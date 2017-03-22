MTP Daily, Transcript 3/22/2017

Transcript:

Show: MTP Daily

Date: March 22, 2017

Guest: Joe Manchin, Ken Dilanian, Adam Schiff

CHUCK TODD, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, I’m Chuck Todd and welcome to MTP

DAILY.

It is 5:00 p.m. here in Washington, 9:00 p.m. London time where a deadly

terror attack has rocked the British capital.

We’re following three major stories tonight, the terror attack in London,

an extraordinary development on Capitol Hill after the chairman suggested

that communications from Mr. Trump’s team were incidentally swept up by

foreign wiretaps.

And, of course, we’ve got the health care cliff hanger in just about 24

hours ahead of the crucial vote of the president’s plan to repeal and

replace Obamacare.

Folks, today was already going to be a big news day as planned, before this

awful incident in London and before the surprise announcement from the

chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

This afternoon, apparent attempt to validate president Trump’s wiretapping

claims, which we are going to now disrupt because here’s Adam Schiff, the

ranking Democrat on House intelligence, responding to Devin Nunes.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D), CALIFORNIA, RANKING MEMBER, HOUSE INTELLIGENCE

COMMITTEE: – information that the chairman was referring to. And,

therefore, it is really impossible for us to evaluate any of the merits of

what the chairman has said.

But I can say this. The chairman will need to decide whether he is the

chairman of an independent investigation into conduct, which includes

allegations of potential coordination between the Trump campaign and the

Russians, or he is going to act as a surrogate of the White House because

he cannot do both.

And, unfortunately, I think the actions of today throw great doubt into the

ability of both the chairman and the committee to conduct the investigation

the way it ought to be conducted.

I have expressed these grave concerns with the chairman. I only learned

about this the way that all of you did, when the chairman briefed the press

in advance of briefing his own committee members. And that is a deep, deep

problem.

I think it does underscore the importance of establishing an independent

commission. Some – a body that is fully independent of any political

considerations, including those that may emanate from the White House.

That would certainly give me a lot of confidence that, in addition to

whatever work our committee does and the Senate Intelligence Committee

does, that there is a truly independent body that is looking into the grave

issues that have been raised.

Second, with respect to the intercepts themselves that the chairman

referenced, those have not been provided to the committee for our

evaluation.

But on the basis of what the chairman has said and on the basis of my

conversation with the chairman, I can say this. There is still no evidence

that the president was wiretapped by his predecessor.

President Trump’s claims that he was remain as baseless today as they were

yesterday. And they were the day before where the directors of the FBI and

NSA testified that they were made without any basis and fact.

If the incident today is an indication that after making the baseless

claim, the president then aggravated the damage by implicating the British

in a potential plot to have the British surveil him on behalf of President

Obama and now is attempting to interfere in the Congressional

investigation.

Again, with the effort of trying to provide some substance to a claim

without substance, then the damage, the wrecking ball of this allegation,

has just claimed another victim, that being our own committee.

What I understand from the chairman is that he has reviewed intercepts of

foreign intelligence. And what I understand from the chairman is there is

no indication that that surveillance was anything but lawful.

And what people need to understand about foreign intelligence gathering and

incidental collection is if we are listening to two foreign spies, for

example, talking to each other on foreign soil or two representatives of a

foreign government, and they mention a U.S. person.

That is incidental collection. It doesn’t necessarily mean there is a call

from a foreign party to a U.S. person, even the mention of U.S. person is

incidental collection and that name would be masked.

If there is a call with the U.S. person or U.S. person identities are

involved at all, those names are masked. But there are proper procedures

for unmasking a name. When it is necessary for the intelligence agencies

to understand the significance of the intercept and they cannot do that

when the names are masked, you can properly unmask the name.

The chairman has provided no evidence that any names that were unmasked

were unmasked improperly. And, of course, without the ability for the

committee to look at the intercepts, we’re not in a position to evaluate

whether the procedures were followed or were not followed.

[17:05:09] Moreover, as I understand from my conversation with the

chairman, most of the names in the intercepts were in fact masked. And the

chairman’s concern was that he could still figure out the identities of

some of the parties even though the names were masked. Well, that doesn’t

mean that the masking was improper.

And so, again, it’s impossible to evaluate whether there is any there

there, in terms of these intercepts without the committee being able to

look at them. And thus far, the chair has no not provided this evidence to

the committee.

So, this is deeply troubling along many levels. But among the most

significant levels is it really impedes our ability to do this

investigation the way we should.

I’ve been part of investigations that were conducted properly, when the

House Intelligence Committee investigated Benghazi. And I’ve been part of

investigations that were not such as the Benghazi Select Committee.

It was my hope that our investigation could be conducted properly. It’s

still my hope that this investigation should be conducted properly, but,

unfortunately, the actions of the chair throw that very much in doubt. And

I’d be happy to respond to your questions.

Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Two questions. One, what is the Democrat’s next step

here? Are you planning on pulling out of this investigation the way that

he did to the Benghazi inquiry? And, two, did Chairman Nunes reveal any

classified information today by his disclosures to the press?

SCHIFF: Well, on the first one, we actually stayed on the Benghazi Select

Committee. Though we knew from the outset that it was a – essentially,

going to be a political instrument to tear down Secretary Clinton’s

numbers.

And, of course, we will have to analyze what this development means. I do

think that if there is any chance remaining for us to conduct this

investigation, we need to do it.

As I said earlier in the week, we could do a tremendous service to the

country if we’re able to do a credible investigation and, at the end of the

day, provide a report to the American people that has Democrats and

Republicans on the same page.

But if you have a chairman who is interacting with the White House and

sharing information with the White House, when people around the White

House are the subject of the investigation, and doing so before sharing it

with the committee, it make – it throws a profound doubt over whether that

can be done credibly.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Did Chairman Nunes reveal any classified information

today?

SCHIFF: Well, it’s certainly – it’s certainly inappropriate for us to be

discuss whether specific people were the subject of collection or

incidental collection to any degree that can divulge who the targets of

that surveillance may be.

So, I’m not prepared to say that what the chairman said was classified or

unclassified. I can say that it is beyond irregular to receive any

evidence that’s within the scope of an investigation. And, clearly, if the

chairman is right about the content here, it’s within the scope of the

issues we’re looking at, about whether masking procedures are followed and

whether things are being leaked.

And I would – I would say that the most profound concern here I have is

that these actions simply raise enormous doubt about whether the committee

can do its work. And I think that, more than anything else I’ve seen, this

makes the most profound case for the formation of an independent

commission.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: To follow-up on this question. On Monday, we heard

quite a bit about from several committee members about improper unmasking

of individuals who were collected in unwarranted surveillance. What is

this fundamental difference between what the chairman did today and what

the complaints were on Monday?

SCHIFF: Well, first of all, with respect to what we were discussing on

Monday, we could actually discuss concrete things. We could – you know,

if there were a specific instance where there was an unmasking that we were

concerned about, we could ask the questions about it.

Here we have no information about who was masked or who was unmasked. And,

indeed, based on what the chairman told me, the names were masked apart

from a single name which wasn’t necessarily anyone connected with the Trump

organization.

The concern the chair raised with me was that the names that were masked he

believes were associated with the president or his associates.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Did he – did he unmask the president today in this?

[17:10:01] SCHIFF: I don’t know. You know, again, this is the problem.

This is the precise problem when the information is not shared with the

committee itself.

We will be seeking this information. We will be evaluating it. And once

we’ve had a chance to review it, I will issue a statement about what I

think it says and what I think it doesn’t say.

But here, we’re operating on hearsay on hearsay, and this is simply not a

way to conduct an investigation.

Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: On that point, had the committee been previously

briefed about the intercepts in general or had you had any background

knowledge about these intercepts? You say you don’t have these intercepts

but were aware of these intercepts? Did members of the committee have

information about that?

SCHIFF: Well, it’s impossible to know because we don’t know what

intercepts the chairman is referring to.

So, again, my assumption from what the chair said is that these are

intercepts that we don’t have. But he also said this doesn’t relate to the

Russia investigation. So, if it doesn’t relate to the Russia

investigation, if they were lawfully conducted and he said there’s no

reason to believe they weren’t, then we wouldn’t have them as a part of the

investigation.

Now, we have made a request of the intelligence agencies for information

about their masking procedures. If indeed it’s within the scope of our

request, then it’s information we should be getting.

And if that’s true, and I think the chairman indicated he thought that the

information he’d received is within the scope of what we’ve asked for, then

it’s a significant question that if this is within the information we’ve

asked for that the agencies are going to be delivering to us later this

week, then why make the statement to the press before we have it? It just

begs more questions, frankly, than it answers.

Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Is there any reason to believe – I know we discussed

briefing the president, but just to, kind of, clarify. Is there any reason

to believe that the president or members of his family were people present

in these documents?

SCHIFF: You know, again, you would have to ask the chairman because he’s

the only one on the committee that I’m aware of that’s been able to see

this.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Did he express that to you? Did he say, I think

these people are involved?

SCHIFF: You know, I don’t to want characterize what the chair said. And I

think if you look at what he has said publicly, it’s not very clear because

he has used words like may have been or it might be, and how can we

evaluate the strength of that information? We just can’t.

And, again, this just underscores why this is not how you conduct an

investigation. You don’t take information that the committee hasn’t seen

and present it orally to the press and to the White House before the

committee has a chance to vet whether it’s even significant.

Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: (INAUDIBLE.)

SCHIFF: I’m sorry?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What kind of assurances did you receive from the

chairman (INAUDIBLE)?

SCHIFF: Well, you know, I’ve expressed my grave concerns about how this

was handled. And I’m not sure that, at this point, we’re likely to get

those kind of assurances. Certainly, we’re going to have a much more

lengthy discussion of this when we meet as a committee.

But it casts quite a profound cloud over our ability to do our work. And I

do think that the concern over Russian intervention in our election is one

that permeates the Congress. And it’s a concern the Democrats have and

it’s a concern that Republicans have.

And I have to think that most of the members of the House want a bipartisan

investigation to be done. But this is not the way to do it.

Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Did Chairman Nunes tell you how or where or in what

way he viewed these documents (INAUDIBLE)? And, also, you’ve said that

you’re gravely concerned and you criticize the chairman right now. But are

you pursuing any further more formal (INAUDIBLE) of him in light about

that?

SCHIFF: This is not a situation I think where you can pursue something

like that. You know, we still have a very important job to do even apart

from this investigation. But, right now, the country is counting on us

because in the House of Representatives, we’re the only investigation there

is. If we don’t do it, no one is going to do it.

Now, perhaps the White House would like it that way. But the American

people, I think, want there to be a credible investigation. And if we’re

not going to conduct it, then we need to have an independent commission do

it.

And if the chairman is going to continue to go to the White House rather

than his own committee, there’s no way we can conduct this investigation.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And did he tell you how or (INAUDIBLE)?

[17:15:00] SCHIFF: You know, I don’t have a lot of details on it. The

most I think he was able to say is that it was shared with him alone, so it

doesn’t appear to have been shared even with the other Republican members

of his committee. And so, all of us are in the dark. And that makes what

the chairman did today all the more extraordinary.

Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you have any concerns about the way in which he

got this information or who it would have come from? He said he doesn’t

have the documents in his possession so – but he knows where they are.

SCHIFF: Well, I – you know, obviously, there are a lot of questions. I

mean, if this came from people within the intelligence community, then

you’re looking at sort of a Channel Four A (ph) leak to the press which

raises a whole other category of concerns.

If this is within the intelligence community, it ought to be shared with us

by the intelligence community. I don’t know if that’s the source of it.

And –

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You said he also went and called the NSA, the CIA and

I think the FBI.

SCHIFF: You’d have to ask the chairman. Again, we have no idea where

these documents came from, whether they even show what they purport to

show. But even if they do, on the basis of what the chairman said, the

underlying fact is still the same. There is no evidence to support the

president’s contention that he was wiretapped by his predecessor.

So, I’m not sure what the point of this extraordinary process is and I have

to hope that this is not part of a broader campaign by the White House

aimed to deflect from the director’s testimony earlier this week.

But, again, not having seen the documents, not having the chairman share

those documents with either Democrats or Republicans on the committee,

there’s simply no way for us to evaluate.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you have any idea of how many names were in here,

masked or unmasked?

SCHIFF: I have no idea.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Dozens?

SCHIFF: There’s no way for us to know.

Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It seems like the said decision about an independent

commission is in the hands of Paul Ryan. Have you talked to him about that

and do you have any plans to do so?

SCHIFF: I certainly intend to do so. The request has been made by our

minority leader as well as the entire membership of the – Democratic

membership of the House of Representatives in the form of sponsorship of

legislation by my colleague, Eric Swalwell, and Elijah Cummings.

So, we have certainly made it clear, now for many weeks, that we ought to

follow the model we did after 911, where we do an investigation through our

intelligence communities – committees. But we also have a truly

independent commission.

And there are two reasons why I think the commission now is more essential

than ever. The first is that a commission would have a dedicated staff and

resources focused solely on this issue. An investigation of this magnitude

really justifies that kind of investment.

But, second, it takes it completely out of the political realm. And

today’s events show why that is just so essential. A commission, like the

911 commission, wouldn’t have one of its chairs go to the White House when

it obtained new information. And we just cannot continue along that kind

of a path.

So, I think more than anything else today’s events have underscored the

imperative of an independent commission.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Did he – did he tell you –

SCHIFF: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Does the chairman give you any indication why he

decided to go to the White House before he came to you with any

information?

SCHIFF: No, and that’s a good question for the chairman. I’d certainly

did express my concern that that is simply not a way to conduct a credible

investigation.

Thank you.

TODD: Wow, an extraordinary counterpress conference from Adam Schiff, the

Ranking House Democrat. All of this is in response to an initial, stunning

decision today by the House Intelligence Committee chairman, Devin Nunes,

who apparently got new information about perhaps folks that were caught up

in incidental surveillance when it comes to a foreign intelligence that

folks that may have incidentally caught up in the gathering of information,

important on things overseas.

And the question is, he decided to brief the president before he briefed,

essentially, anybody in the Intelligence Committee outside the speaker of

the House, this so-called Gang of Eight.

I’m going to get to this story in a minute but joining me right now is West

Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin. He is a member of the Senate Select

Committee on Intelligence. Senator Manchin, it was an extraordinary

decision from Devin Nunes today. Does it – how – what’s your level of

concern about what you’ve seen and heard today between Devin Nunes and

then, now, Adam Schiff?

[17:20:01] SEN. JOE MANCHIN (D), WEST VIRGINIA, SENATE INTELLIGENCE

COMMITTEE: My level of concern, Chuck, is what I would think most

Americans would be right now, can Congressman Nunes be impartial in his

deliberation on whatever information we gather and the investigation that

we’re doing, that’s being done as we know? We’re going to be hearing that

gathering of information and have to make some decisions. And it’s going

to be hard for people to believe that he could be impartial.

TODD: You know, this comes at a time, if you recall – and I know this

happened a couple of weeks ago. But the White House essentially reached

out to the two Republican chairman of the Intelligence Committees, Devin

Nunes and Richard Burr, who’s the Republican chairman of the Intelligence

Committee that you sit on, to essentially help push back on some of these

stories.

That made a lot of folks in Congress uncomfortable because these are –

these are oversight committees that are designed to provide accountability

of the executive branch by the legislative branch. These are not staffers

of the White House.

How concerned are you about Senator Burr?

MANCHIN: Chuck, the only thing I can say is knowing Senator Burr and

knowing senator warner, both are chair and are ranking member, I’m happy to

say that I don’t believe that this would have ever happened in the Senate

from one of our incensed (ph) intelligence chairs or leaders.

With that being said, I think it would give everybody cause and pause to be

very careful what they’re saying and how involved they’re going to get

unless it’s involved in the committee setting. That’s the reason we go

into a room we go into.

TODD: Right.

MANCHIN: A secured room. That’s the reason the press is not there or the

public is not there. For us to be able to discuss openly and get

information that’s needed. And the facts basically that comes from our

intel committee – or community takes us to where we need to go.

TODD: Right.

MANCHIN: We’re not there yet.

TODD: Are you concerned that this puts a stain on your investigation?

MANCHIN: Well, it puts – not on the Senate side, it’s not going to. We

were never basically being led by the House. The House is doing their own

thing. They had – already had an open hearing. That was great.

We’re going to do one a little bit different. We’ll have an opening hear,

and we’re going to get to the crux of where we are and what we want to

hear.

There’s a – you know, there’s a certain thing that people need to know.

First of all, the FISA court. If it’s a foreign agent and have suspicion

and the FBI is basically investigating that, they go to a FISA court and

get an order. And it basically allows them to show there’s cause for us to

be concerned and a wiretapping would be ordered.

If it’s an individual citizen, then it has to be caught up, as they’re

saying it is. They have to go to a regular court and the FBI has to show

cause of why that person. So, there must be reason for someone to have

cause or you’re saying it’s an illegal tap. That’s a whole other – that’s

a whole other accusation.

And we don’t see any facts whatsoever that leads us to believe that

President Obama or any individual citizen of this country could have done

that.

TODD: Now, we heard from Chairman Nunes that this was incidental.

Multiple FISA warrants but none of them had to do with the Russia

investigation. So, at this point, why even bring this up? Is it even part

– is it even part of the scope of the investigation?

MANCHIN: I don’t know. I mean, the investigation might be larger than

what we think and we’re finding that out as we continue to have the intel

communities come to us. The FBI said it in an open hearing there. You had

FBI Director Comey basically saying they had been conducting an

investigation since starting of last July. So, we’re hearing more about

that.

We can only go to just what level we can discuss that goes up to a – you

know – you know, there’s an –

TODD: I understand that. Let me does you this. Confirming a FISA court -

- confirming a FISA court subpoena being granted, isn’t that something

you’re not supposed to confirm on the record?

MANCHIN: Well, you wouldn’t be supposed to do that. It was an ongoing

investigation. We haven’t had that. But I’m telling you the facts of how

it would happen. Did it happen or not? I don’t know. Him saying that

today leads me to believe he’s basically stating that there was a FISA

court order or there was a court – civil court order that basically gave

cause.

TODD: Has that been confirmed to you? Has that been confirmed to you?

MANCHIN: Not to me. No, we have not. I have not –

TODD: So, nobody has confirmed any FISA court order related to the Russia

investigation?

MANCHIN: Absolutely not. Not in our intel and not in meetings I’ve

intended. I’ve been to all of them.

TODD: And you’ve attended meetings that have included the director of the

FBI?

MANCHIN: Correct. When he first came in. We haven’t had him – we have

not had him back since he went in an open hearing on the House side.

TODD: Right.

MANCHIN: He will eventually be coming to us, but there’s an awful lot of

other people that we would like to talk to before we get to Director Comey.

TODD: You know, it was interesting. Chairman Nunes brought up the fact

that it is not uncommon for sometimes members of Congress to see their

names caught up where intel has got it, it’s incidental. And that there is

a procedure, he was talking about, where a member of Congress would be

informed if this happened.

[17:25:07] What is that procedure? Can you enlighten us anymore?

MANCHIN: No, I don’t know. I don’t know that procedure. I would like to

think that if we were caught up in something – because we’re talking to

people. We’re trying to build relations. We want a peaceful world. And

if you can’t communicate, you’ve got serious problems, Chuck.

TODD: Sure.

MANCHIN: That’s our job. And especially if you’re on foreign – you know,

if you’re on foreign relations, if you’re on armed services, which I’ve

been for six years, if you’re on intel. You want to be able to talk and

find out if there’s a pathway forward.

I would assume that if we got caught up in an incidental, knowing that we

were trying to do good, that they would let us know that, you know, we’re

not a target whatsoever and we do have that. That has not been brought to

my attention.

TODD: You have stopped short of signing on with other Democrats, calling

for a special commission. You know, either outside of Congress, set it up

like a 911 commission, something like that.

Given today’s events, are you – are you changing your mind at all?

MANCHIN: Well, it makes it much more difficult to say why don’t you let us

do our job. Let the intel committee do their job. Let any – if they want

a select committee – and I’ve talked to Lindsey Graham about this. I

said, Lindsey, I support a select committee. Anything you want to do, I

support.

But the intel, we’re able to go a little differently than most any other

committee and get their faster. We would love to be able to do that and I

have confidence we can.

I think what happened today would give pause to think that the House intel,

with Chairman Nunes at the head of that, could do that. (INAUDIBLE.)

TODD: All right. Senator Manchin, I will leave it there. Senator, let me

ask you one final question, actually. Do you think the president is

correct in saying he was somewhat vindicated today?

MANCHIN: I – you know, I don’t want to comment on that because I still

think that – with what we know, that an apology is still warranted to

President Obama.

TODD: He still owes President Obama an apology in your book?

MANCHIN: I mean, from what we know. Because I know, and everyone that

knows anything about how the law is in our country, that unless he’s

accusing President Obama of an illegal wiretap, I don’t think that was the

accusation. So, you’re saying that he directed somebody. President Obama

can’t do that.

So, I would think that an apology should be warranted.

TODD: So, he shouldn’t be calling himself somewhat vindicated, it sounds

like in your mind?

MANCHIN: I’d be a little bit cautious on that.

TODD: All right. Senator Joe Manchin, Democrat from West Virginia. I

know you’ve got to run. Appreciate you coming on, sir. Thank you.

MANCHIN: Thanks, Chuck. Always good to be with you.

TODD: All right. So, how did we get here today? This is one of those

cases where the live events are moving faster than the initial news item.

Let me catch you up. The Republican chairman of the House Intelligence

Committee, Devin Nunes, said today he has seen reports that claim

communications from members of President Trump’s transition team, and

potentially the president himself, were incidentally collected by the U.S.

intelligence community as part of a broader FISA surveillance effort, not

at having to do with Russia, he said.

Nunes spoke outside the White House after briefing the president on this.

Just the speaker of the House, then the president, nobody else. And then

the press. Here’s what he said this afternoon.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. DEVIN NUNES (R), CALIFORNIA, CHAIRMAN, HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE:

What I have read bothers me and I think it should bother the president,

himself, and his team because I don’t – I think some of it seems to be

inappropriate.

This is information that was brought to me that I thought the president

needed to know about incidental collection where the president, himself,

and others in the Trump transition team were clearly put into an

intelligence reports that ended up at this White House and across a whole

bunch of other agencies.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TODD: And, again, Nunes said these communications were swept up legally in

November, December and January after the election. And that the

surveillance did not stem from any investigation relating to Russia.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NUNES: In the dozens of reports I was able to see, I was able to determine

that it was – it looks like it was legal collection, incidental collection

but then made itself into intelligence reports.

So, it has to deal with FISA and there’s, you know, a multiple number of

FISA warrants that are out there but there’s nothing criminal at all

involved.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TODD: Ah, general FISA warrants that are out there. Well, what are they?

They are legal orders that allow the government to monitor communications

with foreign spies inside the United States or other foreign dignitaries.

It’s unclear how the Trump transition would be connected to a FISA warrant

and generally it is illegal for U.S. officials to publicly disclose the

targets of FISA warrants.

Now, how does this play into the president’s accusation that President

Obama wiretapped Trump Tower? Here is what Nunes has to say about that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NUNES: I think the wiretapping, you know, if you use it, generally, like

the president has said, you know, he clearly, you know, used it differently

than what I think a lot of people took it which was did Obama actually

wiretap Trump Tower which we know didn’t happen. I think the president’s

been pretty clear on that.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But the physical act of wiretapping, do you see

anything (INAUDIBLE)?

NUNES: No. No.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CHUCK TODD, NBC NEWS POLITICAL DIRECTOR, “MEET THE PRESS DAILY”: One of the

great phrases, just simply say I think the president has been clear about

that when you don’t to want say exactly what the president might have said.

Meanwhile, president did react, very quickly, after Nunes spoke.

(START VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you feel vindicated by Chairman Nunes?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: I somewhat do. I

must tell you, I somewhat do. I very much appreciated the fact that they

found what they found.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TODD: Fast moving story. I want to quickly check in on Capitol Hill, Kasie

Hunt been running around all day. A little crazed. All right. We had Adam

Schiff, heard you question him. Have we had a response from Devin Nunes

yet? We now have a growing list, right now it’s all democrats of

essentially saying the house intelligence investigation is essentially been

corrupted.



KASIE HUNT, POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT FOR NBC NEWS AND MSNBC: Chuck, I think

we’re headed in that direction. I think Congressman Schiff who of course is

a former prosecutor chooses his words carefully, walked basically right up

to that line, didn’t quite step over it here. But I do think, especially

considering the lack of clarity on where did this information come from,

why did Chairman Nunes have an opportunity to view it but not move it

anywhere that could potentially, I don’t want to speculate too much, imply

that he viewed it in a secure facility, but at the same time we don’t know.

That has left democrats unable to view the information and make a judgment

for themselves. And it really does, the House and Senate Intelligence

Committee is much more than the others, as you know, have a tradition of

bipartisanship. And they have been working in concert as oversight

committees in the course of this investigation. So, I think the sense up

here is really that this raised a lot more questions than answered.

TODD: All right. Kasie, I’m gonna leave you there. By the way, we are going

to talk to Adam Schiff on this show in a few minutes. Let me bring in my

panel tonight. Jeremy Bash, NBC News national security analyst, former

chief of staff for the CIA and Department of Defense. Evelyn Farkas, NBC

News national security analyst and foreign policy contributor and a former

deputy assistant for secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia.

And Ken Dilanian, our own intelligence and national security reporter right

here at NBC News. Welcome all.

Jeremy, I want to start with you because you have some experience. You were

a staffer on the House Intelligence Committee before being on the other

side of the CIA. You had some strong words for what Devin Nunes did today.

Adam Schiff stepped right up to the line. What do you expect happens next

in the House Intel Committee?



JEREMY BASH, NBC NEWS NATIONAL SECURITY ANALYST, FORMER CHIEF OF STAFF FOR

CIA AND DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE: Well, I think today was Devin Nunes standing

on his tippy toes trying to hold an umbrella over the president during a

political hurricane. The hearing that happened on Monday was a debacle for

the White House. The FBI director repudiated the president’s claim on

wiretapping and he announced to the world that Trump and his inner circle

are under federal, criminal, and counterintelligence investigation.

I actually expect that democrats will stick with this investigation. So I

think if they walk away, Chuck, they’re doing exactly what the White House

and exactly what Devin Nunes wants which is to collapse the investigation.

They want to be in the room to get the information.

TODD: Evelyn, this could politically it seems like backfire either one of

two scenarios. One is you have more republicans that say, you know what,

special commission. Congress, we don’t want it, right? Ryan and McConnell

may say get this stinker out of here. Or Nunes can’t fight as hard on

Trump’s behalf going forward.



EVELYN FARKAS, NBC NEWS NATIONAL SECURITY ANALYST, FOREIGN POLICY

CONTRIBUTOR: Right, right. I mean, I think – I am very curious what is

Paul Ryan thinking because he – I.

TODD: He apparently was briefed on this. And like gave him the okay to go

to the White House.

FARKAS: He’s now quiet. I actually think that Paul Ryan would probably be

most interested in having this move out of the house, out of congress

entirely, and move into a bipartisan commission. And that’s because he then

will not be held responsible for what’s happening. Having the White House

constantly correcting and interfering is likely if it’s happening in the

house.



TODD: Ken, we already learned, they got in – they got in tight with Trey

Gowdy and helped him during on Monday. So they’re clearly the White House

is very much trying to have a lot of influence on how the questioning goes

in this investigation. And then you have this development. On one hand,

they’re clearly wired. On the other hand, have they gotten too close – too

close to the edge here?

KEN DILANIAN, NBC NEWS INTELLIGENCE AND NATIONAL SECURITY REPORTER: Well, I

want to break down what we might be talking about here. There might be much

less here than meets the eye and what we need to talk about. Incidental

collection could mean one foreign leader talking to another foreign leader

about an American. And that’s their captured and.

TODD: We’re surveilling, it’s Putin and Xi talking on the phone. What do

you think of this Trump guy?

DILANIAN: Exactly.

TODD: And all of sudden oh, Trump’s name is mentioned.



DILANIAN: And it could mean a diplomat who is under foreign surveillance

calling somebody at Trump Tower and speaking to them. But Nunes did make

some interesting charges that I think deserve further exploration. Why were

some of these people unmasked? Why were their names revealed? They’re

supposed to be blacked out unless there’s a reason.

TODD: Right.

DILANIAN: And then secondly, he said that some of the stuff didn’t seem to

him to have intelligence value, yet it was circulating around. I’d like to

know more about that.



TODD: Jeremy, help us here. You worked at the CIA. I thought it was

interesting. He made it clear he did not get this from the heads of those

agencies. And in fact, he now wants to know why he didn’t get this

information from the heads of those agencies. What do you think happened

here?



BASH: He made a suggestion that somebody kind of slipped it to him under

the table. Basically.

TODD: So whistle blower – quite to say whistle blower but it was an

illusion.

BASH: Or someone who had the same political affinity as he did or someone

who had the same political affinity as the White House. Someone who wanted

to give them some ammunition. And he claims he got it in that channel. Now,

to tense point, there are some very interesting cerebral substantive issues

about the way the law applies here.

But as a process matter, this is a huge process fell, because if he was

really concerned about the committee’s oversight function, he would have

briefed the entire committee, briefed the democratic ranking member and

said what are we going to do about this? Instead, he held two press

conferences and ran down the White House to tell the president hey, I got

something for you.



TODD: Evelyn, the part I don’t understand is, just for his own CYA, bring

Schiff with you.



FARKAS: Right, right.



TODD: I mean, usually the intel committee chairs, 25 years I’ve watched

this, that’s the one place where bipartisanship sticks.

FARKAS: I think – I worked on the house – the Senate Armed Services

Committee rather and – I mean, it was always you want to at least have the

basic facts, the intelligence shared with one another. They do trips

together, bipartisan trips generally, so I think that’s really important.

But what also bothers me here is whether some of the surveillance was in a

very closely held compartment, and so, how this person who slipped it over

the trans – I understand it’s the chairman of the committee, but still,

some of this is very, very sensitive information.

And then to go over to the White House, how many people were in the room?

So, not everyone in the White House is cleared into, and I’m thinking

specifically about Russia channels. It is a very small number of people.

And if I could just say something about incidental collection. I mean, I

read thousands – not thousands, but I read many reports where I was the

person masked, but I was having a discussion with a foreign diplomat. I

read reports of other diplomats complaining about U.S. diplomats and I

could tell who it was. It was masked again. So I think there are so many

questions left unanswered here.



TODD: Can we go to the most logical explanation? Somebody who is supportive

of Trump wanted to scour anything they could find to support the

president’s contention that he was somehow surveilled.



DILANIAN: Right.



TODD: And it’s like, voila, I found something that kind of, sort of,

somewhat vindicates to borrow a phrase that the president used, maybe

somewhat vindicates him. That’s what this smells like.



DILANIAN: Here’s what’s weird, this came from the executive branch. The

president of the United States could have ordered to brought to his desk

every communication surveillance that referenced somebody in my transition

team. Why is it being routed through the legislative branch.

TODD: Doesn’t it give it more – if he’s the guy that’s conducting the

investigation, doesn’t it give it more – it would be less believable

coming straight from the White House.

DILANIAN: Right, but instead of conducting investigation, he’s acting today

as an agent of the president. He’s briefing reporters on things that he

sees favorable to Trump.

BASH: Nunes is one step further. He assailed the intelligence community,

the professionals. He said that the collection was inappropriate. On a day

that our intelligence professionals are working with the British.

TODD: Around the clock.

BASH: Counter-terrorism.

FARKAS: Yeah.

TODD: Right.

BASH: In London, he’s out there actually criticizing, joining the Trump

team’s critique of the intelligence community. He can’t trust them. This

has been a campaign against the intelligence community from day one. And

Nunes added to it today.



TODD: I was just gonna say it’s getting ugly here. I’m gonna pause here.

Sneak in a quick break. Congressman Adam Schiff will join me right after

the break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

TODD: Joining me now is Congressman Adam Schiff of California. He’s the

ranking member on the Intelligence Committee. If you were witness from the

start, you saw his opening press conference. Congressman Schiff, welcome

back to the show.

ADAM SCHIFF, U.S. REPRESENTATIVE FOR CALIFORNIA’S 28TH CONGRESSIONAL

DISTRICT: Thanks, Chuck.

TODD: Let me start basically, when did you first learn what Devin Nunes

shared with the public?



SCHIFF: Well, I think I first learned, Chuck, when you did, when the

chairman had his presser and made this statement. We got notice that the

chairman was gonna do a press availability. We’ve usually done those

jointly and much as we ask what the subject was we weren’t informed, and

that was I sort of guess the beginning of our concern. But I have to say

things became quite more alarming after that.

It’s simply not possible to do a credible investigation if you take

information that’s pertinent to the scope of what you’re investigating and

bring it to the White House instead of bringing it to our own committee.

So, today’s actions I think have really been a body blow to the credibility

of the committee and we are going to have a real heart to heart about this

tomorrow.

TODD: Well, let me – have you had a conversation with him since though?

With Chairman Nunes?

SCHIFF: Yes, yes, I did have conversation with him.

TODD: Can you tell me about it?

SCHIFF: I had a conversation with him about it this evening where I

expressed my great concerns with what the chairman did today, the fact that

none of us have seen the intercepts that he has seen. And I don’t think

either democrats or republicans on the committee really have the capacity

to evaluate this because none of us have seen it. So, whether it is even

significant or not, we can’t say.

I also can tell you from our conversation that it appears that the names

were masked in the information although there may have been some names that

were unmasked. They didn’t appear to be related to the Trump organization

or Trump transition team. The chairman’s concerns seemed to be that he

could figure out who the masked names were. That doesn’t indicate that

there was any problem in the masking. And the chairman himself said that he

had no indications that the surveillance was somehow unlawful.

So it’s not clear, you know, whether there is even a there there. And this

is particularly the problem when information is not shared with the

committee the way it should be, but instead is shared with the White House.

The problem is compounded, Chuck, when it’s the president’s own campaign

team that is the subject of investigation. So a lot of problems with this.

TODD: All right.

SCHIFF: And I think a real threat to the credibility of the investigation.

TODD: All right. One thing that Chairman Nunes also said was this came from

not the official channels, didn’t quite say they were unofficial, but he

seemed to say point blank it it didn’t come from the heads of these

agencies, which concerned him more. Are you concerned that if there was

even something as incidental as this that the heads of the FBI, CIA, NSA,

DNI weren’t as forthcoming with the committee as they should have been?



SCHIFF: No, not at all. And I think the directors were fully forthcoming

about this. Just based on what the chairman said and again it’s impossible

to evaluate without the materials. But this involved foreign surveillance,

not involving Russia, not targeted at Mr. Trump or his associates, in which

people’s identities were incidentally collected. What that can mean, Chuck,

is you have let’s say two Chinese business people talking to each other

about how they wanted to do business with Donald Trump and his is

mentioned.

That would be incidental collection even though it doesn’t involve any

communication directly from a Chinese official to anyone in the Trump

organization. The fact that his name is mentioned is considered incidental

collection. His name would then be masked. His name could be unmasked if it

was important to understand the significance of the intelligence.

But what I gathered from the chairman was, the names of the U.S. persons,

if they were people on the Trump organization, were in fact masked. So it’s

very difficult to discern what’s the relevance here. But even on the basis

of what the chairman has said, it doesn’t cast any doubt on what we’ve

heard from both directors this week and that is there is simply no evidence

that the president was the subject of wiretapping by his predecessor.

TODD: Didn’t we already know that some Trump officials were caught up in

some – in some of the FISA wiretaps? Mike Flynn and his conversations with

Ambassador Kislyak. It was – put it this way, everybody in your situation

that has got an briefing sort of implied, of course the Russian ambassador

is commonly under surveillance. Could this simply be a reference to Flynn?



SCHIFF: You know, Chuck, I don’t know. I assume that it is not a simple a

matter as that because the chairman says it doesn’t involve Russia. But

nonetheless, we really have no idea. And again, we will be requesting in

the committee access to whatever evidence the chairman has received, if it

can be called evidence, to see whether it has any pertinence whatsoever to

this investigation. And indeed if it doesn’t involve Russia, that raises a

profound question about whether it is pertinent. Nonetheless, in the

absence of that, we simply can’t evaluate any of these claims.

TODD: I have to ask you something that you said also to me on Sunday. Is

that you took – you thought that at the time, former Director of National

Intelligence James Clapper was too definitive when he said no evidence of

collusion at the time that he served essentially January 20th of this year.

What basis can you feel confident saying that the director of national

intelligence oversold something?



SCHFF: I don’t think it was deliberate on the director’s part, but all I

can tell you is reviewing the evidence that I have, I don’t think you can

conclude that at all, far from it. And I think that.



TODD: But you admit, all you have right now is a circumstantial case.



SCHIFF: Actually, no, Chuck. I can tell you that the case is more than

that. And I can’t go into the particulars, but there is more than

circumstantial evidence now. So, again, I think.

TODD: You have seen direct evidence of collusion?



SCHIFF: I don’t want to go into specifics, but I will say that there is

evidence that is not circumstantial, and it very much worthy of

investigation. So, that is what we ought to do. Now, again, I think we have

been dealt a serious body blow to the credibility of our ability to get

answer by today’s events, and to me it underscores the importance of having

an independent commission look at this as a supplement to anything that

congress does.



TODD: Have you completely lost confidence in Devin Nunes to be your

investigative partner in this?

SCHIFF: Well, you know, I have to say my confidence has been severely

shaken today. And we will certainly have a heart to heart in the days to

come about how we go forward.



TODD: What can he do? What can he do to reassure you?

SCHIFF: Well, you know, I think that the chairman needs to think about

which role he wants to play here. Is he going to play a role as a surrogate

for the administration or is he gonna play a role as leading an independent

investigation? He can’t do both. And if he decides to do the latter, which

I think is the real public service here, then I think he needs to explain

what he did here today and commit never to undertake something like that

again.

TODD: So, what you’re saying is there’s a chance for this relationship

between you and him to recover?



SCHIFF: Well, look, I hope so because, again, at the moment we are the only

investigation going on in the house.

TODD: So you’re not walking away under any circumstance?

SCHIFF: Chuck, at the end of the day, and however this turns out, I want to

know that I did everything possible to make this investigation succeed. And

that’s why I’m trying so hard, but I have to say, today was very

discouraging.

TODD: It’s an interesting word you used, succeed, what is the definition of

success?



SCHIFF: Well, in my view, the definition of success here is that we conduct

a nonpartisan investigation and we reach a common conclusion that we can

share with the country. That to me is what is most in the national interest

then, you know, that’s what I’m trying to do. I need the chairman to commit

to trying to do that as well. And today’s events were deeply discouraging.



TODD: Congressman Adam Schiff, I appreciate you coming on last minute.

Thank you for sharing your views.

SCHIFF: Thank you.

TODD: You got it. Let me bring back the panel. Jeremy, Evelyn, and Ken.

Jeremy, sounds like he is taking your advice which is don’t walk away from

this yet.



BASH: Yeah, I think he wants to be in the room. He wants to issue the

subpoenas, get witness testimony, look at documents, maybe even give

immunity to some witnesses to turn, if you will, state’s evidence against

the target. I’ve got to say one thing, put one thing on the table. The

president has a nuclear option here as well.

He could preemptively pardon the people in his inner circle who will are

under investigation. That would effectively extinguish the FBI criminal

investigation and take a lot a wind out of the counterintelligence

investigation. It’s a big move, but don’t put it past them.



TODD: Meaning pardon, you would go as far as a pardon a Manafort and a

Stone, even people that are not in the administration?

BASH: Yes, on the grounds that this whole thing is a sham. This is part of

a deep state trying to attack him.



TODD: Wow.



FARKAS: Meanwhile, Russia attacked our government. Russia attacked our

elections. And I want also to use Jeremy’s phrase, put another thing on the

table. Reminder that of the 20 executive committee members of Trump’s

transition team, Devin Nunes was one of them. So he – I mean, the minute

you started looking at collusion and members of the Trump transition, I

think we were already in hot water at least from the house perspective. You

couldn’t have an independent investigation at that moment.



TODD: Ken, the other thing that popped in the interview is it’s more than

circumstantial, but I can’t say what it is.

DILANIAN: Adam Schiff just made some news.



TODD: Yes, okay.

DILANINA: I mean, and he made news the other day when he said

circumstantial because he has not said that before.

TODD: Right.

DILANIAN: So now he is saying he seems some direct evidence collusion.

Don’t forget, during that hearing the other day, he laid out a (inaudible)

of connections. He read from the dossier that the former British

intelligence operative wrote. And he that into the congressional record. He

talked about Carter Page going to Moscow. He talked about alleged payoffs.

He talked about a conspiracy between the Trump campaign allegedly and the

Russian effort to subvert the democracy. This is a former federal

prosecutor, careful guy.



TODD: Jeremy, I have this feeling that we’re on – we’re this close to

where it is all intel officers for themselves. And we’re going to see so

many leaks and so many piecemeal leaks that it is going to paint a picture

that we can’t see.



BASH: And that would be horrible because our system, Chuck, is the envy of

the world. We got the strongest intelligence committee and the we also have

the strongest oversight of intelligence. That’s a hallmark of our strength.

If we pull away one of those pillars, it’s going to upset the whole

balance. I fear our defenses are going to be down.



TODD: This war between the sort of nonpolitical actors and the political

actors, I think is going get worse, not better, Evelyn.

FARKAS: Yeah, I think you’re right. I mean, this should not be as political

as it is, Chuck. This is, again, I’m going to say it again because I’m the

Russia, you know, fanatic. This is about Russia attacking our elections.

It’s about them not wanting us to be a strong democracy or strong country

at all. They want us to be fighting.

TODD: Should be bipartisan support for that to stop that.



FARKAS: To stop that, exactly.



TODD: That is the one thing here, Ken, does it – especially in the senate

side, does it become more than McCain and Graham? Well, that you could see

explode quickly.

DILANIAN: You know, obviously, senators in private are – republican

senators are very disturbed by this. The question is, when did they go

public, Chuck?

TODD: And I keep going back to, you brought up the Paul Ryan, Paul Ryan and

Mitch McConnell, they have a hard enough job trying to figure out how the

heck to pass health care. This is a stink bomb they want out of congress.

At the same time, they don’t want to admit congress can’t do this.



BASH: That’s right. Again, going back to the point of the news that Adam

Schiff made on your show, he said there’s more than circumstantial

evidence, it’s clear this investigation is picking up steam. This may be an

attempt by the chairman and White House to slam the brakes on it.

FARKAS: Yeah.



TODD: Certainly smells like it a little bit.



FARKAS: Independent commission.



TODD: There you go, we’ll see. Jeremy, Evelyn, Ken, thank you. After the

break, we are going to turn to the other giant story of the day, the latest

on the investigation into the terror attack, maybe ISIS-inspired in London.

Stay tuned.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

TODD: We’re back now with the other major breaking news today, what was a

horrific scene outside British parliament. Three people are confirmed dead.

Plus the attacker. At least 20 have been injured. And here’s what we know.

According to authorities, at approximately 2:40 p.m. London time, a four-

by-four vehicle was turned into a deadly weapon, mowing down pedestrians

and several police officers as it drove over Westminster Bridge.

The vehicle then crashed into a fence near parliament where at least one

armed man exited then tried to enter parliament. A policeman was stabbed

and killed by the apparent attacker who was shot and killed by police. At

this hour, one police officer, two civilians, and the suspected attacker

are dead. The current working assumption, at least among some security

experts including the ranking member of house – on the House Intelligence

Committee, is that this attack has the appearance of an ISIS or Al Qaeda

attack.

Now, today is the one year anniversary of the Brussels terror attack. Here

at home, President Trump spoke with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

According to the White House, he offered her the U.S. government’s full

support in responding to the attack. Joining me now with the latest is our

own Matt Bradley in London. And I know we’re getting obviously much later

London time. So, Matt, where are we on who the suspect is and any – any

known ties yet?

MATT BRADLEY, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Well, Chuck, there’s been no claim of

responsibility so far, and there’s been really quite a lot of speculation

in the media about who the attacker is. I’m not going to into what people

are saying because we don’t want to give you the wrong information and NBC

News is trying to find out exactly who’s behind this.

Of course, this guy was shot dead. His body is in police custody. So they

know who this – who this assailant is but they’re not revealing the

information so we don’t want to speculate because there’s already been some

speculation that’s been shown to be wrong.

But Theresa May has come out and called this attack basically disgusting

but she said that the parliament was going to be opening and going to be

holding its session tomorrow on time as usual. And you know, Chuck, so much

about this is continuity, it’s just showing that the politics here in

Britain are continuing, that everybody’s moving on despite this horrific

attack.

And we can say, Chuck, that while this was a horrific attack, it certainly

wasn’t a surprise because the police here have been girding for this for

the past several years ever since we’ve seen all of these terrorist attacks

in capitals throughout the continent, throughout Europe.

Londoners have been asking when this is going to happen, not if, but when.

There was always a severe level of warning here in London and the police

were always ready for this. There were about 600 additional police officers

who were deployed into downtown London last year, last August. And they

were all armed with live ammunition. I’m not sure if you’ve been to London,

but it’s very rare to see police officers here armed and visibly armed.

That’s what you see now in downtown London. And I think we’re probably

going to see that more and more, maybe not to the level that you see in a

New York subway where you have a soldier in fatigues holding a major

weapon. But you’re going to start to see more of the visible police

presence that you start to see throughout Europe.

TODD: I was just gonna say, you know, one big difference between London and

the United States and Washington, D.C., is frankly the perimeters around

Washington, D.C., government buildings are much bigger than in London. Are

we going to see more?

BRADLEY: That’s true.



TODD: Very fast, Matt.



BRADLEY: That’s true. We could start to see – you’re starting to see that.

The fact is there are so few people here who actually carry guns. Not as

much of a situation here. The police don’t feel compelled to be quite as

armed as they would in the states. Chuck?



TODD: Matt, thanks very much. You’re going to be working for us all night.

Don’t get any sleep. That’s all for tonight. We’ll be back tomorrow with

more “MTP Daily.” “For the Record with Greta” starts right now.

