MTP Daily, transcript 1/31/2017
Date: January 31, 2017
JACOB SOBOROFF, MSNBC HOST: I am Jacob Soboroff in for Steve Kornacki.
Coming up right now, “MTP DAILY.” Stick around.
CHUCK TODD, MSNBC HOST: Yes, it`s Tuesday.
We`re hours away from the president`s Supreme Court pick. And that is
isn`t nearly the biggest story of the hour, let alone day. Tonight,
organized chaos. How President Trump`s first week and a half is giving a
new definition to the word unprecedented.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEAN SPICER, U.S. WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: It`s not a travel ban.
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We`re going to have a very,
very strict ban.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TODD: Supreme pick, will President Trump`s nominee for the Supreme Court
really face a big political fight or is this much ado about nothing?
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D), NEW YORK, SENATE MINORITY LEADER: This is not the
time for our friends to embark on another partisan crusade.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TODD: And the president`s first military operation. What went wrong and
what went right with the raid in Yemen.
This is MTP DAILY and it starts right now.
Good evening. I`m Chuck Todd here in New York and welcome to MTP DAILY.
Buckle up, folks, in less than three hours, President Trump will announce
his pick for the Supreme Court. As far as battles on Capitol Hill go, it
usually doesn`t get much bigger than this.
And it is an important story. Even though at the end of the day, the new
justice may not change the make-up of the court that we`ve been used to for
the last decade, but we`ll dive into that story in a few minutes.
But it`s just one of several major storylines today. As confusion and
chaos continue to escalate, a mere 11 days into the administration. Pretty
much any other day, the fallout from the president firing the acting
attorney general for refusing to defend an executive order would be our
lead story.
But folks, that`s just a side bar, at this point. If you want to window
into this chaos, look at what happened this afternoon. General John Kelly,
the secretary of Homeland Security held a press conference attempting to
clarify the president`s order on refugees and immigration, insisting it is
not a, quote, “travel ban.” Even though President Trump called it a ban at
the White House this weekend.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It`s working out nicely and
we`re going to have a very, very strict ban and we`re going to have extreme
vetting.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TODD: The president used the term, ban, again in a tweet yesterday.
Confounding matters, White House press secretary Sean Spicer knocked the
press multiple times today for using the word ban in its reporting.
Here`s NBC`s Kristen Welker asking him about the mixed messages from inside
this administration.
(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)
KRISTEN WELKER, REPORTER, NBC NEWS: You`re saying it`s not a ban. This
was President Trump`s tweet yesterday. If the ban were announced with a
one-week notice, the bad would rush into our country during that week. He
says it`s a ban. Is it a ban?
SPICER: He`s using the words that the media is using. But at the end of
the day, it can`t – hold on, hold on, hold on.
WELKER: Those are his words.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Those are his words.
SPICER: Jonathan, thanks. I`ll let Kristen talk. It can`t be a ban if
you`re letting a million people in. If 325,000 people from another country
can`t come in, that is by nature not a ban.
WELKER: I understand your point but the president, himself, called it a
ban.
SPICER: I understand.
WELKER: Is he confused or are you confused?
SPICER: No, I`m not confused. I think those are words that are being used
to describe it are derived from what the media is calling this. He has
been very clear that it is extreme vetting.
(END VIDEOTAPE)
TODD: We had a lot of media blaming for a lot of things. And now, it`s
the media`s fault for the president`s own words. Two days ago, Spicer
himself, though, called part of the order a 90-day ban.
Anyway, there`s confusion over messaging and implementation so maybe we
shouldn`t be surprised that all the chaos whirling this White House has
unleashed a flood of leaks. Many of which seem designed to cover a few
behinds.
We saw leaks at “The New York Times” that the Homeland Security secretary
was caught off guard by the order`s timing. Although Kelly insisted today
that he and his team knew it was coming but they didn`t know what was in
it.
In another leak to “The Times,” Jim Mattis, the Secretary of Defense,
allegedly wasn`t consulted by the White House as the order was being
prepared and signed at the Pentagon, by the way.
And leaks at “The Washington Post” rival factions within the west wing
blamed each other for the chaos. In the A.P., Trump`s pick Rex Tillerson
is described as baffled that he wasn`t consulted.
And then, in a “Vanity Fair” story, citing people close to Jared Kushner,
they note that the most problematic episodes of Trump`s presidency so far
are not happening on Kushner`s watch. Because they`re fall on the Sabbath
which Kushner is out of pocket referring to the last two chaotic Saturdays.
And according to Politico, Republican leadership was not informed of Mr.
Trump`s order. They were kept in the dark because senior staffers signed
nondisclosure agreements with the White House. Rut-row (ph), separation of
powers, anybody?
And it`s not just leaks, today Jeff Sessions, the president`s pick for
attorney general, told Senate Democrats that he did not read, review or
provide legal analysis to the White House regarding this or two other
executive orders.
I`m joined now by Republican Congressman Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania.
And, yes, he is in front of the Will Rogers statue. Congressman, that
means you have to be funny the entire interview, sir.
REP. CHARLIE DENT (R), PENNSYLVANIA: I`ll do my best, Chuck. Thanks for
having me.
TODD: You got it. I know you`ve got a busy day of votes, et cetera. So,
quickly, do you have any better feeling today about this executive order
than you did on Saturday?
[17:05:08] DENT: Not particularly. I was certainly pleased by General
Kelly`s clarification that green card holders should not be disrupted in
their travels. That`s a good thing.
But there are still problems. The order is still being implemented. I
think the order should be – the enforcement of the order should be halted
immediately.
I`m holding in my hand here the complaint filed by my constituents in
federal court today about their six relatives who were – who were sent
back from Philadelphia after a three hour visits in the United States
sadly.
But I still have very serious concerned about that. I`ve been on the phone
today with customs and border protection. There`s still a lot of issues.
I`m hearing, too, about universities in Pennsylvania that are having
extreme difficulty with this order, too. People are not being able to
travel. Visas of students, for example, who are in the United States –
TODD: Yes.
DENT: – have been cancelled. And so, they really can`t travel home, in
some cases.
So, there are a lot of problems with this order that we have to sort out.
TODD: Have you had any luck talking to the White House about this directly
since you are home – since your district is home to so many Syrian
refugees? One would assume you`re a – you`re a member of Congress that
they`d be talking to.
DENT: Well, I did call the White House on Saturday when this all broke.
And, by the way, I want to clarify, many of the Syrians in my district,
they are not refugees. Many of them have been here for generations.
Others are more recent arrivals. Most of them do not come in as refugees,
believe it or not. They have a – we have a very strong tradition of
Syrians in our community. Mostly Syrian Christian.
But, no, I have not had any conversations with the White House since
Saturday.
TODD: I guess, then, where does this go from here? You say your
constituents are filing suit. You hope it gets halted. It sounds like the
only shot you have of this being halted because I don`t think this is a
White House that is one that would rescind an order any – without a –
without a federal court telling them to. Do you plan on joining these
lawsuits yourself?
DENT: What I intend to do – I am working with Customs and Border
Protection. That`s part of the Homeland Security Department.
I will be speaking with the State Department momentarily. I would like to
see these visas reissued to these six individuals. They were treated
deplorably in Philadelphia, in my view. They were really denied any
assemblance of due process. I felt they were coerced to head back to
Syria. That should not have happened.
So, bottom line is we`re going to keep working on this. I think we`re
going to get to a favorable resolution for the outcome of my constituents.
But, there are 109 – there are close to 200 people, just like my
constituents, who were in transit, in the air when this issue was ordered.
And then, of course, they were denied entry into the country.
TODD: Let`s be honest here. Does Congress – does the congressional
Republican leadership have the appetite to take on the new president now to
basically try to pass legislation that would rescind this?
DENT: Well, I don`t know that they do. I certainly think, at this moment,
we should be holding much greater oversight hearings on this.
I know chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen, of the Appropriations Committee on
which I serve, has already made a statement to the affect that we are going
to provide some oversight on some of these executive actions because there
are fiscal implications to these orders.
So, we`ll see if we need to pass legislation. I still think that the
administration should simply stop enforcement of this order until a more
thoughtful deliberate policy can be instated.
TODD: What do you – do you believe it`s a ban? Do you call it a – you
know, it`s interesting. There`s been this – it`s – you know, there`s all
this debate about what do you call it and it was, sort of, theater of the
absurd, at some points today, in the White House briefing. Because, you
know, they`re insisting it`s not a ban. The president himself has referred
to it as a ban.
Look, what does it look like? Does it – there`s a – what duck – does
this walk like a duck and quack like a duck?
DENT: Well, some people have called it a Muslim ban. It`s actually not
that. Because in the case of the Syrians, basically it`s a travel ban for
virtually – it seems like a travel ban for virtually everyone.
As I mention, these six Syrians who are not refugees, but visa holders,
immigrant visa holders, they are – they`re not refugees. And so – and
they`re Christian.
And so, everybody is being halted from coming into this country, it seems,
from Syria. With very few exceptions as of now.
TODD: Do you think we have a moral obligation because of – we`re the
United States. Because the United States had planned action in Syria.
And, you know, we can debate about whether it was the right thing or the
wrong thing. But there was an expectation that the United States would be
very involved in what was happening there.
Does that – does that raise the moral obligation even more than just
simply being, sort of, the history of the United States when it comes to
being a home for refugees?
DENT: Well, look, I believe a lot of countries have an obligation here.
Certainly, we do. We have a moral obligation but so do our friends in
Europe and elsewhere. We`re not the only ones. So, I would say yes to
that.
I guess what even is disturbing me more about this whole situation, you
know, you`ve heard about the translators from Iraq, you know, who were –
who were detained.
TODD: Right.
DENT: And, to me, you know, that`s particularly appalling, given the fact
that, you know, we just passed a defense authorization bill back in
December that was trying to help expedite the processing of interpreters
into our country.
[17:10:08] No one from the Department of Defense or the Department of State
would ever signed – would have ever signed off on an order to make it more
difficult for interpreters to come into our country. We owe those people a
measureless debt of gratitude for their service and sacrifice on behalf of
American troops and diplomats.
TODD: Final question. Do you believe our vetting process needs to be
improved?
DENT: Our vetting process can always be improved. I do believe our
refugee vetting process in this country is fairly robust as it is but it
can be made better.
I would also like to tell people that the refugees and migrants heading
into Europe are not the same ones who are heading into the United States.
Those – the ones who come into the United States, of course, and many
times, have been awaiting entrance to this country for a few years. So,
it`s a different process.
We do have a good vetting process. Yes, it can always be made better.
TODD: All right. Charlie Dent, Republican from Pennsylvania. A busy day.
Appreciate it.
DENT: Thank you.
TODD: No competition there for Will Rogers but that`s OK.
DENT: Yes, I wasn`t too funny today. I`ll try next time.
TODD: I`m sorry. This is serious business though, and all serious. Thank
you, sir. Thanks for sharing your views.
DENT: Thank you.
TODD: Let me bring in tonight`s panel. Karine Jean-Pierre, Senior Advisor
at MoveOn.org; Rick Tyler, an NBC Political Analyst, and, of course, former
communications director to the Ted Cruz 2016 campaign; and Beth Fouhy is
our Senior Politics Editor right here at NBC News.
All right, Beth, you know, for the Trump administration, having the same
story be in the news three straight days is a big deal. But it`s not good
news, in this case. This is a case where even the Supreme Court pick has
yet to be able to sort of tamp down what is happening here.
They do any better today? Did General Kelly bail them out?
BETH FOUHY, SENIOR POLITICS EDITOR, NBC NEWS: You`re right. I mean, the
fact that it`s been in the news for three days is shocking because every
other thing that he`s done, since being elected, even incredibly huge
things like let getting into the rift with the Mexican president.
TODD: Right.
FOUHY: Announcing that we`re going to start paying for the wall and it`s
going to be start to be built, you know, any time now with American funds.
TODD: That was, like, three months ago, right?
FOUHY: Well, that`s the thing. This is what we were talking about five
days ago. It was the biggest thing ever. The women`s march, 10 days ago,
the biggest thing ever. Everything is so far in the rearview mirror.
And, in the Trump administration, everything takes over everything else.
And it`s hard to keep track of what`s really important.
Now, of course, this is really important. This confusion over this travel
ban. But it`s sort of obscures all these other important things that have
taken place.
TODD: It is. But this strikes me, Rick, as, sort of, the start of what
could be the greatest challenge to the Trump administration. And that is
going to be a comfortable working relationship with Republicans on Capitol
Hill. Because it was always tenuous.
It feels like, you know, he`s ready to break. Now, granted he would be
among the first to break. But there`s a lot of Republicans unhappy today.
RICK TYLER, POLITICAL ANALYST, NBC NEWS: There are. We forgot to mention
Russian hacking as well though.
TODD: And conflicts of interest –
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Voter fraud.
TODD: – and voter fraud.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Everything.
TYLER: The problem with the way this executive order – and I`ve explained
that I don`t necessarily have an issue with the policy but the way the
policy was rolled out. Which tells me several things. Either you don`t
trust the cabinet members and the senior leadership that you brought in or
you don`t trust certain people on the Hill who chair committees. That`s
going to be a problem.
The reason the White House`s leak is because people want to cover their own
reputation. But at some point, when it looks like a circus, everybody`s
reputation is affected. And General Kelly may have been bailed out Trump
today, but he`s not – someone like that, someone with stature like that is
the not going to bail him out forever. And you will begin to lose people.
TODD: And I guess – look, in this case, it just seems, Karine, that they
did not get their arms around this today. And I think they were trying to.
I think they were hoping General Kelly would. But then, they got into this
is it a ban, is it not a ban.
And, look, this is a case where the president, you know – they`re afraid
to say the president misspoke.
KARINE JEAN-PIERRE, SENIOR ADVISOR AT MOVEON.ORG: That`s exactly right.
To tell the truth –
TODD: It`s OK.
JEAN-PIERRE: Right? To tell the truth.
TODD: It`s OK to misspeak.
JEAN-PIERRE: It is. People do it all the time.
TODD: I do it.
JEAN-PIERRE: Everybody does it.
TODD: You know, I botched your name. You know, there was a misspeak right
there.
JEAN-PIERRE: You did a perfect job. I really appreciate that.
But, yes, and I think what they were trying today was rewrite history which
you can`t do. We all know that they called it a ban. The president
himself called it a ban. Sean Spicer called it a 90-day ban.
So, it`s – what`s the – what`s troubling me is that he was using the
power of the presidency, such a powerful position to be in, to target
vulnerable communities like the Muslim community, like women, like the
Latinos. And we`ve seen this over and over again with almost every
executive order.
TODD: OK. But there`s part of – the idea of this order is going to sell
easily to America. The idea of making it a little harder to get in here.
The idea of, hey, you know what? We shouldn`t – why do we have all these
– so, does that bail him out, Beth? Because the idea is popular? Or is
the incompetence Trump the idea?
FOUHY: I – the idea is popular. It is going to be overcome by the fact
that it`s three days of bad story for Trump because the story is about
chaos. American`s don`t want chaos. Americans don`t to want turn on the
T.V. and see this city and this airport and this location just roiled (ph)
with angry people marching. Two weekends in a row now we`ve seen that.
[17:15:11] People want politics to be over there. They don`t it to be
interfering with their life constantly. And ever since Trump has been
elected president, I mean, really, before he was elected but especially
after, it`s been one thing after another. And it`s going to start just
feeling like chaos. Even if the underlying policy is popular.
TODD: You said – Rick, you brought up something. You said, there`s
clearly a trust issue. And there is no doubt. OK. You do. You see all
these blind quotes. Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon, they`re, like, eyeing
each other. Or maybe Mike Flynn and Bannon are eyeing. Everybody is, like
– you have all these different – everybody`s trying to pit – you know,
is it Jared Kushner over here.
That`s not good. The fact is – and that`s what congressional Republicans
are seeing.
TYLER: Well, in some ways, Priebus and Spicer, who, by the way, should be
pay-per-view because these press conferences have become epic. But the –
when he say – when Spicer says the reason we didn`t do a lot of, I guess
vetting of the – on the one hand, he said they did. He argued about that
today at the press conference. And on the other, he said he didn`t because
he didn`t want the bad guys to get – I get that part.
But, still, what about the guys that you didn`t consult or the people that
should have been consulted that weren`t consulted? And even Kelly didn`t
seem like he was entirely consulted.
TODD: I was just going to say, he was – he – you could tell he was
willing to defend a small narrow fact and that was it.
JEAN-PIERRE: Yes. You know, what`s – the other thing that`s really
bizarre is these are his secretaries. They`re not, you know, Obama
holdovers. These are the people that you`re supposed to trust. This is
not a Sally Yates situation which was horrible.
But it just doesn`t make sense this they have such a bubble and they –
only one or two people are part of this conversation and writing these
executive orders.
TODD: Beth, you and I have covered – done a lot of this almost together.
At rival networks and we`ve been through – and I was thinking about bunker
mentalities. Clinton got into it in the late 1990s. The Bush White House
got into it during Iraq. Obama during health care, at times, got bunker
mentality. But it usually takes a year or two before you get there. They
immediately went into the bunker.
FOUHY: Well, and we know from Trump`s tweets and many of Trump`s comments,
that he still nurses this grievance mentality about whether or not his
crowds were big enough, whether this country takes him seriously, whether
the media takes himself seriously, why he lost by 3 million popular votes
to Hillary Clinton.
So, he`s been nursing this resentment and he seems to sort of cloud his
close advisors with that. They seem to basically reflect it back at him.
And it also looks like, so far at least, this presidency is really being
run out of the White House completely and not out of the cabinet which is
not completely uncommon, but it`s quite pronounced in this White House.
TODD: And right now, no one can tell the president no. That`s the other
lesson we`ve heard – learned so far. You guy are sticking around for the
hour.
Coming up, less than three hours until the president makes his pick for the
Supreme Court. He invited both finalists to the White House today. Yes,
it`s a show sometimes. How far are Democrats willing to go to oppose the
president`s pick? I`ll ask Senator Amy Klobuchar. Stay tuned.
[17:20:10] TODD: Welcome back.
Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer told NBC News that Democrats were
going to try to delay confirmation votes on President Trump`s cabinet
nominees and, well, they did just that. Boycotting a committee vote for
two Trump nominees, Steve Mnuchin for Treasury and Tom Price for HSS.
And we`re not quite sure what`s going to happen next. Republicans are not
happy with the move. Here`s Senator Orrin Hatch, the longest serving
Republican in the Senate.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEN. ORRIN HATCH (R), UTAH: I think they ought to stop posturing and
acting like idiots. Stop holding news conferences and come here and
express yourself here. And then vote, one way or the other.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TODD: White House press secretary Sean Spicer called the Democratic
boycott outrageous and embarrassing. Then, again, Senate Republicans did
the exact same thing in 2013 under President Obama when all eight
Republicans on the environmental committee were no-shows for a vote to
advance a future EPA chief, Regina McCarthy at the time. Again, another
delay tactic.
As we all know, hypocrisy always shows its colors when the other party`s in
power. No matter what it is.
We`ll be right back.
TODD: It`s Supreme Court nominee day, and somehow it was not the lead
story. Anyway, the President is the announcing his pick in prime time,
8:00 p.m. Eastern.
According to sources who have spoken to our own Pete Williams, the choice
likely comes down to Judge Neil Gorsuch of the Tenth Circuit Court of
Appeals or Judge Thomas Hardiman of the Third Circuit Court of Appeals.
But this announcement and what follows could expose rifts in both parties.
How far are Senate Democrats willing to go to oppose the president`s pick?
And will it be far enough for the Democratic base? And will Senate
Republicans defy the president and their base if President Trump wants to
go nuclear? Never mind by the way, if somehow there`s an ideological issue
with one of the picks.
Pete Williams, NBC`s Justice Correspondent. So, Pete, give me the baseball
card stats for our two finalists here, Gorsuch and Hardiman.
PETE WILLIAMS, JUSTICE CORRESPONDENT, NBC NEWS: Neil Gorsuch, 49, fourth
generation Coloradan from Denver on the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals
which hears from six western states. He went to Harvard Law, so he`s an
Ivy League graduate.
Thorough going westerner. Loves to hike, and fish, and hunt, and ski. And
he`s a big fan of Antonin Scalia. No big Supreme Court rulings on – no
big rulings in his past on questions like abortion. But he has been very
strong on freedom of religion.
Thomas Hardiman, 51, from originally Waltham, Massachusetts where he drove
a cab for his father`s cab company. Moved to Pittsburgh, married the
daughter of a prominent Democratic family. Was made a trial judge by
George W. Bush, then put on the Third Circuit Court of Appeals.
Again, no hot button rulings on something like abortion, but he did say
that he believes the right to have a gun exists not only in the home for
self-defense, but also outside the home as well, Chuck.
TODD: Very quickly. Why is there a perception among some conservatives
that they think somehow Hardiman is like a Souter, a David Souter in
disguise? Why is that even hinted at and it`s not for Gorsuch? Is there
any reason for it or is that just conservatives being a little paranoid?
WILLIAMS: Well, he has a pretty good track record. Both of them have been
on the courts of appeals for about eight years, eight – a little less than
a decade. So, there`s not that Souter issue there. And they`ve been in
the federal courts grappling with the kind of questions the Supreme Court
would have.
I think it comes down to the fact that Gorsuch is considered more in the
mold of Scalia, maybe more of a scholar textualist originalist than
Hardiman is.
TODD: And I guess Hardiman, though, would create diversity in the court.
There`s no ivy league there. Sorry, I know Georgetown would beg to differ.
But, technically, no ivy league.
WILLIAMS: He`s a Notre Dame – he`s a Notre Dame grad, Georgetown. No ivy
league there.
TODD: Yes.
WILLIAMS: And you`re right. That would be a touch of diversity and that
tells you something about this court that that would be considered diverse.
[17:25:02] TODD: Yes, that`s for sure. Although, he would fit right in,
catholic or Jewish, these days on religion. He seems to fit right in
there.
Anyway, Pete Williams, we`ll all be waiting. A little longer evening than
any of us expected. Thank you, sir.
Let me bring in a person that could be one of the higher profile
questioners of this nominee, when it comes before the Judiciary Committee.
And that`s Democratic Senator Amy Klobachar of Minnesota.
Senator, welcome back to the show.
SEN. AMY KLOBACHAR (D), MINNESOTA: Great to be on, Chuck.
TODD: So, what is your test for whether you will vote a Supreme Court
justice up or down that you know, ideologically, you`re not going to agree
with? But what is your test?
KLOBACHAR: Well, I think, first of all, I see it as such a solemn duty
when you look at the decisions of the court. How they affect people in
their everyday lives, from what happened with citizens united, in terms of
really, in my mind, destroying a lot of the way our elections have been
run. When you look at some of the environmental cases before the court.
It is a big deal for people.
So, I look at it as, what has this person done in the past? How have they
respected precedent? Do they view this as a role where they`re going to
continue this conservative bent of the court, where they`ve basically been
legislating and, in my mind, not respecting some of the precedent in the
majority? Or are they going to be someone that looks at things in a
different light?
So, I think the hearings, of which, of course, the Republicans are the ones
that will schedule them, –
TODD: Sure.
KLOBACHAR: – are going to be very interesting because we`re going to be
having a nominee that`s coming at a time where we have never seen such a
decisions like we have in the last few years.
TODD: I understand that. But the make-up of the court. You know, if you
look at it, the last time it had nine. The nominee here isn`t going to
change the make-up of the court. Does that at all lower the threshold for
you?
KLOBACHAR: Well, that threshold word is a pretty interesting word that you
just used. Because, no, it doesn`t change it for me. You have to look at
each nominee on their – on their own merits.
But the word, threshold, is important here because, of course, this is not
a 51-vote threshold like we`ve had with these cabinet secretaries that are
before you. Like we have with other judges. The Senate has decided,
through Republicans and Democrats being in charge, to keep the 60-vote
threshold.
And we`ve done that because both parties, and kind of a game of chicken,
have said, you know what? You could be in charge the next time. You could
be in charge next time. Different president. And we want to have someone
that can attract votes from the other side.
And so, this is a case where if this person is not in the mainstream,
whoever he nominates in this White House apprentice that we`re about to
witness tonight. With two people. We don`t know who. Maybe a third. We
don`t know who it`s going to be, but if they can`t get those types of
votes, they`re not going to make it to that threshold.
TODD: But what should trigger a filibuster? What should be – what should
you use the filibuster for, when it comes to a Supreme Court nominee? What
should be – you know, how egregious do you – does your opposition to a
nominee need to be for you to pull that?
KLOBACHAR: You know, I`m a former prosecutor, Chuck. So, I don`t – I
want to look at the evidence in every case. And so, I can`t really say
what that is when you have a complicated history of law and you have
someone`s record that spans years and years.
But what I – what I do know is that all of our Democratic senators are
going to take this seriously. There will be a few that may automatically
say they`re opposed.
TODD: Yes.
KLOBACHAR: But I think a lot of us will want to see what the evidence
shows and go from there.
But it is a very important job. The highest court of the land with a court
that`s been going clearly in one direction.
TODD: Look, Merrick Garland, that situation left a bad taste in the mouths
of a lot of Democrats, a lot of senators. How is that impacting you? Do
you think – can you take – can you remove that incident and feel like –
and not sort of apply retribution over it?
KLOBACHAR: Well, as a lawyer, I`ve got to look at what`s before me. But
if I could get someone like Merrick Garland, that`s where it resonates with
me. If you could get a candidate like that that has and a nominee that has
–
TODD: No, I understand that. But do you feel like – do you want the
Republic – do you want to punish Republicans for what they did to Merrick
Garland?
KLOBACHAR: I don`t – I don`t – I don`t view my job that way, as
retribution. But what I do know is that the Democrats, given what we`ve
seen in the last year with no justice on that court, given that a lot of us
have said we have to do our jobs and have a hearing, we`re going to be
taking this very seriously. And looking at every nook and cranny of this
nominee`s background.
TODD: All right.
KLOBACHAR: And when you`ve seen what we just saw last night, where the
acting attorney general, whose been willing to stay on, gets an order
thrown at that puts the country in chaos, no independence, in terms what
have they did. They won`t even bring her in on the decisions. And then
fire her.
This is a White House that has shown that they are not going to stop at
intruding into the judiciary or intruding into the work of the Justice
Department.
And so, –
TODD: So, what you`re saying is their actions –
KLOBACHAR: – people (ph) are very aware of this.
TODD: – so, you`re saying their actions over the weekend are going to
make you take a different look at their court nominee, even if this person
is purely qualified because you don`t trust them?
KLOBUCHAR: I think that there`s going – there`s clearly trust issues about
what just went on which millions of people`s lives thrown in limbo. But I
think the nominee will stand on their own merits, but it`s clear that`s one
of the reasons why democratic senators kept talking today about our views
on the executive order with regard to Senator Sessions nomination.
And you look at what we saw with the finance committee with Mnuchin and
Price where they basically roll those signatures, things we haven`t been
told that are the truth. To all of this, I wouldn`t just say it`s supreme
court, but it`s led to some clear trust issues when these nominees are
coming before us.
TODD: And you don`t feel as if at what point do you feel as if you owe the
president to let to have him have his team?
KLOBUCHAR: I think you are going to see even with senate rules, you will
see votes on nominees and you`re already seen in the security area we have.
The secretary of defense is in place. And we`ve got someone running a
number of the agencies that have already gone through and I think that is
very important, but, beyond that, I think we`re going to look at each of
these nominees on their merits and I`m sure you`ll see votes scheduled as
you did today.
But we have to look at each of them. We have a bunch of billionaires. We
have people that we have to look at thoroughly and when Penny Pritzker was
up, it took six months because it took a while to go through all of those
financial. And that`s just true no matter who the president is.
TODD: All right. Interesting data point there on former secretary of
commerce, Penny Pritzker. Anyway, Amy Klobuchar, democrat from Minnesota on
the judiciary committee. I`m sure we`re going to see you a lot during this
confirmation hearing. Thank you.
KLOBUCHAR: Thank you very much, Chuck.
TODD: Still ahead, we`ll have the latest on this weekend`s raid in Yemen.
What we know about the operation and what went wrong? Stay tuned.
TODD: These days, palace entry watchers, photo ups matter. Interesting one
at the White House. President Trump met with cyber security experts and
sitting right next to him was Jared Kushner. President also postponed
today`s planned cyber security executive order. Though we don`t yet know
why, perhaps maybe they are making sure it goes through all the proper
channels on this one. Anyway, we`ll have more “MTP Daily` just ahead.
First, here`s Hampton Pearson with today`s “Market Wrap.”
HAMPTON PEARSON, JOURNALIST, CNBC WASHINGTON BUREAU CORRESPONDENT: Thanks,
Chuck. Stocks continue to slump. The Dow slides triple digits for a second
day, the S&P off by 2, the Nasdaq actually adding a point.
The federal reserve began a two-day policy meeting, it`s first since Donald
Trump was inaugurated. It announced this decision on raids tomorrow
afternoon.
Consumers were a little less confident this month as they grew more
cautious about business conditions, jobs, and income.
And Apple shares are higher after the company reported revenue and earnings
that beat estimates. That`s it from CNBC, first in business worldwide.
TODD: Welcome back. We`re continuing to learn more today about what a
senior military official is calling the first clandestine strike under
President Donald Trump. The senior official tells NBC News that two
Americans were killed in this raid carried out by the super secret joint
special operations command in Yemen on Sunday.
This mission targeted an Al Qaeda camp in Al Bayda in South Central Yemen.
AQAP. According to that senior military official, almost everything went
wrong, including that the seals aircraft had to be destroyed after a hard
landing, and noncombatants ended up being killed during a fire fight. A
fire fight by the way they didn`t fully expect either.
Defense Department identified one of two Americans killed as a member of
SEAL Team 6, the infamous SEAL Team 6, 36-year-old Chief Petty Officer
William Ryan Owens of Illinois. Defense secretary said in a statement, he
quote, gave his full measure for our nation.
According to a senior military official, the other American killed was
eight-year-old Nawar al-Awlaki, yes, that al-Awlaki, daughter of Anwar al-
Awlaki, an American-born Al Qaeda leader who was killed in a U.S. strike
five years ago. The girl`s grandfather also told NBC News she was killed.
So an American citizen ended up dying. But the Pentagon is still assessing
and is neither confirming nor denying any civilian casualties on the ground
yet. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was pressed repeatedly today
on the question of targeting Americans overseas.
(START VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The president has previously indicated that he would
encourage the targeting of families of terror suspects. Is that still his
current position?
SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: When did he say that?
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: On Fox.
SPICER: Right.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The other thing with terrorists, do you have to take
out their families?
SPICER: I think he`s been very clear that when it comes to seeking out ISIS
and other terrorists, he`s going to lean on Director Pompeo, General Mattis
and seek their opinion on stuff. I think that will be continued.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is the president willing to kill and target American
citizens, even minors, just because their family members are terrorists?
SPICER: No American citizen will ever be targeted.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TODD: Joining me now from more insight on this raid, our Pentagon
correspondent, Hans Nichols. Hans, the Pentagon seems to – was this raid
unsuccessful or was there successes out of it?
HANS NICHOLS, NBC PENTAGON CORRESPONDENT: Well there was success in that
they gathered the hard drives, they gathered the intelligence. It was
unsuccessful because an American seal died and by definition, any time an
American seal dies, that cannot be called a successful raid. Here`s what
happened.
First off, this was an operation that was planned during the Obama
administration. It just the opportunity presented itself in the first few
days of the Trump administration. Trump authorized it, so yes, it`s his
first clandestine operation.
What happens is almost from the beginning, encountered small arms fire.
They weren`t expecting that. These are the seals that are coming into a
compound. Again, they`re not going after high valued targets. To go after
high valued targets, you use a drone.
TODD: That`s right.
NICHOLS: You go after them from the sky.
TODD: This was to gather intelligence, right?
NICHOLS: Gather intelligence. You pick stuff up off the ground. Things went
south. You also had separate from this, you had to plane the Osprey that
crashes. Osprey has had some problems in the past. It`s been doing pretty
well in the theaters in Iraq and elsewhere.
So you have the Osprey crash. Hard landing I guess is the term you hear at
the Pentagon. And you have three injuries there. You have three wounded
from the gunfight, and the one – and one seal dead.
TODD: Who ran this operation? It`s always been – out of the Pentagon, CIA,
who ran it?
NICHOLS: Pentagon. It`s a Pentagon operation.
TODD: Pentagon-ran operation.
NICHOLS: It is 100 percent.
TODD: CIA not involved. Obviously bin Laden raid, you know, was that sort
of the joint.
NICHOLS: It was joint, right. Okay. So, there`s some reporting I heard that
NBC hasn`t confirmed. The United Arab Emirates special forces were also
informed. It`s the SEAL Team 6. General Mattis was at dinner at a fancy
Washington dinner, Alfalfa Club dinner, on Saturday night. Leaves in the
middle of that dinner.
NBC is reporting that was because he got news, he got indication that this
operation wasn`t going well. Now, were there any CIA assets? Can I
conclusively rule that out? No, I don`t have that on my notebook.
TODD: All right. Hans, you`ve got to do nightly. I`ll let you do that. Let
me bring in somebody who has also been following this very closely, Max
Boot. He is a senior fellow for National Security Studies at the Council on
Foreign Relations and of course a contributor to Commentary Magazine.
So Max, what`s your read on this? You heard Hans`s reporting. A successful
mission at the end of the day because of the Intel or is it always going to
be viewed as an unsuccessful because we lost two American lives?
MAX BOOT, SENIOR FELLOW FOR NATIONAL SECURITY STUDIES AT THE COUNCIL ON
FOREIGN RELATIONS, COMMENTARY MAGAZINE CONTRIBUTOR: Well, obviously nobody
wants to lose lives in any kind of operation, but I think that the SEAL
Team 6 operators and the military in general understand that`s one of the
risks that they run. And I think the success or failure of the mission will
be judged based on what they recovered from the scene and what kind of
intelligence they can exploit.
But I think there is going to be a new battle that`s going to be fought
after this raid which is the battle of the narrative because as you eluded
to, Anwar al-Awlaki`s very young daughter was killed in this raid along
with some other civilians. And the message that Al Qaeda is going to put
out there is that the U.S. is targeting his family. That they are out there
to kill innocent people, including young girls.
And of course, I don`t think that`s the case at all. And in spite of
President Trump`s rhetoric, that`s not how SEAL Team 6 operates. But
remember, credibility is incredibly important in this kind of battle of the
narrative. And what kind of credibility does Sean Spicer or President Trump
or anybody else in the White House have at this moment when they keep
retailing falsehood after falsehood day after day?
This is where it really catches up with you because we need to have
credible spokes people who can rebut the lies and rumors that Al Qaeda will
put out there in order to mobilize people in Yemen and around the Muslim
world against the United States and how can President Trump now credibly
claim that he is not doing the very things that he advocated doing on the
campaign trail?
TODD: Max, look, you follow this very closely, tell me since we`re talking
about Yemen again and unfortunately, usually is only in the news in our
battle with dealing with terrorism, it`s usually only in the news when one
of these raids takes place. And then we sort of forget about it.
There was a time that John Brennan when he was at the CIA will say AQAP was
the number one threat, bigger than ISIS as far as the homeland was
concerned. Is that still the assessment of the Intel community? That while
ISIS is a bigger problem in the Middle East, that AQAP is still focused
solely on trying to kill Americans?
BOOT: I think ISIS is probably a bigger threat all around, but there`s no
question that AQAP is a real threat. And even somebody like Anwar al-Awlaki
who was killed in a CIA drone strike in 2011, he`s still a threat because
the videos that he recorded, the stuff that he put out on the internet,
it`s still out there, still radicalizing people.
When you look at the motivations of some of the recent terrorists that
we`ve had in the United States whether in Orlando or San Bernardino or
Boston or elsewhere, and in many cases it was a combination of ISIS
propaganda and AQAP propaganda beyond, you know, their involvement in
specifically carrying out plots. They continue to play very active role in
radicalizing people in the west.
And that`s in many ways the number one terrorist danger that we face right
now which I don`t think President Trump quite realizes because he`s very
much focused on foreigners coming in here to attack us, whereas I think the
real danger is Americans being radicalized by a combination of the actions
of the U.S. government and by the propaganda that spread by groups like
AQAP.
TODD: And if we look at those who have tried to commit major terrorists
attacks in the country over the last few years, many of them turn out to be
American citizens. Anyway, Max Boot.
BOOT: Vast majority, absolutely. American-born, American citizens.
TODD: Max Boot, Commentary Magazines, Council on Foreign Relations,
appreciate you for sharing your view, sir, thank you.
BOOT: Thank you.
TODD: All right. We`re going to dig into all of this in a few minutes.
We`ll be right back.
TODD: All right. We need a lighter obsession. Tonight, I`m obsessed with
what should be an excellent sports moment, but it`s become one of the least
entertaining weekends in the sports calendar. That`s right, I`m talking
what happened this weekend. NFL and NHL both had their all-star weekends.
And what a mess. Let`s start with the NFL pro bowl or as most of us know it
by the bye week before the Super Bowl.
The game is supposed to feature the sports biggest and brightest stars, but
the league settles for whomever will show up, definitely not the Super Bowl
teams. According to to the top sport stats sites, 37 players turned down
pro bowl invitations this year, usually citing health concerns or because
they are playing in the Super Bowl.
Already not exactly a recipe, but let`s be honest, what do we really care
about any of these all-star situations? We only care about the feats and
skills and strength, the home run derby, the slam dunk contest, the three-
point shot. There`s a good chance you missed this year`s NFL skills
competition. It was pre-taped and aired Thursday night. Big mistake.
Does the NHL, they have a pretty cool skills competition themselves, but
you need a chart and an advanced degree in statistics to figure out what
the heck`s going on. And that confusing format continued to the series of I
guess games that on Sunday that players were guided into divisions and the
main event is a three on three tournament. Somehow, the metropolitan
division came out on top, yey, I guess.
Folks, we don`t expect much from all-star games. Let`s keep it simple and
show off the talent. I want dunk contests, three-point sheeting contest,
fastest fastball, home run derby, perfect spirals, hail marys, we know how
to do this. Heck, just bring back the battle of the network stars. We`ll be
right back.
TODD: Time for “The Lid.” Let`s bring the panel back, Karine Jean-Pierre,
Rick Tyler, Beth Fouhy. Okay. The Supreme Court fight for the democrats and
you heard Amy Klobuchar there. Karine, she didn`t commit to anything,
right? Didn`t commit to filibustering. Didn`t layout a criteria. Can she
support somebody she doesn`t agree with?
Let me ask it this way to you. Can a democratic base tolerate an elected
democrat supporting a confirmation of someone who is qualified even if they
don`t agree with the ideology?
KARINE JEAN-PIERRE, SENIOR ADVISOR AND NATIONAL SPOKESPERSON AT MOVEON.ORG:
I don`t think so because we just look at what Donald Trump has done with
this executive order and we have been discussing. Just look at the two
weekends. Just last weekend, tens of thousands of people across the country
came out because they are angry with what`s going on with our country.
So I actually believe that people are looking at the Supreme Court justice,
this particular pick, as we need to have an independent kind of judiciary,
right? Especially after what we saw with Sally Yates yesterday. He decided
to fire her. And he used words like betrayal. And if you understand the
judicial process, that`s really appalling.
TODD: Let me take on another. Rick, I think – Karine, you`re trying to be
nice. I think there`s some in base democrats who would say hey, look at the
republican said to Obama, and you know what, we don`t like this Trump guy,
let`s make their lives miserable, that way or something like that. And that
what it seems like base democrats aren`t going to tolerate elected
democrats working with him too much.
RICK TYLER, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: The problem that both parties have is
there is, you know, your base. On the democratic side, you have what I call
the Bernie base because they were the most active out there and.
TODD: And they are non-Washington, right? They certainly think Washington
is part of the problem.
TYLER: Right. And the classic argument is we would have won if we were
purest like Bernie and the right says we would have won if we were
purest…
TODD: Didn`t he work for a guy who would make that argument?
(LAUGHTER)
TYLER: And so the Democratic Party is in the wilderness. Maybe a regional
party or coastal party. Certainly, Chris Cillizza had a great piece that
showed a graphic about how bad it is for the Democratic Party. Will it
swing back? Of course it will. But I don`t know how the democrats get their
footing in the next couple of years especially in the senate.
TODD: Where are you on this?
BETH FOUHY, SENIOR POLITICAL EDITOR FOR NBC NEWS AND MSNBC: This is their
moment. They have to do it. The angry base has been motivated now. It`s not
just Bernie people, it`s a whole lot of people who are appalled about what
is going on with Trump. They are out there. They are marching. They are
resisting. And they are looking at Washington democrats as being completely
having absolutely no impact on.
TYLER: To your point, it might actually be good for republican party. That
is because people don`t like to see all of this chaos.
FOUHY: That`s right. And yet I don`t see how the democrats in Washington
can just let either of these guys throw. Even the two people we think are
going to be the nominees both sailed through.
(CROSSTALK)
TODD: All right. I will just say this though, if you care about a United
State senate that can ever be operational or functional, if we – if the
filibuster gets used and the nuclear option gets used, it`s over. The
senate as the place that is. Basically.
TYLER: All that go back to the Kennedy court. That`s what it will be.
TODD: Look, everything – by the way, I know everybody (inaudible) who.
That`s where we`re headed.
JEAN-PIERRE: But we`re in unusual times.
TODD: Yes, we are.
JEAN-PIERRE: Not normal times. That`s the thing. That`s what we are.
TODD: And that is also true.
(LAUGHTER)
FOUHY: That`s really true.
TODD: But I have also ran out of time. That`s the most true thing I have
said all along.
(LAUGHTER)
TODD: Thank you, all of you, all three of you. After the break, there`s a
health deadline headline that you won`t want to miss, right after this.
TODD: In case you missed it, there are only a few hours left in what could
be the last open enrollment period for what`s affectionately by some and
unaffectionately by others called Obamacare. In case you missed it, it`s
now becoming more popular than it ever had been before. As of mid-January,
more than 11.6 million people have signed up using the federal and state-
ran website on healthcare.gov alone.
About 100,000 more people have been enrolled this year compared to last
year and previous years. The Obama administration granted extension but
that probably isn`t likely to stand around. Just last week, Trump
administration reportedly pulled those last minute TV ads that were
promoting open enrollment until the end.
Folks, we`ve heard it again and again and watch it in you break it, you own
it. When it comes to Obamacare, republicans are trying to figure out how to
break it and not own it if they can pull that off. Good luck to them. We`ll
all be watching. That`s all I have for tonight, but my friend, Greta`s “For
the Record” starts right now.
