MTP Daily, Transcript 2/10/2017

CHUCK TODD, MSNBC HOST: Yes, it`s Friday.

Does repeal and replace suddenly have a new meaning? Tonight, hitting the

wall. After a three-zero decision against his travel ban, what will it

take for President Trump to pivot after this latest setback?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Ultimately, I have no doubt

that we`ll win that particular case.

TODD: Plus, –

CROWD: Do your job. Do your job.

TODD: The winter of discontent.

CROWD: Get him out. Get him out.

TODD: Why the anti-Trump protest ground game is coming faster and fiercer

than we`ve see in a long time.

And our two different world leaders are taking different paths to navigate

an America led by Donald Trump.

This is MTP DAILY and it starts right now.

Good evening, I`m Chuck Todd here in Washington. Welcome to MTP DAILY.

It does appear the setbacks are piling up early right now for the new Trump

White House. And if protests at Republican town halls are any indication,

there`s growing anxiety over the Trump presidency, as his team battles

blowback from the courts. Some ethical missteps, policy confusion and new

allegations of improper contact with, guess who, Russia.

Folks, every administration has its growing pains at the beginning and they

adapt, they change. Is Trump`s White House capable of doing that? Is the

president comfortable doing that?

This news just in moments ago. A senior administration official says the

White House does not plan to take their case on the travel ban all the way

to the Supreme Court. Instead this official says the White House is

focused on defending the order on its merits, likely before a federal

district court. We`ll explain that in a few minutes.

Today, at a White House press conference with the Japanese prime minister,

we saw a president Trump not quite ready to acknowledge that his travel ban

needs to be, to borrow a phrase, repealed and replaced.

Here`s the president answering a question about the legal setback and that

has derailed that executive order.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATESA: We`ll be doing something

very rapidly, having to do with additional security for our country.

You`ll be seeing that sometime next week.

In addition, we will continue to go through the court process and,

ultimately, I have no doubt that we`ll win that particular case.

TODD: So, right now, it certainly looks as if the White House is moving

towards a strategy that may be, fight in the courts here but addendum over

here. They`re not quite at repeal and replace there, even though some of

his advisors are.

Court cases take time. And administration officials tell NBC News that the

Trump White House is rewriting the travel ban as a possible way to free it

from its current state of legal purgatory. Perhaps the new draft is what

Mr. Trump was – is hinting at when he said the White House is doing

something next week.

Then, again, we have news that they want to argue the merits of the legal

case which, in itself, no matter how the federal court rules, will get

appealed to the circuit. It will probably end up in the Supreme Court. Is

that something that they want to spend this much time and political capital

on?

Folks, this isn`t a president, though, who is comfortable apologizing or

even publicly admitting when something goes wrong. Bit his actions

sometimes do speak louder than his words.

During the campaign, he made two major course corrections. The first was

when he fired campaign – the first campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski.

And the second was when he fired Lewandowski`s replacement, Paul Manafort.

Sometimes those course corrections are messy. Other than apologize for,

say, the birther issue or insulting a judge or apologize to a gold star

family, he simply stops talking about them.

Often, these pivots take arguably way too long, but he does do it

eventually. So, ultimately, watch what the president does with this travel

ban over the next week or longer. It may not match what he says or said

today.

I`m joined now by John Yoo, who serves as a deputy assistant attorney

general in the office of legal counsel at the Department of Justice, during

the Bush 43 years. He is now a professor at U.C. Berkeley and a scholar at

the American Enterprise Institute. Mr. Eye, welcome to the show, sir.

JOHN YOO, FORMER DEPUTY ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL, U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL:

Hey, Chuck, thanks for having me back.

TODD: So, I know that you`ve been looking at the ruling carefully. I`m

curious of what you – what you believe – what you think of the White

House decision right now, according to our breaking news, that they want

to, instead, OK, go argue the order on the merits. Go have a trial in

federal court in Washington. What do you make of that decision?

YOO: That`s good news for the country and for the Trump administration.

It`d be better news if, as you said earlier in your lead-in, the Trump

administration withdrew the executive order entirely. Let everyone who has

a visa in. Let all the green card holders back in.

[17:05:07] And then, issued the new order that was more modest and more

carefully done to take into account the criticism that the Ninth Circuit

and the trial judge here levied against the order.

TODD: What did you think of that criticism? I mean, you know, you`ve been

somebody that has argued for expanded presidential powers in the past. Was

– what did you make of the ruling?

YOO: I think some of it was a stretch. For example, the fact that

Washington state had what we called standing to bring the case in the first

time. Also, the courts stretched, in the idea that it could look at the

motive, perhaps religious in nature, behind the president`s order.

But I think the court was on solid ground when it said that the order went

too far by stripping away the right of green card holders to come back into

the United States without some kind of hearing. I think that`s fairly

subtle and well within the law.

The court also, I think, might have stretched a little far to say, people

who might have come into the country who had visas but weren`t here before,

also had some kind of right to come into the country.

But the – I think the main point is there is a hard legal issue here

between the president`s power, under the immigration laws, to suspend

immigration. But also, immigration laws requirement that they not be

administered in a way that discriminates.

TODD: Well – and that`s what I was going to ask you. And that, to me,

has always been the trickiest part to defend for the administration.

Because if you look at the specific law in 1965, it seems to bar what he

did.

YOO: Yes. The fact of the matter is you have two statutory provisions,

both passed by Congress in different years. The one, the right of the

president to suspend the entry of “a class of aliens.” Quote, unquote.

The other, don`t discriminate against people based on base, national

origin, gender.

This executive order brings us both into conflict. And I don`t blame the

district judge here or the circuit court from saying, look, we`re going to

stay the executive order until we have time to have a real full argument

and case and, finally, a decision on the merits.

That`s all this has been about is just a temporary holding off on –

TODD: Right.

YOO: – on executive orders so we can have a real case.

TODD: Walk me through the timeline. How long do you think it would take

to argue this case on the merits and get it – and let`s be realistic?

Federal court, then circuit, then Supreme Court. If this is how this goes.

What is that time? What is a realistic time line?

YOO: Look, you know, the Supreme Court and the lower courts can get

discussions through fast. I mean, you`re – you may remember Bush versus

Gore. The Supreme Court was able to go from trial court all the way up to

the Supreme Court in a month. But that`s extremely unusual.

A normal course would take years. But something like this that`s of

importance to the government, where the legal issues are pretty clear, I

think it would – could be a few months.

But, I`d be very surprised if it could get all the way to the Supreme Court

by the end of the spring.

TODD: Let me ask you one other final question here. And that is, they –

the rights of visa holders. Do you believe that – people who have never

been in this country but have a visa to travel here have less rights than

people who regularly travel here on a visa and have been here before?

YOO: Yes.

TODD: Is there a difference there? There seems to be some debate about

that.

YOO: Yes. No, that`s a good question, Chuck. And that is the real part,

I think, of the lower court opinion here, the Ninth Circuit case, that was

a stretch was to say they thought it was pretty solid that visa holders

outside the country, who`ve never been to the United States and have no

connection to the United States, had a right to come into the United

States.

That was on a par with people who had green card holders who already have

been here, had a relationship here. And the courts have said have a right

to come back without – or at least have a hearing before they`re barred.

So, I think there is difference in the way the law treats them. So, I

think – that`s what I meant when I said the Trump administration could

withdraw the order and issue a new one that was more careful that was just

focused on people who might be coming from those countries who`ve never

been here before. And that`s one where I think the courts might uphold the

administration.

TODD: And do you get a sense, from anybody you`ve talked to, that they are

leaning in that direction or that the president`s not there yet?

YOO: Well, the sense you get from people, I think within the

administration, is that they`ve – they know they`ve suffered a setback.

And I think they`re trying to pull back the order and to – but I think the

president doesn`t want to look like he`s backing down or that he`s ever

lost.

But the fact of the matter is, if he`s going to be president for the next

four years, he`s going to be in court a lot. And he`s going to lose a lot

of cases. No president wins – you know, has a thousand batting average in

court.

TODD: That`s for sure. John Yoo, former assistant attorney general, back

in the office of legal counsel in those days. Appreciate you coming on and

sharing your views, sir. Good to talk to you.

YOO: Sure. Thanks, Chuck.

TODD: So, let me bring in the panel. Chris Cillizza, a Friday staple

these days, MSNBC Political Analyst and the Fix boss at “The Washington

Post.” I just throw that out there to make sure –

CHRIS CILLIZZA, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYIST: (INAUDIBLE.)

TODD: – we`ll see you there on Friday.

CILLIZZA: I just miss here.

TODD: Yamiche Alcindor, National Reporter for “The New York Times” based

here in Washington, D.C. And Eliana Johnson, National Political Reporter

with Politico.

[17:10:01] OK. We know they`re not going to the Supreme Court to try to

lift the temporary ban, Eliana. But it seems like they`re not – this

White House is not yet at repeal and replace yet.

ELIANA JOHNSON, NATIONAL POLITICAL REPORTER, POLITICO: Yes. I think they

haven`t determined exactly what they want to do, but they certainly

realize, I think, that the slap dash process by which the E.O., the

executive order, was put together impacted its content and has gotten them

into some trouble.

Trump may not be yet at a place where he wants to, essentially, publicly

admit that he made a mistake which he would do if he were to rescind the

executive order and sign a new one. He may be there next week.

TODD: Yes. It is this – it seems – you know, remember, he spent a lot

of time during the campaign, Yamiche, talking about how incompetent most

politicians were. And how smart and competent that he and other business

leaders were.

Everything about how this order was done screams of inexperience. Not just

– it`s a – look, we`ve had plenty of inexperienced presidents. But he

was surrounded by people that hadn`t done this before either.

YAMICHE ALCINDOR, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: This screams of inexperience. But I

think it`s – what`s key here is whether or not he will ever admit that he

loses.

This idea – in the last year that I covered presidential politics, I think

what I took away from Donald Trump is that he does not like to lose and

that he has people in his mind that are winners.

And those are the people that he has around him. Those are the people that

he`s assigning to his cabinet. That`s how he explains it to people when he

says that he`s bringing in Goldman Sachs people because they`re winners.

So, this idea that Donald Trump is going to sit on T.V. next week and say,

I actually made a mistake. And I`m going to take office – I`m going to

take back this order and issue a new one just doesn`t seem like something

that I`m going to see.

TODD: He won`t ever do the politically expedient thing. And not just –

look, I understand that you don`t want to be expedient in – because you

don`t want to look like you`re sacrificing your principle. But, look, if

you can`t ever admit a setback or a mistake, you`re not going to succeed in

this job.

CHRIS CILLIZZA, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: There`s a zero percent chance he`ll go

out and say, to Yamiche`s point, oh, you know what? Well, we – this

didn`t – we didn`t role this out like we should. You do have to find

ways, though, Chuck, to say, look, we did it this. We`re going to adjust

it. Right? We`re going to make a few tweaks. Even if it`s totally new.

I mean, no politicians, certainly no president, likes to say, ah, that

thing we just did, we screwed up. Barack Obama didn`t like to do it. No

one likes to do it. None of us like to do it. But you have to find ways

to do it.

John Yoo`s point is the right one. In four years, there are going to be

times in which, no matter even with the best of intentions, even if he had

– to Eliana`s point, he didn`t do this. But let`s say he had done his due

diligence here.

TODD: Right.

CILLIZZA: There is still going to be situations in which you run afoul of

the courts or a court disagrees. You have to find ways to say, –

TODD: Right.

CILLIZZA: – politically, you know, you can`t just declare victory.

Can I make one other quick point?

TODD: Yes.

CILLIZZA: At 1:30 today, in the press conference with the Japanese prime

minister, Donald Trump was asked about this. And he says, well, we`re

thinking we`ll make an announcement next week what we`re going to do. But

we`re going to go to the Supreme Court. We`re going to repeal it. We`re

going to win.

Then, at your show, Chuck, it starts at 5:00, he`s now –

TODD: Well, he would argue that we were going to – no. That arguing the

full merits of the case. I think he would say is, hey, we`re pursuing the

court route. We`re not going to the Supreme Court yet.

CILLIZZA: I sort of – look, I watched it. Maybe just the first

impression. But I would say I do think this – I feel like there`s a huge

disconnect between – he sometimes will say things publicly and hours

later, we`ll hear the Trump administration says that actually what he said

isn`t true or they`re not doing it.

TODD: And I think, Eliana, the frustration in this town, particularly

among Capitol Hill Republicans in general is, simply, they – he just makes

things harder than they need to be. And it – and it always – because he

personalizes all of this. I mean, he is now personalizing the executive

order as if, somehow, the courts rejected him. And I think that he`s got

to somehow get that out of his head.

I think that`s just a fact with this president that is never going to

change. There`s going to be no pivot to depersonalize Donald Trump. But I

think you`ve hit on an important point which is the people around him.

Inexperienced presidents are not a new thing. Bill Clinton was

inexperienced. Barack Obama was inexperienced. But Bill Clinton got rid

of Mack McLarty who came with him from Arkansas. Didn`t have government

experience. Barack Obama surrounded himself with Rahm Emanuel and John

Podesta. People who really knew the inner workings of the federal

government.

Trump may come to that realization. I think the question is when. Reince

Priebus has never, you know, run the federal government, run a White House

before. And neither have his other senior advisors, Jerad Kushner, Steve

Bannon. They just haven`t. And so, I think the question people are

starting to ask is, when does he realize he may need somebody who knows the

way Capitol Hill works, the way the White House works?

TODD: Well, the assumption has always been that`s Mike Pence.

ALCINDOR: That is the assumption. And I think that that`s what got a lot

of Republicans to back him. This idea that – I think that`s also what got

voters vote for him. When I talked to people, they said OK, you know, he`s

a little brash. He`s kind of unexperienced. We can kind of let some stuff

go because he seems like he might not know what he`s doing.

[17:15:09] But Mike Pence is going to be here to kind of steady the ship.

And I guess it remains to be seen whether or not Mike Pence is going to,

kind of, convince him to maybe do some politically expedient things.

TODD: I`m going to preview something we`re going to talk about later in

the show. But I think we`re going to find out a lot about Mike Pence`s

influence, depending on the future of Mike Flynn.

CILLIZZA: Yes. Yes.

TODD: We talked about that earlier. It`s the Russia thing. I don`t want

to get bogged down now. We`re going to do it later in the show. But I

think that`s going to tell us a lot about that.

CILLIZZA: The thing that is hard is Eliana`s right. He could bring in a

more experienced, quote, unquote, “team.” It doesn`t matter who he brings

in if he doesn`t listen to them.

TODD: Right.

CILLIZZA: And that`s always the danger. He could surround himself with

the most – the James Bakers of the world. And people who have done this

in Republican circles for a very long time.

But if, ultimately, they say, Mr. President, can you not just watch cable

and then tweet at night or very early in the morning? And he says, I got

to be me. Which the campaign would suggest that`s his M.O. and he`s a 70-

year-old man who I don`t think is going to change how he operates. It

doesn`t matter who – it doesn`t matter who.

ALCINDOR: But it`s also – he`s also personalized in that he`s been

talking about so-called judges –

TODD: Yes.

ALCINDOR: – and doing things that are also making it very personal and

making it hard for him to give this up.

TODD: The irony is his best 11 days in the campaign with the 11 days that

they seem to take away, his phone.

CILLIZZA: Yes.

TODD: Tweeting. The last 11 days of the election.

Anyway, you guys are sticking around for the hour.

Coming up, Tea Party lack protests from the left. Party like it`s 2009,

making themselves heard at Republican town halls. From Jason Chaffetz in

Utah to California`s Tom McClintock. Congressman McClintock will join me

to talk about the reaction he had to this growing opposition.

Stay with us.

TODD: Welcome back.

In the ongoing battle over confirming President Trump`s cabinet,

Republicans and Democrats in the Senate finally agreed on something. They

agreed to take the weekend off and go home. The Senate is skipping a

scheduled Saturday session after voting to confirm Tom Price as Health and

Humans Services secretary around 2:00 a.m. this morning. But rather than

work over the weekend, votes are now scheduled on Monday for the treasury

nominee, Steven Mnuchin, and the Veteran`s Affairs pick, David Shulkin.

And there`s one on Tuesday for the small business administrator, potential

nominee Linda McMahon. All three will likely be confirmed. Though, you

can expect at least some Democrats to vote no. Through just nine

confirmations, there are have already 241 nays on President Trump`s

nominees.

According to “The Washington Post,” that is more than the nominees of any

other president, except one, Barack Obama. And there are still 12 more

confirmation votes to go. So, it`s likely, by the way, that there will be

more no votes here or at least close to the Obama record on the GOP side.

Interesting to note, by the way, on Monday`s V.A. confirmation vote. Since

the position was made cabinet level in 1989, every nominee has been

confirmed with no opposing votes. And President Trump`s nominee, David

Shulkin, would be the first V.A. secretary who never served in the armed

forces. So, he`s not a veteran. I`m guessing he`s going to get some no

votes.

[17:20:01] Coming up, we`ll take a look at backlash some members of

Congress are starting to face back home.

REP. JASON CHAFFETZ (R), UTAH: So, president Trump nominated –

CROWD: Do your job. Do your job. Do your job. Do your job. Do your

job.

TODD: Welcome back.

That was the scene last night at Congressman Jason Chaffetz`s town hall in

a Salt Lake City suburb. And he`s not the only Republican facing a tough

crowd these days. Congresswoman Diane Black of Tennessee was grilled by

constituents about repealing the Affordable Care Act last night. Here`s

what happened when she left that town hall.

CROWD: (INAUDIBLE.)

TODD: In Georgia, activists packed an office hours` event for three

Republicans, Senators Perdue and Isaacson and Congresswoman Jody Hice. But

only their aids were there and the crowd was not happy about that.

CROWD: Shame, shame, shame, shame, shame.

TODD: And in Cincinnati, today, protesters gathered outside a luncheon

where Senator Rob Portman was set to speak.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I`m a constituent, too. Listen to me.

CROWD: You should have said no. You should have said no.

TODD: But Portman never made it to that event. His spokesman said he was

stuck in D.C. because of those Senate votes that we told you about. As

we`ve been saying, these protests at congressional events feel a lot like

the Tea Party ones we saw in August of 2009.

But that was August. These are coming a lot faster and appear to be a lot

fiercer than those were back in 2009.

Republican Congressman Tom McClintock was confronted by protesters at his

town hall last week. He joins me now. Congressman McClintock, thanks for

coming on the show.

REP. TOM MCCLINTOCK (R), CALIFORNIA: Thanks for having me.

TODD: So, we all saw the video. I think it was on a Saturday and it was

making the rounds on social media. Let me ask you this. A week later or

nearly a week later, what did you learn from that episode? What did you

learn about, sort of, where your district is, where the country is and what

this all means?

MCCLINTOCK: Well, I think there are a lot of people that are very upset

that Donald Trump was elected president because they disagree with him very

vigorously. I tried to remind them, there were many Americans who

disagreed just as vigorously with Barack Obama.

Interestingly, they`re not mad at Donald Trump because he`s broken any

campaign promises. They`re mad at him because he`s keeping all of his

campaign promises. And, of course, that`s what the election was about. In

a real sense, that`s what the last four elections have been about.

TODD: Let me ask you this. Do you feel a different pressure in responding

to your constituents, even though while you carried your district very

comfortably, Donald Trump carried it with a little less vote but he carried

your district? But California, in general, went so decisively blue.

Does that make you think, well, maybe I have to moderate – I should

moderate my stance on X or Y? How much of that impacts you?

MCCLINTOCK: Well, I think it`s a reminder that we`re ultimately going to

be judged on the outcome of the policies that we enact.

You know, there`s no way, ultimately, that you can spin the economy or spin

the health care system. Everybody has an up close and personal experience

with it. They know what`s going on in their own lives. And any politician

or pundit trying to convince them otherwise is going to look rather

foolish.

So, what it means is we`ve got to deliver. I think that Nancy Pelosi and

the Democrats made a big mistake in imposing Obamacare without thinking

through, very carefully, how it would affect the vast majority of

Americans. That`s why Nancy Pelosi is no longer speaker, and that`s why

Donald Trump, not Hillary Clinton, is president.

[17:25:04] We need to be just – we need to take that example and be very

careful that the policies that we provide actually mean an improvement in

both the economy and the health care system for the vast majority of

Americans.

TODD: Well, let me focus on health care a minute because I think what is

interesting is how it does seem as if that is – at least at the town halls

we`ve seen so far, that is the motivator. Right. It is the constituents

that are worried about the changes in the health care law which is,

frankly, what we saw eight years ago. In 2009, in the reverse, it was

constituents as more from a conservative point of view concerned about the

changes that were coming. Health care is a very personal thing.

MCCLINTOCK: Right.

TODD: What – how is that going to impact how you – what you – the speed

with which you`d like to see a change in the health care system? We`re

having this whole debate. How fast do you repeal, replace, repair, et

cetera? Where are you on this?

MCCLINTOCK: Well, as soon as we can. But be sure that we`re right

because, again, we`re going to be judged on the outcome of these policies.

In the last four elections, this has been one of the most prominent, if not

the most prominent, issue before the American people. And it has produced

a profound political realignment towards the Republicans. Now, we`re going

to be judged by the policies that we enact and we just got to get it right.

TODD: What is getting it right to you? What is the – what are some

things that you`re worried may go in the wrong direction?

MCCLINTOCK: Well, the ultimate vision for health care, that the

Republicans put forth in these elections, is to assure a very wide

selection of health plans, restore the freedom of individual families to

shop around for the best policy that best meets their needs.

And then, to use the tax credits, we currently lavish on corporations, to

impose a plan for their employees. Give those same tax advantages to the

employees, themselves, so they can select a plan not only that best meets

their needs, but they can own, that they can take from job to job and that

they can fire if it no longer serves their needs. So, a wide range of

choices and within the reach of families.

TODD: And does it have to have – have to cover preexisting conditions, in

your mind? And have to at least allow families to keep their children on

all the way up to the age of 26?

MCCLINTOCK: Well, what we have to understand, the problem of preexisting

conditions, this was brought home to me years ago when a fellow left his

job, therefore lost his employer health plan.

TODD: Right.

MCCLINTOCK: Went into the private sector to find one. Couldn`t because he

had a preexisting condition, bursitis. He says, I don`t care about the

bursitis. That`s just a nuisance. Write me a plan that covers everything

else and I`ll take care of the bursitis myself.

And the response was, we`d love to write you such a plan but we can`t.

It`s against the law. You know, if you allow the freedom so that people

can exempt their nuisances and separate those out from the things that

could actually bankrupt or kill them, now you`ve reduced that pool to a

much more manageable level. And then, the same kind of assigned risk pools

we currently use, for example for auto insurance, could be used for that

purpose.

TODD: But then, how do you not punish the person that has the preexisting

condition in a high-risk pool? Why punish them with a higher insurance

rate just because of their DNA?

MCCLINTOCK: Well, insurance covers risk. It doesn`t cover certainty. Why

is it that a health plan can only charge you one percent of the cost of a

serious illness? It`s because you only have a one percent chance of

contracting that illness.

If you`re at 100 percent, that`s not risk, that`s certainty. The assigned

risk pools spread that burden across the consumer base. They`re very

successful in assuring that those who are otherwise can`t get insurance,

for example, for automobiles, still have access to that market.

TODD: Right, but and it`s hard to make that comparison. The people that

can`t get high risk auto insurance is because they`re bad drivers or

they`ve had – you know, it is – it is – when you`re talking about health

and preexisting conditions, preexisting can come – you`re born with an

ailment. I mean, that is – that`s what I mean. It`s, like, why penalize

– why create a similar system in insurance? You`re paying your own

penalty for being a bad driver.

MCCLINTOCK: Yes. Well, Chuck, again, I agree with you. All I`m saying is

that the assigned risk pool can spread that cost, that risk, across very

wide base to assure that those who do have serious preexisting conditions

can obtain the insurance that they need.

TODD: But you wouldn`t have those risk pools include healthy people?

Include people without preexisting conditions?

MCCLINTOCK: Well, no. The whole idea of a risk pool is to spread that

cost across the overall consumer base.

TODD: OK. So – but – I – there has been some talk that, no. You put

people with preexisting conditions in a high-risk pool system, separating

them out from the general population. You`re not suggesting that?

MCCLINTOCK: Well, what it does is to then give them the broad subsidies

that they need to be sure that their health insurance is still within their

financial reach. And again, you boil that problem down, first in my view by

assuring that those who have nuisances like – can still get insurance and

aren`t being blocked because of that nuisance affliction. If you`re over

45 as I am, long way over 45, everybody`s got some preexisting condition.

TODD: All right. One last question, advice to fellow members of congress

who are ducking town halls. I`m sure you didn`t have a lot of fun at some

of these town halls, but you did it. Some of your colleagues aren`t doing

it, what would you tell them?

MCCLINTOCK: Well, be careful because emotions are running very, very high.

I`ve done over 100 town hall meetings over the entire span of the tea party

movement and occupy Wall Street. This was the first time that a police

department determined that I need an armed escort to safely leave the

venue. So I`d urge them to be very careful. On the other hand, I find

town halls to be very, very important in hearing the concerns of

constituents. I intend to continue to do them. It`s an important part of

that interaction between a representative and a constituency.

TODD: All right. Congressman Tom McClintock, Republican from California.

Appreciate you coming on and sharing your views, sir.

MCCLINTOCK: Chuck, thanks for having me.

TODD: You`ve got it. Still ahead, it turns out national security advisor

Mike Flynn may have talked to the Russians about those sanctions after all.

He now says he can`t be certain that the topic never came up. Well, that

topic is definitely coming up right here in a few minutes.

TODD: If it`s Sunday, I`ll be having an exclusive with Senator Bernie

Sanders on Meet the Press. Is he the unofficial leader of the new

Democratic opposition? Up next on MTP daily, when a no becomes a maybe and

probably means a yes, why it now looks is if national security advisor Mike

Flynn may well talked about sanctions to the Russians before President

Trump took office. That would be breaking the law. But first, Aditi Roy

with CNBC Market Wrap.

ADITI ROY, CNBC MARKET WRAP: Thanks so much, Chuck. And happy Friday to

you. Stocks climbing to record highs for the second day in a row.

Investors encouraged by a spike in oil prices and President Trump`s promise

yesterday to unveil a new tax plan. The Dow rising 97 points, S&P gained 8

points, the NASDAQ added 19 points. Rising oil prices gave the energy

sector a boost. Benchmark U.S. crude spiked .86 cents or 1.6 percent to

$53.86 a barrel. Shares of Sears jumped 30 percent on news that troubled

department store chain will slash $1 billion a year by selling more

locations and cutting jobs. And that`s it from CNBC, first in business

worldwide.

TODD: Welcome back to MTP daily. Turns out according to a U.S.

intelligence official, President Trump`s national security advisor did

discussed sanctions with the Russian ambassador before the president took

office. That`s despite what he told the vice-president and the White House

chief of staff who both defended him on this issue on TV during the

transition.

MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: They did not

discuss anything having to do with the United States` decision to expel

diplomats or impose a censure against Russia.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: I have talk to General Flynn, none of that came up.

The subject matter of sanctions or the actions taken by the Obama

administration did not come up in the conversation.

TODD: So there was no challenge of American policy currently by Mr. Flynn

with the Russian ambassador?

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: None.

TODD: So there you go, both the vice president and the White House chief

of staff out there defending him. U.S. intelligence official tells NBC

News he was surprised when Flynn initially denied discussing the sanctions

on Russia with the ambassador during the interview with The Washington

Post. A spokesperson for Flynn later seemed to walk back that denial

telling the post, Mr. Flynn couldn`t recall whether or not sanctions were

talked about. Folks, this could be another strike against the already

divisive national security advisor in the West Wing. People close to the

president have told me he doesn`t like when folks are accumulating bad

press and Flynn has accumulated his share of bad press. The question now

is how many strikes does Flynn get with the president? Joining me now is

NBC`s national security reported, Ken Dilanian. So, Ken, I want to get at

to why, how the government knows so clearly what Flynn said to the Russian

ambassador? It`s not as if they`re going off on he said, he said, there`s

tapes. There`s wiretaps, explain.

KEN DILANIAN, NBC NATIONAL SECURITY REPORTER: Sources haven`t been

particularly clear on exactly how they know this. Are there transcripts,

are there notes from conversations? But what seems fairly evident is that

the FBI is monitoring the conversations of the Russian ambassador of the

United States. Particularly at a time, Chuck, when they`re investigating

whether Russia is interfering with the election, hacking the Democrats.

And what sources are remarking to me today, it`s amazing that Mike Flynn

wasn`t aware of that, or thought that he could represent one thing when the

facts evidently suggested another thing.

TODD: So there`s a couple of troubling aspects to this. On one hand,

there`s the fact that he didn`t realize this, what you just brought up. On

the other hand, there`s the fact that somebody in the administration

somewhere has decided to leak all of these out. That`s also, to some might

be disconcerting.

DILANIAN: Well, we`ve had a change in administrations, right? So there

are a lot of Obama administration officials who are briefed on this matter,

who may be talking now about this. They`re generally concerned. I mean, I

think from what you played here, it`s very clear that Mike Flynn has a

political problem.

TODD: Right.

DILANIAN: But the other question I was trying to look into today, does he

have a legal problem? And that`s less clear. I mean.

TODD: We`re talking about – where he may have been – it`s a Logan act,

its 1799, right? When it was put in or something – late 18th century,

never really been used to prosecute anybody. And even I saw Ambassador

Mike McFaul, who`s no fan of Mike Flynn or this, defended saying, you know,

it is really hard to know when you cross that line in the Logan act if

you`re just trying to have courtesy calls.

DILANIAN: That`s right. And many analysts today had said it wouldn`t have

been inappropriate necessarily for Mike Flynn to discuss the issue of

sanctions with the Russian ambassador. Or even to say, hey, we`re going to

look at this, when we come in it`ll be a new policy. What the political

issue though and what`s got Democrats really angry about this is the notion

that was there a secret deal cooked up to lift sanctions on a foreign

adversary that helped the Trump administration get elected allegedly by the

intelligence community?

TODD: Well, that`s it. And the other part of this, correct me if I`m

wrong, had to do with the fact that the – the reason there was skepticism

about the way this sanction stuff was held is that the Russians never

responded.

DILANIAN: Right, exactly.

TODD: And that`s what – that was the red flag that got apparently

somebody in the government to say, what exactly did they – what kind of

conversation with the Russian ambassador had?

DILANIAN: Right. The United States expelled 35 Russian diplomats who they

say were intelligence agents, and everyone expected Vladimir Putin to

respond in kind, to expel some Americans, takes some action. He took no

action. And then Donald Trump praised that move on twitter the next day.

And so that got people looking.

TODD: All right. I`m going to preview the conversation we`ve about to

have with the panel. But we did get an update, the president on Air Force

One went back to visit the press cabinet with the first lady. He was asked

about the Mike Flynn story in The Washington Post and he said he hadn`t

gotten to it yet. Hadn`t seen it. Offered nothing else. No defense.

Nothing. If I`m Mike Flynn, that would make me a little bit nervous. Ken

Dilanian, I know you`re reporting on the story, get back to work.

DILANIAN: Great to be with you, thanks.

TODD: You`ve got it. Still ahead, why I`m obsessed with how two different

world leaders are dealing with President Trump. Stay tuned.

TODD: Tonight I`m obsessed with how other nations are approaching

relations with the new unorthodox president of the United States. In the

last 24 hours, we saw two major countries take two very different paths in

approaching President Donald Trump. You could call one a warm hug versus a

cold shoulder. You could say the word of the day at the White House with

the Japanese prime minister was flattering. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was

very conciliatory toward President Trump. Name-checking Trump Tower during

their joint press conference, talking about new investments in U.S.

infrastructure, even new jobs that would be invested by Japanese companies

in the United States. And of course, praising President Trump`s golf game

before being whisked away for a weekend at the winter White House in

Florida. Compare that with President Trump interaction with Chinese

president Xi Jinping. The Chinese leader dodged the president`s call until

he had assurance in writing that the U.S. would continue to abide by the

One China policy. Something President Trump seemed to question in December

when he talked to the president of Taiwan. Now the White House read out of

Thursday`s call with the Chinese leader that President Trump agreed at the

request of President Xi to honor our One China policy. The difference in

attitude between Japan and China may be an extension of how badly each

country believes they need the United States. One thing we know, other

countries are watching closely. Hoping to see what strategy appears to be

more successful. We`ll be right back.

TODD: Welcome back. Time for the lid. As I told you, the president and

the first lady went to talk to reporters very quickly in Air Force One a

few moments ago. And President Trump told reporters that he is considering

signing a new executive order on immigration. One more go around with our

panel on that. I told you already the news on Mike Flynn. The fact that

he had nothing to say or he hadn`t seen that story. All right. We already

went through this executive order. I think we see the president`s getting

there. And he is prepared, and he talked about the expediency issue on

that front.

CHRIS CILLIZZA: Which is smart by the way. He`s doing the politically

smart thing to do.

TODD: Absolutely. They`re just getting out now. We`re showing live

pictures. The Abe`s and the Trump`s landing together on Air Force One.

But I want to go to this Mike Flynn situation. All of us have had

experience spending time with Donald Trump, covering Donald Trump, one

thing he is very aware of is what`s being reported in the press, Chris

Cillizza. According to this poll report he was unaware of this.

CILLIZZA: I think it`s unlikely he`s totally unaware of it. If I was Mike

Flynn that poll report would make me very uneasy. Look, Mike Flynn

greatest.

TODD: There`s no fake news. There`s no Mike Flynn is a good guy. None of

that.

CILLIZZA: Mike Flynn`s greatest asset has been from the start that he was

one of the first and most loyal Trump supporter. Like he introduced Trump

at rallies toward the end. At some point, I think Trump looks at this and

says this guy, public relation wise, has literally been nothing but trouble

since I picked him. I don`t know if that – could be reach. But I would

say, Trump is loyal until he isn`t any more, right?

YAMICHE ALCINDOR, THE NEW YORK TIMES: He`s loyal until it kinds of

something about people always talking about this person, or that person

being perceived as an embarrassment to his – to him, I think about Chris

Christie. I think about people who lobbied too much for the secretary of

state job. And then, we`re somehow ousted from the inner-circle. So,

Yeah, I think he`s loyal to a point.

ELIANA JOHNSON, POLITICO: Well, what that means is he isn`t loyal. He

discharged people when they become a problem to him.

TODD: You said he does hang longer than most politicians. I mean, when it

comes to political loyalty

JOHNSON: I`m not sure if I agree with that. You know, George Bush was

criticized for taking too long to fire people, being hesitant to fire

people. So there are other politicians who prized loyalty and been very

loyal in return. Trump it seems to me has no problem not returning loyalty

or rewarding royalty.

TODD: Let`s go to who – what this is really about. I think this is

potentially about the relationship with the vice president.

CILLIZZA: Yes.

TODD: The vice president and the chief of staff, he may not care as such

about the chief of staff as it is the sitting vice president.

JOHNSON: You know, Flynn has now imperiled and put two other important

people in Trump`s close circle on the line and caused them public

embarrassment. So this is not only an embarrassment to Trump, but it

becomes an embarrassment to Reince Priebus and to Vice-President Mike

Pence, which I think puts Flynn in a pretty precarious position.

CILLIZZA: Pence – something to remember, I do think this matter in a sort

of appearances matter in the world of Donald Trump. Pence is a principal.

Now I don`t think that Donald Trump uses him as an equal, because I`m not

sure a lot of people fit that, but I think he values Mike Pence more than

your average staffer, even a senior staffer, maybe more than a cabinet

nominee. So it is clear that Mike Pence was told something that according

to The Washington Post, where I know all three of those reporters, they`re

great, nine sources – intelligence sources say what`s not right.

TODD: Yeah.

CILLIZZA: Politicians do not like to go out and testify publicly for

someone and then have the stool pulled out from under them. And that`s

certainly at least what it looks like happened here.

TODD: And Yamiche, let`s go to another sort of – what do you think about

Washington, when you feed the beast to somebody, you know, and you fire

somebody and you feed the beast, it can sometimes satisfy that beast for a

while. Mike Flynn is not popular with a lot of Republicans in this town.

There`s a strong assumption that including two members of the president`s

cabinet when it comes to the secretary of state and the secretary of

defense, let alone head of the senate armed services committee in John

McCain. There`s a political upside for the president here to dump him

rather than keep him.

ALCINDOR: There`s a political upside to kind of letting people know – or

I guess showing people, hey, you know, this guy did wrong. And, by the

way, like he`s somebody who is not well-liked. He`s somebody who is seen

as not really someone who a lot of people want to work with and, of course,

he`s going to put them out there. However, I guess I`m really interested

to see how Mike Pence fits into this, mainly because when you look at the

people that are close to Donald Trump, I think that he`s not someone that

you think of as someone who`s going to spread fake news. He`s not someone

that goes to a Sunday shows, people are going to say, hey, we don`t want

you this Sunday. He`s someone that the administration can point to and

say, well, Mike Pence is telling you something, you can believe that. So I

think that`s also – I think a real big part of this.

JOHNSON: Two things, when you talk about people who are very close to

Donald Trump, Mike Pence is not always mentioned, and I think this is a

test of how important is Mike Pence to Donald Trump. Second thing, I think

it`s not insignificant that Trump – yesterday, semi-publicly overruled

secretary of state Rex Tillerson choice for number two, Elliot Abrams, this

is perhaps a way to reward cabinet secretary, Rex Tillerson, Jim Mattis,

secretary of defense who have clashed with Mike Flynn at the National

Security Council.

TODD: But the firing of Flynn could launch a Russian feeding frenzy, maybe

that`s it. The administration.

CILLIZZA: Yes.

(CROSSTALK)

CILLIZZA: The Trump adminstration is in chaos.

TODD: Right.

CILLIZZA: One thing, Logan Act, yes, we`re talking about this. How –

it`s always – the conversation is not necessarily – it`s in a gray area,

right? The conversation with those investors. The saying you didn`t talk

about something that was taped is the problem.

TODD: That`s right.

CILLIZZA: I mean.

TODD: Fair enough.

CILLIZZA: All this time.

TODD: Well done. We almost landed the plane basically on time. And

that`s we`re going to report back and say another on-time landing. After

the break, the British parliament funkadelic style. Stay tuned.

TODD: In case you missed it, a very polite protest didn`t quite hit the

right note with the deputy speaker of U.K. House of Commons. Take a listen

as pro-E.U. Scottish national party parliament members whistle their

dissent during a Brexit bill vote

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Order.

TODD: Oh, I love the anger. So why Beethoven, yes, it was Ode to Joy.

Well, guess what, Ode to Joy has been the official anthem of the European

Union since 1972. On fact, historically, Beethoven 9th symphony has been

used in major rallies around the world, to Tiananmen Square to the fall of

the Berlin Wall. I`m not sure there was whistling at some of those events

though. Still, this week musical protest in London did not sway the vote,

which set the British government on track to set the two-year Brexit

process as early as next month. Ode to Joy to all of you. That`s all we

have for tonight. We`ll be back Monday with more MTP Daily. Sunday for

Meet the Press.

