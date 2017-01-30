MTP Daily, Transcript 1/30/2017

Transcript:

Show: MTP Daily

Date: January 30, 2017

Guests: Sam Stein, Ben Cardin, Eliana Johnson, Perry Bacon, Clarence Page, Andrea Mitchell, Jeremy Bash

STEVE KORNACKI, MSNBC HOST: KORNACKI: I`m Steve Kornacki. “MTP DAILY”

starts right now.

PETER ALEXANDER, MSNBC HOST: Yes, it`s Monday.

Backlash from outside and inside the Trump administration over a

controversial executive order. Tonight, the White House defends its

immigration order after a weekend of chaos, confusion, and protests at

airports across the country.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I actually had a very good

day yesterday, in terms of homeland security.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ALEXANDER: Trump aids pushing back against objections from inside the

administration.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEAN SPICER, U.S. WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: To get with the program or

they can go.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ALEXANDER: Plus, opposition in the age of Trump. How should the Democrats

respond to the president?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D), NEW YORK: This executive order was mean-spirited

and un-American. It must be reversed, immediately.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ALEXANDER: And making room at the table, White House Chief Strategist

Steve Bannon joining the National Security Council.

This is MTP DAILY and it starts right now.

Good evening, I`m Peter Alexander in Washington in tonight for my friend,

Chuck Todd. Welcome to MTP DAILY.

We`re going to begin tonight by sorting through the escalating chaos

rippling through Washington right now, which, believe it or not, has former

President Obama getting involved after only 10 days out of power.

Right now, President Trump continues to stand firm amid growing criticism

over his executive order. Restricting travel from seven Muslim majority

nations, halting refugee admissions, and indefinitely banning Syrian

refugees.

In less than an hour from now, House and Senate Democrats are going to

gather on the steps of the Supreme Court where they will demand that

President Trump withdraw that order.

We have seen at least 18 Senate Republicans publicly criticize the travel

ban. Some are arguing it`s too severe, while others are knocking the White

House for issues with its rollouts.

And government agencies are scrambling to figure out how they implement

this. And some Republicans are also openly chiding the administration that

the executive order on vetting was, itself, not properly vetted.

Powerful Republican congressmen have sent a warning to the White House not

to cut them out of this process, including the chairman of the powerful

Appropriations Committee who said, quote, “this weekend`s confusion is an

indication that the details of this executive order were not properly

scrutinized. Congress has important oversight responsibilities over all

executive orders which we intend to exercise.”

President Trump is firing back mocking the objections of some Democratic

and Republican critics. He also appeared to dismiss criticism that the

order was too harsh or too harshly implemented saying quote, “there`s

nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they could enter our

country.”

Then, there is the decent within the government. At this afternoon`s White

House press briefing, press secretary Sean Spicer had a clear message to

staffers circulating a memo voicing their objections.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SPICER: Any government official, anyone who doesn`t understand the

president`s goal in this and what this actually was.

Again, I think this has been blown way out of proportion and exaggerated.

Again, you talk about in the 24-hour period, 325,000 people from other

countries flew in through our airports. And we`re talking about 109 people

from seven countries that the Obama administration identified. And these

bureaucrats have had a problem with it? I think that they should either

get with the program or they can go.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ALEXANDER: You heard Spicer there make the argument that Trump`s travel

ban is an extension of President Obama`s policies.

This afternoon, President Obama`s office pushed back saying in part, with

regard to comparisons to President Obama`s foreign policy decisions, as

we`ve heard before, the president fundamentally disagrees with the notion

of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion.

Then, there was the legal battle. Right now, there are at least six legal

challenges against the president`s order.

And that`s where we begin tonight. I`m joined now by MSNBC Chief Legal

Correspondent Ari Melber. He`s been expertly analyzing the legalities of

this executive order since we first got a look at the language.

Ari, out of the gates, there have, obviously, been a lot of legal

challenges to Trump`s travel ban. The question a lot of Americans right

now are trying to answer is could the courts realistically overturn this?

ARI MELBER, MSNBC CHIEF LEGAL CORRESPONDENT: It`s always possible, Peter.

But the administration starts out here with a strong hand and that`s

because there is a lot of precedent and legal language that gives the

president quite a bit of power in this area.

As you know, and as you mention, you have about six suits, they range from

relatively small in scope. The Seattle suit, for example, was about two

people who have since been released. All the way up to that Brooklyn

victory there for the ACLU which certified a class.

What that means is now there are other people who have not necessarily been

let go or who have standing to press a larger attack on this order.

[17:05:08] The big question here is not whether it`s good policy, not

whether it is the best security idea. Folks watching at home may have

heard a lot of talk already about how many big picture priority countries

were left out of this order, like Saudi Arabia who sent 15 hijackers into

the U.S. While other countries that have not been responsible for a single

immigrant ever attacking us with terror are on the list.

The courts aren`t going to look that deeply at that. They are going to

look at whether this was done lawfully and constitutionally and whether it

is, in any way, discrimination. That`s a big issue in the newest suit that

was filed today.

We can read from it. This is from the council on American Islamic

relations. And they say, this would be religious discrimination to expel

Muslims who are already in the country lawfully. That is one of the

arguments being made.

Basically, they are – they say it`s a less known part of the immigration

order, mass expulsion of Muslims lawfully residing in the United States

right now. That`s their argument, of course.

The Trump administration, as you played some of the sound, rebuts that

strongly and says, no, no one who`s inside the boarder is being messed

with. The 100 plus people who came in had delays but ultimately are OK.

That`s the rebuttal from the White House.

ALEXANDER: Well, let me sort of zero in on that thought right there. So,

the question is, is this a Muslim ban? And I ask that because –

MELBER: Right.

ALEXANDER: – here`s what Trump advisor Rudy Giuliani said about this

travel ban just over the weekend on Fox News. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RUDY GIULIANI, TRUMP ADVISOR: When he first announced it, he said Muslim

ban. He called me up. He said, put a commission together. Show me the

right way to do it legally.

I put a commission together. And what we did was we focused on, instead of

religion, danger. The areas of the world that create danger for us which

is a factual basis, not a religious basis. Perfectly legal, perfectly

sensible, and that`s what the ban is based on. It`s not based on religion.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ALEXANDER: So, Ari, the question is, is this a Muslim ban? And a lot of

critics point to that. What we just heard from Rudy Giuliani is evidence

that it is.

MELBER: I`ve got to tell you, I don`t think Rudy Giuliani is a card-

carrying member of the ACLU, not to my knowledge. But he did a bigger

favor to the ACLU right there in that interview than just about anyone has

all weekend. Because, in their view, he gave away the game. He basically

publicized the exact wrong purpose, potentially illegal.

ALEXANDER: The motivation.

MELBER: Go ahead.

ALEXANDER: The motivation is what he publicized.

MELBER: The motivation, exactly. And so, if he is saying, basically, we

were going to do something that would be bad, and potentially illegal, and

we just found a way to cover it up, he is really hurting the Trump

administration`s arguments in court.

Now, in fairness to them, this is his story. They have been disputing it,

as you know from your White House reporting. They say that this is not the

Muslim ban. That most Muslim predominant countries are not affected.

And, again, in fairness to the Trump administration, this is currently the

law of the land. The text is being promulgated. There were, obviously,

problems. It was not done in a normal, traditional way. That`s why DHS

had to go back and forth on basic items whether to hit green card holders

or not.

But even putting aside what I think are, by any fair estimation, some of

their mistakes in rolling it out, it is an open question about whether this

is and whether the courts will see it as religious discrimination.

The courts are going to look beyond just the text. There`s going to be a

searching inquiry. And, boy, by tomorrow night, we`re going to hearing a

lot about how to interpret text, when we learn who Donald – President

Trump`s new pick is going to be to the Supreme Court.

But this is an open question. There are times where folks will look and

say, hey, this is religious discrimination, based on what it does. There

are times where people will say, no, what it says is fair and we`re going

to read it for what it says. And it leaves a lot of other countries open.

So, we`re going to see that. It`s an open question in court.

ALEXANDER: Ari Melber, counselor, thank you very much.

MELBER: Thank you, sir.

ALEXANDER: Senator Ben Cardin is a Democrat from Maryland and the ranking

member of the Senate`s Foreign Relations Committee. Senator Cardin, thanks

for being here.

SEN. BEN CARDIN (D), MARYLAND: Peter, it`s good to be with you. Thank

you.

ALEXANDER: So, 6:00 tonight, Democrats are going to gather on the steps of

the Supreme Court to demand that President Trump withdraw this travel ban.

But I guess the simple question is, what leverage do you have to convince

him or frankly Republicans to actually kill it?

CARDIN: Well, first, I think that his executive order is illegal. It

certainly is not in the values of America. It`s reckless and it`s

dangerous. It`s dangerous to Americans who travel. It`s dangerous to the

security of our country. Where we need to get cooperation of countries

around the world to help us in who comes to America.

All that`s in jeopardy because of the president`s executive order. So, I

think in that – in our own national security interests, this executive

order cannot stand.

ALEXANDER: So, broadly speaking, though, what can you do about it? The

challenge is not that you think it`s reckless. The challenge is doing

anything to sort of force it to be withdrawn or to force Democrats, excuse

me, Republicans to join you.

CARDIN: Well, I think Republicans will join us. If we can get a clean

vote on the floor, I expect that this will be changed.

[17:10:00] So, what we need is Republicans to insist upon their leadership,

this is not in America`s interest. That we have to stand up. We`re the

legislative branch of government. We`re the policy arm of government. We

need to vote on this issue.

And I`m confident if we have a clean vote, the president`s policies will

not stand. Because they`re not what America stands for. We don`t impose

religious tests on who can come to America. We don`t deal with being out

of step with the rest of the world. We take the leadership in helping

people from the humanitarian concerns or refugee issues.

So, America doesn`t stand with President Obama on this executive order.

ALEXANDER: More specifically, how far are Democrats willing to go, though,

to fight President Trump? On Supreme Court, for example. Do you want

Democrats to filibuster the president`s Supreme Court nominee, whoever he

announces tomorrow evening?

CARDIN: Well, we know the Republicans denied President Obama his power as

president of the United States to get his nominee considered for almost a

year.

We want to see who President Trump nominates. If he nominates a mainstream

jurist similar to what President Obama did in going mainstream, that`s one

set of circumstances.

But if he tries to go in a narrow philosophical direction, I think you`re

going to see many of us do everything we can to make sure that nominee

doesn`t end up on the Supreme Court.

ALEXANDER: Let`s work through the checklist. Debt limit default, we`re

probably going to have a vote on debt limit this spring. We hit that

ceiling in the middle of March. Would you call on Democrats to rule out

threatening a default?

CARDIN: I`m for paying our bills. I hope we don`t get to that. I thought

it was irresponsible when the Republicans tried to block us from paying our

bills. If it`s a clean debt ceiling vote, I think we – you`ll see

there`ll be Democrats that will join.

But if they use it to try to advance their extreme agenda, they`re on their

own.

ALEXANDER: So, what does that mean when you say, clean vote?

CARDIN: Just put up a debt ceiling extension, like I think Democrats will

vote for. I know that I`d be interested in voting for just a debt

extension.

But if they couple it with policy changes, such as giving –

ALEXANDER: Right.

CARDIN: – tax breaks to the wealthy or cutting programs that are

critically important to middle income families, then they`re on their own.

ALEXANDER: I guess the bottom line is (INAUDIBLE) government shut down,

would you – would you call for that? April 28th is the deadline to fund

the government. Should Democrats rule out a shut down?

CARDIN: No, Democrats do not want to shut down. We want the government to

continue. We tried to get a full year budget this year.

(CROSSTALK)

ALEXANDER: So, what leverage do you have? I guess – sorry to interrupt

you. What leverage do you have then in the minority?

CARDIN: We`re just asking that if the Republicans act responsibly, if they

work with Democrats, we`ll get a budget done this year. We know it`s not

going to be our budget. We know that we won`t get this – what we want.

But if it`s a true compromise, then Democrats are prepared to work with

Republicans.

But if they go their own way, if they look for tax cuts for the wealthy

look to cut Social Security and Medicare, if they look to hurt middle

income families, let me tell you, Democrats are not going to help.

ALEXANDER: But, Senator, specific to this executive order that so many

Democrats have been furious about, the minority leader Chuck Schumer saying

it is un-American. What leverage, specifically, do you have to do anything

about this?

CARDIN: Well, again, the floor on the Senate generally requires 60 votes.

And the Republicans need Democrats to work with them.

On this executive order, we think we have Republicans who share the same

sentiment that I`m expressing tonight. That the executive order does not

represent American values. It`s illegal. It`s got to be withdrawn or

repealed.

And I think if we get Republicans to join and they`re able to vote on it,

they`ll express themselves as I have just spoken.

ALEXANDER: Finally, how do you talk to constituents who are concerned

about the screening process right now? Can you convince them to certify

that every one of those individuals vetted from the seven countries

included in this order are safe to allow into the U.S.?

CARDIN: We have a vetting system, particularly on refugees, that could

take 18 to 24 months. They`re the most vetted group of individuals who

come to America from so many different ways are they vetted.

We need to make sure everyone who wants to come to America that that

person`s not trying to cause harm. And in doing that, we need the

cooperation of other countries. What the president just did with this

executive order is to isolate America and our effort to keep ourselves

safe. That`s going to make us greater at risk.

ALEXANDER: Senator Cardin, we appreciate your time and your comments.

Thank you very much.

So, let`s bring in the panel. Eliana Johnson is a national political

reporter with Politico. Clarence Page is a Polar Surprise winning

columnist with “The Chicago Tribune.” And Perry Bacon is NBC News Senior

Political Correspondent.

Eliana, let`s start with you quickly. I want to get your reaction to

Senator Cardin. It appears clear that, as he indicated, there ain`t a lot

of leverage that Democrats have right now. And, obviously, they`re not

really ready to go full scale, in terms of their opposition to Donald Trump

and Republicans.

ELIANA JOHNSON, NATIONAL POLITICAL REPORTER, POLITICO: Yes. You know, I

think the Democrats realize they need to pick and choose their battles.

So, right now, when Republicans are – they have a lot of Republicans who

are outraged about this had executive order as well.

[17:15:04] We`re getting a Supreme Court nominee tomorrow night. I

actually think the Democrats are going to wait until there`s a second

Supreme Court nominee and that`s really where they`re going to pitch a

major battle. That`s when the balance of the court could change.

And I think that`s where you`re going to see Chuck Schumer and the rest of

his conference really come out to oppose Trump and the rest of his

administration.

ALEXANDER: The bottom line is whoever he selects tomorrow replaces

Antonin Scalia. That doesn`t have a lot of impact. But what happens next

will be significant.

Perry, to you quickly. What leverage do the Democrats have, though, right

now? What can they do if they`re going to stand up at the Supreme Court

within the next hour and try to make it clear that President Trump needs to

withdraw this order. But that doesn`t get action made.

PERRY BACON, SENIOR POLITICAL REPORTER, NBC NEWS: I mean, the leverage, I

would say, is really the public. What you`ve seen the last couple days is

these protests, people going to the airport. That does – that`s what –

the administration is going to move but they`re going to move because of

the public opposition. The Democrats and Congress have a lot of power.

I would argue, right now, in fact, the Democrats are actually following the

public. The public is driving the opposition, and then Democrats are

joining it, as opposed to the opposite. (INAUDIBLE) the fact that the

protests are move me. The protests have been very important.

ALEXANDER: He was heartened, he said.

BACON: Yes, those are the citizens acting. And I think if Trump moves

this issue – it`s an executive order, so, of course, Congress has no real

role in executive orders in the first place.

ALEXANDER: Clarence, I think there were a lot of questions, as soon as

President Obama left, about who would, sort of, fill that vacuum for

Democrats, who would, sort of, lead the charge in the face of Donald Trump,

in the case of executive orders and other actions he had taken.

President Obama is not going to be former President George W. Bush. He`s

not painting at home right now. Ten days in, he`s already put a statement

out. What do you make of his statement and his decision to wade into this

already?

CLARENCE PAGE, COLUMNIST, “THE CHICAGO TRIBUNE”: Well, Democrats need a

good figure head. Some – a good voice out there to lead the charge.

Chuck Schumer so far has been the – probably the biggest voice of

opposition.

But unless Republicans – unless the Trump side loses enough Republican

votes, Democrats don`t really have a real leverage. What they are drawing

right now is simply drawing that line in the sand that defines the

differences between the two party`s positions on this.

Nobody`s really talked about whether this extreme vetting is really need.

They already – refugees already get extreme vetting.

ALEXANDER: It`s 18 to 24 months.

PAGE: Exactly. And we also have such a tough process that we have the

fewest number of refugees that we take in. Compared to Europe, we`re

really pikers on this issue.

But nevertheless, both sides are defining themselves in the midst of this

public debate.

ALEXANDER: Let me ask you, if I can, Eliana, on this, quickly. Is the

Republican concern, as we`ve heard from, like, 18 Republican senators right

now, is it specifically about the sloppily implementation or is it about

the policy where the real issue lies?

JOHNSON: I think that`s a great question because I think Republicans are

upset, not about the substance but about the method. And if you see the

Trump administration get a more organized method of going about what they

want to do, consulting with the agencies, getting an interagency process

going, consulting with Congress, looping people in, there`s going to be

much less Republican opposition to these sorts of things.

Because their opposition is not necessarily based on the substance of these

executive orders. And there are little errors, like the green card error

in this executive order, that could be caught were their, you know, greater

collaboration.

ALEXANDER: The bottom line, the corrections, as they were, made by the

DHS, the new secretary, John Kelly, having to correct the issue of green

cards today. We know that James Mattis over at the Defense Department is,

sort of, sorting out those who may get exemptions. So, this seems like the

kind of things that could have been done in advance.

Let me ask you quickly, though, Perry. The bottom line is here is

Americans broadly support President Trump on this issue. Take a look at

these numbers. Taking in refugees was not popular the last time NBC News

polled this issue. 56 percent said the U.S. should take zero refugees from

Syria or certainly take fewer refugees.

So, at the end of the day, Americans seem to lean in on what President

Trump is saying.

BACON: I think it depends on how you phrase this issue. If people see

this as a ban on Muslims, which I think a lot of people do, I think that`s

when –

ALEXANDER: Well, there`s the opposition to that.

BACON: And that – we`re debating that today, as Ari said. But

(INAUDIBLE) seven Muslim countries. Viewed that way, I think the polling

numbers have been more divided. And I`d be curious to see, after these

protests and the way this was handled, if those numbers change even more.

ALEXANDER: Which is why communication of this matters as much as anything.

PAGE: That`s right. The real thing that people hear when the polls were

asking the question is, do you want your government to keep you safe? And

people say, sure.

ALEXANDER: Yes.

PAGE: But the fact is that if you make the other argument saying that a

Muslim ban or whatever, this policy, will not make us safer, then you begin

to get more support for the opposition.

ALEXANDER: Yes, the way they write these polling questions always, sort

of, varies in the way we are able to address them.

Perry, Clarence, Eliana, stay with us. We`ll check in with you guys again

shortly.

But we want to show you a live picture right now. The steps of the Supreme

Court. That`s where Democrats will be gathering shortly to denounce

President Trump`s executive order on immigration. We are keeping an eye on

it. And we will take you there as soon as anything begins.

And coming up, could the president`s attempt to protect the country from

terrorism actually put us in more danger? We address that next. You`re

watching MTP DAILY.

[17:20:05]

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JUSTIN PRUDEAU, PRIME MINISTER, CANADA: This was a group of innocents

targeted for practicing their faith. Make no mistake, this was a terrorist

attack. It was an attack on our most intrinsic and cherished values as

Canadians, values of openness, diversity, and freedom of religion.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ALEXANDER: That was Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau earlier today,

calling last night`s deadly shooting, at a Quebec City mosque, a terrorist

attack. Six people were killed. More than a dozen others injured in that

attack. It took place during evening prayers at Quebec`s Islamic cultural

center.

One of the victims have been identified as a professor from Universite

Laval which is located near the mosque. Two men were arrested but only one

is being considered a suspect tonight. Sources tell NBC News that suspect

is being identified as Alexandre Bissonnette. No motive has been

identified for the shooting so far.

Police say the second man in custody is considered a witness. President

Trump, he called the Canadian prime minister today to express his

condolences. We`ll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

ALEXANDER: Welcome back to MTP DAILY.

As we`ve been saying, there was outcry, both at home and abroad this

weekend, over President Trump`s executive order temporarily banning travel

from seven Muslim majority countries. One of the arguments being made by

critics is that the travel ban makes Americans less safe.

Those critics include members of the president`s own party, Republican

Senators Lindsey Graham and John McCain among them. Releasing a joint

statement on Sunday calling on the Trump administration to make changes to

the ban and saying, quote, “This executive order sends a signal, intended

or not, that America does not want Muslims coming into our country. That

is why we fear this executive order may do more to help terrorist

recruitment than improve our security.”

[17:25:03] Former CIA director Michael Hayden spoke about the ban on NPR

this morning, saying he believes it can be used as a tool by terrorists.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

MICHAEL HAYDEN, FORMER DIRECTOR, CIA: What we`re doing now is it`s

probably made us less safe today than we were Friday morning before this

happened. Because we are now living the worst jihadist narrative possible.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

ALEXANDER: So, let`s bring in my guests, Andrea Mitchell, NBC News Chief

Foreign Affairs Correspondent and, of course, host of Andrea Mitchell

Reports right here on MSNBC. And former chief of staff at both the CIA and

the Defense Department. He is also an NBC News national security analyst.

That is Jeremy Bash. We`ve got a smart panel today. So, I appreciate both

of you –

ANDREA MITCHELL, CHIEF FOREIGN AFFAIRS CORRESPONDENT, NBC NEWS: Jeremy is

smart.

ALEXANDER: I`d say we`re smart across the board. Andrea, let me start

with you, if I can, quickly. NBC News has obtained a draft of this dissent

right now.

MITCHELL: Yes.

ALEXANDER: The bottom line is that hundreds of foreign service officers

say the ban is in their words, quote, “It will increase anti-American

sentiment.” Broadly speaking, what are you hearing right now? And the

uniqueness of this moment is within this administration already there`s a

big outcry taking place.

MITCHELL: There is. And this is a procedure, a practice, at the State

Department. It is to protect people who want to speak out. It is a

formalized process, once used against Hillary Clinton, in fact. Very

striking. It`s like a slap in the face of a secretary of state.

But this is a dissent memo that is being circulated and being signed by

many foreign service officers against the executive order, against the

refugee ban. And Sean Spicer, I think not understanding the weight of

this. As it is encapsulated among foreign service officers, it`s part of

their legal right.

ALEXANDER: Get with the program or you can go.

MITCHELL: To get with the program or you can go in a very dramatic way.

He said, essentially, the same thing twice and said it so strongly at his

daily briefing that I think that was a real shock to the system. Because

that can be viewed as an attempt to silence dissent on a critical foreign

policy issue from the professionals.

ALEXANDER: Jeremy, Senators McCain and Graham call this a self-inflicted

wound. Already are we seeing evidence that ISIS or other Islamic –

radical Islamic terrorist groups, as Donald Trump calls them, are taking

this as a propaganda tool to use?

JEREMY BASH, NATIONAL SECURITY ANALYST, NBC NEWS: Absolutely, Peter. I

was looking at the social media site telegram which is one of the sites

that ISIS tends to use a great deal. And they`re basically saying, all of

you out there, look at the way America treats its own Muslim populations.

They`re not even letting people who have green cards who are lawful,

permanent residents of the country back into their own country where

they`ve already been vetted. And it`s become a recruiting tool for ISIS

already even in the last 48 hours.

And I`ll just say, as a counterterrorism strategy, this is pretty foolish.

Because it puts under suspicion an entire civilian population as opposed to

following specific leads.

MITCHELL: And let me take up that point. Jeh Johnson had gone to Chicago

and gave the first –

ALEXANDER: Former Department Homeland Security secretary.

MITCHELL: – Homeland Security counterterror official to the entire Muslim

community gathered there and spoke to them very meaningfully. And it was

really following up on something that George W. Bush started after 911.

That was laying the groundwork for the best kind of counterterror work

which is done in the NYPD. They have huge outreach to the Muslim

communities. And this just flies in the face of it.

ALEXANDER: So, earlier today, we were talking about Sean Spicer.

Something he said at the start of his remarks sort of struck me. He was

speaking specifically to what had taken place, the mosque shooting in

Quebec. Here`s what he said. And, Jeremy, I want to get your thoughts.

Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SPICER: It`s a terrible reminder of why we must remain vigilant and why

the president is taking steps to be proactive rather than reactive when it

comes to our nation`s safety and security.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ALEXANDER: The bottom line, Jeremy, this was a white French national.

This is not an individual who, best to our knowledge at least, had been to

any of those seven countries. But, certainly, this doesn`t demonstrate the

point.

So, does it undercut the argument the demonstration was trying to making

today?

BASH: It does. Under that logic, we should close the border to all

Canadians, because a Canadian committed a terrorist act in Canada.

MITCHELL: Against Muslims.

BASH: It doesn`t – it makes zero sense. And it just shows you that,

actually, this isn`t a counterterrorism strategy at all.

ALEXANDER: Let me ask you about Stephen Bannon, if I can. This is getting

a lot of people talking today. This is the chief strategist. He is a

political advisor to President Trump, perhaps shy only of Jared Kushner, in

terms of influence he has on our new president right now. He`s now going

to be a permanent member of the National Security Council.

It`s a position traditionally reserved for, well, it includes secretaries

of state and defense. He`ll be on equal standing with them right now.

What do you make of this right now as we learn today the CIA director will

be added to this? But it`s Bannon`s inclusion that has people still

turning their head.

MITCHELL: And it is unusual. It is true that David Axelrod did come to

some of those meetings. George Bush made sure that Karl Rove never did.

It is very unusual to have a political advisor.

The counterpoint from Sean Spicer is that he has military experience, seven

years in the Navy. But that is hard – that hardly makes him a foreign

policy advisor. He`s a strategist. He is a big idea guy with right wing

connection to Breitbart.

[17:30:02] And interesting past, you know, Goldman Sachs. He has had many

careers.

ALEXANDER: Yes.

MITCHELL: So he`s obviously very close to the president, increasingly close

to the president, as clearly is Jared Kushner from the proximity of the

office right off the oval, and also the president said, I want him to

negotiate Middle East peace, I want him involved in foreign policy.

But it does diminish and importantly we see a diminishment or diminishing

of Michael Flynn.

ALEXANDER: Right.

MITCHELL: . the national security advisor, but it does put him on a par

with these other important figures and despite what Spicer said and Jeremy

can bear – bear out – bear me out on this because he was the chief of

staff to Leon Panetta when he was secretary of defense and CIA director,

there is a diminishing role if by invitation only you have the chairman of

the joint chiefs and the DNI. They have to be invited to this meeting or

ask may I come?



ALEXANDER: That`s right. In fact, I was seeing the elevate General Flynn,

right? Because all of a sudden those two other military and intelligence

leaders may not be there.

JEREMY BASH, NBC NEWS NATIONAL SECURITY ANALYST: Yeah, and Flynn will be

there every time. It`s a shame though that now the DNI and chairman of the

joint chiefs will have to ask for permission to attend. The reason you have

intelligence and military professionals at the table when big policy issues

are being teed up is to constrain policy.

To say, Mr. President, we can`t do this, or if you do this, this will be

the repercussions. I believe had they consulted the chairman, had they

consulted the director of national intelligence about this Muslim ban, they

would never have rolled it out because the military and intelligence

professionals would have said, this is bad for American security.

ALEXANDER: Last thought.

MITCHELL: In fact, there have been two quick fixes today, at least two that

we know of, one coming from General Kelly on homeland, and one coming from

the Pentagon from General Mattis. Both fixing some of the visa and green

card and Iraqi – Iraqi allies of ours who work with our military making

them able to travel.

ALEXANDER: Which demonstrates the value of inter-agency consulting that

normally takes place before executive orders like this. Nice to see both of

you, Jeremy and Andrea.

BASH: Nice to see you.

MITCHELL: Thank you.

ALEXANDER: Coming up right here, Supreme Court decisions.

(START VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What was the reason that President Trump decided to move

up his announcement from Thursday night to tomorrow night?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Because he wanted to.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

ALEXANDER: Welcome back to “MTP Daily.” Tomorrow, it turns out, is the day

President Trump tweeting this morning that he will announce his supreme

court nomination, tomorrow, at 8:00 p.m. eastern time. Sources tell NBC`s

Pete Williams that the president`s pick is likely to be one of these two

men. Neil Gorsuch, a U.S. court of appeals judge for the tenth circuit. He

lives in Boulder, Colorado, or Thomas Hardiman, a U.S. court of appeals

judge for the third circuit. That`s in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Both men were on the list of potential nominees that then candidate Trump

released during the campaign. The seat on the high court has been vacant,

of course, since justice Antonin Scalia passed away last February.

Republicans declined to hold a hearing for Merrick Garland, that was

President Obama`s pick to fill the seat. You can bet the democrats will

bring that up as they threaten the filibuster of the new president`s

nominee. There`s a lot more “MTP Daily” just ahead. First, Hampton Pearson

joins us with your “CNBC Market Wrap.”

HAMPTON PEARSON, JOURNALIST, CNBC WASHINGTON BUREAU CORRESPONDENT: Thanks,

Peter. We had stocks sliding across the board. The Dow finishes with 122-

point decline back below the 20,000 level. The S&P falls 13. The Nasdaq

drops by 47 points.

Pending home sales rose 1.6 percent as buyers came back to the housing

market despite an increase in mortgage rates. Activity was brisk in the

western and southern U.S.

Meanwhile, consumer spending increased last month as Americans shelled out

for vehicles and a range of other goods. Spending was up half a percent in

line with estimates. That`s it from CNBC, first in business worldwide.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

ALEXANDER: All right. Welcome back now. Developing news on Capitol Hill.

The senate is voting on a procedural step in Rex Tillerson`s nomination for

secretary of state. The final vote on his nomination is expected to happen

a little bit later this week. Before the vote got under way, Senate

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer requested it be delayed until Tillerson is

questioned about President Trump`s travel ban.

But that request was denied on the floor. Democrats also attempted to bring

a bill to the floor to overturn the executive order by unanimous consent,

but that was also denied. Here is the senate democratic leader on President

Trump`s order.

(START VIDEO CLIP)

CHUCK SCHUMER, SENIOR U.S. SENATOR FROM NEW YORK: It raises serious doubts,

Mr. President, about the competence, the basic competence of the new

administration. When such an important order is so poorly vetted and

executed. Just like some of their cabinet nominations. Such a far-reaching

and impactful executive order should have gotten extreme vetting. Instead,

it was rushed through without much thought or deliberation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ALEXANDER: In just a few minutes, Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy

Pelosi are hosting an event on the steps of the Supreme Court. There is a

live picture. They will be protesting the executive orders on travel and

immigration. Democrats are certainly up in arms over some of the new

president`s moves, but is there anything that they can do to stop them?

Beginning a busy week right now on the hill.

Joining us is NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Kelly O`Donnell. So

Kelly, procedural vote on Tillerson just happened. I guess the question is

do we expect any fireworks come the real vote later this week? Is Trump

going to get his guy on this. Is there any way they can force them to

answer questions in effect for Donald Trump`s travel ban?

KELLY O`DONNELL, NBC NEWS LEAD CAPITOL HILL CORRESPONDENT: Well, democrats

are trying to make the most of running the clock on Tillerson. It is

critical and more quickly if they had agreed to move the vote. That`s how

the senate works. The two parties can pace things more quickly if they

agree. So democrats are using their ability to slow it down to try to focus

on some of these issues.

it is still widely expected that Tillerson will be the secretary of state,

that there won`t be a snag, it`s a matter of running out the clock in a

way. And for Chuck Schumer and democrats, this is a chance to try to shine

a light on issues that they are concerned about, to try to bring pressure,

and to try to use something they didn`t see coming, this new executive

order on travel restrictions, and to fold it in to some of the dialogue

they`re having about nominations.

Now, part of what they tried to do today was to put up a stop bill on the

president`s executive order because democrats can`t control the floor. That

was doomed to failure, but it was something they wanted to do as a measure

of what they are standing up for.

Now, republicans had to be there to object to it, and Tom Cotton of

Arkansas was the man chosen for that. He put a stop to it which any senator

on the republican side could do, and he had some words about democrats and

how they`re reacting today versus some of the issues from the Obama years.

(START VIDEO CLIP)



TOM COTTON, JUNIOR U.S. SENATOR FROM ARKANSAS: Here`s the minority shedding

crocodile tears over President Trump`s immigration and refugee policy, but

where were those tears the last eight years when President Obama`s foreign

policy created all of these refugees?



(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Now, Peter, another way that democrats are able to use the

executive order and to kind of wrap that in the confirmation process, we

learned today that democrats objected to committees working later today

which is a more obscure rule in the senate, but one that comes in handy

today because the finance committee democrats who would be handling the

nomination of Steven Mnuchin to be treasury secretary want to be at that

protest that you just told viewers about outside the supreme court.

They couldn`t be in two places at once, so by using another one of the

tools of the senate, they put up a roadblock for Steven Mnuchin to be

considered by the relevant committee tonight. Now, it`s a delay of only one

evening into tomorrow morning, but again, it allows democrats to sort of

pump the brakes and not let Donald Trump`s choices for some of these top

cabinet positions go through as easily as they might otherwise have. Peter.



ALEXANDER: Kelly O`Donnell on Capitol Hill for us. Kelly, thank you very

much. Still ahead, stars have strong words for President Trump. How

Hollywood is reacting to the new president`s immigration actions.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

ALEXANDER: We`re back on “MTP Daily.” Actors at last night`s Sag Awards did

not stray from current events, but instead they ran straight for them.

Here`s some of what you missed.

(START VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Because I love this country, I am horrified by it`s

blemishes, and this immigrant ban is a blemish and it is un-American.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What I`ve learned from working on moonlight is we see

what happened when we persecute people.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Did you hear that the Doomsday Clock has been moved up

to two and a half minutes before midnight? And this award, it came just in

the nick of time.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This story is about what happens when we put our

differences aside. And we come together as a human race. We win, love wins,

every time.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We will as per chief Jim Hopper punch some people in the

face when they seek to destroy.

(APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ALEXANDER: Back right now with “The Lid.” Our panel is here again. Eliana

Johnson, Clarence Page, Perry Bacon. All right. Let`s talk about Steven

Bannon if we can for a second. This issue of the national security council

right now, the inclusion of a political strategist alongside the secretary

of defense and secretary of state.

Just want to get your take on that, Eliana, right now. They insist that

this is necessary to give Donald Trump the sort of assessment he needs from

the people who are closest to him. It`s another voice in the room, but a

lot of people view this a lot more skeptically.

ELIANA JOHNSON, CONSERVATIVE WRITER, NATIONAL REVIEW MAGAZINE: It may be

true that for Trump this is necessary because he is such a small inner

circle of people he trusts. But it is unprecedented. I think Barack Obama

paved the way for this fight, even allowing his political strategist to sit

in on meeting.

Trump has done something entirely differently by formalizing this in an

actual policy document saying that his chief strategist Bannon is part of

the National Security Council. Obama did not do that. And before that,

George w. Bush expressly prohibited his guru. People talked about Karl Rove

as Bush`s brain. Expressly prohibited Karl Rove.

ALEXANDER: Yeah, just former chief of staff said not going to happen.

JOHNSON: Yes, expressly prohibited because he didn`t even want the

appearance of mixing politics and national security. So, we saw with Obama

a little bit of an elevation but this is entirely unprecedented.

ALEXANDER: Clarence, what do you make of this right now? Is this much to do

about nothing – why – I mean, the president (inaudible) to people that he

trusts next to him and Steven Bannon, it appears is as high on that list as

anybody.

CLARENCE PAGE, SENIOR MEMBER OF THE CHICAGO TRIBUNE EDITORIAL BOARD: No

question about that. What disturbs a lot of liberal and conservative alike

is the (inaudible) of President Trump`s circle. To put Steve Bannon in that

critical position without having more alternative voices in the room is

what indicate that Bannon is not Trump`s brain but ideology because Trump

doesn`t have the ideological theories wherein Bannon does.

Trump has spoken out about foreign affairs over the years. They all have

been pretty simplistic with what you call right wing militant views. But

Bannon is much for that. He has got a whole lot of scenarios for where he

would like the world to move. People didn`t vote for Bannon, they voted for

Trump.

PERRY BACON, NBC NEWS SENIOR POLITICAL REPORTER: (inaudible) council Bannon

is on but appears in this order, the immigration over this weekend, Bannon

was heavily involved but the head of DHS and the head of the (inaudible)

was not very involved in what sort of have been formula policy almost at

the end of the process while Bannon in the beginning is – surely Bannon

has more experience than they do on the relevant issues compared to the DHS

secretary of the policy.

ALEXANDER: Let`s talk a little more superficially about the Supreme Court

decision now. I want to talk about specifically in terms of the real

consequence of it right now. First to you, Clarence. Should we make

anything of the timing of this being moved up from Thursday to Tuesday. I

covered Donald Trump for much of the campaign.

Whenever there was a controversy that he didn`t like, he would make some

other news on a different topic. And all of a sudden, that will be swiped

aside away, be focusing on another prime time address in effect. He will be

announcing his new Supreme Court choice. Was that by design?

PAGE: (inaudible) new cycle pleased (ph) Donald Trump. So far, he is

pleased (ph) by giving us a fire hose of new development. The fact that he

will move this up tells me that this immigration story isn`t turning out

the way he like for it to. He wants to try to move it off the table and

change the subject, better way to bring up Supreme Court nominee.

ALEXANDER: Eliana, break this down, if we can right now. Thomas Hardiman,

Neil Gorsuch. To a lot of Americans, these names are not all that familiar.

Both of them associate as having sort of similar views as Antonin Scalia.

It`s not so much this decision that`s going to be as consequential in

effect, right? Because the (inaudible) doesn`t change. It`s the next once

that a lot of Americans will be zeroing in on.

JOHNSON: That`s right. I think the two key things to keep in mind is both

Hardiman and Gorsuch were approved by the senate for their current

positions by unanimous votes, Hardiman by an actual vote and Gorsuch by

voice vote. It`s going to be hard for democrats to say well, this is

different and now we oppose them for the Supreme Court. We`ll be hearing

people say that.

It`s the next nomination, I think republicans and democrats alike do expect

to see perhaps an Anthony Kennedy or Ruth Bader Ginsburg retire in the next

four years. That will really shift the political makeup of the court from

what is now a 5-4 or 4-5 liberal conservative court to something that could

be more predominantly conservative and shift the court for a generation to

a more conservative leaning court for the next 20 or 30 years.

BACON: Peter, I think the story of the democrats is going to be – you held

the seat unfairly that Obama should have picked since last year. I think

they know the pick is going to be someone who is very conservative, someone

who is very Scalia like. It`s going to be why should you get a pick and we

didn`t get ours when he was president.

ALEXANDER: This is the point Senator Merkley make so is there are

filibuster. Do we see the republicans return with what`s call the nuclear

option?

(CROSSTALK)

BACON: McConnell said he doesn`t want to change the filibuster rule.

Democrats filibuster Supreme Court nominee. I think McConnell might have

changed his mind. I think this is a real interesting fight. I do think the

democrats watching this protest are not going to sort of lie over and let

this happen.



ALEXANDER: The challenge to the democrats right now has not basically taken

the same playbook as the republicans. You get criticized in the same way.

JOHNON: Well, I was gonna say we heard democrats argue for the past several

– for the past year that we cannot have an eight-member court. Now, we`re

going to hear a very different argument.

ALEXANDER: Yes. Eliana, Clarence, Perry. Great panel today. Thank you guys

all very much. I appreciate it. Coming up after this break, marking a “Meet

the Press” milestone. You`re watching “MTP Daily.”

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

ALEXANDER: In case you missed it, it has been 70 years since “Meet the

Press” first went on the air. That was 1947. It is the longest running show

in television history. We are going to be celebrating “Meet the Press” 70th

anniversary throughout this year here on “MTP Daily” starting right now

with a look at 70 years of “Meet the Press” in 70 seconds.

(START VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Tonight from Washington D.C., NBC television brings you

America`s press conference of the air “Meet the Press.”

CHUCK TODD, NBC NEWS POLITICAL DIRECTOR, “MEET THE PRESS DAILY” SHOW HOST:

“Meet the Press” is the longest running show in television history.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I tell you I`m very radical about education for

instance.

TODD: And 2017 marks our 70th anniversary.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think we`re in good company.



TODD: The show started as a mini press conference with a simple mission.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I would like to be opposed to war. Unfortunately, I

don`t think we are in a position as nation or as a world at this moment to

be.

TODD: Challenge guests to defend their points of view.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And I frankly think that too often both political

parties are just irrelevant.



TODD: If there was news in politics, sports, or foreign affairs, then “Meet

to Press” was play to go to talk about it.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think for example the agreement that was worked out

last week was a good agreement.

TODD: Over time, the show includes new elements like longer interviews and

round table discussions.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: (inaudible).

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Can I take out an issue with all (inaudible).

TODD: But after 12 moderators and thousands of guests.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: One of the things I learned and Joe will call me back.

He never say never in politics.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Why have you changed your view?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Well, that was a year and a half later.



TODD: The hard hitting interview is still at the heart of every show.

Because guess what? If it`s Sunday, it`s “Meet the Press.”

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ALEXANDER: Great look back at 70 years. That`s all for tonight. We`ll be

back tomorrow with more “MTP Daily.” “Fort The Record with Greta” starts

right now.

END