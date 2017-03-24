MTP Daily, transcript 3/24/2017

Transcript:

CHUCK TODD, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, I`m Chuck Todd here in a shell-

shocked Washington. And welcome to MTP DAILY and welcome to what was

arguably been a disastrous Friday afternoon to close out a very bad week

for Trump`s White House and the Republican Party.

The question now is, where does the president go from here? Because he

needs to find a win, fast and big. And is Neil Gorsuch enough?

Despite a series of increasingly aggressive ultimatums from President Trump

including an ultimatum that would happen today, the White House-backed plan

to repeal and replace health care is dead. The House vote was pulled,

possibly for good.

We just heard President Trump address the setback from the White House and

he made sure to blame Democrats.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We were very close. And it

was a very, very tight margin. We had no Democrat support. We had no

votes from the Democrats. They weren`t going to give us a single vote, so

it`s a very difficult thing to do.

I`ve been saying for the last year and a half, that the best thing we can

do, politically speaking, is let Obamacare explode. It is exploding right

now. I think what will happen is Obamacare, unfortunately, will explode.

It`s going to have a very bad year. And I think the losers are Nancy

Pelosi and Chuck Schumer because now they own Obamacare. They own it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TODD: There you go. You had to deflect, deflect, deflect there.

Understandable spin from the president. He also said that when Democrats

are ready to make a deal, he`ll come back to the table. That`s an –

actually an interesting hidden invite there that actually is probably more

meaningful than you folks may realize.

He also said, though, he`s moving on. He wants to move on to tax reform

and do that now. Moments ago, House Speaker Paul Ryan held his own press

conference where he blasted conservatives in his conference for derailing

the vote. The speaker also acknowledged bluntly that despite a Republican

Congress and a Republican president in power, Obamacare will remain the law

of the land.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. PAUL RYAN (R), TEXAS, SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: Moving from an opposition

party to a governing party comes with growing pains. And, well, we`re

feeling those growing pains today.

We came really close today but we came up short. I spoke to the president

just a little while ago, and I told him that the best thing I think to do

is to pull this bill and he agreed with that decision.

I will not sugar coat this. This is a disappointing day for us. Doing big

things is hard. All of us, all of us, myself included, we will need time

to reflect on how we got to this moment.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TODD: House Democrats, led by their minority leader, Nancy Pelosi, held a

press conference just after that, hailing the no vote as a victory for

their caucus and the legacy of this law.

But this setback could send shockwaves through American politics. The

president`s signature campaign promise or one of them is dead, for now.

The wall, of course, is the signature promise.

His credibility, as a master negotiator, may have been tarnished for good.

And the future viability of his agenda is arguably now in question. It`s a

remarkable review from Trump`s White House and GOP leadership on an issue

that was a central campaign promise for the party.

And it`s also an apparent rejection of the urgency that they tried to

create in an attempt to get weary members on board right now.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RYAN: This is the closest we will ever get to repealing and replace on

Obamacare. The time is here. The time is now. This is the moment. And

this is the closest this will ever happen.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: 2017 would be a disaster for

Obamacare. That`s the year it was meant to explode because Obama won`t be

here. That was when it was supposed to be – it will get even worse. As

bad as it is now, it`ll get even worse.

SEAN SPICER, U.S. WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: This is the only vehicle

that seeks to achieve what people on our side of the aisle have been

talking about since 2010. This is it.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The president wants to get rid of Obamacare. He`s

looked at the Republicans in the House and said, look, you`ve had seven

years to work on this, now is the time.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TODD: Well, that didn`t work. Let`s get right to the field. Kelly

O`Donnell on Capitol Hill, Chris Jansing at the White House.

Kelly, let me start with you. I`ll say this, I thought it`s remarkable, at

least in public, that the only – the only faction of the Republican Party

getting any sort of public blame from either Speaker Ryan or the president,

more so from Speaker Ryan, is the Freedom Caucus.

KELLY O`DONNELL, CAPITOL HILL CORRESPONDENT, NBC NEWS: And they have been

a thorn in the side of leadership before. We saw what happened with John

Boehner. We see that they are largely the most immobile of those members

of the conference.

And, well, the speaker acknowledged that there were some who moved his way.

There doesn`t seem to be an issue for them withstanding the pressure from

either their president now or their speaker. That`s one thing you really

get from that group of lawmakers who have principled reasons why they

believe the way they do.

[17:05:10] But they don`t seem to have any kind of a lever that they can

pull to make them move, even if they now end up with less than they might

have had if this bill had advanced. That`s one of the things that has

always been attached to this most conservative group, that they end up with

less by resisting their own party.

So, that`s going to be some more soul searching within this Republican

conference going forward.

And when the president talked about Democrats quite a bit in his remarks, I

was here with the lawmakers here from the Democratic side, and I said that

they – that the president was speaking a lot about them. In one way,

blaming them saying they own Obamacare. Big laughs about that. Saying

that the president thought they owned Obamacare a few days ago as well.

And so, this notion of could they work together? Privately, Democrats say

they will. But right now, they are savoring their victory, their

protection of a signature law for President Obama and something that so

much is a part of the DNA of the Democratic party now – Chuck.

TODD: Yes. And we can`t – you know, we forget here, this whole thing got

started, in some ways, thanks to the town halls. That, clearly, I think,

had a much bigger impact, politically, on Congress than I think any of us

are talking about today.

Anyway, Kelly O`Donnell, thanks very much.

Let me turn to the White House, Chris Jansing. Chris, we heard him say

Democrats, Democrats a lot in his talk. On one hand, he`s trying to

deflect blame and I get that.

But there was an invitation hidden in there. And I guess I feel as if –

it sounded, to me, like the president at least learned one less son. He

can`t get anything done in Congress if he doesn`t figure out how to build a

relationship with Congressional Democrats.

CHRIS JANSING, WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT, NBC NEWS: And I thought that was

one of the most revealing things he said in that 10 minutes or so, Chuck,

was that we learned a lot here.

I mean, I don`t think it was his vice president or his HHS secretary who

have spent many years on the Hill, who needed that schooling. I think this

was a big lesson for him.

At the same time, he can`t say that this is not a massive defeat. And he

can`t say he didn`t leave it all on the field. And that`s exactly what

many members of the senior staff have been saying until this finally ended

badly for them.

TODD: Well, wait a minute, Chris. They really –

JANSING: When he met or talked –

TODD: Chris, let me – they really think they left everything on the

field? Where was the speech –

JANSING: They said he left everything –

TODD: – where was the speech –

JANSING: – on the field. And where was –

TODD: – and where was the speech to America?

JANSING: – where was the speech to America and where –

TODD: Explain to me why.

JANSING: – was he when, on the beginning of this, on the front of this,

Chuck, –

TODD: Right.

JANSING: – they he said he was going to go out and he was going to, you

know, go out and speak directly to the American people. He ended up not

going that.

But he did do 120 phone calls or person-to-person meetings with

Republicans.

TODD: Right.

JANSING: He did send Mike Pence, Price to the Hill. He did call in the

Freedom Caucus.

Look, if I heard one thing, over and over, over the course of these last

four weeks or so, Chuck, from senior staff members that it was almost like

off-handed, he`s a deal maker. That`s what he does.

TODD: Right.

JANSING: There was a level of confidence early on in this that he was

going to be able to use those skills to get it done.

And I think one of the key questions here as he tries to put the blame on

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer is, who is going to pay the price? Chuck

Schumer and Nancy Pelosi did not say that, on day one, they were going to

repeal Obamacare.

TODD: Right.

JANSING: Not only did the president say that, but it was on his Web site.

And he did – he did make a show of making an effort, of inviting people

here, of making all those phone calls.

So, the question is for the folks who voted to put the Republicans in the

White House –

TODD: Right.

JANSING: – in charge of both Houses of Congress, what do you say to them?

And the bottom line is, they couldn`t get it done.

And already, I`m sure you are, Chuck, I`m getting –

TODD: Yes.

JANSING: – e-mails from Democrats who are already fund-raising off of

this.

TODD: No. And there`s no doubt. But I think a lot of the base

Republicans that really care about this issue are going to ask themselves,

is 64 days really enough to try and say and give up on something? And I

think that that`s going to be an interesting question for, say, some of the

leaders of the conservative grassroots (INAUDIBLE.)

JANSING: No, and I think, really quickly, you know, did they give

themselves enough time? That`s one of the big criticisms now.

TODD: Right.

JANSING: If he is going to move onto something that`s, arguably, more in

his wheelhouse as a businessman, which is tax reform, another incredibly

complicated subject, how quickly do they try to move through that?

TODD: Well, I think they think – I think they think jamming is still the

way to do things in Congress. I don`t know after this one. We shall see.

JANSING: Yes.

TODD: Chris Jansing, what a day.

JANSING: Thanks, Chuck.

TODD: But then, again, it ends in Y.

Joining me now by phone is Republican Congressman Charlie Dent of

Pennsylvania.

And, Congressman Dent, I use you as an example all the time, right, in

bridging the divide between Charlie Dent and Mark Meadows. Explain to me

why the divide between Charlie Dent and Mark Meadows was not bridged.

REP. CHARLIE DENT (R), PENNSYLVANIA (via telephone): Well, hey, Chuck,

thank you for having me on the program. Look, we have a diverse set of

opinions in our conference. And we`ve always had a challenge getting some

of our members to yes. That was before President Trump and now it`s

certainly the case with us today.

[17:10:08] I think, at the end of the day, you know, we have to assemble a

bipartisan coalition and do something, anything significant in this

country, whether it`s on health care, infrastructure or tax reform.

One of the – I think one of the challenges that we saw with this health

care debate – and I was opposed to the bill. I announced my opposition –

TODD: Right.

DENT: – a few days back. But the challenge is, you know, you – we`re

going to need at least –

TODD: Oh.

DENT: (INAUDIBLE) – in Washington, particularly through the Senate. You

need 60 votes.

TODD: Right.

DENT: Hopefully we`ll get more than that.

But, in the House, we`ll also need to assemble those bipartisan coalitions.

Then, on the big issue of this, coalitions must be built and developed and

allies sought to go into this kind of a major change on health care or

infrastructure. I just don`t think we can throw the bill out there and

think you`re going to be able to just pass this thing without the necessary

legwork and hard work.

TODD: I`m curious about the hard sell the president put on you. I`ve

heard that, among other things that he said to you during trying to make a

pitch is, he made a political argument. Less of a policy argument by

going, hey, failure is bad for the whole party. And you don`t want to –

you don`t want to contribute to that. What was your response to that

argument?

DENT: Well, I – my – here is my response. Look, yes, I met with the

president twice this week. The first time, you know, it was pretty good.

Second time, you know, he wasn`t pleased with my answer because I was

obviously not for the bill.

TODD: Right.

DENT: But the bottom line is, my answer is, you know, we need a bipartisan

coalition here to pass health care reform. That we – you know, we`ve got

to do a lot of work. You know, that the bill, itself, I was very clear

about it. That they were – they took on social policy changes, like

Planned Parenthood. I said, that shouldn`t be in the bill.

The Medicaid issue. How to be better developed. Republican governors, you

know, needed to be included in this discussion. You know, John Kasich,

Senator in Michigan, and Sandoval and Hutchinson, sent a letter and

advanced a proposal. It really didn`t get the kind of consideration it

should have. So, we didn`t build the allies that we needed to take this

on.

And, I think, hopefully going on, into the next issue, –

TODD: Right.

DENT: – that will change.

TODD: Do you want this dropped for now? Are you – are you now in the,

it`s time to – it`s time to be a repair Obamacare Republican rather than a

replace Obamacare Republican?

DENT: Well, that`s an –

TODD: Oh.

DENT: You know, there are Democrats who love Obamacare, but they recognize

that it needs to be repaired. There are Republicans who detest Obamacare,

but they recognize that parts of this law must be maintained. We should

start the conversation there.

Parts of the law may need to be repealed, parts replaced, parts repaired,

overhauled reform, parts retained.

And let`s – and let`s not throw in, you know, unnecessary issue that makes

this health care reform more challenging.

TODD: Right.

DENT: So, that was the – that was the argument I`ve been trying to make

all along through this thing.

TODD: All right. Congressman Charlie Dent, I`m going to let you go. I

know you`re on a train trying to get home.

DENT: Yes.

TODD: I have a feeling I`ll be talking to you –

DENT: Thank you, Chuck.

TODD: – a little later this weekend.

Joining me now by phone is Republican Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana.

And he was an early – Senator, you and Senator Susan Collins, you went out

there early before anybody with the potential replacement vehicle at the

time that – and it didn`t get the attention of House leadership. It

didn`t get the attention of the president.

Make your case now as to why you should, your bill, your and Senator

Collins` bill should get more attention.

SEN. BILL CASSIDY (R), LOUISIANA (via telephone): Hey, Chuck, because he

can seek the problem of Obamacare. It took power from the patient. It

took power from state capitol. It put it in Washington, D.C. and

Washington told the states what to do.

What the Cassidy-Collins` plan does is returns it to the state to let them

decide the future of their plan. If we had taken Cassidy-Collins, this

would already be off our plate and it would be back at the state capitols

for them to decide, with guidelines and guideposts that the federal

government would say, you need to do it within these bounds.

On the other hand, it wouldn`t be this, kind of, big policy debate up in

D.C. because the policy debate would be in the – in the state capitol.

That`s where the American people want it. That`s where it should be.

TODD: How do you restart this health care conversation? Do you need to,

sort of, change the politics of it? Do you – is repeal and replace,

because of what happened today in the House, is that now, sort of, the

words have no meaning anymore? And so, now, you have to sort of – you

know what I mean, you have to, like, say, OK, let`s repair the system.

CASSIDY: First, let`s just be honest. When the Democrats are yelling and

screaming and isn`t this great that this went down, what the consequence of

this going down is that people are still going to be seeing escalating

costs of their insurance premiums. A fellow in Baton Rouge, I have it

posted on my Facebook page, him and his wife, 60 and 61, face $39,000 a

year. That was their quote for their policy. That is unaffordable.

[17:15:03] Now, if folks are cheering that there is no alternative to

Obamacare, they are cheering that people continue to pay that.

By the way, that tells you it continues to be an issue. Because we`ve got

to address the Obamacare drivers that are escalating premiums for everybody

and still leaving 20-something million some people uninsured.

TODD: Is this a moment now that you think Senate Democrats, now that it

doesn`t look like you could – it`s a wholesale, rip it from the roots. Do

you think, now, you can have a conversation with some Senate Democrats?

And then, suddenly, maybe there is a – I had Charlie Dent on who, of

course, a Republican – a moderate Republican from Pennsylvania. He was

indicating that maybe now the air is cleared and there is a way to have a

bipartisan conversation.

CASSIDY: I sure hope so. I have spoken to Democratic colleagues about the

Cassidy-Collins plan which is written to be bipartisan. It is written to

invite others to come along because we return power to states. So, that

the blue states – a blue state can do a blue sort of thing. God bless it.

On the other hand, I`ve been told point-blank that Schumer, right now,

doesn`t want the deal. That he just wants the whole thing off. If that`s

the attitude, if politics continue to trump helping people get affordable

health insurance, –

TODD: Right.

CASSIDY: – that`s not good.

TODD: Well, it definitely seems like everybody needs a time out for at

least a few weeks, so we`ll see where things go from there.

Senator Cassidy, thanks for taking some time. I know everybody is rushing

out today. Appreciate it.

CASSIDY: Thank you, Chuck.

TODD: All right. Let me get to tonight`s panel. Dan Balz, Chief

Correspondent for “The Washington Post,” Neera Tanden, President and CEO at

the Center for American Progress, and somebody we may have helped design

Obamacare, and former Congressman Tom Davis, Republican from Virginia, a

former chairman of the NRCC, who knows what it`s like to try to do things

with one party with bad luck.

Anyway, welcome all. Dan, you`re the chief. You wrote, I thought, just,

sort of, the perfect summation of where things were going last night.

Preview your – what is – what the heck does all this mean column that

we`re going to read on Sunday morning, at this point?

DAN BALZ, CHIEF CORRESPONDENT, “THE WASHINGTON POST”: I`m still working

that through in my own mind. I think that this is a huge defeat, both for

the president and, in many ways, more for Speaker Ryan.

I think the question going forward is what is that relationship going to be

like when the president said he learned things from this, what did he

really learn? I don`t know. I`m not convinced that he`s going to go in a

bipartisan direction.

But I think it`s very possible that he will say, look, I`m going to go on

my agenda, not somebody else`s agenda. I think the problem for him is that

he has not had developed policies on these things.

He was not able to sell this bill to the recalcitrant and Republicans on

the basis of policy issues. It was simply a, kind of, in the end, it was

we have to pass it because we have to pass it.

But even before that, it was, we`ve got a problem here and you guys need to

solve it. And I want to get it solved.

TODD: You know, it was interesting, Neera, in your – in those final days,

when House Democrats were struggling and they had to, like, write executive

orders to try to get the last vote that you could, because you weren`t

going to get Republican support, President Obama did have sway with his

members.

And I think there was some thought – Republican leadership in the House

thought they would. Look at just this week. I`m going to put together a

match of all the House Republicans who were banking on Trump to close the

deal.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RYAN: The reason I feel so good about this is because the president has

become a great closer.

REP. GREG WALDEN (R), OREGON: He`s the closer. He knows how to put this

together. He`s got great negotiating skills. And we`re coming together

with it.

SPICER: He is the closer.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you embrace that label here as it relates to health

care?

SPICER: Absolutely.

MICK MULVANEY, U.S. WHITE HOUSE BUDGET DIRECTOR: I think we had a hundred

members in Congress to the White House yesterday. The president`s a

tremendous salesperson, a tremendous closer. I wouldn`t count him out.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TODD: Neera, about him.

NEERA TANDEN, PRESIDENT AND CEO, CENTER FOR AMERICAN PROGRESS: Absolutely.

I mean, I think the reality here is that the president is called on to

finish the job, get this bill done and he didn`t do it.

And he campaigned on being a dealmaker. He campaigned on being able to

solve problems. Solve health care on the first day. Not the 64th day, the

first day. And his – this is his failure.

And I think the reality here is, when you`re trying to pass a bill, I

worked on the first health care bill in the Affordable Care Act, you need a

president that knows the policy, who can defend the policy, who can argue

the policy in and out.

And I think the problem here is the president was – President Trump was

not able to do that. And the reality is this is going to hurt his entire

agenda, because there`s going to be a lot of people who question his

ability to get any deal done ever again.

TODD: By the way, Neera, you guys were naive in 2009 when you thought you

were going to get health care by the end of - if, remember, September –

Labor Day. The whole thing was going to be signed. There was going to be

a big Labor Day 2009 signing.

TANDEN: OK, Labor Day –

TODD: Yes.

TANDEN: – is a little – is a little bit longer than three weeks there,

Chuck Todd.

TODD: No, no, no, no. There`s no doubt about it. The point is –

(CROSSTALK)

TODD: – all you do is look at history, Tom Davis.

FORMER REP. TOM DAVIS (R), VIRGINIA, FORMER CHAIR, NRCC: Right.

TODD: Look at history. Democrats had bigger majorities. They had a

president who was more popular.

DAVIS: He had 60 percent –

TODD: That`s right.

DAVIS: – approval versus 30s.

TANDEN: Yes.

TODD: And it still took him a year and a half to get this bill passed.

TANDEN: Yes.

TODD: That`s how hard it is.

What – there were a lot of mistakes made. What were two or three of the

biggest mistakes here that President Trump and Ryan made?

[17:20:02] DAVIS: Well, first of all, they didn`t get any interest groups

on board. When you take a look at this thing, the Hospital Association,

the doctors, seniors, I mean, they could have made some outreach to these

groups.

TODD: Any time.

DAVIS: – to get – yes. They did not make that effort.

Secondly, that CBO score, I think, was very bad in the end because nobody

really knows what this does. But the CBO may or may not be right, I think

you can argue. But their judge is the empire.

TODD: On coverage numbers, OK, fine, say it`s even half. It`s still a bad

number. But the deficit number wasn`t that great. It wasn`t going to be a

huge wind fall.

DAVIS: No, it was an asterisk.

TODD: Yes.

DAVIS: And that – and that was the problem. They didn`t get any of that

and they had to work those – and then, they lost the messaging more.

Nobody knows what`s in this bill. This bill is never going to become law

or even pass. This is just the anti to send it over to the Senate and then

the Senate fixes and it comes back.

TODD: You know, –

DAVIS: This is an easier vote in that sense that it doesn`t become law,

but they lost the messaging war.

TODD: Yes. Cap and trade was an easy vote –

(CROSSTALK)

DAVIS: But that – but that was more intense and regionalized.

BALZ: And also, in my – excuse me. When I tell you (ph) about what this

would take to get done. There is a transition document that went to the

Trump inner circle on in week of the election that laid out a legislative

agenda.

TODD: Right.

BALZ: It talked about having this process done by February 24th. That was

the goal as part of a bigger legislative strategy to take them through the

first 200 days. They had – they had outsized ambitions about what could

be done and no idea of what it was going to take to do it.

TANDEN: I agree. I think the issue here was, really, you had two people

who had very different conceptions (ph). Donald Trump wanted to do this

very quickly. It seems like Paul Ryan wanted to do it and Donald Trump

only wanted to do it quickly. So, they agreed to this process that was

worse for both of them.

At the end of the day, it is impossible to pass a bill that affects one-

sixth of the economy in three weeks.

This was introduced three weeks ago. They had no testimony. Price never

testified.

TODD: Yes, there was nothing.

TANDEN: They just voted it out of committee. It`s in – it`s – honestly,

it`s an insane process.

TODD: Tommy, it reminds me of something else here that`s interesting. So,

you had, in first attempts, Jimmy Carter came in as an outsider and didn`t

listen to Tip O`Neal.

DAVIS: Right.

TODD: And he had problems with Congress the whole time. And there`s a

great anecdote on day one in Tip O`Neal`s book that`s been going around.

Bill Clinton came in as an outsider and though, I`m going to roll Pat

Monahan, right? There were some of those things and got – he found out.

Barack Obama said, I`m going to put Rahm Emanuel in charge. I`m going get

a member of Congress because I don`t want to create the same problems with

my own party in Congress, realizing he had it.

Now, that may have caused him problems with independents that he went along

too much with Congress. But there`s a lesson there, isn`t there?

DAVIS: There is. And, you know, he`s surrounded by outsiders. He some

very capable people but they have no governmental experience on this.

But the other problem is the Republican conference itself. It`s been

fractured before. They drove Boehner out through the speakership.

TODD: What`s Boehner doing right now?

DAVIS: Making money.

TODD: Laughing or crying or both?

DAVIS: He`s having a – he`s having a great life.

But, Chuck, the problem is they`ve got to be able to get together as a

caucus and show they`re not just an opposition party, that they can govern.

If they don`t do that, I`m telling you, they`re going to go to the midterms

with a collapsed base. And midterms are all about who shows up.

TODD: What is the freedom – it is interesting to me, because Ryan did put

the blame on the Freedom Caucus. He essentially did. They had some votes

but not enough.

DAVIS: Well, Chuck, let me start with that. First of all, they`re the

ones from the safe Republican districts. They`re the ones who could`ve

voted with this without probably any political damage.

It`s these members in these marginal districts, if you will.

TODD: They were walking the plank.

DAVIS: That were walking the plank. They are the ones likely to lose if

this goes south. And they were the ones supplying the votes.

BALZ: Well, I mean, I think the problem is, it`s almost as if none of them

paid attention to the election.

You know, Donald Trump trampled on the Republican Party and the Republican

coalition. He was the one who won the election. It wasn`t that House

Republicans carried him across the finish line. He won this election.

TODD: This wasn`t Mike Pence`s Republican victory.

BALZ: Correct.

TODD: Even though – but they did health care in the – in the way of Mike

Pence would have done it, not in the way –

BALZ: Well, that`s a different issue.

TODD: Yes.

BALZ: That`s a different issue. But it was as if the members of the

Freedom Caucus said, this is business as usual. It doesn`t matter what

really happened. We`re going to continue to operate the way we have

operated the last several years.

TANDEN: I mean, a lot of people – a lot of the Obama-Trump voters, people

who voted for Obama, voted for Trump because they thought he was a

different kind of Republican.

And the thing is he`s now – in these first couple of months, he has shown

that he`s an ideological Republican in a way that, I think, really hurts

him.

TODD: And his great strength was the lack of ideology.

TANDEN: Yes and deal making. Don`t forget the deal making.

TODD: With some of these – with some of these voters.

Anyway, you guys stick around. We have a lot more to talk about after this

quick break. So, stick around.

[17:25:43]

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RYAN: I don`t know what else to say other than Obamacare is the law of the

land. It`s going to remain the law of the land until it`s replaced. We

did not have quite the votes to replace this law.

And so, yes, we`re going to be living with Obamacare for the foreseeable

future. I don`t know how long it`s going to take us to replace this law.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TODD: Joining me now by phone is somebody that has already interviewed by

President Trump, Robert Costa of “The Washington Post.”

And, Robert, I – what`s – what was, I think, somewhat remarkable in the

Trump era, since he`s taken over the Republican Party, is that the closest

thing to message discipline that you can get with Trump is what Ryan and

Trump did today. He did his presser. Trump did his mini-presser.

And they were sort of, kind of on the same page, even though the blind

quotes from inside the White House and inside Congress show that this party

is not on the same page. Where is the president really at?

ROBERT COSTA, NATIONAL POLITICAL REPORTER, “THE WASHINGTON POST” (via

telephone): The president told me, over the course of our conversation,

that he was disappointed he couldn`t get Democratic votes. He was

disappointed with Freedom Caucus. And he`s willing to just, kind of, sit

back and let the law move forward. He doesn`t have a plan B. He`s not

trying to bring a floor to the House any time soon.

He thinks the Democrats are going to want to work with him on some kind of

bipartisan deal. And I said – I said to him, maybe is that more of your

style to just kind of wait and cut a deal with Democrats? You`re not an

ideological kind of president. And he said, well, some people may say

that.

So, he seems to be kind of open to the idea of not having some kind of

right-wing health care replacement down the line.

TODD: Right. I find it fascinating that the blind quotes are noting, in

the White House and certainly White House officials that are, you know,

making it clear, hey, it wasn`t his idea to start with health care. This

was told to him that he had no choice.

And, look, there was a mathematical argument for why you start with health

care because it would make tax reform easier because you`d have a different

baseline. And so, that your deficit number didn`t get out of whack if you

did tax reform. But that is not going to happen. Is this a case where the

president leaned too much on Pence and Priebus? Is that what he thinks now?

COSTA: I pushed him on some of that. I said, do you blame Paul Ryan for

this? A lot of your aides and friends have frustrations with the speaker.

And he said three times, I don`t blame Paul, I don`t blame Paul, I don`t

blame Paul. If you don`t blame him, are you gonna work with him on health

care moving forward? If not health care, what about taxes and

infrastructure, your whole agenda? He said, yeah, I`m going to do it, I`m

going to work with him.

And so there`s not the animus, at least on the phone with me today, that a

lot of people in Trump`s orbit have towards the speaker, but Trump did say

something pretty intriguing. He told me there`s so much anger and hate

inside of the house GOP. He seemed kind of shocked by how much of the

factional politics within the house really made this a stumbling block.

TODD: That`s interesting. Does he – does he, at this point, is he secretly

relieved that the health care is dead?

COSTA: He really thinks it`s dead. Until Obamacare, in his mind, explodes.

That`s the word he kept using over and over again. And he started to lay

out his message. He`s going to keep blaming the democrats, even though this

was a republican failure.

TODD: Right.

COSTA: . to pass the replacement.

TODD: We shall see. Bob Costa, always a pleasure, sir. Thank you. Go back

to your reporting. And we will be right back with a lot more.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(START VIDEO CLIP)

PAUL RYAN, SPEAKER OF THE U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES: The conference at

this point, the conference, we were on the cusp of fulfilling a promise

that we made. We are on the cusp of achieving an ambition that we all have

for seven years and we came a little short. We were close but not quite

there.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TODD: Joining me now is Michael Steel, former press secretary to John

Boehner. Michael, you were there, you have been there for various fights

when your former boss was trying to figure out how he was going to get to

217. Could he find, in most cases, you usually did have a handful of

democrats that would bail essentially the leadership out if necessary, if

it was on a must-pass bill. Is there anything Paul Ryan could have done

differently looking at what happened today with the Freedom Caucus?

MICHAEL STEEL, FORMER PRESS SECRETARY TO JOHN BOEHNER: No, I think this is

– what you`re seeing is a transition from a party and opposition to a

party with the responsibility to govern. Every republican speaker has been

bedeviled by this transient group of members that just never can quite seem

to get to yes on anything. And I think that there was some expectation,

some hope, that given President Trump`s deep appeal to the base of the

Republican Party, that he would be able to convince some of this, some of

this caucus to come around. And so far, it seems he hasn`t been able to.

TODD: Look, I think one of the things that I thought they were attempting

to do, that they hoped would work, was create a sense of urgency. You had

to do it now. That this needed to be done now. And that is why you have to

sort of compromise here. But I wonder if because of some criticisms over

time haven`t been come fully true, whether that rang hallow. Let me play

the best of the Obama care attacks.

(START VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Obamacare is nothing more than the largest tax increase

in the history of the world.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Let`s repeal this failure before it literally kills

women, kills children, kills senior citizens.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Obamacare is really, I think, the worst thing that has

happened in this nation since slavery. And it is, in a way, it is slavery.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Obamacare is the single biggest job killer in this

country.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Everything about

Obamacare was a lie. It was a filthy lie.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TODD: Obviously, that is the most hyperbolic language that was used among

various folks. But that`s my point here. Was it a negative so oversold and

when it didn`t – when some of those – when those things didn`t happen,

that made the idea of selling, well, you have to do it now. It`s

collapsing, it`s collapsing. That maybe even members didn`t believe that

there was urgency.

STEEL: I think there`s definitely urgency given the fact that every

republican who has run for office for the past three cycles has promised to

repeal and replace this awful law. The lies that were used to sell it were

rated lie of the year by PolitiFact. The costs have gone up every single

year. The coverage is often more hypothetical than real. If you have

coverage but don`t access to a caregiver, you`re not really being covered.

So I think that there is no doubt that there are real victims of this law

and a real desire to replace it.

TODD: But I guess what I`m trying to get at is if you oversell the attack

on the law and those things don`t come true, we had job gains since

Obamacare passed, not job, you know, we didn`t see jobs go away. And I know

the spin becomes, oh, but it was slower job growth. You know, the problem

is, over time, if it`s sort of like, you know, the sky is falling, the sky

is falling. It comes across as chicken little. And I think this death

spiral stuff, I guess what I`m asking, is that people didn`t buy it.

STEEL: I think there is no doubt that we have had some talented speakers

who have made somewhat hyperbolic claims about the law over time, but the

cold facts remain pretty darn compelling that it is not working the way it

was promised.

TODD: Let me ask you this, what do you do know? Is it worth – I remember

your boss saying in 2012, right after the election, he goes, I`ll read it

again, you probably remember it very well because it was used against him.

It`s pretty clear that the president was re-elected, Obamacare is the law

of the land, I think there are parts of the health care law that are gonna

be very difficult to implement. Essentially he`s saying, we`re going to

have to repair this thing, but he was willing to say it was the law of the

land and he had to retreat from that comment later on, I know. What do you

do now?

STEEL: Well, I think, on health care specifically, the president seemed to

indicate that he wants to look to opportunities to work with democrats in

the future on this issue. I hope that will be possible. And it sounds as

though we`re going to be looking more seriously, more quickly, at the other

items on the agenda, tax reform, excuse me, infrastructure spending, et

cetera.

TODD: Should that have gone first in hindsight?

STEEL: No, I think that the party was more unified, at least rhetorically

on the need to repeal and replace Obamacare than they are on the substance

of tax reform. It was a clearest, most definitive promise and most often

repeated promise that every republican elected official made to voters.

TODD: I take it, Michael, now that you`re not in congress, you`re not one

of those that says oh, yeah, tax reform would be easier.

(LAUGHTER)

STEEL: Tax reform is gonna be very, very difficult and I would remind

everyone that it`s also supposed to be done under the reconciliation

process. So it`s also designed, at this point, at least, to be a partisan

exercise, which means you have exactly the same problem in terms of these

recalcitrant members in the house.

TODD: And that sounds like that`s the lesson that President Trump is taking

away from this. Anyway, Michael Steel, as always, sir, I appreciate it.

Thank you for joining me.

STEEL: Good to be with you.

TODD: My next guest is former Indiana democratic congressman, Baron Hill,

who voted for Obamacare in 2010, 2009, actually 2010, probably both times.

And he pushed and ended up voting for the Democratic Party push for cap and

trade legislation that only the house voted on and the senate never did,

which was a situation that house republicans were fearing they would be

facing today, voting for something that the senate never would do.

And Congressman Hill, you ended up losing re-election in 2010. So take me

through the mind of the Charlie Dents of the world, and folks that were in

that moderate republican wing sitting in swing districts the way you were

in 2010 when you were walking the plank, as you actually said yourself.

BARON HILL, FORMER INDIANA DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSMAN: It was challenging, to

say the least, Chuck. I know the economy was tanking. And there were many

of us who felt like while health care was important, that we be aught to be

focused on the economy and not taking on a maximum bill like the health

care bill. So it was tough.

TODD: And yet you did vote for some of these things. And when you look at

cap and trade, was the mistake at the time, if you knew that the senate was

never going to take it up, would you have been willing to cast that vote?

HILL: No. I wouldn`t have. We were assured by house leadership that the

senate was going to pass it. That was one of the reasons why I decided to

go ahead and vote for it. So that was a strategic mistake on leadership`s

part. And it resulted in some problems politically for people like myself

and others.

TODD: Can you imagine, look, you served in congress at a time, and you

represented the swing district in the country for a good decade, I think

now that belongs to New Hampshire`s first district these days, but at the

time it was a back and forth, and you always, in order to survive, you had

to reach across the aisle, right? You had to be bipartisan if you are going

to survive an Indiana`s ninth back in the day.

HILL: Yeah.

TODD: . whether it was you representing it or a republican representing it.

Is that even possible in this version of congress that we have these days?

HILL: Yes, it is possible, but very, very hard to do. I remember when I was

in congress, I was carrying a bill to increase fuel efficiency standards,

which was somewhat controversial. And I reached out to Lee Terry from

Nebraska, a republican, and asked him to go on the bill with me. You know,

we worked together. He got a bunch of republicans on the bill and I got a

bunch of democrats on the bill.

We actually passed it out of the house. And that version eventually became

law. But what you have to do in these kind of political environments,

Chuck, is bite your lip and not throw bombs at the opposition, reach out to

them and treat them with respect, even when sometimes you don`t feel like

they deserve that respect.

TODD: Yeah.

HILL: But if you`ll do that and step up to the plate, you can get things

done. That`s the only way to conduct yourself. But it`s not happening right

now.

TODD: All right. But, you know, for instance, I don`t think the base of the

Democratic Party is that interested in seeing any democrat work with the

other side.

HILL: Well, they should be. I mean, the American people don`t care about

all this politics. All they care about is getting results and making sure

that members of congress are doing the right things for the American

people. It`s one of the reasons why the institution, quite frankly, doesn`t

have a whole lot of respect right now. And it is very unfortunate because I

happen to love the institution of congress and this whole concept called

democracy.

TODD: Well, former Congressman Baron Hill, I appreciate you coming on and

sharing your experiences there. And that last thought, I think there are

quite a few people in Washington that miss the good old days of when it did

seem as if congress, still ugly, but it did work. Anyway.

HILL: I agree.

TODD: Congressman, thank you, sir.

HILL: You`re welcome.

TODD: All right, we got a lot more to get to, but I`m going to sneak in a

break and we`ll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(START VIDEO CLIP)

MITCH MCCONNELL, SENIOR U.S. SENATOR FROM KENTUCKY: This debate was

supposed to produce a bill that reform health care in America. Instead,

we`re left with party line votes in the middle of the night, a couple of

sweetheart deals to get it over the finish line, and a truly outraged

public.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TODD: Well, don`t adjust your television sets, that was actually from 2009,

not today. Tonight, I`m obsessed with the republican push for the American

Health Care Act using the exact tactics they excoriated democrats for using

with the Affordable Care Act seven years ago. In fact, let`s take a quick

look, here`s then Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She was slammed by conservatives

who said rammed the bill through the house too quickly. Pelosi was also

slammed for saying this.

(START VIDEO CLIP)

NANCY PELOSI, MINORITY LEADER OF THE U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES: But we

have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it away from the

fog of the controversy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TODD: Well, compare that to President Trump`s top house ally Chris Collins

last night.

(START VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS COLLINS, U.S. REPRESENTATIVE FOR NEW YORK`S 27TH CONGRESSIONAL

DISTRICT: In my district, right now there`s a lot of misunderstanding about

what it is we`re doing. And once we get it done and then we can have the

chance to really explain it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TODD: In other words, you got to pass it before you know what`s in it.

Another thing republicans rallied against democrats for, here`s then House

Minority Leader John Boehner on the house floor before the Obamacare vote.

(START VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN BOEHNER, FORMER SPEAKER OF THE U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES: Look at

how this bill was written. Can you say it was done openly? With

transparency and accountability? Without back room deals and struck behind

closed doors hidden from the people! Hell no you can`t! Have you read the

bill? Have you read the reconciliation bill? Have you read the manager`s

amendment? Hell no you haven`t!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TODD: That was in 2009, not in 2010. This time around, the Huffington Post

reports several republican lawmakers did not read the latest version of the

republican health care bill. And republicans, well, there you go, they did

this without committee. The republicans slammed democrats for offering

sweeteners to get Obamacare passed like the notorious Cornhusker Kickback

to placate conservative Nebraska Senator Bill Nelson. Well, republican

leaders had to weigh a buffalo buyout.

A special add-on to woo over republicans in upstate New York. Back then,

republicans claimed the unpopular Obamacare provisions were passed in the

middle of the night. Present day, they are being hit for using identical

tactics. Those tactics worked to get a bill made into law some seven years

ago. It does not look like it worked for republicans today. Coming up,

we`ll bring back the panel to figure out, where do we go next?

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

TODD: Time for “The Lid.” On Monday, (inaudible) and I had four big

questions for Trump`s week, and now we got our answers. Question one, did

the FBI Director Comey repudiate President Trump`s wiretapping charge? The

answer was yes. He said he had no information that support Trump`s charge.

Question two, how far does Comey go on Russia? Answer, very far. He

confirmed an investigation in the links between Trump campaign associates

and the Russian government.

Question three was, does the health care effort survivor die? Well, we

think we know the time of death. It was sometime around 3:45, I think. And

lastly, number four, is Gorsuch`s confirmation on track? Well, he did, a

big yes on that. And that`s President Trump`s best news of the week. Panel

is back. Balz, Tanden, Davis. Tom, president have had a lot of bad weeks,

this is a pretty bad one.

TOM DAVIS, FORMER U.S. REPRESENTATIVE FROM VIRGINIA: He`s got plenty of

time to recover, it`s still early in the process. I think one thing that

republicans need to understand is they voted on this bill. This bill is

never going to become law. It`s going to change markedly in the senate. And

if you look back in 2010, a lot of democrats voted against the health care

bill, the Obamacare lost anyway. This is a party branding exercise to a

great extent.

TODD: So you mean – so what does that mean here? That republicans are all

going to take a hit?

DAVIS: I think they all take a hit absolutely. But I think the other thing

is what does the base do? Does the base just say well, we leave it and we

go on the next issue or do they come back and try to revive this.

TODD: If the base takes any ques (ph) from Breitbart, Dan Balz, they have

an exclusive story about discussion about GOP replacement to Paul Ryan as

speaker of the house intensifies the White House and congress. I don`t know

if there`s any hidden meaning there, but some of the base may decide, at

least the Trump base, decide to retain (ph) Paul.

DAN BALZ, JOURNALIST AND POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT AT THE WASHINGTON POST:

Well, they may, and I think there has been tension between Paul Ryan and

Donald Trump dating back in the middle of the campaign or early in the

campaign. And I don`t think that`s gonna change. And I think the question

is what does this episode do to make that worse over time? I think that`s

an important element and is going to affect what Donald Trump is able to do

as president of the United States.

TODD: You know, one thing that has gone, I think under notice today, and it

will get more notice over the weekend, is the fact that the town halls have

impact.

NEERA TANDEN, FORMER CLINTON AND OBAMA ADVISOR: Huge impact.

TODD: Obviously, your side organized.

TANDEN: Uh-um.

TODD: . especially in the last month.

TANDEN: Yeah.

TODD: It had an impact. When you get success, it begets success.

TANDEN: Uh-um.

TODD: Where do you guys go next?

TANDEN: I think the reality is that the singular thing to help the

Affordable Care Act was this assault on it. You see its popularity is

higher than its ever been. It`s 10, 12 points higher than Trump`s

popularity. There was great mobilization because once it was under threat,

people were flooding these town halls, people who have never been in

politics before.

And I think the issue here is you cannot have a radical right agenda and

expect democrats to just go back. It`s actually his – this agenda, this

conservative agenda is mobilizing the opposition and I hope republicans

will actually put aside that radical agenda, but it seems like they don`t

actually have the DNA to work with the democrats.

TODD: You know, Tom, the other thing I`m wondering is what is the impact on

President Trump with his own base? Look, today, he said something

remarkable, claiming that he never said he was going do this on day one.

Let`s go to the video tape.

(START VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: It will be repeal and replace. It will be essentially

simultaneously. It will be various segments, you understand, but will most

likely be on the same day or the same week, but probably the same day,

could be the same hour.

You all heard my speeches, I never said repeal it and replace it within 64

days, it`s going to take a long time. But I want to have a great health

care bill and plan, and we will, it will happen, and it won`t be in the

very distant future. I really believe there will be some democratic support

that will happen and it will be an even better bill.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TODD: Tom, I go back to you, does he take a hit for over-promising and

under-delivering? This is his first big one.

DAVIS: No, I agree with that. And I think he does. I think the bigger

problem for republicans is if that base starts to collapse, the midterm is

going to be a disaster. We know President Trump`s numbers are not that

great for an incoming president this early in the cycle. But they can hold

the house if they hold their base because the way these districts are

drawn, the way the senate lines are drawn. But if the base gets dis-

spirited at that point, then I think they have real problems.

TANDEN: He said he was going to come to Washington and change everything.

He can change things. He was a deal maker. He was the person, all the

politicians couldn`t solve your problems, I will. That`s what he said every

day. And the fact that he has had this abysmal failure within the first few

months, it`s simply devastating, not just to Republican Party but to his

brand.

TODD: It`s really hard to drain any swamp.

(LAUGHTER)

TODD: Let alone this one.

BALZ: Well, I agree with Tom that it is early and, you know, 64 days is not

enough time to decide whether this is going to be a successful presidency

or not. But I think that given this on top of all of the other things.

TODD: Russia.

BALZ: . they have not, well, there`s the Russia thing, but the things they

have tried to do, you know, he had great fun signing a lot of executive

orders. This is tough. What does he do differently? How does he restructure

the White House if necessary?

TODD: All right. I`m going to leave it there. Dan, Neera, Congressman

Davis, what a day, appreciate you being here with me for it. We have one

more thing about this health care battle that you actually may have missed.

So keep it here and you`ll see it.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

TODD: Now in case you missed it, health care reform is complicated. Even

before today, President Trump really wanted to move on to just about any

other issue. Take a look.

(START VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I want to cut the hell out of taxes, but, but, before I can do that,

I would have loved to have put it first, I`ll be honest, got to get the

health care done.

We`re going to be doing some trade deals as soon as we get the health care

finished. Oh, I`m looking forward to these trade deals.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TODD: He didn`t really hide his contempt for these health care negotiations

at this point. If you think it`s coming back soon, think again. That`s all

for tonight. We`ll be back tomorrow with more “MTP Daily.” “For the Record

with Greta” starts right now. Greta.

