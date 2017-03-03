MTP Daily, transcript 3/3/2017
Show: MTP DAILY
Date: March 3, 2017
Guest: Beth Fouhy, Susan Li
CHRIS JANSING, MSNBC HOST: Yes, it`s Friday.
Denials don`t add up.
(voice-over): Tonight, the Russian connection. New questions about
Russian ties in the Trump circle. A defiant White House calls it a total
witch hunt. Republican Senator Rand Paul and Democratic Senator Amy
Klobuchar join us.
Plus, guess who used personal e-mail for official business? This time it`s
Vice President Mike Pence on the defense.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: There`s no comparison
whatsoever between Hillary Clinton`s practice –
(END VIDEO CLIP)
JANSING: And the separation of sports and state.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
GOV. ROY COOPER (D), NORTH CAROLINA: I`m working hard to get sports back,
to get jobs back.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
JANSING: We`ll hear from North Carolina`s new Democratic governor about
the fight to repeal the state`s controversial bathroom bill.
(on camera): Good evening, I`m Chris Jansing in New York in for Chuck
Todd. Welcome to MTP DAILY.
New revelations today as two more Trump campaign officials face scrutiny
over the contacts with Russia. That comes just 24 hours after Attorney
General Jeff Sessions, a former Trump campaign advisor, recused himself
from any investigation into the campaign after it was revealed he met with
the Russian ambassador during the election and didn`t disclose it.
President Trump is blasting these Russia stories, as a quote, “witch hunt.”
The new developments come after the president, the vice president, the
White House chief of staff, the press secretary and his deputy all went on
the record at various points in the last two months to deny contacts
between the Trump campaign and Russian officials which we now know isn`t
entirely accurate.
On January 11th, as he was exiting a press conference, President Trump was
asked by a reporter whether members of his team were in contact with
Russian officials during the campaign. He said, no.
Since that time, we`ve seen multiple senior White House officials echo that
denial.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Can you say with 100 percent confidence that Mr.
Trump or anybody in this campaign had no conversations with anybody in
Russia during the campaign?
REINCE PRIEBUS, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: No. I mean, I`m just telling
you, I – it`s all phony bologna garbage.
CHRIS WALLACE, ANCHOR, FOX NEWS: So, I`m asking you a direct question.
Was there any contact in any way between Trump or his associates and the
Kremlin or cutouts they have?
PENCE: I joined this campaign in the summer. And I can tell you that all
the contact by the Trump campaign and associates was with the American
people.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Can you still say, definitively, that nobody on the
Trump campaign, not even General Flynn, had any contact with the Russians
before the election?
SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I don`t have any – there`s
nothing that would conclude me that anything different has changed with
respect to that time period.
(END VIDEOTAPE)
JANSING: And according to “USA Today,” the White House deputy press
secretary told reporters last month, quote, “no contacts took place.”
But in addition to Sessions acknowledging contact with Russia during the
campaign, both Carter Page, who the Trump campaign described as an informal
advisor and J.D. Gordon, who was a national security advisor at the
campaign, met with the Russian ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, at the
Republican convention in Cleveland last July. That`s according to “USA
Today.”
Gordon has confirmed the meeting. And here`s what Page told my colleague,
Chris Hayes, last night.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Did you meet Sergey Kislyak in Cleveland? Did
you talk to him?
CARTER PAGE, FORMER CAMPAIGN NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR, TRUMP CAMPAIGN:
I`m not going to deny that I talked with him. Although I will say –
HAYES: So you did talk to him?
GORDON: – I will say that I never met him anywhere outside of Cleveland.
Let`s just say that much.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
JANSING: Additionally, as NBC News reported back in November, President
Trump`s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, is being probed by the FBI
for his ties to Russia.
The president fired his national security advisor, Mike Flynn, two weeks
ago, for misleading the White House about a call he had with Russia in
December.
And all of this doesn`t include the president`s sometimes head-scratching
defense of Russian President Vladimir Putin or President Trump`s denials of
U.S. intelligence on Russian hacking.
It also doesn`t include the bizarre episode during the GOP convention where
pro-Russia language about Ukraine somehow slipped into the GOP platform.
Bottom line here. As the president complains of a witch hunt, questions
continue to pile up.
I`m joined now by Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky who is demanding
his party make public a secret draft of the current Obamacare replacement
bill.
Senator, we`re going to get to that topic in just a minute. But I want to
begin with the subject of Russia.
And I just to want ask you up front, do you trust Republicans to
investigate a Republican president, the leader of his party, something that
affects not just him, but members of his cabinet, or would you think the
more appropriate thing would be to have a special prosecutor?
[17:05:03] SEN. RAND PAUL (R), KENTUCKY: Well, you know, I think law
enforcement is probably the most appropriate first venue. FBI usually
investigates the people that have broken the law. So, I think I would
start there.
And I still haven`t been actually informed exactly what laws have been
broken. But if laws have been broken, I`d start not with a political
investigation, I`d probably start with the FBI.
JANSING: Would that include DOJ?
PAUL: Well, you know, the FBI investigates. And then, I think the way it
works – you know, I`m not an attorney. But I think the way it works is
they present the evidence, either to a grand jury or sometimes to the
Department of Justice. And then, the Department of Justice decides.
JANSING: But you didn`t seem to trust the Department of Justice last
summer when they were looking into Hillary Clinton`s e-mails. In fact, you
tweeted a couple of times. Today, Comey and Obama`s DOJ made it clear to
the American people there`s no accountability, no justice. And the
Clintons live by different rules.
You also tweeted on July 5th, this is a loss for the rule of law and
further degrades America`s faith in the justice system.
So, I guess, based on those comments, I wonder if you feel the same way
now? If you didn`t trust a Democratic-led DOJ back then, can you trust a
Republican DOJ now that the president is Republican or the people who are -
- they`re looking at are Republicans?
PAUL: Well, you know, I think they`re not exactly the same situation, and
maybe not at all the same situation.
So, for example, we had four of our security forces die in Benghazi. And
we were investigating something, I think, of great significance.
There was also an investigation of whether or not Hillary Clinton had
allowed top secret e-mails to be sent in an appropriate manner. I think
that`s a little different than saying a U.S. senator one time spoke to an
ambassador from a country.
You know, I think we`ve had a little problem on both sides of the aisle
here sort of misremembering whether you met with the Russian ambassador.
One of the Democrats, this week, tweeted out she had never met with the
Russia ambassador in 10 years. And she was very certain of herself until
someone showed her a Twitter feed and it turns out she had.
So, I think we have to decide, you know, before you take big, big steps,
let`s take some small steps and determine whether any laws have been
broken.
JANSING: For some people, the small steps started with the statements that
were made repeatedly by members of this administration and president
himself, saying unequivocally that nobody, nobody in that inner circle had
ever spoken to any of the Russians when, clearly, they had. Not only had
they, but at least one case, it had happened right at Trump Tower.
PAUL: Yes. I`m not really aware of all – you know, the details of who
spoke to whom when. I haven`t really been a part of that. The only thing
I know –
JANSING: But don`t you think that`s critical –
PAUL: – the only thing –
JANSING: – to getting to where – whether or not –
PAUL: Well, –
JANSING: – something went on that was not right?
PAUL: – you know, a lot of people have made as if there is some great
thing that has either been against the law or to be found. I have yet to
be made aware of that. If someone makes me aware of the laws broken, then
I think really law enforcement ought to be involved.
But I get more of the sense of a political, sort of, witch hunt in this
sense. And still people very, very unhappy with the election, you know,
immediately calling for the resignation of everybody they can point their
fingers at.
I just think there is a political aspect to this. And the better way to
keep politics out of it is probably let law enforcement look at it.
JANSING: But is the better way to have someone who is independent, who`s
outside of politics do it? I want to play if I can, Senator, what you told
Fox News radio –
PAUL: I think –
JANSING: – about Republicans investigating their own. Let`s take a
listen. This was after, by the way, Mike Flynn –
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
PAUL: I just don`t think it`s useful to be doing investigation after
investigating, particularly of your own party. We`ll never even get
started with doing the things we need to do, like repealing Obamacare, if
we`re spending our whole time having Republicans investigate Republicans.
I think it makes so no sense.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
JANSING: So, for people who are concerned about this, if you`re going put
it to rest, serious questions have been raised by serious people.
PAUL: But I think it`s –
JANSING: Should there be someone on the outside of the political system?
PAUL: – I think – I think you have to put in context, you know, the
quote you just played. I was asked about John McCain investigating Trump,
and I think there`s bad blood between the two. And I think that`s not
necessarily the best venue.
So, while Democrats can politicize investigations, so can Republicans. And
the point I was trying to make, that I think was last on some people, is
that maybe law enforcement ought to do this if there is a – someone that
has broken the law.
And I think the FBI is the best venue. That`s also, you know, what
occurred under the Clinton investigation. No investigation is perfect.
It`s very hard to keep politics out.
You know, there was the appearance of impropriety when President Obama`s
attorney general, Loretta Lynch, met with Bill Clinton while his wife was
being investigated.
So, there are potential pit falls in having the government investigate the
government. But I think the least political probably of all of those is
the FBI.
JANSING: I want to turn to Obamacare. It got a lot of play when you were
in the halls of Congress yesterday, and you were looking for the secret
plan which is, apparently, kept in a locked room.
Having said that, you`ve been very clear about the fact you want to repeal
and then replace. You want to do in that order.
[17:10:04] For the millions of Americans who look and say, the Republicans
don`t have an agreement right now on what that replacement looks like. And
I`m concerned that the plan that I have is going to go away. What do you
say to them? How do we – how do you repeal without having something –
PAUL: Yes.
JANSING: – already in place and agreed upon?
PAUL: Let`s be very clear. I`m for repeal and replace on the same day but
in separate bills. And it makes a big difference because I think
Republicans are united in repeal, they`re not really reunited in replace.
Though House leadership, I think, wants to replace with Obamacare like.
Most of the conservatives in the House and in the Senate, we don`t want
Obamacare-like. We want repeal.
But we also do want to offer those who are struggling to have insurance an
alternative. And this replacement bill that we`ve offered, I have put
together. It`s been out there for over a month now. And many of the ideas
that are in my replacement bill have been out there a decade or more.
(CROSSTALK)
JANSING: But aren`t you making my point that there`s no agreement on the
replacement and so how can you replace on the same day?
PAUL: Well, and let – and let me finish the point then. What I`m trying
to say is that if there`s no agreement on replacement, why don`t we do the
bills individually and see where we can find agreement?
I think there`s consensus among Republicans on the repeal. There will be
no Democrats voting for repeal.
On the replacement strategies, I think there are some Democrats who may be
for some of the different replacements. I have a free market-oriented one.
My guess is most Democrats don`t like freedom or the marketplace. They`ll
probably vote no.
But there are some other big government Republicans who want government
solutions. Maybe Democrats will vote for some of those. And there may be a
cobbled together replacement plan that involves big government Republicans
and Democrats. And there may be repeal that involves all Republicans.
I think there are different ways to get to an answer on Obamacare. But I
think all Republicans are united in believing that what we have now is a
disaster. That premiums are going through the roof. And that insurance
companies are struggling under the weight of hundreds of millions of
dollars of losses and that it can`t continue as is.
JANSING: Senator Rand Paul, thank you so much.
PAUL: Thank you.
JANSING: I`m joined now by Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota
who was a member of the Senate Democratic leadership and a member of the
Senate Judiciary Committee.
All nine committee Democrats are now calling on Attorney General Sessions
to testify about his past statements and his contacts with Russia.
Additionally, a group of committee Democrats, including this senator,
calling for the DOJ`s inspector general to investigate Session`s decision
to recuse himself.
Good afternoon, thanks very much for being with us.
SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D), MINNESOTA: Well, thank you, Chris. It`s great to
be on.
JANSING: I want to read from part of this letter. You say that during his
confirmation, the attorney general`s process were, at best, incomplete and
misleading. Do you believe that, either when he first testified or
yesterday, when he explained that he didn`t understand the question? He
believed it meant just about the campaign. Do you believe he lied?
KLOBUCHAR: This is why we want him to come before the committee again.
Senator Franken, of course, my colleague, was the one that asked the
original question. And as he has said, the answers from now Attorney
General Sessions were, at best, misleading.
And some of the questions were asked at press conference, but I can tell
you the senators have a lot more questions we`d like to ask. I would like
to ask him what exactly was the substance of those discussions? He says he
doesn`t remember all of them. But perhaps the other people in the room
did.
For me, the significant fact is that the meeting with the Russian
ambassador took place only three days, Chris, three days after President
Obama had met with Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit. Where President
Obama told the world, at a later press conference, that he was not rolling
back the sanctions.
Then, low and behold, three days later, then Senator sessions has this
meeting with the ambassador, when no other members of the Armed Services
Committee had a meeting, it appears during that day or close to that day.
And so, I find that so odd, as well as I want to know did he –
JANSING: But do you think he`s going to give you a different answer than
he gave you then? Or he`s going to give you a different answer than the
statement that he made yesterday?
KLOBUCHAR: We had no opportunity to ask those questions because the answer
that he gave at the hearing was simply, well, you know, I was a surrogate a
few times and didn`t meet with him. And I guess he now says well that`s
because it was about the campaign.
Well, how – did he talk to the campaign people before he met with the
ambassador, any of them, through his staff or directly? And then, did he
report to them afterward? Those are questions that weren`t asked that I`d
like to get answers to.
JANSING: As you know, there are a lot of Republicans who say there`s no
there there. The president has called this a witch hunt. You just heard
Senator Rand Paul, your colleague, also call it a witch hunt, saying this
is by Democrats who still haven`t gotten over the fact that they lost the
election.
What do you say to that?
KLOBUCHAR: I think we`re pretty aware, based on the last month, that we
lost the election.
[17:15:00] But the point that we`re trying to make here is this is so much
bigger than one candidate or than one political party. Marco Rubio has
said that himself.
Why? Because this was an assault on our democracy. When 17 intelligence
agencies firmly say that the Russians made a major attempt to influence our
election, that should scare everyone. Because they were trying to make a
difference in an American election, something our founding fathers worded
against in the Constitution that we wouldn`t have the influence of foreign
powers.
And so, that`s why I would like to see an independent commission, Chris,
right out of – the Congress can appoint one made up of experts, non-
political experts just like we had at 911, to supplement the work of the
Intelligence Committee that`s already going on. And allow us to see in a
more open, transparent manner what happened.
And also, how we can fix this moving forward. Next time it may not be
Russia. Maybe it`ll be another country.
JANSING: Have you spoken to Senator Grassley or has Diane Feinstein, who`s
the ranking member, spoken to him? Do you have any indication at all that
either – there`s an inclination to call Jeff Sessions back to retestify?
I mean, not to even mention an independent commission.
KLOBUCHAR: Well, first of all, Senator Feinstein is the ranking Democrat
on the Judiciary Committee. And so, we have all asked for him to return to
the committee.
I have not personally spoken to Senator Grassley. I will do that next
week.
But I would believe that Senator Sessions, now Attorney General Sessions,
is going to have to come before a committee anyway.
Since I`ve been there, the attorney general has always appeared before the
committee routinely once or twice, three times a year for various reasons
and oversight hearings. So, I don`t think that Attorney General Sessions
is going to be able to avoid coming before the committee.
And once he`s there, these questions will be asked.
JANSING: I understand what you`re saying about timing of this. I
understand that there is concern about what some people thinks looks
suspicious. Clearly, as we have stated in this program, there were
statements made by the president and by top members of his administration
that turned out not to be true about whether there had been any
conversations.
But, what is it specifically that you think rises to the level of calling
for an independent commission? And I guess beyond that, how do you get
that to happen, given the realities of where politics is right now?
KLOBUCHAR: Well, what we had happen here was unprecedented. Seventeen
agencies told us this. $200 million in Russian T.V. propaganda, trying to
influence our election.
You had campaign officials having their e-mails hacked into and then
mysteriously the contents of them released, in one incident, just two hours
after the Access Hollywood video came out.
You have reports that there are nearly 1,000 trolls in one building in
Moscow that are trying to influence not just our election, but elections
all over the world.
Senator McCain and Graham and I, at end of the year, spent a week in the
Baltics and Ukraine and Georgia. The stories we heard here were very
similar to what the Russians have done in America. You know, hacking into
Lithuanian parliament members` accounts, just when they`ve invited members
of the Ukrainian parliament to their country. Shutting down the computer
system Estonia after they had the audacity to move a statue.
This is a very big deal. It`s not even just about America. It`s about
democracies all over and modus operandi which says, hey, we`re going around
with their democracies, if we don`t get their way. If they`re not friendly
to us economically. If they don`t do our bidding. I think that is a very
big deal, Chris. And I think it`s a cause for an independent commission.
JANSING: Senator Amy Klobuchar, good to see you. Thank you so much.
KLOBUCHAR: It was great to be on. Thank you.
JANSING: We`re digging deeper into the growing pile of questions about the
Trump campaign`s ties with Russia. That`s ahead.
[17:20:08]
JANSING: Welcome back.
A major political figure is taking heat today for using a personal e-mail
account to conduct official business. No, not Hillary Clinton, Vice
President Mike Pence. The “Indianapolis Star” reports that when he was
governor of Indiana, Pence used an AOL address to talk to advisors about
what the paper characterizes as sensitive business, including state
responses to terror attacks. And the paper reports that AOL account was
hacked.
Now, if you remember, Pence came down very hard on Secretary Clinton for
her use of a private e-mail server at the State Department. Here`s Pence
with Chuck Todd on “MEET THE PRESS ” back in September.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
PENCE: Well, it`s evident from all of the revelations over the last
several weeks is that Hillary Clinton operated in such a way to keep her e-
mails, and particularly her interactions, while secretary of state, with
the Clinton Foundation out of the public reach. Out of public
accountability.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
JANSING: Vice President Mike Pence responded this afternoon at a stop with
Speaker Paul Ryan in Wisconsin.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
PENCE: No, there`s no comparison whatsoever between Hillary Clinton`s
practice and having a private server, mishandling classified information,
destroying e-mails when they were requested by the Congress and by
officials. We have fully complied with all Indiana`s laws.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
JANSING: We`ll be right back with more on the Russian specter clouding the
Trump administration.
Keep it here.
JANSING: Welcome back to MTP DAILY.
I want to get to tonight`s panel to talk about all things Russia. I`m
joined by Joan Walsh, MSNBC Political Analyst and national affairs
correspondent at “The Nation.” Beth Fouhy is senior politics editor for
NBC News and MSNBC. And Elise Jordan, NBC`s Political Analyst, and former
senior advisor to the Rand Paul campaign for president.
OK. Between Rand Paul and Amy Klobuchar, you saw how big the divide is
right now, Beth. So, where are we on this?
BETH FOUHY, SENIOR POLITICAL EDITOR, NBC NEWS: Where are we? Well, we saw
the divide and the divide is not going to heal any time soon.
The thing that strikes me though, Chris, is that why not – why don`t the
Republicans want an independent council or an independent investigation?
This would take out of their hands.
They have so many things on their agenda that they want to pursue. They
want to pursue immigration reform. They want to repeal and replace
Obamacare, as you discussed Rand Paul. They want to do tax reform.
All of that is going to be bogged down in this – on all these questions
about Russia if it stays in the Congress. So, why not? Why not put it out
there?
JANSING: If you want to get all that stuff done and, you know, talking
about Obamacare and repealing Obamacare with your former boss, Rand Paul,
just now, why not get it out of the way? If there`s no there there, let`s
let somebody figure it out.
But he echoed what the White House said, what a lot of Republicans are
saying, calling it a witch hunt.
ELISE JORDAN, POLITICAL ANALYST, NBC NEWS: Well, and I think that
Republicans are, right now, taking their lead from the Trump White House.
And the Trump White House has signaled, very clearly, that they don`t want
an investigation.
[17:25:00] And I think that what they`re missing here is that by doing an
investigation, by moving the issue along, they`re not going to get bogged
down.
And right now, it`s looking like the first two years of this presidency is
just going to be a slow drip of more contacts with Russia, and people, you
know, stepping all over themselves in public statements. And just a
rehash, daily, of what did the Trump campaign collude with Russia? You
know, what actually happened?
JANSING: I mean, that`s the real problem here. The problem is that they
deny, deny, deny. And then, it`s, like, oh, but, yes. Oh, well, then
there was this –
JOAN WALSH, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Right.
JANSING: – one. And then, there was another one.
WALSH: Right, it keeps going. It keeps coming out. More meetings coming
out.
And Elise is right. But it`s strange why does Rand Paul who – you know,
ran against this guy. Why do they all – why are they all casting –
JANSING: (INAUDIBLE) afraid to go against fellow Republicans.
WALSH: No, absolutely not. Exactly. Why is he casting his lot? Why is
the entire Republican congressional group, with a few exceptions, casting
their lot –
JANSING: So, why do you think?
WALSH: – on Donald Trump? I – honestly, I don`t know. I think – well,
I think that they think that they can get enough of their agenda through in
a way that they probably wouldn`t with another president. And so, they`re
willing to sign onto this.
But I just think, at some point, they`re going to have to cut bait or cut
loose or cut him loose because this continues to be damaging.
JORDAN: Well, Republicans are making a real (INAUDIBLE) bargain here.
WALSH: Right, exactly.
JORDAN: They are saying, you know, we have the opportunity, the first 100
days especially, the first six months of a presidency, when he has so much
power and these majorities,
WALSH: Right.
JORDAN: – to really enact legislation and meaningful reform and roll back
a lot of what President Obama did.
And so, I think for now, Republicans are really in a holding pattern. They
really want all of this to stop. And they want to be able to enact
meaningful reform. But that I think, really, they`re making a mistake
because this isn`t going away.
JANSING: This – is this exactly what the American people didn`t want? Is
this exactly why the American people that voted for Donald Trump because
they were sick of this?
FOUHY: They were sick of this, but they also will have questions. I`ve
been out covering some of the Republican town halls. And granted a lot of
the folks who have shown up at those are more progressive voters, but
there`s a lot of questions about Russia.
It`s not just about health care. These town halls are not completely
dominated by don`t take away my Obamacare, my Affordable Care Act. They
want to know what`s going on with Russia. They press these members and
say, why don`t you investigate this? Why not get to the bottom of it?
And people have a very hard time answering that question. It`s very
strange that they, seemingly, as you said, don`t – they`re throwing their
lot entirely in with this very fishy situation.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Right.
FOUHY: Even these guys don`t know where this is going to come out.
JANSING: Is there any there there, do you think?
WALSH: I think –
JANSING: Is there something rotten in the state of Denmark?
WALSH: – I think there`s a lot of there there. I mean, let`s just take
Jeff Sessions. The most extraordinary thing happened when he was asked
that question by Al Franken. He was not asked a question about himself.
He was asked if these ties exist. If we learn more about these ties, will
you be able to handle it. Between the campaign and the Russians, will you
be able to deal with this fairly as attorney general? All he had to say,
the obvious, yes.
But, instead, he weirdly seemed to be answering a question that he was
perhaps prepared for, answering it badly, getting himself into this
situation where some people even say he may have perjured himself.
(INAUDIBLE.)
JANSING: I talked to somebody who`s prepped a lot of secretaries for these
kinds of –
WALSH: Yes.
JANSING: – and she was mystified.
Breaking news. We just heard from Chuck Grassley`s office. And we had
just reported that the nine Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee
were calling for Grassley to retestify. He says he`s not going to recall
him. No big surprise there.
WALSH: Recall Sessions.
JANSING: I`m sorry, recall Sessions to testify and answer the questions
that were, first of all to some extent –
FOUHY: That`s what we`re talking about. That`s kind of crazy because it`s
such a basic, obvious duty of the Senate Judiciary Committee. There is a
big hullabaloo. Sessions has now recused himself. This thing that he had
been asked about is very fishy. Why not bring him back? It`s as though we
know that – it doesn`t seem like the Trump administration wants to get to
the bottom of this.
JANSING: If he was asking –
WALSH: But it seems like –
JANSING: – you your advice, Elise, would you say to him, just go and do
it? Or would you say, you`re just putting yourself out there for no reason
at all. The Democrats are just going to go after you for no reason?
JORDAN: I actually think that of most of the people involved in this,
Senator Jeff Sessions strikes me as the least likely to have been up to
something unseemly. He met with the Russian ambassador. So what? Why not
just say that you met with the Russian ambassador and move on?
The only reason I don`t know if I would – if I was his advisor, if I would
necessarily encourage him to get more out there. That press conference he
did was kind of shaky. His initial written response, prepared remarks, it
differed from what he ended up saying in the end which was that, you know,
he was a little more vague.
And he didn`t exactly – his answers just contradicted each other, within
the course of one five-minute press engagement. So, that makes me think
that, you know, what is there being hidden?
JANSING: And then, he said he was going to send a letter to the Judiciary
Committee –
JORDAN: Right.
JANSING: – which, obviously, is not going to satisfy the Democrats.
FOUHY: Well, and it`s not just Jeff Sessions, let`s recall. I mean, we
found out that Jared Kushner, the president`s son-in-law, also met with
this Russian ambassador. You know, tales of be – of him being brought in
through the back door of the Trump Tower.
Now, again, there isn`t really, on the face of it, a reason why folks
cannot meet with these high level –
[17:30:03] JANSING: Right.
FOUHY: – highly-placed people in foreign governments, then why lie?
CHRIS JANSING, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: How many people came through the
front door of Trump Tower were seen by those golden elevators, some of them
came out afterwards…
JOAN WALSH, THE NATION`S NATIONAL AFFAIRS CORRESPONDENT, MSNBC POLITICAL
ANALYST: Some were controversial, you know, some – some caused a news
storm. This would probably would have happened with the ambassador, but
still, they would have survived it. Why – why should…
ELISE JORDAN, NBC NEWS POLITICAL ANALYST: The number of contacts I find
very interesting too that so many people in the campaign were so interested
in, you know, meeting with Russian emissaries, because you have, I was
coordinating the foreign policy adviser committee on Senator Paul`s
campaign, and a lot of lobbyists will contact you trying to get you to meet
with their foreign client this and that. There just wasn`t time. It made no
sense for me to do so, but there weren`t enough hours in the day. So, it is
that strikes me as a little off.
WALSH: Yeah, that`s right.
JANSING: Elise, Beth, Joan, you`re going to stay with us. We have a lot
more to talk about. But up next, new moves towards a bathroom bill repeal
in North Carolina. Can Governor Roy Cooper make good on his campaign
promise to do away with HB2? We`ll hear from the governor, next.
JANSING: Welcome back. A suspect was arrested today for making threats to
Jewish community centers across the United States. He`s in court today. The
FBI described the St. Louis man that`s in custody as a copycat. They
believe he made at least eight threats to Jewish facilities after a wave of
more than 100 similar threats in the last few months. The investigation
into those other threats continues. The criminal complaint says 31-year-old
Juan Thompson made bomb threats in order to harass an ex-girlfriend.
According to the FBI, Thompson said the threats were coming from her. Right
now, he is in St. Louis federal court facing cyberstalking charges.
Authorities may file more. Police also plan to question him about
headstones that were knocked over in a St. Louis area Jewish cemetery. More
JANSING: Welcome back. North Carolina`s new democratic governor, Roy
Cooper, was narrowly elected in November even as republicans swept the rest
of the ticket. Cooper ran against the state controversial HB2 law. That`s
the so called bathroom bill, which blocks local governments from passing
anti-discrimination measures. It stirred emotional protests both for and
against. In an MSNBC panel in North Carolina this week of three Trump
supporters and two Clinton supporters, all of them expressed
dissatisfaction with that law.
(START VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I mean, can you imagine if every municipality had their
own version of the bathroom bill? Go to a town, you think, where do I go to
the bathroom?
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (inaudible) thing in the way of…
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yeah.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Going to the bathroom.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yeah.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How is it – no matter who you are, how can you make a
problem out of going to the bathroom?
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We still find a way to figure out…
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yeah.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: … how do we argue about that. Something as simple as
going to the restroom.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
JANSING: Now backlash over the law caused a lot of organizations to pull
out of the state, including the NCAA. There is bipartisan agreement in the
state that something needs to be done with the law because of its economic
impact. Cooper and the republican-controlled general assembly have been in
discussions about how and if to repeal HB2. Chuck Todd spoke with Governor
Cooper earlier this week. Take a listen.
(START VIDEO CLIP)
CHUCK TODD, NBC NEWS POLITICAL DIRECTOR, “MEET THE PRESS DAILY” SHOW HOST:
So I know that you guys got close to an agreement, actually before you were
sworn in. And there was this – it was almost going to be sort of a mutual
decision, the legislature backs off if the city of Charlotte backs off and
you got Charlotte to move, why didn`t that make it through the assembly?
ROY COOPER, GOVERNOR OF NORTH CAROLINA: It should have because House Bill
Two is not who we are as North Carolinians. It writes discrimination into
our law. We know the effect of it. It has cost us thousands of jobs and
hundreds of millions of dollars. And we know it`s put a stain on our great
reputation here in North Carolina.
I think one of the reasons that I won as a democrat for governor during a
Trump wave, even beating an incumbent republican governor, is because
people were tired of these social issues. They were tired of issues like
HB2 and they wanted to focus on jobs and the economy. But unfortunately,
the right wing of the Republican Party continued to want to bring up these
social issues and they are effectively blocking repeal of House Bill Two in
North Carolina. We almost had it.
I had an agreement with the leadership in the republican – they have super
majorities. We had an agreement that I would get Charlotte to back down if
they would repeal House Bill Two. They caved into the right wing of their
caucus. They`re still caving into the right wing of their caucus. It is
time for us to move forward. It`s time for us to get this done. As
governor, I`ve worked to tell people that this is a new day in our state.
We got a new governor who opposes House Bill Two.
TODD: Yeah. There`s a lot of people watching from outside of the state and
wondering, gee, the president have executive authority, they can do certain
executive action, President Trump actually just had the Justice Department
for instance back down on putting out those new guidances for schools when
it comes to transgender restroom issues. So, I guess do you just not have
that constitutional authority in the state?
COOPER: This is a law that the general assembly put in place. It`s like
President Obama dealing with the republican congress. They`re just laws
that are on the books.
TODD: So there`s no executive authority, there`s no executive order you can
issue to temporarily stop it.
COOPER: Not that I could do to get rid of House Bill Two, and that`s why
the legislature has to do it.
TODD: So, look, April 18th comes and goes, there`s your – and I know
you`re trying to create a deadline and a sense of urgency here, doesn`t
seem like the legislature has the same sense of urgency that you have.
April 18th comes and goes, are you stuck with this and you just move on and
you have to try to do other things?
COOPER: I`m working hard to get sports back, to get jobs back. I`m winning
some arguments with companies by telling them this is a new day in our
state. We have a new governor unlike before who supported House Bill Two
and signed it. I`m opposed to it. I tell people this is not who we are as
North Carolinians. Come back to our state. Help us defeat House Bill Two.
You know we`re a good state. Great universities. Great jobs. But there`s
some like the NCAA and the ACC, they want to see tangible evidence from the
legislature that they repeal this law.
And we`re working to try to get it done. I`m willing to even compromise,
there are a number of republicans who want to, yeah, they say okay, we`ll
repeal it, but we`ve got to replace it with something else. The problem is,
it needs to work toward eliminating discrimination and it needs to work. We
can`t have a House Bill 2.2, something that`s just as bad and something
that won`t bring the jobs back.
TODD: This means you don`t like the idea of the one compromise idea which
would tell cities they would need to put these ordinances to a local
referendum?
COOPER: I proposed a number of compromises so there are a lot of issues we
could talk about. But having these many house bill two fights in cities all
over North Carolina, when we already have this reputation with this HB2
law, with the millions of dollars that will be spent, with the 30-second
ads, with the national spotlight on our state, it will be a problem. And
it`s sort of like putting the 1960 civil rights act on the ballot in the
1960s. I mean, it`s voting on the rights of a minority but it also will
hurt us.
TODD: But let be devil`s advocate here. There`s an exhaustion – there`s
clearly an exhaustion over debating this issue. If this is what it took to
get HB2 repeal, and the risk was okay, other cities, you may have this pop
up as a local referendum, but maybe the public is exhausted from it, and at
least short term you`ve gotten rid of HB2.
COOPER: Well the problem is that you can`t get enough votes for this option
because most of the democrats are not buying this. They know that it will
create significant problems in cities all over North Carolina, it will put
the spotlight back on us for all the wrong reasons.
TODD: Governor, what would happen if you put HB2 up for a referendum
statewide? Would it win or lose?
COOPER: I think it would lose. I think people are sick of it. I think they
want this legislature to act. And it is time for them to act. It`s time for
them to repeal House Bill Two. Let`s put this issue in our rear view
mirror, and it`s time to move forward to get on to other things.
TODD: All right. Governor Roy Cooper, democrat coming to us from Raleigh
today. Governor, thanks very much.
COOPER: Thanks, Chuck.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
JANSING: Still ahead, we will look at what to expect from the roll out of a
revised travel ban. Keep it here.
JANSING: Welcome back. The state department scaled back the roll out of
it`s annual human rights report today in a break with tradition. The report
was not presented by the country`s top diplomat. Secretary Rex Tillerson
wrote the preface (ph) to the report but he did not make any on-camera
comments. A senior official at the state department said that rather than
focus on the messenger, the report speaks for itself. But some human rights
advocates are concerned that this departure from tradition reflects
something larger.
A down playing of human rights issues by the Trump administration. There
was criticism from within the Republican Party as well. Senator Marco Rubio
wrote on Facebook that he was disappointed in the choice, saying quote,
others around the world look to the U.S. and often to the secretary of
state specifically for signs of where we stand, whose side we`re on, and
how strongly we will back up our words with actions.
JANSING: Welcome back to “MTP Daily.” It`s time for “The Lid” and my panel
is back. Joan Walsh, Beth Fouhy, Elise Jordan. Before we put a lid on the
week, you have to go back to the beginning. It started out really well for
President Trump. He had a speech, it was well reviewed, and then before the
night was over, everything blew up. What is this White House going to do?
JORDAN: That`s what so incredible about it. They can`t even continue the
momentum of when they actually have made a good play. And he was getting
applause from across the aisle about this dignified speech which granted I
think the bar is pretty low…
WALSH: Very low.
JORDAN: … because he has not held to presidential standard and as George
W. Bush famously said about education, the bigotry of low expectation that
essentially what we apply to President Trump. But he cannot seem to
continue on a straight narrow path without being wheels off in the rail.
Now, he is back to tweeting. He wasn`t tweeting…
(CROSSTALK)
JORDAN: Now, he has been tweeting threats against democrats.
JANSING: We thought we got guidance that we are going to see this revised
travel ban and that`s now maybe next week.
FOUHY: Right. Well, we thought it was going to come the day after the
speech. We heard that because of all the (inaudible) used in the speech,
they wanted to kind of let it sit and marinate and all that good stuff and
yet as we said, the problem with Russia took over – took over events. You
know, there was some real problem with the initial roll out and they have
to get this one right and they know they have to get this one right.
If it`s going through the proper legal vetting, we understand that they are
going to take green card holder off of the list of people who are not
allowed in. Perhaps people from Iraq are not going to be on the list of
people who are banned. They are exploring different ways to make this more
airtight.
So it can an assertion of the president`s vision of Steve Bannon`s vision
but is it going to get caught up in this notion that they cannot get out of
their own way. They can`t shoot straight. They need to get this right this
time.
JANSING: Well, the democrats also – I mean, on the other side, you talk
about a lot of them feel like they are constantly back on their heels. They
don`t know what`s going to come after next. I mean, what`s gonna happen
when this does come out?
WALSH: It depends on how bad or possibly good or decent or professional it
is. I mean, I think that there still gonna be a lot of democrats who are
opposed to it because there will be people caught up in it who don`t
deserve to be. And because we`re not doing what we need to be doing for the
refugee crisis. I mean, I think that that is a democratic value.
There`s going to be a lot of fear of people being caught, people who
shouldn`t be getting caught up in it. I don`t know that you can do this
size of a ban completely, efficiently, completely correctly and not wind up
with a lot of folks kept out of the country wrongly.
JANSING: I think it`s Marco Rubio`s point, right? When he talked about Rex
Tillerson and he is criticizing the fact that this tradition of saying we
are for human rights…
WALSH: Right.
JANSING: … and him coming out as secretary of state and stating that
clearly and equivocally isn`t getting done, why is that? What`s going on in
the state department?
JORDAN: Senator Rubio is correct that it is an important testament every
year that the United States stands up no matter what else we have on the
table with this (inaudible) and we – since we tell it like it is and
produce this human rights report that is subject to heavy lobbying from all
of our allies and from various factions (ph) all around the world.
I actually wonder if the presentation of the report and Secretary Tillerson
not here making a public statement is less a product of we`re not for human
rights than just actual disorganization not having the staff necessary…
JANSING: We don`t even have a briefing.
JORDAN: Exactly.
JANSING: Are we gonna get a briefing next week?
FOUHY: We were told we are gonna get a state department briefing on Monday.
We are, you know, six weeks into the new administration. And people who are
covering the state department can`t get their phone calls returned.
WALSH: We don`t know what to do.
FOUHY: Our colleague Andrea Mitchell went into a full photo up just so she
can yell some questions to Secretary Tillerson about when he`s gonna get a
staff, when he`s gonna get a deputy, and he was not able to respond.
JORDAN: We don`t know assistant secretaries, there are undersecretary, we
have very few ambassadors who have been appointed. There is actually a lot
of work that goes into America`s foreign policy and state craft and these
alliances and diplomacy around the world. And we need to staff up the
government to do that.
WALSH: But it is very tempting for us to say oh, this is incompetence. But
I think it actually is deliberate an agenda.
JANSING: Joan, Beth, Elise, thanks to all of you. Have a great weekend. And
coming up, a Marty McFly time warp. Stay with us.
JANSING: Welcome back. Finally, in case you missed it, a lot can happen in
30 plus years. Just ask Marty McFly. McFly as you may remember was the
Michael J. Fox character in the movie classic “Back to the Future.” And
when he travels from 1985 back to 1955, he has to explain to Christopher
Llloyd, disbelieving professor, Dr. Emmett Brown, that a be movie actor
would someday become president of the United States.
(START VIDEO CLIP)
CHRISTOPHER LLOYD, ACTOR: Tell me, future boy, who is the president of the
United States in 1985?
MICHAEL J. FOX, ACTOR: Ronald Reagan.
LLOYD: Ronald Reagan. The actor? So who is vice president?
FOX: Jerry Lewis.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
JANSING: Just think of Marty McFly had gone forward 30 years or so to 2017.
Imagine his surprise when he discovers this man is now United States
senator from Minnesota that of course being Al Franken as Al Comedian,
Senator Al Franken to you now. And then there is the chest dumping (ph)
self promoting New York real estate magnate who never saw a camera he
didn`t like or tabloid headline he couldn`t grab.
That`s right, Marty. Donald Trump, yes, that Donald Trump is now president
of the United States. Senator Al Franken, President Donald Trump, might be
a lot for Marty McFly to handle. It turns out, as Stuart Smalley might say,
they`re good enough, they`re smart enough, and doggone it, people like
them.
