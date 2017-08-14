The Beat with Ari Melber, Transcript 8/14/17 Trump finally condemns

Transcript:

Show: THE BEAT WITH ARI MELBER

Date: August 14, 2017

Guest: Barbara McQuade, Bob Ferguson, Farah Pandith, Brian Levin, Jamal

Simmons, Brian Darling



KATY TUR, MSNBC HOST, “MTP DAILY”: Right here on MSNBC, THE BEAT with Ari

Melber starts right now. Hey, Ari.

ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST, THE BEAT: Hi. Thank you, Katy. One woman killed,

two police officers dead in a crash, over 30 injured and two days had to

pass before the President would call out this hate by name.

White nationalists rallying around a demonstration that exploded into this

deadly violence. And while some of the demonstrators invoked Donald Trump,

it took bipartisan pressure to get the president to specifically condemn

hate groups today.

This may not ultimately be a turning point in the Trump presidency, but it

certainly marks another way that this president is different as he

struggled to do what most people consider the bare minimum in standing up

to this weekend’s hate.

And now, across the political spectrum today, Americans speaking out

against President Trump, one ray of unity emerging in the wake of the

president’s initial response to this horror.

And as for his second try, Trump is striking a new tone.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Racism is evil and those

who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK,

neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to

everything we hold dear as Americans.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Today, the suspect in the attack is facing arraignment on a murder

charge. James Alex Fields is 20 years old. He traveled from Ohio to that

protest in Virginia. Authorities charging him with second-degree murder and

malicious wounding and they are holding him without bail. He was allegedly

infatuated with Nazi Germany according to a former teacher.

I want to get right to today’s news with Congresswoman Maxine Waters, a

Democrat from California, and a very outspoken leader of Congress with

regard to the presidency of Donald Trump.

With that in mind, Congresswoman, I just want to know your thoughts about

what he has done in response to this tragedy since it occurred this

weekend?

REP. MAXINE WATERS (D), CALIFORNIA: Well, I would like to just remind many

of the listeners that I have always said that this President defined

himself during the campaign, the way that he mocked a journalist who was

disabled, the way that he talked about grabbing women by their private

parts, the way that he treated his own Republican colleagues in the

primary, calling them names.

I never thought that this was a man who should be president of the United

States of America and I have always known that he was dog-whistling to

certain elements in our society. So, I was not surprised at all that he did

not condemn the white supremacists or any of those, the KKK.

When he made his first statement, the way that he walked away from the

press conference when he made the original statement, when he refused to

name them really told you where he stood and what he was thinking.

So, now that he’s been pressured after, what, almost three days by both

Republicans and Democrats, he is reading a statement that has been prepared

for him and his advisors have told him, wait, this is very serious, you

have been condemned, you have been criticized by both sides of the aisle,

you’ve got to say something.

So, they convinced him to come out, but it’s not in his heart. It is not in

his heart and you could see that. And so, again, I am not surprised. I feel

bad for the innocent people who voted for him who thought he was going to

be about change.

I feel sorry for them, but they are finding out who he is. And for those

people who are aligned with him no matter what he does, they are going to

find out that the American people and the real patriots, the real defenders

of this democracy, the real folks who want to see people come together are

not going to stand with them and him forever.

MELBER: What do you think he revealed in his response here? Is this simply

a desire to avoid, in your view, alienating people who may be his

supporter, do you think he revealed something about his heart or state of

mind?

WATERS: Well, no, in this latest press conference or statement that he

gave, he simply was doing a political thing in my estimation, in my

judgment. It took him so long and he was being advised that both sides of

the aisle, Republicans and Democrats, were criticizing him and this was a

danger for him and his presidency.

And so, they convinced him to come out and read this statement which he

read, but, you know, if he had really been concerned, if he really cared,

when he learned about the incident in the beginning, he would have come out

without notes, without a prepared statement and simply said we will not

support or allow these white supremacists, the KKK, the alt-right to

continue to act this way, to harm people, to put people at risk, to come

into our communities and create this kind of chaos and danger. It would’ve

been easy for him to do, but he didn’t do it because it is not in his

heart.

MELBER: And Congresswoman, take a listen to David Duke speaking at that

rally.

WATERS: Yes.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DAVID DUKE, EX-KKK LEADER: This represents (INAUDIBLE) we are determined to

take our country back. We’re going to fulfill the promises of Donald Trump.

That’s why we believe him. That’s why we voted for Donald Trump because he

said he’s going to take our country back. And that what we’ve got to do.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: My final question to you is your response to that and how do you

think - during this time of stress and tragedy for the country, how should

Americans respond to that?

WATERS: Well, I think that Americans haven’t seen what took place in

Virginia. And listening to Duke speak, they know that something dangerous

is going on and that there has been a rise in this kind of thought and

these actions since this president has been elected.

There are those who thought, at one time, that this president would become

presidential at some point, that he would be transformed, that he would

transition into the presidency. It is never going to happen.

This is a dishonorable human being who does not deserve to be president of

the United States of America. And everyone should join with me in wanting

to impeach him. He does not deserve to represent us.

Not only is he putting this whole country at danger, undermining our

democracy, but our allies are thinking less of us now across the world. And

so, I have no hope for him.

I don’t believe that he will ever be the kind of honorable human being with

good values that will be working on behalf of all of the people. I think he

will continue to go after that small constituency of people who are haters,

people who are racist, people who do not believe that others have a role

and should participate in this democracy in the way that they should, and

so I have no hopes for him. And I would not like to see him continue in

this presidency.

MELBER: Congresswoman Waters making it clear where you stand and giving us

some context today. I really appreciate it.

WATERS: You’re certainly welcome.

MELBER: Leaders in both parties have been fairly unequivocal in rebuking

Donald Trump’s initial approach here over the past few days.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R), SOUTH CAROLINA: He missed an opportunity to be

very explicit here. These groups seem to believe they have a friend in

Donald Trump in the White House.

SEN. CORY GARDNER (R), COLORADO: This isn’t a time for innuendo. This is a

time to lay blame, to lay blame on bigotry, to lay blame on white

supremacists.

AL GORE, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: He wants us to have

affection for one another and love one another. Mr. President, that’s not

enough.

RICH LOWRY, EDITOR, “NATIONAL REVIEW”: You had David Duke name-checking the

president of the United States. And this was a moment, Chuck, obviously,

where the president could have elevated himself. Instead, he came up small.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: As I told the president yesterday twice, this language,

this rhetoric, this hatred has got to stop.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: I want to bring in Jonathan Capehart, a writer for “The Washington

Post” as well as an MSNBC contributor and NBC senior political editor Mark

Murray, two people who can give us some context here.

Jonathan, obviously, we are not just talking politics on a day like today,

although politics is part of the problem according to those who believe, as

Congresswoman Waters was just alleging, that there is a political

distortion in Donald Trump’s response to this based on who he may perceive

as partly his supporters.

You have written eloquently for a long time about this interplay. Why don’t

you tell us what’s on your mind watching all of this here heading into

Monday evening with some days behind us now?

JONATHAN CAPEHART, WRITER, “THE WASHINGTON POST”, AND MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR:

The problem the president has had from the very beginning - when the images

were coming out of Charlottesville is that he has got a moral problem.

He didn’t have the moral clarity to step forward and say that what was

happening in Charlottesville was wrong. He didn’t have the moral clarity to

step forward and say that David Duke invoking his name to justify white

supremacist conversion in Charlottesville was not something that he

supported.

And I think that the president didn’t have the moral authority - given the

way he ran his campaign and given the way he has run his administration -

he doesn’t have the moral authority to have what he said on Saturday and

what he said earlier today to have those words stick.

And part of the problem is that he has people associated with white

supremacy mere steps away from him in the Oval Office. Steve Bannon is the

chief White House strategist. This is a person who told “Mother Jones”

during the Republican Convention that he made Breitbart News, where he was

the chairman, a platform for the alt-right, which is just a gussied up

version of saying white nationalism and white supremacy.

So, the president can say whatever words he wants to say that he thinks the

nation needs to hear and who his administration, the grown-ups around him,

think he needs to say in order to calm things down, but he has surrounded

himself with people who have a white nationalist agenda.

And so, again, as the president is saying these words, meanwhile look at

what is happening in the Justice Department, Homeland Security, this so-

called voter fraud commission that is out there that lots of people say is

all about the business of purging the voter rolls of people from exercising

their constitutional right to vote.

So, I’m very concerned like a lot of people that the president couldn’t

rise to the occasion, such an easy occasion to show leadership, to show the

American people that you deserve the trust that they’ve placed in you in

order to be their leader, and he just failed.

MELBER: And, Mark, thinking about what John was saying and then the David

Duke factor and whether there is patterns, I want on a play two clips here

of Donald Trump’s very different reflections on who David Duke is and

whether you want anything to do with him. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: You know, I know nothing about David Duke. I know nothing about

white supremacists. And so, you’re asking me a question that I’m supposed

to be talking about people that I know nothing about.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What do you see as the biggest problem with the Reform

Party right now?

TRUMP: Well, you’ve got - David Duke just joined, a bigot, a racist, a

problem. I mean, this is not exactly the people you want in your party.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Mark, how problematic is it if Donald Trump’s defense with these

issues is, well, he doesn’t know, he doesn’t want to be involved, it’s just

a hands off, and then you run the tape and you see well, in some cases, he

knows quite a bit.

MARK MURRAY, “NBC” SENIOR POLITICAL EDITOR: Well, and, Ari, to take a step

further, we’ve seen over the past two years, either candidate Trump or

President Trump criticize almost anyone and members of his own party,

members of the media.

You have even see him criticizing the chief executive at Merck after Merck

decided to pull out of the president’s commission on manufacturing in the

wake of what happened in Charlottesville.

The president sometimes has a very quick trigger finger when it comes to

his tweets or just unabashed criticism, but that clip that you played just

about a year-and-a-half ago or a year ago when it came to David Duke and

then certainly would have seen from Saturday was a president who was

unwilling to go that extra step to criticize. And I think that that

disparity is very important to consider.

And when you just look overall on Saturday, the president, as Jonathan

mentioned, really did fail the presidential leadership test.

On Monday and today’s do-over, we did see Republicans, who were more

complementary of how we handle things. You will have seen Sen. Tim Scott,

the Republican African-American senator from South Carolina, who did praise

what President Trump ended up saying today, but he also went a step

further, Sen. Scott did, by saying it would’ve been much more impactful had

he done it on Saturday.

And that two-day delay, 48 hours, I think is incredibly important on the

president’s ability to rise to the occasion to demonstrate leadership

during either a time of tragedy, a time of horror or shock, to be able to

unite the country, not necessarily your voters who voted for you in 2016,

but some people who might not have.

MELBER: Right, absolutely. I appreciate both of your points here at a time

when the country is, obviously, really reflecting on, as you put it, what

is the type of leadership they want. Jonathan and Mark, appreciate it.

Now, is there a double standard about who the president deems a terrorist

and those whom are just criminals and thugs. Sherrilyn Ifill of the NAACP

will bring her expertise to us after the break.

Also, Bob Mueller closing in on interviews for the West Wing. We’ll explain

who he wants to talk to and whether that means there’s a different approach

than what Paul Manafort received.

And also, later today, we have a special report for you only on THE BEAT,

what you don’t know about the Trump travel ban. We just hit the halfway

mark and we’ve got some new reporting on how it is going. Stay tuned.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MELBER: Was the Charlottesville attack terrorism? It’s still early for

authorities to gather all the facts needed to answer this question, but

President Trump has certainly avoided the term, a level of restraint he has

not applied when news broke of other attacks.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Donald Trump has tweeted, “really bad shooting in

Orlando, police investigating possible terrorism.”

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: President Trump tweeting just a short time ago,

“Another terrorist attack in Paris.”

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: President Trump took that last bit out of context

plainly and repeatedly attacked the mayor on Twitter, “At least 7 dead and

48 wounded in terror attack and mayor of London says there is no reason to

be alarmed.”

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Trump also dubbed the June incident in the Philippines a terror

attack, which local police contradicted, and while Trump had previously

complained President Obama didn’t call terror attacks by Trump’s preferred

term, radical Islamic terrorism.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: He doesn’t want to acknowledge it. He will never acknowledge it. Why

can’t he say radical Islamic terrorism?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: While these may sound like word games, we know some kinds of terror

attacks do not get nearly as much attention as others. Take this recent

study from Georgia State University, which says, “the terror attacks by

Muslim perpetrators in the US got 449 percent more coverage than similar

attacks when the only difference was the other attacks were committed by

people who were not Muslim.”

Trump is also out of step with his own attorney general on this one.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, “ABC NEWS” HOST, GOOD MORNING AMERICA: Was this

domestic terror?

JEFF SESSIONS, ATTORNEY GENERAL OF THE UNITED STATES: Well, it does meet

the definition of domestic terrorism in our statute. We are pursuing it

within the Department of Justice in every way that we can make it, make our

case.

MELBER: Sherrilyn Ifill is president and director-counsel of the NAACP’s

Legal Defense and Education Fund, and Matt Miller, a former aide at the

Justice Department to Attorney General Holder. Thank you both.

Sherrilyn, do we know enough to say whether this was terror and is there a

double standard?

SHERRILYN IFILL, PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR-COUNSEL, NAACP LEGAL DEFENSE AND

EDUCATIONAL FUND, INC. Well, I am never a fan of describing things very

early on before we know exactly what has happened. But if there ever was a

no-brainer, it was this one.

This was a rally in which people were carrying Confederate flags, flags

with a Swastika on it, in which they were yelling and shouting white

supremacist remarks and Nazi slogans.

And we now know who the individual was, we have the photo of him walking

with the white supremacists, carrying the shield. He barreled this car

deliberately into a crowd and backed it up out of that crowd killing

Heather Heyer and injuring many others.

If ever there was a time that you could fairly early on describe something

as an act of terrorism, I think this would be one of them, and so it’s

quite telling that the president has been unwilling to use that language.

Of course, he also has not spoken out about the killing of Ricky Best on

the train in Portland in May, an army veteran who was killed by a white

supremacist. He has not talked about Richard Collins, an ROTC member killed

by white supremacist at University of Maryland. He hasn’t talked about the

mosque bombing in Minnesota a week ago.

So, this is not the only time that the president has found the ability to

restrain himself from calling something an act of terrorism that is an act

of terrorism.

MELBER: Right. And thank you for giving us some of that very specific

examples, which provide further contrast, I think.

Matt Miller, Jeffrey Goldberg, who is the centrist, center-right sometimes

reporter for “The Atlantic” had pretty unsparing terms on this today.

“Trump’s refusal to call out radical white terrorism for what it is at

precisely the moment America needs its leadership to take a unified stand

against hatred marks what might be the lowest moment of his presidency to

date.” Matt, your view?

MATT MILLER, FORMER AIDE AT THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT TO ATTORNEY GENERAL

HOLDER: I think Jeffrey Goldberg is absolutely right about this. I think if

- had this been someone connected to ISIS, even if it had been someone

connected to MS-13, I think you would have seen the president tweeting

within an hour.

I think you would have seen the attorney general releasing a statement

within an hour, not waiting till much later in the day, really 10 or 11

o’clock at night before he did. You would have seen the federal government

mobilize its resources in an entirely different way.

I think it is good, though, that the Justice Department has now opened a

civil rights investigation. The attorney general has declared this domestic

terrorism. It is important they’re taking that step, but it doesn’t seem

like the president is willing to come along.

Obviously, he got dragged kicking and screaming into making that statement

today, but there is a real double standard when it comes to - as to if he

is willing politicize some, as you pointed out, the one in Manila actually

wasn’t even a terrorist incident and those that he tries to downplay and

dismiss.

MELBER: And, Sherrilyn, I want to play for you some of Hillary Clinton on

the campaign trail. On the one hand we always know when politicians are

fighting about this kind of thing, it doesn’t yield the most light.

On the other hand, when you look at this situation over the last several

days, and this highly unusual response from a president and many people

have explained it, you included, why it’s so troubling.

You look back at some of the warnings that were offered during the campaign

about precisely this issue of hate. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, THEN-DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: He is taking hate

groups mainstream and helping a radical fringe take over the Republican

Party.

We know who Trump is. A few words on a teleprompter won’t change that. He

says he wants to make America great again, but more and more it seems as

though his real message seems to be make America hate again.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: How do you view that warning now?

IFILL: The same way I viewed it then. There was nothing about that

statement that sounded particularly political to me because all the

evidence was there that this is, in fact, what was happening. And it has

been happening and continuing since the campaign. And frankly, passed the

inauguration by the president’s own policies.

Look, today, the president came out and made a prepared speech. He looked

at pains to do so. It looked a little bit like he was a hostage, but he

made the speech that he felt he had to make. There was no passion in it.

When the president speaks from his heart, we know what it looks like, we

know what it sounds like. This is the same day that this morning - his

first act was to offer a tweet against the CEO of Merck, an African-

American, who out of his own personal conscience decided to step down from

the president’s manufacturing council and made an eloquent statement about

the importance of diversity in this country and why his personal conscience

was so moved.

And the president’s reaction was to ridicule it and to make a terrible

snarky juvenile remark against him.

Later, we were hearing also that the president has apparently told someone

at “Fox News” that he’s considering pardoning Sheriff Joe Arpaio. This is

the sheriff that was engaged in racial profiling rampantly in Arizona and

was convicted of criminal contempt for refusing to obey a judge’s order to

stop engaging in racial profiling and who is scheduled to be sentenced on

October 5.

And he described Joe Arpaio apparently to “Fox News” as a great American

and that he is sorry to see what has happened to him.

So, these two things happen on the same day that the president steps out

and reads from a teleprompter a statement that he feels compelled to make.

So, it’s disingenuous at the very least, cynical as well.

And this is why I have said that until the president acts, until he

disbands his so so-called election integrity commission and stops

demonizing African-American and Latino voters, until he drops the Muslim

ban, until he drops his claim that LGBT individuals are not covered by our

civil rights laws in the employment area, until he reverses his tweet on

the military transgender ban, until he starts doing things that actually

show that he stands for equality and justice, I would be hard-pressed to

believe the kind of statement that he was compelled and felt compelled to

make today.

MELBER: Sherrilyn Ifill and Matt Miller, two individuals with extraordinary

law enforcement and civil rights experience, appreciate your time today.

IFILL: Thank you, Ari.

MILLER: Thanks.

MELBER: Coming up, a different story that is not getting lost yet. The

Russia enquiry, Bob Mueller has a new focus on a man who did work inside

the White House for Trump and does not anymore.

And a BEAT special report. We are now halfway through Trump’s 90-day travel

ban and we’re going to talk to someone suing over that ban. The attorney

general of Washington State.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MELBER: “Washington Post” reporting new details about efforts to set up

Trump campaign meetings with Russian officials. And another report out in

“The New York Times” saying Bob Mueller wants now to interview key White

House aides in his probe.

Let’s get right to it with former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade. Paul

Manafort famously got this predawn raid. No one is going to raid the White

House that way. And we’re hearing that there is, in this report, the idea

of Bob Mueller having a more cooperative approach with other White House

officials.

Explain to us these different approaches.

BARBARA MCQUADE, FORMER UNITED STATES ATTORNEY FOR THE EASTERN DISTRICT OF

MICHIGAN: Well, it makes sense that this would be the natural next step in

an investigation. Once Mueller and his team have looked at all documentary

evidence, maybe have looked at surveillance evidence, the next step would

be to interview people, and you know, to go into the White House, you’re

certainly not going to interrogate people in a forceful way. Your first

approach will be to interview a universe of people and then narrow down

those who possess relevant evidence and then call them to testify before a

Grand Jury.

MELBER: Do all of those White House aides then need their own personal

lawyer or can they rely on the government?

MCQUADE: Well, no, they - if they have personal exposure, they may need to

hire a personal lawyer to advise them about what exposure they may have,

what information they have if they need to cut a deal. Now, many of them

will simply be fact witnesses who haven’t committed any crimes whatsoever.

But for those who might have some criminal exposure, they might want to

hire their own lawyers.

MELBER: And what about people who’ve advised on the search for an FBI

Director, the decision to remove Jim Comey. I mean, there are people there

in the White House who may have been brought in for optics reasons,

strategic reasons, press reasons. Do they have to worry about whether

they’re being pulled into what some have described as a potential

obstruction inquiry?

MCQUADE: I think so. And I think that you know, there certainly are the

big names that we’ve heard of. But my guess is that Robert Mueller will

also want to talk to people whose names we may not know. Some of the lower

level aides who were involved who can be fact witnesses in this, they may

have criminal exposure as well but he’s going to want to talk to all of

them to find out who knew what, who said what, to help him in his quest for

the truth.

MELBER: Fascinating. And obviously no signs of Bob Mueller letting up

anytime soon if he’s getting these interviews scheduled or working on it.

Barbara McQuade, thanks for your time.

MCQUADE: Thanks very much.

MELBER: Now, it is the halfway mark on Trump’s 90-day travel ban. We have

a special investigation you’ll see only here on THE BEAT, including some

news on the worldwide vetting review that Trump famously called for.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MELBER: President Trump’s travel ban officially took effect in late June

and we’re now passing the halfway mark of this 90-day policy. It bars

migrants from Syria, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, and Libya. And after all

the controversy, our question tonight is how is the travel ban actually

working? For our special report, we surveyed over a dozen security and

immigration experts and former government officials. And we learned about

how this ban is playing out. First, the Department of Homeland Security

and the State Department confirmed Trump’s call for a worldwide review of

vetting, has now been completed. Officials gave a report on that review to

President Trump, we can tell you, on July 10th.

Now, this is new and it indicates the White House already has some Intel to

inform the decision on whether to continue this ban when it automatically

expires in another 45 days. Officials declined to describe what the review

says, but a DHS official does tell us, changes have already been made from

the review on the way they do vetting. Number two, we found many experts

who say this ban is not making the U.S. much safer. Experts telling us the

ban’s focus on those six countries doesn’t automatically strengthen our

national security, and that some customs officers are even facing new

challenges over how to implement the ban.

Marco Lopez, the former Chief of Staff for Customs and Border Protection,

told us that officers are spread too thin because they’re focusing on

confirming immigrants having bona fide relationships. And he told us

that’s one less person you have to focus on real threats based on

intelligence. DHS has not provided information on whether the ban has

singled out terror suspects over the past 45 days, or stated which

countries are providing what the Trump administration views as inadequate

info about their own nationals. And then finally, third, the

administration is using a new form we’ve learned to enhance vetting. We’re

going to show you that in a moment. But that is all how the ban is working

at the halfway mark. As for whether it is even legal, well, the Supreme

Court as you may recall will hear this case in October. It will be very

likely the largest test of executive power in the Trump era.

Now, for more context on this special report, we have Washington State

Attorney General Bob Ferguson, he led the charge against the initial travel

ban, was the first state that took the administration of Donald Trump to

court and they had several incremental victories, procedural victories as

you may recall. Thanks for joining us, Attorney General.

BOB FERGUSON, WASHINGTON STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL: Thanks for having me,

Ari. I really appreciate it.

MELBER: Absolutely. This is something that got a lot of attention before

it went into effect. Do you have any idea here, halfway mark this week,

how it’s actually working, and if it’s as bad as you’ve alleged in your

opening legal attacks on the bill?

FERGUSON: Yes, well, first, thanks to you and your team for that

reporting. I find that interesting that there’s been a report the

President’s had since about early July, that’s of interest to me. So, hey,

from our standpoint, that first travel ban, that Washington State sued on,

that was a big victory. As you know, the President rescinded that initial

travel ban and then adopted this revised one that is more narrow, working

its way now to the Supreme Court. The key question is going to be whether

or not the Supreme Court even issues a ruling or decides that to runs its

course, it’s no longer in effect and the Supreme Court no longer needs even

reads the decision on the merits of this revised travel ban.

MELBER: So you haven’t heard about that report, but you’re saying, A,

you’d love to see that, I don’t know if that is something you can legally

request and B, if the whole thing is over, you’re saying that it - that it

may go away?

FERGUSON: Yes. I think a key question will be whether President Trump

reauthorizes the executive order. As you pointed out in your introduction,

the executive order is for a limit duration, 90 days in one context, 120

days in another context. It will essentially run its course by the time

the Supreme Court takes up the oral argument in October. It would not

surprise me. As you know, Supreme Court is disinclined to rule in cases

that are not active, that there’s not actual controversy. So unless Donald

Trump re-ups that travel ban, it would not surprise me if the Supreme Court

decided they did not need to actually reach some (INAUDIBLE) issues

associated with this revised travel ban.

MELBER: Right. Well, you’re raising a great question for the White House.

They wouldn’t tell us their plans on that. And nor would we expect them

to. But they did give us a statement here at THE BEAT. I want to read

from our original reporting. They said this travel order refugees ceiling

and heightened vetting requirements are vital to keeping America safe.

Foreign terrorists constantly trying to infiltrate the U.S. through

migratory flows and we can’t allow a sanctuary for terrorists and

extremists on our shores and in our communities. The administration will

continue to take necessary and lawful action to keep violent radicals from

entering our country. When you see a statement like that, it sounds pretty

reasonable. I presume you would also want to keep those radicals if

they’re prone to violence out of the country, or in your case out of

Washington State. What’s wrong with what the - what the White House told

us here?

FERGUSON: Well, there is two things that a President needs to do. A

President needs to keep us safe, that’s number one. But number two, the

President must do so in a way that follows the constitution and our laws.

That’s where Donald Trump ran into trouble with that first travel ban where

he suffered defeat after defeat and finally gave up. And now we’re, as you

know, going before the Supreme Court on the revised travel ban. But I

think he still facing significant constitutional hurdles before the Supreme

Court. I just think it’s a distinct possibility the Supreme Court won’t

have to rule because again, it gives up a limited duration.

One more point just really quickly, Ari, is that keep in mind we filed the

first lawsuit in that first travel ban many, many months ago. The

President’s had seven months or so to do this extreme vetting he’s been

talking about. He didn’t have to wait around. So the President’s had

many, many months to put this into place. I’m anxious to see what they’ve

actually come up with.

MELBER: All right. Well, we’re going to keep an eye on the reporting. As

I mentioned, Attorney General Bob Ferguson, thank you so much.

The next part of our special report here, right now, NBC, we have obtained

the new vetting forms, the Trump administration is asking the Consular

Generals to use the vetting around the world. The State Department

confirming to us on the authenticity of these documents. You can see this

form here supplemental questions for visa applicants and they’re asking,

have you traveled to any country in the last 15 years, what locations have

you visited, how did you pay for it and there’s also a section strictly

devoted to the applicant’s social media history which has been a big deal.

Now, we know these forms are in circulation. What we don’t know is how

they’re impacting all of those who are trying to get into the United

States. For more, I want to bring in Farah Pandith. She served on Bush

43’s National Security Council, was also appointed by Hillary Clinton as

the first ever State Department Special Representative to Muslim

Communities. Thank you for joining. You looked specifically at this form,

it has some of the things that prior administrations were criticized for

not looking at, like social media. Your view?

FARAH PANDITH, FORMER STATE DEPARTMENT SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE TO MUSLIM

COMMUNITIES: You know, Ari, first of all, thank you very much for having

me this evening. It’s really important to remember, almost a month before

another anniversary of 9/11, that we’ve spent a lot of time since our

country was attacked looking at groups like al-Qaeda and ISIS and others

who use an ideology of us versus them to radicalize young people around the

world. And while it’s important, certainly, to look at different

components of how to keep us safe, the issue is that you cannot build an

idea wall. And as I look at the Muslim ban, and I think about what we’re

doing around the questions specifically social media, it doesn’t tell you

the full picture of what’s happening to these young kids who are finding

the appeal of groups like ISIS interesting to them. And that’s what we

should be puncturing.

MELBER: Do you think the administration should release a public

accounting? We’re at the halfway mark, which is why we’re digging into

this but perhaps at the end of the 90 days, explaining whether this thing

works or from your experience in government, is that too hard to do because

of the security implications?

PANDITH: If your assessment is that you’re going to conclude that because

there has not been an ISIS inspired attack since President Trump has become

President, it means that the ban is the thing that we can look to as the

reason why we have a faulty premise and the policy implications for that

are very dangerous. From my perspective, looking at radicalization over

the course of the last decade, I can tell you that there is far more that

we as the United States should be doing to decrease the ability of

extremist groups like ISIS to lure in young kids in our country, and around

the world. And a Muslim ban is not the thing that’s going to keep us

safer. A comprehensive program to make sure that radicalization doesn’t

happen will mean that ISIS will not have armies. That is what we should be

looking at.

MELBER: Farah Pandith thank you for bringing all your experience to this

conversation. And we’re going to keep watching where the - where the ban

heads.

PANDITH: Thank you.

MELBER: Coming up, how do we actually, as a society, want to respond to

these hate groups. I’m going to speak with someone who has been tracking

white nationalist groups for over three decades. And at this hour, we can

tell you protesters are right now marching through New York City. Where

are they headed? Directly to Trump Tower. We’ll give you any updates on

how this live protest unfolds tonight.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARTY WALSH, BOSTON MAYOR: We know (INAUDIBLE) so my message is clear to

this group. We don’t want you in Boston. We don’t want you in Boston -

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Mayor of Boston there, speaking out to the potential types of hate

groups or protesters that could go there. I’m also going to show you

something we mentioned just before the commercial break here. In Trump

Tower, and that area surrounding it on Fifth Avenue, protests are

gathering. We’re getting this live into our newsroom right now, this new

footage. These are people who are saying, you can hear them, chanting, and

they want to be standing up against hate, standing up for messages of what

we’re seeing there.

You can see peace and love, swastikas marked out, and they are surrounding

essentially walking around Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue. It is as you can

see with your own eyes, a very peaceful protest thus far, as we hope it

will remain. We’re going to keep a close eye on that. And that’s really

the context for the discussion I want to have with our next guest. Brian

Levin is a Director at the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism. He

analyzes hate crimes and has also been monitoring and attending these hate

rallies and white supremacist groups for over 30 years. First of all,

thank you for joining.

BRIAN LEVIN, CENTER FOR THE STUDY OF HATE AND EXTREMISM DIRECTOR: Thank

you so much, Ari.

MELBER: Brian, the reason we wanted to set aside time to speak with you

one-on-one is precisely the same reason why I think people are peacefully

out there protesting today, and trying to do something positive. And the

question to you I pose is big but the question is, how do we in this

society civically in our own lives try to stand up to this hate when we -

when we see it confronting us?

LEVIN: I think we’re doing exactly that. Peaceful protests, the right of

the people to peaceably assemble to petition the government for redress of

grievances. As you know as a Cornell Law grad, go big red. What we - what

we need is leadership from the top. And one of the things our research has

shown is that statements by political leaders appear to have a direct

correlation of the incidents of hate crimes. For the five days after

President Trump proposed his Muslim ban as a candidate, we had an 87.5

percent increase in anti-Muslim hate crimes. Contrast that with President

Bush’s statement six days after 9/11 saying Islam is peace at the D.C.

mosque, a decline in anti-Muslim hate crimes of 66 percent.

So we need leadership. But we also need something that presidents have

done for some time, whether it was President Kennedy talking about the

University of Mississippi or President Eisenhower with respect to Little

Rock or even President Bush the elder, Bush 41 when he signed the hate

crimes statistics act. We need to set equality as a moral foundation of

this nation and President Trump, unfortunately, has not really done so.

His response today -

MELBER: Let me jump in, Sir. Brian, let me jump in and play, this is it

what he did say initially.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: We condemn in the

strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and

violence on many sides, on many sides.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Does your research suggest that’s the right - best response to

prevent further actions?

LEVIN: No. And look, we don’t have to look at my research, just go to

these white nationalist web pages where they say, hey, President Trump’s

inability to condemn us right away explicitly is a wink and a nod. He’s

re-tweeted materials from Nazi groups, including false information about

the levels of black crime where he talks about crimes by immigrants which

are actually lower than native born Americans. So, what we need is some

moral leadership, and I think what we have to have is - I don’t know if

we’re going to get him to do it. But we can do it, we have a voice, and

this can start in our local communities and thank you for the coverage that

you’ve provided to give people a voice where they might not have had it.

We need to send a message to these groups that yes, you have a first

amendment right, but so do we, and we condemn your bigotry root and branch.

MELBER: Right. And that’s something that goes to citizenship, not to

politics and goes to the kind of country we want to live in. Brian Levin,

thanks for your work, and joining us. And I want to tell you, in the wake

of this attack, there are growing calls for guess who, Steve Bannon to get

a pink slip, why? We’ll explain next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MELBER: When Donald Trump is under fire for his prepared statements, the

scrutiny often turns toward Steve Bannon. Trump keeps a very lean staff

and few aides are successful at putting words in his mouth. But insiders

say Bannon does have that ability.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI, FORMER WHITE HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR: You also

got this sort of Bannon-bart influence in there which I think is a snag on

the President. He has to move away from that sort of Bannon-bart nonsense.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You mean Bannon and Breitbart? Steve Bannon?

SCARAMUCCI: Yes. The whole thing is nonsensical. the president has a

very good idea of the people that are undermining his agenda that are

serving their own interest.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They include Steve Bannon?

SCARAMUCCI: Oh, yes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Anthony Scaramucci there saying, it would be bad to be out of the

mainstream, but that’s exactly where Steve Bannon likes to be. He ran

Breitbart News as a counter weight. The mainstream conservative media like

Fox News boasting it was the platform of the alt-right, and while the site

has a broad range of topics, even some of his own former associates say it

has become a hub for racists at times. So the question is whether that

kind of support was a feature or a bug of Bannon’s site. Just as the

question during Trump’s campaign was whether these white supremacists were

simply political freeloaders or whether Donald Trump actually welcomed

them.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

MELBER: Jamal Simmons is a Democratic Strategist, Brian Darling a former

Aide to Rand Paul. Jamal, your answer?

JAMAL SIMMONS, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Well, you know, Ari, I just got to

tell you, my family, my grandmother grew up about 30 miles east of

Charlottesville in a little town called Kents Store, Louisa County. And I

talked to some of my relatives who were there today, we were slaves in that

county. I can take you to the place where my family worked the soil. And

to have the idea of people walking around with torches in the middle of the

night and my family is talking about how people in the area are standing

up, feeling more bold. That boldness comes from places like Breitbart,

comes from people like Bannon. And I think it is a feature we’ve seen

Donald Trump over the course of the last couple years. And we’ve seen him

really come out whether it was the immigrant ban or bringing people up on

stage where victims of immigrant crime. It had to take them 48 hours to

mention the victim of a terrorist attack. This is not a bug, this is a

feature and Steve Bannon is part of the problem.

MELBER: You know, we’ll put up some of Breitbart’s headlines Brian and

give you a chance to speak to this. I mean, is this really what President

Trump should have in the Oval Office?

BRIAN DARLING, FORMER RAND PAUL’S AIDE: Well, I write - I have written

three op-eds this year from Breitbart, I look at Breitbart as a

conservative site with so many stories. I mean, they have 35 million page

views every single month. This is a website that has a variety of

opinions. And to call it an alt-right you know, white supremacist

platform, I think is wrong. I mean, you don’t see Richard Spencer writing

there, you don’t see these extremists having platforms there, I think what

is happening, people are disparaging Steve Bannon.

SIMMONS: What about Milo?

DARLING: He’s not writing there anymore.

SIMMONS: Well, he was when Steve Bannon was there.

DARLING: Well, I mean, he’s not there anymore. I actually - he wrote a

piece about the alt-right that I think many people point to, to try and tie

the alt-right to Breitbart but ultimately, I think, it’s a bit outrageous

for people to disparage Steve Bannon and to disparage Breitbart and

conflate them with people who are bad. The people who Donald Trump -

MELBER: What about - Brian, what about on Bannon himself? I mean, you’ve

got Rupert Murdoch and others now on the New York Times calling for his

ouster. Do you think Bannon should say?

DARLING: I think he should stay. I think guys like McMaster pushing for

nation building foreign policies, policies that I didn’t vote for. I

support a more restrained policy. And I - there’s a big fight in the

conservative -

MELBER: Jamal, final word.

SIMMONS: Ari, I think this is a moment where it’s not just about the

partisanship, this really isn’t partisan. This is about what kind of

society do we want to have, what kind of civilization do we want to have.

Do we want to have a country where everybody gets to participate or one

where white people are the only ones who get all the best benefits? And I

think people like Bannon and Breitbart are advocates for this alt-right

movement that says they want hate to be the norm in this country instead of

people trying to figure out where to get along. And I want ever Republican

-

MELBER: Jamal Simmons -

SIMMONS: I think to stop and say the same thing.

MELBER: Jamal Simmons and Brian Darling. Thank you so much. “HARDBALL”

with Chris Matthews is next, and Chris is back so stay tuned.

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HOST: Silence is consent, let’s play HARDBALL.

END

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END

Copy: Content and programming copyright 2017 MSNBC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.