Hardball with Chris Matthews, Transcript 9/19/17 U.S. bears burden of funding UN

CHRIS MATTHEWS, HOST: Don`t mess with Mueller.

Let`s play HARDBALL.

Good evening. I`m Chris Matthews in Washington.

Breaking news in the Trump-Russia investigation over the last 24 hours

suggests that an indictment is possible, even likely, in the special

counsel`s probe, and it`s become increasingly clear that former Trump

campaign chairman Paul Manafort is in serious legal jeopardy.

In a report on the aggressive tactics used by Robert Mueller`s prosecutors,

“The New York Times” has revealed new details about the search warrant

executed this July at Paul Manafort`s home, specifically that federal

agents bearing a search warrant picked the lock on his front door. That

means that prosecutors had to persuade a federal judge that Mr. Manafort

was likely to destroy evidence.

Most significant, however, as I reported last night, is that Mueller`s team

issued an unambiguous warning following the raid. Quote, “Prosecutors told

Mr. Manafort they plan to indict him.” That`s according to two sources

close to the investigation. CNN is also reporting that federal

investigators obtained two secret court orders to conduct surveillance of

Paul Manafort`s communications. If true, that means that a judge saw

indications of criminal conduct and was convinced that there was probable

cause to believe that Manafort was acting as an agent of a foreign power.

CNN further reports that some of the intelligence collected includes

communications that sparked concerns among investigators that Manafort had

encouraged the Russians to help with the campaign, according to three

sources familiar with the investigation.

Two of those sources, however, cautioned the evidence is not conclusive.

Well, that report has been independently verified – not been independently

verified by NBC News yet.

Reacting to CNN`s story, a Manafort spokesman released this statement late

today. Quote, “If true, it is a felony to reveal the existence of a FISA

warrant regardless of the fact that no charges have emerged. The U.S.

Department of Justice`s inspector general should immediately conduct an

investigation into these leaks and to examine the motivations behind a

previous administration`s effort to surveill a political opponent.”

I`m joined right now by one of the authors of that “New York Times” report,

Matt Apuzzo. Carrie Cordero, by the way, is former counsel of the office

of director national intelligence and Democratic senator Richard Blumenthal

of Connecticut sits on the Judiciary Committee.

Matt, tell us about this report. First of all, the picking of the lock.

Why don`t you just knock?

MATT APUZZO, “NEW YORK TIMES”: Well, I mean, that`s how it usually geese,

right, Boom boom boom, we`re from the FBI, open up. And you know, Manafort

comes down in his…

APUZZO: Yes, I mean, this was – this was a – what they call a no-knock

warrant. They forced their way into the home. We know they…

MATTHEWS: Early in the morning.

APUZZO: Early in the morning. Manafort was still in bed. They made off

with a bunch of binders full of documents. They copied the contents of his

hard drive. They even photographed the suits that were in his – in his

closet.

MATTHEWS: Why would they do that?

APUZZO: Well, you know, when you`re doing a money investigation…

APUZZO: … you want to know if – how much money you have in the bank and

whether, you know, if he only has X amount of money, how is he spending Y

on, you know, suits or other luxuries.

MATTHEWS: Carrie – explain to us, Carrie, why a judge would give a

warrant for this no-knock operation, this pick the lock thing, rather than

show a little pleasantness to the guy you`re investigating? What level has

that reached that the judge would say, Break open the door, basically?

CARRIE CORDERO, FORMER ASSOC. GENERAL COUNSEL, OFFICE OF DIRECTOR OF

NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: Well, this investigation is being run like a major

criminal enterprise investigation, or it reminds me of some major public

corruption investigations, where it`s – it`s – there`s perhaps a

conspiracy, other individuals involved. They obviously…

MATTHEWS: So the judge believes this guy is the bad guy?

CORDERO: They had reason to believe that evidence might be destroyed,

maybe that, you know, files would be deleted. I would expect that

electronic data is so important in criminal investigations right now that

those hard drives or other electronic devices that he had, information that

was on them, were items that they wanted to take without any disruption to

the…

MATTHEWS: What do you make, Carrie, of the fact that the prosecutors or

rather we believe the prosecutors, or the FBI agents themselves told –

maybe you could tell us this. It`s in the – told Manafort he`s going to

be indicted?

APUZZO: Well, I mean, they`re clearly not…

MATTHEWS: Why would you tell that to somebody? What would be the tactic

involved, Hey, guess what, you`re going to be indicted for federal crimes?

APUZZO: Well, Look, It`s a one-two-three, right. You search the house.

You tell them you expect to indict them and then you come back over the top

and you subpoena his lawyers. These guys are…

APUZZO: They`re clearly trying to send a message or set a tone that – you

know, that they`re coming for Paul Manafort.

MATTHEWS: We have a prosecutor here. Senator, thank you. You were

attorney general of Connecticut, so I bring this up to you. What`s the

tactic you see here (INAUDIBLE)

SEN. RICHARD BLUMENTHAL (D), CONNECTICUT: The tactic is to persuade Paul

Manafort that they mean business, that he is going to be indicted if he

does not cooperate. And I think the overlay here is that, clearly, he is

being noncooperative. He is resisting. He`s stonewalling them. And I can

tell you he`s doing the same to the Judiciary Committee, where I sit. He`s

very resistant. He`s not responding. And I think we`re going to have to

issue subpoenas to him assuming that it is consistent with what the special

counsel is doing. And this kind of resistance, I think, will be met with

the very aggressive tactics that the special counsel is very rightly using.

MATTHEWS: Senator Dianne Feinstein answered questions today about whether

Paul Manafort might speak to the Judiciary Committee. Let`s listen.

MATTHEWS: Or are they going to say, Are you guys going to subpoena him?

BLUMENTHAL: We should subpoena him. And if he claims the 5th Amendment

privilege, he`s entitled to do it, but he should do it in the open, under

oath and before the American people. I`ve been a long-time advocate that

he should be subpoenaed and Donald Trump, Jr., should be, as well, and

everybody who participated in that June 9th, 2016 meeting.

Plus, Chris, very, very importantly – and your question is absolutely key

– all of the documents should be subpoenaed, as well. We`ve received

documents from these potential witnesses, but we have no assurance that

they are a complete set, nor will we unless there`s a subpoena.

MATTHEWS: Well, not – not everyone`s thinking about how the president is

going to protect himself from Paul Manafort when he begins to spin, begins

when he begins to talk. What about the pardon issue? Is this something

that the president is going to use quickly or wait it out – wait until

he`s actually subpoenaed, wait`ll he`s indicted? They say he`s going to be

indicted. The clock`s ticking.

APUZZO: Well, I mean, look, I don`t know if the clock is ticking if you`re

Bob Mueller. I mean, he`s clearly moving aggressively and swiftly. He

does – we know from his time as an FBI director, he doesn`t like these

kind of meandering, languishing investigations, but I don`t know that he`s

necessarily on a timeline. As to whether the president is going to pardon

somebody, I mean, that`s outside sort of my area. I`m not in the

president`s head. If he wants to pardon people, he can pardon people.

There`s not exactly a huge check on that.

MATTHEWS: Carrie, what is the check on a pardon? Is there any one?

CORDERO: Well…

MATTHEWS: Is there anything that can stop this president, any time he

wants, no matter – begins to smell really bad, he looks – the guy`s ready

to flip, Manafort or Flynn or anybody else, can he at the last minute say,

you know what? I don`t even care if he`s indicted. I`m going to pardon

him.

CORDERO: Well, there certainly is speculation that that potentially is the

strategy of some people not to cooperate, that they think they`re going to

get a pardon. But look, Article 2 is not a blank check for lawlessness.

If the president starts pardoning Manafort or anybody else in this

investigation, people like Senator Blumenthal, his colleagues in Congress,

are going to have to recognize that…

MATTHEWS: And what can they do about it? Senator, what can you do if the

president wants to pardon people?

BLUMENTHAL: Well, the convention…

MATTHEWS: To cover himself.

BLUMENTHAL: … is legally that the pardon power is absolute. But a

pardon of Paul Manafort could be additional evidence of obstruction of

justice by the president. It may be within his power do it, but not to

abuse it if it is used to conceal evidence against him. And added to his

firing of Comey and the statement that he prepared for his son on Air Force

One, an apparently false statement that he apparently dictated, and other

evidence, it could be used in an obstruction of justice case against him by

the special counsel.

MATTHEWS: Back to you, Carrie, because this creates an interesting set of

possibilities if he decides, the president, to pardon some of the people

who might (INAUDIBLE) testify against him. Suppose he says to Manafort,

I`m going to pardon you, and then Manafort says, Well, I`m not going to

talk anywhere. I`m not going to hurt the president at all because they`ve

got no leverage on me. But at the same time, the president has then made a

move that looks like obstruction. So is he more vulnerable then to an

obstruction charge even though he may have gotten rid of one witnesses,

Senator?

BLUMENTHAL: Well…

MATTHEWS: (INAUDIBLE) ready to go here. Yes.

BLUMENTHAL: Remember, Chris, also on the pardon of Paul Manafort, he can

still be compelled to testify. He can be subpoenaed to testify. And if

he`s been pardoned, what`s his 5th Amendment claim? And he can also be

compelled to testify or charged criminally at the state level, which is why

the special counsel`s cooperation with the New York attorney general, which

is apparently ongoing, is so important.

MATTHEWS: Let`s go back to Carrie about the level of seriousness here.

The fact that the federal judge allowed that no-knock rule, allowed the FBI

agents to show up at dawn, pick the lock before the guy can get out of bed

and he`s in his pajamas, come barging in, look for all the stuff – what

does that tell you about the FISA court and what they decided to do to

allow this level of action, if you will.

CORDERO: Well, I think those – based on those reports, I think those are

probably two different court orders. So the warrant authorizing the overt

search, I that was a criminal court, a regular federal district court that

authorized that, which would be an unclassified order. Separate from that

is the CNN reporting that there were separate FISA surveillance or search

orders, which would have been classified orders, and I believe those are

separate from the…

MATTHEWS: Are they wiretaps?

CORDERO: According to that report, there were wiretaps or possibly a

search. It`s unclear from…

MATTHEWS: It said communications. What does that mean?

CORDERO: So a FISA surveillance order could be targeted at phone calls, e-

mails, things like that, any type of different communication, and it`s

authorized by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court under a different

standard than a criminal order. So what it tells you – here`s what it

tells you, tells you that there is a wide-ranging investigation involving

Paul Manafort that has aspects of both criminal activity in terms of

financial crimes and a counterintelligence angle.

MATTHEWS: Wow. How do you put it all together if you`re the reporter?

APUZZO: Well, I mean…

MATTHEWS: I mean, the fact is – is he working for Russia? Is he working

to make money? Is he working to make money by working with Russia and

helping Trump get elected? Is it all intermingled?

APUZZO: I think this case has – as Carrie said, has these really unusual

elements of both a counterintelligence investigation and a criminal

investigation. I mean, look at the resources, over a dozen prosecutors.

You know, you take your typical white collar investigation, you don`t have

anywhere near these kinds of resources on this. And they just showed you

they`re pulling out all these different strains in a super-super-aggressive

way. And this is – they`re using tactics that are not normal in your

typical white collar investigation.

MATTHEWS: Well, in advance of his scheduled closed-door interview with the

Senate Intelligence Committee, longtime Trump lawyer Michael Cohen

circulated his opening statement, which denied collusion with Russia.

Arriving on Capitol Hill this morning, Cohen met with committee staffers

for an hour before the interview was canceled and postponed by Senate

investigators. Here`s what Cohen had to say afterwards.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, the committee had said that Cohen violated an agreement

they had with him, with congressional investigators, by speaking to the

media about his testimony beforehand and the interview will be rescheduled

for next month in an open hearing. Cohen was behind the effort, obviously,

to develop the Trump Tower in Moscow, which he says was a real estate deal

and nothing more.

Senator, how do you read all this? This business, business, business

mixed in with running for president and money? Money.

BLUMENTHAL: Well, I think Matt put it well. Who you have here is a lot of

different potential criminal violations entangled, money laundering

involving business abroad by Manafort and potentially Donald Trump, Jr.,

and others. You have potential money laundering involving members of the

Trump campaign. And you have potential collusion between the Russians and

the Trump campaign in meddling in this election. And the Russian playbook

is to entangle…

MATTHEWS: Yes.

BLUMENTHAL: … to involve foreign officials or entrepreneurs in

activities involving the Russian oligarchs or the government itself and

then compromise them. And that`s the Russian playbook.

MATTHEWS: Yes, I know. I heard that from an FBI agent I went to school

with years ago. Get them to give you just a press release, something

anybody can give, and then you say, Well, you were helpful before, now you

can be helpful again. Won`t you be? Because we have you.

Anyway, thank you, Matt Apuzzo. Thank you, Carrie Cordero, and Senator

Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut. We`re going to have more on the Russian

investigation ahead in the program tonight.

But coming up next, after all the negative things President Trump has said

about the United Nations, today was his day to say it to their face. And

in his speech to the General Assembly, he threatened to destroy all of

North Korea and, it didn`t stop there, believe me. That`s ahead.

Plus “The Washington Post” reports that congressional investigators believe

Facebook is withholding information in the Russian probe, and that could

mean the Russian influence of last year`s election goes beyond what we

currently know already. Anyway, the HARDBALL roundtable on whether Trump

broke the bonds that the grown-ups have and the foreign policy team tried

to put him in, those bonds they tried to put him in, preaching the

importance of America`s role in the world – well, that didn`t work. It

sure didn`t sound like that today at the U.N.

Finally, let me finish tonight with some bad news for the 1st Amendment.

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

MATTHEWS: Well, Senator Mitch McConnell today praised the latest

Republican effort to repeal “Obama care” saying a proposal put forth by

Senators Bill Cassidy and Lindsey Graham, quote, “has a great deal of

support.”

That said, there are signs that the legislation could be in trouble.

Senate Republicans can only afford to lose two members of their caucus. If

they lose a third, the deal is dead. They`re not going to get any

Democrats to kill “Obama care.” Already, Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky has

come out against the legislation calling it “Obama care lite.” And today,

Maine Republican senator Susan Collins had this to say. Let`s listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: Sounds like you`re a no on Graham-Cassidy. Is there any way

you`re going to get to yes?

SEN. SUSAN COLLINS (R), MAINE: Well, I`m leaning no certainly, but I am

still evaluating the big (ph) bill and its text.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, that`s two. He can still do it with 50.

And we`ll be right back.

TRUMP: Major portions of the world are in conflict, and some in fact, are

going to hell. The American people hope that one day soon, the United

Nations can be a much more accountable and effective advocate for human

dignity and freedom around the world.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL. That was a dark speech today at the

United Nations. President Trump warned that parts of the world are going

to hell. That sounds like his comment about American neighborhoods in big

cities. According to “The New York Times,” the speech was drafted by his

hard-line policy adviser Stephen Miller, the guy responsible for Trump`s

so-called “American carnage” inaugural address. Here`s more from today`s

combative performance by Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: The scourge of our planet today is a small group of rogue regimes

that violate every principle on which the United Nations is based.

The Iranian government masks a corrupt dictatorship behind the false guise

of a democracy. The Iran deal was one of the worst and most one-sided

transactions the United States has ever entered into. Frankly, that deal

is an embarrassment to the United States.

The Venezuelan people are starving, and their country is collapsing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, the president`s main focus was North Korea, of course, a

country he`s threatened to wipe off the map. He did it today. He also

repeated his insulting nickname for that country`s leader, Kim Jong-un,

calling him “rocketman.” Let`s watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: No nation on earth has an interest of seeing this band of criminals

arm itself with nuclear weapons and missiles. The United States has great

strength and patience. But if it is forced to defend itself or its allies,

we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea. Rocketman is on

a suicide mission for himself and for his regime.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: So, what`s behind this bellicose talk? Is this about feeding

his base?

I`m joined by Republican strategist Steve Schmidt.

Steve, he`s talking to the world there. And I assume that whatever

President Trump, our president of the United States says, he is going all

around the world, all hundreds of countries, poor countries, countries I ha

civil war where they`re starving, where they`re refugees, where their

governments are in terrible shape. Maybe they suck.

But what`s the point of saying so? What does he gain in the world by

trashing that part of the world that`s having the worst time right now?

STEVE SCHMIDT, REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: I think there`s a way to talk

honestly and openly about deficiencies in the United Nations.

He`s not wrong when he talks about the mismanagement of the United Nations,

that there should be greater accountability.

MATTHEWS: No.

SCHMIDT: But he obscures that message with his rhetoric.

The words of the president of the United States matter. And we have never

seen an address by any president of either party to a world body, to the

leaders of the world like that, with really the vulgarity of rhetoric

there.

MATTHEWS: Well, it sounds like what he said about African-American

neighborhoods during the campaign, remember, when he was trashing them.

Some of the neighbors are tough neighborhoods, but what good is it to trash

them? And now he`s trashing the parts of the world.

Let me go to North Korea, because we`re used to the rest of this nonsense

he does. North Korea. If a guy has got a gun in his hand, you don`t make

fun of the guy. You don`t say fatso. You don`t say Rocket Man. You don`t

mock the guy. He`s got a gun. He`s got a suicide belt on this guy, a huge

amount of rocket power, of artillery he can let go into South Korea

tomorrow morning.

SCHMIDT: We don`t know a lot about the North Korean regime.

MATTHEWS: And now he`s got the bomb.

SCHMIDT: We don`t know a lot about Kim Jong-un. We don`t know what makes

him tick.

This is as closed a society as there is on Earth. Everybody in that room,

every leader in the world understands America`s nuclear deterrent and the

awesome power of this nation, which is why the president of the United

States can walk softly.

He doesn`t have to bluster in the manner of Kim Jong-un. And I think,

historically, history teaches us that leaders believe that they control

events, but history teaches that events control leaders. And when the

events start to control the leaders, it`s when the miscalculations begin.

MATTHEWS: Is he talking to the world or is he talking to his base?

SCHMIDT: Well, I think that was a domestic political speech.

MATTHEWS: That`s what I think.

SCHMIDT: And I think he`s confused about the duty that he has.

MATTHEWS: Why doesn`t he give it in Iowa? Why does he give it in the

United Nations?

SCHMIDT: Well, good question

But, look, it`s not a speech that if you`re the British prime minister, the

German chancellor, you have had occasion to meet Donald Trump, you have

taken his measure, and I don`t think that speech today made any of them

fall out of their chairs.

MATTHEWS: I`m talking about the other countries that are more fragile.

And there are a lot of countries in the world who have real problems. They

don`t need to have the big rich country dump on them.

Anyway, “The Washington Post” noted after the speech, “Just to be clear,

the president of the United States threatened to wipe a country of 25

million people off the map.”

What do you make of that?

SCHMIDT: Well, it`s extraordinary.

MATTHEWS: How do you do that? It sounds like he`s talking nuclear

weapons.

SCHMIDT: Of course he is.

You have never heard an American president talk as loosely about the use of

our nuclear forces as has Donald Trump, just as we never saw a candidate

talk about loosely.

MATTHEWS: For who? Why is he doing it?

SCHMIDT: Why is he doing it?

I think it`s a function of his unpreparedness as president of the United

States. Never had a president bluster about the use of nuclear weapons.

Interestingly, at the end of the Second World War, Chris, Douglas MacArthur

on the Battleship Missouri, in his surrender speech, he talks about that we

no longer have the option of war of the type that was just thought because

of the scientific advancements, the use of nuclear weaponry.

And we would have to come up with better institutions than the ones we have

ever had before. So, it`s remarkable to see a president in front of the

United Nations blustering about the use of nuclear weapons.

MATTHEWS: OK. Let me tell you something.

When I interviewed him and he got in that trouble with women must be

punished for abortion, in that same interview, he seemed to not understand

that you have weapons for deterrence. You don`t have – he said, why do we

have nuclear weapons if we`re not going to use them?

I mean, it`s like building blocks or girders. Like, you got to use in

construction. You use weapons. He didn`t seem to understand that they

have been there since 19 – oh, 1945 as a deterrence.

SCHMIDT: He has no idea of America`s nuclear triad. Over the course of

the campaign, he demonstrated that. He clearly understands we have these

weapons so they will never be used.

And, again, you have never seen an American president talking as loosely

about the use of nuclear weapons as you saw in front of the United Nations

today.

MATTHEWS: Well, Donald Trump`s message, the world has taken advantage of

the United States. So, let`s watch that. That`s the woe is me case, the

woe is me.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: The United States will forever be a great friend to the world and

especially to its allies. But we can no longer be taken advantage of or

enter into a one-sided deal where the United States gets nothing in return.

As long as I hold this office, I will defend America`s interests above all

else.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, that`s for home. OK. That`s not going to hurt anybody.

But, you know, if every country gave that speech, we`d have a hell of a

United Nations.

What I thought was interesting, one thing I will give him, he said

something about the Human Rights Commission of the United Nations, which

has always been sort of a joke. Libya was on it. Gadhafi was. All the

guys in the world, the Third World, worst countries in the world, were on

it.

They`re supposedly looking out for human rights? You have got membership

like China.

SCHMIDT: Sure.

MATTHEWS: I think that`s a bullseye right there. I will give him that

one.

SCHMIDT: Dead on. Bullseye. Totally agree.

But there`s no country that has benefited more from the liberal global

order that emerged at the end of the Second World War than the United

States.

What he`s talking about, whether it has domestic resonance in this country

or not, is just not truthful. It`s not reality. It`s a constricted vision

of the world and our country`s place in it that just doesn`t hold up any –

under any level of rigor and scrutiny.

MATTHEWS: Do you like the way he said, welcome to New York, it`s my town,

like you`re – I`m a home court advantage here.

By the way, the U.N. happens to be in New York, but it`s not really – it`s

really at our sufferance. It was pretty bullying. But you know what? I

understand the mentality. It`s sort of a New York thing.

Steve Schmidt, thank you, sir.

Up next: Congressional investigates are concerned that Facebook isn`t

being forthcoming, honest, when it comes to the Russian investigation.

They believe the social media site Facebook is leaving out critical details

about how the Russian operation has been working.

We`re going to talk to a member of the House Intelligence Committee next

what Facebook and what it`s probably hiding here, but maybe giving to

Mueller, but not giving to Congress about how the Russians used Facebook to

put their points across, their disinformation.

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D), CALIFORNIA: We need to know the full extent of their

use of social media to influence us from Facebook, from Twitter, from

Google, from any social media or search engine. They need to be fully

forthcoming. And I`m confident they will.

I think, frankly, they need to come testify before Congress, because

there`s a lot we need to know about this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, that`s for sure.

Welcome back to HARDBALL.

That was House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Adam Schiff of

California on Facebook`s cooperation, or lack thereof, with congressional

investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

“The Washington Post” reports today that the company`s openness is being

questioned by congressional investigators, saying they`re – quote –

“increasingly concerned that Facebook is withholding key information that

could eliminate the” – or “illuminate the shape and extent of a Russian

propaganda campaign aimed at tilting the U.S. presidential election.”

A major sticking point, according to “The Washington Post,” “the full

internal draft report from an inquiry the company conducted this spring

into Russian election meddling, but did not release at the time.”

Hmm.

Another issue, some information, including details about ads bought by a

Kremlin-linked company, has been shared with special counsel Robert

Mueller, but not with congressional investigators.

For more, I`m joined by U.S. Congressman Jim Himes, Democrat for

Connecticut and member of the House Intelligence Committee, and Carol

Leonnig of “The Washington Post,” who wrote today`s story.

Congressman, let`s talk about Facebook and how this thing worked.

First of all, tell me how it`s believed that Facebook aided the Russian

misinformation or intervention in our campaign, our presidential elections.

What was the Facebook role?

REP. JIM HIMES (D), CONNECTICUT: Yes. Look, it`s hard to say, because we

have not yet gotten the kind of information and cooperation that we do

want, not just from Facebook, from other social media companies.

Remember Twitter. We`re talking about Facebook today, but Twitter,

remember that Roger Stone admitted to using Twitter direct-messaging to

talk with Julian Assange of WikiLeaks.

I don`t want to get too much into the specifics of the investigation, but,

generally speaking, we face resistance because – and I think it`s because

these companies, Twitter and Facebook, for understandable business reasons,

want to be able to go to their customers and their users and say, we only

provide information when we`re absolutely compelled by the government,

usually via subpoena or a warrant.

And that`s what we`re experiencing right now.

MATTHEWS: But if the Unabomber used Facebook, wouldn`t they have to give

the information out to the government?

(CROSSTALK)

HIMES: Well, they have to, period. It doesn`t matter if it`s the

Unabomber of a subpoena from the House Intelligence Committee or a warrant

from Bob Mueller`s investigation at the FBI. At the end of the day, they

have to do it.

We often find, though, with witnesses, witnesses will often come

voluntarily or send us their information voluntarily. That`s not the

experience we have, again, for business reasons that you can sort of get.

That`s not the experience that we usually have with the social media

companies.

MATTHEWS: Carol, we know that the Russians were involved in using social

media, Facebook in this case, to send advertisement into our country to

influence voters.

What we don`t know, and many people suspect, who are the people that helped

them from the American side? Do we know that yet?

CAROL LEONNIG, “THE WASHINGTON POST”: We don`t know that yet, actually,

Chris.

And part of the reason is, Facebook is saying that they can`t determine

that from their own vantage point, whether or not there was a U.S. person

colluding with the Russian small, murky, mysterious troll farm company, an

Internet research company in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

They don`t know if somebody was working with that company here in the U.S.

to help the Trump campaign target specific voters, specific Facebook users,

or even people on Twitter.

Remember that Facebook divulged to us and to Congress some weeks ago that

470 accounts it had shut down were essentially fake ones created in Russia

by this funny, mysterious company called the Internet Research Agency. And

all we know is that somebody in Russia was funding this effort.

It`s a group very much associated with the Kremlin. And we can`t tell yet

whether or not there was a U.S. person. I think you are hearing and

understandably sharing with your viewers the frustration that Congress has

that they can`t get all of the answers to their questions about how this

worked, because Facebook really feels that it can only answer these

questions in full probably to federal investigators who are looking at

whether or not this is a crime.

MATTHEWS: Well, I guess, Congressman, last thought.

You`re an equal branch of government. It seems like that Mueller is able

to grab these people, force them through just influence in his role as

special counsel to tell them who these Russians are that are paying for

these ads on Facebook, whereas Congress doesn`t get that respect.

HIMES: Well, yes.

Make no mistake on that. Look, a congressional subpoena is, in terms of

how you respond to it, no different at all from a law enforcement subpoena.

MATTHEWS: OK.

HIMES: You don`t answer a congressional subpoena, or you don`t have one of

those very narrow exceptions, like attorney-client privilege, you either

answer that subpoena or you`re in contempt of Congress, which is not a

place that you want to be.

What we do – what is different here, though, is that Bob Mueller has a

very big team. He can get these subpoenas out. He`s not necessarily going

to look for voluntarily cooperation, as apparently he did, if the story is

to be believed, with respect to the Manafort raid.

So, our process, we usually ask for voluntary cooperation first and the –

traditionally, or at least typically, the companies have said no, so they

can go back to their people and say, we only provide information if we`re

compelled by subpoena or by law to do so.

MATTHEWS: So there`s nobody in Congress, Republican or Democrat, trying to

protect Facebook from giving these names? There`s nobody looking out for

them?

HIMES: No, I don`t think so.

In fact, there`s actually a fair amount of memory and in some circles

resentment over – remember the old Apple-San Bernardino issue? Apple

really resisted hard cooperating with the FBI in terms of getting into that

individual`s cell phone.

So, if anything, there`s sort of a sense in the Congress that we`re not –

and, look, we understand the commercial implications of this. But there`s

a sense that law enforcement and the Congress is probably not getting quite

the level of responsibility and reaction that we would like to get from

some of the technology companies.

MATTHEWS: It`s the old slippery slope argument that the NRA uses. If you

give away the Russians, you give away the guy next door.

Carol, you had a thought. Go ahead.

LEONNIG: Yes.

Keep in mind this isn`t just about disclosing business secrets. There`s

also the embarrassment factor. Mark Zuckerberg said very famously around

the time of election that there – his platform that is, like, part of our

American fabric was not being misused, that there was a lot of claims of

fake news being promulgated on his site. He said 99-point-whatever percent

was actual, authentic news.

And now, some months later, he`s having to acknowledge that, actually,

there was a lot of face news being pushed on Facebook right under their

noses, and they weren`t looking very hard for it.

In fact, our reporting is that, until Senator Mark Warner asked some very

pointed questions about this in May, Facebook did not begin looking hard at

ad purchases on its site, and this is how they found this most recent trove

of fake accounts run out of Saint Petersburg, Russia.

MATTHEWS: You`re a great reporter, Carol. Thanks so much for coming on,

Carol Leonnig of “The Washington Post,” and Congressman Jim Himes of

Connecticut.

Up next: new reporting that Trump`s national security team schooled him on

the importance of America`s presence around the world. So, did any of that

shape his U.N. speech today? Apparently not. They had to teach him how to

be president of the world anyway. Anyway – in the world.

The Roundtable is going to weigh in on that baby.

You`re watching HARDBALL.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I think it went very well.

I said what I had to say and I think the United Nations has great

potential. If they get there, it will be something that will be very, very

special. But I think the United Nations has great, great potential.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HOST: That was his review of himself.

Welcome back to HARDBALL.

That`s the president saying how great he was. Anyway, his overall

assessment in his first address to the United Nations assembly has been

given. But ahead of the speech, “The Associated Press” is reporting that

the president`s top cabinet members felt like they had to give the

president a crash course in what they call American power 101.

According to “The A.P.”, back in July, not too many months ago, Trump`s

national security team had become alarmed by this president`s frequent

questioning of the valuable, robust American presence in the world. The

sessions lay out the case for maintaining far-flung outposts and to present

it using charts and maps the way the businessman-turned-politician would

appreciate it.

So, they have explained why we have embassies around the world and people

like that, and aide workers and stuff like that.

Anyway, did the home work pay off or did the president break the bonds of

his globalist chains on the international stage today? Well, apparently,

he ignored everything that he was taught.

For more, I`m joined by our roundtable tonight. Ayesha Rascoe sitting

right here, White House correspondent for “Reuters”, Michael Steele, former

RNC chair and an MSNBC political analyst. Ruth Marcus, deputy editorial

page editor of “The Washington Post”.

Ruth, I got to go to you because you`re my international person here. So,

they pull him in, it`s almost like a scene from the movie “Dave”, and all

this card and they explain who this one.

RUTH MARCUS, DEPUTY EDITORIAL PAGE EDITOR, THE WASHINGTON POST: Yes.

MATTHEWS: This is China over here. This is Africa over here, trying to

explain why we have to have outposts over there, because we get gold over

here and we got minerals over here, whatever. Trying to explain why we

have strategic concerns in the world. We have PEPFAR over in East Africa,

and all these places we have to worry about, and to worry about China.

And then he goes into the speech today like a bull in a China shop. In

fact, he brought his china shop with him. He just went in there and just

blasted away, made fun of poor countries, said he`s going to bury North

Korea. That`s all anybody is going to hear. Your thoughts?

MARCUS: Well, bull in a china shop, yes, but he didn`t take on China too

much.

But, you know, in “Dave”, the guy who –

MATTHEWS: That movie.

MARCUS: – yes, the movie, the guy who was playing president actually was

pretty diligent. I remember him sitting there with his accountant kind of

going through it and figuring out the complexities of the budget. This

speech didn`t quite achieve that level.

MATTHEWS: Who was he talking to and why did he ignore all his lessons?

MARCUS: He put in some lessons, he did mention PEPFAR, the AIDS program.

He mentioned the Marshall Plan. So, you can see these little like, OK,

that`s on the test, that`s on the test kind of things.

But he really could use like the refresher course or the second semester of

that, because fundamentally, he wasn`t speaking to the world leaders there.

He wasn`t speaking to try to say, OK, you`ve heard about this guy Donald

Trump and you`re worried about him. I`m here to calm you done. He was

speaking, I think Steve Schmidt made this point earlier, to a domestic

audience.

MATTHEWS: OK, here`s my theory, Michael. Let`s get to 202, not 201.

MICHAEL STEELE, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Right.

MATTHEWS: I think what he was doing was balancing his act and Trump is a

showman. He goes, look, I`m going to have to give away on DACA. I`m going

to give away – once they were called DREAMers, I know what nicknames mean.

Once you get a good name, a good brand, you`re OK. I`m going to send them

to other country. I`m going to have to make a deal on the debt ceiling, on

keeping the government open, a bunch of things I`m going to deal on.

I`m going to have to leave the Iranian deal as it is, no matter what, I

have to say. So, what I`m going to do is do a lot of bombast, a lot of

Hillary Clinton golf ball back of her head, knock her down, do all of this

stuff to appeal to the guys on the bar stools right now and they`ll love it

so I can get away with the other stuff, the practical stuff. Your

thoughts? Brighton circuses.

STEELE: I think that`s about – I think that`s three-quarters right. And

the reason I say three-quarters, I still think there are aspects of Donald

Trump where he is going to push that envelope and try to get his way. And

I think this speech is a good example of that. He – you could tell the

Trumpisms, you know, calling out North Korea and Kim Jong-un as a rocket

man and all, putting his little slangy twist on it to let the folks in the

room know, yes, I can do the diplomatic thing but I don`t really want to.

So, I think he –

MATTHEWS: Who is that for? Again, who is that for?

STEELE: I think – for two people. I think it`s the base and I think it`s

for Trump.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

STEELE: I think it`s for his own self satisfaction that he cannot be

controlled even in moments like this that those sides of him still show

through.

MATTHEWS: Yamiche?

AYESHA RASCOE, WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS: I think

it`s interesting because how do you – he`s talking to the base but how do

you talk to the American people? I mean, not the American people but do

the world leaders.

But even if President Trump had come out there and not had the Trumpisms in

the speech, I wonder how much of an impact it would have when he`s on

Twitter the next day hitting golf balls at Hillary Clinton. I wonder as a

world leader when you`re looking at President Trump, do you go, you know

what, the scripted side of President Trump, is that really what we pay

attention to?

MATTHEWS: Well, I was looking at Boris Johnson today. He`s the sane one

at the table. That was weird.

Anyway, go ahead.

MARCUS: But it`s – I pay attention to both sides. I pay attention to

teleprompter Trump and I pay attention to tweeting Trump because they show

two different sides of him. The fact that this teleprompter Trump speech

was so bellicose, was so I`m going to say it may way with rocket man and

threats of destroying a country, with the use of the word sovereignty more

than I think probably any world leader has said that word before the United

Nations.

MATTHEWS: What does that mean to you?

MARCUS: It means America first, America primary. That he understands the

role of countries promote their national interests, not solely but

primarily. And the notion of America as a sort of exporter of American

values, as a champion of human rights around the world, that`s just in

regimes that we don`t like, but in regimes that we like but know can do

better on human rights, it`s a transactional kind of Hobbesian universe

that he lives in.

MATTHEWS: Putin would love it.

Anyway, the president began his speech with a decidedly domestic message.

He waxed about the success this country has had since he was elected.

Let`s watch this statement.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Fortunately, the United States has done very well since Election

Day last November 8th. The stock market is at an all-time high, a record.

Unemployment is at its lowest level in 16 years.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Ayesha, you know, he`s pretty good at beating that drum.

RASCOE: Yes, well, and that was one of the things that stood out to me.

He`s starting out the speech at the United Nations saying, look, I`ve done

a really good job as president. Guys reelect me.

MATTHEWS: He`s the guy you want to sell your house for.

(CROSSTALK)

STEELE: That`s the domestic consumption side of this speech for the

Washington – for the New York/Washington audience, maybe, but certainly

for the middle of the country.

MATTHEWS: I wish Al Gore could brag as well as this guy. There`s a couple

of Democrats along the road. I said, if you just learn how to brag.

STEELE: Yes.

MATTHEWS: You know?

Anyway, the roundtable is sticking with us, and up next, these three will

tell me something I don`t know.

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

MATTHEWS: Well, “The New York Times” is reporting that the president`s son

Donald Trump Jr., quote, has elected to forego protection by the Secret

Service. According to “The Times”, he was said to be seeking more privacy

than he can expect with a contingent of agents accompanying him everywhere.

Well, the agency reportedly stopped protecting Trump Jr. just last week.

“The Times” also reports that Kellyanne Conway has also given up her Secret

Service protection. I guess it helps you stay away from the news

reporters.

We`ll be right back.

MATTHEWS: We`re back with the HARDBALL roundtable.

Ayesha, tell me something I don`t know.

RASCOE: So, I did a story on President Trump and his outreach to

evangelicals and I found that surprisingly enough in his first 200 days in

office, he actually mentioned God more than President Obama and more than

President George W. Bush. He mentioned God 100 times in his first 200 days

versus President Bush did about 64 times.

MATTHEWS: OMG.

(LAUGHTER)

MATTHEWS: Michael?

STEELE: Well, Sebastian Gorka, the erstwhile communications guru for the

Trump administration now out in the private sector, pulling together the

MAGA coalition.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

STEELE: Make America Great Again coalition, apparently teaming up with

Bannon and Sarah Palin. They plan to be a counter weight to what the

president is going to be out there doing. So, it will be interesting to

watch the push back that convention does against this administration.

MATTHEWS: Thanks, Michael.

Ruth?

MARCUS: Something you knew, probably knew but may have forgotten. I went

back and I looked at Barack Obama`s last speech to the United Nations. He

talks a lot about global interconnectedness and he said – you`re going to

like this quote – today, a nation ringed by walls would only imprison

itself. There you go.

MATTHEWS: That was prescient.

Ayesha Rascoe, Michael Steele and Ruth Marcus.

When we return, let me finish tonight with some bad news for the First

Amendment. You are watching HARDBALL.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MATTHEWS: Let me finish tonight with some bad news for the First

Amendment.

According to a national poll of 1,500 college students, about one in five

think it`s OK to use violence if you don`t like what a public speaker has

to say. If you believe it is disgusting or hateful. These students

believe you have a right to use violent means to silence such views.

Well, many more of the students surveyed in this national poll – half in

fact – said it`s all right to create so much disruption in the room, such

unearthly havoc, that a speaker can`t even be heard.

The partisan break down for such views is disturbing. Democratic college

students are more likely to say it`s OK to disrupt the public speech that

defends them. Men are more likely than women to say disrupting a public

meeting in order to silence the speaker is OK. Men are more likely than

women to back the use of outright violence to silence words they consider

hateful.

Well, back when I was in school, it was those in the liberal side or on the

left who defended free speech, defended the right of even communists to

speak their views without violence or disruption. Freedom of speech is a

basic right. We know that. It`s in the Bill of Rights for that good

reason, to protect those with unpopular views.

Popular views are easy to defend. Unpopular views are not. That`s why we

have this Constitution. Boy.

That`s HARDBALL for now. Thanks for being with us.

“ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES” starts right now.

