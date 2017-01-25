MTP Daily, Transcript 1/25/2015
Show: MTP Daily
Date: January 25, 2017
Guest: Michelle Reagan, Denise Merrill, Susan Page, Hugh Hewitt, Karine
Jean-Pierre, Alfonso Aguilar, Hampton Pearson, Evan Smith, Hugh Hewitt
STEVE KORNACKI, MSNBC HOST: That is going to do it for this hour. I`m
Steve Kornacki here in New York. And “MTP DAILY” starts right now.
CHUCK TODD, MSNBC HOST: Yes, it`s Wednesday.
A tale of two President Trumps is on full display.
(voice-over): Tonight, the two Donald Trumps. The one who`s keeping his
promises, and the one who`s vanity is getting in the way of his message.
Plus, the wall. President Trump takes the first step to making good on his
biggest campaign promise.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: A nation without borders is
not a nation. Beginning today, the United States of America gets back
control of its borders.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TODD: And eroding climb change. Is the new administration working to
freeze out U.S. climate science?
This is MTP DAILY and it starts right now.
(on camera): Good evening, I`m Chuck Todd here in Washington and welcome
to MTP DAILY.
And one thing we don`t do well here is we don`t make the world turn with a
smile but we`ll do our best. Welcome to a tale of two Trumps. On day six,
the focus of this administration appears to be centered around two things,
Trump`s agenda and Trump`s vanity.
What does not appear to be front and center on the White House agenda right
now is any substantive attempt to unite a badly divided country.
Folks, the president of the United States is moving ahead with plans to
fulfill campaign promises he made to his base. To build a wall along the
southern border. To strip federal funds from so-called sanctuary cities.
He`s threatening to send the feds to Chicago to fight crime there. And he
may temporarily limit immigration from certain Muslim majority countries.
Those are the headlines today from the presidential agenda. Then, there`s
also this separate and sometimes bizarre exercise of presidential vanity.
President Trump, today, called for a major investigation into voter fraud.
Without evidence, in an election that he won.
Why? Yesterday Republicans, Democrats and secretaries of state rejected
Trump`s, quote, “belief” that there was widespread voter fraud which Trump
argues cost him the popular vote.
Trump`s own legal team wrote this weeks ago, quote, “All available evidence
suggests that the 2016 general election was not tainted by fraud or
mistake.” They, of course, submitted that during the whole Jill Stein
recounts business.
Yesterday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer dismissed the suggestion
that Trump would actually ask for a major investigation into voter fraud.
But then, Trump tweeted this this morning. I will be asking for a major
investigation into voter fraud, including those registered to vote in two
states. Those who are illegal and even those registered to vote who are
dead and many for a long time. Depending on results, we will strengthen up
voting procedures.
Well, here`s what Sean Spicer said today about this issue, including some
of his response to a question about the Trump campaign lawyers` findings
that there was no widespread fraud.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEAN SPICER, U.S. WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I think there`s a –
there`s a lot of states that we didn`t compete in where that`s not
necessarily the case. If you look at California and New York, I`m not sure
that those statements were – we didn`t look at those two states, in
particular.
I think we have to understand where the problem exists, how deep it goes,
and then suggest some remedies to it. But right now, to, sort of, prejudge
the process would, sort of, get in front of the whole need to have it.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TODD: What Spicer seems to be saying is there`s no problem with the states
Trump won. But states that Clinton won are the ones that might be suspect.
Yes? No?
Folks, when the president of the United States calls for a major
investigation, people usually listen. Hearts stop. But what do you do
when all the evidence contradicts the need for an investigation. Or is
this investigation more of a political exercise to rattle Republicans on
the issue of voter I.D.?
I`m joined by Arizona secretary of state, Michelle Reagan, who`s a
Republican and Connecticut secretary of state Denise Merrill who`s a
Democrat. She also happens to be the president of the National Association
of Secretaries of State.
Secretary of state Reagan, let me start with you, in Arizona. There is a
concern that somehow folks who are not citizens somehow ended up voting.
Can you explain how Arizona`s procedure works that would prevent something
like that from happening?
MICHELLE REAGAN (R), SECRETARY OF STATE, ARIZONA: Absolutely. It`s a
great question. Arizona`s voter registration system is pretty cutting edge
in the fact that every time we`re registering somebody to vote, we`re
bouncing it against Motor Vehicle Division to see what their citizenship
status is.
So, we`re pretty confident, in Arizona, that we`ve got a wonderful system.
In fact, I believe there`s other states that are trying to copy it right
now.
[17:05:02] TODD: And let me – Denise, let me go to you on this, in
Connecticut. Same question to you. What do you – what does your system
do, in Connecticut, that would prevent somebody who`s not a citizen from
you being able to – how to you catch those folks?
DENISE MERRILL (D), CONNECTICUT: Well, it sounds like we have a similar
system to that, in Arizona, as do many states. And I should comment that
I`m speaking here today as president of a nonpartisan national association.
So, you know, my own opinions aside, I would say that our election system
in this country is quite secure.
And we`ve been called on – I`ve been called on, personally, a lot in the
last six months to defend it against allegations of hacking and rigging and
all kinds of things. And I think it stood up pretty well.
TODD: Well – and secretary of state Meryl, talk larger here for me on all
the states. What kind of cooperation – so for instance, how does
Connecticut cooperate with Arizona to double check double rolls? How does
it happen from California to New York? Walk me through that process a
little bit.
MERRILL: Well, it is still a state by state system. There are some
programs available through foundations and others who have tried to help us
share data across state lines.
But elections are very local in this country, mostly done at the county
level. And they are responsible for checking out to make sure people
actually live in that jurisdiction. And – but there`s no way to entirely
cross check the entire national record across the country.
So, there are lots of people registered in more than one state. Usually
that`s handled on Election Day or just before Election Day. When people
re-register, they are asked, in most states, whether they`re registered in
another state. And that`s how that`s handled.
TODD: Secretary of state Reagan, let me go to something that I remembered
candidate Donald Trump brought up. He was not a big fan of vote by mail.
Your state is one that does a lot of early voting, a lot of vote by mail.
REAGAN: We certainly do.
TODD: Walk me through – walk me through that process. How do you prevent
– you know, how is your system secure so that, you know, Joe Smith votes,
you know, October 30th. And then, Joe Smith –
REAGAN: How do you know that`s really Joe Smith?
TODD: Exactly. And that Joe Smith shows up on Election Day to try to
voted. How does your system stop Joe Smith from voting twice?
REAGAN: Well, in Arizona, a lot of people like to vote by mail. And so,
it`s a pretty sophisticated system and it continues to grow every election.
But, basically, the voter is signing the outside of the envelope, if they
choose to vote by mail. And that signature is checked, sometimes several
times, to make sure that that really is the voter.
And if there is any question, the county officials will actually call the
voter and ask them. So, we`ve got that pretty well covered.
And then, in addition to that, Arizona`s got I.D. at the polls, voter I.D.
at the polls. And, you know, this isn`t bringing in a long-form birth
certificate or anything. This is bringing in a photo I.D., a couple pieces
of mail, to prove who you are. And that seems to work really well. It`s a
great safeguard.
And the system will also tell you, our ePoll books will tell someone at the
polls if someone`s already voted. So, if they`ve already sent in a ballot,
you know, they`re going to be alerted when they`re at the polls.
TODD: And secretary of state Merrill, explain the – walk me through the
process of the transparency aspect after the election.
So – because there are a lot of people who`ve done their own investigating
on this. There are a lot of groups that have done investigating. Is it –
how transparent are the states in putting up the voter rolls.
MERRILL: Well, it`s very transparent, in almost every state. And most of
the information, both on the voter rolls and in the statement of vote
that`s after the election, is all published and open to freedom of
information rules and everything else.
And, in fact, most of the time, people get a little upset when they realize
that their voting information is so public.
But you can hear, also, that every state has an investigatory arm. If
there are allegations of fraud or misbehavior or any kind of activity on
Election Day or any other time, any citizen, in most states, can bring a
claim of fraud or misbehavior. And that is investigated, usually by a
bipartisan commission, that is – it seeks to take it out of the political
arena.
And every state gets literally hundreds of complaints on Election Day, –
TODD: Sure.
MERRILL: – and before and after, about things they are investigated with
great seriousness.
So, there are lots of processes in place. And I think the states, all of
them, –
TODD: Right.
MERRILL: – take it very seriously.
TODD: Secretary of state Reagan, let me ask you, specifically. How many
complaints – I get it if you can say, I don`t know if it`s 403 or 402.
But about how many complaints did you get in 2016? And how much
investigating did you do and did any of them come – did any of them prove
to be fraud?
[17:10:02] REAGAN: We always take any allegation that we hear of fraud
seriously. So, sometimes whether it`s substantiated or not, the goal is
just to make sure our system is as free from fraud as possible. So, that`s
something we`re always going to look into.
We hear things during every election that different – some of them are
rumors. Some may be facts. But there aren`t a lot of convictions of voter
fraud. And that`s actually a good thing. I like to point to that, again,
that means the system`s working. That we have the laws in place to make it
as free from fraud as possible.
TODD: The biggest – can you give me the last time, secretary of state
Merrill, that there was any sort of significant voter fraud that you can
come up with?
MERRILL: Well, it`s a widespread belief in the education – in the
election community that voter fraud is extremely rare. It`s frequently
rumored, and sometimes alleged, rarely proven.
And I think – I went back 20 years in Connecticut`s records to see – when
this all came up about five or six years ago, to see if there really was, -
-
TODD: Right.
MERRILL: – you know, any kind of allegations, unproven or proven. And we
came up with one proven case in 20 years and that was without intent. In
other words, it was a student who thought she had the right to vote and she
didn`t. So, that`s pretty typical.
TODD: Very quickly. Secretary of state Reagan, anything – can you – can
you think back –
REAGAN: Probably –
TODD: – in Arizona`s history?
REAGAN: Yes, probably the most notable was just a couple of years ago in
20 – during the 2014 election. We did have an individual vote in two
states, knowingly vote in two states. And so, of course, that was sent
over to the attorney general`s office.
But we find this stuff out by comparing roles with other states that we do
collaborate with. And so, the system works pretty well. It will catch
people eventually.
TODD: All right. Secretaries of state Michelle Reagan and Denise Merrill,
thank you both. I apologize for a little bit of my brain freeze there on
names. But I wanted to appreciate you both coming on and spending time
with us.
REAGAN: Yes. I`ll see at my secretary in D.C.
TODD: Oh, very good. We`ll see you –
REAGAN: There`s a big convention coming up.
TODD: Excellent.
REAGAN: And I`m sure this will be a topic of discussion.
MERRILL: Yes, we do.
TODD: More people will show up, I promise. All right, let me bring in
tonight`s panel. Thank you. Thank you very much. Hugh Hewitt, NBC News
Political Analyst, host of the “Hugh Hewitt Show” on the Radio Networks;
Karine Jean-Pierre, Senior Advisor with MoveOn.org; and Susan Page,
Washington Bureau Chief of “USA Today.”
You know, Susan, this – look, I spent a little bit of time taking the
voter fraud allegation seriously. There is just – this would be the
biggest scandal in American political history. If there were 100
instances, let alone 3 to 5 million.
SUSAN PAGE, WASHINGTON BUREAU CHIEF, “USA TODAY”: Now, it doesn`t mean
that there aren`t some out – some names of people who died and whose names
are still on the voter role. But if no one tries to vote –
TODD: How many people die – somebody – oh, somebody just died. Somebody
just died. Somebody just died. The point is somebody days every second.
PAGE: Yes. Yes. But what does – so, it`s true that there`s some
outdated records on the voting – in the voting lists but that doesn`t mean
there`s fraud. And we`ve had a series of investigations. Do you remember
in the Bush administration, there was a very serious investigation into
allegations of voter fraud? And the Justice Department was rebuked by the
political – some of the political people when they couldn`t find any.
TODD: Right. Hugh, I`m going to shift it right – because it just feels
like we`re having this conversation because Donald Trump doesn`t like the
fact that he lost the popular vote.
HUGH HEWITT, POLITICAL ANALYST, NBC NEWS: I think that`s exactly right.
TODD: That`s why we`re having this conversation. We`re not having it
because he`s worried about voter fraud.
HEWITT: Because he tweeted about it this morning. Anecdotal evidence is
evidence of anecdotes. There was voter fraud in Virginia and Indiana this
year. Two pretty interesting cases that totaled probably 100 votes max.
It could not have significantly impacted the election.
But the historical legacy of (INAUDIBLE) of the data (ph) machine of the
(INAUDIBLE) machine in St. Louis in Missouri is what overlays –
TODD: It feeds the narrative, but there`s like – it`s been 50 or 60
years, man.
HEWITT: I know. And so, really, the study will reveal that there was not
massive voter fraud. But why does he put it out there? It satisfies his
bases longing.
TODD: Karine, I actually had somebody suggest – I`m not going to say who
it is because I don`t want to out them. But a very prominent person from
the previous administration. Said, you know what? All the news
organizations should do like what happened in 2000 and do their own
investigation into the three to five million, because the country needs to
be reassured that the democracy actually is pretty safe and secure. What
do you think?
KARINE JEAN-PIERRE, SENIOR ADVISOR, MOVEON.ORG: That will be an
interesting –
TODD: I`ve got to call my boss and say, hey, do you have extra money for
us to do this in all 50 states?
JEAN-PIERRE: That seems like a lot of money. But, look, I think to Donald
Trump, he doesn`t like to be told he doesn`t have a mandate, right? He
doesn`t like to be told he lost the popular vote. And it really gets under
his skin because he is very much a narcissist.
But he also lives in his own universe. Because what he does is he sits in
front of the television and when he doesn`t see what he likes, he decides,
oh, I`m going to go to Twitter and set policies. Like, do we really want
that? I think that`s incredibly dangerous.
But, yet, he wants to investigate something that is not a problem that is
not an issue and completely avoid the real problem which is Russia hacking
our elections.
[17:15:05] TODD: Let me go to this – if he would have ignored this,
Susan, Hugh, Karine, we`d be talking about – we`d be having a debate
about, all right, is Congress going follow through on the wall? Is
congress going to do this and this executive order? Is Congress going to
do this?
PAGE: Well, and we`ve been serious about how he`s fulfilling the promises
he made during the campaign.
TODD: Yes. It`s a (INAUDIBLE.)
PAGE: Which is why officials are supposed to do it, right? If you get
elected by a promise to build the wall, it is perfectly appropriate for you
to, then, follow through on that.
But that`s not what we`re talking about. And both the – both the
allegations of massive voter fraud and his concern about how many people
showed up for his inauguration are things that have grabbed the attention
of everybody at the expense of some of the substantive things he`s doing to
fulfill what he –
HEWITT: It frustrates me because this morning, I was doing my show live
when he tweeted out the first two tweets. And then, the third tweet was
about the Supreme Court nominating someone who will change the future of
American (INAUDIBLE.)
TODD: That is (INAUDIBLE.)
HEWITT: For 35 years.
TODD: But I love this. So, first tweet is about that, and the third one
is about basically the one issue, you Hugh cared about the most over
anybody.
HEWITT: And so, I would like to have people watching the 21 judges to see
who`s making cases in their court calendar and cancelling appearances to
find out if it`s going to be Judge Gorsuch because I don`t agree with many
of their characterizations. But I do agree, don`t step on your lead. Your
lead is the Supreme Court. Stay with it. Go with it.
TODD: Yes, I just – you know, and then, you`d be having a policy debate
here.
HEWITT: Yes.
TODD: And it just seems to be he is undoing himself on this.
JEAN-PIERRE: And I think this is what – that`s what we want. We actually
want to have a policy debate because we know what he laid out in the last
18 months and some of us are very concerned. And we want to have that
conversation and keep his feet to the – to the fire.
I mean, one of the things that Donald Trump did on inauguration when he
took the vow is he promised that he would be president for everyone. And
we want to make sure that actually happens.
Todd: Now, let many be – I`m going to be a little bit cynical here. Is
it – he doesn`t to want have a debate. He doesn`t like where the
immigration debate might come out? So, it`s better to have a – it`s
better to throw in a shiny object and everybody runs to it?
What do you make of that theory that this is all – that there`s a little
more planning to this than we might give him credit for?
PAGE: You know, I think that is sometimes the case. I think there have
been times during the campaign where there was a negative story going on
and he would do something outrageous and we would, indeed, focus on that.
But this focuses on things he doesn`t want us to focus on. Like the fact
that he didn`t win the popular vote or the fact that not as many people
showed up for his inauguration as for Barack Obama`s first inauguration.
So, it seems to me, that`s an odd shiny object to throw out.
TODD: Well, why do you want to investigate an election you won?
HEWITT: I don`t know. And we`ve all been to concerts. There`s always a
musician who will throw a song into a set that you didn`t expect, then it
throws the whole concert off. He keeps throwing his concert off because he
had a great first week except for a couple lousy tunes.
TODD: And everybody`s only remembering the lousy tune.
All right, Hugh, Karine, Susan, I like that. It`s a – it`s a – no, give
me more Mick. Sorry, Keith. No more Keith. Give me more Mick.
House speaker Paul Ryan joins my colleague, Greta Van Susteren, at the top
of the hour. He`s going to discuss his relationship with the new
president.
Plus, plans for Obamacare, tax reform and immigration. You won`t want to
miss that. We`ll have more on Trump`s actions on immigration, a deep dive
on it just ahead. So, keep it here.
[17:18:14]
TODD: Welcome back.
On the day that President Trump signed multiple executive orders aimed at
at least starting to fulfill several campaign promises, there are new
questions about how far the Trump administration may be willing to go on
some other campaign promises.
U.S. officials today confirmed to NBC News the existence of a draft
executive order that would study whether to resume allowing the CIA to
operate black sites which would secretly hold terror suspects abroad,
essentially avoiding any constitutional concerns.
For instance, if you kept them on U.S. soil. But it also calls for a
review of the interrogation techniques listed in the Army feed manual to
examine whether tougher techniques could be effective.
Now, in an interview with ABC News this afternoon, President Trump said he
believes waterboarding works but will rely on his cabinet to decide on
whether or not to revive the practice.
White House press secretary Sean Spicer was asked about this draft
executive order this afternoon.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEAN SPICER, U.S. WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: It is not a White House
document. I have no idea where it came from. But it is not a White House
document.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Since it is floating around –
SPICER: OK.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: – is he considering –
SPICER: Kristin (ph), don`t – this is a –
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: – bringing back black sites and waterboarding?
SPICER: You know, I`m not going to start answering hypotheticals about
documents that are floating around.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TODD: Congressional sources, though, tell NBC News, defense secretary
James Mattis and CIA director, Mike Pompeo, are telling lawmakers they had
nothing to do with the draft order.
By the way, this order would simply – would ask the – essentially, ask
the military to update the Army field manual every three years. It may not
include any new techniques. But that`s what this order would do, reviving
it so that it would be a consistent look – to look at this consistently.
Up next, the executive orders that President Trump did sign today and what
they really mean, when it comes to immigration.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The secretary of Homeland
Security, working with myself and my staff, will begin immediate
construction of a border wall.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TODD: At the Department of Homeland Security today, President Trump signed
two executive orders, aiming to enact his marquee campaign promise on
border security. Along with shifting federal funds towards initiating
border wall construction, so it`s existing funds already appropriated,
Trump`s executive actions will also end catch and release. They will hire
5,000 border patrol officers, triple the number of ICE agents and create an
office supporting victims of crimes committed by undocumented immigrants.
In an interview today with ABC News, here`s what President Trump said about
paying for the wall.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
DAVID MUIR, ANCHOR, ABC NEWS: The American tax payer will pay for the wall
at first.
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: All it is is we`ll be
reimbursed at a later date from whatever transaction we make from Mexico.
MUIR: When does construction begin?
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: As soon as we can. As soon
as we can physically do it. We`re –
MUIR: Within months?
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I would say in months, yes.
I would say in months. Certainly planning starting immediately.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TODD: Mexico`s president has already said his country will not pay for a
border wall. And just this hour, The Associated Press is reporting that,
according to a senior government official, Mexico`s president is now
considering cancelling his planned trip to Washington next week which was
designed to be his first meeting with President Trump.
There`s a lot we still don`t know about the new administration`s
immigration policies, including the future of the so-called dreamers in the
United States. The executive orders today did not deal with deferred
action for undocumented children known as DAKA.
And when it comes to implementing the president`s extreme vetting plan,
there are plans in the works, we know that, which may include temporarily
limiting immigration from certain Muslim majority countries. Those actions
could come as soon as this week but we don`t know the timing for sure.
[17:25:00] I`m going to bring in Alfonso Aguilar. He`s the president of
the Latino Partnership for Conservative Principles. He has vacillated on
Mr. Trump. Now, Mr. Trump with us the entire 18 months, I feel like, that
we`ve been on the air doing this daily show.
This is an issue you`ve worked on in the Bush administration, so you know
this issue well. First, it`s interesting today what he did do on
immigration and what he didn`t do. The fact that he focused it on the wall
and border security and didn`t touch, yet, what to do about undocumented
immigrants. What`s that tell you?
ALFONSO AGUILAR, PRESIDENT, LATINO PARTNERSHIP FOR CONSERVATIVE PRINCIPLES:
Well, I`m actually encouraged. I think he – the fact that he hasn`t
rescinded the executive order that created DOKA. He said, right after the
election, that he wanted to deal in a fair way for those who enter here
illegally when there were minors. It seems to me that he`s looking for a
way.
And he said he was going to find a way to find a solution for those who
benefitted from DOKA. So, it could be legislation and there`s legislation
introduced in the Senate by Senator Durbin and Senator Graham and Flake,
has bipartisan support to provide temporary status for those who benefitted
from DOKA.
So, if he gives the green light to that legislation, it could pass. Now,
would it be very ironic that President Trump is in his first year in office
is able to pass a legalization bill. It would be very ironic. But I think
what he`s saying, it makes me think – and not doing by not pushing in the
orders, –
TODD: Right.
AGUILAR: – he`s making me think that he`s actually thinking about that.
Now, in the meantime, I think it`s important to address border security.
And the fencing along the southern border, strengthening domestic
enforcement, sanctuary cities, those are issues that have to be addressed.
TODD: Let me ask you about sanctuary cities. You know, this get – this
term gets thrown out a lot.
AGUILAR: Yes.
TODD: Right? And, look, when it comes to immigration enforcement, the
question is how much – a lot of this, it`s up to local law enforcement to
enforce. So, some cities say, no, you`re not kicking these folks out.
So, I want to explain a little bit what that phrase means. There`s going
to be a lot of mayors that are going to defy him on this.
AGUILAR: Right.
TODD: We`ve already – I mean, it – the line – the list of mayors
defying is already pretty lengthy. Is this a – in your estimation, is
this a fight that`s worth pursuing, not politically, but policy wise for
the Trump administration?
AGUILAR: Absolutely. It has become a political fight for the left. Look,
there`s not a model sanctuary city. Trump has been very clear. And if you
look at executive order, what he`s saying is he wants to prioritize
removing those – detaining and removing those who have criminal records.
So, the idea – what he`s talking about when he talks about sanctuary city,
he means, if the local police detains an undocumented immigrant who has a
criminal record, –
TODD: Right.
AGUILAR: – the city should refer that person to federal authorities.
TODD: Now, what city isn`t doing that?
AGUILAR: Like San Francisco.
TODD: Is truly not.
AGUILAR: There are several cities that –
TODD: Where they – where people with criminal records don`t get sent
back.
AGUILAR: It`s happening. And I think San Francisco is a perfect example.
And so, the idea is, again, to encourage, to ensure that – I mean the way
to do it, obviously, if you don`t cooperate, you`re not going to get
federal grants and federal resources.
But I think it makes sense. And that`s the only point, when it comes to
sanctuary cities. He`s not saying – not empowering state and local police
to go after undocumented immigrants who have no criminal record. What he`s
saying is if you run into somebody who`s undocumented and has a criminal
record, you have to refer them to the federal government so they can be
removed. Who can be against that?
TODD: You explain it better than he does.
AGUILAR: Well, –
TODD: Do you think that`s an issue?
AGUILAR: – I think that it`s important for those who advise him,
certainly Sean Spicer and others, to make that point. That – the same
thing with the wall. Fencing is necessary. You know, now we talk about
the wall. Through the campaign, Hillary kept saying, I want to build
bridges, not walls. Well, Hillary Clinton voted for the Secure Fence Act.
TODD: (INAUDIBLE.)
AGUILAR: Every single immigration reform package that has been discussed
and debated in Congress has included fencing. Fencing works and it`s
necessary.
TODD: The real rubber meets the road when we start thinking about what`s
going to happen on DOKA. And that`s a different situation.
AGUILAR: Correct. And if he supports legalization of those – of the
dreamers, that will be very impressive.
TODD: We`ll see. We`ll be watching, Alfonso. Good see you, man.
AGUILAR: Thank you.
TODD: Appreciate it.
Still ahead, have you noticed your local newspaper has a lot fewer pages
these days? What some smart political reporters are doing to try to make
sure your local politician still has someone trying to hold their feet to
the fire.
Plus, you`re not going to want to miss.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Dear Mr. President, welcome to this introduction video
about the Netherlands.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
CHUCK TODD, NBC NEWS POLITICAL DIRECTOR, “MEET THE PRESS DAILY” SHOW HOST:
Welcome back. Lots of folks have been looking for signs about how the new
Trump administration may or may not address the issue of climate change.
Just this hour, the Associated Press reports Trump administration is
mandating data and scientific studies from the Environmental Protection
Agency, undergo review from political staff before they are released to the
public.
An EPA official acknowledges to NBC News that everything is subject to
review by qualified personnel. This comes after the AP reported the EPA was
under a media blackout. Spokesman Sean Spicer said today the administration
is not restricting speech from federal agencies like EPA.
(START VIDEO CLIP)
SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY AND COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR: They
haven`t been directed by us to do anything. I think what they – from what
I understand, is that they`ve been told within their agencies to adhere to
their own policies, but that directive did not come from here.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TODD: Also making some environmental advocates nervous, the Centers for
Disease Control postponed a climate change conference that was scheduled
for next month in Atlanta. CDC tells NBC News they are considering budget
priorities as they look to reschedule. And the climate change section on
the official White House website now directs to a blank page that thanks
people for their interest in the issue and says stay tuned.
The EPA tells NBC News its lack of social media posts and press releases is
simply a “temporary pause.” Obviously a lot of folks are keeping their eyes
on it. In fairness, let`s check back in in a couple of weeks and see if
this is still the case. We`ll have more MTP just ahead, but first, it was a
historic day for the markets. Hampton Pearson with 20,000 different pieces
of detail.
HAMPTON PEARSON, REPORTER, CNBC: You got that right, Chuck. The Dow closed
above the 20,000 mark for the first time ever about two months after
closing above the 19,000 level. The S&P rose by 18 pushing further into
record territory. The Nasdaq adding 55 points to end at another new high as
well.
Shares of Dow component Boeing helping boost the industrial today. The
aerospace giant posting revenue and earnings that beat estimates sending
the stock up more than 4 percent. And eBay is surging after hours. The
company`s results were in line with expectations. That`s it from CNBC,
first in business worldwide.
TODD: Welcome back to MTP Daily. We`ve spoken a lot on the show about the
fractured media landscape in this country and while there seems to be more
outlets than ever here in Washington covering national politics, that is
not the case at the state, local, and regional levels. Local newspapers and
TV affiliates are cutting back on state house reporters and city council
reporters and investigative reporting units all over the country.
Take a look at this from our friends at the Pew Research Center in 2014.
Newspapers saw a 35 percent decline in the number of state house reporters
since 2003. When it comes to full-time reporters, only 47 percent of all
state house reporters in the country cover that beat full-time. But in
recent years, there`s been a growing number of non-profit news
organizations attempting to fill that void.
Joining me now are two leaders in that landscape. Jon Ralston is the recent
founder and editor of the Nevada Independent, it`s a nonprofit news site
that launched earlier this month. You know Jon well here. He`s been an NBC
News and MSNBC political analyst. And Evan Smith, CEO and co-founder of the
Texas Tribune, a nonprofit media organization in Austin, Texas which
employs the largest state house news bureau in the country.
The Texas Tribune was founded in 2009. Jon Ralston just founded his this
year. Gentlemen, welcome to you both. Jon, let me start with you since you
just started. Why did you do this? What void got created in Nevada because
you are the – you are a one man band it seemed like for a long time
covering Nevada politics. What changed that said I have to do this?
JON RALSTON, FOUNDER AND EDITOR OF NEVADA INDEPENDENT, NBC AND MSNBC
POLITICAL ANALYST: Well I got old and I needed help, Chuck, what do you
think it was?
(LAUGHTER)
RALSTON: But seriously, you know, you`ve said those statistics, they`re
very apt here to the newspapers in Nevada have been cutting back for a
while. And I really wanted to cover the legislative session to begin with.
That starts in about two weeks. We meet every other year here, very
primitive, but it`s 120 days. I wanted to get the best possible team I
could. I wanted – I conceived this idea of a nonprofit site.
Thought of three young journalists I wanted to hire to do it. I hired two
great former AP journalists and another one was working at the Las Vegas
Sun and they`re already out there producing a ton of copy. I got a Las
Vegas based reporter. A phenomenal manager editor. We are just trying to go
and cover the news in a way that hasn`t been covered here.
And as you well know, Chuck, and Evan knows this too, never has our
profession been hurting so much in terms of not being truthful or being
seen that way, not being transparent. So we are trying to make our brand
truth, transparency, depth. I have to tell you real quickly that Evan very
graciously when I first announced this helped me out, gave us some great
ideas, and yes, we liberally stole from the Texas Tribune site.
TODD: No. I was just going to say, Jon, I mean, this is how I want to
introduce Evan. Evan, you`re sort of – you`re the – you`re one of the big
21st century pioneers in this. You took $4 million, you now got a budget of
$42 million. You`re basically now the dominant state news organization
arguably for state politics in Texas.
I understand why there`s a void in Nevada. How did it happen in Texas?
Houston Chronicle, Austin American Statesman, Dallas Morning News, three
quality newspapers over the last 25 years. What happened?
EVAN SMITH, CO-FOUNDER AND CEO OF TEXAS TRIBUNE: Yeah, and still quality
newspapers and still doing everything they possibly can to cover this
stuff. The problem is the state has grown. The problems of the state have
gotten more complicated and complex, not less. And so we need more
coverage. There was not enough coverage.
In those good papers and elsewhere when we started in 2009. We started in
November of `09, Chuck, with 17 full-time 11 reporters. Today, we have 60
full-time, 35 reporters. All we do is public policy politics and state
government. The demand is there, the need is there. We`re trying to solve
the supply problem in more than seven years in. We`re making a real go of
it.
TODD: Jon, why is nonprofit the way to go in this and I say this because,
you know, it`s one hand to get individual donation. Evan got quite a few
corporate donors and some university donors. That can get tricky too. Why
nonprofit?
RALSTON: Yeah, it is tricky, Chuck. There`s no doubt about it. I thought
about it for a long time. And I think I decided to go nonprofit for several
reasons. One is I think it sends a message that we`re not in this to make
money. Secondly, I have to be honest, we formed the 501C3 because
corporations like contributing to 501C3 because they can conduct it. We`re
following the Texas Tribune model here, Chuck.
We`re being totally transparent about our donors. Every donor, corporate
and otherwise, is being disclosed on the site. People conceal our donors.
We`re going to be on that to disclose that the donor is mentioned in the
story. We`re going to make mistakes. We`ve said that up front.
But the other thing, Chuck, and I think this is really important, and you
know this too, is to be interactive with our readers to let them have a
window into what we`re doing, let them criticize us, don`t be defensive,
and really do it in a different way.
TODD: You know, Evan, I guess the other part of this that both you and Jon
had personas. You had soem connections you were able to sort of build this
from scratch. And the technology of today you can do that. Can this be done
without, you know, can this done without it being somebody of your
prominence in the state. I mean, do you need that in order to get this off
the ground?
SMITH: Well, it helps, but I don`t think it`s a necessary condition. You
know, I think you can get really great journalists together, along with
very important great business people, the stuff will not pay for itself.
The economic model is as important to build as the content. And I want to
echo what Jon said about the importance of nonprofit.
Look, we are a public service journalism organization. We are guided by a
public service mission. We are making our community healthier the way a lot
of nonprofits do. And that`s the pitch we make. The individuals foundations
and corporations. The need exists in all 50 states for more coverage of
this in the capital community and not every one of this organization is
going to be the same.
The Nevada Independent is not exactly like the Texas Tribune. They`re doing
something similar, but Texas is different from Nevada, as California and
New York are different. So every place can find their own model for what
works best. What is absolutely the same across 50 states is the need for
more accountability journalism.
TODD: Absolutely. I always say, the more local you go, the more corruption
you may find. Jon Ralston, go to the Nevada Independent, go to the Texas
Tribune, and if you`re a working journalists and you`re doing okay, don`t
be afraid to help out some good journalism going on in Nevada and Texas.
Anyway, guys, good luck to you, thank you both.
SMITH: Thanks, Chuck.
RALSTON: Thanks, Chuck.
TODD: Still ahead, going Dutch. Why I`m obsessed with an international
welcome message to president Trump. Stay tuned.
TODD: Tonight, I`m obsessed with a really great piece of political satire.
A Dutch satirical TV show put together a fake tourism video to introduce
president Trump to the Netherlands. Here`s just a piece of it.
(START VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Dear Mr. President, welcome to this introduction video
about the Netherlands. It`s going to be a great video. It`s going to be
absolutely fantastic. We speak Dutch. It`s the best language in Europe.
We`ve got all the best words. All the other languages, failed.
This is the Afsluitdijk. It`s a great, great wall that we built to protect
us from all the water from Mexico. Nobody builds oceans better than we do.
This ocean, it is so big, you can even see it from the moon. And we made
the Mexicans pay for it. It`s true.
We also have a disabled politician for you to make fun of. People tell us
very important people. They tell us we`ve got the best tax evasion system
God ever created. It`s just unbelievable. You should tell your sons to put
all your – sorry, their businesses here. We totally understand, it`s going
to be America first, but can we just say the Netherlands second.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TODD: The show posted two versions of the clip online, one has been up for
two days, the other for three and combined. They`ve been watched more than
10 million times. We`ll be right back.
TODD: Time for “The Lid.” Let`s bring back our panel. Digest the last few
seconds. Maybe a couple of other things. Hugh Hewitt, Karine Jean-Pierre,
Susan Page. Hugh, immigration. On one hand, it`s the cornerstone of his
base, right? It is what electrified Trump. What does he have to do and what
can he get away with do you think politically?
HUGH HEWITT, SALEM RADIO NETWORK HOST: Executive order is terrific. I`ve
been an advocate for defense for 10 years. It is finally going to get
built. It makes it possible for him to then go, leave DACA in place, expand
the sweeping regularization, realign American politics.
He also promises within 180 days a study on what we need at the border that
can be comprehensive and one that we needed for a long time because people
talk in generalities about the border and I`m looking finally for some
specifics. So I love the executive order and I love it sets up
liberalization on DACA that people do not expect from Donald Trump.
TODD: Karine, you buy that? You think that is where we could head? I think
we might be headed there.
KARINE JEAN-PIERRE, SENIOR ADVISOR AND NATIONAL SPOKESPERSON AT MOVEON.ORG:
I think we might – we just don`t know. My sense is we`re probably heading
there. Look, in regards to the wall, it`s ineffective policy. It never has
worked. U.S. taxpayers are going to be paying for it. And I just – it`s
just an awful, awful policy that`s just – I don`t think it`s – of course,
I don`t think it`s a good idea, but we`re paying for it and it`s going to
be ineffective.
SUSAN PAGE, WASHINGTON BUREAU CHIEF FOR USA TODAY: You know, I think we may
see more aggressive deportation policies not just for people who have
criminal records. The executive order says that all illegal immigrants
would be subject to deportation. Obviously you set priorities but if you
greatly gin up the services, law enforcement services along those lines,
this is not just Obama`s policy.
The question on DACA, you know, his language on that has been soft. He`s
indicated respect for families and that sort of thing. And he didn`t
include a reversal of that today. But I don`t think it`s clear what he`s
going to do. And I think if he does it, if he accepts (inaudible) with the
people who brought him to the stand.
TODD: By the way – go ahead.
JEAN-PIERRE: The relationship with the Mexico president. What is that going
to look like if he keeps pushing this they`re going to pay for it?
TODD: Well, it`s deeper than that. Look, politically, I don`t think he can
come. Like we have to remember. Our politics is local and politically the
Mexican president can`t be looking like he`s hat in hand to the guy whose
many Mexican residents believe is insulting him. This is a tricky situation
because he does need Mexico`s cooperation if he wants to renegotiate NAFTA.
HEWITT: I`ve crossed that border many, many times in the Southern
California. I`ve gone through that many, many times. There is a lot of
cross-border traffic. Billions of dollars depend on a good relationship
from both sides. Rex Tillerson when he is confirmed will have to be down
there in a hurry if the Mexican president.
TODD: Imagine the secretary of state has to spend a lot of time dealing
with Mexico.
HEWITT: Yeah.
TODD: Normally – usually that isn`t high priority because you don`t need
it.
HEWITT: But I do – I go back to the famous words of President Obama to
Eric Cantor, we won, you lost on the fence. The fence was his key signature
deal. He has to build it and he`s going to build it.
PAGE: And we know how he`s going to make Mexico pay for it. That`s because
the executive order calls for every U.S. agency to figure out what aid
we`re giving to Mexico and that`s going to be I think the tool that he`s
going to use to say that Mexico is paying.
TODD: I have to say, though, there is a big, a chunk of people, Karine, in
Mexico who feel as if they`re being deported from North America.
JEAN-PIERRE: Yeah.
TODD: This is a political conversation that`s happening down there because
they feel like, oh my God, you`re going to rip NAFTA apart, now, I mean,
this is going to cause a lot of turmoil in the Mexico-America relation.
JEAN-PIERRE: That`s exactly right. It has caused a lot of turmoil over the
last several months since Donald Trump brought this in. As we said, it was
the hallmark of his campaign. This is the problem that he`s going to have,
it`s like how are you really going to have a relationship with Mexico when
you continue to push this wall and saying Mexico is going to pay for it
when actually the taxpayers are paying for it, we are.
TODD: But short-term politics, he has to get the wall built, he`s right.
Anyway, thank you, guys. Great conversation. After the break, hats off to a
TV legend. Stay tuned.
TODD: Finally tonight, if you`ve been anywhere near a TV or radio or smart
phone today, you haven`t missed it. We lost the woman who was arguably one
of the two or three most beloved television actresses of our time. Mary
Tyler Moore died today from pneumonia at the age of 80.
She was a star in two of the best sitcoms in television history, for which
she won six of her seven Emmy awards. Her viewers of the black and white
era, Mary Tyler Moore was Laura Petrie, the savvy and chic wife of comedy
writer Rob Petrie on “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” Laura broke the mold of the
yes, dear wife, that had been a staple to TV sitcoms.
(START VIDEO CLIP)
MARY TYLER MOORE, ACTRESS: Rob, wasn`t that exciting?
DICK VAN DYKE, ACTOR: It was embarrassing.
MOORE: Oh, Rob, did you hear what she said about me? Behind every great
man.
VAN DYKE: Is a woman with a big mouth.
(LAUGHTER)
TODD: It also may have well been the first TV comedy in which it was
occasionally obvious that the married couple were actually sexually
attracted to each other, God forbid. Then in the `70s, she broke another
mold on the “Mary Tyler Moore Show.”
Mary Richards was an independent, smart, unmarried working woman, who is
not at all obsessed with getting her MRS degree. The was wrote as (ph) job.
The scenes at her workplace, WJM TV in Minneapolis are the stuff of TV
legend.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You`ve got spunk.
(LAUGHTER)
MOORE: Well. I hate spunk.
(LAUGHTER)
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TODD: Mr. Grant. Sorry. Of course, she did much more than TV. But tonight,
we say good-bye especially to Laura Petrie and Mary Richards.
(START VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You`re going to make it after all. You`re going to make
it after all.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TODD: Now all we`re missing is the meow. Anyway, I`m not going to meow to
Greta. “For The Record with Greta” starts right now. Greta, it`s all yours.