MTP Daily, Transcript 3/9/2017

Show: MTP Daily

Date: March 9, 2017

Guest: Chris Coons, Deirdre Bosa, Michael Allen, John Podhoretz, Nick Confessore, Bill Cassidy

KATY TUR, MSNBC HOST: Yes, it`s Thursday.



Conservatives declare Trumpcare is dead on arrival.

(voice-over): Tonight, fast times on Capitol Hill. Can Speaker Ryan rally

Republicans on health care with his now-or-never strategy?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. PAUL RYAN (R), KENTUCKY, HOUSE SPEAKER: The time is here. the time

is now. This is the moment. And this is the closest this will ever

happen.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TUR: Plus, WikiLeaks damage control. The administration hunts for

answers on who exposed CIA secrets.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEAN SPICER, U.S. WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: There is grave concern

that the president has about the release of national security and

classified information.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TUR: And another brick in the wall. How the White House is moving

forward on its border barrier. This is MTP DAILY and it starts right now.

(on camera): Good evening, I`m Katy Tur in New York, in for Chuck Todd.

Welcome to MTP DAILY and welcome to March madness.

Congress is broken. WikiLeaks is targeting the CIA. And the cloud of

Russia continues to darken over this White House. Faith in these three

American institutions – Congress, the CIA, the White House may be a

breaking point, at a moment when the country faces a daunting combination

of domestic crises and foreign threats.



We`re going to spend most of this hour diving into these three major story

lines, the escalating chaos surrounding Congress` battle over health care,

the White House`s credibility crisis on Russia and the CIA`s scramble to

contain the damage from the latest WikiLeaks document dump.

We begin tonight with the mess in Congress as the Republican civil war

rages over the current plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. A growing

number of conservatives both in the House and Senate, are hardening their

resistance to the current White House-backed plan, calling it dead on

arrival.

This comes amid an outpouring of criticism against the plan from groups

like The American Medical Association, The American Hospital Association,

The American Nurses Association and the AARP.



The White House is not giving in. President Trump is holding a campaign

rally next week to fire up the base in Tennessee. Vice President Pence is

going to deep-red Kentucky to pitch the health care bill.



Republican leadership is not giving in either. Today, Paul Ryan had a

clear message for conservative critics who want to go back to the drawing

board.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RYAN: This is the closest we will ever get to repealing and replacing

Obamacare. The time is here. The time is now. This is the moment. And

this is the closest this will ever happen.



We told people in 2016 what it would look like when we had the chance to

replace Obamacare. That was our better-way plan. That`s what this is.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TUR: And in the last 24 hours, we`ve seen supporters of the Trump-backed

plan change their pitch to wary conservatives. Their argument is that this

bill is just the beginning. In other words, support this bill now and we

will fix it later.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are you confident this can get through Congress

before April 7th when Congress goes on recess?

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R), CALIFORNIA, MAJORITY LEADER: Yes, very confident.

And, remember, this is one of three phases to repeal and replace Obamacare.

TOM PRICE, U.S. SECRETARY OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES: There are three

phases and that`s how we`re going to move forward. And what the three

phases do, in their entirety, is to incorporate all of the things that we

wanted.

RYAN: So, we have three-pronged approach – three-pronged approach to

repealing and replacing Obamacare.

MICK MULVANEY, DIRECTOR, OFFICE OF MANAGEMENT AND BUDGET: First of all,

and importantly, this bill is just the first part of a three-phased plan.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

TUR: I`m joined by Republican Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who is a

member of the Finance Committee. Senator, thank you for joining me.



SEN. BILL CASSIDY (R), LOUISIANA: Thanks, Katy.



TUR: Let`s start here. Did Republicans go about this all wrong? And the

reason I ask this, I want to take your colleague`s tweet from earlier

today. Senator Tom Cotton tweeting, House health care Bill can`t pass

Senate without major changes. To my friends in the House, pause, start

over, get it right, don`t get it fast.



Do you believe that Senator Cotton is right or wrong?

CASSIDY: I don`t know who Senator Cotton has spoken with but there is

obviously concern. It`s gone through the House but there`s not a score

yet. Folks from the Senate want to see a score. That`s going to be

important.

I`m a doctor. I like to have all the facts I can possibly have and then

make a decision. And sometimes you alter something before you, but you

need those facts to make that alteration. I look forward to getting that

score.

TUR: Are you prepared to take a position on this after that score comes

out?

CASSIDY: Absolutely. One, I want to see what amendments have been placed

on committee. I haven`t reviewed those yet. What amendments come on the

floor and then with reason – with reasonableness, what amendments will be

allowed on the Senate floor. Looking at that plus the score will all go

into my decision.

[17:05:02] TUR: I want to play a little bit of what another one of your

colleagues, Senator Susan Collins of Maine, said a little bit earlier about

the health care plan. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. SUSAN COLLINS (R), MAINE: Some initial analysis suggests that as

many as six to 10 million people could lose their health insurance.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So, do you agree with Senator Rand Paul that this

bill, this House bill, is DOA but you believe it`s DOA for a different

reason?

COLLINS: Yes. I do not think it would be well received in the Senate.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TUR: Do you share any of Senator Collins` concerns or are you of the mind

that the CBO – the CBO rating will, ultimately, come back a little bit

better than what she is predicting?

CASSIDY: I don`t make guesses about the CBO. But I will say my concerns

are more about those working folks. And if you take someone who is 64

years old, I think the $4,000 credit`s probably not generous enough. That

may have been bumped up but it`s not bumped up, you know, the last time I

looked at it.

So, we want to make sure that that person actually has access to care.

Again, as a physician, I know that having, kind of, first-dollar coverage

to pay for the management of things like high blood pressure and diabetes

can make all the difference in the world.



That`s our criticism of Obamacare. It had $6,000 deductibles. Folks

could not afford that. We have to make sure that we also do something that

they can`t afford the care they need.

TUR: I get the impression that you`re saying that this is a negotiation,

that there will be amendments, as you just mentioned a moment before. But

that`s not exactly the position that Speaker Paul Ryan is making. Earlier

today, he basically said, this is it. This is our chance. We have to take

it right now and this is the bill.

I`m not sure the speaker meant that everything is frozen in amber. We`ve

been told, time and again, that there would be amendments allowed both on

the House floor and the Senate floor. Speaker – Senator Tom Price has

mentioned how it`s somewhat of a work in progress.

I think that the fact that Senators Cotton, Collins and others are

concerned means that there probably should be some evolution.

TUR: Do you believe that the freedom caucus is going to support the

changes that, say, you want to make?

CASSIDY: I don`t – again, you`re asking me to guess what`s on other

people`s minds. I don`t do that. All I know is that we`re working through

a process, hopefully to come to common ground. We do want to repeal and

replace Obamacare.

And the things I can say about this bill, it gets rid of the individual

mandate, the employer mandate. It gets rid of the mandated benefits,

forcing a woman who`s 60 with a hysterectomy to purchase obstetrical

services. Women hate that. They tell me that time and time again.

And so, as we address that, we must also address the fact that folks do

need coverage and that 64-year-old man or woman would need the ability to

purchase the kind of chronic care management that he or she needs to stay

healthy.

TUR: So, what is your bottom line for this bill? What is, essentially,

your test for this bill? If it doesn`t cover as many people, would that

mean that you do not support it? If it does not lower premiums, does that

mean that you would not support it, if that`s what is found out when the

CBO comes back?

CASSIDY: You`re asking me to describe a context. And within the context,

what decision will I make?

TUR: Well, I`m asking you to describe some – just a baseline of where

your support lies. I think that`s –

CASSIDY: Yes.



TUR: – a question that you can answer.

CASSIDY: Yes, I can`t answer – I can`t answer that. I want to make sure

that someone who is vulnerable, Tom Price has called – Tom Price calls

them the vulnerables. The folks who are above the Medicaid expansion

population but really don`t reasonably earn enough to pay for insurance out

of pocket. That their needs are cared for.

The advanceable tax credits are a good start. We just have to make sure

that they are generous enough that someone can get the care they want.



Now, there is different things about that. We can assume that the cost of

care will decrease somewhat. We can – we can assume that credible

coverage, meaning perhaps a health savings account and high deductible

health plan, can actually provide the needs.



It doesn`t have to be all the mandated benefits of Obamacare. That we can

assume but it`s better understood kind of when it`s before you as a context

as opposed to hypotheticals. I don`t mean to duck your questions, Katy.

I`m just trying to answer it as fully as I can.

TUR: My question is also about President Trump. He has said, repeatedly,

on the campaign trail, he`s even said recently that he believes in

universal health care. He wants everybody to be covered. He doesn`t want

people dying on the streets.

So, if this is a plan that doesn`t align with that, doesn`t actually cover

everybody, is there a concern that the Congress, the GOP Congress, is not

on the same page as the Republican president?

CASSIDY: Let me say something that I think is plausible. A plausible

reading of the House plan, that in the State Innovation Grants, they would

give the opportunity for a state to do what the Cassidy-Collins Patient

Freedom Act does. A state could say that all who are eligible are enrolled

in the private insurance plan unless they choose not to be.

And the State Innovation Grant gives them money to pay – sufficiently to

pay for a year`s worth of premiums. By doing so, you bring the young

immortals back into the pool.

Now, I think that is within the House plan we`re looking at. I haven`t

determined it yet. It was very much a part of the Cassidy-Collins Patient

Freedom Act. And that is the way you get a broader coverage without

mandates.

[17:10:05] Then, the next question is, is there sufficient money to pay for

that annual premium for a young immortal who`s really inexpensive to

insure. But you`d like to have them in the pool because, again, it levels

off the cost for the more expensive. That`s something else I`m looking at.

And we`ve been digging into this since it came out. But despite our

digging, digging, digging, it`s complicated. We`ve not yet come to a

conclusion yet. Those are the conclusions I`m looking for.

TUR: Is this a plan that would allow –

CASSIDY: By the way, –

TUR: I`m sorry. Is this a plan that would allow –

CASSIDY: – if they can do that – if a state can do that, it would meet

Trump`s test of making sure all who wish to be covered would be covered.

TUR: Is this a plan that would allow for people to stay on Obamacare if

they choose to do so?

CASSIDY: Yes, I don`t believe it allows a state to elect a stay within

status quo. I`m pretty sure it does not do that.

Although the state could use the innovation grants they get in order to

provide the extra coverage for that to occur. The state also – let me

just, again, praise it. I`ve got some reservations about the bill. But

there are some good things to say about it.

Maine, for example, has done high – what is called an invisible high-risk

pool in which those who have higher costs get supplemental payments from

the insurance company. States could use these innovation grants to do

those invisible high-risk pools.

So, although I have some concerns about the bill, I also have to credit it

because I think it allows states to do that sort of innovative thing. And

that`s what states are supposed to do.

TUR: It seems like you`re saying, yes, that if the state did decide so,

they could stay on Obamacare.

CASSIDY: A state would have to be able to come up with the funds. It

would have to reimpose individual mandates and penalties and probably

enough taxes to pay for the difference between the two.

We don`t have a score. So, I can`t tell you how much is being provided to

the states through this mechanism. Again, some of this is in the context

which is not completely known yet.

TUR: Senator Cassidy, thank you for joining us this Thursday.

CASSIDY: Thank you, Katy.

TUR: Appreciate it.

Now, let`s bring in the panel. There is MSNBC Joy Reid, Host of “A.M.

JOY.” John Podhoretz. Did I get that right?

JOHN PODHORETZ, COLUMNIST, “THE NEW YORK POST”: Podhoretz.

TUR: Podhoretz. I knew I was going to get that wrong. Columnist with

“The New York Post” and editor of “Commentary” magazine. And Nick

Confessori, a political correspondent with “The New York Times.”

Guys, let`s react a little bit to what Senator Cassidy said. He was

talking about high-risk pools, indivisible high-risk pools. Nick, try and

parse that for us.

NICK CONFESSORE, POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT, “THE NEW YORK TIMES”: Well, it

actually doesn`t really matter that much. You know, health care is

complicated but it`s also very simple. If you want to expand coverage, you

have to pay for it. Somebody has to pay for it.

You can pay for it with your taxes or you can make people who don`t have

insurance, currently, buy insurance and cross-subsidize the other people.

That`s it. And you can squeeze some money out with efficiencies and maybe

with the state lines` thing.

But, really, if you want to have more insurance, more people, it costs

money. And you can`t both deliver a huge tax cut to people paying those

taxes and keep the expanded coverage in the same place. It`s impossible.

It`s math.

TUR: And he also seemed to be saying that young people are going to want

to be a part of it even if they`re healthy because that is just the – I

don`t know. I guess a –

PODHORETZ: I`m not sure that`s –

TUR: – best case scenario?

PODHORETZ: – I`m not entirely sure that`s what he said. The central

feature of all insurance is that you have to have a broad span of people,

people who don`t get sick, whose payments help defray the cost of people

who do, whose payments don`t cover the entirety of their coverage.

If you were in a position where young people don`t get insurance and you

insist on having as broad a national market as possible with everybody in

it, it can`t work.

So, the whole question is, do you force young people to buy insurance? Do

you bribe young people to get insurance? Do you tempt them to get

insurance?

And, philosophically, where – what`s interesting about what everybody is

talking about here is that the conservative position on health care is that

Obamacare was a problem, a philosophical problem.

Because in a society of liberty, adults should be free to make their own

choices and take their own risks. If you don`t want to buy an insurance

policy because the $4,000 you would spend you want to do – you want to

start a business.

TUR: You want to buy an iPhone.

PODHORETZ: Or you want to start a business. OK? You are – as a free

person in a free society, a self-governing citizen, you have the right to

take that risk.

And then, if you get hit by a car and have to go to the emergency room, you

pay the bill. Obamacare said, no. Obamacare said, you have to be –

everybody has to have insurance or pay a fine. Be punished if you don`t go

into the pool.

And that was the philosophical objection to Obamacare, that it was an

assertion of the right of government to force Americans to do something

that they might or might not want to do. No Republican from Trump to Ryan

to Cassidy to anybody is taking that line or making that argument.

That – the fact that they are not gives a sense that a Rubicon has been

crossed here where Republicans are essentially signing onto the primary

philosophical idea of Obamacare which is that we should have national

health insurance.

[17:15:13] TUR: And now, they`re trying to figure out –

PODHORETZ: That is a huge, –

CONFESSORE: Yes.

PODHORETZ: – huge shift on the right. Huge.

TUR: Joy.

PODHORETZ: And bad, in my view.

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Except that not everyone has made that choice. I

mean, that`s also the philosophical objection to seat belt laws and auto

insurance.

PODHORETZ: It`s not. But I – it`s not.

REID: No, but it is. It is.

PODHORETZ: It`s not. It`s not. It`s not.

REID: No, it is. And as a free person – because I remember these

arguments even when I was in high school. As a free person, if you don`t

want to wear a helmet when you`re riding on your motorcycle, the government

should not be able to mandate enforce you to put one on. Or if you buy a

car, you have to have auto insurance.

PODHORETZ: No, you don`t have a right –

REID: Therefore –

PODHORETZ: – to drive a motorcycle.

REID: Yes.

PODHORETZ: No, that`s the mistake here. Auto insurance, car insurance is

about – you don`t have – there is no – you know, the government doesn`t

have to give you a driver`s license. It can – it can mandate a series of

responsibilities for you to drive a car. However, insurance is you.

REID: Then, if you get –

PODHORETZ: You can`t smash up somebody else.

REID: Hold on. If you get – if you`re in that car, you`re uninsured

motor – you`re an uninsured motorist and you get hit by a bus or you hit a

bus, you go into the emergency room, and you still end up having your

health care paid for by the community because the emergency room is going

to treat you.

PODHORETZ: No, you should pay for it yourself.

TUR: Let`s talk about –

(CROSSTALK)

PODHORETZ: That`s what I just said.

TUR: Before the philosophical argument on where the Republicans stand,

let`s look at the politics of it. The Republicans are taking out ads

against – or some Republicans against Republicans who are not on board

with this bill. Thirty separate senators and congressman are being

targeted. Are they at risk of eating their own on this issue?

REID: Well, I mean, you have essentially two sets of Republicans who are

now arguing about the bill. You have the Republicans who believe it`s too

cruel to allow them to be reelected because their own constituents will

lose their health insurance, (INAUDIBLE) million who will, then, lose their

insurance.

Or you`ve got the freedom caucus side, the side we`re hearing here. Well,

this is not cruel enough. We need to – we need to tell people, if you

can`t afford insurance, too bad. Figure it out. And if you run into

trouble, throw yourself at the mercy of the church on that.

PODHORETZ: I don`t know how you can accuse me of being cruel.

(CROSSTALK)

TUR: Let –

PODHORETZ: I`m sorry, I am not going to be accused of cruelty. I was

summarizing a philosophical –

REID: You said, if you cannot afford health insurance, figure it out and

pay for it yourself.

PODHORETZ: No. No, I`m saying that is the –

REID: Isn`t that –

TUR: Last word and then we`ve got to leave it here. You have four

seconds.

PODHORETZ: That`s not what I said. That`s my last word.

TUR: We will continue this conversation, don`t you worry, a little bit

later in the hour. So, stay with us, guys.

Coming up, a major claim by WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange. He says the

CIA has lost control of its cyber arsenal.

Plus, what do we know about what FBI director James Comey told Democrat and

Republican senators today?

Stay tuned.

TUR: Welcome back.

The CIA is scrambling to discover how its purported classified hacking

secrets were released to the public and what could be one of the worst

intelligence breaches in modern history. This week, the organization,

WikiLeaks, posted thousands of documents that include suggestions about the

tools the agency uses to gather information.

A senior intelligence official tells NBC News that the trove includes

authentic, top-secret material. Investigators are rushing to figure out

how this happened, whether it could come from a mole inside the CIA, a

related contractor, hackers in Russia or even a combination of all of

these.

And today, WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange, made the explosive claim that

the CIA has lost control of its cyber weapons arsenal.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer this afternoon would not confirm nor deny

it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SPICER: There is grave concern that the president has about the release of

national security and classified information that threatens and undermines

our nation`s security. Obviously, he believes that the systems at the CIA

are outdated and need to be updated.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TUR: And coming up, we`ll dig into all of this, including who could have

been behind the release and how concerning this bombshell really is. And

Democratic Senator Chris Coons joins us right after the break.

TUR: Welcome back to MTP DAILY.

FBI director James Comey was on Capitol Hill today meeting with members of

the Senate`s gang of eight, the bipartisan group of eight members of the

leadership who receive the highest level of intelligence.

A Congressional source familiar with the ongoing Russian invest –

investigation into Russian meddling into the election told NBC News he was

there to discuss matters related to Trump Tower.

Of course, Comey`s appearance on the Hill comes amid a week of fallout from

President Trump`s incendiary Saturday morning tweets, accusing former

President Obama of wiretapping his phone.

Senator majority leader Mitch McConnell today was asked if he has seen any

evidence behind that claim, and he said he had not.

Meantime, a bipartisan pair of senators, Republican Lindsey Graham and

Democratic Sheldon Whitehouse, sent a letter to the FBI and Justice

Department yesterday, requesting information on a possible wiretap of

President Trump, the Trump campaign or Trump Tower.

And White House press secretary Sean Spicer said, again today, in the press

briefing that the administration is not aware of any intelligence probe

into President Trump.

But as we said at the top of the hour, the cloud of Russia has not lifted

from the White House. And with the newest WikiLeaks dump, some Democrats

are, again, pointing to the Kremlin skeptical of the timing and still

blaming leaked e-mails, at least in part, for Hillary Clinton`s loss.

Joining me now is Democratic Senator Chris Coons of Delaware. He hits on

the Judiciary Committee and the Foreign Relations Committee. Senator,

thank you for joining us.

SEN. CHRIS COONS (D), DELAWARE, FOREIGN RELATIONS COMMITTEE: Thank you,

Katy.

TUR: I`m sure you saw this, James clapper on “MEET THE PRESS” the other

day said that he hasn`t seen the evidence, hard evidence, of any collusion

between the Trump campaign and Russia, at least up until January 20th. You

said that you haven`t seen any hard evidence. Without anyone having seen

this hard evidence, should there still be an investigation?

COONS: Well, I think, Katy, this is a critical investigation for the

defense of our democracy. And I`m encouraged that the Senate Intelligence

Committee members this week have begun to get access to the intercepts, the

transcripts that are out at Langley CIA headquarters that will begin to

provide some insight into whether there is a fire here.

There`s a lot of smoke. There`s a lot of concerning allegations of or

evidence of some ties between the Trump campaign team and Russia. But

there`s no hard evidence or proof yet. That doesn`t mean that it doesn`t

exist.

And in order for us to get to the bottom of this, Katy, in order for us to

resolve this cloud that`s hanging over the Trump administration, I think it

is important that it be fully, fairly and promptly investigated. And if

there is no proof, that we move on. And if there is proof, that we move

forward with taking the next steps.

[17:25:05] TUR: Senator, isn`t that the same argument that you`re making

against – and Democrats are making against Donald Trump, when he comes out

and he says that President Obama was wiretapping me and then not offering

any evidence? Without evidence, should there be an investigation?

COONS: Well, there`s a lot of circumstantial evidence that`s very

disconcerting. So, for example, when the “Access Hollywood” tape came out

late this summer in the course of the campaign, it was one of the most

devastating developments in the entire campaign against Donald Trump.

It was within a matter of hours, I believe, that the John Podesta e-mail

dump happened through WikiLeaks. Very disconcerting timing. There`s other

things that have happened, such as the national security adviser being

forced to resign, frankly being fired, for lying about his contacts with

the Russian ambassador to the vice president.

Just today, there was even more alarming developments about the national

security adviser not having been truthful about being a foreign agent on

behalf of Turkey. He made a filing today to the Justice Department that he

had done half a million dollars` worth of lobbying on behalf of Turkey.

There`s other complicating relationships and meetings between senior Trump

campaign officials and Russian officials that I think deserve to be

investigated, because there is indisputable proof, a conclusion by the

intelligence community, that Russia was trying to interfere in our

election.

And that Russia had concluded that Trump was their preferred winner in our

presidential election. There is no comparable circumstantial evidence,

Katy, to provide any sort of buttress for President Trump`s Saturday

morning tweet.

Let me also just remind you how unusual, how bizarre it is, to have the

sitting president of the United States make such a remarkable claim, that

his predecessor had him wiretapped, not in a press conference, not in

public, not in the light of day, not with any significant evidence,

suggesting circumstantial evidence as I just did about the alternative

claims, but to do it by a tweet early in the morning on a Saturday.

TUR: And I will say this. My colleague, Hallie Jackson, asked the White

House just the other day, if Donald Trump has the evidence, since he said

so definitively, why he would – why would he not pass that evidence along

to Congress instead of asking them to investigate to find the evidence.

The White House – their answer to that was they didn`t want to violate any

separations of powers.

But moving on, though. If it turns out – you say there is a lot of smoke

here. And you say there are a lot of unanswered questions. And it is

inarguable that the Trump campaign hasn`t and the Trump administration

hasn`t been entirely clear about conversations that folks have had with the

Russian ambassador and there are all sorts of other questions out there.

But if it turns out there is nothing there, that there is no there there,

as they suggest, do the Democrats – are they concerned about losing their

credibility on this issue and losing their credibility with the American

public and only seeming like they are battling Trump just for the sake of

battling Trump?

COONS: Well, Katy, that depends on what course of actions we take. I`ll

remind you that Republicans in the House held not one, not two, not three,

but more than a dozen hearings about Benghazi over several years. They

refused to let it go even when it was clear that they had investigated it

absolutely beyond a shadow of a doubt as thoroughly as it was humanly

possible.

If we`re still doing investigations into allegations of some tie between

the Trump campaign and Russia three or four years from now with not a shred

of compelling evidence, I do think the American people would get tired of

it and would say that we are simply doing it for partisan ends (ph).

I`ll remind you, Donald Trump hasn`t even been president two months, at

this point. And the shocking allegations that led to his attorney general

recusing himself and the national security adviser being fired happened

just a matter of days ago. And the Senate Intelligence Committee has just

gotten access to the underlying intelligence this week.

TUR: Senator, you told WHHY Radio that Democrats don`t want to shut down

the government but they might if they have to. So, what circumstances

would Democrats consider shutting down the government for? Would it be to

save Obamacare? Would it be to force an outside investigation into Russia?

Would it be to prevent the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch?

COONS: Well, Katy, let`s just put that back into some context. On that

interview, I was being pressed for, do you have any leverage at all, given

that Democrats are in the minority, in both the House and the Senate? The

interviewer was saying, well, how can you possibly stop the repeal of the

Affordable Care Act? How can you possibly compel an investigation if

Republicans refuse to cooperate and you become more convinced that there is

evidence that justifies really pushing it to the outer limit?

And recognizing that at the end of the day, the leverage that was used by

Republicans in the previous administration was to compel shutting down the

government. I simply recognize that that`s a tool that`s been used over a

number of years, in order to force some resolution.

I don`t support shutting down the government, Katy. I think it`s a very

reckless, even destructive thing to do. That the government was shut down

for 17 days, I think in 2013, in a misguided attempt at using that leverage

to repeal the Affordable Care Act I think caused real damage to our

reputation around the world and to our effectiveness of our government here

at home.

Democrats want a party that want government to work. So I think it is a

very remote possibility that we would do that. But it was in the course of

an interview where I was being pressed about do you have any tools at all

in the minority that I made that point. It is an extreme tool that`s been

recently used by the other party and that I really truly hope we don`t

consider using or get compelled to use at some point here in the near

future.

KATY TUR, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Senator Chris Coons, the democrat from

Delaware. Thank you very much, sir.

COONS: Thank you, Katy.

TUR: Still ahead, some startling things we learned today about WikiLeaks

and the CIA from someone who should know. WikiLeaks founder, Julian

Assange. Stay tuned.

TUR: Welcome back. We could be looking at one of the most serious

intelligence breaches in modern times. As we mentioned earlier, counter

intelligence investigators are working to find out how thousands of

purported classified documents, including suggestions about how the CIA

gathers information, ended up in the hands of WikiLeaks. Just today

WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange, accused the CIA of, quote, devastating

incompetence, claiming they lost control of their cyber weapons arsenal.

It`s an explosive charge.

The CIA released a statement saying Julian Assange is not exactly a bastion

of truth and integrity. Despite the efforts of Assange and his ilk, the CIA

continues to aggressively collect foreign intelligence overseas to protect

America from terrorists, hostile nation states and other adversaries. So

how concerning is all of this?

Let`s bring in Michael Allen, the managing director of Beacon Global

Strategies, a firm that advises and defends cyber intelligence and homeland

security. Michael, you are the perfect person to talk to today. And my

first question to you is, if you were looking for how this happened and who

compromised the CIA, where would you be looking?

MICHAEL ALLEN, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF BEACON GLOBAL STRATEGIES: Well, I mean,

I would consider two things up front. One, I would consider what we call

here an insider threat. Someone inside the government who has access to

this documentation and for whatever reason was either sloppy with it or

intentionally made it available to WikiLeaks.

I mean, the other second possibility that I don`t think we can discount

just yet is that perhaps Russia is behind the interception or the

exploitation of these documents and may well have shared them with

WikiLeaks for the purposes of, you know, for their own purposes of causing

confusion here in the United States about what the intelligence mission of

the CIA is and perhaps even to advance their own interests and so discord

among the United States and its allies.



TUR: Talk to me about what intelligence was compromised and why it could be

so potentially significant.

ALLEN: Yeah, well, look, Let`s take a step back and talk about the purpose

of intelligence. I mean, this is the way I think about it. It`s, one, to

provide early warning to the United States so we don`t have another 9/11.

It`s for our policy makers to be able to make better decisions, and it`s to

be able to protect our troops in the field. That`s why we spend, in many

cases, up to $80 billion of money each year to get in and receive and

analyze intelligence, because it`s the life blood of our national security

decision making process.

So, to the degree that the Central Intelligence Agency`s efforts overseas

have been compromised be it by the Russians or an American who did this of

his own accord, that`s very dangerous because it prevents the ability of

the Central Intelligence Agency to do the job that the American people are

demanding of it.

TUR: Does it put anyone in harm`s way?



ALLEN: Yeah, well, potentially it puts people in harm`s way. I think, in

this case, it`s probably – ruins our ability in dozens of instances to be

able to get the same kind of access that we have had overseas on foreign

intelligence targets so that the United States can make better decisions as

it hunts Al Qaeda or ISIS or tries to figure out what Putin is up to, as he

expands his activities into eastern Ukraine.

And so it potentially does. The more you degradate (ph) the intelligence

capabilities of the United States, the more likely as we saw in the 1990s

and then in 2001 with September 11th, the more likely it is a catastrophic

attack could occur in the United States.

TUR: How does the CIA recover?

ALLEN: I think, look, any computer – any kind of programming device that

enables us to eavesdrop on does have some shelf life. Obviously, in the

digital age, things are evolving quickly. So we are always trying to

develop new tools. But I think this really sets us back. It`s gonna cause a

huge triage effort that might be going on right now or across the river

here in Langley, Virginia.

And I think, over time, just like with the Edward Snowden disaster, it`s

gonna take a long time for the United States to one, assess the damage

that`s been done and, two, rebuild the capabilities that the citizens have

asked the government to take on on their behalf, which is to give them

protection here in the United States.

TUR: A lot of folks out there don`t really see the Edward Snowden situation

as a disaster. A lot of folks call him a patriot. Is there an argument to

be made that releasing this sort of information is something the public

needs to know, needs to know what the CIA is capable of, if it potentially

– they are able to listen in on devices or through your television or any

of the other allegations that were made in that document?



ALLEN: Look, I think – look, I understand Americans have got different

views about this. It`s about where we put our priorities, where I put the

priority is keeping the country safe. And to do that, to prevent future

9/11s, we need great intelligence to give us early warning of such attacks.

That`s where I would put the emphasis on. I think there were other ways for

Edward Snowden and WikiLeaks, if they had sort of an honest disagreement

with what the United States is doing, they could have done this in a less

harmful manner.

But instead, in both cases, it ended up on the internet for our adversaries

to see. And we`re not even sure yet, I believe, how much damage Edward

Snowden did because all of those documents are presumably in the hands of

at least the Chinese and the Russians.

TUR: Thank you, Mike Allen. Appreciate your time.



ALLEN: Hey, thanks a lot.

TUR: Welcome back. Science and environmental groups oppose Scott Pruitt`s

nomination for head of the Environmental Protection Agency for among other

things his reputation as a skeptic of human caused climate change. And this

morning, he said something on CNBC that has some of the groups calling now

for his dismissal.

(START VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you believe that it`s been proven that CO2 is the

primary control knob for climate? Do you believe that?



SCOTT PRUITT, ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY: No. I -

- no. I think that measuring with precision human activity on the climate

is something very challenging to do and there is tremendous disagreement

about the degree of impact. So no, I would not agree that it`s a primary

contributor to the global warming that we see.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Okay.

PRUITT: But we don`t know that yet as far as – we need to continue to

debate, to continue to review the analysis.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TUR: We need to continue to debate. NASA, National Oceanic and Atmospheric

Administration, and the EPA`s own website all point to human activities as

the most likely cause for climate change. Pruitt, on the other hand, says

that more debate and analysis are needed.

But the EPA`s own ability to carry out the research might be limited.

According to Science Magazine, the Trump administration wants to cut the

EPA`s office of research and development by more than 40 percent. Coming

up, the panel is back for “The Lid.” Stay with us.

TUR: It`s time for “The Lid.” Let`s bring back our panel. Joy Reid, John

Podhoretz, and Nick Confessore. We`re going to leave health care to the

side. They did not have an agreement off camera unfortunately. We`re not

going to eat up this entire panel.

JOHN PODHORETZ, NEW YORK POST COLUMNIST: I try (inaudible).

JOY REID, MSNBC NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: You`re a terrible negotiator.

PODHORETZ: A terrible negotiator.

TUR: Let`s talk about about the former NSA, Michael Flynn, back in the

news, because he registered with the DOJ as a – I guess a foreign agent

essentially for lobbying for Turkey during the campaign. Donald Trump had

said over and over again that part of the draining the swamp was making

sure that lobbyist for foreign countries were not going to be affecting the

American government.

In fact, when you leave the government, you cannot ever register as a

lobbyist for foreign government. What does it mean? I`ll start with you,

Nick. What does that mean for his national security advisor to now be

registering I guess as a foreign agent?

NICK CONFESSORE, POLITICAL REPORTER AT THE NEW YORK TIMES: It means his top

security adviser on the campaign was working for an autocrat who is also an

(inaudible) which seems counter to the principles of the Trump campaign and

the presidency. We also don`t know who else was this guy actually working

for. So he admitted yes, in fact, I was working for a group that could be

construed as being part of a foreign regime. Who else is on that list? Who

else? We don`t know.



TUR: Joy?

REID: It is not unusual for Michael Flynn unfortunately to take checks

where he can get them, when he needs to, when he was pushed out of his

previous job in government because apparently his management style did not

work, right, when he was DNI. He went out and he took quite a healthy check

from RT which is viewed by United States government as essentially the

propaganda arm of the Vladimir Putin regime, which to me compromise him so

thoroughly that it`s shocking to me that he would be anyone`s choice to be

national security advisor in the first place.

I mean, this is someone who now we know famously sat at Vladimir Putin`s

table, great affinity for Russia seem to have some very questionable

choices that he made in terms of chatting with the ambassador before Donald

Trump was sworn in as president. So he is somebody who I think has always

been problematic for the Trump team because he is the embodiment of their

weird fixation into Russia.

Now, to find out that there is another autocrat, he also has warm feelings

towards is not surprising, but you know, this actually could be very

serious. There is someone who, the leader in Turkey wants extradited that

he claims try to perform a coup against him, and so having the former NSA

adviser lobbying on behalf of that government is actually concerning if he

could impact an extradition that could wind up with somebody in prison or

killed.

PODHORETZ: I think you have to look at this and see just what an outsider -

- what kind of outsider Trump was that Flynn got into in major position.

Trump was not a person who had contacts or connections to or interested in

being connected to the standard issue republican foreign policy

establishment. They didn`t like him. He didn`t like them. He attacked all

conventional republican foreign policy for the past 20 years.

Flynn was an Obama administration appointee to high office who was fired

claiming that he was fired because his views of Islam and radical Islamic

terror were an aftermath to the administration. Flynn`s personal feelings

are have to be put to one side. You have to understand that for Trump,

Flynn was as good as he was going to get.

TUR: Certainly during the campaign. But what about after he is elected? He

is the president of the United States. I understand this desire from the

Trump people not to have anybody that criticize him in the past, but by

doing so, they alienated and they locked out some top talent when it comes

to intelligence..

PODHORETZ: It doesn`t matter. Because.

TUR: . and keeping this country safe.

PODHORETZ: . when he was with him early, Trump is a person who believes in

loyalty, Trump is a person who believes in.

TUR: He believes in loyalty.

PODHORETZ: No, I do say, Flynn – he – Flynn and Sessions and a couple of

other people went with him early when other republicans, when other

conservative did not, and he rewarded them.



TUR: Well, that untangle his presidency. That loyalty to people who would

align themselves with him early on who now might be having (inaudible) in

memories.

CONFESSORE: Look, if a person was with him from the beginning, except for

Chris Christie, that person got an important job in the administration –

so he is tied to his people. He values their touch in him. I do think that

the connections and undisclosed issues not were not brought up in vetting

for these people because there was not vetting of their appointees are

gonna be an open sore for months and months until all of the rope plays

out.

PODHORETZ: To say though that Flynn is no longer the national security

advisor, so.

TUR: He is no longer but that was because he was found that he had a

conversation that he lied about having to the vice president. So whether or

not he would have stayed in that position, if the media didn`t find out

about it, it`s still an open question. We have leave this here for the

moment because we`re running out of time. Guys, thank you for a spirited

conversation. Joy, John, and Nick, see you again soon. After the break, the

border wall funding battle continues. Stay tuned.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

TUR: And in case you missed it, President Trump is still committed to his

plan of building border wall. Right now, the Department of Homeland

Security is accepting bids on prototype walls. But the big question

remains, how will the government pay for it? President Trump maintains

Mexico will pay the bill. But even members of his own party don`t see that

as likely. Here is senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell`s take on it

today.

(START VIDEO CLIP)



MITCH MCCONNELL, SENATE MAJORITY LEADER: I think the president picked an

outstanding person to be in charge of homeland security and my suspicion is

we will take his advice.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you believe that Mexico will pay for it?



MCCONNELL: No.

(LAUGHTER)

(END VIDEO CLIP)



TUR: No, in case you misunderstood that. “The Washington Post” reports the

White House is considering cuts to FEMA, TSA, and the coast guard to pay

for the wall. Today, Wisconsin democratic congressman, Gwen Moore, is

moving to block any federal funding with no tax-payer funding for the wall

bill. Another issue where President Trump may get some push back from

congress.

That`s all for tonight. FOR THE RECORD with Greta starts right now.

