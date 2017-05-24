MTP Daily, Transcript 5/24/2017

Transcript:

CHUCK TODD, MSNBC HOST:

NICOLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: Well, I`ll take it. I`ll take what you don`t

want. Kick it back to 4:00.

TODD: Oh, fair enough. Well, we`ve got a lot going here at 5:00. Thank

you, Nicole.

Well, if it`s Wednesday, the new CBO score is out on the Republican health

care repeal and replace plan and we`ve got the numbers.

It`s breaking lonking (ph) news here in Washington but it`s wonkish news

that will matter at the ballot box.

Good evening, I`m Chuck Todd here in Washington and welcome to MTP DAILY.

Russia is dominating beltway politics, that we know. But health care has

been dominating battleground politics outside of Washington.

Together, these two issues may be holding up everything right now for the

White House and for Republicans in Congress. And there`s very little

relief in sight on either issue.

On the issue of health care, moments ago, the Non-partisan Congressional

Budget Office, the umpire of sorts for legislation here in Washington,

published its updated analysis of the House health care bill that

Republicans passed earlier this month.

According to their estimates, 23 million would lose coverage over a span of

10 years. That`s not much different from prior estimates. It was about 24

million in the previous bill that ended up not being voted on.

This bill that did pass the House would cut the deficit, according to the

CBO, by $119 billion. That means the House does not have to revote on this

legislation, due to reconciliation rules by the way.

And the CBO says that some folks with pre-existing conditions in many

states could find themselves priced out of the market. The rapid response

from the RNC blasted the CBO`s credibility on health care. They slammed

the agency as way off with its Obamacare predictions, essentially trying to

say, hey, don`t take their numbers to the bank.

And just hours before that CBO score became public, interestingly enough,

Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had a strikingly dour assessment of

the Senate`s ability to get health care done. He told Reuters, quote, “I

don`t know how we get to 50, at the moment, but that`s the goal.” That`s

basically the law if you`re going to do anything.

Folks, McConnell`s not a guy who plays games with this stuff. If he says

he doesn`t know how he`s going to pass health care in the Senate, it`s

because he doesn`t know how he`s going to pass health care in the Senate.

He doesn`t have some sort of trick under his sleeve. He`s not about

raising or lowering the expectation bar. He`s not very good at that.

So, bottom line is that they`re not in a good place right now, the Senate

GOP. So, it comes as health care anxieties are dominating battleground

politics. The airwaves are being flooded with health care ads, from the

big skies of Montana which hold as special election tomorrow, to the

suburbs of Atlanta which hold that special House election next month.

Here`s a sampling.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Greg Gianforte says he`s thankful for the new health

care bill. The one that eliminates protections for pre-existing

conditions.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We know Quist didn`t pay his own taxes, yet he wants to

raise our taxes to pay for a government takeover of health care.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: As a doctor and a breast cancer survivor myself, what

Karen Handel did is unforgivable.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I`m currently fighting cancer. When I see ads

attacking Karen Handel, they make me sick.

TODD: I don`t know about you, I just had flashbacks to 2014, 2010, 1994.

Anyway, you get the point. Health care ads are back in a big way.

But we`re going on dive into the latest on the Russia investigation a

little bit later in this hour. But we begin tonight with that breaking

news on the Congressional Budget Office scoring, which, of course, a

Washington term, the House health care bill.

Joining me now is someone who I like to talk to for all things budget and

understanding the wonkiness of Washington is Stan Collender.

Stan, help us speak the budget ease for this. OK. So, what do we learn

from this? We know the basics here. The previous score was 23 million –

24 million would lose insurance down to 23 million. The deficit number

essentially went up or down, however you want to (INAUDIBLE.)

The deficit is going to lower now with this new bill by $31 billion.

STAN COLLENDER, CONTRIBUTOR, “FORBES”: It will be higher.

TODD: Right, that`s good, higher. So, essentially, what the CBO is saying

is this McArthur Amendment on the essential health benefits got the

Republicans a million more people covered. They went from – down from 24

million to 23 million uncovered, for a price of $31 billion. Is it (ph)?

COLLENDER: Probably not. And don`t get me –

TODD: Am I reading this correctly?

COLLENDER: No, no, you are reading it correctly. But it`s not just that

the coverage would be – that fewer people would be covered, it`s that some

of the coverage would be less valuable. So, it`s not a complete apples-to-

apples type of thing. It`s 32 million – 31 million people less and others

would have less coverage even though they`d be paying more.

TODD: Now, Republicans would say, hey, the premium numbers are going to go

down. And the CBO says that premium numbers absolutely will go down. But

then, they also say if you have a pre-existing condition, you are likely to

get priced out of the market.

COLLENDER: Well, look, if someone who`s a cancer survivor, this is the

kind of thing that concerns me greatly. And it should concern everybody

because almost everybody`s got a pre-existing condition in one way or

another.

[17:05:01] TODD: If you were born, you were born with a pre-existing

condition. I mean, I`m meaning, like, everybody. I mean, everybody`s –

COLLENDER: Yes.

TODD: – at some point, a scientist can claim anything`s a pre-existing

condition via genes.

COLLENDER: Yes. No, no, absolutely. And it`s not just a question of

lying around doing nothing and being lazy and eating fried foods. You

know, my dad gave me, I inherited his genes and I`ve got his diabetes even

though I work out like a fiend and I eat well.

TODD: So, you have a pre-existing condition.

COLLENDER: I have a pre-existing condition.

TODD: At birth.

COLLENDER: But let`s keep in mind here that the Senate has already said

they`re not taking up the House bill.

TODD: Right.

COLLENDER: All right, so, well, I think this is probably going to be very

difficult for Republicans to explain. I think they`re extremely grateful

right now and taking a deep breath that they don`t have to take another

vote.

TODD: Now, explain why they would have to revote. And I apologize here to

viewers that get frustrated when we speak too much Washington. You know,

we`re CBO. We`re saying scoring. You know, these are not the way

Americans speak about their checkbooks. But why would they have had to

revote? What would have come back from the CBO that would have said

revote?

COLLENDER: In simple terms, without going into budget wonkishness. The

House and Senate are considering health care under special rules that would

essentially prevent a filibuster from being used. So, you need fewer

votes, under those circumstances. You only need 51 votes in the Senate to

get anything done. Fifty if Michael – Mike Pence is going to vote for

something.

TODD: Right.

COLLENDER: So, the revote would have occurred because the bill that passed

the House didn`t qualify under those rules. So, they were waiting for CBO

to say, yes, it`s OK. We bless it.

TODD: So, now, the ball truly is in the Senate Republicans` court.

COLLENDER: Right, right. And, in fact, they were probably helping. The

Senate was – the Senate Republicans were probably helping. Maybe the

House will take a revote. They won`t be able to pass it so we won`t have

to do anything on this.

TODD: Now, there has been a, sort of, one – there`s a reason why health

care went first, as far as Congress was concerned. Because – and we`ve

had – they wanted to get savings out of here in order to do tax reform.

They wanted to do health care under the 2017 budget and do tax reform under

the 2018 budget.

Their deficit number in savings here is 131 billion over 10 years. They

wanted more than that to apply to tax reform. What does this mean for tax

reform?

COLLENDER: Well, the very simple answer is – I`ve been telling clients

this since January. This doesn`t make it any easier. Tax reform, which is

always going to be difficult, now it becomes a little bit more expensive.

And becomes more difficult for them to find savings they need.

Unless they decide the hell with the deficit. Right? We`ll blow it up.

We`ll spike it. We don`t to have pay for things. That`s a possibility

under tax reform. Remember, in 1986, they started with an agreement

between House Democrats and Republicans. It`s going to be revenue neutral.

That is tax reform would not increase the deficit.

TODD: Right.

COLLENDER: Here, they don`t have that agreement. They were hoping this

would make their lives easier.

TODD: Now, among the criticisms that`s going to come on the CBO in – when

they score the budget, eventually, and because there`s a – we`ve already

seen the skirmishes and already there`s a back and forth between the White

House on their assumptions on economic growth. Their assumption on three

percent growth, did they use good math or did you – did they use funny

math?

COLLENDER: Well, funny math is probably giving it the benefit of the

doubt. The Congressional Budget Office and the Federal Reserve, along with

a bunch of Wall Street firms, say that three percent growth is extremely

unlikely. They`re estimating less than two percent growth.

So, where they can – where Mulvaney, where the White House came up with

three percent growth, it looks like it`s more wishful thinking and a little

bit of praying, rather than solid economics.

TODD: What is the best way – you`re – let`s say someone is watching out

here, going, I want – what is the – what is the most neutral economic

growth assessment you can find? Where do – where is the most reliable

indicators for projections like that?

COLLENDER: Well, first of all, the Congressional – in spite of what the

White House and the RNC were saying, the Congressional Budget Office has

actually done a pretty good job projecting the economy.

Now, remember, anything that`s 10 years from now is pure speculation by

anybody. But CBO has done a relatively good job. Remember, its only

purpose in life is to try to get the numbers right.

But if you – if you do a combination of the blue-chip indicators on Wall

Street, the Federal Reserve and the Congressional Budget Office, you start

to regress toward the mean here. And I would – I would take the Federal

Reserve over all – it would be almost in any day of the week no matter

whose administration it is.

TODD: So, we`re looking at – we`re looking at economic growth somewhere

between – lower than three but above two?

COLLENDER: I – it`s not clear it`s going to be above two. But keep in

mind what this does, Mulvaney – Mick Mulvaney, the OMB Director, yesterday

himself said, if we don`t get three percent growth, we don`t balance the

budget. In fact, we have a large, large deficit.

TODD: Is there – is there a realistic balance budget program that could

happen from anybody, if you don`t touch Social Security and Medicare?

COLLENDER: No.

TODD: Because it seemed to be lethal (ph) to me that they were claiming a

balanced budget and not touching Social Security and Medicare.

COLLENDER: Well, they were touching Social Security disability.

TODD: Right.

COLLENDER: Right, but they were hoping for rapid growth. I mean, it would

be great – it`s almost like what David Stockman was doing during the

Reagan administration where he was projecting rosy scenarios. And this is

rosy scenario on steroids.

TODD: All right. Stan Collender, the man who helps me try to figure out

how to, I guess, interpret budget speak. And I recommend everybody be sure

to find you. You`re the budget guy online. I believe that`s your Twitter.

[17:10:00] COLLENDER: At the budget guy. Thank you.

TODD: At the budget guy. Follow this guy on Twitter. It will make you

smarter. Stan, thank you very much.

And speaking of rosy scenarios and economic growth, joining me now is South

Carolina Republican Mark Sanford. He`s a member of the House Budget

Committee. And he inspired me on that last question.

But, Congressman, let me first start with what you heard from the

Congressional Budget Office on health care. The re-marked up bill by CBO

essentially says, for $31 billion more, you covered 1 million more people.

The uncovered estimate went from 24 million to 23 million but the deficit

savings went down $31 billion. Satisfactory to you?

REP. MARK SANFORD (R), SOUTH CAROLINA, HOUSE BUDGET COMMITTEE: Well, that

isn`t what I`ve heard.

Again, I haven`t had the time to look at what actually the CBO came out

with. What little I know of, based on just taking votes on the floor and

walking off, is that one of the other things that was done is that it says

it`s going to lower premiums. Giving states flexibility with regard to

different mandates would, in fact, lower premiums.

And I think that`s important to both sides of the equation. We had the

(INAUDIBLE) protect people with pre-existing conditions and needing to

address that. But you`ve also got the issue of how do you help people that

are in a small business, that are out there struggling, that have seen –

TODD: Right.

SANFORD: – premiums wildly escalate?

TODD: All right, but let me read directly from the report, Congressman.

They address this issue. Although premiums would decline on average in

states that chose to narrow the scope of their essential health benefits,

some people enrolled in nongroup insurance.

The special pool would experience substantial increase in what they would

spend on health care. People living in states modifying the essential

benefits who use services or benefits no longer included would experience

substantial increases in out-of-pocket spending on health care.

Now, look, this goes to the whole larger argument, I think, between the

ideologies in this country, right, which is, is this – should government

be a part of this or not? But how do you explain that constituent saying,

hey, I`m lowering your premiums but it`s going to cost you more to get

health care?

SANFORD: Well, I mean, that`s the tension and that`s the tug-of-war that`s

been taking place in this entire debate. And it`s really just been

enjoined. What it means is now, this bill will make its way, based on the

CBO score, from House the Senate. They`re going to begin a whole other

debate there.

If they actually complete that debate, it`s going to come back to the House

and conference forum will vote for it – for it or against it. But I think

there the bigger question of allowing states flexibility in what they may

or may not do, simply means the debate will be replicating yet again at the

state level, and states will decide whether or not they want to, again,

afford folks those choices or whether they don`t.

Many states would say, no. We`re not even going to give people the chance

to have that chance of higher premium. But we`ll see what happens to a

state like South Carolina, California or Texas.

TODD: Are you comfortable with that, though, that basically your pre-

existing condition, it depends on – it ends up being geographically based?

You know, so, maybe you get pretty good protection and pretty decent

premium options in state X but state Y does – is going to put you in a

risk pool.

And because you`ve – you`re – maybe because of your job, you`re stuck

working in state Y. You`d like to move to a state that gives you better

coverage but you`re not going to get it. Should that way – should that be

the way we run our health care system?

SANFORD: Well, that is the notion of federalism which I happen to believe

in. I believe in a quilt work of different approaches. That not the

federal government should decide all. That we ought to have different

decisions made by different states. And we actually have a competition of

different ideas.

I would also say it`s also important to look at this notion of health care

from the standpoint of what built in on the way of protection. So, Upton

Amendment added $8 billion. The Palmer Amendment added $15 billion. The

base bill added $115 billion. All of which were designed to protect

people. I think that these high-risk pools, while insurance premiums would

go up, the high-risk pools are there to cover people with those higher

premiums.

So, I think the debate, again, has a long way to go.

TODD: That`s fair.

Let`s talk about the budget. You were pretty critical of your former South

Carolina colleague, Mick Mulvaney and the scenarios that he came up with or

they put out in the budget that claimed a balanced budget in 10 years and

the three percent economic growth.

Now, you heard Stan Collender, probably at the tail end there, his

explanation of it. How unrealistic do you think this number is?

SANFORD: Completely unrealistic. So, I didn`t exactly hear what Stan

Collender had to say but I thought he was boo-hooing the idea that we could

get to three percent. And, if so, I completely concur.

What you can`t do is go out and pick rosy assumptions to make the numbers

fit when, in fact, they don`t. And, fundamentally, if you look at this

budget, that`s what it does which is a real disservice to every one of us.

[17:15:06] And Republicans and Democrats, we may have different priorities,

but at least let`s have a debate based on real numbers and then have the

food fight as to what our different priorities might be. If you base a

budget on assumptions that aren`t real, we then, in essence, end up with a

false – you know, baked-up debate that`s not real. That doesn`t serve

anybody real well.

TODD: Let me ask you this. Philosophically, you`re a deficit hawk and you

want lower taxes. What`s the point where if you thought a tax cut would

explode the deficit, what`s that line for you?

SANFORD: I don`t know. I mean, I`ll look at it. There is a line. I

mean, there is a thing called the laugher curve. I mean, there is a point

at which you begin to get to a point of diminishing returns, in terms of

tax cut versus revenue to the government. And we have a government that

has to be fed.

Again, I want it as small as possible. I want it as streamlined as

possible. I want it as efficient as possible. But once it is there, you

can`t say we`ll get our kids or our grand kids to pay for it. A deficit is

simply deferred tax.

And if we stack up deficits, what we`re really saying is we`ll get somebody

else to pay the tax. And I don`t think that that`s fair, based on the fact

that our founding fathers promised us life and liberty and pursuit of

happiness. And that`s awfully tough if we`re loaded up with debt.

TODD: Does it – does tax reform have to be deficit neutral for you to

vote for it?

SANFORD: I wouldn`t say deficit neutral. But I`d say close in that

direction. What you can`t do is come up with fake pay-fors and you can`t

come up with a budget – a list of budget assumptions that presume, you

know, the lifting of financial gravity.

TODD: All right. Congressman Mark Sanford, always a pleasure, sir.

Thanks for rushing to the camera. I know we asked you early up. I

appreciate it during this breaking news.

SANFORD: A pleasure.

TODD: All right. We are now joined by Republican Senator James Lankford

of Oklahoma who`s a member of the Intelligence Committee and Appropriations

Committee.

A little quick change of topics here, Senator. I know we were going to

talk a little more on international stuff and the Russia investigation.

But the CBO score, what you`ve seen, 23 million people would be left

without insurance over a 10-year period. The deficit reduction, a little

over $100 billion. Where are you on this?

SEN. JAMES LANKFORD (R), OKLAHOMA, INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE: Yes, I`m going

through it like everybody else is, trying to get a chance to read it,

literally in between meetings trying to read through it.

The number of people that wouldn`t get coverage doesn`t bother me as much,

only in that it`s a guess from CBO. They base their guess on it if people

aren`t mandated to buy coverage by the federal government, they won`t buy

coverage.

I don`t agree with that premise. I do think if you get the prices down,

most people want to have insurance. They want to have access to it. There

are different policies they can`t buy right now and different options that

are not there.

So, I think there are other options that they just can`t assume yet because

they don`t know on the economics model of it. We do look close at the

spending numbers. Those are the bigger issue for us.

TODD: Well, I was going to ask you, overall, this deficit reduction

number, it`s $119 billion. I think there was a time when many of your

colleagues thought the number – that if did you a repeal and replace of

health care, that you would get a deficit reduction number closer to $500

billion perhaps or that would give you more wiggle room on tax reform. Is

this a disappointing number to you?

LANKFORD: I`m still going to go through that, Chuck. So, I don`t know

completely on where that`s going to fit. There`s still quite a bit that

has to be done, as you`ve seen from the report itself. That CBO estimates

the cost of premiums will go up the first two years.

We`re still looking, as the Senate, to say what can be done to actually

bring the cost down. In estimates in the third year, for many states,

including states like mine, the costs would drop pretty dramatically after

that. And so, we`re going to try to figure out what`s the best way to do

it.

Obviously, this is not a finished product. This is another look by CBO.

We`ve got another look from CBO when we rewrite ours. And then we`ll have

actuaries that will step in. So, this is part of the process. This is not

a finished product. This is part of the journey. You do it. You have it

scored. You do it. You have it scored. And you keep going.

TODD: All right. You noted that, yes, premiums would go down. But CBO

says, yes but. And they`re but on the premiums going down is if you are in

a state that cuts back on essential health benefits, then your out-of-

pocket costs are going to go up. And if you have a pre-existing condition,

your premiums may skyrocket even if you`re in a risk pool.

What is your philosophy, at least, on how to deal with that issue?

LANKFORD: I would say that`s a big part of our conversation in the Senate

is trying to take care of those folks that have pre-existing conditions

because we don`t want to do that. Obviously, CBO is guessing on their

premiums would skyrocket because there is no model that`s given from the

House proposal.

So, as they try to guess through the process, they`re going to do a

guestimate without information on it. We`ve got to actually look at real

information and try to help resolve that for people with pre-existing

conditions.

I would also say that as we walk through this, remember that we`ve got 9

million people that are currently – by the end of the year, there are 9

million people that are on these individual markets from the Obamacare,

what are exchanges. And my state`s not an exchange. It`s a monopoly.

[17:20:07] So – but there`s 9 million people. There are 6.5 million

people that are paying the fee. That literally don`t have insurance, that

are paying the extra tax, but they don`t have health care. Those folks

want to get health care but they can`t afford it. So, you`re also dealing

with that reality.

We`ve got to be able to fix that for both. For folks that want insurance

but can`t buy it because it`s too expensive. And for those folks that

can`t get it because they don`t have enough income to be able to get it.

TODD: And, finally, quickly, on tax reform. It`s, sort of, a similar

question I asked Mark Sanford. Does tax reform have to be deficit neutral

for you to support it? Are you comfortable with the deficit going up for a

higher tax cut?

LANKFORD: Yes. Well, I`ve got to be able to see the way they score. As

you know, you track all these models all the time. I`ve got to see the way

that it`s scored, dynamic, if it`s static. What that means in the dynamic

model.

Is it a realistic model or not? It doesn`t have to be exactly deficit

neutral if it`s a realistic model that we can actually work through with to

be able to figure out how to get tax activity and economic activity.

There`s both the movement of money in the country that`s very important and

the amount of money that people make and keep.

TODD: Senator James Lankford, I`m going to leave it there. I appreciate

you working with us on this breaking news and thanks for having me on.

I`m now going to move to Senate Democrats are choosing to respond to the

CBO score in a group press conference. Here you go.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D), NEW YORK (live): – Republicans in Washington and

the president should read this report cover to cover. Throw their bill in

the trash can and begin working with America – with Democrats on a real

plan to lower costs for the American people.

There`s a lot to unpack in the report. I`ll just focus on a few

provisions. First, costs. CBO report makes clear, your premiums are

heading up for the next several years if the Trumpcare passes. 20 percent

increases in 2018. 5 percent following year.

Now, Republicans are crowing about premiums going down in the outer years.

That`s because the coverage is so bad, of course the premiums go down. But

you get almost no coverage. Cheaper insurance isn`t going to help anyone

if it doesn`t actually cover you when you`re ill.

If you`re an older American, Trumpcare is going to force you to pinch your

pennies just to be able to afford health care at all. The CBO report says

that seniors could see their premiums go up by as much as 800 percent under

this bill.

Pre-existing conditions. The CBO report states, a direct quote, this is

from the – Tom Price selected CBO director. People who are less healthy

would ultimately be unable to purchase comprehensive non-group health

insurance at premiums comparable to those under current law if they could

purchase it at all.

So, the so-called fix, which some of the moderates in the House bought

into, doesn`t make pre-existing conditions any easier or any better.

Think about that for a minute. Under Trumpcare, if you have a pre-existing

condition or your sick, your insurance costs could go up so high you can`t

afford it at all.

The non-partisan scorekeepers have spoken loudly and clearly. Trumpcare

means higher costs and less care for the American people. For the good of

the country, Republicans in the Senate should reject this path and work

with Democrats to fix our health care system instead of pulling the plug on

it.

Senator Murray.

SEN. MURRAY: Well, thank you, Senator Schumer. You know, I`ve had to say

this far too often recently, but people are really –

TODD: You`ve just heard there from the Senate Democratic leader, Senator

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Obviously, they want to brand this

Trumpcare. Sounds familiar.

Let me bring in tonight`s panel. Amy Walter, the National Editor for the

“Cook Political Report.” Steve McMahon, Democratic Strategist and co-

founder of Purple Strategies. And Michael Steele is an MSNBC Political

Analyst and former a RNC chair.

OK. Amy, everything old is new again.

AMY WALTER, NATIONAL EDITOR, “COOK POLITICAL REPORT”: Right.

TODD: Health care is back –

WALTER: Yes.

TODD: – and back and back and back. What did we learn today?

WALTER: Well, I think what we`re learning today, as we just saw with the

Democrats there on the Senate floor, as well as even the Republican Senator

Lankford, is that there is a whole new debate that`s going to go on in the

Senate, all right? The bill that`s going to go in the Senate is going to

have its own set of criteria. It`s going to get its own CBO score.

But the challenge right now for Republicans is that the bill that`s sitting

there right now, the ACHA, is getting defined as one where people are going

to have to pay more for pre-existing conditions. Older people are going to

have to pay more. And those ads are going on right now and the ads that

you showed in the individual districts. But they`re going on, too, in pro-

Democratic groups are running lots and lots of these ads to brand the bill,

in general, bad for consumers.

And this is what is going to be tough for Republicans as this goes through.

It`s in this legislative purgatory right now. That doesn`t mean that just

because you`re going to have a new bill, it gets redefined.

TODD: Right.

WALTER: It is getting defined right now. And the challenge for

Republicans is how do you undefine it when (INAUDIBLE)?

[17:25:04] TODD: And Senate Republicans throw out this bill and say, no,

no, we`re starting from scratch. Lankford basically was trying to say

that. But you`re right.

Steve, first.

STEVE MCMAHON, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Remember, Colin Powell and the

Pottery Barn Rule, right? You break it, you own it. The Republicans are

now being defined as the party who have broken health care. And I didn`t

think I would see it happen this year. But you see Democrats in Republican

districts and districts that are plus 20 Republican running pro-Obamacare

ads. And so, it`s a new day in politics. It`s a new day in Washington.

WALTER: Well, Steve, they`re not running pro-Obamacare.

MCMAHON: Well, they`re –

WALTER: They`re running a Republican – they`re still not embracing

Obamacare.

MCMAHON: It`s the same thing. I mean, they`re saying, let`s not go where

the Republicans want to go. Let`s keep what we have.

TODD: Go ahead.

MICHAEL STEELE, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: I was going to say, that may be

true to a certain extent. But, you know, this whole idea that we own it

completely, at this point, is not set in stone. So, let`s not lock that

door yet, sir.

The reality for Republicans, to Amy`s point though, I think does present

itself with an opportunity in the Senate. And I think you`re going to

hear, and you`ve already heard from Lankford and you`ll hear from McConnell

and others, that we`re going to take a different approach in the House.

And this will give them the room they need to undo the very thing that

you`re talking about, with respect to the House bill and the onerous

aspects of it, to, sort of, soften the blow on those with pre-existing

conditions. To soften the blow on a – in a number of areas by, sort of,

expanding the marketplace a little bit, if you will. That embraces a

little more Obamacare than the House does.

MCMAHON: Yes. But then, Michael, it goes back to the House. Will the

House Republicans who voted for this bill vote for anything that comes out

of Senate? I agree with you. That`s what the Senate would like to do.

They would actually like to –

STEELE: At that point –

MCMAHON: – probably sit down with some Democrats and do this together.

But it`s got to go back to the House, at some point, and they won`t vote

for it. And there won`t be –

STEELE: – at that point, they likely will. You know why? Because they

have to go back in their districts and run.

TODD: That I agree with.

STEELE: You come in with your ads, they want to be prepared.

MCMAHON: That`s true though (ph).

TODD: But it`s interesting to me. Essentially, the voters are essentially

going to say, Amy, oh, we don`t like Obamacare because it costs too much.

It costs me too much. And now, they`re going to say, we don`t like

Trumpcare because that didn`t cover enough.

Like, that`s the fundamental problem here is that, you know, the fickle

voters here, they want great coverage for a low price. And both parties

try to somehow overpromise on this.

WALTER: Of course they overpromise. Of course they overpromise. Of

course.

TODD: And this is what`s been biting – it bit the Democrats. I mean, I

know it`s obvious but this is what is biting them both. They`ve been

dishonest about the idea that somehow you can lower prices and you can

increase coverage.

WALTER: Well, there are two issues here. One is there are very few people

as just an overall percent of the population that are going to go through

exchanges or be getting health care through this, right?

TODD: That`s a political argument over, like, five percent of the

population.

WALTER: Most people who were – are have – forming opinions about this

health care are not getting covered by this health care. They are getting

covered by employer or Medicare. It`s not going to impact their day-to-day

lives.

The second piece to your overpromises part goes to, this is challenge when

the two parties decide they`re only going to pass major, major legislation

with one party, right? They`re going to shove it through on a partisan

vote. You`re never going to make everybody happy regardless. But when you

shove it through in a partisan way, then you have to overpromise and then

it becomes tribal and then we get to the place we are now.

MCMAHON: John Kasich was on one of the programs on MSNBC earlier and he

was saying, you can never do major legislation if you want it to stick with

a straight party line vote because it`s never going to be accepted by the

other side.

Republicans ran against Obamacare for seven years very successfully. They

now are going to repeal it, maybe. Replace it with something that people

aren`t going to like very much.

And when – and when essential health benefits go away and the Trump voters

who put him in the presidency begin to figure out what this means for them,

I don`t think it`s going to be a very good day for Donald Trump, his White

House, the Republicans in the Senate or even the Republicans in the House

in gerrymander districts because, you know, people are going to figure this

out.

STEELE: I think you`re banking too much on health care. I think, by the

time we get into the fall and to the next year, one of two things will

happen. You`re either going to have a bill that the House or Senate are

going to sign off on and the president`s going to sign and the chips will

fall where they may. Or the Senate will punt on this thing and it will be

nothing. It`ll be status quo and –

(CROSSTALK)

TODD: But, Michael – but, Michael –

STEELE: You`re stuck – you`re stuck either way. You`re either going to

get, you know, gored by your own ox, by your own hand or you`re going to

get gored by somebody else.

TODD: You know, it`s interesting, you`re, like, oh – wait. The 2009

version of you, OK, watching the Democrat –

STEELE: Right.

TODD: And do you know how many Democrats said essentially the same thing.

Oh, it`s too early to assume health care is going to be, like, the be all

end all. It`s too – just wait until the bill passes. Just wait until

people start seeing it.

STEELE: No, I`m saying it`s going to be –

TODD: That may have worked for the Democrats four years ago.

STEELE: – it`s going to be one of two things. We`re either going to be

in the space where the – what you`re saying is right, we own it. OK?

We`ve got the whole lock, stock and barrel, because the House and Senate

signed off on it and the president signed off. Or the Senate punts

completely. That`s all I`m saying.

TODD: Amy, if a guy named Rob Quist is a –

[17:30:00] WALTER: Right.

TODD: – gets sworn in as a member of Congress –

WALTER: Yes.

TODD: – in 48 hours.

WALTER: Health care had a big role.

TODD: Will health care die the next day in the senate?



WALTER: I don`t know if it will be as consequential as the Dave Brat win.

TODD: Yeah.

WALTER: . in Virginia where immigration died. But that should really scare

a lot of Republicans. The difference though is that they`ve already voted

for it. And they`ve been promising for eight years that they were going to

pass it.

So they are in a terrible gnawing situation. It is either really unpopular

even in places where Republican should win or they don`t pass anything and

then they look completely inept even though they have all three branches.

TODD: Unpopular, incompetent, you`ll take unpopular every time, won`t you?

STEVE MCMAHON, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Yes.

MICHAEL STEELE, FORMER RNC CHAIR, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Yeah.

(CROSSTALK)

STEELE: That`s my point.

MCMAHON: Mitch McConnell was saying as earliest as recently as today that

he doesn`t see a path to 50 votes for health care reform in the United

States senate. I don`t think that path got any smoother or any easier

today. And here`s what`s also going to start to happen.

People who go to their doctors just for the regular routine care and didn`t

have a co-pay, are going to start having co-pays when this thing starts to

unravel more. And that`s going to affect people in ways that Republicans

don`t understand. You know, it`s interesting, nobody has ever taken an

entitlement or benefit like this away from someone in American after

they`ve gotten it. This is not going to be.

STEELE: And they still won`t.

TODD: Well, I`m with Michael. I have a feeling. Status quo is where this

headed.

STEELE: Exactly.

TODD: You guys just stick around. Quite a first 31 minutes in this one.

Still ahead, President Trump is set to meet with NATO leaders as another

terror attack leads the headlines and obviously impacts what they talk

about. How is the Manchester bombing changing those discussions in

Brussels? We`ll update next.

TODD: Welcome back. First round of national polls out today post all of the

Russia mess special counsel, et cetera. While this is admittedly a very

volatile time to poll and the numbers always could change, don`t be

surprised if you see a lot of dead canaries near the White House right

about now. Could it be found that by a margin of 54-43, Americans believe

that President Trump is abusing the powers of his office?

President`s job approval rating in that same poll is just 37 percent. For

Quinnipiac, improvement was 36 percent the last time they polled two weeks

ago, 55 percent disapproving. This poll found Mr. Trump under water with

every single demographic group you could slice except the white men, white

voters without a college degree and most of all Republicans who still

approve of the president by a wide margin.

So why did President Trump fire FBI Director James Comey? Well, 55 percent

in this poll said it was to disrupt the FBI`s investigation and possible

Trump campaign ties to Russia. Just 36 percent said they thought it was

because the president had lost confidence in the FBI director. Meanwhile,

there is a Monmouth University poll out today.

They found that only 32 percent of Americans approve of the health care

plan that the house Republicans passed, while 55 percent disapprove of it.

Do you think those numbers could get better? Perhaps, but they could also

get worse. We may know a lot more about that wave Democrats are hoping for

after tomorrow`s special election results in Montana and next month`s

congressional vote in suburban Atlanta.

Up next, how the Manchester terror attack is shooting the conversation at

the president`s first meeting of NATO.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: What took place is horrible.

Unthinkable. We will win 100 percent.

TODD: Welcome back to “MTP Daily.” Right now, President Trump is in

Brussels for a summit with NATO allies. The White House plans to prioritize

defense of anti-terror spending while meeting with fellow NATO leaders. The

attack Monday night in Manchester, England will also be a major topic of

discussion as NATO figures out its post cold war role.

There were more arrests related to that attack by the way in Manchester

today including the father and younger brother of the suspected suicide

bomber who were arrested in Libya. ISIS initially claimed responsibility

for the attack. But officials say they have proven links between the

suspects and Al Qaeda.

Salman Abedi, a 22-year-old British national of Libyan descent was known to

British and U.S. intelligence officials. Officials are concerned now of a

follow-up attack saying it is very possible. Speaking earlier today,

President Trump was defiant, calling on allies to continue the fight

against terrorist groups.

TRUMP: We are fighting very hard, doing very well under our generals and

making tremendous progress. But when you see something like happened two

days ago, you realized how important it is to win this fight. And we will

win this fight.

TODD: So what kind of reception is the president going to get with NATO

allies? Joining me now from Brussels is Julian Barnes. He covers NATO and

terrorism for the “Wall Street Journal” and is the Brussels bureau chief

for the journal. Mr. Barnes, welcome. Let me get right to a question

because we have a bit of a satellite delay. How has Manchester in that

attack changed the conversation already with this NATO meeting?

JULIAN BARNES, WALL STREET JOURNAL BRUSSELS BUREAU CHIEF: Well, it is

definitely putting the focus on terrorism. That was one of the two focuses

they had. They were going to talk about counter- terrorism but the attack

in Manchester makes it much more immediate.

Like there is something to talk about. It also points out problems. This

for a lot of European countries is a police matter, not a military matter.

Mr. Trump may hear a little bit about that as he talks to leaders and hears

their thoughts tomorrow.



TODD: There is a bit of a split among NATO nations. On that point, I would

like you to get into that. Which countries do see it as a national, sort of

a global issue or nationals security or European issue, NATO issue? And

which of the major allies do see it as a police issue?

BARNES: Well, look, there`s a broad agreement on what NATO is doing on

counter-terrorism. That`s training local forces, working with partner

nations that are fighting terrorism directly. What NATO is doing in

Afghanistan essentially, a training mission. Now, whether there`s room for

the alliance to do more, that`s where the debate is.

Right now the United States hasn`t asked for a combat role. Countries like

Germany are dead set against NATO taking on air strikes against Islamic

state or reengaging in combat operations in Afghanistan. Other countries

like France see terrorism in Europe as a police matter.

But there are countries like Turkey and the United States who say, look,

we`ve got to have better intelligence sharing, better cooperation, because

the threats that are hitting Europe, hitting Turkey, hitting the United

States are emanating from the Middle East. And there`s more that can be

done even if NATO is not doing strikes against Al Qaeda or Islamic state.

TODD: I want to talk about the atmospherics at this meeting. Just getting

this on the president`s first overseas schedule was a big deal to NATO

members and a bit of a back and forth with this White House. Who is trying

to reassure whom more? NATO allies with the president or the president with

NATO allies? On any given day, I`m confused.

BARNES: It`s actually a good question and that`s exactly right. Who is

saying we`re with you more? You know, NATO allies want to hear Donald Trump

say he believes in NATO, he stands behind Article 5 which says an attack on

one is an attack on all. And Donald Trump wants to have NATO say, hey, we

heard your call, we`re increasing defense spending.

You know, both sides are going to get that tomorrow most likely. President

Trump is going to say what allies want to hear. And allies are going to

endorse Trump`s call for more spending. Maybe not just in the way the White

House would hope, but they`re approving measures that should overtime boost

European spending.

TODD: I got to ask a final question on Russia. There is a role that NATO

has been playing to try to push back against Russia incursions into eastern

Europe. How much of that is that going to come up tomorrow and where is the

president on this?

BARNES: Well, look, that`s going to be very important to a lot of allies;

Estonia, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia. They`re all going to mention it in

their remarks. They`re all going to focus on what NATO is doing. And, you

know, those countries really support what the U.S. is doing in terms of

contributing to the NATO force there to deter Russia.

But, look, the administration has something to say there, too. Just today,

they announced, or last night, 4.8 billion in European defense spending to

boost those forces which are trying to deter Russia. So if Trump wants to,

he can highlight that. Of course, we don`t know exactly what he will say

when he is sitting around the dinner table.

TODD: Well, and that is the joy that is of covering this president

sometimes. You just never know what he might say. Julian Barnes, the

Brussels bureau chief of the Wall Street Journal, thanks for being on, sir,

appreciate it. So, is it better right now if you`re a Republican to talk

about Russia or health care? We`ll have that debate after the break.

TODD: Tonight, I`m obsessed with potica. No, I did not say pizza.

TODD: Well, never mind what the pope was joking about, but it was the pope

joking with first lady, Melania Trump, today about a sweet treat that might

be served these days on the White House China at home. Four reporters

initially thought the pope said pizza. But it turns out he said potica,

which is something we didn`t know about.

We can always count on the pope to teach us something new. So what exactly

is potica? We of course get the answer. It is a pastry from the first

lady`s homeland of Slovenia. It sometimes called a nut roll in this

hemisphere.

The traditional recipe calls for about a pound of ground walnuts, look at

that, we even have the roll of that, in sugar, butter, mixed with filling.

Whip in a few cream, that all goes on top of the blanket of dough before it

is rolled up and baked.

Are you hungry yet? We are a little bit. I just got one question these

days. I`m guessing it is not so gluten-free. We`ll be right back.

TODD: Time for “The Lid.” Panel is back; Amy Walter, Steve McMahon, Michael

Steele. So my question to each of you guys was, okay, I had Senator James

Lankford on. We talked about a little bit of NATO, little bit of terrorism,

little bit of Russia. We ended up talking about health care. My question to

you, Michael Steele, as a Republican, right now in this environment, would

you rather be talking about health care or the investigation into Russia?

STEELE: Russia all day long.

TODD: Politically, why is that?

STEELE: Politically because it speaks to a sweet spot with your base and

the aspect of health care is still too unsettled within the party as a

whole. You have factions within the GOP itself. It cannot pull out a solid

front. So while they work that out, let`s talk about the thing that we

should be concerned about, what Russia is doing, how they`re doing it, all

of that, absolutely. And also, you got this thing.

TODD: You`re not going to undermine the president here? Did you feel like.

STEELE: I feel like – I feel like.

MCMAHON: Throwing him under the bus?

STEELE: No, you`re not throwing him under the bus, but I really think you

get past that with this investigation.

TODD: Easier to get past Russia than health care?

STEELE: Yeah.

MCMAHON: But you have something to say. I mean, ultimately what Republicans

are doing in both instances is defending the indefensible. They say we want

to get to the bottom of Russia but not if it hurts this president. They`re

protecting this president and this administration at all cost and at their

own political peril. I don`t think it is a very good.



TODD: Amy, let`s talk about tax cuts. Amy, you know where I`m going here

which is the Beltway is consumed with Russia.

WALTER: Yeah.

TODD: Is America consumed with health care?

WALTER: If I were – I`ll put it on the other hand. If I were a Democrat,

where would I be spending my ad dollars right now, on Russia or on health

care? I would be spending it on health care, which they are.

TODD: Which they are.

WALTER: Right? You noticed that – granted that all these special elections

are in Republican-held districts, but even in a swing district or even in,

you know, a less difficult environment for Democrats, I still would be

running about health care. Policy we`re going to talk a lot, I`m sure about

the budget. Just the overall running and functioning of the government.

The Russia stuff, I think, it plays for the base. Michael is right. It can

gin up on both sides. If you`re running to get those, disaffected sort of

the middle of the road, not paying attention every day voters, I would go

with health care.



MCMAHON: I think what Republicans are discovering, if they haven`t, they

will soon, the word Obamacare is unpopular with a lot of voters. But every

single feature that`s in Obamacare that you try to unravel is very popular

with the voters. And it`s the individual elements of this that people are

objecting to. The Republicans taking away. And if they can`t figure that

out.

STEELE: Which is why you don`t talk about it.

TODD: Mitch McConnell would sit there and say, tax reform. He would say –

he would say don`t give me that choice. We`re going to talk about what we

do. We`re going to talk about tax reform. Can they successfully, A, pivot

to that and pass something meaningful enough that Americans would forgive

them?

STEELE: On tax reform?

TODD: Yeah.

STEELE: I think they can. The difference for me between tax reform and

health care is that you can compartment allies tax reform. I can do tax

cuts, I can do repatriation of funds. I can do a whole lot of individual

pieces. I don`t have to do one big bill like you have to do with health

care.

So it`s easy to do it in bite size chunks that appeal to certain aspects of

our economy, whether it`s the business community, middle class, whatever.

And redirect the conversation into a space that is really up the

president`s alley, which is where the president wants to be anyway. So

let`s help him get there and have that conversation.

WALTER: That`s what the most remarkable to me. I thought when this

administration began, that we are going to see every day or at least every

week something like we saw with the carrier decision. The president going.

TODD: That`s what I thought.

WALTER: . talking every minute about, I don`t care if it`s 25 jobs, that he

would be out every day talking about that.

TODD: He was going to be the mayor, hey, look at this job.

(CROSSTALK)

STEELE: Exactly right.

WALTER: Because that really is ultimately – look, this is where

Republicans want to make the case, and they are making the case that this

is going to be about choice and cost, right? That`s where they want to go

to on health care. If they succeed, it will be that a year from now,

people`s costs are lower. We don`t know how they`re going to get there, but

that`s how they win on that fight.

But overall where voters are going to be paying the most attention is to

their pocketbook and how they are feeling about the economy. And that the

president getting caught up in the all this legislative morass about the

CBO score and all that doesn`t get to what he was doing at the beginning.

TODD: All right. I think the debate has been settled. They want talk about

potica.

(LAUGHTER)

TODD: Amy, Steve, Michael, thank you all. After the break, a historic day

in the Hawkeye State.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

TODD: Finally tonight, in case you missed it, and I`m guessing many of you

did, it`s the end of an era in Iowa. The end of a very long era. The

Hawkeye State is trading one history making governor for another. Terry

Branstad, the longest serving governor in American history has officially

resigned. And former lieutenant governor, Kim Reynolds, is now the

governor.

She`s the first woman to hold the office in Hawkeye State history which she

called humbling and exciting. The governor`s staff tracked his days of

service and today was day number 8,169. If you want to do that by our

calculations, that means he has been governor of Iowa off and on for 22

years, four months, two weeks, and three days. Now, Branstad`s title is

ambassador.

He got sworn in today as the U.S. ambassador to China. Governor Reynolds

will hold the office through 2018 when she is expected to attempt to run

for a full term. But nothing is guaranteed. She is expected to face both a

primary fight and probably a tough challenge in a general. She may get

primary challenge from the mayor of Cedar Rapids.

One thing it seems the new governor can count on, Branstad`s backing at a

press conference yesterday. Her predecessor pledged 100 percent of his

support for her. And friends are good to have even in politics. Even if

they`re on the other side of the world. But as for that Branstad, mark, who

is going to pass 22 years as a sitting governor in this country ever again?

That`s all for tonight. We`ll be back tomorrow with more “MTP Daily.” “For

the Record” with Greta though starts right now.

