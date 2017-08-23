The Beat with Ari Melber, Transcript 8/23/17 Trump attacks the GOP

Transcript:

Show: THE BEAT WITH ARI MELBER

Date: August 23, 2017

Guest: Philippe Reines, Ato Walker, Jeff Clayton, Rob Bonta, Jeffrey

Pollock



KATY TUR, MSNBC HOST, “MTP DAILY”: You can always join us with our

conversation on social media with #MTPDaily.

That`s all for tonight. We`ll be back tomorrow with more “MTP Daily”. THE

BEAT with #AriMelber or #GreatShow or #SongLyrics getting dropped tonight?

ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST, THE BEAT: Katy, I just want to say I thought that

was #AnInterestingSegment.

TUR: Oh, thanks. Appreciate that.

MELBER: All right. I will #SeeYouLater, OK?

TUR: #Bye.

MELBER: #IPromiseWeAreDoneDoingThat. So, please don`t change the channel.

Unite, divide, unite and repeat.

Three speeches in three days and a lot of problematic flip flopping from

President Trump. Today, it was teleprompter Trump, speaking to veterans

about what he called healing America, but last night off-script Trump on an

angry and divisive tirade.

President Trump feeds our conflict. And no matter what they write in the

teleprompter, that is the case. So, now, he says he wants to spend a few

hours today focusing on unity, but many Americans are saying they don`t

want a part-time uniter.

Trump has been all over the place and is drawing increasing criticism for

his zigzagging from that barn burner last night to disputative unity talk

today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It is time to heal the

wounds that divide us and to seek a new unity.

You would think they`d want to make our country great again. And I

honestly believe they don`t.

Our hearts beat for America.

Build that wall.

We have no division too deep for us to heal.

Extreme vetting. I came up with that term.

We`re people. We`re people who love. We`re people with heart.

Your other senator who`s weak on borders, weak on crime.

We never lose faith. We never forget who we are.

They`re trying to take away our culture. They`re trying to take away our

history.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: No, we don`t forget who we are. And here in journalism land, we

don`t forget the facts. Trump surpassing 1,000 false or misleading

statements in office just this week. And that is a historical record

according to “The Washington Post” fact check.

That was also on display last night. This is important. Donald Trump

wrongly telling his supporters that he claimed to strongly condemn specific

hate groups, but he removed his own references so controversial to blaming

both sides at a neo-Nazi rally.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I spoke out forcefully against hatred, bigotry and violence and

strongly condemned the neo-Nazis, the white supremacists and the KKK.

You look at both sides. I think there`s blame on both sides. And I have

no doubt about it.

I openly called for unity, healing and love.

You also had people that were very fine people on both sides.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That misleading line from Trump last night is key because it may

be a tell. He is claiming he has no regrets about his both sides

assertions after Charlottesville. And he is hiding his actual full remarks

from his own supporters.

That suggests either he thinks some of his words are better left unsaid at

this point or he just thinks even his own strongest supporters wouldn`t

like the truth about what he said about that white supremacist rally, if he

told them the truth about it.

Bill Kristol is the founder and editor of “The Weekly Standard”; Annie

Linskey, chief national correspondent of “The Boston Globe”; and Leah

Wright Rigueur is a Harvard Professor and Author of The Loneliness of the

Black Republican, which has some residence now in the wake of

Charlottesville, which the president brought back up.

We played the tape which is its own fact check, Leah. Do you think Donald

Trump doesn`t realize people can see both things that we have the receipts

or he just doesn`t care?

LEAH WRIGHT RIGUEUR, HARVARD PROFESSOR AND AUTHOR OF THE LONELINESS OF THE

BLACK REPUBLICAN: I don`t think he cares. Last night was a rally. And it

was a rally for his supporters. It was essentially a four-page love letter

to his base, his core group of supporters.

And so, if it really was about unity, if it really was about telling the

truth, we would have seen that a long time ago. Instead, this is about

doubling down on all of the things that his supporters love about him and

that the rest of us are kind of looking at and saying I can`t believe he

said that.

So, that`s the attacks on the media, the attacks on other Republicans, the

attacks on liberals, on Democrats. on social justice. That`s` what we`re

seeing from Donald Trump. I just don`t think he cares.

MELBER: Bill, this is what Frank Luntz, who has polled for many

Republicans and worked with “Fox News” said about the speech last night.

“Trump doesn`t just criticize media more than he criticizes neo-Nazis, he

criticizes them more than radical Islamic terrorists.” What did you see

last night?

BILL KRISTOL, FOUNDER AND EDITOR, “THE WEEKLY STANDARD”: I think last

night we saw the real Trump. Today, we saw Trump reading from a

teleprompter, which was, you might call, fake Trump.

And last night was a big deal, I think, in this respect. Charlottesville

was appalling, I thought. And I think a lot of Republicans, even those who

are much more willing to rationalize Trump than I am, were really worried

after - shaken by Charlottesville.

Then Monday night, he gave the Afghanistan speech, which was a respectable,

sober, somewhat - reasonably presidential. And you thought maybe John

Kelly has got control. Maybe Trump realizes he really went over a line and

it`s bad for him and he`s going to change.

And in that respect, Tuesday night was a big deal. It was sort of the

confirmation that he can`t change for longer than one night, that even John

Kelly can`t control him when he goes to a rally that was foolish for him to

even go to. What was the point of that?

He`s not getting any new supporters from that. He`s just doing what he

did, which is discrediting what was a decent moment of his presidency on

Monday night.

So, I think actually last night was not a big deal, who cares, some rally

in Arizona, but I think actually - I talked to a couple of Republican

members of Congress today, and they were sort of once again rattled and, in

a way, confirmed in the fact that they had been rattled by Charlottesville.

MELBER: Well, and what you`re speaking to is not only that it`s one night

only, but if anything, there seems to be these counter-reactions, almost

like a child who has exerted discipline to be good for one night and then

he acts out the next night.

Annie, I see you shaking your head. I want to get your reaction to that as

well as this clip here of James Clapper, a long-time, non-partisan,

professional in intelligence raising the stakes.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAMES CLAPPER, FORMER DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: I don`t know when

I listened and watched something like this from a president that I found

more disturbing. I found this downright scary and disturbing. I really

question his ability to - his fitness to be in this office.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: His fitness, Annie.



ANNIE LINSKEY, CHIEF NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT, “THE BOSTON GLOBE”: Yes.

Ari, I`m glad you played that moment because I think to me at least that

was one of the most chilling reactions to Trump`s speech, especially coming

from somebody as sober and as experienced as Clapper, to say something like

that and question whether or not the president of the United States is fit

to serve.

It is a line of argument that you are seeing some Democrats making. You

saw Zoe Lofgren in the House has introduced legislation that would

strengthen the 25th Amendment. And I can`t even really believe I`m saying

this.

But that is an amendment that would sort of pave the way for removal from

office. And so, that`s where the Democrats are going with this

conversation.

But I also just think, when you look at the unity issue, Donald Trump has

clearly shown he is not going to be a unifier. And I think that means

other leaders in this country need to step up and play that role, whether

its Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer doing it together or Nancy Pelosi and

Paul Ryan, but he`s not going to play that role.

MELBER: Right. And then, speaking to the point that Bill was raising,

Leah, there`s an idea out there that Trump has his supporters and when he

does these rallies, they love it.

But we`ve been reporting on this, as have other outlets, here`s “The

Washington Post`s” account of what happened at this rally last night.

Hundreds leaving early. Others plopped down on the ground during it,

scrolling through their social media feeds or starting up a conversation

with their neighbors.

Now, Leah, in fairness to Donald Trump, he tweets so much, his supporters

may have just been checking whether he was tweeting during the speech. I

just want to be fair about that.

But what do you think about the concept here that even his own folks come,

show up, they hear this thing and some of them want to leave early?

RIGUEUR: Yes. It`s odd to have a campaign rally in the middle of your

first year as president. He is doing it to kind of double down, to stroke

his ego, to make him feel better because he`s in a defensive moment.

But at the same time, we do know that some of his support, right, that

really kind of - support amongst that core group is dropping away. It`s

not a lot, but it`s enough to be noticeable.

So, the next step, of course, right, is how do you consolidate that. In

particular, I think a lot of accountability goes on Republicans. What are

they going to do to hold the guy who`s at the head of their party

accountable for his actions?

MELBER: And, Bill, that comes amidst those reports about Mitch McConnell

and some pushback. Your view of that debate? Mitch McConnell, according

to “New York Times” telling aides privately, he doesn`t know if this

presidency can be “salvaged.”

KRISTOL: Yes. I think that`s kind of a big deal, president at war with

the majority leader of his own party. The psychodrama is fun to read about

and to write about and talk about, but it`s a bigger deal.

We`re going to have primaries in many, many, I think - not just Arizona and

Nevada incidentally, not just Alabama in a month, but many Republican

Senate primaries between Trump candidates (INAUDIBLE 5:05) establishment

candidates. It`s going to happen in the House too.

So, you`re going to have a party pretty deeply divided by the middle of

next year and will get worse if Trump`s numbers don`t improve and if the

Republican Congress can`t get much done, both of which strike me as likely.

One other point that really struck me about last night, and I just - as a

personal matter, kind of struck by this. Trump went to Arizona, the state

of John McCain. He didn`t mention John McCain by name, but he had attacked

him for voting against the healthcare bill in the senate.

He didn`t even have one sentence that wished John McCain well in his battle

with cancer, which is really astonishing, just as a human matter.

Can you imagine any president, President Obama or President Bush, goes to

the state of someone who`s well - the senator from that state - that`s

enough - but a very well-known senator in this case, two, three weeks after

a diagnosis is announced, and not having a courtesy sentence in there, just

wishing him and his family well.

It really is revealing, I think, that Trump didn`t think he should do that.

And also, unfortunately, that no one in the White House either thought he

should do it or was able to prevail upon him to say something gracious.

MELBER: I appreciate you raising the point, Bill. You`re talking about

humanity as something that we owe each other that is worth doing and you`re

also talking about the optics, whether people want to be seen as human and

humane or not. Apparently, both tests being failed last night.

Bill Kristol, Leah Wright Rigueur and Annie Linskey, thank you so much.

RIGUEUR: Thank you.

LINSKEY: Thank you.

MELBER: Still ahead, this story that everyone is talking about. Hillary

Clinton saying Trump acted like a creep who made her skin crawl. We have

something different on this story. An all-star panel, a feminist

perspective and the editor-in-chief of “Elle Magazine” here on THE BEAT

live.

Plus, later an exclusive interview with the actual Clinton aide who played

Trump in her debate prep. This is his first television interview since,

yes, the 2016 election. He has been waiting and he`s making his debut here

on THE BEAT.

We also have some never-before-seen photos.

I`m Ari Melber and you`re watching THE BEAT on MSNBC.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MELBER: Today, Hillary Clinton spoke out in depth about her loss to Donald

Trump, not in a tweet or an interview, but in a more contemplative medium -

“Politico`s” buzzing about her new book today - which confronts what she

calls Trump`s creepy behavior at their debate, pressing a feminist critique

of a moment watched by millions.

Now, we`ve convened a special panel to discuss her blunt biography here.

Clinton campaign veteran Neera Tanden; Naomi Wolf author of the bestseller

The Beauty Myth and a book on female power; and Robbie Myers, editor-in-

chief of “Elle”, a leading women`s magazine with over a million

subscribers, almost half of its readers are millennials.

Now, we`re going to listen in here to Clinton reading from her book. This

is brand new, recounting her dilemma as Trump advanced on her.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Two days

before, the world heard him brag about groping women. Now, we were on a

small stage. And no matter where I walked, he followed me closely, staring

at me, making faces. It was incredibly uncomfortable.

Do you stay calm, keep smiling and carry on as if he weren`t repeatedly

invading your space? Or do you turn, look him in the eye, and say loudly

and clearly, back up, you creep, get away from me. I know you love to

intimidate women, but you can`t intimidate me. So, back up.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: In that passage, Clinton is imagining an alternative history,

where she stands allied with so many other women who say Trump intimidated

them and tells this “creep” to back up. That`s not what she did. And

Clinton is not the first woman to relive a moment of male menace and

imagine the road not taken.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CLINTON: I chose option A. I kept my cool, aided by a lifetime of dealing

with difficult men trying to throw me off.

I wonder, though, whether I should have chosen option B. It certainly

would have been better TV. Maybe I have over-learned the lesson of staying

calm, biting my tongue, digging my fingernails into a clenched fist,

smiling all the while, determined to present a composed face to the world.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That standoff came two days after the world saw this, the famous

“Access Hollywood” tape and Trump`s comments there.

Now, Clinton found herself stoically attempting composure in the face of

what she cast as a truly unhinged political bully.

I`m joined, as I mentioned, by Clinton advisor Neera Tanden, author Naomi

Wolf, and Elle editor-in-chief Robbie Myers. Naomi, was Clinton damned

either way?

NAOMI WOLF, AUTHOR, THE BEAUTY MYTH: HOW IMAGES OF BEAUTY ARE USED AGAINST

WOMEN: Well, I don`t think so at all. If this isn`t victim scenario, she

wasn`t silenced. She continued with grace and aplomb and continued

campaigning as the president of the United States of America.

So, I would say that she chose a path, she is a seasoned politician. She

didn`t confront someone who, I think, as a woman, was intimidating and

stalking her in a creepy, non-verbal way. I agree with her analysis. But

she chose a very disciplined approach.

I do think that women in our culture have no right way to proceed when a

man is intimidating or threatening them, let alone harassing and assaulting

them, because if she had chose option B, many of us would have cheered her,

but the whole thing would have turned into this dynamic of, I think you`re

intimidating me, I`m not, why are you so sensitive.

And also, remember, assertive women have been raped. Assertive women have

been raped. And a man, when he does something like that, doesn`t know,

just like a professor when he encroaches on a student or an employer when

he harasses an employee.

You don`t know if you`re harassing or intimidating someone who`s already

suffering from PTSD, who`s already been raped, who`s already been sexually

abused as a child. You do not know.

So, I think it was calculating on his part. I think he chose to stress a

gender dynamic to solidify his base of misogynist men. And I think she

chose a dignified approach that didn`t derail her campaign. It`s an

unfortunate situation.

MELBER: Neera?

NEERA TANDEN, ?PRESIDENT, CENTER FOR AMERICAN PROGRESS: I honestly think

that Hillary had had a lot of experiences, where when she did pushback on

something like that or showed a flash of real emotion or even anger, I

think she has been judged harshly for that.

She says in this passage that those experiences may have built up an armor

that were a problem in this campaign. And so, I think there is a sort of

double standard here.

Hillary lived through in a campaign with Donald Trump who said all kinds of

crazy things on a regular basis, seemed really angry often.

And then whenever she kind of had a response to a reporter, it was really

dissected of whether she was unapproachable. And I think there is a lens

about how we treat women and women`s ambition about that.

But I do think it`s also really important in the book she described how

much she feels the burden of this loss, not for her, but for the people who

have been hurt by Donald Trump.

MELBER: Robbie?

ROBBIE MYERS, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, “ELLE MAGAZINE”: Well, I think that there

wasn`t a woman who was watching that debate who didn`t understand what she

was feeling. And we all saw.

And I think that she was worried that maybe she was appearing like she

wasn`t strong enough or she should tell that creep to back up. We

understood what she was going through.

And I think a number of the audience - I think that women really felt

something that perhaps men didn`t, which is that we are always vulnerable

when we just move through society. We`re vulnerable to men because we are

- in one way, we`re weaker, and that`s physically weaker.

But I also think a lot has been talked about Hillary maybe not being

authentic and that maybe she was a little too polished and a little too

composed.

I don`t think you can ask your president to be too polished and too

composed. We want our presidents to be that. But maybe a flash of emotion

at that moment couldn`t have reached a certain constituency that she has.

MELBER: Each of you have raised or alluded to a double standard in the

gender dynamics, which is part of what Hillary Clinton is citing here in

this first except from the book.

We want to play for the benefit of the audience and for the benefit of

comparison a shockingly similar moment with very different repercussions

when Al Gore went a little bit into George Bush`s space. This was the

moment.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

AL GORE, FORMER DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: It`s not only what`s

your philosophy and what`s your position on issues, but can you get things

done? And I believe I can.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: A little nod from Bush is how he handled it. It was a reaction.

And I`ll put up in one of the historical accounts about this and the media

reaction to that moment you saw there.

Several days of media criticism of Al Gore`s exaggerations and criticism of

his encroachment upon Bush`s stage space and the poll numbers turned to

favor Bush. That from Test by Fire: The War Presidency of George Bush.

Neera, the observation there, and I want to be clear, we picked that

historical account because it wasn`t offered as a comparison to this.

That`s an independent history, saying that the media criticism of going

into this space hurt Al Gore, Neera.

TANDEN: Yes. On one level, you could say there are so many crazy things

Trump does that it`s hard to focus on one.

But I do think - I worked for Hillary for many years. And there was always

a concern that if she did push back on like the sexism of a question or did

seem angry that she faced a lot of criticism for that.

She definitely faced that in 1990s and 2000s. So, it`s possible that -

Robbie is right that if she had shown more anger or more just realness

about how weird it is to have your opponent basically stalking you on the

stage as you`re speaking, maybe people would have said that was a real

moment for her.

But I think you have to remember that Trump was an odd figure and she

didn`t face him on - there was a “Saturday Night Live” skit, but there

wasn`t days and days and days of ridicule for him at all for this.

And that is, I think, an example perhaps the double standard by which -

under which she lived.

MELBER: So, Naomi, square that with the fact that women who didn`t have

college education went for Trump 51-46.

WOLF: Yes. I was afraid you`d ask me that question. Look, it`s hard to

pivot from the intense empathy and identification I feel for her as a woman

as she has been stalked around the stage by someone, let`s not forgot, who

had recently been accused by many women, many credible women, echoing each

other`s stories of a specific kind of methodology of sexual predation.

He had been accused not of groping and grabbing, which are words, I think,

insult women`s experience of sexual assault and reality, he had been

accused of sexual assault, any unwanted sexual touching, people forget, is

a felony, is a crime, it is sexual assault, legally defined. So, that was

the back drop.

But she also - pivoting - made a lot of really bad mistakes, no disrespect.

I really respect - I should disclose again. My then husband was Ms.

Clinton`s speechwriter. So, I know her when she was in the White House. I

know her as the boss` wife. She is a lovely person. She is surrounded by

talented people.

But they made a lot of mistakes around class and around how to talk about

women, in my experience. And they always positioned her, no disrespect, as

kind of the girl president of the class that everyone wanted to have, lead

all the other women forward and break that last highest glass ceiling, and

that is not language that emphasizes or relates to the struggles that

middle class and working-class women have economically.

MELBER: Robbie, final thought.

MYERS: Well, I think that we`re - I`ll just talk for young women right

now. I think that they`re excited to read the book and I think it was too

bad that they didn`t turn out in the numbers that we hoped that they would

have.

But I also just want to say that 4 million people are going to turn 18 this

year. And by the mid-terms, about 8 million new 18-year-olds, and I think

they`re really energized and I think that this book is going to further

energize them.

MELBER: Are you saying there is a future?

MYERS: Oh, wow!

MYERS: You mean for girls? Yes.

MELBER: I mean for girls, women, men, boys, and future for the country. I

think it`s a nice note to end on.

MYERS: (INAUDIBLE). I think you`re right, Ari. Thank you.

MELBER: I really appreciate you all giving us some time on this busy day,

Neera Tanden, Naomi Wolf, and Robbie Myers.

TANDEN: Thank you.

MELBER: Up next, an exclusive on THE BEAT. The man who played Trump in

Clinton`s debate, his first TV interview since the 2016 election. Next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MELBER: Did Hillary Clinton get played? Her new book argues Trump managed

to play her at times in the debate or at least play on double standards

holding her back, but who played Trump?

This man. Longtime Clinton advisor Philippe Reines seen here impersonating

Trump in those top-secret debate prep sessions, days before the standoff.

In fact, he wore three-inch shoes to match Trump`s height. He practiced

Trump`s mannerisms, studying the hand gestures, noticing small things like

how Trump doesn`t make eye contact in debates.

Now, in a moment, Mr. Reines, will walk through that experience and an

exclusive on THE BEAT, this is his first T.V. interview since the election.

Debates can make or break campaigns. Reines practice some of the very

Trump tactics that Clinton is blasting today, interruption, intimidation

and his physical maneuvers, even a joking hug.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Ladies and gentlemen (INAUDIBLE) candidates for

president, Hillary Clinton, and Donald J. Trump.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: The Clinton team also prepared for potential lurking. Here is a

photo from inside the debate prep that`s never been released before (AUDIO

GAP) lurking near Clinton to rattle her. An exercise that matched the

second debate when Trump was lurking over time around Clinton, the moment

she now says made her skin crawl and put her on the brink of telling him

back up you creep. And as promised, here with me is the man that played

Donald Trump in Clinton`s debate prep, Philippe Reines. He`s advised

Clinton in several roles of her 15 years and worked on the 2000 Gore

Campaign. You were the guest everyone wanted today so thanks for coming on

THE BEAT.

PHILIPPE REINES, PLAYED TRUMP IN MOCK DEBATES: Thank you for having me,

Ari.

MELBER: Absolutely. This book, of course, discusses why Clinton lost

while also winning more votes than Trump. As you probably know, there are

several candidates who made it to the White House with margins of say, a

few hundred thousand votes, Clinton ultimately winning 2.9 million more

votes as the first woman nominee. So big picture, how do you explain such

wide popular support on a way to a loss?

REINES: Well, you know, the loss wasn`t just the 2.9 million in terms of

beating him on the popular vote. It was also the simple fact that she also

garnered more votes than anyone other than President Obama in a general

election. And to answer your question, I think we basically become the

50/50 nation and that`s not any great insight. But if you look back at

some of the maps whether it`s Reagan in `84 or Nixon in `72 or frankly Bill

Clinton in `92 or `96, it`s astounding to look at those maps. Bill Clinton

won states that it would be mind boggling to think a Democrat would win

today. Republicans lost states in that election that would be mind

boggling to think they could lose. And when you get down to 50/50, really,

any individual factor becomes out sized.

MELBER: Going into the debate, what specifically did you guys get right

and can you think of anything you got wrong in prep?

REINES: I think the point of debate prep, people might be under the

misconception that it`s for the candidate to memorize lines and recur to

take those lines. The truth is, the point of debate prep is to help the

candidate really think through what they`re going to say, what they want to

say and how they`re going to say it. And the way to do that is first and

foremost is to make sure or to do the best you can that they are not

hearing or seeing anything for the first time. That goes for the

moderator, that goes for your opponent and because of that, you do practice

– obviously, you don`t practice crazy stuff like you don`t say, can you

name all nine planets or eight planets how many they are these days. You

ask questions that reasonably could happen. You simulate circumstances

that could reasonably happen.

In this case, his lurking was something that we felt pretty confident that

he would do. Really wasn`t a close call and as we saw, I mean, even just

watching myself pretending to be creepy is creepy.

MELBER: Well do you think she is she looking at this as something she

would have done differently? I will read to you what one Clinton ally said

before the debate. Pushing back on Trump politely is key. “So there`s a

difference between his level and her level, that will be her biggest

strength.”

REINES: Well, look, I think she`s not – in terms of the book, I had the

benefit of reading the whole book which I very much recommend people read.

It`s a great read, whether you like her or even if you don`t like her, I

think you`re going to find yourself learning a lot about just race and

state of things. But the part of the book where it comes up is not about

strategy or tactics. She`s not saying that she`s second guessing herself.

She`s trying to let you into her head about just how strange that is. Even

under the best circumstances, two people debating for 90 minutes in front

maybe a hundred million people has got to be nerve wracking. These people,

they do big things all the time, but even for them, it`s nerve wracking.

MELBER: Let me do a lightning round with you with the time we have left,

quick Q and A. Was trade and TPP a big factor in her loss? Yes or no.

REINES: Absolutely, yes.

MELBER: Do you think she could have won if Russia didn`t hack the

election?

REINES: Yes.

MELBER: You think she would have?

REINES: I think there are number of factors including Jim Comey, Putin not

minding his business, third, the historical curse of third term. I think

any of those things if you could change them. She lost by 70,000 votes in

three states.

MELBER: And what was her 2016 message in a sentence or two?

REINES: I think her message was simply that there`s more work to do, that

we`re on great path but there`s much left to be done and she knows how to

get it done. Frankly, I think every day we`ve seen in the last seven

months has confirmed that tenfold.

MELBER: Is that a competence – is that a competence argument?

REINES: It`s everything. I mean, Presidential Election is between two

people. There`s not a single damn thing – excuse me – that this man has

done as President that he has done well, let alone better than Hillary

Clinton would have done as President.

MELBER: Philippe Reines, I know you had a lot of places you could have

gone tonight. I really appreciate you coming here and sharing with us your

views and your history as Donald Trump.

REINES: Thank you for having me.

MELBER: Thank you.

Senator Kamala Harris is leading the charge to stop people from being

jailed just for being poor, she says. We have a special look at that fight

in the Trump era, ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D) CALIFORNIA: I think we can all agree whether

someone is detained before trial should be determined by whether they are a

risk to their community and society not whether they`re rich.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: A breakdown tonight. Senator Kamala Harris, a rising star in the

Democratic Party with new legislation to reform America`s bail system. She

argues this is civil rights priority because the system punishes innocent

people and while the rich can pay to get out, many poor people get stuck in

jail regardless of their innocence. One out of three defendants stuck in

jail not because they committed a crime but because they couldn`t find

money to pay for bail. Cost (INAUDIBLE) poor people stuck in jail awaiting

trial tend to lose their jobs, their housing, even custody of their

children which means an innocent person who`s ultimately according to

trial, could gain their freedom but literally lose their children along the

way. Senator Harris, leading a group of politicians in both parties who

say that`s wrong and that beyond those humanitarian concerns, the bail

system weighs money.

The uniforms, the medical screenings, all of it, 14 billion a year spent on

people who again, haven`t been found guilty of anything. The new

legislation says instead of throwing that money at the old system, states

should get grants for reform. Legislatures in Connecticut and New Jersey

reforming their systems, this debate is spreading. California, a state

that often leads the way has a bail reform bill up for a vote as soon as

this month backed by the ACLU, Labor Unions and the Musicians John Legend

and Common who just spoke about it at the Capitol this week.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

COMMON, AMERICAN MUSICIAN: Open my eyes (INAUDIBLE)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Common has spent his career focusing on socially

conscious music and standing up for people. (INAUDIBLE) that comes across

in this concert.

COMMON: When you realize that this has been a systemic thing that has kept

people from having their rights.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Defenders to the current system counter that using money for bail

is key and (INAUDIBLE) and the risk of all this reform is that more

dangerous people could get out into the street before trial. Joining me

now Ato Walker who`s arrested in 2013 after a San Jose traffic cop

committed a wrongful arrest. The city ultimately paid him $30,000 over

that. The advocates for bail reform and who`s actually with Common

lobbying at that Capitol event. Also with me Jeff Clayton, the Director

the American Bail Coalition and Assemblyman Rob Bonta of California who Co-

Authored the Bail Reform Bail in California. Thank you all for this

important discussion. Ato, the court determines that you hadn`t do

anything wrong and you`re saying this bail discriminates, how did it impact

you?

ATO WALKER, BAIL REFORM ADVOCATE: Well, first off, Ari, I want to thank

you for allowing me the opportunity to be on the show and bail is created a

two tiered system that tears families apart just like it tore my family

apart. I was put into jail for five days and that means, that happens to

people every single day. You have a system of – you have a system that

rewards people that have money and punishes people who don`t have money to

get out and fight for their cases. In my case, my bail was set at $85,000.

And that meant that my mother had to go into her retirement account to come

up with the 10 percent so that I can get out and be free and help feed my

family. If I wasn`t able to get out, I think I still would probably be in

jail today.

MELBER: And so, Mr. when you look at that story, that`s part of what

you`re trying to do and Ato says it was 80,000 plus the median in

California is $50,000. Most people can`t get anywhere near that.

ROB BONTA, CALIFORNIA ASSEMBLYMAN: That`s absolutely right. We have one

of the highest bail amounts in the nation. Five times the median from the

rest of the nation and we are keeping people in jail who are not a risk to

the public, not a flight risk, simply don`t have enough money in their

pocket. And we are wrongly, unjustly making decisions based on the size of

individual`s wallets instead of the size of the risks. That`s wrong,

there`s a better way.

MELBER: And so, Jeff, how do you counter that. The system clearly not

perfect, I don`t think you would say that.

JEFF CLAYTON, AMERICAN BAIL COALITION EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR: No, I think bail

scheduled are too high in California obviously but money is a proxy for

risk. The factors the judges consider results to this decision. And

certainly, all of the consequences that flow from a wrongful arrest bail

pails with comparison. We got to pay your attorney and of course people

are going to lose their jobs and all this sort of thing. And that`s one

things that we`re looking at and talking to in some (INAUDIBLE) about.

MELBER: So, listening to your argument, why do we need a proxy for risk.

Why not use what some of these systems are reforming which is risk based

completely instead of money. I don`t think you want to go on T.V. and

claim that people who are rich enough will never pose a threat. That can`t

be the premise, can`t it?

CLAYTON: It can`t. I agree with that. And I think, you know, certainly

these risks, computers have come under scrutiny recently. They are

counting prior felons and possession of fire arms (INAUDIBLE). And so, I

think there`s a lot work that needs to be done on this risk assessment

computers if we think it`s going to replace human judgment.

MELBER: Will someone would speak to that because anyone at home listening

says wait a minute, innocent people having to sit in jail because the

(INAUDIBLE) sounds wrong. Then they hear Mr. Clayton say, well, people

with weapons can get miscounted and get on the street, that also would seem

to be a risk. How do you respond?

BONTA: Ari, you nailed it when you said that if you want to know about

risk, ask about risk. Why are we asking about wealth? Well, that has no

correlation to risk. If you want to know about risk get the facts, the

data, the evidence that tells you what the risk of an individual is. Their

flight risk, their risk to the public and that`s exactly what we proposed

with our reform. That`s exactly what Senator Harris is proposing. We

should have a system that`s based on risk. We are safer that way, it`s

more fair and just to individuals, it uses our limited public resources

more prudently than our system based on wealth. A system based on wealth

is fundamentally broken and we need to fix it.

MELBER: And so, let`s fill that in a bit because I think we`re getting to

the heart of it. So I`m happy to weigh the conversations going. Mr.

Clayton, we`ll look at the Jersey – New Jersey example here. Before they

use the number based system, you had about 8,000 people held for trial,

after it dropped by about 31 percent. So you have that decrease while

still people are obviously being held. Indeed, the majority being held

when they`ve been found to be a risk. What`s wrong with that or is that a

path to reform?

CLAYTON: Well, the part of the New Jersey system that`s good is they

decide to release on low-level non-violent misdemeanors cases and that`s

what`s driving those numbers. The problem in California is only two

percent of the Los Angeles County Jail population is low-level non-violent

misdemeanors. So, because of progressive policies in California, you know,

I just don`t think there`s the people to release like there is in New

Jersey.

MELBER: Mr. Assemblyman?

BONTA: You know, the current money bail system fails in two ways. It

keeps locked up and takes liberty away from individuals who are no risk to

the public, no flight risk simply because they don`t have money. That`s

wrong. It also allows individuals with enough means and enough wealth and

enough money in their pocket who are dangerous and are flight risks to get

out. That`s the system that`s fundamentally broken that paints a picture

of a system that`s failing. The jail door should not swing open and closed

based on your ability to pay exorbitance amount of money. That`s what it

does now and we need to change it.

MELBER: And Ato, you get the final word. What do you want people to know

at home who may have never interacted with someone who`s been caught up in

the justice system the way you were?

WALKER: I mean, we realistically have to look at the human cost of this.

Like, we have people that are in jail for no reason who just like myself, I

got arrested for pretty much a – what does it called – a

misunderstanding. And we have folks that are going through that all the

time. And the human cost is too great where we have to think about feeding

our families versus paying for bail. I think it`s just – I think

Assemblyman Bonta is correct that we need to focus on families first and

people first instead of thinking about money.

MELBER: Ato, Jeff, and Assemblyman Bonta, thanks for this civic dialogue

in the debate on this important issue. We hope to have more on it on THE

BEAT. Ahead, breaking political news about what President Trump has done

with the GOP Senator trying to secretly stop a bill that would strengthen

Bob Mueller`s authority. This is a big one, we have it for you next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MELBER: Breaking news here in the 6:00 p.m. hour. Politico with the new

report that President Trump venting his frustration with two key Republican

Senators over what? The Mueller investigation. One was Thom Tillis

pushing a bill to protect Robert Mueller from being fired by Trump,

something Donald Trump`s Aides say he doesn`t plan to do raising a question

in this new report why did he care so much about the bill. Pollster

Jeffrey Pollock has advised the Democratic Reelection Committee for the

Senate and House. He works for the Democratic Super PAC that backed Barack

Obama and is an interesting political voice to have on this story.

JEFFREY POLLOCK, DEMOCRATIC POLLSTER: Thanks, Ari.

MELBER: You and I were just digesting this breaking new. And you pointed

out another quote in this article from a Senior Republican Aide, this is

not a Trump critic, this is not someone opposing Republican, this is a

Republican Senior Aide, brand-new, quote, “it seems he`s always just

focused on Russia.

POLLOCK: Yes. I mean, there`s no question that this guy seems obsessed

with Russia, and that`s what – that`s sort of what some of this comes out

of. And I get asked this question all the time, when is the Russia thing

going to matters to the voters because as of right now it really has not by

and large.

MELBER: The polling you see says it doesn`t matter to any voters?

POLLOCK: Well, it may matter – certainly matters to the Democrats, but by

and large it hasn`t sort of picked up steam or something that would sort of

crush him with Republicans. His numbers have broken a little bit with

Republicans frankly over the last couple of weeks based on sort of the

various chaos that we`ve seen but Russia itself, when you ask about it

hasn`t been a main focal point. When Russia becomes an issue is when

people see it as scandal and that scandal is obviously Mueller and that

scandal is something where people see the President getting involved in

Congressional business and trying to sort of fix to stop a bill.

MELBER: And there`s a legal fact check here which is the President of the

United States does not have the personal authority to unilaterally fire the

Special Counsel.

POLLOCK: Yes.

MELBER: He has to either request it of DOJ officials who under the rules

have to find cause, which is a legally defined requirement that Mueller is

not met in any way according to what we know publicly or – and this is

something I know you`re interested in – you can go to the Administrative

Procedures Act and try to promulgate a notice and comment period to get new

rules to change the way you remove the Special Counsel, a process that can

take over a year. So, does Donald Trump know that or is he just venting in

your view?

POLLOCK: He`s just venting. There`s – when has he ever followed sort of

any processes? He just wants to vent wherever. And this is a guy who last

night was lashing out at two Republican Senators, at McConnell – excuse me

– at McCain and Flake in Arizona. He`s a lasher. That`s what he does.

MELBER: He`s a lasher.

POLLOCK: He`s a lasher.

MELBER: Would you say this is classic lasher behavior?

POLLOCK: It is. I don`t – we`ll use that word. I don`t know that it`s a

real word because we`re going to use it because that`s what this guy is.

He just goes from thing to thing. And today a remarkable – today in Reno,

he tried to be kumbaya because he realizes, look, he spent 72 minutes last

night in Phoenix and he actually started to lose his audience for the first

time. Like people literally started to walk out.

MELBER: Yes, we reported that account from the Post. And again, for

viewers here, I want to be clear Politico reporting Trump so unhappy with

the bill to protect Mueller that “He didn`t want it to pass.” A person

familiar with the call said that`s in contradiction with the White House

has claimed that he has no plans to remove Mueller. Indeed –

POLLOCK: He wants to. We know that.

MELBER: You think so?

POLLOCK: We know it. We know the guy wants it. He keeps talking about

it. If he didn`t – if he thought that there was nothing wrong, why would

he care about any of this stuff?

MELBER: Right. This may be another tell on Russia, very interesting.

Jeff Pollock, your first time on THE BEAT, thanks for joining us.

POLLOCK: Thanks for having me.

MELBER: And now a special tech version of who said it. Here is your

quote, Beatniks. How do you feel about using hashtag pound for groups?

We`ll explain. The answer is actually going to shock you potentially right

after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MELBER: We are back with your favorite segment on THE BEAT or one of the

segments you watch on THE BEAT, Who Said It? The quote today, how do you

feel about using hashtag pound for groups? Now, that was a tweet ten years

ago today by a former computer engineer. His name is Chris Messina. That

was the first use of the hashtag in social media. Today hash tags have

their own hashtag. Hashtag ten and it has become a tool for organization

and engagement. Consider #BlackLivesMatter or #BringBackOurGirls and who

could forget the #IceBucketChallenge.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Ice now.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: One, two, three.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Yes, we put ice on my mug. Shall I do it right now? Maybe next

time. Now, this little symbol is used a 125 million times every day, which

kind of incredible and some of – some of us I should say are also using it

in our regular conversations, as Jimmy Fallon pointed out.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JIMMY FALLON, AMERICAN ACTOR: Hey, Justin what`s up.

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, SINGER: Not much, Jimmy. Hashtag John, what`s up with

you?

FALLON: Busy working hashtag rising grind. Hashtag is it Friday yet?

TIMBERLAKE: Hashtag is it worth it or let me work it?

FALLON: Hastag put them in reverse. 4

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hey, guys?

FALLON: Yes?

TIMBERLAKE: What`s up?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hashtag shut up.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That to our show, is of course now time for #HARDBALL.

END

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END

Copy: Content and programming copyright 2017 MSNBC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.