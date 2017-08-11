The Beat with Ari Melber, Transcript 8/11/17 Trump military solutions “locked & loaded” for NK

Transcript:

Show: THE BEAT WITH ARI MELBER> Date: August 11, 2017 Guest: Kelly O`Donnell, Gregory Meeks, Peter Alexander, Hugh Hewitt, Michael McFaul, Kevin Cirilli, Lynn Sweet, Karen Finney, Eric Columbus, James Melendres

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: - and we are talking about

coming up with an answer when - Rex, tell me.

REX TILLERSON, SECRETARY OF STATE: By September 1.

TRUMP: By September 1, you will have a response, but we have reduced

payroll very substantially, yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. President, a lot of Americans are on edge with this

rhetoric going back and forth between United States and North Korea, what

can you tell them? What you can tell them -?

TRUMP: You know what I can say? Hopefully, it will all work out. Nobody

loves a peaceful solution better than President Trump. That I can tell you.

Hopefully, it will all work out.

But this has been going on for many years. Would have been a lot easier to

solve this years ago before they were in the position that they are in, but

we will see what happens. We think that lots of good things can happen and

we could also have a bad solution. But we think lots of good things can

happen.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What would be a bad solution, sir?

TRUMP: I think you know the answer to that.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Mr. President, please, when you say bad solutions, are

you talking about war? Is the US going to go to war?

TRUMP: I think you know the answer to that.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is Iran abiding by the nuclear agreement in your view?

TRUMP: Well, we have some pretty strong opinions. But I would say that they

are certainly not abiding by the spirit of the agreement. And I`d go really

a further step, but I would say that the spirit of the agreement, Iran is

not abiding by. Absolutely.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Staying in that region, do you have the right generals

in place right now for the fight in Afghanistan?

TRUMP: Well, we`re going to make a determination, Peter, in a very short

period of time as to Afghanistan. I have been looking at it. It`s our

longest war in history, 17 years. That`s unacceptable.

We will be making decisions, as you know very well, and we`re looking into

that very closely. We talked about it a little bit today. We talked about

Venezuela today also, by the way. Venezuela is a mess. It`s a very

dangerous mess and a very sad situation. But we talked about Venezuela

also.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We`re a couple of weeks into Gen. John Kelly`s time as

you chief of staff. What have you done differently? What has he done to

change the way you act or has been the way that your White House acts?

TRUMP: Well, I think Gen. Kelly has done a fantastic job. He is a respected

person, respected by everybody. I think it`s all has come together very

nicely.

And I have to say, I think probably, and I have gone through this a lot,

but I think very few presidents have done what we`ve done in a six-month

period, whether it`s optimism in business, whether it`s the stock market,

whether it`s picking up $4 trillion in value with companies and equity,

whether it`s all of the many things including the Supreme Court justice,

regulations being cut massively.

We have - I think it`s 48 bills being passed and being - I`m talking

legislation, not just executive orders. I think few have done anywhere near

what we`ve done.

And we`ll work now on tax reform cuts. We`ll never stop working on, as you

know, healthcare. That`s also working.

We`re working on other things, including infrastructure. We`re going to

have a very big infrastructure bill.

So, I think nobody has done - very rarely - could I say that anybody has

done? I am not sure that anybody has done what we`ve done in a six-month

period.

But I think that Gen. Kelly has a tremendous - has brought something very

special to the office. Chief - I call him chief.

He is a respected man. He is a four-star from the Marines and he carries

himself like a four-star from the Marines. And he is my friend, which is

very important.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. President, a number of Republican senators have

rushed to the defense of Senate Majority Leader McConnell in the last day

or so. What do you make of that? And have you reached out -?

TRUMP: I don`t make anything of it. We should have had healthcare approved.

He should have known that he had a couple of votes that turned on him and

that should have been very easily to handle, whether it`s through the fact

that you take away a committee chairmanship or do whatever you have to do.

But what happened, in my opinion, last week is unacceptable. People have

been talking about repeal and replace for seven years, long before I ever

decided to be doing what I am doing. Seven years, they`ve been talking

repeal and replace and it didn`t happen.