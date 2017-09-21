The Beat with Ari Melber, Transcript 9/21/17 Puerto Rico update

Transcript:

Show: THE BEAT WITH ARI MELBER

Date: September 21, 2017

Guest: Diego Gomez Pickering, Steven Clemons, Naomi Klein

CHUCK TODD: Reporters of “The New York Times”, Matt Apuzzo. So, check

that out. THE BEAT with Ari Melber starts right now. And Stephanie Ruhle

is in for Ari tonight. Stephanie, welcome to the evenings.

STEPHANIE RUHLE, MSNBC HOST, THE BEAT: Thank you so much, Charles. Good

to be here.

Good evening. We start tonight with developing news on the Russia

investigation. “Politico” reporting just moments ago that Robert Mueller

wants phone records from Air Force One. Those records related to the

statement written on the plane about Donald Trump`s Jr.`s meeting with the

Russians. You remember when they said it was about the orphans.

“The Washington Post” has reported that President Trump himself dictated

that statement from Air Force One. The White House says he only weighed

in.

That news, as we`re learning, Mueller could also want to look at Sean

Spicer`s notebooks. Sounds like Jim Comey`s notebook. “Axios” reporting

Spicer was known to fill notebook after notebook at the White House - the

practice dating back to his time at the RNC - who knew that Sean was so

studious? Where he reportedly filled black books emblazoned with the

party`s seal.

One White House official saying people are going to wish they had been

nicer to Spicer. He was in a lot of meetings.

With me James Melendres, a former federal prosecutor who led the

prosecution against former CIA Director David Petraeus and Nick Confessore,

political reporter with “The New York Times”.

James, let`s start with you. I am shocked. Never did I think Sean Spicer

be the kind of guy to keep copious notes, especially given how much he

slobbered and said I don`t know at the podium. Why could these notes be so

useful?

JAMES MELENDRES, FORMER FEDERAL PROSECUTOR: Yes. Thank you, Stephanie.

The notes can be very useful to a prosecutor in a couple of ways.

First of all, these are very important tools legally in a courtroom.

Contemporaneous notes can be used for a variety of purposes, including

impeaching a witness, who testifies inconsistently with those notes, they

can also be used to refresh a witness` recollection if that person is

having difficulty remembering answers to particular questions.

And then, to the extent that that memory deficit continues, even after

being refreshed with those notes, those notes can be introduced

substantively at trial.

And so, legally, these notes have significant import for the investigation

in any future court proceedings that are undertaken.

Practically speaking, any white-collar attorney counseling Mr. Spicer

knows all that. And so, the practical consequences that not if, but when,

Mr. Spicer is interviewed or provides testimony before a grand jury, he`s

going to be well advised to hue pretty closely to what is included in those

notes.

RUHLE: But humor me here, James, what`s to say he`s not - he`ll telling

the truth in his notebook. I mean, people have been known to tell tall

tales in their journals, tell the story that they want to be the truth.

MELENDRES: That`s something, I`m sure, the investigators and the

prosecutors will factor into their decision about how much reliance to put

on those notes.

But, remember, former director Mueller is relying not just on these notes,

but other documents, other email communications, other records, other

interviews that are all part of this investigation.

And so, while the notebooks are an important part of the investigation, any

prosecutor working on this will certainly want to ensure that there is

corroboration before relying on them exclusively.

RUHLE: Nick, you`ve covered this and Sean for quite some time. Do you

believe this is going to be the tool in which he seeks revenge? He just

doesn`t seem like a vengeful kind of guys?

NICHOLAS CONFESSORE, POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT, “THE NEW YORK TIMES”: Look,

Sean was kind of asked to do a hard job. And in exchange, he was berated,

humiliated by his own boss.

RUHLE: Hold on a second. He wasn`t asked to do a hard job. This was

Sean`s dream job, OK?

CONFESSORE: He volunteered.

RUHLE: He wasn`t drafted and sent to Vietnam. He worked in the White

House.

CONFESSORE: To your point about revenge, Steph, he was treated badly by

the president and kicked to the curb. So, if he wants revenge, this is one

way.

I do think that kind of more important to Sean right now is avoiding

needing a lawyer, is staying kind of out of the line of fire. If he can

hand these over and said, this is what I know and cooperate with Mueller,

it actually may save him some legal bills.

RUHLE: And we know those legal bills are mounting for a lot of people tied

to the president, but the president himself has the luxury of getting

donors and the RNC to pick up the bill for him.

James, Mueller reportedly wants documents on Spicer`s statements on Comey.

I want to share what Sean Spicer said before and after he was fired. Take

a look at this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is the president comfortable having an FBI director

that gives out free passes served during his administration?

ROBERT MUELLER: The president has confidence in the director.

He made a determination that the FBI director had lost his confidence, made

a recommendation to the attorney general. The attorney general concurred

with that and forwarded that recommendation today on to the president, who

agreed with their conclusions.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RUHLE: Could the notebooks contradict what Sean Spicer said at the time to

the media at the podium because we know the president undercut his own team

who that Monday, Tuesday of that week went out there defending one reason

for firing James Comey and then President Trump sat down with Lester Holt

and told a totally different story?

MELENDRES: It`s certainly possible that, to the extent, there were

deliberations inside the White House before Sean Spicer`s statement that

reflected other reasoning for the firing that those would be included in

the notebooks. So, I think that is something that Mueller and his team

will certainly be interested in revealing.

And just one point, picking up on Nick`s comments, I think it is

inconceivable that Spicer would engage with the special counsel without

advice of an attorney. And I expect that he has retained an attorney for

that purpose or will be doing so very shortly.

RUHLE: All right. I need to share with you what Sean Spicer said in an

exclusive interview today because this one blew my mind.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Have you ever lied to the American people?

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I don`t think so.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You don`t think so?

SPICER: No. I`m sharing my taxes (ph).

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Unequivocally, you can say no?

MUELLER: Look, again, you want to find something - I`ve not knowingly done

anything to do that, no.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RUHLE: OK, I`m sorry. My children are both liars and sometimes they don`t

know. An answer like that, I didn`t know I lied, from the press secretary

of the White House. We`re going to accept that answer, I didn`t know that

I lied, you word is your bond. You`re standing up representing the White

House before the American people, that argument is going to fly, Nick?

CONFESSORE: Look, it depends on the example, Steph. There`s a long

catalogue of things that he said from the podium that he had to have known

were not true, starting with the first thing he said from the podium or

among the first things about the crowd size and Obama and that

inauguration.

But press secretaries are sometimes kept out of the loop of the White House

for just this reason, so they can be sent out to say something different.

And we will find out -

RUHLE: I`m sorry. When he was talking about voter fraud, he was

referencing absolute nonsense poppycock that there were some reports out

there. I mean, pure nonsense.

CONFESSORE: Like I said, there`s a long list of statements, which he`s

made from the podium that are not true, but there are some things he may

actually have thought were true that he was told were true internally that

we`re going to find out later were not true.

RUHLE: OK. James, let`s get on the airplane, Air Force One. When

President Trump and his team were flying home from Berlin, I believe it

was, and that`s when they concocted the story about Don, Jr. having that

meeting with the Russian lawyer about the orphans. It sounds like Bob

Mueller could be interested in phone records. Why exactly does he want

them?

MELENDRES: Well, he wants those records as a starting point in

investigating who may have participated in crafting the statement that you

just mentioned, Stephanie.

And those phone records would demonstrate who was called, how frequently

they were called, what the duration of those calls were, and the basis for

further interviews of anyone on either end of those conversations.

RUHLE: This is an extraordinary topic and it`s not going anywhere. Here`s

something I know. The president saying over and over, Russia is an

absolute ruse. I don`t know. I`m not a lawyer. Doesn`t seem like a ruse

to me.

All right. James, thank you so much. Nick, always great to see you. We

have to turn to another story, really a key part of this Russia probe and,

of course, it`s social media. We know the massive role it played in this

election.

Today, Facebook saying it will turn over 3,000 - did you hear that number -

3,000 Russia-linked ads to Congress. CEO and Founder Mark Zuckerberg

announcing the decision after Facebook came under serious fire for not

doing enough to help Congress in its investigation.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARK ZUCKERBERG, CEO, FACEBOOK: We will continue working with the

government to understand the full extent of Russian interference. And we

will do our part, not only to ensure the integrity of free and fair

elections around the world, but also to give everyone a voice and to be a

force for good and democracy everywhere.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RUHLE: All right then. The top Democrat on the Senate Intel Committee

calling the move an important and absolutely necessary first step. So,

Mark Zuckerberg not out of the hot water just yet.

And the change of heart coming after a “Bloomberg” report that Washington

has Facebook in its sites. Max Chafkin is the author of Bloomberg`s new

cover story on Mark Zuckerberg - “Businessweek`s” new cover story saying

that his fake news problem ain`t going away.

Max, let`s walk through this.

MAX CHAFKIN, WRITER, “BLOOMBERG BUSINESSWEEK”: Sure.

RUHLE: Because Facebook, before the campaign, if you went to cocktail

parties, if you went to events, they would say yes, we`re moving towards

being a media platform. Suddenly, when things got heated during the

campaign, no, they weren`t a content company.

CHAFKIN: Yes.

RUHLE: But what we also know is they`re not highly regulated, like let`s

say the banking industry. So, how culpable is Facebook? I mean, getting

paid in rubles, don`t know who the ad buyer is, that sounds all a bit

hanky.

CHAFKIN: So, here`s the thing. They were totally sort of off-base when it

- immediately after the election, they said, oh, fake news didn`t play any

role and really tried to play down the role that it played.

The challenge here is that it`s not as if the Russians called up somebody

at Facebook. They went online and bought these ads basically through this

automated system. And so, Facebook is going to try to figure out a way and

Mark Zuckerberg in that fireside address sort of talked about that they`re

going to try to figure something out.

The problem is their whole company sort of goes against the idea of any

kind of human intervention. So, it`s not clear that Facebook can really

get its arms around this problem. I`m sure they`ll be able to (INAUDIBLE),

but it`s difficult.

RUHLE: They can. In the investment banking industry, there are

regulations. There are rules known as know your client. You can`t

suddenly get paid from an anonymous source from another country. I mean,

that`s a big no, no.

CHAFKIN: The regulations, I think, are coming without a doubt. This small

amount of ads that they turned over, 3,000 sounds like a lot, but really it

could just be scratching the surface. Sen. Warner, I think, said he

thinks it`s just the tip of the iceberg.

The other thing is, we don`t really know what is going to come out of Bob

Mueller`s investigation. We think that he had a warrant, so he could have

more documents.

And really, there`s just a potential for a lot of ugliness. Plus, you have

people both sort on the left and on the right who want to regulate Facebook

for different reasons. So, I think it`s just a matter of time honestly

before Congress tries to take action.

RUHLE: But in the defense of the tech industry, it wasn`t regulated yet.

The social media platforms have grown so quickly, regulation hasn`t caught

up with it. So, is there real wrongdoing?

We know that Twitter executives are scheduled to sit down with the Senate

Intelligence Committee next week specifically on the Russia probe. So,

social media, these big companies, the government wants to know who, what,

when, where, how and why, but there weren`t laws against these practices.

CHAFKIN: No. And I think even - I think, maybe at worst, they were a

little bit negligent. But I think it`s really - you could make an

argument, really, they did nothing wrong. They just happened to be sort of

the room where some bad stuff happened.

But, of course, now with 2 billion sort of monthly users, basically,

Facebook is the biggest most influential media company maybe the world`s

ever seen. It would be, I think, naive to think they`re not going to get

regulated at this point.

RUHLE: Steve Bannon himself spoke to “Bloomberg” last fall - I want to

pull the quote - where he said “I wouldn`t have come aboard, even for

Trump, if I hadn`t known they were building this massive Facebook and data

engine.” So, the Trump machine knew the power of Facebook, the power of

anonymity and, man, it worked for them.

CHAFKIN: It did. I mean, I think the Clinton campaign knew it too.

RUHLE: That is a great point. The Clinton campaign knew it and had a

gazillion more dollars.

CHAFKIN: Yes. And Trump did it well. It`s true. But I think we look

back on the election, leaving aside this Russian stuff, I think the role

that social media played, whether the targeting was appropriate or

inappropriate, was sort of one of the big stories of this election,

something people haven`t really talked about.

RUHLE: OK. And also, don`t we have to make the point, the Clinton

campaign may have known that Facebook was such a massive platform as well.

But you can apply strategy and ethics or you can apply strategy and no

ethics.

CHAFKIN: Yes. And in that story that Bannon gave that quote, there was

another quote about voter suppression where the Trump campaign was trying

to sort of target Clinton`s sort of weak supporters and send them ads that

would convince them not to turn out, which I think is borderline unethical

and possibly crosses some lines into racism.

RUHLE: If I were to give an opinion, I wouldn`t say borderline. I would

say totally inappropriate.

Max, thank you so much. Pick up this week`s copy of “Businessweek”. It is

a good one. And stick with us, ahead, we`re going to go live to Mexico

City. We`ve been focusing on this all day, really for the last two-and-a-

half days for an update on that dramatic and confusing scene outside of

primary school where there may be three people still trapped inside. We`re

going to find out.

Also, Jimmy Kimmel doubling down on his fight against the GOP senator

trying to repeal Obamacare.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

Jimmy Kimmel, HOST, The Jimmy Kimmel Show: He made a total about-face,

which means he either doesn`t understand his own bill or he lied to me.

It`s as simple as that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RUHLE: Something I don`t understand. The mixed messages from the Trump

administration on North Korea. Does he want to sanction them, talk to

them, bomb them or all of the above.

I`m Stephanie Ruhle in for my friend Ari Melber and you`re watching THE

BEAT on MSNBC.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

RUHLE: Just if you want it (ph), 6 o`clock at night. Breaking news

tonight, with time running out, Republicans reportedly making a play to buy

a key hold-out vote on healthcare.

“The Independent Review” journal reporting GOP lawmakers are trying to get

Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski on board by revising the bill to bring big

benefits to her state specifically.

And just moments ago, a senior GOP telling NBC News, Sen. Graham is

denying the report as “complete BUSINESS.” Maneuvers like this could make

or break the bill. Republicans can only afford to lose one more vote or

the bill goes down.

At the same time, they are contending with a late-night TV host`s daily

crusade to fight the plan. And you know late night TV hosts have a lot of

trust from people in this country.

Jimmy Kimmel back with new attacks. Look at this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KIMMEL: He made a total about-face, which means he either doesn`t

understand his own bill or he lied to me. It`s simple as that.

I don`t want to turn this into a Kanye and Taylor Swift-type situation.

But when Sen. Cassidy was on my show in May, he told me that he believed

that every American family, regardless of income, should be able to get

quality healthcare.

And I believed he was sincere. Sadly, the bill he unveiled last week with

Sen. Lindsey Graham indicates that he was not sincere. It is, by many

accounts, the worst healthcare bill yet.

There`s no way President Trump read this bill that he says is great. He

just wants to get rid of it because Obama`s name is on it.

Can you imagine Donald Trump actually sitting down to read a healthcare

bill? It`s like trying to imagine a dog doing your taxes. It just doesn`t

compute, you know?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RUHLE: Jimmy Kimmel saying Sen. Cassidy lied. And Trump defending the

senator tweeting this. “He is class act who really cares about people and

their healthcare. He doesn`t lie.”

Let`s bring in a man who I know doesn`t lie and I love talking to him on

TV. Michael Steele, Former RNC Chairman, and Heather McGhee is the

president at Demos.

I want to start with yesterday. Sen. Murkowski said to NBC cameras this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are you ready to support it?

SEN. LISA MURKOWSKI (R), ALASKA: Nope.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Why not?

MURKOWSKI: Because I am doing the due diligence that I committed to doing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RUHLE: All right. Mr Steele, how much pressure can Republicans put on

Lisa Murkowski? We know when Ryan Zinke tried to do that last time around,

she gave him the Heisman.

MICHAEL STEELE, FORMER RNC CHAIRMAN: She did and she did it very well.

But I suspect there`s a little bit of that Heisman profile beginning to

take shape with her.

And this is her reality. Her governor has come out against this

legislation. He has recognized the impact that it will have on the people

of Alaska and it will be very hard for the senator from Alaska to stand in

opposition to her governor, who is, in his own due diligence, looked at

this and said that we get the short end of the stick here, which is why

you`re now seeing all this effort to “buy her vote”, which - what does that

say to all the other states that will be equally, if not worse off, after

this bill is put in place.

What deal are you going to cut with them? This is the ugly slippery slope

that Washington gets into when it`s trying to force a subject that it just

wants to get off the table here. What will it take to make this go away,

to have your vote to do whatever, and that`s the kind of stuff that people

don`t like. That`s not going to help a bad bill in the first place.

RUHLE: If they`re starting with the As in Alaska, hooking them up, imagine

how much it`ll cost by the time they get to Tennessee.

I want to talk about Jimmy Kimmel, though. We love to dismiss the

Hollywood elite, what do they know, they`re out of touch.

But in this case, is Jimmy Kimmel in touch? I mean, this healthcare bill,

he doesn`t need it. He could certainly afford any sort of medical care on

the planet.

But, for him, this is personal. He had a baby born with a heart condition

and he suddenly realized, my god, what if I couldn`t afford it, what would

happen if I was in this situation. Do you think he`s going to have real

impact here because, for Hillary Clinton, that Hollywood connection seemed

to hurt her?

HEATHER MCGHEE, PRESIDENT, DEMOS: What every American and every human

being deserves the security and freedom to know that if the inevitable

happens, which is you get sick, right, that`s something that`s going to

happen to every single person throughout at some point in their life that

they don`t have to lose their job, lose their home or go into bankruptcy.

And that is the tenet at the heart of the Affordable Care Act. And so,

when Jimmy Kimmel speaks about his child, when he holds the most powerful

people in the world accountable, I think that millions of Americans,

certainly the 20 million of Americans who now have healthcare they didn`t

have it before the Affordable Care Act, the rest of Americans who have

better healthcare plans now because of the protections against preexisting

conditions and all of that are rooting for him and they`re rooting for this

government to recognize that we want our healthcare system to be better,

more comprehensive, more universal, more coverage, and not the opposite.

RUHLE: Michael, what do you think? In this case, Jimmy Kimmel doesn`t

seem like out-of-touch Hollywood elite. He seems to be in touch with

issues that speak right to the heart of the American people?

STEELE: Well, absolutely. I mean, just because he`s a man of means and

wealth doesn`t mean that he cannot in a real way understand what his life

would be like if he didn`t have that means and that wealth, and he was

confronting the situation.

That`s a very sobering moment for any individual. And to just sort of put

it in that box, well, you can do it because you have the coverage or you

have the wealth to do it, doesn`t mean that his humanity dies on that hill.

Now, his humanity, which he articulated very clearly, he made it clear that

- I know I can do this, but I`m thinking about the folks who can`t do this.

And that`s a message that resonates with a lot of people because the sense

is the members, instead of trying to listen to those folks out there in

that situation, are trying to rush through a bill because they want to

score a political point, they want to get it off the speaker`s desk, they

want to do all these other things that are related to politics, and not to

the proper space of healthcare where you actually take the time, do the

regular audit Sen. McCain, take those steps, so that we all can follow

along and appreciate the kind of healthcare we`re going to get when you`re

done.

RUHLE: Michael, it`s the fatal flaw, though, of short termism. Whether

you`re talking about business or politics is making long-term sound

decisions because they want to win today.

And I want to talk - because we have such limited information about what`s

actually in the bill because the president is claiming that the Graham-

Cassidy Bill includes coverage of preexisting conditions.

But does the actual bill protect the 130 million Americans with preexisting

conditions. Heather, I turn to you because access to coverage doesn`t mean

coverage. I have the ability to walk into a Porsche dealership and clean

the place out, but I can`t actually because I don`t have the dough.

MCGHEE: No, it doesn`t. In fact, what it does is it goes right to the

heart of the kind of consumer protections that were in the Affordable Care

Act and says that there shouldn`t be a national standard, that it should be

devolved to the states, to allow governors to be able to erode that

protection for preexisting conditions.

So, it puts the 130 million Americans who have preexisting conditions today

at risk of happening to live in a state where their insurance commissioner

will say we don`t need this kind of protection here in the state.

So, it puts many people at risk. It still cuts, just like Trumpcare

before, hundreds of billions of dollars out of Medicaid. It really is what

could lead, according to some reports, 32 million more people losing

coverage over the next decade.

RUHLE: Michael?

STEELE: Can I just, on that state piece, real address because as a former

state official, as a lieutenant governor of my state and having to work

through the budgets with the governor on this healthcare piece, which was

about 40 percent of the state`s budget, this idea that you`re going to now

sort of send this bill to the states, in the short-term, yes, it works,

here`s some money.

What happens in 2026? What happens down the road? And you think those

states are not going to opt out of covering that expense if they don`t have

to, if you give them the option to opt out that when they`re facing budget

deficits or raising the taxes on the citizens with an election ahead of

them, that`s going to happen.

RUHLE: Mr. Steele, if you think any of these stakeholders are thinking

about 2026, then God bless you. They ain`t.

STEELE: I know they`re not.

RUHLE: All right. Michael, Heather, thank you.

STEELE: But governors are.

RUHLE: Governors are. Fair point. All right. We`re going to take a

break.

Ahead, we`re going to go live to Mexico City. We have been covering this

for the last two days. Devastating and unclear what this search is for

specifically. The struggle for survivors, it has been a confusing and

emotional day. We`re going to be speak to Mexico`s top diplomat right here

in New York.

Plus, President Trump`s final day at the UN, creating new questions about

his strategy for North Korea. It is all about sanctions, military

intervention or maybe it`s about neither. We`re going to try to find out.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is dialogue still possible with North Korea? Is

dialogue still possible?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Why not?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

STEPHANIE RUHLE, CNN ANCHOR: We are back with breaking news from a scene

in Mexico City that is devastating. We are two days out from that 7.1

magnitude earthquake. And the Mexican President says just moments ago that

there may be people alive, trapped in the rubble in as many as ten

different collapsed buildings across Mexico City. Earlier today we saw

scenes like this in some of those buildings. A woman pulled out alive by

volunteers. This is stunning. But also some confusing reports from that

collapsed elementary school. We`re hearing conflicting reports on whether

any children or adults are still trapped inside. Rescuers had been hoping

to repeat dramatic scenes like the ones you just saw. Children pulled from

that school after the quake in video that emerges today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (Speaking Spanish)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RUHLE: MSNBC`s Mariana Atencio is in Mexico City at that school doing some

extraordinary reporting. She`s been there all day. Mariana, I feel like I

have been on this wild emotional ride with you today. What is the

situation this morning? We were talking all about a young girl, Frida

Sofia somewhere between 9 and 13. It sounded like rescuers were in contact

with her and now we don`t even know if she`s there?

MARIANA ATENCIO, MSNBC CORRESPONDENT: You`re right Stephanie, you have

been on this journey with me from the very beginning. The headlines of

almost every newspaper when we woke up in Mexico this morning were about

this young girl Frida Sofia. Then we started hearing local reports here

saying that her name might not have actually been Frida Sophia because all

the Fridas and all the Sofias in the school were accounted for. And then

it turns out that a commander of the Mexican Navy gave a statement a couple

of hours ago saying that such a child does not exist.

However, I`ve been on the ground here since very early this morning, I`ll

be – as you know, talking to first responders and I was able to speak to a

colonel who`s leading the efforts, he`s leading the team responding to

disasters and emergencies on the ground here. He`s of war material. His

name is Colonel (INAUDIBLE). And I was able to go inside the perimeter and

be very close to where these search and rescue efforts are happening. He

told me there are still one to three bodies. They don`t know if they are

alive or not but bodies that they can detect with their technology that

leads them to believe there could possibly be signs of life. He said that

they cannot determine what ages these bodies are. We`re – you know, if

it`s a child, if it`s several children, but again, one to three pretty much

blobs that they`ve identified here using their technologies.

And that is why you still see so much activity here. I mean, just in the

past hour, we saw those fists go back up in the air again. It just got

increasingly crowded here. We do know, we`ve seen people moving in. These

metal beams into that structure because they`re preparing for nightfall.

They were also preparing for some rain. It looks like that situation might

have changed but we know that the building is very fragile and they still

want to try to get to this one to three bodies that that colonel told me

they have detected here on the scene at the primary school. Stephanie.

RUHLE: I`m still confused though. I mean, there were parents there

gathering this morning praying, hoping for good news. Are there parents

still there with children that they`re looking for?

ATENCIO: In fact, we spoke to several parents. We spoke to one teacher, I

spoke to two mothers and I spoke to two children who are survivors. And if

you hear their stories, I mean, it`s one of the toughest things that I`ve

ever had to do speaking to these people just harrowing tales of survival.

They were here, they were hugging each other, they were crying, clinging to

hope. I also – on the phone spoke to that psychologist who was inside.

He said with several family members who`s are clinging to hope.

But again, I don`t see these families here right now. They were here

before. They told us that they felt they had to come here and be close to

this – the scene, to see if there are any people will get rescued, that

has not happened today. They only pulled out the body of one woman who was

a teacher very early this morning, but so far, no rescues here. But as you

can see from the activity on the ground, they are preparing for a very long

night here in front of this primary school. And it looks like they`re

gathering in the back and discussing what the plan will be for the next

couple of hours.

RUHLE: I mean, we`ve got to be 50 hours since the quake and these people,

running on pure adrenaline are continuing the search and rescue effort with

extraordinary bravery. Joining me now in the studio is Ambassador Diego

Gomez Pickering, Consul General of Mexico here in New York City. This must

be so difficult for you to watch. Did you know anything about this school?

It`s such a confusing situation.

DIEGO GOMEZ PICKERING, CONSUL GENERAL OF MEXICO TO NEW YORK CITY: Well,

Stephanie, thank you very much for the opportunity. I`ll be here, the more

than 1 million Mexican-Americans across the area are looking with a lot of

angst. Everyone is putting their hands together in trying on send over

some help. It`s the situation in the school certainly but many of the

buildings across Mexico City, a city as big as New York City, with over 20

million inhabitants. The epicenter was so close to the city that`s why we

have so many damages. The buildings were as (INAUDIBLE) said today, people

might still be trapped. 32 years ago, I remember it very well the terrible

earthquake that hit us 1985.

RUHLE: 1985.

PICKERING: And that then, I remember a week passed and people still alive

were being recovered from those rubble. So it is our hope, and the number

one priority nowadays is to keep on working and getting any survivors that

are still alive from those buildings. That collapse – not only in Mexico

City but in the area and the states around Mexico City.

RUHLE: Then, given the scale of this earthquake, do you believe that the

human tragedy could be much bigger than we realize?

PICKERING: I hope not but certainly there are many people that are still

missing. And those that are unaccounted for might be somewhere else or

might be unfortunately dead. So the number one priority at (INAUDIBLE) is

to keep on working day and night in trying to get them those people that

are still alive out of there.

RUHLE: And rescuers aren`t just coming from the local community. People

have come from the United States, from as far as Israel, even Asia. But

right now, what does the Mexican government need most in terms of help?

PICKERING: Well, certainly specialized teams. Now we`re dealing with the

immediate aftermath. Trying on get people out if they`re still alive in

those collapsed buildings. But in the days and weeks the come, we need

assess exactly all the building that`s were damaged during the earthquake

whether or not they are still usable. For these we need a lot of help and

countries across the world and certainly here across the U.S., from Mayor

de Blasio to Governor Cuomo to President Trump, everyone at all levels of

government, people in the street have been telling us we support you. And

–

RUHLE: Those are words. Are you getting the actions though? I mean,

President Trump and President Pena Nieto have not had a warm and fuzzy

relationship over the last eight months. Beyond words of sympathy, do you

believe there`s going to be real commitment or support that Mexico needs

from the United States government at a time like this?

PICKERING: There`s already support. There`s American teams working around

specialized in this aftermath – earthquake aftermath. And as I was

saying, what we need now is really to assess all those buildings and find

out whether these are still usable or not. And keep them working with

hundreds and thousands maybe in the days to come of people that will live

without a roof under their heads – above their heads.

RUHLE: I appreciate that at a time like this, there are no borders, it`s

about humanity. Thank you so much for joining me tonight. I appreciate

it. And we just got Kim Jong-un`s reaction to President Trump`s speech at

the U.N. a few days ago. And surprise surprise, (INAUDIBLE) that`s next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

RUHLE: Welcome back, you`re watching THE BEAT, I`m Stephanie Ruhle. North

Korea`s Kim Jong-un just unleashed a tirade against President Trump. We

knew this was coming. He blasted Trump`s controversial U.N. speech calling

Trump “mentally deranged and saying his comments were a war declaration.”

Earlier today, Trump hitting North Korea with new sanctions before

suggesting he`s open to talks with that country.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is dialogue still possible with North Korea? Is

dialogue still possible?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Why not?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RUHLE: I`m utterly confused. So sanctions, yes, dialogue, maybe, and this

morning Trump`s Vice President also saying the military option is still on

the table.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKE PENCE, UNITED STATES VICE PRESIDENT: What the President has made

clear is we have military options.

There was some talks two or three weeks ago, but some commentators that the

most powerful military on earth doesn`t have the ability to take action to

defend our people. That`s wrong. We have military option.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think it was – I think it was Steve Bannon who was

actually was quoted saying that.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

PENCE: We have options.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RUHLE: With me is Steve Clemons, Washington Editor At Large for the

Atlantic. Steve!

STEVEN CLEMONS, THE ATLANTIC WASHINGTON EDITOR AT LARGE: Hi Stephanie!

RUHLE: What?

CLEMONS: There`s a lot going on. And you know, I think that the big thing

going on right now as you know, they`re posturing their positioning.

Donald Trump is definitely trying to play the role of mad max and scare the

rest of the world that he is so nutty that he might, in fact, unleash the

kind of fury at North Korea that could potentially result in the millions

of deaths and a complete chaos in Northeast Asia. The worlds worries about

that and I think Donald Trump thinks that that is his strategy in what he

wants to do. And I think Mike Pence is clinging off as well. But –

RUHLE: OK, but can we put that in perspective for a moment? We say

something tongue in chief, mad max. The post-apocalyptic movie with a

thunder dome, two men enter one man leaves. We`re talking about two

countries with nuclear power. This isn`t a movie.

CLEMONS: That`s absolutely right. And that is why regardless of what

people think of Steve Bannon, what he said to Robert Kuttner is absolutely

true. You know, for years I`ve been covering this issue and I`m familiar

with the Pentagon simulations that they`ve done over and over and over

again. And they`re just no simulations once you begin to sort of look at

how different powers respond, the chances of escalation and

miscommunication, how you don`t end up with millions people dead in South

Korea, Japan, many of them American citizens.

And then, in that, you know, perhaps, you`ll have even greater nuclear

conflagration. So when you look at that, the question is, how do you –

what are you willing to do to stop that? What appeasement in the case of

North Korea are you willing to engage in? Or what strategy are you willing

to do so that they`re not winning at extortion but you`re able to surround

them with such compelling circumstances that they have no choice but to –

but to eventually desist in their – in their nuclear aspirations. And

that`s what Donald Trump is not investing in and people are confused. So

you either have this crazy apocalyptic vision or you have appeasement. And

between there, we`re not trying anything out.

RUHLE: Well, investing has never been Trump`s forte even as a businessman.

He`s is a brand guy. So he puts out a message but it`s going been a really

confusing message and where they were talking about his administration or

Trump supporters. They keep with this narrative, watch what he does, not

watch what he says. What do you think North Korea is listening to?

CLEMONS: Well, I think they`re looking at John Kelly sitting up at the

stand when President Trump was basically talking about annihilating North

Korea. I think they`re seeing someone that they don`t believe is going to

be credible. And I think you have this war of words. You know, Kim Jong-

un has called him a barking dog and a doddered. Doddered is you know,

basically an aging senile fool, if you look it up. And in that case, what

they do is have a war of words and they`re on a train wreck with one

another. But North Korea is making a calculation that at the end of the

day, China won`t allow this to happen. Japan won`t allow it to happen and

they see the rest of the world losing faith and trust in the solvency of

American leadership in Donald Trump`s leadership.

RUHLE: Stunning and at the same time, President Trump`s approval rating is

going up. Steve, thank you so much for joining me.

CLEMONS: Thanks, Stephanie.

RUHLE: I always appreciate talking to you.

Coming up next, millions of Americans citizens could be without power for

many months. The latest on Hurricane Maria`s devastation in Puerto Rico,

that`s next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

RUHLE: And now to the devastation from Hurricane Maria. Today the storm

hitting the Dominican Republic as a Category3 Hurricane. Maria has left at

least 18 people dead in the Caribbean. Puerto Rico, totally in the dark,

much like the Virgin Islands from last week. Millions of people

potentially facing months and months without power.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It is very scary. The wind with the noises going on.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (Speaking Spanish)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How horrible is it to look around and see this island

like this?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It`s very sad. It`s very, very sad, very heartbroken

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (Speaking Spanish)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What`s going to happen when we get out of here? What

will we end up seeing? It`s very hard.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RUHLE: The U.S. Coast Guard deploying search and rescue missions at first

light today. They rescued a woman and two children from a capsized boat

that went missing on Wednesday. This one is extraordinary. Think about

this. In just a week ago, Puerto Rico was the safety zone where people

from St. John and St. Thomas went for refuge. Now, look at what they`re

going through. We`re going to take a break. When we return, Ari Melber is

back in the chair here on THE BEAT with an exclusive interview with one of

the intellectual leaders of the resistance. That`s coming up.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: A group that really deserves tremendous credit is the United States

Coast Guard. If you talk about branding, no brand has improved more than

the United States Coast Guard.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST: That odd moment shows Donald Trump`s penchant to

turn even the most serious tribute to public sacrifice, hurricane recovery

efforts, into a discussion of branding, the promotional act of hyping

something usually for profit is clearly more than a business skill for

Trump, it`s his way of looking at the world.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I`ve mastered the art of the deal and have turned the name Trump

into the highest quality brand.

It started with me very early on just by having success. You know, when

you`re successful, that sort of creates a little bit of a brand.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What about your brand?

TRUMP: I think my brand is doing great, yeah. I think it`s –

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That`s not exactly true in the sense that a lot of great companies

don`t go through multiple bankruptcies, though Trump argues that in both

business and politics, his brand is resilient enough to rebound. The

larger question now is whether branding is even the right frame for public

services. You know, in fashion, sure, a brand might turn a $10 garment

into a $1,000 dress and everyone walks away happy literally, walks down

that catwalk. But in empirical fields like medicine or engineering,

results matter more than the brand. In her new book, Activist and Author

Naomi Klein notes that the personal branding is essential to Trump it puts

spin above facts. Under the rules of branding, you don`t need to be good

or decent, you only need to be consistent to the brand you`ve created, she

writes.

Now, while that may found depressing for the fact-based community, Klein

argues it`s actually an essential thing to understand for countering Trump,

noting that he`s built a brand around chaos, hate and corporate shock

doctrines, masquerading as populism. She joins me now. Klein is the

author of the iconic globalization critique No Logo with over a million

copies in circulation in 28 languages. She won the Sydney Peace Prize and

her new book is already a finalist for a national book award. Thanks for

being here.

NAOMI KLEIN, CANADIAN AUTHOR: Really glad to be here.

MELBER: Branding as a political strategy, it works for him. How do you

counter it?

KLEIN: Well, as you said, the rules of branding are different than the

rules of politics, right? The rules of branding are: be true to your

brand, repeat, repeat, repeat. And the trouble with Trump is that the

meaning of his brand, I think, is impunity through wealth. I mean, he

would say his brand is you know, luxury and so on, but if you think about

The Apprentice, if you think about what he has been selling all of these

years, it`s being the boss that gets to do whatever he wants because of his

wealth, right? It`s that dream of absolute freedom and power that comes

with money. That`s what he`s been selling all of these years.

So the trouble is, how do you hold someone responsible when their brand is

impunity. I mean you can lie as much as you want, you can cheat as much as

you want, as long as you`re still on top. And I think we see that what

hurts him are things that threaten that essence of his brand. That`s why,

you know, that`s why I think he`s driven so mad by the – you know, the

Steve – by Steve Bannon and the perception that he was a puppet, right?

That eroded the boss brand.

MELBER: Your book is not so much anti-Trump as it is anti-Trumpism. I

want to read, you say, Trump`s assertion he knows how to fix America

because he`s rich is nothing more than uncouth vulgar echo of a dangerous

idea that we`ve been hearing for years that Bill Gates can fix America,

Richard Branson, and Michael Bloomberg can solve climate change. You`re

saying, falling into the trap of conflating wealth with a public service

mandate or the ability to help the country is broadly a problem across this

political spectrum.

KLEIN: It`s absolutely bipartisan. And you know, we – more and more we

have been outsourcing problems that we used to tackle as democracies, as

collective problems, to wealthy individuals through their foundations and

imagining that because they manage to get unspeakably rich in one area,

then they must kind of understand everything. I`ll give Bill Gates that he

knows a lot about technology, but he`s done a lot of damage in the U.S.

education system. And you know, they have apologized for a lot of that.

But that idea that wealth equals sort of almost god-like power, I think

that was one of the roads that led to Trump, because Trump stood before the

American people and said vote for me. Sure, I don`t have any experience in

governing, but why should we do it, because I`m rich. You know, or

Kellyanne Conway saying, you know, he built this global brand, therefore,

he can run the government.

MELBER: Naomi Klein, a well-known activist, an interesting thought leader

and intellectual, thank you for coming on THE BEAT.

KLEIN: Thank you, Ari.

RUHLE: And that`s going to do it for me this evening. My friend, Ari

Melber, will be back for the full show tomorrow evening at 6:00 p.m.

Eastern. And I will see you tomorrow morning at 9:00 a.m. “HARDBALL” with

Chris Mathews starts right now.



END



THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END

Copy: Content and programming copyright 2017 MSNBC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.