The Beat with Ari Melber, Transcript 8/18/17 Bannon Out

Show: THE BEAT WITH ARI MELBER

Date: August 18, 2017



Guest: Kristen Welker, Nicholas Confessore, Olivia Nuzzi, Shelby Holliday,

David Corn, Brittney Cooper, Julius Krien, Leah Wright Rigueur, Liz Plank,

Wil Hylton, Kurt Bardella



ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST: Chuck, infrastructure is our top story tonight. I

don`t know how you knew.

TODD: There you go. Do what I can to tee you up, brother.

MELBER: I hope you have a great weekend, Chuck Todd.

TODD: You got it.

MELBER: The news tonight, he`s out. The most controversial staffer in a

controversial White House, Steve Bannon ousted today. And right now, new

details coming into our newsroom about all of it.

The White House using another Friday afternoon to deal with its bad news.

Now, Bannon`s first statement as an ex-White House staffer came in just

within the last half an hour after the work day ended.

He`s telling “Bloomberg News” tonight talk of political war today is

actually good for Trump and that`s because he wants to go to war with

Trump`s enemies.

The departure coming as Bannon was facing intense blowback for cheerleading

Trump`s defense of those attendees at the violent white nationalist rally

in Charlottesville. Now, Bannon could return to Breitbart, which he touted

as the platform for the alt-right.

The White House`s official story about all this, a mutual decision, that

John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve`s

last day. That`s the official statement, noting we`re grateful for his

service and wish him the best.

But that cover story already contested by people close to Bannon, claiming

that he offered to resign August 7 and also contested by leaks that, no,

no, it was Trump who decided to remove him regardless.

Either way Democrats tonight saying, it`s not enough. “It doesn`t disguise

where President Trump himself stands on white supremacists” says Nancy

Pelosi. And the Democratic congressional candidate ribbing Trump for

Bannon`s purported power by tweeting tonight, “Trump fired the president?”

From Republicans, a mixed reaction. Some saying, here`s a clean slate.

Others have a different view. Republican Congressman Steve King saying

this is a hard blow landed against conservatives.

Today also marks, if you`re counting, just two weeks since Donald Trump

tapped John Kelly as chief of staff and this new departure just the latest

in a long line of top staff biting the dust.

Among them, in February, Michael Flynn departing as national security

advisor. In July, Press Secretary Sean Spicer and, of course, that

followed by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus a week later. And now, the

biggest and clearly most controversial name of all, the one who supposedly

had the flame - the white nationalist flame as some called it in the White

House, Steve Bannon also out.

We have a lot to cover here. NBC`s Kristen Welker is just outside of

Trump`s New Jersey golf club. I`m also going to joined tonight by Nicholas

Confessore, political investigative reporter at “The New York Times”,

Olivia Nuzzi Washington correspondent for New York Magazine, Shelby

Holliday from “The Wall Street Journal”, and David Corn Washington bureau

chief for Mother Jones.

It is a Brady Bunch level night of coverage and we`ll give you all the

boxes we can. But we start, though, with my colleague Kristen. What`s the

latest there and what`s the mood?

KRISTEN WELKER, “NBC NEWS” WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Well, the mood is

that this is a reset within the administration, perhaps the biggest one

since the president first took office.

And in terms of the timeline, you mapped it out, Ari. The fact that White

House officials as well as those close to Steve Bannon say that he did

offer his resignation on August 7, but he did so under pressure.

The writing was on the wall. John Kelly had started this review of all of

the president`s top officials to determine who should stay, who should go

and the sense was that, ultimately, this was John Kelly`s decision that he

felt as though Steve Bannon was someone who was standing in the way of

getting the president`s agenda passed.

MELBER: Does that mean Kristen that - does that mean it`s not the

president`s decision?

WELKER: Well, I think it came at the recommendation of General John Kelly,

but ultimately it was the president`s decision. President Trump gave the

final signoff.

And I refer you back to his comments earlier this week when he was asked

about the future of Steve Bannon. President Trump referred to him as Mr.

Bannon very informally. He said we`ll have to see about his future.

So, that was the real first indication that he could be in serious trouble.

But just to remind people, Ari, this is someone who has been a lightning

rod from the very beginning. He`s been at the war with some of President

Trump`s other top advisers like Jared Kushner, his son-in-law; H.R.

McMaster, his national security advisor.

President Trump tolerated it to some extent, but there was a sense that

increasingly it was becoming very toxic to this administration. He offered

his resignation two weeks ago, but I think that this is something that a

lot of quarters within the Republican Party were pushing for after what we

heard from the president in Charlottesville.

MELBER: Kristen Welker with the president. And if you get more news

throughout the hour, I know we`ll come back to you. Appreciate it.

David Corn, let me play for you that Bannon quote that Kristen just cited

that recent damning by faint praise perhaps. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: He`s a good person and I

think the press treats him frankly very unfairly.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: No more or less unfairly than his boss - his now ex-boss -

President Trump there. David, what does it mean in your view as a

chronicler of all this to see Steve Bannon, the former campaign chair, who

came in at the end when it counted, the man who says he holds the key to

the nationalism and the populism at the heartbeat of the Trump movement

such as it is. What does it mean that he`s gone tonight?

DAVID CORN, WASHINGTON BUREAU CHIEF, “MOTHER JONES”: Well, Steve Bannon

was the heart of darkness of the White House, and that`s not to take

anything away from Donald Trump because as we`ve seen in the last week -

MELBER: OK. Well -

DAVID CORN: By saying that there were very fine people walking and working

-

MELBER: David, you`re saying you don`t want to take away Trump`s claim to

darkness either.

CORN: Either. No, I don`t want to do that either. But this is a fellow

who told us at “Mother Jones” last summer that he saw Breitbart, which he

was the publisher or the head of, as a platform for the alt-right.

And if you read Breitbart in those days, they said themselves the alt-right

was composed, in part, by white nationalists.

So, here you have a guy saying that he wanted to provide a platform to

white nationalists. Somehow, he ends up in the White House serving the

president of the United States. Shouldn`t have happened in the first

place.

I don`t think his departure means a lot in terms of policy because I think

he`s lost a lot of policy battles to the globalists and the people who are

a little more reasonable than he is.

But what it does mean is, children at home pay attention, that if you are a

disruptor who plays footsie with racists and then try to stab in the back a

general who is chief of staff, well, maybe your White House tenure won`t

work out so well. That`s a good lesson to people in this country to learn.

MELBER: Well, lesson for the children. And, David Corn, your advice to

children, obviously, very on point that eight-year-olds around the country

who I`m sure watch THE BEAT are thinking about how to tango with four-star

generals.

Olivia, you look at this, look at the racial component here which has been

the theme of the week, Bannon, about Democrats and race saying give me

more, tear down more statues, say the revolution is coming, I can`t get

enough of it.

As a chronicler of all of this, how much of this is about this week in your

view and how much of it is about everything else?

OLIVIA NUZZI, WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT, “NEW YORK MAGAZINE”: I think it`s

about everything else. I think we just reached the tipping point this

week.

But, remember, when Donald Trump said what he said on Tuesday about Steve

Bannon, he said he`s a nice guy, he is alright, we`ll see where heads.

But, basically, he didn`t say specifically whether or not he was going to

stay or whether he was going to leave.

When he said that, he already knew that Bannon was at the end of the road

based on all the conversations I`ve had today with people in and

surrounding the White House.

And I think it really just - it came down to the fact that Donald Trump is

unhappy. He doesn`t like that he`s being criticized so toughly. He

doesn`t like that his numbers are as bad as they are, but also he has John

Kelly now.

And this is - I think what we`re seeing in the last couple of weeks with

all of the people moving in and out is basically we have a chief of staff

for the first time in the White House.

MELBER: Right. A chief of staff who can make personal decisions.

NUZZI: Yes. Priebus was not given the flexibility to really make

personnel decisions early on. John Kelly has been given that.

MELBER: Well, and you mentioned Donald Trump`s standing. He may besmirch

polls in the press, but never enough to stop following them. His own ally,

Shelby, Newt Gingrich here, weighing in on this and saying, “it`s

qualitatively different, it`s bad and Trump is isolated”. Take a listen.

Newt Gingrich, let me read it to you. Sometimes it`s more fun (INAUDIBLE).

“He`s in a position right now where he is much more isolated than he

realizes,” Newt Gingrich says today. “He needs to think - well, let`s play

it. Go ahead.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NEWT GINGRICH, FORMER SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: He`s in a position right now

where he is much more isolated than he realizes. He needs to think about

what has not worked. And you don`t get down in the 35 percent range of

approval and have people in your own party shooting at you and then

conclude that everything is going fine.”

(END VIDEO CLIP)

SHELBY HOLLIDAY, REPORTER, “THE WALL STREET JOURNAL”: Right. People in

your own party, people in your own family, people in the business community

which was supposed to be this really close ally of President Trump.

So, this move came - I think it`s a relief to a lot of people, but it came

after a tremendous amount of pressure on the president. He is isolated at

this point. It`s been a very difficult week.

I think the move shows Kushner`s influence. We know that Kushner and

Bannon often feuded. There have been a lot of questions about family first

and whether or not any one could rise above the Trump family. And right

now, the answer is no.

It also raises a lot of questions, though, about that protectionist agenda.

A lot of people saw Bannon as the champion of the America first disruptive

agenda. He was very successful in getting Trump to pull out TPP, pull out

of the Paris Climate Accord, implement the travel ban. Just last week,

Trump moved to make moves on trade with China, NAFTA is being renegotiated,

he was very successful in getting Trump.

MELBER: Right.

HOLLIDAY: If you follow politics, you remember that whiteboard that

surfaced in some pictures on Twitter.

MELBER: We have the whiteboard. But this is a Bannon night, we`re going

through the whiteboard.

We also have breaking news I`m getting into our newsroom here, 6:09 pm on

the East Coast. We can report this, put in the context of a siren. Bannon

returned to “Breitbart News” as Executive Chairman and, they say, Charles

Spiering, their writer, chaired our evening editorial meeting. David Corn,

wasting no time. What does that tell you?

DAVID: Well, it`s going to be interesting to see how it helped

“Breitbart”, which, of course, was a Trump cheerleader, now figures out how

to take on the globalists and the enemies within in the White House, while

still supporting Trump if indeed they do.

“Breitbart” is perhaps one of the most polemical media outfits out there on

the right or the left and it`s more of a media strategy outfit than a

journalistic entity.

And so, here is Bannon with his platform, he may even turn to making

documentaries again. But by and large, I think the time has passed for a

place like “Breitbart” to have that much impact on Trump and his

presidency.

MELBER: Do you agree with that?

NICHOLAS CONFESSORE, POLITICAL AND INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER, “THE NEW YORK

TIMES”: I`m not sure. Look, the best thing that Bannon ever had success

at was a media guy, as a filmmaker, as a producer of books and

documentaries, and media content.

In the West Wing, he was not as influential as he wanted to be, but he was

the biggest advocate for the things that made Trump a different kind of

Republican - for a trade war with China, for infrastructure spending, for a

tax hike on the 1 percent.

And those were the things that varied Trump away from traditional

Republicanism. And now who is left? You have bankers, Jared and Ivanka,

some nominal Democrats and ex-Democrats and a couple of Republicans. So,

it`s a very interesting White House now - yes, and generals.

MELBER: And yet, Olivia, the culture war, what some call, the race war

this week - is what it felt like - and the cult of personality on Donald

Trump would suggest that everything Nick said - and not really a critique

of what you`re saying - it`s that what you`re saying applies if you`re

keeping score by policy and personnel, which is how we`ve usually done it.

And yet, Olivia, does Donald Trump bet that he can move on without Bannon

because if everyone is screaming about statues, his people stay with him.

NUZZI: Look, I think when Donald Trump came out this week, again, I said

earlier, he knew already that Bannon was basically gone, but he still

defended the white nationalists who were there in Charlottesville, right?

He still came out and said very controversial things on Tuesday. I think

you must remember Donald Trump hates to be told what to do - period. He

wants to do what he feels like is right at any given moment.

I was talking to somebody close to the president today and they said this

idea that he`s playing three-dimensional chess and everyone else is playing

checkers is just wrong. This is an act on instincts.

MELBER: No, he`s acting on instincts. And Shelby lands a key point as

well to keep in mind, which is, you go against the family right - I mean,

Jay Z says in the new album, nobody wins when the family feuds. And it may

be if you`re feuding with Jared Kushner, you`re in trouble.

We`re going to fit in a break in our coverage. Nick Confessore and Olivia

Nuzzi, thank you as always for your reporting. David Corn and Shelby,

please stick around.

We`ve got plans for you, including fallback Friday plans. Now coming up,

does Steve Bannon take this so-called war to everyone against Trump and

does that include Republicans?

We`re also going to look at that infamous big whiteboard, the to-do list.

You can see it there with Rabbi Shmuley, what has been done on it.

And what does it take for an avowed Trump supporter to abandon ship? We

have a guest on tonight who had an op-ed that went viral explaining why

he`s renouncing his support for Donald Trump.

I`m Ari Melber and you`re watching THE BEAT.

MELBER: What did Steve Bannon accomplish in his short tenure, 211 days to

be exact. We know some of his stated goals from that giant whiteboard in

his office listing campaign promises Bannon vowed to keep.

Olivia Nuzzi was just telling me that whiteboard is now in storage at the

Eisenhower Executive Office Building and Bannon told allies he was the

keeper of the flame for the nationalist agenda and Trump`s promises, like

ending Obamacare, didn`t happen; pledges on tax reform, nope; build the

border wall and eventually make Mexico pay for it, that was on the wall,

nothing there yet.

But Bannon also did claim some checks on his list. For example, suspend

immigration from terror-prone regions. Well, part of the travel ban

remains in effect. And implement new extreme immigration vetting

techniques. Also leaving the Paris Climate Accord.

But Bannon was never about just policy. He was also about messaging, like

America first, which made its way to the bully pulpit.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.

A new vision will govern our land. From this day forward, it`s going to be

only America first. America first.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Professor and contributing Salon writer Brittney Cooper joins me

and David Corn is back. Brittney, how effective was he in a brief run for

a White House advisor?

BRITTNEY COOPER, CONTRIBUTING WRITER, “SALON”: Well, it depends on how

we`re evaluating him. So, if we`re evaluating him on the message of white

nationalism, on what he likes to call economic nationalism, then he has

been really effective at giving legitimacy to the Trump presidency, at

giving Trump the kind of confidence to really go into the White House and

actually advance this very fringe-level agenda and to try to mainstream it.

In many ways, he`s really taking the Breitbart playbook and he had made the

White House successful. What the Breitbart playbook has been really since

2010 with the Shirley Sherrod incident is to muck up the national

conversation on race, to obscure how we talk about and think about

differences around justice and around how to bring people into the body

politic.

So, Bannon had granted a level of legitimacy for Trump with his base and

it`s going to be very interesting to see now that Breitbart is saying that

they are going to declare war on the White House.

MELBER: Right.

COOPER: It`s interesting to see how it`s going to play with the base now.

MELBER: So, David, to paraphrase Brittney, tough talk, check; actual

deliverables for working class people, no check. And I`ll put up on the

screen one of them, Bannon would talk this stuff, talk that talk, David.

He would say here`s an idea that`s anathema to most Republicans, he told

Axios, raising taxes on the wealthiest Americans to pay for steep middle

and working-class tax cuts, also known in the Obama era by Republicans as

redistribution, but that didn`t happen, David.

CORN: Well, no. Every time you have sort of a conservative right-wing

national populism, it often starts out against the banks, the Wall Street,

the people in Washington who are lining their own pockets, and there is a

left critique of the establishment that comes along the same lines.

But here what we saw when Trump talked those terms, partly it`s Steve

Bannon`s instigation. They didn`t meet those terms. You look at the tax

plan. It`s a sop to the rich. There`s nobody else in the White House who

wants to raise taxes on the wealthy.

The swamp has not been drained. They`re adding water to it. There are

more lobbyists and corporate special interests involved in this

administration than the previous one.

So, there was a lot of talk, but sounded good to people out there who

wanted to see Washington shook up for the benefit of Main Street, not Wall

Street, but that didn`t happen at all. And it was pretty clear throughout

the campaign that that wasn`t going to happen.

MELBER: Right. The house always wins.

DAVID: He (INAUDIBLE) fiery bluster to this.

MELBER: Yes. The house and the banks seem to always win. David and

Brittney, both stay with me. I want to turn to a special interview here as

promised and then get your reaction.

Julius Krein was a big Trump backer on TV and in print until now. He just

renounced his support for Trump in an essay that`s gone viral, writing “I

can`t stand this disgraceful administration any longer,” rejecting Trump`s

comments on Charlottesville as morally disgusting and noting Trump`s

behavior has only grown more reprehensible.

He notes that he campaigned for Trump in dozens of writings and TV

appearances, even started a publication to advocate Trumpism, but he is now

recanting and calling on others to join him, writing “it`s now clear my

optimism was unfounded, I can`t stand by this disgraceful administration

any longer and I would urge anyone who once supported him, as I did, to

stop defending the 45th president.”

Joining me now is Julius Krein. Thanks for joining me on this busy news

night, Julius.

JULIUS KREIN, EDITOR, AMERICAN AFFAIRS: Thank you.

MELBER: Why did you write this and why now?

KREIN: Well, I had been growing increasingly disillusioned with the

administration since Inauguration Day. And what happened in

Charlottesville and the response to it was, I guess, you`d say the last

straw.

And the genesis of it was - I actually - my publication, now I actually

talk with a lot of interesting people on the left and I`ve been in an

interesting kind of debate with them about Trump`s not that bad and all

that. And then I saw what happened this weekend. And you know what? They

were right all along? Trump is that bad. And they encouraged me to write

something and maybe it would help let other people know and change their

minds too.

MELBER: Do you think he gave comfort to white supremacists?

KREIN: Yes.

MELBER: And what do you -?

KREIN: How else you can interpret - I don`t know how else you can

interpret his equivocation? There is no decent purpose for that.

MELBER: And what do you want to say to other Trump supporters, people that

might listen to you if your view is - you did believe in something there,

you were hoping for something, what do you want to say to them?

KREIN: Well, I still haven`t changed on certain of the core policies that

I thought he at least partially represented. And I think some of them, a

better trade policy, infrastructure spending, et cetera, et cetera, are

still good policies. And that agenda can go forward and I think even in an

emerging consensus, left, right and center can come together around that.

But it needs new leadership. And standing with Trump only tarnishes it.

And if we can get those policies passed, great. But they have nothing to

do with Trump.

MELBER: Are you sorry that you voted for him?

KREIN: Yes, I think I made that pretty clear.

MELBER: Yes. I want you to stay with me because it`s interesting. And

what you`re doing, it`s hard to do in life, let alone on a he public stage,

anyone who has to rethink a decision, a big one or a small one and say, as

you`ve said, that you think you`re wrong, but you want to do something

about it.

I want to bring David and Brittney back. Brittney, your response or

anything you want to say to Julius or ask him.

COOPER: I wish that I could feel more generous about this, but the writing

was on the wall throughout the entirety of the campaign. And so, while I`m

happy that folks are willing to reassess, that Julius is willing to

reassess, I`m mad that it took a young woman losing her life during the

presidency to cause this reassessment.

So, it didn`t take tear with them against Mexican-Americans and Mexican

folks who live here, it didn`t take tear against Muslim folks, it didn`t

take threats of a law and order presidency against black folks, but it took

the killing of a young white woman, who regrettably lost her life in order

to compel this sort of shift, that`s not acceptable.

It`s not acceptable that now that white people are losing folks to this

terrible battle that now we want to have a moral shift. People of color

have been saying throughout - when we looked at the campaign rallies, this

was the Trump campaign rally promises coming home to roost.

MELBER: Well, let me put that to Julius and give you the benefit of

response. Brittney, raising the issue, say, on the Muslim ban. This was a

candidate running on what many viewed as religious discrimination and the

other points she made. Your response?

KREIN: Well, I don`t want to be ungenerous myself, but I think you just

see there that - or why even though the left has a lot of better ideas on

economics, they don`t win elections. And I think Mark Lilla`s book on this

topic is one of the most important out today and that message needs to be

remembered.

Now, I totally agree the writing was on the wall. And those of us who

failed to see it were wrong. But at the same time, it`s also true that - I

don`t think we should use that to diminish or pretend that what happened in

Charlottesville wasn`t another level.

And it wasn`t just me that felt that way. All of the major business

leaders, the head of the AFL-CIO. It`s kind of interesting no one

interviews them about this, but whatever.

So, I think it was a different moment. And in his past stupid things, he

would always say he didn`t mean it or apologize. And if you wanted to, at

least you could believe that he didn`t mean it, but that changed in this

case. So, like I said, I admit my mistake.

MELBER: David, do you have a question for Julius?

CORN: Well, I welcome all converts to reason. And I know how hard it is

to admit a mistake, particularly on television.

But to me, the sort of deal killer, if you want to put it, from all this

stuff early on was the fact that Donald Trump was a birther. He was

pushing a racist conspiracy theory for years. That`s how he became

prominent within conservative circles.

And I never quite understood why Mitt Romney, who now today is calling on

Trump to apologize, would seek his endorsement and embrace that endorsement

in 2012.

And I just - to me, on this network and other places, I talked about it

excessively, and so I just wonder why -

MELBER: What`s your question for Julius?

CORN: My question to Julius, with all due respect, would be why did that

not show you at the time that this was a fellow who had racist tendencies,

if he wasn`t a racist, and prone to irresponsible conspiracy theories and

that wasn`t enough to strike him from the list as possible presidents?

KRIEN: I think you answered your own question and I actually I find it

very bizarre to see all these Republicans now acting high and mighty about

it when they were happy to egg it on and Romney was happy with his

endorsement and the entire Republican Party obstructed Obama`s entire

agenda the whole time and made difficult to do anything sensible on

healthcare and a lot of other things.

And I would just add that a lot of the reason people were so desperate for

an alternative and willing to rationalize a lot of things that they

shouldn`t is because the consensus of both parties has failed terribly in

this country for the last 25 years. And that, more than any anonymous

blogging I ever did, is what paved the way to Trump`s election.

MELBER: Right. And I`ve got to say this. I`m just speaking as a person

here. You`re speaking out more clearly than a lot of people who have

constituents who are public officials and who seem even this week to have

it both ways, although I think David and Britney also raise some important

questions.

So, I guess, this is one of those panels in the news where I get to say I

appreciate everything everyone brought and there`s more than one way to

look at it.

Julius, I hope you`ll come back on THE BEAT. I appreciate you giving us

your perspective. David Corn, peace. I`ll see you another day. And

Britney Cooper, I`ll see you later in the show. I think that`s everything.

Thank you.

Coming up, does Steve Bannon`s departure spell real change inside the Trump

White House and what will Bannon do, now that he is, confirmed tonight,

back at “Breitbart”.

MELBER: 6:30 p.m. on the East Coast, we have even more brand new

developing news on this busy news night with Steve Bannon leaving the White

House. He just gave an interview with the conservative Weekly Standard and

he says, “The Trump Presidency that we fought for and won is over. We

still have a huge movement and will make something of this Trump Presidency

but that Presidency is over.” Steve Bannon is essentially putting himself

as the before and after line in this chaotic first six months.

Now, inside the administration he was the leading voice of what he called

economic nationalism and a link between Trump and the base. A man who

reportedly cheered Trump`s very controversial comments on Charlottesville,

Bannon saying they were not the lowest point in his Presidency but a

defining moment where Trump decided to fully abandon globalists inside with

“his people.” Think about what that means and what that says after a week

like this. Who are “his people”? And this is a part of a broader

combative style that pitted Bannon`s nationalism against everyone else.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STEVE BANNON, PRESIDENT TRUMP`S FORMER CHIEF STRATEGIST: It`s not only not

going to get better. It`s going to get worse every day. And here`s why,

by the way, the internal logic makes sense. They`re corporatists,

globalists media that are adamantly opposed – adamantly opposed to an

economic nationalist agenda like Donald Trump has.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Going to get worse. That was how he campaigned in public. Bannon

back at Breitbart tonight, chairing an editorial meeting as we reported and

arguing that Trump`s decision is an effort to save his Presidency after

Charlottesville, that`s one writer put it but that is not universal, a

reaction to this week`s race war opposed by Bannon himself. Sources close

to him saying he submitted his resignation to the President on August 7th,

not in connection with Charlottesville. Bannon out amidst still the most

tense racial week of Trump`s Presidency. While we are noting, for you to

understand journalistically, this whole time line is in dispute by the

different players.

So, are we watching a reaction, would be the question tonight or are we

reacting to a side show? As Lauryn Hill sometimes says consequence is no

coincidence. And that`s the question. Is this a consequence of this week?

Leah Wright Rigueur is a Professor of Public Policy at the Harvard Case

School of Government and the author of a book on the quote loneliness of

black Republicans. I`m curious your view on all of this tonight.

LEAH WRIGHT RIGUEUR, HARVARD CASE SCHOOL PROFESSOR: All of this. I mean,

this has been a lot. You know, what`s the saying, winter is coming. I

think winter is already here. So, if you think about this a little bit,

this is actually not related to Charlottesville. I think there are people

who will try to spin it as such but this is something that pre-dates

Charlottesville. This is something that is rooted in the relationship

between Steve Bannon and the people surrounding Donald Trump that he`s

clashed with over the course of the administration. And at the end of the

day, Steve Bannon has already had his impact particularly in creating this

idea about white identity politics and this kind of cult personality around

Donald Trump. So those things have been there in the White House and they

will be – they will remain there after Steve Bannon is gone from the White

House.

MELBER: And what do you make of again, this quote coming in just into our

news room moments ago. It`s that kind of Friday night and I should mention

the White House may have wanted this as a story to go away which is why

it`s a Friday news on Steve Bannon, we reporting is at Breitbart News

chairing editorial meetings. He`s giving interviews to Joshua Green who

wrote the book about Bannon and Trump that reportedly angered Trump. And

now he`s telling the Weekly Standards, we have a huge movement. We`ll make

something of this Trump Presidency but that Presidency is over. It will be

something else. What does that mean he sees himself as, Leah?

RIGUEUR: Right. So Steve Bannon sees himself as chaos, right? He`s chaos

kind of personified. This is all who he has been. He`s the same man who

has petty politics who goes after all of these people he`s defined as his

enemies, who has an apocalyptic vision of vengeance in America and in the

world. This is what we`re seeing kind of play out. But what`s interesting

is that he has kind of defined himself and is positioning himself as the

man who made Donald Trump and helped elect Donald Trump and who

hypothetically can take down everything around Donald Trump. What would

really happen? I don`t – I don`t know.

MELBER: And let me get your – let me get your reaction to what he said

famously at the Vatican where he was discussing these far right groups

internationally and the baggage they bring. And here, we`re seeing

obviously some of the same tensions in our own country. Take a listen.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

BANNON: I believe the world and particularly will Judeo-Christian west is

in a crisis.

We were the first group to get in and start reporting on things like UKIP

and front national and other center right. With all the baggage those

groups bring and trust me, a lot of them bring a lot of baggage both

ethnically and racially, but we think that will be worked through time.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

MELBER: It was a discussion saying you can work through the fringe

elements or the hate elements and still have a conservative movement. How

do you think he`s doing on that tonight?

RIGUEUR: Yes. So what Steve Bannon did and what Donald Trump helped him

do was essentially pull the mask off of civility of the Republican Party

and the fringe elements of Republican Party. He brought it out into the

daylight, he brought – he used a megaphone with it and really broadcast

kind of these – you know, the underbelly of kind of these different

groups. I think what`s going on here is this kind of introduction of this

idea of white nationalism and mainstreaming white nationalism in a way that

kind of repackaging it, making it kind of nice and neat and suggesting that

there`s something – there`s something there to build on. Now Donald Trump

has completely taken advantage of that and so he`s still connected to this

movement. This is – this is the movement that made up his base. And so,

it`s important to kind of see these connections and see really the movement

that has emerged from this really complicated moment.

MELBER: Harvard professor Leah Wright Rigueur, you put this in such an

important context. I feel like we will be hearing from you more and more.

Thanks for joining tonight.

RIGUEUR: Thanks for having me.

MELBER: Straight ahead, will Steve Bannon be more powerful as some of his

allies claimed now that he`s outside? What lies ahead for the man working

the phones tonight? We have the latest up ahead.

MELBER: Steve Bannon out of the white house today and working over time

tonight, Friday, back at Breitbart. President Trump essentially a third

party President when you think about the positions he has distinct from the

two parties and Steve Bannon apparently positioning himself to now be a

fourth party, a party on the other edge of Trumpism itself. The man is

reentering his old orbit at Breitbart, he`s more famous than ever, he says

he`s more conservative to the base and he says he is the true Trumpian.

But he`s also distinct from the President and won`t be afraid to call out

people inside the White House.

Axios reporting, Bannon told associates he has a “killing machine in

Breitbart News and he`s ready to go to war but for Trump.” You can figure

out the tensions there. Today some at Breitbart were still hitting at

Trump writing with Bannon gone, Donald Trump risks becoming oh no, Arnold

Schwarzenegger, a dirty word in Republican politics. And last month, we

saw this line, move over President Donald Trump, you`re yesterday`s news.

It seems like this is now the Scaramucci show. That was Breitbart pushing

back. Well, this story, H.R. McMaster deeply hostile to Israel and to

Trump. I wonder who place that and all those kind of headlines here, a

bunch of them going after Jared Kushner. So if Bannon is positioning as a

fourth party, does that weaken the President and are their other cracks

among backers tonight. Billionaire Carl Icahn now cutting ties at the end

of this week saying, he will no longer be a presidential advisor.

And we know that other removed advisers like Roger Stone and Corey

Lewandowski still staying in contact reportedly with President Trump. So

Bannon can choose his world view or his fourth party or a Bannon party or a

Bannon media model. He`s just going to have to make sure everyone is

straight on what he`s doing. I`m joined now by Liz Plank a Senior

Correspondent from Vox, Wil Hylton Contributing Editor for the New York

Times Magazine who just profiled Breitbart in a brand new piece Down the

Breitbart hole and Kurt Bardella who has worked with Bannon at Breitbart.

Kurt, is this a surprise and what will he do next?

KURT BARDELLA, FORMER SPOKESMAN FOR BREITBART NEWS: No, because I think

functioning in a lot of ways, Steve never really left Breitbart. If fact

he even got a retroactive waiver so that he could stay in contact with

Breitbart. But I think what you`re going to see now is Steve be Steve.

He`s going to go after the “west wing Democrats” that he believes have

hijacked the President that they all knew the audience that Breitbart had

voted for. He`s going to say that Gary Cohn and Ivanka Trump and Jared and

Donald Junior have hijacked Donald Trump and he`s going to go after every

single one of them. And he`s also going to be very, very aggressive by

going after people like Speaker – House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senator

Mitch McConnell, Jeff Flake, the Republicans that he will say are

obstructing the President`s agenda, obstructing the populist agenda that

they had voted for in the first place.

MELBER: Well, speak to Kurt`s point that maybe he never left Breitbart,

that we sort of thought about this as usual perhaps since the old fashion

way and how Steve Bannon used media and money to link to Trump. I`m going

to play here some of their old interviews during the campaign when they

were allies but on different sides of that table.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

BANNON: Let me ask you, the GOP smart set which Breitbart identified all

these kind of intellectuals or quasi-intellectuals –

TRUMP: I don`t think we should call them the smart set. You know what,

they`re wrong so often.

BANNON: We do it to –

TRUMP: I think we belittle ourselves by calling them the smart set. You

know, they call them the GOP elite. I don`t think they`re elite. I think

we`re the elites. I think we`re really the elites because we`re the ones

that are right.

MELBER: Will?

WIL HYLTON, NEW YORK TIMES MAGAZINE CONTRIBUTING EDITOR: Steve Bannon came

into Breitbart officially when Andrew Breitbart died. And he was put into

kind of replace Breitbart as the outsized figure in charge of the company.

So he had known Breitbart for a long time but he had no role with the

company before Breitbart`s death. And immediately upon arriving at

Breitbart, he completely weaponized the place. I mean, he took it from

what Andrew Breitbart had envisioned as being principally focused on

criticizing the culture, media, and entertainment primarily and he made

instead a political machine that was going to back candidates and create

these sort of hysterical headlines and outrageous stories often

extraordinarily offensive and he just absolutely transformed what Breitbart

was.

And he built it into the powerhouse that it is but immediately upon his

departure, you started to see a shift at Breitbart back towards the norm,

in way. What you started to see was the Editor in Chief Alexander Marlow

start to pull back from the extreme positions that Bannon had led it into

and tone it down. Now, whether or not that was going to be a good business

model is a very important question to think about but what Bannon is going

to do back in chair is he`s going to take it right back where it was when

he was in charge before.

MELBER: Well, and Liz Plank to that point new in the news room. It sounds

like there`s something for every segment and that`s not on purpose. It`s

just that Steve Bannon is busy. He`s telling the Weekly Standard now, he`s

got his hands back on his weapons.

LIZ PLANK, VOX.COM SENIOR CORRESPONDENT: Interesting. I mean, to use a

mean girls analogy just because I`m on your show. If Donald Trump is the

Regina George of politics, Steve Bannon just became the Lindsay Lohan`s

character. He is now away from the squad but he is more powerful that way.

And what I see is a true sort of opportunity. You know, I`ve been speaking

to a lot of Republican women when I ask them about Ivanka Trump, for

example, one of the more progressive, liberal members of the

administration. They say I like her. You know, I don`t like her gender

gap stuff, I don`t like her stance on the environment, but they`re able to

look beyond that. With Breitbart really digging into those rifts between

the administration, I think that we can see a true divide happening in

Republican Party and in Trump supporters.

MELBER: Well, I think the point you make is very fetched.

PLANK: Yes.

MELBER: Wil, where do we go from here? I mean, Steve Bannon is obviously

going to enrage Donald Trump if he uses his new-found fame. He`s more

famous because of Trump than he ever was in the prior 50 plus years. He`s

going to enrage him if this is how he does it.

HYLTON: Yes, I think he probably is going to enrage him. I mean, he may

not even intend to. I suspect that Bannon`s perspective right this very

minute is that he`s going to save Donald Trump from all these people who

are corrupting the Trump agenda. That`s certainly how Steve has positioned

himself on these issues. That he and Trump share this vision and it`s all

these Wall Street Democrats in the west wing who are standing in the way of

it. That`s how it feels and that`s the war he`s going to wage. He`s going

to wage a war that he thinks is against all of the people who are opposing

Trump`s righteous agenda but what he`s probably going to end up doing is

alienating Trump because he`s going to make it hard for Trump to work with

the people around him.

MELBER: Wil and Kurt, thank you for your expertize on this topic. Liz,

stick around. Coming up, like Trump, Steve Bannon transcend in politics.

He was a pop cultural figure and subject for some incredible late night

comedy. We have that next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I can`t start without Steve Bannon.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He`s walking in right now.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (INAUDIBLE) fun for tonight. Can I have my desk back?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, of course, Mr. President, I`ll go sit at my desk.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Steve I`m sorry but it`s goodbye. Take him back to

hell.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No, no, no!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: It happened on SNL before it happened in real life. I`m sure

folks are going to miss that part of the Steve Bannon legacy, the comedy.

Now my question for you is who needs to fall back on this Friday? Yes,

we`re back by popular demand. OK, maybe not really but we are going to do

“FALLBACK FRIDAY” again right after this.

MELBER: We`ve been reporting on the latest developments on Steve Bannon

leaving the White House. You might stay the controversial adviser had to

fall back. And that made us think of our favorite segment here on THE

BEAT. Queue the music. Yes. It has been a long week for all of us but

“FALLBACK FRIDAY” is here a segment that always goes well except when it

doesn`t. Fallback means to chill out, to relax or reassess some of your

life choices. And I`m joined by Brittney Cooper, Liz Plank, and Shelby

Holliday all here for “FALLBACK FRIDAY.” Thank for being here.

PLANK: Thanks, Ari.

HOLLIDAY: Thanks for having us.

MELBER: Liz, who needs fall back?

PLANK: Paris Hilton right, hasn`t been relevant in a while but she is now.

She made comments in 2016, the comments have just leaked now. She gave an

interview you know, just before the election and basically was asked about

Donald Trump`s accusers. Remember that?

MELBER: Sure.

PLANK: You remember the good old days when Donald Trump was accused by

multiple women of sexual assault and she said that these women were just

after money and that they just were after attention.

MELBER: So you want her to fall back.

PLANK: Yes. You know, it`s not – I`m not a way to make money.

MELBER: I want to – I want to go to Brittney. We`ll let`s – do you want

to put the music? We`ll put the music on again because I – we may – you

won`t always have it playing a little bit.

HOLLIDAY: We need a deejay in here Ari. We need – let`s put him in the

corner.

COOPER: Tina Fey needs to fall back. She made some tasteless jokes about

a sheet cake movement that essentially – and were feeling bad about

Charlottesville, we should bury our feelings in cake. She just paint the

cake in the shape of an American Flag and eats that. It`s not clearly how

that points us in –

MELBER: How that`s going to help. I think we have that. Let`s take a

listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TINA FEY, COMEDIAN: Instead of participating in the screaming matches and

potential violence, order a cake with the American flag on it. Like this

one and just eat it, Collin.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COOPER: What is that going do? We need real solutions and we need our

comics to have good social commentary with humor. That`s the thing that

helps us get clear about the problems. But look, you know, clearly I love

cake but cake is not the solution to white supremacy.

MELBER: I love cake, too. What was the premise of the joke? Really, I

mean, I guess, it`s hard to – it`s hard to – I mean, I – by the way, I

love Tina Fey. It`s hard to take a week like this and make a joke. But

then (INAUDIBLE) maybe what she says. I mean, maybe it`s too soon that why

your saying fall back. Maybe it`s too soon for this jokes.

HOLLIDAY: It was a serious week in comedy too. My fallback is (INAUDIBLE)

MELBER: Wait, did you just do a transition?

HOLLIDAY: Football fan.

MELBER: Wow!

(CROSSTALK)

HOLLIDAY: I earn my shot. OK. For all the football fans out there, Huge

Freeze the former Ole Miss Football coach has been falling back and it`s

been an even worse week for him. There are reports about hundreds of phone

calls he made. He is under investigation for the alleged recruiting

violation but this man stepped down from his post after he used the

university planes and a university phone and called escorts on his

recruiting. So he`s out. Sorry, Ole Miss.

MELBER: Unequivocal fallback.

HOLLIDAY: But just a – jut a disgusting story so get out of here.

MELBER: I`ll give you guys – gals my fallback.

HOLLIDAY: Yes. Who`s –

MELBER: But it`s not as kind of sharp as some of yours. I want Disney to

fall back. They are proposing a new streaming service to compete with

Netflix. Disney Executives are very excited about the prospect of this. I

just feel obviously with the TV show, it`s important to bring up these big

issues. I already – it`s too many different places, I`m looking for

video. I can`t figure out what`s on the video. On Netflix, I feel like

never the movies I want are on there but then (INAUDIBLE) your buying then

and now there`s going to be – I`m going to have to go to another Disney

stream. This was supposed to get easier so that`s why I`m saying straight

up Disney fall back. I hope you hear me but, does anyone share this

problem?

COOPER: It`s a subscription. So I have subscriptions to everything.

Apple music, (INAUDIBLE), Netflix, how many – so they`re going to nickel

and dime us with subscriptions. This is not a way to serve customers well.

So I need these folks to stop thinking of more things to do with my money

and think of –

HOLLIDAY: So, what if they create awesome content with that money? And

maybe we`ll be happy. Well, we have awesome content on THE BEAT so we can

just watch that.

MELBER: You write about millennial issues and stuff, right? Don`t you

feel there`s too many places?

PLANK: For sure. I think, everyone is trying to become the streaming

service, right? Everyone is trying to replace each other so it doesn`t

surprise me that this is what they`re doing because there`s a lot of money

to make. Disney has a lot of shows on Netflix. But obviously for the

consumers, it`s just kind of annoying, you know. There`s – also too many

shows even just on Netflix.

HOLLIDAY: There`s too many passwords.

(CROSSTALK)

COOPER: I mean, look, the one thing that these sort of all sites kind of

plays some Netflix, even channels like (INAUDIBLE) are doing, if they`re

revolutionizing content for people of color. So you get Master of None on

Netflix on the way that couldn`t get.

MELBER: You wouldn`t get.

COOPER: That`s right. And you know, that`s one of the best TV shows this

year. So that kind of work is important.

MELBER: I love Master of None. I do think that Disney needs to fall back

with all the pasta references, all food all the time.

COOPER: I don`t know about his Italian –

(CROSSTALK)

PLANK: Like he`s been making it right now and we need them to start on it.

MELBER: You want more. All right, Brittney, Liz, Shelby, a little levity

after a long week for “FALLBACK FRIDAY.” Thank you all. I appreciate it.

You can always find us on Facebook and Twitter @THEBEATWITHARI or us e-mail

ari@msnbc.com. There`s that music, that`s how you know it`s Friday. I`ll

see you next week, “HARDBALL” starts now.

