, I’ll let him be the judge of what he wants to use his

communications for. What he wants.

TUR: OK. Why do you believe that the – that Americans, though, should

believe this president, given the track record? And I could – I could,

you know, name a bunch of – a bunch of things that have happened recently.

For instance, him saying that there was terror in the Philippines before

the Philippines could just – could figure out what it was. Now, they’re

saying it was actually just a robbery gone bad. There are a number of

different occasions where he said information that hasn’t quite turned out

to be true.

INHOFFE: Well, you know, I think you can say that about anyone if you want

to really micro look at these people and say –

TUR: But this is president of the United States, Senator. It’s not just

anybody.

INHOFFE: Katy, yes, I’m fully aware of that. You have never said this

about any other – about a Democrat president. And I think it’s just fair

that you give the guy a chance. When you say he hasn’t done a lot of the

things, he’s done almost everything he said he would do.

You know, I’m very excited about the fact that he did – actually did some

47 regulations that he – that he actually felt strongly about, campaigned

on and won on. And so, I just – you know, give him a chance. He’s doing

a good job. To those of us who really want to believe that we were going

down the wrong path before and I’m one of those.

TUR: But for the record, Senator, if a Democratic senator tweeted

something that was false, I would call him out or her out for that as well.

INHOFFE: OK. Sounds good.

TUR: And then, I want to get your opinion on something that “Politico” is

reporting about Article Five. The president gave a speech to NATO allies

last week in which he did not express support for Article Five. According

to “Politico,” his National Security Council said that he was going to

include that in his speech. It was in his speech.

Then, suddenly, when he was delivering it, it wasn’t there. There’s some

suspicion out there, among the government, that that was something that was

deleted by the president, himself. So, does it concern you that the

president is not expressing full-throated support for defending our NATO

allies on the world stage?

INHOFFE: Well, we are defending our allies. We’re doing such a – a much

better job now than they were doing before during the Obama administration.

TUR: How so?

INHOFFE: Well, the Obama administration, he says he – he said, at one

time, he was going to be drawing the line – if they crossed the line, he

was going to get tough action and then backed away from that. He refused

to allow to us send equipment in, defensive equipment to the Ukraine when

they had been our best ally.

For the first time in 96 years, did not have one – they don’t have one

communist on their – in their parliament. He is – so, he is standing up

for a strong America and in a way that we didn’t get out of President Obama

at all.

TUR: I want to get you on the record about climate – not climate change.

I know where you stand on climate change.

INHOFFE: About the Paris set back.

[17:25:00] TUR: About the Paris Agreement, exactly. How do you feel about

the president withdrawing? After all, it was a nonbinding accord. Do you

think that it’s a good idea to –

INHOFFE: Sure, it’s a good idea.

TUR: – take the United States out of the running or out – off the table

for future negotiations?

INHOFFE: Well, first of all, let’s keep in mind, I was criticized when I

was on the Andrea Mitchell show last Thursday. You brought this guy in,

Michael Mann in. Michael Mann was the same scientist that was discredited

through climate gate. And that was something that was very, very

significant at that time to have him come in and say things that just flat

weren’t true.

Now, as far as the Paris treaty was concerned – not – it wasn’t a treaty,

of course, but the Paris Agreement. Yes, I was glad that he did that.

Because if he didn’t do it, there would always be people out there,

radicals, some of the far left groups that would sue the United States,

they would sue the president. And I think it would be very disruptive.

And I think everyone pretty much agreed that was the major reason that he

wanted to do it.

TUR: Let’s talk about jobs, though. And they specifically appointed to

this accord hurting jobs at home. They were relying on research that is

not being upheld by the majority – a majority of people, at least. And

there is a concern that China is going to be able to take over and fill

that hole, when it comes the new technology, clean energy technology.

Are you concerned that Americans are not going to have the same access to

good, clean energy jobs that will sustain themselves in the future by us

not being a part of any sort of future negotiations on the world stage and

allowing China to fill that gap?

INHOFFE: You know, that’s just – well, the reason I’m not concerned is

because it’s not true. In 1992, we made the agreement. That was back at

the very first that said, we’re going to have these annual parties that

they have every December. And we will be a part of it from now on,

regardless of what happens.

So, they didn’t lose the place at the table as some people have said that

they did. Now, as far as the American people are concerned, they

understand. They understand what is going on. Why do you think –

TUR: The majority of people wanted to stay in this agreement. The

majority of the people believe in climate change, Senator.

INHOFFE: Well, let me ask you this, Katy. If that’s the case, why hasn’t

– why wasn’t President Obama able to get anything through on climate

change when he had the House, he had the Senate, he had the White House?

And, still, the American people overwhelmingly did not support him in that

whole issue.

TUR: Can you promise – can you promise your constituents that they’re not

going to access to better jobs in the future? That they’re going to

continue to have well-paying and long-lasting jobs in clean energy, even

without us being in this agreement?

INHOFFE: I would say, Katy, I can – oh, absolutely. There’s no question

about it. It has nothing to do with that. We have abundant, clean energy

in this country that we were refusing to use. We need to develop our own

resources. That’s what we have been doing in the past.

Right now, the president – President Obama had a war on fossil fuels,

right? That’s coal, oil and gas. Between fossil fuels and nuclear, that

was 89 percent of the energy it takes to run America. So, you’ve got to be

able to run America.

There are a lot of things in renewables that may work in the future. Right

now, the technology is not there. And I think that what this president did

by refusing to be in that agreement was to provide jobs. Provide jobs in

America that we can depend on to be – to – and not have to go to other

countries.

Now, if you look at the agreement that was made, our president said, in

Paris, he said we’re willing to reduce our CO2 emissions by 27 percent by

2025. Well, his own EPA said that’s impossible. There’s no way in the

world that we can do it.

Then, China comes dancing in. And China says, no, we’re going to continue

our – to have our coal-fired power plants that we’re cranking out now

every 10 days until 2025. Then, we’ll consider reducing our CO2 emissions.

Then, there’s India. India said, yes, we’ll join in. As long as we get

$2.5 trillion.

TUR: Yes, but this is – this is a nonbinding agreement. So, the

president could have reduced his goals. He could have just said, I don’t

agree with what President Obama targeted.

INHOFFE: No, you see, that’s why I –

TUR: No, no, you – it’s nonbinding. You can set your own targets. That

is – that is part of the deal. You don’t need to walk away from it.

INHOFFE: Katy, why do – how can – how can you say that.

TUR: There’s no negotiation here. It’s up to – it’s up to each country.

INHOFFE: Katy, how can you say that with a straight face? You know –

TUR: Because it’s true.

INHOFFE: – all the groups out there that can sue the president, can sue

the country and say that this is – this contradicts what they’re trying to

do in Paris. The president agreed to that.

Yes, it’s nonbinding. That doesn’t stop a law suit. That didn’t stop

other people in groups from keeping us from developing our own resources. I

know that all the liberals want to believe that.

KATY TUR, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Ah-huh.

INHOFE: You know, why do you think it is that this – that the previous

President Obama was unable to get anything through the congress when he

owned the congress? Because the American people don’t agree with that.

TUR: Senator.

INHOFE: And that’s what the polling is showing now.

TUR: Senator James Inhofe, thank you very much for your time, sir, and

happy Monday to you.

INHOFE: Thank you, Katy.

TUR: Up next, the other side of the climate fight. We’ll have Chuck’s one-

on-one with former vice president Al Gore. Keep it right here.

TUR: Still ahead, former vice president Al Gore weighs in on what’s next

after the U.S. exit the Paris climate accord. But first, Landon Dowdy has

the “CNBC Market Wrap.”

LANDON DOWDY, GENERAL ASSIGNMENT REPORTER FOR CNBC: Hi, there, Katy.

Thanks. Stocks closed lower on Wall Street. Investigators going cautious

following last week’s record highs. The Dow fell 22 points. The S&P slid 3

points. The Nasdaq dropping 10 points. Meanwhile, Apple dimmed 1 percent

after a rare downgrade by technology focus research firm, Pacific Crest.

Shares are up 33 percent this year and will an all time high last month.

The tech giant unveiled a handful of new products and pick off of its

annual three-day developers conference today. Meanwhile, Google parent,

Alphabet, closed about $1,000 a share for the first time. That’s it from

CNBC, first in business worldwide.

TUR: Welcome back. Former Vice President Al Gore is known for a lot

including being a lifelong environmentalist. He is soon coming out with a

sequel to his documentary, an inconvenient truth. Chuck sat down with the

vice president yesterday and started by asking him about his conversation

with President Trump on the Paris climate agreement.

(START VIDEO CLIP)

AL GORE, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Well, he listened. But

I have the old-fashioned view that conversations like that should be kept

private. But nothing would surprise you about my advocacy and he did

listen. I wish he had made a different decision. I think this is by all

odds the most serious challenge humanity has ever faced. We’re going to

solve the climate crisis in spite of what President Trump does.

CHUCK TODD, NBC NEWS POLITICAL DIRECTOR, “MEET THE PRESS DAILY” SHOW HOST:

You know, when you put out inconvenient truth, I feel as if you took the

issue from sort of – from just pure activist community to a broader swath

of people. But obviously you’re not there yet. There’s a big swath of this

country that just does not believe the urgency of this. What do you think

you could do to better penetrate that bubble?

GORE: Well, first of all, some 70 percent of the American people believe

that we should have stayed in the Paris agreement. And the majority of

Americans in all 50 states. A majority of Republicans, a majority of Trump

voters all believed that we should have stayed in the Paris agreement. But

here’s the important thing, Chuck.

Despite President Trump’s decision, we’re seeing governors like Jerry Brown

and Andrew Cuomo, lots of others, mayors, Michael Bloomberg is doing a

terrific job organizing mayors in this country and around the world. We’re

seeing businesses like Apple and Google and Facebook and General Electric.

You can go right there on the list.

There is now a determination on the part of the American people to meet our

commitments under the Paris agreement no matter what the White House says.

We have seen our missions go down because these new technologies of solar

and wind and batteries and efficiency, they’re coming down so fast in cost.

And many places, the electricity from solar and wind is half the cost of

electricity from burning fossil fuels.

So we’re going to solve this. It would be easier. We would have a boost if

we had not isolated the U.S., if the president hadn’t isolated the U.S.

from the rest of the world. But we’re going to solve this regardless of his

decision.

TODD: But the fact of the matter is there is a significant chunk of people

in this country that believe this is a choice between their pocketbook and

the environment. And I guess my question to you is, how do you change that?

How do you change that mindset because that urgency is what is missing?

That hasn’t penetrated.

GORE: Well, there is a difference between arguments and facts. There are

now twice as many jobs in the solar industry as the coal industry.

TODD: Yeah.

GORE: In fact, solar jobs are growing 17 times faster than other jobs in

the economy. This is part of the pathway to restoring more economic health

in our country. The single fastest growing job for the next 10 years,

according to the bureau of labor statistics, is wind turbine technician.

And we’re seeing efficiency improvements. This is really sweeping the world

and it is the key to creating more good jobs.

TODD: What would you tell a coal community in west Virginia?

GORE: Well, the loss of jobs in the coal industry started with the

mechanization of the coal industry. Natural gas started displacing coal in

the fossil fuel sector. And promising to re-create the 19th century is not

a visionary strategy for a successful 21st century.

I along with late senator Robert Byrd from west Virginia, I was a strong

advocate, always have been, of creating new jobs for ones that we shouldn’t

pretend are going to come back. The coal industry has been collapsing all

over the world because of the smoke and the dust. Not only that, but the

global warming pollution has convinced country after country to shift away

from it.

TODD: As you know, some of this is not fact based. It is cultural based.

GORE: Yeah, sure.

TODD: And this is the hard part to break through. You as someone in

Tennessee should know this, right? That there is some cultural pockets

here, forget the facts. This is about, somebody else was telling me what to

do, telling me how to live.

GORE: Well, some truths are indeed inconvenient, forgive the price, but we

can’t forget the facts. We have to face reality squarely and do what’s

right for our people.

TODD: Forgive me. I am going to ask two political questions of you. One,

who has changed more? You or Tennessee politically?

GORE: Changed more, me or Tennessee? Well, we both changed. I had a woman

come up to me in a restaurant recently and said, you know, if you dyed your

hair black, you would look just like Al Gore.

(LAUGHTER)



TODD: I don’t mean physically, but you know what I mean here, politically.

Has Tennessee changed or have you changed more?

GORE: You know, at my farm in Tennessee, it hasn’t changed all that much. I

guess if you’re asking about the political make-up of Tennessee, it has

always been in the upper south, the border state. It is always kind of

swung from decade to decade, back and forth. That part hasn’t changed that

much.

But the world has changed. Our country has changed. But that’s always the

case. What hasn’t changed is that we have the ability and the determination

to do what’s right for our kids. When we face the climate crisis, we’ve got

to pull up that reserve of patriotism and the dedication to the future.

TODD: You’re one of now two people that has won the popular vote but lost

the presidency. Advice for Hillary Clinton on when you get over it? Or do

you ever?

(LAUGHTER)

GORE: Well, you know, as I said a moment ago, I feel it is a privilege to

have found ways to try to make the world a better place outside of the

political system. She’s going to do fine and I talked with her after the

election. And I don’t think she needs my advice. I think she’ll do fine.

TODD: How long did it take you to sort of – do you ever get.

GORE: So far?

(LAUGHTER)

TODD: Do you ever get over it? I mean, there’s been that joke that George

McGovern I guess said to Walter Mondale, I’ll let you know when I’ve gotten

over it.

GORE: Yeah, well, I learned a lesson earlier in my life. Far worse things.

There are far worse things than having the Supreme Court make a decision

against you at the end of a presidential campaign. And if we walked down

the street out here, we would walk by lots of people who are carrying

unbelievable burdens that they don’t talk about.

I’m fine. Okay? And I’ve got work to do that is really worthwhile. And I

feel privileged to have the opportunity to try the make the world a better

place. And we’ve got a big challenge ahead. And we’re going to need it.



(END VIDEO CLIP)

TUR: You can catch Chuck’s full interview with Vice President Al Gore on

our website, meetthepress.com. Coming up, a preview of this week’s

potentially blockbuster testimony from James Comey on the Russia

investigation. Stay with us.

TUR: Welcome back. All eyes will be on Capitol Hill this Thursday for one

the of most highly anticipated congressional appearances in years. Fired

FBI Director James Comey is set to testify in front of the Senate

Intelligence Committee on the Russia investigation.

This is going to be one of those historic moments where the country stops

and watches like the McCarthy army hearings in 1954 which stemmed from

Senator Joe McCarthy communist witch hunt or Lieutenant Colonel Oliver

North’s testimony at the heart of the Iran-Contra affair in 1987.

Or Anita Hill sexual harassment allegations against Supreme Court nominee

Clarence Thomas in 1991. And of course, former secretary of state Hillary

Clinton’s Benghazi testimony just last year. We’ll be right back.

(START VIDEO CLIP)

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY: The president’s

power to exert executive privilege is very well established. However, in

order to facilitate a swift and thorough examination of the facts sought by

the Senate Intelligence Committee, President Trump will not exert executive

privilege regarding James Comey’s scheduled testimony.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TUR: Time for “The Lid.” Azi Paybarah, Elise Jordan, Amy Holmes. You can

see right there Sarah Huckabee Sanders was reading from a statement, so you

know that the White House at least at the moment will not be trying to

invoke executive privilege for Thursday’s James Comey testimony. Elise,

what are you going to be watching out for?

ELISE JORDAN, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, I’m wondering if Comey is

going to bring any color and excitement on Thursday. He can be pretty

straight-laced as we were discussing. And there have been so many leaks up

until this point that some of the shock value may be a little bit more

over-hyped than perhaps everyone is hoping.



TUR: He is something of a – I mean, you were saying he is a lawyer.

AMY HOLMES, NEWS ANCHOR AND POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: Right.

TUR: He is going to come in with an argument, you believe?

HOLMES: Uh-huh. I think that he might actually have to be lawyerly, as

Senator Joe Manchin, the Democrat from west Virginia was saying this

morning. What his constituents want to know is if Mr. Comey believed that

President Trump was possibly obstructing justice, why didn’t he say it at

the time? Why is he saying it now?

And if he did believe that, he had an obligation at the time to act upon

it. I think James Comey has to kind of wiggle around this issue because

he’s implicated as well.



TUR: Jason Chaffetz made that argument saying that he is going to have a

very hard time proving that there was any obstruction here because he

doesn’t have any proof that there was obstruction, that nothing materially

changed with the investigation.

AZI PAYBARAH, SENIOR REPORTER FOR POLITICO: Right. And the people are going

to be asking Comey questions. They are really going to be making statements

and try to box Comey into justifying whatever position that they already

have. Democrats are going to be leading him on and try to get him to say

things that support Democratic view.

Republicans are going to try to get him to admit that there is no smoking

gun. And that could be a very tricky thing. Comey is a smart person. He is

very straight-laced. He is very lawyerly. He also knows what is going to

make a headline.

TUR: I know and that’s true. And if you look back to the congressional

testimony he gave about the constitutional crisis that he described in that

hospital room between Andy Card and Alberto Gonzales, and he and Bob

Mueller trying to get the – I guess it was NSA spying tools re-upped when

John Ashcroft had just gotten surgery.

So Elise, given that, that was his shining moment. That was what propelled

him to the national stage. It made him a name. Given that, are you thinking

that there is going to be fireworks at this testimony, during this

testimony? Are we going to learn something new or are we all a little too

expectant?

JORDAN: I think we’re a little too expectant. I think that he is going to

give his explanation of a lot of things that have previously been leaked in

the press and especially his private dinner with President Trump at the

White House. I think that everyone wants to know more details about that.

If he weaves it into an interesting story, I think it is going to resonate

even more with the public.

TUR: Yesterday, Mark Warner, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intel

Committee said there’s smoke but there’s still no fire. Amy, does that say

to you that there’s no there there or are you somebody who believes that

evidence comes when the evidence comes?

HOLMES: Well, we have Robert Mueller rather who is doing this

investigation. So far, there hasn’t been this smoking gun as Mark Warner,

the Democrat from Virginia, that he said himself on television. I think

they’re hoping that Mr. Comey provides it on Thursday. Yes, I think we can

expect some very lengthy speeches from the senators who are themselves are

going to be trying to make press and try to make headlines.

And I know the media is cheering for it. I was thinking the only thing that

James Comey could do is practically show up in spandex and a wrestling mask

considering the expectations for Thursday.

TUR: Azi, is it a concession they’re not even trying to block him I should

say in the White House, a concession they can’t stop him and they can’t do

anything about it?

PAYBARAH: It would look worse for them if they did. Really, the question,

very similar to Benghazi where Democrats said, look, you had all these

hours of testimony and nothing came out of it and Republican voters still

used it as an issue, you might see the same thing on the other side if

there is no smoking gun.

TUR: Azi, Elise, Amy. Guys, thank you so much for the conversation today.

Up next, a simple lesson in carrying on in the face of terror.

(START VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Congressman, if the Comey memo turns out to be true,

will you call for impeachment?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I have nothing further to add.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you stand by your comments that you will call for

impeachment?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I have nothing further to add.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Whose word do you trust more, President Trump or

former FBI Director James Comey?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I have nothing further to add.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Earlier today, you said that the president should be

impeached if the Comey memmo is true. Do you see him by that comment?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I have nothing further to add.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you think the president may have obstructed

justice?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I have nothing further to add.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you still have full confidence in the president?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I have nothing further to add.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

TUR: In case you missed it, Londoners are getting on with their lives.

Commuters walked across the London bridge on their way to work. They rode

the buses and the trains in the city’s famous underground, flooding into

central London just like any other Monday. Here’s one commuter this

morning.

(START VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We have to live, you know. We’re not scared of them. We

just have to live.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



TUR: It’s a sentiment echoed by many including the London mayor who said,

we will never let these cowards win and we will never be coward by

terrorism. And someone who reminded the world that London is the city that

survived the blitz, the sustained Nazi bombing campaign during World War

II. And as the Brits invented the phrase, keep calm and carry on.

But it’s not just London. Tens of thousands turned out defiantly in

Manchester last night for a concert. New Yorkers go to work everyday in a

skyscraper built on the very same site where terrorists took down the twin

towers. Israelis get back on buses after one is blown up. Parisians went

back to the cafes. Iraqis go back to the market after the explosion.

Egyptian Coptic Christians go back to church after a bombing. And Istanbul

flights were back to operating within hours after an attack on the airport.

Returning back to life as usual after a terror attack isn’t burying your

head in the sand, it’s exactly the opposite. It is acknowledging the threat

and refusing to give in.

It is giving the middle finger to those whose goal is to stoke fear. It

says that Brits or Americans or Israelis or Parisians or Iraqis or

Egyptians or Turks or anyone else won’t be intimidated.

