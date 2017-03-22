MTP Daily, Transcript 3/22/2017
Show: MTP Daily
Date: March 22, 2017
Guest: Joe Manchin, Ken Dilanian, Adam Schiff
CHUCK TODD, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, I’m Chuck Todd and welcome to MTP
DAILY.
It is 5:00 p.m. here in Washington, 9:00 p.m. London time where a deadly
terror attack has rocked the British capital.
We’re following three major stories tonight, the terror attack in London,
an extraordinary development on Capitol Hill after the chairman suggested
that communications from Mr. Trump’s team were incidentally swept up by
foreign wiretaps.
And, of course, we’ve got the health care cliff hanger in just about 24
hours ahead of the crucial vote of the president’s plan to repeal and
replace Obamacare.
Folks, today was already going to be a big news day as planned, before this
awful incident in London and before the surprise announcement from the
chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.
This afternoon, apparent attempt to validate president Trump’s wiretapping
claims, which we are going to now disrupt because here’s Adam Schiff, the
ranking Democrat on House intelligence, responding to Devin Nunes.
REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D), CALIFORNIA, RANKING MEMBER, HOUSE INTELLIGENCE
COMMITTEE: – information that the chairman was referring to. And,
therefore, it is really impossible for us to evaluate any of the merits of
what the chairman has said.
But I can say this. The chairman will need to decide whether he is the
chairman of an independent investigation into conduct, which includes
allegations of potential coordination between the Trump campaign and the
Russians, or he is going to act as a surrogate of the White House because
he cannot do both.
And, unfortunately, I think the actions of today throw great doubt into the
ability of both the chairman and the committee to conduct the investigation
the way it ought to be conducted.
I have expressed these grave concerns with the chairman. I only learned
about this the way that all of you did, when the chairman briefed the press
in advance of briefing his own committee members. And that is a deep, deep
problem.
I think it does underscore the importance of establishing an independent
commission. Some – a body that is fully independent of any political
considerations, including those that may emanate from the White House.
That would certainly give me a lot of confidence that, in addition to
whatever work our committee does and the Senate Intelligence Committee
does, that there is a truly independent body that is looking into the grave
issues that have been raised.
Second, with respect to the intercepts themselves that the chairman
referenced, those have not been provided to the committee for our
evaluation.
But on the basis of what the chairman has said and on the basis of my
conversation with the chairman, I can say this. There is still no evidence
that the president was wiretapped by his predecessor.
President Trump’s claims that he was remain as baseless today as they were
yesterday. And they were the day before where the directors of the FBI and
NSA testified that they were made without any basis and fact.
If the incident today is an indication that after making the baseless
claim, the president then aggravated the damage by implicating the British
in a potential plot to have the British surveil him on behalf of President
Obama and now is attempting to interfere in the Congressional
investigation.
Again, with the effort of trying to provide some substance to a claim
without substance, then the damage, the wrecking ball of this allegation,
has just claimed another victim, that being our own committee.
What I understand from the chairman is that he has reviewed intercepts of
foreign intelligence. And what I understand from the chairman is there is
no indication that that surveillance was anything but lawful.
And what people need to understand about foreign intelligence gathering and
incidental collection is if we are listening to two foreign spies, for
example, talking to each other on foreign soil or two representatives of a
foreign government, and they mention a U.S. person.
That is incidental collection. It doesn’t necessarily mean there is a call
from a foreign party to a U.S. person, even the mention of U.S. person is
incidental collection and that name would be masked.
If there is a call with the U.S. person or U.S. person identities are
involved at all, those names are masked. But there are proper procedures
for unmasking a name. When it is necessary for the intelligence agencies
to understand the significance of the intercept and they cannot do that
when the names are masked, you can properly unmask the name.
The chairman has provided no evidence that any names that were unmasked
were unmasked improperly. And, of course, without the ability for the
committee to look at the intercepts, we’re not in a position to evaluate
whether the procedures were followed or were not followed.
[17:05:09] Moreover, as I understand from my conversation with the
chairman, most of the names in the intercepts were in fact masked. And the
chairman’s concern was that he could still figure out the identities of
some of the parties even though the names were masked. Well, that doesn’t
mean that the masking was improper.
And so, again, it’s impossible to evaluate whether there is any there
there, in terms of these intercepts without the committee being able to
look at them. And thus far, the chair has no not provided this evidence to
the committee.
So, this is deeply troubling along many levels. But among the most
significant levels is it really impedes our ability to do this
investigation the way we should.
I’ve been part of investigations that were conducted properly, when the
House Intelligence Committee investigated Benghazi. And I’ve been part of
investigations that were not such as the Benghazi Select Committee.
It was my hope that our investigation could be conducted properly. It’s
still my hope that this investigation should be conducted properly, but,
unfortunately, the actions of the chair throw that very much in doubt. And
I’d be happy to respond to your questions.
Yes.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Two questions. One, what is the Democrat’s next step
here? Are you planning on pulling out of this investigation the way that
he did to the Benghazi inquiry? And, two, did Chairman Nunes reveal any
classified information today by his disclosures to the press?
SCHIFF: Well, on the first one, we actually stayed on the Benghazi Select
Committee. Though we knew from the outset that it was a – essentially,
going to be a political instrument to tear down Secretary Clinton’s
numbers.
And, of course, we will have to analyze what this development means. I do
think that if there is any chance remaining for us to conduct this
investigation, we need to do it.
As I said earlier in the week, we could do a tremendous service to the
country if we’re able to do a credible investigation and, at the end of the
day, provide a report to the American people that has Democrats and
Republicans on the same page.
But if you have a chairman who is interacting with the White House and
sharing information with the White House, when people around the White
House are the subject of the investigation, and doing so before sharing it
with the committee, it make – it throws a profound doubt over whether that
can be done credibly.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Did Chairman Nunes reveal any classified information
today?
SCHIFF: Well, it’s certainly – it’s certainly inappropriate for us to be
discuss whether specific people were the subject of collection or
incidental collection to any degree that can divulge who the targets of
that surveillance may be.
So, I’m not prepared to say that what the chairman said was classified or
unclassified. I can say that it is beyond irregular to receive any
evidence that’s within the scope of an investigation. And, clearly, if the
chairman is right about the content here, it’s within the scope of the
issues we’re looking at, about whether masking procedures are followed and
whether things are being leaked.
And I would – I would say that the most profound concern here I have is
that these actions simply raise enormous doubt about whether the committee
can do its work. And I think that, more than anything else I’ve seen, this
makes the most profound case for the formation of an independent
commission.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: To follow-up on this question. On Monday, we heard
quite a bit about from several committee members about improper unmasking
of individuals who were collected in unwarranted surveillance. What is
this fundamental difference between what the chairman did today and what
the complaints were on Monday?
SCHIFF: Well, first of all, with respect to what we were discussing on
Monday, we could actually discuss concrete things. We could – you know,
if there were a specific instance where there was an unmasking that we were
concerned about, we could ask the questions about it.
Here we have no information about who was masked or who was unmasked. And,
indeed, based on what the chairman told me, the names were masked apart
from a single name which wasn’t necessarily anyone connected with the Trump
organization.
The concern the chair raised with me was that the names that were masked he
believes were associated with the president or his associates.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Did he – did he unmask the president today in this?
[17:10:01] SCHIFF: I don’t know. You know, again, this is the problem.
This is the precise problem when the information is not shared with the
committee itself.
We will be seeking this information. We will be evaluating it. And once
we’ve had a chance to review it, I will issue a statement about what I
think it says and what I think it doesn’t say.
But here, we’re operating on hearsay on hearsay, and this is simply not a
way to conduct an investigation.
Yes.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: On that point, had the committee been previously
briefed about the intercepts in general or had you had any background
knowledge about these intercepts? You say you don’t have these intercepts
but were aware of these intercepts? Did members of the committee have
information about that?
SCHIFF: Well, it’s impossible to know because we don’t know what
intercepts the chairman is referring to.
So, again, my assumption from what the chair said is that these are
intercepts that we don’t have. But he also said this doesn’t relate to the
Russia investigation. So, if it doesn’t relate to the Russia
investigation, if they were lawfully conducted and he said there’s no
reason to believe they weren’t, then we wouldn’t have them as a part of the
investigation.
Now, we have made a request of the intelligence agencies for information
about their masking procedures. If indeed it’s within the scope of our
request, then it’s information we should be getting.
And if that’s true, and I think the chairman indicated he thought that the
information he’d received is within the scope of what we’ve asked for, then
it’s a significant question that if this is within the information we’ve
asked for that the agencies are going to be delivering to us later this
week, then why make the statement to the press before we have it? It just
begs more questions, frankly, than it answers.
Yes.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Is there any reason to believe – I know we discussed
briefing the president, but just to, kind of, clarify. Is there any reason
to believe that the president or members of his family were people present
in these documents?
SCHIFF: You know, again, you would have to ask the chairman because he’s
the only one on the committee that I’m aware of that’s been able to see
this.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Did he express that to you? Did he say, I think
these people are involved?
SCHIFF: You know, I don’t to want characterize what the chair said. And I
think if you look at what he has said publicly, it’s not very clear because
he has used words like may have been or it might be, and how can we
evaluate the strength of that information? We just can’t.
And, again, this just underscores why this is not how you conduct an
investigation. You don’t take information that the committee hasn’t seen
and present it orally to the press and to the White House before the
committee has a chance to vet whether it’s even significant.
Yes.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: (INAUDIBLE.)
SCHIFF: I’m sorry?
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What kind of assurances did you receive from the
chairman (INAUDIBLE)?
SCHIFF: Well, you know, I’ve expressed my grave concerns about how this
was handled. And I’m not sure that, at this point, we’re likely to get
those kind of assurances. Certainly, we’re going to have a much more
lengthy discussion of this when we meet as a committee.
But it casts quite a profound cloud over our ability to do our work. And I
do think that the concern over Russian intervention in our election is one
that permeates the Congress. And it’s a concern the Democrats have and
it’s a concern that Republicans have.
And I have to think that most of the members of the House want a bipartisan
investigation to be done. But this is not the way to do it.
Yes.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Did Chairman Nunes tell you how or where or in what
way he viewed these documents (INAUDIBLE)? And, also, you’ve said that
you’re gravely concerned and you criticize the chairman right now. But are
you pursuing any further more formal (INAUDIBLE) of him in light about
that?
SCHIFF: This is not a situation I think where you can pursue something
like that. You know, we still have a very important job to do even apart
from this investigation. But, right now, the country is counting on us
because in the House of Representatives, we’re the only investigation there
is. If we don’t do it, no one is going to do it.
Now, perhaps the White House would like it that way. But the American
people, I think, want there to be a credible investigation. And if we’re
not going to conduct it, then we need to have an independent commission do
it.
And if the chairman is going to continue to go to the White House rather
than his own committee, there’s no way we can conduct this investigation.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And did he tell you how or (INAUDIBLE)?
[17:15:00] SCHIFF: You know, I don’t have a lot of details on it. The
most I think he was able to say is that it was shared with him alone, so it
doesn’t appear to have been shared even with the other Republican members
of his committee. And so, all of us are in the dark. And that makes what
the chairman did today all the more extraordinary.
Yes.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you have any concerns about the way in which he
got this information or who it would have come from? He said he doesn’t
have the documents in his possession so – but he knows where they are.
SCHIFF: Well, I – you know, obviously, there are a lot of questions. I
mean, if this came from people within the intelligence community, then
you’re looking at sort of a Channel Four A (ph) leak to the press which
raises a whole other category of concerns.
If this is within the intelligence community, it ought to be shared with us
by the intelligence community. I don’t know if that’s the source of it.
And –
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You said he also went and called the NSA, the CIA and
I think the FBI.
SCHIFF: You’d have to ask the chairman. Again, we have no idea where
these documents came from, whether they even show what they purport to
show. But even if they do, on the basis of what the chairman said, the
underlying fact is still the same. There is no evidence to support the
president’s contention that he was wiretapped by his predecessor.
So, I’m not sure what the point of this extraordinary process is and I have
to hope that this is not part of a broader campaign by the White House
aimed to deflect from the director’s testimony earlier this week.
But, again, not having seen the documents, not having the chairman share
those documents with either Democrats or Republicans on the committee,
there’s simply no way for us to evaluate.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you have any idea of how many names were in here,
masked or unmasked?
SCHIFF: I have no idea.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Dozens?
SCHIFF: There’s no way for us to know.
Yes.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It seems like the said decision about an independent
commission is in the hands of Paul Ryan. Have you talked to him about that
and do you have any plans to do so?
SCHIFF: I certainly intend to do so. The request has been made by our
minority leader as well as the entire membership of the – Democratic
membership of the House of Representatives in the form of sponsorship of
legislation by my colleague, Eric Swalwell, and Elijah Cummings.
So, we have certainly made it clear, now for many weeks, that we ought to
follow the model we did after 911, where we do an investigation through our
intelligence communities – committees. But we also have a truly
independent commission.
And there are two reasons why I think the commission now is more essential
than ever. The first is that a commission would have a dedicated staff and
resources focused solely on this issue. An investigation of this magnitude
really justifies that kind of investment.
But, second, it takes it completely out of the political realm. And
today’s events show why that is just so essential. A commission, like the
911 commission, wouldn’t have one of its chairs go to the White House when
it obtained new information. And we just cannot continue along that kind
of a path.
So, I think more than anything else today’s events have underscored the
imperative of an independent commission.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Did he – did he tell you –
SCHIFF: Yes.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Does the chairman give you any indication why he
decided to go to the White House before he came to you with any
information?
SCHIFF: No, and that’s a good question for the chairman. I’d certainly
did express my concern that that is simply not a way to conduct a credible
investigation.
Thank you.
TODD: Wow, an extraordinary counterpress conference from Adam Schiff, the
Ranking House Democrat. All of this is in response to an initial, stunning
decision today by the House Intelligence Committee chairman, Devin Nunes,
who apparently got new information about perhaps folks that were caught up
in incidental surveillance when it comes to a foreign intelligence that
folks that may have incidentally caught up in the gathering of information,
important on things overseas.
And the question is, he decided to brief the president before he briefed,
essentially, anybody in the Intelligence Committee outside the speaker of
the House, this so-called Gang of Eight.
I’m going to get to this story in a minute but joining me right now is West
Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin. He is a member of the Senate Select
Committee on Intelligence. Senator Manchin, it was an extraordinary
decision from Devin Nunes today. Does it – how – what’s your level of
concern about what you’ve seen and heard today between Devin Nunes and
then, now, Adam Schiff?
[17:20:01] SEN. JOE MANCHIN (D), WEST VIRGINIA, SENATE INTELLIGENCE
COMMITTEE: My level of concern, Chuck, is what I would think most
Americans would be right now, can Congressman Nunes be impartial in his
deliberation on whatever information we gather and the investigation that
we’re doing, that’s being done as we know? We’re going to be hearing that
gathering of information and have to make some decisions. And it’s going
to be hard for people to believe that he could be impartial.
TODD: You know, this comes at a time, if you recall – and I know this
happened a couple of weeks ago. But the White House essentially reached
out to the two Republican chairman of the Intelligence Committees, Devin
Nunes and Richard Burr, who’s the Republican chairman of the Intelligence
Committee that you sit on, to essentially help push back on some of these
stories.
That made a lot of folks in Congress uncomfortable because these are –
these are oversight committees that are designed to provide accountability
of the executive branch by the legislative branch. These are not staffers
of the White House.
How concerned are you about Senator Burr?
MANCHIN: Chuck, the only thing I can say is knowing Senator Burr and
knowing senator warner, both are chair and are ranking member, I’m happy to
say that I don’t believe that this would have ever happened in the Senate
from one of our incensed (ph) intelligence chairs or leaders.
With that being said, I think it would give everybody cause and pause to be
very careful what they’re saying and how involved they’re going to get
unless it’s involved in the committee setting. That’s the reason we go
into a room we go into.
TODD: Right.
MANCHIN: A secured room. That’s the reason the press is not there or the
public is not there. For us to be able to discuss openly and get
information that’s needed. And the facts basically that comes from our
intel committee – or community takes us to where we need to go.
TODD: Right.
MANCHIN: We’re not there yet.
TODD: Are you concerned that this puts a stain on your investigation?
MANCHIN: Well, it puts – not on the Senate side, it’s not going to. We
were never basically being led by the House. The House is doing their own
thing. They had – already had an open hearing. That was great.
We’re going to do one a little bit different. We’ll have an opening hear,
and we’re going to get to the crux of where we are and what we want to
hear.
There’s a – you know, there’s a certain thing that people need to know.
First of all, the FISA court. If it’s a foreign agent and have suspicion
and the FBI is basically investigating that, they go to a FISA court and
get an order. And it basically allows them to show there’s cause for us to
be concerned and a wiretapping would be ordered.
If it’s an individual citizen, then it has to be caught up, as they’re
saying it is. They have to go to a regular court and the FBI has to show
cause of why that person. So, there must be reason for someone to have
cause or you’re saying it’s an illegal tap. That’s a whole other – that’s
a whole other accusation.
And we don’t see any facts whatsoever that leads us to believe that
President Obama or any individual citizen of this country could have done
that.
TODD: Now, we heard from Chairman Nunes that this was incidental.
Multiple FISA warrants but none of them had to do with the Russia
investigation. So, at this point, why even bring this up? Is it even part
– is it even part of the scope of the investigation?
MANCHIN: I don’t know. I mean, the investigation might be larger than
what we think and we’re finding that out as we continue to have the intel
communities come to us. The FBI said it in an open hearing there. You had
FBI Director Comey basically saying they had been conducting an
investigation since starting of last July. So, we’re hearing more about
that.
We can only go to just what level we can discuss that goes up to a – you
know – you know, there’s an –
TODD: I understand that. Let me does you this. Confirming a FISA court -
- confirming a FISA court subpoena being granted, isn’t that something
you’re not supposed to confirm on the record?
MANCHIN: Well, you wouldn’t be supposed to do that. It was an ongoing
investigation. We haven’t had that. But I’m telling you the facts of how
it would happen. Did it happen or not? I don’t know. Him saying that
today leads me to believe he’s basically stating that there was a FISA
court order or there was a court – civil court order that basically gave
cause.
TODD: Has that been confirmed to you? Has that been confirmed to you?
MANCHIN: Not to me. No, we have not. I have not –
TODD: So, nobody has confirmed any FISA court order related to the Russia
investigation?
MANCHIN: Absolutely not. Not in our intel and not in meetings I’ve
intended. I’ve been to all of them.
TODD: And you’ve attended meetings that have included the director of the
FBI?
MANCHIN: Correct. When he first came in. We haven’t had him – we have
not had him back since he went in an open hearing on the House side.
TODD: Right.
MANCHIN: He will eventually be coming to us, but there’s an awful lot of
other people that we would like to talk to before we get to Director Comey.
TODD: You know, it was interesting. Chairman Nunes brought up the fact
that it is not uncommon for sometimes members of Congress to see their
names caught up where intel has got it, it’s incidental. And that there is
a procedure, he was talking about, where a member of Congress would be
informed if this happened.
[17:25:07] What is that procedure? Can you enlighten us anymore?
MANCHIN: No, I don’t know. I don’t know that procedure. I would like to
think that if we were caught up in something – because we’re talking to
people. We’re trying to build relations. We want a peaceful world. And
if you can’t communicate, you’ve got serious problems, Chuck.
TODD: Sure.
MANCHIN: That’s our job. And especially if you’re on foreign – you know,
if you’re on foreign relations, if you’re on armed services, which I’ve
been for six years, if you’re on intel. You want to be able to talk and
find out if there’s a pathway forward.
I would assume that if we got caught up in an incidental, knowing that we
were trying to do good, that they would let us know that, you know, we’re
not a target whatsoever and we do have that. That has not been brought to
my attention.
TODD: You have stopped short of signing on with other Democrats, calling
for a special commission. You know, either outside of Congress, set it up
like a 911 commission, something like that.
Given today’s events, are you – are you changing your mind at all?
MANCHIN: Well, it makes it much more difficult to say why don’t you let us
do our job. Let the intel committee do their job. Let any – if they want
a select committee – and I’ve talked to Lindsey Graham about this. I
said, Lindsey, I support a select committee. Anything you want to do, I
support.
But the intel, we’re able to go a little differently than most any other
committee and get their faster. We would love to be able to do that and I
have confidence we can.
I think what happened today would give pause to think that the House intel,
with Chairman Nunes at the head of that, could do that. (INAUDIBLE.)
TODD: All right. Senator Manchin, I will leave it there. Senator, let me
ask you one final question, actually. Do you think the president is
correct in saying he was somewhat vindicated today?
MANCHIN: I – you know, I don’t want to comment on that because I still
think that – with what we know, that an apology is still warranted to
President Obama.
TODD: He still owes President Obama an apology in your book?
MANCHIN: I mean, from what we know. Because I know, and everyone that
knows anything about how the law is in our country, that unless he’s
accusing President Obama of an illegal wiretap, I don’t think that was the
accusation. So, you’re saying that he directed somebody. President Obama
can’t do that.
So, I would think that an apology should be warranted.
TODD: So, he shouldn’t be calling himself somewhat vindicated, it sounds
like in your mind?
MANCHIN: I’d be a little bit cautious on that.
TODD: All right. Senator Joe Manchin, Democrat from West Virginia. I
know you’ve got to run. Appreciate you coming on, sir. Thank you.
MANCHIN: Thanks, Chuck. Always good to be with you.
TODD: All right. So, how did we get here today? This is one of those
cases where the live events are moving faster than the initial news item.
Let me catch you up. The Republican chairman of the House Intelligence
Committee, Devin Nunes, said today he has seen reports that claim
communications from members of President Trump’s transition team, and
potentially the president himself, were incidentally collected by the U.S.
intelligence community as part of a broader FISA surveillance effort, not
at having to do with Russia, he said.
Nunes spoke outside the White House after briefing the president on this.
Just the speaker of the House, then the president, nobody else. And then
the press. Here’s what he said this afternoon.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
REP. DEVIN NUNES (R), CALIFORNIA, CHAIRMAN, HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE:
What I have read bothers me and I think it should bother the president,
himself, and his team because I don’t – I think some of it seems to be
inappropriate.
This is information that was brought to me that I thought the president
needed to know about incidental collection where the president, himself,
and others in the Trump transition team were clearly put into an
intelligence reports that ended up at this White House and across a whole
bunch of other agencies.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TODD: And, again, Nunes said these communications were swept up legally in
November, December and January after the election. And that the
surveillance did not stem from any investigation relating to Russia.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
NUNES: In the dozens of reports I was able to see, I was able to determine
that it was – it looks like it was legal collection, incidental collection
but then made itself into intelligence reports.
So, it has to deal with FISA and there’s, you know, a multiple number of
FISA warrants that are out there but there’s nothing criminal at all
involved.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TODD: Ah, general FISA warrants that are out there. Well, what are they?
They are legal orders that allow the government to monitor communications
with foreign spies inside the United States or other foreign dignitaries.
It’s unclear how the Trump transition would be connected to a FISA warrant
and generally it is illegal for U.S. officials to publicly disclose the
targets of FISA warrants.
Now, how does this play into the president’s accusation that President
Obama wiretapped Trump Tower? Here is what Nunes has to say about that.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
NUNES: I think the wiretapping, you know, if you use it, generally, like
the president has said, you know, he clearly, you know, used it differently
than what I think a lot of people took it which was did Obama actually
wiretap Trump Tower which we know didn’t happen. I think the president’s
been pretty clear on that.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But the physical act of wiretapping, do you see
anything (INAUDIBLE)?
NUNES: No. No.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
CHUCK TODD, NBC NEWS POLITICAL DIRECTOR, “MEET THE PRESS DAILY”: One of the
great phrases, just simply say I think the president has been clear about
that when you don’t to want say exactly what the president might have said.
Meanwhile, president did react, very quickly, after Nunes spoke.
(START VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you feel vindicated by Chairman Nunes?
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: I somewhat do. I
must tell you, I somewhat do. I very much appreciated the fact that they
found what they found.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TODD: Fast moving story. I want to quickly check in on Capitol Hill, Kasie
Hunt been running around all day. A little crazed. All right. We had Adam
Schiff, heard you question him. Have we had a response from Devin Nunes
yet? We now have a growing list, right now it’s all democrats of
essentially saying the house intelligence investigation is essentially been
corrupted.
KASIE HUNT, POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT FOR NBC NEWS AND MSNBC: Chuck, I think
we’re headed in that direction. I think Congressman Schiff who of course is
a former prosecutor chooses his words carefully, walked basically right up
to that line, didn’t quite step over it here. But I do think, especially
considering the lack of clarity on where did this information come from,
why did Chairman Nunes have an opportunity to view it but not move it
anywhere that could potentially, I don’t want to speculate too much, imply
that he viewed it in a secure facility, but at the same time we don’t know.
That has left democrats unable to view the information and make a judgment
for themselves. And it really does, the House and Senate Intelligence
Committee is much more than the others, as you know, have a tradition of
bipartisanship. And they have been working in concert as oversight
committees in the course of this investigation. So, I think the sense up
here is really that this raised a lot more questions than answered.
TODD: All right. Kasie, I’m gonna leave you there. By the way, we are going
to talk to Adam Schiff on this show in a few minutes. Let me bring in my
panel tonight. Jeremy Bash, NBC News national security analyst, former
chief of staff for the CIA and Department of Defense. Evelyn Farkas, NBC
News national security analyst and foreign policy contributor and a former
deputy assistant for secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia.
And Ken Dilanian, our own intelligence and national security reporter right
here at NBC News. Welcome all.
Jeremy, I want to start with you because you have some experience. You were
a staffer on the House Intelligence Committee before being on the other
side of the CIA. You had some strong words for what Devin Nunes did today.
Adam Schiff stepped right up to the line. What do you expect happens next
in the House Intel Committee?
JEREMY BASH, NBC NEWS NATIONAL SECURITY ANALYST, FORMER CHIEF OF STAFF FOR
CIA AND DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE: Well, I think today was Devin Nunes standing
on his tippy toes trying to hold an umbrella over the president during a
political hurricane. The hearing that happened on Monday was a debacle for
the White House. The FBI director repudiated the president’s claim on
wiretapping and he announced to the world that Trump and his inner circle
are under federal, criminal, and counterintelligence investigation.
I actually expect that democrats will stick with this investigation. So I
think if they walk away, Chuck, they’re doing exactly what the White House
and exactly what Devin Nunes wants which is to collapse the investigation.
They want to be in the room to get the information.
TODD: Evelyn, this could politically it seems like backfire either one of
two scenarios. One is you have more republicans that say, you know what,
special commission. Congress, we don’t want it, right? Ryan and McConnell
may say get this stinker out of here. Or Nunes can’t fight as hard on
Trump’s behalf going forward.
EVELYN FARKAS, NBC NEWS NATIONAL SECURITY ANALYST, FOREIGN POLICY
CONTRIBUTOR: Right, right. I mean, I think – I am very curious what is
Paul Ryan thinking because he – I.
TODD: He apparently was briefed on this. And like gave him the okay to go
to the White House.
FARKAS: He’s now quiet. I actually think that Paul Ryan would probably be
most interested in having this move out of the house, out of congress
entirely, and move into a bipartisan commission. And that’s because he then
will not be held responsible for what’s happening. Having the White House
constantly correcting and interfering is likely if it’s happening in the
house.
TODD: Ken, we already learned, they got in – they got in tight with Trey
Gowdy and helped him during on Monday. So they’re clearly the White House
is very much trying to have a lot of influence on how the questioning goes
in this investigation. And then you have this development. On one hand,
they’re clearly wired. On the other hand, have they gotten too close – too
close to the edge here?
KEN DILANIAN, NBC NEWS INTELLIGENCE AND NATIONAL SECURITY REPORTER: Well, I
want to break down what we might be talking about here. There might be much
less here than meets the eye and what we need to talk about. Incidental
collection could mean one foreign leader talking to another foreign leader
about an American. And that’s their captured and.
TODD: We’re surveilling, it’s Putin and Xi talking on the phone. What do
you think of this Trump guy?
DILANIAN: Exactly.
TODD: And all of sudden oh, Trump’s name is mentioned.
DILANIAN: And it could mean a diplomat who is under foreign surveillance
calling somebody at Trump Tower and speaking to them. But Nunes did make
some interesting charges that I think deserve further exploration. Why were
some of these people unmasked? Why were their names revealed? They’re
supposed to be blacked out unless there’s a reason.
TODD: Right.
DILANIAN: And then secondly, he said that some of the stuff didn’t seem to
him to have intelligence value, yet it was circulating around. I’d like to
know more about that.
TODD: Jeremy, help us here. You worked at the CIA. I thought it was
interesting. He made it clear he did not get this from the heads of those
agencies. And in fact, he now wants to know why he didn’t get this
information from the heads of those agencies. What do you think happened
here?
BASH: He made a suggestion that somebody kind of slipped it to him under
the table. Basically.
TODD: So whistle blower – quite to say whistle blower but it was an
illusion.
BASH: Or someone who had the same political affinity as he did or someone
who had the same political affinity as the White House. Someone who wanted
to give them some ammunition. And he claims he got it in that channel. Now,
to tense point, there are some very interesting cerebral substantive issues
about the way the law applies here.
But as a process matter, this is a huge process fell, because if he was
really concerned about the committee’s oversight function, he would have
briefed the entire committee, briefed the democratic ranking member and
said what are we going to do about this? Instead, he held two press
conferences and ran down the White House to tell the president hey, I got
something for you.
TODD: Evelyn, the part I don’t understand is, just for his own CYA, bring
Schiff with you.
FARKAS: Right, right.
TODD: I mean, usually the intel committee chairs, 25 years I’ve watched
this, that’s the one place where bipartisanship sticks.
FARKAS: I think – I worked on the house – the Senate Armed Services
Committee rather and – I mean, it was always you want to at least have the
basic facts, the intelligence shared with one another. They do trips
together, bipartisan trips generally, so I think that’s really important.
But what also bothers me here is whether some of the surveillance was in a
very closely held compartment, and so, how this person who slipped it over
the trans – I understand it’s the chairman of the committee, but still,
some of this is very, very sensitive information.
And then to go over to the White House, how many people were in the room?
So, not everyone in the White House is cleared into, and I’m thinking
specifically about Russia channels. It is a very small number of people.
And if I could just say something about incidental collection. I mean, I
read thousands – not thousands, but I read many reports where I was the
person masked, but I was having a discussion with a foreign diplomat. I
read reports of other diplomats complaining about U.S. diplomats and I
could tell who it was. It was masked again. So I think there are so many
questions left unanswered here.
TODD: Can we go to the most logical explanation? Somebody who is supportive
of Trump wanted to scour anything they could find to support the
president’s contention that he was somehow surveilled.
DILANIAN: Right.
TODD: And it’s like, voila, I found something that kind of, sort of,
somewhat vindicates to borrow a phrase that the president used, maybe
somewhat vindicates him. That’s what this smells like.
DILANIAN: Here’s what’s weird, this came from the executive branch. The
president of the United States could have ordered to brought to his desk
every communication surveillance that referenced somebody in my transition
team. Why is it being routed through the legislative branch.
TODD: Doesn’t it give it more – if he’s the guy that’s conducting the
investigation, doesn’t it give it more – it would be less believable
coming straight from the White House.
DILANIAN: Right, but instead of conducting investigation, he’s acting today
as an agent of the president. He’s briefing reporters on things that he
sees favorable to Trump.
BASH: Nunes is one step further. He assailed the intelligence community,
the professionals. He said that the collection was inappropriate. On a day
that our intelligence professionals are working with the British.
TODD: Around the clock.
BASH: Counter-terrorism.
FARKAS: Yeah.
TODD: Right.
BASH: In London, he’s out there actually criticizing, joining the Trump
team’s critique of the intelligence community. He can’t trust them. This
has been a campaign against the intelligence community from day one. And
Nunes added to it today.
TODD: I was just gonna say it’s getting ugly here. I’m gonna pause here.
Sneak in a quick break. Congressman Adam Schiff will join me right after
the break.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
TODD: Joining me now is Congressman Adam Schiff of California. He’s the
ranking member on the Intelligence Committee. If you were witness from the
start, you saw his opening press conference. Congressman Schiff, welcome
back to the show.
ADAM SCHIFF, U.S. REPRESENTATIVE FOR CALIFORNIA’S 28TH CONGRESSIONAL
DISTRICT: Thanks, Chuck.
TODD: Let me start basically, when did you first learn what Devin Nunes
shared with the public?
SCHIFF: Well, I think I first learned, Chuck, when you did, when the
chairman had his presser and made this statement. We got notice that the
chairman was gonna do a press availability. We’ve usually done those
jointly and much as we ask what the subject was we weren’t informed, and
that was I sort of guess the beginning of our concern. But I have to say
things became quite more alarming after that.
It’s simply not possible to do a credible investigation if you take
information that’s pertinent to the scope of what you’re investigating and
bring it to the White House instead of bringing it to our own committee.
So, today’s actions I think have really been a body blow to the credibility
of the committee and we are going to have a real heart to heart about this
tomorrow.
TODD: Well, let me – have you had a conversation with him since though?
With Chairman Nunes?
SCHIFF: Yes, yes, I did have conversation with him.
TODD: Can you tell me about it?
SCHIFF: I had a conversation with him about it this evening where I
expressed my great concerns with what the chairman did today, the fact that
none of us have seen the intercepts that he has seen. And I don’t think
either democrats or republicans on the committee really have the capacity
to evaluate this because none of us have seen it. So, whether it is even
significant or not, we can’t say.
I also can tell you from our conversation that it appears that the names
were masked in the information although there may have been some names that
were unmasked. They didn’t appear to be related to the Trump organization
or Trump transition team. The chairman’s concerns seemed to be that he
could figure out who the masked names were. That doesn’t indicate that
there was any problem in the masking. And the chairman himself said that he
had no indications that the surveillance was somehow unlawful.
So it’s not clear, you know, whether there is even a there there. And this
is particularly the problem when information is not shared with the
committee the way it should be, but instead is shared with the White House.
The problem is compounded, Chuck, when it’s the president’s own campaign
team that is the subject of investigation. So a lot of problems with this.
TODD: All right.
SCHIFF: And I think a real threat to the credibility of the investigation.
TODD: All right. One thing that Chairman Nunes also said was this came from
not the official channels, didn’t quite say they were unofficial, but he
seemed to say point blank it it didn’t come from the heads of these
agencies, which concerned him more. Are you concerned that if there was
even something as incidental as this that the heads of the FBI, CIA, NSA,
DNI weren’t as forthcoming with the committee as they should have been?
SCHIFF: No, not at all. And I think the directors were fully forthcoming
about this. Just based on what the chairman said and again it’s impossible
to evaluate without the materials. But this involved foreign surveillance,
not involving Russia, not targeted at Mr. Trump or his associates, in which
people’s identities were incidentally collected. What that can mean, Chuck,
is you have let’s say two Chinese business people talking to each other
about how they wanted to do business with Donald Trump and his is
mentioned.
That would be incidental collection even though it doesn’t involve any
communication directly from a Chinese official to anyone in the Trump
organization. The fact that his name is mentioned is considered incidental
collection. His name would then be masked. His name could be unmasked if it
was important to understand the significance of the intelligence.
But what I gathered from the chairman was, the names of the U.S. persons,
if they were people on the Trump organization, were in fact masked. So it’s
very difficult to discern what’s the relevance here. But even on the basis
of what the chairman has said, it doesn’t cast any doubt on what we’ve
heard from both directors this week and that is there is simply no evidence
that the president was the subject of wiretapping by his predecessor.
TODD: Didn’t we already know that some Trump officials were caught up in
some – in some of the FISA wiretaps? Mike Flynn and his conversations with
Ambassador Kislyak. It was – put it this way, everybody in your situation
that has got an briefing sort of implied, of course the Russian ambassador
is commonly under surveillance. Could this simply be a reference to Flynn?
SCHIFF: You know, Chuck, I don’t know. I assume that it is not a simple a
matter as that because the chairman says it doesn’t involve Russia. But
nonetheless, we really have no idea. And again, we will be requesting in
the committee access to whatever evidence the chairman has received, if it
can be called evidence, to see whether it has any pertinence whatsoever to
this investigation. And indeed if it doesn’t involve Russia, that raises a
profound question about whether it is pertinent. Nonetheless, in the
absence of that, we simply can’t evaluate any of these claims.
TODD: I have to ask you something that you said also to me on Sunday. Is
that you took – you thought that at the time, former Director of National
Intelligence James Clapper was too definitive when he said no evidence of
collusion at the time that he served essentially January 20th of this year.
What basis can you feel confident saying that the director of national
intelligence oversold something?
SCHFF: I don’t think it was deliberate on the director’s part, but all I
can tell you is reviewing the evidence that I have, I don’t think you can
conclude that at all, far from it. And I think that.
TODD: But you admit, all you have right now is a circumstantial case.
SCHIFF: Actually, no, Chuck. I can tell you that the case is more than
that. And I can’t go into the particulars, but there is more than
circumstantial evidence now. So, again, I think.
TODD: You have seen direct evidence of collusion?
SCHIFF: I don’t want to go into specifics, but I will say that there is
evidence that is not circumstantial, and it very much worthy of
investigation. So, that is what we ought to do. Now, again, I think we have
been dealt a serious body blow to the credibility of our ability to get
answer by today’s events, and to me it underscores the importance of having
an independent commission look at this as a supplement to anything that
congress does.
TODD: Have you completely lost confidence in Devin Nunes to be your
investigative partner in this?
SCHIFF: Well, you know, I have to say my confidence has been severely
shaken today. And we will certainly have a heart to heart in the days to
come about how we go forward.
TODD: What can he do? What can he do to reassure you?
SCHIFF: Well, you know, I think that the chairman needs to think about
which role he wants to play here. Is he going to play a role as a surrogate
for the administration or is he gonna play a role as leading an independent
investigation? He can’t do both. And if he decides to do the latter, which
I think is the real public service here, then I think he needs to explain
what he did here today and commit never to undertake something like that
again.
TODD: So, what you’re saying is there’s a chance for this relationship
between you and him to recover?
SCHIFF: Well, look, I hope so because, again, at the moment we are the only
investigation going on in the house.
TODD: So you’re not walking away under any circumstance?
SCHIFF: Chuck, at the end of the day, and however this turns out, I want to
know that I did everything possible to make this investigation succeed. And
that’s why I’m trying so hard, but I have to say, today was very
discouraging.
TODD: It’s an interesting word you used, succeed, what is the definition of
success?
SCHIFF: Well, in my view, the definition of success here is that we conduct
a nonpartisan investigation and we reach a common conclusion that we can
share with the country. That to me is what is most in the national interest
then, you know, that’s what I’m trying to do. I need the chairman to commit
to trying to do that as well. And today’s events were deeply discouraging.
TODD: Congressman Adam Schiff, I appreciate you coming on last minute.
Thank you for sharing your views.
SCHIFF: Thank you.
TODD: You got it. Let me bring back the panel. Jeremy, Evelyn, and Ken.
Jeremy, sounds like he is taking your advice which is don’t walk away from
this yet.
BASH: Yeah, I think he wants to be in the room. He wants to issue the
subpoenas, get witness testimony, look at documents, maybe even give
immunity to some witnesses to turn, if you will, state’s evidence against
the target. I’ve got to say one thing, put one thing on the table. The
president has a nuclear option here as well.
He could preemptively pardon the people in his inner circle who will are
under investigation. That would effectively extinguish the FBI criminal
investigation and take a lot a wind out of the counterintelligence
investigation. It’s a big move, but don’t put it past them.
TODD: Meaning pardon, you would go as far as a pardon a Manafort and a
Stone, even people that are not in the administration?
BASH: Yes, on the grounds that this whole thing is a sham. This is part of
a deep state trying to attack him.
TODD: Wow.
FARKAS: Meanwhile, Russia attacked our government. Russia attacked our
elections. And I want also to use Jeremy’s phrase, put another thing on the
table. Reminder that of the 20 executive committee members of Trump’s
transition team, Devin Nunes was one of them. So he – I mean, the minute
you started looking at collusion and members of the Trump transition, I
think we were already in hot water at least from the house perspective. You
couldn’t have an independent investigation at that moment.
TODD: Ken, the other thing that popped in the interview is it’s more than
circumstantial, but I can’t say what it is.
DILANIAN: Adam Schiff just made some news.
TODD: Yes, okay.
DILANINA: I mean, and he made news the other day when he said
circumstantial because he has not said that before.
TODD: Right.
DILANIAN: So now he is saying he seems some direct evidence collusion.
Don’t forget, during that hearing the other day, he laid out a (inaudible)
of connections. He read from the dossier that the former British
intelligence operative wrote. And he that into the congressional record. He
talked about Carter Page going to Moscow. He talked about alleged payoffs.
He talked about a conspiracy between the Trump campaign allegedly and the
Russian effort to subvert the democracy. This is a former federal
prosecutor, careful guy.
TODD: Jeremy, I have this feeling that we’re on – we’re this close to
where it is all intel officers for themselves. And we’re going to see so
many leaks and so many piecemeal leaks that it is going to paint a picture
that we can’t see.
BASH: And that would be horrible because our system, Chuck, is the envy of
the world. We got the strongest intelligence committee and the we also have
the strongest oversight of intelligence. That’s a hallmark of our strength.
If we pull away one of those pillars, it’s going to upset the whole
balance. I fear our defenses are going to be down.
TODD: This war between the sort of nonpolitical actors and the political
actors, I think is going get worse, not better, Evelyn.
FARKAS: Yeah, I think you’re right. I mean, this should not be as political
as it is, Chuck. This is, again, I’m going to say it again because I’m the
Russia, you know, fanatic. This is about Russia attacking our elections.
It’s about them not wanting us to be a strong democracy or strong country
at all. They want us to be fighting.
TODD: Should be bipartisan support for that to stop that.
FARKAS: To stop that, exactly.
TODD: That is the one thing here, Ken, does it – especially in the senate
side, does it become more than McCain and Graham? Well, that you could see
explode quickly.
DILANIAN: You know, obviously, senators in private are – republican
senators are very disturbed by this. The question is, when did they go
public, Chuck?
TODD: And I keep going back to, you brought up the Paul Ryan, Paul Ryan and
Mitch McConnell, they have a hard enough job trying to figure out how the
heck to pass health care. This is a stink bomb they want out of congress.
At the same time, they don’t want to admit congress can’t do this.
BASH: That’s right. Again, going back to the point of the news that Adam
Schiff made on your show, he said there’s more than circumstantial
evidence, it’s clear this investigation is picking up steam. This may be an
attempt by the chairman and White House to slam the brakes on it.
FARKAS: Yeah.
TODD: Certainly smells like it a little bit.
FARKAS: Independent commission.
TODD: There you go, we’ll see. Jeremy, Evelyn, Ken, thank you. After the
break, we are going to turn to the other giant story of the day, the latest
on the investigation into the terror attack, maybe ISIS-inspired in London.
Stay tuned.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
TODD: We’re back now with the other major breaking news today, what was a
horrific scene outside British parliament. Three people are confirmed dead.
Plus the attacker. At least 20 have been injured. And here’s what we know.
According to authorities, at approximately 2:40 p.m. London time, a four-
by-four vehicle was turned into a deadly weapon, mowing down pedestrians
and several police officers as it drove over Westminster Bridge.
The vehicle then crashed into a fence near parliament where at least one
armed man exited then tried to enter parliament. A policeman was stabbed
and killed by the apparent attacker who was shot and killed by police. At
this hour, one police officer, two civilians, and the suspected attacker
are dead. The current working assumption, at least among some security
experts including the ranking member of house – on the House Intelligence
Committee, is that this attack has the appearance of an ISIS or Al Qaeda
attack.
Now, today is the one year anniversary of the Brussels terror attack. Here
at home, President Trump spoke with British Prime Minister Theresa May.
According to the White House, he offered her the U.S. government’s full
support in responding to the attack. Joining me now with the latest is our
own Matt Bradley in London. And I know we’re getting obviously much later
London time. So, Matt, where are we on who the suspect is and any – any
known ties yet?
MATT BRADLEY, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Well, Chuck, there’s been no claim of
responsibility so far, and there’s been really quite a lot of speculation
in the media about who the attacker is. I’m not going to into what people
are saying because we don’t want to give you the wrong information and NBC
News is trying to find out exactly who’s behind this.
Of course, this guy was shot dead. His body is in police custody. So they
know who this – who this assailant is but they’re not revealing the
information so we don’t want to speculate because there’s already been some
speculation that’s been shown to be wrong.
But Theresa May has come out and called this attack basically disgusting
but she said that the parliament was going to be opening and going to be
holding its session tomorrow on time as usual. And you know, Chuck, so much
about this is continuity, it’s just showing that the politics here in
Britain are continuing, that everybody’s moving on despite this horrific
attack.
And we can say, Chuck, that while this was a horrific attack, it certainly
wasn’t a surprise because the police here have been girding for this for
the past several years ever since we’ve seen all of these terrorist attacks
in capitals throughout the continent, throughout Europe.
Londoners have been asking when this is going to happen, not if, but when.
There was always a severe level of warning here in London and the police
were always ready for this. There were about 600 additional police officers
who were deployed into downtown London last year, last August. And they
were all armed with live ammunition. I’m not sure if you’ve been to London,
but it’s very rare to see police officers here armed and visibly armed.
That’s what you see now in downtown London. And I think we’re probably
going to see that more and more, maybe not to the level that you see in a
New York subway where you have a soldier in fatigues holding a major
weapon. But you’re going to start to see more of the visible police
presence that you start to see throughout Europe.
TODD: I was just gonna say, you know, one big difference between London and
the United States and Washington, D.C., is frankly the perimeters around
Washington, D.C., government buildings are much bigger than in London. Are
we going to see more?
BRADLEY: That’s true.
TODD: Very fast, Matt.
BRADLEY: That’s true. We could start to see – you’re starting to see that.
The fact is there are so few people here who actually carry guns. Not as
much of a situation here. The police don’t feel compelled to be quite as
armed as they would in the states. Chuck?
TODD: Matt, thanks very much. You’re going to be working for us all night.
Don’t get any sleep. That’s all for tonight. We’ll be back tomorrow with
more “MTP Daily.” “For the Record with Greta” starts right now.
THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY
BE UPDATED.
END
Copy: Content and programming copyright 2017 MSNBC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Copyright 2017 Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by
United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed,
transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written
permission of Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark,
copyright or other notice from copies of the content.