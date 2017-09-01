The Beat with Ari Melber, Transcript 9/1/17 Mueller teaming up with IRS

Transcript:

Show: THE BEAT WITH ARI MELBER

Date: September 1, 2017

KRISTEN WELKER, MSNBC ANCHOR: You too.

ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST: Very excited about our show tonight. Have great

weekend.

WELKER: You too. Thanks.

MELBER: I want to begin with Friday news, big news developing right now.

In the Russia investigation news, the Trump White House may hope that

people miss while heading into the holiday weekend. And, you know, some

nights we have revelations about what Trump officials did regarding Russia

and some nights the big story is a new clue about what Mueller is looking

at. Well, right now, tonight`s story is both.

Revelation number one, the Trump hatched a secret plot with a political

aide, Stephen Miller to fire Jim Comey which Trump`s own lawyer vetoed.

And two, Mueller has now obtained that very letter. The one Mueller

started writing to set up that controversial firing. According to a new

report in The New York Times. It says the letter shows, “The original

rationale for how Trump was going to explain firing Comey.”

Now, Mueller has the letter but we do not here and neither does the Times.

So – well, Mueller knows whether it mentions Russia or it`s a cover story

denying that Trump had Russia on his mind. We don`t know which it is but

here is the legal significance tonight. If that first draft of the letter

talks Russia, it suggests that the letter that Trump, Sessions and

Rosenstein, those letters they actually put out about firing Comey were

false, a cover story.

And that would provide new evidence that Trump ensnared DOJ leadership in a

cover up about firing the FBI Director over Russia which could add to the

obstruction case against the White House and of course put more pressure on

Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general to recuse himself from

overseeing Mueller`s Russia case. Now, there`s option number two. If the

letter, this original newly exposed letter that Trump was hatching with his

political aide, if it didn`t mention Russia and has another reason for

firing Comey, that would shed light on how the White House looked for all

these another reasons for firing Comey that would shed light on how the

White House looked for all these different reasons.

Some of them apparently true and some of them apparently false over how to

fire Comey and whether the decision came from the justice department as

they claim or from Trump himself. Either way, The New York Times report

something about that letter which Bob Mueller has in his hand. Something

in it was bad enough that Trump`s loyal aide and longtime lawyer, the man

you see on your screen, Don McGahn put a stop to it.

Now what was happening during that fight when Trump`s top lawyer basically

told him Mr. President, you can fire Jim Comey but not like this. Well,

right now we`re going to show you. On Wednesday May 3rd, Comey gave what

would be his last Congressional testimony as FBI Director and he made this

comment that enraged Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAMES COMEY, FORMER FBI DIRECTOR: Look, this is terrible. It makes me

mildly nauseous to think that we might have some impact on the election but

honestly, it wouldn`t change the decision.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: And behind the scenes the White House was apparently smoldering

but outside it was this happy face they put on. Very next day, Trump was

celebrating the House passage of Trumpcare in the Rose Garden. That night

he spoke at Nevada, New York City and then went dark.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Following that health care vote, President Trump made

his way here to New York City. It`s his first trip to his hometown since

the inauguration but he didn`t stay in Manhattan very long opting to spend

the night instead in New Jersey.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: In New Jersey where the president tweeted a little bit about why

it was a good thing he was there. And then the only thing on his public

schedule for this critical weekend on May 6th was a phone call with the

president of Peru. Trump was also spotted golfing that Saturday. Not by

the press but a visitor who posted it on Instagram. So that`s all anyone

knew about at the time. After the health care vote, the president went

golfing.

Behind closed doors though, now we see from this Time`s reporting, it was

during that first weekend in May that the president and his top aide

Stephen Miller were drafting this letter about how to fire Comey. And yet

at the same time and this is important. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and

his deputy, Rod Rosentein were working on a “Parallel effort to fire Jim

Comey.” So, now we know that weekend was one of the most tense and

consequential of the Trump presidency with a decision that would haunt

Donald Trump and catalyze the appointment of this Russia Special Counsel

Bob Mueller. But at the time, the public and the press were in the dark.

The news was all about health care and the French elections.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: On this Sunday, landslide victory. The overwhelming

win in France as a Centrist political outside becomes president.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Though the president stayed out of public view at his

New Jersey at state for nearly three days. Today his team was on

television pushing for more action on health care.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Three days hunkered down out of public view and now we know why.

Trump leaving those apparently tense weekend meetings returning to the

White House late Sunday night and barreled right forward the next day with

his Comey plan. Gathering Sessions and Rosenstein to the Oval Office. A

meeting that we can tell you was not publicly disclosed until after Jim

Comey was fired the next day.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHUCK TODD, MSNBC ANCHOR: Breaking news, Jim Comey is out at the FBI.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is not politics as usual. This is very bizarre

and unusual.

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR: He made a determination

that the FBI had director lost his confidence, made a recommendation to the

attorney general, the attorney general concurred with that and forward that

recommendation today on to the president who agreed with their – with

their conclusions.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Why did you fire Director Comey?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Because he wasn`t doing a

good job, very simply. He was not doing a good job.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Donald Trump`s decision to fire the man in charge of the

investigation into the Trump campaign will go down in history as one of the

most strategically and counterproductive and legally ignorant things any

president has ever done. Whether it was a high crime, it`s yet to be

determine but tonight we know Bob Mueller is gathering methodically the

secret evidence from the uppermost reaches of the White House to find out.

I want to bring in our panel on this big news with two former federal

prosecutors, Renato Mariotti and Paul Butler. And also with me, lawyer and

the new schools Maya Wiley. Welcome to each of you. Renato, you lay it

out there, you look at what we`ve learned. It all looks different now that

we know what was going on behind the scenes in those three days. So many

questions for you from investigator perspective.

My first – tonight, I want to begin with the most difficult question.

What do you think Don McGahn would have seen in that letter that took him

to the lengths of telling Donald Trump you can`t do it this way?

RENATO MARIOTTI, FORMER FEDERAL PROSECUTOR: Well, we recently learned, I

saw it on my phone as I was preparing to come here on the show that The

Washington Post has reported that that letter included a variety of

complaints by Trump, including that Comey would not tell him that he,

Trump, was not personally under investigation. So that would suggest and I

could understand why Mr. Mcgahn had the reaction. It would suggest that

the president was firing Mr. Comey because he wanted to make sure that he

could have an FBI director that would ensure that he is not under

investigation personally.

(CROSSTALK)

MELBER: And so you`re putting your finger on it. That would be door

number one, that Trump started by saying the reason is Russia and that Don

McGahn would then say no. And then they went to another reason, Hillary

Clinton and they got the DOJ to write letters claiming that was the reason

knowing at the time Don McGahn and your – and your theory of the case

being in on it, that wasn`t true, Renato.

MARIOTTI: That`s right. I mean, obviously, it`s a problem for all of

these people because if you know – if you conclude that the president has

done something unlawful and you are trying to conceal it that can

potentially create criminal liability for you and that means for all these

people and, you know, including the folks at the top of the DOJ as well as

the White House counsel. What I think is the most interesting and what I

would love to find out is exactly what Mr. McGahn told the president.

If the president learn from Mr. McGahn that there was potential criminal

liability and he was obstructing justice, if he undertook the actions that

he outlined in the draft letter, that would go a very long way towards

establishing the corruption intent that Mr. Mueller would need to establish

for an obstruction charge.

MELBER: Maya?

MAYA WILEY, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, SOCIAL JUSTICE: I agree. I – it

certainly doesn`t look good. And remember that this investigation really

turned to obstruction of justice because of that meeting with Jeff Sessions

at the White House. And that Donald Trump himself, started suggesting he

was unhappy with Jeff Sessions for not being aggressive enough in

protecting him from this investigation. So, you know, once you put in all

together, all of the actions of Donald Trump, certainly it`s hard to

imagine that there wasn`t some very active conversation happening at the

time.

MELBER: Paul, again, I describe this as a theory because what we don`t

know is the text of the letter. We don`t have it. The Times didn`t have

it. There are leaks to the Post about it. But if it were blocked for

Russia and then you had a cover story and then Russia comes out because

Donald Trump coughed it up in an interview with Lester Holt which will go

down as one of the most revealing presidential interviews about an

investigation in T.V. history but – or world history. But Paul Butler,

does that mean that Meuller might want to actually get Don McGahn in front

of the grand jury?

PAUL BUTLER, FORMER FEDERAL PROSECUTOR: You know, he wants to know all

about the circumstances of who wrote this letter, what were the different

drafts and what was said. But just the fact the word Russia was mentioned

in connection with Comey`s firing, I don`t think is immediately

incriminating. If the president was ticked off because Comey wouldn`t

publicly (INAUDIBLE) as he had privately, that doesn`t amount to

obstruction of justice.

On the other hand, if the letter says that Comey`s being fired because

Trump thinks that the investigation itself is wrong then that sounds like

an attempt to impede an investigation. And this brings us to another

important point here, Ari. James Comey is no hero in this matter. When he

went on television and before the House Committee and made all of those

allegations against Hillary Clinton without prosecuting her, without giving

her a public forum to clear her name, he broke every rule in the Department

of Justice book. And so, that letter that Rosenstein wrote suggesting that

Comey should be fired and that was true. At the same time that it wasn`t

the real reason in Trump`s mind.

MELBER: Well, I would push you on that, Paul. I don`t know that it was

true. I would push you lawyer to lawyer to say it referenced legitimate

policy concerns about Jim Comey, but whether it was true I think is matter

that Mueller is investigating by which I mean was it the whole story from

the DOJ about a personnel decision or was it citing potential legitimate

criticisms in concert with a Monday Oval Office meeting from a president

who said I`m firing him for other reasons, now give me a cover story.

WILEY: And he could have fired him much sooner. I mean, if that really

was the reason, that had happened long before Trump ever ascended to the

White House, so why didn`t he do it sooner?

BUTLER: Yes. Well, he needed a story. Certainly, Trump needed a story so

we could have two trains running at the same time. One, we have Trump try

to be Machiavellian, trying to enroll the justice department in a nefarious

game to stop the investigation, that could be (INAUDIBLE) at the same time,

he asks Rosenstein for his objective of opinion about whether Comey was

doing a good job. Whether he deserve to remain director and Rosenstein

very well have given him an object of good faith opinion about that.

MELBER: Maya, go ahead. I mean, the other of this, right, is that Rod

Rosenstein is still nominally overseeing this investigation. Mueller has

these letters and this information that cast doubt on his role. He could

ultimately be fact witness to the firing while he`s trying to oversee it.

WILEY: Yes. That`s right. So, I think it – look, it`s certainly true

that we don`t know what was in that letter and we can`t make assumptions.

I think it is critically important to the American people that there be the

– all of the members who are engaged in this investigation are clearly

doing so independent of the president and with no suggestion that there`s

going to be any tampering or interfering with an effective, thorough, and

fair investigation, that hopefully will see the light of day in terms of

the resolution of the findings of Mueller.

MELBER: And Renato, finally, Stephen Miller, where does he figure in a

political appointee hatching all of this during those three dark days?

MARIOTTI: Well, at the very least, Miller is going to be an important

witness. And I don`t think that he will be able to get – will be shielded

by executive privilege. I think –

MELBER: You`re saying – let me pause right there. You`re saying as a

Federal prosecutor, you think Stephen Miller could be hauled before the

grand jury? I mean, we`ve never heard that before.

MARIOTTI: Oh, I think there`s no question given that he wrote this letter

and we know that Mueller`s looking at obstruction because Trump`s attorneys

wrote a letter to Mueller making various obstruction arguments. We just

learned that yesterday. An attorney is not going to waste their time

making those obstruction arguments unless they have good reason to believe

that Mueller was looking at that. So, I think there`s no question Mueller

is a witness and frankly, Mueller may have his own exposure here depending

on what he knew in those conversations had with Ivanka and Jared Kushner

and the president that weekend in the golf course.

MELBER: Fascinating. Paul, thank you very much for joining us. Renato

and Maya you stay with me because we have another angle on this ahead.

Mueller tapping a new secretive team of investigators specifically for

Trump`s taxes and does and does he already have them? And will agents ever

do anything that might force them into the open? Plus, new reporting on

the Mueller investigation into Trump Jr.`s meeting with the Russians and

what Paul – Why Paul Manafort`s smartphone could actually end up a key

piece of evidence.

And later, in this show, there is news tonight on what Russia is doing

going into the 2018 election. Barack Obama`s former cyber security

director is here. And we are not his subordinates. We don`t answer to

him. John McCain setting the tone for the return to Washington next week.

I`m Ari Melber and you`re watching The Beat.

MELBER: Several different Russia stories breaking right now on this Friday

evening. Mueller obtaining Trump`s secret letter about firing FBI Director

Jim Comey. A move Trump took to try to stifle the Russia investigation

which only served to intensify it. You can apply the Alanis Morissette

test to Trump`s impulsive decision and ask, isn`t it ironic to fire someone

to stop the Russia inquiry only to trigger a larger Russia inquiry.

And tonight, we`re learning that Trump`s own counsel, Don McGahn tried to

veto Trump`s first rationale for firing Comey. To code Alanis again, Isn`t

it ironic the good advice that you just didn`t take. So that`s one story.

Then there`s news Mueller is tapping a secret squad of investigators at the

IRS for Trump`s taxes. The Daily Beast reporting that scoop. And former

Federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti, part of our coverage tonight saying it,

strongly indicates Mueller`s uncovered evidence of a tax crime.

Also learning more about those notes Paul Manafort took in the secret Trump

tower meeting with Russians. A mention of political contributions near

reference to the RNC. Now, those notes typed on a smart phone described by

one source briefed on the matter as cryptic. Now that`s important. The

phone part is key and here`s why.















NAFEESA SYEED, BLOOMBERG NATIONAL SECURITY REPORTER: As what they call

Russian bot and cyber activity. So some of these are automated accounts,

some of them have human element especially on Twitter. We`re also seeing

these kinds of attack move to other sites like Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn.

And so, what we`re seeing is whether it – these – whether we can say

they`re actually directly from the Kremlin, some researchers say they are.

At the least, we can say they`re what researchers call pro-Russian or

Russia linked or Russian aligned and they tend to really promote certain

narratives that seem to either favor Russia or favor Russian kinds of

interests or what they call influence operations.

ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST: So, to drill on that, how does it favor Russia to

falsely accuse John McCain of having these links?

SYEED: Well, it`s way to just say, discredit someone who has been critical

of Russia, for instance. And so, this way, what researchers tell me is

what they`re seeing is that these kinds of efforts where they can take say,

you know, opinions that are on the fringe of the internet and try to as

much as possible gain traction over you know, sort of on social media so

that it becomes part of mainstream narrative. And so, that`s part of what

we saw that researchers tracked at the digital forensic research lab around

John McCain. Within minutes, somehow, they were trying to create this

narrative.

Even if it was based on truth, you know, Senator McCain had visited Ukraine

and met with some leaders that they accuse of having neo-Nazi roots, but

what we`re seeing then is how they`re taking that narrative and trying to

push it to then question how can someone like John McCain condemn what

President Trump`s reaction to Charlottesville. And that`s when this

happened. That`s important to note as well, sort of banking on these very

high profile events and shaping narratives around that.

MELBER: Well, and your reporting is such a key context because people

could go online that day or that week and think they are looking at

something that reflects some kind of American debate, whether they agree

with it or not. And that actually is reflecting as you say these Russian

linked attempts to do something that is totally unrelated. It`s just

fascinating. Nafeesa Syeed, thanks for sharing your reporting with us.

SYEED: Thank you.

MELBER: I want to turn to this promise to this other news on Russia

hacking. The New York Times reporting that in the 2016 election there were

rampant problems in the state and local voting systems and they were, more

widespread than previously thought, impacting voter registration, local

databases and more. Michael Daniel who served as Cyber Security

Coordinator in the Obama White House tells the Times in this news story,

“We don`t know if any of the problems were an accident. The random

problems you get with computer systems or whether it was a local hacker or

get this, actual malfeasance by a sovereign nation state.” With me now is

Michael Daniel, and back with me Malcolm Nance.

And Michael, you got a preview a moment ago when we showed you in the

earlier segment, you were saying something here, and I know a measured and

careful way but something with big implications which is the months old

talking point that 2016 hacking didn`t result in any change of outcome may

be overstated and that there may be larger problems and how far hackers got

in 2016.

MICHAEL DANIEL, CYBERSECURITY COORDINATOR UNDER PRESIDENT OBAMA: So I

would say that the – I would still stand behind the statement that the

outcome of the election was not affected by anything that the Russians did.

But I would say that it takes a long time to do the forensic work to find

out exactly how far any hackers may have gotten into the systems that may

have been targeted during the 2016 election.

MELBER: And so – I mean, again, the headline, the Time story goes deep

and you`re in it but it seems to suggest that the actual way we do local

elections may have been more affected or intruded than previously reported.

DANIEL: Well, certainly it shows the vulnerability of the systems that are

spread across the country at the state and local level that definitely need

to be shored up in the future as your previous story was talking about.

It`s clear that the Russians and others will probably make similar attempts

in the future and we need to be increasing the security of our electoral

infrastructure.

MELBER: Malcolm, my observation is, it doesn`t seem like this is going to

normal way of investigations when people say, we`ll see where the facts

leave. There was a Russia I think to kind of calm people about all this.

And now in drips and drabs at the local level when the forensics, as Michel

says, having been even finished were hearing, actually some of these

hackers linked to Russia may have gotten in deeper.

MALCOLM NANCE, TERRORISM ANALYST: Well, we heard about this story last

year where we discovered that electoral rolls in several states had been –

had been probed by a foreign actor. Some subcontractors to other states

have been probed by foreign intelligence agencies believed to be the

Russian military intelligence, the GRU. You know, until I read that Times

story this morning, I was part of that group that believed, hey, you know,

the Russians didn`t manage to get down to the electoral process. President

Obama warned them off of that. That story makes me wonder. There`s been

no forensics done on this. No one has really looked backward to see and

certainly, Homeland Security hasn`t. And this is a national infrastructure

project because look, Russia has weaponized information and learned to

effectively attack democracy with our own Democrat systems. It must be

looked into.

MELBER: And Michael, briefly, is the Trump administration taking this

seriously enough?

DANIEL: I can`t really speak for all the work that the Trump

administration is doing but certainly the – some of the officials they

have in places such as Tom Bossard and Rob Joyce at the White House will

take this very seriously.

MELBER: Michael, you`re making my head spin. You directed cyber for

Obama. The President of the United States says, he can`t say whether he

was behind this and you don`t know whether they`re taking it serious?

DANIEL: Well, I think that the individuals that they have in various

places across the government do take this very seriously. And there are a

lot of career staff at both the Department of Homeland Security –

MELBER: What about the President?

DANIEL: I can`t speak for how this President is treating this issue.

MELBER: I appreciate your service and I understand you`re measured.

Malcolm Nance, Michael Daniel, thank you, both. Concerning stuff.

Ahead, is there a Republican revolt? McCain says, Donald Trump is poorly

informed and it`s his call about what Congress is doing next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MELBER: Turning to politics. Next month could be even harder for Donald

Trump than expected. Congress comes back to D.C. next week and some are in

revolt. John McCain with a blistering message to Trump, saying we`re not

his subordinates, we don`t answer to him. We must serve as a check on his

power. And that Trump is poorly informed and could be impulsive.” And

that`s pressure from lawmakers. That`s before Trump, of course, moves

forward on an expected decision on DACA, the program that provides place

for children who came to this country – who are brought to this country as

children to stay in this country.

Also, pressure on a potential shut down, funding for Harvey and then this

Hail Mary, tax reform. Meantime, the Washington Post reporting that Trump

still calls his former Chief Strategist Steve Bannon from the personal

phone when General Kelly is not around. With me on the politics, Governor

Howard Dean and the Daily Beast Erin Gloria Ryan and Michael Tomasky.

Governor, take your pick. What do you think?

HOWARD DEAN, FORMER VERMONT GOVERNOR: Two things. First, McCain`s a

maverick so he doesn`t speak for anybody in the Senate besides himself for

the possible exception of Lindsey Graham. See 00 let`s see if others say

this. Second of all, however, McCain just got back from Arizona. My

personal belief is that what`s going on in Arizona is putting Arizona in

play for the Democrats in 2018 in the Senate race. And if DACA happens to

be overturned, I can`t imagine how the Latino community is not going to

vote about 90 percent Democratic and they`re going to come out. That is

the single biggest issue and the single most unfair issue and the single

most prosecutorial issue if you will. That`s going to motivate Hispanics

in 2018.

ERIN GLORIA RYAN, THE DAILY BEAST SENIOR EDITOR: Well, I think this is

John McCain way of saying, I like presidents who don`t alienate their own

party. This was – you know, talk is cheap though because John McCain on

one hand for all of his kind of saber-rattling about Donald Trump in a lot

is of ways has sort of fallen into line with the rest of the party. I

think this kind of serves as a warning to Trump that he can`t act like he

is the boss of them anymore, of course. But it also highlights the fact

that during 2017, Trump has had no major legislative accomplishments.

MELBER: Nada.

RYAN: If he wants to have legislative accomplishments, he has to start

playing nice with his own guys.

MELBER: Right. And Michael Tomasky, that goes to the old saying: nobody

knew tax reform would be this hard.

MICHAEL TOMASKY, THE DAILY BEAST SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT: One of my favorite

old sayings. But I think we all did know tax reform was going to be this

harder or all of us but one. Tax reform on major scale hasn`t happened

Ari, as you know, since 1986. There`s a reason for that. It`s big, it`s

complicated, there are a lot of moving parts. There are more – well,

there aren`t actually more lobbyists in Washington now than there were back

then. I don`t think, but they`re spending two or three times the money

that they were back then. It`s a very difficult thing to do. And I

actually looked up today, thinking about coming on here tonight, how the

vote went in 1986 on the tax reform bill, stunningly bipartisan. You know,

majorities of Democrats and Republicans in both Houses voted for it.

That`s something that would never ever, ever happen today.

MELBER: I mean, that`s – yes.

TOMASKY: And Trump`s lack of engagement and his low approval rating both

combined to make it that much harder.

MELBER: Right. That`s fascinating. You`re speaking to legislative

strategy. There are some things that tend to happen on party lines.

Historically, taxes require more. Governor Dean, I don`t know how much you

listen to Jay Z but you know, he said it money talks, the whole word`s

about to hear me out. And that`s true whenever you go at the tax code.

The money talks, people get mad when they figure out whether you`re going

to hit their pocketbook and paycheck, right? How hard is it to actually

get bipartisan tax reform?

DEAN: Well, what they`ll – what they`ll probably do is just pass tax

reform and run the deficit up which interestingly the committee for

responsible budget which is a more Republican leaning organization is very

much against as you might suspect. But I think Michael is right. It`s

almost impossible to do this with a margin of two votes in the Senate. And

so, I just don`t see how they`re going to get this done and make the kinds

of compromises. Not only is Trump obviously is incompetent President but

you also got the most bitterly divided legislature that I`ve seen in my

lifetime. I just - I don`t see how they do this.

MELBER: And Erin, there is an Obama effect here that even Donald Trump and

Republican Congress are having trouble undoing some of the humanitarian or

progressive things he`s done. Let me read you a quote about DACA. “These

are kids who know no other country.” Who said it? Is it a liberal, is it

a progressive, is it an Obama official? It`s Paul Ryan today embracing an

Obama rule because once it was put in place, they don`t want to undo it.

RYAN: Right. And you know, it would with one thing if Donald Trump had

any political capital to spend on you know, undoing something that sounds

so terrible to undo, but he doesn`t have any political capital to expend.

He`s extremely unpopular. He`s unpopular to the point he`s alienated his

own party. Like John McCain, who knows what he wanted to accomplish by

writing this Op-Ed. But I sort of think that either way –

MELBER: I think it was a long tweet storm. It`s a very long tweet storm.

RYAN: Yes. He`s given – it was this very long tweet storm. That`s what

– that`s the way the President would understand it. I think that it was -

- you know, maybe just giving the President a middle finger was its own

end. Maybe it wasn`t like that he really thought that anybody would

happen. He just wanted Donald Trump to feel bad and that`s enough for

them.

MELBER: Well, you know what they say about feelings?

RYAN: What do they say about feelings?

MELBER: They feel better when you let them out.

RYAN: (INAUDIBLE)

MELBER: It`s something they say. Governor Dean and Michael Tomasky, thank

you, Erin stays. I want to turn to something else that is very important

that we wanted to bring you on THE BEAT. This is new video that shows a

very controversial arrest of a nurse in Salt Lake City. Let me explain,

Police handcuffing and dragging her because she refused the police`s

unlawful request for a patient`s blood. Now, first, she explains to police

why she can`t release the patient`s blood without a warrant under the law

and hospital policy. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The patient can`t consent. He`s told me repeatedly

that he doesn`t have a warrant. And the patient is not under arrest. So

I`m just trying to do what I`m supposed to do. That`s all.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: She`s the one that`s told me no.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, but sir, you`re making a huge mistake right now.

Like, you`re making a huge mistake because you`re threatening a nurse.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: OK. No, we`re done.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Now that was the explanation provided. And you could hear in the

background one hospital administrator saying are you really threatening a

nurse. Here is what happened next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh please.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We`re done. You`re under arrest. We`re done.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. Somebody, help. Help me. Help! Stop!

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hey!

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You`re assaulting me! You`re assaulting me! Stop!

I`ve done nothing wrong!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Salt Lake City`s Mayor has said this arrest is completely

unacceptable. Police Chief saying he`s “alarmed and that there is an

internal review.” You should also know, under the law police may not take

blood unless they have consent or a warrant. This officer did not have

either but lashed out at the nurse in this apparently unlawful arrest. I

want to bring back Maya Wiley who actually has recently finished her term

there, here tenure as New York City`s Police Oversight Board Reviewer. You

review civilian complaints. What do you think of what you see there?

MAYA WILEY, THE NEW SCHOOL SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT FOR SOCIAL JUSTICE: I

thought it was shocking and shocking abuse of rights of a citizen by a

police force and by police officers who actually had no regard for the

constitution of the United States and probably no regard for their training

and the patrol guides that are probably subject – that are probably

subject to.

MELBER: You see this is on video. This is with witnesses, this is with

hospital security. Do you see this mind set in some, not all, but in some

officers that any resistance of their request, in this case, what is

apparently an unlawful request will not be allowed?

WILEY: I think we should make very clear that there are obviously a lot of

police officers who abide by the law and who police in a way that is

consistent with the law and the rights of citizens. This is certainly

something though that happens, unfortunately, which is officers have so

much of a sense of their own power that they literally get angry when they

are not getting what they want and then they abuse their power.

MELBER: Right, and it`s supposed to be rule of law and not rule of anger.

Maya, I want you to stay with me for our continuing coverage and we will be

right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MELBER: It is not exactly been your normal August mood in the newsroom and

a lot of news we`ve been covering but it is Friday on THE BEAT so it is

time to fall back. It`s Fallback Friday, a segment some people, some

people dislike and some people don`t even understand. The idea is that you

need to fall back if you need to chill out, relax or even re-asses your

poor choices this week. And we have a tremendous panel to discuss Asha

Dahya from GirlTalkHQ, and here at the table, the Daily Beast Erin Gloria

Ryan back with is Maya Wiley. Erin, who needs to fall back?

RYAN: Kid Rock needs to fall back. Kid Rock this week was accused of

breaking campaign finance law by a watch dog group. Kid Rock responded

(INAUDIBLE) with some body language telling them to F-off and to leave him

the F alone, basically. And he was going to spend his holiday weekend

working. you know, he was selling shirts, to be fair, that said Kid Rock

for Senate which led some people to believe that Kid Rock might be running

for Senate.

MELBER: Kid Rock the musician.

RYAN: Right. Kid Rock the musician and an adult man, not a kid, that he

would – he would be running for Senate. And actually, what`s really funny

is the watch dog organization that pointed out he might be violating

campaign finance laws is helmed by a man Paul S. Ryan. Not the Paul Ryan

from Washington, different one. I love that the last name Ryan is going

everywhere.

WILEY: Yes.

MELBER: Who needs to fall back Maya?

WILEY: Ivanka needs to fall back because she`s knocking women down by

ignoring the (INAUDIBLE) and wanting to reverse the Obama era rule that`s

going to require companies, large companies to report on their pay based on

gender and race and ethnicity.

MELBER: I thought that was her thing though.

WILEY: Apparently women who work, maybe don`t have to work as hard as

other women who work and therefore don`t care.

MELBER: Asha, who needs to fall back?

ASHA DAHYA, EDITOR IN CHIEF, GIRLTALKHQ: Well, it`s going to have to be

L`Oreal U.K. Earlier this week, they made a huge announcement where they

signed they signed their first openly transgender model Munroe Bergdorf

which is a huge deal. Munroe is a trans woman of color and this is an

industry which doesn`t have a lot diversity, so the big deal. However, a

couple days later, the Daily Mail published some comments that Munroe had

written in the aftermath of the Charlottesville rally. Understandably, she

was upset by the racism and called out white privilege,” yes, all white

people,” are the inheritance of racism throughout the years. And because

of this, many people were outraged.

Subsequently, L`Oreal U.K. decided to part ways with her saying, “listen,

we`re all about championing diversity and inclusion but what Munroe said

does not represent our values. So what needs to fall back right now is

L`Oreal U.K. and companies and big brands like them who say they want to

champion diversity and inclusion but then claim that their values are –

MELBER: Right, but not even – yes, not diversity of ideas if –

DAHYA: Not at all.

MELBER: – if she can`t have her own opinions.

All right, I`ve got one. Who needs to fall back? I`m going to put this on

the screen. If you look at this, Target has released its Halloween

collection in August. Halloween in August. My vote is retailers need to

fall back from stuffing us with their sales pitches for holiday that`s are

months and months away. Erin, it stresses me out.

RYAN: I can see that it stresses you out. You`ve been stressed out for

the entire segment. I can see it.

MELBER: You`ve seen under my skin.

RYAN: I can see it. You`re just crawling. I think that – I think that`s

fair but I will counter you by saying that Halloween is the best holiday so

it`s fine for me –

MELBER: It`s a great holiday. I`m thinking of going as a bot this year.

RYAN: Just yell at people in Russian?

MELBER: I don`t know. Just yell at Twitter, I don`t know, which I already

do. I want to thank Asha, Maya, and Erin for joining our Fallback Friday.

We will be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MELBER: Bob Mueller runs the Russia investigation. He used to run the

FBI, dealing with terrorism, corrupt politicians, and fraud. You may have

heard of him but to many, we found out he`s a mystery.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What`s your name and where are you from?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I`m Karen Fury and I`m from Dallas, Texas.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: My names is Carol Ducey and I`m from Hilton Head,

South Carolina.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What if I told you, it`s this guy running the Russia

investigation.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: OK. Good for him.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He`s the lawyer in charge of the Russia investigation.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He should go home.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Why?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What`s there to investigate?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I`m hoping he`ll have a chance before he gets fired.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: We`re going to learn a lot more about that person who we call the

most powerful man in Washington on Monday. Yes, this Labor Day, we have a

special new episode of THE BEAT at 6:00 p.m. about Mueller. “HARDBALL”

starts now.

