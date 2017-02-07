MTP Daily, transcript 2/7/2017

Transcript:

MTP DAILY

February 7, 2017

Guest: Glenn Thrush, Ben Sasse, Brendan Steinhauser, Azi Paybarah

KATY TUR, MSNBC HOST: Tonight, the president`s travel ban faces its

biggest test yet, a potentially decisive court hearing scheduled for less

than an hour from now.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: This is a very dangerous

period of time. Because while everybody`s talking and dealing, a lot of

bad people are thinking about, hey, let`s go in right now.

TUR: Plus, credibility questions. Can the White House continue to play

the blame game and dismiss all criticism as fake news?

And organized chaos. Can the left learn from the Tea Party`s tactics and

turn protests into political power?

CROWD: Get him out. Get him out. Get him out. Get him out.

This is MTP DAILY and it starts right now.

Good evening, I`m Katy Tur in New York in for Chuck Todd. Welcome to MTP

DAILY.

There were some awful terror attacks in the United States last year,

Orlando, Dallas, Baton Rouge, New York City. Right now, the White House

appears to be signaling that it knows who to blame if there`s another

attack. The courts and the press.

Today at the White House while meeting with law enforcement officials,

President Trump doubled down on claims that the judicial branch is

threatening national security by holding up his travel ban.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We need this court case. It

would be very helpful to keeping the wrong people out of our country.

You know, this is a very dangerous period of time. Because while

everybody`s talking and dealing, a lot of bad people are thinking about,

hey, let`s go in right now.

I actually can`t believe that we`re having to fight to protect the security

– in a court system to protect the security of our nation. I can`t even

believe it. And a lot of people agree with us, believe me.

TUR: The president has tweeted that if something bad happens, the public

should blame a quote, “so-called federal judge” that the White House claims

went, quote, “rogue” for temporarily halting the travel ban.

A federal appeals court refused the government`s emergency request to

overturn the judge`s ruling. And in less than an hour, the appeal`s court

will hear arguments about whether to lift or maintain the freeze on that

order. We`re going to be keeping a close eye on that hearing here at

MSNBC. Stay with us.

Meanwhile, though, folks, President Trump`s own Homeland Security chief,

General John Kelly, said that today the ban should have been delayed by him

before it was ever signed into law.

And it seems that, in an effort to neutralize or distract from the news,

the administration is blaming the news. Here`s more from President Trump

today.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I happen to know how

dishonest the media is. There`s tremendous dishonesty, pure out righteous

(ph) honesty.

TUR: The White House is also doubling down on claims that the media is

covering up terror attacks which, if you watch or read the news, you know

is demonstrably false.

Here`s the bigger issue. The national security implications of the White

House`s current battle with the courts, and also with the press, is

arguably the most alarming example of this administration`s apparent

unwillingness to accept or acknowledge responsibility for its shortcomings,

while it simultaneously attempts to steam roll critics and bad headlines

with disinformation, conspiracy theories, innuendo blame and fear

mongering.

In defending the ban, the White House cited a nonexistent bowling green

massacre, involving Iraqi refugees at least three times before

acknowledging the error. The press secretary`s attack on the press for

referring to it as a ban, despite both him and the president calling it a

ban, was an argument bordering on comical, so much so that it was mocked on

“Saturday Night Live.”

The White House has dismissed a state of nationwide anti-Trump protests

opposing the ban and other White House policies as an invention of paid

demonstrators and thugs.

And this is all just the most recent stuff. We`ve seen President Trump

claim 3 to 5 million fraudulent votes from, quote, “illegals” cost him the

popular vote. And then, claimed that every single instance of fraud

benefitted Hillary Clinton with no hard evidence to prove that.

He`s told the public dismiss any negative poll as a lie and he`s also

suggested that the U.S. government acts with the same alleged murderous

hostility as Vladimir Putin.

And that does not include how the White House has arguably weaponized

terms, like fake news to deflect from their mistakes or poorly handled

situations. The White House`s credibility has been damaged by all of this.

And you could argue that the press, American democracy, U.S. intelligence

and the U.S. court system are just some of the institutions that have been

dragged, at times, forcibly into the chaos.

So, what happens next? I`m joined by “New York Times” White House

correspondent Glenn Thrush. Glenn, it is very nice to see you. Not in the

flesh but at least over a T.V. camera.

GLENN THRUSH, WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT, “THE NEW YORK TIMES”: Good to see

you.

TUR: My first question to you is how do you continue to cover the game

when you`ve been dragged down the field and put into a uniform?

[17:05:02] THRUSH: Well, I could ask you the same – I could ask you the

same question.

TUR: It is – we could have a bit of a debate over it.

THRUSH: Look, I think – I think the issue that you raised early on in

your opening about them coming up with all these attacks on the media, on

the judge, coming up with these counterarguments during these pool sprays

when reporters come in and photographers come in during these events in the

morning, giving the president unmediated access, his tweets. All of these

things are meant to distract from concrete questions about fact.

When he says, for instance, and I was struck by his statement this morning,

that a lot of bad people are going to be coming in as a result of the judge

holding this – holding this order, we are talking about a system that was

– that has been fundamentally in place for years. And we know from

statistics that from these seven countries, we have not seen terror attacks

emanating.

So, he is not referring to anything with historical grounding. He is

referring to a circular argument that he, himself, has made. So, I think

our way to respond to this is to ask them concrete questions. To demand

facts and not interpretation. And to hold them accountable, as you just

did with that litany that you had, when they`re not telling the truth.

I think getting into a back and forth about the various honesty and

dishonesty of institutions is not especially helpful for us. I think the

American people just need to be shown what is true, what is factual,

relentlessly by us. And we can`t – and we can`t aggregate that

responsibility.

TUR: What do you make of the president releasing a list of 47 different

terror attacks that they believe were under-covered by the press. But

among that list, terror attacks that happened that – here in this country

and also in Canada that they did not list. They didn`t list the terror

attack in Canada from last week in Quebec, where a white man went into a

mosque and killed Muslims there.

They didn`t put Charleston, the Charleston church shooting, on that list.

What do you make of them really only defining a terror attack, it seems at

least, to be based – or to be coming from one religion?

THRUSH: The omission of those two attacks, Katy, is really befuddling to

me. And I tweeted, in the aftermath of the Quebec attack, as a relative

silence of the White House. He – the president tweeted almost

instantaneously a couple days ago, when a potential terror attack was

thwarted at the louvre in Paris. No one was injured – no one was

seriously injured. No one was killed.

Yet, he didn`t use the force of his Twitter feed and his millions and

millions of followers to accentuate this massacre that took place in the

country just to our north. I think that raises very significant questions

about his priorities on this.

And the other thing, and you know, and I just don`t to want repeat this,

that the coverage of so many of these events has been wall to wall. In

fact, one can argue, you know, in the Orlando and in the California

shooting, sometimes they were very intrusive coverage.

And, you know, out in California, I remember people breaking into

apartments – not breaking in, but being led into the – into the

perpetrators, alleged perpetrators apartment before police had even got

there. So, there was a lot of coverage.

Now, on the margins. His argument, do terror attack overseas, particularly

in Afghanistan and Iraq, not get enough coverage? Yes. But also, I think

you can make the same argument about what`s going on with Russian aided

Syrian forces in Aleppo and the refugee crisis in Syria.

I would put as a counterargument to what he made is let`s look at the

various coverage by the – by the evening news and by cable on the refugee

crisis in Syria compared to terrorist attacks. I think you would find,

probably, that the Syrian coverage is more deficient than the coverage of

terrorist attacks.

TUR: You had a great article in “The New York Times” with Maggie Haberman

a couple days ago, where you just took us behind the scenes in the White

House and gave us an idea about what`s going on. There`s one detail about

how they were holding meetings in cabinet rooms and they didn`t know how to

turn the lights on. That one was obviously that – something that struck

out to me.

But there was a number of interesting details, including Donald Trump

watching television. Talk to me about the leaks. Why are you hearing so

much from people inside the White House eager to tell you what`s going on?

THRUSH: Well, I think, to some extent – it`s funny, you know, Sean

Spicer, the Press Secretary, who I`ve known for years and is a nice guy,

pushed back very hard against some of the details that were included in

this.

The truth of the matter is the piece was meant to illustrate the human side

of a – of a long-time businessman and a New York resident adjusting to

life in a completely unfamiliar environment. That`s what we wanted to

portray.

[17:10:00] We`re not saying he`s lazy. We`re not saying he sits around all

the time. We`re just documenting how difficult it is for him and his very,

very small team to make this adjustment.

And our larger point, to use a metaphor here, is they have started off with

such a relentless barrage of executive orders. You know, I liken it to

carpet bombing while you`re still constructing the plane.

So, the point is, they have a very small staff of really empowered aids.

And we know them because if you look at the pictures of the executive order

sightings, there they are in the frame. Six to eight, maybe 10 people

tops, who are running a lot of things.

And the fact of the matter is what we`ve seen in the last two weeks is you

need a much more professionalized, much more interconnected, much more

experienced staff to run a confident White House operation.

So, our – you know, our goal in writing this was not necessarily to

criticize him but to illuminate for our readers and, perhaps, some people

in the work – who work in the White House. Some of these deficiencies

that they`re clearly going to need to address.

TUR: Show what it`s really like.

Thank you, Glenn Thrush. I will leave out the boo because I really like

you.

THRUSH: Thank you.

TUR: At least for now.

I`m joined now by Republican Senator Ben Sasse in Nebraska who has been one

of the – one of the party`s more vocal critics of President Trump`s

rhetoric.

Senator, I know you want to talk about Neil Gorsuch and we`re definitely

going to get to that. But I want to first ask you about this

administration and whether or not you believe that this administration has

a credibility problem.

SEN. BEN SASSE (R) NEBRASKA: Listen, I think, in America right now, we

haven`t doing civics for a really long time. And so, Washington has a

credibility problem. And the people voted for disruption, and now they`re

getting a lot of disruption. And some of that I applaud. Some of it

unnerves people for understandable reasons.

But there are a whole bunch of things that need to be rethought. The

Constitution and the first amendment and freedom of speech, press,

assembly, religion, those things don`t need to be rethought.

And so, we need to teach and reaffirming those things. But there`s a

credibility problem that`s spread all across Washington, D.C. right now.

TUR: I could not agree with you more with the idea of making sure that

civics is taught more forcefully inside of our schools. Also, maybe the

fourth estate and the importance of a free press. That`s just my personal

opinion.

SASSE: I`m with you.

TUR: But to go a little bit further on that. Do you think that you can

trust this administration with matters on national security? Especially

when they`ve come out and they preemptively blamed what – another terror

attack if it does happen, on the courts and the press?

SASSE: Well, first of all, it is the American tradition that we should

always be skeptical of our government. So, regardless of who occupies the

White House and regardless of who represents you in the legislature, it is

an American fundamental core belief to be skeptical of power, and

especially to be skeptical of the consolidation of power.

I also believe it is really important for us to reaffirm the three branches

of government that all have – that all take an oath to the Constitution,

all try to uphold and defend individual rights that are supposed to check

and balance one another.

So, no branches of the government should be attacking other branches of the

government. We should all be holding each other to more account and we

have not been doing enough of that for a long time.

TUR: And, Senator, do you believe the president, right now, is trying to

consolidate power?

SASSE: I think that we are going back 80, 90 years where every new

executive branch that comes to power tries to consolidate more power.

So, my main concern isn`t something in the last 15 to 16 days. It`s

something that goes back to Teddy Roosevelt to Republican and Woodrow

Wilson a Democrat, who thought that democracy was pretty clunky and people

probably couldn`t be trusted and legislatures were always going to be

bought off. And so, you needed more power in the branch of the experts

which was the executive branch.

I think that the article one branch, the legislature, is a huge part of we

have all these article two executive problems. We have executive

overreach. Again, not just this administration, but administration over

administration because we`ve had decades of legislative under-reach, where

the number one priority of most people who serve in the Congress is their

own incumbency and their own reelection.

And so, they don`t to want tackle the limited number of really hard

generational problems we face. They love to shuffle power off to the

executive branch. That`s why Obamacare, as an example, was a statute that

wasn`t finished in 550 places. It said the secretary shall, dot, dot, dot,

finish the law.

And then, I`ve been critical, as a Republican, of the Democratic

administration that wrote the rest of that law and went on – beyond the

parameters of that law and wrote new law. And I`m going to be critical of

anybody of either party in the executive branch that tries to consolidate

more power.

But a huge part of why we have that problem is because the legislature

doesn`t do its job.

TUR: Talking about the legislature not doing its job and talking about

this idea that people are just out to get reelected. The Republican

leadership doesn`t seem to be overly concerned with Donald Trump, sort of,

bending reality or telling things that are demonstrably false, talking

about voter fraud in this country, three to five million, quote, unquote,

“illegals,” voting in a place like California.

[17:15:06] And all of them voting for Hillary Clinton and that`s why Donald

Trump didn`t win the popular vote. Refusing to acknowledge that Russians

could have hacked into – or were behind hacks into our political system,

regardless of whether or not that affected this election.

My question to you is, does the Republican Party have more of a

responsibility to push back and say, hey, listen, we`re not going to

tolerate this. You`ve got to play by the rules of the game and the rules

of the game are that you tell the truth.

SASSE: Yes. So, I don`t think that Republican and Democratic labels are

the labels we should start with in this conversation. Because the founders

view was that the way that you check the inclination for people that

consolidate power is with other branches that are jealous of their own

prerogatives.

And so, the legislative executive distinction should be providing the

check, not just Republican versus Democrat or, in this case, we need

Republican on Republican questioning as well.

But, I`m the third most conservative guy in the Senate by voting record,

but I`m not a particularly partisan guy. I sit in Daniel Patrick

Moynihan`s desk on the floor of the U.S. Senate on purpose because he`s the

author of the famous quote, that while everyone is entitled to their

opinion, you`re not entitled to your own facts.

We need a whole lot more shared facts out there. And that is why the free

press you were talking about before and the freedom of speech and freedom

of religion and assembly are so critical to an American experiment where we

know that most of life isn`t about politics.

Most of life is about the rotary club and your family and church or

synagogue or small business and your neighborhood. And we need Washington

to do a small number of the most important things, so that people can live

their lives at home which is where they actually raise their kids and find

happiness.

So, we need more skepticism, one branch of another, but we don`t need so

much hope and trust in these two political parties. Because, frankly,

neither of these two political parties is very impressive right now.

TUR: I think it`s interesting that you say that. Because when I was on

the campaign trail, Donald Trump voters did just that. They put all of

their hope and trust into a man that didn`t have specific policy proposals.

When you`d ask them, what if he doesn`t build the wall or what if he isn`t

able to ban Muslims from coming into this country? They said, don`t – I`m

not worried about that. I just believe in him. I believe in his ability

to change.

But I want to put that aside because I really to want talk to you a little

bit about Neil Gorsuch, Donald Trump`s Supreme Court nominee. Because I

know that you`re eager to talk to him. Given Donald Trump`s attack on the

judiciary, saying that a federal judge in Seattle is a so-called judge

because it put a temporary restraining order on his travel ban. Are you

confident that Neil Gorsuch would be able to remain independent even though

he`s being nominated by Donald Trump?

SASSE: Unquestionably. And, frankly, I think that everybody across the

political spectrum, everybody who believes in America, everybody who

believes in a constitutional system of checks and balances, should be

excited about Neil Gorsuch. This is a really strong pick by the president.

And, frankly, people who were skeptical of executive overreach should be

excited about this guy, because he believes in constraining the

overreaching tendencies of any branch to overstep its constitutional

bounds.

As it was clear that Judge Gorsuch was one of the likely finalists. I

started reading some of his opinions about three weeks ago and they`re

really impressive. When the guy puts on his robe, he`s no longer a private

citizen with private views.

I assume at night when he takes off his robe and watches ESPN, he might

have personal political views. But reading his opinions, I can`t figure

out what they are. Because his job, as a judge, is not to be a super

legislator. It`s to defend the law. It`s to uphold and defend the

Constitution. It`s to uphold and defend individual rights. It`s to check

the legislature and executive when it would overstep.

And so, I believe that Judge Gorsuch is the kind of guy that people, who

might be skeptical of this or any future administration, should take a lot

of hope in the way that he views a judge`s job. He`s a rock star and,

frankly, he`s the kind of guy the founders envisioned on the court.

TUR: Senator, if the Democrats try to filibuster this pick, do you think

you support the nuclear option?

SASSE: I think it`s so premature to be talking process at a stage when

this guy should be getting everybody`s vote.

And, by the way, he was confirmed –

TUR: I know – I`m –

SASSE: – 10 years ago. But just remember –

TUR: – sorry to interrupt. I know it`s – I know it`s premature. But

that seems to be the way things are going with the Democrats right now.

So, I think it`s definitely a possibility and something that`s quite

relevant. Do you support the nuclear option, yes or no?

SASSE: I`m not going to start there. I`ll tell you what I do want to us

to talk about and that`s that Nancy Pelosi said, before she`d read any of

the guy`s opinions. If you breathe air or drink water, you should run for

the hills and be scared to death of this guy.

That`s laughable nonsense. And that`s the kind of thing we need to call

out as civic discord that is just ranked partisanship that doesn`t have any

seriousness about looking at his opinions.

If you look at his opinions, and I trust that a lot of Democrats are going

to seriously meet with Judge Gorsuch, take him seriously, read his

opinions. They`re going to have a guy who`s a judge, not a guy trying to

be a super-legislator. And I don`t really think these process arguments

should come into play.

[17:20:01] TUR: Rank partnership, maybe. But maybe rank partnership, if

it is that, that is certainly indicating that we could be heading down a

path where this does end up being either the nuclear option or no Neil

Gorsuch.

But I`m going to have to leave it there.

SASSE: (INAUDIBLE.)

TUR: I respect – I respect your decision not to answer that question with

a yes or no answer. Senator Sasse, I appreciate it.

Coming up, the future of the president`s controversial travel ban is on the

line tonight. The showdown before a federal appeals court is less than an

hour away.

Plus, how progressive protesters are turning to Tea Party tactics to get

their message heard.

Welcome back to MTP DAILY.

In the next hour, oral arguments will begin on the west coast in an

emergency appeal by the Trump administration. The government is urging the

appeal`s court to overturn a judge`s order, temporarily blocking the

administration`s immigration travel ban. We`ll have much more on that

coming up later in the show.

But first, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly appeared on Capitol Hill

today to answer questions from members of Congress about the president`s

immigration order. He began by falling on his sword, taking the blame for

the order`s shaky rollout.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GEN. JOHN KELLY, U.S. SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY: In retrospect, I

should have – this is all on me, by the way. I should have delayed it

just a bit so that I could talk to members of Congress, particularly to

leadership of committees like this, to prepare them for what was coming.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TUR: Secretary Kelly repeatedly defended the order, calling it lawful and

constitutional rather than a ban. The three-judge panel that will convene

next hour, in San Francisco tonight, won`t determine the merits of the law,

just whether or not to keep the temporary hold in place.

We`ll be back with more MTP DAILY in 60 seconds.

TOM MCCLINTOCK (R), CALIFORNIA: Folks, wait a second. I thought we were

going to have an adult discussion here.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, we thought we were going to have congressman

represent us and that didn`t happen.

[17:25:08] TUR: And that was a scene on Saturday in Roseville, California.

Republican Congressman Tom McClintock tried to defend President Trump`s

immigration ban but was met with a wall of protesters outside of his town

hall event. And inside, the congressman`s constituents were ready to

talking points and resist posters.

In some parts of the country, it`s beginning to look a lot like 2009 all

over again, when Tea Party activists swarmed town halls and meet and greets

were consumed by confrontation.

And it`s not just happening to Republicans. Senator Shelby Whitehouse

faced the music at an overflowing town hall after backlash for voting CIA

director – voting in CIA director, Mike Pompeo.

Across the country, progressives are borrowing these Tea Party tactics, or

maybe just borrowing them back. This Alinsky playbook is back in vogue

with a technological twist, as groups find news – new ways to connect in -

- connect in the resistance against President Trump.

Democrats want the same defiance in their politicians but could it polarize

and weaken the party? Brendan Steinhauser was a key operative and training

activist in the Tea Party movement. He`s a founding partner at the

political consulting firm, Steinhauser Strategies, and he joins us now.

Brendan, thank you so much for being here. Talk to me, do you think that

there is a big difference between the Tea Party movement and the activists

then and what you`re seeing starting to form now on the left?

BRENDAN STEINHAUSER, PARTNER, STEINHAUSER STRATEGIES: Well, certainly

there`s a huge ideological difference between the left and the right and

what they`re fighting for and what they`re fighting against. But there are

some tactical similarities, in terms of mass protests and rallies, to

galvanize opposition. And then, to direct that opposition toward

legislative contact to try and get legislators in Congress to vote no or to

not confirm someone. You know, to take some kind of action.

And so, certainly, the Tea Party movement, back in 2009 and 2010, did crib

a little bit from the left, when it came to learning how to do street

protests, how to hold massive rallies, how to train people and teach people

how to be effective and then deploy them on the issues that we cared about.

TUR: So, what can each side learn from the other? So, what can the left

right now learn from how the Tea Party deployed their tactics pretty

successfully in the 2010 midterms?

STEINHAUSER: Sure. Well, one of the things that I`ve been thinking about

is how the left is going to have a challenge and it needs to make sure that

it expels any radicals from its midst. You know, whether they are

socialist or anarchist or communist. People that are destroying public

property, that are destroying Starbucks, or, you know, destroying an ATM

machine at Bank of America, they really need to self-police to make sure

that they don`t say that that`s OK.

Because, you know, we`ve dealt with crazy folks, too, that try to

infiltrate our movement or the Lyndon LaRouche crowd who would come into

our protests, and we would self-police and say, you`re not a part of this.

You`re not allowed to be here. So, that`s important for a mass movement to

maintain public support.

I also think they need to go ahead and ask Lena Dunham to exit stage left.

She`s been a disaster as a messenger for them. She offends middle America,

talking about not having had the opportunity to have an abortion. Things

like that alienate people.

For the Democrats to be successful, for the left to be successful in this

movement, they really do have to go back to winning back the voters that

actually voted for Barack Obama, in places like Michigan and Ohio and

Pennsylvania, and then decided to vote for Donald Trump. They need to

appeal to middle America, to white working class voters, in particular.

The folks that Hillary Clinton lost to Donald Trump. And that`s really the

challenge that they face.

TUR: You know, you might have a point with that. When Hillary Clinton was

having those rallies with celebrities, in order to get the crowds to turn

out more in force, Donald Trump was just standing on a stage alone and he

pointed that out. So, you could have a point, when it comes to celebrities

and moving them to the side.

But on a different point, Cory Gardner and Marco Rubio, and for that matter

the Trump campaign, the transition, now the White House, basically is

calling these protesters paid protesters. Are they paid protesters or are

these just average Americans who are dissatisfied with the current state of

affairs and this current administration even before it begins?

STEINHAUSER: Sure. Well, I think it`s probably a bit of both. Like in

any movement and any political effort, you do have people that are paid to

go out, like unions and environmentalists who have been doing this for

decades. Who are probably acting as – you know, as trainers and as

teachers to teach people how to do these tactics.

But, yes, you have a lot of people who are probably relatively new to

politics or people that have voted in the past that are now coming out and

protesting. And they have every right to do that whether they`re paid or

they`re not.

Now, I wouldn`t make the mistake that the Democrats made when they labeled

the Tea Party Astroturf. And they said that we were fake grass roots and

that we were all paid to be there. That really backfired against the

liberals and the Democrats when they did that.

In fact, Nancy Pelosi famously referred to us as Astroturf. And when we

showed up with 500,000 Tea Party protesters on September 12, 2009, I said

into the crowd, you know, we`ve replaced the grass on the west lawn of the

capitol with Astroturf. And that got a big cheer because people understood

that we were being denigrated, we were being insulted, and I really think

that, you know, that you have to – you have to encourage participation,

even if you disagree with those that are going out and protesting.

They had every right to do that. Democrats and liberals are out of power,

so that`s what we should expect them to do, and it`s up to conservatives to

make the case why we`re right and they`re wrong.

TUR: Thank you, Brendan Steinhauser.

STEINHAUSER: Thank you for having me.

TUR: Now, let`s bring in tonight`s panel. Elise Jordan is an MSNBC

political analyst and former Ryan Paul adviser. Joan Walsh is an MSNBC

political analyst as well, and national-affairs correspondent at The

Nation. And Azi Paybarah is a senior reporter with Politico. Unfortunately

for us, not an MSNBC contributor. At least not at the moment. Maybe we`ll

change that.

AZI PAYBARAH, SENIOR REPORTER FOR POLITICO: You know something I don`t.

TUR: Let`s talk about – let`s lift off from what Brendan was just talking

about. The Tea Party movement was super effective in the 2010 midterm

elections. They were forced to be reckoned with. Do you foresee, Joan, the

same thing happening with the movements we`re seeing on left? Can they

sustain themselves to make a difference in 2010? 2018.

JOAN WALSH, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST, NATIONAL-AFFAIRS CORRESPONDENT AT THE

NATION: And 18 and 20 and 22. You know, I don`t think anyone can predict

that yet, Katy. The thing that I would say about them that makes me hopeful

as a liberal is that despite people trying to call them AstroTurf and

George Soros is paying everyone, what I`ve heard from people all around the

country not just at that Washington March is that they saw people they`ve

never seen marching before.

In smaller communities, the liberals saw people not necessarily

conservatives, but they saw people who hadn`t been political. So this is

touching. I think the shock of Donald Trump`s election. A lot of people

were apathetic. Maybe they weren`t all in on Hillary Clinton. They didn`t

think he could win and he won. And then out the gate, he is pushing such a

radical agenda.

I think people feel really disenfranchised. They feel like they weren`t

listened to. They know he got almost three million fewer votes from the

public. And they`re asking how could this happen. I think there`s a

wellspring of really very new activism that is frankly scaring some

Democratic Party leaders because, you know, as you`ve said, Sheldon

Whitehouse had confronted crowd.

Chuck Schumer has people protesting outside his Brooklyn home. And, you

know, he likes to think of himself as a liberal and the people`s friend.

So, you know, I think this is something nobody totally understands, but I

really appreciated Brendan saying that it`s dangerous to call it AstroTurf

because it probably isn`t.

TUR: To Joan`s point, Elise, who`s at risk then in 2018? Is it republicans

whose constituents, at least, a lot of them voted for Donald Trump or is it

the democrats who are seen working with the Trump administration and any

way, is it someone like Sheldon Whitehouse who voted yes to pick CIA

Director Mike Pompeo?

ELISE JORDAN, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST AND FORMER PAUL RYAN ADVISER: I think

democrats are certainly disincentivized to work with Donald Trump

especially as he`s seen as increasingly incompetent. I think that`s what

it`s going to come down to with a lot of Trump voters who wavered perhaps

and went with Trump, how the competency of this west wing looking at this

executive order on immigration and what an utter disaster it was.

Donald Trump, the White House just doesn`t seem to have it`s act together.

And appointing nominees like Betsy DeVos that just couldn`t come up and

couldn`t perform when they were in prime time.

TUR: She still got confirmed.

JORDAN: Barely.

TUR: Barely.

JORDAN: That`s exactly – look at how much uprising that caused though. And

you look at the numbers of democrats and Americans, republicans even who

are calling in and flooding these congressional offices.

TUR: Right.

JORDAN: You look at the women`s march being the largest march ever happen

in this country. It is a real force. There is a real opportunity for

genuine protest movement here, and I think it is getting into President

Trump`s head.

TUR: Azi, let`s talk a little bit about what we had in the last block, we

were talking to Senator Ben Sasse and he was making the argument that

pushing back against the administration and pushing back against all the

powers in government is really not an ideological thing. Everybody should

be doing it. The reality is though, the republicans are taking a bit of a

back seat to pushing it back against Donald Trump trying to overreach on

his executive power.

Do they have a responsibility or are they going to see any negative effects

if they don`t stand up and say hold on, wait a minute, we need you to – we

need to reign you in a little bit?

PAYBARAH: No, I think voters have such a disgust for Washington that anyone

that goes in there on the promise to change it, shake it up, break it even,

is going to have a level of support among the electorate that we could not

imagine 10, 15, 20 years ago. So republicans who under the Obama

administration had said government is overreaching, I can`t believe you`re

doing this executive orders, oh my God, are now saying, oh well that`s

effective.

Because there is this notion that you can support your own team almost, you

know, irrespective of facts. And the other side is the enemy. So anything

that you do is justified and you just have to look one administration back

and everyone`s roles were reversed.

I think Donald Trump is able with his charisma, his support, you know, his

inability to feel, you know, shame about what he does or says, garners a

level of support from his, from people and his allies that makes

establishment republicans very worried that they cannot be consistent on

policy.

TUR: Completely dedicated, completely loyal, the question is once his

support starts to crack, what do we see the senate leadership do? That is

something we`re going to have to hold because I have to go to break. Elise,

Joan, Azi, stay with us, please. Still ahead, the Trump administration

wants the court to reinstate their controversial travel ban. Where the case

stands ahead of tonight`s showdown?

TUR: More “MTP Daily” just ahead, but here is first – first – let me try

that again. But first, here`s my friend, Hampton Pearson, with today`s

“CNBC Market Wrap.”

HAMPTON PEARSON, JOURNALIST, CNBC WASHINGTON BUREAU CORRESPONDENT: Hey,

Katy. We have stocks ending higher on the day. The Dow gaining 37 points,

the S&P up a fraction, the Nasdaq adding 10 points.

The U.S. trade deficit hit it`s highest level in four years in 2016,

despite new numbers from the Commerce Department released today showing

they have narrowed in December, falling by more than 3 percent.

And the U.S. news and world report ranks Austin, Texas as the country`s

best place to live. Rankings are based on quality of life, affordability,

and job prospects. That`s it from CNBC, first in business worldwide.

TUR: Welcome back to “MTP Daily.” As we mentioned earlier in the show, at

6:00 p.m. eastern time tonight, there`s a hearing in California on the

future of President Trump`s travel ban. Let`s go to MSNBC chief legal

correspondent, Ari Melber, to help us understand exactly what is going on,

so I will ask you that. What exactly is going on tonight at 6:00 p.m.

eastern?

ARI MELBER, MSNBC CHIEF LEGAL CORRESPONDENT: What is going on at 6:00 p.m.

eastern is a fairly typical thing which is an appeal`s court passing some

judgment on the temporary restraining order that was so dramatically put

down by Judge Robart, a federal judge in Seattle. So all they`re really

going to do is meet on the phone, telephone conference call like people

have at their normal work except these are judges, and they are going to

decide whether to leave that temporary restraining order in place or

reinstate the travel ban.

TUR: So earlier today, in the White House press briefing room, Sean Spicer

said that this is not necessarily a big deal. They believe that this case

will be decided on it`s merits. They believe that they will win the case

talking about whether or not this travel ban is constitutional. And they

cited the Boston case, explain that for us.

MELBER: Yeah, Sean Spicer is correct, we are still in early procedure land.

And all that`s being decided is whether during the coming trials this will

be a ban that is enforced or not. So he`s saying hey, give us a minute,

when we get to the trial, we are going to win. You mention that case, this

is by Judge Gordon in Boston, this was a case that dealt with some of the

merits, arguments in order to decide whether or not to block the ban. So it

is not in itself a final decision either.

TUR: And upheld the band.

MELBER: But what it did would say it`s not going – what it said was we`re

not going to block the ban because we don`t think it is likely to be struck

down later. So a similar posture. But the bottom line being and the reason

the White House likes this case is they went through several of the

arguments, due process arguments, equal protection, and the religious

arguments that we`ve heard so much about.

And in each instance, the judge basically said, it is unlikely the

challenges will prevail. Here`s why. On due process, he said look, there

may be people in the airports. We saw those dramatic pictures. There may be

people caught up, but most of the ban affects people who aren`t here yet,

and this judge was pointing to precedent that shows that those people don`t

have a lot of rights.

There`s certainly no right to enter the country if you don`t have lawful

status yet. On equal protection, similar type of analysis, but went deeper

in the idea that this doesn`t favor one religion or the other. That`s one

of the debates in this. And then on religion and establishment clause

claim, the idea of wait a minute, does this actually set up a preference

for Christianity?

Something that Donald Trump himself eluded to in a Christian broadcasting

network interview. The judge says well, put what Donald Trump said to the

side, you know, politicians will be politicians, boys will be boys, this

text under the courts analysis does not actually say yes, Christianity

(inaudible).

TUR: They`re just focusing strictly on the executive order. This could go

to the Supreme Court. Donald Trump says he will take it there if he needs

to, doesn`t want it to get there. If it does go to the Supreme Court and

say they decided they`re not going to take the case up, who`s ruling

stands? The Seattle ruling or the Boston ruling?

MELBER: Neither. Because this is a triple layer cake. We just hit Super

Bowl Sunday, everybody knows you got, you know, the bean and then you got

the cheese, and then you got the sour cream, right? We are on the first

layer right now. We are just in the bean. And so no matter what happens,

you have to get to the second set, the cheese layer, before the Supreme

Court would decide.

Translation, after the Seattle ruling has the trial and goes on, then an

appeal`s court with it`s full cheese layer ruling on that, and only that

would the Supreme Court decide to leave in place or not.

TUR: You know, I`m not going to offend our audience with what I was

thinking about when you said bean, cheese, layer dip. I`m leaving it there.

MELBER: All I know is Tom Brady said that it has been a hard time for him

and I think that`s because he got caught cheating.

TUR: Oh. Thank you, Ari Melber.

MELBER: Have I left you with anything to think about? And look, keep

watching MSNBC`s covering this all through the 6:00 p.m. We`re going to be

busy.

TUR: We are, and I promise Ari will not bring out the three bean cheese

whatever dip. So, again, we`re going to be covering this all night at 10:00

p.m. eastern. You`re going hear it on the last word, you`re also going to

hear it throughout the next hour as we`re following arguments the entire

evening. We will also have much more here on “MTP Daily” right after this.

Welcome back.

time ever a vice president came to the senate to cast a tie-breaking vote

on a president`s cabinet nominee. Vice President Mike Pence had to break a

razor thin 50/50 tie to confirm Betsy DeVos, President Trump`s pick for

education secretary.

Devos`s confirmation has been the most contentious of the president`s

cabinet nominees so far. Senators offices were inundated with calls and

messages to oppose her. We`re expecting Devos to be officially sworn in a

little later. And you`re looking live right now at the senate floor where

senate democrats are holding their second talk-a-thon in as many days.

This time, it`s an opposition to Senator Jeff Sessions nomination for

attorney general. It`s unclear whether they`ll pull another all night as

they did unsuccessfully last night, but if democrats use all 30 hours of

debate time, Sessions confirmation vote would take place tomorrow evening.

We`ll be right back.

It is time for "The Lid," so let`s bring back our panel, Elise Jordan, Joan Walsh, and Azi Paybarah.

Joan Walsh, and Azi Paybarah. I got it right again.

PAYBARAH: Yup.

TUR: Really good. Let`s talk about the travel ban. Joan, Donald Trump

administration obviously believe it`s going to be won on its merits. What

are we expecting to hear from them tonight?

WALSH: I think we`re expecting to hear from them that they have – the

president has great latitude in deciding who gets let into the country. But

we`re not really looking at the constitutionality of the law tonight. We

really just looking at what are the grounds for the removing the stay,

removing the TRO.

And so I actually – I`m gonna be really honest with you. I don`t know how

they will rule. But I do think, you know, we made one point earlier that I

want to go back to which is he is trying to bully both the judiciary branch

as well as journalists to, you know, in our case, cover terror even more.

We just heard an amazing thing. Kellyanne Conway is on another network on

CNN. And she just complained about the amount of time. Did I hear that

correctly? How much time the media gave to Donald Trump that they should

have have been spending on covering terror.

JORDAN: Media coverage that propelled him to victory over 15 other

republican primaries.

TUR: The media has spent a lot of time on Donald Trump because a lot of the

time Donald Trump is saying things that are factually incorrect.

(LAUGHTER)

TUR: It`s just a fact. The travel ban though, this is something that they

are going to argue is constitutional because the president has the

authority to protect the American citizens but they are not pointing out

specific threat.

JORDAN: Well, it`s amazing the sloppiness of how they`ve gone about this

executive order that its even in question because the president does have

enormous latitude when it comes to national security. And then media

disaster. The fact that this has been such a nightmare rolling it out and

it has been branded as a Muslim ban certainly isn`t helpful in the

courtroom.

TUR: What do you make of the White House not going back and not think, you

know, we could have done a little better. Instead, having, you know, we had

Secretary Kelly today testifying that he should have been the one to put a

pause on it and said.

PAYBARAH: Everyone is protecting Trump. Everyone is making excuses for him.

And the argument that they`re making that they`re protecting Americans and

they`re relying on a list of countries that Obama had singled out as being

problematic.

When you look at data, the number of people that are killed by pen guns and

assault weapons and things like that, you know, if they are going to make

an argument about protecting Americans and safety, they really could look

at national gun control laws rather than people coming into the country.

Because if you look at the fact which is something that the administration

has a hard time doing, the numbers would probably lead you in a different

direction.

(CROSSTALK)

TUR: Are they open to the argument that they are fear mongering?

WALSH: No, of course not.

TUR: No, are they open to.

(CROSSTALK)

TUR: . that they are fear mongering?

JORDAN: I think the Trump administration specializes in fear mongering to

date and they`re gonna continue doing this. And this is the only ground

that they had to stand. The facts do not support their argument. One in 3.6

billion is the number of refugees coming into the country. There`s a 1 in

3.6 billion chance that a refugee would attack our nation. That just

doesn`t play into this national security.

TUR: Should we call up Don Jr`s Skittles tweet? What if one Skittle would

kill you?

PAYBARAH: Well, the funny this is you probably have like a poisoned, you

know, bag of Skittles. You could talk about, you know, access to guns,

which is something ironically that the president doesn`t want to take on,

you know, the republican lawmakers don`t want to take on. But they want to

point a finger at the other, at people that are not here, and say they are

the problem, they are the enemy. That`s what dangerous and scary.

TUR: Guys, lots to talk about. Spirited conversation. Appreciate the time

with you. Azi, nice to meet you for the first time. You girls are forever,

Joan and Elise. That`s it for tonight. MSNBC`s coverage continues now with

“For The Record with Greta Van Susteren” right after this break.

She`s gonna speak with Senator John McCain whose mother, guess what, is

turning 105 today. Happy birthday to her. Stay with MSNBC for full coverage

on analysis of the legal proceedings of President Trump`s travel ban. I`m

Katy Tur. Thanks for watching.

END