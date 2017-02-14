MTP Daily, Transcript 2/14/2017
SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R), KENTUCKY: Obviously, we`re not going to ignore
something like that.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
CHUCK TODD, MSNBC HOST: Yes, it`s Tuesday.
Trust, turmoil and President Trump.
Tonight, new questions about who knew what and when. About now former
national security advisor Mike Flynn and his talks with the Russians.
Democrats calling for an investigation.
(BEGN VIDEO CLIP)
REP. ELIJAH CUMMINGS (D), MARYLAND: This is not a Democratic issue. This
is not a Republican issue. It`s not an independent issue. This is an
American issue, for the soul of our democracy.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TODD: While Republicans are in no rush.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
REP. JASON CHAFFETZ (R), UTAH: It`s not something the Oversight Committee
can actually look at.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TODD: Plus, trust troubles. The White House says the issue is Flynn
lying to the vice president. But the real issue runs much deeper, trust in
the administration and competence that they can get the job done.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEN. JOHN MCCAIN (R), ARIZONA: The whole environment is one of
dysfunction in the Trump administration, as far as national security is
concerned.
REP. PAUL RYAN (R), WISCONSIN, SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: You cannot have a
national security advisor misleading the vice president and others.
REP. ADAM KINZINGER (R), ILLINOIS: The cover-up could be far worse than
what they actually did.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TODD: This is MTP DAILY and it starts right now.
Good evening, I`m Chuck Todd here in Washington. Welcome to MTP DAILY and
welcome to day one of what is arguably the biggest presidential scandal
involving a foreign government since Iran contra.
Take a breath, hyperbole aside, folks, hunker down, this is a class five
political hurricane that`s hitting Washington.
All this hour, we`re going to dive into every angle of this breaking story
as the White House scrambles to contain the fallout.
Today, White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that
President Trump knew, for weeks, that his national security advisor,
Michael Flynn, had misled the vice president and, apparently, White House
chief of staff Reince Priebus, among other White House officials, about
discussions he had with Russia as the Obama administration sanctioned them
at the end of calendar year 2016 for interfering in the election.
The warning that Flynn misled the White House first came from the
Department of Justice. And the White House says that it quickly escalated
from there.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEAN SPICER, U.S. WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Immediately after the
Department of Justice notified the White House Council of the situation,
the White House Council briefed the president and a small group of the
senior advisors. The White House Council reviewed and determined that
there is not an illegal issue but rather a trust issue.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TODD: Spicer went on to say that Mr. Trump was briefed on January 26th.
But what`s unclear is if the vice president was part of that small group of
advisors or was he kept in the dark all the way up until Friday? That`s
something we don`t know.
Did Flynn go rogue, by the way, when he spoke to Russia? Well, here`s
more from today`s White House briefing.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Did the president instruct him to talk about
sanctions?
SPICER: No, absolutely not. No, no, no. I think the president was – had
no problem with the fact that he acted in accord with what his job was
supposed to be doing.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TODD: Now, the White House is painting this as a matter of trust between
the president and Flynn and not the matter of potential legal misconduct on
the sanctions front.
But it still doesn`t answer a lot of additional questions surround this
episode. For instance, we`re still not sure exactly what Flynn told the
Russians. He spoke to the Russian ambassador the same day that the Obama
administration was expelling 35 Russian diplomats for punishment for
election hacking.
Putin`s response surprised the Obama administration because he didn`t
respond at all. It`s actually what prompted, apparently, some
investigating into phone calls and things like this.
And so, the next day, Mr. Trump ended up praising Putin on Twitter for
being smart for not retaliating.
Here are some more questions. Why did the president ask for Flynn`s
resignation hours after White House counselor, Kellyanne Conway, told us
that the president had full confidence in Flynn? Here`s Spicer`s
explanation for that one.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SPICER: I`m not going to get into the specifics of what the president`s
thinking was. But I will just say, as I noted in the opening statement,
that it was an evolving and eroding process.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TODD: Then there`s the decidedly mixed reaction from Republicans with
some sounding the alarm and others dousing the flames. Senator majority
leader, Mitch McConnell, still does not want to have a select committee to
investigate what happened. Senator Lindsey Graham wants answers.
House Oversight Chairman, Jason Chaffetz, says the issue will, apparently,
work itself out. And Senator John McCain is slamming the entire
administration as a dysfunctional mess.
So, where do things stand right now? Reporting team is covering the three
big angles of this story. Hallie Jackson is at the White House. Kasie
Hunt on Capitol Hill where it`s been a wild day there. And Pete Williams
covering the latest inside the Justice Department and the FBI.
But let me begin at the White House where this political storm, in the eye
of the storm over there, with Hallie Jackson. And, Hallie, look, it seems
to me, at least short term, the biggest thing to clear up is, what did Vice
President Pence know and when did he know it? And, at this point, when did
he know it?
[17:05:03] HALLIE JACKSON, WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT, NBC NEWS: So, we
have some new reporting on that, Chuck, just in the last couple of minutes,
I can share with you because this has been a question that NBC has
confirmed via two sources here. That Vice President Pence learned about
this warning, from the Justice Department, learned that Mike Flynn had been
inconsistent or inaccurate with him, Thursday night.
Just before the media reports about this began to emerge, I am told that
vice president then began making inquiries into what exactly had happened.
Obviously, you know how this thing unfolded over the next 72 hours.
This leads to another question, of course, which is, why was the vice
president who, frankly, was the, sort of, public face of this, right?
Going on the television, defending Mike Flynn very publicly.
Why wasn`t he informed 11 days prior when President Trump knew?
Particularly given how central the vice president has been to, not just in
the administration, but the administration`s outreach, or the White House`s
outreach, to places like Capitol Hill and elsewhere?
TODD: No, that does seem to be that that is the explanation as to why they
decided to fire Flynn then.
I guess the question is, did Flynn get fired because we, in the media,
found out what happened?
JACKSON: So, you saw in the – there are a couple interesting moments, a
lot of interesting moments in the press briefing today from press secretary
Sean Spicer, Chuck. But one of them was when Spicer got pretty fired up
about the idea of leaks. He was asked about this a couple of times.
It reflected what you heard from President Trump earlier in the day when
he tweeted that the real story was actually the illegal leaks. And so,
there seemed to be real concern, from Sean Spicer, that these leaks were
happening.
The follow-up question that never got asked was the question that you just
asked which is if these leaks hadn`t happened and nobody had found out
about this, would Mike Flynn still be the national advisor right now?
TODD: And I think that that is a question that still has a lot of people
scratching their heads.
Hallie, I will leave it there.
Let`s go across Pennsylvania Avenue. I want to check in on Capitol Hill.
Earlier today, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell sat down with MSNBC`s
Joe Scarborough in an interview that will air in full tomorrow on “MORNING
JOE.”
Here`s what McConnell said when asked about calls for a special select
independent investigation into this episode.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC HOST: As far as an investigation goes in the
Senate, obviously, a lot of people are talking about the need for
investigations. And Roy Blunt came out and said that there needed to be a
strong, vigorous investigation.
MCCONNELL: Yes, that`s happening. That`s happening.
SCARBOROUGH: And you still don`t think there needs to be a select
committee?
MCCONNELL: No, I don`t think there needs to be a select committee. We
know how to do our work. We have an intelligence committee. Over on the
Judiciary Committee, Lindsey Graham has got a subcommittee that`s going to
look at it. I don`t think we need to go through setting up a special
committee.
But we are going to look at Russia involvement in the U.S. election. It`s
a significant issue. You know, we know they were messing around with it.
We don`t think they any had impact on the outcome. But, obviously, we`re
not going to ignore something like that.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TODD: Let me go to Kasie Hunt. All right, Kasie, Mitch McConnell, once
again, despite calls, and it`s coming, it`s from a minority of Senate
Republicans right now and, obviously, almost all of the Senate Democrats.
But Mitch McConnell`s holding strong on this issue, believing that Richard
Byrd can handle this in the Intel Committee. And he mentioned the Lindsey
Graham subcommittee hearing. What kind of patience do Senate Republicans
have for this?
KASIE HUNT, CAPITOL HILL CORRESPONDENT, NBC NEWS: Well, I have to tell
you, Chuck, yes, it`s true that he is resisting calls for the independent
committee. And that is something that, you know, even today, you heard
different language from Chuck Schumer on this. He was more focused on
Sessions and the investigation there.
Mitch McConnell did give up a little bit of ground, though, on the scope
of that Senate Intelligence Committee investigation. He, later on in a –
telling reporters today that Mike Flynn would be a part of that broad
investigation. In blunt saying that it`s likely Flynn will come up and
testify.
Of course, it`s going to be behind closed doors in the Senate Intelligence
Committee but that this would expand to include that. And he did not give
the White House a lot of cover on what has happened over the last 24 hours.
Now, what I will tell you he maintained – and, you know, you having
covered Mitch McConnell for as long as you have, understand he is somebody
who is very strategic. He is very private until he wants to be. And he
wants control over the situation.
Keeping this investigation in the Senate Intelligence Committee means that
he will have a say and the Senate will have a say over what pieces of this
investigation eventually become public. And I think that is the real key
here.
What Democrats are asking for is for this process and investigation to be
done more out in the open. We know that, regardless of the findings right
now, they will have the power to keep that behind closed doors, if they so
choose.
So, I think that is, like, the key point here for McConnell.
TODD: And I think that`s going to be the sticking point for a lot of
people, including the John McCains and Lindsey Grahams of the world, who
politically would not like to see this behind closed doors.
Anyway, Kasie Hunt, thanks very much.
Let me bring in our Justice Correspondent Pete Williams. So, Pete, first,
I want to get to the FBI investigation. We now have learned that Mike
Flynn was investigated – was interviewed by the FBI.
[17:10:06] PETE WILLIAMS, MSNBC JUSTICE CORRESPONDENT: Correct.
TODD: We don`t know – is he currently under investigation? There`s a lot
of sources – sources say that it could be and it wouldn`t be a surprise if
he were, considering that he was among the people that supposedly had a
relationship with one part of the Russian government.
What do you know?
WILLIAMS: What they tell us is that the FBI, shortly after Mike Flynn took
office as the national security advisor, did interview him about his
conversation with the Russian ambassador. They say that he was not under
investigation, the Russians were. That this is part of the FBI`s very big,
very sprawling investigation of the Russian meddling in the election,
including the hacking and other attempts by Russia to influence the voting
here, including whatever contact the Russians might have had with people in
America to try to get Americans to help them in this effort.
So, that`s why they interviewed him. They wanted to know about his
conversation with the Russian ambassador. And they say that – as a result
of this interview, that they don`t believe he faces – I mean, I`m told by
a couple of sources that he doesn`t – they don`t believe he faces any
legal jeopardy.
In other words, one possible problem for him would be if he lied to FBI
agents. The people I`ve talked to say they don`t get the impression that
that is a problem.
TODD: You said – you used a description on the FBI`s Russian
investigation that I`ve never heard before, that it`s very big and very
sprawling.
WILLIAMS: Yes.
TODD: Well, that, to me, seems to – should be a blaring headline. I
mean, that`s surprising to me because James Comey doesn`t even confirm that
there is an investigation in public.
WILLIAMS: To the Russian – of the Russian elections? I don`t know
whether that`s the case or not.
TODD: Well, he`s very careful on what he confirms. And he doesn`t give
off a hint on this.
WILLIAMS: It`s looking at the Russian hacking which they publicly
disclosed.
TODD: We know they`re doing that aspect.
WILLIAMS: Right. It`s looking at any other attempts to influence the
election. And this is something that, you know, the Russians have been
doing this for at least, what, three or four general elections,
presidential elections.
So, it`s trying to figure out who in Russia is involved with this. Part
of this is the FBI does this with the Russians every day. There`s a – you
know, people have to keep track in their heads that the Russians – that
the FBI has two separate things. They do criminal investigations, yes.
But they have a long-running function, keeping their eyes on the Russians,
in terms of looking at spying. There`s a whole counterintelligence arm of
the FBI that is going after the Russians every day on this.
TODD: And that`s a regular thing. That`s almost, like, you know, work
that`s continuously done. It`s not just open ended.
WILLIAMS: It goes back to the Soviet Union.
TODD: it`s an open-ended investigation.
WILLIAMS: Yes.
TODD: But you may use that in order to find information about the
specific probe.
WILLIAMS: Without question. Yes, that`s what`s going on here.
TODD: Well, let me ask you one quick question before I let you go. Chuck
Schumer is calling for Jeff Sessions to recuse himself since he`s attorney
general. What would he be – what would the role of the Justice Department
be in anything right now having to do – or is this all in the FBI?
WILLIAMS: Well, it`s if, at some point, the FBI needed to seek the
attorney general`s permission to do something. I can`t think it right off
the top of my head what that would be. But if they ever decided to file
charges against someone, then that would go to the Justice Department and
presumably that would be why the attorney general might be asked to recuse
himself.
But it does seem to me that that`s way ahead of things, at this point.
TODD: Anything that would somehow get to his desk, we`re a long way away
from that.
WILLIAMS: Oh, without a question.
TODD: All right. Pete Williams, thank you very much.
As Kasie Hunt just mentioned, a lot of Republicans on Capitol Hill today
were forced, again and again, to answer the same question. Should Mike
Flynn`s communication with Russia, itself, be investigated? Here`s a
sampling of answers.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
MCCAIN: I think there is significant dysfunction in the national security
apparatus of the Trump administration. When you see that you don`t know
who`s in charge, this Flynn situation. The whole environment is one of
dysfunction in the Trump administration, as far as national security is
concerned.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Should there be a broader independent investigation
into the administration`s ties to Russia?
REP. JASON CHAFFETZ (R), UTAH: I think that that situation has taken care
of itself.
MCCONNELL: I think it`s likely that General Flynn would be, at some point,
asked to come and talk to the committee about both post-election activities
and any other activities. I think there are a number of unanswered
questions that need to be answered.
SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R), SOUTH CAROLINA: I`d like to know, did he just do
this as a rogue General Flynn? That he just decided to call the Russians
up one day and say, you know, we`re going to have a different view on
sanctions. Don`t worry about it. Or did it come from somebody else in the
White House?
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TODD: Let`s bring in the panel. Cornell Belcher is a Democratic pollster
and strategist. Anne Gearan is a national politics correspondent for “The
Washington Post” and has covered the State Department in national security
for years. And Michael Warren is senior writer for “The Weekly Standard.”
Welcome to all of you.
Ann Gearan, I want to start with you. It`s a White House under siege.
We`ve – you and I have been around here long enough to see plenty of White
Houses under siege. They`re –
[17:15:08] ANNE GEARAN, NATIONAL POLITICS CORRESPONDENT, “THE WASHINGTON
POST”: Not quite like this.
TODD: – in full damage control mode. How are they doing?
GAREN: Well, I think you have Sean Spicer`s briefing today to answer that
question. He was swatting flies as fast as he could swat until he could
shut the thing down. Interrupted only by his Skype questions, most of
which were friendly or off the topic that he didn`t want to talk about.
And he, repeatedly, said a couple of things that I think are going to be
the subject of further inquiry investigation, including that there`s no
legal problem here whatsoever. That the problem Flynn ran into was one of
trust and not of law. I think that very much remains to be seen.
TODD: Yes, Michael, that seems to be – obviously, that`s what the White
House wants. They want this to be a personnel decision because they don`t
to want open up the Russia can of worms.
Today, it seems, though, this just did that. Lindsey Graham, John McCain,
people that have been chomping at the bit on this topic now feel as if –
OK, you know what? No more Mr. nice guy.
MICHAEL WARREN, SENIOR WRITER, “THE WEEKLY STANDARD”: Yes. The Senate was
always where Republican resistance to Donald Trump, their own president
from their own party, was going to originate. But this has probably
happened a lot quicker –
TODD: Right.
WARREN: – than Mitch McConnell and the Republican senators thought it
would.
Look, the fact of the matter is that concerns about Russia, concerns about
Trump and his administration`s closeness with Vladimir Putin, their softer
views on Russia, they`re different from where the Republican Party is,
particularly in the Senate. So, this is where you`re going to see it
conflict.
I don`t think they`re relishing getting into this. But this is an issue
where, unlike, say, other issues where on, like, trade, immigration, –
TODD: Right.
WARREN: – where Trump deviates. This is one place where Senate
Republicans want to have this fight.
TODD: And, you know, Cornell, I think the White House`s problem is the
Mike Pence situation. It looks like that he was deliberately kept in the
dark. And he is the security blanket for all those congressional
Republicans.
CORNELL BELCHER, DEMOCRATIC POLLSTER AND STRATEGIST: Right.
TODD: All those congressional Republicans got comfortable with Donald
Trump, not because of anything Donald Trump did but because of Mike Pence.
BELCHER: Well, and the political fallout of this – I mean, you guys are
reporters. I`m a political hack, right? But the political fallout is
this, I mean, now you have Republicans having to carry this, right? And
having to carry this water. And now, the tremendously, already unpopular
president, his trust numbers, looking at them now, his trust numbers are
going down.
And furthermore, when you have Republicans like Blunt – I mean, Graham is
one thing, but Blunt coming out from saying you`ve got to investigate. I
mean, the Russian things make a lot of Republicans, and particularly base
Republicans, uncomfortable.
Remember, Republican parties are historically the parties protecting us
from the big, scary bear –
TODD: Right. The bad (ph) bear.
BELCHER: – in the woods. Right, a Reagan reference.
But now, we have a White House that`s cozying up with this. But the other
part about this mistrust, I think, Chuck, that`s interesting to me is that
the president knew about this for, what, almost two weeks? His national
security advisor is having back door – is having conversations with
Russians and lying to the public and lying to the vice president about him.
Can you imagine if this happened under Obama and Obama didn`t immediately
fire him? There would be – you know, the House Republicans would lose
their minds.
TODD: Well, I wonder, I mean, do House Republicans have a credibility
issue that maybe they need to have their own investigation almost as a
hedge?
GEARAN: To clear their own names.
TODD: I mean, just their own name here or at least have this up there if
everything goes south on them.
GEARAN: I certainly imagine it`s a conversation they`ll be having. I
mean, that, you know, wouldn`t you all rather have something that clears
the air here?
I mean, I think, certainly, the White House is working and you see them –
you see the public part of this, but they`re working behind the scenes to
try to make sure that this goes away as fast as they can make it go away.
TODD: Obviously, Michael, and they want to make the leak part a big issue.
And you`re seeing – if you look at some of the advocacy media, you`re
seeing that some of it is (INAUDIBLE.) And the leaked stuff isn`t
insignificant.
WARREN: Right.
TODD: OK. And I think it`s a – worthy of a separate discussion. But
you don`t have leaks if people think things are going well. I mean, so the
leak is a – is certainly problematic but it`s not the main problem.
WARREN: But it`s complex. And, look, you can sort of see this viewpoint
in the House rather than the Senate, from intelligence chairman Devin Nunez
who, really, came out with a statement last night praising General Flynn.
Which I think reflects a viewpoint, it`s in the administration as well,
it`s not shared by Mike Pence, that the intelligence community was out to
get Flynn.
And so, you are going to see, I think, pushback from Republicans on that
issue.
TODD: By the way, I think that`s the true – it`s a very true statement.
WARREN: Yes.
TODD: I mean, there were a lot of people trying to get Flynn, in the
administration as well. Like, in the west wing. I mean, he was a target
which, then, makes – it gets to the whole judgment.
BELCHER: Right, it does – it does get back to the judgment. At some
point, I do think you`re going to see Republicans triangulating – House
Republicans triangulating from the White House on – the White House on
this because they have to face their voters in the midterm.
TODD: Right. I think that is right.
You guys are sticking around. We`re staying on this topic. Different
angles of it.
Developments on this story continue to come in pretty quickly. We just
learned that the Senate Intelligence Committee will investigate
conversations between Mike Flynn and the Russian ambassador.
[17:20:05] So, what will that look like? Coming up, I`ll talk to the top
Democrat in the Senate Intel Committee.
Keep it here.
TODD: Welcome back.
The Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee says his
committee isn`t the one who should be investigating Mike Flynn`s
conversations with the Russian ambassador. But he does want answers about
whether the president discussed secret national security matters in public.
Congressman Jason Chaffetz sent a letter to the White House chief of
staff, Reince Priebus, today, seeking formal explanation for photos that
emerged on social media over the weekend, around the same time that North
Korea fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan.
Photos appear to show Mr. Trump and the Japanese prime minister at Mar-a-
Lago, reviewing papers with members of the public, or at least members of
Mar-a-Lago, nearby.
NBC News has not independently verified the timing of the photos.
Congressman Chaffetz wants to know whether classified or sensitive
documents were reviewed in common areas and what the vetting process is for
anyone who was allowed on the grounds of Mar-a-Lago.
Now, the White House insists all the rules were followed.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SPICER: Apparently, there was a photo taken which everyone jumped to
TODD: And we are back.
More now on the ongoing fallout from former national security advisor Mike
Flynn`s forced resignation.
Since the news broke last night, Democrats have been uniformly calling for
increased investigations. But on the other side of the aisle, as we talked
about at the top of the show, the messaging on what to do next is more
mixed.
Joining me now is Congressman Steve Russell of Oklahoma. He serves on the
House Oversight Committee. Congressman Russell, welcome to the show, sir.
REP. STEVE RUSSELL (R), OKLAHOMA: Thank you.
[17:25:00] TODD: Let me ask you this. In general, what do you believe the
jurisdiction of the House Oversight Committee should be and is, in your
opinion?
RUSSELL: Well, we have oversight, and have since 1815, over every aspect
of government. But when it comes to sources and methods, that will tend to
fall under the Intelligence Committee, for obvious reasons.
TODD: Is there a point that you believe this Russia angle of the election
hacking – is there a point that this does rise to oversight because,
number one, it is more public. And that there is a part of this that I
think there – that it`s important for the public to know and see you guys
investigating. But that it – that it fits better there than in the intel.
RUSSELL: I think what you have to balance against that is national
security.
TODD: Yes.
RUSSELL: One of the things that we see, as I travel extensively with
members from the other side of the aisle – I served with Steve Lynch on
the National Security subcommittee. He and I traveled a lot to foreign
shores. We`re very much united on foreign policy. When we leave our
shores, it`s about defending the country.
So, before we would get into anything like that, we would have to make
sure that what is it we`re investigating? What damage would it cause to
our national interests that we all share?
TODD: What is – let me ask you this. What made Benghazi something that
belonged at the Oversight Committee that, say, this Russia investigation
does not?
RUSSELL: Well, in that case, I think you had to have a special committee
that went into the investigation because you had completely different
narratives. You have a fake report about some type of a video that had
caused many of these things and it just went south from there. As the
evidence began to mount, then the special committee was formed.
In this case, you have conversations that occurred with Mr. Flynn that
will come out, at some point. That will probably be done through some
sources and means, discussion that would be classified, as the evidence
comes out. Then, we`ll see what the evidence says.
TODD: We`re 25 days in. What do you tell your constituents back home?
This was big Trump country, Oklahoma. We know that. What do you tell your
constituents back home of what`s happening so far?
RUSSELL: Well, you`re watching government at work. You`re watching every
administration as it comes into office getting settled.
Look, you know, wishing for the demise of a particular administration is
like wishing that the pilots on an airplane would fail that we`re riding
in.
This is our country. And so, while we see General Flynn has made some
errors by his own admission and he has resigned. And then, you know,
accounting to himself for that.
At the same time, most Americans need to be asking the question, hey, how
are we going to get a new national security advisor.
TODD: Right.
RUSSELL: And how do we get them confirmed as quickly as possible, so that
we all may feel safe from acts of terror or threats that are emerging.
TODD: You heard Senator McCain very worried about the dysfunctional
national security advisor. There`s a general – the general in charge of
the special ops forces. He brought up that same – he called if turmoil.
He`s very concerned about it.
You`re a veteran. How concerned are you? I mean, this is not easy. If
you`re dealing with a special ops mission right now, and we know there may
be some that are happening right now, it looks a little unsteady over here.
RUSSELL: Well, it may to the politician. I would – I would beg to differ
that view as being held by the warrior. Just like people in the foreign
service or people in uniform that have served for decades. They serve from
an administration to administration and they`re dedicated to defending the
Constitution and protecting the republic.
TODD: What would be one thing you`d like to see President Trump do quickly
to give – to restore some confidence in the – in the west wing right now?
RUSSELL: Well, I think that if he would name who his new selection is for
a national security advisor and then maybe meet with members of Congress,
both sides of the aisle, about a quick confirmation so that –
TODD: Well, it`s not confirm. He can pick whoever he wants on that.
RUSSELL: Well, yes, my bad. That is true. And I think it`s important he
would move quickly so we would have the full cabinet available for national
security.
TODD: All right. Steve Russell, Congressman from Oklahoma. On the
Oversight Committee. Thanks for coming on and sharing your views, sir.
RUSSELL: No, thank you. My pleasure.
TODD: We`re going to hear more on this from both Republican congressional
leaders tomorrow right here on MSNBC, “MORNING JOE.” We`ll have special
interviews with House speaker Paul Ryan and senator majority leader Mitch
McConnell. That`s tomorrow morning starting at 6:00 A. E.
And just ahead here on MTP DAILY, I`m going to talk to the vice chair of
the Senate Intelligence Committee, Mark Warner, about their plans to
investigate the conversations between Mike Flynn and the Russian
ambassador, stay tuned.
TODD: Welcome back. One of the big stories today. Fallout from the
resignation of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn barely on the job
for three weeks. Senate intelligence committee says it will investigate the
conversations between Flynn and the Russian ambassador to the United
States. Committee Chairman Richard Burr says the committee is going to
aggressively continue it`s oversight responsibilities.
But what is the scope of this investigation? Joining me now is Senator Mark
Warner. He`s a ranking democrat on the senate intel committee and the way
intel community works, it truly is a – this is not a hierarchy, correct me
if I`m wrong, Senator Warren, but in the tradition of basically almost co-
chairs, is that fair to say?
MARK WARNER, SENIOR U.S. SENATOR FROM VIRGINIA: It is. He`s the chair, I`m
the vice-chair. This is really one of the few committees that still works
in a bipartisan way.
TODD: Right.
WARNER: Maybe because a lot of it is behind closed doors, but we actually
go after something in an organized fashion.
TODD: Well, let`s talk about the scope of the investigation.
WARNER: Sure.
TODD: What is is it? Okay. Is it – what is it beyond Mike Flynn and the
phone calls?
WARNER: Let me go through it. It`s three – at least three discreet areas.
First, it`s looking into the amount of Russian interference in the
election, particularly focusing on the amount of disinformation, the false
news. I don`t think most Americans realize that were literally 1,000
Russian internet trolls working in a single location in Russia trying to
interfere in our election, putting out fake news. A lot of times if you
googled something, you`d end up with not MSNBC or even Fox News. You`d end
up with Russian fake news. We got to show the extent of that.
Second, we`ve got to look at the amount of hacking that was done into both
the Podesta e-mails, the DNC e-mails, the selective leaking of those e-
mails. Again, I don`t think most Americans realize the that the first time
the Podesta e-mails were leaked to the public was literally two hours after
so the-called Access Hollywood tape came out. Clearly, they were trying to
influence against Clinton for Trump.
And then third, the area that includes Mr. Flynn, what are the cases of
contacts between either campaign and we`re focusing now on the Trump
campaign, Trump campaign and Russian officials before the election and now
even in the aftermath after the election.
TODD: So what are you investigating? Are you investigating the
investigators? Is this pure oversight or do you have your own team here
that might do some of it`s own investigative work out in the field?
WARNER: We`re looking at the raw intelligence that ended up creating the
report that President Obama put together that was released late in his
term. We`re also looking and going to be interviewing a number of
individuals who may have been involved in either gathering some of that
information or reaching some of those conclusions. And it`s – as Richard
Burr said, this is going to be far reaching.
And what`s most important is we`re going to go wherever the intelligence
and the facts lead. That could be very troubling, that could be very
concerning, and we`re already seeing in the case of General Flynn,
circumstance where while we haven`t seen the underlying transcripts,
obviously you`ve got an individual that was quite close to the president,
he had one story, then he changed his story that led to a resignation.
That raises a whole series of other questions about who he talk to and when
did they know. But we got to first of all get a copy of what was exactly
said between General Flynn and the Russian ambassador.
TODD: Speaking of that, obviously the White House has made a big deal about
the leaks. President Trump has made a big deal out of the leaks. Are you
troubled by the amount of leaking that has been going on and, you know,
perhaps people are leaking because they feel like whistle blowers, but
there seems to be a lot here when it comes to some national security.
WARNER: Well, as somebody who sits on the intel community and realizes the
intel community has to be protected in terms of sources and methods, of
course I`m concerned about leaks. I don`t think we make our country safer
that way. But what we`ve seen in the case, for example, of General Flynn,
we`ve seen one set of facts, we`ve seen the general change his story, and
now we`ve seen his resignation.
Obviously having that information out, having – not knowing for example
when the vice president knew or didn`t know, was he in effect left out to
dry by General Flynn, you know, it`s really important for national security
means as well that we`d get to the bottom of this and we actually get the
facts out.
TODD: I assume you`re confident in your abilities to do this investigation
and that you`re confident in the intel committee`s ability to do this
investigation, but should it be broader? Should there be a senate select?
Are you there? Should there be multiple committees looking into other
aspects of the Russian interference?
WARNER: What I`ve said is – I think the intelligence community and
committee is the right venue. We`ve got long time ties with the
intelligence community, part of this is built on trust, and I think part of
that trust means a number of these figures are coming forward and sharing
the appropriate information.
What I`ve also said though, if there`s ever any evidence that there`s an
attempt to squash this information or not allow the information to go where
the truth leads us, then I and I believe the other members of the
intelligence committee at least on the democratic side will say timeout, we
need to look at something else.
TODD: There`s a concern that it`s too easy on intel to essentially say, oh,
turn the cameras off, get rid of the reporters, do it all behind – and
frankly there`s no sunshine at all.
WARNER: Chuck, at the end of the day, this is so important, this goes to
our very basic democratic process. I can give you one promise, we`re going
to make sure as much of this as possible, while protecting sources and
methods can be released. The American public deserves to find out and
deserves to know what happened in terms of Russian interference. And quite
honestly, if I would think the administration with all the clouds hanging
over the administration on this subject, they`d want that information out
as well.
TODD: Are you worried that they`re going to cite executive privilege to
present Mike Flynn from testifying?
WARNER: Listen, I am – we`re a couple weeks into this administration and
nothing wouldn`t surprise me. But I think there is so much pressure – and
I`ve heard from other republican members of the committee, they also
believe if this proves to be the case, what the reports have made, then Mr.
Flynn needs to testify, we need to get these facts. We have to first of all
find out what actually transpired and all we`ve got so far are press
reports.
TODD: When should we expect to see you guys impaneled on this
investigation?
WARNER: Well, Chuck, we`ve already put out calls for information from all
the intelligence agencies. I personally made it very clear to each of these
agencies, we expect full cooperation. We`ve already got a team looking in
that information, looking at that raw intelligence. And I think this needs
to be cleared up as quickly as possible. We`ve got to do it thoroughly, but
it`s got to be cleared up as quickly as possible because quite honestly,
this leaves a cloud over the whole administration.
TODD: I think I hear you there. Anyway, Senator Mark Warner, democrat from
Virginia, vice chair of the intel committee. We`ll be watching. As much as
you`ll allow to be public. Keep that in mind.
WARNER: We want to make as much public as possible.
TODD: All right. Senator Warner, thanks very much. I`ll be right back with
what I`m obsessed with today.
TODD: Time now for “The Lid.” Panel is back. Cornell Belcher, Anne Gearan,
and Michael Warren. You know, one of the things that is going to happen in
this administration no matter what is a national security adviser. And
Michael, I say this because we heard some names that have been out there.
We have somebody that is very close to Jim Mattis, David Petraeus, who we
know his philosophy. And you have General Kellogg who could (inaudible).
What`s interesting to me here though that we have not talked about is, you
correct me if I`m wrong, but all three of those guys, I don`t think share
the same philosophy on foreign policy as President Trump and Mike Flynn.
MICHAEL WARREN, SENIOR WRITER AT THE WEEKLY STANDARD: Right. It would be a
shift no matter who is picked by President Trump. It`s interesting though,
I`m hearing from my sources in the White House there would be huge reaction
if Petraeus were picked.
TODD: To the negative, right?
WARREN: To the negative. I think a lot of people would leave the national
security counsel staff if that were to happen. Bob Harward is a little more
sort of a cipher and people don`t quite know it. He actually worked on the
NSC back in the Bush administration. That pick could be a little more –
greeted more friendly.
TODD: It`s interesting, and our own Hallie Jackson is reporting that the
White House is saying (inaudible) they were interviewing him last week in
anticipation of this. Okay, take them at their word on this. I think they
probably always knew they had to have a backup NSC at this point
considering how much fire there was. What do we know about him?
ANNE GEARAN, NATIONAL POLITICS CORRESPONDENT FOR THE WASHINGTON POST:
Interesting thing about all three of these guys is that they are all former
senior military as is Flynn. Petraeus of course was one time Flynn`s boss.
But as you indicated, they all do have more of the Mattis and Kelly and
Tillerson mainstream republican foreign policy approach, or mainstream non-
partisan foreign policy approach. Tough on Iran, tough on Russia, tough on
China, but not as forward on the kind of punch them in the face aspect of
foreign policy that Flynn was advancing.
TODD: And this is what I am curious about, Cornell, at the end of the day,
the president – if the president doesn`t personally have a connection with
the national security adviser. This is so much different than a secretary
of defense. I`m sorry, it just is you`re with this person all the time.
They have the other great office in the west wing besides the chief of
staff. It seems to me all three, neither one of them seem to have a
personal relationship with him yet.
CORNELL BELCHER, PRESIDENT OF BRILLIANT CORNERS RESEARCH AND STRATEGIES:
Here is the thing, he came in saying he is going to make up safer, right?
And he`s going to take care all of the bad guys, he`s gonna go out there
and get the bad guys and make make us safer. This is a really important
part of his brand, right?
And for the last week or so, they pretty much screwed this up, right?
Americans over next week are not going to feel safer because of what`s
happening here. He needs to pick someone who is straight ahead, no nonsense
– fine, pick up straight head no nonsense republican from the Bush era,
but he has to get this fixed because it is the cornerstone of his brand.
TODD: I go to this, Michael, here is another thing. There is chatter on the
weekend that Reince Priebus was in trouble. Christopher Ruddy of Newsmax,
like basically – whoever wants to interview me, I`m here to say bad things
about Reince Priebus. You`re in the middle of the crisis on Flynn. If
you`re going – at this point, you`re bleeding. If you`re gonna do more, do
it now. I don`t know if they are going too.
WARREN: Yeah, I don`t know. I mean, this really goes to change every single
day. (inaudible) was on the rise a week ago and always sees – you know,
apparently he was involved in sort of pushing out Mike Flynn.
TODD: He was mislead personally too. He came out – he was – you know,
Vice President Mike Pence was on another show vouching for Flynn, Reince
was on my show vouching for Mike Flynn.
WARREN: Exactly. I think that the sort of operative issue here is that it`s
chaos in the west wing. And Reince I think is trying to do this, always
telegraphing this, he`s trying to bring some control to what`s going on
here and maybe that`s why he is going to stick around for a little bit
longer.
TODD: And I have to say I think the thing that probably surprising more of
Washington than anything is maybe Mike Pence is more powerless than people
thought. You know, there was a perception that during the transition, it
was – you had basically Mike Pence handling half of the cabinet, maybe
not.
GEARAN: One thing that we can conclude after this crazy few days is that
there`s really only one person whose opinion matters and that`s Trump. If
you`re done on his list, then your down. If you`re up on his list, then
you`re up. And he will tolerate a fair amount a lot, maybe a whole lot more
than fair amount of, you know, side way shooting among the very people
advising him.
TODD: He has a high tolerance for political pain. He really does.
BELCHER: I think republicans would be astonish that – because Mike Pence
is supposed to be the guy who is the adult in the room, he is not the adult
in the room.
TODD: That role to me is something they need to hurry up and reestablish. I
think Capitol Hill republican back in place. Anyway, thank you, guys.
Appreciate it. After the break, can Trump team beat the Vegas odds? We will
share with you what Vegas had on (inaudible). Stay tuned.
That`s all for tonight.
Copyright 2017 Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.>
