MTP Daily, Transcript 2/15/2017
Show: MTP Daily
Date: February 15, 2017
Guest: Richard Haass, Kate Rogers, Nick Confessore, Chris Coons, Michael McFaul
KATY TUR, MSNBC HOST: Yes, it`s Wednesday.
New fallout from Flynn`s firing.
(voice-over): Tonight, questions of collusion and credibility. Two
reports that Trump officials had contact with Russia during the
presidential campaign.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
MALE: Any Trump person who collaborated with a Russia – with the
Russians, if they did, they should be punished.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TUR: Plus, the president blames the media for his firing of national
security advisor Mike Flynn.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: People are trying to cover
up for a terrible loss that the Democrats had under Hillary Clinton. I
think it`s very, very unfair what`s happened to General Flynn.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TUR: And did President Trump just change decades of U.S. support for a
two-state solution in the Middle East?
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I`m looking at two-state and
one-state, and I like the one that both parties like.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TUR: This is MTP DAILY and it starts right now.
(on camera): Good evening, I`m Katy Tur in New York. Welcome to MTP
DAILY.
We begin tonight with the unprecedented storm enveloping President Trump`s
White House. The firing of national security advisor Michael Flynn has
reignited serious questions about the kremlin`s ties to the Trump
administration.
These storms, the Flynn fallout, a long-standing FBI probe and calls for
more investigations by Congress have led to an extraordinary array of
unanswered questions about White House conflicts, chaos, allegations of
collusion, and questions of credibility and competence, a cacophony, if you
will.
Today at the White House, President Trump fired back. He aggressively
defended General Flynn, less than 48 hours after firing him from misleading
the vice president about his conversations with Russia.
President Trump responded to the escalating fallout first by attacking the
press, then by alleging a political conspiracy inside his administration.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: General Flynn is a wonderful
man. I think he`s been treated very, very unfairly by the media, as I call
it the fake media, in many cases. People are trying to cover up for a
terrible loss that the Democrats had under Hillary Clinton.
I think it`s very, very unfair what`s happened to General Flynn, the way he
was treated, and the documents and papers that were illegally, I stress
that, illegally leaked. Very, very unfair.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TUR: The president, earlier in the day, blasted intelligence leaks
published by “The New York Times” after it ran this potentially explosive
report, citing current and former U.S. officials, that Trump aids and
informal advisors were in repeated contact with senior Russian intelligence
officials during the campaign, amid Russia`s efforts to hack the election
process.
NBC News has not confirmed that story and it should be noted that “The New
York Times” says officials have, so far, found no evidence of collusion
between Trump`s team and Russia.
For our part, a senior U.S. official tells NBC News that investigators have
determined that some Trump campaign aides and Trump business associates
were in contact with Russians.
But current and former U.S. officials say they know of nothing to indicate
contact between Trump associates and Russian intelligence.
But, at the very least, this story raises new questions about denials made
by the president, the vice president, and his top aides on this question.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
CHRIS WALLACE, ANCHOR, FOX NEWS: Was there any contact in any way between
Trump or his associates and the kremlin or cutouts they have?
MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: All the contact by the
Trump campaign and associates was with the American people.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Can you still say definitively that nobody on the Trump
campaign, not even General Flynn, had any contact with the Russians before
the election?
SEAN SPICER, U.S. WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I don`t have any – I –
there`s nothing that would conclude me that anything different has changed
with respect to that time period.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TUR: And the president, himself, has denied allegations that members of
staff were in contact with Russian officials during the campaign.
On Capitol Hill, we`ve seen several top Republicans appear to grow
increasingly uneasy with the situation facing the White House.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEN. BOB CORKER (R), TENNESSEE, CHAIRMAN, FOREIGN RELATIONS COMMITTEE: Now
that this issue has occurred, I think coming before us and testifying if
that can be done, will be a very appropriate thing for us to have happen.
SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R), SOUTH CAROLINA, JUDICIARY COMMITTEE: If there
were Trump officials, campaign officials, collaborating with the Russians,
that is a big-time, bad move on their part.
And I want to punish Russia for interfering in our campaign even more
aggressively than I do today. And any Trump person who collaborated with
the Russia – with the Russians, if they did, they should be punished.
SEN. JOHN MCCAIN (R), ARIZONA: The latest information in the media is –
requires questions to be answered.
[17:05:01] UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you think there`s any evidence of
coordination between the Trump campaign and –
MCCAIN: It`s too early. I think it`s too early. But it raises serious
questions.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TUR: And joining me now, Senator Chris Coons, Democrat of Delaware, he
sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Thank you, Senator, for
joining me.
First question. Mitch McConnell says he doesn`t want an independent
investigation into this. The Democrats do. So, how far should the
Democrats go in order to force this issue?
SEN. CHRIS COONS (D), DELAWARE, SENATE FOREIGN RELATIONS COMMITTEE: Well,
Katy, initially, we need to rely on the Senate Intelligence Committee which
is already underway in conducting an open investigation, that will be
classified, into materials and information that really shouldn`t be
reviewed in an open setting.
I am optimistic that the Intelligence Committee will be allowed to move
forward to subpoena General Flynn, to subpoena and secure a lot of e-mails
and documents they need to review.
I also think two committees on which I serve, Foreign Relations and
Judiciary, should be holding public hearings. Into what this means for our
next election, for our relations with our vital allies in Europe who also
face Russian aggression against their elections in Germany, in France, and
elsewhere, and on judiciary, into what this means for cybercrime and for
Russia`s interference in our election.
If these investigations are not allowed to move forward, if there`s
squelched, then we should proceed to an independent commission and an
independent investigation outside of Congress.
TUR: Well, if that does happen – I`m not saying it`s going to because we
don`t know yet. If that does happen, as the minority party, what can you
do to force the issue, in a word, could you go nuclear on this?
COONS: Well, Katy, you`ve already heard a number of Republican senators
expressing concern. They were quoted just a few minutes ago on your show,
Senators Corker and Blunt, Graham and McCain, among others.
That said, that if there really was collusion between the Trump campaign
and Russian intelligence, that`s an issue of national security. That`s an
issue of a direct assault on our democracy. And if a number of Republicans
and Democrats work together, we can confront this important challenge to
our democracy.
TUR: Do that you believe that you`re going to get the Republicans support
you need to, though, to have a full investigation? One that gets to the
bottom of all these issues? And also one that the American public is going
to be privy to. One where the American public knows you were able to fully
investigate it and fully become confident that there were not serious
breaches here?
COONS: Well, Katy, that`s the key issue, is will the American public know
that we`ve been able to get to the bottom of this? You could be confident
that I, and many of my colleagues, will fiercely follow this wherever it
goes.
And if we are blocked in our intention to proceed with these
investigations, then we`ll be calling on the American public to reach out
to their Republican senators and insist that they support our moving
forward with an independent commission.
We can`t create an independent commission or a select committee without
legislation. And that legislation would have to come through a majority of
Republican Congress.
So, at some point, Republicans also have to stand up and say, this is an
issue vital to our national security. And join with Democrats, here in the
Senate, to make sure that we`re doing our constitutional duty of effective
oversight.
TUR: Senator, it seems right now that all the Democrats can do is talk
loudly about this. If it does come to the point where the Republicans are
not going to get on board with an investigation that does lead to the full
answers, are the Democrats willing to do things, like block Neil Gorsuch`s
vote? Or with the – excuse me, the debt limit expiring next month, could
you threaten to default on it? Essentially, hold it up in order to get the
Republicans to take this more seriously, if it comes to the point where
they are not?
COONS: Yes, Katy, there`s a range of things that we could do. But I don`t
think we should get there yet. We should try to proceed, in the near term,
in a deliberate and bipartisan manner.
The intelligence committee is making progress. I am optimistic, with what
I`ve heard from chairman Corker of Foreign Relations, Senator Graham who
chairs one of the subcommittees of Judiciary on which I serve. They could
also investigate this. Let`s see if we`re able to make progress.
And if not, you`ve just laid out a number of leverage points that we might
be able to use to get the attention of the White House and of Republicans
in the Senate.
TUR: So, there are ones you potentially could use if you need to.
COONS: Yes. It is troubling that, today, President Trump is trying to
change the subject and somehow blame the media for the fact that he had to
fire his national security advisor for lying to the vice president.
The reality here is that Russia did interfere with our election and we need
to get to the bottom of whether or not the Trump campaign colluded with
Russian intelligence in doing that.
TUR: Do you believe this is a national security crisis?
COONS: Yes. I think this is an important issue of national security. It
affects not just our last election, but our next election. And it could
affect our allies throughout the world.
So, I do think that it`s important, for all of us, in the best interest of
our country, to move forward deliberately and thoughtfully in a bipartisan
way, and try to minimize the prospects for a genuine constitutional crisis
as we investigate this issue.
[17:10:12] TUR: Thank you, Senator Coons.
COONS: Thank you.
TUR: I`m joined now by Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia
and an NBC Contributor. Ambassador, thank you so much for joining me.
Number one, there`s a lot of questions right now swirling about President
Trump and his ties to Russia. Some people are saying this is nonsense and
this is just conspiracy theories. This is an attempt at a political
assassination, if you will, against the president.
What is your – what right now are the biggest questions for you?
MICHAEL MCFAUL, FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO RUSSIA: Well, it`s not a
conspiracy theory. We have overwhelming evidence that the Russians
intervened in our election to tip the scales and for one candidate. We
know that. That`s been documented. There is no debate about that.
What`s new, over the last 24 hours, is that we now know that Trump
officials in the campaign had conversations with Russian intelligence
officers. The same Russian intelligence that intervened in our election
also had conversations with those officials.
What we don`t know, of course, as you were just talking about, we don`t
know the content of those conversations. We don`t know if there was
collusion, if there was coordination. And that`s what we need to know.
That is the ultimate thing we need to know and that needs to be
investigated.
TUR: Just to be fair, that is “New York Times” reporting. That`s nothing
that NBC News has been able to independently verify.
MCFAUL: Yes.
TUR: We did, however, speak to Paul Manafort, who`s Donald Trump`s former
campaign chairman, and he gave us this statement, saying, I had no contact
knowingly with Russian intelligence officials. I don`t think it`s possible
I could have inadvertently had discussion with Russian officials. It`s not
like they wear badges. This story is not true.
What does he mean when he says, it`s not like they wear badges?
MCFAUL: Well, it`s a fair point. And I think Mr. Manafort should be given
the benefit of the doubt. And that is to say, when you`re walking the
streets of Kiev, which he used to do often because he had a major client
there, President Yanukovych, and you bump into somebody at the breakfast
table who works for the Russian government, they`re not going to tell you
that they work for the FSB or the SVR. They post the organizations that
came after the KBG.
So, you don`t know that. He doesn`t know that. That – I think that`s
what he`s claiming. But we should know that. We can know that. We can
know that through investigation. We can know that through our intelligence
community.
That`s most certainly what was eluded to in “The New York Times” reporting.
And with a more comprehensive expansive investigation, we can uncover some
of these anonymous sources and these names that were not known.
I know a lot of KGB agents, for instance, right? Because of my time in the
government. And if those names were exposed in an investigation, we might
be able to connect the dots and then really understand whether there was
collusion or not.
And I would think Mr. Manafort would want that investigation, if, indeed,
what he said to you is true. Let`s get it documented so we can move on.
TUR: Let`s get back to something more concrete and that`s General Mike
Flynn. The conversation that he had with the Russian ambassador during the
transition. In your diplomatic experience, how likely is it that he was
freelancing during that phone call where they – where he discussed
sanctions, at length, with the Russian ambassador?
MCFAUL: Well, first of all, General Flynn, of all people, should have
realized that the high likelihood of that conversation being recorded. And
so, he should have known that somebody else was going to know about it.
And most certainly when his president – when he was in national security
advisor, when President Trump sat down to call President Putin, General
Flynn had to have known that Ambassador Kislyak would have briefed
President Putin about the content of their conversation.
With respect to what he did. You know, I can`t speak for this transition
or this administration. But I did work in the Obama transition and the
Obama administration. I can`t imagine anybody making policy on their own
of such a magnitude. Lifting sanctions on Russia, that`s a pretty big
policy change. Unlikely that that would be just made on the fly by one
individual.
TUR: Thank you, Ambassador McFaul.
Now let`s go to tonight`s –
MCFAUL: Thanks for having me.
TUR: – panel. Nick Confessore, Political Reporter for “The New York
Times” and an MSNBC Contributor; Elise Jordan, NBC News Political Analyst
and former adviser to Senator Rand Paul; and Jamil Smith, Senior National
Correspondent for MTV News.
Guys, another busy day. Another busy day. Donald Trump got on a – got on
– took the podium today. Was asked, at least in a roundabout way, about
General Flynn. And he gave another answer which seems to muddy the water
even more. It`s the media`s fault for General Flynn getting fired.
[17:15:11] NICK CONFESSORE, POLITICAL REPORTER, “THE NEW YORK TIMES”:
Correct. Well, you can`t have it both ways, right? He`s saying it`s fake
news, but real leaks, apparently, because they`re criminal leaks. So, if
they`re real leaks, it`s not fake news. And if it`s fake, how come he
fired Flynn for the whole thing in the first place? He can`t – he can`t
do both.
TUR: And so, the Democrats are making a lot of noise about this, very
clearly, Elise. And they have some support among Republicans. They`ve got
McCain. They`ve got Roy Blunt. Senator Lindsey Graham as well is getting
aloud about that this.
But if they can`t get an independent investigation and McConnell blocks
them, do they have the wherewithal and the appetite to go nuclear? To, you
know, stop the Neil Gorsuch nomination?
ELISE JORDAN, POLITICAL ANALYST, NBC NEWS: I think that`s unlikely. But I
think so much is going to depend on what`s actually in the transcripts of
the call with General Flynn and the Russian ambassador.
I think that if it is more overt in how he`s speaking about the sanctions
and what actually happened and what was actually said, that could really
rally more Republicans to come together and have some kind of extended
investigation.
TUR: The Republicans have always been very good at getting in line when
they want to stop something. They were successful at it during the Obama
years. They were successful at wielding their leverage even as the
minority. Why would the Democrats not have the appetite to do that?
JAMIL SMITH, SENIOR NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT, MTV NEWS: I can`t think of a
reason. Considering the fact that their voters are coming out, millions of
them protesting on the first weekend after the inauguration, continuing to
make noise and indicate that they have the appetite for this fight.
The Democratic people, you know, Congress people need to really understand
that they are serving a people that are voting for them. They`re not
serving the people who voted for Trump. They need to understand that their
voters are not – are the ones to be scared of, not Trump voters.
TUR: Yes, but they are serving the American public. It`s not just, like,
I`m going to serve my own – my voters and you`re going to serve your
voters. That`s what brings Congress to a complete standstill. That`s
where we`ve been now for the last eight years. So, if Congress stays
another standstill for four years, who ultimately benefits from that?
CONFESSORE: Probably Democrats actually, if the past eight years are any
indication.
I will say, though, that there`s an important distinction here, right.
There`s a fourth player in the room, besides the House and the Senate and
the White House, which is the intelligence community. There was,
obviously, (INAUDIBLE) intelligence officers who want this information out,
who want people to know about it.
So, if there`s no investigation, if there`s a stone walling, there`s going
to be a set of actors there who are going to push this stuff out to the
American public, out to people like you, reporters.
TUR: But do they actually have the intelligence right now? Or is this –
is this slow leak trying to get – trying to smoke out more information?
How much there is there, at this point?
JORDAN: That`s what I wonder about. And you know, you look at the dossier
that BuzzFeed published, and it was specular – and it was a speculator
story for so long, until readers were able to actually assess what was in
the document for itself.
And the issue kind of died away. It didn`t have as much impact because
people knew what was there and kind of thought, like, oh, well there`s not
much there there.
And so, I wonder what`s actually in the transcripts. What is the hard
evidence that they have? And I do think that it`s – you know, it needs to
move beyond just speculation.
TUR: Well, talking about General Flynn for one. The intelligence
community was out to get him before day one. They`ve been out to get him
now for quite some time. They weren`t happy during the campaign when he
took the stage at the convention and said lock her up. He`s been an
unpopular character now for years.
Do the Republicans and does the administration have a point when it says,
hey, listen, they came after – they came after him. This was a political
assassination.
SMITH: I don`t – I think it`s certainly dangerous when we talk about
putting too much unfounded intelligence and sourced intelligence into the
public sphere. That said, people have a right to understand what`s going
on. And it`s not as though he did not have these conversations with the
Russian ambassador. It`s not as though he wasn`t inappropriate in doing
so.
So, the idea that he was somehow, you know, resigned or was fired because
the media published these reports is insane. So, I think that, you know,
really, the president needs to understand what accountability is and he
needs to start practicing it within his own administration before it has to
be done from without.
TUR: Are these leaks or whistle blowers? It`s an important distinction.
It depends on the end game. Right? It depends if they`re legitimate, if
they`re accurate, if they`ve been characterized properly to reporters and
to investigators. I think there`s always that question. You know, whistle
blower is someone whose leaks you like. And a leaker is someone whose
leaks you hate.
TUR: Well, that`s the irony. Donald Trump, on the campaign trail, loved
WikiLeaks. He couldn`t get enough of WikiLeaks. He said, I love these
WikiLeaks. He talked about, you know, Russia finding Hillary Clinton`s e-
mails. And now, this is illegal. Now, it`s very dangerous. And now, he`s
very upset about it. Can you have it both ways?
JORDAN: I don`t think you can. But at the end of the day, these leaks
exposed wrong doing. Someone was doing General Flynn something he
shouldn`t have been doing and that`s what really matters.
[17:20:03] And so, I do think that some principle civil servants decided
that the American public deserved to know they were being lied to.
TUR: Nick, Elise, Jamil, stay with us.
Coming up, state of confusion. Did President Trump discard decades of
American support for a two-state solution in the Middle East? That`s next.
TUR: Welcome back.
President Trump is in need of a new cabinet nominee today. Andy Puzder,
the president`s pic to lead the Labor Department, withdraw his name from
consideration this afternoon, after a number of negative headlines and a
reported lack of support for multiple Senate Republicans.
Puzder tweeted, I am withdrawing my nomination for secretary of Labor. I`m
honored to have been considered and I`m grateful to all who have supported
me.
NBC News reports Puzder didn`t have the votes on the Hill because of policy
issues, although he also had some potential baggage related to his personal
life and his business ties. No word yet from the White House on a timeline
for a new nominee.
And a new hiccup for another Trump nominee, Senator John McCain just
announced he will vote against President Trump`s nominee for OMB director,
Representative Mick Mulvaney, who will be getting a final vote in the
Senate tomorrow morning.
McCain says his opposition is due to moving his desire to cut defense
spending. McCain`s opposition will likely not sink the Mulvaney`s
nomination. But if Democrats stand united against him and if one more
Republican defects, Vice President Pence would need to, once again, break a
tie.
We`ll be back in one minute with a potentially historic moment today at the
White House.
TUR: Welcome back.
President Trump welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the
White House today. And seemed to back away from decades of bipartisan
diplomatic precedent on Middle East peace.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
[17:25:00] DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: So, I am looking
at two-state and one-state, and I like the one that both parties like. I`m
very happy with the one that both parties like. I could live with either
one.
I thought, for a while, the two-state looked like it may be the easier of
the two. But, honestly, if Bibi and if the Palestinians – if Israel and
the Palestinians are happy, I`m happy with the one they like the best.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TUR: The president sounded confident that he could produce an agreement
that has eluded his predecessors, calling Prime Minister Netanyahu a smart
man and a great negotiator.
In an unusual sequence of events, the president and prime minister spoke
just 15 minutes after his arrival, rather than after the bilateral meeting
which could explain why they weren`t exactly on the same page.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: As far as settlements, I`d
like to see you hold back on settlements for a little bit.
Doesn`t sound too optimistic.
Good negotiator.
BENJAMIN NETANYAHU, PRIME MINISTER, ISRAEL: That`s the art of the deal.
The great opportunity for peace comes from a regional approach from
involving our newfound Arab partners.
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I didn`t know you were going
to be mentioning that, but that`s – now that you did, I think it`s
terrific.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TUR: To dissect this, I`m joined by Richard HAASS who is currently the
president on the Council on Foreign Relations and former adviser to
secretary of state Colon Powell. He also has a new book out. It`s called
“A World in Disarray.” Richard, congratulations on the book.
RICHARD HAASS, PRESIDENT, COUNCIL ON FOREIGN RELATIONS: Thank you, Katy.
TUR: Let`s talk about this two-state solution. That`s been the protocol
and the policy now for decades, going back decades of a number of
presidents. What`s going to mean for Donald Trump to be apathetic about it
today? What sort of alarm bells are being rung across the Middle East?
HAASS: Well, a couple things. One is, along with a lot of other people,
we`ve looked at all the possibilities. And whatever the flaws are of a
two-state solution, it`s the least bad or arguably best approach that`s out
there.
Two, it`s the only approach I know that helps Israel stay Jewish, stay
Democratic, stay secure, and stay prosperous.
And, thirdly, the idea that we would unilaterally suggest that maybe we`re
open to other ideas, it reinforces the sense that this new administration
is willing to jettison (ph) orthodoxy of every sort and every part of the
world. And that`s dangerous because American predictability and
reliability and steadfastness are really important attributes you don`t
want to give up lightly.
TUR: What about those who say a two-state solution just hasn`t worked? No
one`s ever got there. We keep having Middle East peace talks that don`t
actually come to fruition. We need to try something else.
HAASS: Well, they`re right. We`ve had these talks and they haven`t come
to fruition. There`s been degrees of progress. Obviously, you know, you
had other things in the Middle East that worked out.
And right now, I`ve got to tell you, Katy, the situation is about as far
from poised for success as you can get. The Palestinians are clearly
divided between the – Hamas and Gaza and the people who run the west bank.
This Israeli government is not a government for peace talks. It would fall
apart at the slightest sign that compromises were going to have to be made.
So, I`m not going to sit here and tell you the two-state solution is a good
idea. But there are things that can easily be done in the Middle East
between Israelis and Palestinians. And it`s not clear to me how jettison
this idea actually help you – helps you to accomplish certain things that
you might or avoid things that you clearly want to avoid.
TUR: Donald Trump also campaigned on this idea of moving the American
embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Today, he sounded a little different
though. Let`s play that sound bite.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: As far as the embassy moving
to Jerusalem, I`d love to see that happen. We`re looking at it very, very
strongly. We`re looking at it with great care, great care, believe me.
And we`ll see what happens.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TUR: We`ll see what happens. Is he just doing what so many past
presidents have done before him which is promise something, look at the
reality of it, and then say, oh, I don`t know if we can do this?
HAASSS: Well, I sure hope so. This would be a move with virtually no
upside. Tremendous possible downside. Right now, the Israeli-Palestinian
issue is not at the center of all the mayhem, all the instability, what I
would call disarray or worse in the Middle East.
But what worries me, if we were to move this, it would spark protests. You
then could have violence in Jerusalem. And violence in Jerusalem is the
sort of thing that could go viral in the region and, indeed, the world
very, very quickly. It just simply isn`t worth it. It`s a symbolic
action. We should focus on substance.
TUR: You know, there were some really odd moments in this press conference
today. I think that partially is because they had the press conference
before they were able to sit down and get on the same page. There was a
side where Donald Trump looked and said, I want you to hold off on the
settlements. How unusual is it to have two foreign leaders stand next to
each other and talk about what they are going to talk about?
HAASS: Unusual doesn`t begin to capture it. It was bizarre and the exchange
there was odd. Look, the good news is that the Israeli and American
president, Israeli prime minister and the American president seem to have a
good relationship, at least comfortable with each other.
This is a relationship that seriously needs to be repaired. Given all
that`s going on in the Middle East, it`s important that the United States
and Israel are on the same page. There could be a crisis in Jordan,
something worse in Syria, Saudi Arabia, who knows, so they`ve got to be
comfortable.
I thought it was good the president said that, you know, we do not ever
want to see Iran with a nuclear weapon. But obviously the two governments
have ways to go on what we used to call the peace process which again is
about as far from being right, about as far from being position for
progress as you can imagine.
TUR: The optics couldn`t have been more different with this president and
President Obama and Benjamin Netanyahu. It almost felt like Bibi may have
gotten the memo that said if you compliment Donald Trump, he`s more likely
to be amenable to your ideas. He was pretty complimentary, am I wrong?
HAASS: Absolutely. It`s interesting because Barack Obama essentially
started the opposite way. He wanted to tell Bibi Netanyahu there was a new
sheriff in town, he was much tougher on settlements and things never
recovered from that point. This is starting off well. The question is
whether you can essentially follow it through and add real substance to the
happy talk.
And, you know, I certainly hope so because again, Israel and the United
States could be confronted and likely will at some point with some terrible
crisis either in Jerusalem or in Jordan or somewhere else in what is the
single most turbulent part of the world.
TUR: Richard Haass, thank you so much for joining me.
HAASS: Thank you, Katy.
TUR: And we`re going find out soon who will run the Democratic Party, and
one of the leading candidates is joining us next. You`re watching “MTP
Daily.”
TUR: Welcome back. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis had some tough talk for
fellow defense ministers during a closed door meeting at NATO headquarters
in Brussels. He warned that the United States could, quote, moderate it`s
commitment to NATO if other member nations did not step up contributions by
the end of the year.
Mattis told the group no longer can the American tax payer carry a
disproportionate share of the defense of western values. Only five of the
NATO`s 28 member nations contribute at least 2 percent of their gross
domestic product to the organization.
Mattis`s commitment echoes sentiments President Trump made on the campaign
trail and last month in the times of London when he said countries weren`t
paying what they`re supposed to be paying while discussing his concerns
about NATO. More “MTP Daily” just ahead, but first, Kate Rogers has today`s
“CNBC Market Wrap.” Kate?
KATE ROGERS, CNBC REPORTER: Thanks, Katy. Stocks finish in record territory
for a fifth straight trading session. The Dow rose 107 points, the S&P
close up 11 points, while the Nasdaq gained 36 points. The consumer price
index rose a more than expected .6 percent in January, the largest monthly
gain in four years.
Retail sales saw a 0.4 percent rise in January, also beating analysts`
expectation. And the latest batch of economic news, strengthening the case
for the federal reserve to hike interest rate this year. That`s it from
CNBC, first in business worldwide.
TUR: Welcome back. As the Democratic Party tries to find it`s identity and
figure out how to harness the ground swell of frustration coming out of
protests in town halls across the nation, they`re also looking for a new
leader. The Democratic National Committee is holding election for a new
chair. There are seven leading candidates and the top two contenders each
have some prominent democrats behind them.
Congressman Keith Ellison in Minnesota was endorsed by Senator Bernie
Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and New York
City Mayor Bill de Blasio.
While former U.S. secretary of labor, Tom Perez, has the support of former
vice president, Joe Biden, former attorney general, Eric Holder, and former
agriculture secretary, Tom Vilsack. Perez sat down with Chuck Todd
yesterday to talk about everything that`s at stake in this race. Take a
look.
(START VIDEO CLIP)
CHUCK TODD, NBC NEWS POLITICAL DIRECTOR, “MEET THE PRESS DAILY” SHOW HOST:
What is wrong with the party that you believe you`re the man to fix it?
TOM PEREZ, FORMER U.S. SECRETARY OF LABOR: Well, I think the Democratic
Party is suffering from a crisis of both relevance and confidence right
now. And we need someone who can take the fight to Donald Trump, someone
who can communicate our optimistic message of inclusion and opportunity,
someone who can talk to every stake holder group in the party and people
who should be in the party, and then someone who is a turn around
specialist.
Because we need to change the culture of the Democratic Party and that`s
what I`ve done at the Labor Department, that`s what I`ve done at the
Justice Department before that. And when you can put your values into
action every day, I think we can translate those democratic values of
opportunity and inclusion into votes.
TODD: What is the next DNC chair? A spokesperson for the party, the
challenger to President Trump, or the mechanic for the party?
PEREZ: Well, I think in a way, it`s all of the above and then some. I think
we need the chair to be the organizer in chief because I think we need to
get back to basics, we need to organize, organize, organize, and we need it
to be a 12-month strategy.
TODD: And you need to be in the DNC. I saw that you were critical, you
thought that the Obama for America or organizing for action or organizing
for America, whatever name they came up with, none of it was Democratic
National Committee. And that was the problem.
PEREZ: Ended up hurting the party.
TODD: Yeah.
PEREZ: That was the impact. And so we need to organize and develop that
capacity with our state partners.
TODD: Can I get you to react to something? I had the former democratic
senator, Jim Webb, on “Meet the Press” last Sunday, and he had some tough
words for where he thinks the Democratic Party is today. I want you to take
a listen and respond to it.
JIM WEBB, FORMER DEMOCRATIC SENATOR FROM VIRGINIA: The democrats have not
done the kind of self-reflection that they should have starting in 2010.
And I was talking about this in the ten elections. You`ve lost white
working people. You`ve lost flyover land.
And you saw in this election what happens when people get frustrated enough
that they say, I`m not going to take this aristocracy. It`s got to be
broken somehow in both parties. And I think that`s what the Trump message
was that echoes so strongly in these flyover communities.
TODD: What do you say to that?
PEREZ: I think the Democratic Party does need to make house calls. We have
to be the party in all 50 states and the territories and for democrats
abroad. And I think we need to communicate that message of economic
security.
TODD: How concerned are you that this campaign is turning into a proxy
fight between sort of the Obama-Clinton wing which people say you
represent, and the Sanders wing that many people believe Keith Ellison
represents. And that this is – this is going to hurt both of you if this
is how this breaks down?
PEREZ: Listen, every candidate – we have a great relationship with each
other. Congressman Ellison is a fantastic member of congress and we`ve
worked together. And when I talk to voting members and when I talk to, you
know, folks out there, rank and file democrats, what they tell me is we
need to focus on the future. We have the existential threats of Donald
Trump.
We have every single day you have chaos and carnage coming out of this
administration, whether it`s attacks on the Affordable Care Act. You see
the latest with General Flynn and his resigning is the tip of the iceberg.
There needs to be a prosecution because I have a feeling that they`re going
to unfold – the facts are going to unfold that he`s a liar and he lied in
many contexts. And so, what people want to focus on is, these existential
threats. We need to come together because Donald Trump does not stand for
our values.
And what excites me the most, Chuck, is that, yes, January 20th was an
important day, but January 21st and beyond have been more important because
millions of Americans have come out and said Donald Trump, you did not win
the popular vote, you did not stand for our values, and we need to
translate that moment into a movement.
TODD: Let me ask you this, is there enough – let me go back to one of the
criticisms that Jim Webb had in general for the democrats, not enough self-
reflection, almost there`s too many democrats who believe outside forces
cost the election, and not enough acknowledgment, and you`re acknowledging
it that – hey, you know what, it was a lost – there`s lost touch when it
comes to middle America. Do you think not enough democrats are accepting
that?
PEREZ: Here`s the reality. I mean, did the Comey letter have an impact?
Absolutely. Did the Russian hacking have an impact? Absolutely. Did
mistakes that were made not just in 2016, but forces involving the party
that were many years in the making, our failure to be present in rural
America, taking too many voters for granted, you can`t show up at a church
every fourth of October and call that organizing.
TODD: Right.
PEREZ: And so all of these forces are at work, and if I have the privilege
of being the chair, we need to make sure that we are redefining our party
so that we`re not only electing the president, but we`re building strong
parties everywhere, so that we can elect folks from the school board to the
senate so that we can make sure that we have an organizing presence there.
That we`re taking advantage of this incredible momentum and saying to folks
who are at the airports, like I was, you may not be a democrat, but we have
the same values. And when we lead with our values, I think that translates
into votes.
TODD: All right. Tom Perez, former labor secretary, candidate for the DNC
chair, quite the campaign we`re following here.
PEREZ: Thank you, Chuck.
TODD: Another couple weeks to go anyway. Thanks very much.
PEREZ: Take care.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TUR: Still ahead in “The Lid,” searching for clarity in the fog of Trump.
Stay tuned.
TUR: Welcome back. An update now on the future of President Trump`s
immigration order. A senior Trump administration official tells NBC News
that both the attorneys general, attorney general`s office, and the
Department of Homeland Security are working with the White House to draft a
new immigration executive order.
The original order is currently on hold after the ninth circuit court of
appeals ruling last week. A number of states sign on to briefs arguing
against the travel ban. And today the first state came out in favor of it.
The Texas attorney general filed a friend of the court brief, an Amicus
brief today with the ninth circuit arguing it is within the powers of the
president to practice quote, discretion with respect to who can come into
this country. No word yet on when the new order will be released, but it
could come out as soon as this week.
TUR: It`s time for “The Lid.” “let`s bring back our panel one more time.
Nick Confessore, Elise Jordan, and Jamil Smith. Guys, foreign policy had a
great term that it coined for what`s been going on for the past month. The
fog of Trump. And they describe it like this. I want to put – I think it`s
perfect. They describe it like this. Let`s put it up on the screen.
“Where do we direct our outrage when this is the record of just three
weeks? Where do we begin? How do we even remember what to be outraged about
when there is a new scandal every six hours or so? It is hard to remember
what happened four scandals ago or what we used to call “yesterday.” That
is the fog of Trump.”
It`s so perfect, you ask me, you know, you ask me to run down what`s going
on in the Trump`s White House right now, I will get to one and two things
and then my mind will go blank.
NICK CONFESSORE, POLITICAL REPORTER AT THE NEW YORK TIMES: Yep, 25 days in,
right? Twenty-five days in.
TUR: We`re not even a month in, actually.
CONFESSORE: Back in the election, there were all these countdown clocks of
how many days left in the campaign, now it`s how many days into the
administration. Forget scandal, it`s, you know, who`s writing policy? Who`s
in charge of the NSC? Who`s in charge of the bureaucracy? No one seems to
know.
ELISE JORDAN, NBC NEWS POLITICAL ANALYST: There are staff positions that
aren`t filled, still, all across government. The state department is barely
functioning. Really you have.
TUR: They`re not even holding.
JORDAN: . Secretary Tillerson. They don`t hold press briefings. They
haven`t filled the head of various departments. We don`t have ambassadors.
TUR: Tillerson meeting with Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, from
Russia.
JORDAN: Exactly. From the Kremlin.
CONFESSORE: They`re posting their own copies of their own executive orders.
JORDAN: . the readout of the Putin phone call more quickly than the White
House press office.
TUR: We`re all spinning around about this. I can`t believe this is
happening. Look at this scandal, that scandal. There is so much of the
country – a lot of the country that hears it and sees it. There is so much
of the country that does not.
JAMIL SMITH, MTV NEWS SENIOR NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Right.
TUR: I mean, if there`s a certain noise level, if you`re up here all time.
SMITH: Right.
TUR: . what`s going to break through?
SMITH: Well, here`s what`s going to break through. When there`s a natural
disaster. I mean, hurricane season is coming up. This administration has
already shown with the tornadoes in the southeast and tornadoes in
Louisiana that they are pretty slow to respond with regards to, you know,
signing off on federal aid or sending help.
You had governors and mayors writing the president begging for help in
three states that voted for him. So, let`s see what happens when hurricane
season comes up. Let`s see what happens when there are other tornadoes or
earthquakes or situations like you had with the dam in California.
TUR: The basis of governing.
CONFESSORE: Or basic policy. Look, a tax reform bill is one of the hardest
things you can do in Washington ever. You have to cajole and coordinate
with all these members. It`s incredibly complex and difficult. I can`t
imagine this White House even beginning that process in its current state.
And, you know, with any other, you know, kind of big policy, Obamacare
repeal, the same deal. It`s so hard to do on the best of days.
TUR: Yeah, but they look like they`re doing something because Donald Trump
is signing an executive order. He`s showing those round tables that he has
every single day, there`s a, what we call a pool spray, where the cameras
come in, you can see Donald Trump talking to leaders.
He`s going to go to Melbourne, Florida this weekend to hold a rally where
you`re going to see on TV, I`m sure, I`m sure of it, thousands of people
show up to cheer for him. It appears as if he is doing something. And is
appearance enough?
JORDAN: Well, when you look at a lot of the crisis that has happened under
Donald Trump so far, it`s all self-inflicted mostly. When something happens
that`s a real crisis such as North Korea this last weekend and how he deals
with it, that`s really going to be the test and that`s what people are
going to judge by.
And I think that the self-inflicted chaos for now, Trump supporters are
okay with that to a point, but then six months passes by, nothing is done,
their lives have it, nothing`s changed for the better, they`re going to
start looking at the competency level of this White House and judging it a
little more harshly.
TUR: Or are they going to blame somebody else? Which is what we saw, when
something went wrong, they blame somebody else.
SMITH: When the water is more polluted because they, you know, weakened the
restrictions on companies polluting water supplies or, you know, perhaps,
you know, maybe when their schools aren`t improving because they have Betsy
DeVos in charge of them. All these things do actually add up. People do
want results from government. It`s just that, you know, this White House
has internalized the personality of its president.
TUR: How much longer, this is a different story, how much longer can the
democrats continue to keep the Flynn controversy in the spotlight?
CONFESSORE: I`m not sure democrats have to do anything to keep it in the
spotlight. If the intelligence committee keeps leaking, if any of these
investigations get under way, it keeps itself in the spotlight.
TUR: He – this administration, the campaign had a knack for changing the
subject to some other controversy when they needed to.
CONFESSORE: Yeah, that was during the campaign. I think it`s a very
different.
TUR: It`s been during the presidency, too.
CONFESSORE: He is in charge. He has to govern. I think for a certain amount
of time, people who are core Trump supporters will see sort of chaos and
outrage in Washington and feel fine about it. When it comes time to
actually delivering on his promises, if his chaos prevents him from doing
that, it`s bad for him.
TUR: Nick, Elise, Jamil, I love talking to you guys.
SMITH: Good to be here.
TUR: I love doing it. We`ll do it more often. Come on the 2:00 p.m. show
which I get to anchor every day or when I fill in here. Thank you, guys.
After the break, Joe Biden`s – you heard that right, Joe Biden, his next
political fight. Stay tuned.
TUR: In case you missed it, Joe Biden couldn`t stay off the campaign trail
for very long. The former vice president is back on the political stage,
though it is a slightly smaller stage this time around. If democrat
Stephanie Hansen loses the upcoming special election, democrats will lose
control of the state senate for the first time in 44 years.
So Democrats brought out the biggest name in Delaware politics, Biden. Will
it work? We`ll find out more later this month. That`s all for tonight. I`m
Katy Tur. Chuck is back tomorrow. For The Record with Greta starts right
now.
