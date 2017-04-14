MTP Daily, Transcript 4/14/2017
Show: MTP Daily
Date: April 14, 2017
Guest: Jim Galloway, Eliana Johnson, Jennifer Palmieri, Jennifer Rubin,
Jack Jacobs, Mandy Patinkin, T.D. Jakes, Joann Hummel, David Saperstein,
STEVE KORNACKI, MSNBC HOST: And that does it for us. "MTP DAILY" starts right now.
right now.
CHUCK TODD, MSNBC HOST: If it`s Friday, will town hall anger at
Republicans today be translating the votes next week and next year?
Tonight, rhapsody in blue. Why the discord on the right is music to
Democrats` ears as both sides look to next week to find out what next
year`s midterms may look like.
Plus, warning shot. What do we really know about that mother of all bombs?
It was dropped on Afghanistan. But was it more of a message for North
Korea or was there actual tactical importance?
And life imitates art. How Showtime`s “Homeland” predicted President
Trump`s struggles with the intelligence services.
(BEGIN VIDE CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: As he escalated war with the intelligence community, we
were, sort of, drop jawed. That`s what we`d been shooting.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TODD: That`s right, it`s Saul Berenson, aka Mandy Patinkin on the show.
This is MTP DAILY and it starts right now.
Good evening, I`m Chuck Todd here in Washington and welcome to MTP DAILY.
Much of the focus this week has been overseas and with Congress on recess,
lawmakers seem to have a reprieve from the fire of Washington. But plenty
are feeling the political heat at home this week and it is not a great time
to be a Republican.
Remember this moment from 2009?
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
BARACK OBAMA, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The reforms I`m proposing
would not apply to those who are here illegally.
REP. JOE WILSON (R), SOUTH CAROLINA: You lie.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TODD: Well, that was South Carolina Republican Joe Wilson. Well, he got a
bit of his own medicine this week. Constituents chanted his infamous
insult back at him at a town hall Monday for an answer he gave on violence
against women.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
CROWD: You lie. You lie. You lie. You lie.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TODD: But it`s not just conservative Republicans like Wilson feeling the
heat at home. Moderate Republicans, Mike Coffman from Colorado, Jeff Flake
from Arizona were booed while answering questions at town halls this week
and taking positions in line with President Trump.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
REP. MIKE COFFMAN (R), COLORADO: Environmental policy ought to be
integrated with trade policy. That they ought to be subject to the same
status that –
REP. JEFF FLAKE (R), ARIZONA: I think Mayor Garland was a great man and a
good judge. But to what – but what happened in the Senate last year, you
may not have liked it, but it was not without precedence. In fact –
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TODD: Look, town halls are just people talking. But we got changeable
electoral results and a special election for a seat held by a Republican
Tuesday in Kansas` fourth district which could be the start of some
momentum for the Democrats. Their candidate, Jason Thompson, performed
better than expected, falling just seven points short of Republican Ron
Estes in a district President Trump had carried by 27 points in November.
Look, plenty of possibilities why the Democrat did so well, including the
unpopularity of Republican Governor Sam Brownback and motivated anti-Trump
voters.
But it could be the first signs of socioeconomic demographics catching up
to the Trump coalition. Thompson did his best in areas that had a higher
percentage of educated – of high – college educated voters relative to
the rest of the district.
Of course, the real test to see if elections will realign on social
economic grounds is next week`s special election in Georgia`s sixth
district where 58 percent of voters have a bachelor`s degree or higher.
In fact, of the top 10 most educated districts in the country by degree,
we`re not saying by just educated but by degree, it is actually the only
one of the top 10 that was occupied by a Republican to start this year.
And Democrat John Ossoff is flirting with the 50 percent threshold needed
for the first-round victory in the polls. It doesn`t look like he`s going
to get there but, obviously, will be the top vote getter.
Failure to make things close in the Georgia six could be an indicator that
the Trump coalition is immune to this realignment.
Well, we`ve all got Georgia on my our right now so let`s turn to somebody
on the ground. Joining me now is Jim Galloway, who covers Georgia politics
for the “Atlanta Journal-Constitution” and has done this rodeo for us
before.
Jim, good to see you, sir.
JIM GALLOWAY, BLOG WRITER, “ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION”: Good to see you
again, Chuck.
TODD: All right. So, first, let`s talk about whether Ossoff could get to
50 percent. I`ve looked at all the early voting stats. It certainly
doesn`t look likely. Anything on the ground tell you differently?
GALLOWAY: It`s still possible but, actually, the signs on the ground are
saying no. We`ve got a couple of local T.V. stations that are going to be
coming out with polls this evening, that one shows him at 42 percent.
The better one, conducted by Mark Roundtree of Landmark Communications,
puts Ossoff at 45 percent. And that`s the – that`s the highest we`ve seen
him beat.
So, it`s – seeing him get 50 percent plus is a little bit of a reach. But
you know as well as do –
TODD: Right.
GALLOWAY: – that special elections are hard to pull. Congressional
elections are hard to pull. So, it could happen.
TODD: And just to confirm, Jim. This is top two regardless of party me
(ph). The libertarians don`t –
GALLOWAY: Exactly.
TODD: – this isn`t a case where the leading libertarian gets a third
place on the ballot in a June round, correct?
GALLOWAY: No, no. These the top two vote getters.
TODD: Right.
GALLOWAY: And, right now – right now, it looks like Karen Handel could be
that – have the second birth (ph). But it also could be Dan Moody or Bob
Gray.
TODD: Well, it`s funny you bring this up. I want to play this New Club
for Growth ad because it`s a back and forth between two Republicans, at
this point. Nobody is touching the Democrat. Here it is.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Dan Moody, Karen Handel, that`s two of a kind. Career
politicians with tax and spend records. Like when Handel pushed a massive
sales tax hike and spent tax payer money giving contracts to (INAUDIBLE.)
Moody did it too. Voting for $2 billion in higher taxes and fees to
benefit a utility company. Now, they`re running for Congress.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TODD: That`s Club for Growth. We also know that there`s a Trump aligned
super Pac that`s actually hitting Handel on this. So, where – who`s
benefiting the most from this outside spending?
GALLOWAY: Right now, probably Ossoff. But what you`ve got is you`ve got
two elections here. You`ve got – you`ve got groups like the congressional
leadership fund which is Paul Ryan`s outfit, attacking Ossoff and trying to
keep him under 50 percent.
But then, you`ve got – then, you`ve got three Republicans, really, four if
you count Judson Hill, scrambling for that one – that single spot in the
run-off.
And, right now, Club for Growth has kind of – has settled on Bob Gray as
the most, I guess, Trump-like of the – of the candidates. But you`ve got
David Purdue, the U.S. Senator, who is – who is also aligned with Trump,
backing Dan Moody.
And both are gunning for Karen Handel who`s – who, in my mind, if you`re a
Republican, that`s who you would want to see Ossoff matched against in an
anti-Trump campaign just because she will hold onto Republican women.
TODD: In a way that you don`t think the other candidates – so, if you`re
the Democrats here, the candidate you least want to face, you believe, is
Karen Handel.
GALLOWAY: I think so. I think so. If it`s Bob Gray, who was an unknown
local city councilman just until a few weeks ago, he`s hard core Trump,
hard core on immigration. And you could run a flat out anti-Trump campaign
that might – that might work in the middle of June if you`re – we`ve got
a situation here with Dan Moody.
He`s backed – yes, he will probably be the Republican establishment
candidate. But he also cast a vote several years ago that allow – that
allowed Georgia power here to charge great fairs in advance for two nuclear
plants that are in really serious trouble right now.
TODD: I`ve to ask you. We`re showing some clips from one of the debates.
And I know that I believe there have been two televised 18-person debates.
I`m sorry, it seems ridiculous. Is it as ridiculous as it seems on paper?
How did they – how did those debates – did you learn anything?
GALLOWAY: It was a very long one. It was – the one I participated in
could have been a train wreck. It wasn`t. People behaved themselves.
But, you know, take 18 and divide it by 120 minutes. You don`t get much
time to ask a question there.
TODD: I`ll tell you, it makes me long for the intimate settings of those
10-person presidential debates a year ago.
Anyway, Jim Galloway, congrats on having the best political story of the
next couple of weeks sitting in your lap, buddy. Enjoy.
GALLOWAY: Talk to you soon.
TODD: You got it.
Let me bring in the panel. Jennifer Palmieri, former communications
director for the Obama White House and Hillary Clinton presidential
campaign. Eliana Johnson, National Political Reporter at “Politico.” And
“Washington Post” opinion writer, Jennifer Rubin.
All right, Eliana, it seems like there`s renewed concern among Republicans
here in Washington watching what happened in Kansas. They got there in
time to salvage that disaster. It seems like George six there, they can`t
figure out, other than keeping Ossoff from winning outright, they can`t
figure out what to do next and who to back.
ELIANA JOHNSON, NATIONAL POLITICAL REPORTER, “POLITICO”: You know, that`s
absolutely true. But, in a weird way, I think Ossoff, the Democratic
candidate, has been far more high profile than the Democratic candidate was
in Kansas. And I think that`s actually hurt him because –
TODD: I`m with you.
JOHNSON: – Republicans – you know, he`s young. He`s garnered a lot of
attention. And I think that has alarmed Republicans and they have gone
into Georgia now. And it`s hurt them, of course, that there are 11
candidates but I think it will prevent him from getting to that 50 percent
threshold.
And it`s a case in which his talent and his prominence and the grassroots
enthusiasm behind this young guy who`s challenging Trump has undercut the
probability that he is going to get to that 50 percent and went outright,
you know, in the race.
TODD: We have two Jennifers here so I`m going with last names. All right,
Palmieri.
JENNIFER PALMIERI, FORMER OBAMA AND CLINTON COMMUNIVCATIONS DIRECTOR:
(INAUDIBLE.)
TODD: Yes, there you go. Better for the Democrats nationally if Ossoff
could win outright in the runoff – now or winning in the runoff actually -
- does that actually show more strength if he pulls that off?
PALMIERI: It would be harder to win the second time if there`s a run-off
so I guess that show more strength. But it`ll be difficult to win on
Tuesday and it will be difficult to win in a run-off.
But the fact that it is – I mean, the fact that it`s high profile, I think
it speaks to the amount of enthusiasm that there is on our side to –
TODD: It`s a double-edged sword. Look, eight –
PALMIERI: Yes, but –
TODD: – $8 million in a cooler for House service (ph).
PALMIERI: – obviously –
TODD: Because they got national attention.
PALMIERI: Yes, I mean, I obviously would love to win this race but even if
the Democrats don`t win the race, I think it has shown that the enthusiasm
continues on our side, the energy continues. It`s national and it`s in the
south. And I think that is what – if I were a Republican, that`s what
would concern me and not whether or not, in this one particular race, you
know, somebody gets 50 percent on Tuesday.
TODD: I was going to say, Jennifer Rubin. I`ll then call you Rubin
because everyone will think that`s a first name. It is. It`s a fine first
name and a fine sandwich.
Can the Republicans breathe a sigh of relief and say, you know what? We
can weather this storm if they narrowly eke out a seat that they held for
more than – for basically two decades? Or should they already – like, is
the result – is the fact is, like, oh, my God, they`re having to fight for
Kansas for Georgia six. It doesn`t matter win or lose. They`ve already –
the message has been received.
JENNIFER RUBIN, OPINION WRITER, “THE WASHINGTON POST”: I think it is the
latter and you`ve seen the sense of desperation. They ran a comical ad.
It wasn`t meant to be comical but it was.
And then comparing him, tying him in some convoluted fashion to al Jazeera.
So, there is an element of desperation here. I think Republicans are
beginning to wake up to the possibility the House is at risk in 2018.
It`s not that many seats. Traditionally, first mid-term after a president,
you lose a lot of seats. Trump has not delivered in a lot of ways that he
promised. And, as you said, for, sort of, a main street Republican who,
kind of, held their nose, they voted for Trump because they couldn`t bring
themselves to vote for Hillary. That person may say, wait, this was a bad
idea. This guy really is as bad as they say.
JOHNSON: I see it, I think, a little differently in that this district is
suburban, affluent. It went for George W. Bush and Mitt Romney both by
about 25 points. Trump carried it only by one and a half points. It is an
anti-Trump district, in terms of Republican districts. If Democrats are
going to win back the House, they have to pick up districts like this.
TODD: It`s more of a must-win erma (ph) –
JOHNSON: Absolutely.
TODD: – to win the House (INAUDIBLE.) I agree with you.
JOHNSON: Or it has that (ph) to winning back the House.
TODD: Yes.
JOHNSON: So, if they don`t win on Tuesday, I don`t think it`s a good sign
for a Democratic wave in 2018.
RUBIN: Well, I would take a little bit of exception to that. I think that
people are at risk of those 23 Republicans who are sitting in districts
that Hillary Clinton won. Those are really the (INAUDIBLE) people. And,
unlike in past elections, Democrats have figured out who those people are
early on. They were targeting them, frankly, during the Obamacare race.
And a couple of them made the horrendous mistake of actually voting for it
in committee.
TODD: And, look, there`s some parts of this Georgia six that – the
question is, is this Trump related or is this just part of realignment
that`s catching up in the sub – remember, northern suburbs realigned
toward the Democrats.
PALMIERI: Yes.
TODD: And it`s just – it`s been later. Nashville, if you – if you talk
to people, Nashville is getting this way around the suburbs. Dallas around
the suburbs. In the southern sunbelt cities, we`re starting to see this.
PALMIERI: Even like – yes. Even like Birmingham and Montgomery.
TODD: Right.
PALMIERI: And I think that it, in some ways, where you saw in the
presidential election is less of the question about left and right and open
versus close. People who think we should engage in the world and the
people who want to shut the world out.
And I think it`s both but I would still –
TODD: And, by the way, it splits in both parties on that. Yes.
PALMIERI: Yes, there are splits – it splits in both parties on that and
so that is how. But it does seem that the people who are – have been
(INAUDIBLE) are aligning with the Democrats. And both of those things are
at play.
TODD: Before I let you guys go and before we get off of this topic, I`ve
got to play this. Markwayne Mullen who, before this week, I had known for
is basically the fittest guy in the House. And he`s, like, P90X times 100.
But listen to this exchange and I wonder how much of a problem this is for
Republican messaging overall. Here it is from his town hall.
(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)
REP. MARKWAYNE MULLIN (R), OKLAHOMA: For one, you said you`d pay for me to
do this. Bull crap. I pay for myself. I paid enough taxes before I ever
got there and continue to through my company to pay my own salary. This is
a service. No one here pays me to go. I do it as an honor and a
(INAUDIBLE.)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So, it doesn`t sound like it.
(CROSSTALK)
MULLIN: I`m just saying – I`m just saying –
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: (INAUDIBLE.)
MULLIN: – this is a service for me not a career. And I thank God this
isn`t how I make a living.
(CROSSTALK)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Give us the (INAUDIBLE) thousand dollars then.
MULLIN: I have before. I`ve actually paid it back.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Every year would be great.
MULLIN: Well, here`s the deal on this one, guys. I`m going 42 weeks out
of year and I do my best to serve you guys. But there`s also some facts
that you guys either want to hear or you don`t.
(END VIDEOTAPE)
TODD: There`s part of me, Eliana, I get his frustration, perhaps. Perhaps
you had a – you can`t – some things belong in the thought bubble. Like,
I – you know, I, sort of – I understand the argument he`s making. But
you`re, like, buddy, –
PALMIERI: Yes, these are your neighbors. That is a town hall.
TODD: Yes. And it gives a – it has this arrogance aspect of things
that`s –
RUBIN: This is exactly what the Republicans used when they took back the
House. And when they were campaigning against Obamacare, the arrogance of
people.
The other thing that they`re setting their sights are these Republicans who
refuse to do town halls now. And they stake out their offices. They stake
their homes. They accuse them of hiding from the voters, having contempt
for the voters. That`s a problem.
JOHNSON: Look, of all people, people who know me, know I`m very
sympathetic to things falling out of people`s mouth that they don`t – that
they don`t mean. But, you know, if you`re a representative of a
congressman, a senator, a president, you should probably know that
taxpayers pay your salary.
And I think the White House is confronting this now. They announced,
today, that they are not going to make public the visitor logs to the White
House. And I think the taxpayers have a right to know who the president is
meeting with.
TODD: That`s true. And it`s too bad. I wish the Obama administration had
done all of the transparency on this and there would be higher ground to be
on here.
Palmieri.
PALMIERI: What – how could there be – how can the Obama administration
not be on the high ground here?
TODD: With all the redactions –
PALMIERI: It was the first one that the first White House –
TODD: – of who didn`t belong. I understand that.
PALMIERI: This is why people don`t do it, Chuck, because it`s never enough
for you people. There`s never enough. I cannot believe that when the
(INAUDIBLE) comes up, what is happening to me?
TODD: You can`t use the word fully transparent, if there are exceptions to
people that would be interesting in the logs. Oh, no. Don`t tell us,
they`re controversial (INAUDIBLE.)
PALMIERI: So, don`t do it at all? I mean, this is –
TODD: We`ll only tell you the people that we know aren`t controversial.
PALMIERI: That is – I, myself, spent plenty of times arbitrating, you
know, a lot of discussions about the people with the White House press core
answering questions about people.
(CROSSTALK)
PALMIERI: They were only on the side of the ankles (ph).
TODD: That`s right, on the side of the ankles (ph).
All right, you guys, I`m apparently two and a half minutes heavy. I`m in
trouble. And Saul Berenson doesn`t want to be late.
Coming up, Afghanistan aftershocks of what we know and what we still don`t
know about this week`s strike in Afghanistan.
And later this hour, life imitating art imitating life. Award winning
actor, Mandy Patinkin joins me on the parallels between his show,
“Homeland,” and the current state of affairs here in Washington.
Stay tuned.
TODD: Tonight, we are learning the financial costs of the 2016 election.
According to calculations from OpenSecrets.org. The presidential and
congressional races tallied up to, ready for this? Show me those numbers,
Ed. A whopping $6.5 billion. That`s with a B, of course.
The presidential primaries, in general, were $2.4 billion of that number.
Adjusted for inflation, it`s actually a bit lower than 2012 and 2008. That
shouldn`t surprise you. Donald Trump didn`t spend the type of money that
previous nominees spent.
But, of course, this was a norm-breaking presidential cycle because Hillary
Clinton outspent the Trump campaign two to one. Candidate Trump changed
the rules of this game, giving plenty of free publicity on T.V. and online.
So, you really ought to translate these numbers into what spending will
look like in 2020. But we can tell you, on the congressional level, you
probably will see more money than ever before.
More MTP DAILY in 60 seconds.
TODD: Welcome back.
We are still piecing together information coming out this week about the
strike on ISIS targets in Afghanistan. U.S. forces dropped what was the
largest nonnuclear bomb ever used on a battle field. The target was an
ISIS compound in the Nangarhar Province.
But serious questions remain about the decision behind the strike. When
asked about the mission, what did Donald Trump mean when he told reporters
that he gave the military, quote, “total authorization”? Those permissions
already existed from the Obama era.
Officials estimate up to 1,500 ISIS fighters are concentrated in that
region, although others say it`s closer to 800. Compare that to the 25,000
Taliban fighters estimated in that area.
And was the massive 21,000-pound bomb needed for a mission of this nature
or was it more of a symbolic decision?
Meanwhile, tensions seem to be boiling over in Pyongyang. Preparations are
underway for what they claim to be a big event to celebrate the birthday
anniversary of North Korea`s founder. U.S. officials expect a provocative
show of weaponry.
The White House is sending Vice President Pence to South Korea to show
support for our ally there.
And both North Korea and the U.S. say they are prepared to show force, if
necessary.
Well, joining me now is medal of honor recipient, MSNBC Military Analyst
Colonel Jack Jacobs.
So, Colonel, first, let me start with the decision in Afghanistan. Why
that weapon? If this was to get tunnels, and I asked this as – sort of,
as the devil`s advocate here. Was this the best weapon to get to get at
those tunnels? Or were there other weapons that could`ve been used and
they decided they wanted – they wanted to show us – show symbolism here?
COL. JACK JACOBS, MSNBC MILITARY ANALYST, MEDAL OF HONOR RECIPIENT: Well,
I`m not a factor of single-factor analysis so it could be both of them. I
think Trump is very lucky in his timing. They tried, with other weapons,
to knock out that tunnel complex. It`s been under construction and been
occupied on and off for a long, long time.
They`ve tried ground attacks in support of other weapons and that didn`t
work either. This is, really, a very efficient way of knocking out that
complex. It just so happens that it came at a time –
TODD: Right.
JACOBS: – when Xi has just gone back to China. And it`s now Kim Il-
Sung`s birthday and it couldn`t have come at a better time.
But, yes, militarily, it was a good weapon to use for that.
TODD: You know, it`s interesting, Col. Jacobs, you know, we know that
North Korea – and, sort of, in the old tradition of the Soviet Union,
they love to use these anniversaries to puff out their chest a little bit.
Try to show off their weaponry. Obviously, try to do a test.
Was this the Americans` way of saying, yes, you want to show off but let us
show you what we are capable of. Remember what our arsenal looks like.
JACOBS: Well, I would say yes if it was President Trump who made the
decision. But he`s delegated the authority to make decisions like that to
battlefield commanders. I mean, there`s a four-star general who decided to
use that. And that really didn`t have as big a political component as it
would had Trump, himself, made the decision.
So, it just so happened it came at exactly the right time. And we`ll see
whether or not it has a positive effect. I think it`s going to have a
positive – it already has had a positive effect on the way in which China
and the United States –
TODD: Right.
JACOBS: – work or may work together with respect to North Korea.
TODD: You know, I am curious on the other aspect of this which is the
delegation to the military commanders.
And you`re – you talk to a lot of these guys. Look, obviously, they have
more leeway than they had under President Obama. But he started to give
them more leeway. Is it – do they feel as if that leeway is there and
they`re acting that way or do they – are there still some constraints that
they feel on them?
JACOBS: Well, they do have constraints. Certain weapons can`t be used,
under certain circumstances can`t be used and so on. And for those, they
have to go to higher headquarters, all the way to the Pentagon and,
perhaps, ultimately, the president of the United States to make those
decisions.
But, yes, they do feel less constrained and, therefore, more able to react
to battlefield conditions than they have before, Chuck.
TODD: Is there – is there a point at this that you think that they have
too much leeway? When do – when do they have too much leeway?
JACOBS: When you – when you let them do whatever the heck they want is
when they have too much leeway.
TODD: I know.
JACOBS: But that – no, but there have been situations in which that was
the case. When I fought in Vietnam, the – except for certain
circumstances when they were conducting B-52 strikes on the Ho Chi Minh
Trail and other targets, the local commander had complete and total
authority. And in those circumstances, had far too much authority with no
supervision or little supervision from the Pentagon as to how the war was
conducted and that was a mistake.
TODD: But do you think now, are we striking the right balance? Or it`s
too soon to tell?
JACOBS: Yes, I`m glad you – that was exactly the word I would use, I
think balance. If you talk to these guys, most of them would tell you, we
have struck the right balance between supervision and the freedom to use to
operate in the theater. They would all like to have more people and more
weapons –
TODD: Right.
JACOBS: – and more authority. But on balance, they would say they have
the right balance.
TODD: All right. Col. Jack Jacobs, as always, sir, thanks for coming on
and sharing your views. Good to talk to you.
JACOBS: Delighted to be with you.
TODD: All right, up next, Saul Berenson, or if you prefer, Inigo Montoya.
All right, his real name, Mandy Patinkin. He joins me to talk about his
work on “Homeland” and how it led him to become an advocate for refugees.
Stay with us or Dora doll is going to get you.
TODD: Well, tomorrow is April 15th. While last minute tax filers have until
Tuesday to get their returns into the IRS, thousands are expected to mark
the traditional tax day apparently by protesting and demanding President
Trump releases his tax returns. Marches are planned in 44 states in the
nation`s capital and abroad in Germany, Japan, New Zealand and the U.K.
It is expected to be the biggest political mass mobilization since the
January women`s march. We`ll see if they meet the hype. White House Press
Secretary Sean Spicer reiterated this week that the president is under
audit and apparently when he files this new return, he will be immediately
be under audit again, so says the White House. More “MTP Daily” and my
interview with Homeland`s Mandy Pitinkin right after this.
(START VIDEO CLIP)
MANDY PATINKIN, ACTOR: We have a disinformation campaign designed to
discredit the president-elect. As of today we have boots on the ground.
Like the protesters, I had to wade through to get here. Does that seem
familiar to any of you? Because it does to me.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TODD: Over six seasons without fail, the show “Homeland” has found a way to
stay on the news. This season was not just not any different. It was even
more uncanny. The impact of fake news was a prominent story line, as a new
president prepares to take office. And actor Mandy Patinkin doesn`t merely
play CIA veteran Saul Berenson on the show, he seems to inhabit him.
But the Tony and Emmy award winners work goes far beyond the screen and
stage. Since 2015, he also become a vocal advocate on behalf of refugees of
the Syrian civil war through his work with the International Rescue
Committee and it is work that he sort of came to by studying for his role
on “Homeland.” I sat down with Patinkin this week on the topic.
(START VIDEO CLIP)
And joining me now is actor Mandy Patinkin, who for so many people, you`re
Saul Berenson. Thanks for keeping the beer.
PATINKIN: You bet. No problem.
TODD: I used the show “Homeland” actually a couple times in the last few
weeks because of the explanation of fake news happened almost
simultaneously with the testimony in front of congress about how the
Russians create fake news. Did you realize at the time how on the news –
you`re supposed to be on the news, but did you realize during the taping
how on the news you were?
PATINKIN: We didn`t. We were in the middle of shooting Episode 5 when the
election took place. Obviously, we thought there would be a female
president. So we had to change narrative. The writers went back to the
writer`s room and started making adjustments, inserting some scenes. But in
terms of the fake news and the sock puppets in the box, that story line was
already in, but it wasn`t going to be shown and introduced until Episode 8.
We were shooting 5. And everything was changed and we introduced it
immediately. What I thought was for me, a fascinating season, but all the
characters and you know, I don`t mean to disparage any of our incredible
company, but the two most fascinating characters that came to the top of
the surface for me were the two characters of fake news and truth. That
became the lives we are all living then and now.
TODD: No, I mean, you even modeled info wars.
PATINKIN: Yes.
TODD: You even sort of found a character. The only missing ingredient was a
foreign power.
PATINKIN: Yeah. Well, I think the intrusion of the election is right in the
“Homeland” wheel house in terms of Russia`s interference with the election
process. And I think it is my guess, I don`t know yet, but I can`t imagine
that that`s gonna die overnight and I have a good strong feeling that we`ll
be revisiting that in future seasons.
TODD: You said the writers did, that you had the election, did do some
impact, you had a female president. Was the plot line, the general plot
line still gonna be the same? That you basically had a part of national
security, the military industrial complex just was not gonna tolerate an
anti-war president?
PATINKIN: That was there from day one. The first episode we shot was the
fact that the president-elect was meeting Dar Adal and Saul Berenson and
essentially wanted to make war with the intelligence community. And then we
turned on the evening news and there was a president making war with the
intelligence community. Actually, the president-elect and then the
president escalated that war. And after the election, we thought we were
irrelevant initially.
TODD: Right.
PATINKIN: Until all of a sudden the world just started, you know,
continuing. And then as he escalated the war with the intelligence
community, we were sort of drop jawed. We`ve been – that`s what we`ve been
shooting.
TODD: Do you – what kind of advice do you get playing a CIA from real
intelligence people? What kind of advise does the show get? Do you
participate in getting that advice?
PATINKIN: I do participate. I`ll be coming back to Washington on April 24th
for five days where we meet with virtually everyone that you can imagine in
the intelligence community, including people in the media, Pulitzer prize
winning reporters, et cetera. But I met extensively with David Shed (ph),
Michael Hayden, Cooper Black (ph) and the list goes on and on and on.
And I initially just want real-time data, you know. When you were, you
know, when Michael Hayden and David Shed (ph) were doing the intelligence
briefings for president-elect Bush at the time, what were the discussions?
Yeah. I think they did Obama. I can`t remember.
TODD: Did initial Obama as president-elect.
PATINKIN: Yes.
TODD: Yes, he did.
PATINKIN: He did the president-elect Obama, yeah. And they walked me
through.
(CROSSTALK)
TODD: I remember he was asking about bin Laden.
PATINKIN: Yeah.
TODD: And Michael Hayden admitted, we haven`t been working on that one for
a while.
PATINKIN: Yeah, yeah, yeah. And so they give me the real-time information.
And then I have dinners with them and I call them all the time. Recently I
wanted to have conversations with Michael Hayden and other people he hooked
me up with who are chiefs of the Middle East, intel chiefs of the Middle
East, people from the International Rescue Committee, et cetera. Because I
really wanted to understand the vetting process.
I was going back to Serbia and back to Lesbos, Greece where the refugee
crisis is at its peak. And I did that after I finished Season 5. and I
particularly wanted to understand the vetting process because the bans that
president-elect Trump was putting in place and how he and many other people
chose to get elected were by telling you to be afraid. Vilifying people,
the Muslim community.
TODD: So this got you into this issue itself, the refugee issue.
PATINKIN: What (inaudible).
TODD: You, you yourself. The more you learned about this.
PATINKIN: Well, the beginning of Season 5 began with the Syrian refugee
crisis. And then the story took off. And then 125,000 refugees were making
their way across the Balkan route trying get into Europe. And I was, you
know, living in this fictional hell but the real world hell was far more
frightening and terrifying outside and I wanted to connect with reality.
So the moment I finished shooting Season 5, I was on the first plane to
Lesbos, Greece and I connected with the International Rescue Committee, the
people who do this extraordinary work, trying to resettle these people, get
them on, you know, to freedom and sanctuary in the third country. And
meeting families, women, children that are just like our families.
Just like you and me. Our ancestors. And they deeply touched me. And then I
went back the first day after I finished Season 6. I was on the first plane
to Lesbos. I took my wife with me this time. And I met the most beautiful
extraordinary children, a little boy named Farhad Nouri who is a 10-year-
old artist, who has an extraordinary gift, whose words where I said to him
– I did all this interview and content.
And I went on social media for the first time because my kids said, dad, if
you are trying to reach people to get this information, you got to get on
the game here. And I did. And I said to Farhad, this little beautiful 10-
year-old boy, what do you want people to know, Farhad? What can you tell
them about the – about what do you want them to know about refugees? He
said I want them to be kind, not just to me, he said, but to refugees
everywhere.
We need kindness. And I think that now more than ever, given the
vulnerability, some of the most vulnerable people in the world. The fact
that the Trump administration, the United States has put their hand in
militarily, I think it is the moment that we up the anti (ph), up the game
in terms of diplomacy.
TODD: What role do you think you could play in helping to deescalate the
fear? This idea that you bring in pockets. It just takes one infiltrator to
ruin the entire program.
PATINKIN: Yes. This is where “Homeland” and the real world are one for me.
Because I started to say earlier, it is false information. It is not the
truth in terms of how you get elected and the tools you use. It`s the
oldest trick in the book. I find someone to vilify. In movies, there were
cowboys and Indians, and the Nazis communist, you know. Now, they`ve chosen
the most of (ph) community. A community who has made contributions to the
world of a monumental nature.
TODD: “Homeland” has been criticized for how Muslims are portrayed.
PATINKIN: Yes it is. And we have taken responsibility, particularly in
Season 6. We`ve tried to be part of the cure, not part of the problem.
TODD: A different story line.
PATINKIN: A different story line where we`re helping these people and a
story line that shows in this case, in this year, in this season, that
maybe, that it is the white men in government and the military
establishment that are the bad guys, not the Muslim community. And so back
to the issue of how do you get elected, you tell the population, you need
to be afraid of, you need to be afraid of these people overhearing.
You vote for me, I`ll keep you safe. Let`s just put some facts on the
table, please God. And the facts are that since I`ve learned these and I
studied them with Michael Hayden and other people. I want people to know.
It is the gift I have to give to my fellow countrymen and people around the
world. The facts are that the Muslim community are gift. They are the
fabric of what makes America great.
In terms of the election, since 1975, over 3 million refugees have been
resettled in the United States. Since 9/11, over 900,000. Not a single
terrorist incident has taken place by a refugee who has been resettled in
the United States. These are the safest citizens we have. The vetting
process is an 18-month to two-year process.
You do not even get in the door until the UNHCR and nine different
countries feel that you as an individual or a family can make it through
this very long lengthy process and the process never stops the rest of the
your life. So refugees in the United States of America are the safest
possible citizens you can say hello to or invite into your community. And I
encourage everyone to please invite them into their community.
TODD: I don`t see why we should go any further than letting you
(inaudible). I had somebody seeking (inaudible) to me that when you get it,
it feels like winning the lottery. That`s how hard it is to get
(inaudible).
PATINKIN: Absolutely.
TODD: Anyway, Mandy Patinkin, thanks for coming in and sharing your passion
on this issue. Appreciate it.
PATINKIN: Thank you.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TODD: I had a deeper conversation, a longer conversation with Mandy
Patinkin. That`s gonna be available on next week`s edition of 1947, the
“Meet the Press” podcast. We get into all sorts of angles of his acting
career as well as more on his work with refugees. We`ll wrap up the rest of
this week`s headlines just ahead on “The Lid.” Stay tuned.
TODD: Welcome back. Ahead of this Easter weekend, I spoke with three
religious leaders in America. We started off looking at the idea that I was
raised with. That you don`t mix religion and politics. Because these days,
that seems like the least true thing when it comes to American culture. So
I started by asking them whether that`s a misnomer that we should get rid
of. Here`s a small piece of our conversation, which you can watch at length
this Sunday on “Meet the Press.”
(START VIDEO CLIP)
T.D. JAKES, PASTOR, AUTHOR, AND FILMMAKER: It is a misnomer because it
suggests that religion and politics are individuals with their ideologies
and the etiologies are (inaudible) people. So wherever there are people,
you`re gonna have the intermixing of religiosity and your values, your
cultures and your systems, and you`re concerned about politics. So
inadvertently, they`re gonna connect whether you want them to or not.
TODD: Should we stop fighting it?
JOANN HUMMEL, PASTOR AT BENT TREE: I actually think they`re connected in
the sense that religion is an internal kind thing that really gets at the
heart and the mind. And politics is the outworking of your values and the
things that are inside you. So I see them very connected actually.
TODD: Sometimes I wonder if we over fought the phrase a little bit rather.
DAVID SAPERSTEIN, RABBI, REFORM JEWISH COMMUNITY LEADER: You can separate
two kinds of politics. Partisan politics, electoral politics, one category.
What we normally refer to as politics as you just heard really is
interwoven with religion.
In other words, when we talk about the poor, when we talk about the
vulnerable, we talk about the biblical command to welcome the stranger in
our midst and love the stranger as ourselves, to protect God`s creation. We
are talking about global warming, refugee policy and migrant policy.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TODD: Tune in this Sunday to “Meet the Press” and NBC. We have a power
packed line of more of that panel, but also on the news, Homeland Security
Secretary General Kelly for Sunday show interview. Plus senators McCain and
Reid, both Senate Armed Services. By the way, in that religion panel, wait
until you hear which one of them says the bible is their constitution.
We`ll be right back.
TODD: Time for “The Lid.” Our panel is back. Jennifer Palmieri, Jennifer
Rubin, Eliana Johnson. All right. Andrew Sullivan has been writing again.
And I think anybody who enjoys good writing and politics, whether you agree
with Andrew or not, probably enjoys having him back. His latest is trying
to decipher Donald Trump, he writes this.
You can try to argue that Trump has simply pivoted to the center, like so
many other presidents before him. But the statements he has made in the
last six months and the policies he has pursued for the last three have
gyrated so wildly, have so little consistency, and makes so little sense
that there is no assurance that in another three months, he won`t be back
to where he started.
And it seems to be what everybody is trying to figure out this week. Andrew
Sullivan said, stop trying, don`t decipher, just know this is Trump being
Trump.
JENNIFER RUBIN, JOURNALIST FOR THE WASHINGTON POST: I think there is a lot
to that. Trump is about one thing and it`s about Trump. He`s a narcissist,
a textbook narcissist. So whatever will bring him love, whatever will bring
him acclamation, that`s what he`s for at that moment.
He doesn`t have any sense that politics is the clip you just played showed,
is about values, is about beliefs. It is simply a stage for him to perform
and to gain attention. And because of that, I think it is going to be
extremely difficult to predict where he is going and what he`s going to do.
TODD: Jennifer is articulating that was the real fear among many
conservatives who were never on the Trump train, the never Trumpers that
are still never Trumpers is exactly how Jennifer articulated that. Careful
what he`s telling you today, he`ll change his mind tomorrow.
ELIANA JOHNSON, NATIONAL POLITICAL REPORTER AT POLITICO: I think that`s
true. That said, there is a style and an attitude and a range of options
that one can do, you know, within a realm of things that would be broadly
popular. And I think, yes, Trump talked like an isolationist on the
campaign trail.
I wasn`t among the people who actually thought he would behave, really, as
an isolationist because his attitude and his posture is more one of
strength that aligns I think more closely with the hawkish attitudes – I
actually think it`s one that attracted Republican voters to him.
TODD: You know, it`s interesting, Jennifer Palmieri, there is that line,
it`s like, look, the most effective two-term presidents if you just look at
their popularity are the ones that found ways to pivot to the center, or to
move away from their bases at interesting times. Bill Clinton was clever at
it at interesting times.
JENNIFER PALMIERI, FORMER CLINTON CAMPAIGN COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR: I never
forgot how he was elected.
TODD: No, but that maybe also why he had a ceiling. Both Bush and Obama had
more ceilings, maybe that was it.
PALMIERI: Obama had a two-term presidency and a high approval rating.
TODD: But still they`re both with more ceilings without moving as much.
PALMIERI: I mean, Trump didn`t get elected by appeasing the Republican
establishment.
TODD: Right.
PALMIERI: And you know, he seems to be about the last person we talked to
and now he tends to surround himself with a lot of Goldman Sachs and a lot
of Manhattan people that, you know, look like Democrats when it comes to
some issues.
TODD: Right.
PALMIERI: But, you know, he didn`t get elected by saying I`m flexible. He
got elected by saying I`m going to do what I say – I do what I say what
I`m going to do. And the first part of the 100 days.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And he did that.
PALMIERI: But that`s not.
TODD: Don`t you think some people heard that, though?
PALMIERI: I think some people heard that, but what was different, what
separated him from Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio and everybody else in the
Republican field, and what I actually think brought him to the White House
is the hardcore supporters who said, who heard – who heard the, you know,
the Muslim ban, the building the wall, repeal and replace Obamacare, that`s
what they heard and that`s what made him different. He is behaving like,
you know, H.W. Bush right now. Meanwhile.
TODD: I was just gonna say. He`s behaving like a conventional Washington
politics.
PALMIERI: Conventional. Meanwhile, he`s on the left. Planned parenthood,
you know, Sessions, very aggressive again on the border. He`s really –
he`s done a lot to energize our base this week, too. Threatening health
care.
TODD: Well, apparently I`m running out of time. I know you wanted one more
word but I have the 10-second word.
(LAUGHTER)
TODD: We can do it in the break. Thank you all. We`ll be right back with
something you missed.
TODD: Finally tonight in case you missed it, and tongue firmly planted in
cheek here. For anybody watching in Trenton, if you really, really don`t
like Chris Christie and you`re looking to blame him for anything that goes
wrong anywhere even if he had absolutely nothing to do with it, here`s your
chance. Ready? You can blame Chris Christie for the brutal way in which
United Airlines forced a paying passenger off one of its planes this week.
Well, not really. And Chris Christie is most definitely not responsible for
the incident. But here`s the six degrees of separation of Chris Christie on
this incident. The CEO of United is Oscar Munoz. Munoz is replacement to
Jeffrey Smisek, a man “Fortune” magazine once called the industry`s king of
the skies. Well, Smisek had to resign because he had approved an
arrangement to resurrect a money-losing flight from Newark to Columbia,
South Carolina.
Why did they resurrect that flight? Because it was part of a deal with this
man, David Samson, head of the port of authority in New York and New
Jersey. Samson had to resign over his role in the closing of the George
Washington Bridge. Bridgegate scandal. Didn`t take us six moves, right?
Samson demanded the flight near his weekend South Carolina home in exchange
for money to upgrade Newark Airport which Smisek wanted.
So who hired David Samson? Chris Christie, of course. If you completely,
totally and utterly unfairly want to blame Chris Christie, apparently you
can for United`s latest public relations crisis because guess what, United
wouldn`t have the current CEO it has if it wasn`t for Bridgegate. Pretty
much of a reach, right? But, hey, it`s Friday. That`s all for tonight.
Remember, tongue firmly planted in cheek. “For the Record” with Greta
starts right now. Chris Jansing is in for Greta. Chris.
