The Beat with Ari Melber, Transcript 8/21/17 Bannon launching war at administration

Show: THE BEAT WITH ARI MELBER

Date: August 21, 2017

Guest: George Lakoff, Raheem Kassam, James Peterson



MELBER: A total eclipse is very rare, especially in politics. President

Trump began his first workweek without Steve Bannon today and got a taste

of Bannon taking shots from outside the castle, signs the pressure will

continue on his opponents like H.R. McMaster and Trump family members.

“Breitbart” may be a place to settle scores, but the White House trying to

turn the page with a new foreign policy address tonight.

Now, Bannon is free to do anything he wants now, from cutting deals to

getting paid, but it looks like what he wants most is to be getting paid

attention.

The conventional take on Bannon fixates on ideological loyalty. Will he

back any White House agenda or will he take some new role as an enforcer,

trying to say what Trumpism really stands for?

But there`s actually another fault line here. We`re seeing it today. The

commodity that matters more to Trump than any ideology is attention.

People marveled today at the solar eclipse because of its raw beauty and

because it reverses everything we know.

The sun is always the powerful center of our solar system, the moon merely

orbiting it around the earth. And its light, the moon`s lights, drawn

solely from the sun`s reflection. So, it`s a total reversal to see the

moon eclipse the sun, like a pawn eclipsing the king even for a moment.

Steve Bannon is the moon to Donald Trump sun. People only know Bannon

because of Trump`s reflected light. And any time he comes close to

eclipsing Trump`s attention, gracing a magazine cover or taking credit for

Trump`s rise, Donald Trump has grown angry with his advisor, not over

ideology or policy, but over stealing his sunlight.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I like Mr. Bannon.

He`s a friend of mine. But Mr. Bannon came on very late. You know that.

I went through 17 senators, governors, and I won all the primaries. Mr.

Bannon came on very much later than that.

And I like him. He`s a good man. He is not a racist. I can tell you

that. He`s a good person. He actually gets a very unfair press in that

regard.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: It was this political eclipse that moved up Bannon`s ousting. We

know this because there`s a new report in “The New York Times” that says

the White House agreed on a plan to phase Bannon out later this summer and

that changed only because of Bannon`s new comments to, guess who, the

media.

And if Trump ousted Bannon for being too loud for being a mere satellite

who didn`t know his place in the solar system, and after all it`s called a

solar system because everything rotates around the sun, did Trump make this

problem worse by freeing up Bannon to be even louder on the outside?

“Breitbart” now today alleged with hits against Trump aides and family.

Bannon reportedly considering getting into political TV. And a former

staffer playing the trump card here might end up being Trump`s worst

nightmare.

Eclipses are not only rare. They can be dangerous, which is why you never

look directly into one.

I`m joined now live by Olivia Nuzzi, Washington correspondent for “New York

Magazine”; Aisha Moodie-Mills, the President of Victory Fund; and Jared

Yates Sexton, who wrote “The People are Going to Rise” about this Trump

era.

Olivia, starting with you, can Bannon eclipse Trump more easily now that

he`s out of the White House?

OLIVIA NUZZI, WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT, “NEW YORK MAGAZINE”: Well, I think

we`re going find out. If he does decide to go into conservative

television, which there has been some speculation about, perhaps that could

happen.

We know Donald Trump certainly will be paying attention to it. But if you

look at “Breitbart” today, the tone there and the reporting that - or if

you could call it that, the writing that they have on there today is not

totally different than it has been in the past.

They have been reporting on Ivanka and aggregating somewhat negative

stories about Ivanka for months, if you go through the archive on her.

It just seems like they`re unchanged now, maybe they were holding back a

bit before. And they feel free to say whatever it is that they want to say

now.

I think it`s highly unlikely that Bannon will be more of a problem for

Donald Trump outside of the White House than he was inside of it. I think

there will be just less interest in general in Steve Bannon and I think

Donald Trump will ultimately probably move on.

MELBER: Aisha?

AISHA MOODIE-MILLS, PRESIDENT OF VICTORY FUND: Yes. So, few people are

more of a problem for Donald Trump than Donald Trump is for Donald Trump.

My biggest concern about what Bannon is up to is - I`m concerned about the

destruction that he has intended for America. People are sharing and

celebrating the fact that he`s out of the White House.

I`m really concerned about what he is taking away from the White House.

This man had high level security clearance and is a vapid bigot and has an

economic “plan” that could be destructive.

And I`m curious what state secrets he`s taking with him that he`s

attempting to unleash by eradicating all of the “moderate people” in the

White House, who have been trying to stop his radical agenda.

MELBER: Well, and you mentioned state secrets, of course, there was a lot

of back and forth about how much access he had to national security

planning.

And then, there are these reports, Jared, here about “Vanity Fair.” Bannon

has told friends he wants Priebus to give his account of the Comey firing

to Special Counsel Mueller, believes the decision was made during an early

May weekend in Bedminster, where Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Stephen Miller

were with the president. That`s more than a typical interview, if you do

it with Mueller.

JARED YATES SEXTON, AUTHOR, “THE PEOPLE ARE GOING TO RISE LIKE THE WATERS

UPON YOUR SHORE: A STORY OF AMERICAN RAGE”: That`s correct. Stephen

Bannon has been playing a really interesting long game here.

He sided with President Trump in his campaign because they had a mutual

goal. They had a mutual ideology at the heart of this. And I think what

we`re going to see now is now that Bannon is out on his own and

independent, I think he`s going to playing his own game.

And where that intersects with President Trump, he`ll cooperate with him,

but I think we are going to see a lot of moments where they are going to

rift against each other and we`re going to see a lot of tension.

MELBER: And, Jared, I`m going to read from your book as you talk about

sort of the power of narrative. And, as a political matter, Steve Bannon

and a lot of what “Breitbart” was pushing years ago was considered not

repeatable by a Republican nominee.

His supporters showed an alarming knack for taking the narratives, you

write, that Trump had given them and then extending them to logical or

illogical extremes. Was Clinton working with ISIS? Was Clinton an agent

of the New World Order and in league with the cabal of Jewish bankers? Was

Hillary Clinton a Satanist who subsisted on the blood of children?

It is 2017 and I am just reading from your factual accounting in a book,

although sometimes I have to think twice, fact check. Neither Hillary

Clinton nor Donald Trump are Satanists.

But speak to this reporting you`ve done and how it relates to Bannon as

someone who does push narratives into the mainstream? They don`t stay.

What happens on “Breitbart” has not been staying on “Breitbart”.

SEXTON: Sure. What we saw within the campaign was Bannon, when he came on

to the Trump campaign, we saw him refine Donald Trump`s message, which a

lot of the time was sort of a scattershot shotgun strategy.

And once Bannon came on, we saw the teleprompters come out, we saw the

script come out and what we saw was that Bannon refined this message and

made sure that he hit all of the dog whistles that Trump needed to hit,

while also making comfortable, people who might`ve been uncomfortable with

the racism at the heart of the campaign.

So, a lot of these narratives were simply hinted at and we had the

possibility of them being completed by the supporters.

MELBER: Aisha, I see you shaking your head. Go ahead.

MOODIE-MILLS: Yes. So, the thing about this conversation that really has

me anxious, and I appreciate Jared`s reporting on all of this that I`ve

read, is that we are having a very civil conversation about - that is

essentially normalizing a man who is trying to, and has been successful in,

indoctrinating America and people globally around very fascist, racist,

neo-conservative ideas.

This is dangerous stuff. This isn`t some random dude who`s good at

communications. We`re talking about someone who is planning to raise

millions of dollars to create another media entity, a TV entity to continue

to push these lies, these hateful messages and to really give a platform to

hate.

And I think that that`s what we all need to really be focusing on as

opposed to trying to dissect and rationalize and really give some

celebration to the strategy of this crazy lunatic.

NUZZI: I`m sorry. I just think - look, we`re not normalizing or trying to

rationalize anything that Steve Bannon believes, but we don`t have anything

confirmed about what his plans are right now outside of returning to

“Breitbart”.

We don`t have anything confirmed about how much he`s going to continue to

be in contact with the Trump administration, though. Of course, history

suggests that he will remain in Donald Trump`s ear, as many of his ex-aides

have.

But I think it`s ridiculous to say that just having a civil conversation

about this and dealing with the facts as we know them to be right now is in

any way going to be detrimental to this country.

We need to talk about the facts and we need to dissect them and analyze

them in a civil way.

MOODIE-MILLS: The fact of the matter is that the KKK just marched on

Charlottesville. That is the fact of the matter. So, are we going to

believe what we rationalize or are we going to believe what we see in front

of our faces that we know that this man has perpetuated and given rise to

over the last several years.

And I think that we need to be having a much more forceful conversation

about the detriment that this human being is doing in our society and

figuring out strategies to completely like block and tackle through that

and to really negate his ability to spread hate.

MELBER: Well, I appreciate - I think we`re talking about a couple of

layers, both values, what do people want to confront in our society, as

well as facts, what do we know and what are we still trying to nail down on

the factual front.

Olivia, Aisha, and Jared, appreciate each of you joining us tonight.

NUZZI: Thanks.

SEXTON: Thank you.

MOODIE-MILLS: Thanks, Ari.

MELBER: Now, coming up, speaking of fact checking, I`m going to have on

the show tonight an editor from “Breitbart” to discuss what the segments -

what we just discussed in this segment, what Steve Bannon wants to do and

what “Breitbart” stands for. We`re going hear directly from them and fact

check some of the reporting.

Now, first, President Trump heading to TV tonight. He wants to do a

primetime speech about his Afghanistan strategy. And according to reports,

he will be announcing the addition of thousands of US boots on the ground.

Will Fischer, an Iraq War veteran, a Purple Heart recipient, director of

government relations at VoteVets.org, I want to thank you for your service

and for giving us some of your expertise tonight. What do you think is

most important for people to know about what we`re up against in

Afghanistan now?

WILL FISCHER, IRAQ WAR VETERAN AND DIRECTOR OF GOVERNMENT RELATIONS,

VOTEVETS.ORG: Well, thank you very much for having me on, Ari. And I

think what people are going to see tonight is first and foremost a reality

TV show huckster.

We`re going to see somebody who views the presidency to see through the

lens of Nielsen ratings and somebody whose numbers and poll numbers

continue to go down, especially in the wake of equivocating on Nazis and

white supremacists, and believes that if he merely changes the script or

throws in a plot twist for a major character that he`d somehow can have

more viewers or be more popular next week.

MELBER: Do you think the addition of troops could be constructive for the

mission?

FISCHER: There is not a military solution to Afghanistan. The solution in

Afghanistan is going to be coming through diplomatic efforts and that is

not going to happen through just merely throwing more troops into

Afghanistan with no plan.

You would think that after 16 years, even the most neophyte of leaders

would be able to see that throwing more troops at Afghanistan with no plan

is not a winning strategy.

MELBER: What do you think about the fact that his current plan, as

reported, contradicts his past tweets about Afghanistan?

FISCHER: Well, when does Donald Trump not seem to contradict himself? I

wouldn`t dare try to go spelunking into the mindset of Donald Trump and

figure out how his brain works.

But, look, what are we going to see tonight? From what the plan sounds

like, it`s going to be the status quo. It`s going to be a continuation of

kicking the can down the road and of merely not losing, right, of merely

not losing. And that`s what we`re going to hear tonight.

Now, of course, because it`s Donald Trump, because he is sort of this

carnival barking personality, it`s going to be the status quo delivered in

a likely bombastic way. And, of course, if his recent claims on Twitter

are any of indication, it could even be advocating for war crimes.

MELBER: Will Fischer, appreciate your views. I`ll mention, we continue to

have an open invitation for the White House as well to explain the strategy

and we will all be listening tonight. Thank you.

FISCHER: Thank you, Ari.

MELBER: On a programing note, we will be, of course, carrying the

president`s address tonight. Rachel Maddow will be a part of our coverage

along with other MSNBC experts, so you can catch it there.

Now coming up, there are more charities over the weekend pulling out of

events at Mar-a-Lago, responding to Donald Trump`s rhetoric on race. We

have someone who is advocating a boycott.

Also, new revelations about this Russian lobbyist who attended that meeting

at Trump Tower, including new reports that he was tied to international

hacking.

And later in the show, we have a look at perhaps the most common Trump

defense he was just joking, but this could be a serious matter. We`re

going to show you the tape and speak to a linguist about how it works.

I`m Ari Melber and you are watching THE BEAT on MSNBC.

MELBER: New pressure on Donald Trump over his Charlottesville comments.

And this pressure is not political. It`s on Trump`s bank account.

Over the weekend, more charities bailing on events that were planned at

Mar-a-Lago. Now, these events could run up to $275,000 per night. So,

they can ultimately cost Donald Trump millions.

The moves are a hit to his brand because top charities like the Red Cross

are sending a message that Trump`s properties are at this point too

divisive to even visit.

The broader question is whether Trump, who ran on putative business

success, is facing a business backlash. The campaign already sunk some

Trump hotel bookings, but now you have activists pushing for a more formal

boycott, arguing that a tool for economic justice from the civil rights era

should be deployed now.

Joining me is Nate Lerner. He is Executive Director of The Democratic

coalition and created the BoycottTrump app. Is this something that you see

changing the bottom line of the Trump organization or is merely a PR

headache for a president who follows PR.

Nate Lerner, ?Executive Director, The Democratic Coalition: That`s really

the big question right now. Is this a turning point for us or is this just

another one in a long line of scandals that we may be deal about and then

we move on to the next one.

Our mission at The Democratic Coalition is to really try to bring him down

at every turn and we do firmly believe that this is a huge opportunity we

need to jump at and that`s why we definitely applaud the charities who

stepped back and are no longer holding events there.

MELBER: I`ve been thinking about this. When you look at those charities,

do you think they agree with you because you`ve been calling these boycotts

for a while based on a wide set of, what you would call, policy and moral

disagreements with the president or do they just want to get out of

something that`s too hot?

LERNER: I think it`s a little bit of both. But at the same time, they,

obviously, do not stand by what the white nationalists represent.

If you are the American Red Cross, you don`t really discriminate in who do

you help out. And I think that`s their big message here, is they stand for

equality, they stand for justice, they stand for the betterment of humanity

and society.

That`s not really what the white nationalists are fighting for. And it was

very responsible of them to step up. And as an apolitical organization to

do that, that was very brave of them and we certainly applaud them for

that.

MELBER: Right. You say political and there a lot of groups that claim

they`re apolitical but aren`t. Oil companies say, well, we don`t have any

political position.

LERNER: Right.

MELBER: And, in fact, when you dig under the hood, look at them, they`re

doing all kinds of lobbying. This seems a little different, which is why

it`s interesting to hear what you`ve been up to.

Let me read to you what Laurel Baker said. She`s the Palm Beach Chamber of

Commerce, so right in the middle line again, also business-oriented. “If

you have a conscience, you`re really condoning bad behavior by continuing

to be there at Mar-a-Lago. Look at your mission statement, are you living

up to it?”

By that standard, who should be going to Mar-a-Lago?

LERNER: Anybody who opposes what the white nationalists and, let`s call

them what they are, Nazis in many regards and what they stand for.

So, if you believe in equality, if you don`t believe in discriminating

against people based on where they`re from, their ethnicity, what the color

of their skin, then you should not be going to be Mar-a-Lago. You

shouldn`t be associating with Trump in any way. And we believe the best

way to fight back against that is by taking action.

Words are great, but at the end of the day, actions do speak much louder,

and tangible action especially. So, if you hit them where it hurts, that`s

all the better.

MELBER: Nate Lerner on the power of boycott. Thank you very much.

We want to turn to Russia. “The New York Times” reporting today that the

Russian lobbyist at the center of the Trump Tower meeting has deeper ties

to the Russian government and Kremlin-backed oligarchs than previously

known, an association with a former Russian spy service and a history of

working for close allies of President Putin.

With me is the reporter who broke this story, Ken Vogel from “The New York

Times”. Thanks for being here.

KEN VOGEL, REPORTER, “THE NEW YORK TIMES”: Hey, Ari.

MELBER: Long story. Took a long time to read. I want to focus on what`s

newest, which is, as I just mentioned, is this figure and also his links to

international hacking campaigns that had never been previously exposed.

Tell us what you found.

VOGEL: Yes. When this guy`s name was first revealed as having been

present at this meeting with Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul

Manafort at Trump Tower in June of last year and the height of the campaign

season, it was kind of unclear as to his associations and whether there was

any ideological consistency that ran through them.

He represented a bunch of businessmen, politicians, former politicians in

the former Soviet Union, kind of seemed all over the map. So, we decided

to dig deeper into this guy and his affiliations and we found that the one

ideological consistency was that he was always either working in sort of

the interest of the Kremlin or at least not in opposition to it.

That was his business. That`s what brought him into association with the

deputy director of the FSB as well as with some of these pro-Kremlin

oligarchs on whose behalf he was involved in campaigns that appeared to

have hacking element to them.

MELBER: Right. And the hacking, give us context. Folks in the home

going, OK, is this something that a lot of different international

companies are affiliated with, international criminal espionage hacking?

VOGEL: In short, yes. This is a big part of - there is this term

corporate espionage. We see it here in the US. We see it particularly

when there are foreign actors who are involved against US companies, but it

is a lot more common in abroad and particularly in some of these former

Soviet states.

This guy really played a role in this sort of murky foreign influence

lobbying game that in Washington does not get a lot of coverage, but

underlies a lot of these international disputes where it`s helpful for

folks to have people in Washington who were doing their bidding, who have

access to people in the corridors of power. That`s this guy (INAUDIBLE).

MELBER: And so, where does this go from here. You mentioned that he is

under special scrutiny or what`s the term of art as you put it?

VOGEL: Yes. He is someone who Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his team

have expressed an interest in because they are looking into this meeting as

really one of the best examples of the Trump folks and the Trump`s

associates - in this case, his son, his son-in-law and then campaign

chairman - expressing an interest in meeting with Russians who are

promising something that is deviously - that is improperly obtained and

potentially damaging to Hillary Clinton.

This guy was in this meeting. So, he is a subject of interest and he has

this rich back story that we think makes him even more interesting to

Mueller and his team.

MELBER: Ken Vogel on “The New York Times” scoop. Thank you.

VOGEL: Thank you.

MELBER: Up next, I am going to speak to a top editor from “Breitbart”

about Steve Bannon and what he is up to at the news site.

And then, when is a joke not a joke? We`re going to look at this common

White House defense for when the president says something some call out of

bounds.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Can you say affirmatively that whenever the president

says something, we can trust it to be real?

SEAN SPICER, THEN WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: When he`s not joking, of

course.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That is the big question when it comes to Trump`s statements. Is

it really real, son? Let me know if it`s real if it`s really real.

But when Trump`s words get him in trouble, the White House often says he

was just joking like when he bizarrely thanked Putin for taking

countermeasures against US diplomats.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I`m very thankful that he let go of a large number of people

because now we have a smaller payroll.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: After universal condemnation, Trump said the line was facetious.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Were you being sarcastic when you thank Vladimir Putin

for expelling 755 diplomats from Russia.

TRUMP: In order to reduce our payroll, absolutely. I think you know that.

But we have reduced payroll very substantially.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Same drill for Trump`s comments about the serious topic of police

brutality.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Like, when you guys put somebody in the car and you`re protecting

their head, the way you put their hand over, like don`t hit their head and

they`ve just killed somebody, don`t hit their head. I said, you can take

the hand away, OK?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Trump managed to offend police groups and police critics in that

line. Both spoke out about the damaging suggestion that police should

commit crimes of their own by roughing up a suspect.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I think you guys are

jumping and trying to make something out of nothing. He was simply making

a comment, making a joke and it was nothing more than that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Making a joke. And Trump`s most incriminating comments, some

argue, about Russia, that public request for email assistance.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Russia, if you`re listening, I hope you`re able to find the 30,000

emails that are missing.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: How can you accuse President Obama of obstructing

when he was egging Russia on?

SPICER: He was joking at the time. We all know.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He was joking?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: The Russia exchange being the oddest joke defense because Spicer

said that a year later after the evidence had emerged that Russia did hack

emails and that Trump top aides at least met with people who claimed to be

working on behalf of Russia.

The line in the movie Crimes and Misdemeanors was, if it breaks, it`s not

funny. But what if it breaks the law? How funny would that be?

Where now linguist George Lakoff joins me. He wrote a celebrated book on

political language. Don`t think of an elephant, know your values and frame

the debate and is a Berkeley professor emeritus. Explained to us what you

think this joke defense does.

GEORGE LAKOFF, LINGUIST AND PROFESSOR EMERITUS, UC BERKELEY: Well, it`s

not a joke first. The main thing is it can be said to be one in defense.

But mainly what it does is say something extreme that`s out of the

ordinary, but actually send a message.

And that message, when you send it, is very real. It says, hey, rough up

suspects. It says, yes, get information about Hillary. And it says, you

know, yes, you know, do all sorts of things that you ordinarily would not

do. It is a message and the fact that it is out of the ordinary and

extreme suggests that it is not to be taken seriously. But when said by

the President, it is taken seriously. And the message is there because

it`s repeated over and over. When you have something like that in the

press, the press repeats it, over and over, hundreds and hundreds of times,

and that message does get out there.

ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST: So if it gets the message out, but then is a back

door away from it, is it a way of basically having your message cake, if

you will, but avoiding responsibility ultimately because you say, well, I

didn`t -I didn`t advocate that?

LAKOFF: That`s exactly right. And Trump has done this all through his

career. He speaks of what he calls truthful hyperbole in business, where

he says this is the greatest so-and-so, we`re going to have the best

healthcare plan, we`re going to build this beautiful wall and Mexico is

going to pay for it, et cetera. And he`ll say this extreme thing and will

go out and you know, be understood. When you`re saying it to a customer,

and you say, this is, you know, the greatest thing – the greatest casino

you`ll ever invest in, you know, that may not be the greatest, but it`s

supposed to be a good investment, et cetera. And you know, a good salesman

can be convincing about that. But it raises the question about whether

that`s to be taken seriously.

MELBER: Right. That`s the question, George, take a listen to how often

that question comes up with his staffing.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: By the way,

you`re going to get the votes? He better get them. He better get them.

He better – otherwise I`ll say, Tom, you`re fired.

Does everybody like Mickey? Otherwise, she can easily be replaced, right?

This was the one we were worried about. You weren`t there but you`re going

to be –you`re going to be. Look, he wants to remain a Senator, doesn`t

he?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: The difference here being, you have live laughter so it doesn`t

seem like something that`s later claimed to be a joke. Those seem to be

recognized as perhaps nervous laughter as jokes in the moment. What`s

going on there?

LAKOFF: What`s going on there is a veiled threat. A threat that he can

run someone against a Congressman, or a Senator but it comes out as

something like, well, I want to win, and you`re going to make me win or

else, “you`re fired,” as if this was on T.V., and just a game. But it`s

not a game. This is politics. And the fact is, that this is a veiled

threat. It says, you better do everything you can, or else. And when he

threatens, that`s important because it says that the person he`s talking

about is not doing his job. It says this person is inadequate and that`s

important. And that`s, for example, the threats to fire Sessions and

Mueller, when he says Mueller had better not go into business, there`s a

red line there. That`s a threat to fire Mueller.

MELBER: Linguist George Lakoff, we always learn from you. Thanks for

being here.

LAKOFF: My pleasure.

MELBER: Up next, we`re going to talk to the Editor in Chief of Breitbart

London on Steve Bannon`s future.

MELBER: America`s political press often focuses on domestic news and even

political drama. The daily topics tend to be somewhat different at

Breitbart, the influential conservative site back in the action after Steve

Bannon returned there over the weekend. On this Monday evening, the lead

stories include criticism of Trump`s Afghanistan plan from a former general

and from Trump supporter Eric Prince. There are reports on ISIS funding

and Reverend Franklin Graham arguing Islam is not a religion of peace and

all of Islam controls people through fear and intimidation. Its London

section has about 11 different articles reporting on the Islam state or

Islam related issues.

This emphasis like other parts of Breitbart reflects both something that

exists, the global presence of militant Islamic terror that aims to murder

Americans, Westerners, Christians, Jews, and Muslims, as well as something

that seems to exist in Steve Bannon`s mind. Like as long state of the

least that Islam is not a religion of peace and that the U.S. war on ISIS

is to some extent a religious clash as the New York Times reported. Bannon

spoke at the 2014 talk at the Vatican and said the Judeo-Christian West is

at war with Islam. There`s a major war growing, a war that`s already

global. I`m now joined by Editor of Chief of Breitbart London and the

Author of No Go Zones, Raheem Kassam. Thanks for joining me.

RAHEEM KASSAM, BREITBART LONDON EDITOR IN CHIEF: Thank you for having me.

MELBER: Your work, and much of what`s on Breitbart, emphasizes this threat

of radical Islamic terrorism. How do you think this Trump administration

is doing to combat it?

KASSAM: Well, I think they made a good start by going for the travel ban.

You know, I know there was – there was a little bit of obstructionism for

it. And I think it was – look, I think it`s fair to say that it was

misrepresented in a lot of quarters as a Muslim ban. I understand what

Trump said during the campaign but that`s not what this ban turned into. I

think that`s a good start. I think the Race Act, the Immigration Act is a

very good way to go as well.

And like you say, you`re very kind to mention my book. I walked through

the problems that we`re facing. You know, I grew up in a Muslim family in

the United Kingdom. I worked through the problems not just that the West

is facing, but actually, Muslims are facing in the west for other Muslims

trying to radicalize them, trying to draw them into a literalist and

fundamentalist sort of interpretation of the Koran. And our reporting as

you just said, yes, absolutely, those reflect that. We focus on that quite

heavily because we have a Prime Minister in the United Kingdom who`s on the

record of saying Sharia can be good for Britain. Well, I don`t believe

that Sharia can be good for Britain and I`m a former Muslim who will stand

up and say that.

MELBER: Raheem, when you mentioned the coverage of the ban, surely you

understand why people, many people believe it is targeting at least Muslim

majority nations and Muslims because that`s what the President said as a

candidate he planned to do.

KASSAM: Yes, and that`s exactly what I just said. And I think that`s a

fair criticism. But what I don`t think is a fair criticism is to say that

that`s what this ended up as. There are many Muslim countries, majority

Muslim countries that weren`t included in this ban, on this travel ban list

and when you look at the nations that were actually listed, these was the

same – these were the same nations that the Obama administration was

placing extra scrutiny upon for migrants and even visitors. So I think –

I think it got a little bit out of proportion there.

MELBER: Well, only – on that point, only for visitors. In other words,

the visa issue with those countries, as you probably know, was about people

who passed through them and that sent up a flag. The Obama administration

didn`t have a determination that migrants originated from those countries

posed a threat.

KASSAM: Yes, but this administration has obviously looked into that and

said there was a list, and we`re going to take that list and we`re going to

expand on this because there`s a national security aspect here. And I`m

sympathetic to that. I think that look, he went through the campaign

saying he`s going to make America safe again. He can`t get into the White

House and not do anything to make America safer. We have a real problem

with radical Islam in Europe. We have 32, maybe 33 I think now if you

include this weekend`s attacks – terrorist attacks in Europe, this year

alone. That is – that is a huge number. That is epidemic levels. Only

two of those attacks were not linked to radical Islam in some way, shape or

form. And I think it`s fair for the President to try to stop that

happening here.

MELBER: So let`s dig into that, and you mentioned your background which is

interesting and brings expertise to it. The thing about Breitbart as you

know is that some of these articles and the way things are presented seems

to suggest the idea that any association with Islam is problematic. Here`s

a current one on H.R. McMaster, who`s been known of course to tangle with

Steve Bannon, and you have H.R. McMaster endorsed book that advocates Quran

kissing apology ceremonies.

A relevant – you know, referencing this book, Militant Islamist Ideology

which as I think you probably know off as Breitbart writes up. It`s by

Youssef H. Aboul-Enein who sounds like the kind of person you`d want on

your side in all this. He`s a senior adviser at the U.S. Counterterror

Force there at the DIA. He`s a reserve officer and a Military Professor,

and a Chair of Islamic Studies at National Defense University. Why present

to readers the idea or the suggestion that it would be negative for H.R.

McMaster to be working with, or complementing the research of this

official?

KASSAM: Yes, it`s a great question. I`ll explain it in full. So there

are lots of people who understand this issue very well but they come at the

issue from different sides. You know, I`m one of the people who believe

Islam is not a religion of peace. I don`t believe that Muslims are there

for aggressive and violent and prone to terrorism and radicalism. In fact,

what I believe is that if we protect them from it, that`s the best thing we

can do, and best only by tackling the radicals. So for instance, in the

United Kingdom, there is a Liberal Commentator called Maajid Nawaz. He`s a

practicing Muslim, he is a reformist. But he gets labeled by the Southern

Poverty Law Center as a hatemonger simply because he opposes Sharia. And

so, you know, I wouldn`t want Maajid Nawaz necessarily advising H.R.

McMaster, because I think he has slightly different solutions to –

MELBER: Certainly, what about – and again, I don`t want our viewers to

get lost on the – on the people but then, what about the individual that

is cited in the Breitbart article, what about Aboul-Enein?

KASSAM: Unfortunately, I don`t know Mr. Aboul-Enein so – and I`m not

familiar with his work. So I can`t comment on that. you know, I`m the

Editor of Breitbart London, and that story didn`t run in Breitbart London

so I can`t comment on that specific article but I can understand why if you

have a different solution to tackling radical Islam, maybe he Mr. Aboul-

Enein has a great idea of how to attack radical Islam, but he simply

doesn`t have the same idea we have to do it, and that`s fine. Why can`t we

criticize that sort of thing? You guys do that all the time.

MELBER: Oh no, certainly, I think criticism and civic discourse is a whole

part of this.

KASSAM: Yes.

MELBER: I guess the question I`m getting at, and I take your point that a

Web site has much ingredients to it, is that the way it`s done there seems

to suggest that the main problem with him is the desire to understand Islam

or that he doesn`t share what we quoted, the Bannon view that somehow the

entire religion of billion-plus people is somehow –

KASSAM: No, hold on-hold on.

MELBER: Go ahead.

KASSAM: It`s not a religion – it`s not a religion of a billion-plus

people. There are a billion-plus Muslims but you can`t say they all

subscribe to Sharia. You can`t –

MELBER: No, certainly, nor did I. Go ahead.

KASSAM: No, so what I`m saying is, you can`t put them all in one box.

Everyone says this religion of a billion-plus people. Well, there`s Shias,

there`s Sunnis, there`s Ismailis, there`s Ahmadis, you know, they all

believe different things. I think it`s so unfair when we lump everybody in

together and say this is who we`re at war with. We`re not absolute not at

war with all these people. Let`s make it – let`s be very clear about

this. We`re at war with Sharia which is a fascist ideology. This is the

ideology that says you should cut off a person`s hand and cut off their

foot if they get in the way of the spread of Islam. You know, read the

book. I know my Quran. You know, read the book, it`s clear about these

things. And we`re trying to save Muslims from getting radicalized. We

don`t – you know, we don`t want to lump them all in together.

MELBER: Right. So, I take your point there and certainly the use and

abuse of Sharia and militant Islam –

KASSAM: Yes, it`s a real problem.

MELBER: – as way of restoring – try to restore order and assert state-

sponsored violence or in the situation of ISIS, a want to be state. When

you talk about lumping, this again is an issue we want to get your response

with regard to Breitbart. The categorization on Breitbart often uses these

immigrant or religious related tags to do what you might call lumping. You

had a whole category here of articles that`s migrant sex attacks. There`s

a discontinued tag of black crime in the United States. There`s another

tag of illegal immigrant crime. Isn`t the problem the crimes? Why the

fixation on only looking at certain crimes by certain individuals?

KASSAM: Well, I don`t – again, I`m the editor of London so I can`t

comment on like the black crime stuff. It`s just not within my read. And

I`m not – you know, I`m not a company spokesman. I`m here to talk about -

- I was booked to talk about Steve Bannon and the White House but we got

into – we got into –

MELBER: But this is related but yes, go ahead.

KASSAM: Sure – no look, I`m just – I`m just explaining for the viewers.

So I`ll talk about the migrant sex attacks one because it`s something that

I was directly responsible for. We had in 2015 this opening of the

borders, this comes one, come all claim from Angela Merkel that actually

forced a real crisis in Europe. It forced a crisis not just on Europe`s

borders, inside European nations, it`s forcing a crisis of integration that

these people aren`t getting jobs, by the way. The – if you look at what

happened in Cologne, just a couple of years ago now, where over 1,000

people of migrant background raped, groped and harassed young women at the

central station in Cologne, that is a legitimate thing to worry about. You

know, across the filter, here`s what Breitbart is supposed to do.

Across the filter, you have different news organizations that represent

different viewpoints. This channel is no different. And we want to

represent the things that are not covered by what we deem the mainstream

media, the establishment media. And this migrant sex attack thing is a

real problem. The statistics are very clear. And I laid them out in my

book as well. If anybody`s not sure of the data, it`s all there. I`m not

trying to scare people. I don`t need to try and scare people. What`s

going on is horrific and it`s not just to non-Muslims that they`re

attacking, by the way. They`re attacking the (INAUDIBLE) women.

MELBER: Certainly not. Let me ask you this –

(CROSSTALK)

KASSAM: This is not what liberalism is about. We should be – we should

be critical of that.

MELBER: In the U.S. context, and you mentioned Steve Bannon and you

mentioned the coverage and the way President Trump also speaks about it.

There seems to be, as I mentioned, this effort on only looking at certain

crimes based on the perpetrator. As you probably know the Trump

administration is the first in many, many decades to try to have tracking

of only the perpetrator, in this case, they`ve looked at immigrants, you

know, from mostly Mexico and other South American countries. And this is a

sea change. So I ask you and we are running out of time, I want to warn

you, but you`ll get the final word, why move to this approach?

I`ll put up on the screen, for example, the bare fact that the U.S. census

found immigrants in United States have lower incarceration rates than other

individuals, the status showing there less likely to commit crimes than the

average American populous historically. And so, if they aren`t as great a

threat with regards to incarceration, and we`ve always look at crimes, not

just who did them, does it concern you that Breitbart, and now this

administration seems to be trying to push the idea of caring more about

crimes based on who did them than the overall data?

KASSAM: It doesn`t concern me. But yes, I agree that there is a balance

to be struck there. You know, nobody thinks of Australia as a fascist

country, but it has an immigration policy that necessarily discriminates.

It discriminates if you`ve got a criminal record, in all different sorts of

things, so does Canada. And nobody thinks of that as a country that is a

discriminatory country but it does actually discriminate as to who can come

into the country based on their background, based on who they are, based on

you know, health things even, right? And that is what`s going on here.

What you`re – what you`re trying to do is you`re trying to drill into the

pros and the cons of who you`re actually bringing into your country. And

if they come from a place whereby they are more prone to terrorism, then,

there should be more scrutiny on those people. If they come from a place

where you know, they`ve committed a crime in their country, for example,

there should be more scrutiny on those people. And I`m of the belief, and

you look across Europe for instance as a result of this, the large-scale

immigration that`s happening in Europe at the moment is leading to higher

crime rates amongst migrants because they`re unable to get jobs.

MELBER: And that-and that is a fair point. I don`t know that you`re being

responsive to the question, which is, is it good for the U.S. government

under Trump or Breitbart as an information source under Bannon to lump and

track selectively? I`m out of time, I`ll give you a final thought if you

want to be responsive.

KASSAM: Well, yes, I think there`s a balance to be struck, though. You

know, I think we shouldn`t ignore it but we shouldn`t only focus on it. So

you know, and that`s what`s happening.

MELBER: Raheem Kassam, I appreciate you spending some time with us and

sharing your views.

KASSAM: Thank you.

MELBER: Thank you. I want to turn now to James Peterson a Professor at

Lehigh University who studies many of these issues. Your reaction to

Raheem on where Breitbart is headed with these issues obviously under

discussion in the government.

JAMES PETERSON, LEHIGH UNIVERSITY PROFESSOR: Right. So I think Raheem`s

comments were interesting. Your exchange was very, very interesting, Ari.

But I just want to give folks, in terms of Breitbart America just a little

bit of history because when we think about this (INAUDIBLE) now with Bannon

returning to Breitbart and what happened with the relationship going

forward with the White House, we have to understand the historical synergy

of Breitbart and Trumpism. So, Ari, you`re aware of this because we

covered this when things happened but you might remember the Acorn story

from several years back when they released this edited video by Acorn

trying to show they were engaged in some kind of prostitution effort. Once

we got the full sort of video, we realize that that edit that they

initially posted was kind of like fake news.

Same kind of story around Shirley Sherrod who was in the Agricultural

Department in the U.S. government, they release the video for – and their

video seem like she was saying racist things but when the unedited video

was released, it seems that that was untrue so much so they tried to rehire

Shirley Sherrod after they fire her in the wake of that Breitbart news. So

I think there`s a sort of right-wing entertainment complex that Breitbart

news taps into. And so, their news stories and even their headlines, some

of which you`ve read here are often misleading and often played to the base

of what we think of as being Trump`s supporters. But Bannon`s move now

might be a little bit different, evidenced by the headlines we see on

Breitbart were obviously trying push back against certain enemies that he`s

established within the Trump administration.

MELBER: James Peterson from Lehigh University on a busy news day. We were

juggling a lot. I appreciate you joining us. I`d love to have you back on

THE BEAT.

PETERSON: Thanks, Ari.

MELBER: All right. We will be right back.

MELBER: A once in a 99-year event. Everyone is talking about it and we`ve

got you covered with the best moments from the eclipse mania next. Also,

MELBER: Here`s one piece of news we all know about by now, this amazing

eclipse that went across the Continental United States today. We watched

it here. A few of us went out into the Rockefeller Center Plaza. We had

the glasses of course and took it all in. We had a partial eclipse. And

we also had something unusual, these days, if you think about it. A

national shared experience. There were passers on planes, taken a video of

sight right there from your window seat. NASA released this beautiful

image. I mean, this is – this is a natural symmetry here. The seven

frames that shows the international space station as it crossed the face of

the sun and of course, yes, it was a big moment at the White House. This

image going viral across social media, another clip has gone viral too, the

sign-off by ABC Anchor Frank Reynolds after the last eclipse in `79.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FRANK REYNOLDS, ABC NEWS ANCHOR: Not until August 21, 2017, will another

eclipse be visible from North America. That`s 38 years from now. May the

shadow of the moon fall on a world of peace.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Amen. I don`t know if we`re a world of peace but we can keep

trying. The next eclipse for North America is seven years away in 2024.

That does it for me, I will see you here tomorrow night I hope at 6:00

Eastern. “HARDBALL” with Chris Matthews is up next.

