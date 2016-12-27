MTP Daily, Transcript 12/27/2016

Transcript:

Show: MTP DAILY

Date: December 27, 2016

And we begin this hour with breaking news. We are watching a developing

situation at Trump Tower in New York City where the building`s lobby has

been evacuated.



All indications are that the president-elect is not in New York. In fact,

that he is still at Mar-a-Largo, his private estate in Florida.



And also, right now, more breaking news as you look live at joint base

Pearl Harbor-Hickam, that`s next door to the memorial at the USS Arizona at

Pearl Harbor where President Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

have just taken to the podium.



They are set to speak. The prime minister of Japan, as you can see,

speaking first, then the U.S. president. We will take you there

momentarily.



For President Obama, this is likely the last time that he will deliver

remarks after meeting with a foreign leader as president. For remarks

after meeting with a foreign leader as president.



For Japanese Prime Minister Abe, just moments ago, he became the first

Japanese leader to visit the memorial above the USS Arizona battleship

that, of course, was sunk 75 years ago, during the infamous Japanese sneak

attack that thrust the U.S. into World War II.



Both leaders participated in a wreath laying ceremony at the historic site

following a bilateral meeting between the two men. Prime Minister Abe`s

visit to Pearl Harbor comes after President Obama made a similarly historic

trip to Japan back in May, becoming the first sitting U.S. president to

visit Hiroshima 71 years after the U.S. dropped the first bomb on the city

toward the end of the war.



The president`s remarks today come against a backdrop of global

uncertainty, frankly that arguably resonates at the solemn site. There is

uncertainty over the future of the U.S. foreign policy onto the next

administration, uncertainty over nuclear policy following Donald Trump`s

comments, suggesting he`s open it an arms race.



There are also questions about the future of U.S.-Japan relations, along

with the fate of decades old alliances built in the wake of World War II,

like NATO, United Nations that were designed to avoid another global

conflict.



Folks in the U.N. are being scrutinized by the president-elect as either

outdated or simply out of step with American interests.



We`re joined now by my colleague, NBC`s Tammy Leitner. She is in Honolulu

right now. She is covering the president on this day.



And, Tammy, we`re expecting that they`re speaking just a short distance

behind you. This is likely the last time that the president will meet with

a foreign leader as president. What are we expecting to hear from him

moments from now?

TAMMY LEITNER, INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER, NBC NEWS: It`s a very somber mood

right now. There is a large contingency of Japanese press out here. There

are a handful of survivors who were personally invited to attend today. I

have spoken with a number of them.

And they told me that they really never thought this day would come that

these two foreign leaders would be on the same soil here at Pearl Harbor

where so many lives were lost.

About 20 minutes ago, both the president and the Japanese prime minister,

they headed out to the USS Arizona memorial. And that`s where hundreds of

sailors and Marines are entombed underneath the memorial.



Let me describe for you what it looks like. It is all white. And on the

wall, there are 2,400 names of all of those who lost their life that day.

I am told that the president and the prime minister, they walked in. They

stood for a moment of silence in front of the names.



They, then, walked over and picked up two wreaths, laid them at the names.

Afterwards, walking outside to throw some purple flowers in the water as an

offering of remembrance of these soldiers who is lost their lives.



Now, I am told that the prime minister will not be making an apology

today. That is not what today is about. Today is about looking forward

and building on the bond that as the United States and Japan has been

working on for so many years – Peter.

Tammy Leitner who is covering this visit at the historic site on this day.

And, Tammy, I thank you.

And as we continue to await the president`s remarks at Pearl Harbor, I`m

joined in Washington by David Sanger who is a national security

correspondent at “The New York Times.”



David, thanks for being with us.



DAVID SANGER, NATIONAL SECURITY CORREPSONDENT, “THE NEW YORK TIMES”:

Thank you.



ALEXANDER: This is quite a backdrop on this historic day.

SANGER: It is.

ALEXANDER: You`re an expert. You understand the relationship between

these two countries very well. What will you be listening from – for from

this president in just a moment?



SANGER: Well, you know, in many ways, this – while it seems to be about

closing up the future, it`s really very much about President Obama trying

to leave an image of what he has tried to do with the Japan relationship

but also with the broader Asian relationship.



He came to the conclusion about halfway through his own presidency that the

biggest single impediment to both dealing with China and to dealing with

North Korea was the fact that Japan had still not resolved with its own

neighbors.



And that the only way to begin to do that was to start with the U.S. and

Japan and hope that spreads to Japan and South Korea, Japan and China. And

this is a big part of that.

ALEXANDER: How much of this should we be looking for any commentary

overtly or covertly about the next president of the United States, Donald

Trump, given his comments in recent days off camera.

Speaking to my colleague, Mika Brzezinski, in effect, basically saying,

let there be an arms race going forward. Do we anticipate there would be

anything that is directed toward the administration that will follow him?

SANGER: If so, it`ll all be in code words and you`ll have to, sort of,

read between the lines.

But I think what has come through in those interviews that Mr. Trump has

given, his conversation with Mika Brzezinski, his earlier interviews with

several of us at “The Times” have been that he doesn`t yet think in terms

of alliances. He thinks in terms of transactional relationships.



So, you ask him about Japan and he`ll talk about the trade deficit. You

ask President Obama about Japan, and he will talk about having a long-term

relationship that`s our bull work in dealing with China, North Korea and

then southeast Asia.

ALEXANDER: And, again, right now, we want to show our guest, our audience

a live picture. This is President Obama and Shinzo Abe. They are at the

USS Arizona memorial.

It was built in 1952 on top of, but notably not touching, the sunken

battleship, the USS Arizona, a total of 2,335 sailors, soldiers, Marines

died as a result of the attack as well as 68 civilians on that day.

We are – David, I`ll ask you to stay with us if you can very quickly.

And while we keep our eye on Hawaii, we want to bring you back there in a

moment as soon as he starts talking.



But on this similar topic, President-elect Trump isn`t the only one who`s

been voicing his opinions on the United States and nuclear weapons.



When it comes to nuclear weapons, he`s at odds with the Obama

administration over the U.N. resolution regarding Israeli settlements in

Palestinian territories as well.



Israel is accusing the U.S. of orchestrating that resolution, a charge the

White House flatly denies. The Republicans are now threatening to try and

yank funding from the U.S. Others say the Obama administration is being

petty, reckless and betraying a key ally.



Trump, himself, tweeted that the U.N. has great potential, but right now

is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. With

the punctuation, so sad.



With my colleague, Halle Jackson, she spoke today to the former senator

and former special envoy to the Middle East, George Mitchell who also

disagreed with the Obama administration`s decision, saying that while there

is historical precedence, in this particular instance, it may interfere, he

said, with the peace process.

GEORGE MITCHELL, FORMER SPECIAL ENVOY FOR THE MIDDLE EAST: President

Obama would have been wise to veto this resolution, not because of the

policy implications, but because of the timing and the circumstance that it

leads to with respect to trying to get the parties together.



Now we have a new administration coming in. They will make a new

initiative. Unfortunately, this moves Israel further away from being

willing to negotiate with the Palestinians and makes the Palestinians less

likely to negotiate which is difficult.



ALEXANDER: And joining me now is the Oklahoma Republican Congressman, Tom

Cole. Congressman Cole, thanks for being with us during these holidays.



Today, on “MORNING JOE,” you called the decision to abstain for the vote

petty. But President Obama was hardly the first U.S. president to abstain

or support a resolution critical of Israeli policy at the U.N.



In 2003, I think George Bush`s administration voted in favor of a

resolution calling for a full settlement freeze. So, how is this

different?

REP. TOM COLE (R), OKLAHOMA: I think it`s different because it`s extremely

one-sided. If you actually read the resolution itself, it`s not remotely,

you know, even handed.

And, frankly, again, doing something like this at the very end when you

know something different is coming in a matter of weeks, you know, there is

just no reason, particular reason, to do it, particularly if the Israelis

prove to be right. That is if the United States actually colluded in this.

So, –

ALEXANDER: Well, do you think – is there evidence – is there any

evidence that suggest they did?

COLE: I don`t. I – all I have is, you know, the charges that the

Israelis have made and that they`re going to make that evidence

forthcoming, at least to the new administration. I made that clear.

ALEXANDER: The White House insists it`s not very clear (ph).

COLE: We`ll see if they`re right. And, well, that`s certainly their

right.

But, frankly, the record here I think is a pretty poor one, in terms of

Israeli security, whether it`s the Iranian deal or some of the rhetoric

that`s been leveled at prime minister Netanyahu by the president himself.

So, again, it`s a – this is good ally. We should not be in the position

where we`ve got, frankly, not just Republicans but Democrats as well

disagreeing with the president`s decisions.



And, I mean, the incoming leader of the Democratic Party in the Senate,

the former majority leader that you just had on.



ALEXANDER: Sure.



COLE: It`s not as if this is partisan.



ALEXANDER: Congressman Cole, let me play devil`s advocate for a moment.

So, the prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, of Israel, in effect, said that

friends don`t take friends to the U.N. security council. But don`t friends

also have, in some way, an obligation, at times, to speak the truth to one

another?



COLE: Well, they do. And – but I think this is one where you have to

look at it – it`s a very complex situation.



Look, the Israelis withdrew from the Gaza strip unconditionally. And what

they`ve gotten is literally thousands of rockets raining down on them from

that part of the Palestinian territories.



So, I think they`ve got every reason to be somewhat skeptical here. But

they`ve made it clear, they`re willing to sit down and go into negotiations

unconditionally. That`s the way that, by the way, they achieved peace with

the Egyptians. They`ve shown they`re willing to trade land for peace if

they`ve got a willing partner.



So far, frankly, it`s the Palestinians who`ve been unwilling to sit down

and negotiate. They want to have a negotiation and have the decision

imposed on the Israelis. That`s never going to happen.



Frankly, it forestalls a discussion that could be productive.

ALEXANDER: Let`s talk about the U.N. for a second if we can. Republicans

spend a lot of time bashing the United Nations. Mike Huckabee called it a

joke. Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton said it failed – it has failed to do

much good in the world for a long time.

How should the incoming Trump administration make the U.N., then, a

stronger force? What can they and should they do?

COLE: I lost the sound here. But if I understand the question, if you`re

getting what I have to say. Frankly, I think you have to be pretty nuanced

in how you look at the United Nation. It has done some good in the world.

The Iranian elections were supervised by the U.N. There`s certainly a

variety of humanitarian efforts. But there`s also times when, frankly, it

becomes sort of a – you know, a breeding ground for anti-western opinion

that`s, frankly, very unbalanced.



So, there`s a lot of frustration and certainly American taxpayers have

every right to demand an accounting when they`re paying for almost a

quarter of the total budget.

ALEXANDER: Congressman Tom Cole who is joining us on this day.

Congressman, thank you very much. We appreciate your time.

Again, as we are joined now, again, by David Sanger from “The New York

Times.” And our panel is also joining us as, in a moment, we anticipate

President Obama to be speaking at the site of the USS Arizona memorial.

And we will take you there as soon as he does speak.



Our panel is joining us right now. From “The Chicago Tribune,” Clarence

Page; the former Bush-Cheney adviser, Robert Traynham; “The New York Times”

reporter and MSNBC Contributor Yamiche Alcindor.



But, David, if I can, to you very quickly. Again, as we anticipate this

president speaking right now. I just want your take on this moment because

it is – it is filled with significance beyond just the relationship

between the U.S. and Japan as it dates back over the past 75 years, but

filled with the anticipation of what that will look like. That critical

alliance and our relationship to Asia more broadly will be like in the

years going forward.

SANGER: Well, you know, first, Peter, I don`t think you can underestimate

the emotional impact of standing above the Arizona. I know when my wife

and I took our own two sons there to try to explain to them, the whole war

seems to come back at you.

And I think that while to Americans it seems strange that we`re this

ceremony 75 years later, for the Japanese, it`s something they live with

every day. I was a correspondent there many years ago, and you would feel

that and still see the remnants of the war.



The trick now for President Obama is to reassure the Japanese that the

nature of the alliance that was built in the years since that war is not

about to come a sunder. And that`s why Mr. Abe wanted to be the first

foreign leader to visit Mr. Trump at Trump Tower.



But the Japanese, despite that, feel very uncertain about what`s coming

next. And given what Mr. Trump has said about nuclear weapons, about

pulling back American troops and about trade, you can see why they`re un –

they`re uncertain.

ALEXANDER: And, Clarence Page, to you. As David just indicated, you can

see why they`re uncertain. There`s good reason, based on Donald Trump`s

comments, in effect, you know, the basing agreements with Japan, there`s

real concern that the U.S., in effect, is going to lead Japan on its own,

in many ways. As it comes to its own security and its position in that

region.

CLARENCE PAGE, COLUMNIST, “CHICAGO TRIBUNE”: There is and it`s resulting

from the use by Donald Trump with this blunt instrument known as Twitter

which doesn`t allow for nuance and shadings of one`s feelings or plans.

It could be that Donald Trump is merely spinning webs in his head, thinking

about possibilities and thinking about moving in the direction of a more

aggressive foreign policy.



But whatever he does will come as a result of consultation with other

people, one hopes. And perhaps he will learn more about how much of an

impact a simple 120 characters, or however long the message is, how big of

an impact that has.



But, in the meantime, Japan has reason to be nervous about what Trump is

up to. That whole region over there, North Korea has indicated that they

have a first strike posture, that if they feel like they are under attack,

they`re ready to go to war immediately. We don`t know if they are blowing

smoke either.



But, you know, this is a very dangerous situation with a lot of question

mark hanging in the air and very little clarity.

ALEXANDER: Robert, what do we say about where Republicans, and

specifically Donald Trump stands on this issue right now? As he failed to

do a sufficient job in communicating his position vis a vi Japan and,

frankly, Asia to this point.

ROBERT TRAYNHAM, FORMER ADVISOR, BUSH-CHANEY ADMINISTRATION: Yes. I think

the president-elect, very quickly after he`s inaugurated, has to address

the nation as well as the diplomatic community as to what the Trump

doctrine is. Not only just in the Middle East, but also in Asia and Europe

as well. He really needs to articulate what his vision is for the next

four years to calm people`s fears.

To Clarence`s point and to other people`s points out there, a lot of

people are nervous. And the reason why they`re nervous is because the

president-elect tends to make policy, very impulsive policy, on Twitter.



Clarence Mitchell, a few moments ago, the shades of gray and nuances.

And, obviously, that`s what diplomatic people live by. And Donald Trump is

very declarative and very black and white.



The other question becomes as whether or not secretary-to-be Tillerson

will be able to alleviate some fears. Whether or not speaker Ryan and

leader McConnell and also whomever the foreign relations –



ALEXANDER: Robert, will you excuse me as I interrupt you. I apologize

for the quick interruption. The president of the United States is now

taking the mic. He`s about to speak at the USS Arizona memorial. We`ll

take a listen.

BARACK OBAMA, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES (live): On behalf of the

American people, thank you for your gracious words, thank you for your

presence here today. A historic gesture that speaks to the power of

reconciliation and the alliance between the American and Japanese peoples.

A reminder that even the deepest wounds of war can give way to friendship

and lasting peace.



Distinguish guests, members of our enforcers, and most of all, survivors

of Pearl Harbor and their loved ones, aloha. To Americans, especially to

those of us who call Hawaii home, this harbor is a sacred place.



As we lay a wreath or toss flowers into waters that still weep, we think

of the more than 2,400 American patriots, fathers and husbands, wives and

daughters, manning heaven`s rails for all eternity.



We salute the defenders of Oahu who pulled themselves a little straighter

every December seventh. And we reflect on the heroism that is shown here

75 years ago.



As dawn broke that December day, paradise never seemed so sweet. The

water was warm and impossibly blue. The sailors ate in the mess hall, were

readied themselves for church, dressed in crisp white shorts and t-shirts.

In the harbor, ships at anchor floated in neat rows, the California, the

Maryland, and the Oklahoma, the Tennessee, the West Virginia and the

Nevada.



On the deck of the Arizona, the Navy band was tuning up. That morning,

the ranks of men`s shoulders defined them less than the courage in their

hearts. Across the island, Americans defended themselves however they

could, firing training shells, working old bolt-action rifles.



An African-American mess steward, who would typically be confined to

cleaning duties, carried his commander to safety and then fired an anti-

aircraft gun until he ran out of ammo.



We honor Americas like Jim Downing, the gutter`s (ph) mate, first class of

the West Virginia. Before he raised to the harbor, his new bride pressed

into his hand a verse of scripture. The eternal god is thy refuge and

underneath are the everlasting arms.



As Jim fought to save his ship, he simultaneously gathered the names of

the fallen so that he could give closure to their families. He said, it

was just something you do.



We remember Americans like Harry Payne, a fireman from Honolulu who, in

the face of withering fire, worked to douse burning planes until he gave

his last full measure of devotion. One of the only civilian firefighters

ever to receive the purple heart.



We salute Americans like chief petty officer, John Flynn, who manned a 50

caliber machine gun for more than two hours and was wounded more than 20

times, earning him our nation`s highest military decoration, the medal of

honor.



And it is here that we reflect on how war tests our most enduring values.

How even as Japanese Americans were deprived of their own liberty during

the war, one of the most decorated military units in the history of the

United States was the 442nd infantry regiment and its 100th infantry

battalion, the Japanese American Neasa (ph). In that 442nd, served my

friend and proud Hawaiian, Daniel Inouye.



A man who was a senator from Hawaii for most of my life and with whom I

would find myself proud to serve in the Senate chamber. A man who was not

only the recipient of the medal of honor and the presidential medal of

freedom, but was one of the most distinguished statesmen of his generation

as well.



Here at Pearl Harbor, America`s first battle of the second world war

roused a nation. Here, in so many ways, America came of age. A generation

of Americans, including my grandparents, that greatest generation, they did

not seek war, but they refused to shrink from it.



And they all did their part on fronts and in factories. And while 75

years later, the proud ranks of Pearl Harbor survivors have thinned with

time, the bravery we recall here is forever etched in our national heart.



I would ask all our Pearl Harbor and World War II veterans, who are able

to, to please stand or raise your hands because a grateful nation thanks

you.



The character of nations is tested in war but it is defined in peace.

After one of the most horrific chapters in human history, one that took not

10s of thousands but 10s of millions of lives.



With ferocious fighting across this ocean, the United States and Japan

chose friendship and they chose peace.



Over the decades, our alliances made both of our nations more successful.

It has helped underwrite an international order that prevented another

world war and that has lifted more than a billion people out of extreme

poverty.



Today, the alliance between the United States and Japan bound not only by

shared interests but also rooted in common values, stands as the

cornerstone of peace and stability in the Asian Pacific and a force for

progress around the globe.



Our alliance has never been stronger. In good times and in bad, we are

there for each other. Recall five years ago, when a wall of water bore

down on Japan and reactors in Fukushima melted. America`s men and women in

uniform were there to help our Japanese friends.



Across the globe, the United States and Japan worked shoulder to shoulder

to strengthen the security of the Asian Pacific and the world, turning back

piracy, combatting disease, slowing the spread of nuclear weapons, keeping

the peace in war torn lands.



Earlier this year, near Pearl Harbor, Japan joined with two dozen nations

in the world`s largest maritime military exercise. And that included our

forces from U.S. Pacific command lent by Admiral Harry Harris, the son of

an American Naval officer and a Japanese mother. Harry was born in Lakoska

(ph), but you wouldn`t know it from his Tennessee twang. Thank you, Harry,

for your outstanding leadership.



In this sense, our presence here today, the connection is not just between

our governments, but between our people. The presence of Prime Minister

Abe here today remind us of what is possible between nations and between

peoples.



Wars can end. The most bitter of adversaries can become the strongest of

allies. The fruits of peace always outweigh the plunder of war. This is

the enduring truth of this hallowed harbor.



It is here that we remember that even when hatred burns hottest, even when

the tug of tribalism is at its most primal, we must resist the urge to turn

inward. We must resist the urge to demonize those who are different.



The sacrifice made here, the anguish of war, reminds us to seek that

divine spark that is common to all humanity. It insists that we strive to

be what our Japanese friends called (INAUDIBLE.) With and for each other.



That`s the lesson of Captain William Callahan of the Missouri. Even after

an attack on his ship, he ordered that the Japanese pilot be laid to rest

with military honors, wrapped in a Japanese flag sewn by American sailors.



It`s the lesson in turn of the Japanese pilot who, years later, returned

to this harbor, befriended an old Marine bugler and asked him to play taps

and lay two roses at this memorial every month. One for America`s fallen

and one for Japan`s.



It`s a lesson our two peoples learn every day in the most ordinary of

ways. Whether it`s Americans studying in Tokyo, young Japanese studying

across America, scientists from our two nations together unraveling the

mysteries of cancer or combating climate change, exploring the stars. It`s

a baseball player like Ichiro lighting up a stadium in Miami, the shared

pride of two peoples, both American and Japanese, united in peace and

friendship.

As nations and its people, we cannot choose the history that we inherit.

But we can choose what lessons to draw from it. And use those lessons to

chart our own futures. Mr. Abe, I welcome you here in the spirit of

friendship. As the people of Japan have always welcomed me. I hope that

together, we send a message to the world that there is more to be won in

peace than in war.

That reconciliation carries more rewards than retribution. Here in this

quiet harbor, we honor those we lost, and we give thanks for all that our

two nations have won together as friends. May God hold the fallen in his

everlasting arms. May he watch over our veterans and all who stand guard on

our behalf. May God bless us all. Thank you.

ALEXANDER: You just heard from President Obama speaking at Pearl Harbor. We

are joined again by our panel and my friend David Sanger who is sitting

here with us. Our panel includes Clarence Page, Robert Traynham, and

Yamiche Alcindor.

We just heard from the president speaking about the power of

reconciliation, saying today as a reminder that the deepest wounds of war

can give way to friendship and lasting peace. He said the alliance between

our two countries has never been stronger.

David, what was also striking though as we talk about the current politics

of this day related to our relationship with Japan among others, he had

some thoughts that I think may reflect on the relationship we may now have

with other countries going forward with Donald Trump.

He said it`s important to resist the urge and the risk to demonize those

who are different. Is there anything to read into those comments beyond

just words about this relationship with Japan?



SANGER: I think there certainly is, Peter. I think it was a very powerful

speech, but it was a very Obama speech. It was incredibly personal. It

brought up the experiences of those who had been there just as his speech

at Hiroshima brought up the experiences of Japanese who had been victims of

the bomb.

But Prime Minister Abe offered no apology. Instead he was making this as a

moment to move on. I think President Obama was doing the same. In that line

that you cited, it was basically saying to Donald Trump, look, I have left

this alliance in about as good shape as one could leave it. And if in a

year or two from now, it`s not in that good shape, if we have eroded it

because of trade disputes or whatever, that`s on you.

ALEXANDER: Yamiche, let me ask you if I can quickly on that issue, the Asia

pivot was such a critical element of this president`s administration of its

desire to sort of improve relations with that part of the world. Where was

this president successful and where perhaps did he fail on the issue of the

transpacific partnership, something that he and Abe had agreed on and put

so much time and energy into it, it appears to be in tatters as his

administration comes to an end.

YAMICHE ALCINDOR, NATIONAL REPORTER FOR THE NEW YORK TIMES: The fact that

you bring up the TPP, I think, is a prime example on where this

administration maybe struggled. At the end of his term, President Obama had

both Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders, both democrats, who were first

fighting for the nomination and then of course Hillary Clinton winning that

nomination, both of them were very much opposed to the TPP.

It became an issue that Donald Trump then could throw back at Hillary

Clinton and talked about the fact that he at one point at least it looked

like she was going to be the one that would supporting that issue. So I

think when I went on the campaign trail and talked to people in rural

Pennsylvania or in Ohio, they were not just talking about their own

economies and bringing jobs back.

They are also talking a lot about TPP and feeling as though their trust of

President Obama was eroded because of that alliance. I think that was

definitely something. To go back to that point that you made about the idea

that he was talking about demonizing people that are different from us, I

think he was I think in some ways talking directly to Donald Trump.

A lot of people of course not the people who voted for him, but a lot of

people feel as though his campaign was really about demonizing people who

are different, either Muslims or people of different nationalities or

different cultures. So I think President Obama there is hoping that his

words might in some ways hope and motivate Donald Trump and his supporters

to think deeply about what that means going forward.

ALEXANDER: Clarence, this was a historic set of remarks and a moment not

just because it was the president speaking with the prime minister of Japan

at this historic site, but also it is because this was one of the last

times we are going to see this president speaking publicly after a private

meeting with a foreign leader, likely his last private meeting of this kind

with the foreign leader before he leaves power on January 20th. What struck

you as we witnessed this unique day in Hawaii?

CLARENCE PAGE, SYNDICATED COLUMNIST, CHICAGO TRIBUNE: I was very touched by

the historical moment of it. Being a Vietnam era veteran, I know how it

feels to be surprised that this day has come. That there is such peace and

reconciliation and productivity in the relationship between our two

countries.

We are facing a new administration as I mentioned earlier with a lot of

question marks around what its foreign policies or strategic policies are

going to be. It`s important now for President Obama as he leaves office to

as has been said that he leaves this relationship in about as good of shape

as it could be in. In a stable shape and predictable shape. We are moving

into what pretty looks like is going to be unpredictable and let`s hope not

too unstable.

ALEXANDER: Robert, how will history remember this president as it relates

to Asia and specifically Japan, that region?

TRAYNHAM: That`s a good question. We don`t know yet. I think we are going

to have to wait at least five or 10 years actually to see what crops for

lack of a term that President Obama has laid whether or not they will grow

or not. When you take a look at the world globally, the president is

leaving it a little bit fractured.

There is no doubt about it that the reset with Russia is a little bit

fractured. There is no doubt about it that if we take a look at the Middle

East, there is a lot of strain there. If you take a look at Turkey, if you

take a look at China going back to the Asia, there is a lot of fragile

pieces right now.

The question becomes is whether or not Donald Trump will be able to fix

those pieces or whether or not he is going to shatter them even more. But

your question, Peter, I just simply – we don`t simply know yet. But

everyone else points are very well taken that he probably left the world in

as best shape as he possibly could.

ALEXANDER: Robert Traynham, Clarence Page, Yamiche Alcindor, David Sanger

with us here, thank you all very much. Coming up right after this break,

the very latest on that evacuation of the lobby at Trump Tower. While Trump

transition staff was working inside, many as you can see were forced to

quickly head to the exits. We will have the latest. There is an all clear.

More details on what police found. You are watching “MTP Daily” right after

this.

ALEXANDER: Back live with an update on the breaking news. The NYPD has

given the all clear at Trump Tower after its lobby was evacuated. A senior

NYPD official tells NBC News a suspicious backpack was found near the Nike

Town that is there. It turns out that children`s toys were found inside.

But of course as a precaution, the bomb squad was called to investigate. As

we said at the top of the show, the president-elect is right now at his

property Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida with his family and some members

of his core staff.

However, there are some transition staffers inside that building and their

office is specifically getting back to work after the holiday weekend.

Again, most importantly, they are all clear after a bomb scare inside the

lobby of Trump Tower. We`ll be right back.

ALEXANDER: After a bruising election in a sharply divided country,

President Obama said that he could have bridged the cultural shifts, that

partition voters. Take a listen to his candid interview with his former

senior adviser, David Axelrod.

OBAMA: The culture actually did shift, that the majority does buy into the

notion of a one America that is tolerant and diverse and open. I am

confident in this vision because I`m confident that if I had run again and

articulated it, I think I could have mobilized the majority of the American

people to rally behind it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



ALEXANDER: Donald Trump rejected that notion saying in a tweet, quote,

President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me. He would

say that but I would say no way. Jobs leaving, ISIS, Obamacare, etc.

Chuck Todd spoke with President Obama`s pollster from his two winning

campaigns about the divides that are shaping America`s politics and his new

book about how to overcome them.

CHUCK TODD, NBC NEWS POLITICAL DIRECTOR, “MEET THE PRESS DAILY” SHOW HOST:

And joining me now is democratic pollster, Cornell Belcher, who got this

interesting new book with an interesting theory here. It is called, let me

get it right, “Black Man in the White House.” Barack Obama and the

triggering of America`s racial aversion crisis.

CORNELL BELCHER, PRESIDENT OF BRILLIANT CORNERS RESEARCH AND STRATEGIES:

Crisis, yes.

TODD: Well, let`s begin with just simply define racial aversion first.

BELCHER: Well, it`s another way of saying racial resentment of negative

racial attitudes without saying racism because that`s such a loaded term

and quite frankly when I talk about the book, it`s how we have to get

beyond quite frankly the negatives of the loaded terms and finger pointing

in order to bring the country together. We grow more diverse. In fact, if

we don`t come more together, the more separate, we cannot win the future.

TODD: You know, I have been thinking about this a lot. I have this – it is

when political parties are divided by race, it is, you know, that is

something that is fraught with peril every election cycle. Where you will

have one side feeling oh my gosh, he is not my president, right?

We have just seen this. We saw the right say that about Obama and now we

are seeing some of the left say that about Trump. It donned on me, we are

the world`s first social experiment on this. Every other democracy is

homogeneous democracy.

BELCHER: Yes.

TODD: We are the world`s social experiment on democracy to see if you can

truly have a democratic society that is diverse.

BELCHER: Well.

TODD: I don`t mean to be apocalyptic about it but.

(CROSSTALK)

BELCHER: Nowhere else in the western world do we have such diversity but

also such a history of racial – of racism or racial clashes, right? We

talked about it in the book. We talked about this. We are at a tipping

point demographically, right? Within the next decade, you know, we are

going to be close to a plurality minority country. So as one group loses

power and others sort of gains power, it causes clashes, right?

And how we deal with sort of this polarization is going to determine how we

in fact win the future. Chuck, we are not going to lose the future because

of terrorism. We are not going to lose the future because someone comes

over and invades us. We are going to lose the future because black and

brown and white people can`t get together in this country.

TODD: Let me ask you this question about the election. Is this a – we look

back in 2016 and say, oh, this is a reminder that all the demographic

changes that we were noticing in Virginia, North Carolina, and Georgia,

hey, for every action there is a reaction.

Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin are gonna slowly continue to move

in the republican direction because of your thesis here. And this isn`t a

dead cat bounce for the republicans or is it?

BELCHER: Well, I think.

TODD: You don`t like that phrase. It`s old school phrase.

BELCHER: An old school phrase.

TODD: The idea is that the dead cat bounces one more time.

BELCHER: Right. But if you look at sort of a state like South Carolina

which we talked about before where you had democratic senators there and

state like Georgia where democrats won for a time, as you see, those states

were growing in diversity.

You see whites growing in their strength for voting republican. So you see

republicans gaining more white voters. And this is the thing right here

with Trump. He won 1 percent more white voters than Mitt Romney, right?

TODD: Right.

BELCHER: But he got a small percentage of the overall electorate. I would

argue that this is the last time we are ever going to see someone elected

president at 46 percent. I think it was an out liar that ultimately is

problematic for republicans because of the conversation they had to have in

their party about how they win the future.

TODD: They are not going to have.

BELCHER: They are not going to have it now at all. There is a doubling down

on quite frankly, you know, the same sentiment that Donald Trump has been

talking about. I don`t think that helps the republican party long-term and

I don`t think it helps the country.

TODD: It`s a provocative book. That`s the most important part. Cornell

Belcher, always a pleasure to have you on, sir. Congratulations on the

book.

BELCHER: Thank you, sir.

ALEXANDER: That was Chuck`s interview with Cornell Belcher. And before we

head to a break, the sci-fi world is mourning a star who would be

remembered in this galaxy and certainly the galaxy is far, far away. Carrie

Fisher died earlier today just four days after suffering a heart attack on

a flight from London to Los Angeles.

She was an accomplished actress and author too, but she is best known of

course for her role as Princess Leia in “Star Wars.” Remembrances are

pouring in from her costars. Mark Hamill tweeting he was devastated.

Harrison Ford calling Fisher one of a kind, brilliant, original, funny, and

emotionally fearless. He wrote, she lived her life bravely. Carrie Fisher,

dead tonight. She was 60 years old.

OBAMA: Even when hatred burns hottest, even when the tug of tribalism is at

its most primal, we must resist the urge to turn inward. We must resist the

urge to demonize those who are different.

ALEXANDER: That was President Obama just moments ago, speaking at Pearl

Harbor, alongside the Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, with comments

that some folks might interpret as perhaps a parting shot at the next

president, Donald Trump.

It`s now time for our Lid. Our panel is back, Clarence Page, Robert

Traynham, and Yamiche Alcindor. We will do a left to right so nobody gets

lost as we go through that process. Yamiche, let us get to you right away.

I just want your take on this.

What was striking as we heard from this president, he`s a man who`s

celebrated by those who love him as professorial, contemplative in his

thoughts, in his public commentary, and he`s a stark contrast to Donald

Trump, who is much more visceral, reacts from the gut, by his instincts, as

he`s the first to indicate.

How will the world have to change his understanding of what America is

communicating from a new president, an incoming president who is so

different in his means of delivering his message than this president is?



ALCINDOR: I think what they`re going to have to in some ways get used to is

the fact that Donald Trump is really not afraid to use these new age ways

of communicating to people. So, of course, he`s someone who will be on

Twitter, tweeting about all sorts of policy issues, tweeting about people

that he thinks are his adversaries, of course, with President Obama, we

didn`t have that.

I think the other thing he`s going to be pushing back on is the norms. You

think about that idea where you had a phone call with the president of

Taiwan, and this idea that he`s willing to kind of look at these kind of

norms that have been around for decades and break them. So I think the

world is going to really have to get used to someone who`s really going to

be a completely different person than President Obama.

I should say, though, that one of the things I thought was interesting, I

wrote a story before the election about the idea of people who had

supported President Obama and who then were supporting Donald Trump. And in

that, a lot of voters I talked to said they saw both men as really wanting

change, really pushing change, really trying to make America its best self.

Now of course the supporters of those two people, I would imagine,

vehemently disagree, most of the supporters. But I should say that I think

that world leaders are going to have to get ready for someone who`s going

to be way more outspoken than President Obama, I mean, ready to voice his

opinions unfiltered, not through the media.

ALEXANDER: So on this day, Robert, as we looked at the president of the

United States and the prime minister of Japan, a relationship ultimately

that dates back decades, not just between these two men, but between these

two countries. 75 years to World War II. What is the future of nuclear

policy in a trump administration?

TRAYNHAM: I don`t know. And I don`t think anyone knows. I don`t think

Donald Trump knows. I think what you`re going to see from the president-

elect over the next four years is very declarative statements. It`s going

to make people feel very uncomfortable.

But you`re going to know what he stands for. You`re going to know what he

believes. And the whole nuances and shades of gray and talking in code and

so forth, I think those days are over for the next four years which could

be a good thing or perhaps a bad thing.

ALEXANDER: Those days are over, but in 140 characters, since it doesn`t

allow for nuance, as you say, you`ll know where it stands, it`s easy to

sort of as you read his position recently on Twitter about nuclear policy

and this arms race, you can go a lot of different directions, as you read

into that.

TRAYNHAM: There`s no doubt about it. Which goes back to my early point,

which is, I`m not sure he knows what he believes. I think he`s thinking out

loud here. The real question, Peter, when he goes into the White House,

when he gets the presidential daily brief, when he has an accomplished

staffer around him that says, Mr. President, this is really what we think,

this is really what the capabilities are, is he going to change?

We shall see. And if he does change, I think he`s going to be very, very

clear about where he stands. And again, I think that`s going to make a lot

of people uncomfortable. There`s no doubt about it.

ALEXANDER: Clarence, last thought to you. The president and Donald Trump

are pulling this country in different directions. What does the U.S., the

public wants?

PAGE: I just want to say, very quickly, I can`t wait to read Cornell

Belcher`s book, first of all, because I really respect him a lot. But let

us not forget how many people out there voted for Obama twice and then

voted for Donald Trump in several hundred counties. And this shows you as

David Axelrod has said, that you can reach these voters.

That`s what any politician is supposed to do, reach all those voters.

Hillary Clinton fell short. She didn`t campaign enough, if at all in

Wisconsin and Michigan. Those are states that she could have won. So you

can go on and on about this. Nothing is permanent. Both parties have better

listen to the public.

Clarence, I`ll pick up this conversation the next time I see you. I

appreciate all of your time. Clarence, Robert, and Yamiche, thank you all

very much. Up next, in case you missed it, what happens when a senate –

well, when a senate septuagenarian goes after other septuagenarian in the

senate? We`ll have it coming up.

ALEXANDER: In case you missed it, 77-year-old outgoing senate minority

leader Harry Reid is known for being soft spoken but sharp tongued, and his

one liners aren`t reserved for republicans. According to New York Magazine,

here`s what Reid said when asked whether he would support Joe Biden for

president in 2020.

“It depends on who`s running,” Reid replied. “It appears we`re going to

have an old folks` home. We`ve got Elizabeth Warren. She will be 71. Biden

will be 78. Bernie Sanders will be 79.” Yes, in case you missed it,

septuagenarian, I want to make sure I say that right, Harry Reid referred

to much of the potential democratic 2020 presidential field as on old

folks` home.



