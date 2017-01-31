MTP Daily, transcript 1/31/2017

Transcript:

Show: MTP DAILY

Date: January 31, 2017

Guest: Charlie Dent, Beth Fouhy, Rick Tyler, Karine Jean-Pierre, Pete

Williams, Amy Klobuchar, Hans Nichols, Max Boot, Karine Jean-Pierre, Beth

Fouhy

JACOB SOBOROFF, MSNBC HOST: I am Jacob Soboroff in for Steve Kornacki.

Coming up right now, “MTP DAILY.” Stick around.

CHUCK TODD, MSNBC HOST: Yes, it`s Tuesday.

We`re hours away from the president`s Supreme Court pick. And that is

isn`t nearly the biggest story of the hour, let alone day. Tonight,

organized chaos. How President Trump`s first week and a half is giving a

new definition to the word unprecedented.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEAN SPICER, U.S. WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: It`s not a travel ban.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We`re going to have a very,

very strict ban.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TODD: Supreme pick, will President Trump`s nominee for the Supreme Court

really face a big political fight or is this much ado about nothing?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D), NEW YORK, SENATE MINORITY LEADER: This is not the

time for our friends to embark on another partisan crusade.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TODD: And the president`s first military operation. What went wrong and

what went right with the raid in Yemen.

This is MTP DAILY and it starts right now.

Good evening. I`m Chuck Todd here in New York and welcome to MTP DAILY.

Buckle up, folks, in less than three hours, President Trump will announce

his pick for the Supreme Court. As far as battles on Capitol Hill go, it

usually doesn`t get much bigger than this.

And it is an important story. Even though at the end of the day, the new

justice may not change the make-up of the court that we`ve been used to for

the last decade, but we`ll dive into that story in a few minutes.

But it`s just one of several major storylines today. As confusion and

chaos continue to escalate, a mere 11 days into the administration. Pretty

much any other day, the fallout from the president firing the acting

attorney general for refusing to defend an executive order would be our

lead story.

But folks, that`s just a side bar, at this point. If you want to window

into this chaos, look at what happened this afternoon. General John Kelly,

the secretary of Homeland Security held a press conference attempting to

clarify the president`s order on refugees and immigration, insisting it is

not a, quote, “travel ban.” Even though President Trump called it a ban at

the White House this weekend.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It`s working out nicely and

we`re going to have a very, very strict ban and we`re going to have extreme

vetting.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TODD: The president used the term, ban, again in a tweet yesterday.

Confounding matters, White House press secretary Sean Spicer knocked the

press multiple times today for using the word ban in its reporting.

Here`s NBC`s Kristen Welker asking him about the mixed messages from inside

this administration.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

KRISTEN WELKER, REPORTER, NBC NEWS: You`re saying it`s not a ban. This

was President Trump`s tweet yesterday. If the ban were announced with a

one-week notice, the bad would rush into our country during that week. He

says it`s a ban. Is it a ban?

SPICER: He`s using the words that the media is using. But at the end of

the day, it can`t – hold on, hold on, hold on.

WELKER: Those are his words.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Those are his words.

SPICER: Jonathan, thanks. I`ll let Kristen talk. It can`t be a ban if

you`re letting a million people in. If 325,000 people from another country

can`t come in, that is by nature not a ban.

WELKER: I understand your point but the president, himself, called it a

ban.

SPICER: I understand.

WELKER: Is he confused or are you confused?

SPICER: No, I`m not confused. I think those are words that are being used

to describe it are derived from what the media is calling this. He has

been very clear that it is extreme vetting.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

TODD: We had a lot of media blaming for a lot of things. And now, it`s

the media`s fault for the president`s own words. Two days ago, Spicer

himself, though, called part of the order a 90-day ban.

Anyway, there`s confusion over messaging and implementation so maybe we

shouldn`t be surprised that all the chaos whirling this White House has

unleashed a flood of leaks. Many of which seem designed to cover a few

behinds.

We saw leaks at “The New York Times” that the Homeland Security secretary

was caught off guard by the order`s timing. Although Kelly insisted today

that he and his team knew it was coming but they didn`t know what was in

it.

In another leak to “The Times,” Jim Mattis, the Secretary of Defense,

allegedly wasn`t consulted by the White House as the order was being

prepared and signed at the Pentagon, by the way.

And leaks at “The Washington Post” rival factions within the west wing

blamed each other for the chaos. In the A.P., Trump`s pick Rex Tillerson

is described as baffled that he wasn`t consulted.

And then, in a “Vanity Fair” story, citing people close to Jared Kushner,

they note that the most problematic episodes of Trump`s presidency so far

are not happening on Kushner`s watch. Because they`re fall on the Sabbath

which Kushner is out of pocket referring to the last two chaotic Saturdays.

And according to Politico, Republican leadership was not informed of Mr.

Trump`s order. They were kept in the dark because senior staffers signed

nondisclosure agreements with the White House. Rut-row (ph), separation of

powers, anybody?

And it`s not just leaks, today Jeff Sessions, the president`s pick for

attorney general, told Senate Democrats that he did not read, review or

provide legal analysis to the White House regarding this or two other

executive orders.

I`m joined now by Republican Congressman Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania.

And, yes, he is in front of the Will Rogers statue. Congressman, that

means you have to be funny the entire interview, sir.

REP. CHARLIE DENT (R), PENNSYLVANIA: I`ll do my best, Chuck. Thanks for

having me.

TODD: You got it. I know you`ve got a busy day of votes, et cetera. So,

quickly, do you have any better feeling today about this executive order

than you did on Saturday?

[17:05:08] DENT: Not particularly. I was certainly pleased by General

Kelly`s clarification that green card holders should not be disrupted in

their travels. That`s a good thing.

But there are still problems. The order is still being implemented. I

think the order should be – the enforcement of the order should be halted

immediately.

I`m holding in my hand here the complaint filed by my constituents in

federal court today about their six relatives who were – who were sent

back from Philadelphia after a three hour visits in the United States

sadly.

But I still have very serious concerned about that. I`ve been on the phone

today with customs and border protection. There`s still a lot of issues.

I`m hearing, too, about universities in Pennsylvania that are having

extreme difficulty with this order, too. People are not being able to

travel. Visas of students, for example, who are in the United States –

TODD: Yes.

DENT: – have been cancelled. And so, they really can`t travel home, in

some cases.

So, there are a lot of problems with this order that we have to sort out.

TODD: Have you had any luck talking to the White House about this directly

since you are home – since your district is home to so many Syrian

refugees? One would assume you`re a – you`re a member of Congress that

they`d be talking to.

DENT: Well, I did call the White House on Saturday when this all broke.

And, by the way, I want to clarify, many of the Syrians in my district,

they are not refugees. Many of them have been here for generations.

Others are more recent arrivals. Most of them do not come in as refugees,

believe it or not. They have a – we have a very strong tradition of

Syrians in our community. Mostly Syrian Christian.

But, no, I have not had any conversations with the White House since

Saturday.

TODD: I guess, then, where does this go from here? You say your

constituents are filing suit. You hope it gets halted. It sounds like the

only shot you have of this being halted because I don`t think this is a

White House that is one that would rescind an order any – without a –

without a federal court telling them to. Do you plan on joining these

lawsuits yourself?

DENT: What I intend to do – I am working with Customs and Border

Protection. That`s part of the Homeland Security Department.

I will be speaking with the State Department momentarily. I would like to

see these visas reissued to these six individuals. They were treated

deplorably in Philadelphia, in my view. They were really denied any

assemblance of due process. I felt they were coerced to head back to

Syria. That should not have happened.

So, bottom line is we`re going to keep working on this. I think we`re

going to get to a favorable resolution for the outcome of my constituents.

But, there are 109 – there are close to 200 people, just like my

constituents, who were in transit, in the air when this issue was ordered.

And then, of course, they were denied entry into the country.

TODD: Let`s be honest here. Does Congress – does the congressional

Republican leadership have the appetite to take on the new president now to

basically try to pass legislation that would rescind this?

DENT: Well, I don`t know that they do. I certainly think, at this moment,

we should be holding much greater oversight hearings on this.

I know chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen, of the Appropriations Committee on

which I serve, has already made a statement to the affect that we are going

to provide some oversight on some of these executive actions because there

are fiscal implications to these orders.

So, we`ll see if we need to pass legislation. I still think that the

administration should simply stop enforcement of this order until a more

thoughtful deliberate policy can be instated.

TODD: What do you – do you believe it`s a ban? Do you call it a – you

know, it`s interesting. There`s been this – it`s – you know, there`s all

this debate about what do you call it and it was, sort of, theater of the

absurd, at some points today, in the White House briefing. Because, you

know, they`re insisting it`s not a ban. The president himself has referred

to it as a ban.

Look, what does it look like? Does it – there`s a – what duck – does

this walk like a duck and quack like a duck?

DENT: Well, some people have called it a Muslim ban. It`s actually not

that. Because in the case of the Syrians, basically it`s a travel ban for

virtually – it seems like a travel ban for virtually everyone.

As I mention, these six Syrians who are not refugees, but visa holders,

immigrant visa holders, they are – they`re not refugees. And so – and

they`re Christian.

And so, everybody is being halted from coming into this country, it seems,

from Syria. With very few exceptions as of now.

TODD: Do you think we have a moral obligation because of – we`re the

United States. Because the United States had planned action in Syria.

And, you know, we can debate about whether it was the right thing or the

wrong thing. But there was an expectation that the United States would be

very involved in what was happening there.

Does that – does that raise the moral obligation even more than just

simply being, sort of, the history of the United States when it comes to

being a home for refugees?

DENT: Well, look, I believe a lot of countries have an obligation here.

Certainly, we do. We have a moral obligation but so do our friends in

Europe and elsewhere. We`re not the only ones. So, I would say yes to

that.

I guess what even is disturbing me more about this whole situation, you

know, you`ve heard about the translators from Iraq, you know, who were –

who were detained.

TODD: Right.

DENT: And, to me, you know, that`s particularly appalling, given the fact

that, you know, we just passed a defense authorization bill back in

December that was trying to help expedite the processing of interpreters

into our country.

[17:10:08] No one from the Department of Defense or the Department of State

would ever signed – would have ever signed off on an order to make it more

difficult for interpreters to come into our country. We owe those people a

measureless debt of gratitude for their service and sacrifice on behalf of

American troops and diplomats.

TODD: Final question. Do you believe our vetting process needs to be

improved?

DENT: Our vetting process can always be improved. I do believe our

refugee vetting process in this country is fairly robust as it is but it

can be made better.

I would also like to tell people that the refugees and migrants heading

into Europe are not the same ones who are heading into the United States.

Those – the ones who come into the United States, of course, and many

times, have been awaiting entrance to this country for a few years. So,

it`s a different process.

We do have a good vetting process. Yes, it can always be made better.

TODD: All right. Charlie Dent, Republican from Pennsylvania. A busy day.

Appreciate it.

DENT: Thank you.

TODD: No competition there for Will Rogers but that`s OK.

DENT: Yes, I wasn`t too funny today. I`ll try next time.

TODD: I`m sorry. This is serious business though, and all serious. Thank

you, sir. Thanks for sharing your views.

DENT: Thank you.

TODD: Let me bring in tonight`s panel. Karine Jean-Pierre, Senior Advisor

at MoveOn.org; Rick Tyler, an NBC Political Analyst, and, of course, former

communications director to the Ted Cruz 2016 campaign; and Beth Fouhy is

our Senior Politics Editor right here at NBC News.

All right, Beth, you know, for the Trump administration, having the same

story be in the news three straight days is a big deal. But it`s not good

news, in this case. This is a case where even the Supreme Court pick has

yet to be able to sort of tamp down what is happening here.

They do any better today? Did General Kelly bail them out?

BETH FOUHY, SENIOR POLITICS EDITOR, NBC NEWS: You`re right. I mean, the

fact that it`s been in the news for three days is shocking because every

other thing that he`s done, since being elected, even incredibly huge

things like let getting into the rift with the Mexican president.

TODD: Right.

FOUHY: Announcing that we`re going to start paying for the wall and it`s

going to be start to be built, you know, any time now with American funds.

TODD: That was, like, three months ago, right?

FOUHY: Well, that`s the thing. This is what we were talking about five

days ago. It was the biggest thing ever. The women`s march, 10 days ago,

the biggest thing ever. Everything is so far in the rearview mirror.

And, in the Trump administration, everything takes over everything else.

And it`s hard to keep track of what`s really important.

Now, of course, this is really important. This confusion over this travel

ban. But it`s sort of obscures all these other important things that have

taken place.

TODD: It is. But this strikes me, Rick, as, sort of, the start of what

could be the greatest challenge to the Trump administration. And that is

going to be a comfortable working relationship with Republicans on Capitol

Hill. Because it was always tenuous.

It feels like, you know, he`s ready to break. Now, granted he would be

among the first to break. But there`s a lot of Republicans unhappy today.

RICK TYLER, POLITICAL ANALYST, NBC NEWS: There are. We forgot to mention

Russian hacking as well though.

TODD: And conflicts of interest –

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Voter fraud.

TODD: – and voter fraud.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Everything.

TYLER: The problem with the way this executive order – and I`ve explained

that I don`t necessarily have an issue with the policy but the way the

policy was rolled out. Which tells me several things. Either you don`t

trust the cabinet members and the senior leadership that you brought in or

you don`t trust certain people on the Hill who chair committees. That`s

going to be a problem.

The reason the White House`s leak is because people want to cover their own

reputation. But at some point, when it looks like a circus, everybody`s

reputation is affected. And General Kelly may have been bailed out Trump

today, but he`s not – someone like that, someone with stature like that is

the not going to bail him out forever. And you will begin to lose people.

TODD: And I guess – look, in this case, it just seems, Karine, that they

did not get their arms around this today. And I think they were trying to.

I think they were hoping General Kelly would. But then, they got into this

is it a ban, is it not a ban.

And, look, this is a case where the president, you know – they`re afraid

to say the president misspoke.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE, SENIOR ADVISOR AT MOVEON.ORG: That`s exactly right.

To tell the truth –

TODD: It`s OK.

JEAN-PIERRE: Right? To tell the truth.

TODD: It`s OK to misspeak.

JEAN-PIERRE: It is. People do it all the time.

TODD: I do it.

JEAN-PIERRE: Everybody does it.

TODD: You know, I botched your name. You know, there was a misspeak right

there.

JEAN-PIERRE: You did a perfect job. I really appreciate that.

But, yes, and I think what they were trying today was rewrite history which

you can`t do. We all know that they called it a ban. The president

himself called it a ban. Sean Spicer called it a 90-day ban.

So, it`s – what`s the – what`s troubling me is that he was using the

power of the presidency, such a powerful position to be in, to target

vulnerable communities like the Muslim community, like women, like the

Latinos. And we`ve seen this over and over again with almost every

executive order.

TODD: OK. But there`s part of – the idea of this order is going to sell

easily to America. The idea of making it a little harder to get in here.

The idea of, hey, you know what? We shouldn`t – why do we have all these

– so, does that bail him out, Beth? Because the idea is popular? Or is

the incompetence Trump the idea?

FOUHY: I – the idea is popular. It is going to be overcome by the fact

that it`s three days of bad story for Trump because the story is about

chaos. American`s don`t want chaos. Americans don`t to want turn on the

T.V. and see this city and this airport and this location just roiled (ph)

with angry people marching. Two weekends in a row now we`ve seen that.

[17:15:11] People want politics to be over there. They don`t it to be

interfering with their life constantly. And ever since Trump has been

elected president, I mean, really, before he was elected but especially

after, it`s been one thing after another. And it`s going to start just

feeling like chaos. Even if the underlying policy is popular.

TODD: You said – Rick, you brought up something. You said, there`s

clearly a trust issue. And there is no doubt. OK. You do. You see all

these blind quotes. Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon, they`re, like, eyeing

each other. Or maybe Mike Flynn and Bannon are eyeing. Everybody is, like

– you have all these different – everybody`s trying to pit – you know,

is it Jared Kushner over here.

That`s not good. The fact is – and that`s what congressional Republicans

are seeing.

TYLER: Well, in some ways, Priebus and Spicer, who, by the way, should be

pay-per-view because these press conferences have become epic. But the –

when he say – when Spicer says the reason we didn`t do a lot of, I guess

vetting of the – on the one hand, he said they did. He argued about that

today at the press conference. And on the other, he said he didn`t because

he didn`t want the bad guys to get – I get that part.

But, still, what about the guys that you didn`t consult or the people that

should have been consulted that weren`t consulted? And even Kelly didn`t

seem like he was entirely consulted.

TODD: I was just going to say, he was – he – you could tell he was

willing to defend a small narrow fact and that was it.

JEAN-PIERRE: Yes. You know, what`s – the other thing that`s really

bizarre is these are his secretaries. They`re not, you know, Obama

holdovers. These are the people that you`re supposed to trust. This is

not a Sally Yates situation which was horrible.

But it just doesn`t make sense this they have such a bubble and they –

only one or two people are part of this conversation and writing these

executive orders.

TODD: Beth, you and I have covered – done a lot of this almost together.

At rival networks and we`ve been through – and I was thinking about bunker

mentalities. Clinton got into it in the late 1990s. The Bush White House

got into it during Iraq. Obama during health care, at times, got bunker

mentality. But it usually takes a year or two before you get there. They

immediately went into the bunker.

FOUHY: Well, and we know from Trump`s tweets and many of Trump`s comments,

that he still nurses this grievance mentality about whether or not his

crowds were big enough, whether this country takes him seriously, whether

the media takes himself seriously, why he lost by 3 million popular votes

to Hillary Clinton.

So, he`s been nursing this resentment and he seems to sort of cloud his

close advisors with that. They seem to basically reflect it back at him.

And it also looks like, so far at least, this presidency is really being

run out of the White House completely and not out of the cabinet which is

not completely uncommon, but it`s quite pronounced in this White House.

TODD: And right now, no one can tell the president no. That`s the other

lesson we`ve heard – learned so far. You guy are sticking around for the

hour.

Coming up, less than three hours until the president makes his pick for the

Supreme Court. He invited both finalists to the White House today. Yes,

it`s a show sometimes. How far are Democrats willing to go to oppose the

president`s pick? I`ll ask Senator Amy Klobuchar. Stay tuned.

[17:20:10] TODD: Welcome back.

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer told NBC News that Democrats were

going to try to delay confirmation votes on President Trump`s cabinet

nominees and, well, they did just that. Boycotting a committee vote for

two Trump nominees, Steve Mnuchin for Treasury and Tom Price for HSS.

And we`re not quite sure what`s going to happen next. Republicans are not

happy with the move. Here`s Senator Orrin Hatch, the longest serving

Republican in the Senate.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. ORRIN HATCH (R), UTAH: I think they ought to stop posturing and

acting like idiots. Stop holding news conferences and come here and

express yourself here. And then vote, one way or the other.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TODD: White House press secretary Sean Spicer called the Democratic

boycott outrageous and embarrassing. Then, again, Senate Republicans did

the exact same thing in 2013 under President Obama when all eight

Republicans on the environmental committee were no-shows for a vote to

advance a future EPA chief, Regina McCarthy at the time. Again, another

delay tactic.

As we all know, hypocrisy always shows its colors when the other party`s in

power. No matter what it is.

We`ll be right back.

TODD: It`s Supreme Court nominee day, and somehow it was not the lead

story. Anyway, the President is the announcing his pick in prime time,

8:00 p.m. Eastern.

According to sources who have spoken to our own Pete Williams, the choice

likely comes down to Judge Neil Gorsuch of the Tenth Circuit Court of

Appeals or Judge Thomas Hardiman of the Third Circuit Court of Appeals.

But this announcement and what follows could expose rifts in both parties.

How far are Senate Democrats willing to go to oppose the president`s pick?

And will it be far enough for the Democratic base? And will Senate

Republicans defy the president and their base if President Trump wants to

go nuclear? Never mind by the way, if somehow there`s an ideological issue

with one of the picks.

Pete Williams, NBC`s Justice Correspondent. So, Pete, give me the baseball

card stats for our two finalists here, Gorsuch and Hardiman.

PETE WILLIAMS, JUSTICE CORRESPONDENT, NBC NEWS: Neil Gorsuch, 49, fourth

generation Coloradan from Denver on the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals

which hears from six western states. He went to Harvard Law, so he`s an

Ivy League graduate.

Thorough going westerner. Loves to hike, and fish, and hunt, and ski. And

he`s a big fan of Antonin Scalia. No big Supreme Court rulings on – no

big rulings in his past on questions like abortion. But he has been very

strong on freedom of religion.

Thomas Hardiman, 51, from originally Waltham, Massachusetts where he drove

a cab for his father`s cab company. Moved to Pittsburgh, married the

daughter of a prominent Democratic family. Was made a trial judge by

George W. Bush, then put on the Third Circuit Court of Appeals.

Again, no hot button rulings on something like abortion, but he did say

that he believes the right to have a gun exists not only in the home for

self-defense, but also outside the home as well, Chuck.

TODD: Very quickly. Why is there a perception among some conservatives

that they think somehow Hardiman is like a Souter, a David Souter in

disguise? Why is that even hinted at and it`s not for Gorsuch? Is there

any reason for it or is that just conservatives being a little paranoid?

WILLIAMS: Well, he has a pretty good track record. Both of them have been

on the courts of appeals for about eight years, eight – a little less than

a decade. So, there`s not that Souter issue there. And they`ve been in

the federal courts grappling with the kind of questions the Supreme Court

would have.

I think it comes down to the fact that Gorsuch is considered more in the

mold of Scalia, maybe more of a scholar textualist originalist than

Hardiman is.

TODD: And I guess Hardiman, though, would create diversity in the court.

There`s no ivy league there. Sorry, I know Georgetown would beg to differ.

But, technically, no ivy league.

WILLIAMS: He`s a Notre Dame – he`s a Notre Dame grad, Georgetown. No ivy

league there.

TODD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: And you`re right. That would be a touch of diversity and that

tells you something about this court that that would be considered diverse.

[17:25:02] TODD: Yes, that`s for sure. Although, he would fit right in,

catholic or Jewish, these days on religion. He seems to fit right in

there.

Anyway, Pete Williams, we`ll all be waiting. A little longer evening than

any of us expected. Thank you, sir.

Let me bring in a person that could be one of the higher profile

questioners of this nominee, when it comes before the Judiciary Committee.

And that`s Democratic Senator Amy Klobachar of Minnesota.

Senator, welcome back to the show.

SEN. AMY KLOBACHAR (D), MINNESOTA: Great to be on, Chuck.

TODD: So, what is your test for whether you will vote a Supreme Court

justice up or down that you know, ideologically, you`re not going to agree

with? But what is your test?

KLOBACHAR: Well, I think, first of all, I see it as such a solemn duty

when you look at the decisions of the court. How they affect people in

their everyday lives, from what happened with citizens united, in terms of

really, in my mind, destroying a lot of the way our elections have been

run. When you look at some of the environmental cases before the court.

It is a big deal for people.

So, I look at it as, what has this person done in the past? How have they

respected precedent? Do they view this as a role where they`re going to

continue this conservative bent of the court, where they`ve basically been

legislating and, in my mind, not respecting some of the precedent in the

majority? Or are they going to be someone that looks at things in a

different light?

So, I think the hearings, of which, of course, the Republicans are the ones

that will schedule them, –

TODD: Sure.

KLOBACHAR: – are going to be very interesting because we`re going to be

having a nominee that`s coming at a time where we have never seen such a

decisions like we have in the last few years.

TODD: I understand that. But the make-up of the court. You know, if you

look at it, the last time it had nine. The nominee here isn`t going to

change the make-up of the court. Does that at all lower the threshold for

you?

KLOBACHAR: Well, that threshold word is a pretty interesting word that you

just used. Because, no, it doesn`t change it for me. You have to look at

each nominee on their – on their own merits.

But the word, threshold, is important here because, of course, this is not

a 51-vote threshold like we`ve had with these cabinet secretaries that are

before you. Like we have with other judges. The Senate has decided,

through Republicans and Democrats being in charge, to keep the 60-vote

threshold.

And we`ve done that because both parties, and kind of a game of chicken,

have said, you know what? You could be in charge the next time. You could

be in charge next time. Different president. And we want to have someone

that can attract votes from the other side.

And so, this is a case where if this person is not in the mainstream,

whoever he nominates in this White House apprentice that we`re about to

witness tonight. With two people. We don`t know who. Maybe a third. We

don`t know who it`s going to be, but if they can`t get those types of

votes, they`re not going to make it to that threshold.

TODD: But what should trigger a filibuster? What should be – what should

you use the filibuster for, when it comes to a Supreme Court nominee? What

should be – you know, how egregious do you – does your opposition to a

nominee need to be for you to pull that?

KLOBACHAR: You know, I`m a former prosecutor, Chuck. So, I don`t – I

want to look at the evidence in every case. And so, I can`t really say

what that is when you have a complicated history of law and you have

someone`s record that spans years and years.

But what I – what I do know is that all of our Democratic senators are

going to take this seriously. There will be a few that may automatically

say they`re opposed.

TODD: Yes.

KLOBACHAR: But I think a lot of us will want to see what the evidence

shows and go from there.

But it is a very important job. The highest court of the land with a court

that`s been going clearly in one direction.

TODD: Look, Merrick Garland, that situation left a bad taste in the mouths

of a lot of Democrats, a lot of senators. How is that impacting you? Do

you think – can you take – can you remove that incident and feel like –

and not sort of apply retribution over it?

KLOBACHAR: Well, as a lawyer, I`ve got to look at what`s before me. But

if I could get someone like Merrick Garland, that`s where it resonates with

me. If you could get a candidate like that that has and a nominee that has

–

TODD: No, I understand that. But do you feel like – do you want the

Republic – do you want to punish Republicans for what they did to Merrick

Garland?

KLOBACHAR: I don`t – I don`t – I don`t view my job that way, as

retribution. But what I do know is that the Democrats, given what we`ve

seen in the last year with no justice on that court, given that a lot of us

have said we have to do our jobs and have a hearing, we`re going to be

taking this very seriously. And looking at every nook and cranny of this

nominee`s background.

TODD: All right.

KLOBACHAR: And when you`ve seen what we just saw last night, where the

acting attorney general, whose been willing to stay on, gets an order

thrown at that puts the country in chaos, no independence, in terms what

have they did. They won`t even bring her in on the decisions. And then

fire her.

This is a White House that has shown that they are not going to stop at

intruding into the judiciary or intruding into the work of the Justice

Department.

And so, –

TODD: So, what you`re saying is their actions –

KLOBACHAR: – people (ph) are very aware of this.

TODD: – so, you`re saying their actions over the weekend are going to

make you take a different look at their court nominee, even if this person

is purely qualified because you don`t trust them?

KLOBUCHAR: I think that there`s going – there`s clearly trust issues about

what just went on which millions of people`s lives thrown in limbo. But I

think the nominee will stand on their own merits, but it`s clear that`s one

of the reasons why democratic senators kept talking today about our views

on the executive order with regard to Senator Sessions nomination.

And you look at what we saw with the finance committee with Mnuchin and

Price where they basically roll those signatures, things we haven`t been

told that are the truth. To all of this, I wouldn`t just say it`s supreme

court, but it`s led to some clear trust issues when these nominees are

coming before us.

TODD: And you don`t feel as if at what point do you feel as if you owe the

president to let to have him have his team?

KLOBUCHAR: I think you are going to see even with senate rules, you will

see votes on nominees and you`re already seen in the security area we have.

The secretary of defense is in place. And we`ve got someone running a

number of the agencies that have already gone through and I think that is

very important, but, beyond that, I think we`re going to look at each of

these nominees on their merits and I`m sure you`ll see votes scheduled as

you did today.

But we have to look at each of them. We have a bunch of billionaires. We

have people that we have to look at thoroughly and when Penny Pritzker was

up, it took six months because it took a while to go through all of those

financial. And that`s just true no matter who the president is.

TODD: All right. Interesting data point there on former secretary of

commerce, Penny Pritzker. Anyway, Amy Klobuchar, democrat from Minnesota on

the judiciary committee. I`m sure we`re going to see you a lot during this

confirmation hearing. Thank you.

KLOBUCHAR: Thank you very much, Chuck.

TODD: Still ahead, we`ll have the latest on this weekend`s raid in Yemen.

What we know about the operation and what went wrong? Stay tuned.

TODD: These days, palace entry watchers, photo ups matter. Interesting one

at the White House. President Trump met with cyber security experts and

sitting right next to him was Jared Kushner. President also postponed

today`s planned cyber security executive order. Though we don`t yet know

why, perhaps maybe they are making sure it goes through all the proper

channels on this one. Anyway, we`ll have more “MTP Daily` just ahead.

First, here`s Hampton Pearson with today`s “Market Wrap.”

HAMPTON PEARSON, JOURNALIST, CNBC WASHINGTON BUREAU CORRESPONDENT: Thanks,

Chuck. Stocks continue to slump. The Dow slides triple digits for a second

day, the S&P off by 2, the Nasdaq actually adding a point.

The federal reserve began a two-day policy meeting, it`s first since Donald

Trump was inaugurated. It announced this decision on raids tomorrow

afternoon.

Consumers were a little less confident this month as they grew more

cautious about business conditions, jobs, and income.

And Apple shares are higher after the company reported revenue and earnings

that beat estimates. That`s it from CNBC, first in business worldwide.

TODD: Welcome back. We`re continuing to learn more today about what a

senior military official is calling the first clandestine strike under

President Donald Trump. The senior official tells NBC News that two

Americans were killed in this raid carried out by the super secret joint

special operations command in Yemen on Sunday.

This mission targeted an Al Qaeda camp in Al Bayda in South Central Yemen.

AQAP. According to that senior military official, almost everything went

wrong, including that the seals aircraft had to be destroyed after a hard

landing, and noncombatants ended up being killed during a fire fight. A

fire fight by the way they didn`t fully expect either.

Defense Department identified one of two Americans killed as a member of

SEAL Team 6, the infamous SEAL Team 6, 36-year-old Chief Petty Officer

William Ryan Owens of Illinois. Defense secretary said in a statement, he

quote, gave his full measure for our nation.

According to a senior military official, the other American killed was

eight-year-old Nawar al-Awlaki, yes, that al-Awlaki, daughter of Anwar al-

Awlaki, an American-born Al Qaeda leader who was killed in a U.S. strike

five years ago. The girl`s grandfather also told NBC News she was killed.

So an American citizen ended up dying. But the Pentagon is still assessing

and is neither confirming nor denying any civilian casualties on the ground

yet. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was pressed repeatedly today

on the question of targeting Americans overseas.

(START VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The president has previously indicated that he would

encourage the targeting of families of terror suspects. Is that still his

current position?

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: When did he say that?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: On Fox.

SPICER: Right.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The other thing with terrorists, do you have to take

out their families?

SPICER: I think he`s been very clear that when it comes to seeking out ISIS

and other terrorists, he`s going to lean on Director Pompeo, General Mattis

and seek their opinion on stuff. I think that will be continued.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is the president willing to kill and target American

citizens, even minors, just because their family members are terrorists?

SPICER: No American citizen will ever be targeted.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TODD: Joining me now from more insight on this raid, our Pentagon

correspondent, Hans Nichols. Hans, the Pentagon seems to – was this raid

unsuccessful or was there successes out of it?

HANS NICHOLS, NBC PENTAGON CORRESPONDENT: Well there was success in that

they gathered the hard drives, they gathered the intelligence. It was

unsuccessful because an American seal died and by definition, any time an

American seal dies, that cannot be called a successful raid. Here`s what

happened.

First off, this was an operation that was planned during the Obama

administration. It just the opportunity presented itself in the first few

days of the Trump administration. Trump authorized it, so yes, it`s his

first clandestine operation.

What happens is almost from the beginning, encountered small arms fire.

They weren`t expecting that. These are the seals that are coming into a

compound. Again, they`re not going after high valued targets. To go after

high valued targets, you use a drone.

TODD: That`s right.

NICHOLS: You go after them from the sky.

TODD: This was to gather intelligence, right?

NICHOLS: Gather intelligence. You pick stuff up off the ground. Things went

south. You also had separate from this, you had to plane the Osprey that

crashes. Osprey has had some problems in the past. It`s been doing pretty

well in the theaters in Iraq and elsewhere.

So you have the Osprey crash. Hard landing I guess is the term you hear at

the Pentagon. And you have three injuries there. You have three wounded

from the gunfight, and the one – and one seal dead.

TODD: Who ran this operation? It`s always been – out of the Pentagon, CIA,

who ran it?

NICHOLS: Pentagon. It`s a Pentagon operation.

TODD: Pentagon-ran operation.

NICHOLS: It is 100 percent.

TODD: CIA not involved. Obviously bin Laden raid, you know, was that sort

of the joint.

NICHOLS: It was joint, right. Okay. So, there`s some reporting I heard that

NBC hasn`t confirmed. The United Arab Emirates special forces were also

informed. It`s the SEAL Team 6. General Mattis was at dinner at a fancy

Washington dinner, Alfalfa Club dinner, on Saturday night. Leaves in the

middle of that dinner.

NBC is reporting that was because he got news, he got indication that this

operation wasn`t going well. Now, were there any CIA assets? Can I

conclusively rule that out? No, I don`t have that on my notebook.

TODD: All right. Hans, you`ve got to do nightly. I`ll let you do that. Let

me bring in somebody who has also been following this very closely, Max

Boot. He is a senior fellow for National Security Studies at the Council on

Foreign Relations and of course a contributor to Commentary Magazine.

So Max, what`s your read on this? You heard Hans`s reporting. A successful

mission at the end of the day because of the Intel or is it always going to

be viewed as an unsuccessful because we lost two American lives?

MAX BOOT, SENIOR FELLOW FOR NATIONAL SECURITY STUDIES AT THE COUNCIL ON

FOREIGN RELATIONS, COMMENTARY MAGAZINE CONTRIBUTOR: Well, obviously nobody

wants to lose lives in any kind of operation, but I think that the SEAL

Team 6 operators and the military in general understand that`s one of the

risks that they run. And I think the success or failure of the mission will

be judged based on what they recovered from the scene and what kind of

intelligence they can exploit.

But I think there is going to be a new battle that`s going to be fought

after this raid which is the battle of the narrative because as you eluded

to, Anwar al-Awlaki`s very young daughter was killed in this raid along

with some other civilians. And the message that Al Qaeda is going to put

out there is that the U.S. is targeting his family. That they are out there

to kill innocent people, including young girls.

And of course, I don`t think that`s the case at all. And in spite of

President Trump`s rhetoric, that`s not how SEAL Team 6 operates. But

remember, credibility is incredibly important in this kind of battle of the

narrative. And what kind of credibility does Sean Spicer or President Trump

or anybody else in the White House have at this moment when they keep

retailing falsehood after falsehood day after day?

This is where it really catches up with you because we need to have

credible spokes people who can rebut the lies and rumors that Al Qaeda will

put out there in order to mobilize people in Yemen and around the Muslim

world against the United States and how can President Trump now credibly

claim that he is not doing the very things that he advocated doing on the

campaign trail?

TODD: Max, look, you follow this very closely, tell me since we`re talking

about Yemen again and unfortunately, usually is only in the news in our

battle with dealing with terrorism, it`s usually only in the news when one

of these raids takes place. And then we sort of forget about it.

There was a time that John Brennan when he was at the CIA will say AQAP was

the number one threat, bigger than ISIS as far as the homeland was

concerned. Is that still the assessment of the Intel community? That while

ISIS is a bigger problem in the Middle East, that AQAP is still focused

solely on trying to kill Americans?

BOOT: I think ISIS is probably a bigger threat all around, but there`s no

question that AQAP is a real threat. And even somebody like Anwar al-Awlaki

who was killed in a CIA drone strike in 2011, he`s still a threat because

the videos that he recorded, the stuff that he put out on the internet,

it`s still out there, still radicalizing people.

When you look at the motivations of some of the recent terrorists that

we`ve had in the United States whether in Orlando or San Bernardino or

Boston or elsewhere, and in many cases it was a combination of ISIS

propaganda and AQAP propaganda beyond, you know, their involvement in

specifically carrying out plots. They continue to play very active role in

radicalizing people in the west.

And that`s in many ways the number one terrorist danger that we face right

now which I don`t think President Trump quite realizes because he`s very

much focused on foreigners coming in here to attack us, whereas I think the

real danger is Americans being radicalized by a combination of the actions

of the U.S. government and by the propaganda that spread by groups like

AQAP.

TODD: And if we look at those who have tried to commit major terrorists

attacks in the country over the last few years, many of them turn out to be

American citizens. Anyway, Max Boot.

BOOT: Vast majority, absolutely. American-born, American citizens.

TODD: Max Boot, Commentary Magazines, Council on Foreign Relations,

appreciate you for sharing your view, sir, thank you.

BOOT: Thank you.

TODD: All right. We`re going to dig into all of this in a few minutes.

We`ll be right back.

TODD: All right. We need a lighter obsession. Tonight, I`m obsessed with

what should be an excellent sports moment, but it`s become one of the least

entertaining weekends in the sports calendar. That`s right, I`m talking

what happened this weekend. NFL and NHL both had their all-star weekends.

And what a mess. Let`s start with the NFL pro bowl or as most of us know it

by the bye week before the Super Bowl.

The game is supposed to feature the sports biggest and brightest stars, but

the league settles for whomever will show up, definitely not the Super Bowl

teams. According to to the top sport stats sites, 37 players turned down

pro bowl invitations this year, usually citing health concerns or because

they are playing in the Super Bowl.

Already not exactly a recipe, but let`s be honest, what do we really care

about any of these all-star situations? We only care about the feats and

skills and strength, the home run derby, the slam dunk contest, the three-

point shot. There`s a good chance you missed this year`s NFL skills

competition. It was pre-taped and aired Thursday night. Big mistake.

Does the NHL, they have a pretty cool skills competition themselves, but

you need a chart and an advanced degree in statistics to figure out what

the heck`s going on. And that confusing format continued to the series of I

guess games that on Sunday that players were guided into divisions and the

main event is a three on three tournament. Somehow, the metropolitan

division came out on top, yey, I guess.

Folks, we don`t expect much from all-star games. Let`s keep it simple and

show off the talent. I want dunk contests, three-point sheeting contest,

fastest fastball, home run derby, perfect spirals, hail marys, we know how

to do this. Heck, just bring back the battle of the network stars. We`ll be

right back.

TODD: Time for “The Lid.” Let`s bring the panel back, Karine Jean-Pierre,

Rick Tyler, Beth Fouhy. Okay. The Supreme Court fight for the democrats and

you heard Amy Klobuchar there. Karine, she didn`t commit to anything,

right? Didn`t commit to filibustering. Didn`t layout a criteria. Can she

support somebody she doesn`t agree with?

Let me ask it this way to you. Can a democratic base tolerate an elected

democrat supporting a confirmation of someone who is qualified even if they

don`t agree with the ideology?

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE, SENIOR ADVISOR AND NATIONAL SPOKESPERSON AT MOVEON.ORG:

I don`t think so because we just look at what Donald Trump has done with

this executive order and we have been discussing. Just look at the two

weekends. Just last weekend, tens of thousands of people across the country

came out because they are angry with what`s going on with our country.

So I actually believe that people are looking at the Supreme Court justice,

this particular pick, as we need to have an independent kind of judiciary,

right? Especially after what we saw with Sally Yates yesterday. He decided

to fire her. And he used words like betrayal. And if you understand the

judicial process, that`s really appalling.

TODD: Let me take on another. Rick, I think – Karine, you`re trying to be

nice. I think there`s some in base democrats who would say hey, look at the

republican said to Obama, and you know what, we don`t like this Trump guy,

let`s make their lives miserable, that way or something like that. And that

what it seems like base democrats aren`t going to tolerate elected

democrats working with him too much.

RICK TYLER, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: The problem that both parties have is

there is, you know, your base. On the democratic side, you have what I call

the Bernie base because they were the most active out there and.

TODD: And they are non-Washington, right? They certainly think Washington

is part of the problem.

TYLER: Right. And the classic argument is we would have won if we were

purest like Bernie and the right says we would have won if we were

purest…

TODD: Didn`t he work for a guy who would make that argument?

(LAUGHTER)

TYLER: And so the Democratic Party is in the wilderness. Maybe a regional

party or coastal party. Certainly, Chris Cillizza had a great piece that

showed a graphic about how bad it is for the Democratic Party. Will it

swing back? Of course it will. But I don`t know how the democrats get their

footing in the next couple of years especially in the senate.

TODD: Where are you on this?

BETH FOUHY, SENIOR POLITICAL EDITOR FOR NBC NEWS AND MSNBC: This is their

moment. They have to do it. The angry base has been motivated now. It`s not

just Bernie people, it`s a whole lot of people who are appalled about what

is going on with Trump. They are out there. They are marching. They are

resisting. And they are looking at Washington democrats as being completely

having absolutely no impact on.

TYLER: To your point, it might actually be good for republican party. That

is because people don`t like to see all of this chaos.

FOUHY: That`s right. And yet I don`t see how the democrats in Washington

can just let either of these guys throw. Even the two people we think are

going to be the nominees both sailed through.

(CROSSTALK)

TODD: All right. I will just say this though, if you care about a United

State senate that can ever be operational or functional, if we – if the

filibuster gets used and the nuclear option gets used, it`s over. The

senate as the place that is. Basically.

TYLER: All that go back to the Kennedy court. That`s what it will be.

TODD: Look, everything – by the way, I know everybody (inaudible) who.

That`s where we`re headed.

JEAN-PIERRE: But we`re in unusual times.

TODD: Yes, we are.

JEAN-PIERRE: Not normal times. That`s the thing. That`s what we are.

TODD: And that is also true.

(LAUGHTER)

FOUHY: That`s really true.

TODD: But I have also ran out of time. That`s the most true thing I have

said all along.

(LAUGHTER)

TODD: Thank you, all of you, all three of you. After the break, there`s a

health deadline headline that you won`t want to miss, right after this.

TODD: In case you missed it, there are only a few hours left in what could

be the last open enrollment period for what`s affectionately by some and

unaffectionately by others called Obamacare. In case you missed it, it`s

now becoming more popular than it ever had been before. As of mid-January,

more than 11.6 million people have signed up using the federal and state-

ran website on healthcare.gov alone.

About 100,000 more people have been enrolled this year compared to last

year and previous years. The Obama administration granted extension but

that probably isn`t likely to stand around. Just last week, Trump

administration reportedly pulled those last minute TV ads that were

promoting open enrollment until the end.

Folks, we`ve heard it again and again and watch it in you break it, you own

it. When it comes to Obamacare, republicans are trying to figure out how to

break it and not own it if they can pull that off. Good luck to them. We`ll

all be watching. That`s all I have for tonight, but my friend, Greta`s “For

the Record” starts right now.

