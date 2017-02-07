MTP Daily, transcript 2/7/2017
Show: MTP DAILY
Date: February 7, 2017
Guest: Glenn Thrush, Ben Sasse, Brendan Steinhauser, Azi Paybarah
KATY TUR, MSNBC HOST: Tonight, the president`s travel ban faces its
biggest test yet, a potentially decisive court hearing scheduled for less
than an hour from now.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: This is a very dangerous
period of time. Because while everybody`s talking and dealing, a lot of
bad people are thinking about, hey, let`s go in right now.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TUR: Plus, credibility questions. Can the White House continue to play
the blame game and dismiss all criticism as fake news?
And organized chaos. Can the left learn from the Tea Party`s tactics and
turn protests into political power?
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
CROWD: Get him out. Get him out. Get him out. Get him out.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TUR: This is MTP DAILY and it starts right now.
Good evening, I`m Katy Tur in New York in for Chuck Todd. Welcome to MTP
DAILY.
There were some awful terror attacks in the United States last year,
Orlando, Dallas, Baton Rouge, New York City. Right now, the White House
appears to be signaling that it knows who to blame if there`s another
attack. The courts and the press.
Today at the White House while meeting with law enforcement officials,
President Trump doubled down on claims that the judicial branch is
threatening national security by holding up his travel ban.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We need this court case. It
would be very helpful to keeping the wrong people out of our country.
You know, this is a very dangerous period of time. Because while
everybody`s talking and dealing, a lot of bad people are thinking about,
hey, let`s go in right now.
I actually can`t believe that we`re having to fight to protect the security
– in a court system to protect the security of our nation. I can`t even
believe it. And a lot of people agree with us, believe me.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TUR: The president has tweeted that if something bad happens, the public
should blame a quote, “so-called federal judge” that the White House claims
went, quote, “rogue” for temporarily halting the travel ban.
A federal appeals court refused the government`s emergency request to
overturn the judge`s ruling. And in less than an hour, the appeal`s court
will hear arguments about whether to lift or maintain the freeze on that
order. We`re going to be keeping a close eye on that hearing here at
MSNBC. Stay with us.
Meanwhile, though, folks, President Trump`s own Homeland Security chief,
General John Kelly, said that today the ban should have been delayed by him
before it was ever signed into law.
And it seems that, in an effort to neutralize or distract from the news,
the administration is blaming the news. Here`s more from President Trump
today.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I happen to know how
dishonest the media is. There`s tremendous dishonesty, pure out righteous
(ph) honesty.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TUR: The White House is also doubling down on claims that the media is
covering up terror attacks which, if you watch or read the news, you know
is demonstrably false.
Here`s the bigger issue. The national security implications of the White
House`s current battle with the courts, and also with the press, is
arguably the most alarming example of this administration`s apparent
unwillingness to accept or acknowledge responsibility for its shortcomings,
while it simultaneously attempts to steam roll critics and bad headlines
with disinformation, conspiracy theories, innuendo blame and fear
mongering.
In defending the ban, the White House cited a nonexistent bowling green
massacre, involving Iraqi refugees at least three times before
acknowledging the error. The press secretary`s attack on the press for
referring to it as a ban, despite both him and the president calling it a
ban, was an argument bordering on comical, so much so that it was mocked on
“Saturday Night Live.”
The White House has dismissed a state of nationwide anti-Trump protests
opposing the ban and other White House policies as an invention of paid
demonstrators and thugs.
And this is all just the most recent stuff. We`ve seen President Trump
claim 3 to 5 million fraudulent votes from, quote, “illegals” cost him the
popular vote. And then, claimed that every single instance of fraud
benefitted Hillary Clinton with no hard evidence to prove that.
He`s told the public dismiss any negative poll as a lie and he`s also
suggested that the U.S. government acts with the same alleged murderous
hostility as Vladimir Putin.
And that does not include how the White House has arguably weaponized
terms, like fake news to deflect from their mistakes or poorly handled
situations. The White House`s credibility has been damaged by all of this.
And you could argue that the press, American democracy, U.S. intelligence
and the U.S. court system are just some of the institutions that have been
dragged, at times, forcibly into the chaos.
So, what happens next? I`m joined by “New York Times” White House
correspondent Glenn Thrush. Glenn, it is very nice to see you. Not in the
flesh but at least over a T.V. camera.
GLENN THRUSH, WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT, “THE NEW YORK TIMES”: Good to see
you.
TUR: My first question to you is how do you continue to cover the game
when you`ve been dragged down the field and put into a uniform?
[17:05:02] THRUSH: Well, I could ask you the same – I could ask you the
same question.
TUR: It is – we could have a bit of a debate over it.
THRUSH: Look, I think – I think the issue that you raised early on in
your opening about them coming up with all these attacks on the media, on
the judge, coming up with these counterarguments during these pool sprays
when reporters come in and photographers come in during these events in the
morning, giving the president unmediated access, his tweets. All of these
things are meant to distract from concrete questions about fact.
When he says, for instance, and I was struck by his statement this morning,
that a lot of bad people are going to be coming in as a result of the judge
holding this – holding this order, we are talking about a system that was
– that has been fundamentally in place for years. And we know from
statistics that from these seven countries, we have not seen terror attacks
emanating.
So, he is not referring to anything with historical grounding. He is
referring to a circular argument that he, himself, has made. So, I think
our way to respond to this is to ask them concrete questions. To demand
facts and not interpretation. And to hold them accountable, as you just
did with that litany that you had, when they`re not telling the truth.
I think getting into a back and forth about the various honesty and
dishonesty of institutions is not especially helpful for us. I think the
American people just need to be shown what is true, what is factual,
relentlessly by us. And we can`t – and we can`t aggregate that
responsibility.
TUR: What do you make of the president releasing a list of 47 different
terror attacks that they believe were under-covered by the press. But
among that list, terror attacks that happened that – here in this country
and also in Canada that they did not list. They didn`t list the terror
attack in Canada from last week in Quebec, where a white man went into a
mosque and killed Muslims there.
They didn`t put Charleston, the Charleston church shooting, on that list.
What do you make of them really only defining a terror attack, it seems at
least, to be based – or to be coming from one religion?
THRUSH: The omission of those two attacks, Katy, is really befuddling to
me. And I tweeted, in the aftermath of the Quebec attack, as a relative
silence of the White House. He – the president tweeted almost
instantaneously a couple days ago, when a potential terror attack was
thwarted at the louvre in Paris. No one was injured – no one was
seriously injured. No one was killed.
Yet, he didn`t use the force of his Twitter feed and his millions and
millions of followers to accentuate this massacre that took place in the
country just to our north. I think that raises very significant questions
about his priorities on this.
And the other thing, and you know, and I just don`t to want repeat this,
that the coverage of so many of these events has been wall to wall. In
fact, one can argue, you know, in the Orlando and in the California
shooting, sometimes they were very intrusive coverage.
And, you know, out in California, I remember people breaking into
apartments – not breaking in, but being led into the – into the
perpetrators, alleged perpetrators apartment before police had even got
there. So, there was a lot of coverage.
Now, on the margins. His argument, do terror attack overseas, particularly
in Afghanistan and Iraq, not get enough coverage? Yes. But also, I think
you can make the same argument about what`s going on with Russian aided
Syrian forces in Aleppo and the refugee crisis in Syria.
I would put as a counterargument to what he made is let`s look at the
various coverage by the – by the evening news and by cable on the refugee
crisis in Syria compared to terrorist attacks. I think you would find,
probably, that the Syrian coverage is more deficient than the coverage of
terrorist attacks.
TUR: You had a great article in “The New York Times” with Maggie Haberman
a couple days ago, where you just took us behind the scenes in the White
House and gave us an idea about what`s going on. There`s one detail about
how they were holding meetings in cabinet rooms and they didn`t know how to
turn the lights on. That one was obviously that – something that struck
out to me.
But there was a number of interesting details, including Donald Trump
watching television. Talk to me about the leaks. Why are you hearing so
much from people inside the White House eager to tell you what`s going on?
THRUSH: Well, I think, to some extent – it`s funny, you know, Sean
Spicer, the Press Secretary, who I`ve known for years and is a nice guy,
pushed back very hard against some of the details that were included in
this.
The truth of the matter is the piece was meant to illustrate the human side
of a – of a long-time businessman and a New York resident adjusting to
life in a completely unfamiliar environment. That`s what we wanted to
portray.
[17:10:00] We`re not saying he`s lazy. We`re not saying he sits around all
the time. We`re just documenting how difficult it is for him and his very,
very small team to make this adjustment.
And our larger point, to use a metaphor here, is they have started off with
such a relentless barrage of executive orders. You know, I liken it to
carpet bombing while you`re still constructing the plane.
So, the point is, they have a very small staff of really empowered aids.
And we know them because if you look at the pictures of the executive order
sightings, there they are in the frame. Six to eight, maybe 10 people
tops, who are running a lot of things.
And the fact of the matter is what we`ve seen in the last two weeks is you
need a much more professionalized, much more interconnected, much more
experienced staff to run a confident White House operation.
So, our – you know, our goal in writing this was not necessarily to
criticize him but to illuminate for our readers and, perhaps, some people
in the work – who work in the White House. Some of these deficiencies
that they`re clearly going to need to address.
TUR: Show what it`s really like.
Thank you, Glenn Thrush. I will leave out the boo because I really like
you.
THRUSH: Thank you.
TUR: At least for now.
I`m joined now by Republican Senator Ben Sasse in Nebraska who has been one
of the – one of the party`s more vocal critics of President Trump`s
rhetoric.
Senator, I know you want to talk about Neil Gorsuch and we`re definitely
going to get to that. But I want to first ask you about this
administration and whether or not you believe that this administration has
a credibility problem.
SEN. BEN SASSE (R) NEBRASKA: Listen, I think, in America right now, we
haven`t doing civics for a really long time. And so, Washington has a
credibility problem. And the people voted for disruption, and now they`re
getting a lot of disruption. And some of that I applaud. Some of it
unnerves people for understandable reasons.
But there are a whole bunch of things that need to be rethought. The
Constitution and the first amendment and freedom of speech, press,
assembly, religion, those things don`t need to be rethought.
And so, we need to teach and reaffirming those things. But there`s a
credibility problem that`s spread all across Washington, D.C. right now.
TUR: I could not agree with you more with the idea of making sure that
civics is taught more forcefully inside of our schools. Also, maybe the
fourth estate and the importance of a free press. That`s just my personal
opinion.
SASSE: I`m with you.
TUR: But to go a little bit further on that. Do you think that you can
trust this administration with matters on national security? Especially
when they`ve come out and they preemptively blamed what – another terror
attack if it does happen, on the courts and the press?
SASSE: Well, first of all, it is the American tradition that we should
always be skeptical of our government. So, regardless of who occupies the
White House and regardless of who represents you in the legislature, it is
an American fundamental core belief to be skeptical of power, and
especially to be skeptical of the consolidation of power.
I also believe it is really important for us to reaffirm the three branches
of government that all have – that all take an oath to the Constitution,
all try to uphold and defend individual rights that are supposed to check
and balance one another.
So, no branches of the government should be attacking other branches of the
government. We should all be holding each other to more account and we
have not been doing enough of that for a long time.
TUR: And, Senator, do you believe the president, right now, is trying to
consolidate power?
SASSE: I think that we are going back 80, 90 years where every new
executive branch that comes to power tries to consolidate more power.
So, my main concern isn`t something in the last 15 to 16 days. It`s
something that goes back to Teddy Roosevelt to Republican and Woodrow
Wilson a Democrat, who thought that democracy was pretty clunky and people
probably couldn`t be trusted and legislatures were always going to be
bought off. And so, you needed more power in the branch of the experts
which was the executive branch.
I think that the article one branch, the legislature, is a huge part of we
have all these article two executive problems. We have executive
overreach. Again, not just this administration, but administration over
administration because we`ve had decades of legislative under-reach, where
the number one priority of most people who serve in the Congress is their
own incumbency and their own reelection.
And so, they don`t to want tackle the limited number of really hard
generational problems we face. They love to shuffle power off to the
executive branch. That`s why Obamacare, as an example, was a statute that
wasn`t finished in 550 places. It said the secretary shall, dot, dot, dot,
finish the law.
And then, I`ve been critical, as a Republican, of the Democratic
administration that wrote the rest of that law and went on – beyond the
parameters of that law and wrote new law. And I`m going to be critical of
anybody of either party in the executive branch that tries to consolidate
more power.
But a huge part of why we have that problem is because the legislature
doesn`t do its job.
TUR: Talking about the legislature not doing its job and talking about
this idea that people are just out to get reelected. The Republican
leadership doesn`t seem to be overly concerned with Donald Trump, sort of,
bending reality or telling things that are demonstrably false, talking
about voter fraud in this country, three to five million, quote, unquote,
“illegals,” voting in a place like California.
[17:15:06] And all of them voting for Hillary Clinton and that`s why Donald
Trump didn`t win the popular vote. Refusing to acknowledge that Russians
could have hacked into – or were behind hacks into our political system,
regardless of whether or not that affected this election.
My question to you is, does the Republican Party have more of a
responsibility to push back and say, hey, listen, we`re not going to
tolerate this. You`ve got to play by the rules of the game and the rules
of the game are that you tell the truth.
SASSE: Yes. So, I don`t think that Republican and Democratic labels are
the labels we should start with in this conversation. Because the founders
view was that the way that you check the inclination for people that
consolidate power is with other branches that are jealous of their own
prerogatives.
And so, the legislative executive distinction should be providing the
check, not just Republican versus Democrat or, in this case, we need
Republican on Republican questioning as well.
But, I`m the third most conservative guy in the Senate by voting record,
but I`m not a particularly partisan guy. I sit in Daniel Patrick
Moynihan`s desk on the floor of the U.S. Senate on purpose because he`s the
author of the famous quote, that while everyone is entitled to their
opinion, you`re not entitled to your own facts.
We need a whole lot more shared facts out there. And that is why the free
press you were talking about before and the freedom of speech and freedom
of religion and assembly are so critical to an American experiment where we
know that most of life isn`t about politics.
Most of life is about the rotary club and your family and church or
synagogue or small business and your neighborhood. And we need Washington
to do a small number of the most important things, so that people can live
their lives at home which is where they actually raise their kids and find
happiness.
So, we need more skepticism, one branch of another, but we don`t need so
much hope and trust in these two political parties. Because, frankly,
neither of these two political parties is very impressive right now.
TUR: I think it`s interesting that you say that. Because when I was on
the campaign trail, Donald Trump voters did just that. They put all of
their hope and trust into a man that didn`t have specific policy proposals.
When you`d ask them, what if he doesn`t build the wall or what if he isn`t
able to ban Muslims from coming into this country? They said, don`t – I`m
not worried about that. I just believe in him. I believe in his ability
to change.
But I want to put that aside because I really to want talk to you a little
bit about Neil Gorsuch, Donald Trump`s Supreme Court nominee. Because I
know that you`re eager to talk to him. Given Donald Trump`s attack on the
judiciary, saying that a federal judge in Seattle is a so-called judge
because it put a temporary restraining order on his travel ban. Are you
confident that Neil Gorsuch would be able to remain independent even though
he`s being nominated by Donald Trump?
SASSE: Unquestionably. And, frankly, I think that everybody across the
political spectrum, everybody who believes in America, everybody who
believes in a constitutional system of checks and balances, should be
excited about Neil Gorsuch. This is a really strong pick by the president.
And, frankly, people who were skeptical of executive overreach should be
excited about this guy, because he believes in constraining the
overreaching tendencies of any branch to overstep its constitutional
bounds.
As it was clear that Judge Gorsuch was one of the likely finalists. I
started reading some of his opinions about three weeks ago and they`re
really impressive. When the guy puts on his robe, he`s no longer a private
citizen with private views.
I assume at night when he takes off his robe and watches ESPN, he might
have personal political views. But reading his opinions, I can`t figure
out what they are. Because his job, as a judge, is not to be a super
legislator. It`s to defend the law. It`s to uphold and defend the
Constitution. It`s to uphold and defend individual rights. It`s to check
the legislature and executive when it would overstep.
And so, I believe that Judge Gorsuch is the kind of guy that people, who
might be skeptical of this or any future administration, should take a lot
of hope in the way that he views a judge`s job. He`s a rock star and,
frankly, he`s the kind of guy the founders envisioned on the court.
TUR: Senator, if the Democrats try to filibuster this pick, do you think
you support the nuclear option?
SASSE: I think it`s so premature to be talking process at a stage when
this guy should be getting everybody`s vote.
And, by the way, he was confirmed –
TUR: I know – I`m –
SASSE: – 10 years ago. But just remember –
TUR: – sorry to interrupt. I know it`s – I know it`s premature. But
that seems to be the way things are going with the Democrats right now.
So, I think it`s definitely a possibility and something that`s quite
relevant. Do you support the nuclear option, yes or no?
SASSE: I`m not going to start there. I`ll tell you what I do want to us
to talk about and that`s that Nancy Pelosi said, before she`d read any of
the guy`s opinions. If you breathe air or drink water, you should run for
the hills and be scared to death of this guy.
That`s laughable nonsense. And that`s the kind of thing we need to call
out as civic discord that is just ranked partisanship that doesn`t have any
seriousness about looking at his opinions.
If you look at his opinions, and I trust that a lot of Democrats are going
to seriously meet with Judge Gorsuch, take him seriously, read his
opinions. They`re going to have a guy who`s a judge, not a guy trying to
be a super-legislator. And I don`t really think these process arguments
should come into play.
[17:20:01] TUR: Rank partnership, maybe. But maybe rank partnership, if
it is that, that is certainly indicating that we could be heading down a
path where this does end up being either the nuclear option or no Neil
Gorsuch.
But I`m going to have to leave it there.
SASSE: (INAUDIBLE.)
TUR: I respect – I respect your decision not to answer that question with
a yes or no answer. Senator Sasse, I appreciate it.
Coming up, the future of the president`s controversial travel ban is on the
line tonight. The showdown before a federal appeals court is less than an
hour away.
Plus, how progressive protesters are turning to Tea Party tactics to get
their message heard.
TUR: Welcome back to MTP DAILY.
In the next hour, oral arguments will begin on the west coast in an
emergency appeal by the Trump administration. The government is urging the
appeal`s court to overturn a judge`s order, temporarily blocking the
administration`s immigration travel ban. We`ll have much more on that
coming up later in the show.
But first, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly appeared on Capitol Hill
today to answer questions from members of Congress about the president`s
immigration order. He began by falling on his sword, taking the blame for
the order`s shaky rollout.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
GEN. JOHN KELLY, U.S. SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY: In retrospect, I
should have – this is all on me, by the way. I should have delayed it
just a bit so that I could talk to members of Congress, particularly to
leadership of committees like this, to prepare them for what was coming.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TUR: Secretary Kelly repeatedly defended the order, calling it lawful and
constitutional rather than a ban. The three-judge panel that will convene
next hour, in San Francisco tonight, won`t determine the merits of the law,
just whether or not to keep the temporary hold in place.
We`ll be back with more MTP DAILY in 60 seconds.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TOM MCCLINTOCK (R), CALIFORNIA: Folks, wait a second. I thought we were
going to have an adult discussion here.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, we thought we were going to have congressman
represent us and that didn`t happen.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
[17:25:08] TUR: And that was a scene on Saturday in Roseville, California.
Republican Congressman Tom McClintock tried to defend President Trump`s
immigration ban but was met with a wall of protesters outside of his town
hall event. And inside, the congressman`s constituents were ready to
talking points and resist posters.
In some parts of the country, it`s beginning to look a lot like 2009 all
over again, when Tea Party activists swarmed town halls and meet and greets
were consumed by confrontation.
And it`s not just happening to Republicans. Senator Shelby Whitehouse
faced the music at an overflowing town hall after backlash for voting CIA
director – voting in CIA director, Mike Pompeo.
Across the country, progressives are borrowing these Tea Party tactics, or
maybe just borrowing them back. This Alinsky playbook is back in vogue
with a technological twist, as groups find news – new ways to connect in -
- connect in the resistance against President Trump.
Democrats want the same defiance in their politicians but could it polarize
and weaken the party? Brendan Steinhauser was a key operative and training
activist in the Tea Party movement. He`s a founding partner at the
political consulting firm, Steinhauser Strategies, and he joins us now.
Brendan, thank you so much for being here. Talk to me, do you think that
there is a big difference between the Tea Party movement and the activists
then and what you`re seeing starting to form now on the left?
BRENDAN STEINHAUSER, PARTNER, STEINHAUSER STRATEGIES: Well, certainly
there`s a huge ideological difference between the left and the right and
what they`re fighting for and what they`re fighting against. But there are
some tactical similarities, in terms of mass protests and rallies, to
galvanize opposition. And then, to direct that opposition toward
legislative contact to try and get legislators in Congress to vote no or to
not confirm someone. You know, to take some kind of action.
And so, certainly, the Tea Party movement, back in 2009 and 2010, did crib
a little bit from the left, when it came to learning how to do street
protests, how to hold massive rallies, how to train people and teach people
how to be effective and then deploy them on the issues that we cared about.
TUR: So, what can each side learn from the other? So, what can the left
right now learn from how the Tea Party deployed their tactics pretty
successfully in the 2010 midterms?
STEINHAUSER: Sure. Well, one of the things that I`ve been thinking about
is how the left is going to have a challenge and it needs to make sure that
it expels any radicals from its midst. You know, whether they are
socialist or anarchist or communist. People that are destroying public
property, that are destroying Starbucks, or, you know, destroying an ATM
machine at Bank of America, they really need to self-police to make sure
that they don`t say that that`s OK.
Because, you know, we`ve dealt with crazy folks, too, that try to
infiltrate our movement or the Lyndon LaRouche crowd who would come into
our protests, and we would self-police and say, you`re not a part of this.
You`re not allowed to be here. So, that`s important for a mass movement to
maintain public support.
I also think they need to go ahead and ask Lena Dunham to exit stage left.
She`s been a disaster as a messenger for them. She offends middle America,
talking about not having had the opportunity to have an abortion. Things
like that alienate people.
For the Democrats to be successful, for the left to be successful in this
movement, they really do have to go back to winning back the voters that
actually voted for Barack Obama, in places like Michigan and Ohio and
Pennsylvania, and then decided to vote for Donald Trump. They need to
appeal to middle America, to white working class voters, in particular.
The folks that Hillary Clinton lost to Donald Trump. And that`s really the
challenge that they face.
TUR: You know, you might have a point with that. When Hillary Clinton was
having those rallies with celebrities, in order to get the crowds to turn
out more in force, Donald Trump was just standing on a stage alone and he
pointed that out. So, you could have a point, when it comes to celebrities
and moving them to the side.
But on a different point, Cory Gardner and Marco Rubio, and for that matter
the Trump campaign, the transition, now the White House, basically is
calling these protesters paid protesters. Are they paid protesters or are
these just average Americans who are dissatisfied with the current state of
affairs and this current administration even before it begins?
STEINHAUSER: Sure. Well, I think it`s probably a bit of both. Like in
any movement and any political effort, you do have people that are paid to
go out, like unions and environmentalists who have been doing this for
decades. Who are probably acting as – you know, as trainers and as
teachers to teach people how to do these tactics.
But, yes, you have a lot of people who are probably relatively new to
politics or people that have voted in the past that are now coming out and
protesting. And they have every right to do that whether they`re paid or
they`re not.
Now, I wouldn`t make the mistake that the Democrats made when they labeled
the Tea Party Astroturf. And they said that we were fake grass roots and
that we were all paid to be there. That really backfired against the
liberals and the Democrats when they did that.
In fact, Nancy Pelosi famously referred to us as Astroturf. And when we
showed up with 500,000 Tea Party protesters on September 12, 2009, I said
into the crowd, you know, we`ve replaced the grass on the west lawn of the
capitol with Astroturf. And that got a big cheer because people understood
that we were being denigrated, we were being insulted, and I really think
that, you know, that you have to – you have to encourage participation,
even if you disagree with those that are going out and protesting.
They had every right to do that. Democrats and liberals are out of power,
so that`s what we should expect them to do, and it`s up to conservatives to
make the case why we`re right and they`re wrong.
TUR: Thank you, Brendan Steinhauser.
STEINHAUSER: Thank you for having me.
TUR: Now, let`s bring in tonight`s panel. Elise Jordan is an MSNBC
political analyst and former Ryan Paul adviser. Joan Walsh is an MSNBC
political analyst as well, and national-affairs correspondent at The
Nation. And Azi Paybarah is a senior reporter with Politico. Unfortunately
for us, not an MSNBC contributor. At least not at the moment. Maybe we`ll
change that.
AZI PAYBARAH, SENIOR REPORTER FOR POLITICO: You know something I don`t.
TUR: Let`s talk about – let`s lift off from what Brendan was just talking
about. The Tea Party movement was super effective in the 2010 midterm
elections. They were forced to be reckoned with. Do you foresee, Joan, the
same thing happening with the movements we`re seeing on left? Can they
sustain themselves to make a difference in 2010? 2018.
JOAN WALSH, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST, NATIONAL-AFFAIRS CORRESPONDENT AT THE
NATION: And 18 and 20 and 22. You know, I don`t think anyone can predict
that yet, Katy. The thing that I would say about them that makes me hopeful
as a liberal is that despite people trying to call them AstroTurf and
George Soros is paying everyone, what I`ve heard from people all around the
country not just at that Washington March is that they saw people they`ve
never seen marching before.
In smaller communities, the liberals saw people not necessarily
conservatives, but they saw people who hadn`t been political. So this is
touching. I think the shock of Donald Trump`s election. A lot of people
were apathetic. Maybe they weren`t all in on Hillary Clinton. They didn`t
think he could win and he won. And then out the gate, he is pushing such a
radical agenda.
I think people feel really disenfranchised. They feel like they weren`t
listened to. They know he got almost three million fewer votes from the
public. And they`re asking how could this happen. I think there`s a
wellspring of really very new activism that is frankly scaring some
Democratic Party leaders because, you know, as you`ve said, Sheldon
Whitehouse had confronted crowd.
Chuck Schumer has people protesting outside his Brooklyn home. And, you
know, he likes to think of himself as a liberal and the people`s friend.
So, you know, I think this is something nobody totally understands, but I
really appreciated Brendan saying that it`s dangerous to call it AstroTurf
because it probably isn`t.
TUR: To Joan`s point, Elise, who`s at risk then in 2018? Is it republicans
whose constituents, at least, a lot of them voted for Donald Trump or is it
the democrats who are seen working with the Trump administration and any
way, is it someone like Sheldon Whitehouse who voted yes to pick CIA
Director Mike Pompeo?
ELISE JORDAN, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST AND FORMER PAUL RYAN ADVISER: I think
democrats are certainly disincentivized to work with Donald Trump
especially as he`s seen as increasingly incompetent. I think that`s what
it`s going to come down to with a lot of Trump voters who wavered perhaps
and went with Trump, how the competency of this west wing looking at this
executive order on immigration and what an utter disaster it was.
Donald Trump, the White House just doesn`t seem to have it`s act together.
And appointing nominees like Betsy DeVos that just couldn`t come up and
couldn`t perform when they were in prime time.
TUR: She still got confirmed.
JORDAN: Barely.
TUR: Barely.
JORDAN: That`s exactly – look at how much uprising that caused though. And
you look at the numbers of democrats and Americans, republicans even who
are calling in and flooding these congressional offices.
TUR: Right.
JORDAN: You look at the women`s march being the largest march ever happen
in this country. It is a real force. There is a real opportunity for
genuine protest movement here, and I think it is getting into President
Trump`s head.
TUR: Azi, let`s talk a little bit about what we had in the last block, we
were talking to Senator Ben Sasse and he was making the argument that
pushing back against the administration and pushing back against all the
powers in government is really not an ideological thing. Everybody should
be doing it. The reality is though, the republicans are taking a bit of a
back seat to pushing it back against Donald Trump trying to overreach on
his executive power.
Do they have a responsibility or are they going to see any negative effects
if they don`t stand up and say hold on, wait a minute, we need you to – we
need to reign you in a little bit?
PAYBARAH: No, I think voters have such a disgust for Washington that anyone
that goes in there on the promise to change it, shake it up, break it even,
is going to have a level of support among the electorate that we could not
imagine 10, 15, 20 years ago. So republicans who under the Obama
administration had said government is overreaching, I can`t believe you`re
doing this executive orders, oh my God, are now saying, oh well that`s
effective.
Because there is this notion that you can support your own team almost, you
know, irrespective of facts. And the other side is the enemy. So anything
that you do is justified and you just have to look one administration back
and everyone`s roles were reversed.
I think Donald Trump is able with his charisma, his support, you know, his
inability to feel, you know, shame about what he does or says, garners a
level of support from his, from people and his allies that makes
establishment republicans very worried that they cannot be consistent on
policy.
TUR: Completely dedicated, completely loyal, the question is once his
support starts to crack, what do we see the senate leadership do? That is
something we`re going to have to hold because I have to go to break. Elise,
Joan, Azi, stay with us, please. Still ahead, the Trump administration
wants the court to reinstate their controversial travel ban. Where the case
stands ahead of tonight`s showdown?
TUR: More “MTP Daily” just ahead, but here is first – first – let me try
that again. But first, here`s my friend, Hampton Pearson, with today`s
“CNBC Market Wrap.”
HAMPTON PEARSON, JOURNALIST, CNBC WASHINGTON BUREAU CORRESPONDENT: Hey,
Katy. We have stocks ending higher on the day. The Dow gaining 37 points,
the S&P up a fraction, the Nasdaq adding 10 points.
The U.S. trade deficit hit it`s highest level in four years in 2016,
despite new numbers from the Commerce Department released today showing
they have narrowed in December, falling by more than 3 percent.
And the U.S. news and world report ranks Austin, Texas as the country`s
best place to live. Rankings are based on quality of life, affordability,
and job prospects. That`s it from CNBC, first in business worldwide.
TUR: Welcome back to “MTP Daily.” As we mentioned earlier in the show, at
6:00 p.m. eastern time tonight, there`s a hearing in California on the
future of President Trump`s travel ban. Let`s go to MSNBC chief legal
correspondent, Ari Melber, to help us understand exactly what is going on,
so I will ask you that. What exactly is going on tonight at 6:00 p.m.
eastern?
ARI MELBER, MSNBC CHIEF LEGAL CORRESPONDENT: What is going on at 6:00 p.m.
eastern is a fairly typical thing which is an appeal`s court passing some
judgment on the temporary restraining order that was so dramatically put
down by Judge Robart, a federal judge in Seattle. So all they`re really
going to do is meet on the phone, telephone conference call like people
have at their normal work except these are judges, and they are going to
decide whether to leave that temporary restraining order in place or
reinstate the travel ban.
TUR: So earlier today, in the White House press briefing room, Sean Spicer
said that this is not necessarily a big deal. They believe that this case
will be decided on it`s merits. They believe that they will win the case
talking about whether or not this travel ban is constitutional. And they
cited the Boston case, explain that for us.
MELBER: Yeah, Sean Spicer is correct, we are still in early procedure land.
And all that`s being decided is whether during the coming trials this will
be a ban that is enforced or not. So he`s saying hey, give us a minute,
when we get to the trial, we are going to win. You mention that case, this
is by Judge Gordon in Boston, this was a case that dealt with some of the
merits, arguments in order to decide whether or not to block the ban. So it
is not in itself a final decision either.
TUR: And upheld the band.
MELBER: But what it did would say it`s not going – what it said was we`re
not going to block the ban because we don`t think it is likely to be struck
down later. So a similar posture. But the bottom line being and the reason
the White House likes this case is they went through several of the
arguments, due process arguments, equal protection, and the religious
arguments that we`ve heard so much about.
And in each instance, the judge basically said, it is unlikely the
challenges will prevail. Here`s why. On due process, he said look, there
may be people in the airports. We saw those dramatic pictures. There may be
people caught up, but most of the ban affects people who aren`t here yet,
and this judge was pointing to precedent that shows that those people don`t
have a lot of rights.
There`s certainly no right to enter the country if you don`t have lawful
status yet. On equal protection, similar type of analysis, but went deeper
in the idea that this doesn`t favor one religion or the other. That`s one
of the debates in this. And then on religion and establishment clause
claim, the idea of wait a minute, does this actually set up a preference
for Christianity?
Something that Donald Trump himself eluded to in a Christian broadcasting
network interview. The judge says well, put what Donald Trump said to the
side, you know, politicians will be politicians, boys will be boys, this
text under the courts analysis does not actually say yes, Christianity
(inaudible).
TUR: They`re just focusing strictly on the executive order. This could go
to the Supreme Court. Donald Trump says he will take it there if he needs
to, doesn`t want it to get there. If it does go to the Supreme Court and
say they decided they`re not going to take the case up, who`s ruling
stands? The Seattle ruling or the Boston ruling?
MELBER: Neither. Because this is a triple layer cake. We just hit Super
Bowl Sunday, everybody knows you got, you know, the bean and then you got
the cheese, and then you got the sour cream, right? We are on the first
layer right now. We are just in the bean. And so no matter what happens,
you have to get to the second set, the cheese layer, before the Supreme
Court would decide.
Translation, after the Seattle ruling has the trial and goes on, then an
appeal`s court with it`s full cheese layer ruling on that, and only that
would the Supreme Court decide to leave in place or not.
TUR: You know, I`m not going to offend our audience with what I was
thinking about when you said bean, cheese, layer dip. I`m leaving it there.
MELBER: All I know is Tom Brady said that it has been a hard time for him
and I think that`s because he got caught cheating.
TUR: Oh. Thank you, Ari Melber.
MELBER: Have I left you with anything to think about? And look, keep
watching MSNBC`s covering this all through the 6:00 p.m. We`re going to be
busy.
TUR: We are, and I promise Ari will not bring out the three bean cheese
whatever dip. So, again, we`re going to be covering this all night at 10:00
p.m. eastern. You`re going hear it on the last word, you`re also going to
hear it throughout the next hour as we`re following arguments the entire
evening. We will also have much more here on “MTP Daily” right after this.
TUR: Welcome back. This was one for the history books today. For the first
time ever a vice president came to the senate to cast a tie-breaking vote
on a president`s cabinet nominee. Vice President Mike Pence had to break a
razor thin 50/50 tie to confirm Betsy DeVos, President Trump`s pick for
education secretary.
Devos`s confirmation has been the most contentious of the president`s
cabinet nominees so far. Senators offices were inundated with calls and
messages to oppose her. We`re expecting Devos to be officially sworn in a
little later. And you`re looking live right now at the senate floor where
senate democrats are holding their second talk-a-thon in as many days.
This time, it`s an opposition to Senator Jeff Sessions nomination for
attorney general. It`s unclear whether they`ll pull another all night as
they did unsuccessfully last night, but if democrats use all 30 hours of
debate time, Sessions confirmation vote would take place tomorrow evening.
We`ll be right back.
TUR: It is time for “The Lid,” so let`s bring back our panel, Elise Jordan,
Joan Walsh, and Azi Paybarah. I got it right again.
PAYBARAH: Yup.
TUR: Really good. Let`s talk about the travel ban. Joan, Donald Trump
administration obviously believe it`s going to be won on its merits. What
are we expecting to hear from them tonight?
WALSH: I think we`re expecting to hear from them that they have – the
president has great latitude in deciding who gets let into the country. But
we`re not really looking at the constitutionality of the law tonight. We
really just looking at what are the grounds for the removing the stay,
removing the TRO.
And so I actually – I`m gonna be really honest with you. I don`t know how
they will rule. But I do think, you know, we made one point earlier that I
want to go back to which is he is trying to bully both the judiciary branch
as well as journalists to, you know, in our case, cover terror even more.
We just heard an amazing thing. Kellyanne Conway is on another network on
CNN. And she just complained about the amount of time. Did I hear that
correctly? How much time the media gave to Donald Trump that they should
have have been spending on covering terror.
JORDAN: Media coverage that propelled him to victory over 15 other
republican primaries.
TUR: The media has spent a lot of time on Donald Trump because a lot of the
time Donald Trump is saying things that are factually incorrect.
(LAUGHTER)
TUR: It`s just a fact. The travel ban though, this is something that they
are going to argue is constitutional because the president has the
authority to protect the American citizens but they are not pointing out
specific threat.
JORDAN: Well, it`s amazing the sloppiness of how they`ve gone about this
executive order that its even in question because the president does have
enormous latitude when it comes to national security. And then media
disaster. The fact that this has been such a nightmare rolling it out and
it has been branded as a Muslim ban certainly isn`t helpful in the
courtroom.
TUR: What do you make of the White House not going back and not think, you
know, we could have done a little better. Instead, having, you know, we had
Secretary Kelly today testifying that he should have been the one to put a
pause on it and said.
PAYBARAH: Everyone is protecting Trump. Everyone is making excuses for him.
And the argument that they`re making that they`re protecting Americans and
they`re relying on a list of countries that Obama had singled out as being
problematic.
When you look at data, the number of people that are killed by pen guns and
assault weapons and things like that, you know, if they are going to make
an argument about protecting Americans and safety, they really could look
at national gun control laws rather than people coming into the country.
Because if you look at the fact which is something that the administration
has a hard time doing, the numbers would probably lead you in a different
direction.
(CROSSTALK)
TUR: Are they open to the argument that they are fear mongering?
WALSH: No, of course not.
TUR: No, are they open to.
(CROSSTALK)
TUR: . that they are fear mongering?
JORDAN: I think the Trump administration specializes in fear mongering to
date and they`re gonna continue doing this. And this is the only ground
that they had to stand. The facts do not support their argument. One in 3.6
billion is the number of refugees coming into the country. There`s a 1 in
3.6 billion chance that a refugee would attack our nation. That just
doesn`t play into this national security.
TUR: Should we call up Don Jr`s Skittles tweet? What if one Skittle would
kill you?
PAYBARAH: Well, the funny this is you probably have like a poisoned, you
know, bag of Skittles. You could talk about, you know, access to guns,
which is something ironically that the president doesn`t want to take on,
you know, the republican lawmakers don`t want to take on. But they want to
point a finger at the other, at people that are not here, and say they are
the problem, they are the enemy. That`s what dangerous and scary.
TUR: Guys, lots to talk about. Spirited conversation. Appreciate the time
with you. Azi, nice to meet you for the first time. You girls are forever,
Joan and Elise. That`s it for tonight. MSNBC`s coverage continues now with
“For The Record with Greta Van Susteren” right after this break.
She`s gonna speak with Senator John McCain whose mother, guess what, is
turning 105 today. Happy birthday to her. Stay with MSNBC for full coverage
on analysis of the legal proceedings of President Trump`s travel ban. I`m
Katy Tur. Thanks for watching.
