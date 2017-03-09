MTP Daily, Transcript 3/9/2017
KATY TUR, MSNBC HOST: Yes, it`s Thursday.
Conservatives declare Trumpcare is dead on arrival.
(voice-over): Tonight, fast times on Capitol Hill. Can Speaker Ryan rally
Republicans on health care with his now-or-never strategy?
REP. PAUL RYAN (R), KENTUCKY, HOUSE SPEAKER: The time is here. the time
is now. This is the moment. And this is the closest this will ever
happen.
TUR: Plus, WikiLeaks damage control. The administration hunts for
answers on who exposed CIA secrets.
SEAN SPICER, U.S. WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: There is grave concern
that the president has about the release of national security and
classified information.
TUR: And another brick in the wall. How the White House is moving
forward on its border barrier. This is MTP DAILY and it starts right now.
(on camera): Good evening, I`m Katy Tur in New York, in for Chuck Todd.
Welcome to MTP DAILY and welcome to March madness.
Congress is broken. WikiLeaks is targeting the CIA. And the cloud of
Russia continues to darken over this White House. Faith in these three
American institutions – Congress, the CIA, the White House may be a
breaking point, at a moment when the country faces a daunting combination
of domestic crises and foreign threats.
We`re going to spend most of this hour diving into these three major story
lines, the escalating chaos surrounding Congress` battle over health care,
the White House`s credibility crisis on Russia and the CIA`s scramble to
contain the damage from the latest WikiLeaks document dump.
We begin tonight with the mess in Congress as the Republican civil war
rages over the current plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. A growing
number of conservatives both in the House and Senate, are hardening their
resistance to the current White House-backed plan, calling it dead on
arrival.
This comes amid an outpouring of criticism against the plan from groups
like The American Medical Association, The American Hospital Association,
The American Nurses Association and the AARP.
The White House is not giving in. President Trump is holding a campaign
rally next week to fire up the base in Tennessee. Vice President Pence is
going to deep-red Kentucky to pitch the health care bill.
Republican leadership is not giving in either. Today, Paul Ryan had a
clear message for conservative critics who want to go back to the drawing
board.
RYAN: This is the closest we will ever get to repealing and replacing
Obamacare. The time is here. The time is now. This is the moment. And
this is the closest this will ever happen.
We told people in 2016 what it would look like when we had the chance to
replace Obamacare. That was our better-way plan. That`s what this is.
TUR: And in the last 24 hours, we`ve seen supporters of the Trump-backed
plan change their pitch to wary conservatives. Their argument is that this
bill is just the beginning. In other words, support this bill now and we
will fix it later.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are you confident this can get through Congress
before April 7th when Congress goes on recess?
REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R), CALIFORNIA, MAJORITY LEADER: Yes, very confident.
And, remember, this is one of three phases to repeal and replace Obamacare.
TOM PRICE, U.S. SECRETARY OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES: There are three
phases and that`s how we`re going to move forward. And what the three
phases do, in their entirety, is to incorporate all of the things that we
wanted.
RYAN: So, we have three-pronged approach – three-pronged approach to
repealing and replacing Obamacare.
MICK MULVANEY, DIRECTOR, OFFICE OF MANAGEMENT AND BUDGET: First of all,
and importantly, this bill is just the first part of a three-phased plan.
TUR: I`m joined by Republican Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who is a
member of the Finance Committee. Senator, thank you for joining me.
SEN. BILL CASSIDY (R), LOUISIANA: Thanks, Katy.
TUR: Let`s start here. Did Republicans go about this all wrong? And the
reason I ask this, I want to take your colleague`s tweet from earlier
today. Senator Tom Cotton tweeting, House health care Bill can`t pass
Senate without major changes. To my friends in the House, pause, start
over, get it right, don`t get it fast.
Do you believe that Senator Cotton is right or wrong?
CASSIDY: I don`t know who Senator Cotton has spoken with but there is
obviously concern. It`s gone through the House but there`s not a score
yet. Folks from the Senate want to see a score. That`s going to be
important.
I`m a doctor. I like to have all the facts I can possibly have and then
make a decision. And sometimes you alter something before you, but you
need those facts to make that alteration. I look forward to getting that
score.
TUR: Are you prepared to take a position on this after that score comes
out?
CASSIDY: Absolutely. One, I want to see what amendments have been placed
on committee. I haven`t reviewed those yet. What amendments come on the
floor and then with reason – with reasonableness, what amendments will be
allowed on the Senate floor. Looking at that plus the score will all go
into my decision.
[17:05:02] TUR: I want to play a little bit of what another one of your
colleagues, Senator Susan Collins of Maine, said a little bit earlier about
the health care plan. Take a listen.
SEN. SUSAN COLLINS (R), MAINE: Some initial analysis suggests that as
many as six to 10 million people could lose their health insurance.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So, do you agree with Senator Rand Paul that this
bill, this House bill, is DOA but you believe it`s DOA for a different
reason?
COLLINS: Yes. I do not think it would be well received in the Senate.
TUR: Do you share any of Senator Collins` concerns or are you of the mind
that the CBO – the CBO rating will, ultimately, come back a little bit
better than what she is predicting?
CASSIDY: I don`t make guesses about the CBO. But I will say my concerns
are more about those working folks. And if you take someone who is 64
years old, I think the $4,000 credit`s probably not generous enough. That
may have been bumped up but it`s not bumped up, you know, the last time I
looked at it.
So, we want to make sure that that person actually has access to care.
Again, as a physician, I know that having, kind of, first-dollar coverage
to pay for the management of things like high blood pressure and diabetes
can make all the difference in the world.
That`s our criticism of Obamacare. It had $6,000 deductibles. Folks
could not afford that. We have to make sure that we also do something that
they can`t afford the care they need.
TUR: I get the impression that you`re saying that this is a negotiation,
that there will be amendments, as you just mentioned a moment before. But
that`s not exactly the position that Speaker Paul Ryan is making. Earlier
today, he basically said, this is it. This is our chance. We have to take
it right now and this is the bill.
I`m not sure the speaker meant that everything is frozen in amber. We`ve
been told, time and again, that there would be amendments allowed both on
the House floor and the Senate floor. Speaker – Senator Tom Price has
mentioned how it`s somewhat of a work in progress.
I think that the fact that Senators Cotton, Collins and others are
concerned means that there probably should be some evolution.
TUR: Do you believe that the freedom caucus is going to support the
changes that, say, you want to make?
CASSIDY: I don`t – again, you`re asking me to guess what`s on other
people`s minds. I don`t do that. All I know is that we`re working through
a process, hopefully to come to common ground. We do want to repeal and
replace Obamacare.
And the things I can say about this bill, it gets rid of the individual
mandate, the employer mandate. It gets rid of the mandated benefits,
forcing a woman who`s 60 with a hysterectomy to purchase obstetrical
services. Women hate that. They tell me that time and time again.
And so, as we address that, we must also address the fact that folks do
need coverage and that 64-year-old man or woman would need the ability to
purchase the kind of chronic care management that he or she needs to stay
healthy.
TUR: So, what is your bottom line for this bill? What is, essentially,
your test for this bill? If it doesn`t cover as many people, would that
mean that you do not support it? If it does not lower premiums, does that
mean that you would not support it, if that`s what is found out when the
CBO comes back?
CASSIDY: You`re asking me to describe a context. And within the context,
what decision will I make?
TUR: Well, I`m asking you to describe some – just a baseline of where
your support lies. I think that`s –
CASSIDY: Yes.
TUR: – a question that you can answer.
CASSIDY: Yes, I can`t answer – I can`t answer that. I want to make sure
that someone who is vulnerable, Tom Price has called – Tom Price calls
them the vulnerables. The folks who are above the Medicaid expansion
population but really don`t reasonably earn enough to pay for insurance out
of pocket. That their needs are cared for.
The advanceable tax credits are a good start. We just have to make sure
that they are generous enough that someone can get the care they want.
Now, there is different things about that. We can assume that the cost of
care will decrease somewhat. We can – we can assume that credible
coverage, meaning perhaps a health savings account and high deductible
health plan, can actually provide the needs.
It doesn`t have to be all the mandated benefits of Obamacare. That we can
assume but it`s better understood kind of when it`s before you as a context
as opposed to hypotheticals. I don`t mean to duck your questions, Katy.
I`m just trying to answer it as fully as I can.
TUR: My question is also about President Trump. He has said, repeatedly,
on the campaign trail, he`s even said recently that he believes in
universal health care. He wants everybody to be covered. He doesn`t want
people dying on the streets.
So, if this is a plan that doesn`t align with that, doesn`t actually cover
everybody, is there a concern that the Congress, the GOP Congress, is not
on the same page as the Republican president?
CASSIDY: Let me say something that I think is plausible. A plausible
reading of the House plan, that in the State Innovation Grants, they would
give the opportunity for a state to do what the Cassidy-Collins Patient
Freedom Act does. A state could say that all who are eligible are enrolled
in the private insurance plan unless they choose not to be.
And the State Innovation Grant gives them money to pay – sufficiently to
pay for a year`s worth of premiums. By doing so, you bring the young
immortals back into the pool.
Now, I think that is within the House plan we`re looking at. I haven`t
determined it yet. It was very much a part of the Cassidy-Collins Patient
Freedom Act. And that is the way you get a broader coverage without
mandates.
[17:10:05] Then, the next question is, is there sufficient money to pay for
that annual premium for a young immortal who`s really inexpensive to
insure. But you`d like to have them in the pool because, again, it levels
off the cost for the more expensive. That`s something else I`m looking at.
And we`ve been digging into this since it came out. But despite our
digging, digging, digging, it`s complicated. We`ve not yet come to a
conclusion yet. Those are the conclusions I`m looking for.
TUR: Is this a plan that would allow –
CASSIDY: By the way, –
TUR: I`m sorry. Is this a plan that would allow –
CASSIDY: – if they can do that – if a state can do that, it would meet
Trump`s test of making sure all who wish to be covered would be covered.
TUR: Is this a plan that would allow for people to stay on Obamacare if
they choose to do so?
CASSIDY: Yes, I don`t believe it allows a state to elect a stay within
status quo. I`m pretty sure it does not do that.
Although the state could use the innovation grants they get in order to
provide the extra coverage for that to occur. The state also – let me
just, again, praise it. I`ve got some reservations about the bill. But
there are some good things to say about it.
Maine, for example, has done high – what is called an invisible high-risk
pool in which those who have higher costs get supplemental payments from
the insurance company. States could use these innovation grants to do
those invisible high-risk pools.
So, although I have some concerns about the bill, I also have to credit it
because I think it allows states to do that sort of innovative thing. And
that`s what states are supposed to do.
TUR: It seems like you`re saying, yes, that if the state did decide so,
they could stay on Obamacare.
CASSIDY: A state would have to be able to come up with the funds. It
would have to reimpose individual mandates and penalties and probably
enough taxes to pay for the difference between the two.
We don`t have a score. So, I can`t tell you how much is being provided to
the states through this mechanism. Again, some of this is in the context
which is not completely known yet.
TUR: Senator Cassidy, thank you for joining us this Thursday.
CASSIDY: Thank you, Katy.
TUR: Appreciate it.
Now, let`s bring in the panel. There is MSNBC Joy Reid, Host of “A.M.
JOY.” John Podhoretz. Did I get that right?
JOHN PODHORETZ, COLUMNIST, “THE NEW YORK POST”: Podhoretz.
TUR: Podhoretz. I knew I was going to get that wrong. Columnist with
“The New York Post” and editor of “Commentary” magazine. And Nick
Confessori, a political correspondent with “The New York Times.”
Guys, let`s react a little bit to what Senator Cassidy said. He was
talking about high-risk pools, indivisible high-risk pools. Nick, try and
parse that for us.
NICK CONFESSORE, POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT, “THE NEW YORK TIMES”: Well, it
actually doesn`t really matter that much. You know, health care is
complicated but it`s also very simple. If you want to expand coverage, you
have to pay for it. Somebody has to pay for it.
You can pay for it with your taxes or you can make people who don`t have
insurance, currently, buy insurance and cross-subsidize the other people.
That`s it. And you can squeeze some money out with efficiencies and maybe
with the state lines` thing.
But, really, if you want to have more insurance, more people, it costs
money. And you can`t both deliver a huge tax cut to people paying those
taxes and keep the expanded coverage in the same place. It`s impossible.
It`s math.
TUR: And he also seemed to be saying that young people are going to want
to be a part of it even if they`re healthy because that is just the – I
don`t know. I guess a –
PODHORETZ: I`m not sure that`s –
TUR: – best case scenario?
PODHORETZ: – I`m not entirely sure that`s what he said. The central
feature of all insurance is that you have to have a broad span of people,
people who don`t get sick, whose payments help defray the cost of people
who do, whose payments don`t cover the entirety of their coverage.
If you were in a position where young people don`t get insurance and you
insist on having as broad a national market as possible with everybody in
it, it can`t work.
So, the whole question is, do you force young people to buy insurance? Do
you bribe young people to get insurance? Do you tempt them to get
insurance?
And, philosophically, where – what`s interesting about what everybody is
talking about here is that the conservative position on health care is that
Obamacare was a problem, a philosophical problem.
Because in a society of liberty, adults should be free to make their own
choices and take their own risks. If you don`t want to buy an insurance
policy because the $4,000 you would spend you want to do – you want to
start a business.
TUR: You want to buy an iPhone.
PODHORETZ: Or you want to start a business. OK? You are – as a free
person in a free society, a self-governing citizen, you have the right to
take that risk.
And then, if you get hit by a car and have to go to the emergency room, you
pay the bill. Obamacare said, no. Obamacare said, you have to be –
everybody has to have insurance or pay a fine. Be punished if you don`t go
into the pool.
And that was the philosophical objection to Obamacare, that it was an
assertion of the right of government to force Americans to do something
that they might or might not want to do. No Republican from Trump to Ryan
to Cassidy to anybody is taking that line or making that argument.
That – the fact that they are not gives a sense that a Rubicon has been
crossed here where Republicans are essentially signing onto the primary
philosophical idea of Obamacare which is that we should have national
health insurance.
[17:15:13] TUR: And now, they`re trying to figure out –
PODHORETZ: That is a huge, –
CONFESSORE: Yes.
PODHORETZ: – huge shift on the right. Huge.
TUR: Joy.
PODHORETZ: And bad, in my view.
JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Except that not everyone has made that choice. I
mean, that`s also the philosophical objection to seat belt laws and auto
insurance.
PODHORETZ: It`s not. But I – it`s not.
REID: No, but it is. It is.
PODHORETZ: It`s not. It`s not. It`s not.
REID: No, it is. And as a free person – because I remember these
arguments even when I was in high school. As a free person, if you don`t
want to wear a helmet when you`re riding on your motorcycle, the government
should not be able to mandate enforce you to put one on. Or if you buy a
car, you have to have auto insurance.
PODHORETZ: No, you don`t have a right –
REID: Therefore –
PODHORETZ: – to drive a motorcycle.
REID: Yes.
PODHORETZ: No, that`s the mistake here. Auto insurance, car insurance is
about – you don`t have – there is no – you know, the government doesn`t
have to give you a driver`s license. It can – it can mandate a series of
responsibilities for you to drive a car. However, insurance is you.
REID: Then, if you get –
PODHORETZ: You can`t smash up somebody else.
REID: Hold on. If you get – if you`re in that car, you`re uninsured
motor – you`re an uninsured motorist and you get hit by a bus or you hit a
bus, you go into the emergency room, and you still end up having your
health care paid for by the community because the emergency room is going
to treat you.
PODHORETZ: No, you should pay for it yourself.
TUR: Let`s talk about –
(CROSSTALK)
PODHORETZ: That`s what I just said.
TUR: Before the philosophical argument on where the Republicans stand,
let`s look at the politics of it. The Republicans are taking out ads
against – or some Republicans against Republicans who are not on board
with this bill. Thirty separate senators and congressman are being
targeted. Are they at risk of eating their own on this issue?
REID: Well, I mean, you have essentially two sets of Republicans who are
now arguing about the bill. You have the Republicans who believe it`s too
cruel to allow them to be reelected because their own constituents will
lose their health insurance, (INAUDIBLE) million who will, then, lose their
insurance.
Or you`ve got the freedom caucus side, the side we`re hearing here. Well,
this is not cruel enough. We need to – we need to tell people, if you
can`t afford insurance, too bad. Figure it out. And if you run into
trouble, throw yourself at the mercy of the church on that.
PODHORETZ: I don`t know how you can accuse me of being cruel.
(CROSSTALK)
TUR: Let –
PODHORETZ: I`m sorry, I am not going to be accused of cruelty. I was
summarizing a philosophical –
REID: You said, if you cannot afford health insurance, figure it out and
pay for it yourself.
PODHORETZ: No. No, I`m saying that is the –
REID: Isn`t that –
TUR: Last word and then we`ve got to leave it here. You have four
seconds.
PODHORETZ: That`s not what I said. That`s my last word.
TUR: We will continue this conversation, don`t you worry, a little bit
later in the hour. So, stay with us, guys.
Coming up, a major claim by WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange. He says the
CIA has lost control of its cyber arsenal.
Plus, what do we know about what FBI director James Comey told Democrat and
Republican senators today?
Stay tuned.
[17:18:00]
TUR: Welcome back.
The CIA is scrambling to discover how its purported classified hacking
secrets were released to the public and what could be one of the worst
intelligence breaches in modern history. This week, the organization,
WikiLeaks, posted thousands of documents that include suggestions about the
tools the agency uses to gather information.
A senior intelligence official tells NBC News that the trove includes
authentic, top-secret material. Investigators are rushing to figure out
how this happened, whether it could come from a mole inside the CIA, a
related contractor, hackers in Russia or even a combination of all of
these.
And today, WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange, made the explosive claim that
the CIA has lost control of its cyber weapons arsenal.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer this afternoon would not confirm nor deny
it.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SPICER: There is grave concern that the president has about the release of
national security and classified information that threatens and undermines
our nation`s security. Obviously, he believes that the systems at the CIA
are outdated and need to be updated.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TUR: And coming up, we`ll dig into all of this, including who could have
been behind the release and how concerning this bombshell really is. And
Democratic Senator Chris Coons joins us right after the break.
TUR: Welcome back to MTP DAILY.
FBI director James Comey was on Capitol Hill today meeting with members of
the Senate`s gang of eight, the bipartisan group of eight members of the
leadership who receive the highest level of intelligence.
A Congressional source familiar with the ongoing Russian invest –
investigation into Russian meddling into the election told NBC News he was
there to discuss matters related to Trump Tower.
Of course, Comey`s appearance on the Hill comes amid a week of fallout from
President Trump`s incendiary Saturday morning tweets, accusing former
President Obama of wiretapping his phone.
Senator majority leader Mitch McConnell today was asked if he has seen any
evidence behind that claim, and he said he had not.
Meantime, a bipartisan pair of senators, Republican Lindsey Graham and
Democratic Sheldon Whitehouse, sent a letter to the FBI and Justice
Department yesterday, requesting information on a possible wiretap of
President Trump, the Trump campaign or Trump Tower.
And White House press secretary Sean Spicer said, again today, in the press
briefing that the administration is not aware of any intelligence probe
into President Trump.
But as we said at the top of the hour, the cloud of Russia has not lifted
from the White House. And with the newest WikiLeaks dump, some Democrats
are, again, pointing to the Kremlin skeptical of the timing and still
blaming leaked e-mails, at least in part, for Hillary Clinton`s loss.
Joining me now is Democratic Senator Chris Coons of Delaware. He hits on
the Judiciary Committee and the Foreign Relations Committee. Senator,
thank you for joining us.
SEN. CHRIS COONS (D), DELAWARE, FOREIGN RELATIONS COMMITTEE: Thank you,
Katy.
TUR: I`m sure you saw this, James clapper on “MEET THE PRESS” the other
day said that he hasn`t seen the evidence, hard evidence, of any collusion
between the Trump campaign and Russia, at least up until January 20th. You
said that you haven`t seen any hard evidence. Without anyone having seen
this hard evidence, should there still be an investigation?
COONS: Well, I think, Katy, this is a critical investigation for the
defense of our democracy. And I`m encouraged that the Senate Intelligence
Committee members this week have begun to get access to the intercepts, the
transcripts that are out at Langley CIA headquarters that will begin to
provide some insight into whether there is a fire here.
There`s a lot of smoke. There`s a lot of concerning allegations of or
evidence of some ties between the Trump campaign team and Russia. But
there`s no hard evidence or proof yet. That doesn`t mean that it doesn`t
exist.
And in order for us to get to the bottom of this, Katy, in order for us to
resolve this cloud that`s hanging over the Trump administration, I think it
is important that it be fully, fairly and promptly investigated. And if
there is no proof, that we move on. And if there is proof, that we move
forward with taking the next steps.
[17:25:05] TUR: Senator, isn`t that the same argument that you`re making
against – and Democrats are making against Donald Trump, when he comes out
and he says that President Obama was wiretapping me and then not offering
any evidence? Without evidence, should there be an investigation?
COONS: Well, there`s a lot of circumstantial evidence that`s very
disconcerting. So, for example, when the “Access Hollywood” tape came out
late this summer in the course of the campaign, it was one of the most
devastating developments in the entire campaign against Donald Trump.
It was within a matter of hours, I believe, that the John Podesta e-mail
dump happened through WikiLeaks. Very disconcerting timing. There`s other
things that have happened, such as the national security adviser being
forced to resign, frankly being fired, for lying about his contacts with
the Russian ambassador to the vice president.
Just today, there was even more alarming developments about the national
security adviser not having been truthful about being a foreign agent on
behalf of Turkey. He made a filing today to the Justice Department that he
had done half a million dollars` worth of lobbying on behalf of Turkey.
There`s other complicating relationships and meetings between senior Trump
campaign officials and Russian officials that I think deserve to be
investigated, because there is indisputable proof, a conclusion by the
intelligence community, that Russia was trying to interfere in our
election.
And that Russia had concluded that Trump was their preferred winner in our
presidential election. There is no comparable circumstantial evidence,
Katy, to provide any sort of buttress for President Trump`s Saturday
morning tweet.
Let me also just remind you how unusual, how bizarre it is, to have the
sitting president of the United States make such a remarkable claim, that
his predecessor had him wiretapped, not in a press conference, not in
public, not in the light of day, not with any significant evidence,
suggesting circumstantial evidence as I just did about the alternative
claims, but to do it by a tweet early in the morning on a Saturday.
TUR: And I will say this. My colleague, Hallie Jackson, asked the White
House just the other day, if Donald Trump has the evidence, since he said
so definitively, why he would – why would he not pass that evidence along
to Congress instead of asking them to investigate to find the evidence.
The White House – their answer to that was they didn`t want to violate any
separations of powers.
But moving on, though. If it turns out – you say there is a lot of smoke
here. And you say there are a lot of unanswered questions. And it is
inarguable that the Trump campaign hasn`t and the Trump administration
hasn`t been entirely clear about conversations that folks have had with the
Russian ambassador and there are all sorts of other questions out there.
But if it turns out there is nothing there, that there is no there there,
as they suggest, do the Democrats – are they concerned about losing their
credibility on this issue and losing their credibility with the American
public and only seeming like they are battling Trump just for the sake of
battling Trump?
COONS: Well, Katy, that depends on what course of actions we take. I`ll
remind you that Republicans in the House held not one, not two, not three,
but more than a dozen hearings about Benghazi over several years. They
refused to let it go even when it was clear that they had investigated it
absolutely beyond a shadow of a doubt as thoroughly as it was humanly
possible.
If we`re still doing investigations into allegations of some tie between
the Trump campaign and Russia three or four years from now with not a shred
of compelling evidence, I do think the American people would get tired of
it and would say that we are simply doing it for partisan ends (ph).
I`ll remind you, Donald Trump hasn`t even been president two months, at
this point. And the shocking allegations that led to his attorney general
recusing himself and the national security adviser being fired happened
just a matter of days ago. And the Senate Intelligence Committee has just
gotten access to the underlying intelligence this week.
TUR: Senator, you told WHHY Radio that Democrats don`t want to shut down
the government but they might if they have to. So, what circumstances
would Democrats consider shutting down the government for? Would it be to
save Obamacare? Would it be to force an outside investigation into Russia?
Would it be to prevent the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch?
COONS: Well, Katy, let`s just put that back into some context. On that
interview, I was being pressed for, do you have any leverage at all, given
that Democrats are in the minority, in both the House and the Senate? The
interviewer was saying, well, how can you possibly stop the repeal of the
Affordable Care Act? How can you possibly compel an investigation if
Republicans refuse to cooperate and you become more convinced that there is
evidence that justifies really pushing it to the outer limit?
And recognizing that at the end of the day, the leverage that was used by
Republicans in the previous administration was to compel shutting down the
government. I simply recognize that that`s a tool that`s been used over a
number of years, in order to force some resolution.
I don`t support shutting down the government, Katy. I think it`s a very
reckless, even destructive thing to do. That the government was shut down
for 17 days, I think in 2013, in a misguided attempt at using that leverage
to repeal the Affordable Care Act I think caused real damage to our
reputation around the world and to our effectiveness of our government here
at home.
Democrats want a party that want government to work. So I think it is a
very remote possibility that we would do that. But it was in the course of
an interview where I was being pressed about do you have any tools at all
in the minority that I made that point. It is an extreme tool that`s been
recently used by the other party and that I really truly hope we don`t
consider using or get compelled to use at some point here in the near
future.
KATY TUR, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Senator Chris Coons, the democrat from
Delaware. Thank you very much, sir.
COONS: Thank you, Katy.
TUR: Still ahead, some startling things we learned today about WikiLeaks
and the CIA from someone who should know. WikiLeaks founder, Julian
Assange. Stay tuned.
TUR: Up next, Julian Assange talks about the CIA`s shortcomings. But first,
here is Deirdre Bosa with the “CNBC Market Wrap.” Hey, Deirdre.
DEIRDRE BOSA, CNBC TECHNOLOGY REPORTER: Hey, Katy. Today is the eighth
anniversary of the bull market. Stocks didn`t celebrate much. The major
indexes ending the day pretty much flat. The Dow, S&P 500, and the Nasdaq
coming losses and eking out tiny gains. Oil also in focus, extending the
previous session`s slump and falling through the $50 a barrel level. The
same cannot be said of gas prices. They are not coming down.
Experts say they could actually continue to climb higher over the next few
months. In corporate news, JCPenney saying that is going to be expanding
into home services by testing six new programs in 100 stores. On CNBC, CEP
Marvin Ellison saying that it was a $300 billion market where they see
opportunity. That`s your CNBC business news update.
TUR: Welcome back. We could be looking at one of the most serious
intelligence breaches in modern times. As we mentioned earlier, counter
intelligence investigators are working to find out how thousands of
purported classified documents, including suggestions about how the CIA
gathers information, ended up in the hands of WikiLeaks. Just today
WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange, accused the CIA of, quote, devastating
incompetence, claiming they lost control of their cyber weapons arsenal.
It`s an explosive charge.
The CIA released a statement saying Julian Assange is not exactly a bastion
of truth and integrity. Despite the efforts of Assange and his ilk, the CIA
continues to aggressively collect foreign intelligence overseas to protect
America from terrorists, hostile nation states and other adversaries. So
how concerning is all of this?
Let`s bring in Michael Allen, the managing director of Beacon Global
Strategies, a firm that advises and defends cyber intelligence and homeland
security. Michael, you are the perfect person to talk to today. And my
first question to you is, if you were looking for how this happened and who
compromised the CIA, where would you be looking?
MICHAEL ALLEN, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF BEACON GLOBAL STRATEGIES: Well, I mean,
I would consider two things up front. One, I would consider what we call
here an insider threat. Someone inside the government who has access to
this documentation and for whatever reason was either sloppy with it or
intentionally made it available to WikiLeaks.
I mean, the other second possibility that I don`t think we can discount
just yet is that perhaps Russia is behind the interception or the
exploitation of these documents and may well have shared them with
WikiLeaks for the purposes of, you know, for their own purposes of causing
confusion here in the United States about what the intelligence mission of
the CIA is and perhaps even to advance their own interests and so discord
among the United States and its allies.
TUR: Talk to me about what intelligence was compromised and why it could be
so potentially significant.
ALLEN: Yeah, well, look, Let`s take a step back and talk about the purpose
of intelligence. I mean, this is the way I think about it. It`s, one, to
provide early warning to the United States so we don`t have another 9/11.
It`s for our policy makers to be able to make better decisions, and it`s to
be able to protect our troops in the field. That`s why we spend, in many
cases, up to $80 billion of money each year to get in and receive and
analyze intelligence, because it`s the life blood of our national security
decision making process.
So, to the degree that the Central Intelligence Agency`s efforts overseas
have been compromised be it by the Russians or an American who did this of
his own accord, that`s very dangerous because it prevents the ability of
the Central Intelligence Agency to do the job that the American people are
demanding of it.
TUR: Does it put anyone in harm`s way?
ALLEN: Yeah, well, potentially it puts people in harm`s way. I think, in
this case, it`s probably – ruins our ability in dozens of instances to be
able to get the same kind of access that we have had overseas on foreign
intelligence targets so that the United States can make better decisions as
it hunts Al Qaeda or ISIS or tries to figure out what Putin is up to, as he
expands his activities into eastern Ukraine.
And so it potentially does. The more you degradate (ph) the intelligence
capabilities of the United States, the more likely as we saw in the 1990s
and then in 2001 with September 11th, the more likely it is a catastrophic
attack could occur in the United States.
TUR: How does the CIA recover?
ALLEN: I think, look, any computer – any kind of programming device that
enables us to eavesdrop on does have some shelf life. Obviously, in the
digital age, things are evolving quickly. So we are always trying to
develop new tools. But I think this really sets us back. It`s gonna cause a
huge triage effort that might be going on right now or across the river
here in Langley, Virginia.
And I think, over time, just like with the Edward Snowden disaster, it`s
gonna take a long time for the United States to one, assess the damage
that`s been done and, two, rebuild the capabilities that the citizens have
asked the government to take on on their behalf, which is to give them
protection here in the United States.
TUR: A lot of folks out there don`t really see the Edward Snowden situation
as a disaster. A lot of folks call him a patriot. Is there an argument to
be made that releasing this sort of information is something the public
needs to know, needs to know what the CIA is capable of, if it potentially
– they are able to listen in on devices or through your television or any
of the other allegations that were made in that document?
ALLEN: Look, I think – look, I understand Americans have got different
views about this. It`s about where we put our priorities, where I put the
priority is keeping the country safe. And to do that, to prevent future
9/11s, we need great intelligence to give us early warning of such attacks.
That`s where I would put the emphasis on. I think there were other ways for
Edward Snowden and WikiLeaks, if they had sort of an honest disagreement
with what the United States is doing, they could have done this in a less
harmful manner.
But instead, in both cases, it ended up on the internet for our adversaries
to see. And we`re not even sure yet, I believe, how much damage Edward
Snowden did because all of those documents are presumably in the hands of
at least the Chinese and the Russians.
TUR: Thank you, Mike Allen. Appreciate your time.
ALLEN: Hey, thanks a lot.
TUR: Welcome back. Science and environmental groups oppose Scott Pruitt`s
nomination for head of the Environmental Protection Agency for among other
things his reputation as a skeptic of human caused climate change. And this
morning, he said something on CNBC that has some of the groups calling now
for his dismissal.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you believe that it`s been proven that CO2 is the
primary control knob for climate? Do you believe that?
SCOTT PRUITT, ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY: No. I -
- no. I think that measuring with precision human activity on the climate
is something very challenging to do and there is tremendous disagreement
about the degree of impact. So no, I would not agree that it`s a primary
contributor to the global warming that we see.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Okay.
PRUITT: But we don`t know that yet as far as – we need to continue to
debate, to continue to review the analysis.
TUR: We need to continue to debate. NASA, National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration, and the EPA`s own website all point to human activities as
the most likely cause for climate change. Pruitt, on the other hand, says
that more debate and analysis are needed.
But the EPA`s own ability to carry out the research might be limited.
According to Science Magazine, the Trump administration wants to cut the
EPA`s office of research and development by more than 40 percent. Coming
up, the panel is back for “The Lid.” Stay with us.
TUR: It`s time for “The Lid.” Let`s bring back our panel. Joy Reid, John
Podhoretz, and Nick Confessore. We`re going to leave health care to the
side. They did not have an agreement off camera unfortunately. We`re not
going to eat up this entire panel.
JOHN PODHORETZ, NEW YORK POST COLUMNIST: I try (inaudible).
JOY REID, MSNBC NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: You`re a terrible negotiator.
PODHORETZ: A terrible negotiator.
TUR: Let`s talk about about the former NSA, Michael Flynn, back in the
news, because he registered with the DOJ as a – I guess a foreign agent
essentially for lobbying for Turkey during the campaign. Donald Trump had
said over and over again that part of the draining the swamp was making
sure that lobbyist for foreign countries were not going to be affecting the
American government.
In fact, when you leave the government, you cannot ever register as a
lobbyist for foreign government. What does it mean? I`ll start with you,
Nick. What does that mean for his national security advisor to now be
registering I guess as a foreign agent?
NICK CONFESSORE, POLITICAL REPORTER AT THE NEW YORK TIMES: It means his top
security adviser on the campaign was working for an autocrat who is also an
(inaudible) which seems counter to the principles of the Trump campaign and
the presidency. We also don`t know who else was this guy actually working
for. So he admitted yes, in fact, I was working for a group that could be
construed as being part of a foreign regime. Who else is on that list? Who
else? We don`t know.
TUR: Joy?
REID: It is not unusual for Michael Flynn unfortunately to take checks
where he can get them, when he needs to, when he was pushed out of his
previous job in government because apparently his management style did not
work, right, when he was DNI. He went out and he took quite a healthy check
from RT which is viewed by United States government as essentially the
propaganda arm of the Vladimir Putin regime, which to me compromise him so
thoroughly that it`s shocking to me that he would be anyone`s choice to be
national security advisor in the first place.
I mean, this is someone who now we know famously sat at Vladimir Putin`s
table, great affinity for Russia seem to have some very questionable
choices that he made in terms of chatting with the ambassador before Donald
Trump was sworn in as president. So he is somebody who I think has always
been problematic for the Trump team because he is the embodiment of their
weird fixation into Russia.
Now, to find out that there is another autocrat, he also has warm feelings
towards is not surprising, but you know, this actually could be very
serious. There is someone who, the leader in Turkey wants extradited that
he claims try to perform a coup against him, and so having the former NSA
adviser lobbying on behalf of that government is actually concerning if he
could impact an extradition that could wind up with somebody in prison or
killed.
PODHORETZ: I think you have to look at this and see just what an outsider -
- what kind of outsider Trump was that Flynn got into in major position.
Trump was not a person who had contacts or connections to or interested in
being connected to the standard issue republican foreign policy
establishment. They didn`t like him. He didn`t like them. He attacked all
conventional republican foreign policy for the past 20 years.
Flynn was an Obama administration appointee to high office who was fired
claiming that he was fired because his views of Islam and radical Islamic
terror were an aftermath to the administration. Flynn`s personal feelings
are have to be put to one side. You have to understand that for Trump,
Flynn was as good as he was going to get.
TUR: Certainly during the campaign. But what about after he is elected? He
is the president of the United States. I understand this desire from the
Trump people not to have anybody that criticize him in the past, but by
doing so, they alienated and they locked out some top talent when it comes
to intelligence..
PODHORETZ: It doesn`t matter. Because.
TUR: . and keeping this country safe.
PODHORETZ: . when he was with him early, Trump is a person who believes in
loyalty, Trump is a person who believes in.
TUR: He believes in loyalty.
PODHORETZ: No, I do say, Flynn – he – Flynn and Sessions and a couple of
other people went with him early when other republicans, when other
conservative did not, and he rewarded them.
TUR: Well, that untangle his presidency. That loyalty to people who would
align themselves with him early on who now might be having (inaudible) in
memories.
CONFESSORE: Look, if a person was with him from the beginning, except for
Chris Christie, that person got an important job in the administration –
so he is tied to his people. He values their touch in him. I do think that
the connections and undisclosed issues not were not brought up in vetting
for these people because there was not vetting of their appointees are
gonna be an open sore for months and months until all of the rope plays
out.
PODHORETZ: To say though that Flynn is no longer the national security
advisor, so.
TUR: He is no longer but that was because he was found that he had a
conversation that he lied about having to the vice president. So whether or
not he would have stayed in that position, if the media didn`t find out
about it, it`s still an open question. We have leave this here for the
moment because we`re running out of time. Guys, thank you for a spirited
conversation. Joy, John, and Nick, see you again soon. After the break, the
border wall funding battle continues. Stay tuned.
TUR: And in case you missed it, President Trump is still committed to his
plan of building border wall. Right now, the Department of Homeland
Security is accepting bids on prototype walls. But the big question
remains, how will the government pay for it? President Trump maintains
Mexico will pay the bill. But even members of his own party don`t see that
as likely. Here is senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell`s take on it
today.
MITCH MCCONNELL, SENATE MAJORITY LEADER: I think the president picked an
outstanding person to be in charge of homeland security and my suspicion is
we will take his advice.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you believe that Mexico will pay for it?
MCCONNELL: No.
(LAUGHTER)
TUR: No, in case you misunderstood that. “The Washington Post” reports the
White House is considering cuts to FEMA, TSA, and the coast guard to pay
for the wall. Today, Wisconsin democratic congressman, Gwen Moore, is
moving to block any federal funding with no tax-payer funding for the wall
bill. Another issue where President Trump may get some push back from
congress.
That`s all for tonight. FOR THE RECORD with Greta starts right now.
