The Beat with Ari Melber, Transcript 8/7/17 NYT: Mueller demands Flynn docs from White House

Transcript:

Show: THE BEAT WITH ARI MELBER

Date: August 7, 2017

Guest: Jane Mayer, Issie Lapowsky, Eugene O`Donnell, Phillip Atiba Goff,

Gay Talese, Sabrina Siddiqui

KATY TUR, MSNBC HOST, “MTP DAIL 2 Y”: They say they cover the driver, so

that the real-world reactions can be recorded. Well, mission accomplished.

But as fish would say, this isn`t who it would be if it wasn`t who it is.

That`s all for tonight. Thank you so much for indulging me, everybody. I

promise I`ll stop now. We`ll be back tomorrow with more “MTP Daily.”

THE BEAT with Ari Melber starts right now. Hi there, Ari.

ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST, THE BEAT: Hi, Katy. I think I know what my

Halloween costume will be next year.

TUR: Oh, I cannot wait, my friend.

MELBER: Driverless car seat dressed up as a researcher.

TUR: And just a pair of shorts, I guess, on the bottom.

MELBER: I don`t know. TBD. Nice to see you, Katy.

TUR: Bye, Air.

MELBER: Congress has begun its August recess. President Trump on

vacation. But at least one man is still hard at work in Washington.

The White House knows Bob Mueller is not taking much vacation this August

because, late Friday night, word leaked he is demanding White House

documents about Mike Flynn.

And while Trump claims the whole inquiry is a hoax, his own DOJ appointee,

Rod Rosenstein, backed up Mueller in a new interview. “Fox News” asking

Rosenstein about several of Trump`s recent claims from attacking the Russia

case to touting another investigation of Hillary Clinton.

And Rosenstein flipped the script on his boss saying Trump`s claims were

basically fake news. The deputy attorney general made it clear the Russia

probe is no fishing expedition.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ROD ROSENSTEIN, UNITED STATES DEPUTY ATTORNEY GENERAL: - Department of

Justice and we don`t engage in fishing expeditions.

CHRIS WALLACE, “FOX NEWS” ANCHOR: In the course of his investigation of

the issues that he is looking at, if he finds evidence of a crime, can he

look at that?

ROSENSTEIN: Well, Chris, if he finds evidence of a crime that`s within the

scope of what Director Mueller and I have agreed is the appropriate scope

of this investigation, then he can.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That scope, we know now, in Mueller`s view includes following the

money trail to Mike Flynn, with the report over the weekend Mueller asking

the White House for documents on Flynn and asking witnesses whether Flynn

was secretly paid by the Turkish government, while advising this domestic

American presidential campaign.

Now, obviously, the most transparent way to respond to these requests is to

simply pledge cooperation and move on.

But to be fair to the White House, some presidents also try to

counterattack the prosecutors. But let`s be clear, today, Donald Trump

went much further, suggesting this entire investigation is politically

useful for him to rally his “Trump base.”

We will show you the tweet there. You can see it for yourself.

I want to get right to our guest. Joining me is North Dakota Senator,

Democrat, Byron Dorgan and “New York Magazine`s” Olivia Nuzzi.

SEN. BYRON DORGAN (D), NORTH DAKOTA: Senator, even if the president is

correct that his base is united, is this an appropriate response to the

inquiry into how Russia tried to attack US democracy?

SEN. BYRON DORGAN (D), NORTH DAKOTA: Well, I don`t think so at all. I

mean, I wish the present would say, let me level with you. But after all

that he`s done and said, there just isn`t any leveling.

He`s become more and more hysterical about the Russian investigation. But

17 intelligence organizations have said the Russians attempted to interfere

with this election. There are clearly ties back to the Trump campaign.

Clearly, the first place you`d go look would be Mr. Flynn, among others.

So, this is real, and it`s going to have an end result because Mr. Mueller

is going to look into it and make recommendations. So, the thing for

Donald Trump, the president to do at this point is embrace the

investigation, tell them find what you find and report, but that`s not what

he`s doing.

He is claiming fake news and claiming that it`s a fraud and so on.

MELBER:

MELBER: Exactly. And, Olivia, as you know from covering the rallies, he

is back to playing, I guess, the greatest hits, bringing back up the idea

that there should be some sort of Hillary Clinton investigation.

I do want to show the record here before we go any further. Right after

the election, the first thing Donald Trump did was claim that he was over

all of this on “60 Minutes”.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LESLEY STAHL, CBS HOST, “60 MINUTES”: You called her “crooked Hillary,”

said you wanted to get her jailed, your people in your audiences kept

saying, “Lock em` up.”

TRUMP: Yeah. She did -

STAHL: Do you -

TRUMP: She did some bad things. I mean, she did some bad things.

STAHL: I know, but a special prosecutor? You think you might -

TRUMP: I don`t want to hurt them. I don`t want to hurt them. They`re

good people. I don`t want to hurt them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Now, Olivia, there is the idea of whether you want to hurt your

political opponents. Then there`s the idea of whether you as president

have unitary authority over who gets investigated. You don`t. So, it`s

just as wrong to say I don`t want to investigate and hurt them as is to say

I do because either way that`s not his job.

That`s something that Rod Rosenstein had to correct here in this brand-new

interview, basically saying, that`s not how it works. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WALLACE: When the president - because he can order the Justice Department

to do things, when he says, here`s what prosecutors should be doing, they

should be looking at Hillary Clinton. Do you view that as an order?

ROSENSTEIN: No, Chris. I view what the president says publicly as

something he said publicly. If a president wants to give orders to us in

the department, he does that privately. And then if we have any feedback,

we provide it to him.

WALLACE: Will you tell whether or not he`s given you an order or not?

ROSENSTEIN: I won`t, Chris. But I can tell you the president has not

directed us to investigate particular people. That wouldn`t be right.

That`s not the way we operate.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: So, to be clear, Olivia, and I want to get your analysis of all

this, Rod Rosenstein saying that wouldn`t be right, which is what the

president has suggested publicly he can do.

OLIVIA NUZZI, WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT, “NEW YORK MAGAZINE”: Right.

Repeatedly, we have seen that Donald Trump does not quite understand what

the Justice Department is for.

Recall this is somebody who would hire investigators, when he was working

in Atlantic City, to go and threaten people who were giving him a hard

time. He seems to think that Washington operates on that level as well and

that the White House operates that way, but, obviously, it does not.

But I think what we`re seeing from him is just classic Donald Trump today

with these tweets. He often says he likes to hit back harder. And it`s

not the most politically intelligent thing to do. I think the thing for

him to do would be to kind of keep his head down and, as the senator said

before, just say find what you find, go about your business, he could

continue introducing the things that he wants to introduce on a policy

level and trying to drive the conversation his own way by ignoring the

investigation.

But is not doing that. He`s incapable of, I think, letting anything go and

he needs to have an enemy. He is most comfortable when he is fighting

against somebody and I think that`s what we`re seeing with these tweets.

It`s against the media. It`s against his perceived enemies in the media

and it`s also against this investigation more broadly. He cannot just let

something go.

MELBER: Senator, when you look at that and you look at the DOJ being moved

to correct the record or defy him, where do we go from here? It`s sort of

fascinating that the attorney general and his deputy now both had to go out

in public to disagree with the president.

DORGAN: I mean, I don`t know where it goes. The American people expect

more and deserve better from this president. I know that he`s playing to a

smaller and a diminished base of support. And it doesn`t serve the

country`s interest. This is not in America`s interest to have all of this

going on.

And by the way, he`s got to stop this tweet storm nonsense. It continues

to get him in trouble. He doesn`t understand what he says, ties him and

us. But it`s time for him to start understanding that and I hope that Gen.

Kelly can perhaps put an end to these tweets.

Let`s have this president get back to real governance and stop accusing

fake news and stop diminishing or denigrating the evaluation of what the

Russians have tried to do to interfere with this country`s elections.

MELBER: Right. I think you make a fair point, although we are seeing the

vacation test applied to John Kelly and the discipline question.

NUZZI: It`s not a vacation, Ari.

MELBER: Go ahead, Olivia.

NUZZI: It`s not a vacation. The president has been very clear that he is

taking calls and meetings. It`s not a vacation.

DORGAN: Well, he is working and tweeting apparently.

MELBER: And he`s tweeting. The Twitter test.

NUZZI: But to that point, I mean, there`s been all this talk about whether

or not John Kelly will be able to bring order to this White House, if he`ll

be able to discipline the people working in the White House as well as the

president when it comes to his tweets, I think the past several days have

proven that that`s just not possible.

MELBER: Right. And the idea that could you go a few days without

tweeting, just as a thought experiment. I want to thank you, senator and

Olivia.

We`re going to turn now to a Russia debate between some legal heavy

hitters. I will be speaking with both Alan Dershowitz and Congresswoman

Eleanor Holmes Norton in just a moment.

Here`s the context. Trump allies now finding a new target. Some attacking

the entire process of the grand jury system. Here is Newt Gingrich, for

example, tweeting the grand jury would be biased because it`s in DC, which

didn`t vote for Trump.

And while that politicians, in a new op-ed today, Harvard law professor

Alan Dershowitz basically says the DC jurors could be tilted because of

voter registration, saying the District of Columbia jury pool

overwhelmingly Democratic. And those prosecutors would prefer to have a

trial in DC.

He argues they also might be more hospitable to Mueller because “a

predominantly white jury can be a different institution than a

predominantly black jury.” There`s no one-to-one association.

Predominantly black juries convict black defendants and acquit white

defendants all the time and predominantly white juries acquit black

defendants and convict white defendants as well.

But, Dershowitz writes, to say that race doesn`t matter at all blinks

reality or at least that`s what most experienced prosecutors and defense

attorneys will tell you.

In a moment, I will hear from the representative for Washington, but now I

am joined by Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz.

Professor, isn`t the important question here whether there`s evidence of

crimes, not all of these geographic issues that you`re writing about.

ALAN DERSHOWITZ, HARVARD LAW PROFESSOR: Well, you need process too in

order to determine whether there is enough evidence. You need a fair

process.

And all I said is that the prosecutor`s decision to convene a second grand

jury - he already had a grand jury in Virginia - had the effect, maybe not

the intent, had the effect of giving him a tactical advantage if there ever

is going to be a trial.

Any prosecutor would rather try Trump associates in the District of

Columbia than in Virginia. And any defense attorney would rather defend

his client in Virginia than in the District of Columbia.

That`s just the reality. There isn`t an experienced prosecutor,

experienced defense attorney who is honest who would deny that.

MELBER: Well, professor, when you say that, though, you make it sound as

if - you say that effect, but you make it sound as if that is part of some

sort of bug in the system. If the individuals and the possible incidents

or alleged crimes occurred in Washington, why wouldn`t that be the natural

place to move forward?

DERSHOWITZ: Well, because we already have a grand jury in Virginia. And

if these crimes occurred, the occurred all over the world. The District of

Columbia, which doesn`t really vote in presidential elections, is certainly

not the only place to have a trial.

But if I were a prosecutor, I would certainly want to bring the case in the

District of Columbia. And if I were defense attorney, I would try to bring

it elsewhere.

That`s not to say that you can`t get a fair trial in the District of

Columbia. Of course, you can. I`m a member of the District of Columbia

bar. I`ve practiced there. It`s a very fair place. And it doesn`t mean

you can`t get a fair trial in Virginia.

But any defense attorney will tell you and any prosecutor will tell you

that demography matters, that where you try a case matters. And

prosecutors will tell you sometimes you better plead guilty because we have

a terrific jury pool that won`t be sympathetic to you. And that`s an

actual argument that prosecutors make.

MELBER: Well, you bring up the jury pool. Let me go to that because,

obviously, this is another piece of this debate. Number one, we are

nowhere near an actual traditional jury pool because we are nowhere near

indictments.

I know. I understand, professor. Let me get the question out. Let me get

the question out and then you get to answer. So, we are nowhere near

there.

But with regard to the grand jury, you are bringing up the potential, you

said, demography or, in other comments, you said race.

MELBER: You`re missing my point. You are deliberately distorting my

point.

MELBER: I`m not deliberately distorting your point, professor. I`m trying

to present a question, which I haven`t even asked yet because of the

accusations you`re making. So, please hold for a second. When I finish

the question, you`ll get to respond.

My question to you is, if the - we both understand the jury system. If the

ultimate jury for a potential indictment has not been selected yet and the

grand jury is secret and nobody knows that the race of either of those

potential groups, how is race relevant? Your turn.

DERSHOWITZ: Well, first of all, the grand jury is irrelevant. The grand

jury are 23 puppets seated on furniture who are told what to do by the

grand puppeteer, who is the prosecutor. A grand jury will indict a ham

sandwich if the prosecutor tells them to do so.

So, the only thing that`s relevant is the petit jury pool. And the petit

jury District of Columbia consists of many more Democrats than it would be

in Virginia. That`s why a prosecutor would want to try the case. And if

he`s going to want to try the case in front of a petit jury in Washington,

he has to now convene a grand jury in Washington because where you get the

indictment is where you try the case.

I`m not making a controversial point. You`re trying to make it

controversial. It is not controversial.

MELBER: Professor, with all due respect, you have no idea why I`m trying

to ask you a question or not. You`re sidetracking by suggesting my

question is in pursuit of controversy. I`m asking you questions because

you`re an expert who is speaking out on these issues.

DERSHOWITZ: What is the question? Do you actually think that a prosecutor

doesn`t have a better chance of getting a conviction of Trump associates in

the District of Columbia than in Virginia? Is that your position?

MELBER: I appreciate you asking me questions to handicap the future

proceeding.

My next question to you, though, is does any of this apply to the Ken Starr

example?

DERSHOWITZ: I don`t understand your question. What does it -?

MELBER: Well, Ken Starr, obviously, was pursuing a Democratic president,

but in Washington.

DERSHOWITZ: Right. Of course, because he was pursuing in Washington, he

was also pursuing them in Virginia. They were grand juries - if I`m not

mistaken, this is a long time ago - I don`t understand what that has to do

with anything.

We`re talking now about the possible effect of moving the grand jury from

Virginia to the District of Columbia. I`m stating an absolutely

uncontroversial factual position that every experienced and honest lawyer

will agree with, and that is a prosecutor is better off bringing the case

against Trump associates in a district that is overwhelmingly Democrat than

in a district in a swing state.

That is an uncontroversial point. You`re trying to turn it into something

else and you`re not succeeding. I`m sorry.

MELBER: I appreciate that you think you`re clairvoyant about what I`m

trying to do. These are straightforward questions.

DERSHOWITZ: It`s so obvious.

MELBER: While I have you, the other question I want to ask was about the

potential federal laws implicated. I`m going to put some up on the screen.

There`s been a lot of debate over what the actual issue would be here.

There is the campaign laws, as you know. There`s this Foreign Agents

Registration Act, which is a felony, but is rarely prosecuted. Corruption

laws. The Logan Act. Anti-money laundering. And then, of course, the

Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, which seems like a strong hook for the

hacking.

What do you think, from your expertise, are the key federal statutes that

Mueller would be looking at?

DERSHOWITZ: When I was a law professor, I used to give my students an

exam. I would ask them to identify every conceivable statute under which a

person could be indicted. And the students would give a great list, just

like the list you put up.

The second part of the question would be to exercise your judgment and to

tell me what realistically you think they could be prosecuted under, and

that`s what distinguished the great, great students from the very good

students.

So, when Joseph Stalin spoke to Lavrentiy Beria and Beria said to him, show

me the man, then I`ll find you the crime, obviously, you can find crimes by

anybody who`s engaged in complicated behavior.

You have to look at precedent. Take the Logan amendment. Of course, there

are violations of the Logan amendment. Every day, there are violations of

Logan amendment, but it hasn`t been prosecuted since 1803.

When President Reagan spoke to the Iranians and told them that he would

like to keep the American hostages for an extra month, so that he gets

credit for their release, that was a violation of the Logan amendment.

Obviously, nobody was prosecuted for that.

When President Bush pardoned Caspar Weinberger, that closed the

investigation and the special prosecutor said that that was a coverup, but

nobody was prosecuted.

The question is not what conceivable statutes could be touched, but what

realistically there are precedents for prosecuting.

MELBER: And with the time running out, my last question for you, sir, is

have you provided any formal counsel to Donald Trump or his aides or

accepted any money or would you consider providing a counsel to him?

DERSHOWITZ: What an insulting question? I mean, have I accepted money?

I`m a liberal Democrat. I supported Hillary Clinton. I campaigned for

Hillary Clinton. I wanted to see Hillary Clinton president.

My comments are public comments because I believe in them. And please

don`t try to insult my integrity by suggesting that somehow I`m in

somebody`s pocket.

MELBER: Prof, I just thought - this is not about integrity. I`m asking

you a straightforward question. I take it that`s a no.

DERSHOWITZ: If Hillary Clinton had been elected president and they were

saying lock them up, I would be saying the same thing. I am condemning

Donald Trump for calling for an investigation of Hillary Clinton. That

would be a terrible, terrible thing to do.

MELBER: But you`re a very celebrated attorney who has taken on a lot of

different cases. Is that a no that this is not a case you would consider

at this time?

DERSHOWITZ: Look, I`m writing a book about this case. It`s called Trump

Up: How the Criminalization of Politics Endangers Democracy.

That`s my point. I`m a civil libertarian. I approached this case from the

civil liberties point of view. Sometimes my statements help Democrats,

sometimes it helps the Republicans. That`s not the criteria by which I

make statements.

I make these statements because I want to protect the civil liberties of

all Americans. I want to keep the criminal law narrow. I want to make

sure we don`t have accordion-like criminal statutes that can be applied to

anybody, whether it be Democrat or Republican, if you`re their enemy.

That`s an issue that should concern all Americans.

MELBER: Professor Dershowitz, appreciate your time today. Thanks for

coming on THE BEAT.

Now, we turn to Eleanor Holmes Norton, the congressman who represents

Washington DC, a graduate of Yale Law School and a former federal district

court clerk.

Congresswoman, you represent the district. Your response?

REP. ELEANOR HOLMES NORTON (D), DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA: Well, my good friend

- and he is a good friend - Alan Dershowitz has managed to insult both the

special counsel Mr. Mueller and jurors and grand jurors in the District of

Columbia.

So, let`s be clear first. You can`t bring a grand jury anywhere you want

to. You can`t say, well, you know, why don`t we do this in West Virginia,

let`s say, which is a Trump state or in Alabama, then maybe we`ll get what

we want.

You to bring it close to where you think the crime may or the offense may

have taken place. So, Mueller has two grand juries going. He`s got one in

Northern Virginia and he`s got one in the District of Columbia. He could

consolidate them.

And let me make this point that there is not a dime`s worth of difference -

or perhaps it is a dime`s worth of difference between Northern Virginia and

the District of Columbia.

The entire region, Maryland, the District of Columbia and Virginia -

Northern Virginia all went for Hillary Clinton. So, are we to believe that

there is no grand jury, there are no jurors who can sit in any of these

jurisdictions. That`s not the way our system works. And I certainly don`t

think that the special counsel deserves to have his motives impugned that

way, much less my constituents and the constituents of this region.

MELBER: What did you think of Professor Dershowitz`s strenuously pressed

claim that nothing he`s saying is at all controversial.

I think the issue that`s worth questioning is why all of a sudden there are

people who are questioning the entire grand jury system.

It is certainly true - I think you and I both know, particularly in the

context of criminal justice reform, that there have been questions that he

referred to, about whether these grand jurors just sign off on any

indictment.

But do you sense any sort of politically convenient obsession with that on

behalf of Donald Trump at this moment?

NORTON: I really think not. And I don`t think most people focus on the

grand jury. They know that anything that the prosecutor tells, the grand

jury is going to do. Even Mr. Dershowitz said that.

They may focus on the jury itself, but let me say there are many

controversial figures who have been tried by jurors here, and I don`t

recall anyone saying I don`t want my jury to take place - I don`t want my

trial to take place in the District of Columbia because there are too many

black people there, because there are too many Democrats there.

And you don`t have a lot of choices. The prosecutor can`t just go floating

around the country for friendly jurisdiction.

MELBER: Right. And so, finally, on that question of him bringing up the

racial composition of Washington, your thoughts?

NORTON: Well, I`m sure Alan would say that`s not what he meant to do. And

I know him so well that I don`t think that`s what he meant to do. But

that`s the clear impression he`s left.

This is a jurisdiction that is seen as more progressive than others. That

has as much to do, I must inform you, with my white constituents as is with

my African-American constituents. It`s no longer a majority black

jurisdiction. It`s black and Hispanic and increasingly white.

But he`s going off of an old stereotype of the District of Columbia, which

simply does not apply to a grand jury. I don`t think anyone in this region

believes it would apply to a trial jury either.

MELBER: Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, thank you. And I appreciate

having your friend, as you put it, Alan Dershowitz on as well.

NORTON: Thank you.

MELBER: Thank you.

Now, coming up, Trump`s data firm back in the news. We have some new

reporting on what they told THE BEAT about their alleged links to Mike

Flynn.

Plus, if Mike Pence isn`t pushing hard to replace Trump someday, then he

must be the most chilled-out vice president in history. We cut through the

hype on the politics about the latest Trump team jockeying.

And our first response to a viewer of THE BEAT from my inbox. In today`s

show, we`ve got one of your questions. Is it really right to chalk up

Trump`s stubbornness to his age? The legendary Gay Talese is here.

I`m Ari Melber and you`re watching THE BEAT on MSNBC.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MELBER: The Trump campaign had many colorful characters from Bannon to

Lewandowski to Scaramucci, but there are reports of one of the most

influential characters was not even a person. It was a corporation.

You may not have heard of Cambridge Analytica, but it has probably heard of

you. It`s a political data mining company that vacuums up everything they

can about voters, where you live, what you like to do, what might move you

and they deploy that intel for their clients, including the Trump and Cruz

campaigns.

We don`t know exactly why, but Cambridge has now popped up in Mike Flynn`s

controversial financial disclosures. Flynn says he consulted for

Cambridge`s parent company at the end of the 2016 campaign, November to be

exact.

Now, this is a new and somewhat interesting revision because Flynn

previously acknowledged an incomplete financial filing of possible felony.

And it comes amidst that blockbuster “New York Times” report that the very

first request the White House has gotten for documents in the Russia probe

is about Mike Flynn.

Cambridge not only worked for then-candidate Trump, but also features key

Trump advisors - Steve Bannon and Robert Mercer in its leadership. And

Mercer`s daughter famously pressed Trump to bring on Bannon to save his

campaign.

And let`s be clear, there is nothing illegal about using big data to win a

campaign. That`s common.

Congressional investigators say they do want to know if Russia had local

experts to guide its election meddling.

SEN. MARK WARNER (D), SENATE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE: One of the things

that seems curious was would the Russians on their own have that level of

sophisticated knowledge about the American political system if they didn`t

at least get some advice from someone in America.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: And that`s not all. Cambridge`s parent company has financial

associations with Mikhail Fridman and Dmitry Firtash. These are financers

linked to the Putin regime, which leaves many questions for investigators.

And we had a few of our own. Cambridge`s parent company responded to THE

BEAT today, saying that they did sign a work agreement on November 2, 2016

with Flynn. That`s six days before the election, but “no work was

undertaken and no payment was made to Flynn.”

They also say the parent company staff had no business dealings with

Russian companies or contact with the Russian government or its agents.

That`s new to THE BEAT.

Joining me now, Jane Mayer, staff writer at “The New Yorker” who back in

March reported on some of the key players using data analytics to pave the

way for Trump`s, and Issie Lapowsky, who has covered Cambridge and the

Trump data issues for “WIRED” magazine.

Issie, you look at the situation and now investigators are looking at it.

What is concerning and what are the unanswered questions about Cambridge?

ISSIE LAPOWSKY, STAFF WRITER, “WIRED”: I think people have a lot of

questions about data science in the political field overall. And you hear

Sen. Warner often asking this question, how would Russians know where to

target this fake news.

And what a lot of technologists will tell you is that, in fact, it isn`t so

hard to figure out who to target these days. Companies like Facebook are

also mining our data and splicing it up and selling it to anybody who wants

to buy it.

So, certainly, there could have been conversations between Trump`s data

team, but I think the really troubling thing for a lot of people is the

fact that you wouldn`t even need a mole along the ground to feed anybody

information. People could just buy that on their own.

MELBER: Well, Jane, one of the things Sen. Mark Warner pointed out is that

these were insights targeting some of these blue states that many other

political professionals seem to lack. So, the idea that a hacker or a

foreigner based operation would be that good is unlikely.

How does that square with your reporting and your knowledge of what this

firm has?

JANE MAYER, STAFF WRITER, “THE NEW YORKER”: Well, I mean, it`s hard to

know exactly because the firm itself boasted that it had 4,000 or 5,000

points of data on every adult American, 230 million people or so.

So, it claimed it used this kind of sophisticated psychological profiling

to manipulate people. And the parent firm that you`ve been talking about,

SCL has a long history of political disinformation in elections, in

manipulating elections.

So, there`s sort of a background to this that gives it a sort of a shady

cast. But whether it was really used is hard to know. I mean, what we do

know is that in Florida, there was an effort by the Trump campaign, for

instance, to get black voters not to vote, particularly black Haitian

voters not to vote, by putting out dirt about the Clintons in Haiti.

There`s a suspicion that there was an effort like that in the rust belt,

too, that was sort of targeted at voters to try - Democratic voters to get

them to stay home. And that`s been something that the parent company has

done in other parts of the world in elections. But what you`ve really got

here is just sort of more points on the board. And this latest thing with

Flynn is interesting, just because, I mean, we know Flynn has contacts that

he didn`t disclose that were cozy with Russians, and that`s - that was part

what got him to resign.

ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST: Right, and our reporting here - and speaking of

Comey today, is they said, well, yes, we did contract there six days out

but didn`t give any money. And it just raises the question that closes to

an election what was going on there. And maybe -

MAYER: Well, you know -

MELBER: Go ahead.

MAYER: I mean - I mean, what is - the company, Cambridge Analytica which

is owned by this near billionaire mostly in America, Robert Mercer, who you

mentioned, and Steve Bannon had a big piece of it, too, it tries to get

military contracts here and it has been very aggressive in pursuing them.

And so you can imagine that if they thought the Trump campaign was going to

lose, that Flynn may have been making a play to try to sort of go work with

Cambridge Analytica and it was going to try to get military contracts. And

so, it may just be that. It`s really hard to know yet.

MELBER: Right. And Issie, take a look here at what Jane was talking

about, some of these strategies they used. Here`s one where they talk

about targeting neurotic voters. They say target different personality

types with tailored messages, highly neurotic viewers were shown this

advertisement highlighting the failures of National Security Policies. How

do you cut through whether they, like a lot of companies, are just trying

to make what they do sound fancy?

ISSIE LAPOWSKY, WIRED SENIOR WRITER: Yes, that was sort of the party line

about Cambridge during the election which was that everything they promised

was overhyped, that they promised to do this so called psychographic

targeting based on your own character traits and that really was just a run

of the mill data firm. Now that Trump has won and somewhat unexpectedly

and people feel that this company has an information that the rest of us

didn`t, now it seems that they`re more confident than anyone else. And so

I think we need a little bit of clarity there. But if you talk to people

from the Trump campaign or from Cambridge, they will say, you know, we

really didn`t end up using that kind of psycho graphic targeting. Whether

that issue is covering their trail or whether that is really what happened.

MELBER: Right. And investigators are looking at not only whether the

Trump folks used it, whether anyone else around the world did. Jane and

Issie, thank you so much for your time. Later we`re going to look at a new

fight in the resistance. Rahm Emanuel suing Jeff Sessions today and more

fallout from Trump telling police maybe they can rough up suspects as

Baltimore Police under fire for this video allegedly planting drug

evidence.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MELBER: The Trump administration announced it`s going after a city that

won`t help round up undocumented immigrants, today, of those cities hitting

back. Rahm Emanuel is suing the Trump Justice Department alleging the

administration is withholding key grants if they don`t cooperate which goes

against Chicago`s sanctuary city policy. The suit is Chicago versus

Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III. And it argues the Trump

administration`s effort to make Chicago detain its own residents at the

request of Trump administration officials violates the constitution.

Sessions hitting back hard. He says today, it`s this simple, comply with

the law or forgo taxpayer dollars. The dispute comes while other policing

controversies are in the nation. Baltimore Police under fire for this

video that shows an officer allegedly planting evidence.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You see three city officers in an alley. Seconds

later, audio of the officers begins to be recorded. The officer is seen

returning to the spot where the three were just standing, picking up a can

and pulling drugs from it. The same can that it appears he placed the

drugs in seconds earlier.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Critics say the video suggests the suspect was innocent and the

officer guilty. He is now suspended. Obama administration meanwhile put

Obama under DOJ supervision. Trump`s DOJ asked to put that program on ICE

which a judge rejected. So, the question we want to dig into, why does the

Trump administration want the DOJ to step out of overseeing Baltimore

consider the city has had 211 homicides this year alone. What is happening

to policing in this Trump era? We go now to former NYPD Officer Eugene

O`Donnell and the Center for Policing Equities President Phillip Atiba

Goff, both individuals, I should mention teach at the John J. College of

Criminal Justice. Eugene, looking at Baltimore, what do you think when you

see that video, and should the DOJ be involved?

EUGENE O`DONNELL, FORMER NYPD OFFICER: Well, those scandals are as old as

policing itself. There is a role for the federal government if the

President and the White House and the administration want to get into gear.

Policing needs a lot of help in this country. We have a recruiting crisis,

we have a training crisis, we have leadership needs. We should probably

have a command college for police chiefs so they can be deployed when we

need them. Really, an infinite number of needs for policing, likely none

of that`s going to happen. These DOJ consent decrees while well

intentioned have to be revisited. We need a collaborative system that

brings the police together with the community. The problem with the DOJ

consent decrees is that giving the police every reason not to be involved

in neighborhoods, not to approach people, and to worry all the time in

interactions -

MELBER: Well, that position - let me bring in Phillip on that because

that`s a position that Sessions has taken. We read from this, he says it

would reduce the lawful powers of the Police Department and result in less

safe city. That was his criticism of Baltimore in April. Here we are,

Phillip, in the summer now and we`re looking at a situation where if

anything, some folks are arguing there should be more oversight.

PHILLIP ATIBA GOFF, CENTER FOR POLICING EQUITIES PRESIDENT: Yes, I can`t

say that I agree with that. The people of Baltimore wanted this. The

leadership wanted this. And what you`ll find in city after city, everybody

wants to prevent a consent decree from happening until it`s there. And

then the chief of the commissioner, or the superintendent, they will say,

this is what I needed to make the change that was necessary. I think it`s

really - it`s terrible that we`ve seen in the last four years that the

federal government has played an active role in supporting law enforcement,

being more consistent with the values of America, and now you have a

President who`s claiming that he`s going to be a law and order president.

But when Commissioner Johnson in Chicago says, “thank you, we want you to

come into Chicago, here are the things that we need. We need, better

community policing, we need more money for cops on the street and we need

better data accountability,” they say, well, you can have the same money,

but only if you round up people that we think are suspicious and you don`t.

I don`t know how you - how you claim to be law and order when the folks

enforcing the laws say that you`re disturbing the order.

MELBER: Eugene?

O`DONNELL: Well, I think the people have to collect themselves on this

issue. We have - we have many violent crises in many places, not all over

the country. This country is safer by and large but we have a very, very

troubling spike in homicide shootings, deterioration of quality of life and

we have to get real about that and the police are disengaged. That happens

to be a fact. And DOJ Consent Decrees do not do anything to make policing

more engaged to solve crimes. We`ve got city after city where people are

shooting and shooting again and getting away. And that goes (INAUDIBLE)

the public safety.

MELBER: And while I`ve got you, Eugene, as a Former NYPD Officer, when you

see the President of the United States say, don`t cover people`s head when

you put them in the back of the car, don`t be “too nice,” what do you think

of that?

O`DONNELL: Well, to be charitable, it`s bad advice. Cops are used to

getting bad advice especially from people who didn`t do the work ever. Bad

advice, and because ultimately they`re responsible and that we`re not going

to go back on that and we should never go back on that. There`s a

framework now if police people abuse people as a matter of federal criminal

law, a matter of state criminal law, civil lawsuits, departmental

consequences, so any cop who takes that seriously would be - would be doing

so at his or her peril.

MELBER: Phillip, final word?

GOFF: Yes - no, I agree with that and I also agree that we need to get

together on some of these violence prevention issues. I think the

collaborative approach has got to be the best but at the very least, can we

agree that the chiefs that say we want to reduce disparity and we want to

reduce violence at the same time, we want to be supporting them, we want to

be giving them the resources they need and we want to be giving the same to

the communities that want that. And if we can agree on that, then we have

to stand in direct opposition of what the heck this current DOJ is doing.

MELBER: Appreciate you both.

O`DONNELL: Can I just -

MELBER: We`re out of time, so super quick.

O`DONNELL: OK. The problem with some of the city governments might need

to be taken over because they are the people who ultimately - the mayors

are the responsible people in these cities and they`re failing and they`re

calling on the Justice Department to do their work for them.

MELBER: I hope to have you both back and I appreciate this civic dialogue

on such an important policing issue. Thank you, guys.

Still ahead, is it too soon for the Mike Pence 2020 race? And you may

remember Kanye West says he misses the old Kanye but what about the old

Trump? Has he changed, can he? A very special guest straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MELBER: Donald Trump`s critics and supporters alike say at 71 he`s too old

to change but is that true? Judith Floyd writes into THE BEAT,” that means

that a 71-year-old can`t change is too simplistic. Many 70 plus adults do

keep changing in useful ways, Trump won`t change because he doesn`t want

to.” A personality study shows people change the most before age 30, and

after age 70. The Trump we see today has also changed a lot. Look at his

first appearance on the Today Show in his 30s.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: I like the inner

cities. I see the inner cities being a wave of the future now. I think

with the - with the problems of the fuel and the gasoline shortages and

everything else and the transportation, especially in the major cities,

such as New York and Los Angeles and Chicago, I see the inner cities as

being probably in terms of a real estate - or a real estate sense, probably

the most viable investments.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Decades later, Trump had changed on style and substance.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: The inner cities, in so many cases, are like living in hell. Crime

is rampant, horrible. You can`t walk to a store without getting shot.

Schools are terrible, as bad as it gets.

I will fix it. What the hell do you have to lose?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Our special guest for this discussion is the Author and legendary

New York Times Journalist Gay Talese, who`s covered America changing over

the years from MLK in Selma to celebrities Frank Sinatra. He`s the author

of 13 books and we should mention is 85 years old. Thanks for being here.

Too old to change.

MELBER: Can he change? Any -

GAY TALESE, JOURNALIST AND AUTHOR: I don`t think so. I don`t think - I

don`t think he can change. Whether he`s too old or too young is beside the

point. What I think the point is, he is the most famous man in the world

now. I say that having known some famous people. I knew Muhammad Ali, who

a quarter of a century ago was the most famous man in the world. Now, 30

years ago, Muhammad Ali was and he couldn`t change. Sinatra, as you

mentioned, can`t change.

There`s a certain level of fame that very special people dwell within that

stratosphere and we are who write about them, interview them, comment upon

them, write books about them, are without doubt unaware of the special

place that the super famous people of the kind like Sinatra was, Muhammad

Ali was, and Trump now is, that they are - they are oblivious to all

(INAUDIBLE) and grand - all the commentary by the Dershowitz`s of the

world, that`s beside the point. This is not a political guy you`re talking

to but this is an observer. And there`s something about the grooving and

bending of certain people who are consumed with fame. And when they

achieve it, they dwell in a place that we don`t know how to measure them.

To Trump, it`s powerless in a sense because he`s so powerful. He`s - in my

life -

MELBER: What do you mean? You say he`s powerless because he`s so

powerful?

TALESE: He can`t do anything to change his own sense of self, which in a

stratosphere, in the world of unreal reality, he`s there.

MELBER: And you`re saying the fame around him makes him more committed to

the identity he`s constructed?

TALESE: I say that in this celebrity culture that we`ve been a part of for

a while, there are certain people who have ascended to a certain level of

that fame that they dwell in a place that are beyond our commentary, or

measurement, or educations. There`s something very special in this time of

Trump. Without Trump, I don`t think that the New York Times columnists, I

think they`d be - they`d - they`ll have behave writer`s block if it weren`t

for Trump. Trump is something we talk about besides the weather. We`ve

talked about Trump for a whole year, every day, every day. It`s amazing.

It`s amazing. Why is it? because this man is so grooved, his body is so

bent, his mind is so misshapen perhaps to the realm of the celebrity that

he is, that is beyond our reasonable doubt, that`s beyond all kinds of

commentary. It`s a strange phenomenon.

MELBER: Let me -and yet, let me read this because he says in a biography

when I look at myself in the first grade, and I look at myself now, I`m

basically the same. But we just show - but we just show the video of how

much more mild manner he was, that he seems to particularly through the

apprentice and through the next step of fame get much louder?

TALESE: I don`t think so. I think when his father or mother were angry at

him, they sent him to the military school. But now he is going to the

military school with the generals all around him but he lives rises above

them. He is that man who has an extraordinary sense of self.

MELBER: You think he picks the generals because of military school.

TALESE: I think (INAUDIBLE) the generals because now he is ruling the

generals. He runs will military school now. this guy is a great soul, we

all deal with it every day. But it`s - we are underrating the phenomenal

case of Donald Trump. It is an extraordinary story of a lifetime. This is

really a -

MELBER: Fascinating. Gay Talese, it`s such an honor to have you here.

TALESE: We`ll talk later.

MELBER: We will have you back. Appreciate it. Mike Pence, of course,

wants everyone to believe he`s the most bashful Vice President in history.

Why Trump`s most loyal teammate may be spending some time in the barrel.

That`s next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKE PENCE, UNITED STATES VICE PRESIDENT: Under President Trump`s

leadership we`re returning power to the American people.

America finally has a President who`s going to support and fight for you

every single day.

It`s the greatest honor of my life to serve as Vice President to President

Donald Trump. I`m proud to call him my friend.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Right here to tackle the reports of a 2020 Pence run, the Guardian

Sabrina Siddiqui. What is going on with the politics here??

SABRINA SIDDIQUI, THE GUARDIAN POLITICAL REPORTER: Well, look, what`s

unusual here is that while it`s not -while it is customary for vice

presidents to keep a busy political calendar, Mike Pence has created his

own separate political fund-raising committee which has reportedly outpaced

the fund-raising for President Trump`s own and separate outside political

group. Now it is not implausible that money could eventually go towards a

Trump-Pence reelection ticket, but I do think if you`re Vice President

Pence, you`re looking at the Trump`s legal and political obstacles and

you`re thinking that there might be a window for you four years from now.

MELBER: And so, you got it up on the screen there over the half a million

although the Pence people says that goes to help everybody.

SIDDIQUI: And it can go to help everybody. I think this really speaks to

the vulnerability that Trump faces as President. Where if you look at his

approval ratings, we know he has historically low approval ratings with the

American public but they are also dropping noticeably among Republicans and

his base. There was a recent Quinnipiac Poll showing just one in four

Republicans approve of the job that the President is doing. He also lack

good will among Republicans on Capitol Hill so depending also on how this

investigation to Russia plays out. I think that Pence is certainly keeping

his options open.

MELBER: But don`t you - isn`t he - (INAUDIBLE) that he`s so offended at

the idea that he should be ever running for president. He should be like

the under study in Hamilton. Be like, how dare you think I should be

Hamilton. I`ve memorized all of the lines, but I never ever want the job.

It doesn`t make sense.

SIDDIQUI: I think probably Pence, his overreaction to these reports

actually speaks to him performing for an audience of one and that is Trump.

Trump is someone who not only demands loyalty, he`s ver sensitive to being

overshadowed by those within his orbit. And we saw even if you are one of

his most loyal allies, like Jeff Sessions, he is not afraid to throw you

under the bus the moment you appear to an inconvenient to him. So I think

you noticed Pence use some of Trump`s favorite buzz words, calling the

Times report fake news. But they haven`t demanded a correction from the

Times nor have they disputed basic facts that yes, he has been keeping a

very busy political calendar.

MELBER: Great point Sabrina Siddiqui, always appreciate your political

insights. That is THE BEAT. I`ll be back tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. Eastern

and “HARDBALL” starts now.

STEVE KORNACKI, MSNBC HOST: Full steam ahead. Let`s play HARDBALL.

END

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END

Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.>