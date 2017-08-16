The Beat with Ari Melber, Transcript 8/16/17 Fallout from Trump comments

Transcript:

Show: THE BEAT WITH ARI MELBER

Date: August 16, 2017

Guest: Michael Dyson, Kristin Szakos, Gerald Horn, F. Michael

Higginbotham, Donna Edwards, Joyce Vance, Traci Blackmon, Michael Eric

Dyson



ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST, THE BEAT: Good evening. Thank you, Chuck.

Today, in Charlottesville, thousands of citizens honored Heather Heyer at

her memorial. Today, in New Jersey, Donald Trump hunkered down with aides

who continue to stand by his more equivalence about white supremacist

violence.

Heather Heyer`s family and friends spoke at her memorial today, many

preaching peace and forgiveness. There was no doubt President Trump`s new

charged comments hung over this gathering as civic, business and political

leaders around the nation condemned the president`s argument.

President Trump`s divisive approach has united many people today, but let`s

be clear that is cold comfort at a time like this.

We are witnessing the unity of horror and outrage, not unity borne of

leadership or a president apparently capable of looking at this moment

beyond himself.

So, we want to begin tonight not with the politics or the optics, we begin

with a moral premise. Authorities say a man killed activist, Heather

Heyer, without cause. She went to that rally for peaceful protest and gave

up her life for it. Her parents mourning that sacrifice today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARK HEYER, HEATHER HEYER`S FATHER: No father should have to do this, but I

love my daughter. And as I look at all you guys, you love her too. She

wanted to put down hate.

SUSAN BRO, HEATHER HEYER`S MOTHER: They tried to kill my child to

shut her up. Well, guess what? You just magnified her.



I`d rather have my child. But by golly, if I`ve got to give her up,

we`re going to make it count.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Make it count. That is a moral premise. Now, let`s turn to a

legal premise. Authorities are treating as a one-sided attack, charging

20-year-old James Alex Fields with second-degree murder. They allege he

drove his 4000-pound Dodge Challenger into that crowd of people, charges

that can bring up to 40 years in prison.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

AL THOMAS, CHARLOTTESVILLE POLICE CHIEF: Heather Heyer was struck down by a

vehicle, while exercising her peaceful right to speech. While it will

never make up for the loss of a member of our community, we will pursue

charges against the driver of the vehicle that caused her death and are

confident justice will prevail.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That is how Police Chief Al Thomas is apportioning the blame,

charging this driver for murder.

You will note the obvious. They`re not charging Heather Heyer or any other

person for charges related to that killing.

The police chief would appear to know more about this case than Donald

Trump, who said people can call this murder or not because, he went on to

say yesterday, people can call it whatever you want.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: You can call it terrorism,

you can call it murder, you can call it whatever you want. I think there

is blame on both sides. And I have no doubt about it and you don`t have

any doubt about it either.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Donald Trump has no doubt about it. But having raised the moral

and legal premises tonight, let`s turn finally to a factual one.

Compared to the authorities` account of blame in this case, Donald Trump

does not know what he`s talking about, but he knows exactly what he`s

doing.

I turn now to the University of Baltimore Professor F. Michael

Higginbotham, who is the author of Ghosts of Jim Crow; Donna Edwards, a

senior fellow of the Brennan Center for justice and a former Congresswoman

from Maryland and Joyce Vance, a former federal prosecutor.

Good evening to each of you. Donna, what have we learned now in this

ensuing day as the president`s comments are basically sifted throughout the

country, drawing incredible rebukes, I should note, from this bipartisan

chorus at varying levels of intensity and, as I just argued, failed moral

and legal test?

DONNA EDWARDS, SENIOR FELLOW, THE BRENNAN CENTER FOR JUSTICE, AND FORMER

CONGRESSWOMAN (D), MARYLAND: Well, I think both as a moral matter, as you

pointed out, and a legal matter, Donald Trump is on the wrong playing

field.

It seems really clear to me and, as evidenced by now the departure,

although he says the dismissal, of his business council that across the

board Americans believe that this was a terrorist attack, that it was borne

of racism and xenophobia, and it was borne of white nationalism and

supremacy, and that`s it`s not acceptable.

And what I find is that today, on a day that Heather Heyer`s parents stood

so tall and so forceful in support of, in defense of their daughter and

showing us and them to the world that Donald Trump to this moment has not

even echoed anything to that family that is grieving that had shared their

daughter with the world.

And I find that as troubling as anything that he`s done and it`s really

unfortunate because I think the vast majority of Americans are not in that

place. We know the moral high ground and Donald Trump has not made it.

MELBER: Professor, you wrote the book on not only the legacy of Jim Crow,

but what you titled the Ghosts of Jim Crow for folks who haven`t given this

as much thought and folks in the north who think of this as the past, what

do you mean about the ghost of Jim Crow?

F. MICHAEL HIGGINBOTHAM, PROFESSOR, UNIVERSITY OF BALTIMORE, AUTHOR OF

GHOSTS OF JIM CROW: We`ve had a long history, of course, in this country,

Ari, of race discrimination and slavery, segregation.

And it was a mentality, a way of thinking, a way of looking at non-whites

as less than whites, a way of separating out and discriminating against

them, treating them differently.

And that mentality continues today with some Americans. We`ve certainly

made a lot of progress, but if you look at things that are happening today,

there`s a lot of similarities in terms of the way that people are thinking,

in terms of our divided schools, in terms of our divided neighborhoods, and

so those are ghosts of Jim Crow that we`re seeing. And, of course, we saw

them this weekend.

MELBER: Donna, take a listen to what Jelani Cobb called for actually in

this broadcast last night.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JELANI COBB, STAFF WRITER, “THE NEW YORKER”: We had thought we had reached

a point where these sentiments were universally rejected. And now, within

eight months of him being elected, of him taking office, we are now

questioning this.



So, I think that the only fitting response perhaps would be if the five

living presidents were to make a statement, maybe jointly, that Nazism is

contrary to American values.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Donna, does this rise to that level?

EDWARDS: Well, I think already I saw a statement today issued by the two

Bush presidents and I expect that more will come from our other presidents.

Very clearly, there has not been a president in modern history that has

chosen to align themselves with Nazism. That`s a very bright line. That`s

not something up for debate.

And I think here, Donald Trump has crossed that line and he has decided

that he`s going to make common cause with Nazis, common cause with white

nationalists, common cause with those who believe in white supremacy.

And I think we do have to push back on that at every single level because,

if this is not who we are, then we owe it to Heather Heyer to prove that

that`s not who we are.

MELBER: Joyce, you are here as a former federal prosecutor and one with an

understanding of the south as well, I think, when you see a president who

campaigned on law and order, who often talks tough, who can put chills down

your spine when he narrates how the MS-13 gang members allegedly tried to

kill people slowly to relish the murder, he seems very comfortable talking

about certain types of crime.

And yet, the horror that we saw that weekend, the horror that was relived

today, to some degree, in that memorial service, the killing of what

authorities say was a total innocent with a car, this type of vehicular

second-degree murder, according to local authorities, in your view as a

prosecutor, why suddenly did the tough-on-crime president fall back on

saying, well, maybe you call it a murder or call it whatever you want?

JOYCE VANCE, FORMER FEDERAL PROSECUTOR: That`s got to be the $60 million

question here. The easy response for the president would have been to call

this terrorism based on a radical ideology that suggests that we should

kill people because of the color of their skin.

The easy answer for the president would have been to speak out against

these sorts of hate crimes and to call for a full investigation by the

Civil Rights Division in the Justice Department.

He hasn`t done those things. And it`s an irony that today, on Twitter, we

saw statements from military leaders rejecting any suggestion that people

who are not of white Aryan blood are somehow less than the rest of the

world, of military leaders speaking out in the name of fairness and

equality on Twitter, followed by this rather remarkable divorce that

business community leaders got from the president later on today.

MELBER: Well, you motioned that, Joyce. Let me ask you about that as well

because we want to update on that other part of this developing story,

Trump dissolving two of his economic advisory councils.

This was after these CEOs continued to resign over his response to the

white supremacist violence. Top executives announcing the resignations

from the Manufacturing Council, there is two of them, so it gets a little

confusing.

But, today, the leaders of this so-called Strategic and Policy Forum

basically said they were going to disband because of the debate and the way

Trump had talked about it was a distraction.

And then, within moments, Donald Trump took to Twitter saying, “Rather than

put pressure on the business people of the Manufacturing Council and

Strategy and Policy Forum, I`m ending both. Thank you all.”

Joyce, speaking not only as law enforcement, but, as we might say, a proud

southern citizen, walk us through how far you have to go to get this many

companies to basically say we`re out because they, obviously, don`t view it

as politics, I think they try to stay out of politics. They seem to see

this as something they just can`t countenance.

VANCE: It`s remarkable. It`s a fundamental American value, this idea of

fairness, this notion of equality that we have. This president has no

moral compass. The needle is spinning wildly and he doesn`t seem to know

where true north is anymore.

The American business community does. And they are responsible to their

customers and to their boards and it looks to me like they`ve decided to

stand up and tell this president that they`ve finally found a redline he

can`t cross.

MELBER: And, professor, I`m not in search of rays of sunshine, it seems to

me like a pretty stormy week. But I wonder if you could reflect for us on

the notion, in 2017, of America`s business leaders taking this kind of

action against what they see as inappropriate leadership on race by the

president, when we`ve come out of decades where it was civil rights

organizers risking life and limb through boycotts, through upward economic

pressure to get this kind of result.

HIGGINBOTHAM: Well, I commend these CEOs starting, with Ken Frazier, of

course, for Merck, who did it three days ago. And I commend them. They`re

in a long line of real American heroes standing up against racist actions.

Mohammed Ali did it. Tommie Smith and John Carlos, and I would add that

Heather Heyer should be placed in that list.

I agree 100 percent with Congresswoman Edwards that President Trump not

only should have reach out to the family, but he should have said this is a

real American hero, embracing real American values that are enduring, like

we are all equal.

MELBER: You view Heather Heyer as a potential civil rights leader or icon

to be remembered?

HIGGINBOTHAM: Yes, I do. In a long line of real American heroes.

MELBER: I appreciate. On that note, Professor Higginbotham and Joyce

Vance, thank you both. Donna, please stick around. I want to speak to you

later on THE BEAT.

And coming up, we`re going in a different direction to fact-check the

actual claims here about both sides in Charlottesville. We have an

activist and pastor who was there adding facts as an antidote to what we

heard last night.

Now, where did Trump actually get his talking points and his historical

arguments about Jefferson. The answer may surprise you. We have a break

down on that.

And what is the fight over Confederate monuments actually about? A special

on THE BEAT tonight. The Charlottesville City councilwoman who helped

start this entire debate and get that now infamous statue removed is here.

I`m Ari Melber and you`re watching THE BEAT on MSNBC.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NEWT GINGRICH, FORMER SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: President Trump is telling the

American people the truth and the elite media hates it and the left hates

it. I think we should condemn racism on both sides.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Newt Gingrich and other Trump supporters backing him up, taking a

leaf from President Trump`s blame of both sides.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: What about the alt-left that came charging at the - as you say, the

alt-right? Do they have any semblance of guilt?

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: Let me ask you this, what about the fact they came charging - that

they came charging with clubs in their hand, swinging clubs, do they have

any problem? I think they do.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: He`s posing the question. Let`s answer it for you. There were

some instances of those counter-protesters that engaged in skirmishes.

But let`s be clear. The issue coming out of the rally was not skirmishes.

It is about an alleged murder, a peaceful protester who lost her life and

trying to morally equate both sides after that is wrong.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you believe one side was more responsible than

another for instigating the violence?

THOMAS: This was an alt-right rally.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: It was an alt-right rally. That`s what it was. Organized by white

supremacists for white supremacists. Full stop. No other comparisons.

So, when you say that observers were there or peace activists were there

or, yes, police were there, the fact that police were there doesn`t tell

you what the alt-right folks were doing.

As Congressman Lieu said last night, the president is intentionally

enabling white supremacists.

Now, a North Carolina KKK group went on TV to say this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If you look at people hitting people with sticks and

stuff, it was all Antifa and communist people.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: James Fields Jr. was being attacked as he was getting

in his car. I don`t blame him for hitting people.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I just really hate that that girl died, but she had a

choice to be there that -

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I praise it because the girl - I found out later on she

was a part of the anti-fascist communists. So, when a couple of them die,

it doesn`t bother us.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Traci Blackmon is the Executive Minister of Justice and Witness

Ministries at The United Church of Christ. She was also one of the

protesters who was there in Charlottesville and spent part of Friday night

locked down in a church while those rallies went on and people paraded

forward with torches and violence.

I want to ask you, reverend, as we hear both sides becoming a theme, what

can you tell us first factually about what you experienced and whether

there`s any basis to that claim?

TRACI BLACKMON, EXECUTIVE MINISTER OF JUSTICE AND WITNESS MINISTRIES AT THE

UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST: Well, thank you first for having me on. As I`ve

stated before, there is no basis for that claim.

And I ask that you ask your listeners to please hold up on the name Tyler

McGill, if they are praying people, in their prayers for we hope that

Heather Heyer was the only person who loses their life in this.

As a matter of fact, Tyler McGill is in intensive care right now fighting

for his life, having been struck in the throat with a Tiki torch on Friday

night damaging his carotid. He is now in intensive care.

Clearly, the people who came with the alt-right came with the intention of

starting trouble. Their flyers promoted race war. They were very explicit

about their desire to cause trouble.

And it began Friday night. The protest was for Saturday. Friday night,

while we were worshipping in the church, preparing ourselves spiritually to

be able to hold a peaceful, non-violent presence of love in the midst of

the alt-right protest not on the park they had a permit for, but on the

streets surrounding it.

On that Friday night, hundreds of white supremacists marched on the main

street with torches and they were chanting blood and soil, which is a chant

that goes back to the Hitler regime, speaking of racial purity and

dominance. They were chanting, you will not replace us. Who is you?

MELBER: Well, reverend, let me play that and get your further response

because you`re giving us this eyewitness account. And I understand they

chanted that and also reportedly chanted Jews will not replace us.

We`re going to show some of that and get your response.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Jews will not replace us. Jews will not replace us.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: So, you witness them Friday night and your eye witness account is

that they were physically menacing.

BLACKMON: They were physically menacing. They had torches in one hand.

Most all of the ones I saw were caring torches. Some of them had bats in

the other hand. They came to cause trouble.

MELBER: And the other person I want to give some coverage to, as you know,

there`s so much to this, reverend, but I know you`re probably familiar with

De`Andre Harris and we`re going to show some of the attacks on him, which,

again, when people talk about one side or multiple sides, the account here,

you`ll see him he`s on the ground and you have multiple individuals, white

protesters there, he`s in the middle of the melee, I`m showing to the

audience, repeatedly beaten by people in fatigues, three and four at a

time.

He`s there in the middle. You see him trying to get away, blood on his

face. This was an account taken by one Twitter user video posted that we

got into our newsroom. Do you anything about his case and does that match

what you saw in, again, group attacks on what looked like peaceful

individuals?

BLACKMON: I did not see his particular attack. I did see these neo-Nazi

groups, these white supremacist groups marching on people aggressively. I

did witness them use shields to bust through a line of clergy, who were

singing This Little Light of Mine.

I saw them with my own eyes throwing full bottles of water, full cans of

soda, and spraying a liquid that I later heard that was urine. I don`t

know that it was urine, but that`s what I heard. I saw the liquid spraying

on people.

It was unconscionable and it is absolutely unacceptable that the leader of

this nation does not have the moral courage to call this what it is.

MELBER: Reverend, I appreciate you sharing this with us and the time you`ve

taken to share what you saw and your courage frankly in all this.

And I`ll mention, you were there - if the president makes a trip down there

and does some of the eyewitness accounting you`ve done and wants to come on

and ensure a perspective based on what he`s seen and his facts, we welcome

that as well.

Thank you for your time.

BLACKMON: Thank You.

MELBER: Now, coming up President Trump`s base heard something quite

particular in that press conference and Steve Bannon says he loved it.

We`ll share that new reporting.

Also, this fight in Charlottesville centered around this statue of Robert

E. Lee. The city councilwoman who actually led the entire civic effort

successfully to remove it is here.

MELBER: In his controversial press conference last night, Donald Trump

pushed some bizarre theories that cherrypicked history to water down the

injustice of slavery. Where did he get those ideas?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Well, you can make an argument for Thomas Jefferson

and George Washington. Are you going to change the name of the Washington

Monument? Are you going to -?

GINGRICH: (INAUDIBLE) slave owners.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Absolutely. That`s my point.

TRUMP: George Washington was a slave owner. Was George Washington a slave

owner? So, will George Washington now lose his status? Are we going to

take down - excuse me - are we going to take down - are we going to take

down statues to George Washington?

How about Thomas Jefferson? What do you think of Thomas Jefferson?

MIKE HUCKABEE, FORMER GOVERNOR OF ARKANSAS: At the time that he made the

comment, the driver of the car had not even been identified.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That`s exactly right.

HUCKABEE: And nothing had been attributed to him at that point.

TRUMP: This event just happened. Before I make a statement, I need the

facts.

HANNITY: The alt-left propaganda media.

TRUMP: What about the alt-left that came charging at the - as you say, the

alt-right. Do they have any semblance of guilt?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: We don`t know if Trump was repeating what he heard on “Fox News” or

he got this all somewhere else.

Today, sources friendly to Steve Bannon are quick to credit authorship of

this argument to Trump himself. Bannon praising Trump for taking it to the

next level by asking where does it end, Axios reports, saying Bannon loved

trumps line, “I wonder is it George Washington next week?”.

Either way, that was not Trump`s line first. Conservative media figures

have been making the odd argument that slavery was once common. Look at

the right side of this Tucker Carlson screen where he makes the ridiculous

observation that Plato and the Aztecs owned slaves.

You know what? That`s true. Plato also lived 2,300 years ago. And this

clumsy attempt at amateur history work isn`t about history. It`s not about

whether Plato and Jefferson were wrong to own slaves. They were.

This is a simple debate trick. If you have an embarrassing position like

defending a white supremacist monument, try to get the other side to defend

something embarrassing themselves, like Plato or even Aztec slavery.

But the violence in Charlottesville was not about Aztec slavery. It was

about neo-Nazis defending a white supremacist statute.

I`m joined by Michael Eric Dyson, Georgetown University Sociology Professor

and author of many books, including Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon to White

America. Michael, you offer what you call a sermon to white America, what

is your sermon today?

MICHAEL ERIC DYSON, SOCIOLOGY PROFESSOR, GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY: My sermon

today is let`s study history. What I said in that book, Tears We Cannot

Stop, is that white brothers and sisters must come to grips with white

privilege, with the intimidating factors of white terror and white

supremacy, and we have been face-to-face with that today.

Your point just now is extremely important. When we think about a

comparative analysis of slave societies, over space and time, let`s

acknowledge Plato and the like, but here`s the difference in that society

and the one in which we inherited such heinous conceptions of enslavement.

First of all, they were able to buy their way to freedom. Secondly, they

were able to tutor the children of those who enslaved them, in order to

purchase their own ultimate emancipation. And then, thirdly, when

Christianity got involved in what we now know as chattel slavery, it

brought the dehumanization of African-American people, according to their

views, according to the divine imperative that these people be enslaved.

So when you get Christianity involved, we get all jacked up.

The point is today is that trying to do as you said in the debate tactic to

obscure the legitimate claims that we have on the one side, by saying, oh,

this is an embarrassing thing, let`s be honest. Yes, George Washington and

Thomas Jefferson owned slaves but they are not Robert E. Lee. They are not

Stonewall Jackson. Those were secessionists. They hated the country so

much, they wanted to secede from it. And Thomas Jefferson wrote a

document, the Declaration of Independence, to reinforce the value of

democracy that Martin Luther King Jr. a couple of centuries later appealed

to in his “I Have A Dream” speech to articulate a vision of democracy. So

let`s not confuse those two.

ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST: Well, and let me – and let me join you,

professor. You make this point. We all read Jefferson in law school and

history class. You can like some of what he wrote and also not like that

he was involved in slavery and sexual slavery. In other words, you could

clear it right out the side of the conversation and say, yes, that wasn`t a

great part of him or Plato. I want Bill Kristol, a Conservative as you

know, and a former Bush White House Official. His view of this was, “they

started by rationalizing Trump, they ended by rationalizing slavery. Do

you think he has that right or has he gone too far?

DYSON: No, I think he`s absolutely right. We know that Bill Kristol is a

man of enormous erudition and also restraint and a plumb. This man has

seen that his own party is you know, really dissipating from within,

eroding its own moral capital, squandering it so to speak, and at the same

time, refusing to come to grips with some of the most heinous

manifestations of bigotry we`ve seen. It doesn`t take a lot of moral

fortitude to say, neo-Nazis are wrong, white supremacists are wrong, white

nationalists are wrong, anti-Semitism is wrong, anti-black animus is wrong.

So it doesn`t take much to say that the fact that the President can`t come

out and say it and the fact that we start off by legitimating one thing,

and then trying to redeem the entire institution of slavery to justify

what`s going on now, is not only morally reprehensible, it`s corrupt. And

we need to pray for this nation, that`s why we need some invigorated

political leadership from the Republicans who have been cowardly in their

inability to call President Trump by name and call him to account.

MELBER: Well, professor, I appreciate your points on that. One thing that

you, Bill Kristol, and Steve Bannon agree on is Bannon`s statement today

that this was a defining moment for Donald Trump. As you and Bill Kristol

have argued, defining in all the wrong ways. Professor Michael Eric Dyson,

thank you, as always.

DYSON: Thank you Sir, and no doubt about that. Thank you, Sir.

MELBER: Next, I`m going to speak to Charlottesville City Councilwoman, the

one I mentioned who`s led this charge to take down the statue. Her

perspective and we`ll look at which GOP leaders are actually addressing

Trump by name and who are still holding back.

MELBER: Several cities are moving Confederate icons this week, including

last night, Baltimore. Meanwhile, Donald Trump suggested it`s the people

of Charlottesville who can decide whether to remove their Confederate

statue.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Should statues of Robert E. Lee stay up?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: I would say

that`s up to a local town, community, or the federal government, depending

on where it is located.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That is up to the local town. What he neglected to mention is

Charlottesville already decided to take down the statue. It all began with

city Councilwoman Kristin Szakos who first posed a question about this in

2012, which she recalled in an interview.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

KRISTIN SZAKOS, CHARLOTTESVILLE COUNCILWOMAN: As soon as I asked the

question, there was a gasp in the room from the people around me, and you

would have thought I would have asked if it was OK to torture puppies.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

MELBER: She was also threatened after raising this idea, but she didn`t

back down. By March 2016, another person, a local high school student,

launched a petition, and the City Council created a commission to look into

this, which led to a council vote in February, removing the statue. It was

3-2. So note that there was a civic process, a community debate, a vote,

all peaceful without violence, which is how our democracy works. And then

it was these white supremacists, using this implicit threat of violence and

menacing, what we`ve been reporting on, in a way to either capitalize on

the statue or if you want to buy their argument, to override the democratic

process.

There was also a KKK rally in June about this, leading up to this weekend`s

violence. We are now joined by city Councilman Kristen Szakos who is here

with me, along with Gerald Horn, a professor of African-American studies at

the University of Houston and the author of The Rise and Fall of the

Associated Negro Press. Councilwoman, what do you make of everything that

has happened and would you do anything differently or only hope that these

violence activists would have done something differently?

SZAKOS: Well, first of all, you know, I must say that I may have been the

first voice on the news to say this, but people have been saying this for

years in the city that we really needed to look at whether these statues

represent who we are as a city. We voted this year that they do not and so

we voted to get rid of them. So at this point, I`d say that, you know,

we`re still processing this weekend. It`s been overwhelming. It`s been

devastating. And so we`re still trying to work through that.

MELBER: When you said you were initially threatened, what happened there?

And did that affect you at all, as a – as a leader?

SZAKOS: Well, I think, probably, the most sort of threatening thing wasn`t

overt, but someone came into our driveway and put Confederate stickers on

our car during the night, so it was a very clear message. They knew where

we lived and the others have been more e-mails and phone calls. But, no,

it doesn`t – you know, I think when you`re doing the right thing, you do

it. You don`t worry about whether people are going to not like it or not.

MELBER: Gerald, please give us your view of all of this and historically,

we can put up on the screen, something that bears repeating. We`ve pointed

out, many of these statues in many of these areas that were so

controversial were not put up originally around, of course, the civil war

period. They were put up during the Jim Crow and civil rights struggle.

They were put up in a political context, much later, not, for example, in

say, museum or historical, contemporaneous context, your views of all of

this?

GERALD HORN, UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON PROFESSOR: Well, first of all, you have

to understand the general question. That is to say, these statues were

erected, not only because they were designed to express white power, but

also antipathy and animosity to the newly freed enslaved population, not

only because of white supremacy but because the abolition of slavery

represented the confiscation of private property without compensation. And

there`s nothing like a loss fortune to make people angry, particularly when

that lost fortune is walking around the neighborhood acting cheeky about

the matter.

Second, of all, these statues were designed particularly in from 1910 to

1920 to express animosity towards black soldiers. Dixie recognized

correctly and justifiably that the turning point during the civil war was

the enlistment by Abraham Lincoln of black soldiers, who ultimately were at

the tip of the spear when the Confederacy was defeated. Recall that in

August 1917, during the height, when these statues were being erected, you

had a major revolt of armed black soldiers in Houston, Texas. This was

proceeded by a fracas in Brownsville, Texas. There was particular

antipathy towards black soldiers, because after World War I, when they had

they had made a blood sacrifice, after that war had concluded in 1918, they

came back to the United States, demanding a full package of civil and human

rights, and these statues were erected to slap them in the face, to rebuke

and repudiate them and to ensure that white power and white supremacy would

reign forever more.

MELBER: And Gerald, you detailed that history and then we look at the

types of extremist violence that does occur since the President is trying

to trigger that debate. And actually, even when you look across the

country, we could put up on the screen, when you have these extreme

murders, this domestic violence, what you overwhelmingly see is right-wing

extremism. Domestic is the most murders over a roughly nine-year period,

according to (INAUDIBLE) study, followed by about a quarter, Islamic

extremism and then, as you know, when they categorize this, only 2 percent

of those murders accounted for by what is categorized by left-wing

extremism. How does that history of violence and terror by right-wing

groups or attacks against minorities and African-Americans play into this?

HORN: Well, it`s a critical element. Recall as well that the period

following the end of reconstruction, 1877, leading up to the founding of

the second iteration of the Ku Klux Klan, Circa 1915, was also the zenith

of lynching. In light of this march that took place in Charlottesville on

Friday, by these vanilla-ISIS terrorists, recall that a turning point in

the struggle against lynching took place around the time of the United

States entering World War I and the eruption of World War I, when a Jewish

man, Leo Frank, was lynched in Georgia. That was a turning point that

brought many Jewish organizations into the struggle for civil rights

supporting the NAACP, the National Association for the Advancement of

Colored People, so, therefore, we should take utterly seriously the fact

that these vanilla-ISIS terrorists were marching under the chant of Jews

will not take our place.

MELBER: It is chilling, and it is factual, so I appreciate your history,

your history lesson to us, as well as Kristen Szakos for explaining your

role in this and appreciate your humility, as well. Thank you, both.

Coming up, there`s a test here for politicians, how to respond to President

Trump. Who`s calling him out by name and who isn`t.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. JOHN KASICH (R), OHIO: Well, the President of the United States needs

to condemn these kind of hate groups. There is no moral equivalency

between the KKK, the neo-Nazis, and anybody else. You`re not going to turn

your back on the President, you`re going to speak clearly and bluntly and

say get your act together.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Governor John Kasich going in hard on President Trump, harder than

many other Republicans have. And the question now, over a day out from

Donald Trump`s inflammatory press conference and the moral equivalency is

what will happen, not in politics, but what will happen more deeply in this

country if people do not stand up. Historian Michael Beschloss, who our

viewers might recognize as a very measured man, put it starkly today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MICHAEL BESCHLOSS, HISTORIAN: You have to look to the courts, you have to

look to the Congress and you also have to look at American citizens to say,

you know, wow, what was said yesterday was not right and if we normalize

this, you know, this could be the beginning of the end of democracy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: CNBC`s John Harwood joins me. Is that a risk?

JOHN HARWOOD, CNBC EDITOR AT LARGE: I must say, I don`t see it as starkly

as Michael does. I don`t think our democracy is in danger and I think, in

fact, we`re seeing in the response of ordinary Americans, and many

politicians and business leaders a reaction spontaneous and also encouraged

against the sentiments the President was expressing. And he`s becoming

more isolated by the moment. I do think Michael is right that the courts

have a responsibility and the Congress has a responsibility and I think we

have seen that, to some extent –

MELBER: John, but you –

HARWOOD: – on issues like the travel ban, et cetera.

MELBER: Right. And I take your distinction on the democracy front. But

the criticism is medium from the top leaders of the Republican Party. Paul

Ryan basically only putting it broadly, Mitch McConnell, putting it broadly

that he`s against white supremacy, but not addressing the President. So

we`re in a Twitter era. Is it enough to only deal with neo-Nazis via sub-

tweet?

HARWOOD: No, it`s not but I guess what I`m saying is that you have a bunch

of Republican politicians. The reason business people were more aggressive

and backed away from the President and Republican leaders have not is

because business leaders don`t have run in the Republican primaries. The

Republican elected officials are mortally in fear of their jobs. Now,

that`s not the same thing though as saying the sentiments of the society on

what President Trump had to say are being made plain. And he is being

isolated in that way. Now, that`s not the same thing as forcing him out of

office which is something that I think is a wrong way of way. I think if

Democrats win the Congress, there will be a serious move to impeach him.

And I think it`s possible that if this situation continues to deteriorate,

Republicans can make his life miserable.

MELBER: Impeach him for what?

HARWOOD: The Democrats?

MELBER: Yes. You said impeach him. For what?

HARWOOD: Well, I think they would react to the results of Bob Mueller`s

investigation and in a political sense, they would combine that with ways

in which they`ve seen the President behave in ways that they would consider

un-American and unfit for the office and they would act on that. Now, I

don`t think Republicans would do that unless Bob Mueller sometime soon lays

out very stark charges against the President and then I think, we`re in a

difficult conversation.

MELBER: John Harwood, I appreciate your thoughts as always.

HARWOOD: You bet.

MELBER: I`ll tell you something else for the viewers. THE BEAT is a free

news show. I haven`t done a lot of essays but up next, I want to speak to

you about the President`s moral failing on Charlottesville.

MELBER: Tonight in our breakdown of reports, i want to talk with you about

trauma. We`re living through one right now. Now, what exactly is a

trauma? Psychologically it`s an experience or injury that causes serious

damage. In other words, a pain so intense it can`t fully be processed in

the moment, so the pain continues long after the incident which caused it.

Heather Heyer`s family is going through their personal pain at her memorial

today. The Charlottesville community is trying to unite and heal after

Saturday`s violence and the entire nation has spent days processing this

weekend`s hate, until last night when that processing gave way because

President Donald Trump made things much worse.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I think there`s blame on both sides. You look at – you look at

both sides. I think there`s blame on both sides. And I have no doubt

about it. And you don`t have any doubt about it either.

I`ve condemned neo-Nazis. I`ve condemned many different groups. But not

all of those people were neo-Nazis, believe me. Not all of those people

were white supremacists by any stretch. Those people were also there

because they wanted to protest the taking down of a statue, Robert E. Lee

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Donald Trump`s moral ambiguity about the violence that day and the

apparently tacit support for some white supremacists was chilling. It was

obviously wrong. And it was fundamentally traumatic because it prolongs

and deepens this weekend`s pain because it risks emboldening criminal

elements in this white supremacist movement and it was traumatic because it

offers comfort and potential justification to those criminal perpetrators.

The President`s apparently spontaneous remarks also revealed that he,

Donald Trump, who vowed never to be soft on crime, has now found one crime

scene apparently warranting his compassion, the unambiguous crime scene

where a man vowing hate, killed a woman preaching love. That is the

setting where Donald Trump discovered maybe he`s soft on crime after all.

There`s no way to rush healing this kind of trauma and we shouldn`t try.

Before any healing there must be reckoning, there must be judgment, and

there must be outrage. Today, we also learned Heather Heyer believed in

moral outrage as her mother recounted at the memorial.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SUSAN BRO, HEATHER HEYER`S MOTHER: My child`s famous Facebook post was, if

you`re not outraged, you`re not paying attention. She paid attention. She

made a lot of us pay attention. Oh, my gosh. Dinner with her, we knew it

was going to be an ordeal of listening and conversation and perhaps

disagreement.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Listening is vital right now. Listening to a mother mourning and

listening to concerns around the nation, and listening to decide which of

those concerns are legitimate. There are legitimate concerns. We in the

press often note that. And listening for which concerns are not

legitimate. And listening to the President Donald Trump, revealing

himself. He is not the first American figure, of course, to traffic in

hate while pretending otherwise and many people want to give them benefit

of the doubt. Other people don`t. but let`s be clear. Now August 15th

marks a before and after line where no intellectually honest person can

claim they don`t know where Trump stands on these issues. And that`s not

all. We can listen to Trump`s own aides.

Some of them say they were not surprised by this. They were only upset

that Donald Trump`s apparently true views went public. Consider this

galling report in the New York Times that Trump`s staff said they never

expected to hear such a voluble articulation of opinions the President had

long expressed in private. Long expressed. For those Trump aides,

apparently the problem is not coddling white supremacy, it`s getting caught

doing it. Now we live in a hyperbolic era. We have to remind ourselves

not every development is a turning point, not every story is breaking news.

And Jefferson`s political advice is trues. Every difference of opinion is

not a difference of principle but some differences are about principle. It

may be traumatic to confront a President violating our founding principle

of equality but it is a trauma well worth tackling because of the

alternatives, accepting hate or living a national lie, those alternatives

are unacceptable. Thank you for watching, “HARDBALL” starts now.

