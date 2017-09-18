Hardball with Chris Matthews, Transcript 9/18/17 Mueller investigating social media

Transcript:

HARDBALL

Date: September 18, 2017

Guest: Chris Smith, Ted Johnson, Ken Vogel, Sheldon Whitehouse, Alexi

McCammond, Phil Rucker, Astead Herndon



CHRIS MATTHEWS, HOST: Caught on camera.

Let`s play HARDBALL.

Good evening. I`m Chris Matthews in Washington.

In an exclusive report in today`s “New York Times,” we learned that the

pressure of the Mueller probe is fueling new divisions among the

president`s own legal team. Two of the president`s lawyers, Ty Cobb and

John Dowd, we recently overheard discussing an ongoing debate between Trump

lawyers inside the West Wing, a debate over how many documents they should

actually provide the special counsel, Mueller.

Anyway, the scoop comes from “New York Times” reporter Ken Vogel, who

actually captured this photograph of the lawyers at lunch last week. It

shows Ty Cobb and John Dowd casually and loudly – loudly – discussing

details of the Russia investigation at BLT Steak here in Washington while

he sat at the next table. That`s Ken Vogel, was watching them and

listening to them.

Anyway, that Washington, D.C., restaurant, by the way, you can see here is

a block from the White House. You can see it on the map there. It`s right

next door also to “The New York Times” Washington bureau, an inconvenient

location for a secret conversation, I must say.

Anyway, as Vogel describes it, the debate over legal strategy has pitted

Cobb against White House counsel Don McGahn. According to the report in

“The Times” today, Cobb appears more willing to cooperate with Mueller`s

investigators. Quote, “Cobb has argued for turning over as many of the e-

mails and documents requested by the special counsel as possible in hopes

of quickly ending the investigation. But Cobb is butting heads with

McGahn, who has expressed worry about setting a precedent that would weaken

the White House,” according to them. “Most notably, Cobb was heard saying

that McGahn had a couple documents locked in a safe that he seemed to

suggest he wanted access to.” Fascinating stuff.

Meanwhile, NBC News reports that Trump`s long-time personal attorney,

Michael Cohen, will appear for an closed-door interview tomorrow before

staffers with the Senate Intelligence Committee. He`ll likely be asked

about the president`s proposed Trump Tower for Moscow. That was his

business plan.

In a minute, we`ll be joined by Ken Vogel, who broke that story for “The

New York Times,” and here with me right now is Heidi Przybyla, White House

reporter for “USA Today.”

Now, what this tells me, when you simply find out that two guys at lunch

over steaks a block from the White House are arguing about whether to give

the guy the – Mueller what he wants or don`t give it him, the different

points of view, talking about it out loud, you`d have to believe that this

guy, Ty Cobb, although it`s the name of a baseball (INAUDIBLE) Philadelphia

A`s about 100 years ago – this guy, Ty Cobb, with the weird handlebar

mustache – this guy must think if you follow the logic that Trump`s clean.

Why else would he be saying, Give them all the documents, where the guy in

the White House, who may know more, says, No don`t give him everything.

You got to be careful here.

HEIDI PRZYBYLA, “USA TODAY,” MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: You read into the

story. That`s exactly what he said, too, which is just so odd.

Can I just back up for a second here and say how completely comedically

incompetent this is to be doing this in an open air restaurant blocks from

the White House, blocks from “The New York Times” and to be saying things

like that, Oh, we have documents locked in safe, like, within shot (ph) of

a very actually well known “New York Times” reporter who covers Russia.

But yes, I think that he probably wouldn`t have said that, wouldn`t have

said that he thinks there`s to the Trump Tower meeting itself, but he

didn`t say there was nothing to the broader investigation. He also said

there was documents he didn`t have access to because of this tension within

the White House.

And what we`re seeing here is that while this may be kind of, like, a

humorous Keystone Kops type of thing that happened, the more troubling

thing is that the type of tensions that have marked this White House are

now infecting this legal team.

They can`t afford to have that happen, Chris. They are up against a 17-man

bruiser army in Bob Mueller. And what you`re seeing here is that same type

of infighting that`s plagued the other divisions of the White House.

MATTHEWS: But it reminds me, like so many aspects of this case, of

Watergate because you`ve got one counsel – oh, wait, we got Ken Vogel. We

got to go right now to Ken Vogel, the star of this story. Mr. Candid

Camera himself. Ken, thank you for joining us.

Tell us about the optics. You`re sitting there at the restaurant. You

realize that two of the kingpins of the president`s legal defense team are

next to you. Tell us more.

KEN VOGEL, “NEW YORK TIMES”: Yes, so I actually was sitting there with a

source and having lunch and kind of trying to pay attention a little bit to

what these folks were saying, but obviously, I`m in conversation with the

source. The source gets up to leave. Dinner is – lunch is over, rather.

And he`s, like, Are you coming? I said, You know what? I`ll just sit here

for a little bit and have a few more iced teas.

And of course, I was able to pick up all this conversation about these

incredibly sensitive issues related to the legal strategy in the Russia

probe just by sitting there and these folks kind of having this rather

indiscreet conversation.

MATTHEWS: Well, you report that the uncertainty has grown to the point now

that White House – the White House officials privately expressed, as you

heard them, fear that colleagues may be wearing a wire to surreptitiously

record conversations.

This is getting scary. The people in the White House, according to your

reporting, are actually afraid somebody talking to them is really trying to

work a little leverage with the special counsel by wiring them and giving

them some dirt.

VOGEL: Yes, that`s right. And of course, you have competing imperatives

here. You have folks who are ostensibly on the same side. That is they

are all being looked at to some extent by Mueller and his prosecutors. But

by the same token, they also are, you know, in different places in the

investigation. So what`s good for Paul Manafort might not necessarily be

good for Jared Kushner or for Mike Flynn. And the same thing could be said

for the lawyers who are representing members of the Trump family and the

president himself and the White House counsel.

So what we have here is a disagreement over tactical issues, that is, the

production of documents, but it`s also spilled over into sort of

personality issues. And you have a deep distrust and suspicion among some

of these folks to the point where we understood and we actually overheard

Ty Cobb saying that he believes that some of the lawyers on his team might

be spies for Don McGahn, the White House counsel. Obviously, that doesn`t

suggest a comity and sort of smooth interactions among the legal teams.

MATTHEWS: Well, what do you make that, that – let`s get back to that

(INAUDIBLE) restaurant. Now, you were sitting at the next booth,

apparently, the next table. How did you take that picture of these two

lawyers for Trump without them noticing?

VOGEL: Well…

MATTHEWS: It`s a pretty close shot, it looks like.

VOGEL: Yes. I mean, I was on my phone, where I was actually taking notes

on the phone while pretending to kind of be, you know, surfing the Internet

or whatever so to not attract attention. But I did kind of hold the phone

out at an angle and just tapped the camera in a way that I captured this

photo.

And the goal was both to document this but also because I didn`t recognize

John Dowd, the second lawyer. Of course, Ty Cobb is incredibly

recognizable because of the giant handlebar mustache, but John Dowd, an

equally important figure in this, not necessarily as immediately

identifiable. So I sent that photo to my colleagues at “The New York

Times” and asked them, Who is this guy who appears to be from this

conversation part of the legal team?

And they said, Oh, that`s John Dowd, the president`s outside lead attorney.

Kind of put two and two together there and realized, Oh, my goodness, I`m

getting a real glimpse of what`s happening on the legal team in real time.

MATTHEWS: Well, let`s talk about substance here a little bit. I – I –

by the way, congratulations. These guys, these tough guys like Dowd –

he`s one of the great flacking lawyers I`ve ever heard of – Trump`s always

right, Donald Trump`s always innocent, Trump`s always wonderful, blah,

blah, blah. I mean, he`s a classic lawyer.

And he – and the – and the – and the idea that he didn`t have to be

bugged – I can hear – what happens to – I want to get back to Heidi in

second. But what happened when Trump heard that his two top hard-nosed

lawyers were – not bugged. You know, nobody wiretapped them. They just

sat next to them and listened to them. He must say, Where have you guys

been going to law school? What are you doing? What did Trump say when he

found out about your reporting?

PRZYBYLA: Well, we don`t know about Trump per se. But we do know that

John Kelly, the chief of staff, and Don McGahn, the White House counsel,

were incredibly displeased, to put it mildly.

They called Ty Cobb in on Friday and basically read him the riot act,

saying, You can`t be talking about this incredibly sensitive information in

such an obviously public context, the concern here being not just

potentially tipping their hand through the press to what their strategy is

and tipping their hand to Mueller, but also a potential violation of

attorney-client privilege.

MATTHEWS: Heidi (INAUDIBLE) talking about the potential here of telling us

something we don`t know, which is one lawyer obviously wants them to give

them a bunch of paper, to Mueller, turn over a lot of documents, limited

hangout, as they said in the Watergate days, a little bit of hangout. The

other guy says stonewall, which suggests to me, as we were talking with –

with Heidi, that one guy, on lawyer in this case, thinks there`s nothing to

hide of any danger to the president. The other one says there is something

here we don`t want the public to know. We don`t want the prosecutor to

know.

PRZYBYLA: Yes, and they also…

MATTHEWS: There`s a difference of opinion…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Is it possible that Ty Cobb doesn`t know the trouble Trump may

be in?

PRZYBYLA: That`s certainly possible. I mean, he was referring to

information that he didn`t even have, documents that he didn`t have that he

suggested that he wanted to produce to Mueller. He referred specifically

to two documents that were in a safe. Now, we don`t know what those

documents say, where they originated.

But certainly, the context of the conversation would suggest that Cobb

wanted to produce these documents and that McGahn did not. Now, McGahn`s

allies, the folks who we`ve talked to, say that McGahn is – feels that his

sort of role in this is not just to help shift the investigation away from

Trump, but rather to represent the sort of institution of the presidency.

And he is concerned that by producing documents without a thorough review

of whether they might be, potentially could have presidential privilege

apply to them and be withheld as a result, or at least redacted as a

result, that he could be encumbering not just the Trump administration in

the future and its ability to assert privilege in, you know, this

investigation or subsequent investigations, but even could be hamstringing

future presidents…

MATTHEWS: This is the first time…

VOGEL: … by potentially…

MATTHEWS: I`m a little bit incredulous. OK, I`m a little bit incredulous.

I`ve never heard anybody in the Trump administration worry about the

institution, never worry about future presidents. I am – I don`t believe

that. Do you believe that…

VOGEL: Well, it`s also true…

MATTHEWS: … that Don McGahn is worried about the future of the American

presidency and he`s working for Trump?

PRZYBYLA: Can we just point out here that…

MATTHEWS: I mean, that`s hard to believe.

PRZYBYLA: … Don McGahn – there`s another factor here at play, and that

is that Don McGahn is the lawyer who`s been with Trump throughout this

entire episode. Don McGahn is the person, for instance, who Sally Yates,

the former acting AG, went to and warned the administration about Michael

Flynn, that Michael Flynn was misleading people. He was lying. He was

lying to the vice president.

Don McGahn was also potentially privy to a number of incidents, including

the drafting of that Comey firing letter, including the explanation of Don,

Junior`s, Trump Tower meeting. And so there`s another factor at play here,

which is that Don McGahn himself could very well become a witness in this

investigation.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: By the way, Ken, I got to give you credit for a new story you

contributed to that`s breaking right now in “The New York Times,” that

Mueller`s prosecutors told Mr. Manafort, Paul Manafort, they plan to indict

him, according to two people close to – are we that close to action here,

an indictment of Paul Manafort, the first – first victim of this – of

this scandal?

VOGEL: Well, I would certainly not be surprised if Paul Manafort got

indicted. I don`t know about the timeframe. But you see a number of

people who are closer to Manafort who have been called before the grand

jury and testified, including his spokesman, Jason Maloni.

But there are other folks who we understand who are in that inner circle

with Manafort, who did that work that is being scrutinized for the

Ukrainian Party of Regions, the pro-Russian political party in Ukraine who

have not yet been reached out to. We`re talking about folks like Rick

Gates (ph), Manafort`s number two in Ukraine. So until they get called

before the grand jury or at least subpoenaed, I would be surprised if we

saw an indictment.

MATTHEWS: Well, what about – what about Manafort in your report?

VOGEL: Yes, I mean, Manafort is in the crosshairs. There`s absolutely no

doubt. And I think that even moreso that these prosecutors will face

pressure to indict someone, and if they can`t get the sort of big prize of

this, that is collusion with the Russians, between the Russians and the

Trump campaign, someone like Paul Manafort or Mike Flynn is likely to take

the fall.

MATTHEWS: Given everything we know – you first Heidi, then Ken. We`ve

all talked, a lot of us on the air on this network about the power of this

prosecution team. It`s been enhanced again today. A top woman in terms of

money laundering has just been brought into the case, a very top person.

You put them up against this sort of gang that can`t shoot straight, I`m

wondering after looking at this latest disaster, Trump may be saying, I`m

on the losing team here. I got problems.

PRZYBYLA: Look, the one thing they want to avoid is looking like they`re

trying to stonewall, looking like they`re not being cooperative. And what

did they do with this, with this story? I mean, the one thing – the one

big takeaway here that we have is that you have one lawyer accusing the

other lawyer trying to essentially conceal things actually physically in…

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Now everybody knows there`s a safe.

VOGEL: That`s going to pour fuel and motivate Mueller maybe possibly to

issue subpoenas, which then makes the White House looks like what? It`s

trying to stonewall.

MATTHEWS: Let me go in – Ken, last question. What happens if they

subpoena the safe and everything in – everything that`s in it? Could they

do it?

VOGEL: I mean, that`s – very well could happen. In fact, our

understanding is that what`s happening now is this preliminary stages of

document production, and that what Cobb wants to do is get out ahead of it,

to show the cooperation and to avoid the subpoena. But if Don McGahn gets

his way and carries the day in this argument and they`re not producing

things that are sufficient to satisfy Mueller, then I think we could very

well see subpoenas, and not just for documents in the safe but for a wide

array of documents.

MATTHEWS: OK. Thanks so much, Ken Vogel and Heidi Przybyla. Stand by,

but (INAUDIBLE) right now. I`m joined right now by Democratic senator of

Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, who sits on the Senate Judiciary

Committee. Senator Whitehouse, thank you for waiting for this.

What do you make these of these two developments, this “Candid Camera,” if

you will, situation with the president`s two lawyers arguing about whether

to release the information they know the prosecutor wants?

SEN. SHELDON WHITEHOUSE (D), RHODE ISLAND: Well, it sounds like Paul

Manafort got a target notice…

MATTHEWS: Yes.

WHITEHOUSE: … along with the search warrant. So that would be how he

was told that they were looking to indict him. That`s part of the federal

procedure. But it`s the first time we`ve heard that, so that`s an

interesting new fact. And this Keystone Kops conversation of the lawyers

in a public place obviously doesn`t look too great.

And I would add a third piece to what`s happened in the past week, which is

the three torpedoes that Sarah Huckabee Sanders shot at James Comey, which

opened up an entirely new avenue in the case for Mueller. There`s a

statute, 1504 in the obstruction of justice statutes, that talks about

attempts to influence grand jurors.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

WHITEHOUSE: So the question of Sarah Huckabee Sanders is, Who asked you to

do that, who told you to do that? And then once you know who it is, you

look to their motivation. And if their motivation was to poison the

reputation of Jim Comey with grand jurors, you`ve got another count in the

indictment.

MATTHEWS: What about the president doing the very same thing regarding

Comey, trashing him again and again before, during an after his firing?

WHITEHOUSE: It`s the same thing. If you can prove that the intent in

doing so was to try to either intimidate him, witness intimidation, or

tarnish his opinion in the eyes of the grand jury, influence the grand jury

and the action or decision they`re making, those are counts of an

indictment.

And I don`t know why this White House hasn`t stopped this stuff. But it

really looks like every time they turn around, they`re sending up another

invitation to Mueller to run this down and see if he can add a count.

MATTHEWS: Do you know what room they have the safe in? I`m serious!

WHITEHOUSE: Maybe (INAUDIBLE)

MATTHEWS: You got to start thinking about – you got to start – you got

to start zeroing in on this little item of interest, the fact that McGahn,

the president`s…

WHITEHOUSE: Didn`t Abscam start with a safe?

MATTHEWS: Yes, well, the president wants to keep – the president`s lawyer

is saying, Don`t open the safe. The guy on the outside, Ty Cobb, says open

it. Where are you?

WHITEHOUSE: I think that there – there probably are genuine equities to

protect the presidency of the United States against having to dish out too

many documents. I fully agree with you that the notion that this White

House cares about any of that is laughable. So there`s at least a

reasonable case to be made that that is a pretext, in which case what`s

left is, We just don`t want you to see the documents. And that`s not a

good place for this White House to be. That looks like coverup, that looks

like obstruction, that looks like stonewalling.

MATTHEWS: It`s always great to have you on, even in this dangerous area

for the presidency, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island. I want to

thank Ken Vogel, congratulate him, Heidi Przybyla, who`s now White House

correspondent. Right?

PRZYBYLA: Right.

MATTHEWS: Pretty big stuff.

Anyway, coming up – we`ll see you in the gallery there. We`ll see you out

there talking to Sarah.

Coming up, special counsel Robert Mueller is poring over Facebook records -

- this is exciting stuff – and the accounts (ph) of Russian operatives

trying to influence the 2016 election. They`re going in to Facebook. They

want to find out who`s paying for these ads, the money trail again,

following the money.

And one big question for investigators – did these Russian operatives get

help from Jared Kushner, or someone else inside? Was somebody leading them

to where to hit, the micro analysis of the campaign, the micro campaigning

we`re so familiar with? Who was telling the Russkies, if you will, how to

find out the voters they needed to identify in states like Michigan,

Wisconsin and Pennsylvania? How`d they know exactly where to send their

message? Who on our side, in America, was telling them? It`s like “The

Americans.”

Plus, politics was front and center at last night`s Emmy awards, as we`ve

all heard. It was a big night for women and minorities, of course. But

what`s so funny about ex-White House – well, we`ll see Sean Spicer joking

around. I`m with him, get out there, make a fool of yourself. You`ve

earned it.

And another day, another nickname for Trump. He`s calling Kim Jong-un

“rocket man.” Very funny to say it, but what`s the impact over there? You

know, wars started by name calling – (INAUDIBLE) “Lyin` Ted,” “Little

Marco,” “Crooked Hillary` – OK, the stakes are higher now. It`s like

Trump`s on the campaign trail, I guess he thinks, against North Korean

dictators.

Anyway, finally, let me finish tonight with “Trump Watch.”

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

MATTHEWS: President Trump says he`s considering holding a military parade

on the 4th of July, inspired by the Bastille Day celebration he saw in

France earlier this year. Trump mentioned the idea during in a photo op

with French president Macron earlier today. Let`s watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I do want to say that I was

your guest at Bastille Day.

And it was one of the greatest parades I have ever seen. It was a

tremendous thing. And to a large extent, because of what I witnessed, we

may do something like that on July 4 in Washington down Pennsylvania

Avenue.

I don`t know. We are going to have to try and top it. We are looking

forward to doing that.

And I am speaking with General Kelly and with all of the people involved,

and we will see if we can do it this year, but we certainly will be

beginning to do that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Kim Jong-un, he loves parades, too.

We will be right back.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D), CALIFORNIA: We are requesting a lot more information

from Facebook. And we have received some information, but there are a lot

of unanswered questions.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

That was House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Adam Schiff of

California on the extent of Russia`s influence campaign on Facebook during

the 2016 election.

We now know that a Russian campaign with Kremlin links bought $100,000

worth of ads on the site Facebook. “The Wall Street Journal” reported last

week that the social media giant gave special counsel Mueller information,

including – quote – “copies of ads and details about the accounts that

bought them, the accounts that bought them, and the targeting criteria they

used. Efforts to map the Russian propaganda effort in 2016 could lead

investigators in one direction.”

“Vanity Fair” reports that `probers are intrigued by the role of Jared

Kushner, the now president`s son-in-law, who eagerly took credit for

crafting the Trump campaign`s online efforts.”

The article cites a November 2016 interview with “Forbes” magazine in which

Kushner said: “I called somebody who works for one of the technology

companies that I work with and I had them give me a tutorial on how to use

Facebook microtargeting.”

Kushner has denied any collusion with Russia. And no evidence has yet

emerged linking him to any Russian operation.

I`m joined by Chris Smith, who wrote the “Vanity Fair” report, and Clint

Watts, former FBI special and an MSNBC national security analyst.

Clint, I want to ask you about this new report from “The New York Times”

just breaking right now that the agents who did the search of Manafort`s

home, I guess it was, his house, told him in passing he was going to be

indicted.

CLINT WATTS, MSNBC NATIONAL SECURITY ANALYST: Yes, it sounds like this is

the weakest link in the investigation from the Trump team, and they used

this as an opportunity to sort of push Manafort in one direction or

another.

I think they were probably looking for a way into the investigation to get

some of that inside information. The other thing we got to remember is,

the Manafort investigation seems to be the most advanced component of the

whole Trump team.

Everything that we have heard in the past, even back to last winter, in

2016, we found that Manafort kept coming up in these stories and that he

was being looked into both for his financial connections back to the

Ukraine and for his dealings during the campaign.

So I`m not surprised that they pushed on him first. I`m really curious as

to what his reaction was when that was brought up to him.

MATTHEWS: Well, when you`re told you`re going to be indicted, I think that

sort of lights you up a bit, don`t you?

WATTS: Yes.

MATTHEWS: Let me go to Chris Smith on this other breaking story, which is

Facebook.

What we do know? It seems to me that first we started hearing about

Facebook and other Russian operations to tilt the election last year. We

began to wonder now who are their insiders, as we always wonder, who helps

them target, who`s their spotters, if you will, in the war, like, who is on

the hillside telling us where to bombard on the Japanese-held island?

I think my father-in-law had that job for a while. And how do you do that?

And who`s telling? And it doesn`t have to be Trump people. It could be –

I noticed one thing. There are people in America who are willing to work

for the Russians, for money, Manafort among them, not for ideological

partisan reason.

CHRIS SMITH, “VANITY FAIR”: Exactly.

MATTHEWS: They are just ready with their hands out. These guys have money

and they take it.

So what do we know about who would have been their spotters, in terms this,

just the Facebook operation to target voters?

SMITH: Exactly.

We have known for months, reporters, investigators, that Facebook, Google,

Twitter were pipelines for fake news, for anti-Clinton propaganda.

What these latest developments, Mueller subpoenaing Facebook, allows him to

dig deeper into those channels, who paid for it, how sophisticated the

targeting was. It should put to rest certainly Trump`s notion that it was

a 400-pound teenager in his bedroom somewhere.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

SMITH: And the history of the campaigns, you talk to investigators, you

talk to people who have worked in Eastern Europe, yes, the Kremlin and

their intermediaries pay for it and give the general directions, but in

Moldova, in Montenegro, wherever they have tried to sway elections, they

have local proxies.

They have people literally translating it into the vernacular, and

targeting it in ways that they think are going to be effective. As you

said, there is no direct connection between Kushner and the Russian

propaganda, election meddling operation.

But there`s a real confluence of interests and of technology. Is it

possible the Russians learned how to target African-American women in

Michigan by watching lots and lots of MSNBC? Sure, that`s possible.

But when you have the Trump campaign proudly taking credit for slicing and

dicing these swing voters – Cambridge Analytica, the big data firm that

they brought on board, claims to be able to develop psychographic profiles

of voters. A lot of these people were playing in the same space. The

Russians certainly are opportunists.

And in the chaos of the Trump campaign, could the Trump folks have brought

them in or helped them unwittingly? Sure, that`s possible, too.

MATTHEWS: Let me go to Clint for a general analysis.

Clint, we have got to trust you on a lot of this stuff because we don`t

know it. But I watch “The Americans.” I`m trying to catch up. I`m about

three years behind now. I`m caught up the fourth years now.

WATTS: That`s right.

MATTHEWS: But it does. And I talk to a guy who is a friend of mine says

the top intelligence people believe that is a pretty accurate portrayal on

how the Russians in the old Cold War days were able to recruit.

And also I`m wondering how the – some day, somebody is going to write how

brilliant the Trump campaign was able to find just enough votes in those

four or five states, industrial votes, and just the right attitudes that

they could tweak, the buttons they could push to influence people to say,

you know, forget everything you care about Trump, the bad language, the bad

attitude towards women, the lack of any preparation for the job, the

stupidity of many of the things he says.

The only thing that matters in this race is send a message to the

establishment. Somebody was able to do that. Maybe it was Trump. Did he

get any help? What do we know? Did he get any help in his microtargeting

of particular people who were subject to that attitude of anti-

establishment, so sick of the regular party, Republicans in the primaries,

Democrats in the generals, they were willing to say, no, no, I will try

this new guy?

WATTS: Yes. In terms of microtargeting, it`s not complex. I could do

microtargeting of Russia from my house if I wanted to.

MATTHEWS: Could a Russian do it?

WATTS: Yes, absolutely.

And I can tell you this. The Russians were in the U.S. audience base going

well back into 2015. And they were focused on social issues, anti-

government, race issues, going all the way into 2016.

I think the key thing to look at, though, is what the Russians did that no

one else did. They hacked materials and released it out into the wild, so

that a Kushner Digital Campaign or a Cambridge Analytica or any other

political campaign was citing narratives that were ultimately set by

WikiLeaks drops and DCLeaks drops.

If anyone cited Bernie Sanders got a raw deal, that was a narrative powered

by the DNC leaks, which was conducted through Russian hacking. So all the

nuclear fuel behind all of this influence in social media ultimately comes

back to the Russian hand of hacking.

In terms of the microtargeting and a lot of these companies that think they

can do all the psychographic stuff, I equate it to digital snake oil. I

have seen these companies before and worked with them in counterterrorism

space trying to undermine and doing countering violent extremism. And they

could never really deliver on those things.

MATTHEWS: Well, if a pollster ever gets one of these elections right, he

can live out for it, dine out on it for the next three years, and then he`s

tested again, and he blows it, and he`s longer anybody`s expert.

But you`re right. Trump looks like the genius in this campaign. We figure

he got some help. And of course we will see if that`s true next time, when

he runs again, if he runs for reelection. We will see if he still has the

hot hand and if he still has the Russian help perhaps.

Anyway, thank you, Chris Smith. Thank you, Clint Watts, as always.

Up next: President Trump may have been 3,000 miles away, but he took

center stage at last night`s Emmy Awards, as sort of the target zone. It

was a politically charged evening, as everybody knows by now, and one that

celebrated positively women and diversity.

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHEN COLBERT, HOST, “THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT”: Is there

anyone who could say how big the audience is?

Sean, do you know?

(APPLAUSE)

SEAN SPICER, FORMER WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: This will be the largest

audience to witness an Emmys, period, both in person and around the world.

(LAUGHTER)

COLBERT: Wow. Well, that really soothes my fragile ego.

(LAUGHTER)

COLBERT: I can understand why he`d want one of these guys around.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

Well, Sean Spicer`s surprise cameo was just the beginning of a politics-

fueled Emmy night. Let`s watch it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN LITHGOW, ACTOR: I have to thank Winston Churchill. In these crazy

times, his life, even as an old man, reminds us what courage and leadership

in government really looks like.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: In 2017, we still refuse to be controlled by a

sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot.

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

COLBERT: Unlike the presidency, the Emmys go to winner of the popular

vote.

ALEC BALDWIN, ACTOR: At long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, it was also a big night for women and minorities,

seriously, with timely topics, ranging from domestic abuse – boy, did they

handle that issue in “Big Little Lies,” a great limited series – the

dystopian society, of course, of the great novel “The Handmaid`s Tale,” to

a black woman`s coming out story in “Master of None.”

Let`s watch a bit.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REESE WITHERSPOON, ACTRESS: It`s been an incredible year for women in

television. Can I just say, bring women to the front of their own stories

and make them the hero of their own stories.

NICOLE KIDMAN, ACTRESS: We shone a light on domestic abuse.

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

KIDMAN: It is – it is a complicated, insidious disease. It exists far

more than we allow ourselves to know.

ELISABETH MOSS, ACTRESS: Margaret Atwood, oh, my gosh, thank you for what

you did in 1985 and thank you for what you continue to do for all of us.

(APPLAUSE)

LENA WAITHE, WRITER/ACTRESS: Last, but certainly not, least my LGBQTIA

family, I see each and every one of you.

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: I`m joined right now by the editor of – senior editor of

“Variety” newspaper, Ted Johnson.

Ted, I thought it was something else. I thought that “The Handmaid`s

Tale,” which was sort of an avant-garde novel years ago, is mainstream. It

wins for drama. “Big Little Lies,” which was glamorous in many ways, but

it really talked about spousal violence, with the bad guy the bad guy, and

the woman sort of somehow, for societal reasons, unwilling to come out and

say this is a frightening, dangerous marriage I`m stuck in.

TED JOHNSON, EDITOR AT LARGE, “VARIETY”: Yes.

I think what we`re seeing is the fruits of having all of these cable

networks, all of these streaming networks, the broadcast networks.

MATTHEWS: That aren`t being censored like networks.

(CROSSTALK)

JOHNSON: No, not at all. And there`s a lot more freedom.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

JOHNSON: And I think the broadcast networks, you will probably see more in

response. “This Is Us” I think is in large part a response to the

competition from streaming, this must-see TV or this binge watching.

MATTHEWS: What do you think of Spicer?

We have had a big dispute around here. I sort of am the view, if he`s a

flack and wants to make fun of being a flack, how can you knock it? He`s

making fun of his B.S. about crowd size. He`s making fun of himself there.

Go ahead.

JOHNSON: Well, yes.

Today, there`s all this pushback. I have heard the Emmys is getting a lot

of flak for having him. Is it normalizing Trump? Is it normalizing what

Spicer did?

The thing is, if Spicer wants a TV career, there`s going to be moments when

he`s going to be questioned about what he said from that podium.

MATTHEWS: I don`t think he got away from it. He walked back, right back

into it again.

By the way, good – like, great for Stephen Colbert. There`s a good guy.

I think of the line from – Zero Mostel`s “The Front,” where he says, I

like when good happens to good people.

He`s a good guy, Stephen Colbert.

(CROSSTALK)

JOHNSON: Oh, sure, sure, yes. And that comes across. That comes across.

And there`s this whole idea, was the Emmys politicized? If it wasn`t, you

would have wondered what happened. Stephen Colbert was the host.

MATTHEWS: I know.

Talk about the chorus line with the guys out there doing sort of the

Rockettes number with the sort of mixed guys and women. You didn`t see

that 20 years ago.

JOHNSON: No. No. It`s kind of expected now, though.

MATTHEWS: I think it`s wild.

Anyway, I think America speaks in different ways. And culture is one way

you tell the truth, sometimes better than politics, don`t you think?

Thank you, Ted Johnson, from “Variety.”

JOHNSON: Thank you.

MATTHEWS: Up next: President Trump is set to give his first big speech to

the U.N. tomorrow, but he`s already engaging world leaders on Twitter.

This weekend, he unveiled his nickname. Isn`t this High School Harry

stuff? High School Harry, Mr. President, that`s how you`re behaving,

calling the North Korean dictator, who is a somewhat scary guy – he has a

nickname for the guy. It`s not little Marco or little un or – un. It`s

now Rocket Man, thanks to Elton John, I guess.

You`re watching HARDBALL.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I noticed Chuck Schumer

yesterday with fake tears. I`m going to ask him who his acting coach.

We have low energy Jeb Bush. Lying Ted and little Marco. Crazy Bernie,

he`s a crazy man. And I was being hit by Pocahontas, that`s Elizabeth

Warren.

And I said, Mitt cannot run. He choked like a dog and he walks like a

penguin on stage. Did you ever see? Like a penguin.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HOST: Like a penguin.

That`s the president of the United States, ladies and gentlemen.

Anyway, Donald Trump came up with a nickname for everyone of his political

opponents. Now, he`s using that same high school number, actually, high

school harry number with one of the most dangerous characters in the world,

don`t we agree?

What could go wrong now? He`s made fun of them. What do you make of it?

Anyway, yesterday morning, he tweeted this message about North Korea`s

leader, the unstable Kim Jong-un: I spoke with President Moon of South

Korea last night, asked him how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines

forming in North Korea. Too bad.

Well, there aren`t long gas lines. A lot of other problems.

Let`s bring in the HARDBALL roundtable. Alexi McCammond, who`s deputy news

editor for “Axios”, Philip Rucker, of course, is White House bureau chief

for “The Washington Post”. And Astead Herndon is national political

reporter for “The Boston Globe”.

Who`s the youngest here? Maybe you are, I don`t know. But I`m telling

you, you must remember high school. High school was nickname country. You

had to put up with the bruising personal genius of the bad guys who stood

around and just thought of what`s wrong with you physically if they could

find it and what`s wrong with anything about you and zoned in on it and

made fun of you again and again and again until you felt miserable.

And now, they do it on texting. They do it on – Donald Trump is one of

them. He`s one of those people.

ALEXI MCCAMMOND, DEPUTY NEWS EDITOR, AXIOS: It`s a juvenile distraction.

Right, it`s a juvenile distraction. And it`s totally unhelpful for him to

be coming up with nicknames –

MATTHEWS: What does he gain by calling information Elton John`s music

title?

PHILIP RUCKER, WHITE HOUSE BUREAU CHIEF, THE WASHINGTON POST: I mean, it`s

branding. It got –

MATTHEWS: Who it helps with?

RUCKER: Well, I think that he thinks it helps communicate with the

American people that he comes up with these visceral names that speak to an

inherent weakness in his view of the other person. In this case, it`s

Kim`s strength, which is the rocket arsenal, the missile arsenal is a

weakness because he`s unstable. He`s firing them left and right. You

know, he`s trying to exploit that somehow.

MATTHEWS: If someone had a suicide belt on, would you make fun of them

personally, Astead? Would that be your strategy?

ASTEAD HERNDON, NATIONAL POLITICAL REPORTER, BOSTON GLOBE: I don`t think

this is even about his strategy thinking towards North Korea. I think this

is what he thinks his base wants from him. I think this –

MATTHEWS: Yes. So, it`s all about that?

HERNDON: Like we`ve seen throughout his presidency, it`s his core base of

voters who pride themselves on being the politically incorrect, who enjoy

the president being unconventional. And this is a nod to them. And that`s

why he`s done it throughout the campaign.

MATTHEWS: But there`s another world out there that includes people with

nuclear weapons. This isn`t Buffalo Bob and the peanut gallery. There`s

another world out there besides serenading his feat.

RUCKER: He wants to entertain.

MATTHEWS: They want to be entertained?

RUCKER: He wants to entertain.

MATTHEWS: Do you think his people aren`t worried about Kim Jong-un a

little bit?

RUCKER: They should be.

MCCAMMOND: Right. It`s just rhetoric, you know? It`s not reflected of

his strategy. We should look at what Nikki Haley is saying, what Mattis is

doing. Trump`s tweets are a juvenile distraction.

MATTHEWS: What about them? Are they more mature?

MCCAMMOND: Certainly, yes. And they have a harder line on the rhetoric.

MATTHEWS: I think Nikki Haley always looks more mature than the president.

Also on Sunday, the president retweeted a video from one of his supporters.

The doctored video splicing together a shot at Trump hitting a golf ball

and then the golf ball supposedly hitting Hillary Clinton in the back of

the head, causing her to trip over. The video of Hillary Clinton is from

2011.

Among the people offended by that violent imagery was Senator Dianne

Feinstein, another grown up in my book. She said in a statement today that

the president`s Sunday morning tweet of a video depicting an attack on

Hillary Clinton is appalling and disgusting. Every one of us should be

offended by the vindictive and candidly dangerous messages the president

sends to demean not only Secretary Clinton, but all women. Grow up and do

your job.

She also called it unbecoming of the president of the United States, which

I think was a bit redundant by the senator. Is it obviously unbecoming?

But this, Alexi, you`re the woman here, how do you take it the president

teeing up on the person he beat in the campaign, making fun of his

purported assault on her after having been this sort of goon over looking

over her during the debates and what else he was doing?

MCCAMMOND: Right. The optics are certainly not great, and I was speaking

with the Democratic aide on the Hill today who said that this is

unprecedented and absurd.

MATTHEWS: Of course, it is.

MCCAMMOND: And I think that reflects, you know, a lot of Democrats

thinking. And it had 33,000 responses on Twitter and so many of them are

people saying, you know, it encourages violence against women and Trump is

being a bully.

MATTHEWS: Is this to make up for his deal on DACA?

RUCKER: I don`t know.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: The right wing, alt-right is behind him, OK, I think given that

he`s (INAUDIBLE) –

RUCKER: I think he`s also bothered that Hillary is out there in the news

right now, making headlines with her memoir out, “What Happened”, is doing

interviews.

MATTHEWS: That`s a cost, too.

RUCKER: Yes, it does. But he doesn`t like her being out there. He wants

to try to create an opportunity that –

MATTHEWS: Oh, I see. He doesn`t want her to get her limited modified

success. That is really shrewd because – can`t he give her the book at

least? He`s got the presidency. Yes.

HERNDON: I would be wary of thinking this is part of even the grand

strategy. I mean, we have seen him retweet videos that are – he sometimes

thinks is funny. I mean, I did a story talking with some of these alt-

right folks who are really deep into this Reddit Internet world and they

think the president is one of them, not just because –

MATTHEWS: Oh, he is.

HERNDON: And not just because –

MATTHEWS: He`s one of those 400 pound people in their beds that he makes

fun of, that had no real life outside the basement, he`s president of the

United States. And does he get up in the morning and say, I like the

pancakes this morning, looks like the kids do in the basement, mom, can I

get pancakes? OK, you have the pancake.

Then he sits down, he`s president of the United States with an entire

government behind him. He`s got the Republican Party behind him. He`s got

the U.S. military and he`s got all this communications people and instead,

they`re doing this.

MCCAMMOND: Right. It also sort of reflects John Kelly is maybe not

running as tight of a ship has he wanted, you know?

MATTHEWS: He can`t control this guy.

MCCAMMOND: Right. He`s not –

MATTHEWS: So, Kelly has got to get up earlier to catch him tweeting.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Doesn`t your boss Elizabeth (INAUDIBLE) gets up 6:30 morning to

catch “The New York Times” –

RUCKER: She`s not my boss.

MATTHEWS: You work with “Washington Post”, same difference.

RUCKER: Marty Baron.

MATTHEWS: I hear you. Gets up at 6:30 in the morning first get it is “New

York Times,” not “The Post”, and just read it is cover.

RUCKER: He reads “The Washington Post,” too, by the way.

MATTHEWS: He reads the front page, stops at the fold and tweets.

RUCKER: And he reacts to TV news in the morning, too. “Fox and Friends”,

we know for sure. But also “MORNING JOE” on MSNBC, turns on CNN. He likes

to see what the conversation was like.

MATTHEWS: Why does he watch (ph) the “MORNING JOE”? They don`t like each

other so much.

RUCKER: He has a long complicated history with “MORNING JOE”.

MATTHEWS: It`s complicated.

Anyway, the roundtable is sticking with us. Up next, these three will tell

me something I don`t know. This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

MATTHEWS: Well, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is getting a bit of

attack from the left over her possible immigration deal with President

Trump. Pelosi and other Democratic members of Congress were holding a

conference in San Francisco very early today, calling for the DREAM Act to

be passed when immigration activists walked in and interrupted the event.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA), MINORIT LEADER: They are our very VIPs, they`re

our purpose, our very important people. I`m pleased to yield –

(PROTESTERS CHANTING)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, today`s protesters take issues with the deal, saying that

by merely, merely is a big word, focusing on DREAMers, the president and

congressional leaders are leaving out the other 11 million people here in

the country who entered illegally.

We`ll be right back.

MATTHEWS: We`re back with the roundtable.

Alexi, tell me something I don`t know.

MCCAMMOND: So, Democrats know they can`t win back the House with

Republicans drawing districts. A new Democratic super PAC Forward Majority

is spending $100 million or hoping to raise $100 million for 12 states to

help Democrats win back state legislature seats. So, one –

MATTHEWS: That will have to wait until 2022.

MCCAMMOND: Right, right, 2021, I believe. So, a Democratic fundraiser –

MATTHEWS: No, but they don`t have the races until 2022.

MCCAMMOND: Right, right. But a Democratic fund-raiser told me the money

that Democrats spend on Jon Ossoff`s race could have been used to help

Democrats win five congressional seats in Pennsylvania. So, we should –

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: Thank you. But it`s Monday morning quarterbacking. They were

just listening object.

Go ahead.

RUCKER: So, Alabama, pay attention down there. You`ve got the Senate

runoff special election in Alabama next Tuesday. President Trump is

heading down there later this week. And the important thing there to look

for –

MATTHEWS: Moore or Strange.

RUCKER: Well, Trump is endorsing Strange, the incumbent senator, but Moore

is getting the backing of Steve Bannon, of Sarah Palin, of other key

members of the Trump coalition.

MATTHEWS: Moore`s going to win.

RUCKER: We`ll see. He`s ahead in the polls.

MATTHEWS: Astead?

HERNDON: Speaking of Trump`s prowess and branding, dictionaries have been

struggling to keep up with all these new words he`s adding into the English

dictionary. The Oxford University press lexicographer has identified 50

new Trump associated words, including Trumper Tantrum and Trumptastrophe

(ph).

MATTHEWS: Oh my god! I haven`t heard those but they`re in the book now.

Alexi McCammond, thank you very much. Phil Rucker, as always. Astead

Herndon, as always.

When we return, let me finish tonight with “Trump Watch”. I think you`ll

like this one, tonight. He probably won`t. But he could learn from it, as

always, he always can. He can always learn from “Trump Watch”.

You`re watching HARDBALL.

MATTHEWS: Trump Watch, Monday, September 18th, 2017.

I love when actor John Lithgow said at the Emmys last night. He was

speaking about Winston Churchill, the great World War II leader who played

at a later age in a TV series “The Crown”.

In these crazy times, Lithgow said, his life, even as an old man, reminds

us what courage and leadership in government really looks like.

He didn`t have to say or have to do anything else, we all know what he`s

talking about, but haven`t quite said it yet.

The one sure thing Donald Trump has done, and this must be clear to all,

right, left and center, is lower the bar for human decency. Those who

voted for him sought and yet approved it, didn`t they? They made him

president.

When you were young, didn`t your parents tell you not to make fun of

someone else`s appearance? Wasn`t that one of the basics? Wasn`t it as

basics as the catechism?

When you were growing up, didn`t your parents tell you not to use bad words

about people who looked different from you? That you weren`t supposed to

call people from Mexico rapists even though you didn`t know what that

means? Weren`t you told not to hurt people and encourage others to hurt

people?

Trump`s out there all the time running people out of his rallies,

encouraging the police to rough them up. It`s all part of his act, doing

what you were taught not to do, let`s face it, is the heart of his act.

Where`s the courage in that? Where`s the leadership in what he does?

Where`s the Winston Churchill in Donald Trump?

That`s HARDBALL for now. Thanks for being with us.

“ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES” starts right now.

