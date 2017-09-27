Hardball with Chris Matthews, Transcript 9/27/17 Trump unhappy with Price travel

Transcript:

CHRIS MATTHEWS, HOST: Here comes the judge.

Let`s play HARDBALL.

Good evening. I`m Chris Matthews in Washington.

Donald Trump came face to face last night with the limits of his political

power. In a Republican primary fight down in Alabama that pitted an

establishment-backed candidate against a conservative firebrand, President

Trump bet on the establishment candidate and lost big. The president even

went down to Alabama himself last week to rally supporters for his

candidate, Luther Strange. He downright tweeted for his guy.

Well, today, all those tweets have been deleted. He`s now enthusiastically

backing the Republican candidate, Roy Moore.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We have a man who`s going to

be a great senator. And I – I`m very happy with that. I spoke to him

last night. I never met him. I never spoke to him. I`m very happy with

him. And I have to say Luther came a long way from the time I endorsed

him, and he ran a good race, but Roy ran a really great race and I know

what they did with Mitch and they used him very much in the campaign, but

he works hard and I`m sure things will work out.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: And anyway, so who is Roy Moore and why are moderate Republicans

afraid? Well, Moore is a former chief justice of the Alabama supreme court

who was once – or actually twice removed from the bench, once for his

refusal for remove a monument to the 10 Commandments from his courthouse,

and then again removed for instructing judges in the state to ignore the

Supreme Court ruling legalizing gay marriage. He has a history of

inflammatory statements. He backs criminalizing homosexual behavior

wherever it can be found.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you think homosexual – homosexuality or homosexual

conduct should be illegal today? That`s a yes or no question.

ROY MOORE (R), ALABAMA SENATE CANDIDATE: Homosexual conduct should be

illegal.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, he`s called homosexuality itself an inherent evil and

abhorrent, immoral, detestable, a crime against nature and a violation of

the laws of nature and of nature`s God. He has suggested the attacks of

9/11 happened because God was punishing what he calls perverseness. He was

asked about that last night and didn`t back down.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MOORE: I`m not God. I don`t know what God does. You know (INAUDIBLE)

it`s the lack of morality in our country which has landed (ph) these things

and the only basis for morality in this country is God (INAUDIBLE) logic

and in law.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Which has led to these things. Anyway, over the years, Moore

has also backed the birther movement – of course he would raising

questions about President Obama`s legitimacy.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MOORE: I think they can holler political question all they wish, but it`s

a simple fact that if he`s not a natural-born citizen, he`s not qualified

to be president. And I don`t care who he is.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, Moore has advocated blocking a Muslim elected official,

Keith Ellison, from becoming a member of Congress just because he`s a

Muslim. He has falsely stated there are communities under sharia law right

now in our country. And he`s attacked the entire religion of Islam itself.

Here he goes.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MOORE: False religions like Islam who teach that you must worship this way

are completely opposite than what our 1st Amendment states.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, that is the man who will very likely be the next U.S.

senator from Alabama. What does it mean for the Senate, for Republicans,

for President Trump?

I`m joined by “The Washington Post`s” Robert Costa, “The Wall Street

Journal`s” Eli Stokols and “The Boston Globe`s Annie Linskey.

Let`s go with Robert Costa. What do we make of this, and was Trump really

flummoxed by this, because somebody`s going to the Trump side of Trump?

ROBERT COSTA, “WASHINGTON POST,” MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: The White House

is pushing back on the idea today that he`s flummoxed by the whole

situation, but it was a political rupturing for President Trump. It showed

that he does not have total control over his core voters, the Republican

base, and that that`s uneasy. That makes a lot of Republican senators on

Capitol Hill feel uneasy about their chances next year as they look at

reelection.

MATTHEWS: Well, does this mean that Trump – does he now realize he`s in

the caboose, not in the engine, and that he`s following – responding to

this populist, grass roots thing which may have its heart down in the deep

South, like Alabama, hard right, alt-right, if you will, not exactly

positive about diversity and certainly not big on gay rights – that group

that backed him – is he the leader of that group or simply the repository

of their support until they get somebody further right than him, like Judge

Moore?

COSTA: Alabama is not an example of those voters moving away from

President Trump. He still remains their leader in spirit, but he`s not

their director. And that`s a really key distinction. They`re not taking

cues from this White House. And if you`re a Republican on Capitol Hill,

counting on President Trump to be at your side, just like he was for

Senator Strange, and he can`t pull Strange across the finish line, then you

start to wonder, Maybe I should retire. We saw Senator Corker announce

that yesterday. Others, I`m told, are mulling the same.

MATTHEWS: Let me go to Annie Linskey. Annie, you know, I`m looking at the

Republican Party. Is there a Republican Party? There`s Mitch McConnell.

He`s there, but he seems to have no relationship to the president. The

president would rather deal with his fellow New Yorker, Chuck Schumer, and

have Chinese with him (INAUDIBLE) out of those little white boxes. He`s

more at home with him than he is with this guy from Kentucky.

I don`t even know what he does anymore because he can`t pass anything.

Health care fails again and again. He`s a defeated army and he`s general

of that army, and Trump now says, Who else can I work with? Oh, I guess

I`ll work with the Democrats. And oh, by the way, I`m going to do a tax

reform bill that`s more Democrat until I do the details. And then I`m

going to try to deal with this far-right guy.

LINSKEY: Yes, no…

(CROSSTALK)

LINSKEY: It`s such a fractured party right now. And there are just so

many pieces to it. And I think, you know, certainly, when you saw last

night when Steve Bannon got up on stage to, you know, introduce Roy Moore,

I thought – and said, This is the beginning of the revolution, you know,

that was a key piece because one of the power centers is clearly Bannon,

not necessarily Trump.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

LINSKEY: And then you have Mitch McConnell on the other side.

MATTHEWS: Which would you rather have backing you in the deep South and a

lot of parts of the country? Would you rather have Steve Bannon, the alt-

right hero and strategist, or the president? Looks like you`d rather…

LINSKEY: Yes.

MATTHEWS: By the way, if I were really cruel, Eli, I would have a box

score up there, a big box score, and it would say – oh, we have one!

(LAUGHTER)

MATTHEWS: Hold that up there – Bannon 1, Trump 0. It`s the first time

they`ve gone up against each other and Bannon`s won. And everybody knows

it in the country. Trump`s lost.

ELI STOKOLS, “WALL STREET JOURNAL”: Well, I think Trump knows it. Bannon

knows it. Bannon probably doesn`t have it on a whiteboard in his office

because he doesn`t want Trump to find out about it. But you know, I

think…

MATTHEWS: He doesn`t have a whiteboard?

STOKOLS: Well, he had the whiteboard in the office in the White House with

all of his, you know, to-do items on it. But no, I think that it`s less

important about whether it`s Bannon or Trump who sort of, you know,

officially endorsed (INAUDIBLE) I mean, Roy Moore is basically a demagogue

in the style of Donald Trump and relates to a lot of…

MATTHEWS: But I think he believes this stuff.

STOKOLS: … those same voters, No, that`s right. I think, you know, the

problem…

MATTHEWS: His anti-gay – down the line attitude about the Old Testament -

- he`s the Old Testament version of Trump!

STOKOLS: Right. Right.

LINSKEY: I think he`s…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Fire and brimstone.

LINSKEY: … actually. I mean, I think ideologically, there`s an argument

you could make that he`s a bit closer to Pence even than Trump. I mean,

he`s a conservative in a much sort of – he really believes it in a way

that Trump has an ideological flexibility that we hear about so much.

STOKOLS: Well, and you know, the reason Trump endorsed Strange in the

first place was because he was easily manipulated. He had advisers bring

his comments that Mo Brooks made in the primary that were negative about

Trump and he said, Well, I don`t like that. Who else can I endorse? And

he endorsed Strange not really even knowing that Moore was out there and

likely to win.

So he got himself in this box. But you heard him today basically saying,

Well, you know, they used Mitch down there a lot. I was treated fine, but

they used Mitch, sort of like Republicans use Nancy Pelosi against

Democrats in a general election. What he`s saying is, This isn`t my fault.

Obviously, Trump made it easier for them to use Mitch because what was he

doing…

(CROSSTALK)

STOKOLS: Mitch, you`re not getting this done. Mitch, it`s your fault.

MATTHEWS: Yes, they`re running against Mitch the way they used to run

against Bella Abzug or Tip O`Neill or Teddy Kennedy. Look, this is

Republicans. Roy Moore has been an aggressive critic of Mitch McConnell.

And here in an interview with Breitbart, he said this about what his

victory would mean. “I hope it sends McConnell and the Senate leadership

fund another message, is that they can be beaten and let them run scared

for a while.” One of his campaign ads also went after McConnell. Watch

this baby.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They lied about repealing “Obama care.” Now Mitch

McConnell`s D.C. slime machine is spending millions spreading lies about

Roy Moore. Drain the swamp. Send McConnell a message. Send them all a

message.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, that was a strong – sort of an Alabama sound a little bit

anyway. According to Politico, a fund-raising e-mail told supporters Judge

Roy Moore in the U.S. Senate means the end of Mitch McConnell`s reign as

majority leader. To your point.

STOKOLS: Well, I mean, it`s a thankless job. I don`t know who else would

want to do it. But the caucus is changing. Yesterday, you didn`t just

have Moore`s victory in Alabama. You had Bob Corker, a stalwart moderate

in the caucus…

MATTHEWS: Friend of Mitch McConnell`s.

STOKOLS: … respected across the aisle.

LINSKEY: Yes.

STOKOLS: He decided he`s hanging it up. And you have other Republican

challengers styled along the lines of Trump in Arizona and a number of

other states emboldened by this. And so it`s not just Alabama. Alabama is

the tip of the spear.

LINSKEY: Yes…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: … three pieces of the Republican Party. There`s the

leadership, which is becoming atrophied and useless. There`s the Trump

crowd, and there`s still – Republicans still vote for Trump in every poll

we take. But then there`s the part that just wants to quit. Charlie Dent

from Lehigh, Pennsylvania, Lehigh Valley…

LINSKEY: Governing (INAUDIBLE)

MATTHEWS: … walking away. That part I think is going to grow.

LINSKEY: Yes.

MATTHEWS: I think a lot of these guys don`t like this.

LINSKEY: Yes. And (INAUDIBLE) Dent – he calls himself part of the

governing wing of the Republican Party. And I mean, it is – it – they

are showing…

MATTHEWS: Not anymore. If you leave, you`re not governing anymore.

LINSKEY: You`re not governing anymore. And so far, the party has not been

able to govern. I mean, in the first seven, seven-and-a-half months of the

Trump presidency, there`s been very few accomplishments, if any (INAUDIBLE)

also add that Luther Strange was not a good candidate. I think we just

have to remember here that this is another instance of an establishment

installing a candidate that the people decided they didn`t like. And I

think when you are in that dynamic, especially right now, it`s – you`re –

you`re – you`re asking for some trouble.

MATTHEWS: Let me get back to Robert. Robert, let`s talk about how Trump

won and where he may be in trouble around the edges. He won not just

because of the T in Pennsylvania, the rural part in the middle between

Pittsburgh and Philly, he also won because he did pretty well, certainly

better than expected in the suburbs, Bucks County, Montgomery County even,

and he certainly did well in Lehigh Valley and places like that. Now you

see Charlie Dent from Lehigh Valley quitting. What about all those other

guys, Fitzpatrick and Meehan and all those – are those people getting a

little – and people from south Jersey – all they all getting a little

nervous about their kissing cousin here?

COSTA: They`re not nervous when they hear the president talk about tax

cuts today. To them, that`s the kind of refrain they`d prefer to hear

every day.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

COSTA: What makes them nervous is the weekend talking about the NFL and

taking a knee and the flat and the politics of grievance and the

president`s wading into the culture wars. That makes suburban Republicans

skittish about their reelection chances, and they just are not confident

that the president can focus his message, focus the party ahead of 2018.

MATTHEWS: Well, one theory I`ve heard, which makes sense to me, is every

time Trump decides to deal with the Democrats, deal with Nancy on keeping

the government going, continuing resolution, boring stuff like the debt

ceiling, going along with DACA, which really doesn`t really offend the

right wing that much in the suburbs – he always bounces it off with some

wild right-wing crazy cultural statement, whether it`s the NFL or some –

in other words, he feeds them circuses, as I said last week, while he

basically feeds them bread, too. He keeps them happy on taxes and

pragmatic stuff, the left and the center. Meanwhile, he keeps the right

wing and his people stoked up with the cultural fight.

Do you see that pattern? I do. He`s mixing it up like a baseball pitcher.

He`s mixing it up, the right-wing cultural stuff with the pragmatic deal-

making with the center and the left.

COSTA: My sources tell me there is somewhat of a strategy at times. But

Chris, to be candid, often, the president is careening from controversy to

controversy. So while he is using his instincts to try to guide him and

understand what his base wants, there`s really no coherent way of

understanding a lot of the political strategy that`s coming out of this

White House.

MATTHEWS: Eli, last word. Is it strategic or is it just serendipitous and

God knows what?

STOKOLS: I think Rob put it very well. I mean, sometimes it`s just a

matter of impulse control, but he does know that he needs to sort of keep

the base happy and a lot of these things…

MATTHEWS: Circuses.

STOKOLS: … are doing it. He thinks – our reporting is that he thinks

this NFL controversy, which he has stoked, is actually good for him. This

is a president dividing the country who thinks it`s to his political

benefit.

MATTHEWS: Well, you got to get to Friday night on route 40 or someplace

like that, at the barroom and have the guys on the stools telling us which

way they`re going to – I think you may be right. Anyway, I think I there

might be a mix on this one, anyway. Robert Costa, Eli Stokols, Annie

Linskey, what a trio.

Coming up, the devastation in Puerto Rico is massive, as we all know now,

unfortunately, and the Trump administration is unfortunately pushing back

against the growing criticism. But is it doing enough actually? Even

Republicans are warning against a Katrina-style political disaster, as well

as a natural disaster. We`re going to talk to the governor of Puerto Rico

next.

Plus, Roy Moore`s victory last night in Alabama challenges the Republican

Party as we know it, the existent Republican Party. Trump has helped

create something on the right, something he can`t control. The question

now is whether Democrats can exploit the Republicans` lurch on the right.

And more bad news for Health and Human Services secretary Tom Price, the

guy who wants to take away “Obama care.” Well, he used private planes to

meet up with friends and have lunch with his son all at taxpayer expense.

In other words, money that was to be used for health care. And he`s just

one of those three cabinet Trump members now fleecing American taxpayers

fro private aircraft.

Finally, let me finish tonight with “Trump Watch.” He definitely won`t

like tonight`s.

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STOKOLS: We need gas. We need our hospitals not to become death traps.

This is a big SOS.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: That was San Juan`s mayor talking about the humanitarian crisis

that Puerto Rico faces and asking the U.S. government to do more to help.

Today President Trump says he feels badly for the people of Puerto Rico and

reiterated his plan to visit the island next Tuesday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Puerto Rico is in a very difficult situation. That place was just

destroyed. That`s not a question of, Gee, let`s dry up the water, let`s do

this or that. That place was flat. That is a really tough situation. I

feel so badly for the people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, the Trump administration has also come under criticism for

not waiving the Jones Act. That act requires that ships going between U.S.

ports be owned by and crewed with Americans. Anyway, the act was waived

after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, and critics say it`s slowing down the aid

that Puerto Rico needs right now. It`s in contrast, by the way, to the

British (INAUDIBLE) the other night in World War II, when they sent every

boat or ship they had to rescue their people in Dunkirk.

President Trump today said the administration was still thinking about it

but that he was concerned about the shipping industry. Let`s hear it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: We have a lot of shippers and a lot of people and a lot of people

that work in the shipping industry that don`t want the Jones Act lifted,

and we have a lot of ships out there right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: I`m joined right now by Puerto Rico governor Ricardo Rossello.

Governor, thank you for joining us. You know every answer to every

question, so let me ask you this. Generally, is the U.S. government in

Washington doing the job for Puerto Rico right now?

RICARDO ROSSELLO, GOVERNOR OF PUERTO RICO: Well, yes. Thank you for the

opportunity, Chris. The answer is yes. They are working diligently.

We`re having communication, but you have to understand that this is a

devastation of an enormous magnitude, that our grid, our energy grid is

completely destroyed, and that we are in an island. So getting resources

over here has been, you know, a (INAUDIBLE) limiting step. (ph) So you

know, we`re working on it. We`re delivering food and water. We`re making

sure diesel gets to the people. We`re right here (INAUDIBLE) to make sure

that that`s happening and it`s done in collaboration with the federal

government.

MATTHEWS: Do you want the president to waive the Jones Act?

ROSSELLO: I think he should. You know, we can have a larger discussion

later if it`s important in the long run or not, but right, now we need all

hands on deck, as they did in Irma. We had a one-week waiver. I think we

need every boat that can come in. And I don`t think it harms the industry

because, quite frankly, we just need all hands on deck and every boat that

can supply, you know, basic necessities should be coming to Puerto Rico.

MATTHEWS: Well, yesterday, President Trump boasted that you had repeatedly

praised his handling of the recovery efforts. Let`s listen to the

president.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: We have been really treated very, very nicely by the governor and

by everybody else. They know how hard we`re working and what a good job

we`re doing. As Governor Rossello just told me this morning, the entire

federal workforce is doing great work in Puerto Rico, and I appreciated his

saying it and he`s saying it to anybody that will listen.

And the governor said we`re doing a great job. In fact, he thanked me

specifically for FEMA and all of the first responders in Puerto Rico. We

have had tremendous reviews from government officials.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Governor, is all that true? Are you on the same page with the

president?

ROSSELLO: Yes, the president has been very diligent. He has essentially

talked to me every day. Every petition we have of him, he has answered in

the affirmative. He issued two pre-landfall emergency declarations. He

declared Puerto Rico a disaster area by my petition verbally as the

hurricane was passing Puerto Rico. He waived the cost-sharing for FEMA,

and now, you know, recently, we asked him for more resources. They`re

coming over here.

But I want to say, Chris, that this is also the state government that`s

helping. You know, Governor Cuomo is helping. Governor Baker in

Massachusetts is helping, as well, Governor Hogan, Governor Scott, Governor

McAuliffe. A lot of people are helping and putting resources. But the

president has been very diligent and has answered our requests. Now we

just need to recognize that those human resources that we need on island

need to get here as fast as possible.

MATTHEWS: Well, thank you very much, Governor Ricardo Rossello. God bless

Puerto Rico, sir.

Up next, Senator Bob Corker`s just the latest temperate Republican heading

for the exits. Is quitting the only way to show rebelliousness in the

Republican Party right now? That debate is coming up next here.

And this is where the action is, HARDBALL.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I`m honored to be here today

with many of your tremendous modern-day leaders.

We`re joined tonight – and I want you to give him a nice hand, because

he`s on our side. Got to take good care of our people, right?

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: And he`s got a lot of power for the people of Kentucky.

By our Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Where is he? Come here,

Mitch.

Everything good? That health care is looking good? Good. Thanks, Mitch.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(LAUGHTER)

MATTHEWS: Health care is looking great.

Anyway, welcome back to HARDBALL.

What a difference a half-a-year makes. That was President Trump back in

March praising Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Well, today, a day after his candidate Luther Strange lost, President Trump

is stewing over a string of defeats, his seeming victories only coming when

he works with Democratic House majority – or Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi

and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a fellow New Yorker who speaks

his language and eats Chinese with him.

Anyway, according to Axios, the president is openly venting about his

frustration with what he considers the failed leadership by Senate

Republicans and making fun of Senator Mitch McConnell and Senator John

McCain. So, in private, he`s mocking these guys.

And, according to Politico, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is privately

acknowledging that Roy Moore`s victory last night would stoke insurgent

bids across the country.

This comes as a stinging defeat for Senator McConnell just hours after one

of his close allies, Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee, there he is,

announced that he`s not running for reelection next year.

Yesterday seemed to highlight a deepening divide between the establishment

wing of the Republican Party and the populist wing personified by the

president`s own election.

So who or what exactly is the Republican Party of 2017?

For more, I`m joined by Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative

Union, who had dinner with Trump Monday night – we got to hear about that

– and David Corn, who did not have dinner with the president Monday night,

Washington bureau chief for “Mother Jones” and an MSNBC political analyst.

Well, what it was like not to get…

DAVID CORN, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: I couldn`t make it. I couldn`t make

it, Chris.

MATTHEWS: I know. OK, too bad you had to RSVP.

Matt, what`s the president…

MATT SCHLAPP, FORMER WHITE HOUSE DIRECTOR OF POLITICAL AFFAIRS: I would

like to see that, though. That would be kind of fun.

MATTHEWS: Well, you can arrange it with your inside.

Let me ask you about the president and taking this buffing – buffering,

because it seems to me he put his name on the ballot for Strange. By the

way, there`s an odd name anyway, Luther Strange. But it didn`t work.

And this other guy, who is a wild man, a wild man, hate – the stuff about

gays is so out of line right now in terms of our Constitution, as we

interpret it now, and yet it doesn`t seem to bother Trump. And he flipped

180 today: He`s my guy, this guy Moore.

SCHLAPP: Yes, that doesn`t surprise me.

I actually think Trump actually was with Luther Strange, because he was the

incumbent, although he was only appointed. He voted for the Trump agenda.

They ran this primary about who could be the closest to Trump. And Roy

Moore certainly didn`t try to have any separation with Trump.

And Trump wants a reliable vote in the Senate, and he`s going to be for the

Republican. That should not be shocking.

MATTHEWS: But a week or two ago, we would say Roy Moore was a wild man.

He`s the guy who got the Ten Commandments in his courthouse.

SCHLAPP: He didn`t go after Roy Moore, if you notice.

MATTHEWS: You`re missing my point. Your Republican Caucus in the United

States Senate – this isn`t some odd state senator here. He`s in the

United States Senate. His name is Roy Moore.

SCHLAPP: Right.

CORN: Yes.

MATTHEWS: And he`s been kicked out of his judgeship twice because he won`t

obey the Constitution.

SCHLAPP: I think that`s a problematic thing.

(LAUGHTER)

MATTHEWS: Is he going to take an oath to the Constitution?

SCHLAPP: He absolutely is. He`s going to have to, or he`s not going to

get seated.

MATTHEWS: And what does that mean? He doesn`t allow his current

interpretation to affect him. Boy, I think you`re stymied here.

David?

SCHLAPP: I`m not stymied.

I`m just saying, it`s like the voters chose Judge Roy Moore. And the

president is standing behind the Republican. And we`re going to have

another election. And I think Roy Moore is going to be the next senator.

CORN: The Republican voters of Alabama chose Roy Moore, the way the

Republican base voters chose Donald Trump.

They are going for some of the more extreme and erratic candidates that the

party has to offer. They`re turning against the governing Republicans,

anybody with anybody real experience for the job.

Listen, Roy Moore not only compared homosexuality to bestiality. He`s not

just against it. He calls it bestiality. And, at “Mother Jones,” we just

put up that clip.

But also he says there`s Sharia law in Indiana and Illinois. That shows

that he`s really not that smart a person. Yet Republican primary voters

chose him. And it shows that the party is sort of still in the grips of

this Tea Party fever in which they are turning towards extremists who want

to disrupt and destroy and who don`t show experience or competence.

SCHLAPP: Well, let me just tell you, as far as the Tea Party movement is

concerned, they were focused on the Constitution, which I think we all

think is a good thing.

As far as the governing majority, this is the big thing, which is, the

problem for Mitch McConnell and the other leaders, who I have respect for

in the Congress, is, is that the base of the Republican Party feels like

they are actually not governing and getting it done.

If they were getting these things done, like repeal and replace – we will

see what happens on taxes. I`m optimistic, but if they don`t get it done,

they are not governing in that case. They were given a majority and it

ain`t happening. Our party, my party has a big problem with the fact that

they are not implementing.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: You know how you play musical chairs when you`re in grade school

and everybody loses a seat?

SCHLAPP: Yes.

MATTHEWS: It`s like your party is losing seats for moderates.

Like, Charlie Dent from Pennsylvania just quits. Bob Corker just sits.

But the people…

SCHLAPP: We haven`t lost…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: They are not comfortable in the party anymore, these guys.

They`re not being – they`re not comfortable.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: No, just a minute.

And all of a sudden, a guy like Roy Moore feels comfortable. He`s part of

the Republican Party now. And these other guys don`t feel like they are.

So, moderates or people who we used to call mainstream Republicans are

quitting. The wild people are coming on board.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Are you going to defend that as a political move?

SCHLAPP: Look, in fairness, I will tell you that I think the Republican

Party is moving to the right, and I think the Democratic Party, with their

strident voices of Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, they are moving to

the left. I think we`re seeing the reduction of power of these parties and

the strident voices are taking over, strident voices like yours.

(CROSSTALK)

CORN: You see Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer actually trying to govern,

find out where they can persuade the president – not just the president,

but other…

(CROSSTALK)

SCHLAPP: Well, then give Trump credit, too. Then give Trump credit, too.

CORN: Yes, but they are the ones putting this deal together. They came

forward.

And we may see this in infrastructure. We won`t see it on tax reform,

because tax reform is going to really be bad for people in the low middle

class, middle income.

SCHLAPP: They don`t pay income taxes.

CORN: But, nevertheless, but the thing is, a lot of Republicans do not

want to govern. They want to disrupt and destroy. They want to come here.

They don`t want to – they don`t have a plan. They don`t have a health

care plan. They want to get rid of what is there.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Make your statement about how working people don`t pay taxes.

Say that again. Just keep saying it.

(CROSSTALK)

SCHLAPP: Fifty percent of Americans pay income taxes, Chris; 50 percent of

Americans don`t. That`s not my numbers.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Well, they pay sales taxes. They pay payroll taxes.

(CROSSTALK)

SCHLAPP: Look, we don`t want to get stuck here, but a lot of them actually

get rebates as far as income taxes are concerned.

So don`t say that the poor are paying income taxes. But the second thing

of all this question is, if you`re going to say…

MATTHEWS: Pay property tax.

Don`t tell me that working people in this country don`t pay taxes.

(CROSSTALK)

SCHLAPP: I said income taxes. They don`t pay income taxes.

I`m for them paying – I`m for the – I`m the low-tax guy here. So, I will

win that argument every time.

(CROSSTALK)

SCHLAPP: But the fact is, if Schumer and Pelosi get credit for trying to

govern, Trump`s in that mix. And you have to give all of them credit for

trying to govern. You can`t just say, oh, it`s just the Democrats who are

trying to reach across the aisle.

(CROSSTALK)

CORN: How has Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan tried to?

SCHLAPP: That`s their problem, is they don`t look like…

(CROSSTALK)

CORN: You can`t have it both ways.

They can`t be extreme to meet the Republican Party base desire, and then

work with Democrats.

(CROSSTALK)

SCHLAPP: Don`t worry. They are not meeting it.

(CROSSTALK)

CORN: Because any time they work with Democrats, they tried to work with

Obama…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Would we be better off if we never had Obamacare?

SCHLAPP: Yes, I think we…

MATTHEWS: No, we would be better off going back to nothing?

SCHLAPP: No.

(CROSSTALK)

SCHLAPP: Let me finish. Can I answer?

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: No, you can say it your way, but you can`t – if you will

answer.

SCHLAPP: I will answer.

I think we would have been better off on these big questions of

entitlements that it be done in a bipartisan way, like your old boss and

Ronald Reagan.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: … the question.

See, the problem…

(CROSSTALK)

SCHLAPP: Yes, we`re better off without it. We`re better off without it.

MATTHEWS: Oh, in other words, we would better off just repealing it?

SCHLAPP: Absolutely.

CORN: And having nothing.

MATTHEWS: Well, you can`t get a bill for that.

SCHLAPP: Not having nothing.

(CROSSTALK)

SCHLAPP: You see how big this government is? Not having nothing? That

is absurd.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: They are unable to get a vote that says repeal Obamacare,

because they know it`s better than what we had. That`s…

(CROSSTALK)



CORN: They don`t want to go back to preexisting conditions and all that.

SCHLAPP: I will say on your TV show that this country would be better if

Obamacare had never passed. And there`s a lot of Democrats that…

(CROSSTALK)

CORN: No.

MATTHEWS: See if you can get 51 senators for that.

Anyway, thank you, Matt Schlapp, speaking for the minority of the

Republican Party.

David Corn, thank you, speaking for many in the Democratic Party.

Up next: the latest in the Russia investigation, new reporting that these

Kremlin-linked Facebook ads promoted Green Party candidate Jill Stein, all

in an attempt to divide the Clinton vote.

We are going to talk to a member of the House Intel Committee to explain

why the Russians are pushing Jill Stein, who, by the way, was at that he

dinner table over there with Michael Flynn, if you remember that picture.

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

President Trump is lashing out over reports revealing the extent of the

Russian-sponsored ad campaign on Facebook during the `16 election. He now

says the social media company actually worked against him, suggesting that

Facebook also colluded with other media outlets – quote – “Facebook was

always anti-Trump. The networks were always anti-Trump. Hence, fake news.

`The New York Times` and `Washington Post` were always anti-Trump.

Collusion?”

Well, this comes as Politico reports that a number of Russian-sponsored ads

on Facebook were designed to peel support away from Hillary Clinton among

left-wing voters. Some backed Bernie Sanders and his platform, even after

his presidential campaign had ended.

Furthermore, Jill Stein was the beneficiary of at least one of the Russian-

bought political ads, according to a person with knowledge of the ad. It

said, “Choose peace and vote for Jill Stein. Trust me, it`s not a wasted

vote.”

Well, “The Hill,” the Capitol Hill newspaper, is reporting late tonight

that Senate Intelligence Committee has invited Facebook to testify in an

open hearing. NBC News also reports that representatives from Twitter will

meet with both Intelligence Committees tomorrow.

I`m joined right now by Democratic Congresswoman Eric Swalwell of

California, who sits on the House Intel Committee.

Congressman, I`m overwhelmed, because I`m looking at numbers in the last

campaign that shows how Jill Stein, a minority candidate who only got a few

votes, made the difference in states like Michigan, where she got 51,000

votes. The margin there between Hillary Clinton and Trump was 11,000, five

times the vote she took away from the battle between the top two.

In Wisconsin, she got 31,000 votes. Trump won by 21,000. So, if there was

a conniving here, a strategy to destroy the election for Hillary by

dividing up the left and center vote, it worked.

My question to you, when they write the history of this campaign, will they

write that the Russian involvement in dividing and conquering on the

progressive side of the political spectrum was decisive?

REP. ERIC SWALWELL (D), CALIFORNIA: Chris, good evening.

Also of note here is the level of sophistication. The hashtag on the post

that you just read said, “Grow a spine, vote Jill Stein.” That is an

idiom, grow a spin. And idioms are often lost in translation, which makes

you wonder if they had help on the inside here.

The smartest political scientists in Russia probably wouldn`t understand

how to use U.S. idioms to U.S. voters.

And so I do think they weren`t just lifting up Donald Trump and tearing

down Hillary Clinton. They were trying to alienate likely Clinton voters

and peel them off away. And so that`s what we`re seeking to understand.

MATTHEWS: Do you know the technology which would allow us to prove what

you just said, or to find the truth there about whether – how Facebook was

used, how smart intel spotting on the ground, like you suggested, knowing

the idioms and things like that, how that all worked together in terms of a

collusion?

How would you have to prove something like that?

SWALWELL: Yes. Well, one way we could do that is to look if advertisement

A, the Jill Stein advertisement that was funded by Russians, if there`s a

similar or identical advertisement funded by another foreign entity or a

U.S. person.

You could probably assume that they were in some way working together, but

using cutouts to post it, because $150,000 seems like a relatively low

amount. And the Russian way is to use cutouts and other sources of

funding.

And so you can do that diagnostic by doing a pixel analysis. It`s going to

take a little bit of time, but that`s one way that better be conducted.

MATTHEWS: Let`s take a look at something we sort of overlooked.

I agree I`m part of the overlooked people. I overlooked it. Look at Jill

Stein sitting there with Putin. I mean, Michael Flynn was there. He`s on

the left. Putin in the middle. And Jill Stein is sitting. They`re all

dressed up for a nice fancy dinner very comfortably there in Moscow with

the head of the Russian government there.

What do you make of that courtship? You got to call it a courtship,

brought her over there, wined and dined her, and then promoted her through

Facebook, apparently. Well, they did.

SWALWELL: Yes.

Frankly, Chris, I would love to hear from Jill Stein about why she was at

that dinner and whether she had followed up at all with any Russians. That

would also be helpful for us in our investigation, knowing now that the

Russians sought to use her candidacy to also tear down or take away votes

from Hillary Clinton.

MATTHEWS: Well, I couldn`t get her on HARDBALL, but I guess Putin knew how

to get the big get. He got her over there. I couldn`t get here in

Washington.

She was a hard – I couldn`t even get Gary Johnson here, who didn`t know

any world leaders. He couldn`t name one world leader. But she wouldn`t

even come on this show, but she wouldn`t mind hanging around with him.

This is interesting stuff, that the Russians are sophisticated enough to

divide the progressive side of the political spectrum, to the detriment of

the one progressive, Hillary, that could have won.

Thank you very much, U.S. Congressman Eric Swalwell of California on the

Intel Committee.

SWALWELL: My pleasure.

MATTHEWS: Up next, is this draining the swamp? Health and Human Services

Secretary Tom Price is under fire for taking taxpayer-funded private jets

when he could have taken the regular commercial flight. He`s not the only

cabinet member under fire for the same reason, reportedly abusing the

system. That`s next with the roundtable.

These guys are supposed to be cleaning the swamp. They are swimming in it.

You`re watching HARDBALL.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I will tell you personally,

I`m not happy about it. I am not happy about it. I`m going to look at it.

I am not happy about it and I let him know it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: He`s not happy about it. He`ll let him know.

Welcome back to HARDBALL.

That was President Trump being clear in commenting on Health and Human

Services Secretary Tom Price`s use of private jets for official business.

The cost to taxpayers for that trouble, more than $400,000 since May.

Well, “Politico” reports that Price often combined business with pleasure

rather than a, quote, Price took a government-funded private jet in August

to get to St. Simon`s island, an exclusive Georgia resort where he and his

wife own land. A day and a half before, he addressed a group of local

doctors at a medicine conference. Adding that on June 6th, HHS chartered a

jet to fly Price to Nashville where he owns a condominium and where his son

resides. Price toured a medicine dispensary and spoke to a local health

summit organized by a long time friend. He also had lunch with his son.

Well, the HHS inspector general is conducting a review of those expenses

and now, the president says he`s looking into Price, too. Let`s watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: Mr. President, do you still have confidence in Secretary Price?

TRUMP: I am going to see – I`m looking to that very closely. I am not

happy with him. I will tell you, I am not happy with him.

REPORTER: Is it possible you fire him, maybe? Would you fire him, sir?

TRUMP: We`ll see.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: We`ll see. Did you hear that?

Price is one of the three Trump cabinet members facing questions about

their air travel.

Let`s bring in HARDBALL round table. Cornell Belcher, a Democratic

pollster, MSNBC political analyst as well, Betsy Woodruff is a politics

reporter for “The Daily Beast”, and John Feehery is a Republican

strategist.

John, what do you make of this kind of stuff? You can say small potatoes

but it`s what most people connect with.

JOHN FEEHERY, REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: Well, Tom Price should be in a

stronger position if they pass Obamacare repeal with the president, first

of all. Second of all, this reminds me of when David Watkins, remember

him, he was fired in the Clinton administration because he took a

helicopter ride with golf clubs.

Anytime you embarrass your boss in this kind of way, it`s bad for you

especially when your boss is not sure about you. David Watkins got fired

and it caused a big problem for the Clinton administration in 1994. This

is a problem for the president.

MATTHEWS: Betsy, I`m thinking about the average person who takes a trip

once in a while, they consider it a real luxury. And they sit back in 28D,

and they are wondering, why does this guy get to fly on his plane at my

expense? Because that money is supposed to go to health care, not his

travel plans.

BETSY WOODRUFF, THE DAILY BEAST: Exactly. And I think the optics of this

particular narrative is what`s really damaging to Price. Of course –

MATTHEWS: And we don`t even see it.

(CROSSTALK)

WOODRUFF: Exactly, right. Everybody knows how planes work. Everyone is

familiar that private planes are slightly nicer than the alternative. I

mean, I don`t know. I would assume.

MATTHEWS: You have your own flight attendant, nobody is bothering, plenty

of air to breathe and usually, you know, a lot of nice cupcakes and stuff

to eat while on the plane.

WOODRUFF: Sounds pretty good. Yes. And normal people can understand that

that is a special privilege that appears to be coming with Tom Price.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Sorry to interrupt, but, Cornell, he`s not talking about a

private flight to somewhere in Oklahoma. Philly.

CORNELL BELCHER, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Right.

MATTHEWS: He could take the train. Joe Biden took the train to Delaware

every night. I mean, it`s not a big haul. You walk over to Union Station,

you get a ride over there on Uber and get on the train and there in an hour

and a half. What`s the problem?

BELCHER: I think this is really problematic to someone who came in and

talked about draining the swamp, right? I think this is such an easy

picture for Americans to think, OK, when they think about what is wrong

with Washington, big fat cats, riding in a limousine, smoking cigars,

flying on private jets doing hardball, right?

And this goes against what his brand is, right? His brand was, I`m going

to drain the swamp and I`m going to be for – the populist for the small

people and this is actually an important story for Democrats because this

undermines the foundation of Donald Trump`s brand and what he talks about

is draining the swamp and he`s actually filling the swamp with

billionaires.

MATTHEWS: Let me fill up the rest of this dance card. It`s not just Price

who`s under scrutiny for his expensive travel habits. The EPA inspector

general is reviewing the cost of EPA administrator Scott Pruitt`s frequent

trips home to Oklahoma, and the Treasury Department is looking into

Secretary Steve Mnuchin`s use of the military jet to fly from New York to

Washington at the tune of $25,000.

Here`s how Mnuchin defended that travel.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STEVEN MNUCHIN, TREASURY SECRETARY: Let me say that the inspector general

is reviewing my travel. I look forward to that review. I`m comfortable

and we`ve had our legal counsel review everything but if their suggestions

will follow it, that`s number one.

Number two, it doesn`t cost $25,000 an hour but it costs a lot of money.

And number three, as I`ve said, there are times when I need secure

communications to be in touch with the president, the National Security

Council and that`s the reason why.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: He said Betsy he was comfortable with this discussion. His

flight (ph), of course.

WOODRUFF: Yes.

MATTHEWS: He didn`t bring it up.

WOODRUFF: I heard people sound slightly more comfortable than Secretary

Mnuchin sounded in that clip. Part of the reason this is such an issue for

Republicans, that this broad question of cabinet secretary taking private

flights is a problem is because one of the main criticisms that

congressional Republicans have of Obama during the prior administration was

government waste. It`s something Republicans love talking about. They

love talking about spending. They love picking out individual line items

and suggesting that those expenditures are the reason that we have a

national debt at all.

But now that Republicans are in power and in a position to all of a sudden

think, oh, maybe a private or military plane from New York to D.C. would be

nice, the tables are kind of turned.

MATTHEWS: This is why we have a problem with the government that does

nothing, because the Democrats don`t mind spending money. They don`t mind.

I have to tell you, they don`t mind spending money.

(LAUGHTER)

MATTHEWS: I`ve worked with them. I know they like to spend money. They

like the taxes. It`s a fact.

Republicans don`t want to do anything like that. The people trust

Republicans usually generally more tight-fisted than Democrats. They think

they are generally more tight-fisted. This isn`t helping.

BELCHER: That is not necessarily true. I mean, if you look at where the

deficit explodes, Chris, it explodes under Republicans.

MATTHEWS: But it explodes when we have a recession. That`s when it

explodes.

(LAUGHTER)

FEEHERY: Well, you know, you can explain this because there`s a busy

schedule and they have a lot of places to go and it can be a pain to take

commercial trouble. That being said, Republicans don`t like this wasted

money from the taxpayers.

MATTHEWS: Trump doesn`t like it. He better fire that guy`s butt right

there in that camera. He was caught on camera and he knew the wrong

position to be in would be to defend this guy.

FEEHERY: And this is a problem for those cabinet secretaries, is Trump

doesn`t have a lot of patience for these stuff.

MATTHEWS: Or loyalty.

FEEHERY: And what happened to Steve Bannon? Bannon got way ahead of the

president and he got fired. If you get way ahead of the president, or

cause him any kind of embarrassment, you`re going to get fired.

It wasn`t just – this doesn`t just happen with President Trump. It

happens with a lot of presidents.

MATTHEWS: Who is winning the fight, Bannon or Trump?

FEEHERY: You know, I think, right now, it`s Bannon.

MATTHEWS: OK, thank you. We still got a box score earlier. Bannon is

beating Trump.

FEEHERY: I think Trump is still winning. I think they`re still on the

same side.

MATTHEWS: Are you a Trumpster snow?

FEEHERY: I`m for the country doing better under this president.

WOODRUFF: You`re not running for office. You don`t have to –

MATTHEWS: The roundtable is sticking with us. That`s well-said by our

friend John Feehery.

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

MATTHEWS: When we come back, the HARDBALL round table will tell me three

things I don`t know.

MATTHEWS: We`re back with the HARDBALL round table.

Cornell, tell me something I don`t know.

BELCHER: You know, a lot of data coming out right now, particularly

looking at minority voters. We did a poll recently and looking at minority

voters. In 2008, 2012, the African-American was most likely voter,

particularly African-American woman. If you look at what the data is going

on right now, there`s a lot of questions in the party whether or not we`re

going to see a reversion back to pre-Obama times with minority voting and

youth voting. If we do so, it`s a real problem for the Democrats.

MATTHEWS: Who gets the black woman vote? Will it be Elizabeth Warren or

Bernie? They`re both fighting for it right now.

BELCHER: I think Harris or Booker.

MATTHEWS: The new ones.

BELCHER: Yes.

MATTHEWS: Go ahead, Betsy.

WOODRUFF: This is the most dangerous week yet to be a White House senior

staffer because there are reports that Bob Mueller and his team are going

to start questioning some of President Trump`s inner circle either this

week or the coming weeks. And the reason that`s dangerous is because,

based on my reporting, we can expect there to be an FBI agent in the room

for those interviews which means any of these folks who are on Mueller`s

list willfully mislead, either the prosecutor investigating them, it`s a

felony. It`s against the law.

MATTHEWS: John Feehery?

FEEHERY: Marsha Blackburn will replace Bob Corker in the Senate from the

state of Tennessee.

MATTHEWS: She`ll run and win.

FEEHERY: She`ll run and win. She`ll also unite both wings of the party.

She`s pro-Trump and pro-establishment.

MATTHEWS: Well, she`s on the show a lot. So, that could be good for us

all.

Anyway, Cornell Belcher, Betsy Woodruff and John Feehery.

When we return, let me finish tonight with Trump Watch. He won`t like it.

You`re watching HARDBALL.

MATTHEWS: Trump Watch, Wednesday, September 27th, 2017.

Is Donald Trump driving the engine of this angry train or simply riding in

the caboose? Well, the answer to that question came late last night from

Alabama. Voters down there, the same voters who gave Trump his big number

last November just gave his candidate a whoopin`. Why? For the same

reasons they went for Trump last year. They found someone running for

office with the same anti-Washington, anti-establishment, anti-the way

things are brand and more so.

Roy Moore is that judge who ignored the Supreme Court on every issue he

cottoned to. The court wanted to ban the Ten Commandments from standing

there in his courthouse. Judge Moore wanted to ban gays from the land of

the free. No wonder someone said Trump went to bed last night embarrassed

and pissed. He had been trumped – outtrumped by someone even less

politically house trained than he is.

Not even Donald Trump would dare claim he was being guided 24/7 by the good

old Ten Commandments. Not even The Donald would run for office against

sodomy, though he did talk right here on HARDBALL about his desire to find,

quote, some form of punishment, actually like that phrase, for anyone who

had an abortion.

But with the emergence of Roy Moore, Donald J. Trump has come face to face

with an Old Testament version of himself, a fire and brimstone preacher to

match his reality TV number.

Well, that`s HARDBALL for now. Thanks for being with us.

“ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES” starts right now.

