MTP Daily, transcript 3/3/2017

STEVE KORNACKI, MSNBC HOST: All right. That is going to do it for this

hour, and for me, this week. But Sabrina Siddiqui, Eliana Johnson, thank

you both for joining us.

“MTP DAILY” starts right now.

CHRIS JANSING, MSNBC HOST: Yes, it`s Friday.

Denials don`t add up.

(voice-over): Tonight, the Russian connection. New questions about

Russian ties in the Trump circle. A defiant White House calls it a total

witch hunt. Republican Senator Rand Paul and Democratic Senator Amy

Klobuchar join us.

Plus, guess who used personal e-mail for official business? This time it`s

Vice President Mike Pence on the defense.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: There`s no comparison

whatsoever between Hillary Clinton`s practice –

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: And the separation of sports and state.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. ROY COOPER (D), NORTH CAROLINA: I`m working hard to get sports back,

to get jobs back.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: We`ll hear from North Carolina`s new Democratic governor about

the fight to repeal the state`s controversial bathroom bill.

This is MTP DAILY and it starts right now.

(on camera): Good evening, I`m Chris Jansing in New York in for Chuck

Todd. Welcome to MTP DAILY.

New revelations today as two more Trump campaign officials face scrutiny

over the contacts with Russia. That comes just 24 hours after Attorney

General Jeff Sessions, a former Trump campaign advisor, recused himself

from any investigation into the campaign after it was revealed he met with

the Russian ambassador during the election and didn`t disclose it.

President Trump is blasting these Russia stories, as a quote, “witch hunt.”

The new developments come after the president, the vice president, the

White House chief of staff, the press secretary and his deputy all went on

the record at various points in the last two months to deny contacts

between the Trump campaign and Russian officials which we now know isn`t

entirely accurate.

On January 11th, as he was exiting a press conference, President Trump was

asked by a reporter whether members of his team were in contact with

Russian officials during the campaign. He said, no.

Since that time, we`ve seen multiple senior White House officials echo that

denial.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Can you say with 100 percent confidence that Mr.

Trump or anybody in this campaign had no conversations with anybody in

Russia during the campaign?

REINCE PRIEBUS, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: No. I mean, I`m just telling

you, I – it`s all phony bologna garbage.

CHRIS WALLACE, ANCHOR, FOX NEWS: So, I`m asking you a direct question.

Was there any contact in any way between Trump or his associates and the

Kremlin or cutouts they have?

PENCE: I joined this campaign in the summer. And I can tell you that all

the contact by the Trump campaign and associates was with the American

people.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Can you still say, definitively, that nobody on the

Trump campaign, not even General Flynn, had any contact with the Russians

before the election?

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I don`t have any – there`s

nothing that would conclude me that anything different has changed with

respect to that time period.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

JANSING: And according to “USA Today,” the White House deputy press

secretary told reporters last month, quote, “no contacts took place.”

But in addition to Sessions acknowledging contact with Russia during the

campaign, both Carter Page, who the Trump campaign described as an informal

advisor and J.D. Gordon, who was a national security advisor at the

campaign, met with the Russian ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, at the

Republican convention in Cleveland last July. That`s according to “USA

Today.”

Gordon has confirmed the meeting. And here`s what Page told my colleague,

Chris Hayes, last night.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Did you meet Sergey Kislyak in Cleveland? Did

you talk to him?

CARTER PAGE, FORMER CAMPAIGN NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR, TRUMP CAMPAIGN:

I`m not going to deny that I talked with him. Although I will say –

HAYES: So you did talk to him?

GORDON: – I will say that I never met him anywhere outside of Cleveland.

Let`s just say that much.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: Additionally, as NBC News reported back in November, President

Trump`s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, is being probed by the FBI

for his ties to Russia.

The president fired his national security advisor, Mike Flynn, two weeks

ago, for misleading the White House about a call he had with Russia in

December.

And all of this doesn`t include the president`s sometimes head-scratching

defense of Russian President Vladimir Putin or President Trump`s denials of

U.S. intelligence on Russian hacking.

It also doesn`t include the bizarre episode during the GOP convention where

pro-Russia language about Ukraine somehow slipped into the GOP platform.

Bottom line here. As the president complains of a witch hunt, questions

continue to pile up.

I`m joined now by Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky who is demanding

his party make public a secret draft of the current Obamacare replacement

bill.

Senator, we`re going to get to that topic in just a minute. But I want to

begin with the subject of Russia.

And I just to want ask you up front, do you trust Republicans to

investigate a Republican president, the leader of his party, something that

affects not just him, but members of his cabinet, or would you think the

more appropriate thing would be to have a special prosecutor?

[17:05:03] SEN. RAND PAUL (R), KENTUCKY: Well, you know, I think law

enforcement is probably the most appropriate first venue. FBI usually

investigates the people that have broken the law. So, I think I would

start there.

And I still haven`t been actually informed exactly what laws have been

broken. But if laws have been broken, I`d start not with a political

investigation, I`d probably start with the FBI.

JANSING: Would that include DOJ?

PAUL: Well, you know, the FBI investigates. And then, I think the way it

works – you know, I`m not an attorney. But I think the way it works is

they present the evidence, either to a grand jury or sometimes to the

Department of Justice. And then, the Department of Justice decides.

JANSING: But you didn`t seem to trust the Department of Justice last

summer when they were looking into Hillary Clinton`s e-mails. In fact, you

tweeted a couple of times. Today, Comey and Obama`s DOJ made it clear to

the American people there`s no accountability, no justice. And the

Clintons live by different rules.

You also tweeted on July 5th, this is a loss for the rule of law and

further degrades America`s faith in the justice system.

So, I guess, based on those comments, I wonder if you feel the same way

now? If you didn`t trust a Democratic-led DOJ back then, can you trust a

Republican DOJ now that the president is Republican or the people who are -

- they`re looking at are Republicans?

PAUL: Well, you know, I think they`re not exactly the same situation, and

maybe not at all the same situation.

So, for example, we had four of our security forces die in Benghazi. And

we were investigating something, I think, of great significance.

There was also an investigation of whether or not Hillary Clinton had

allowed top secret e-mails to be sent in an appropriate manner. I think

that`s a little different than saying a U.S. senator one time spoke to an

ambassador from a country.

You know, I think we`ve had a little problem on both sides of the aisle

here sort of misremembering whether you met with the Russian ambassador.

One of the Democrats, this week, tweeted out she had never met with the

Russia ambassador in 10 years. And she was very certain of herself until

someone showed her a Twitter feed and it turns out she had.

So, I think we have to decide, you know, before you take big, big steps,

let`s take some small steps and determine whether any laws have been

broken.

JANSING: For some people, the small steps started with the statements that

were made repeatedly by members of this administration and president

himself, saying unequivocally that nobody, nobody in that inner circle had

ever spoken to any of the Russians when, clearly, they had. Not only had

they, but at least one case, it had happened right at Trump Tower.

PAUL: Yes. I`m not really aware of all – you know, the details of who

spoke to whom when. I haven`t really been a part of that. The only thing

I know –

JANSING: But don`t you think that`s critical –

PAUL: – the only thing –

JANSING: – to getting to where – whether or not –

PAUL: Well, –

JANSING: – something went on that was not right?

PAUL: – you know, a lot of people have made as if there is some great

thing that has either been against the law or to be found. I have yet to

be made aware of that. If someone makes me aware of the laws broken, then

I think really law enforcement ought to be involved.

But I get more of the sense of a political, sort of, witch hunt in this

sense. And still people very, very unhappy with the election, you know,

immediately calling for the resignation of everybody they can point their

fingers at.

I just think there is a political aspect to this. And the better way to

keep politics out of it is probably let law enforcement look at it.

JANSING: But is the better way to have someone who is independent, who`s

outside of politics do it? I want to play if I can, Senator, what you told

Fox News radio –

PAUL: I think –

JANSING: – about Republicans investigating their own. Let`s take a

listen. This was after, by the way, Mike Flynn –

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PAUL: I just don`t think it`s useful to be doing investigation after

investigating, particularly of your own party. We`ll never even get

started with doing the things we need to do, like repealing Obamacare, if

we`re spending our whole time having Republicans investigate Republicans.

I think it makes so no sense.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: So, for people who are concerned about this, if you`re going put

it to rest, serious questions have been raised by serious people.

PAUL: But I think it`s –

JANSING: Should there be someone on the outside of the political system?

PAUL: – I think – I think you have to put in context, you know, the

quote you just played. I was asked about John McCain investigating Trump,

and I think there`s bad blood between the two. And I think that`s not

necessarily the best venue.

So, while Democrats can politicize investigations, so can Republicans. And

the point I was trying to make, that I think was last on some people, is

that maybe law enforcement ought to do this if there is a – someone that

has broken the law.

And I think the FBI is the best venue. That`s also, you know, what

occurred under the Clinton investigation. No investigation is perfect.

It`s very hard to keep politics out.

You know, there was the appearance of impropriety when President Obama`s

attorney general, Loretta Lynch, met with Bill Clinton while his wife was

being investigated.

So, there are potential pit falls in having the government investigate the

government. But I think the least political probably of all of those is

the FBI.

JANSING: I want to turn to Obamacare. It got a lot of play when you were

in the halls of Congress yesterday, and you were looking for the secret

plan which is, apparently, kept in a locked room.

Having said that, you`ve been very clear about the fact you want to repeal

and then replace. You want to do in that order.

[17:10:04] For the millions of Americans who look and say, the Republicans

don`t have an agreement right now on what that replacement looks like. And

I`m concerned that the plan that I have is going to go away. What do you

say to them? How do we – how do you repeal without having something –

PAUL: Yes.

JANSING: – already in place and agreed upon?

PAUL: Let`s be very clear. I`m for repeal and replace on the same day but

in separate bills. And it makes a big difference because I think

Republicans are united in repeal, they`re not really reunited in replace.

Though House leadership, I think, wants to replace with Obamacare like.

Most of the conservatives in the House and in the Senate, we don`t want

Obamacare-like. We want repeal.

But we also do want to offer those who are struggling to have insurance an

alternative. And this replacement bill that we`ve offered, I have put

together. It`s been out there for over a month now. And many of the ideas

that are in my replacement bill have been out there a decade or more.

(CROSSTALK)

JANSING: But aren`t you making my point that there`s no agreement on the

replacement and so how can you replace on the same day?

PAUL: Well, and let – and let me finish the point then. What I`m trying

to say is that if there`s no agreement on replacement, why don`t we do the

bills individually and see where we can find agreement?

I think there`s consensus among Republicans on the repeal. There will be

no Democrats voting for repeal.

On the replacement strategies, I think there are some Democrats who may be

for some of the different replacements. I have a free market-oriented one.

My guess is most Democrats don`t like freedom or the marketplace. They`ll

probably vote no.

But there are some other big government Republicans who want government

solutions. Maybe Democrats will vote for some of those. And there may be a

cobbled together replacement plan that involves big government Republicans

and Democrats. And there may be repeal that involves all Republicans.

I think there are different ways to get to an answer on Obamacare. But I

think all Republicans are united in believing that what we have now is a

disaster. That premiums are going through the roof. And that insurance

companies are struggling under the weight of hundreds of millions of

dollars of losses and that it can`t continue as is.

JANSING: Senator Rand Paul, thank you so much.

PAUL: Thank you.

JANSING: I`m joined now by Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

who was a member of the Senate Democratic leadership and a member of the

Senate Judiciary Committee.

All nine committee Democrats are now calling on Attorney General Sessions

to testify about his past statements and his contacts with Russia.

Additionally, a group of committee Democrats, including this senator,

calling for the DOJ`s inspector general to investigate Session`s decision

to recuse himself.

Good afternoon, thanks very much for being with us.

SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D), MINNESOTA: Well, thank you, Chris. It`s great to

be on.

JANSING: I want to read from part of this letter. You say that during his

confirmation, the attorney general`s process were, at best, incomplete and

misleading. Do you believe that, either when he first testified or

yesterday, when he explained that he didn`t understand the question? He

believed it meant just about the campaign. Do you believe he lied?

KLOBUCHAR: This is why we want him to come before the committee again.

Senator Franken, of course, my colleague, was the one that asked the

original question. And as he has said, the answers from now Attorney

General Sessions were, at best, misleading.

And some of the questions were asked at press conference, but I can tell

you the senators have a lot more questions we`d like to ask. I would like

to ask him what exactly was the substance of those discussions? He says he

doesn`t remember all of them. But perhaps the other people in the room

did.

For me, the significant fact is that the meeting with the Russian

ambassador took place only three days, Chris, three days after President

Obama had met with Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit. Where President

Obama told the world, at a later press conference, that he was not rolling

back the sanctions.

Then, low and behold, three days later, then Senator sessions has this

meeting with the ambassador, when no other members of the Armed Services

Committee had a meeting, it appears during that day or close to that day.

And so, I find that so odd, as well as I want to know did he –

JANSING: But do you think he`s going to give you a different answer than

he gave you then? Or he`s going to give you a different answer than the

statement that he made yesterday?

KLOBUCHAR: We had no opportunity to ask those questions because the answer

that he gave at the hearing was simply, well, you know, I was a surrogate a

few times and didn`t meet with him. And I guess he now says well that`s

because it was about the campaign.

Well, how – did he talk to the campaign people before he met with the

ambassador, any of them, through his staff or directly? And then, did he

report to them afterward? Those are questions that weren`t asked that I`d

like to get answers to.

JANSING: As you know, there are a lot of Republicans who say there`s no

there there. The president has called this a witch hunt. You just heard

Senator Rand Paul, your colleague, also call it a witch hunt, saying this

is by Democrats who still haven`t gotten over the fact that they lost the

election.

What do you say to that?

KLOBUCHAR: I think we`re pretty aware, based on the last month, that we

lost the election.

[17:15:00] But the point that we`re trying to make here is this is so much

bigger than one candidate or than one political party. Marco Rubio has

said that himself.

Why? Because this was an assault on our democracy. When 17 intelligence

agencies firmly say that the Russians made a major attempt to influence our

election, that should scare everyone. Because they were trying to make a

difference in an American election, something our founding fathers worded

against in the Constitution that we wouldn`t have the influence of foreign

powers.

And so, that`s why I would like to see an independent commission, Chris,

right out of – the Congress can appoint one made up of experts, non-

political experts just like we had at 911, to supplement the work of the

Intelligence Committee that`s already going on. And allow us to see in a

more open, transparent manner what happened.

And also, how we can fix this moving forward. Next time it may not be

Russia. Maybe it`ll be another country.

JANSING: Have you spoken to Senator Grassley or has Diane Feinstein, who`s

the ranking member, spoken to him? Do you have any indication at all that

either – there`s an inclination to call Jeff Sessions back to retestify?

I mean, not to even mention an independent commission.

KLOBUCHAR: Well, first of all, Senator Feinstein is the ranking Democrat

on the Judiciary Committee. And so, we have all asked for him to return to

the committee.

I have not personally spoken to Senator Grassley. I will do that next

week.

But I would believe that Senator Sessions, now Attorney General Sessions,

is going to have to come before a committee anyway.

Since I`ve been there, the attorney general has always appeared before the

committee routinely once or twice, three times a year for various reasons

and oversight hearings. So, I don`t think that Attorney General Sessions

is going to be able to avoid coming before the committee.

And once he`s there, these questions will be asked.

JANSING: I understand what you`re saying about timing of this. I

understand that there is concern about what some people thinks looks

suspicious. Clearly, as we have stated in this program, there were

statements made by the president and by top members of his administration

that turned out not to be true about whether there had been any

conversations.

But, what is it specifically that you think rises to the level of calling

for an independent commission? And I guess beyond that, how do you get

that to happen, given the realities of where politics is right now?

KLOBUCHAR: Well, what we had happen here was unprecedented. Seventeen

agencies told us this. $200 million in Russian T.V. propaganda, trying to

influence our election.

You had campaign officials having their e-mails hacked into and then

mysteriously the contents of them released, in one incident, just two hours

after the Access Hollywood video came out.

You have reports that there are nearly 1,000 trolls in one building in

Moscow that are trying to influence not just our election, but elections

all over the world.

Senator McCain and Graham and I, at end of the year, spent a week in the

Baltics and Ukraine and Georgia. The stories we heard here were very

similar to what the Russians have done in America. You know, hacking into

Lithuanian parliament members` accounts, just when they`ve invited members

of the Ukrainian parliament to their country. Shutting down the computer

system Estonia after they had the audacity to move a statue.

This is a very big deal. It`s not even just about America. It`s about

democracies all over and modus operandi which says, hey, we`re going around

with their democracies, if we don`t get their way. If they`re not friendly

to us economically. If they don`t do our bidding. I think that is a very

big deal, Chris. And I think it`s a cause for an independent commission.

JANSING: Senator Amy Klobuchar, good to see you. Thank you so much.

KLOBUCHAR: It was great to be on. Thank you.

JANSING: We`re digging deeper into the growing pile of questions about the

Trump campaign`s ties with Russia. That`s ahead.

And this Sunday on “MEET THE PRESS.” Senate minority leader, Chuck

Schumer, sits down exclusively with Chuck Todd. So, be sure to tune in.

We`ll be right back.

JANSING: Welcome back.

A major political figure is taking heat today for using a personal e-mail

account to conduct official business. No, not Hillary Clinton, Vice

President Mike Pence. The “Indianapolis Star” reports that when he was

governor of Indiana, Pence used an AOL address to talk to advisors about

what the paper characterizes as sensitive business, including state

responses to terror attacks. And the paper reports that AOL account was

hacked.

Now, if you remember, Pence came down very hard on Secretary Clinton for

her use of a private e-mail server at the State Department. Here`s Pence

with Chuck Todd on “MEET THE PRESS ” back in September.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PENCE: Well, it`s evident from all of the revelations over the last

several weeks is that Hillary Clinton operated in such a way to keep her e-

mails, and particularly her interactions, while secretary of state, with

the Clinton Foundation out of the public reach. Out of public

accountability.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: Vice President Mike Pence responded this afternoon at a stop with

Speaker Paul Ryan in Wisconsin.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PENCE: No, there`s no comparison whatsoever between Hillary Clinton`s

practice and having a private server, mishandling classified information,

destroying e-mails when they were requested by the Congress and by

officials. We have fully complied with all Indiana`s laws.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: We`ll be right back with more on the Russian specter clouding the

Trump administration.

Keep it here.

JANSING: Welcome back to MTP DAILY.

I want to get to tonight`s panel to talk about all things Russia. I`m

joined by Joan Walsh, MSNBC Political Analyst and national affairs

correspondent at “The Nation.” Beth Fouhy is senior politics editor for

NBC News and MSNBC. And Elise Jordan, NBC`s Political Analyst, and former

senior advisor to the Rand Paul campaign for president.

OK. Between Rand Paul and Amy Klobuchar, you saw how big the divide is

right now, Beth. So, where are we on this?

BETH FOUHY, SENIOR POLITICAL EDITOR, NBC NEWS: Where are we? Well, we saw

the divide and the divide is not going to heal any time soon.

The thing that strikes me though, Chris, is that why not – why don`t the

Republicans want an independent council or an independent investigation?

This would take out of their hands.

They have so many things on their agenda that they want to pursue. They

want to pursue immigration reform. They want to repeal and replace

Obamacare, as you discussed Rand Paul. They want to do tax reform.

All of that is going to be bogged down in this – on all these questions

about Russia if it stays in the Congress. So, why not? Why not put it out

there?

JANSING: If you want to get all that stuff done and, you know, talking

about Obamacare and repealing Obamacare with your former boss, Rand Paul,

just now, why not get it out of the way? If there`s no there there, let`s

let somebody figure it out.

But he echoed what the White House said, what a lot of Republicans are

saying, calling it a witch hunt.

ELISE JORDAN, POLITICAL ANALYST, NBC NEWS: Well, and I think that

Republicans are, right now, taking their lead from the Trump White House.

And the Trump White House has signaled, very clearly, that they don`t want

an investigation.

[17:25:00] And I think that what they`re missing here is that by doing an

investigation, by moving the issue along, they`re not going to get bogged

down.

And right now, it`s looking like the first two years of this presidency is

just going to be a slow drip of more contacts with Russia, and people, you

know, stepping all over themselves in public statements. And just a

rehash, daily, of what did the Trump campaign collude with Russia? You

know, what actually happened?

JANSING: I mean, that`s the real problem here. The problem is that they

deny, deny, deny. And then, it`s, like, oh, but, yes. Oh, well, then

there was this –

JOAN WALSH, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Right.

JANSING: – one. And then, there was another one.

WALSH: Right, it keeps going. It keeps coming out. More meetings coming

out.

And Elise is right. But it`s strange why does Rand Paul who – you know,

ran against this guy. Why do they all – why are they all casting –

JANSING: (INAUDIBLE) afraid to go against fellow Republicans.

WALSH: No, absolutely not. Exactly. Why is he casting his lot? Why is

the entire Republican congressional group, with a few exceptions, casting

their lot –

JANSING: So, why do you think?

WALSH: – on Donald Trump? I – honestly, I don`t know. I think – well,

I think that they think that they can get enough of their agenda through in

a way that they probably wouldn`t with another president. And so, they`re

willing to sign onto this.

But I just think, at some point, they`re going to have to cut bait or cut

loose or cut him loose because this continues to be damaging.

JORDAN: Well, Republicans are making a real (INAUDIBLE) bargain here.

WALSH: Right, exactly.

JORDAN: They are saying, you know, we have the opportunity, the first 100

days especially, the first six months of a presidency, when he has so much

power and these majorities,

WALSH: Right.

JORDAN: – to really enact legislation and meaningful reform and roll back

a lot of what President Obama did.

And so, I think for now, Republicans are really in a holding pattern. They

really want all of this to stop. And they want to be able to enact

meaningful reform. But that I think, really, they`re making a mistake

because this isn`t going away.

JANSING: This – is this exactly what the American people didn`t want? Is

this exactly why the American people that voted for Donald Trump because

they were sick of this?

FOUHY: They were sick of this, but they also will have questions. I`ve

been out covering some of the Republican town halls. And granted a lot of

the folks who have shown up at those are more progressive voters, but

there`s a lot of questions about Russia.

It`s not just about health care. These town halls are not completely

dominated by don`t take away my Obamacare, my Affordable Care Act. They

want to know what`s going on with Russia. They press these members and

say, why don`t you investigate this? Why not get to the bottom of it?

And people have a very hard time answering that question. It`s very

strange that they, seemingly, as you said, don`t – they`re throwing their

lot entirely in with this very fishy situation.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Right.

FOUHY: Even these guys don`t know where this is going to come out.

JANSING: Is there any there there, do you think?

WALSH: I think –

JANSING: Is there something rotten in the state of Denmark?

WALSH: – I think there`s a lot of there there. I mean, let`s just take

Jeff Sessions. The most extraordinary thing happened when he was asked

that question by Al Franken. He was not asked a question about himself.

He was asked if these ties exist. If we learn more about these ties, will

you be able to handle it. Between the campaign and the Russians, will you

be able to deal with this fairly as attorney general? All he had to say,

the obvious, yes.

But, instead, he weirdly seemed to be answering a question that he was

perhaps prepared for, answering it badly, getting himself into this

situation where some people even say he may have perjured himself.

(INAUDIBLE.)

JANSING: I talked to somebody who`s prepped a lot of secretaries for these

kinds of –

WALSH: Yes.

JANSING: – and she was mystified.

Breaking news. We just heard from Chuck Grassley`s office. And we had

just reported that the nine Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee

were calling for Grassley to retestify. He says he`s not going to recall

him. No big surprise there.

WALSH: Recall Sessions.

JANSING: I`m sorry, recall Sessions to testify and answer the questions

that were, first of all to some extent –

FOUHY: That`s what we`re talking about. That`s kind of crazy because it`s

such a basic, obvious duty of the Senate Judiciary Committee. There is a

big hullabaloo. Sessions has now recused himself. This thing that he had

been asked about is very fishy. Why not bring him back? It`s as though we

know that – it doesn`t seem like the Trump administration wants to get to

the bottom of this.

JANSING: If he was asking –

WALSH: But it seems like –

JANSING: – you your advice, Elise, would you say to him, just go and do

it? Or would you say, you`re just putting yourself out there for no reason

at all. The Democrats are just going to go after you for no reason?

JORDAN: I actually think that of most of the people involved in this,

Senator Jeff Sessions strikes me as the least likely to have been up to

something unseemly. He met with the Russian ambassador. So what? Why not

just say that you met with the Russian ambassador and move on?

The only reason I don`t know if I would – if I was his advisor, if I would

necessarily encourage him to get more out there. That press conference he

did was kind of shaky. His initial written response, prepared remarks, it

differed from what he ended up saying in the end which was that, you know,

he was a little more vague.

And he didn`t exactly – his answers just contradicted each other, within

the course of one five-minute press engagement. So, that makes me think

that, you know, what is there being hidden?

JANSING: And then, he said he was going to send a letter to the Judiciary

Committee –

JORDAN: Right.

JANSING: – which, obviously, is not going to satisfy the Democrats.

FOUHY: Well, and it`s not just Jeff Sessions, let`s recall. I mean, we

found out that Jared Kushner, the president`s son-in-law, also met with

this Russian ambassador. You know, tales of be – of him being brought in

through the back door of the Trump Tower.

Now, again, there isn`t really, on the face of it, a reason why folks

cannot meet with these high level –

[17:30:03] JANSING: Right.

FOUHY: – highly-placed people in foreign governments, then why lie?

CHRIS JANSING, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: How many people came through the

front door of Trump Tower were seen by those golden elevators, some of them

came out afterwards…

JOAN WALSH, THE NATION`S NATIONAL AFFAIRS CORRESPONDENT, MSNBC POLITICAL

ANALYST: Some were controversial, you know, some – some caused a news

storm. This would probably would have happened with the ambassador, but

still, they would have survived it. Why – why should…

ELISE JORDAN, NBC NEWS POLITICAL ANALYST: The number of contacts I find

very interesting too that so many people in the campaign were so interested

in, you know, meeting with Russian emissaries, because you have, I was

coordinating the foreign policy adviser committee on Senator Paul`s

campaign, and a lot of lobbyists will contact you trying to get you to meet

with their foreign client this and that. There just wasn`t time. It made no

sense for me to do so, but there weren`t enough hours in the day. So, it is

that strikes me as a little off.

WALSH: Yeah, that`s right.

JANSING: Elise, Beth, Joan, you`re going to stay with us. We have a lot

more to talk about. But up next, new moves towards a bathroom bill repeal

in North Carolina. Can Governor Roy Cooper make good on his campaign

promise to do away with HB2? We`ll hear from the governor, next.

JANSING: Welcome back. A suspect was arrested today for making threats to

Jewish community centers across the United States. He`s in court today. The

FBI described the St. Louis man that`s in custody as a copycat. They

believe he made at least eight threats to Jewish facilities after a wave of

more than 100 similar threats in the last few months. The investigation

into those other threats continues. The criminal complaint says 31-year-old

Juan Thompson made bomb threats in order to harass an ex-girlfriend.

According to the FBI, Thompson said the threats were coming from her. Right

now, he is in St. Louis federal court facing cyberstalking charges.

Authorities may file more. Police also plan to question him about

headstones that were knocked over in a St. Louis area Jewish cemetery. More

“MTP Daily” ahead, but first, Susan Li has today`s “CNBC Market Wrap.”

SUSAN LI, CNBC GENERAL ASSIGNMENT REPORTER: Thanks, Chris. Stocks adding

small gains today, but the market continues to show weekly gains as well.

The Dow up by 2, the S&P off by 1, and the Nasdaq up 9 points. FED chair

Janet Yellen says interest rates are likely to go up for this month. The

job report next week is one indicator that the FED will look at closely.

And Home Depot plans to fill 80,000 jobs for the spring rush. These will be

a mix of permanent and seasonal jobs. That`s it from CNBC, first in

business worldwide.

JANSING: Welcome back. North Carolina`s new democratic governor, Roy

Cooper, was narrowly elected in November even as republicans swept the rest

of the ticket. Cooper ran against the state controversial HB2 law. That`s

the so called bathroom bill, which blocks local governments from passing

anti-discrimination measures. It stirred emotional protests both for and

against. In an MSNBC panel in North Carolina this week of three Trump

supporters and two Clinton supporters, all of them expressed

dissatisfaction with that law.

(START VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I mean, can you imagine if every municipality had their

own version of the bathroom bill? Go to a town, you think, where do I go to

the bathroom?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (inaudible) thing in the way of…

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yeah.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Going to the bathroom.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yeah.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How is it – no matter who you are, how can you make a

problem out of going to the bathroom?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We still find a way to figure out…

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yeah.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: … how do we argue about that. Something as simple as

going to the restroom.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: Now backlash over the law caused a lot of organizations to pull

out of the state, including the NCAA. There is bipartisan agreement in the

state that something needs to be done with the law because of its economic

impact. Cooper and the republican-controlled general assembly have been in

discussions about how and if to repeal HB2. Chuck Todd spoke with Governor

Cooper earlier this week. Take a listen.

(START VIDEO CLIP)

CHUCK TODD, NBC NEWS POLITICAL DIRECTOR, “MEET THE PRESS DAILY” SHOW HOST:

So I know that you guys got close to an agreement, actually before you were

sworn in. And there was this – it was almost going to be sort of a mutual

decision, the legislature backs off if the city of Charlotte backs off and

you got Charlotte to move, why didn`t that make it through the assembly?

ROY COOPER, GOVERNOR OF NORTH CAROLINA: It should have because House Bill

Two is not who we are as North Carolinians. It writes discrimination into

our law. We know the effect of it. It has cost us thousands of jobs and

hundreds of millions of dollars. And we know it`s put a stain on our great

reputation here in North Carolina.

I think one of the reasons that I won as a democrat for governor during a

Trump wave, even beating an incumbent republican governor, is because

people were tired of these social issues. They were tired of issues like

HB2 and they wanted to focus on jobs and the economy. But unfortunately,

the right wing of the Republican Party continued to want to bring up these

social issues and they are effectively blocking repeal of House Bill Two in

North Carolina. We almost had it.

I had an agreement with the leadership in the republican – they have super

majorities. We had an agreement that I would get Charlotte to back down if

they would repeal House Bill Two. They caved into the right wing of their

caucus. They`re still caving into the right wing of their caucus. It is

time for us to move forward. It`s time for us to get this done. As

governor, I`ve worked to tell people that this is a new day in our state.

We got a new governor who opposes House Bill Two.

TODD: Yeah. There`s a lot of people watching from outside of the state and

wondering, gee, the president have executive authority, they can do certain

executive action, President Trump actually just had the Justice Department

for instance back down on putting out those new guidances for schools when

it comes to transgender restroom issues. So, I guess do you just not have

that constitutional authority in the state?

COOPER: This is a law that the general assembly put in place. It`s like

President Obama dealing with the republican congress. They`re just laws

that are on the books.

TODD: So there`s no executive authority, there`s no executive order you can

issue to temporarily stop it.

COOPER: Not that I could do to get rid of House Bill Two, and that`s why

the legislature has to do it.

TODD: So, look, April 18th comes and goes, there`s your – and I know

you`re trying to create a deadline and a sense of urgency here, doesn`t

seem like the legislature has the same sense of urgency that you have.

April 18th comes and goes, are you stuck with this and you just move on and

you have to try to do other things?

COOPER: I`m working hard to get sports back, to get jobs back. I`m winning

some arguments with companies by telling them this is a new day in our

state. We have a new governor unlike before who supported House Bill Two

and signed it. I`m opposed to it. I tell people this is not who we are as

North Carolinians. Come back to our state. Help us defeat House Bill Two.

You know we`re a good state. Great universities. Great jobs. But there`s

some like the NCAA and the ACC, they want to see tangible evidence from the

legislature that they repeal this law.

And we`re working to try to get it done. I`m willing to even compromise,

there are a number of republicans who want to, yeah, they say okay, we`ll

repeal it, but we`ve got to replace it with something else. The problem is,

it needs to work toward eliminating discrimination and it needs to work. We

can`t have a House Bill 2.2, something that`s just as bad and something

that won`t bring the jobs back.

TODD: This means you don`t like the idea of the one compromise idea which

would tell cities they would need to put these ordinances to a local

referendum?

COOPER: I proposed a number of compromises so there are a lot of issues we

could talk about. But having these many house bill two fights in cities all

over North Carolina, when we already have this reputation with this HB2

law, with the millions of dollars that will be spent, with the 30-second

ads, with the national spotlight on our state, it will be a problem. And

it`s sort of like putting the 1960 civil rights act on the ballot in the

1960s. I mean, it`s voting on the rights of a minority but it also will

hurt us.

TODD: But let be devil`s advocate here. There`s an exhaustion – there`s

clearly an exhaustion over debating this issue. If this is what it took to

get HB2 repeal, and the risk was okay, other cities, you may have this pop

up as a local referendum, but maybe the public is exhausted from it, and at

least short term you`ve gotten rid of HB2.

COOPER: Well the problem is that you can`t get enough votes for this option

because most of the democrats are not buying this. They know that it will

create significant problems in cities all over North Carolina, it will put

the spotlight back on us for all the wrong reasons.

TODD: Governor, what would happen if you put HB2 up for a referendum

statewide? Would it win or lose?

COOPER: I think it would lose. I think people are sick of it. I think they

want this legislature to act. And it is time for them to act. It`s time for

them to repeal House Bill Two. Let`s put this issue in our rear view

mirror, and it`s time to move forward to get on to other things.

TODD: All right. Governor Roy Cooper, democrat coming to us from Raleigh

today. Governor, thanks very much.

COOPER: Thanks, Chuck.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Still ahead, we will look at what to expect from the roll out of a revised travel ban. Keep it here.

revised travel ban. Keep it here.

JANSING: Welcome back. The state department scaled back the roll out of

it`s annual human rights report today in a break with tradition. The report

was not presented by the country`s top diplomat. Secretary Rex Tillerson

wrote the preface (ph) to the report but he did not make any on-camera

comments. A senior official at the state department said that rather than

focus on the messenger, the report speaks for itself. But some human rights

advocates are concerned that this departure from tradition reflects

something larger.

A down playing of human rights issues by the Trump administration. There

was criticism from within the Republican Party as well. Senator Marco Rubio

wrote on Facebook that he was disappointed in the choice, saying quote,

others around the world look to the U.S. and often to the secretary of

state specifically for signs of where we stand, whose side we`re on, and

how strongly we will back up our words with actions.

And we will hear from Senator Rubio this weekend on “Meet the Press.” Chuck

Todd will also speak exclusively with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

More “MTP Daily” after the break.

JANSING: Welcome back to “MTP Daily.” It`s time for “The Lid” and my panel

is back. Joan Walsh, Beth Fouhy, Elise Jordan. Before we put a lid on the

week, you have to go back to the beginning. It started out really well for

President Trump. He had a speech, it was well reviewed, and then before the

night was over, everything blew up. What is this White House going to do?

JORDAN: That`s what so incredible about it. They can`t even continue the

momentum of when they actually have made a good play. And he was getting

applause from across the aisle about this dignified speech which granted I

think the bar is pretty low…

WALSH: Very low.

JORDAN: … because he has not held to presidential standard and as George

W. Bush famously said about education, the bigotry of low expectation that

essentially what we apply to President Trump. But he cannot seem to

continue on a straight narrow path without being wheels off in the rail.

Now, he is back to tweeting. He wasn`t tweeting…

(CROSSTALK)

JORDAN: Now, he has been tweeting threats against democrats.

JANSING: We thought we got guidance that we are going to see this revised

travel ban and that`s now maybe next week.

FOUHY: Right. Well, we thought it was going to come the day after the

speech. We heard that because of all the (inaudible) used in the speech,

they wanted to kind of let it sit and marinate and all that good stuff and

yet as we said, the problem with Russia took over – took over events. You

know, there was some real problem with the initial roll out and they have

to get this one right and they know they have to get this one right.

If it`s going through the proper legal vetting, we understand that they are

going to take green card holder off of the list of people who are not

allowed in. Perhaps people from Iraq are not going to be on the list of

people who are banned. They are exploring different ways to make this more

airtight.

So it can an assertion of the president`s vision of Steve Bannon`s vision

but is it going to get caught up in this notion that they cannot get out of

their own way. They can`t shoot straight. They need to get this right this

time.

JANSING: Well, the democrats also – I mean, on the other side, you talk

about a lot of them feel like they are constantly back on their heels. They

don`t know what`s going to come after next. I mean, what`s gonna happen

when this does come out?

WALSH: It depends on how bad or possibly good or decent or professional it

is. I mean, I think that there still gonna be a lot of democrats who are

opposed to it because there will be people caught up in it who don`t

deserve to be. And because we`re not doing what we need to be doing for the

refugee crisis. I mean, I think that that is a democratic value.

There`s going to be a lot of fear of people being caught, people who

shouldn`t be getting caught up in it. I don`t know that you can do this

size of a ban completely, efficiently, completely correctly and not wind up

with a lot of folks kept out of the country wrongly.

JANSING: I think it`s Marco Rubio`s point, right? When he talked about Rex

Tillerson and he is criticizing the fact that this tradition of saying we

are for human rights…

WALSH: Right.

JANSING: … and him coming out as secretary of state and stating that

clearly and equivocally isn`t getting done, why is that? What`s going on in

the state department?

JORDAN: Senator Rubio is correct that it is an important testament every

year that the United States stands up no matter what else we have on the

table with this (inaudible) and we – since we tell it like it is and

produce this human rights report that is subject to heavy lobbying from all

of our allies and from various factions (ph) all around the world.

I actually wonder if the presentation of the report and Secretary Tillerson

not here making a public statement is less a product of we`re not for human

rights than just actual disorganization not having the staff necessary…

JANSING: We don`t even have a briefing.

JORDAN: Exactly.

JANSING: Are we gonna get a briefing next week?

FOUHY: We were told we are gonna get a state department briefing on Monday.

We are, you know, six weeks into the new administration. And people who are

covering the state department can`t get their phone calls returned.

WALSH: We don`t know what to do.

FOUHY: Our colleague Andrea Mitchell went into a full photo up just so she

can yell some questions to Secretary Tillerson about when he`s gonna get a

staff, when he`s gonna get a deputy, and he was not able to respond.

JORDAN: We don`t know assistant secretaries, there are undersecretary, we

have very few ambassadors who have been appointed. There is actually a lot

of work that goes into America`s foreign policy and state craft and these

alliances and diplomacy around the world. And we need to staff up the

government to do that.

WALSH: But it is very tempting for us to say oh, this is incompetence. But

I think it actually is deliberate an agenda.

JANSING: Joan, Beth, Elise, thanks to all of you. Have a great weekend. And

And coming up, a Marty McFly time warp. Stay with us.

JANSING: Welcome back. Finally, in case you missed it, a lot can happen in

30 plus years. Just ask Marty McFly. McFly as you may remember was the

Michael J. Fox character in the movie classic “Back to the Future.” And

when he travels from 1985 back to 1955, he has to explain to Christopher

Llloyd, disbelieving professor, Dr. Emmett Brown, that a be movie actor

would someday become president of the United States.

(START VIDEO CLIP)

CHRISTOPHER LLOYD, ACTOR: Tell me, future boy, who is the president of the

United States in 1985?

MICHAEL J. FOX, ACTOR: Ronald Reagan.

LLOYD: Ronald Reagan. The actor? So who is vice president?

FOX: Jerry Lewis.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: Just think of Marty McFly had gone forward 30 years or so to 2017.

Imagine his surprise when he discovers this man is now United States

senator from Minnesota that of course being Al Franken as Al Comedian,

Senator Al Franken to you now. And then there is the chest dumping (ph)

self promoting New York real estate magnate who never saw a camera he

didn`t like or tabloid headline he couldn`t grab.

That`s right, Marty. Donald Trump, yes, that Donald Trump is now president

of the United States. Senator Al Franken, President Donald Trump, might be

a lot for Marty McFly to handle. It turns out, as Stuart Smalley might say,

they`re good enough, they`re smart enough, and doggone it, people like

them.

That`s all for tonight. FOR THE RECORD with Greta starts right now.

